Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, July 9, 2022

San Francisco 3, San Diego 1
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. rf300001.185
Slater cf100000.272
Pederson lf410010.259
Flores 2b-1b411201.240
Belt 1b312011.217
1-Estrada pr-2b000000.253
González dh301010.302
Villar 3b401003.200
Crawford ss300100.221
Yastrzemski cf-rf401000.228
Wynns c401001.231
Totals3337337
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim ss200010.235
Abrams ss100001.212
Cronenworth 2b400001.237
Machado 3b400003.311
Voit 1b300011.228
Alfaro dh411002.269
Nola c301001.232
Rooker lf300002.000
Grisham cf301001.194
Azocar rf300100.240
Totals30131212
San Francisco010000020371
San Diego010000000130

1-ran for Belt in the 8th.

E – Belt (3). LOB – San Francisco 8, San Diego 4. 2B – Belt (4), González (13). HR – Flores (10), off L.García. RBIs – Crawford (32), Flores 2 (43), Azocar (8). SB – Estrada (12). SF – Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 6 (Yastrzemski, Pederson 2, Villar, Wynns 2); San Diego 0. RISP – San Francisco 1 for 9; San Diego 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Crawford, Slater. GIDP – Kim.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Flores, Crawford, Belt).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodón, W, 8-59⅔3112121122.70
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish7⅔311261013.38
L.García, L, 4-51⅔22211293.74
Hill1⅔20000154.56

HBP – Darvish (Wade Jr.).

Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, David Rackley.

T – 2:51. A – 41,714 (40,209).

Oakland 3, Houston 2
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b301010.280
Dubón ss300000.195
Alvarez lf400002.306
Bregman 3b300001.239
Tucker rf300010.259
Gurriel 1b412001.237
Díaz dh411000.232
McCormick cf301100.227
a-Matijevic ph100000.179
Maldonado c300101.160
Totals3125225
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Allen 2b400000.205
Laureano rf300000.242
Murphy c412000.229
Pinder lf300001.230
Andrus ss210010.230
Piscotty dh311001.200
Brown 1b301100.216
Neuse 3b200010.239
Bolt cf300001.091
Totals2734123
Houston020000000250
Oakland00030000x340

a-lined out for McCormick in the 9th.

LOB – Houston 6, Oakland 3. 2B – Díaz (6), Murphy (19). RBIs – McCormick (20), Maldonado (22), Brown (37). S – Dubón.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (Altuve, Matijevic, Bregman); Oakland 2 (Andrus 2). RISP – Houston 1 for 7; Oakland 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Maldonado. GIDP – McCormick, Neuse.

DP – Houston 1 (Dubón, Gurriel); Oakland 1 (Andrus, Allen, Brown).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, L, 8-48⅔43223962.64
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Logue, W, 3-45⅔32212755.16
Puk, H, 91⅔00001192.57
Acevedo, H, 121⅔0000183.26
Jackson, H, 1610001163.21
Moll, H, 70000042.08
Trivino, S, 7-81⅔10010156.66

Inherited runners-scored – Moll 1-0. HBP – Valdez (Laureano), Puk (Bregman). WP – Valdez. PB – Maldonado (6), Murphy (1).

Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T – 2:33. A – 10,058 (46,847).

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 0
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf401000.241
Reyes lf-rf401000.309
Báez ss300001.212
Haase lf100001.239
Cabrera dh300001.300
Clemens p100000.170
Candelario 3b301000.193
Schoop 2b301001.211
W.Castro rf-ss300001.255
Torkelson 1b301001.197
Barnhart c301000.217
Totals3106006
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss512100.318
Vaughn dh421001.296
Robert cf321111.291
Abreu 1b402200.295
Sheets rf412300.235
Moncada 3b301010.188
Zavala c411001.339
García lf411001.200
Harrison 2b400001.239
Totals35811725
Detroit000000000060
Chicago33000200x8110

LOB – Detroit 4, Chicago 6. 2B – Torkelson (10), Vaughn (15), Anderson (11), Abreu (23), Zavala (7). HR – Sheets (6), off Hill. RBIs – Sheets 3 (21), Robert (46), Abreu 2 (40), Anderson (21).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (Torkelson, Barnhart); Chicago 3 (Robert, García, Sheets). RISP – Detroit 0 for 2; Chicago 5 for 13.

Runners moved up – W.Castro. GIDP – Báez, Greene.

DP – Chicago 2 (Moncada, Harrison, Abreu; Harrison, Anderson, Abreu).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill, L, 1-15⅔66621975.73
Vest1⅔32203243.77
Foley1⅔20001193.60
Clemens1⅔00000140.00
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cueto, W, 3-48⅔500051012.91
Ruiz1⅔10001163.78

HBP – Hill (Vaughn). WP – Vest.

Umpires – Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T – 2:35. A – 29,215 (40,615).

Philadelphia 1, St. Louis 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf300010.219
Hoskins 1b400002.248
Castellanos rf400002.248
Hall dh302011.289
1-Moniak pr-dh010000.140
Gregorius ss401001.247
Bohm 3b201110.271
Stott 2b300010.173
Vierling cf400001.239
Stubbs c301001.278
Totals3015148
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Gorman 2b400001.254
Yepez dh300011.264
Goldschmidt 1b400000.340
Arenado 3b400001.291
Carlson cf400001.252
Dickerson lf300010.188
Nootbaar rf201001.158
a-Edman ph-rf100000.257
Sosa ss300001.174
Knizner c201001.178
b-Pujols ph000010.198
Romine c000000.083
Totals3002037
Philadelphia000000001152
St. Louis000000000020

a-flied out for Nootbaar in the 8th. b-intentionally walked for Knizner in the 8th.

1-ran for Hall in the 9th.

E – Stubbs (2), Bohm (8). LOB – Philadelphia 7, St. Louis 6. 2B – Hall (3), Nootbaar (3). RBIs – Bohm (33). SB – Goldschmidt (5). SF – Bohm.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 1 (Vierling); St. Louis 4 (Dickerson 2, Sosa, Gorman). RISP – Philadelphia 1 for 3; St. Louis 0 for 6.

LIDP – Stott.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Gorman, Sosa, Gorman).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson7⅔20005844.53
Alvarado, W, 3-11⅔00021214.88
Knebel, S, 12-161⅔00011223.09
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hudson6⅔20024844.00
Cabrera00022242.23
Hicks0000054.41
Helsley1⅔10001140.75
Gallegos, L, 2-31⅔21101183.27

Inherited runners-scored – Hicks 2-0. IBB – off Alvarado (Pujols).

Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Bacon; Third, Rob Drake.

T – 2:58. A – 41,853 (45,494).

Atlanta 4, Washington 3
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández 2b500002.242
Soto rf422110.242
Bell 1b502001.308
Cruz dh402101.240
García ss400001.307
Ruiz c402001.260
Hernandez lf412101.277
Thomas cf401001.219
Adrianza 3b301010.204
Totals37312328
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf312011.281
Swanson ss400001.299
Olson 1b400001.255
Riley 3b322210.278
d'Arnaud c412001.267
Ozuna dh300000.227
Rosario lf302000.127
Arcia 2b301101.252
Harris II cf300001.303
Totals3049326
Washington0010001103121
Atlanta20020000x490

E – García (8). LOB – Washington 9, Atlanta 4. 2B – Ruiz (16), Bell (19). HR – Soto (17), off Wright; Hernandez (6), off Wright; Riley (22), off Corbin. RBIs – Soto (37), Hernandez (33), Cruz (47), Riley 2 (53), Arcia (17). CS – Acuña Jr. (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Thomas 2, Bell, Hernandez); Atlanta 2 (Swanson 2). RISP – Washington 1 for 8; Atlanta 2 for 5.

GIDP – Hernández, Arcia, d'Arnaud.

DP – Washington 2 (Hernández, Bell; Adrianza, Hernández, Bell); Atlanta 2 (Riley, Arcia, Olson; Swanson, Arcia, Olson).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, L, 4-116⅔844241025.70
Cishek1⅔1000194.50
Thompson1⅔00001160.00
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wright, W, 10-47⅔83325842.97
Smith, H, 101⅔20002153.18
Minter, S, 3-51⅔20001251.70

Inherited runners-scored – Smith 1-1.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T – 2:36. A – 40,632 (41,084).

Baltimore 1, L.A. Angels 0
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Villar 3b300002.208
Trout cf300011.268
Ohtani dh300011.260
Ward rf401001.301
Walsh 1b401003.247
Stefanic 2b201000.313
2-Velazquez pr000000.164
Rengifo ss402001.247
Suzuki c400001.186
Marsh lf200012.224
Totals29050312
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf400002.262
Mancini 1b401001.281
Mountcastle dh411002.277
Santander rf402100.241
McKenna rf000000.256
Hays lf300002.261
Rutschman c100020.217
Urías ss-3b300001.233
Odor 2b300003.203
Nevin 3b201011.186
1-Mateo pr-ss000000.192
Totals28151312
Los Angeles000000000050
Baltimore00010000x150

1-ran for Nevin in the 7th. 2-ran for Stefanic in the 9th.

LOB – Los Angeles 8, Baltimore 6. 2B – Rengifo (7). RBIs – Santander (42). SB – Rengifo (3), Velazquez (11). S – Villar.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Villar, Suzuki, Marsh 2); Baltimore 2 (Urías, Mullins). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – Suzuki. GIDP – Stefanic, Hays.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Stefanic, Walsh); Baltimore 1 (Odor, Urías, Mancini).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval, L, 3-46⅓511210952.95
Loup00012164.40
Wantz1⅔0000093.43
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer, W, 3-15⅔20037952.15
Zimmermann, H, 11⅔20000115.85
Krehbiel, H, 710001152.35
Bautista, H, 111⅓00002181.82
López, S, 16-201⅔00002161.74

Inherited runners-scored – Loup 1-0, Bautista 1-0. HBP – Kremer (Stefanic), López (Stefanic). WP – Sandoval.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T – 2:59. A – 32,286 (45,971).

Arizona 9, Colorado 2
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe 1b311010.268
Bryant dh411101.299
Blackmon rf401100.262
Rodgers 2b401002.258
Grichuk cf400001.244
Daza lf401001.303
Díaz c300011.208
Montero 3b401001.176
Hampson ss401002.226
Totals3427229
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
C.Kelly c512001.171
Rojas 3b513300.284
Marte dh310021.265
Walker 1b300102.211
Luplow rf-lf412201.178
Kennedy 2b412000.224
Alcántara 2b000000.163
Hummel lf300100.172
Varsho rf010010.238
Thomas cf411001.246
Perdomo ss322210.208
Totals34912946
Colorado101000000270
Arizona30000123x9120

LOB – Colorado 7, Arizona 6. 2B – Joe (14), Hampson (3), Montero (2), C.Kelly (5), Rojas 2 (13). HR – Bryant (4), off Bumgarner; Luplow (11), off Freeland. RBIs – Bryant (10), Blackmon (46), Walker (43), Luplow 2 (23), Hummel (11), Rojas 3 (26), Perdomo 2 (17). CS – Perdomo (2). SF – Walker.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Hampson 2, Blackmon); Arizona 5 (Thomas 2, Marte 2, Walker). RISP – Colorado 1 for 6; Arizona 6 for 12.

Runners moved up – Bryant, Hummel.

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, L, 4-76⅓76623994.70
Estévez10011134.82
Chacín1⅔43312407.32
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bumgarner, W, 5-87⅔622051073.65
Ramirez1⅔00012274.95
Smith1⅔10012204.65

Inherited runners-scored – Estévez 2-2. WP – Chacín.

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brock Ballou.

T – 3:03. A – 21,819 (48,686).

Cleveland 13, Kansas City 1
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf623200.279
Rosario ss533102.279
Ramírez 3b423300.291
Miller 1b211000.246
Naylor 1b311011.280
Clement 3b201000.208
Reyes dh602103.216
Giménez 2b613202.300
Jones rf412321.571
Maile c411121.188
Straw cf413000.206
1-Mercado pr-cf200001.208
Totals48132313511
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield 2b100010.241
Isbel lf300000.207
Benintendi lf100011.317
Rivera 3b101010.224
Witt Jr. ss402000.239
Melendez c-rf300011.214
Dozier 1b100000.262
a-O'Hearn ph-1b300002.183
Pasquantino dh211010.167
Gallagher c000010.233
Olivares rf-cf402001.297
Taylor cf-p400001.265
Lopez 3b-2b401101.234
Totals3117167
Cleveland24050000213231
Kansas City000000100171

a-struck out for Dozier in the 5th.

1-ran for Straw in the 6th.

E – Miller (7), Taylor (2). LOB – Cleveland 14, Kansas City 9. 2B – Kwan 2 (11), Reyes (8), Straw (13), Ramírez (29), Maile (8). HR – Ramírez (17), off Heasley; Jones (1), off Kowar; Rosario (4), off Taylor. RBIs – Ramírez 3 (66), Reyes (25), Kwan 2 (23), Giménez 2 (40), Jones 3 (4), Rosario (25), Maile (6), Lopez (10).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 7 (Mercado 2, Kwan 3, Jones 2); Kansas City 4 (Isbel, Melendez, Olivares 2). RISP – Cleveland 9 for 22; Kansas City 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – Maile. GIDP – Ramírez, Kwan, Witt Jr., Isbel, Dozier.

DP – Cleveland 4 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor; Rosario, Naylor; Naylor; Giménez, Rosario, Miller); Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Witt Jr., Dozier; Merrifield, Witt Jr., Dozier).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
McKenzie, W, 6-66⅔30054883.47
Shaw1⅔21100185.08
Karinchak1⅔20012269.00
Sandlin1⅔00001143.48
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heasley, L, 1-51⅓66502445.50
Kowar2755336010.13
Mills140003474.15
Garrett1⅓10001146.33
Taylor2⅔52222379.00

Inherited runners-scored – Garrett 2-0. HBP – Heasley (Rosario). WP – Mills.

Umpires – Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chris Conroy.

T – 3:10. A – 17,024 (37,903).

Texas 9, Minnesota 7
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Buxton dh401111.215
Correa ss511000.283
Garlick rf300001.272
b-Kirilloff ph-rf-1b200000.250
Polanco 2b311011.244
Miranda 1b311301.243
c-Arraez ph-3b111000.355
Urshela 3b312000.267
d-Kepler ph-rf101000.241
Sánchez c311211.221
Celestino cf400100.273
Gordon lf310001.269
Totals3579736
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b422410.238
Seager ss312120.241
Garver dh401111.211
García rf500003.248
Lowe 1b310010.281
Heim c412000.262
Calhoun lf411301.231
Taveras cf422002.288
Culberson 3b212000.264
a-Smith ph-3b000010.236
Totals33912967
Minnesota000600010790
Texas03040002x9120

a-walked for Culberson in the 5th. b-flied out for Garlick in the 7th. c-singled for Miranda in the 8th. d-singled for Urshela in the 8th.

LOB – Minnesota 5, Texas 7. 2B – Correa (13), Buxton (11), Urshela (14), Culberson (2). 3B – Semien (2). HR – Miranda (7), off Pérez; Sánchez (10), off Pérez; Calhoun (11), off Smeltzer; Semien (11), off Smeltzer; Seager (18), off Smeltzer. RBIs – Miranda 3 (27), Sánchez 2 (36), Buxton (41), Celestino (7), Calhoun 3 (39), Semien 4 (39), Seager (43), Garver (24). CS – Culberson (3). S – Smith.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (Correa, Gordon 3); Texas 3 (García, Garver, Semien). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 8; Texas 4 for 8.

Runners moved up – Celestino, Garver. GIDP – Correa, García.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Correa, Polanco, Kirilloff); Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smeltzer3⅓87732813.92
Jax00011152.85
Duffey1⅔10011264.25
Megill2⅔00003222.76
Duran, L, 0-31⅔32210142.37
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez6⅔76615972.72
Leclerc, H, 11⅔00010145.62
Santana, BS, 1-321111192.41
Moore, W, 4-20000011.96
Martin, S, 2-31⅔00000103.00

Inherited runners-scored – Moore 2-0. IBB – off Duran (Seager). HBP – Pérez (Gordon).

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 3:19. A – 35,427 (40,300).

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 3
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Gamel lf-rf411202.258
Hayes 3b400000.244
Vogelbach dh300013.242
Suwinski cf-lf400001.208
Tsutsugo 1b412002.189
Chavis 1b000000.238
Newman 2b411002.250
Cruz ss311111.197
Castillo rf200001.198
a-Reynolds ph-cf100011.262
Perez c100011.152
b-VanMeter ph100000.195
Delay c100001.100
Totals32453415
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf411011.248
Adames ss503001.216
Tellez 1b501001.233
McCutchen cf-rf401101.254
Wong 2b400000.237
Urías 3b321101.229
Narváez c200021.253
Hiura dh402001.244
Peterson rf300002.246
Davis cf100000.184
Totals3539239
Pittsburgh000000400452
Milwaukee010011000391

a-struck out for Castillo in the 7th. b-flied out for Perez in the 7th.

E – Castillo (7), Gamel (1), Boxberger (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 9. 2B – Tsutsugo (4), Cruz (5), Yelich (12), Adames (13). HR – Gamel (4), off Boxberger; Urías (10), off Thompson. RBIs – Cruz (14), Gamel 2 (20), Urías (27), McCutchen (33).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Suwinski, Castillo); Milwaukee 4 (Wong, Yelich, Urías, Peterson). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 7; Milwaukee 2 for 13.

Runners moved up – VanMeter. GIDP – McCutchen.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Cruz, Newman, Tsutsugo).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson462234884.38
Stout01001143.38
De Jong, W, 4-010001162.25
Underwood Jr., H, 61⅔20002173.80
Crowe, H, 101⅔0000093.33
Bednar, S, 15-181⅔00001162.25
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodruff6⅔43339924.01
Boxberger, L, 3-2, BS, 1-71⅔11101212.45
Milner1⅔00003152.18
Gustave1⅔00012194.26

Inherited runners-scored – Stout 1-0, De Jong 1-1, Boxberger 2-2. HBP – Stout (Urías).

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 3:14. A – 35,384 (41,900).

Cincinnati 5, Tampa Bay 4 (10)
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Lowe rf420011.176
Franco ss100001.260
Chang 2b302001.164
b-Y.Díaz ph-3b100000.292
Ramírez lf503300.321
Choi 1b100040.281
Arozarena dh500003.251
Paredes 3b-2b410011.241
Kiermaier cf401001.228
1-Phillips pr-cf000000.148
Walls 2b-ss300011.163
Mejía c412101.229
Totals35484710
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b501000.215
Drury dh504200.278
Pham lf400014.246
Naquin rf400012.248
Stephenson c512002.308
K.Farmer ss521002.267
Moustakas 1b300003.206
a-Reynolds ph-1b211000.248
Solano 3b312000.255
Senzel cf402210.262
Totals405134313
Tampa Bay0000100201480
Cincinnati00000003025131

No outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Moustakas in the 8th. b-flied out for Chang in the 10th.

1-ran for Kiermaier in the 9th.

E – India (5). LOB – Tampa Bay 9, Cincinnati 14. 2B – Ramírez 3 (15), Drury 2 (17). RBIs – Mejía (18), Ramírez 3 (32), Senzel 2 (18), Drury 2 (50). SB – Phillips (7).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 4 (Arozarena, Paredes, Lowe 2); Cincinnati 6 (Senzel, Pham, Stephenson 3, Naquin). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 12; Cincinnati 4 for 16.

Runners moved up – Y.Díaz, K.Farmer, Reynolds. GIDP – Ramírez, Paredes.

DP – Cincinnati 3 (K.Farmer, India, Moustakas; India, K.Farmer, Moustakas; K.Farmer, Moustakas).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rasmussen4⅔40026843.11
Beeks120003312.43
Thompson, H, 60000024.88
Adam, H, 121⅔10002131.31
Raley, H, 1123300143.16
Poche, BS, 5-710011142.03
Wisler1⅔00001212.58
Faucher, L, 1-3, BS, 0-132100117.11
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene6⅔311491145.70
B.Farmer1⅔0000196.23
Gibaut1⅔32220267.71
Strickland1⅔10000164.99
Hoffman, W, 2-01⅔11010163.07

Inherited runners-scored – Thompson 1-0, Poche 3-3. HBP – Thompson (Solano), Raley (Solano). WP – Beeks, Faucher.

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T – 4:00. A – 33,927 (42,319).

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4 (10)
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 2b503000.267
Cooper dh300011.303
c-Wendle ph-dh100000.274
Aguilar 1b423100.253
Sánchez cf300011.209
García rf411001.229
Anderson 3b401101.264
De La Cruz lf400003.225
Rojas ss400000.253
Fortes c402001.273
1-Hamilton pr010000.000
Stallings c000000.191
Totals36410228
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf400010.273
Marte rf100001.291
a-Inciarte ph-rf200000.125
b-McNeil ph-rf100000.315
Lindor ss411201.240
Alonso 1b411102.273
Davis dh300011.248
Canha lf410002.272
Escobar 3b400001.215
Guillorme 2b301011.292
McCann c100000.183
Nido c222100.221
Totals3355439
Miami00000201014101
New York0001020002552

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Marte in the 4th. b-flied out for Inciarte in the 8th. c-popped out for Cooper in the 10th.

1-ran for Fortes in the 10th.

E – Scott (1), McCann (2), Lindor (7). LOB – Miami 6, New York 4. 2B – Berti (10), Aguilar (14), Anderson (10), Guillorme (7), Nido (4). HR – Aguilar (11), off Ottavino; Alonso (23), off Garrett; Lindor (15), off Garrett. RBIs – Anderson (10), Aguilar (36), Alonso (70), Lindor 2 (60), Nido (15). SB – Fortes (3), Berti (26). CS – Escobar (2). S – Nido.

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 4 (Cooper, Anderson, Berti, De La Cruz); New York 1 (Lindor). RISP – Miami 3 for 11; New York 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Sánchez, Inciarte. GIDP – Berti, García.

DP – New York 2 (Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso; Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garrett533313854.33
Floro0000164.64
Hernandez1⅔00010116.61
Okert1⅔10010292.51
Bass1⅔00003161.51
Scott, L, 4-3, BS, 11-1412102114.41
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Carrasco572225924.55
Lugo1⅔10001153.58
Ottavino, BS, 0-31⅓11100202.76
Díaz1⅔00002111.83
Holderman, W, 4-01⅔11000162.45

Inherited runners-scored – Lugo 2-1, Ottavino 1-0. WP – Carrasco, Lugo.

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 3:41. A – 43,336 (41,922).

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5 (10)
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Judge rf-cf512102.284
Torres 2b511001.268
Rizzo 1b512201.226
Stanton dh500004.232
Donaldson 3b401102.231
Carpenter lf202010.328
1-Gallo pr-rf000010.166
Hicks cf-lf311111.241
Kiner-Falefa ss400001.268
Higashioka c301000.177
b-LeMahieu ph100000.264
Trevino c010000.255
Totals375105312
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Refsnyder rf522102.344
Vázquez 1b-c500000.289
Martinez dh401000.313
2-Downs pr-dh121100.200
Bogaerts ss412010.309
Verdugo lf503300.259
Story 2b400001.221
Dalbec 3b301111.212
Plawecki c200000.156
a-Cordero ph-1b200001.249
Duran cf410002.291
Totals39610627
New York00001200025100
Boston01000101036100

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Plawecki in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Higashioka in the 9th.

1-ran for Carpenter in the 6th. 2-ran for Martinez in the 8th.

LOB – New York 6, Boston 7. 2B – Rizzo 2 (12), Judge (14), Martinez (27). HR – Hicks (6), off Crawford; Refsnyder (3), off Montgomery. RBIs – Hicks (26), Rizzo 2 (54), Donaldson (33), Judge (65), Dalbec (20), Refsnyder (11), Verdugo 3 (46), Downs (1). CS – Higashioka (1), Rizzo (2).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa 2); Boston 2 (Story 2). RISP – New York 3 for 8; Boston 5 for 10.

Runners moved up – Torres, Verdugo, Bogaerts.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery552214743.19
King, H, 142⅔11102262.33
Holmes, BS, 16-181⅓10011180.46
Peralta, L, 2-2, BS, 1-433200122.51
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Crawford5⅔41126884.50
Brasier32201114.55
Strahm10001123.71
Schreiber1⅔00001110.62
Houck2⅔00012323.33
Diekman, W, 4-01⅔22101182.93

Inherited runners-scored – King 2-0, Holmes 1-1, Strahm 1-0. WP – Crawford.

Umpires – Home, Jerry Layne; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T – 3:39. A – 36,945 (37,755).

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Morel 2b401001.272
Contreras dh400002.270
Wisdom 3b311012.231
Suzuki rf412001.256
Hoerner ss401001.300
Happ lf400002.277
Gomes c200100.208
Higgins 1b300000.274
Velazquez cf300003.224
Totals31251112
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf402000.276
T.Turner ss411000.300
Freeman 1b401200.296
Smith dh301111.258
Muncy 3b400002.159
Lamb lf411100.263
Lux 2b402000.299
Bellinger cf411001.208
Barnes c310001.169
Totals3449415
Chicago000010100252
Los Angeles00000130x491

E – Morel (5), Hoerner (7), T.Turner (7). LOB – Chicago 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Hoerner (9), Wisdom (17), T.Turner (22). HR – Lamb (2), off Wick. RBIs – Gomes (10), Smith (40), Lamb (3), Freeman 2 (52). SB – Wisdom (6). CS – Lux (2), Wisdom (3). SF – Gomes.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Higgins, Happ, Gomes); Los Angeles 3 (Smith, Bellinger, Muncy). RISP – Chicago 0 for 7; Los Angeles 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Happ, Lux. GIDP – Happ.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (T.Turner, Lux, Freeman).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stroman4⅔20013594.91
Hughes1⅔00001103.63
Effross, BS, 0-21⅔21101193.11
Wick, L, 1-5, BS, 4-653300195.30
Rucker1⅓00000185.25
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw, W, 6-275210101022.40
Phillips, H, 110000011.59
Kimbrel, S, 15-181⅔00012154.66

Inherited runners-scored – Rucker 2-0, Phillips 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Ryan Additon.

T – 2:41. A – 45,198 (56,000).

Seattle 2, Toronto 1
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf411101.247
Bichette ss400002.253
Guerrero Jr. 1b401000.269
Kirk c301010.310
1-Zimmer pr000000.113
Hernández rf301010.260
Gurriel Jr. dh301012.300
Chapman 3b400003.219
Espinal 2b300000.272
Tapia lf300002.259
Totals31151310
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf300010.274
France dh401001.310
Crawford ss311010.270
Santana 1b311201.222
Suárez 3b200010.241
Raleigh c300000.197
Frazier lf300002.221
Moore rf300003.187
Toro 2b200011.180
Totals2623248
Toronto000001000150
Seattle00000020x230

1-ran for Kirk in the 9th.

LOB – Toronto 6, Seattle 4. 2B – France (15). HR – Springer (16), off Ray; Santana (5), off Manoah. RBIs – Springer (39), Santana 2 (24). CS – Hernández (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Chapman 2, Tapia 2); Seattle 2 (Suárez, Crawford). RISP – Toronto 1 for 6; Seattle 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Hernández. GIDP – Raleigh.

DP – Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr., Chapman, Guerrero Jr.).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah, L, 9-47⅓322471032.34
García00001133.21
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ray6⅔31126953.51
Brash, W, 2-31⅔00002257.29
Muñoz, H, 91⅔00002103.21
D.Castillo, S, 5-51⅔20010134.22

Inherited runners-scored – García 2-0. IBB – off D.Castillo (Gurriel Jr.).

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 2:42. A – 41,210 (47,929).

