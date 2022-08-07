Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuña Jr. rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .269 Swanson ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Riley 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .299 Olson 1b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .251 d'Arnaud dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .252 Grossman lf 4 0 1 1 1 2 .400 Contreras c 5 0 2 1 0 1 .258 Arcia 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .243 c-Rosario ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .183 Harris II cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .289 Totals 38 5 12 5 4 10

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo cf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .272 Marte rf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .298 Lindor ss 4 2 3 3 0 1 .267 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .278 Vogelbach dh 2 0 1 1 1 0 .240 b-Ruf ph-dh 2 0 1 0 0 1 .220 McNeil 2b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .304 Naquin lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .254 a-Canha ph-lf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .266 Guillorme 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .288 McCann c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .182 Totals 35 8 13 8 6 8

Atlanta 000 000 203 5 12 1 New York 201 002 30x 8 13 0

a-struck out for Naquin in the 5th. b-struck out for Vogelbach in the 6th. c-struck out for Arcia in the 9th.

E – Odorizzi (1). LOB – Atlanta 12, New York 12. 2B – Acuña Jr. (12), Arcia (6), Riley (33), Grossman (2), Lindor (17). RBIs – Acuña Jr. (27), Olson 2 (70), Grossman (1), Contreras (28), Alonso (92), Vogelbach (40), McNeil (42), Lindor 3 (77), McCann (12), Marte (49). SF – Lindor.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 7 (Rosario, Riley, d'Arnaud, Acuña Jr. 2, Grossman 2); New York 5 (Ruf, Marte, Canha, Naquin, Alonso). RISP – Atlanta 4 for 13; New York 7 for 14.

Runners moved up – Swanson, Contreras. GIDP – Arcia, McNeil.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Olson); New York 1 (Lindor, McNeil, Alonso).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi, L, 0-1 4 6 3 2 3 4 96 3.86 Matzek 1⅔ 2 2 2 3 2 26 4.01 Elder 2⅓ 5 3 3 0 2 50 5.48

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peterson, W, 6-2 5⅓ 3 0 0 3 5 81 3.30 Lugo, H, 13 1⅓ 2 2 2 1 2 30 3.67 Ottavino, H, 15 1⅓ 3 0 0 0 2 31 2.30 López ⅓ 4 3 3 0 0 16 5.73 Díaz, S, 25-28 0 0 0 0 1 7 1.42

Inherited runners-scored – Matzek 1-0, Elder 2-0, Ottavino 2-1, Díaz 2-1. IBB – off Matzek (Alonso). HBP – Peterson (d'Arnaud), Odorizzi (Marte), Lugo (Riley), Elder (Canha). WP – Ottavino, Díaz.

Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T – 3:53. A – 37,790 (41,922)