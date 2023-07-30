Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, July 29, 2023

San Francisco 3, Boston 2
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran lf412001.314
Reyes ss000000.303
Turner dh402201.288
1-Refsnyder pr-dh000000.274
Devers 3b400001.261
Casas 1b400003.253
Duvall cf300001.260
Verdugo rf301001.272
Arroyo 2b300000.243
Wong c300000.252
Chang ss200001.163
a-Yoshida ph-lf010010.313
Totals3025219
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater lf411110.291
Flores 1b503101.297
Davis 3b412111.262
Bailey c400001.258
Matos cf401000.256
Conforto dh402001.240
Luciano ss412002.333
Schmitt 2b300001.207
Yastrzemski rf100021.230
Totals33311348
Boston000000002250
San Francisco1000010013110

No outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Chang in the 9th.

1-ran for Turner in the 9th.

LOB – Boston 2, San Francisco 12. 2B – Turner (25), Duran (30), Flores (16), Luciano (1), Conforto (10). HR – Davis (14), off Jansen. RBIs – Turner 2 (68), Flores (33), Slater (17), Davis (52). CS – Refsnyder (2). S – Yastrzemski.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 1 (Casas); San Francisco 8 (Flores 3, Slater 2, Conforto 3). RISP – Boston 1 for 3; San Francisco 1 for 13.

Runners moved up – Devers, Slater. GIDP – Turner, Bailey.

DP – Boston 1 (Devers, Arroyo, Casas); San Francisco 1 (Davis, Schmitt, Flores).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Paxton5⅔811251043.34
Bleier2⅔11100204.91
Llovera1⅔10023271.69
Jansen, L, 2-51110013.15
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker210003402.50
Manaea420005525.48
Ty.Rogers, H, 230000052.22
Doval, W, 3-31⅔22211252.68

IBB – off Llovera (Yastrzemski). HBP – Bleier (Schmitt). WP – Paxton.

Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 2:38. A – 37,470 (41,915).

Oakland 11, Colorado 3
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf411100.216
a-Thomas ph-lf100001.267
Gelof 2b632102.235
Bleday cf421012.213
Rooker dh312321.248
Brown 1b313210.208
Diaz 1b000000.258
Laureano rf511202.214
Peterson 3b311021.221
Soderstrom c412111.200
Allen ss300010.185
Totals36111310810
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf401000.243
B.Doyle cf100000.201
McMahon 3b311000.255
Trejo 3b100000.250
Grichuk cf-rf413100.312
Cron dh402102.259
Jones rf-lf400002.267
E.Díaz c412001.273
Tovar ss400002.259
Toglia 1b401100.218
Castro 2b402002.272
Totals37312309
Oakland15000410011130
Colorado0110000103120

a-struck out for Kemp in the 8th.

LOB – Oakland 11, Colorado 7. 2B – Brown (8), Laureano (10), E.Díaz (16), McMahon (21), Castro (12). HR – Gelof (3), off Flexen; Rooker (17), off Flexen; Grichuk (8), off Scott. RBIs – Brown 2 (30), Kemp (21), Gelof (6), Rooker 3 (47), Laureano 2 (21), Soderstrom (2), Toglia (6), Cron (32), Grichuk (27). SB – Gelof 2 (5). SF – Brown, Kemp, Rooker. S – Allen.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Laureano 4); Colorado 3 (Profar 2, Tovar). RISP – Oakland 4 for 9; Colorado 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Grichuk. GIDP – Allen, McMahon.

DP – Oakland 1 (Gelof, Allen, Brown); Colorado 1 (Castro, Toglia).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blackburn, W, 2-26⅔922071064.83
Long1⅔00001174.93
Scott1⅔31100225.40
Felipe1⅔0000152.00
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flexen, L, 0-13465647512.27
Bird112221384.09
Suter42200132.85
T.Doyle2⅔41103281.50
Hand1⅔00002124.63

Inherited runners-scored – Bird 2-0, Suter 1-1. HBP – Flexen (Bleday). WP – Flexen. PB – E.Díaz (5).

Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 2:52. A – 45,085 (50,144).

Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rengifo ss-lf412011.224
Ohtani dh201021.302
Moniak cf400013.325
Ward lf200101.253
1-Velazquez pr-ss100001.211
b-Cabbage ph100001.241
Moustakas 1b401002.267
Thaiss c400001.237
Renfroe rf402001.251
Escobar 3b400003.250
Stefanic 2b300010.200
Totals33161515
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield lf-2b502100.306
Bichette ss502000.318
Guerrero Jr. 1b300010.268
Chapman 3b200021.261
Springer rf400003.252
Jansen dh311012.233
Kirk c433301.260
Espinal 2b311201.232
a-Varsho ph-lf100001.211
Kiermaier cf411000.276
Totals34610649
Los Angeles000010000160
Toronto00002022x6100

a-struck out for Espinal in the 8th. b-struck out for Velazquez in the 9th.

1-ran for Ward in the 5th.

LOB – Los Angeles 12, Toronto 8. 2B – Ohtani (17), Rengifo (8), Renfroe (25), Bichette (25), Merrifield (19). HR – Espinal (2), off Detmers; Kirk (5), off Loup; Kirk (6), off Barría. RBIs – Ward (47), Espinal 2 (15), Kirk 3 (28), Merrifield (48).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 7 (Thaiss 2, Moustakas, Rengifo 2, Moniak 2); Toronto 4 (Springer 2, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 10; Toronto 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Ward, Stefanic.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Detmers, L, 2-8432225914.35
López1⅓10003190.00
Loup32220275.16
Barría1⅓32201223.79
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah4⅓41136825.87
Cabrera, W, 1-00000190.00
Jackson, H, 110011200.55
Richards, H, 81⅓00014253.04
Pearson, H, 31⅔0000174.62
García1⅔10002114.30

Inherited runners-scored – Barría 3-0, Cabrera 3-0, Richards 2-0. IBB – off Manoah (Ohtani), off Richards (Ohtani), off Loup (Guerrero Jr.). HBP – Manoah 2 (Ohtani,Ward).

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T – 2:59. A – 41,997 (49,282).

Detroit 5, Miami 0
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry 3b300010.239
Greene cf411100.308
Torkelson 1b400001.230
Carpenter rf400001.257
Báez ss310012.223
M.Cabrera dh412001.250
1-Rogers pr-dh010000.215
Maton 2b201001.175
a-Short ph-2b202100.224
Baddoo lf211300.210
b-Vierling ph-lf201000.269
Haase c300002.197
Totals3358528
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b402001.381
Soler dh401002.240
De La Cruz rf300011.271
Cooper 1b401002.258
Berti lf-ss400002.295
Wendle ss300000.250
c-Gurriel ph100001.263
Hampson lf000000.261
Segura 3b401000.218
Stallings c201011.205
d-Sánchez ph100001.257
Myers cf401000.288
Totals34070211
Detroit030001001580
Miami000000000071

a-doubled for Maton in the 7th. b-singled for Baddoo in the 7th. c-struck out for Wendle in the 8th. d-struck out for Stallings in the 9th.

1-ran for M.Cabrera in the 9th.

E – Wendle (6). LOB – Detroit 3, Miami 9. 2B – M.Cabrera (11), Short 2 (6). HR – Baddoo (5), off Cueto; Greene (8), off Cueto. RBIs – Baddoo 3 (22), Greene (24), Short (23).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 1 (Vierling); Miami 3 (Berti, Myers, Gurriel). RISP – Detroit 2 for 5; Miami 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Cooper. LIDP – Greene.

DP – Miami 2 (De La Cruz, Stallings, De La Cruz; Arraez, Cooper, Arraez).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brieske2⅔30002373.52
Wentz, W, 2-9440016766.37
Foley1⅔00011272.33
Holton0000141.69
Lange1⅔00001123.80
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cueto, L, 0-26⅔44415835.06
Okert1⅔20001103.16
López1⅔00010120.00
Chargois1⅔21102203.95

Inherited runners-scored – Foley 1-0, Holton 1-0. WP – Foley.

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 2:38. A – 32,936 (37,446).

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf403000.276
Giménez 2b400002.239
Ramírez 3b412001.290
J.Naylor 1b401000.309
Bell dh411000.236
Brennan rf401000.262
Freeman ss301101.293
B.Naylor c300002.213
Straw cf300000.235
Totals3329106
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss513101.245
Moncada 3b401210.229
Robert Jr. cf412101.270
Jiménez dh301111.285
Burger 2b210020.216
Vaughn 1b312210.247
Grandal c411000.251
Colás rf401001.219
Remillard lf321010.292
Totals32712764
Cleveland000000101290
Chicago10002220x7120

LOB – Cleveland 4, Chicago 7. 2B – Ramírez (26), Robert Jr. (28). HR – Anderson (1), off Allen; Vaughn (13), off Allen. RBIs – Freeman (6), Anderson (19), Moncada 2 (16), Vaughn 2 (58), Robert Jr. (60), Jiménez (47). SB – Robert Jr. (12).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 1 (B.Naylor); Chicago 3 (Vaughn, Grandal 2). RISP – Cleveland 2 for 4; Chicago 4 for 8.

Runners moved up – Bell, Anderson. GIDP – Giménez, Bell, Grandal, Remillard.

DP – Cleveland 2 (Giménez, J.Naylor; Freeman, Giménez, J.Naylor); Chicago 3 (Burger, Remillard, Vaughn, Remillard; Anderson, Vaughn; Anderson, Vaughn).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Allen, L, 4-46⅔85534903.70
Morgan22230232.72
Hentges1⅓20000126.43
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clevinger, W, 4-45⅔20003723.59
Scholtens, H, 11⅔10002163.32
Middleton1⅔31101323.96
Shaw2⅔31100288.38

Inherited runners-scored – Hentges 3-0.

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 2:26. A – 26,299 (40,241).

Atlanta 11, Milwaukee 5
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf301000.286
a-Taylor ph-lf100000.161
Contreras dh422301.274
Santana 1b300010.000
Frelick rf300101.368
Adames ss401002.204
Monasterio 3b400000.295
Caratini c311011.250
Turang 2b311011.203
Wiemer cf411100.209
Totals3257536
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf423210.333
Albies 2b512103.258
Riley 3b412000.274
Olson 1b411102.256
d'Arnaud c311100.265
Ozuna dh433400.235
Rosario lf411202.252
Arcia ss413000.297
Harris II cf301000.275
Totals3511171117
Milwaukee000100040570
Atlanta60021020x11170

a-popped out for Yelich in the 8th.

LOB – Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 3. 2B – Contreras (20), Ozuna (10), Riley (18), d'Arnaud (7), Arcia (13). HR – Contreras (11), off Hearn; Rosario (16), off Teheran; Acuña Jr. (24), off Teheran; Ozuna (20), off Teheran; Ozuna (21), off Megill. RBIs – Frelick (4), Wiemer (36), Contreras 3 (41), Albies (74), Olson (83), d'Arnaud (25), Ozuna 4 (48), Rosario 2 (48), Acuña Jr. 2 (61). SB – Acuña Jr. (50). SF – Frelick, d'Arnaud. S – Harris II.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 1 (Monasterio); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Olson). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 6; Atlanta 6 for 9.

Runners moved up – Santana, Acuña Jr.. GIDP – Wiemer, Acuña Jr..

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Turang, Santana); Atlanta 1 (Riley, Olson).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Teheran, L, 2-55⅔119904824.74
Megill2⅔42203395.09
Uribe1⅔20010161.35
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Elder, W, 8-27⅔41103863.18
Hearn2442024108.00
Hernández10011196.75
Tonkin1⅔00002153.19

WP – Teheran, Hearn.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T – 2:36. A – 43,276 (41,149).

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 6
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh200132.185
Castellanos rf500003.274
Harper 1b501004.289
Bohm 3b310021.279
Stott 2b513001.306
Realmuto c320020.242
Turner ss311011.242
Marsh cf-lf211310.282
Cave lf201100.226
a-Rojas ph-cf201101.350
Totals32686913
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Suwinski cf502001.229
Reynolds lf511002.255
McCutchen dh310011.259
Choi 1b412002.208
Davis rf410001.246
Rodríguez c422401.235
Triolo 3b200020.258
Williams ss401100.111
Peguero 2b413200.261
Totals35711738
Philadelphia000401010681
Pittsburgh00124000x7110

a-struck out for Cave in the 6th.

E – Harper (1). LOB – Philadelphia 9, Pittsburgh 7. 2B – Stott (20), Marsh (19), Cave (6), Suwinski (14), Choi (4), Rodríguez (2). 3B – Rodríguez (1). HR – Peguero (2), off Nola. RBIs – Marsh 3 (40), Cave (11), Schwarber (65), Rojas (4), Peguero 2 (6), Rodríguez 4 (5), Williams (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos 4, Schwarber); Pittsburgh 3 (Suwinski 2, Williams). RISP – Philadelphia 3 for 12; Pittsburgh 4 for 14.

Runners moved up – Davis, Williams. GIDP – Castellanos, Realmuto.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Cave, Stott, Cave); Pittsburgh 2 (Williams, Peguero, Choi; Triolo, Peguero, Choi).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, L, 9-7497536984.43
Marte10001104.97
Strahm2⅔00001273.53
Covey1⅔10000125.40
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Priester, W, 2-15⅔55567859.19
Borucki, H, 100011173.31
Holderman, H, 161⅓00002123.57
De Los Santos, H, 211110163.20
Bednar, S, 21-22120013301.30

Inherited runners-scored – Marte 1-0, Borucki 3-1, Holderman 3-0, Bednar 2-1. HBP – Priester (Marsh).

Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Edwin Jimenez; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 3:03. A – 38,434 (38,753).

Houston 17, Tampa Bay 4
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b300001.312
Bruján 3b200001.196
Franco ss312110.267
B.Lowe 2b300010.218
Arozarena lf310000.260
Paredes 3b-1b322310.258
Ramírez dh301010.281
Siri cf400004.225
Margot rf401000.254
Bethancourt c401003.219
Totals3247449
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b511203.263
Dubón 2b000010.263
Peña ss612402.237
Tucker rf600001.299
Bregman 3b321220.254
Alvarez lf533100.286
Julks lf000000.252
J.Abreu 1b333310.247
a-Kessinger ph-1b100000.222
McCormick dh533201.286
Diaz c522300.265
Meyers cf323020.231
Totals4217181767
Tampa Bay000000211471
Houston02033351x17181

a-flied out for J.Abreu in the 7th.

E – Paredes (9), Diaz (4). LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Houston 7. 2B – Bethancourt (13), Margot (15), Peña (18), Diaz (13), Meyers (13). 3B – McCormick (2). HR – Paredes (19), off Brown; Franco (12), off Mushinski; Paredes (20), off Montero; Diaz (13), off Bradley; J.Abreu (10), off Faucher; Altuve (7), off Pinto; Bregman (18), off Pinto; Alvarez (18), off Pinto. RBIs – Paredes 3 (62), Franco (48), Diaz 3 (31), Peña 4 (39), McCormick 2 (44), J.Abreu 3 (56), Altuve 2 (20), Bregman 2 (68), Alvarez (56).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 4 (Bruján 2, Siri, B.Lowe); Houston 3 (Tucker 2, Alvarez). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 6; Houston 6 for 13.

Runners moved up – Ramírez. GIDP – Arozarena.

DP – Houston 2 (Bregman, Diaz, Bregman; Peña, Dubón, Kessinger).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradley, L, 5-73⅓35544865.67
Kelly1000192.91
Faucher2⅔76612537.01
Pinto1⅔555002645.00
Diekman1⅔21110142.45
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brown, W, 7-76⅔42224954.12
Stanek1⅔0000274.38
Mushinski1⅔11110133.12
Montero1⅔21113286.14

Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 3-3, Stanek 1-0. HBP – Brown (Arozarena).

Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Mark Carlson.

T – 3:00. A – 40,004 (41,000).

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Torres 2b400101.258
Judge rf523201.298
Allen lf000000.200
Stanton dh522100.201
Rizzo 1b311010.247
LeMahieu 3b401011.234
Kiner-Falefa lf-rf301321.257
Bader cf511001.254
Volpe ss400011.207
Higashioka c423100.229
Totals37812856
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rutschman c210010.267
Henderson ss401000.238
Santander rf400100.256
O'Hearn 1b401001.301
Mountcastle dh411100.240
Frazier 2b311001.239
a-Westburg ph100001.250
Hays lf400001.289
Cowser cf300001.106
Urías 3b301101.253
Totals3235316
New York1021040008120
Baltimore020010000351

a-struck out for Frazier in the 9th.

E – Rutschman (4). LOB – New York 9, Baltimore 4. 2B – Kiner-Falefa (8), Frazier (15), O'Hearn (12), Henderson (13). HR – Stanton (14), off Wells; Judge (20), off Wells; Higashioka (6), off Irvin; Mountcastle (13), off Schmidt. RBIs – Stanton (35), Judge 2 (42), Torres (44), Higashioka (26), Kiner-Falefa 3 (28), Mountcastle (43), Urías (34), Santander (57). SB – Volpe (19). SF – Torres.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Kiner-Falefa, Volpe, Stanton, Bader); Baltimore 2 (O'Hearn, Mountcastle). RISP – New York 2 for 10; Baltimore 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Cowser, Santander.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Schmidt, W, 7-65⅔53312964.39
Hamilton2⅔00003271.60
Ramirez2⅔00001272.86
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wells, L, 7-6233331633.80
Baumann1⅓31100123.55
Irvin1⅓54411465.93
Baker110013413.64
Pérez2⅔00001234.54

Inherited runners-scored – Baumann 2-0, Baker 3-3. HBP – Schmidt (Rutschman), Wells (Rizzo).

Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 3:09. A – 42,829 (45,971).

Kansas City 10, Minnesota 7
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Correa ss501002.228
Julien 2b512001.300
Kirilloff 1b511002.270
Kepler rf422111.233
Polanco 3b511101.248
Buxton dh323200.206
Wallner lf300011.254
Vázquez c401201.227
Castro cf201111.243
Totals367127310
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b411202.272
Witt Jr. ss524300.263
Melendez lf501002.217
Blanco lf000000.233
Perez c412111.249
Massey 2b512100.220
Olivares dh511001.246
Isbel cf524200.230
Waters rf422100.239
Duffy 1b401011.264
Totals4110181027
Minnesota0003020207120
Kansas City13200130x10180

LOB – Minnesota 7, Kansas City 11. 2B – Kepler (11), Buxton 3 (15), Olivares (15), Isbel (14). 3B – Waters (3), Witt Jr. (7). HR – Kepler (15), off Cuas; Witt Jr. (18), off Ober; Massey (8), off Ober. RBIs – Polanco (19), Buxton 2 (42), Kepler (39), Vázquez 2 (24), Castro (23), Witt Jr. 3 (60), Massey (30), Garcia 2 (32), Isbel 2 (16), Perez (44), Waters (16). SF – Garcia.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Vázquez); Kansas City 6 (Duffy, Garcia 2, Melendez, Olivares, Massey). RISP – Minnesota 3 for 12; Kansas City 5 for 15.

Runners moved up – Polanco 2, Wallner, Vázquez, Duffy, Melendez. GIDP – Correa.

DP – Kansas City 2 (Melendez, Perez, Melendez; Massey, Witt Jr., Duffy).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ober, L, 6-54⅔116605903.19
Balazovic2⅔21111333.12
Moran22201115.44
Winder131110403.97
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, W, 2-125⅔433241006.15
Cuas, H, 432210194.54
Coleman, H, 200000710.80
Hernández, H, 101⅔00003143.63
Clarke1⅔42201186.00
Barlow, S, 13-161⅔10002185.35

Inherited runners-scored – Winder 1-1, Coleman 2-0. HBP – Lyles (Buxton), Ober (Waters), Coleman (Castro). WP – Balazovic.

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T – 3:13. A – 20,643 (38,427).

Arizona 4, Seattle 3
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss301021.261
Rodríguez cf501001.252
Suárez 3b300100.223
Raleigh dh411003.231
Hernández rf402002.239
France 1b401001.247
Murphy c311200.285
Marlowe lf401001.267
Wong 2b211000.168
a-Caballero ph-2b201001.228
Totals343103210
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Perdomo ss402000.283
Marte 2b311010.296
Carroll lf310010.285
Walker 1b311110.265
Canzone dh402200.257
McCarthy rf400000.256
Rojas 3b300001.231
Thomas cf312001.243
C.Kelly c301100.174
Totals3049432
Seattle0111000003100
Arizona00021001x490

a-singled for Wong in the 7th.

LOB – Seattle 8, Arizona 5. 2B – Walker (32). 3B – Marlowe (1), Thomas (3). HR – Murphy (8), off Pfaadt. RBIs – Murphy 2 (16), Suárez (63), Walker (68), Canzone 2 (8), C.Kelly (6). SB – Caballero (18), Perdomo (12), Carroll (32). SF – Murphy, Suárez.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Suárez, Marlowe, Raleigh, Rodríguez); Arizona 3 (Marte, Walker, Perdomo). RISP – Seattle 0 for 11; Arizona 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – France, Murphy, Rodríguez, C.Kelly. LIDP – McCarthy. GIDP – Murphy, Marte, Canzone.

DP – Seattle 3 (Crawford, France; Suárez, Crawford, France; Hernández, France, Hernández); Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Marte, Walker).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woo5⅔73320734.96
Speier1⅓00002183.86
Topa10000102.66
Muñoz, L, 2-41⅔11110142.96
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pfaadt583313858.20
K.Nelson10002182.95
Castro0000044.04
Ginkel, W, 4-01⅓00003192.23
Chafin, H, 1210011194.19
McGough, S, 8-120000184.38

Inherited runners-scored – K.Nelson 1-0, Castro 1-0, McGough 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T – 2:47. A – 44,472 (48,359).

San Diego 4, Texas 0
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b300011.275
Jankowski lf300010.309
Lowe 1b400002.285
A.García rf401002.259
Jung 3b400003.275
Taveras cf401001.278
Garver c401003.250
Huff dh300002.158
J.Smith ss201010.217
Totals31040314
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 2b402201.277
Tatis Jr. rf400000.276
Soto lf401001.265
Machado 3b311010.258
Bogaerts ss411000.262
Cronenworth 1b311001.210
Campusano c412101.296
Sánchez dh200110.207
Grisham cf200010.206
Totals3048434
Texas000000000041
San Diego04000000x480

E – Garver (3). LOB – Texas 7, San Diego 6. 2B – Taveras (18), Garver (6). RBIs – Campusano (8), Sánchez (29), Kim 2 (39). SB – Cronenworth (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Jung, Semien 3); San Diego 3 (Machado, Kim 2). RISP – Texas 1 for 9; San Diego 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Bogaerts. LIDP – Cronenworth.

DP – Texas 1 (Lowe).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez, L, 8-4584431984.98
Leclerc1⅓00002152.67
Sborz1⅔00001164.42
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish, W, 8-76⅔30029924.53
Wilson1⅔10012292.51
Suarez1⅔00001162.25
Hader1⅔00002180.92

Inherited runners-scored – Leclerc 3-0.

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T – 2:35. A – 42,677 (40,222).

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman cf513100.270
Hoerner 2b400001.276
Happ lf311211.248
Bellinger 1b300010.315
Suzuki rf401002.255
Swanson ss401000.266
Morel dh311011.281
Gomes c411201.274
Madrigal 3b412000.284
Totals34510536
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan dh511001.281
Goldschmidt 1b301010.281
Nootbaar lf201110.273
Arenado 3b300010.282
Gorman 2b200021.241
Contreras c301001.249
Walker rf401001.267
Carlson cf400001.230
DeJong ss300000.236
a-Burleson ph100000.238
Totals3015155
Chicago0022001005100
St. Louis100000000151

a-grounded out for DeJong in the 9th.

E – Nootbaar (3). LOB – Chicago 5, St. Louis 9. 2B – Madrigal (9), Tauchman (10). HR – Happ (10), off Wainwright; Gomes (9), off Wainwright. RBIs – Happ 2 (46), Gomes 2 (40), Tauchman (34), Nootbaar (34). SF – Nootbaar.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Tauchman, Morel, Suzuki, Happ); St. Louis 5 (Walker 2, Gorman 2, Donovan). RISP – Chicago 0 for 6; St. Louis 0 for 5.

GIDP – Hoerner, Morel, Gomes, Arenado.

DP – Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Hoerner, Bellinger); St. Louis 3 (Arenado, Gorman, Goldschmidt; DeJong, Gorman, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Gorman, Goldschmidt).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon, W, 5-66⅔21144845.46
Fulmer1⅔20000174.30
Leiter Jr.10010283.07
Assad, H, 10000023.50
Palencia1⅔00001122.16
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright, L, 3-56⅔74433877.18
VerHagen21101184.83
Pallante2⅓10002244.43

Inherited runners-scored – Assad 3-0, Pallante 1-0. HBP – Leiter Jr. (Contreras). WP – Leiter Jr..

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Will Little.

T – 2:29. A – 44,877 (44,494).

L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 2
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
De La Cruz ss-3b511001.262
Friedl cf411000.283
McLain 2b-ss401003.304
Fraley rf200000.262
a-Newman ph-2b100100.259
Steer 3b-lf401102.276
Votto 1b200020.184
Encarnacion-Strand dh301011.242
Senzel lf200000.230
b-Benson ph-rf200002.275
Maile c301000.241
c-Stephenson ph101000.252
Totals3327239
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Peralta lf400001.278
Freeman 1b410001.326
Smith c200010.279
Muncy 3b322300.199
Martinez dh300000.260
Heyward rf300001.249
Outman cf200011.248
Taylor 2b300001.212
Hernández 2b000000.500
Rojas ss300000.221
Totals2732325
Cincinnati000002000271
Los Angeles20000100x320

a-sacrificed for Fraley in the 6th. b-struck out for Senzel in the 6th. c-singled for Maile in the 9th.

E – Steer (9). LOB – Cincinnati 8, Los Angeles 2. 2B – Maile (8), De La Cruz (10). HR – Muncy 2 (27), off Weaver. RBIs – Newman (28), Steer (57), Muncy 3 (70). SF – Newman.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 5 (Benson 2, McLain, Senzel, Votto); Los Angeles 0. RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 0.

Runners moved up – Newman.

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Weaver, L, 2-36⅔23122876.80
Cruz1⅔00002144.71
Farmer1⅔00001163.71
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sheehan5⅔20015825.77
Ferguson, BS, 2-432211212.90
Kelly, W, 1-000011100.00
Graterol, H, 12110001221.80
Phillips, S, 13-151⅓10001202.21

Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 2-0, Phillips 1-0. WP – Kelly.

Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, John Tumpane; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T – 2:26. A – 51,015 (56,000).

Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 6
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss511001.253
Thomas rf501101.286
Candelario 3b322111.258
Meneses dh522200.281
García 2b522002.268
Do.Smith 1b501201.265
S.Garrett lf321211.262
Adams c512301.304
Call cf311021.212
Totals3911131149
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf410001.256
Lindor ss412211.231
Alonso dh500001.217
Pham lf412101.270
McNeil rf-2b400000.252
Canha 1b-rf312000.244
b-Vogelbach ph100001.226
Stewart rf000000.200
Alvarez c411100.232
Vientos 3b-1b412201.227
Mendick 2b200001.071
a-Baty ph-3b201001.230
Totals37610618
Washington41300000311130
New York0101200026102

a-struck out for Mendick in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Canha in the 8th.

E – Vientos (2), Gott (1). LOB – Washington 7, New York 6. 2B – Candelario (30), Adams 2 (8), Vientos (2), Canha (15), Baty (11). HR – Pham (10), off Corbin; Lindor (20), off Corbin; Alvarez (20), off Machado; Vientos (2), off Machado. RBIs – Meneses 2 (55), Do.Smith 2 (30), S.Garrett 2 (29), Candelario (53), Adams 3 (15), Thomas (55), Vientos 2 (8), Pham (36), Lindor 2 (64), Alvarez (42). SB – García (8). SF – S.Garrett.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Thomas, Meneses, Candelario, Call); New York 4 (Alvarez, Mendick, Alonso, Vogelbach). RISP – Washington 8 for 18; New York 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Thomas 2, Do.Smith, Nimmo. GIDP – Meneses.

DP – New York 1 (Vientos, Mendick, Canha).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, W, 7-11564402935.07
Weems1⅓00003203.14
Thompson10011134.66
Finnegan, H, 80000193.07
Machado1⅔32201158.10
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Carrasco, L, 3-52⅓88612636.40
R.Garrett210013360.00
Leone1⅔10010164.40
Dr.Smith1⅔00001134.04
Gott1⅔00011147.04
Hartwig1⅔33302294.76

Inherited runners-scored – Weems 1-0, Finnegan 2-0, R.Garrett 1-1. HBP – Corbin (Nimmo), Hartwig (Candelario). WP – Corbin, Hartwig.

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 3:04. A – 30,858 (42,136).

