Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, July 2, 2022
Chicago White Sox 5, San Francisco 3
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.335
|Vaughn dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Abreu 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.285
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.223
|1-Haseley pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.189
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|L.García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.196
|Zavala c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|4
|1
|5
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|c-Slater ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Pederson lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Longoria 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.217
|Yastrzemski cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.238
|La Stella dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|a-Ruf ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Vosler 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|b-Flores ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Walton ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|5
|8
|Chicago
|000
|302
|000
|5
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|011
|3
|8
|2
a-grounded out for La Stella in the 6th. b-lined out for Vosler in the 6th. c-singled for Wade Jr. in the 9th.
1-ran for Sheets in the 6th.
E – Belt (2), Walton (1). LOB – Chicago 5, San Francisco 11. 2B – Sheets 2 (9), Pederson (9), Ruf (8). HR – Wade Jr. (2), off Cease. RBIs – Sheets 2 (14), Moncada (15), L.García (14), Wade Jr. (6), Ruf (27), Belt (13). SB – Yastrzemski (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (L.García); San Francisco 4 (Wade Jr., Yastrzemski, La Stella, Walton). RISP – Chicago 2 for 7; San Francisco 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Robert. GIDP – Robert.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Flores, Belt).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease, W, 7-3
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|104
|2.51
|Banks
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|3.24
|Kelly
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|27
|7.71
|Graveman, S, 5-9
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|2.34
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, L, 7-3
|6⅔
|6
|5
|3
|1
|5
|101
|3.13
|Marte
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.32
|J.García
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|2.28
|McGee
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6.64
HBP – Cease (Belt), Webb (Moncada).
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jose Navas; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jordan Baker.
T – 3:18. A – 30,804 (41,915).
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Brown 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.218
|Murphy dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Piscotty lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.218
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|Bolt cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Machín 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Neuse ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|28
|1
|4
|1
|2
|12
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Suárez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|1-Wilson pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Toro 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.183
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Moore ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.163
|Haggerty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|b-Upton ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.152
|Totals
|31
|2
|8
|2
|2
|8
|Oakland
|100
|000
|000
|1
|4
|2
|Seattle
|000
|000
|011
|2
|8
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Machín in the 8th. b-homered for Haggerty in the 8th.
1-ran for Suárez in the 9th.
E – Vogt (1), Allen (5). LOB – Oakland 3, Seattle 7. 2B – Frazier (13), Raleigh (9). HR – Upton (1), off Puk. RBIs – Murphy (33), Upton (3), Toro (21). CS – Allen (2). SF – Murphy.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 0; Seattle 2 (Haggerty 2). RISP – Oakland 0 for 1; Seattle 2 for 7.
LIDP – Suárez, Frazier. GIDP – Murphy.
DP – Oakland 2 (Allen, Machín, Allen; Brown); Seattle 1 (Moore, Frazier, Santana).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn
|6⅓
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|87
|2.90
|Acevedo, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.28
|Puk, BS, 0-3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|16
|2.73
|Trivino, L, 1-6
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|7.25
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby
|7⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|100
|3.75
|Borucki
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|6.43
|Castillo, W, 6-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.66
Inherited runners-scored – Acevedo 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.
T – 2:50. A – 23,907 (47,929).
N.Y. Yankees 13, Cleveland 4 (Game 1)
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.266
|Judge dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.286
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.256
|Stanton rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|1-Gallo pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|Andújar lf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Hicks cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.225
|Carpenter 1b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.293
|Trevino c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Gonzalez ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Totals
|39
|13
|14
|12
|7
|5
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan rf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Arias ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Miller 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Naylor 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Palacios lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.257
|León c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.199
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|7
|8
|New York
|004
|004
|212
|13
|14
|0
|Cleveland
|020
|000
|200
|4
|5
|1
1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.
E – Giménez (5). LOB – New York 6, Cleveland 7. 2B – Judge (12), Giménez (11). HR – LeMahieu (8), off McCarty; Carpenter (7), off Gose; Carpenter (8), off Clement; Trevino (7), off Clement; Naylor (10), off Cole; Reyes (5), off Cole. RBIs – LeMahieu (32), Andújar (4), Hicks 2 (20), Carpenter 4 (17), Torres 3 (35), Trevino (25), Naylor (42), Reyes (17), Straw (10), Kwan (20). SB – Straw (12), Judge (6), LeMahieu (3). CS – Rosario (3).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 0; Cleveland 4 (León 3, Rosario). RISP – New York 4 for 8; Cleveland 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – Palacios, Kwan. GIDP – Trevino, Stanton.
DP – Cleveland 3 (Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor; Rosario, Giménez, Naylor; Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 7-2
|6⅔
|3
|2
|2
|3
|6
|107
|2.99
|Chapman
|⅔
|0
|2
|2
|3
|0
|19
|5.14
|Marinaccio
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.33
|Luetge
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|3.24
|Weber
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.93
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCarty, L, 0-2
|5⅔
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|85
|9.00
|Gose
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|27
|4.71
|Castro
|2⅓
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|41
|7.94
|Clement
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|18.00
Chapman pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – Marinaccio 3-2, Castro 2-2. WP – Castro.
Umpires – Home, John Bacon; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Will Little; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T – 3:28. A – 21,203 (34,788).
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Franco ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.260
|Ramírez dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Arozarena lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Paredes 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Kiermaier cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Pinto c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.200
|Walls 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.166
|Lowe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Totals
|40
|6
|13
|6
|2
|10
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Hernández rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.257
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Biggio 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|1
|3
|10
|Tampa Bay
|001
|031
|010
|6
|13
|0
|Toronto
|100
|000
|001
|2
|5
|0
LOB – Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 5. 2B – Ramírez (11), Bichette (19). HR – Paredes (12), off Lawrence; Franco (5), off Lawrence. RBIs – Paredes (23), Arozarena (34), Pinto 2 (6), Franco (22), Díaz (16), Guerrero Jr. (50). SB – Walls (6), Arozarena (18).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 6 (Franco 2, Walls, Kiermaier, Paredes 2); Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr.). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 11; Toronto 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Chapman. GIDP – Chapman.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Walls, Paredes).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, W, 9-3
|7⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|10
|94
|1.74
|Guerra
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|28
|8.53
|Sanders
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.38
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|2⅔
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|42
|2.86
|Lawrence, L, 0-1
|5
|7
|6
|6
|1
|6
|87
|6.23
|Castillo
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.16
Inherited runners-scored – Sanders 2-1, Castillo 1-1. WP – Guerra.
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Adam Beck; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.
T – 2:47. A – 39,426 (53,506).
Minnesota 4, Baltimore 3
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Mancini rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Santander lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Hays dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.195
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|Nevin 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.183
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.196
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|4
|8
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.345
|Buxton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Polanco 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.241
|Gordon cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Kirilloff lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|1-Celestino pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Miranda 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|1
|10
|Baltimore
|011
|100
|000
|3
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|112
|4
|10
|0
One out when winning run scored.
1-ran for Urshela in the 8th.
LOB – Baltimore 7, Minnesota 7. 2B – Mountcastle (17), Nevin (3), Odor (12), Arraez 2 (12), Kirilloff (6). HR – Santander (15), off Gray; Gordon (4), off Lyles; Polanco (9), off López. RBIs – Nevin (14), Santander (40), Mateo (20), Gordon (12), Correa (29), Polanco (37), Miranda (22). SB – Mullins (16). CS – Mullins (4). SF – Mateo, Correa. S – Chirinos.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (Santander 2, Mullins); Minnesota 4 (Kepler 3, Sánchez). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 5; Minnesota 2 for 9.
GIDP – Chirinos.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Urshela, Polanco, Arraez).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles
|6⅓
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|100
|4.70
|Tate, H, 11
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|2.17
|Bautista, H, 10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|1.42
|López, L, 3-5, BS, 13-17
|⅓
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|1.69
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|5⅔
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|87
|2.47
|Cotton
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|3.18
|Pagán, W, 2-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|5.06
Inherited runners-scored – Bautista 2-1. HBP – Gray (Mancini).
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T – 3:01. A – 20,618 (38,544).
Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 4
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.256
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.212
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|McCutchen dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.239
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Peterson rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Davis cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|4
|3
|9
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Reynolds cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Chavis 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.248
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.224
|Castillo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.196
|Madris rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.283
|Cruz ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Heineman c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Marcano lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Suwinski lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|7
|3
|9
|Milwaukee
|100
|010
|020
|4
|11
|0
|Pittsburgh
|003
|130
|00x
|7
|9
|0
LOB – Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 4. 2B – Peterson 2 (11), Castillo 2 (8). HR – Yelich (8), off Wilson; Wong (6), off De Jong; Chavis (9), off Ashby; Cruz (3), off Ashby. RBIs – Wong 2 (21), Yelich (30), Peterson (27), Reynolds (32), Chavis 2 (27), Cruz (12), Vogelbach 2 (26), Castillo (20). SB – Davis (3), Hayes (9). S – Marcano.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Davis, Urías); Pittsburgh 2 (Heineman, Madris). RISP – Milwaukee 3 for 6; Pittsburgh 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Tellez, Chavis. LIDP – Yelich. GIDP – Tellez, Caratini, Chavis.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez); Pittsburgh 3 (Cruz; Cruz, Chavis; Castillo, Cruz, Chavis).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashby, L, 1-6
|3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|6
|62
|4.60
|Gott
|1⅔
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|18
|4.12
|Milner
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|2.32
|González
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|39
|4.91
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wilson, W, 1-4
|6⅔
|8
|2
|2
|1
|4
|85
|7.49
|De Jong
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|40
|2.30
|Crowe, H, 7
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.43
|Bednar, S, 12-15
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.43
Inherited runners-scored – Milner 2-2, Crowe 1-0. HBP – Wilson 2 (Yelich,Tellez).
Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T – 2:56. A – 26,505 (38,747).
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ward rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.307
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.277
|Harrison cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|MacKinnon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Marsh lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|3
|12
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|b-Matijevic ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Peña ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.266
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.311
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.239
|Tucker rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Dubón rf-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.276
|McCormick lf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Maldonado c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.153
|a-Lee ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|37
|9
|12
|9
|2
|14
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|000
|1
|3
|0
|Houston
|320
|002
|20x
|9
|12
|1
a-popped out for Maldonado in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for Altuve in the 8th.
E – Gurriel (4). LOB – Los Angeles 5, Houston 7. 2B – Marsh (8), Altuve 2 (15). HR – Ward (12), off Urquidy; Maldonado (6), off Sandoval; Maldonado (7), off Wantz; Altuve (16), off Wantz; Tucker (16), off Loup; McCormick (8), off Loup. RBIs – Ward (32), Tucker 2 (53), Meyers 2 (6), Maldonado 2 (18), Bregman (40), Altuve (27), McCormick (19). SB – Altuve (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (Trout); Houston 2 (McCormick, Altuve). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 2; Houston 3 for 9.
GIDP – MacKinnon.
DP – Houston 1 (Dubón, Gurriel).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval, L, 3-3
|5⅔
|8
|5
|5
|2
|9
|95
|3.09
|Wantz
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|15
|4.00
|Loup
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|21
|4.82
|Iglesias
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.49
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy, W, 7-3
|6⅔
|2
|1
|1
|3
|8
|104
|4.15
|Maton
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.66
|Martinez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.96
|Paredes
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.00
HBP – Iglesias (Matijevic). WP – Sandoval.
Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Bill Miller.
T – 2:51. A – 35,332 (41,168).
Texas 7, N.Y. Mets 3
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|J.Smith 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|García cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Garver dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Calhoun rf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.241
|Heim c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Miller lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|a-Taveras ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|2
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.282
|Lindor ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.247
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|b-McNeil ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|c-Do.Smith ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|2
|5
|Texas
|040
|100
|011
|7
|10
|0
|New York
|200
|100
|000
|3
|9
|0
a-struck out for Miller in the 7th. b-lined out for Davis in the 8th. c-doubled for Nido in the 9th.
LOB – Texas 4, New York 7. 2B – Garver (7), García (16), Do.Smith (6). HR – Calhoun 2 (10), off Williams; Heim (11), off Williams; Taveras (2), off Hunter; Marte (8), off Pérez; Escobar (8), off Pérez. RBIs – Calhoun 4 (36), Heim (30), Seager (36), Taveras (4), Marte 2 (38), Escobar (34). CS – J.Smith (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (Garver 2); New York 4 (Escobar, Canha, Nimmo, Guillorme). RISP – Texas 2 for 4; New York 0 for 8.
Runners moved up – Semien, Canha. GIDP – Alonso.
DP – Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, W, 7-2
|6
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|97
|2.34
|Santana, H, 13
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|1.47
|Barlow
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.73
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, L, 1-5
|3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|3
|59
|4.34
|Shreve
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6.49
|Medina
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.50
|Rodríguez
|1⅔
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|21
|4.94
|Hunter
|2⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|41
|1.50
Inherited runners-scored – Shreve 1-0, Hunter 1-1. WP – Santana.
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T – 2:57. A – 26,494 (41,922).
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Benintendi lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.306
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Pasquantino dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.259
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Olivares rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|b-Isbel ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Lopez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|3
|8
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.302
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Haase c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.218
|W.Castro rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.191
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Clemens 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|a-Torkelson ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Reyes lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.304
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|4
|10
|Kansas City
|200
|100
|000
|3
|6
|0
|Detroit
|100
|010
|002
|4
|7
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Clemens in the 6th. b-flied out for Olivares in the 9th.
LOB – Kansas City 6, Detroit 8. 2B – Dozier (15), Reyes (4). 3B – Greene (1). HR – Reyes (1), off Payamps; Greene (1), off Payamps. RBIs – Dozier 2 (25), Merrifield (33), Báez (26), Haase (17), Reyes (6), Greene (3). SB – Merrifield (13). SF – Báez.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Witt Jr., Melendez, Taylor 2); Detroit 4 (W.Castro, Greene 2, Schoop). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 9; Detroit 1 for 5.
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic
|4
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|94
|7.06
|Cuas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.03
|Garrett, H, 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.85
|Mills, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.72
|Payamps, L, 2-2, BS, 0-1
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|16
|2.96
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brieske
|6⅔
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|82
|4.54
|Lange
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.15
|Chafin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.82
|Jiménez, W, 3-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.34
Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-0, Garrett 1-0. HBP – Cuas (Candelario).
Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Mark Carlson.
T – 2:54. A – 23,502 (41,083).
Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 1
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.248
|Riley 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.263
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Duvall lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Heredia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.121
|Arcia 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.269
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.308
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|7
|6
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Votto dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.216
|Farmer ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|1-Reynolds pr-ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Moustakas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|a-Solano ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Almora Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Papierski c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.150
|Totals
|28
|1
|1
|1
|4
|16
|Atlanta
|010
|100
|200
|4
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|000
|1
|1
|0
a-hit by pitch for Moustakas in the 9th.
1-ran for Farmer in the 5th.
LOB – Atlanta 9, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Contreras (9), Riley (17). HR – Riley (20), off Mahle. RBIs – Riley 2 (48), Harris II (18), Olson (43), Senzel (13). SB – Swanson (12).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 6 (Ozuna 2, Acuña Jr. 2, Harris II 2); Cincinnati 2 (Almora Jr. 2). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Olson, Reynolds. GIDP – Olson.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, Moustakas).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider, W, 4-2
|6⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|11
|93
|2.87
|Minter, H, 17
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.59
|Chavez, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|2.78
|Smith, S, 4-7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|3.19
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle, L, 3-7
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|4
|5
|110
|4.48
|Warren
|1⅓
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|21
|6.91
|Sanmartin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|9.99
|Moreta
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|7.29
|Detwiler
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored – Sanmartin 2-2. HBP – Mahle (Duvall), Strider (Farmer), Smith (Solano). WP – Strider.
Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T – 3:14. A – 26,755 (42,319).
Miami 5, Washington 3
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.270
|Cooper dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.320
|Aguilar 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.254
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|A.García rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.227
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Fortes c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|6
|5
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.226
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Thomas lf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|L.García ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Barrera c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Ruiz ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|b-Hernandez ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|2
|7
|Miami
|201
|100
|100
|5
|7
|3
|Washington
|020
|001
|000
|3
|7
|1
a-singled for Barrera in the 7th. b-struck out for Robles in the 7th.
E – Berti (3), Anderson (6), De La Cruz (4), L.García (7). LOB – Miami 8, Washington 5. 2B – Cooper (20), Rojas (9), Aguilar (13). 3B – Fortes (1). HR – Aguilar (10), off Tetreault; Soto (15), off Castano. RBIs – Aguilar 2 (34), A.García 2 (25), Rojas (21), Barrera 2 (2), Soto (33). SB – Berti (25). SF – Rojas.
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Cooper, Berti); Washington 3 (Hernández, Ruiz, Robles). RISP – Miami 2 for 11; Washington 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Cooper, Aguilar, L.García. GIDP – Aguilar, Soto, Bell.
DP – Miami 2 (Anderson, Berti, Aguilar; Aguilar, Rojas, Aguilar); Washington 1 (Franco, Bell).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castano, W, 1-1
|5⅔
|4
|3
|1
|2
|3
|82
|2.42
|Pop, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.68
|Bass, H, 13
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.64
|Okert, H, 11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.10
|Scott, S, 9-10
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|4.06
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tetreault, L, 2-2
|4⅔
|4
|4
|4
|5
|1
|84
|5.14
|Machado
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|4.34
|R.Garrett
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|2.57
|Cishek
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|4.64
WP – Castano, R.Garrett.
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T – 3:20. A – 19,674 (41,339).
St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 6
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Donovan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.346
|Arenado 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.291
|Gorman 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|.256
|Yepez dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Carlson cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.252
|Nootbaar rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.139
|a-Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Capel rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|I.Herrera c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|5
|8
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.218
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.248
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Bohm 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Vierling lf-2b
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|.245
|O.Herrera cf-lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Muñoz 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|b-Hall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Moniak cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.139
|Stott ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.188
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|4
|10
|St. Louis
|500
|010
|001
|7
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|023
|001
|000
|6
|12
|0
a-flied out for Nootbaar in the 7th. b-flied out for Muñoz in the 7th.
LOB – St. Louis 9, Philadelphia 10. 2B – Goldschmidt (26), Muñoz 2 (2). 3B – Bohm (2). HR – Arenado (16), off Gibson; Gorman (7), off Gibson; Yepez (10), off Gibson; Carlson (5), off Gibson; Arenado (17), off Domínguez. RBIs – Arenado 3 (55), Gorman (18), Yepez (25), Carlson (23), Nootbaar (8), Vierling 2 (11), Stott (22), Muñoz 2 (5), Castellanos (41). SF – Vierling 2.
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 3 (I.Herrera 2, Arenado); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Bohm, Stott). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 4; Philadelphia 4 for 9.
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Liberatore
|2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|66
|5.66
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Hicks
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|4.75
|Naughton, H, 1
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|5.06
|Fernández, BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|0.00
|Helsley, W, 4-1
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|37
|0.83
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson
|4⅔
|7
|6
|6
|2
|2
|84
|4.91
|Knebel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.38
|Bellatti
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.38
|Alvarado
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|5.40
|Hand
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.16
|Domínguez, L, 4-2
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored – Thompson 2-2, Fernández 2-1, Knebel 3-1, Domínguez 1-0. HBP – Gibson 2 (Goldschmidt,Arenado), Hand (Donovan). WP – Naughton.
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 4:05. A – 27,657 (42,792).
