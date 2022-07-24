Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, July 23, 2022
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 2
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.302
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Ruf dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Longoria 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Villar 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|b-Pederson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Estrada ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Mercedes lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.231
|González rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Bart c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.181
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|5
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|T.Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.324
|Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Alberto dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|a-Lamb ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.153
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.234
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Lux 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.292
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|3
|9
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|002
|2
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|002
|001
|10x
|4
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Alberto in the 5th. b-struck out for Villar in the 9th.
E – Muncy (7). LOB – San Francisco 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Slater (6), Smith (14). 3B – Lux (5). HR – Betts (22), off Wood; T.Turner (15), off Wood; Freeman (15), off Brebbia. RBIs – González (27), Bart (13), Betts (51), T.Turner (69), Lux (24), Freeman (61).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Villar, Longoria, Bart, Slater); Los Angeles 4 (Betts, Lamb 2, Bellinger). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 5.
GIDP – Longoria.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, L, 6-8
|4⅔
|4
|2
|2
|2
|6
|97
|4.21
|Marte
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|4.74
|García
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.62
|Brebbia
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|2.53
|Long
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.84
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, W, 9-6
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|91
|2.72
|Ferguson, H, 5
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.00
|Phillips
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.66
|Moronta
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|14
|4.96
|Price, S, 1-2
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.42
Inherited runners-scored – Marte 1-0, García 3-0, Brebbia 1-0, Price 2-2. HBP – Marte (Smith).
Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T – 3:21. A – 47,749 (56,000).
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4 (Game 1)
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.290
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.296
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.284
|Reyes dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Jones rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|b-Naylor ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|1-Call pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Straw cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
|1
|2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Harrison 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Moncada 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|Vaughn lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.307
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.193
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|Zavala c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|García ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Engel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|a-Jiménez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Pollock cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|2
|7
|Cleveland
|000
|040
|003
|7
|12
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|300
|4
|11
|2
a-flied out for Engel in the 7th. b-singled for Hedges in the 9th.
1-ran for Naylor in the 9th.
E – Sheets (3), Moncada (2). LOB – Cleveland 6, Chicago 9. 2B – Kwan (14), Jones (3), Harrison (13), Moncada (8). RBIs – Kwan 2 (25), Rosario 2 (32), Ramírez 2 (78), Naylor (51), Grandal (17), Harrison (18), Moncada (24), Vaughn (49). SB – Rosario (10). SF – Ramírez 2. S – Straw, García.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Reyes); Chicago 6 (Harrison, Zavala 2, Sheets 3). RISP – Cleveland 4 for 9; Chicago 4 for 9.
GIDP – Miller, Jones.
DP – Chicago 2 (Harrison, García, Abreu; García, Harrison, Abreu).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|94
|3.11
|Morgan, H, 9
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|23
|3.40
|Stephan, W, 4-3
|1⅓
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.70
|Clase, S, 20-22
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.37
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto
|7⅔
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|93
|2.89
|Graveman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.16
|Hendriks, L, 1-3
|1⅔
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|16
|3.13
Inherited runners-scored – Morgan 2-0, Stephan 1-1. HBP – Cueto (Hedges). WP – Hendriks.
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Dan Bellino.
T – 2:58. A – 18,518 (40,615).
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4 (Game 2)
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.297
|Clement 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.214
|Maile c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.191
|a-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Hedges c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|2
|9
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.311
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.212
|Vaughn rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.304
|Jiménez lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Engel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Grandal dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.196
|1-García pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Pollock cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|5
|4
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|400
|4
|8
|0
|Chicago
|001
|011
|02x
|5
|8
|0
a-popped out for Maile in the 7th.
1-ran for Grandal in the 8th.
LOB – Cleveland 6, Chicago 6. 2B – Ramírez (32), Giménez (13), Moncada (9), Vaughn (18). 3B – Straw (2), Rosario (6). HR – Jiménez (3), off Castro. RBIs – Clement (6), Straw (15), Kwan (26), Rosario (33), Moncada 2 (26), Jiménez (14), Pollock 2 (28). S – Hedges.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Ramírez, Kwan, Jones, Naylor); Chicago 4 (Harrison, Vaughn, Abreu 2). RISP – Cleveland 2 for 9; Chicago 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Straw 2, Harrison. GIDP – Pollock.
DP – Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor; Clement, Giménez, Naylor).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pilkington
|5⅔
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|89
|4.17
|Castro
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|8.03
|Shaw, L, 4-2, H, 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|32
|5.29
|Sandlin, BS, 0-1
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.88
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|87
|6.43
|Ruiz, H, 10
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|21
|4.15
|López, BS, 0-3
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|2.98
|Kelly, W, 1-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|6.75
|Foster, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|4.97
Inherited runners-scored – Sandlin 3-2, López 1-1. WP – Ruiz.
Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T – 3:06. A – 26,329 (40,615).
Houston 3, Seattle 1
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.307
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|McCormick lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.164
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|2
|2
|10
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Santana dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Frazier 2b-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Moore cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|a-Lewis ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|1-Toro pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Haggerty rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|2
|10
|Houston
|000
|200
|010
|3
|7
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|100
|1
|4
|0
a-walked for Moore in the 7th.
1-ran for Lewis in the 7th.
LOB – Houston 6, Seattle 5. 2B – Tucker (14), Gurriel (26), Meyers (4). HR – Santana (9), off Verlander. RBIs – Tucker (63), Gurriel (27), Santana (30). SB – Frazier (4). S – Maldonado.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (McCormick, Peña, Tucker); Seattle 2 (Haggerty 2). RISP – Houston 1 for 9; Seattle 0 for 2.
LIDP – Altuve. GIDP – Winker.
DP – Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, Gurriel); Seattle 1 (Crawford, Frazier, Crawford).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 13-3
|7⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|101
|1.86
|Mushinski, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.68
|Abreu, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.91
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, L, 10-4
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|89
|2.77
|Brash
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|6.75
|Borucki
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.50
|Castillo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.72
Inherited runners-scored – Borucki 2-1. HBP – Mushinski (France), Castillo (Meyers). WP – Borucki.
Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Larry Vanover.
T – 2:46. A – 43,197 (47,929).
Toronto 4, Boston 1
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.319
|1-Zimmer pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.107
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Jansen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.315
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Espinal 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|Biggio 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|4
|8
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Cordero dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.210
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Sánchez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Downs 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.156
|a-Plawecki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|2
|11
|Toronto
|003
|000
|001
|4
|7
|0
|Boston
|010
|000
|000
|1
|7
|1
a-struck out for Downs in the 9th.
1-ran for Kirk in the 9th.
E – Brasier (1). LOB – Toronto 4, Boston 8. 2B – Biggio (13), Hernández (18). HR – Dalbec (8), off Manoah. RBIs – Espinal (39), Springer (43), Kirk (38), Hernández (46), Dalbec (23). SB – Zimmer (2), Chapman (1). CS – Gurriel Jr. (3). SF – Kirk.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 2 (Espinal 2); Boston 3 (Cordero, Dalbec, Duran). RISP – Toronto 2 for 6; Boston 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Bichette, Sánchez. GIDP – Hernández, Kirk, Verdugo.
DP – Toronto 1 (Espinal, Bichette, Biggio); Boston 2 (Downs, Sánchez, Dalbec; Bogaerts, Sánchez, Dalbec).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, W, 11-4
|6⅔
|7
|1
|1
|0
|7
|97
|2.24
|García, H, 14
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|2.81
|Cimber, H, 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.10
|Romano, S, 21-24
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.55
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford, L, 2-3
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|77
|4.50
|Schreiber
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|1.56
|Houck
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.09
|Brasier
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|29
|5.50
Inherited runners-scored – Romano 2-0. HBP – Cimber (Bogaerts). WP – Manoah.
Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 3:09. A – 35,821 (37,755).
Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 2 (10)
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|b-Velazquez ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.227
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Suzuki rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.278
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.280
|Hoerner ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Wisdom dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Rivas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|a-Schwindel ph-1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Bote 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Morel 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Totals
|37
|6
|7
|5
|1
|11
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.207
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Hall dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.277
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Stott 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Herrera cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|c-Vierling ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|3
|10
|Chicago
|010
|000
|000
|5
|6
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|100
|1
|2
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Rivas in the 8th. b-walked for Ortega in the 8th. c-doubled for Herrera in the 8th.
E – Bohm (9). LOB – Chicago 5, Philadelphia 5. 2B – Morel (12), Wisdom (20), Bote (3), Contreras (19), Hall (6), Vierling (7). HR – Hoerner (6), off Wheeler. RBIs – Hoerner (30), Schwindel (35), Morel (28), Velazquez (12), Contreras (37), Realmuto (39), Bohm (36). SB – Hoerner (10), Morel (9).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Contreras 3, Happ); Philadelphia 2 (Castellanos, Gregorius). RISP – Chicago 2 for 12; Philadelphia 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Ortega, Suzuki, Hoskins. GIDP – Hoerner, Bohm, Realmuto.
DP – Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Morel, Rivas; Bote, Rivas); Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Hoskins).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|86
|4.38
|Brault
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|0.00
|Givens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.87
|Robertson, W, 3-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.88
|Hughes
|1⅔
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.38
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|7⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|106
|2.78
|Hand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.12
|Brogdon
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.89
|Domínguez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.80
|Alvarado, L, 3-2
|⅓
|2
|5
|3
|0
|1
|21
|5.33
|Bellatti
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.45
Inherited runners-scored – Brault 1-0, Givens 1-0, Brogdon 3-0, Bellatti 1-1. HBP – Wheeler (Contreras), Hand (Morel). WP – Hughes.
Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T – 3:36. A – 38,542 (42,792).
Minnesota 8, Detroit 4
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.342
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Polanco 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Kirilloff lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Miranda dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Gordon cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|a-Garlick ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Celestino cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|7
|1
|5
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Báez ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.218
|Grossman rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.284
|1-Short pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.195
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|b-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|3
|4
|8
|Minnesota
|101
|000
|330
|8
|11
|1
|Detroit
|000
|001
|030
|4
|6
|2
a-pinch hit for Gordon in the 7th. b-struck out for Barnhart in the 9th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
E – Gordon (5), Candelario (6), Barnhart (2). LOB – Minnesota 5, Detroit 6. 3B – Greene (2). HR – Correa (12), off Pineda. RBIs – Kepler (38), Correa (34), Urshela 2 (38), Arraez 2 (32), Sánchez (37), Báez (36), Cabrera (35), H.Castro (20). SB – Arraez (2). CS – Arraez (3). SF – Kepler, Urshela.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Miranda 2, Arraez); Detroit 2 (Grossman, Schoop). RISP – Minnesota 4 for 12; Detroit 3 for 5.
Runners moved up – Kirilloff, Sánchez. GIDP – Candelario.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Correa, Urshela, Arraez).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, W, 7-3
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|86
|2.89
|Pagán, H, 5
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.18
|Duffey
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.86
|Moran
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|28
|2.33
|Megill
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|2.21
|Duran
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.30
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda, L, 2-6
|3⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|55
|5.27
|Alexander
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|4.05
|Chafin
|⅓
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|18
|2.73
|Jiménez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.22
|Vest
|1⅔
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|28
|3.57
|Foley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.06
Inherited runners-scored – Pagán 1-0, Megill 2-1, Jiménez 2-2. WP – Megill.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, John Tumpane.
T – 3:21. A – 34,205 (41,083).
Pittsburgh 1, Miami 0
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Fortes dh-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Bleday lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|---
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Wendle 2b-3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|De La Cruz cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Williams lf-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|b-Cooper ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|1-Hamilton pr-2b-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|c-Sánchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|1
|8
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Allen cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Gamel lf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Mitchell rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|2-Marisnick pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|VanMeter 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|a-Chavis ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Tsutsugo dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.175
|Heineman c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Totals
|31
|1
|9
|1
|4
|5
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|00x
|1
|9
|2
a-struck out for VanMeter in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Williams in the 8th. c-struck out for Stallings in the 8th.
1-ran for Cooper in the 8th. 2-ran for Mitchell in the 8th.
E – Pop (1), Hayes 2 (10). LOB – Miami 6, Pittsburgh 10. 2B – Newman (8). RBIs – Tsutsugo (16). CS – Fortes (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Fortes, Wendle); Pittsburgh 5 (Tsutsugo 2, Mitchell 2, Heineman). RISP – Miami 0 for 3; Pittsburgh 1 for 11.
LIDP – Tsutsugo. GIDP – Wendle, Rojas, Stallings, Allen.
DP – Miami 2 (Aguilar; Rojas, Wendle, Aguilar); Pittsburgh 3 (Cruz, Newman, VanMeter; Hayes, Newman, VanMeter; Chavis, Cruz, Chavis).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Meyer
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|7.50
|Pop
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.20
|Nance
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|5.76
|Bleier
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.86
|Scott, L, 4-4
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|31
|4.43
|Floro
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.76
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, W, 3-5
|7⅔
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|81
|3.70
|Crowe, H, 14
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.25
|Bednar, S, 17-21
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|2.82
Inherited runners-scored – Pop 1-0. HBP – Quintana (Fortes), Crowe (Cooper). WP – Nance.
Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Libka.
T – 3:00. A – 22,560 (38,747).
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 3
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carlson cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|O'Neill lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.243
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.333
|Arenado 3b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Pujols dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Edman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.259
|Donovan rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Nootbaar rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Sosa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.189
|Knizner c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Totals
|40
|6
|13
|6
|4
|6
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.227
|Drury 3b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.274
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Solano dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Senzel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|a-Naquin ph-rf-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Fairchild rf-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.095
|b-Moustakas ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Kolozsvary c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|c-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|2
|13
|St. Louis
|002
|301
|000
|6
|13
|1
|Cincinnati
|002
|000
|100
|3
|6
|0
a-struck out for Senzel in the 6th. b-lined out for Fairchild in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Kolozsvary in the 9th.
E – Matz (1). LOB – St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 8. 2B – Carlson (21), Arenado 2 (24), Pujols (7), Sosa (4), Edman (17), Drury (20). HR – O'Neill (5), off Minor; Goldschmidt (22), off Minor; Kolozsvary (1), off Fernández. RBIs – O'Neill 3 (33), Goldschmidt 2 (74), Edman (35), Drury 2 (54), Kolozsvary (2). SB – O'Neill (7).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 6 (Sosa 3, Knizner, Goldschmidt, Donovan); Cincinnati 3 (Naquin, Votto 2). RISP – St. Louis 3 for 15; Cincinnati 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Edman, Pham.
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, W, 4-3
|5⅓
|3
|2
|2
|1
|7
|90
|5.70
|Fernández
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|1.26
|Gallegos, H, 7
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|3.62
|Helsley, S, 9-12
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0.67
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 1-7
|4⅔
|8
|5
|5
|4
|3
|85
|6.65
|Hoffman
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|3.83
|Kuhnel
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|6.51
|Moreta
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|6.59
|Gibaut
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|7.36
Inherited runners-scored – Fernández 1-0, Gallegos 1-0, Helsley 1-0. IBB – off Minor (Edman), off Minor (Edman). HBP – Matz (Fairchild), Minor (Carlson), Hoffman (Carlson), Fernández (India).
Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Additon.
T – 3:27. A – 27,190 (42,319).
Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 3
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|L.Raley lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.083
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Walls ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.177
|J.Lowe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Phillips cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.150
|b-Arozarena ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Quinn rf-cf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.667
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|2
|13
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.256
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Pasquantino dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.243
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Isbel cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|a-Taylor ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.268
|Lopez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Totals
|34
|6
|13
|6
|5
|5
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|200
|3
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|003
|000
|03x
|6
|13
|1
a-walked for Isbel in the 6th. b-struck out for Phillips in the 7th.
E – Witt Jr. (14). LOB – Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 9. 2B – Melendez (10), Witt Jr. (19), Merrifield (19). 3B – Quinn (1). HR – Taylor (6), off Yarbrough; Witt Jr. (14), off Yarbrough. RBIs – L.Raley (2), Quinn 2 (2), Witt Jr. 3 (50), Merrifield 2 (38), Taylor (25). SB – Benintendi (3), Witt Jr. (19). CS – Isbel (2), Merrifield (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz, B.Lowe); Kansas City 4 (Witt Jr., Melendez, Merrifield 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 6; Kansas City 3 for 11.
GIDP – L.Raley, Arozarena.
DP – Kansas City 2 (Witt Jr., Pratto; Merrifield, Witt Jr., Pratto).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Patiño
|4⅔
|7
|3
|3
|3
|3
|72
|6.75
|Yarbrough, L, 0-5
|4⅔
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|74
|5.61
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|6⅔
|3
|2
|1
|2
|12
|94
|3.82
|Clarke, BS, 1-5
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|3.92
|Barlow, W, 4-2
|2⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|1.97
Inherited runners-scored – Clarke 1-1. WP – Singer.
Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T – 2:58. A – 20,668 (37,903).
Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Ward lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Rengifo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.163
|Thomas rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.183
|Marsh cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|a-Adell ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Stefanic 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|0
|12
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Swanson ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Riley 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.292
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Duvall lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Heredia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.115
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Arcia 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.252
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.289
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|7
|3
|6
|Los Angeles
|000
|110
|000
|2
|8
|2
|Atlanta
|203
|200
|00x
|7
|11
|0
a-lined out for Marsh in the 7th.
E – Villar 2 (5). LOB – Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 6. 2B – Walsh 2 (15), Rengifo (9), Acuña Jr. (11), Olson (35). HR – Ohtani (20), off Wright; Riley (28), off Warren. RBIs – Suzuki (11), Ohtani (57), Swanson (54), d'Arnaud (39), Ozuna (39), Harris II 2 (28), Riley 2 (63).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Villar, Rengifo, Suzuki); Atlanta 2 (Heredia, Swanson). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 9; Atlanta 4 for 11.
Runners moved up – Villar, Olson. GIDP – Arcia.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Stefanic, Walsh).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval, L, 3-6
|3⅔
|8
|5
|5
|2
|4
|80
|3.43
|Warren
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|31
|4.80
|Barria
|4⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|42
|2.81
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, W, 12-4
|6⅔
|7
|2
|2
|0
|8
|89
|2.95
|Matzek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.20
|Minter
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|1.79
|Chavez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.83
Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, John Bacon; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 3:01. A – 42,827 (41,084).
San Diego 2, N.Y. Mets 1
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.298
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Ruiz cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|0
|15
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.294
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Guillorme 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.291
|1-Jankowski pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|Nido c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Totals
|32
|1
|8
|1
|3
|10
|San Diego
|000
|002
|000
|2
|4
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|001
|1
|8
|0
1-ran for Guillorme in the 9th.
LOB – San Diego 4, New York 8. 2B – Alonso (16). HR – Machado (16), off Bassitt. RBIs – Machado 2 (53), Davis (20). S – Nido.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 3 (Grisham, Kim 2); New York 4 (Nido, Escobar, Marte 2). RISP – San Diego 0 for 5; New York 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Hosmer, Grisham, Nimmo. GIDP – Canha, Guillorme.
DP – San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Kim, Hosmer; Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 2-5
|5⅔
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|85
|4.75
|Crismatt, H, 4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.66
|Morejon, H, 1
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|24
|3.00
|García, H, 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.50
|Rogers, S, 28-33
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|28
|3.86
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, L, 7-7
|7⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|11
|89
|3.72
|Ottavino
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|2.45
|Díaz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.64
Inherited runners-scored – García 1-0. HBP – Bassitt (Mazara).
Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T – 3:10. A – 39,359 (41,922).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: