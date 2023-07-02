Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, July 1, 2023

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 6 (10)
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Benintendi lf500111.282
Anderson ss411011.226
Robert Jr. cf523001.276
Jiménez rf312210.271
1-Frazier pr-rf010000.185
c-Sheets ph-1b100000.227
Vaughn 1b400102.249
2-Andrus pr-2b000000.202
Burger 3b400012.215
Grandal dh512102.261
Zavala c301002.169
a-Pérez ph-c201100.333
Remillard 2b-rf100031.382
Totals376106712
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b612101.191
Bleday lf501200.203
Pérez c300011.232
b-Capel ph100001.260
Langeliers c000000.202
Brown rf511102.201
Peterson 3b511001.214
Noda 1b211130.229
Diaz dh402011.227
Wade ss522001.256
Ruiz cf411012.261
Totals407115610
Chicago01200003006102
Oakland10001112017110

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-doubled for Zavala in the 8th. b-struck out for Pérez in the 8th. c-popped out for Frazier in the 9th.

1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th. 2-ran for Vaughn in the 9th.

E – Remillard (1), Andrus (7). LOB – Chicago 11, Oakland 12. 2B – Zavala (2), Robert Jr. (21), Pérez (1), Noda (15), Ruiz (19). 3B – Kemp (2), Peterson (2). HR – Jiménez (11), off Muller; Brown (7), off Middleton. RBIs – Jiménez 2 (36), Vaughn (51), Grandal (21), Pérez (1), Benintendi (22), Bleday 2 (14), Noda (32), Brown (20), Kemp (15). SB – Ruiz (42), Bleday (4), Robert Jr. (7). CS – Robert Jr. (2). SF – Bleday.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 7 (Benintendi 3, Zavala, Anderson 2, Burger); Oakland 6 (Kemp 2, Pérez 2, Capel, Wade). RISP – Chicago 3 for 14; Oakland 4 for 14.

Runners moved up – Grandal, Kemp. GIDP – Benintendi, Robert Jr., Diaz.

DP – Chicago 1 (Burger, Remillard, Vaughn); Oakland 2 (Wade, Kemp, Noda; Kemp, Wade, Noda).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cease5⅓63335874.10
Santos10011182.59
Middleton1⅔11100162.79
Kelly, BS, 1-61⅔22213334.33
López1⅔10010155.14
Graveman, L, 3-40100183.00
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Muller5⅔63344867.79
Pruitt1⅔00002123.25
Erceg133313374.98
Long00020103.77
May1⅔10001155.40
Fujinami, W, 4-71⅔00002139.57

Inherited runners-scored – Santos 1-0, Long 2-1. IBB – off Long (Remillard). HBP – May (Vaughn), Fujinami (Remillard).

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 3:20. A – 9,235 (46,847).

N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 1
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pederson rf400003.253
Flores 1b400000.248
Davis 3b412001.285
Bailey c300010.314
Estrada 2b401001.273
Sabol dh301000.247
Slater lf200010.357
Crawford ss300001.220
Matos cf301001.214
Totals3015027
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf411100.282
Lindor ss411100.225
McNeil rf300001.256
Alonso 1b110011.217
Vogelbach dh300001.209
Pham lf301100.285
Baty 3b300001.242
Alvarez c311100.217
Guillorme 2b300002.244
Totals2744416
San Francisco000000100150
New York00310000x441

E – Alonso (4). LOB – San Francisco 4, New York 1. 2B – Sabol (8), Pham (12). HR – Alvarez (13), off DeSclafani; Nimmo (12), off DeSclafani; Lindor (17), off DeSclafani. RBIs – Alvarez (27), Nimmo (40), Lindor (55), Pham (33).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 2 (Flores, Crawford); New York 1 (Alvarez). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 4; New York 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Baty. GIDP – Estrada, Vogelbach.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Flores, Crawford, Flores); New York 3 (Baty, Lindor, Baty; Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso; Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
DeSclafani, L, 4-83⅔33303554.44
Manaea3⅔11113565.53
Junis2⅔00000174.63
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander, W, 3-47⅔510161023.66
Smith, H, 91⅔00001134.23
Ottavino, S, 6-71⅔0001084.01

HBP – DeSclafani (Alonso). WP – Verlander.

Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 2:10. A – 34,887 (42,136).

Minnesota 1, Baltimore 0
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Correa ss401002.217
Julien 2b300001.252
a-Solano ph-1b100001.269
Buxton dh401000.209
Kirilloff 1b301001.271
b-Castro ph-3b100000.249
Lewis 3b200001.326
Farmer 3b-2b201001.248
Kepler rf402002.210
Vázquez c400001.222
Gallo lf211111.195
Taylor cf200011.211
Totals32171212
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf400002.252
Rutschman c401000.268
1-Mateo pr000000.220
Santander dh401001.264
O'Hearn 1b300001.289
Hays lf300001.313
Henderson ss301002.241
Hicks rf300001.260
Westburg 3b300000.313
Frazier 2b300000.226
Totals3003008
Minnesota000100000170
Baltimore000000000030

a-struck out for Julien in the 8th. b-grounded out for Kirilloff in the 8th.

1-ran for Rutschman in the 9th.

LOB – Minnesota 6, Baltimore 4. HR – Gallo (15), off Bradish. RBIs – Gallo (28). SB – Mateo (22). CS – Taylor (1), Mateo (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Lewis, Vázquez, Taylor); Baltimore 1 (O'Hearn). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 4; Baltimore 0 for 2.

GIDP – Vázquez.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Henderson, Frazier, O'Hearn).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ober, W, 5-47⅔20008852.70
Jax, H, 111⅔00000113.09
Duran, S, 12-141⅔1000081.41
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradish, L, 4-46⅔71117943.58
Baumann1⅔00012153.92
Coulombe1⅔00001122.20
Cano1⅔00002101.12

HBP – Ober (O'Hearn). WP – Bradish.

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 2:20. A – 40,012 (45,971).

San Diego 12, Cincinnati 5
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 2b521001.257
Tatis Jr. rf412300.277
Soto lf411400.274
Machado 3b522301.246
Bogaerts ss400010.255
N.Cruz dh502000.254
Dixon 1b200001.224
a-Cronenworth ph-1b110010.208
Grisham cf331111.212
Nola c321101.143
Totals3612101235
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl cf500002.305
McLain 2b412111.317
India dh311410.256
De La Cruz ss400001.293
Fraley rf402000.278
Votto 1b300012.152
Steer 3b400000.279
Stephenson c220020.255
Benson lf413000.299
Totals3358556
San Diego00100452012100
Cincinnati001000400582

a-hit by pitch for Dixon in the 7th.

E – De La Cruz (1), Steer (6). LOB – San Diego 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Tatis Jr. (18), McLain 2 (14), Fraley (10). 3B – Grisham (1). HR – Soto (15), off Farmer; Machado (10), off Farmer; Machado (11), off Mills; India (11), off García. RBIs – Tatis Jr. 3 (40), Soto 4 (46), Machado 3 (36), Grisham (23), Nola (8), McLain (28), India 4 (45). SB – Grisham (8), Fraley (13). CS – Fraley (4), Tatis Jr. (3). SF – Tatis Jr., Soto.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 1 (Cronenworth); Cincinnati 3 (De La Cruz 2, Stephenson). RISP – San Diego 5 for 9; Cincinnati 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Nola, Benson, Friedl. GIDP – McLain.

DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Bogaerts, Cronenworth).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wacha, W, 8-25⅔51124872.84
Cosgrove1⅔00001120.50
García1⅔24421265.93
Hill1⅔00010123.34
Honeywell Jr.1⅔10000153.32
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williamson, L, 1-25⅔32115865.36
Farmer1⅔23300133.76
Mills1⅔452104018.00
Salazar2⅔12210368.03

Inherited runners-scored – Farmer 1-1. HBP – Mills (Cronenworth), Salazar 2 (Grisham,Nola). WP – Mills.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T – 2:58. A – 30,895 (43,891).

Boston 7, Toronto 6
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Refsnyder lf412010.264
Verdugo rf400102.297
Turner 1b533200.277
Devers 3b523301.248
Duvall cf500004.255
Yoshida dh302100.305
a-Casas ph-dh101000.230
Hernández ss401000.229
b-Duran ph100000.288
D.Hamilton ss000000.167
Arroyo 2b411001.234
C.Hamilton c300013.000
Wong c000000.223
Totals397137211
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf523101.270
Bichette ss512102.317
Belt dh400014.251
Guerrero Jr. 1b411111.277
Chapman 3b322210.266
Varsho lf401001.226
D.Jansen c301011.214
1-Clement pr000000.429
Kirk c000000.251
Biggio 2b400001.194
Kiermaier cf300011.271
Totals356105512
Boston0020310017131
Toronto1010001216101

a-doubled for Yoshida in the 9th. b-grounded out for Hernández in the 9th.

1-ran for D.Jansen in the 8th.

E – Winckowski (1), D.Jansen (4). LOB – Boston 9, Toronto 7. 2B – Turner (18), Refsnyder (6), Devers (18), Casas (12), Chapman (27), Bichette (21). HR – Devers (20), off Kikuchi; Turner (13), off Swanson; Springer (12), off Crawford; Bichette (15), off Crawford; Chapman (11), off Winckowski. RBIs – Devers 3 (64), Turner 2 (45), Yoshida (41), Verdugo (33), Springer (35), Bichette (49), Chapman 2 (38), Guerrero Jr. (52). SB – Refsnyder (5), Chapman (3), Clement (1), Varsho (11). SF – Verdugo.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 6 (Refsnyder 2, Arroyo, Turner, Duran, Devers); Toronto 4 (Springer, Biggio 3). RISP – Boston 2 for 12; Toronto 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Biggio. GIDP – Bichette.

DP – Boston 1 (Hernández, Turner).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Crawford, W, 3-4532225743.92
Winckowski2⅔43234563.28
K.Jansen, S, 17-201⅓31103223.45
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kikuchi, L, 7-34⅓75527864.08
Richards1⅓31101273.38
Pearson1⅓10001264.23
García1⅔00001155.03
Swanson1⅔21101172.97

Inherited runners-scored – Winckowski 1-0, K.Jansen 2-0, Richards 1-1, Pearson 1-0. HBP – Pearson (Yoshida).

Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, David Rackley.

T – 3:06. A – 41,813 (49,282).

Atlanta 7, Miami 0
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b401000.388
Soler rf401000.245
De La Cruz lf400001.277
Chisholm Jr. cf401001.244
Cooper dh300010.246
Gurriel 1b301011.269
Wendle ss401001.281
Segura 3b401000.198
Fortes c300002.218
Totals3306026
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf411100.333
Albies 2b411101.259
Riley 3b422001.273
Olson 1b412100.249
Murphy c311101.295
Ozuna dh411201.251
Rosario lf200010.266
a-Pillar ph-lf100000.257
Arcia ss401100.297
Harris II cf300001.262
Totals3379715
Miami000000000060
Atlanta60000001x790

a-flied out for Rosario in the 8th.

LOB – Miami 8, Atlanta 4. 2B – Soler (14), Murphy (15), Ozuna (9), Arcia (11), Riley (16), Olson (15). HR – Acuña Jr. (21), off Pérez; Albies (19), off Pérez. RBIs – Acuña Jr. (54), Albies (57), Murphy (48), Ozuna 2 (39), Arcia (27), Olson (68).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 4 (Fortes, Chisholm Jr., Gurriel 2); Atlanta 2 (Arcia, Acuña Jr.). RISP – Miami 0 for 4; Atlanta 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – De La Cruz, Rosario, Harris II.

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez, L, 5-276600352.47
Soriano300013511.98
Brazoban2⅔00001233.24
Floro1⅔00001124.26
Okert1⅔21100192.79
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton, W, 8-65400151063.57
Yates00011112.84
Anderson1⅔10000113.27
Heller1⅔00000102.84
Jiménez1⅔10000163.25

Inherited runners-scored – Soriano 1-0, Yates 2-0. HBP – Okert (Murphy). WP – Morton.

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 2:31. A – 41,889 (41,149).

Texas 5, Houston 2
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b400001.265
Bregman 3b311011.250
Tucker rf412200.286
J.Abreu 1b300011.234
Diaz dh301000.275
Dubón ss200010.283
Julks lf200011.263
Meyers cf300001.225
Maldonado c300001.177
Totals2724246
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b403110.287
Seager ss402112.348
Lowe 1b501000.272
García rf511002.262
Jung 3b401103.274
Heim c413000.285
Duran dh400002.314
Jankowski lf412101.313
Taveras cf422001.296
Totals385154211
Houston000000002241
Texas00120011x5150

E – Meyers (2). LOB – Houston 2, Texas 11. 2B – Bregman (11), Heim 2 (19), García (18), Jung (16). HR – Tucker (12), off Barlow. RBIs – Tucker 2 (51), Seager (49), Jankowski (13), Semien (56), Jung (50). SB – Semien (8), Jankowski 2 (10), Taveras (9). CS – Tucker (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 0; Texas 7 (Lowe 2, García 2, Jung, Jankowski 2). RISP – Houston 1 for 2; Texas 4 for 22.

Runners moved up – Lowe 2, García. GIDP – Julks, Diaz, Tucker.

DP – Texas 3 (Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brown, L, 6-54⅔103306913.76
Martinez2⅔20014404.24
Stanek1⅔21100254.39
Montero1⅔11011267.08
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi, W, 10-37⅔20045972.64
Sborz1⅔00001132.62
Barlow22200124.66
W.Smith, S, 15-160000032.70

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.

T – 2:41. A – 40,380 (40,000).

Philadelphia 19, Washington 4
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf512102.303
García 2b401101.276
Candelario 3b301001.264
Chavis 3b100000.256
Ruiz c400002.229
Smith 1b411100.265
Dickerson dh300001.237
Garrett lf101000.268
Vargas lf-p412000.288
Abrams ss412100.234
Hill cf400000.132
Totals37410407
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf532411.188
Turner ss432011.252
Clemens 1b100000.230
Castellanos rf423300.314
Marsh cf200001.275
Harper dh522200.286
Realmuto c521202.243
Stubbs c000000.227
Harrison 2b221110.231
Bohm 1b-3b534600.280
Sosa 3b-ss412011.243
Pache cf-rf411110.310
Totals4119181956
Washington0100300004100
Philadelphia01648000x19180

LOB – Washington 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B – García (12), Harper (11), Pache (6), Turner (18), Harrison (3), Castellanos (25). 3B – Abrams (3). HR – Smith (4), off Wheeler; Bohm (8), off Gore; Castellanos (11), off Willingham; Bohm (9), off Willingham; Schwarber (22), off Ward. RBIs – Smith (19), Abrams (34), Thomas (44), García (37), Bohm 6 (54), Harper 2 (22), Realmuto 2 (30), Harrison (10), Pache (5), Castellanos 3 (52), Schwarber 4 (47). SF – Harrison.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Thomas 2, Ruiz); Philadelphia 2 (Pache, Schwarber). RISP – Washington 2 for 6; Philadelphia 9 for 16.

Runners moved up – Hill, Realmuto.

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gore, L, 4-7267733644.48
Willingham1⅓544012619.29
La Sorsa444002127.00
Ward24420287.12
Ferrer1⅔00002110.00
Abbott1⅔10000204.05
Vargas1⅔0000080.00
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, W, 7-45⅔74406854.03
Vasquez2⅔10000251.70
Covey2⅔20001206.43

Inherited runners-scored – Willingham 1-0, Ward 1-1. HBP – Gore (Harrison).

Umpires – Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 2:43. A – 42,784 (42,901).

Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 8
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf331320.273
Winker dh421310.207
Adames ss502000.203
Tellez 1b400200.214
Caratini c501100.255
Anderson 3b512003.223
Turang 2b401010.207
Perkins cf-rf522101.261
Tapia rf332110.167
Wiemer cf000000.208
Totals3811121154
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Palacios lf511100.239
McCutchen dh400001.282
Suwinski cf412402.228
Santana 1b300001.245
Joe 1b010010.237
Davis rf411000.311
Marcano ss411203.241
Triolo 3b311111.308
Bae 2b210010.238
a-Castro ph-2b100001.234
Delay c311000.268
b-Gonzales ph100000.174
Totals3487839
Milwaukee15000410011120
Pittsburgh000002060870

a-struck out for Bae in the 8th. b-grounded out for Delay in the 9th.

LOB – Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 3. 2B – Adames (10), Perkins (2), Winker (5), Delay (6), Triolo (1). 3B – Marcano (2). HR – Yelich (10), off Oviedo; Tapia (2), off R.Contreras; Suwinski (17), off Andrews. RBIs – Tellez 2 (35), Perkins (12), Yelich 3 (40), Winker 3 (21), Caratini (15), Tapia (3), Suwinski 4 (42), Palacios (10), Marcano 2 (16), Triolo (1). SF – Tellez.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Caratini, Tapia); Pittsburgh 2 (Santana, Castro). RISP – Milwaukee 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 5 for 9.

Runners moved up – Tellez, Palacios, McCutchen.

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes, W, 6-57⅔12227994.00
Andrews455103067.50
Wilson21101112.77
Payamps, S, 2-31⅔00001132.11
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oviedo, L, 3-95⅔98831974.61
R.Contreras2⅓33312446.15
Holderman0000053.91
De Los Santos1⅔00011161.12

Inherited runners-scored – Wilson 2-2, R.Contreras 2-2. HBP – Burnes (McCutchen). WP – Wilson, Oviedo.

Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 2:50. A – 35,246 (38,753).

St. Louis 11, N.Y. Yankees 4 (Game 1)
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b401010.227
Bauers lf511202.224
Torres 2b401011.248
Rizzo dh200030.267
Kiner-Falefa cf411010.247
McKinney rf400001.258
Volpe ss412001.216
O.Cabrera 3b413100.206
Higashioka c301010.214
Totals34410375
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar rf-cf411010.254
Goldschmidt dh211411.287
a-Mercado ph-dh100000.290
Gorman 2b-3b422212.239
Arenado 3b311010.275
1-Carlson pr-rf100000.247
Walker lf500000.295
Burleson 1b512100.224
DeJong ss311120.236
Edman cf-2b422100.236
Knizner c422201.221
Totals3611121164
New York0000001034102
St. Louis00524000x11120

a-lined out for Goldschmidt in the 7th.

1-ran for Arenado in the 5th.

E – O.Cabrera (5), Krook (1). LOB – New York 10, St. Louis 8. 2B – Nootbaar (9), Arenado (12), Burleson (9), Knizner (6). HR – Bauers (7), off VerHagen; Goldschmidt (15), off Severino; Gorman (16), off Severino. RBIs – O.Cabrera (19), Bauers 2 (18), Goldschmidt 4 (46), Burleson (17), DeJong (26), Gorman 2 (49), Edman (28), Knizner 2 (14). SF – Goldschmidt.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (McKinney, Kiner-Falefa, Bauers, LeMahieu); St. Louis 4 (Edman, Walker 2, Nootbaar). RISP – New York 2 for 8; St. Louis 6 for 14.

Runners moved up – LeMahieu, Walker. LIDP – Torres. GIDP – Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu, Carlson.

DP – New York 1 (O.Cabrera, Torres, LeMahieu); St. Louis 3 (Edman, Burleson, Edman; Arenado, Gorman, Burleson; DeJong, Edman, Burleson).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Severino, L, 1-34⅔99732876.30
Krook1⅓222314221.00
Abreu0000192.95
Ramirez1⅔10000111.83
Donaldson1⅔00000110.00
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flaherty, W, 5-56⅔40024964.60
Naile2⅔31021522.84
VerHagen1⅔33330354.78

Inherited runners-scored – Krook 2-2, Abreu 2-0. WP – Krook. PB – Higashioka (2), Knizner (1).

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Will Little.

T – 2:51. A – 44,237 (44,494).

N.Y. Yankees 6, St. Louis 2 (Game 2)
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu dh311110.228
Torres 2b401210.248
Stanton lf401000.200
McKinney lf100000.254
Rizzo 1b401002.267
Bader cf300100.262
Donaldson 3b400001.136
Kiner-Falefa rf323010.260
Volpe ss422101.220
Trevino c311100.213
Totals33610634
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar cf522100.258
Goldschmidt 1b402011.289
Gorman 3b400002.235
Contreras c200012.214
Walker lf402100.301
Burleson dh200020.221
1-Mercado pr-dh000000.290
DeJong ss400003.231
Carlson rf400002.240
Edman 2b301010.238
Totals32272510
New York1200000036100
St. Louis101000000270

1-ran for Burleson in the 8th.

LOB – New York 6, St. Louis 9. 2B – Trevino (4), Walker (7). 3B – Volpe (3). HR – Nootbaar (5), off Hamilton. RBIs – Bader (23), Volpe (29), LeMahieu (27), Trevino (14), Torres 2 (34), Nootbaar (23), Walker (21). SF – Bader, LeMahieu. S – Trevino.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Donaldson, Rizzo); St. Louis 4 (Burleson 2, DeJong 2). RISP – New York 2 for 8; St. Louis 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Stanton. GIDP – McKinney, Volpe, Nootbaar.

DP – New York 1 (Donaldson, Torres, Rizzo); St. Louis 2 (Edman, DeJong, Goldschmidt; Gorman, DeJong, Goldschmidt).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hamilton1⅔31102291.50
Marinaccio131122403.16
King, W, 2-43⅓10002362.84
Peralta, H, 101⅔00012212.51
Kahnle, H, 41⅔00011160.00
Holmes1⅔00011142.43
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Liberatore, L, 1-34⅓73311565.68
Hudson210002340.00
Stratton1⅓23321334.72
Pallante0000023.94

Inherited runners-scored – King 3-0, Hudson 2-0, Pallante 2-0. HBP – King (Contreras).

Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Will Little; Third, Brock Ballou.

T – 2:44. A – 44,846 (44,494).

Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 3
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b412001.319
Franco ss301110.286
Raley 1b411201.280
Arozarena lf400002.284
Ramírez dh400001.290
Lowe rf300012.286
Siri cf300003.229
Walls 2b300000.215
Bethancourt c311000.236
Totals31353210
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss423210.246
Rodríguez cf513100.243
France 1b511002.268
Hernández rf512202.254
Raleigh c500004.224
Suárez 3b200102.221
Kelenic lf412100.252
Ford dh201121.214
1-Moore pr-dh010000.048
Wong 2b200002.160
a-Caballero ph-2b211000.242
Totals368138313
Tampa Bay000002010350
Seattle01100132x8131

a-flied out for Wong in the 6th.

1-ran for Ford in the 8th.

E – Topa (2). LOB – Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 9. 2B – Díaz (17), Crawford (15), Kelenic (18), Hernández 2 (13). HR – Raley (14), off Kirby; Crawford (7), off Glasnow. RBIs – Raley 2 (33), Franco (41), Ford (10), Crawford 2 (30), Kelenic (36), Hernández 2 (48), Suárez (48), Rodríguez (43). SB – Rodríguez (19), Lowe (19). SF – Suárez.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 1 (Walls); Seattle 6 (Hernández, Raleigh 2, Kelenic, Caballero 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 3 for 6; Seattle 6 for 19.

Runners moved up – Franco, Hernández. GIDP – Raley.

DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, France).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Glasnow, L, 2-257331111024.50
Beeks1⅓33311316.37
Stephenson1⅔32211233.86
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby, W, 7-77⅔222271013.21
Topa21000123.19
Sewald, S, 15-18110003172.70

Inherited runners-scored – Beeks 3-0, Sewald 2-1. HBP – Glasnow (Suárez). WP – Glasnow.

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 2:39. A – 35,546 (47,929).

Kansas City 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf-ss201120.271
Freeman 1b501101.318
Smith c500000.276
Martinez dh501002.262
Vargas 2b200010.198
b-Heyward ph-rf200000.261
Rojas ss300000.230
c-Muncy ph-3b111000.193
DeLuca lf111010.240
a-Peralta ph-lf201000.276
Outman cf412101.236
Y.Hernández 3b-2b411103.222
Totals3649447
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b412001.276
Witt Jr. ss312101.248
Perez c411101.253
Pratto 1b310011.258
Olivares dh201110.255
Duffy 2b210000.278
d-Lopez ph-2b000010.214
Taylor lf200100.138
Isbel cf100000.188
Waters cf-rf301201.237
Blanco rf-lf310001.179
Totals2767636
Los Angeles030000010491
Kansas City50000010x671

a-flied out for DeLuca in the 6th. b-grounded out for Vargas in the 8th. c-singled for Rojas in the 8th. d-walked for Duffy in the 8th.

E – Brasier (1), Garcia (3). LOB – Los Angeles 10, Kansas City 4. 2B – Y.Hernández (1), Betts (19), Garcia (10). RBIs – Y.Hernández (4), Betts (56), Freeman (54), Outman (36), Perez (40), Olivares (15), Taylor (3), Waters 2 (10), Witt Jr. (40). SB – Blanco 2 (4). CS – Garcia (1), Olivares (3). SF – Betts, Olivares, Taylor, Witt Jr..

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Vargas, Outman, Rojas, Freeman 2, Martinez); Kansas City 2 (Waters, Pratto). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 11; Kansas City 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Duffy.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urías, L, 5-53⅔65522664.94
Bickford2⅔00001326.06
Brasier2⅔01003281.42
Graterol1⅔10010142.00
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynch, W, 2-35⅔533341084.14
C.Hernández, H, 42⅔10001214.10
Clarke, H, 931101124.84
Barlow, S, 10-121⅓00011194.06

Inherited runners-scored – Barlow 2-0. HBP – Urías (Duffy).

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T – 2:44. A – 21,004 (38,427).

Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 0
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf411010.261
Rosario ss501203.257
Ramírez 3b412002.297
J.Naylor 1b411002.295
Bell dh400002.228
Giménez 2b311112.243
Brennan rf411100.274
Straw cf401101.239
B.Naylor c310011.167
Totals35685313
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hoerner 2b400001.287
Morel rf400004.268
Happ lf301011.254
Suzuki dh300012.250
Bellinger cf403000.277
Swanson ss400002.261
Young 1b200001.364
a-Mancini ph-1b200001.236
Madrigal 3b300001.275
Barnhart c301000.179
Totals32050213
Cleveland002004000680
Chicago000000000051

a-grounded out for Young in the 7th.

E – Bellinger (1). LOB – Cleveland 5, Chicago 7. 2B – Kwan (19), Bellinger (12). RBIs – Rosario 2 (24), Giménez (29), Brennan (26), Straw (13). SB – Giménez (9).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Brennan, Bell, B.Naylor); Chicago 3 (Swanson, Young 2). RISP – Cleveland 4 for 9; Chicago 0 for 6.

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bibee, W, 5-2530029963.46
Hentges10000123.05
Sandlin100003212.97
Morgan1⅔10001171.83
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stroman, L, 9-6555527942.76
Merryweather21001142.86
Assad3⅔10015534.54

Inherited runners-scored – Hentges 1-0, Merryweather 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 2:53. A – 34,342 (41,363).

Arizona 3, L.A. Angels 1
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marte 2b501000.289
Lewis dh301020.190
Gurriel Jr. lf500001.269
Thomas cf000000.216
Walker 1b500002.273
Rivera 3b412011.311
Moreno c413001.271
McCarthy rf401101.247
Ahmed ss410000.223
Do.Fletcher cf-lf301112.306
Totals3739248
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Moniak rf400001.306
Trout cf300013.260
Ohtani dh400002.306
Rendon 3b411101.243
Ward lf201010.242
Thaiss c300010.261
Renfroe 1b400001.247
Rengifo 2b-ss301001.204
Da.Fletcher ss200000.211
a-Escobar ph-2b100000.286
Totals3013139
Arizona000002100390
Los Angeles000100000131

a-flied out for Da.Fletcher in the 8th.

E – Rendon (8). LOB – Arizona 12, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Ward (12), Rengifo (6). 3B – McCarthy (5). HR – Rendon (2), off R.Nelson. RBIs – Do.Fletcher (14), McCarthy (11), Rendon (22). SB – Moreno (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 6 (Gurriel Jr. 2, Ahmed 2, Walker 2); Los Angeles 3 (Moniak, Renfroe 2). RISP – Arizona 3 for 12; Los Angeles 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Thaiss.

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
R.Nelson, W, 5-47⅓31116844.67
Chafin, H, 1100002112.83
McGough, S, 7-111⅔00021232.93
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson5⅔50023925.20
Bachman, L, 1-2, BS, 1-21⅔22111342.35
Devenski1⅔21101273.30
Loup2⅔00013314.37

HBP – R.Nelson (Ward), Bachman (Moreno). WP – Bachman.

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T – 2:40. A – 44,472 (45,517).

Detroit 4, Colorado 2
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry lf512300.248
Torkelson 1b401011.224
Ibáñez 2b501001.238
Short 2b000000.226
Carpenter rf400000.259
Báez ss500000.223
Vierling cf401000.272
Cabrera dh301001.238
1-Marisnick pr-dh010000.214
b-Nevin ph-dh000010.136
Schoop 3b412100.209
Haase c411001.219
Totals3849424
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf401011.241
Bryant dh501101.256
McMahon 3b400013.264
Cron 1b412000.242
Grichuk rf400001.288
Tovar ss301110.270
Castro 2b200001.268
a-Montes ph-2b210000.189
Doyle cf400001.207
Wynns c301001.214
c-Díaz ph100000.285
Totals3626239
Detroit0000001003492
Colorado0000010001260

a-grounded out for Castro in the 7th. b-walked for Marisnick in the 9th. c-grounded out for Wynns in the 10th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th.

E – Schoop (5), Torkelson (4). LOB – Detroit 8, Colorado 8. 2B – Ibáñez (11), Schoop (7), Cron (10). 3B – Vierling (1). HR – McKinstry (6), off Johnson. RBIs – Schoop (5), McKinstry 3 (22), Tovar (40), Bryant (18). SB – McKinstry (11).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 5 (Cabrera, Torkelson, Ibáñez, Báez, Vierling); Colorado 3 (McMahon 2, Grichuk). RISP – Detroit 2 for 10; Colorado 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – McKinstry, Carpenter, Díaz. GIDP – Schoop.

DP – Colorado 1 (McMahon, Montes, Cron).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
White1⅓10011264.63
Logue3⅓10012530.00
Cisnero1⅓21102112.23
Holton1⅔10001102.06
Foley1⅔0000192.23
Lange, W, 5-22⅔11012313.89
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lambert3⅔20012456.29
Blach2⅓20001356.75
Koch0000050.00
Bird, BS, 0-51⅔21101143.54
Bard2⅔00010191.91
Johnson, L, 1-41⅔33200206.35

Inherited runners-scored – Cisnero 1-0, Koch 2-0. HBP – Blach (Carpenter).

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Libka; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 2:41. A – 48,108 (50,144).

