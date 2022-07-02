Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, July 2, 2022

Chicago White Sox 5, San Francisco 3
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss512001.335
Vaughn dh410001.300
Robert cf400001.285
Abreu 1b321011.285
Sheets rf302200.223
1-Haseley pr-rf110000.211
Moncada 3b302100.189
Pollock lf400001.242
L.García 2b400100.196
Zavala c401000.279
Totals3558415
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. rf411100.216
c-Slater ph101000.248
Pederson lf512000.275
Longoria 3b501003.254
Belt 1b401102.217
Yastrzemski cf310020.238
La Stella dh200000.257
a-Ruf ph-dh201100.222
Vosler 2b100010.268
b-Flores ph-2b100010.243
Walton ss401001.174
Casali c300012.236
Totals3538358
Chicago000302000580
San Francisco100000011382

a-grounded out for La Stella in the 6th. b-lined out for Vosler in the 6th. c-singled for Wade Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for Sheets in the 6th.

E – Belt (2), Walton (1). LOB – Chicago 5, San Francisco 11. 2B – Sheets 2 (9), Pederson (9), Ruf (8). HR – Wade Jr. (2), off Cease. RBIs – Sheets 2 (14), Moncada (15), L.García (14), Wade Jr. (6), Ruf (27), Belt (13). SB – Yastrzemski (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (L.García); San Francisco 4 (Wade Jr., Yastrzemski, La Stella, Walton). RISP – Chicago 2 for 7; San Francisco 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Robert. GIDP – Robert.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Flores, Belt).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cease, W, 7-35⅔411341042.51
Banks2⅔00002333.24
Kelly1⅔11122277.71
Graveman, S, 5-91⅔31100232.34
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, L, 7-36⅔653151013.13
Marte1⅔10000104.32
J.García1⅔10000202.28
McGee1⅔0000086.64

HBP – Cease (Belt), Webb (Moncada).

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jose Navas; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 3:18. A – 30,804 (41,915).

Seattle 2, Oakland 1
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b310011.217
Laureano rf401002.239
Brown 1b300012.218
Murphy dh301100.226
Piscotty lf300003.218
Vogt c300001.164
Bolt cf300001.000
Machín 3b201001.250
a-Neuse ph-3b100001.248
Allen ss301000.250
Totals28141212
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf401001.273
Winker lf400001.228
Suárez dh300011.235
1-Wilson pr010000---
Santana 1b402001.214
Raleigh c401001.197
Toro 3b402100.183
Frazier 2b301000.221
Moore ss200012.163
Haggerty rf200001.250
b-Upton ph-rf111100.152
Totals3128228
Oakland100000000142
Seattle000000011280

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Machín in the 8th. b-homered for Haggerty in the 8th.

1-ran for Suárez in the 9th.

E – Vogt (1), Allen (5). LOB – Oakland 3, Seattle 7. 2B – Frazier (13), Raleigh (9). HR – Upton (1), off Puk. RBIs – Murphy (33), Upton (3), Toro (21). CS – Allen (2). SF – Murphy.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 0; Seattle 2 (Haggerty 2). RISP – Oakland 0 for 1; Seattle 2 for 7.

LIDP – Suárez, Frazier. GIDP – Murphy.

DP – Oakland 2 (Allen, Machín, Allen; Brown); Seattle 1 (Moore, Frazier, Santana).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blackburn6⅓40015872.90
Acevedo, H, 101000083.28
Puk, BS, 0-31⅔11103162.73
Trivino, L, 1-621110117.25
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby7⅔311191003.75
Borucki1⅔10002166.43
Castillo, W, 6-11⅔00011184.66

Inherited runners-scored – Acevedo 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.

T – 2:50. A – 23,907 (47,929).

N.Y. Yankees 13, Cleveland 4 (Game 1)
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 3b432120.266
Judge dh321020.286
Torres 2b413310.256
Stanton rf500001.243
1-Gallo pr-rf000000.165
Andújar lf521101.261
Hicks cf322220.225
Carpenter 1b523401.293
Trevino c511100.261
Gonzalez ss501002.253
Totals3913141275
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan rf500102.277
Rosario ss300011.284
Arias ss100000.111
Ramírez 3b300011.293
Miller 3b000000.245
Naylor 1b412100.268
Reyes dh412102.211
Giménez 2b311011.308
Palacios lf210020.257
León c200021.000
Straw cf400100.199
Totals3145478
New York00400421213140
Cleveland020000200451

1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.

E – Giménez (5). LOB – New York 6, Cleveland 7. 2B – Judge (12), Giménez (11). HR – LeMahieu (8), off McCarty; Carpenter (7), off Gose; Carpenter (8), off Clement; Trevino (7), off Clement; Naylor (10), off Cole; Reyes (5), off Cole. RBIs – LeMahieu (32), Andújar (4), Hicks 2 (20), Carpenter 4 (17), Torres 3 (35), Trevino (25), Naylor (42), Reyes (17), Straw (10), Kwan (20). SB – Straw (12), Judge (6), LeMahieu (3). CS – Rosario (3).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 0; Cleveland 4 (León 3, Rosario). RISP – New York 4 for 8; Cleveland 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – Palacios, Kwan. GIDP – Trevino, Stanton.

DP – Cleveland 3 (Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor; Rosario, Giménez, Naylor; Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole, W, 7-26⅔322361072.99
Chapman02230195.14
Marinaccio1⅔00000152.33
Luetge1⅔20012243.24
Weber1⅔00000111.93
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
McCarty, L, 0-25⅔64443859.00
Gose24421274.71
Castro2⅓43111417.94
Clement1⅔222001918.00

Chapman pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Marinaccio 3-2, Castro 2-2. WP – Castro.

Umpires – Home, John Bacon; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Will Little; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T – 3:28. A – 21,203 (34,788).

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b402110.275
Franco ss421110.260
Ramírez dh512001.312
Arozarena lf512101.255
Paredes 1b511102.231
Kiermaier cf501002.231
Pinto c402202.200
Walls 2b411001.166
Lowe rf401001.179
Totals406136210
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf300010.258
Bichette ss411002.255
Guerrero Jr. dh401100.261
Hernández rf310013.257
Gurriel Jr. lf301011.292
Chapman 3b400002.220
Espinal 2b401001.268
Moreno c301000.302
Biggio 1b300001.220
Totals31251310
Tampa Bay0010310106130
Toronto100000001250

LOB – Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 5. 2B – Ramírez (11), Bichette (19). HR – Paredes (12), off Lawrence; Franco (5), off Lawrence. RBIs – Paredes (23), Arozarena (34), Pinto 2 (6), Franco (22), Díaz (16), Guerrero Jr. (50). SB – Walls (6), Arozarena (18).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 6 (Franco 2, Walls, Kiermaier, Paredes 2); Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr.). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 11; Toronto 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Chapman. GIDP – Chapman.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Walls, Paredes).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan, W, 9-37⅔311110941.74
Guerra1⅔21120288.53
Sanders1⅔0000071.38
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman2⅔40013422.86
Lawrence, L, 0-1576616876.23
Castillo1⅓20001192.16

Inherited runners-scored – Sanders 2-1, Castillo 1-1. WP – Guerra.

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Adam Beck; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 2:47. A – 39,426 (53,506).

Minnesota 4, Baltimore 3
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf401010.258
Mancini rf301000.279
McKenna lf000000.240
Santander lf-rf411100.232
Hays dh401002.275
Mountcastle 1b311011.279
Odor 2b411003.195
Chirinos c300000.159
Nevin 3b301111.183
Mateo ss200111.196
Totals3037348
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 1b402000.345
Buxton dh400001.227
Correa ss300101.298
Kepler rf300012.237
Polanco 2b411102.241
Gordon cf412101.263
Kirilloff lf411001.238
Sánchez c401001.222
Urshela 3b302001.260
1-Celestino pr010000.288
Miranda 3b101100.247
Totals344104110
Baltimore011100000370
Minnesota0000001124100

One out when winning run scored.

1-ran for Urshela in the 8th.

LOB – Baltimore 7, Minnesota 7. 2B – Mountcastle (17), Nevin (3), Odor (12), Arraez 2 (12), Kirilloff (6). HR – Santander (15), off Gray; Gordon (4), off Lyles; Polanco (9), off López. RBIs – Nevin (14), Santander (40), Mateo (20), Gordon (12), Correa (29), Polanco (37), Miranda (22). SB – Mullins (16). CS – Mullins (4). SF – Mateo, Correa. S – Chirinos.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (Santander 2, Mullins); Minnesota 4 (Kepler 3, Sánchez). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 5; Minnesota 2 for 9.

GIDP – Chirinos.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Urshela, Polanco, Arraez).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles6⅓411171004.70
Tate, H, 1121100162.17
Bautista, H, 101⅔0000291.42
López, L, 3-5, BS, 13-1742201171.69
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray5⅔63335872.47
Cotton3⅔10011383.18
Pagán, W, 2-31⅔00002105.06

Inherited runners-scored – Bautista 2-1. HBP – Gray (Mancini).

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T – 3:01. A – 20,618 (38,544).

Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 4
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf321111.256
Adames ss300021.212
Tellez 1b400001.243
McCutchen dh502001.261
Wong 2b412200.239
Urías 3b412000.229
Caratini c401002.248
Peterson rf402101.246
Davis cf401002.231
Totals35411439
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b311011.256
Reynolds cf321110.257
Chavis 1b412200.248
Vogelbach dh311211.224
Castillo 2b402101.196
Madris rf400003.283
Cruz ss411101.220
Heineman c411000.183
Marcano lf200002.239
Suwinski lf000000.214
Totals3179739
Milwaukee1000100204110
Pittsburgh00313000x790

LOB – Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 4. 2B – Peterson 2 (11), Castillo 2 (8). HR – Yelich (8), off Wilson; Wong (6), off De Jong; Chavis (9), off Ashby; Cruz (3), off Ashby. RBIs – Wong 2 (21), Yelich (30), Peterson (27), Reynolds (32), Chavis 2 (27), Cruz (12), Vogelbach 2 (26), Castillo (20). SB – Davis (3), Hayes (9). S – Marcano.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Davis, Urías); Pittsburgh 2 (Heineman, Madris). RISP – Milwaukee 3 for 6; Pittsburgh 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Tellez, Chavis. LIDP – Yelich. GIDP – Tellez, Caratini, Chavis.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez); Pittsburgh 3 (Cruz; Cruz, Chavis; Castillo, Cruz, Chavis).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashby, L, 1-6354416624.60
Gott1⅔02221184.12
Milner21100162.32
González3⅔20002394.91
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wilson, W, 1-46⅔82214857.49
De Jong132213402.30
Crowe, H, 70000173.43
Bednar, S, 12-151⅔00011172.43

Inherited runners-scored – Milner 2-2, Crowe 1-0. HBP – Wilson 2 (Yelich,Tellez).

Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T – 2:56. A – 26,505 (38,747).

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward rf211120.307
Trout cf400004.277
Harrison cf000000.000
Ohtani dh400000.262
Walsh 1b400003.254
Rengifo 2b401000.240
MacKinnon 3b300011.190
Suzuki c300001.200
Marsh lf301000.231
Velazquez ss300003.167
Totals30131312
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b433101.273
b-Matijevic ph-lf000000.167
Peña ss501003.266
Alvarez dh400012.311
Bregman 3b511103.239
Tucker rf422200.262
Dubón rf-2b000000.226
Gurriel 1b300011.225
Meyers cf401202.276
McCormick lf-rf412101.230
Maldonado c322201.153
a-Lee ph-c100000.000
Totals379129214
Los Angeles001000000130
Houston32000220x9121

a-popped out for Maldonado in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for Altuve in the 8th.

E – Gurriel (4). LOB – Los Angeles 5, Houston 7. 2B – Marsh (8), Altuve 2 (15). HR – Ward (12), off Urquidy; Maldonado (6), off Sandoval; Maldonado (7), off Wantz; Altuve (16), off Wantz; Tucker (16), off Loup; McCormick (8), off Loup. RBIs – Ward (32), Tucker 2 (53), Meyers 2 (6), Maldonado 2 (18), Bregman (40), Altuve (27), McCormick (19). SB – Altuve (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (Trout); Houston 2 (McCormick, Altuve). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 2; Houston 3 for 9.

GIDP – MacKinnon.

DP – Houston 1 (Dubón, Gurriel).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval, L, 3-35⅔85529953.09
Wantz1⅔22202154.00
Loup1⅔22201214.82
Iglesias1⅔00002163.49
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urquidy, W, 7-36⅔211381044.15
Maton1⅔00002143.66
Martinez1⅔00002150.96
Paredes1⅔10000113.00

HBP – Iglesias (Matijevic). WP – Sandoval.

Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Bill Miller.

T – 2:51. A – 35,332 (41,168).

Texas 7, N.Y. Mets 3
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
J.Smith 3b412011.289
Semien 2b500000.231
Seager ss401100.226
García cf-rf311010.256
Lowe 1b400001.274
Garver dh411001.212
Calhoun rf-lf422402.241
Heim c412101.254
Miller lf200001.210
a-Taveras ph-cf211101.279
Totals36710728
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf511000.273
Marte rf412200.282
Lindor ss202020.247
Alonso 1b400001.280
Davis dh301002.245
b-McNeil ph-dh100000.318
Escobar 3b412100.228
Canha lf400001.266
Guillorme 2b400001.292
Nido c300000.212
c-Do.Smith ph101000.202
Totals3539325
Texas0401000117100
New York200100000390

a-struck out for Miller in the 7th. b-lined out for Davis in the 8th. c-doubled for Nido in the 9th.

LOB – Texas 4, New York 7. 2B – Garver (7), García (16), Do.Smith (6). HR – Calhoun 2 (10), off Williams; Heim (11), off Williams; Taveras (2), off Hunter; Marte (8), off Pérez; Escobar (8), off Pérez. RBIs – Calhoun 4 (36), Heim (30), Seager (36), Taveras (4), Marte 2 (38), Escobar (34). CS – J.Smith (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (Garver 2); New York 4 (Escobar, Canha, Nimmo, Guillorme). RISP – Texas 2 for 4; New York 0 for 8.

Runners moved up – Semien, Canha. GIDP – Alonso.

DP – Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez, W, 7-2673324972.34
Santana, H, 131⅓10001191.47
Barlow1⅔10000122.73
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williams, L, 1-5355513594.34
Shreve0000156.49
Medina2⅔10000133.50
Rodríguez1⅔01112214.94
Hunter2⅔41102411.50

Inherited runners-scored – Shreve 1-0, Hunter 1-1. WP – Santana.

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T – 2:57. A – 26,494 (41,922).

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield 2b412100.233
Benintendi lf210021.306
Witt Jr. ss400002.236
Pasquantino dh301011.167
Dozier 1b401202.259
Melendez c400002.217
Taylor cf401000.280
Olivares rf310000.291
b-Isbel ph-rf100000.222
Lopez 3b401000.218
Totals3336338
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf432111.302
Báez ss300102.211
Cabrera dh301010.300
Haase c301111.218
W.Castro rf401001.262
Schoop 2b400003.191
Candelario 3b300001.188
Clemens 1b200000.132
a-Torkelson ph-1b200001.193
Reyes lf312110.304
Totals31474410
Kansas City200100000360
Detroit100010002470

One out when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Clemens in the 6th. b-flied out for Olivares in the 9th.

LOB – Kansas City 6, Detroit 8. 2B – Dozier (15), Reyes (4). 3B – Greene (1). HR – Reyes (1), off Payamps; Greene (1), off Payamps. RBIs – Dozier 2 (25), Merrifield (33), Báez (26), Haase (17), Reyes (6), Greene (3). SB – Merrifield (13). SF – Báez.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Witt Jr., Melendez, Taylor 2); Detroit 4 (W.Castro, Greene 2, Schoop). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 9; Detroit 1 for 5.

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bubic452234947.06
Cuas0000192.03
Garrett, H, 400011155.85
Mills, H, 11⅔00002153.72
Payamps, L, 2-2, BS, 0-11⅓22202162.96
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brieske6⅔63333824.54
Lange1⅔00002142.15
Chafin1⅔00003172.82
Jiménez, W, 3-01⅔00000103.34

Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-0, Garrett 1-0. HBP – Cuas (Candelario).

Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Mark Carlson.

T – 2:54. A – 23,502 (41,083).

Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 1
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf410010.282
Swanson ss513001.305
Olson 1b400111.248
Riley 3b422210.263
Ozuna dh401000.223
Contreras c301011.266
Duvall lf000000.205
Heredia lf300001.121
Arcia 2b200021.269
Harris II cf300111.308
Totals3247476
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b400002.217
Drury 3b400003.267
Pham lf300012.257
Votto dh300012.216
Farmer ss000010.280
1-Reynolds pr-ss210000.245
Moustakas 1b300002.218
a-Solano ph000000.276
Almora Jr. rf400002.253
Senzel cf301102.242
Papierski c200011.150
Totals28111416
Atlanta010100200470
Cincinnati000010000110

a-hit by pitch for Moustakas in the 9th.

1-ran for Farmer in the 5th.

LOB – Atlanta 9, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Contreras (9), Riley (17). HR – Riley (20), off Mahle. RBIs – Riley 2 (48), Harris II (18), Olson (43), Senzel (13). SB – Swanson (12).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 6 (Ozuna 2, Acuña Jr. 2, Harris II 2); Cincinnati 2 (Almora Jr. 2). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Olson, Reynolds. GIDP – Olson.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, Moustakas).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider, W, 4-26⅔111111932.87
Minter, H, 171⅔00001121.59
Chavez, H, 51⅔00013232.78
Smith, S, 4-71⅔00021223.19
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mahle, L, 3-75⅔522451104.48
Warren1⅓12210216.91
Sanmartin10000109.99
Moreta1⅔00011177.29
Detwiler1⅔00010144.50

Inherited runners-scored – Sanmartin 2-2. HBP – Mahle (Duvall), Strider (Farmer), Smith (Solano). WP – Strider.

Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 3:14. A – 26,755 (42,319).

Miami 5, Washington 3
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 2b310020.270
Cooper dh411011.320
Aguilar 1b522200.254
Sánchez cf400011.213
A.García rf401201.227
Anderson 3b300011.269
Fortes c411001.295
Rojas ss201110.250
De La Cruz lf401000.214
Totals3357565
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández 2b300011.259
Soto rf311111.226
Bell 1b400001.317
Cruz dh410000.242
Franco 3b400002.242
Thomas lf-cf412000.232
L.García ss401001.324
Barrera c201200.500
a-Ruiz ph-c201000.257
Robles cf201000.231
b-Hernandez ph-lf100001.274
Totals3337327
Miami201100100573
Washington020001000371

a-singled for Barrera in the 7th. b-struck out for Robles in the 7th.

E – Berti (3), Anderson (6), De La Cruz (4), L.García (7). LOB – Miami 8, Washington 5. 2B – Cooper (20), Rojas (9), Aguilar (13). 3B – Fortes (1). HR – Aguilar (10), off Tetreault; Soto (15), off Castano. RBIs – Aguilar 2 (34), A.García 2 (25), Rojas (21), Barrera 2 (2), Soto (33). SB – Berti (25). SF – Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Cooper, Berti); Washington 3 (Hernández, Ruiz, Robles). RISP – Miami 2 for 11; Washington 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Cooper, Aguilar, L.García. GIDP – Aguilar, Soto, Bell.

DP – Miami 2 (Anderson, Berti, Aguilar; Aguilar, Rojas, Aguilar); Washington 1 (Franco, Bell).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castano, W, 1-15⅔43123822.42
Pop, H, 11⅔00001103.68
Bass, H, 131⅔20001171.64
Okert, H, 111⅔00002152.10
Scott, S, 9-101⅔10000214.06
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Tetreault, L, 2-24⅔44451845.14
Machado2⅔10011304.34
R.Garrett1⅔21101242.57
Cishek2⅔00002234.64

WP – Castano, R.Garrett.

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 3:20. A – 19,674 (41,339).

St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 6
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss502000.270
Donovan lf400010.297
Goldschmidt 1b422001.346
Arenado 3b422301.291
Gorman 2b211131.256
Yepez dh511101.281
Carlson cf511103.252
Nootbaar rf200110.139
a-Pujols ph100000.192
Capel rf000000.250
I.Herrera c400001.111
Totals3679758
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh500004.218
Hoskins 1b401011.253
Castellanos rf502102.248
Realmuto c511002.238
Bohm 3b522000.265
Vierling lf-2b100220.245
O.Herrera cf-lf523001.242
Muñoz 2b302200.250
b-Hall ph100000.214
Moniak cf000000.139
Stott ss311110.188
Totals376126410
St. Louis500010001790
Philadelphia0230010006120

a-flied out for Nootbaar in the 7th. b-flied out for Muñoz in the 7th.

LOB – St. Louis 9, Philadelphia 10. 2B – Goldschmidt (26), Muñoz 2 (2). 3B – Bohm (2). HR – Arenado (16), off Gibson; Gorman (7), off Gibson; Yepez (10), off Gibson; Carlson (5), off Gibson; Arenado (17), off Domínguez. RBIs – Arenado 3 (55), Gorman (18), Yepez (25), Carlson (23), Nootbaar (8), Vierling 2 (11), Stott (22), Muñoz 2 (5), Castellanos (41). SF – Vierling 2.

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 3 (I.Herrera 2, Arenado); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Bohm, Stott). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 4; Philadelphia 4 for 9.

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Liberatore275513665.66
Thompson1000043.00
Hicks120000284.75
Naughton, H, 111111155.06
Fernández, BS, 0-1110011290.00
Helsley, W, 4-12⅔00015370.83
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson4⅔76622844.91
Knebel1⅔00011173.38
Bellatti1⅔10001183.38
Alvarado1⅔00012155.40
Hand00010132.16
Domínguez, L, 4-21⅓11102201.80

Inherited runners-scored – Thompson 2-2, Fernández 2-1, Knebel 3-1, Domínguez 1-0. HBP – Gibson 2 (Goldschmidt,Arenado), Hand (Donovan). WP – Naughton.

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 4:05. A – 27,657 (42,792).

