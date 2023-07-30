Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, July 29, 2023

San Francisco 3, Boston 2
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Reyes ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Turner dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.288
|1-Refsnyder pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Duvall cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Wong c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Chang ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|a-Yoshida ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|1
|9
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.291
|Flores 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|Davis 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.262
|Bailey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Matos cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Conforto dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Luciano ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Schmitt 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Yastrzemski rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.230
|Totals
|33
|3
|11
|3
|4
|8
|Boston
|000
|000
|002
|2
|5
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|001
|001
|3
|11
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Chang in the 9th.
1-ran for Turner in the 9th.
LOB – Boston 2, San Francisco 12. 2B – Turner (25), Duran (30), Flores (16), Luciano (1), Conforto (10). HR – Davis (14), off Jansen. RBIs – Turner 2 (68), Flores (33), Slater (17), Davis (52). CS – Refsnyder (2). S – Yastrzemski.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 1 (Casas); San Francisco 8 (Flores 3, Slater 2, Conforto 3). RISP – Boston 1 for 3; San Francisco 1 for 13.
Runners moved up – Devers, Slater. GIDP – Turner, Bailey.
DP – Boston 1 (Devers, Arroyo, Casas); San Francisco 1 (Davis, Schmitt, Flores).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton
|5⅔
|8
|1
|1
|2
|5
|104
|3.34
|Bleier
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|4.91
|Llovera
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|27
|1.69
|Jansen, L, 2-5
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3.15
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|40
|2.50
|Manaea
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|52
|5.48
|Ty.Rogers, H, 23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.22
|Doval, W, 3-3
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|2.68
IBB – off Llovera (Yastrzemski). HBP – Bleier (Schmitt). WP – Paxton.
Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 2:38. A – 37,470 (41,915).
Oakland 11, Colorado 3
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|a-Thomas ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Gelof 2b
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|Bleday cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.213
|Rooker dh
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|.248
|Brown 1b
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.208
|Diaz 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Laureano rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.214
|Peterson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.221
|Soderstrom c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.185
|Totals
|36
|11
|13
|10
|8
|10
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|B.Doyle cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|McMahon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Trejo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.312
|Cron dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.259
|Jones rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|E.Díaz c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Toglia 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Totals
|37
|3
|12
|3
|0
|9
|Oakland
|150
|004
|100
|11
|13
|0
|Colorado
|011
|000
|010
|3
|12
|0
a-struck out for Kemp in the 8th.
LOB – Oakland 11, Colorado 7. 2B – Brown (8), Laureano (10), E.Díaz (16), McMahon (21), Castro (12). HR – Gelof (3), off Flexen; Rooker (17), off Flexen; Grichuk (8), off Scott. RBIs – Brown 2 (30), Kemp (21), Gelof (6), Rooker 3 (47), Laureano 2 (21), Soderstrom (2), Toglia (6), Cron (32), Grichuk (27). SB – Gelof 2 (5). SF – Brown, Kemp, Rooker. S – Allen.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Laureano 4); Colorado 3 (Profar 2, Tovar). RISP – Oakland 4 for 9; Colorado 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Grichuk. GIDP – Allen, McMahon.
DP – Oakland 1 (Gelof, Allen, Brown); Colorado 1 (Castro, Toglia).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn, W, 2-2
|6⅔
|9
|2
|2
|0
|7
|106
|4.83
|Long
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.93
|Scott
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|5.40
|Felipe
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.00
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, L, 0-1
|3
|4
|6
|5
|6
|4
|75
|12.27
|Bird
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|38
|4.09
|Suter
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|2.85
|T.Doyle
|2⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|28
|1.50
|Hand
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.63
Inherited runners-scored – Bird 2-0, Suter 1-1. HBP – Flexen (Bleday). WP – Flexen. PB – E.Díaz (5).
Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T – 2:52. A – 45,085 (50,144).
Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 1
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rengifo ss-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Ohtani dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.302
|Moniak cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.325
|Ward lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|1-Velazquez pr-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|b-Cabbage ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Moustakas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Thaiss c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Stefanic 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|5
|15
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield lf-2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.261
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.252
|Jansen dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Kirk c
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.260
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.232
|a-Varsho ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|4
|9
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|000
|1
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|020
|22x
|6
|10
|0
a-struck out for Espinal in the 8th. b-struck out for Velazquez in the 9th.
1-ran for Ward in the 5th.
LOB – Los Angeles 12, Toronto 8. 2B – Ohtani (17), Rengifo (8), Renfroe (25), Bichette (25), Merrifield (19). HR – Espinal (2), off Detmers; Kirk (5), off Loup; Kirk (6), off Barría. RBIs – Ward (47), Espinal 2 (15), Kirk 3 (28), Merrifield (48).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 7 (Thaiss 2, Moustakas, Rengifo 2, Moniak 2); Toronto 4 (Springer 2, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 10; Toronto 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Ward, Stefanic.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers, L, 2-8
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|91
|4.35
|López
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0.00
|Loup
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|27
|5.16
|Barría
|1⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|3.79
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah
|4⅓
|4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|82
|5.87
|Cabrera, W, 1-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Jackson, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.55
|Richards, H, 8
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|25
|3.04
|Pearson, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.62
|García
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.30
Inherited runners-scored – Barría 3-0, Cabrera 3-0, Richards 2-0. IBB – off Manoah (Ohtani), off Richards (Ohtani), off Loup (Guerrero Jr.). HBP – Manoah 2 (Ohtani,Ward).
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T – 2:59. A – 41,997 (49,282).
Detroit 5, Miami 0
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Carpenter rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.223
|M.Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|1-Rogers pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Maton 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|a-Short ph-2b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Baddoo lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.210
|b-Vierling ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|2
|8
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.381
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|De La Cruz rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Berti lf-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Wendle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|c-Gurriel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Hampson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Segura 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|d-Sánchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Myers cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Totals
|34
|0
|7
|0
|2
|11
|Detroit
|030
|001
|001
|5
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|0
|7
|1
a-doubled for Maton in the 7th. b-singled for Baddoo in the 7th. c-struck out for Wendle in the 8th. d-struck out for Stallings in the 9th.
1-ran for M.Cabrera in the 9th.
E – Wendle (6). LOB – Detroit 3, Miami 9. 2B – M.Cabrera (11), Short 2 (6). HR – Baddoo (5), off Cueto; Greene (8), off Cueto. RBIs – Baddoo 3 (22), Greene (24), Short (23).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 1 (Vierling); Miami 3 (Berti, Myers, Gurriel). RISP – Detroit 2 for 5; Miami 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Cooper. LIDP – Greene.
DP – Miami 2 (De La Cruz, Stallings, De La Cruz; Arraez, Cooper, Arraez).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brieske
|2⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|3.52
|Wentz, W, 2-9
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|76
|6.37
|Foley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|2.33
|Holton
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1.69
|Lange
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.80
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto, L, 0-2
|6⅔
|4
|4
|4
|1
|5
|83
|5.06
|Okert
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.16
|López
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.00
|Chargois
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|3.95
Inherited runners-scored – Foley 1-0, Holton 1-0. WP – Foley.
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 2:38. A – 32,936 (37,446).
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|J.Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Bell dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Brennan rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Freeman ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|B.Naylor c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|1
|0
|6
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.229
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.285
|Burger 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.216
|Vaughn 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.247
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Colás rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Remillard lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Totals
|32
|7
|12
|7
|6
|4
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|101
|2
|9
|0
|Chicago
|100
|022
|20x
|7
|12
|0
LOB – Cleveland 4, Chicago 7. 2B – Ramírez (26), Robert Jr. (28). HR – Anderson (1), off Allen; Vaughn (13), off Allen. RBIs – Freeman (6), Anderson (19), Moncada 2 (16), Vaughn 2 (58), Robert Jr. (60), Jiménez (47). SB – Robert Jr. (12).
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 1 (B.Naylor); Chicago 3 (Vaughn, Grandal 2). RISP – Cleveland 2 for 4; Chicago 4 for 8.
Runners moved up – Bell, Anderson. GIDP – Giménez, Bell, Grandal, Remillard.
DP – Cleveland 2 (Giménez, J.Naylor; Freeman, Giménez, J.Naylor); Chicago 3 (Burger, Remillard, Vaughn, Remillard; Anderson, Vaughn; Anderson, Vaughn).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allen, L, 4-4
|6⅔
|8
|5
|5
|3
|4
|90
|3.70
|Morgan
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|23
|2.72
|Hentges
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|6.43
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 4-4
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|72
|3.59
|Scholtens, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.32
|Middleton
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|32
|3.96
|Shaw
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|28
|8.38
Inherited runners-scored – Hentges 3-0.
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Alex Tosi.
T – 2:26. A – 26,299 (40,241).
Atlanta 11, Milwaukee 5
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|a-Taylor ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Contreras dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.274
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Frelick rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.368
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Monasterio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Caratini c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Turang 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|Wiemer cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|3
|6
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.333
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.258
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.256
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Ozuna dh
|4
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.235
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.252
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Totals
|35
|11
|17
|11
|1
|7
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|040
|5
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|600
|210
|20x
|11
|17
|0
a-popped out for Yelich in the 8th.
LOB – Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 3. 2B – Contreras (20), Ozuna (10), Riley (18), d'Arnaud (7), Arcia (13). HR – Contreras (11), off Hearn; Rosario (16), off Teheran; Acuña Jr. (24), off Teheran; Ozuna (20), off Teheran; Ozuna (21), off Megill. RBIs – Frelick (4), Wiemer (36), Contreras 3 (41), Albies (74), Olson (83), d'Arnaud (25), Ozuna 4 (48), Rosario 2 (48), Acuña Jr. 2 (61). SB – Acuña Jr. (50). SF – Frelick, d'Arnaud. S – Harris II.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 1 (Monasterio); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Olson). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 6; Atlanta 6 for 9.
Runners moved up – Santana, Acuña Jr.. GIDP – Wiemer, Acuña Jr..
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Turang, Santana); Atlanta 1 (Riley, Olson).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran, L, 2-5
|5⅔
|11
|9
|9
|0
|4
|82
|4.74
|Megill
|2⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|39
|5.09
|Uribe
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|1.35
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Elder, W, 8-2
|7⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|86
|3.18
|Hearn
|⅓
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|24
|108.00
|Hernández
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|6.75
|Tonkin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.19
WP – Teheran, Hearn.
Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T – 2:36. A – 43,276 (41,149).
Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 6
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|.185
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.274
|Harper 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.289
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.279
|Stott 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Realmuto c
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.242
|Turner ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Marsh cf-lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.282
|Cave lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|a-Rojas ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.350
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|9
|13
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Suwinski cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Reynolds lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|McCutchen dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Davis rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Rodríguez c
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.235
|Triolo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.258
|Williams ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.111
|Peguero 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|3
|8
|Philadelphia
|000
|401
|010
|6
|8
|1
|Pittsburgh
|001
|240
|00x
|7
|11
|0
a-struck out for Cave in the 6th.
E – Harper (1). LOB – Philadelphia 9, Pittsburgh 7. 2B – Stott (20), Marsh (19), Cave (6), Suwinski (14), Choi (4), Rodríguez (2). 3B – Rodríguez (1). HR – Peguero (2), off Nola. RBIs – Marsh 3 (40), Cave (11), Schwarber (65), Rojas (4), Peguero 2 (6), Rodríguez 4 (5), Williams (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos 4, Schwarber); Pittsburgh 3 (Suwinski 2, Williams). RISP – Philadelphia 3 for 12; Pittsburgh 4 for 14.
Runners moved up – Davis, Williams. GIDP – Castellanos, Realmuto.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Cave, Stott, Cave); Pittsburgh 2 (Williams, Peguero, Choi; Triolo, Peguero, Choi).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 9-7
|4
|9
|7
|5
|3
|6
|98
|4.43
|Marte
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.97
|Strahm
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|3.53
|Covey
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.40
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Priester, W, 2-1
|5⅔
|5
|5
|5
|6
|7
|85
|9.19
|Borucki, H, 1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.31
|Holderman, H, 16
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.57
|De Los Santos, H, 2
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|3.20
|Bednar, S, 21-22
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|30
|1.30
Inherited runners-scored – Marte 1-0, Borucki 3-1, Holderman 3-0, Bednar 2-1. HBP – Priester (Marsh).
Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Edwin Jimenez; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 3:03. A – 38,434 (38,753).
Houston 17, Tampa Bay 4
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Bruján 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Arozarena lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Paredes 3b-1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.258
|Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.225
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.219
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|4
|9
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.263
|Dubón 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Peña ss
|6
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.237
|Tucker rf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.254
|Alvarez lf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Julks lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.247
|a-Kessinger ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|McCormick dh
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Diaz c
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.265
|Meyers cf
|3
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|.231
|Totals
|42
|17
|18
|17
|6
|7
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|211
|4
|7
|1
|Houston
|020
|333
|51x
|17
|18
|1
a-flied out for J.Abreu in the 7th.
E – Paredes (9), Diaz (4). LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Houston 7. 2B – Bethancourt (13), Margot (15), Peña (18), Diaz (13), Meyers (13). 3B – McCormick (2). HR – Paredes (19), off Brown; Franco (12), off Mushinski; Paredes (20), off Montero; Diaz (13), off Bradley; J.Abreu (10), off Faucher; Altuve (7), off Pinto; Bregman (18), off Pinto; Alvarez (18), off Pinto. RBIs – Paredes 3 (62), Franco (48), Diaz 3 (31), Peña 4 (39), McCormick 2 (44), J.Abreu 3 (56), Altuve 2 (20), Bregman 2 (68), Alvarez (56).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 4 (Bruján 2, Siri, B.Lowe); Houston 3 (Tucker 2, Alvarez). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 6; Houston 6 for 13.
Runners moved up – Ramírez. GIDP – Arozarena.
DP – Houston 2 (Bregman, Diaz, Bregman; Peña, Dubón, Kessinger).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradley, L, 5-7
|3⅓
|3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|86
|5.67
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.91
|Faucher
|2⅔
|7
|6
|6
|1
|2
|53
|7.01
|Pinto
|1⅔
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|26
|45.00
|Diekman
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|2.45
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brown, W, 7-7
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|95
|4.12
|Stanek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|4.38
|Mushinski
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|3.12
|Montero
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|28
|6.14
Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 3-3, Stanek 1-0. HBP – Brown (Arozarena).
Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Mark Carlson.
T – 3:00. A – 40,004 (41,000).
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Judge rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.298
|Allen lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Stanton dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.201
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Kiner-Falefa lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.257
|Bader cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Higashioka c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Totals
|37
|8
|12
|8
|5
|6
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rutschman c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Henderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|O'Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Frazier 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|a-Westburg ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Cowser cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.106
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|1
|6
|New York
|102
|104
|000
|8
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|020
|010
|000
|3
|5
|1
a-struck out for Frazier in the 9th.
E – Rutschman (4). LOB – New York 9, Baltimore 4. 2B – Kiner-Falefa (8), Frazier (15), O'Hearn (12), Henderson (13). HR – Stanton (14), off Wells; Judge (20), off Wells; Higashioka (6), off Irvin; Mountcastle (13), off Schmidt. RBIs – Stanton (35), Judge 2 (42), Torres (44), Higashioka (26), Kiner-Falefa 3 (28), Mountcastle (43), Urías (34), Santander (57). SB – Volpe (19). SF – Torres.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Kiner-Falefa, Volpe, Stanton, Bader); Baltimore 2 (O'Hearn, Mountcastle). RISP – New York 2 for 10; Baltimore 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Cowser, Santander.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Schmidt, W, 7-6
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|96
|4.39
|Hamilton
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|1.60
|Ramirez
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|2.86
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells, L, 7-6
|2
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|63
|3.80
|Baumann
|1⅓
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|3.55
|Irvin
|1⅓
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|46
|5.93
|Baker
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|41
|3.64
|Pérez
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|4.54
Inherited runners-scored – Baumann 2-0, Baker 3-3. HBP – Schmidt (Rutschman), Wells (Rizzo).
Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 3:09. A – 42,829 (45,971).
Kansas City 10, Minnesota 7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Julien 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Kirilloff 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Kepler rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.233
|Polanco 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Buxton dh
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.206
|Wallner lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.227
|Castro cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.243
|Totals
|36
|7
|12
|7
|3
|10
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.272
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.263
|Melendez lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Blanco lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.249
|Massey 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Olivares dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Isbel cf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.230
|Waters rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Duffy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Totals
|41
|10
|18
|10
|2
|7
|Minnesota
|000
|302
|020
|7
|12
|0
|Kansas City
|132
|001
|30x
|10
|18
|0
LOB – Minnesota 7, Kansas City 11. 2B – Kepler (11), Buxton 3 (15), Olivares (15), Isbel (14). 3B – Waters (3), Witt Jr. (7). HR – Kepler (15), off Cuas; Witt Jr. (18), off Ober; Massey (8), off Ober. RBIs – Polanco (19), Buxton 2 (42), Kepler (39), Vázquez 2 (24), Castro (23), Witt Jr. 3 (60), Massey (30), Garcia 2 (32), Isbel 2 (16), Perez (44), Waters (16). SF – Garcia.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Vázquez); Kansas City 6 (Duffy, Garcia 2, Melendez, Olivares, Massey). RISP – Minnesota 3 for 12; Kansas City 5 for 15.
Runners moved up – Polanco 2, Wallner, Vázquez, Duffy, Melendez. GIDP – Correa.
DP – Kansas City 2 (Melendez, Perez, Melendez; Massey, Witt Jr., Duffy).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober, L, 6-5
|4⅔
|11
|6
|6
|0
|5
|90
|3.19
|Balazovic
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|33
|3.12
|Moran
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|5.44
|Winder
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|40
|3.97
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, W, 2-12
|5⅔
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|100
|6.15
|Cuas, H, 4
|⅓
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|4.54
|Coleman, H, 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|10.80
|Hernández, H, 10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.63
|Clarke
|1⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|6.00
|Barlow, S, 13-16
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|5.35
Inherited runners-scored – Winder 1-1, Coleman 2-0. HBP – Lyles (Buxton), Ober (Waters), Coleman (Castro). WP – Balazovic.
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T – 3:13. A – 20,643 (38,427).
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.261
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Raleigh dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.285
|Marlowe lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Wong 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.168
|a-Caballero ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|2
|10
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Marte 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Carroll lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|Canzone dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.174
|Totals
|30
|4
|9
|4
|3
|2
|Seattle
|011
|100
|000
|3
|10
|0
|Arizona
|000
|210
|01x
|4
|9
|0
a-singled for Wong in the 7th.
LOB – Seattle 8, Arizona 5. 2B – Walker (32). 3B – Marlowe (1), Thomas (3). HR – Murphy (8), off Pfaadt. RBIs – Murphy 2 (16), Suárez (63), Walker (68), Canzone 2 (8), C.Kelly (6). SB – Caballero (18), Perdomo (12), Carroll (32). SF – Murphy, Suárez.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Suárez, Marlowe, Raleigh, Rodríguez); Arizona 3 (Marte, Walker, Perdomo). RISP – Seattle 0 for 11; Arizona 3 for 8.
Runners moved up – France, Murphy, Rodríguez, C.Kelly. LIDP – McCarthy. GIDP – Murphy, Marte, Canzone.
DP – Seattle 3 (Crawford, France; Suárez, Crawford, France; Hernández, France, Hernández); Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Marte, Walker).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woo
|5⅔
|7
|3
|3
|2
|0
|73
|4.96
|Speier
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.86
|Topa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.66
|Muñoz, L, 2-4
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|2.96
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pfaadt
|5
|8
|3
|3
|1
|3
|85
|8.20
|K.Nelson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.95
|Castro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.04
|Ginkel, W, 4-0
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|2.23
|Chafin, H, 12
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.19
|McGough, S, 8-12
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.38
Inherited runners-scored – K.Nelson 1-0, Castro 1-0, McGough 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T – 2:47. A – 44,472 (48,359).
San Diego 4, Texas 0
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Jankowski lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|A.García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Garver c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Huff dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|J.Smith ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|3
|14
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.277
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Campusano c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Sánchez dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.207
|Grisham cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|4
|3
|4
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|1
|San Diego
|040
|000
|00x
|4
|8
|0
E – Garver (3). LOB – Texas 7, San Diego 6. 2B – Taveras (18), Garver (6). RBIs – Campusano (8), Sánchez (29), Kim 2 (39). SB – Cronenworth (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Jung, Semien 3); San Diego 3 (Machado, Kim 2). RISP – Texas 1 for 9; San Diego 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Bogaerts. LIDP – Cronenworth.
DP – Texas 1 (Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, L, 8-4
|5
|8
|4
|4
|3
|1
|98
|4.98
|Leclerc
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.67
|Sborz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.42
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, W, 8-7
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|92
|4.53
|Wilson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|2.51
|Suarez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.25
|Hader
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.92
Inherited runners-scored – Leclerc 3-0.
Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T – 2:35. A – 42,677 (40,222).
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tauchman cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Happ lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.248
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.315
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Morel dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.274
|Madrigal 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|3
|6
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Nootbaar lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Gorman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.241
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Walker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|a-Burleson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|5
|5
|Chicago
|002
|200
|100
|5
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|000
|1
|5
|1
a-grounded out for DeJong in the 9th.
E – Nootbaar (3). LOB – Chicago 5, St. Louis 9. 2B – Madrigal (9), Tauchman (10). HR – Happ (10), off Wainwright; Gomes (9), off Wainwright. RBIs – Happ 2 (46), Gomes 2 (40), Tauchman (34), Nootbaar (34). SF – Nootbaar.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Tauchman, Morel, Suzuki, Happ); St. Louis 5 (Walker 2, Gorman 2, Donovan). RISP – Chicago 0 for 6; St. Louis 0 for 5.
GIDP – Hoerner, Morel, Gomes, Arenado.
DP – Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Hoerner, Bellinger); St. Louis 3 (Arenado, Gorman, Goldschmidt; DeJong, Gorman, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Gorman, Goldschmidt).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, W, 5-6
|6⅔
|2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|84
|5.46
|Fulmer
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.30
|Leiter Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|3.07
|Assad, H, 1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.50
|Palencia
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.16
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, L, 3-5
|6⅔
|7
|4
|4
|3
|3
|87
|7.18
|VerHagen
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.83
|Pallante
|2⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|4.43
Inherited runners-scored – Assad 3-0, Pallante 1-0. HBP – Leiter Jr. (Contreras). WP – Leiter Jr..
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Will Little.
T – 2:29. A – 44,877 (44,494).
L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 2
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|De La Cruz ss-3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Friedl cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|McLain 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.304
|Fraley rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|a-Newman ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Steer 3b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Votto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.184
|Encarnacion-Strand dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Senzel lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|b-Benson ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Maile c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|c-Stephenson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Muncy 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.199
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Outman cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Taylor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Hernández 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|27
|3
|2
|3
|2
|5
|Cincinnati
|000
|002
|000
|2
|7
|1
|Los Angeles
|200
|001
|00x
|3
|2
|0
a-sacrificed for Fraley in the 6th. b-struck out for Senzel in the 6th. c-singled for Maile in the 9th.
E – Steer (9). LOB – Cincinnati 8, Los Angeles 2. 2B – Maile (8), De La Cruz (10). HR – Muncy 2 (27), off Weaver. RBIs – Newman (28), Steer (57), Muncy 3 (70). SF – Newman.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 5 (Benson 2, McLain, Senzel, Votto); Los Angeles 0. RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 0.
Runners moved up – Newman.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver, L, 2-3
|6⅔
|2
|3
|1
|2
|2
|87
|6.80
|Cruz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.71
|Farmer
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.71
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sheehan
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|82
|5.77
|Ferguson, BS, 2-4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|2.90
|Kelly, W, 1-0
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|0.00
|Graterol, H, 12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|1.80
|Phillips, S, 13-15
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.21
Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 2-0, Phillips 1-0. WP – Kelly.
Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, John Tumpane; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T – 2:26. A – 51,015 (56,000).
Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 6
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Thomas rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Candelario 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|Meneses dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|García 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Do.Smith 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.265
|S.Garrett lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.262
|Adams c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.304
|Call cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.212
|Totals
|39
|11
|13
|11
|4
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.231
|Alonso dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|McNeil rf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Canha 1b-rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|b-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Stewart rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Alvarez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Vientos 3b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.227
|Mendick 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|a-Baty ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|1
|8
|Washington
|413
|000
|003
|11
|13
|0
|New York
|010
|120
|002
|6
|10
|2
a-struck out for Mendick in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Canha in the 8th.
E – Vientos (2), Gott (1). LOB – Washington 7, New York 6. 2B – Candelario (30), Adams 2 (8), Vientos (2), Canha (15), Baty (11). HR – Pham (10), off Corbin; Lindor (20), off Corbin; Alvarez (20), off Machado; Vientos (2), off Machado. RBIs – Meneses 2 (55), Do.Smith 2 (30), S.Garrett 2 (29), Candelario (53), Adams 3 (15), Thomas (55), Vientos 2 (8), Pham (36), Lindor 2 (64), Alvarez (42). SB – García (8). SF – S.Garrett.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Thomas, Meneses, Candelario, Call); New York 4 (Alvarez, Mendick, Alonso, Vogelbach). RISP – Washington 8 for 18; New York 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Thomas 2, Do.Smith, Nimmo. GIDP – Meneses.
DP – New York 1 (Vientos, Mendick, Canha).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 7-11
|5
|6
|4
|4
|0
|2
|93
|5.07
|Weems
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|3.14
|Thompson
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|4.66
|Finnegan, H, 8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.07
|Machado
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|8.10
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, L, 3-5
|2⅓
|8
|8
|6
|1
|2
|63
|6.40
|R.Garrett
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|36
|0.00
|Leone
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|4.40
|Dr.Smith
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.04
|Gott
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|7.04
|Hartwig
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|29
|4.76
Inherited runners-scored – Weems 1-0, Finnegan 2-0, R.Garrett 1-1. HBP – Corbin (Nimmo), Hartwig (Candelario). WP – Corbin, Hartwig.
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 3:04. A – 30,858 (42,136).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: