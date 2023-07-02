Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, July 1, 2023

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Benintendi lf 5 0 0 1 1 1 .282 Anderson ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .226 Robert Jr. cf 5 2 3 0 0 1 .276 Jiménez rf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .271 1-Frazier pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .185 c-Sheets ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Vaughn 1b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .249 2-Andrus pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Burger 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .215 Grandal dh 5 1 2 1 0 2 .261 Zavala c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .169 a-Pérez ph-c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .333 Remillard 2b-rf 1 0 0 0 3 1 .382 Totals 37 6 10 6 7 12

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kemp 2b 6 1 2 1 0 1 .191 Bleday lf 5 0 1 2 0 0 .203 Pérez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .232 b-Capel ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Langeliers c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Brown rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .201 Peterson 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .214 Noda 1b 2 1 1 1 3 0 .229 Diaz dh 4 0 2 0 1 1 .227 Wade ss 5 2 2 0 0 1 .256 Ruiz cf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .261 Totals 40 7 11 5 6 10

Chicago 012 000 030 0 6 10 2 Oakland 100 011 120 1 7 11 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-doubled for Zavala in the 8th. b-struck out for Pérez in the 8th. c-popped out for Frazier in the 9th.

1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th. 2-ran for Vaughn in the 9th.

E – Remillard (1), Andrus (7). LOB – Chicago 11, Oakland 12. 2B – Zavala (2), Robert Jr. (21), Pérez (1), Noda (15), Ruiz (19). 3B – Kemp (2), Peterson (2). HR – Jiménez (11), off Muller; Brown (7), off Middleton. RBIs – Jiménez 2 (36), Vaughn (51), Grandal (21), Pérez (1), Benintendi (22), Bleday 2 (14), Noda (32), Brown (20), Kemp (15). SB – Ruiz (42), Bleday (4), Robert Jr. (7). CS – Robert Jr. (2). SF – Bleday.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 7 (Benintendi 3, Zavala, Anderson 2, Burger); Oakland 6 (Kemp 2, Pérez 2, Capel, Wade). RISP – Chicago 3 for 14; Oakland 4 for 14.

Runners moved up – Grandal, Kemp. GIDP – Benintendi, Robert Jr., Diaz.

DP – Chicago 1 (Burger, Remillard, Vaughn); Oakland 2 (Wade, Kemp, Noda; Kemp, Wade, Noda).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cease 5⅓ 6 3 3 3 5 87 4.10 Santos 1 0 0 1 1 18 2.59 Middleton 1⅔ 1 1 1 0 0 16 2.79 Kelly, BS, 1-6 1⅔ 2 2 2 1 3 33 4.33 López 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 0 15 5.14 Graveman, L, 3-4 0 1 0 0 1 8 3.00

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Muller 5⅔ 6 3 3 4 4 86 7.79 Pruitt 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.25 Erceg 1 3 3 3 1 3 37 4.98 Long ⅓ 0 0 0 2 0 10 3.77 May 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 15 5.40 Fujinami, W, 4-7 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 13 9.57

Inherited runners-scored – Santos 1-0, Long 2-1. IBB – off Long (Remillard). HBP – May (Vaughn), Fujinami (Remillard).

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 3:20. A – 9,235 (46,847).