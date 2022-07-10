Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, July 9, 2022

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .219 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Hall dh 3 0 2 0 1 1 .289 1-Moniak pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .140 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .247 Bohm 3b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .271 Stott 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .173 Vierling cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Stubbs c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .278 Totals 30 1 5 1 4 8

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gorman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Yepez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .264 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .340 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Carlson cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .188 Nootbaar rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .158 a-Edman ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Sosa ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .174 Knizner c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .178 b-Pujols ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .198 Romine c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083 Totals 30 0 2 0 3 7

Philadelphia 000 000 001 1 5 2 St. Louis 000 000 000 0 2 0

a-flied out for Nootbaar in the 8th. b-intentionally walked for Knizner in the 8th.

1-ran for Hall in the 9th.

E – Stubbs (2), Bohm (8). LOB – Philadelphia 7, St. Louis 6. 2B – Hall (3), Nootbaar (3). RBIs – Bohm (33). SB – Goldschmidt (5). SF – Bohm.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 1 (Vierling); St. Louis 4 (Dickerson 2, Sosa, Gorman). RISP – Philadelphia 1 for 3; St. Louis 0 for 6.

LIDP – Stott.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Gorman, Sosa, Gorman).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson 7⅔ 2 0 0 0 5 84 4.53 Alvarado, W, 3-1 1⅔ 0 0 0 2 1 21 4.88 Knebel, S, 12-16 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 1 22 3.09

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hudson 6⅔ 2 0 0 2 4 84 4.00 Cabrera 0 0 0 2 2 24 2.23 Hicks ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.41 Helsley 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.75 Gallegos, L, 2-3 1⅔ 2 1 1 0 1 18 3.27

Inherited runners-scored – Hicks 2-0. IBB – off Alvarado (Pujols).

Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Bacon; Third, Rob Drake.

T – 2:58. A – 41,853 (45,494).