Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, July 23, 2022

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Slater cf 4 0 2 0 1 2 .302 Flores 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Ruf dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .223 Longoria 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Villar 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211 b-Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Estrada ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .260 Mercedes lf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .231 González rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .287 Bart c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .181 Totals 32 2 5 2 5 9

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .270 T.Turner ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .306 Freeman 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .324 Smith c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .266 Alberto dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .239 a-Lamb ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Muncy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .153 Thompson lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .234 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .209 Lux 2b 2 0 1 1 1 1 .292 Totals 31 4 7 4 3 9

San Francisco 000 000 002 2 5 0 Los Angeles 002 001 10x 4 7 1

a-grounded out for Alberto in the 5th. b-struck out for Villar in the 9th.

E – Muncy (7). LOB – San Francisco 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Slater (6), Smith (14). 3B – Lux (5). HR – Betts (22), off Wood; T.Turner (15), off Wood; Freeman (15), off Brebbia. RBIs – González (27), Bart (13), Betts (51), T.Turner (69), Lux (24), Freeman (61).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Villar, Longoria, Bart, Slater); Los Angeles 4 (Betts, Lamb 2, Bellinger). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 5.

GIDP – Longoria.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood, L, 6-8 4⅔ 4 2 2 2 6 97 4.21 Marte 0 0 0 1 0 26 4.74 García 1⅔ 2 1 1 0 1 16 2.62 Brebbia 1⅓ 1 1 1 0 0 14 2.53 Long 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.84

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urías, W, 9-6 6⅔ 2 0 0 2 5 91 2.72 Ferguson, H, 5 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 1 20 0.00 Phillips 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.66 Moronta 0 2 2 2 1 14 4.96 Price, S, 1-2 ⅓ 2 0 0 0 1 9 3.42

Inherited runners-scored – Marte 1-0, García 3-0, Brebbia 1-0, Price 2-2. HBP – Marte (Smith).

Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 3:21. A – 47,749 (56,000).