Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, June 11, 2022

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kemp 2b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .234 Laureano rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Barrera rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227 a-Pinder ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Bethancourt 1b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .261 Brown lf 5 1 1 4 0 1 .211 Murphy c 4 1 1 1 1 0 .202 Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .241 Vogt dh 3 2 3 1 0 0 .174 Davidson 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .231 Pache cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .162 Totals 40 10 13 10 1 10

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kwan cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .270 Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Ramírez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .293 Naylor 1b 4 1 0 1 0 0 .263 Gonzalez rf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .417 Giménez 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .303 Miller dh 3 0 1 2 0 0 .259 Palacios lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .293 Straw cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Maile c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .227 b-Mercado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Totals 34 5 9 4 1 5

Oakland 100 100 512 10 13 1 Cleveland 000 401 000 5 9 1

a-struck out for Barrera in the 9th. b-popped out for Maile in the 9th.

E – Laureano (1), Naylor (5). LOB – Oakland 5, Cleveland 4. 2B – Kemp (7), Andrus (16), Ramírez (16), Gonzalez 2 (9), Miller (15). HR – Brown (7), off Morgan; Vogt (2), off De Los Santos; Bethancourt (3), off Hentges; Murphy (7), off Hentges. RBIs – Bethancourt 2 (14), Davidson (1), Kemp (10), Brown 4 (30), Vogt (2), Murphy (25), Naylor (31), Miller 2 (29), Palacios (7). CS – Giménez (1). SF – Miller.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 1 (Pache); Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Maile). RISP – Oakland 4 for 9; Cleveland 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Giménez. LIDP – Palacios. GIDP – Laureano.

DP – Oakland 1 (Kemp, Andrus, Kemp); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, W, 3-6 6⅔ 8 5 5 1 2 91 3.40 Acevedo, H, 7 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.62 Puk, H, 6 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.78 Jiménez 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.70

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac 6⅔ 8 4 3 0 2 88 4.70 Morgan, L, 2-2, BS, 0-1 2 3 0 0 2 23 1.91 De Los Santos 1⅔ 1 1 1 1 3 19 2.76 Hentges 1⅓ 2 2 2 0 3 20 1.80

Inherited runners-scored – Morgan 2-2. HBP – Plesac (Vogt). WP – Plesac.

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 3:08. A – 22,674 (34,788).