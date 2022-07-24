Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, July 23, 2022

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 2
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater cf402012.302
Flores 2b400001.248
Ruf dh300010.223
Longoria 3b200000.243
Villar 3b100001.211
b-Pederson ph100001.248
Belt 1b400001.232
Estrada ss310011.260
Mercedes lf210020.231
González rf402101.287
Bart c401101.181
Totals3225259
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf412100.270
T.Turner ss411100.306
Freeman 1b311110.324
Smith c301000.266
Alberto dh200001.239
a-Lamb ph-dh200000.222
Muncy 3b400002.153
Thompson lf300013.234
Bellinger cf411002.209
Lux 2b201111.292
Totals3147439
San Francisco000000002250
Los Angeles00200110x471

a-grounded out for Alberto in the 5th. b-struck out for Villar in the 9th.

E – Muncy (7). LOB – San Francisco 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Slater (6), Smith (14). 3B – Lux (5). HR – Betts (22), off Wood; T.Turner (15), off Wood; Freeman (15), off Brebbia. RBIs – González (27), Bart (13), Betts (51), T.Turner (69), Lux (24), Freeman (61).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Villar, Longoria, Bart, Slater); Los Angeles 4 (Betts, Lamb 2, Bellinger). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 5.

GIDP – Longoria.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wood, L, 6-84⅔42226974.21
Marte00010264.74
García1⅔21101162.62
Brebbia1⅓11100142.53
Long1⅔00002152.84
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urías, W, 9-66⅔20025912.72
Ferguson, H, 51⅔10011200.00
Phillips1⅔00001111.66
Moronta02221144.96
Price, S, 1-22000193.42

Inherited runners-scored – Marte 1-0, García 3-0, Brebbia 1-0, Price 2-2. HBP – Marte (Smith).

Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 3:21. A – 47,749 (56,000).

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4 (Game 1)
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf523200.290
Rosario ss512200.296
Ramírez 3b300200.284
Reyes dh500001.211
Giménez 2b402000.302
Miller 1b400001.247
Jones rf322010.333
Hedges c201000.176
b-Naylor ph101100.279
1-Call pr010000.125
Maile c000000.194
Straw cf311000.213
Totals35712712
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Harrison 2b512100.237
Moncada 3b511100.210
Vaughn lf511100.299
Abreu 1b402010.307
Grandal dh403101.193
Sheets rf300012.220
Zavala c402001.295
García ss310001.203
Engel cf200001.247
a-Jiménez ph100000.200
Pollock cf100001.227
Totals37411427
Cleveland0000400037120
Chicago0001003004112

a-flied out for Engel in the 7th. b-singled for Hedges in the 9th.

1-ran for Naylor in the 9th.

E – Sheets (3), Moncada (2). LOB – Cleveland 6, Chicago 9. 2B – Kwan (14), Jones (3), Harrison (13), Moncada (8). RBIs – Kwan 2 (25), Rosario 2 (32), Ramírez 2 (78), Naylor (51), Grandal (17), Harrison (18), Moncada (24), Vaughn (49). SB – Rosario (10). SF – Ramírez 2. S – Straw, García.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Reyes); Chicago 6 (Harrison, Zavala 2, Sheets 3). RISP – Cleveland 4 for 9; Chicago 4 for 9.

GIDP – Miller, Jones.

DP – Chicago 2 (Harrison, García, Abreu; García, Harrison, Abreu).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
McKenzie541124943.11
Morgan, H, 91⅔33301233.40
Stephan, W, 4-31⅓40002202.70
Clase, S, 20-221⅔00000101.37
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cueto7⅔84310932.89
Graveman1⅔00001112.16
Hendriks, L, 1-31⅔43301163.13

Inherited runners-scored – Morgan 2-0, Stephan 1-1. HBP – Cueto (Hedges). WP – Hendriks.

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Dan Bellino.

T – 2:58. A – 18,518 (40,615).

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4 (Game 2)
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf511100.289
Rosario ss401100.295
Ramírez dh402001.287
Naylor 1b400000.275
Giménez 2b412001.305
Jones rf400003.297
Clement 3b311112.214
Maile c100011.191
a-Reyes ph100000.210
Hedges c000000.176
Straw cf411101.214
Totals3448429
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss210020.311
Moncada 3b301212.212
Vaughn rf411000.298
Abreu 1b310012.304
Jiménez lf312100.219
Engel cf100000.246
Grandal dh301010.196
1-García pr-dh000000.203
Pollock cf-lf412200.231
Harrison 2b400000.233
McGuire c301000.230
Totals3058554
Cleveland000000400480
Chicago00101102x580

a-popped out for Maile in the 7th.

1-ran for Grandal in the 8th.

LOB – Cleveland 6, Chicago 6. 2B – Ramírez (32), Giménez (13), Moncada (9), Vaughn (18). 3B – Straw (2), Rosario (6). HR – Jiménez (3), off Castro. RBIs – Clement (6), Straw (15), Kwan (26), Rosario (33), Moncada 2 (26), Jiménez (14), Pollock 2 (28). S – Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Ramírez, Kwan, Jones, Naylor); Chicago 4 (Harrison, Vaughn, Abreu 2). RISP – Cleveland 2 for 9; Chicago 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Straw 2, Harrison. GIDP – Pollock.

DP – Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor; Clement, Giménez, Naylor).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pilkington5⅔42233894.17
Castro1⅔21100148.03
Shaw, L, 4-2, H, 4112221325.29
Sandlin, BS, 0-11000052.88
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynn6⅔30016876.43
Ruiz, H, 1033301214.15
López, BS, 0-321100112.98
Kelly, W, 1-21⅔00002176.75
Foster, S, 1-11⅔00010154.97

Inherited runners-scored – Sandlin 3-2, López 1-1. WP – Ruiz.

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T – 3:06. A – 26,329 (40,615).

Houston 3, Seattle 1
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b411002.276
Peña ss401002.263
Alvarez dh310012.307
Bregman 3b400002.242
Tucker rf411100.250
Gurriel 1b401100.236
McCormick lf301010.230
Meyers cf302000.250
Dubón cf000000.193
Maldonado c300002.164
Totals32372210
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss401000.264
France 1b300000.304
Winker lf400000.227
Santana dh411100.217
Suárez 3b300012.238
Frazier 2b-rf402001.240
Raleigh c300002.199
Moore cf200002.194
a-Lewis ph000010.222
1-Toro pr-2b000000.176
Haggerty rf-cf300003.286
Totals30141210
Houston000200010370
Seattle000000100140

a-walked for Moore in the 7th.

1-ran for Lewis in the 7th.

LOB – Houston 6, Seattle 5. 2B – Tucker (14), Gurriel (26), Meyers (4). HR – Santana (9), off Verlander. RBIs – Tucker (63), Gurriel (27), Santana (30). SB – Frazier (4). S – Maldonado.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (McCormick, Peña, Tucker); Seattle 2 (Haggerty 2). RISP – Houston 1 for 9; Seattle 0 for 2.

LIDP – Altuve. GIDP – Winker.

DP – Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, Gurriel); Seattle 1 (Crawford, Frazier, Crawford).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander, W, 13-37⅔411291011.86
Mushinski, H, 11⅔0000043.68
Abreu, S, 1-11⅔00001122.91
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert, L, 10-46⅔52218892.77
Brash1⅔21111246.75
Borucki1⅔0000174.50
Castillo1⅔00000143.72

Inherited runners-scored – Borucki 2-1. HBP – Mushinski (France), Castillo (Meyers). WP – Borucki.

Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Larry Vanover.

T – 2:46. A – 43,197 (47,929).

Toronto 4, Boston 1
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf-rf301110.251
Guerrero Jr. dh401001.273
Kirk c301100.319
1-Zimmer pr-cf010000.107
Bichette ss300012.260
Hernández rf401101.272
Jansen c000000.260
Gurriel Jr. lf300010.315
Chapman 3b311012.233
Espinal 2b411102.272
Biggio 1b311000.228
Totals3047448
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran cf400002.241
Vázquez c301010.281
Verdugo lf402000.262
Bogaerts ss301001.313
Cordero dh400002.219
Dalbec 1b412101.210
Bradley Jr. rf401000.204
Sánchez 2b300011.000
Downs 3b300003.156
a-Plawecki ph100001.184
Totals33171211
Toronto003000001470
Boston010000000171

a-struck out for Downs in the 9th.

1-ran for Kirk in the 9th.

E – Brasier (1). LOB – Toronto 4, Boston 8. 2B – Biggio (13), Hernández (18). HR – Dalbec (8), off Manoah. RBIs – Espinal (39), Springer (43), Kirk (38), Hernández (46), Dalbec (23). SB – Zimmer (2), Chapman (1). CS – Gurriel Jr. (3). SF – Kirk.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 2 (Espinal 2); Boston 3 (Cordero, Dalbec, Duran). RISP – Toronto 2 for 6; Boston 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Bichette, Sánchez. GIDP – Hernández, Kirk, Verdugo.

DP – Toronto 1 (Espinal, Bichette, Biggio); Boston 2 (Downs, Sánchez, Dalbec; Bogaerts, Sánchez, Dalbec).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah, W, 11-46⅔71107972.24
García, H, 141⅔00012172.81
Cimber, H, 1000011163.10
Romano, S, 21-241⅓00001182.55
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Crawford, L, 2-36⅔53314774.50
Schreiber1⅔00012191.56
Houck1⅔00011123.09
Brasier1⅔21111295.50

Inherited runners-scored – Romano 2-0. HBP – Cimber (Bogaerts). WP – Manoah.

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 3:09. A – 35,821 (37,755).

Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 2 (10)
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ortega cf300000.233
b-Velazquez ph-cf110110.227
Contreras c401101.258
Suzuki rf500003.278
Happ lf501003.280
Hoerner ss421100.303
Wisdom dh401002.221
Rivas 1b200001.229
a-Schwindel ph-1b210100.235
Bote 3b411001.275
Morel 2b312100.279
Totals37675111
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf300013.207
Hoskins 1b400001.241
Castellanos rf400001.245
Hall dh311012.277
Realmuto c401101.253
Stott 2b311010.188
Gregorius ss401001.230
Bohm 3b401100.276
Herrera cf200000.240
c-Vierling ph-cf201001.237
Totals33262310
Chicago0100000005670
Philadelphia0000001001261

a-grounded out for Rivas in the 8th. b-walked for Ortega in the 8th. c-doubled for Herrera in the 8th.

E – Bohm (9). LOB – Chicago 5, Philadelphia 5. 2B – Morel (12), Wisdom (20), Bote (3), Contreras (19), Hall (6), Vierling (7). HR – Hoerner (6), off Wheeler. RBIs – Hoerner (30), Schwindel (35), Morel (28), Velazquez (12), Contreras (37), Realmuto (39), Bohm (36). SB – Hoerner (10), Morel (9).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Contreras 3, Happ); Philadelphia 2 (Castellanos, Gregorius). RISP – Chicago 2 for 12; Philadelphia 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Ortega, Suzuki, Hoskins. GIDP – Hoerner, Bohm, Realmuto.

DP – Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Morel, Rivas; Bote, Rivas); Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Hoskins).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stroman6⅔51125864.38
Brault1⅓10012240.00
Givens00001102.87
Robertson, W, 3-01⅔00001111.88
Hughes1⅔01001133.38
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler7⅔311061062.78
Hand10011172.12
Brogdon0000031.89
Domínguez1⅔00002111.80
Alvarado, L, 3-225301215.33
Bellatti10001153.45

Inherited runners-scored – Brault 1-0, Givens 1-0, Brogdon 3-0, Bellatti 1-1. HBP – Wheeler (Contreras), Hand (Morel). WP – Hughes.

Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 3:36. A – 38,542 (42,792).

Minnesota 8, Detroit 4
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 1b513200.342
Correa ss512100.281
Polanco 2b411011.245
Kepler rf411100.245
Kirilloff lf422000.276
Miranda dh411002.251
Gordon cf200001.255
a-Garlick ph110000.270
Celestino cf100000.265
Urshela 3b301200.262
Sánchez c400101.214
Totals37811715
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf511001.248
Báez ss211121.218
Grossman rf310010.207
Cabrera dh401102.284
1-Short pr-dh010000.000
H.Castro 1b402100.284
Candelario 3b300011.195
Schoop 2b400001.211
Barnhart c301000.211
b-Reyes ph100001.281
Baddoo lf400001.125
Totals3346348
Minnesota1010003308111
Detroit000001030462

a-pinch hit for Gordon in the 7th. b-struck out for Barnhart in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

E – Gordon (5), Candelario (6), Barnhart (2). LOB – Minnesota 5, Detroit 6. 3B – Greene (2). HR – Correa (12), off Pineda. RBIs – Kepler (38), Correa (34), Urshela 2 (38), Arraez 2 (32), Sánchez (37), Báez (36), Cabrera (35), H.Castro (20). SB – Arraez (2). CS – Arraez (3). SF – Kepler, Urshela.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Miranda 2, Arraez); Detroit 2 (Grossman, Schoop). RISP – Minnesota 4 for 12; Detroit 3 for 5.

Runners moved up – Kirilloff, Sánchez. GIDP – Candelario.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Correa, Urshela, Arraez).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan, W, 7-3541117862.89
Pagán, H, 50000025.18
Duffey1⅔00000113.86
Moran23320282.33
Megill0001072.21
Duran1⅔00001112.30
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pineda, L, 2-63⅔42203555.27
Alexander3⅔10000404.05
Chafin23100182.73
Jiménez10000143.22
Vest1⅔33111283.57
Foley1⅔00001123.06

Inherited runners-scored – Pagán 1-0, Megill 2-1, Jiménez 2-2. WP – Megill.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 3:21. A – 34,205 (41,083).

Pittsburgh 1, Miami 0
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas ss401000.241
Fortes dh-c300001.244
Aguilar 1b401002.252
Anderson 3b300001.256
Bleday lf000010---
García rf401001.233
Wendle 2b-3b-2b400001.287
De La Cruz cf301001.212
Williams lf-3b200000.267
b-Cooper ph000000.279
1-Hamilton pr-2b-3b000000.143
Stallings c201000.183
c-Sánchez ph100001.201
Floro p000000---
Totals3005018
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Newman 2b301010.266
Allen cf-lf401002.250
Hayes 3b300010.248
Gamel lf-rf311010.246
Mitchell rf301011.200
2-Marisnick pr-cf000000.234
VanMeter 1b201000.190
a-Chavis ph-1b201001.238
Cruz ss401001.206
Tsutsugo dh401100.175
Heineman c301000.203
Totals3119145
Miami000000000051
Pittsburgh00000100x192

a-struck out for VanMeter in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Williams in the 8th. c-struck out for Stallings in the 8th.

1-ran for Cooper in the 8th. 2-ran for Mitchell in the 8th.

E – Pop (1), Hayes 2 (10). LOB – Miami 6, Pittsburgh 10. 2B – Newman (8). RBIs – Tsutsugo (16). CS – Fortes (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Fortes, Wendle); Pittsburgh 5 (Tsutsugo 2, Mitchell 2, Heineman). RISP – Miami 0 for 3; Pittsburgh 1 for 11.

LIDP – Tsutsugo. GIDP – Wendle, Rojas, Stallings, Allen.

DP – Miami 2 (Aguilar; Rojas, Wendle, Aguilar); Pittsburgh 3 (Cruz, Newman, VanMeter; Hayes, Newman, VanMeter; Chavis, Cruz, Chavis).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Meyer00011107.50
Pop1⅓10000142.20
Nance1⅔20012285.76
Bleier2⅔20000173.86
Scott, L, 4-42⅔31111314.43
Floro1⅔10011223.76
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana, W, 3-57⅔40004813.70
Crowe, H, 141⅔10002173.25
Bednar, S, 17-211⅔00012172.82

Inherited runners-scored – Pop 1-0. HBP – Quintana (Fortes), Crowe (Cooper). WP – Nance.

Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Libka.

T – 3:00. A – 22,560 (38,747).

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 3
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carlson cf421001.260
O'Neill lf522300.243
Goldschmidt 1b412210.333
Arenado 3b513001.299
Pujols dh502000.221
Edman 2b301120.259
Donovan rf400010.281
Nootbaar rf000000.194
Sosa ss501004.189
Knizner c501000.206
Totals40613646
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b310012.227
Drury 3b-rf401212.274
Pham lf401001.239
Votto 1b400001.213
K.Farmer ss400002.258
Solano dh403000.313
Senzel cf200000.255
a-Naquin ph-rf-cf200001.243
Fairchild rf-cf200002.095
b-Moustakas ph-3b100000.209
Kolozsvary c321101.143
c-Reynolds ph100001.250
Totals34363213
St. Louis0023010006131
Cincinnati002000100360

a-struck out for Senzel in the 6th. b-lined out for Fairchild in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Kolozsvary in the 9th.

E – Matz (1). LOB – St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 8. 2B – Carlson (21), Arenado 2 (24), Pujols (7), Sosa (4), Edman (17), Drury (20). HR – O'Neill (5), off Minor; Goldschmidt (22), off Minor; Kolozsvary (1), off Fernández. RBIs – O'Neill 3 (33), Goldschmidt 2 (74), Edman (35), Drury 2 (54), Kolozsvary (2). SB – O'Neill (7).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 6 (Sosa 3, Knizner, Goldschmidt, Donovan); Cincinnati 3 (Naquin, Votto 2). RISP – St. Louis 3 for 15; Cincinnati 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Edman, Pham.

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Matz, W, 4-35⅓32217905.70
Fernández1⅔21102191.26
Gallegos, H, 71⅓10011303.62
Helsley, S, 9-121⅓00003190.67
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Minor, L, 1-74⅔85543856.65
Hoffman1⅔10000223.83
Kuhnel1⅔21101256.51
Moreta2⅔20000286.59
Gibaut1⅔0000297.36

Inherited runners-scored – Fernández 1-0, Gallegos 1-0, Helsley 1-0. IBB – off Minor (Edman), off Minor (Edman). HBP – Matz (Fairchild), Minor (Carlson), Hoffman (Carlson), Fernández (India).

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Additon.

T – 3:27. A – 27,190 (42,319).

Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 3
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b310011.292
B.Lowe 2b401002.252
L.Raley lf-rf401101.083
Choi 1b401001.271
Walls ss411002.177
J.Lowe dh400001.195
Mejía c412002.253
Phillips cf100011.150
b-Arozarena ph-lf200001.252
Quinn rf-cf302201.667
Totals33383213
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez c512000.225
Witt Jr. ss522301.256
Benintendi lf411010.318
Dozier rf300011.263
Pasquantino dh301011.215
Merrifield 2b403200.243
Pratto 1b400001.273
Isbel cf101010.229
a-Taylor ph-cf111110.268
Lopez 3b412001.247
Totals34613655
Tampa Bay000001200380
Kansas City00300003x6131

a-walked for Isbel in the 6th. b-struck out for Phillips in the 7th.

E – Witt Jr. (14). LOB – Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 9. 2B – Melendez (10), Witt Jr. (19), Merrifield (19). 3B – Quinn (1). HR – Taylor (6), off Yarbrough; Witt Jr. (14), off Yarbrough. RBIs – L.Raley (2), Quinn 2 (2), Witt Jr. 3 (50), Merrifield 2 (38), Taylor (25). SB – Benintendi (3), Witt Jr. (19). CS – Isbel (2), Merrifield (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz, B.Lowe); Kansas City 4 (Witt Jr., Melendez, Merrifield 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 6; Kansas City 3 for 11.

GIDP – L.Raley, Arozarena.

DP – Kansas City 2 (Witt Jr., Pratto; Merrifield, Witt Jr., Pratto).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Patiño4⅔73333726.75
Yarbrough, L, 0-54⅔63322745.61
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer6⅔321212943.82
Clarke, BS, 1-51⅔21101213.92
Barlow, W, 4-22⅔30000201.97

Inherited runners-scored – Clarke 1-1. WP – Singer.

Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 2:58. A – 20,668 (37,903).

Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ohtani dh412100.259
Ward lf-cf401001.285
Rengifo ss401001.260
Walsh 1b413001.243
Villar 3b400002.163
Thomas rf-lf400003.000
Suzuki c401101.183
Marsh cf200001.221
a-Adell ph-rf200001.229
Stefanic 2b300001.184
Totals35282012
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf411011.262
Swanson ss422100.294
Olson 1b401002.255
Riley 3b423200.292
d'Arnaud c411100.261
Duvall lf100000.213
Heredia lf300000.115
Ozuna dh411102.222
Arcia 2b200021.252
Harris II cf402200.289
Totals34711736
Los Angeles000110000282
Atlanta20320000x7110

a-lined out for Marsh in the 7th.

E – Villar 2 (5). LOB – Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 6. 2B – Walsh 2 (15), Rengifo (9), Acuña Jr. (11), Olson (35). HR – Ohtani (20), off Wright; Riley (28), off Warren. RBIs – Suzuki (11), Ohtani (57), Swanson (54), d'Arnaud (39), Ozuna (39), Harris II 2 (28), Riley 2 (63).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Villar, Rengifo, Suzuki); Atlanta 2 (Heredia, Swanson). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 9; Atlanta 4 for 11.

Runners moved up – Villar, Olson. GIDP – Arcia.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Stefanic, Walsh).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval, L, 3-63⅔85524803.43
Warren1⅔22200314.80
Barria4⅔10012422.81
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wright, W, 12-46⅔72208892.95
Matzek1⅔00001113.20
Minter1⅔10002211.79
Chavez1⅔00001112.83

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, John Bacon; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 3:01. A – 42,827 (41,084).

San Diego 2, N.Y. Mets 1
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf411003.241
Cronenworth 2b400003.238
Machado 3b411202.298
Mazara rf300002.286
Voit dh401002.224
Hosmer 1b401000.275
Alfaro c300000.270
Grisham cf300001.190
Ruiz cf000000.263
Kim ss300002.239
Totals32242015
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf401001.267
Marte rf400003.294
Lindor ss401001.245
Alonso 1b413000.271
Canha lf300010.265
Escobar 3b400002.219
Guillorme 2b200021.291
1-Jankowski pr000000.167
Davis dh402102.240
Nido c301000.212
Totals32181310
San Diego000002000240
New York000000001180

1-ran for Guillorme in the 9th.

LOB – San Diego 4, New York 8. 2B – Alonso (16). HR – Machado (16), off Bassitt. RBIs – Machado 2 (53), Davis (20). S – Nido.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 3 (Grisham, Kim 2); New York 4 (Nido, Escobar, Marte 2). RISP – San Diego 0 for 5; New York 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Hosmer, Grisham, Nimmo. GIDP – Canha, Guillorme.

DP – San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Kim, Hosmer; Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell, W, 2-55⅔40025854.75
Crismatt, H, 41⅔1000082.66
Morejon, H, 11⅓10004243.00
García, H, 160000053.50
Rogers, S, 28-331⅔21111283.86
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt, L, 7-77⅔422011893.72
Ottavino1⅔00003132.45
Díaz1⅔00001111.64

Inherited runners-scored – García 1-0. HBP – Bassitt (Mazara).

Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T – 3:10. A – 39,359 (41,922).

