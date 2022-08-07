Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022

N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 5 (Game 1)
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf512101.269
Swanson ss500001.295
Riley 3b412000.299
Olson 1b412211.251
d'Arnaud dh311010.252
Grossman lf401112.400
Contreras c502101.258
Arcia 2b311010.243
c-Rosario ph100001.183
Harris II cf401003.289
Totals385125410
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf311021.272
Marte rf321110.298
Lindor ss423301.267
Alonso 1b401111.278
Vogelbach dh201110.240
b-Ruf ph-dh201001.220
McNeil 2b502101.304
Naquin lf200001.254
a-Canha ph-lf210001.266
Guillorme 3b512000.288
McCann c311111.182
Totals35813868
Atlanta0000002035121
New York20100230x8130

a-struck out for Naquin in the 5th. b-struck out for Vogelbach in the 6th. c-struck out for Arcia in the 9th.

E – Odorizzi (1). LOB – Atlanta 12, New York 12. 2B – Acuña Jr. (12), Arcia (6), Riley (33), Grossman (2), Lindor (17). RBIs – Acuña Jr. (27), Olson 2 (70), Grossman (1), Contreras (28), Alonso (92), Vogelbach (40), McNeil (42), Lindor 3 (77), McCann (12), Marte (49). SF – Lindor.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 7 (Rosario, Riley, d'Arnaud, Acuña Jr. 2, Grossman 2); New York 5 (Ruf, Marte, Canha, Naquin, Alonso). RISP – Atlanta 4 for 13; New York 7 for 14.

Runners moved up – Swanson, Contreras. GIDP – Arcia, McNeil.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Olson); New York 1 (Lindor, McNeil, Alonso).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Odorizzi, L, 0-1463234963.86
Matzek1⅔22232264.01
Elder2⅓53302505.48
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peterson, W, 6-25⅓30035813.30
Lugo, H, 131⅓22212303.67
Ottavino, H, 151⅓30002312.30
López43300165.73
Díaz, S, 25-280000171.42

Inherited runners-scored – Matzek 1-0, Elder 2-0, Ottavino 2-1, Díaz 2-1. IBB – off Matzek (Alonso). HBP – Peterson (d'Arnaud), Odorizzi (Marte), Lugo (Riley), Elder (Canha). WP – Ottavino, Díaz.

Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T – 3:53. A – 37,790 (41,922)

N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 2 (Game 2)
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf401102.268
Swanson ss400002.292
Olson 1b401000.251
Riley 3b400002.296
Rosario lf400002.177
d'Arnaud c202000.257
a-Contreras ph-c211101.261
Ozuna dh400002.217
Harris II cf301000.290
Adrianza 2b311001.184
Totals34272012
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf400000.269
Marte rf310011.295
Lindor ss311010.267
Alonso dh413100.283
Ruf 1b401101.220
Escobar 3b411000.220
Canha lf300101.263
b-Naquin ph-lf111100.257
Guillorme 2b400002.283
Nido c311100.220
Totals3368525
Atlanta000000011273
New York00300102x680

a-struck out for d'Arnaud in the 7th. b-singled for Canha in the 8th.

E – Swanson 2 (7), Riley (10). LOB – Atlanta 5, New York 7. 2B – d'Arnaud 2 (17), Adrianza (3), Acuña Jr. (13), Nido (9), Escobar (21). HR – Contreras (15), off May. RBIs – Acuña Jr. (28), Contreras (29), Alonso (93), Ruf (41), Canha (35), Naquin (37), Nido (19). SB – Marte (13), Naquin (4). S – Nido.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Ozuna, Olson, Acuña Jr.); New York 4 (Ruf 3, Nido). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 8; New York 3 for 13.

Runners moved up – Alonso, Guillorme.

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fried, L, 10-46⅔64215932.60
Stephens2⅔22210362.79
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer, W, 8-27⅔4000111081.98
Givens1⅔21100173.74
May1⅔11101167.84

HBP – Stephens (Nimmo).

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 3:02. A – 37,452 (41,922)

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 0
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas ss300010.235
Wendle 2b400000.261
Aguilar dh401000.241
De La Cruz rf402001.212
Bleday cf400000.204
Fortes c300001.260
Leblanc 3b301001.391
Díaz 1b200001.175
b-Cooper ph-1b100000.274
Burdick lf301001.167
Totals3105015
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ortega cf411001.239
Contreras dh401102.253
Suzuki rf400001.248
Happ lf312010.277
Hoerner ss403100.298
Schwindel 1b300012.230
Higgins c312111.287
McKinstry 3b300002.040
c-Wisdom ph-3b100000.221
Morel 2b211000.259
a-Madrigal ph-2b200000.226
Totals33410339
Miami000000000050
Chicago00012100x4100

a-grounded out for Morel in the 6th. b-grounded out for Díaz in the 7th. c-popped out for McKinstry in the 8th.

LOB – Miami 5, Chicago 8. 2B – Leblanc (3), Happ (27). HR – Higgins (5), off López. RBIs – Hoerner (34), Contreras (42), Higgins (17). SB – Hoerner (12).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Bleday, Cooper); Chicago 3 (Schwindel, McKinstry 2). RISP – Miami 1 for 3; Chicago 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Suzuki. GIDP – Suzuki.

DP – Miami 1 (Rojas, Wendle, Díaz).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
López, L, 7-75⅔94426913.57
Brigham2⅔00013264.70
Bleier1⅔10000144.02
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly, W, 4-66500141063.97
Leiter Jr.2⅓00001244.53

Inherited runners-scored – Leiter Jr. 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T – 2:46. A – 36,787 (41,649)

Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Newman ss401000.277
Reynolds cf300000.255
Gamel rf322010.242
Hayes 3b401101.247
Cruz dh411202.214
Marcano 2b400001.244
Allen lf301010.147
VanMeter 1b200001.182
b-Chavis ph-1b200001.245
Delay c200002.288
c-Madris ph100000.195
Godoy c000000---
Totals3236328
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf401102.263
Rutschman c312020.256
Santander rf501001.258
Mountcastle 1b401012.255
Vavra dh501101.389
Urías 3b511002.247
Odor 2b221020.195
Mateo ss221110.215
Phillips lf201101.151
a-McKenna ph-lf101200.257
Totals33611669
Pittsburgh000201000361
Baltimore12002010x6110

a-doubled for Phillips in the 5th. b-grounded out for VanMeter in the 7th. c-grounded out for Delay in the 7th.

E – Stout (). LOB – Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 12. 2B – Allen (2), Gamel 2 (14), Odor (16), Phillips (6), Santander (17), Urías (14), McKenna (7). HR – Cruz (9), off Voth. RBIs – Cruz 2 (29), Hayes (33), Vavra (2), Mateo (33), Phillips (15), McKenna 2 (9), Mullins (46). SB – Odor (2). SF – Mullins. S – McKenna.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (VanMeter, Cruz); Baltimore 9 (Urías 3, Mountcastle 3, Santander 2, Mullins). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 6; Baltimore 3 for 13.

Runners moved up – Hayes, Vavra. GIDP – Hayes.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brubaker, L, 2-104⅔83326884.49
Stout1⅔22200194.50
Underwood Jr.1⅔10011243.66
De Jong2⅔01132322.08
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Voth, W, 2-15⅔63315753.19
Akin, H, 31⅔0000172.39
Krehbiel, H, 81⅔00000222.29
Vespi, H, 11⅓00011194.19
Tate0000182.28

Inherited runners-scored – Akin 1-0, Vespi 1-0. HBP – Stout (Mateo), Krehbiel (Reynolds). WP – Brubaker, De Jong.

Umpires – Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T – 3:17. A – 41,086 (45,971)

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1 (Game 1)
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward rf402000.275
Ohtani dh400001.254
Rengifo 2b400002.277
Adell lf411002.232
Walsh 1b401003.229
Suzuki c402000.200
Moniak cf401101.200
Rojas 3b300001.100
Velazquez ss300003.174
Totals34171013
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Frazier 2b300001.248
France 1b311211.307
Winker lf101030.229
Santana dh400000.204
Suárez 3b400002.230
Crawford ss400001.259
Lamb rf300011.250
Haggerty rf000000.291
Raleigh c201010.203
Kelenic cf311001.136
Totals2724267
Los Angeles010000000170
Seattle00200000x241

E – Crawford (10). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Seattle 8. 2B – Adell (7), Suzuki (4). HR – France (14), off Barria. RBIs – Moniak (2), France 2 (56). SB – Kelenic (5). CS – Adell (2). S – Frazier.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Moniak, Velazquez 2); Seattle 3 (Santana 2, Kelenic). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 7; Seattle 1 for 4.

DP – Seattle 1 (Raleigh, Suárez, Raleigh).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Barria, L, 1-2432243762.65
Mayers3⅓10024694.50
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby, W, 3-36⅔61108803.40
Festa, H, 510001103.58
Muñoz, H, 141⅓00003162.93
Swanson, S, 3-41⅔0000161.07

Inherited runners-scored – Mayers 3-0, Muñoz 1-0. HBP – Kirby (Rojas). WP – Barria(2), Kirby.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T – 2:48. A – 41,507 (47,929)

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 1 (Game 2)
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward rf511100.274
Ohtani dh300111.253
Rengifo 2b-3b500000.272
Stassi c401101.213
Walsh 1b311011.230
Moniak cf422102.286
Adell lf000000.232
Fletcher ss-2b412300.220
Gosselin 3b300000.111
Velazquez ss110000.173
Sierra lf-cf311011.241
Totals3578736
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Frazier 2b400001.246
France 1b401001.306
Haniger rf301011.211
Suárez 3b300000.228
Santana dh400000.201
Crawford ss401000.259
Lewis lf400004.145
Torrens c412101.211
Haggerty cf302001.305
Totals3317119
Los Angeles002102002780
Seattle000010000172

E – Bernardino (1), Crawford (11). LOB – Los Angeles 5, Seattle 7. 2B – Ward (12), Haggerty (6), Haniger (2). HR – Moniak (2), off Flexen; Fletcher (2), off Flexen; Torrens (1), off Detmers. RBIs – Ward (38), Stassi (24), Moniak (3), Fletcher 3 (8), Ohtani (65), Torrens (9). SF – Ohtani.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo); Seattle 3 (Haggerty, Santana, Frazier). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 6; Seattle 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Rengifo. GIDP – Suárez.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Gosselin, Rengifo, Walsh).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Detmers, W, 4-37⅔611171063.44
Tepera1⅔10000144.05
Ortega1⅔00002103.71
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flexen, L, 7-96⅔655251083.92
Brash1⅔0000185.97
Bernardino2⅔22110353.86

HBP – Tepera (Suárez). WP – Detmers.

Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 2:47. A – 27,065 (47,929).

Cleveland 4, Houston 1
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b400002.284
Gurriel 1b400000.239
Alvarez lf300011.303
Bregman 3b411001.249
Díaz ss402100.255
Mancini dh400002.266
Vázquez c301001.278
McCormick rf300001.234
Meyers cf302000.227
Totals3216118
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Giménez 2b412000.300
Rosario ss411200.288
Ramírez 3b402100.284
Naylor 1b401000.274
Gonzalez rf401001.288
Jones dh301002.254
a-Miller ph-dh100000.241
Benson lf400001.000
Hedges c310012.176
Straw cf312000.218
Totals34410316
Houston000000001162
Cleveland13000000x4100

a-flied out for Jones in the 8th.

E – Díaz (3), Altuve (8). LOB – Houston 5, Cleveland 7. 2B – Meyers (6), Díaz 2 (12), Bregman (26), Ramírez (35). RBIs – Díaz (27), Ramírez (87), Rosario 2 (44). SB – Naylor (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (Vázquez, Mancini, Alvarez); Cleveland 4 (Benson, Hedges, Gonzalez, Naylor). RISP – Houston 1 for 7; Cleveland 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Gurriel. GIDP – McCormick, Benson.

DP – Houston 1 (Díaz, Gurriel); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Naylor).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garcia, L, 8-86⅔94415823.93
Maton1⅔0000083.22
Smith1⅔10001193.00
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill, W, 8-56⅔30014853.88
Stephan1⅔10002142.34
Karinchak1⅔00002141.98
Clase1⅔21100171.39

WP – Clase.

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 2:30. A – 25,327 (34,788)

Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 1
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Lowe 2b400012.253
Choi dh300012.254
Quinn rf101000.280
Paredes 1b-3b502000.217
D.Peralta lf402000.280
Siri cf400002.173
L.Raley rf-1b400003.173
Bethancourt c402001.239
Walls ss300011.171
Chang 3b-p412101.222
Totals36191312
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf310001.239
Báez ss411200.225
Clemens 1b000000.130
Cabrera dh401100.267
1-Baddoo pr-dh000000.149
Haase c401002.240
Candelario 3b422000.210
W.Castro rf422000.245
Schoop 2b311300.206
H.Castro 1b-ss423200.287
Reyes lf401102.270
Totals34912905
Tampa Bay010000000191
Detroit00002052x9120

1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th.

E – Paredes (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 11, Detroit 3. 2B – Paredes (10), Bethancourt (12), W.Castro 2 (12), Reyes (11), H.Castro (15), Báez (22). HR – Chang (2), off Hill; Schoop (8), off Chang. RBIs – Chang (6), H.Castro 2 (24), Reyes (15), Schoop 3 (31), Báez 2 (43), Cabrera (37). SF – Schoop.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 6 (Chang 2, Siri, L.Raley 2, Paredes); Detroit 1 (Greene). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 9; Detroit 4 for 8.

Runners moved up – Schoop. GIDP – Reyes, Schoop.

DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Chang, Lowe, Paredes; Paredes, Walls, L.Raley).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan, L, 10-56⅓64403922.24
Yacabonis333021940.50
Chang1⅔322001218.00
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill, W, 2-3561136935.12
Lange, H, 140000163.21
Chafin, H, 151⅔00001122.23
Jiménez1⅔10003223.40
Castillo1⅔20001200.00

Inherited runners-scored – Yacabonis 1-1, Lange 1-0. HBP – Yacabonis (Greene).

Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Scott Barry.

T – 2:54. A – 40,101 (41,083)

Kansas City 5, Boston 4
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf400003.150
Devers 3b400002.315
Bogaerts ss400001.312
Verdugo rf412101.271
Martinez dh311011.281
Arroyo 2b413000.270
Dalbec 1b411300.205
J.Davis cf201000.350
a-Duran ph-cf200001.225
Plawecki c400000.176
Totals3548419
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez lf411101.231
Witt Jr. ss401201.257
Perez c401001.215
Pasquantino dh400001.227
Dozier 3b401001.248
Pratto 1b411102.196
Taylor cf300001.274
Isbel rf322100.213
Lopez 2b311000.247
Totals3358508
Boston010201000480
Kansas City102100001581

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for J.Davis in the 7th.

E – Witt Jr. (16). LOB – Boston 5, Kansas City 2. 2B – Martinez (34). HR – Dalbec (11), off Lynch; Verdugo (7), off Lynch; Melendez (12), off Eovaldi; Isbel (3), off Eovaldi; Pratto (2), off Whitlock. RBIs – Dalbec 3 (32), Verdugo (53), Melendez (32), Witt Jr. 2 (55), Isbel (14), Pratto (5). SB – Lopez (11), Arroyo (3). CS – Arroyo 2 (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 3 (Arroyo, Plawecki 2); Kansas City 2 (Dozier 2). RISP – Boston 1 for 5; Kansas City 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Pasquantino. GIDP – Pratto.

DP – Boston 1 (Devers, Dalbec).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi6⅔74407994.23
Whitlock, L, 2-2211101273.08
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynch6⅔74406904.79
Clarke1⅔0000293.69
Barlow1⅔10011212.26
Coleman, W, 3-11⅔00000102.80

WP – Lynch.

Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Segal.

T – 2:44. A – 19,136 (37,903)

Texas 8, Chicago White Sox 0
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss400000.301
Grandal c401000.193
Jiménez dh300013.281
Abreu 1b300001.297
Vaughn lf300002.294
Moncada 3b301001.202
Pollock cf300002.232
Sheets rf300001.227
L.García 2b300000.209
Totals29020110
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b420011.237
Seager ss321021.250
Lowe 1b210021.281
A.García rf412500.247
Taveras dh400001.299
Viloria c312011.303
Duran 3b411200.233
Smith lf401002.225
Thompson cf400001.182
Totals3287768
Chicago000000000021
Texas00310040x870

E – Moncada (4). LOB – Chicago 3, Texas 6. 2B – Grandal (5), A.García (21). HR – Duran (3), off Kopech. RBIs – Duran 2 (16), A.García 5 (70).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Jiménez, Pollock); Texas 2 (Taveras, Semien). RISP – Chicago 0 for 2; Texas 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Taveras.

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kopech, L, 4-83⅓54424743.38
Ruiz100012324.01
Foster1⅔10000204.61
Banks2⅔14232493.16
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning, W, 2-67⅔100161034.04
Hearn2⅔10004315.21

Inherited runners-scored – Ruiz 2-1. WP – Ruiz, Dunning.

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T – 3:00. A – 38,275 (40,300)

Philadelphia 11, Washington 5
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Robles cf502101.236
Hernández 2b500002.236
Voit 1b412101.231
Cruz dh311020.231
Meneses lf411010.200
Thomas rf413100.240
Franco 3b401001.229
a-García ph100000.296
Barrera c411202.167
b-Ruiz ph100000.245
Vargas ss302010.281
Totals38513547
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf400012.202
Hoskins 1b511101.252
Bohm dh331021.296
Realmuto c522300.265
Castellanos rf422100.259
Marsh cf100000.167
Vierling cf-rf411312.236
Segura 2b413000.277
Maton 2b000000.500
Sosa 3b311100.192
Stott ss402200.200
Totals3711131146
Washington0000041005130
Philadelphia63000200x11130

a-flied out for Franco in the 9th. b-grounded out for Barrera in the 9th.

LOB – Washington 12, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Robles (9), Thomas (16), Barrera (1), Vargas (1), Bohm (17), Sosa (5). 3B – Stott (1), Realmuto (4). HR – Voit (14), off Suárez; Hoskins (23), off Corbin; Vierling (4), off Corbin; Realmuto (12), off Edwards Jr.. RBIs – Voit (50), Barrera 2 (4), Robles (27), Thomas (36), Hoskins (52), Vierling 3 (17), Stott 2 (34), Realmuto 3 (52), Castellanos (54), Sosa (9). SB – Segura (9). SF – Thomas.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 6 (Hernández 4, Ruiz 2); Philadelphia 4 (Hoskins 2, Stott 2). RISP – Washington 3 for 11; Philadelphia 4 for 10.

GIDP – Meneses.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, L, 4-1656620437.02
Weems2⅓43303576.57
Cishek1⅔00001123.86
Harvey1⅔20001192.63
Edwards Jr.1⅔22220273.46
Finnegan1⅔00001143.30
Machado1⅔00000144.64
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez, W, 8-55⅓73325963.68
Nelson21111224.26
Bellatti1⅔11100133.47
Alvarado1⅔10001154.88
Knebel1⅔20010283.53

Inherited runners-scored – Weems 2-0, Nelson 2-2. HBP – Corbin (Sosa), Bellatti (Voit). WP – Nelson.

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 3:39. A – 27,078 (42,792)

St. Louis 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b300010.285
Judge rf401000.299
Donaldson 3b300012.221
Torres 2b400003.251
Carpenter dh300000.317
A.Hicks lf-cf300000.218
Kiner-Falefa ss200010.274
Locastro cf200000.222
a-Benintendi ph-lf100000.304
Higashioka c301001.200
Totals2802036
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carlson cf400001.241
Gorman 2b301000.238
c-Edman ph-2b100000.256
Goldschmidt 1b212010.333
Arenado 3b301101.296
O'Neill lf300001.231
Nootbaar rf301000.226
DeJong ss300000.141
Molina c300001.207
Dickerson dh200001.220
b-Pujols ph000010.228
1-Donovan pr-dh000000.285
Totals2715125
New York000000000020
St. Louis10000000x150

a-popped out for Locastro in the 8th. b-walked for Dickerson in the 8th. c-flied out for Gorman in the 8th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.

LOB – New York 4, St. Louis 4. 2B – Goldschmidt 2 (30). RBIs – Arenado (64). CS – Donovan (3).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Donaldson); St. Louis 1 (Molina). RISP – New York 0 for 2; St. Louis 1 for 2.

Runners moved up – DeJong. GIDP – Torres.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Gorman, Goldschmidt).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Germán, L, 1-25⅔41103865.09
Marinaccio00011142.03
Trivino1⅓10001185.91
Chapman1⅔00010134.62
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, W, 1-05⅔20011830.00
J.Hicks, H, 31⅓00013194.78
Cabrera, H, 12100010252.75
Gallegos, S, 11-171⅔00002183.27

Inherited runners-scored – Trivino 1-0. WP – J.Hicks.

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 3:06. A – 48,581 (45,494)

San Francisco 7, Oakland 3
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pederson lf211110.244
b-Slater ph-cf-lf110010.267
González rf-lf400011.278
Johnson cf000000.000
Flores 2b401010.251
Belt 1b501101.241
Yastrzemski cf-rf401010.221
Crawford ss401111.215
Bart c522100.211
Wade Jr. dh422200.187
e-Mercedes ph-dh100000.243
La Stella 3b201000.246
a-Davis ph-3b211101.241
Totals38711764
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bride 3b501001.221
Pinder lf501001.243
Murphy c402100.247
Laureano cf-rf400002.224
Lowrie 1b401001.185
Andrus ss411000.240
Piscotty rf201000.202
c-Bolt ph-cf211201.213
Garcia dh200002.250
d-Vogt ph-dh200000.149
Allen 2b312010.208
Totals37310318
San Francisco1100041007110
Oakland0010000023100

a-homered for La Stella in the 6th. b-walked for Pederson in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Piscotty in the 7th. d-flied out for Garcia in the 7th. e-flied out for Wade Jr. in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 10, Oakland 8. 2B – Wade Jr. (3), Crawford (11), La Stella (13), Pinder (15), Lowrie (5). HR – Wade Jr. (4), off Oller; Davis (6), off Snead; Bart (9), off Snead; Bolt (4), off García. RBIs – Crawford (34), Pederson (44), Wade Jr. 2 (16), Davis (24), Belt (22), Bart (17), Murphy (48), Bolt 2 (9). SB – Slater (8).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (González, Bart 3, Mercedes); Oakland 3 (Andrus, Laureano 2). RISP – San Francisco 3 for 14; Oakland 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – La Stella, Flores, Crawford, Murphy, Pinder.

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodón, W, 10-65⅓51103982.95
Rogers10000134.62
Marte1⅔00011225.40
García2⅔42204343.20
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oller, L, 1-55⅔84431937.63
Snead2⅔33312326.67
Pruitt1⅔00011164.40
Selman1⅔00010124.15

WP – Rodón.

Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.

T – 3:21. A – 40,065 (46,847)

Colorado 3, Arizona 2
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon rf300000.265
Hilliard lf000000.181
Iglesias ss301010.312
Rodgers 2b400001.276
Cron 1b411000.276
McMahon 3b311110.242
Grichuk cf-rf401101.256
Daza lf-cf401002.301
Montero dh312100.255
Serven c301002.239
Totals3138326
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 3b401000.268
Thomas cf401000.258
Marte 2b412000.260
Walker 1b402100.202
Varsho rf411101.241
McCarthy lf400001.257
Beer dh401001.198
C.Kelly c302000.231
Perdomo ss200000.200
Totals33210203
Colorado000000111380
Arizona1000001002100

LOB – Colorado 4, Arizona 5. 2B – Cron (24), Marte (32). HR – Montero (1), off M.Kelly; McMahon (10), off Kennedy; Varsho (16), off Senzatela. RBIs – Grichuk (55), Montero (3), McMahon (50), Walker (59), Varsho (51). SB – McMahon (7). S – Perdomo.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 1 (Grichuk); Arizona 0. RISP – Colorado 1 for 6; Arizona 1 for 2.

Runners moved up – McMahon, Blackmon. LIDP – Rodgers, Rojas. GIDP – Rodgers, Thomas, Varsho.

DP – Colorado 3 (Iglesias, Cron; Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron; Blackmon, Serven, Blackmon); Arizona 2 (Perdomo, Marte, Walker; Marte, Perdomo, Marte).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senzatela7⅔92202944.68
Estévez, W, 3-41⅔10000154.50
Bard, S, 23-251⅔00001121.99
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Kelly7⅔72215932.86
Mantiply1⅔0001062.16
Kennedy, L, 4-51⅔11101183.22

Inherited runners-scored – Mantiply 1-0. HBP – M.Kelly (Blackmon).

Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T – 2:33. A – 21,146 (48,686)

Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 5
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b401111.248
Senzel cf500000.247
K.Farmer 3b300010.248
Votto 1b311121.224
Solano dh412112.299
Aquino rf411011.178
Almora Jr. lf321110.239
Barrero ss422301.200
Romine c400002.158
Totals3478778
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich dh413000.266
Adames ss501102.221
McCutchen lf211220.253
Brosseau 3b500001.279
Renfroe rf210021.245
Hiura 1b211201.240
a-Tellez ph-1b201000.242
Urías 2b400001.227
Caratini c401000.234
Taylor cf200010.227
b-Wong ph111000.260
Totals3359556
Cincinnati020201101780
Milwaukee000300002591

a-grounded out for Hiura in the 6th. b-singled for Taylor in the 9th.

E – Brosseau (6). LOB – Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 8. 2B – Almora Jr. (9), India (11), Caratini (6), Yelich (18). HR – Barrero (1), off Ashby; Barrero (2), off Milner; Votto (11), off McGee; Solano (3), off Suter; McCutchen (11), off Lodolo; Hiura (9), off Lodolo. RBIs – Almora Jr. (29), India (24), Barrero 3 (3), Votto (39), Solano (14), McCutchen 2 (48), Hiura 2 (19), Adames (62). SB – K.Farmer (4). CS – Yelich (1), K.Farmer (3). SF – McCutchen.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Senzel, Barrero, Almora Jr., Solano); Milwaukee 2 (Renfroe 2). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 10; Milwaukee 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Adames. GIDP – Senzel.

DP – Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Tellez; Caratini, Brosseau, Caratini).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lodolo4433441004.40
B.Farmer, W, 1-11⅔10010215.64
Sanmartin, H, 51000046.94
Kuhnel, H, 41⅔00001185.45
Díaz, H, 121⅔10001211.99
Strickland1⅔22200135.95
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashby, L, 2-10434455984.32
Milner1⅓11100112.98
McGee1⅔31101167.00
Suter2⅔11122304.22

Inherited runners-scored – B.Farmer 3-0, Sanmartin 2-0, Milner 2-0. HBP – Ashby (K.Farmer), Lodolo (Yelich).

Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 3:30. A – 35,784 (41,900)

Minnesota 7, Toronto 3
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Gurriel Jr. lf401010.311
Guerrero Jr. 1b512001.290
Kirk dh300011.299
Hernández rf211020.272
Bichette ss412301.262
Chapman 3b400004.238
Merrifield cf301001.245
b-Tapia ph-cf100000.276
Biggio 2b200001.219
a-Espinal ph-2b200001.263
Jansen c400001.212
Totals34373411
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 1b523100.325
Correa ss400012.265
Buxton dh401111.219
Polanco 2b502200.238
Kepler rf400001.241
Miranda 3b412101.277
Gordon cf322010.284
Cave lf411100.316
León c210110.227
Totals35711745
Toronto000200010370
Minnesota00201202x7110

a-struck out for Biggio in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Merrifield in the 8th.

LOB – Toronto 8, Minnesota 9. 2B – Hernández (21), Buxton (13), Arraez 2 (18), Miranda (14), Polanco (14). 3B – Cave (1). HR – Bichette (15), off Bundy; Miranda (11), off Mayza. RBIs – Bichette 3 (59), Buxton (47), Polanco 2 (51), Miranda (46), León (3), Cave (2), Arraez (35). SB – Merrifield (16), Hernández (6), Gordon (5), Arraez (3). S – León.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 6 (Kirk, Bichette, Jansen, Merrifield, Tapia, Guerrero Jr.); Minnesota 5 (Polanco 2, León, Kepler, Buxton). RISP – Toronto 2 for 13; Minnesota 3 for 16.

Runners moved up – Guerrero Jr., Buxton, Cave 2, Correa.

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
White, L, 0-1463312855.79
Mayza32200182.88
Bass00011155.40
Pop1⅔00001120.00
Phelps22221292.72
Cimber0000053.15
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bundy4⅔52216655.01
Megill, W, 3-11⅔00000122.81
Fulmer, H, 2000011133.00
Thielbar, H, 111⅓00001134.54
Jax, H, 1211110113.58
Duran, H, 131000172.03
López1⅔00012171.75

Inherited runners-scored – Mayza 1-1, Bass 1-0, Cimber 2-0, Thielbar 1-0, Duran 2-1. PB – León (0).

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Marty Foster; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 3:32. A – 27,471 (38,544)

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf401001.253
Soto rf311010.250
Machado 3b401001.293
Bell 1b410001.300
Drury dh411100.271
Cronenworth 2b400102.238
Myers cf402102.239
Kim ss300000.246
b-Grisham ph100000.195
Nola c300010.245
Totals3436327
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf533000.273
Turner ss411000.306
Freeman 1b300100.322
Smith dh222300.273
Muncy 3b411301.170
Lux 2b412000.300
Gallo lf200002.286
a-Taylor ph-lf200001.236
Bellinger cf301110.205
Barnes c400000.171
Totals33810814
San Diego000300000361
Los Angeles01103021x8102

a-struck out for Gallo in the 6th. b-popped out for Kim in the 9th.

E – Machado (7), Lux (7), Muncy (10). LOB – San Diego 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B – Profar (25), Drury (23), Lux (17), Bellinger (19). HR – Smith (16), off Clevinger; Muncy (11), off Clevinger. RBIs – Drury (65), Cronenworth (56), Myers (22), Smith 3 (59), Muncy 3 (37), Freeman (69), Bellinger (44). SB – Betts (8), Smith (1). SF – Freeman, Smith.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 2 (Bell, Cronenworth); Los Angeles 2 (Betts, Muncy). RISP – San Diego 2 for 9; Los Angeles 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Soto, Cronenworth, Freeman 2, Taylor, Barnes. GIDP – Kim.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clevinger, L, 3-4475513933.60
Morejon1⅓00001144.97
Crismatt1⅔1200092.70
Suarez1⅔21100203.33
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heaney443013810.64
Martin, W, 3-01⅔00001134.08
Vesia, H, 131⅓10001163.03
Phillips1⅔10011191.47
Moronta1⅔00001104.12

Inherited runners-scored – Martin 1-0. HBP – Clevinger (Smith).

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T – 3:08. A – 52,124 (56,000)

