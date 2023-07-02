Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, July 1, 2023

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 6 (10)
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Robert Jr. cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Jiménez rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.271
|1-Frazier pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|c-Sheets ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.249
|2-Andrus pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.215
|Grandal dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.261
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.169
|a-Pérez ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Remillard 2b-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.382
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|7
|12
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.191
|Bleday lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.203
|Pérez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|b-Capel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Langeliers c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Brown rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.201
|Peterson 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Noda 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.229
|Diaz dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Wade ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Ruiz cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Totals
|40
|7
|11
|5
|6
|10
|Chicago
|012
|000
|030
|0
|6
|10
|2
|Oakland
|100
|011
|120
|1
|7
|11
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-doubled for Zavala in the 8th. b-struck out for Pérez in the 8th. c-popped out for Frazier in the 9th.
1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th. 2-ran for Vaughn in the 9th.
E – Remillard (1), Andrus (7). LOB – Chicago 11, Oakland 12. 2B – Zavala (2), Robert Jr. (21), Pérez (1), Noda (15), Ruiz (19). 3B – Kemp (2), Peterson (2). HR – Jiménez (11), off Muller; Brown (7), off Middleton. RBIs – Jiménez 2 (36), Vaughn (51), Grandal (21), Pérez (1), Benintendi (22), Bleday 2 (14), Noda (32), Brown (20), Kemp (15). SB – Ruiz (42), Bleday (4), Robert Jr. (7). CS – Robert Jr. (2). SF – Bleday.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 7 (Benintendi 3, Zavala, Anderson 2, Burger); Oakland 6 (Kemp 2, Pérez 2, Capel, Wade). RISP – Chicago 3 for 14; Oakland 4 for 14.
Runners moved up – Grandal, Kemp. GIDP – Benintendi, Robert Jr., Diaz.
DP – Chicago 1 (Burger, Remillard, Vaughn); Oakland 2 (Wade, Kemp, Noda; Kemp, Wade, Noda).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease
|5⅓
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|87
|4.10
|Santos
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.59
|Middleton
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|2.79
|Kelly, BS, 1-6
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|33
|4.33
|López
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|5.14
|Graveman, L, 3-4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Muller
|5⅔
|6
|3
|3
|4
|4
|86
|7.79
|Pruitt
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.25
|Erceg
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|37
|4.98
|Long
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10
|3.77
|May
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.40
|Fujinami, W, 4-7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|9.57
Inherited runners-scored – Santos 1-0, Long 2-1. IBB – off Long (Remillard). HBP – May (Vaughn), Fujinami (Remillard).
Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 3:20. A – 9,235 (46,847).
N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 1
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Davis 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Bailey c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Sabol dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Slater lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.357
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Matos cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|0
|2
|7
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|McNeil rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Alonso 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Alvarez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Totals
|27
|4
|4
|4
|1
|6
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|100
|1
|5
|0
|New York
|003
|100
|00x
|4
|4
|1
E – Alonso (4). LOB – San Francisco 4, New York 1. 2B – Sabol (8), Pham (12). HR – Alvarez (13), off DeSclafani; Nimmo (12), off DeSclafani; Lindor (17), off DeSclafani. RBIs – Alvarez (27), Nimmo (40), Lindor (55), Pham (33).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 2 (Flores, Crawford); New York 1 (Alvarez). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 4; New York 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – Baty. GIDP – Estrada, Vogelbach.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Flores, Crawford, Flores); New York 3 (Baty, Lindor, Baty; Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso; Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|DeSclafani, L, 4-8
|3⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|55
|4.44
|Manaea
|3⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|56
|5.53
|Junis
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.63
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 3-4
|7⅔
|5
|1
|0
|1
|6
|102
|3.66
|Smith, H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.23
|Ottavino, S, 6-7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|4.01
HBP – DeSclafani (Alonso). WP – Verlander.
Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T – 2:10. A – 34,887 (42,136).
Minnesota 1, Baltimore 0
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Julien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|a-Solano ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Buxton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Kirilloff 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|b-Castro ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Lewis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Farmer 3b-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Gallo lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.195
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|2
|12
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|1-Mateo pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|O'Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Henderson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Hicks rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Westburg 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|000
|1
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
a-struck out for Julien in the 8th. b-grounded out for Kirilloff in the 8th.
1-ran for Rutschman in the 9th.
LOB – Minnesota 6, Baltimore 4. HR – Gallo (15), off Bradish. RBIs – Gallo (28). SB – Mateo (22). CS – Taylor (1), Mateo (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Lewis, Vázquez, Taylor); Baltimore 1 (O'Hearn). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 4; Baltimore 0 for 2.
GIDP – Vázquez.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Henderson, Frazier, O'Hearn).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober, W, 5-4
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|85
|2.70
|Jax, H, 11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.09
|Duran, S, 12-14
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.41
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish, L, 4-4
|6⅔
|7
|1
|1
|1
|7
|94
|3.58
|Baumann
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|3.92
|Coulombe
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.20
|Cano
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.12
HBP – Ober (O'Hearn). WP – Bradish.
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T – 2:20. A – 40,012 (45,971).
San Diego 12, Cincinnati 5
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.277
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.274
|Machado 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.246
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|N.Cruz dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Dixon 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|a-Cronenworth ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Grisham cf
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.212
|Nola c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Totals
|36
|12
|10
|12
|3
|5
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|McLain 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.317
|India dh
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.256
|De La Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Fraley rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.152
|Steer 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Stephenson c
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.255
|Benson lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|5
|6
|San Diego
|001
|004
|520
|12
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|001
|000
|400
|5
|8
|2
a-hit by pitch for Dixon in the 7th.
E – De La Cruz (1), Steer (6). LOB – San Diego 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Tatis Jr. (18), McLain 2 (14), Fraley (10). 3B – Grisham (1). HR – Soto (15), off Farmer; Machado (10), off Farmer; Machado (11), off Mills; India (11), off García. RBIs – Tatis Jr. 3 (40), Soto 4 (46), Machado 3 (36), Grisham (23), Nola (8), McLain (28), India 4 (45). SB – Grisham (8), Fraley (13). CS – Fraley (4), Tatis Jr. (3). SF – Tatis Jr., Soto.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 1 (Cronenworth); Cincinnati 3 (De La Cruz 2, Stephenson). RISP – San Diego 5 for 9; Cincinnati 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – Nola, Benson, Friedl. GIDP – McLain.
DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Bogaerts, Cronenworth).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, W, 8-2
|5⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|87
|2.84
|Cosgrove
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.50
|García
|1⅔
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|26
|5.93
|Hill
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.34
|Honeywell Jr.
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.32
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williamson, L, 1-2
|5⅔
|3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|86
|5.36
|Farmer
|1⅔
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|13
|3.76
|Mills
|1⅔
|4
|5
|2
|1
|0
|40
|18.00
|Salazar
|2⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|36
|8.03
Inherited runners-scored – Farmer 1-1. HBP – Mills (Cronenworth), Salazar 2 (Grisham,Nola). WP – Mills.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T – 2:58. A – 30,895 (43,891).
Boston 7, Toronto 6
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Refsnyder lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.297
|Turner 1b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.277
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.248
|Duvall cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.255
|Yoshida dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|a-Casas ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Hernández ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|b-Duran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|D.Hamilton ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|C.Hamilton c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Wong c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|7
|2
|11
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.317
|Belt dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.251
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.277
|Chapman 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.266
|Varsho lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|D.Jansen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|1-Clement pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Kirk c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|5
|5
|12
|Boston
|002
|031
|001
|7
|13
|1
|Toronto
|101
|000
|121
|6
|10
|1
a-doubled for Yoshida in the 9th. b-grounded out for Hernández in the 9th.
1-ran for D.Jansen in the 8th.
E – Winckowski (1), D.Jansen (4). LOB – Boston 9, Toronto 7. 2B – Turner (18), Refsnyder (6), Devers (18), Casas (12), Chapman (27), Bichette (21). HR – Devers (20), off Kikuchi; Turner (13), off Swanson; Springer (12), off Crawford; Bichette (15), off Crawford; Chapman (11), off Winckowski. RBIs – Devers 3 (64), Turner 2 (45), Yoshida (41), Verdugo (33), Springer (35), Bichette (49), Chapman 2 (38), Guerrero Jr. (52). SB – Refsnyder (5), Chapman (3), Clement (1), Varsho (11). SF – Verdugo.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 6 (Refsnyder 2, Arroyo, Turner, Duran, Devers); Toronto 4 (Springer, Biggio 3). RISP – Boston 2 for 12; Toronto 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Biggio. GIDP – Bichette.
DP – Boston 1 (Hernández, Turner).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford, W, 3-4
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|74
|3.92
|Winckowski
|2⅔
|4
|3
|2
|3
|4
|56
|3.28
|K.Jansen, S, 17-20
|1⅓
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|22
|3.45
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, L, 7-3
|4⅓
|7
|5
|5
|2
|7
|86
|4.08
|Richards
|1⅓
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|3.38
|Pearson
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|4.23
|García
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.03
|Swanson
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|2.97
Inherited runners-scored – Winckowski 1-0, K.Jansen 2-0, Richards 1-1, Pearson 1-0. HBP – Pearson (Yoshida).
Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, David Rackley.
T – 3:06. A – 41,813 (49,282).
Atlanta 7, Miami 0
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.388
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Cooper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Segura 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Fortes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|2
|6
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Riley 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.251
|Rosario lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|a-Pillar ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|7
|1
|5
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|600
|000
|01x
|7
|9
|0
a-flied out for Rosario in the 8th.
LOB – Miami 8, Atlanta 4. 2B – Soler (14), Murphy (15), Ozuna (9), Arcia (11), Riley (16), Olson (15). HR – Acuña Jr. (21), off Pérez; Albies (19), off Pérez. RBIs – Acuña Jr. (54), Albies (57), Murphy (48), Ozuna 2 (39), Arcia (27), Olson (68).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 4 (Fortes, Chisholm Jr., Gurriel 2); Atlanta 2 (Arcia, Acuña Jr.). RISP – Miami 0 for 4; Atlanta 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – De La Cruz, Rosario, Harris II.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, L, 5-2
|⅓
|7
|6
|6
|0
|0
|35
|2.47
|Soriano
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|51
|1.98
|Brazoban
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|3.24
|Floro
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.26
|Okert
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|2.79
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 8-6
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|106
|3.57
|Yates
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|2.84
|Anderson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.27
|Heller
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.84
|Jiménez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.25
Inherited runners-scored – Soriano 1-0, Yates 2-0. HBP – Okert (Murphy). WP – Morton.
Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Sean Barber.
T – 2:31. A – 41,889 (41,149).
Texas 5, Houston 2
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Diaz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Dubón ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Julks lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.177
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|4
|6
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.287
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.348
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|García rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.274
|Heim c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Duran dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.314
|Jankowski lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Taveras cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Totals
|38
|5
|15
|4
|2
|11
|Houston
|000
|000
|002
|2
|4
|1
|Texas
|001
|200
|11x
|5
|15
|0
E – Meyers (2). LOB – Houston 2, Texas 11. 2B – Bregman (11), Heim 2 (19), García (18), Jung (16). HR – Tucker (12), off Barlow. RBIs – Tucker 2 (51), Seager (49), Jankowski (13), Semien (56), Jung (50). SB – Semien (8), Jankowski 2 (10), Taveras (9). CS – Tucker (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 0; Texas 7 (Lowe 2, García 2, Jung, Jankowski 2). RISP – Houston 1 for 2; Texas 4 for 22.
Runners moved up – Lowe 2, García. GIDP – Julks, Diaz, Tucker.
DP – Texas 3 (Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brown, L, 6-5
|4⅔
|10
|3
|3
|0
|6
|91
|3.76
|Martinez
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|40
|4.24
|Stanek
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|25
|4.39
|Montero
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|26
|7.08
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, W, 10-3
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5
|97
|2.64
|Sborz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.62
|Barlow
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|4.66
|W.Smith, S, 15-16
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.70
Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.
T – 2:41. A – 40,380 (40,000).
Philadelphia 19, Washington 4
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.303
|García 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Chavis 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Smith 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Dickerson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Garrett lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Vargas lf-p
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Hill cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|4
|0
|7
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|5
|3
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.188
|Turner ss
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Clemens 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Castellanos rf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.314
|Marsh cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Harper dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Realmuto c
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.243
|Stubbs c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Harrison 2b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Bohm 1b-3b
|5
|3
|4
|6
|0
|0
|.280
|Sosa 3b-ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Pache cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.310
|Totals
|41
|19
|18
|19
|5
|6
|Washington
|010
|030
|000
|4
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|016
|480
|00x
|19
|18
|0
LOB – Washington 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B – García (12), Harper (11), Pache (6), Turner (18), Harrison (3), Castellanos (25). 3B – Abrams (3). HR – Smith (4), off Wheeler; Bohm (8), off Gore; Castellanos (11), off Willingham; Bohm (9), off Willingham; Schwarber (22), off Ward. RBIs – Smith (19), Abrams (34), Thomas (44), García (37), Bohm 6 (54), Harper 2 (22), Realmuto 2 (30), Harrison (10), Pache (5), Castellanos 3 (52), Schwarber 4 (47). SF – Harrison.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Thomas 2, Ruiz); Philadelphia 2 (Pache, Schwarber). RISP – Washington 2 for 6; Philadelphia 9 for 16.
Runners moved up – Hill, Realmuto.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gore, L, 4-7
|2
|6
|7
|7
|3
|3
|64
|4.48
|Willingham
|1⅓
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|26
|19.29
|La Sorsa
|⅓
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|21
|27.00
|Ward
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|28
|7.12
|Ferrer
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|Abbott
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|4.05
|Vargas
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 7-4
|5⅔
|7
|4
|4
|0
|6
|85
|4.03
|Vasquez
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|1.70
|Covey
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|6.43
Inherited runners-scored – Willingham 1-0, Ward 1-1. HBP – Gore (Harrison).
Umpires – Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T – 2:43. A – 42,784 (42,901).
Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 8
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|3
|3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.273
|Winker dh
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.207
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.214
|Caratini c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Anderson 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.223
|Turang 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Perkins cf-rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Tapia rf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.167
|Wiemer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Totals
|38
|11
|12
|11
|5
|4
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Palacios lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Suwinski cf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.228
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Joe 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Davis rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Marcano ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.241
|Triolo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.308
|Bae 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|a-Castro ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Delay c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|b-Gonzales ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Totals
|34
|8
|7
|8
|3
|9
|Milwaukee
|150
|004
|100
|11
|12
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|002
|060
|8
|7
|0
a-struck out for Bae in the 8th. b-grounded out for Delay in the 9th.
LOB – Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 3. 2B – Adames (10), Perkins (2), Winker (5), Delay (6), Triolo (1). 3B – Marcano (2). HR – Yelich (10), off Oviedo; Tapia (2), off R.Contreras; Suwinski (17), off Andrews. RBIs – Tellez 2 (35), Perkins (12), Yelich 3 (40), Winker 3 (21), Caratini (15), Tapia (3), Suwinski 4 (42), Palacios (10), Marcano 2 (16), Triolo (1). SF – Tellez.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Caratini, Tapia); Pittsburgh 2 (Santana, Castro). RISP – Milwaukee 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 5 for 9.
Runners moved up – Tellez, Palacios, McCutchen.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, W, 6-5
|7⅔
|1
|2
|2
|2
|7
|99
|4.00
|Andrews
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|30
|67.50
|Wilson
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|2.77
|Payamps, S, 2-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.11
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oviedo, L, 3-9
|5⅔
|9
|8
|8
|3
|1
|97
|4.61
|R.Contreras
|2⅓
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|44
|6.15
|Holderman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.91
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.12
Inherited runners-scored – Wilson 2-2, R.Contreras 2-2. HBP – Burnes (McCutchen). WP – Wilson, Oviedo.
Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 2:50. A – 35,246 (38,753).
St. Louis 11, N.Y. Yankees 4 (Game 1)
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Bauers lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.224
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Rizzo dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.267
|Kiner-Falefa cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|McKinney rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Volpe ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|O.Cabrera 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.206
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|3
|7
|5
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Goldschmidt dh
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.287
|a-Mercado ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Gorman 2b-3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.239
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|1-Carlson pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Walker lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Burleson 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.236
|Edman cf-2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Knizner c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.221
|Totals
|36
|11
|12
|11
|6
|4
|New York
|000
|000
|103
|4
|10
|2
|St. Louis
|005
|240
|00x
|11
|12
|0
a-lined out for Goldschmidt in the 7th.
1-ran for Arenado in the 5th.
E – O.Cabrera (5), Krook (1). LOB – New York 10, St. Louis 8. 2B – Nootbaar (9), Arenado (12), Burleson (9), Knizner (6). HR – Bauers (7), off VerHagen; Goldschmidt (15), off Severino; Gorman (16), off Severino. RBIs – O.Cabrera (19), Bauers 2 (18), Goldschmidt 4 (46), Burleson (17), DeJong (26), Gorman 2 (49), Edman (28), Knizner 2 (14). SF – Goldschmidt.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (McKinney, Kiner-Falefa, Bauers, LeMahieu); St. Louis 4 (Edman, Walker 2, Nootbaar). RISP – New York 2 for 8; St. Louis 6 for 14.
Runners moved up – LeMahieu, Walker. LIDP – Torres. GIDP – Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu, Carlson.
DP – New York 1 (O.Cabrera, Torres, LeMahieu); St. Louis 3 (Edman, Burleson, Edman; Arenado, Gorman, Burleson; DeJong, Edman, Burleson).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, L, 1-3
|4⅔
|9
|9
|7
|3
|2
|87
|6.30
|Krook
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|42
|21.00
|Abreu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.95
|Ramirez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.83
|Donaldson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty, W, 5-5
|6⅔
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|96
|4.60
|Naile
|2⅔
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|52
|2.84
|VerHagen
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|35
|4.78
Inherited runners-scored – Krook 2-2, Abreu 2-0. WP – Krook. PB – Higashioka (2), Knizner (1).
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Will Little.
T – 2:51. A – 44,237 (44,494).
N.Y. Yankees 6, St. Louis 2 (Game 2)
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.248
|Stanton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|McKinney lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Kiner-Falefa rf
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Volpe ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Trevino c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|3
|4
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Gorman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Contreras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Walker lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Burleson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.221
|1-Mercado pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Carlson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Edman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|5
|10
|New York
|120
|000
|003
|6
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|101
|000
|000
|2
|7
|0
1-ran for Burleson in the 8th.
LOB – New York 6, St. Louis 9. 2B – Trevino (4), Walker (7). 3B – Volpe (3). HR – Nootbaar (5), off Hamilton. RBIs – Bader (23), Volpe (29), LeMahieu (27), Trevino (14), Torres 2 (34), Nootbaar (23), Walker (21). SF – Bader, LeMahieu. S – Trevino.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Donaldson, Rizzo); St. Louis 4 (Burleson 2, DeJong 2). RISP – New York 2 for 8; St. Louis 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Stanton. GIDP – McKinney, Volpe, Nootbaar.
DP – New York 1 (Donaldson, Torres, Rizzo); St. Louis 2 (Edman, DeJong, Goldschmidt; Gorman, DeJong, Goldschmidt).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamilton
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|29
|1.50
|Marinaccio
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|40
|3.16
|King, W, 2-4
|3⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|2.84
|Peralta, H, 10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.51
|Kahnle, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
|Holmes
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.43
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Liberatore, L, 1-3
|4⅓
|7
|3
|3
|1
|1
|56
|5.68
|Hudson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|0.00
|Stratton
|1⅓
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|33
|4.72
|Pallante
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.94
Inherited runners-scored – King 3-0, Hudson 2-0, Pallante 2-0. HBP – King (Contreras).
Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Will Little; Third, Brock Ballou.
T – 2:44. A – 44,846 (44,494).
Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 3
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Raley 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.280
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Lowe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.229
|Walls 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Bethancourt c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|2
|10
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.246
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|France 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Hernández rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.254
|Raleigh c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.224
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.221
|Kelenic lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Ford dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.214
|1-Moore pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.048
|Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.160
|a-Caballero ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Totals
|36
|8
|13
|8
|3
|13
|Tampa Bay
|000
|002
|010
|3
|5
|0
|Seattle
|011
|001
|32x
|8
|13
|1
a-flied out for Wong in the 6th.
1-ran for Ford in the 8th.
E – Topa (2). LOB – Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 9. 2B – Díaz (17), Crawford (15), Kelenic (18), Hernández 2 (13). HR – Raley (14), off Kirby; Crawford (7), off Glasnow. RBIs – Raley 2 (33), Franco (41), Ford (10), Crawford 2 (30), Kelenic (36), Hernández 2 (48), Suárez (48), Rodríguez (43). SB – Rodríguez (19), Lowe (19). SF – Suárez.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 1 (Walls); Seattle 6 (Hernández, Raleigh 2, Kelenic, Caballero 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 3 for 6; Seattle 6 for 19.
Runners moved up – Franco, Hernández. GIDP – Raley.
DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, France).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, L, 2-2
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|11
|102
|4.50
|Beeks
|1⅓
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|31
|6.37
|Stephenson
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|23
|3.86
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby, W, 7-7
|7⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|7
|101
|3.21
|Topa
|⅓
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.19
|Sewald, S, 15-18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored – Beeks 3-0, Sewald 2-1. HBP – Glasnow (Suárez). WP – Glasnow.
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T – 2:39. A – 35,546 (47,929).
Kansas City 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf-ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.271
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.318
|Smith c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Vargas 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|b-Heyward ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|c-Muncy ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|DeLuca lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|a-Peralta ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Outman cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Y.Hernández 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.222
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|4
|7
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Pratto 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Olivares dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.255
|Duffy 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|d-Lopez ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Taylor lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.138
|Isbel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Waters cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Blanco rf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Totals
|27
|6
|7
|6
|3
|6
|Los Angeles
|030
|000
|010
|4
|9
|1
|Kansas City
|500
|000
|10x
|6
|7
|1
a-flied out for DeLuca in the 6th. b-grounded out for Vargas in the 8th. c-singled for Rojas in the 8th. d-walked for Duffy in the 8th.
E – Brasier (1), Garcia (3). LOB – Los Angeles 10, Kansas City 4. 2B – Y.Hernández (1), Betts (19), Garcia (10). RBIs – Y.Hernández (4), Betts (56), Freeman (54), Outman (36), Perez (40), Olivares (15), Taylor (3), Waters 2 (10), Witt Jr. (40). SB – Blanco 2 (4). CS – Garcia (1), Olivares (3). SF – Betts, Olivares, Taylor, Witt Jr..
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Vargas, Outman, Rojas, Freeman 2, Martinez); Kansas City 2 (Waters, Pratto). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 11; Kansas City 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Duffy.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, L, 5-5
|3⅔
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|66
|4.94
|Bickford
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|32
|6.06
|Brasier
|2⅔
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|28
|1.42
|Graterol
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch, W, 2-3
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|108
|4.14
|C.Hernández, H, 4
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|4.10
|Clarke, H, 9
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|4.84
|Barlow, S, 10-12
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.06
Inherited runners-scored – Barlow 2-0. HBP – Urías (Duffy).
Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T – 2:44. A – 21,004 (38,427).
Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 0
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.257
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|J.Naylor 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.243
|Brennan rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|B.Naylor c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|5
|3
|13
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Morel rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.268
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Suzuki dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Young 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|a-Mancini ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Madrigal 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|2
|13
|Cleveland
|002
|004
|000
|6
|8
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|1
a-grounded out for Young in the 7th.
E – Bellinger (1). LOB – Cleveland 5, Chicago 7. 2B – Kwan (19), Bellinger (12). RBIs – Rosario 2 (24), Giménez (29), Brennan (26), Straw (13). SB – Giménez (9).
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Brennan, Bell, B.Naylor); Chicago 3 (Swanson, Young 2). RISP – Cleveland 4 for 9; Chicago 0 for 6.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bibee, W, 5-2
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|96
|3.46
|Hentges
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.05
|Sandlin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|2.97
|Morgan
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.83
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, L, 9-6
|5
|5
|5
|5
|2
|7
|94
|2.76
|Merryweather
|⅓
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.86
|Assad
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|53
|4.54
Inherited runners-scored – Hentges 1-0, Merryweather 2-2.
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T – 2:53. A – 34,342 (41,363).
Arizona 3, L.A. Angels 1
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Lewis dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.190
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Thomas cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Rivera 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.311
|Moreno c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Do.Fletcher cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.306
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|2
|4
|8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moniak rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.260
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Ward lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Thaiss c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Renfroe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Rengifo 2b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Da.Fletcher ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|a-Escobar ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|3
|9
|Arizona
|000
|002
|100
|3
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|000
|1
|3
|1
a-flied out for Da.Fletcher in the 8th.
E – Rendon (8). LOB – Arizona 12, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Ward (12), Rengifo (6). 3B – McCarthy (5). HR – Rendon (2), off R.Nelson. RBIs – Do.Fletcher (14), McCarthy (11), Rendon (22). SB – Moreno (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 6 (Gurriel Jr. 2, Ahmed 2, Walker 2); Los Angeles 3 (Moniak, Renfroe 2). RISP – Arizona 3 for 12; Los Angeles 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Thaiss.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Nelson, W, 5-4
|7⅓
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|84
|4.67
|Chafin, H, 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.83
|McGough, S, 7-11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|2.93
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|5⅔
|5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|92
|5.20
|Bachman, L, 1-2, BS, 1-2
|1⅔
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|34
|2.35
|Devenski
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|3.30
|Loup
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|31
|4.37
HBP – R.Nelson (Ward), Bachman (Moreno). WP – Bachman.
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T – 2:40. A – 44,472 (45,517).
Detroit 4, Colorado 2
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.248
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Ibáñez 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Short 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Carpenter rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Báez ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|1-Marisnick pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|b-Nevin ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.136
|Schoop 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|Haase c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Totals
|38
|4
|9
|4
|2
|4
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Bryant dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.264
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.270
|Castro 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|a-Montes ph-2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Doyle cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|c-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Totals
|36
|2
|6
|2
|3
|9
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100
|3
|4
|9
|2
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000
|1
|2
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Castro in the 7th. b-walked for Marisnick in the 9th. c-grounded out for Wynns in the 10th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th.
E – Schoop (5), Torkelson (4). LOB – Detroit 8, Colorado 8. 2B – Ibáñez (11), Schoop (7), Cron (10). 3B – Vierling (1). HR – McKinstry (6), off Johnson. RBIs – Schoop (5), McKinstry 3 (22), Tovar (40), Bryant (18). SB – McKinstry (11).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 5 (Cabrera, Torkelson, Ibáñez, Báez, Vierling); Colorado 3 (McMahon 2, Grichuk). RISP – Detroit 2 for 10; Colorado 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – McKinstry, Carpenter, Díaz. GIDP – Schoop.
DP – Colorado 1 (McMahon, Montes, Cron).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|White
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|4.63
|Logue
|3⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|53
|0.00
|Cisnero
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|11
|2.23
|Holton
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.06
|Foley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.23
|Lange, W, 5-2
|2⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|31
|3.89
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lambert
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|45
|6.29
|Blach
|2⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|6.75
|Koch
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Bird, BS, 0-5
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|3.54
|Bard
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|1.91
|Johnson, L, 1-4
|1⅔
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|20
|6.35
Inherited runners-scored – Cisnero 1-0, Koch 2-0. HBP – Blach (Carpenter).
Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Libka; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T – 2:41. A – 48,108 (50,144).
