Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, July 29, 2023

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rengifo ss-lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .224 Ohtani dh 2 0 1 0 2 1 .302 Moniak cf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .325 Ward lf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .253 1-Velazquez pr-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211 b-Cabbage ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Moustakas 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .267 Thaiss c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Renfroe rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .251 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250 Stefanic 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Totals 33 1 6 1 5 15

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield lf-2b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .306 Bichette ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .318 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .268 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .261 Springer rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .252 Jansen dh 3 1 1 0 1 2 .233 Kirk c 4 3 3 3 0 1 .260 Espinal 2b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .232 a-Varsho ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .276 Totals 34 6 10 6 4 9

Los Angeles 000 010 000 1 6 0 Toronto 000 020 22x 6 10 0

a-struck out for Espinal in the 8th. b-struck out for Velazquez in the 9th.

1-ran for Ward in the 5th.

LOB – Los Angeles 12, Toronto 8. 2B – Ohtani (17), Rengifo (8), Renfroe (25), Bichette (25), Merrifield (19). HR – Espinal (2), off Detmers; Kirk (5), off Loup; Kirk (6), off Barría. RBIs – Ward (47), Espinal 2 (15), Kirk 3 (28), Merrifield (48).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 7 (Thaiss 2, Moustakas, Rengifo 2, Moniak 2); Toronto 4 (Springer 2, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 10; Toronto 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Ward, Stefanic.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Detmers, L, 2-8 4 3 2 2 2 5 91 4.35 López 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 3 19 0.00 Loup 3 2 2 2 0 27 5.16 Barría 1⅓ 3 2 2 0 1 22 3.79

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manoah 4⅓ 4 1 1 3 6 82 5.87 Cabrera, W, 1-0 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Jackson, H, 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 0.55 Richards, H, 8 1⅓ 0 0 0 1 4 25 3.04 Pearson, H, 3 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.62 García 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 11 4.30

Inherited runners-scored – Barría 3-0, Cabrera 3-0, Richards 2-0. IBB – off Manoah (Ohtani), off Richards (Ohtani), off Loup (Guerrero Jr.). HBP – Manoah 2 (Ohtani,Ward).

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T – 2:59. A – 41,997 (49,282).