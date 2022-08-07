Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022
N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 5 (Game 1)
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.251
|d'Arnaud dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.400
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Arcia 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|c-Rosario ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.289
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|4
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.272
|Marte rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.298
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.267
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.240
|b-Ruf ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|McNeil 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Naquin lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|a-Canha ph-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Guillorme 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|McCann c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.182
|Totals
|35
|8
|13
|8
|6
|8
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|203
|5
|12
|1
|New York
|201
|002
|30x
|8
|13
|0
a-struck out for Naquin in the 5th. b-struck out for Vogelbach in the 6th. c-struck out for Arcia in the 9th.
E – Odorizzi (1). LOB – Atlanta 12, New York 12. 2B – Acuña Jr. (12), Arcia (6), Riley (33), Grossman (2), Lindor (17). RBIs – Acuña Jr. (27), Olson 2 (70), Grossman (1), Contreras (28), Alonso (92), Vogelbach (40), McNeil (42), Lindor 3 (77), McCann (12), Marte (49). SF – Lindor.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 7 (Rosario, Riley, d'Arnaud, Acuña Jr. 2, Grossman 2); New York 5 (Ruf, Marte, Canha, Naquin, Alonso). RISP – Atlanta 4 for 13; New York 7 for 14.
Runners moved up – Swanson, Contreras. GIDP – Arcia, McNeil.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Olson); New York 1 (Lindor, McNeil, Alonso).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, L, 0-1
|4
|6
|3
|2
|3
|4
|96
|3.86
|Matzek
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2
|26
|4.01
|Elder
|2⅓
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|50
|5.48
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson, W, 6-2
|5⅓
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|81
|3.30
|Lugo, H, 13
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|30
|3.67
|Ottavino, H, 15
|1⅓
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|2.30
|López
|⅓
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|5.73
|Díaz, S, 25-28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.42
Inherited runners-scored – Matzek 1-0, Elder 2-0, Ottavino 2-1, Díaz 2-1. IBB – off Matzek (Alonso). HBP – Peterson (d'Arnaud), Odorizzi (Marte), Lugo (Riley), Elder (Canha). WP – Ottavino, Díaz.
Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T – 3:53. A – 37,790 (41,922)
N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 2 (Game 2)
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.268
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.177
|d'Arnaud c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|a-Contreras ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Adrianza 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|0
|12
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Marte rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Alonso dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Ruf 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|b-Naquin ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Nido c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|5
|2
|5
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|011
|2
|7
|3
|New York
|003
|001
|02x
|6
|8
|0
a-struck out for d'Arnaud in the 7th. b-singled for Canha in the 8th.
E – Swanson 2 (7), Riley (10). LOB – Atlanta 5, New York 7. 2B – d'Arnaud 2 (17), Adrianza (3), Acuña Jr. (13), Nido (9), Escobar (21). HR – Contreras (15), off May. RBIs – Acuña Jr. (28), Contreras (29), Alonso (93), Ruf (41), Canha (35), Naquin (37), Nido (19). SB – Marte (13), Naquin (4). S – Nido.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Ozuna, Olson, Acuña Jr.); New York 4 (Ruf 3, Nido). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 8; New York 3 for 13.
Runners moved up – Alonso, Guillorme.
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, L, 10-4
|6⅔
|6
|4
|2
|1
|5
|93
|2.60
|Stephens
|2⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|36
|2.79
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 8-2
|7⅔
|4
|0
|0
|0
|11
|108
|1.98
|Givens
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.74
|May
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|7.84
HBP – Stephens (Nimmo).
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T – 3:02. A – 37,452 (41,922)
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 0
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|De La Cruz rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Bleday cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Fortes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Leblanc 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.391
|Díaz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|b-Cooper ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Burdick lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|1
|5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.253
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Happ lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Schwindel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.230
|Higgins c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.287
|McKinstry 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.040
|c-Wisdom ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Morel 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|a-Madrigal ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|3
|3
|9
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
|Chicago
|000
|121
|00x
|4
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Morel in the 6th. b-grounded out for Díaz in the 7th. c-popped out for McKinstry in the 8th.
LOB – Miami 5, Chicago 8. 2B – Leblanc (3), Happ (27). HR – Higgins (5), off López. RBIs – Hoerner (34), Contreras (42), Higgins (17). SB – Hoerner (12).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Bleday, Cooper); Chicago 3 (Schwindel, McKinstry 2). RISP – Miami 1 for 3; Chicago 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Suzuki. GIDP – Suzuki.
DP – Miami 1 (Rojas, Wendle, Díaz).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, L, 7-7
|5⅔
|9
|4
|4
|2
|6
|91
|3.57
|Brigham
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|4.70
|Bleier
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.02
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, W, 4-6
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|106
|3.97
|Leiter Jr.
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|4.53
Inherited runners-scored – Leiter Jr. 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T – 2:46. A – 36,787 (41,649)
Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Gamel rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.214
|Marcano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Allen lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.147
|VanMeter 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|b-Chavis ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Delay c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|c-Madris ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Godoy c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|2
|8
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|Rutschman c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.256
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Vavra dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.389
|Urías 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Odor 2b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.195
|Mateo ss
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.215
|Phillips lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.151
|a-McKenna ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|6
|6
|9
|Pittsburgh
|000
|201
|000
|3
|6
|1
|Baltimore
|120
|020
|10x
|6
|11
|0
a-doubled for Phillips in the 5th. b-grounded out for VanMeter in the 7th. c-grounded out for Delay in the 7th.
E – Stout (). LOB – Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 12. 2B – Allen (2), Gamel 2 (14), Odor (16), Phillips (6), Santander (17), Urías (14), McKenna (7). HR – Cruz (9), off Voth. RBIs – Cruz 2 (29), Hayes (33), Vavra (2), Mateo (33), Phillips (15), McKenna 2 (9), Mullins (46). SB – Odor (2). SF – Mullins. S – McKenna.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (VanMeter, Cruz); Baltimore 9 (Urías 3, Mountcastle 3, Santander 2, Mullins). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 6; Baltimore 3 for 13.
Runners moved up – Hayes, Vavra. GIDP – Hayes.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brubaker, L, 2-10
|4⅔
|8
|3
|3
|2
|6
|88
|4.49
|Stout
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|4.50
|Underwood Jr.
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.66
|De Jong
|2⅔
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|32
|2.08
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth, W, 2-1
|5⅔
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|75
|3.19
|Akin, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.39
|Krehbiel, H, 8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|2.29
|Vespi, H, 1
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.19
|Tate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.28
Inherited runners-scored – Akin 1-0, Vespi 1-0. HBP – Stout (Mateo), Krehbiel (Reynolds). WP – Brubaker, De Jong.
Umpires – Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T – 3:17. A – 41,086 (45,971)
Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1 (Game 1)
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Adell lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.229
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Moniak cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.174
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|0
|13
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|France 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.307
|Winker lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.229
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Lamb rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Haggerty rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Raleigh c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Kelenic cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|6
|7
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|000
|1
|7
|0
|Seattle
|002
|000
|00x
|2
|4
|1
E – Crawford (10). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Seattle 8. 2B – Adell (7), Suzuki (4). HR – France (14), off Barria. RBIs – Moniak (2), France 2 (56). SB – Kelenic (5). CS – Adell (2). S – Frazier.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Moniak, Velazquez 2); Seattle 3 (Santana 2, Kelenic). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 7; Seattle 1 for 4.
DP – Seattle 1 (Raleigh, Suárez, Raleigh).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barria, L, 1-2
|4
|3
|2
|2
|4
|3
|76
|2.65
|Mayers
|3⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|69
|4.50
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby, W, 3-3
|6⅔
|6
|1
|1
|0
|8
|80
|3.40
|Festa, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.58
|Muñoz, H, 14
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.93
|Swanson, S, 3-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.07
Inherited runners-scored – Mayers 3-0, Muñoz 1-0. HBP – Kirby (Rojas). WP – Barria(2), Kirby.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T – 2:48. A – 41,507 (47,929)
L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 1 (Game 2)
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ward rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.253
|Rengifo 2b-3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.213
|Walsh 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Moniak cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Adell lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Fletcher ss-2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.220
|Gosselin 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Velazquez ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Sierra lf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|7
|3
|6
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Lewis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.145
|Torrens c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Haggerty cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|1
|9
|Los Angeles
|002
|102
|002
|7
|8
|0
|Seattle
|000
|010
|000
|1
|7
|2
E – Bernardino (1), Crawford (11). LOB – Los Angeles 5, Seattle 7. 2B – Ward (12), Haggerty (6), Haniger (2). HR – Moniak (2), off Flexen; Fletcher (2), off Flexen; Torrens (1), off Detmers. RBIs – Ward (38), Stassi (24), Moniak (3), Fletcher 3 (8), Ohtani (65), Torrens (9). SF – Ohtani.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo); Seattle 3 (Haggerty, Santana, Frazier). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 6; Seattle 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Rengifo. GIDP – Suárez.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Gosselin, Rengifo, Walsh).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers, W, 4-3
|7⅔
|6
|1
|1
|1
|7
|106
|3.44
|Tepera
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.05
|Ortega
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.71
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, L, 7-9
|6⅔
|6
|5
|5
|2
|5
|108
|3.92
|Brash
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.97
|Bernardino
|2⅔
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|35
|3.86
HBP – Tepera (Suárez). WP – Detmers.
Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 2:47. A – 27,065 (47,929).
Cleveland 4, Houston 1
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Alvarez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Díaz ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|McCormick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|1
|8
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.288
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Jones dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|a-Miller ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Benson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.176
|Straw cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|3
|1
|6
|Houston
|000
|000
|001
|1
|6
|2
|Cleveland
|130
|000
|00x
|4
|10
|0
a-flied out for Jones in the 8th.
E – Díaz (3), Altuve (8). LOB – Houston 5, Cleveland 7. 2B – Meyers (6), Díaz 2 (12), Bregman (26), Ramírez (35). RBIs – Díaz (27), Ramírez (87), Rosario 2 (44). SB – Naylor (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (Vázquez, Mancini, Alvarez); Cleveland 4 (Benson, Hedges, Gonzalez, Naylor). RISP – Houston 1 for 7; Cleveland 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Gurriel. GIDP – McCormick, Benson.
DP – Houston 1 (Díaz, Gurriel); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Naylor).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, L, 8-8
|6⅔
|9
|4
|4
|1
|5
|82
|3.93
|Maton
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.22
|Smith
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, W, 8-5
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|85
|3.88
|Stephan
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.34
|Karinchak
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.98
|Clase
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|1.39
WP – Clase.
Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 2:30. A – 25,327 (34,788)
Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 1
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|Choi dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Quinn rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Paredes 1b-3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|D.Peralta lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|L.Raley rf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.173
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.171
|Chang 3b-p
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Totals
|36
|1
|9
|1
|3
|12
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.225
|Clemens 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|1-Baddoo pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.149
|Haase c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Candelario 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|W.Castro rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.206
|H.Castro 1b-ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.287
|Reyes lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|9
|0
|5
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|000
|1
|9
|1
|Detroit
|000
|020
|52x
|9
|12
|0
1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th.
E – Paredes (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 11, Detroit 3. 2B – Paredes (10), Bethancourt (12), W.Castro 2 (12), Reyes (11), H.Castro (15), Báez (22). HR – Chang (2), off Hill; Schoop (8), off Chang. RBIs – Chang (6), H.Castro 2 (24), Reyes (15), Schoop 3 (31), Báez 2 (43), Cabrera (37). SF – Schoop.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 6 (Chang 2, Siri, L.Raley 2, Paredes); Detroit 1 (Greene). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 9; Detroit 4 for 8.
Runners moved up – Schoop. GIDP – Reyes, Schoop.
DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Chang, Lowe, Paredes; Paredes, Walls, L.Raley).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, L, 10-5
|6⅓
|6
|4
|4
|0
|3
|92
|2.24
|Yacabonis
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|19
|40.50
|Chang
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|18.00
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 2-3
|5
|6
|1
|1
|3
|6
|93
|5.12
|Lange, H, 14
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.21
|Chafin, H, 15
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.23
|Jiménez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|3.40
|Castillo
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Yacabonis 1-1, Lange 1-0. HBP – Yacabonis (Greene).
Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Scott Barry.
T – 2:54. A – 40,101 (41,083)
Kansas City 5, Boston 4
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.150
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.205
|J.Davis cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|a-Duran ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|1
|9
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.257
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Pratto 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.196
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Isbel rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Lopez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|0
|8
|Boston
|010
|201
|000
|4
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|102
|100
|001
|5
|8
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for J.Davis in the 7th.
E – Witt Jr. (16). LOB – Boston 5, Kansas City 2. 2B – Martinez (34). HR – Dalbec (11), off Lynch; Verdugo (7), off Lynch; Melendez (12), off Eovaldi; Isbel (3), off Eovaldi; Pratto (2), off Whitlock. RBIs – Dalbec 3 (32), Verdugo (53), Melendez (32), Witt Jr. 2 (55), Isbel (14), Pratto (5). SB – Lopez (11), Arroyo (3). CS – Arroyo 2 (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 3 (Arroyo, Plawecki 2); Kansas City 2 (Dozier 2). RISP – Boston 1 for 5; Kansas City 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Pasquantino. GIDP – Pratto.
DP – Boston 1 (Devers, Dalbec).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|6⅔
|7
|4
|4
|0
|7
|99
|4.23
|Whitlock, L, 2-2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|3.08
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch
|6⅔
|7
|4
|4
|0
|6
|90
|4.79
|Clarke
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.69
|Barlow
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.26
|Coleman, W, 3-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.80
WP – Lynch.
Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Segal.
T – 2:44. A – 19,136 (37,903)
Texas 8, Chicago White Sox 0
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.281
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|L.García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|1
|10
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Seager ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Lowe 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.281
|A.García rf
|4
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.247
|Taveras dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Viloria c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|Duran 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.233
|Smith lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Thompson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Totals
|32
|8
|7
|7
|6
|8
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|1
|Texas
|003
|100
|40x
|8
|7
|0
E – Moncada (4). LOB – Chicago 3, Texas 6. 2B – Grandal (5), A.García (21). HR – Duran (3), off Kopech. RBIs – Duran 2 (16), A.García 5 (70).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Jiménez, Pollock); Texas 2 (Taveras, Semien). RISP – Chicago 0 for 2; Texas 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Taveras.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kopech, L, 4-8
|3⅓
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|74
|3.38
|Ruiz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|4.01
|Foster
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|4.61
|Banks
|2⅔
|1
|4
|2
|3
|2
|49
|3.16
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning, W, 2-6
|7⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|103
|4.04
|Hearn
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|31
|5.21
Inherited runners-scored – Ruiz 2-1. WP – Ruiz, Dunning.
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T – 3:00. A – 38,275 (40,300)
Philadelphia 11, Washington 5
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Robles cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Hernández 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.231
|Meneses lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|a-García ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Barrera c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.167
|b-Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Vargas ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|5
|4
|7
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.202
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Bohm dh
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.296
|Realmuto c
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.265
|Castellanos rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Marsh cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Vierling cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.236
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Maton 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Sosa 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.192
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|37
|11
|13
|11
|4
|6
|Washington
|000
|004
|100
|5
|13
|0
|Philadelphia
|630
|002
|00x
|11
|13
|0
a-flied out for Franco in the 9th. b-grounded out for Barrera in the 9th.
LOB – Washington 12, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Robles (9), Thomas (16), Barrera (1), Vargas (1), Bohm (17), Sosa (5). 3B – Stott (1), Realmuto (4). HR – Voit (14), off Suárez; Hoskins (23), off Corbin; Vierling (4), off Corbin; Realmuto (12), off Edwards Jr.. RBIs – Voit (50), Barrera 2 (4), Robles (27), Thomas (36), Hoskins (52), Vierling 3 (17), Stott 2 (34), Realmuto 3 (52), Castellanos (54), Sosa (9). SB – Segura (9). SF – Thomas.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 6 (Hernández 4, Ruiz 2); Philadelphia 4 (Hoskins 2, Stott 2). RISP – Washington 3 for 11; Philadelphia 4 for 10.
GIDP – Meneses.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 4-16
|5
|6
|6
|2
|0
|43
|7.02
|Weems
|2⅓
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|57
|6.57
|Cishek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.86
|Harvey
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.63
|Edwards Jr.
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|27
|3.46
|Finnegan
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.30
|Machado
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.64
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez, W, 8-5
|5⅓
|7
|3
|3
|2
|5
|96
|3.68
|Nelson
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|4.26
|Bellatti
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|3.47
|Alvarado
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.88
|Knebel
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|3.53
Inherited runners-scored – Weems 2-0, Nelson 2-2. HBP – Corbin (Sosa), Bellatti (Voit). WP – Nelson.
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 3:39. A – 27,078 (42,792)
St. Louis 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.221
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Carpenter dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|A.Hicks lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Locastro cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|a-Benintendi ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|3
|6
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Gorman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|c-Edman ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|O'Neill lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.141
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Dickerson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|b-Pujols ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|1-Donovan pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Totals
|27
|1
|5
|1
|2
|5
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|0
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|00x
|1
|5
|0
a-popped out for Locastro in the 8th. b-walked for Dickerson in the 8th. c-flied out for Gorman in the 8th.
1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.
LOB – New York 4, St. Louis 4. 2B – Goldschmidt 2 (30). RBIs – Arenado (64). CS – Donovan (3).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Donaldson); St. Louis 1 (Molina). RISP – New York 0 for 2; St. Louis 1 for 2.
Runners moved up – DeJong. GIDP – Torres.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Gorman, Goldschmidt).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán, L, 1-2
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|86
|5.09
|Marinaccio
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.03
|Trivino
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.91
|Chapman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4.62
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 1-0
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|83
|0.00
|J.Hicks, H, 3
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|4.78
|Cabrera, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|2.75
|Gallegos, S, 11-17
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.27
Inherited runners-scored – Trivino 1-0. WP – J.Hicks.
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T – 3:06. A – 48,581 (45,494)
San Francisco 7, Oakland 3
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.244
|b-Slater ph-cf-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|González rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Johnson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Belt 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.215
|Bart c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Wade Jr. dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.187
|e-Mercedes ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|La Stella 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|a-Davis ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|7
|6
|4
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bride 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Pinder lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Laureano cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Lowrie 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|c-Bolt ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.213
|Garcia dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|d-Vogt ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.149
|Allen 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|1
|8
|San Francisco
|110
|004
|100
|7
|11
|0
|Oakland
|001
|000
|002
|3
|10
|0
a-homered for La Stella in the 6th. b-walked for Pederson in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Piscotty in the 7th. d-flied out for Garcia in the 7th. e-flied out for Wade Jr. in the 9th.
LOB – San Francisco 10, Oakland 8. 2B – Wade Jr. (3), Crawford (11), La Stella (13), Pinder (15), Lowrie (5). HR – Wade Jr. (4), off Oller; Davis (6), off Snead; Bart (9), off Snead; Bolt (4), off García. RBIs – Crawford (34), Pederson (44), Wade Jr. 2 (16), Davis (24), Belt (22), Bart (17), Murphy (48), Bolt 2 (9). SB – Slater (8).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (González, Bart 3, Mercedes); Oakland 3 (Andrus, Laureano 2). RISP – San Francisco 3 for 14; Oakland 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – La Stella, Flores, Crawford, Murphy, Pinder.
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, W, 10-6
|5⅓
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|98
|2.95
|Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.62
|Marte
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|5.40
|García
|2⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|34
|3.20
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oller, L, 1-5
|5⅔
|8
|4
|4
|3
|1
|93
|7.63
|Snead
|2⅔
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|32
|6.67
|Pruitt
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.40
|Selman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|4.15
WP – Rodón.
Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.
T – 3:21. A – 40,065 (46,847)
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Hilliard lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.312
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|McMahon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Daza lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Montero dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Serven c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|2
|6
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.202
|Varsho rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|McCarthy lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Beer dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|33
|2
|10
|2
|0
|3
|Colorado
|000
|000
|111
|3
|8
|0
|Arizona
|100
|000
|100
|2
|10
|0
LOB – Colorado 4, Arizona 5. 2B – Cron (24), Marte (32). HR – Montero (1), off M.Kelly; McMahon (10), off Kennedy; Varsho (16), off Senzatela. RBIs – Grichuk (55), Montero (3), McMahon (50), Walker (59), Varsho (51). SB – McMahon (7). S – Perdomo.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 1 (Grichuk); Arizona 0. RISP – Colorado 1 for 6; Arizona 1 for 2.
Runners moved up – McMahon, Blackmon. LIDP – Rodgers, Rojas. GIDP – Rodgers, Thomas, Varsho.
DP – Colorado 3 (Iglesias, Cron; Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron; Blackmon, Serven, Blackmon); Arizona 2 (Perdomo, Marte, Walker; Marte, Perdomo, Marte).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|7⅔
|9
|2
|2
|0
|2
|94
|4.68
|Estévez, W, 3-4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.50
|Bard, S, 23-25
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.99
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly
|7⅔
|7
|2
|2
|1
|5
|93
|2.86
|Mantiply
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|2.16
|Kennedy, L, 4-5
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.22
Inherited runners-scored – Mantiply 1-0. HBP – M.Kelly (Blackmon).
Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T – 2:33. A – 21,146 (48,686)
Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 5
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.248
|Senzel cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|K.Farmer 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.224
|Solano dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.299
|Aquino rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.178
|Almora Jr. lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|Barrero ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.200
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|7
|7
|8
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.221
|McCutchen lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.253
|Brosseau 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Renfroe rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.245
|Hiura 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|a-Tellez ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|b-Wong ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|5
|6
|Cincinnati
|020
|201
|101
|7
|8
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|300
|002
|5
|9
|1
a-grounded out for Hiura in the 6th. b-singled for Taylor in the 9th.
E – Brosseau (6). LOB – Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 8. 2B – Almora Jr. (9), India (11), Caratini (6), Yelich (18). HR – Barrero (1), off Ashby; Barrero (2), off Milner; Votto (11), off McGee; Solano (3), off Suter; McCutchen (11), off Lodolo; Hiura (9), off Lodolo. RBIs – Almora Jr. (29), India (24), Barrero 3 (3), Votto (39), Solano (14), McCutchen 2 (48), Hiura 2 (19), Adames (62). SB – K.Farmer (4). CS – Yelich (1), K.Farmer (3). SF – McCutchen.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Senzel, Barrero, Almora Jr., Solano); Milwaukee 2 (Renfroe 2). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 10; Milwaukee 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Adames. GIDP – Senzel.
DP – Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Tellez; Caratini, Brosseau, Caratini).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lodolo
|4
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|100
|4.40
|B.Farmer, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|5.64
|Sanmartin, H, 5
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6.94
|Kuhnel, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.45
|Díaz, H, 12
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.99
|Strickland
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|5.95
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashby, L, 2-10
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|5
|98
|4.32
|Milner
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|2.98
|McGee
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|7.00
|Suter
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|30
|4.22
Inherited runners-scored – B.Farmer 3-0, Sanmartin 2-0, Milner 2-0. HBP – Ashby (K.Farmer), Lodolo (Yelich).
Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T – 3:30. A – 35,784 (41,900)
Minnesota 7, Toronto 3
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.311
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Hernández rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.272
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.262
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.238
|Merrifield cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|b-Tapia ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Biggio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|a-Espinal ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|4
|11
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.325
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Buxton dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.219
|Polanco 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.238
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Miranda 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Gordon cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Cave lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|León c
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.227
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|4
|5
|Toronto
|000
|200
|010
|3
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|002
|012
|02x
|7
|11
|0
a-struck out for Biggio in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Merrifield in the 8th.
LOB – Toronto 8, Minnesota 9. 2B – Hernández (21), Buxton (13), Arraez 2 (18), Miranda (14), Polanco (14). 3B – Cave (1). HR – Bichette (15), off Bundy; Miranda (11), off Mayza. RBIs – Bichette 3 (59), Buxton (47), Polanco 2 (51), Miranda (46), León (3), Cave (2), Arraez (35). SB – Merrifield (16), Hernández (6), Gordon (5), Arraez (3). S – León.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 6 (Kirk, Bichette, Jansen, Merrifield, Tapia, Guerrero Jr.); Minnesota 5 (Polanco 2, León, Kepler, Buxton). RISP – Toronto 2 for 13; Minnesota 3 for 16.
Runners moved up – Guerrero Jr., Buxton, Cave 2, Correa.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|White, L, 0-1
|4
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|85
|5.79
|Mayza
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|2.88
|Bass
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.40
|Pop
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Phelps
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|29
|2.72
|Cimber
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.15
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy
|4⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|65
|5.01
|Megill, W, 3-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.81
|Fulmer, H, 20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.00
|Thielbar, H, 11
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.54
|Jax, H, 12
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|3.58
|Duran, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.03
|López
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|1.75
Inherited runners-scored – Mayza 1-1, Bass 1-0, Cimber 2-0, Thielbar 1-0, Duran 2-1. PB – León (0).
Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Marty Foster; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 3:32. A – 27,471 (38,544)
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Drury dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Myers cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.239
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|b-Grisham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Nola c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|2
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.322
|Smith dh
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.273
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.170
|Lux 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Gallo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|a-Taylor ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.205
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|8
|1
|4
|San Diego
|000
|300
|000
|3
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|011
|030
|21x
|8
|10
|2
a-struck out for Gallo in the 6th. b-popped out for Kim in the 9th.
E – Machado (7), Lux (7), Muncy (10). LOB – San Diego 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B – Profar (25), Drury (23), Lux (17), Bellinger (19). HR – Smith (16), off Clevinger; Muncy (11), off Clevinger. RBIs – Drury (65), Cronenworth (56), Myers (22), Smith 3 (59), Muncy 3 (37), Freeman (69), Bellinger (44). SB – Betts (8), Smith (1). SF – Freeman, Smith.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 2 (Bell, Cronenworth); Los Angeles 2 (Betts, Muncy). RISP – San Diego 2 for 9; Los Angeles 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Soto, Cronenworth, Freeman 2, Taylor, Barnes. GIDP – Kim.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, L, 3-4
|4
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|93
|3.60
|Morejon
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.97
|Crismatt
|1⅔
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.70
|Suarez
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|3.33
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|3
|81
|0.64
|Martin, W, 3-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.08
|Vesia, H, 13
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.03
|Phillips
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.47
|Moronta
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.12
Inherited runners-scored – Martin 1-0. HBP – Clevinger (Smith).
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T – 3:08. A – 52,124 (56,000)
