Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, July 2, 2022

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Anderson ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .335 Vaughn dh 4 1 0 0 0 1 .300 Robert cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .285 Abreu 1b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .285 Sheets rf 3 0 2 2 0 0 .223 1-Haseley pr-rf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .211 Moncada 3b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .189 Pollock lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 L.García 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .196 Zavala c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .279 Totals 35 5 8 4 1 5

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .216 c-Slater ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .248 Pederson lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .275 Longoria 3b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .254 Belt 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .217 Yastrzemski cf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .238 La Stella dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .257 a-Ruf ph-dh 2 0 1 1 0 0 .222 Vosler 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .268 b-Flores ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .243 Walton ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .174 Casali c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .236 Totals 35 3 8 3 5 8

Chicago 000 302 000 5 8 0 San Francisco 100 000 011 3 8 2

a-grounded out for La Stella in the 6th. b-lined out for Vosler in the 6th. c-singled for Wade Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for Sheets in the 6th.

E – Belt (2), Walton (1). LOB – Chicago 5, San Francisco 11. 2B – Sheets 2 (9), Pederson (9), Ruf (8). HR – Wade Jr. (2), off Cease. RBIs – Sheets 2 (14), Moncada (15), L.García (14), Wade Jr. (6), Ruf (27), Belt (13). SB – Yastrzemski (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (L.García); San Francisco 4 (Wade Jr., Yastrzemski, La Stella, Walton). RISP – Chicago 2 for 7; San Francisco 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Robert. GIDP – Robert.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Flores, Belt).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cease, W, 7-3 5⅔ 4 1 1 3 4 104 2.51 Banks 2⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 33 3.24 Kelly 1⅔ 1 1 1 2 2 27 7.71 Graveman, S, 5-9 1⅔ 3 1 1 0 0 23 2.34

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb, L, 7-3 6⅔ 6 5 3 1 5 101 3.13 Marte 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.32 J.García 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 20 2.28 McGee 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 8 6.64

HBP – Cease (Belt), Webb (Moncada).

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jose Navas; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 3:18. A – 30,804 (41,915).