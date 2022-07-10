Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, July 9, 2022
San Francisco 3, San Diego 1
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Slater cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Pederson lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Flores 2b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|Belt 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|1-Estrada pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|González dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|3
|7
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Abrams ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.311
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Alfaro dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Rooker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Azocar rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|2
|12
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|020
|3
|7
|1
|San Diego
|010
|000
|000
|1
|3
|0
1-ran for Belt in the 8th.
E – Belt (3). LOB – San Francisco 8, San Diego 4. 2B – Belt (4), González (13). HR – Flores (10), off L.García. RBIs – Crawford (32), Flores 2 (43), Azocar (8). SB – Estrada (12). SF – Crawford.
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 6 (Yastrzemski, Pederson 2, Villar, Wynns 2); San Diego 0. RISP – San Francisco 1 for 9; San Diego 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Crawford, Slater. GIDP – Kim.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Flores, Crawford, Belt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, W, 8-5
|9⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|12
|112
|2.70
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish
|7⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|101
|3.38
|L.García, L, 4-5
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|29
|3.74
|Hill
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.56
HBP – Darvish (Wade Jr.).
Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, David Rackley.
T – 2:51. A – 41,714 (40,209).
Oakland 3, Houston 2
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Dubón ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Díaz dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|a-Matijevic ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.160
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|2
|5
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Allen 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Laureano rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Andrus ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Piscotty dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Brown 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Neuse 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Bolt cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Totals
|27
|3
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Houston
|020
|000
|000
|2
|5
|0
|Oakland
|000
|300
|00x
|3
|4
|0
a-lined out for McCormick in the 9th.
LOB – Houston 6, Oakland 3. 2B – Díaz (6), Murphy (19). RBIs – McCormick (20), Maldonado (22), Brown (37). S – Dubón.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (Altuve, Matijevic, Bregman); Oakland 2 (Andrus 2). RISP – Houston 1 for 7; Oakland 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Maldonado. GIDP – McCormick, Neuse.
DP – Houston 1 (Dubón, Gurriel); Oakland 1 (Andrus, Allen, Brown).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, L, 8-4
|8⅔
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|96
|2.64
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Logue, W, 3-4
|5⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|75
|5.16
|Puk, H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.57
|Acevedo, H, 12
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.26
|Jackson, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.21
|Moll, H, 7
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.08
|Trivino, S, 7-8
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|6.66
Inherited runners-scored – Moll 1-0. HBP – Valdez (Laureano), Puk (Bregman). WP – Valdez. PB – Maldonado (6), Murphy (1).
Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T – 2:33. A – 10,058 (46,847).
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 0
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Reyes lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Haase lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Clemens p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|W.Castro rf-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|0
|6
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|Vaughn dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Robert cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.291
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.295
|Sheets rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.235
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Zavala c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.339
|García lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|7
|2
|5
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|0
|Chicago
|330
|002
|00x
|8
|11
|0
LOB – Detroit 4, Chicago 6. 2B – Torkelson (10), Vaughn (15), Anderson (11), Abreu (23), Zavala (7). HR – Sheets (6), off Hill. RBIs – Sheets 3 (21), Robert (46), Abreu 2 (40), Anderson (21).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (Torkelson, Barnhart); Chicago 3 (Robert, García, Sheets). RISP – Detroit 0 for 2; Chicago 5 for 13.
Runners moved up – W.Castro. GIDP – Báez, Greene.
DP – Chicago 2 (Moncada, Harrison, Abreu; Harrison, Anderson, Abreu).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, L, 1-1
|5⅔
|6
|6
|6
|2
|1
|97
|5.73
|Vest
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|24
|3.77
|Foley
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.60
|Clemens
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto, W, 3-4
|8⅔
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|101
|2.91
|Ruiz
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.78
HBP – Hill (Vaughn). WP – Vest.
Umpires – Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T – 2:35. A – 29,215 (40,615).
Philadelphia 1, St. Louis 0
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Hall dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|1-Moniak pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.140
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Bohm 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.173
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|4
|8
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Yepez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.340
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Nootbaar rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|a-Edman ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Sosa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Knizner c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|b-Pujols ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Romine c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Totals
|30
|0
|2
|0
|3
|7
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001
|1
|5
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|0
a-flied out for Nootbaar in the 8th. b-intentionally walked for Knizner in the 8th.
1-ran for Hall in the 9th.
E – Stubbs (2), Bohm (8). LOB – Philadelphia 7, St. Louis 6. 2B – Hall (3), Nootbaar (3). RBIs – Bohm (33). SB – Goldschmidt (5). SF – Bohm.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 1 (Vierling); St. Louis 4 (Dickerson 2, Sosa, Gorman). RISP – Philadelphia 1 for 3; St. Louis 0 for 6.
LIDP – Stott.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Gorman, Sosa, Gorman).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|84
|4.53
|Alvarado, W, 3-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|4.88
|Knebel, S, 12-16
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.09
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|84
|4.00
|Cabrera
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|2.23
|Hicks
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.41
|Helsley
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.75
|Gallegos, L, 2-3
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.27
Inherited runners-scored – Hicks 2-0. IBB – off Alvarado (Pujols).
Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Bacon; Third, Rob Drake.
T – 2:58. A – 41,853 (45,494).
Atlanta 4, Washington 3
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Soto rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Bell 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|García ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Hernandez lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Adrianza 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Totals
|37
|3
|12
|3
|2
|8
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Riley 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.278
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.127
|Arcia 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Totals
|30
|4
|9
|3
|2
|6
|Washington
|001
|000
|110
|3
|12
|1
|Atlanta
|200
|200
|00x
|4
|9
|0
E – García (8). LOB – Washington 9, Atlanta 4. 2B – Ruiz (16), Bell (19). HR – Soto (17), off Wright; Hernandez (6), off Wright; Riley (22), off Corbin. RBIs – Soto (37), Hernandez (33), Cruz (47), Riley 2 (53), Arcia (17). CS – Acuña Jr. (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Thomas 2, Bell, Hernandez); Atlanta 2 (Swanson 2). RISP – Washington 1 for 8; Atlanta 2 for 5.
GIDP – Hernández, Arcia, d'Arnaud.
DP – Washington 2 (Hernández, Bell; Adrianza, Hernández, Bell); Atlanta 2 (Riley, Arcia, Olson; Swanson, Arcia, Olson).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 4-11
|6⅔
|8
|4
|4
|2
|4
|102
|5.70
|Cishek
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.50
|Thompson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, W, 10-4
|7⅔
|8
|3
|3
|2
|5
|84
|2.97
|Smith, H, 10
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.18
|Minter, S, 3-5
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|1.70
Inherited runners-scored – Smith 1-1.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T – 2:36. A – 40,632 (41,084).
Baltimore 1, L.A. Angels 0
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.247
|Stefanic 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|2-Velazquez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Rengifo ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Marsh lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.224
|Totals
|29
|0
|5
|0
|3
|12
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Rutschman c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.217
|Urías ss-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.203
|Nevin 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.186
|1-Mateo pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Totals
|28
|1
|5
|1
|3
|12
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|00x
|1
|5
|0
1-ran for Nevin in the 7th. 2-ran for Stefanic in the 9th.
LOB – Los Angeles 8, Baltimore 6. 2B – Rengifo (7). RBIs – Santander (42). SB – Rengifo (3), Velazquez (11). S – Villar.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Villar, Suzuki, Marsh 2); Baltimore 2 (Urías, Mullins). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – Suzuki. GIDP – Stefanic, Hays.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Stefanic, Walsh); Baltimore 1 (Odor, Urías, Mancini).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval, L, 3-4
|6⅓
|5
|1
|1
|2
|10
|95
|2.95
|Loup
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|4.40
|Wantz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.43
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer, W, 3-1
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|95
|2.15
|Zimmermann, H, 1
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.85
|Krehbiel, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.35
|Bautista, H, 11
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.82
|López, S, 16-20
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.74
Inherited runners-scored – Loup 1-0, Bautista 1-0. HBP – Kremer (Stefanic), López (Stefanic). WP – Sandoval.
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.
T – 2:59. A – 32,286 (45,971).
Arizona 9, Colorado 2
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Bryant dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Daza lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|Montero 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Hampson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|2
|9
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|C.Kelly c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Rojas 3b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.284
|Marte dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.265
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Luplow rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.178
|Kennedy 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Alcántara 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Hummel lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.172
|Varsho rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Perdomo ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.208
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|9
|4
|6
|Colorado
|101
|000
|000
|2
|7
|0
|Arizona
|300
|001
|23x
|9
|12
|0
LOB – Colorado 7, Arizona 6. 2B – Joe (14), Hampson (3), Montero (2), C.Kelly (5), Rojas 2 (13). HR – Bryant (4), off Bumgarner; Luplow (11), off Freeland. RBIs – Bryant (10), Blackmon (46), Walker (43), Luplow 2 (23), Hummel (11), Rojas 3 (26), Perdomo 2 (17). CS – Perdomo (2). SF – Walker.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Hampson 2, Blackmon); Arizona 5 (Thomas 2, Marte 2, Walker). RISP – Colorado 1 for 6; Arizona 6 for 12.
Runners moved up – Bryant, Hummel.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 4-7
|6⅓
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|99
|4.70
|Estévez
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|4.82
|Chacín
|1⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|40
|7.32
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, W, 5-8
|7⅔
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|107
|3.65
|Ramirez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|4.95
|Smith
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|4.65
Inherited runners-scored – Estévez 2-2. WP – Chacín.
Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brock Ballou.
T – 3:03. A – 21,819 (48,686).
Cleveland 13, Kansas City 1
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.279
|Rosario ss
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.279
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.291
|Miller 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Naylor 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Clement 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Reyes dh
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.216
|Giménez 2b
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.300
|Jones rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|.571
|Maile c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.188
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|1-Mercado pr-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|48
|13
|23
|13
|5
|11
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Isbel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Benintendi lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.317
|Rivera 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Melendez c-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Dozier 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|a-O'Hearn ph-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|Pasquantino dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Gallagher c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Olivares rf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Taylor cf-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Lopez 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Totals
|31
|1
|7
|1
|6
|7
|Cleveland
|240
|500
|002
|13
|23
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|100
|1
|7
|1
a-struck out for Dozier in the 5th.
1-ran for Straw in the 6th.
E – Miller (7), Taylor (2). LOB – Cleveland 14, Kansas City 9. 2B – Kwan 2 (11), Reyes (8), Straw (13), Ramírez (29), Maile (8). HR – Ramírez (17), off Heasley; Jones (1), off Kowar; Rosario (4), off Taylor. RBIs – Ramírez 3 (66), Reyes (25), Kwan 2 (23), Giménez 2 (40), Jones 3 (4), Rosario (25), Maile (6), Lopez (10).
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 7 (Mercado 2, Kwan 3, Jones 2); Kansas City 4 (Isbel, Melendez, Olivares 2). RISP – Cleveland 9 for 22; Kansas City 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – Maile. GIDP – Ramírez, Kwan, Witt Jr., Isbel, Dozier.
DP – Cleveland 4 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor; Rosario, Naylor; Naylor; Giménez, Rosario, Miller); Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Witt Jr., Dozier; Merrifield, Witt Jr., Dozier).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie, W, 6-6
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|5
|4
|88
|3.47
|Shaw
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|5.08
|Karinchak
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|9.00
|Sandlin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.48
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heasley, L, 1-5
|1⅓
|6
|6
|5
|0
|2
|44
|5.50
|Kowar
|2
|7
|5
|5
|3
|3
|60
|10.13
|Mills
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|47
|4.15
|Garrett
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.33
|Taylor
|2⅔
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|37
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Garrett 2-0. HBP – Heasley (Rosario). WP – Mills.
Umpires – Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chris Conroy.
T – 3:10. A – 17,024 (37,903).
Texas 9, Minnesota 7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Buxton dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.215
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Garlick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|b-Kirilloff ph-rf-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Polanco 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Miranda 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.243
|c-Arraez ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.355
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|d-Kepler ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Sánchez c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.221
|Celestino cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|3
|6
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.238
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.241
|Garver dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.211
|García rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Heim c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Calhoun lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.231
|Taveras cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Culberson 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|a-Smith ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Totals
|33
|9
|12
|9
|6
|7
|Minnesota
|000
|600
|010
|7
|9
|0
|Texas
|030
|400
|02x
|9
|12
|0
a-walked for Culberson in the 5th. b-flied out for Garlick in the 7th. c-singled for Miranda in the 8th. d-singled for Urshela in the 8th.
LOB – Minnesota 5, Texas 7. 2B – Correa (13), Buxton (11), Urshela (14), Culberson (2). 3B – Semien (2). HR – Miranda (7), off Pérez; Sánchez (10), off Pérez; Calhoun (11), off Smeltzer; Semien (11), off Smeltzer; Seager (18), off Smeltzer. RBIs – Miranda 3 (27), Sánchez 2 (36), Buxton (41), Celestino (7), Calhoun 3 (39), Semien 4 (39), Seager (43), Garver (24). CS – Culberson (3). S – Smith.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (Correa, Gordon 3); Texas 3 (García, Garver, Semien). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 8; Texas 4 for 8.
Runners moved up – Celestino, Garver. GIDP – Correa, García.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Correa, Polanco, Kirilloff); Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smeltzer
|3⅓
|8
|7
|7
|3
|2
|81
|3.92
|Jax
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.85
|Duffey
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|4.25
|Megill
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|2.76
|Duran, L, 0-3
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|2.37
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|6⅔
|7
|6
|6
|1
|5
|97
|2.72
|Leclerc, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|5.62
|Santana, BS, 1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|2.41
|Moore, W, 4-2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.96
|Martin, S, 2-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored – Moore 2-0. IBB – off Duran (Seager). HBP – Pérez (Gordon).
Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 3:19. A – 35,427 (40,300).
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 3
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gamel lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.258
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.242
|Suwinski cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Tsutsugo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Chavis 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Newman 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Cruz ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.197
|Castillo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|a-Reynolds ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.152
|b-VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Delay c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|3
|4
|15
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|McCutchen cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Urías 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Narváez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.253
|Hiura dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Peterson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Davis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|2
|3
|9
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|400
|4
|5
|2
|Milwaukee
|010
|011
|000
|3
|9
|1
a-struck out for Castillo in the 7th. b-flied out for Perez in the 7th.
E – Castillo (7), Gamel (1), Boxberger (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 9. 2B – Tsutsugo (4), Cruz (5), Yelich (12), Adames (13). HR – Gamel (4), off Boxberger; Urías (10), off Thompson. RBIs – Cruz (14), Gamel 2 (20), Urías (27), McCutchen (33).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Suwinski, Castillo); Milwaukee 4 (Wong, Yelich, Urías, Peterson). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 7; Milwaukee 2 for 13.
Runners moved up – VanMeter. GIDP – McCutchen.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Cruz, Newman, Tsutsugo).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson
|4
|6
|2
|2
|3
|4
|88
|4.38
|Stout
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.38
|De Jong, W, 4-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.25
|Underwood Jr., H, 6
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.80
|Crowe, H, 10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.33
|Bednar, S, 15-18
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.25
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff
|6⅔
|4
|3
|3
|3
|9
|92
|4.01
|Boxberger, L, 3-2, BS, 1-7
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|2.45
|Milner
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|2.18
|Gustave
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|4.26
Inherited runners-scored – Stout 1-0, De Jong 1-1, Boxberger 2-2. HBP – Stout (Urías).
Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 3:14. A – 35,384 (41,900).
Cincinnati 5, Tampa Bay 4 (10)
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lowe rf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|Franco ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Chang 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|b-Y.Díaz ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Ramírez lf
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.321
|Choi 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|.281
|Arozarena dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Paredes 3b-2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|1-Phillips pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Walls 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.163
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|7
|10
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Drury dh
|5
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.246
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.248
|Stephenson c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|K.Farmer ss
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Moustakas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.206
|a-Reynolds ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Solano 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.262
|Totals
|40
|5
|13
|4
|3
|13
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|020
|1
|4
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|030
|2
|5
|13
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Moustakas in the 8th. b-flied out for Chang in the 10th.
1-ran for Kiermaier in the 9th.
E – India (5). LOB – Tampa Bay 9, Cincinnati 14. 2B – Ramírez 3 (15), Drury 2 (17). RBIs – Mejía (18), Ramírez 3 (32), Senzel 2 (18), Drury 2 (50). SB – Phillips (7).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 4 (Arozarena, Paredes, Lowe 2); Cincinnati 6 (Senzel, Pham, Stephenson 3, Naquin). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 12; Cincinnati 4 for 16.
Runners moved up – Y.Díaz, K.Farmer, Reynolds. GIDP – Ramírez, Paredes.
DP – Cincinnati 3 (K.Farmer, India, Moustakas; India, K.Farmer, Moustakas; K.Farmer, Moustakas).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen
|4⅔
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|84
|3.11
|Beeks
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|2.43
|Thompson, H, 6
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.88
|Adam, H, 12
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.31
|Raley, H, 11
|⅓
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|3.16
|Poche, BS, 5-7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.03
|Wisler
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.58
|Faucher, L, 1-3, BS, 0-1
|⅔
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|11
|7.11
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|4
|9
|114
|5.70
|B.Farmer
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.23
|Gibaut
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|26
|7.71
|Strickland
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.99
|Hoffman, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.07
Inherited runners-scored – Thompson 1-0, Poche 3-3. HBP – Thompson (Solano), Raley (Solano). WP – Beeks, Faucher.
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T – 4:00. A – 33,927 (42,319).
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4 (10)
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Cooper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|c-Wendle ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Sánchez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.225
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|1-Hamilton pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stallings c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|2
|2
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Marte rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|a-Inciarte ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|b-McNeil ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|McCann c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Nido c
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|33
|5
|5
|4
|3
|9
|Miami
|000
|002
|010
|1
|4
|10
|1
|New York
|000
|102
|000
|2
|5
|5
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Marte in the 4th. b-flied out for Inciarte in the 8th. c-popped out for Cooper in the 10th.
1-ran for Fortes in the 10th.
E – Scott (1), McCann (2), Lindor (7). LOB – Miami 6, New York 4. 2B – Berti (10), Aguilar (14), Anderson (10), Guillorme (7), Nido (4). HR – Aguilar (11), off Ottavino; Alonso (23), off Garrett; Lindor (15), off Garrett. RBIs – Anderson (10), Aguilar (36), Alonso (70), Lindor 2 (60), Nido (15). SB – Fortes (3), Berti (26). CS – Escobar (2). S – Nido.
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 4 (Cooper, Anderson, Berti, De La Cruz); New York 1 (Lindor). RISP – Miami 3 for 11; New York 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Sánchez, Inciarte. GIDP – Berti, García.
DP – New York 2 (Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso; Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett
|5
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|85
|4.33
|Floro
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.64
|Hernandez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|6.61
|Okert
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|2.51
|Bass
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|1.51
|Scott, L, 4-3, BS, 11-14
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|11
|4.41
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco
|5
|7
|2
|2
|2
|5
|92
|4.55
|Lugo
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.58
|Ottavino, BS, 0-3
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|2.76
|Díaz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.83
|Holderman, W, 4-0
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored – Lugo 2-1, Ottavino 1-0. WP – Carrasco, Lugo.
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T – 3:41. A – 43,336 (41,922).
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5 (10)
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Judge rf-cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.284
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.226
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.232
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Carpenter lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.328
|1-Gallo pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.166
|Hicks cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.241
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|b-LeMahieu ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Trevino c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|3
|12
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Refsnyder rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.344
|Vázquez 1b-c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|2-Downs pr-dh
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|Verdugo lf
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.259
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Dalbec 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.212
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|a-Cordero ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Totals
|39
|6
|10
|6
|2
|7
|New York
|000
|012
|000
|2
|5
|10
|0
|Boston
|010
|001
|010
|3
|6
|10
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Plawecki in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Higashioka in the 9th.
1-ran for Carpenter in the 6th. 2-ran for Martinez in the 8th.
LOB – New York 6, Boston 7. 2B – Rizzo 2 (12), Judge (14), Martinez (27). HR – Hicks (6), off Crawford; Refsnyder (3), off Montgomery. RBIs – Hicks (26), Rizzo 2 (54), Donaldson (33), Judge (65), Dalbec (20), Refsnyder (11), Verdugo 3 (46), Downs (1). CS – Higashioka (1), Rizzo (2).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa 2); Boston 2 (Story 2). RISP – New York 3 for 8; Boston 5 for 10.
Runners moved up – Torres, Verdugo, Bogaerts.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|74
|3.19
|King, H, 14
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|2.33
|Holmes, BS, 16-18
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.46
|Peralta, L, 2-2, BS, 1-4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|12
|2.51
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|88
|4.50
|Brasier
|⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|4.55
|Strahm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.71
|Schreiber
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.62
|Houck
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|3.33
|Diekman, W, 4-0
|1⅔
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|18
|2.93
Inherited runners-scored – King 2-0, Holmes 1-1, Strahm 1-0. WP – Crawford.
Umpires – Home, Jerry Layne; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T – 3:39. A – 36,945 (37,755).
L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Morel 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|Suzuki rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Higgins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Velazquez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|1
|1
|12
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|T.Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.296
|Smith dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|Lamb lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Barnes c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|1
|5
|Chicago
|000
|010
|100
|2
|5
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|30x
|4
|9
|1
E – Morel (5), Hoerner (7), T.Turner (7). LOB – Chicago 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Hoerner (9), Wisdom (17), T.Turner (22). HR – Lamb (2), off Wick. RBIs – Gomes (10), Smith (40), Lamb (3), Freeman 2 (52). SB – Wisdom (6). CS – Lux (2), Wisdom (3). SF – Gomes.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Higgins, Happ, Gomes); Los Angeles 3 (Smith, Bellinger, Muncy). RISP – Chicago 0 for 7; Los Angeles 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Happ, Lux. GIDP – Happ.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (T.Turner, Lux, Freeman).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman
|4⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|59
|4.91
|Hughes
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.63
|Effross, BS, 0-2
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.11
|Wick, L, 1-5, BS, 4-6
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|19
|5.30
|Rucker
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|5.25
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 6-2
|7
|5
|2
|1
|0
|10
|102
|2.40
|Phillips, H, 11
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.59
|Kimbrel, S, 15-18
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|4.66
Inherited runners-scored – Rucker 2-0, Phillips 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Ryan Additon.
T – 2:41. A – 45,198 (56,000).
Seattle 2, Toronto 1
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.310
|1-Zimmer pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.113
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.300
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.219
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|3
|10
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|France dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Moore rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.187
|Toro 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.180
|Totals
|26
|2
|3
|2
|4
|8
|Toronto
|000
|001
|000
|1
|5
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|20x
|2
|3
|0
1-ran for Kirk in the 9th.
LOB – Toronto 6, Seattle 4. 2B – France (15). HR – Springer (16), off Ray; Santana (5), off Manoah. RBIs – Springer (39), Santana 2 (24). CS – Hernández (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Chapman 2, Tapia 2); Seattle 2 (Suárez, Crawford). RISP – Toronto 1 for 6; Seattle 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Hernández. GIDP – Raleigh.
DP – Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr., Chapman, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, L, 9-4
|7⅓
|3
|2
|2
|4
|7
|103
|2.34
|García
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.21
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|95
|3.51
|Brash, W, 2-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|7.29
|Muñoz, H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.21
|D.Castillo, S, 5-5
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4.22
Inherited runners-scored – García 2-0. IBB – off D.Castillo (Gurriel Jr.).
Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T – 2:42. A – 41,210 (47,929).
