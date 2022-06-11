Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, June 11, 2022
Oakland 10, Cleveland 5
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Barrera rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|a-Pinder ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Bethancourt 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Brown lf
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.211
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.202
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Vogt dh
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.174
|Davidson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Pache cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.162
|Totals
|40
|10
|13
|10
|1
|10
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Naylor 1b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.417
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Palacios lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Straw cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|b-Mercado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|4
|1
|5
|Oakland
|100
|100
|512
|10
|13
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|401
|000
|5
|9
|1
a-struck out for Barrera in the 9th. b-popped out for Maile in the 9th.
E – Laureano (1), Naylor (5). LOB – Oakland 5, Cleveland 4. 2B – Kemp (7), Andrus (16), Ramírez (16), Gonzalez 2 (9), Miller (15). HR – Brown (7), off Morgan; Vogt (2), off De Los Santos; Bethancourt (3), off Hentges; Murphy (7), off Hentges. RBIs – Bethancourt 2 (14), Davidson (1), Kemp (10), Brown 4 (30), Vogt (2), Murphy (25), Naylor (31), Miller 2 (29), Palacios (7). CS – Giménez (1). SF – Miller.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 1 (Pache); Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Maile). RISP – Oakland 4 for 9; Cleveland 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Giménez. LIDP – Palacios. GIDP – Laureano.
DP – Oakland 1 (Kemp, Andrus, Kemp); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, W, 3-6
|6⅔
|8
|5
|5
|1
|2
|91
|3.40
|Acevedo, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.62
|Puk, H, 6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.78
|Jiménez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.70
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac
|6⅔
|8
|4
|3
|0
|2
|88
|4.70
|Morgan, L, 2-2, BS, 0-1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|23
|1.91
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|19
|2.76
|Hentges
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|20
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored – Morgan 2-2. HBP – Plesac (Vogt). WP – Plesac.
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T – 3:08. A – 22,674 (34,788).
Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 5
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kiermaier cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Margot lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Arozarena dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.274
|Walls ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|Phillips rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|a-Ramírez ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|b-Mejía ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Bruján 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.153
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|4
|0
|10
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 1b-2b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.367
|Polanco 2b-ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.248
|Miranda 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Sánchez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.215
|Larnach lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|Celestino cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.344
|Gordon ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|1-Buxton pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Urshela 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Jeffers c
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.171
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|6
|5
|8
|Tampa Bay
|300
|001
|100
|5
|13
|0
|Minnesota
|005
|001
|00x
|6
|11
|2
a-singled for Phillips in the 6th. b-lined out for Pinto in the 8th.
1-ran for Gordon in the 8th.
E – Celestino (1), Gordon (2). LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 7. 2B – Walls (5), Kiermaier (6), Miranda (8), Celestino (5), Kepler (8). HR – Arraez (3), off Baz. RBIs – Choi (30), Díaz 2 (14), Ramírez (19), Arraez 4 (19), Miranda (15), Polanco (33). SB – Kiermaier (4), Bruján (2). CS – Kiermaier (1), Bruján (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 1 (Pinto); Minnesota 3 (Miranda 2, Celestino). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 7; Minnesota 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Gordon. GIDP – Jeffers, Celestino.
DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Bruján, Walls, Choi; Bruján, Walls, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Baz, L, 0-1
|2⅓
|3
|5
|5
|3
|2
|48
|19.29
|Beeks
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|1.44
|Raley
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|3.31
|Wisler
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.20
|Thompson
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|6.63
|Armstrong
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|1.29
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|González
|4⅔
|8
|3
|3
|0
|3
|68
|7.71
|Megill, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.31
|Thielbar, H, 6
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|25
|5.48
|Cotton, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|26
|1.54
|Duran, H, 7
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.70
|Pagán, S, 8-11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|2.57
Inherited runners-scored – Megill 1-0. WP – Baz.
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 3:30. A – 22,741 (38,544).
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Drury 3b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|Votto dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Reynolds 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Moran 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Lopez 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Almora Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Okey c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|38
|4
|12
|4
|1
|8
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Gorman dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|O'Neill lf
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.219
|Donovan 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Carlson rf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Molina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Bader cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Yepez rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|1-Sosa pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|5
|5
|7
|Cincinnati
|003
|000
|010
|4
|12
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|022
|5
|7
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Yepez in the 9th.
E – Reynolds (3), Kuhnel (1). LOB – Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 6. 2B – Drury (11), Pham (8), Moran (3), Arenado (14), O'Neill (5). HR – Edman (6), off Kuhnel. RBIs – Pham 2 (24), Farmer (34), Lopez (1), O'Neill 3 (26), Edman 2 (25). SB – Lopez (2). CS – O'Neill (2). SF – O'Neill.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Okey 2, Reynolds, Senzel); St. Louis 3 (Molina, Donovan 2). RISP – Cincinnati 3 for 10; St. Louis 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Molina. GIDP – Reynolds, Edman, Molina.
DP – Cincinnati 2 (Farmer, Drury; Reynolds, Lopez, Drury); St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Donovan, Goldschmidt).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene
|5⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|101
|5.10
|Díaz, H, 8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|1.93
|Cessa, H, 4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|5.40
|Strickland, H, 3
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|6.00
|Kuhnel, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|21
|3.52
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright
|7⅔
|8
|3
|3
|1
|7
|101
|2.84
|VerHagen
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|5.19
|Wittgren, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|5.79
Inherited runners-scored – Díaz 2-1, Kuhnel 1-0. HBP – Wainwright (Okey), Greene (Gorman), Strickland (Gorman). WP – Díaz.
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Tom Hallion.
T – 3:10. A – 43,832 (45,494).
Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 9 (10)
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.223
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|A.García rf-cf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|2
|.234
|Calhoun dh
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.244
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|2-Culberson pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Huff c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.339
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.279
|Duran 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|B.Miller lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.231
|White cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|a-Reks ph-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|41
|11
|15
|10
|6
|11
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pollock lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.243
|Vaughn rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.288
|Robert cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.252
|Burger dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.280
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.133
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|1-McGuire pr-c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|L.García 2b
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Mendick ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.292
|Totals
|45
|9
|15
|9
|3
|15
|Texas
|000
|041
|200
|4
|11
|15
|1
|Chicago
|020
|320
|000
|2
|9
|15
|2
a-lined out for White in the 6th.
1-ran for Grandal in the 3rd. 2-ran for Heim in the 10th.
E – Seager (8), Crick (1), Vaughn (1). LOB – Texas 9, Chicago 11. 2B – Semien (10), Calhoun 2 (9), Duran (1), Lowe 2 (8), Abreu (12), McGuire (5), Mendick (4). HR – A.García (12), off Giolito; Burger (8), off Pérez. RBIs – Seager (27), A.García 3 (40), B.Miller (24), Calhoun (23), Heim (20), Lowe (22), Semien 2 (24), Pollock (17), Robert (21), Abreu (24), Burger 2 (22), Mendick 2 (11), Vaughn 2 (25). SB – Seager (3). CS – B.Miller (1). SF – Seager, Heim, Vaughn.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 7 (Calhoun, Lowe, Semien, Seager, Duran, Heim 2); Chicago 6 (Robert, Vaughn, Mendick, Abreu, Moncada 2). RISP – Texas 7 for 19; Chicago 7 for 17.
Runners moved up – Vaughn 2.
DP – Chicago 1 (Pollock, Abreu, Pollock).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|5⅔
|12
|7
|6
|2
|4
|101
|2.18
|Tinoco
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|0.00
|Burke
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|0.88
|Bush
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.97
|Moore, W, 3-0
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|28
|2.63
|Barlow
|1⅔
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|23
|2.53
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito
|5⅔
|6
|4
|4
|3
|8
|81
|3.88
|Crick, H, 3
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.14
|Sousa, H, 5
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|9.00
|Lambert, BS, 0-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|44
|3.72
|Foster, L, 1-1
|⅔
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|14
|3.65
|Ruiz
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|4.98
Inherited runners-scored – Bush 2-0, Lambert 1-1, Ruiz 3-2. WP – Lambert. PB – McGuire (2).
Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T – 4:03. A – 30,221 (40,615).
Atlanta 10, Pittsburgh 4
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marcano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.268
|Reynolds cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.243
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.283
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.230
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Suwinski lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.228
|Mitchell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Heineman c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Castillo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|2
|16
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.316
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.290
|Riley 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.249
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|W.Contreras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.282
|Duvall lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.294
|Totals
|33
|10
|8
|10
|3
|8
|Pittsburgh
|200
|020
|000
|4
|6
|2
|Atlanta
|200
|000
|80x
|10
|8
|0
E – Castillo (2), Heineman (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 4, Atlanta 3. 2B – Reynolds (8), Hayes (14), Ozuna (8). HR – Reynolds (9), off Morton; Vogelbach (7), off Morton; Acuña Jr. (6), off Thompson; Riley (16), off Thompson; Albies (8), off Stratton. RBIs – Reynolds 2 (16), Vogelbach (15), Hayes (21), Acuña Jr. (16), Riley (35), Harris II (6), Swanson 3 (32), Albies 4 (33). SB – Heineman (1), Harris II (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 1 (Vogelbach); Atlanta 1 (Swanson). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 4; Atlanta 3 for 5.
Runners moved up – Duvall. GIDP – Vogelbach, Riley.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Marcano, Chavis); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Riley, Olson).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson
|5⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|67
|4.50
|Underwood Jr., L, 0-2, H, 4
|1⅓
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|20
|4.24
|Stratton, BS, 2-6
|⅔
|3
|5
|5
|1
|0
|16
|5.62
|De Los Santos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.18
|Bednar
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.29
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|6⅔
|5
|4
|4
|1
|12
|102
|5.67
|Chavez, W, 1-1
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|3.60
|Cruz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.25
Stratton pitched to 5 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – Stratton 2-2. IBB – off Stratton (Olson). HBP – Morton (Heineman), Stratton (Acuña Jr.). WP – Stratton.
Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Sean Barber; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T – 2:42. A – 41,219 (41,084).
Philadelphia 4, Arizona 0
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Varsho dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|P.Smith rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|c-Luplow ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Hager 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|a-Marte ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|J.Herrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|b-C.Kelly ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.103
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|1
|11
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Harper dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.322
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.254
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|O.Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Vierling 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Stott ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.189
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|2
|5
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|1
|Philadelphia
|120
|000
|01x
|4
|9
|0
a-flied out for Hager in the 7th. b-flied out for J.Herrera in the 8th. c-popped out for P.Smith in the 8th.
E – Rojas (2). LOB – Arizona 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B – Peralta (11), Hoskins (10), Castellanos (14). HR – Stott (4), off Bumgarner. RBIs – Castellanos 2 (31), Stott 2 (18). SB – Realmuto (6), Harper (7), Schwarber (3). CS – Vierling (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 4 (Marte 2, Perdomo 2); Philadelphia 5 (O.Herrera, Bohm 2, Realmuto 2). RISP – Arizona 0 for 4; Philadelphia 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Harper, Castellanos. GIDP – Castellanos.
DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Hager, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 2-6
|5⅔
|6
|3
|1
|2
|4
|91
|3.50
|Wendelken
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|5.14
|C.Smith
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|26
|5.60
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 5-3
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|98
|2.84
|Familia, H, 6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.32
|Bellatti, H, 2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.57
|Hand, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.08
|Sánchez
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.60
Inherited runners-scored – Bellatti 3-0.
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T – 2:56. A – 30,820 (42,792).
Detroit 3, Toronto 1
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Espinal 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Tapia cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|a-Kirk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Zimmer cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Moreno c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Biggio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.182
|Totals
|36
|1
|9
|1
|2
|6
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reyes cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.357
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Meadows rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|H.Castro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Báez ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.200
|W.Castro lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Haase c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.186
|Totals
|30
|3
|8
|3
|4
|5
|Toronto
|000
|000
|001
|1
|9
|1
|Detroit
|100
|100
|10x
|3
|8
|1
a-flied out for Tapia in the 6th.
E – Bichette (8), Báez (6). LOB – Toronto 10, Detroit 7. 2B – W.Castro (7), Haase (2). 3B – Haase (1). RBIs – Springer (33), H.Castro (14), Haase (6), Reyes (5). CS – Reyes (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 5 (Hernández, Moreno, Kirk, Bichette 2); Detroit 3 (Reyes, W.Castro 2). RISP – Toronto 1 for 6; Detroit 3 for 7.
Runners moved up – Springer, Torkelson. LIDP – Torkelson, Meadows.
DP – Toronto 2 (Biggio, Espinal, Biggio; Biggio, Guerrero Jr., Biggio).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 5-5
|6⅔
|6
|2
|1
|3
|4
|87
|2.67
|Phelps
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|2.38
|Mayza
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.98
|Richards
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|5.47
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brieske, W, 1-5
|5
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|86
|4.34
|Chafin, H, 7
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.51
|Foley, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|2.41
|Fulmer, H, 8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.45
|Soto, S, 13-14
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|22
|2.05
Inherited runners-scored – Mayza 1-0, Chafin 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T – 2:51. A – 30,738 (41,083).
Washington 8, Milwaukee 6
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|McCutchen dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Urías 3b-2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.221
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Caratini c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.168
|Mathias 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|a-Peterson ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|6
|4
|5
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas lf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.242
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Soto rf
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.228
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.266
|Bell 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.305
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Adams c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|García ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.359
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Totals
|30
|8
|9
|8
|5
|3
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|302
|6
|11
|1
|Washington
|004
|040
|00x
|8
|9
|1
a-singled for Mathias in the 8th.
E – Urías (6), García (3). LOB – Milwaukee 9, Washington 4. 2B – Caratini (3), Cain (5), Cruz (8). HR – Yelich (6), off Corbin; Mathias (1), off Corbin; Urías (6), off Rainey; Soto (13), off Lauer; Cruz (7), off Lauer; Bell (7), off Lauer. RBIs – Yelich (22), Cain (8), Mathias 2 (2), Urías 2 (13), Soto 3 (28), Cruz 3 (35), Bell 2 (36). SB – Mathias (1). CS – García (1). SF – Bell.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 4 (Tellez 2, McCutchen, Adames); Washington 3 (Cruz, Franco 2). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 5; Washington 2 for 5.
LIDP – Robles. GIDP – Adames, Soto.
DP – Milwaukee 2 (Tellez; Urías, Adames, Tellez); Washington 1 (García, Hernández, Bell).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, L, 5-2
|5⅔
|7
|8
|8
|4
|2
|99
|3.36
|Strzelecki
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.00
|Milner
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.59
|Williams
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.74
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 3-8
|6⅔
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
|103
|6.65
|Ramírez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.28
|Finnegan, H, 9
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.47
|Rainey
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|19
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored – Ramírez 1-0, Finnegan 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T – 3:02. A – 25,265 (41,339).
Baltimore 6, Kansas City 4
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.237
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|McKenna lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.290
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Rutschman dh
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Nevin 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.237
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.135
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.205
|Martin 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|5
|3
|11
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Perez dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.217
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Isbel rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Rivera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|b-O'Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Lopez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|a-Witt Jr. ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|2
|5
|Baltimore
|000
|013
|110
|6
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|100
|200
|010
|4
|10
|1
a-grounded out for Lopez in the 7th. b-grounded out for Rivera in the 9th.
E – Melendez (3). LOB – Baltimore 5, Kansas City 7. 2B – Rutschman 2 (4), Perez (12). 3B – Isbel (1). HR – Nevin (2), off Lynch. RBIs – Mullins (22), Nevin 3 (10), Hays (32), Perez (29), Isbel (7), Rivera (15), Taylor (15). CS – Hays (3). SF – Taylor.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (Nevin, Mancini); Kansas City 3 (Benintendi, Melendez, Dozier). RISP – Baltimore 3 for 7; Kansas City 3 for 8.
Runners moved up – Nevin, Benintendi, Merrifield. GIDP – Isbel.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Mountcastle).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells, W, 3-4
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|84
|3.86
|Bautista, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.82
|Pérez, H, 5
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.98
|Tate, H, 8
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|1.84
|López, S, 8-10
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.93
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch, L, 2-6
|5⅓
|8
|4
|4
|1
|7
|83
|5.50
|Cuas
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|27
|1.50
|Coleman
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|3.80
|Vizcaíno
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored – Pérez 1-0. WP – Coleman.
Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Ben May.
T – 3:03. A – 15,134 (37,903).
San Diego 2, Colorado 1 (10) (Game 1)
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe rf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Díaz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Blackmon dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Daza cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|Hilliard lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.165
|b-Grichuk ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Serven c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|2-Hampson pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Totals
|36
|1
|8
|1
|3
|11
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Cronenworth 2b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.326
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.219
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|1-Alcántara pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|Mazara rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|a-Azocar ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.183
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Totals
|31
|2
|3
|1
|1
|11
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000
|0
|1
|8
|1
|San Diego
|001
|000
|000
|1
|2
|3
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Mazara in the 7th. b-struck out for Hilliard in the 9th.
1-ran for Hosmer in the 7th. 2-ran for Serven in the 10th.
E – Díaz (4). LOB – Colorado 9, San Diego 2. 2B – Cron (12), Rodgers (11). HR – Grisham (4), off Feltner. RBIs – Rodgers (28), Grisham (21). CS – Daza (3), Alcántara (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 5 (McMahon, Cron, Joe, Hilliard 2); San Diego 1 (Machado). RISP – Colorado 0 for 9; San Diego 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Blackmon. GIDP – Cron, Iglesias.
DP – San Diego 3 (Alfaro, Cronenworth, Alfaro; Machado, Cronenworth, Hosmer; Alcántara, Cronenworth).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Feltner
|6⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|93
|4.85
|Gilbreath
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.87
|Colomé
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.42
|Bard
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.22
|Estévez, L, 1-4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.30
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez
|5
|5
|1
|1
|3
|9
|97
|3.74
|Crismatt
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.59
|García
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.42
|Rogers
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.88
|Wilson, W, 4-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.97
Inherited runners-scored – Crismatt 3-0. WP – Estévez, Martinez.
Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 3:03. A – 31,415 (40,209).
Miami 5, Houston 1
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.269
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.223
|Soler dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Fortes c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.368
|Astudillo 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|De La Cruz cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.227
|Williams lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|3
|9
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Alvarez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.302
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Dubón cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.153
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|2
|9
|Miami
|031
|000
|001
|5
|6
|2
|Houston
|000
|010
|000
|1
|8
|1
E – Berti (1), Astudillo (1), Peña (9). LOB – Miami 6, Houston 9. 2B – Aguilar (10), Tucker (9), Altuve (9), Bregman (13), Dubón (2), Maldonado (5). RBIs – De La Cruz (9), Williams (4), Berti 2 (10), Rojas (13), Altuve (20). SB – Fortes (1), Peña (5), De La Cruz (1), Williams (1), Berti (11).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 5 (García 3, Williams 2); Houston 5 (Altuve, Dubón, Peña 2, Brantley). RISP – Miami 2 for 9; Houston 1 for 13.
Runners moved up – Rojas, Berti, Tucker. LIDP – Bregman. GIDP – Soler.
DP – Miami 1 (Aguilar); Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett, W, 1-1
|5
|6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|83
|4.00
|Floro, H, 2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.86
|Bass, H, 10
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|1.93
|Okert, H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.45
|Head
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.40
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, L, 6-3
|6⅔
|4
|4
|2
|3
|6
|97
|2.64
|Stanek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.90
|Montero
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|30
|2.19
Inherited runners-scored – Floro 2-0. HBP – Valdez 2 (Soler,Rojas).
Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T – 3:12. A – 31,379 (41,168).
