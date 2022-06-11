Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, June 11, 2022

Oakland 10, Cleveland 5
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b522100.234
Laureano rf400001.248
Barrera rf000000.227
a-Pinder ph-rf100001.242
Bethancourt 1b523201.261
Brown lf511401.211
Murphy c411110.202
Andrus ss511002.241
Vogt dh323100.174
Davidson 3b412101.231
Pache cf400003.162
Totals40101310110
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan cf-lf401000.270
Rosario ss411001.250
Ramírez 3b411001.293
Naylor 1b410100.263
Gonzalez rf423000.417
Giménez 2b301011.303
Miller dh301200.259
Palacios lf301100.293
Straw cf100000.217
Maile c300002.227
b-Mercado ph100000.204
Totals3459415
Oakland10010051210131
Cleveland000401000591

a-struck out for Barrera in the 9th. b-popped out for Maile in the 9th.

E – Laureano (1), Naylor (5). LOB – Oakland 5, Cleveland 4. 2B – Kemp (7), Andrus (16), Ramírez (16), Gonzalez 2 (9), Miller (15). HR – Brown (7), off Morgan; Vogt (2), off De Los Santos; Bethancourt (3), off Hentges; Murphy (7), off Hentges. RBIs – Bethancourt 2 (14), Davidson (1), Kemp (10), Brown 4 (30), Vogt (2), Murphy (25), Naylor (31), Miller 2 (29), Palacios (7). CS – Giménez (1). SF – Miller.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 1 (Pache); Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Maile). RISP – Oakland 4 for 9; Cleveland 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Giménez. LIDP – Palacios. GIDP – Laureano.

DP – Oakland 1 (Kemp, Andrus, Kemp); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montas, W, 3-66⅔85512913.40
Acevedo, H, 71⅔00002153.62
Puk, H, 61⅔10001161.78
Jiménez1⅔00000124.70
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Plesac6⅔84302884.70
Morgan, L, 2-2, BS, 0-123002231.91
De Los Santos1⅔11113192.76
Hentges1⅓22203201.80

Inherited runners-scored – Morgan 2-2. HBP – Plesac (Vogt). WP – Plesac.

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 3:08. A – 22,674 (34,788).

Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 5
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kiermaier cf512001.222
Margot lf512001.316
Arozarena dh412000.267
Choi 1b411101.277
Díaz 3b402202.274
Walls ss411001.152
Phillips rf201001.172
a-Ramírez ph-rf201100.293
Pinto c300002.167
b-Mejía ph-c100000.222
Bruján 2b401001.153
Totals385134010
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 1b-2b513401.367
Polanco 2b-ss312110.248
Miranda 3b-1b401101.225
Kepler rf402000.249
Sánchez dh300012.215
Larnach lf300012.252
Celestino cf412001.344
Gordon ss311010.256
1-Buxton pr000000.236
Urshela 3b000000.274
Jeffers c320011.171
Totals32611658
Tampa Bay3000011005130
Minnesota00500100x6112

a-singled for Phillips in the 6th. b-lined out for Pinto in the 8th.

1-ran for Gordon in the 8th.

E – Celestino (1), Gordon (2). LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 7. 2B – Walls (5), Kiermaier (6), Miranda (8), Celestino (5), Kepler (8). HR – Arraez (3), off Baz. RBIs – Choi (30), Díaz 2 (14), Ramírez (19), Arraez 4 (19), Miranda (15), Polanco (33). SB – Kiermaier (4), Bruján (2). CS – Kiermaier (1), Bruján (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 1 (Pinto); Minnesota 3 (Miranda 2, Celestino). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 7; Minnesota 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Gordon. GIDP – Jeffers, Celestino.

DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Bruján, Walls, Choi; Bruján, Walls, Choi).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Baz, L, 0-12⅓355324819.29
Beeks10012151.44
Raley1⅔20001243.31
Wisler1⅔00001172.20
Thompson1⅔31100216.63
Armstrong2⅔20012241.29
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
González4⅔83303687.71
Megill, W, 2-11⅔10001162.31
Thielbar, H, 61⅔21103255.48
Cotton, H, 11⅔11000261.54
Duran, H, 71⅔10001142.70
Pagán, S, 8-111⅔00002212.57

Inherited runners-scored – Megill 1-0. WP – Baz.

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 3:30. A – 22,741 (38,544).

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Senzel cf500002.218
Drury 3b-1b411010.272
Pham lf512200.246
Votto dh501002.212
Farmer ss414100.274
Reynolds 2b-3b401001.266
Moran 1b302001.210
Lopez 2b101100.246
Almora Jr. rf400001.287
Okey c310001.000
Totals38412418
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss522201.278
Gorman dh210002.259
Goldschmidt 1b400001.327
Arenado 3b312010.283
O'Neill lf201311.219
Donovan 2b300011.287
Carlson rf-cf301010.250
Molina c400001.219
Bader cf200000.264
Yepez rf101010.265
1-Sosa pr010000.200
Totals2957557
Cincinnati0030000104122
St. Louis000001022570

Two outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Yepez in the 9th.

E – Reynolds (3), Kuhnel (1). LOB – Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 6. 2B – Drury (11), Pham (8), Moran (3), Arenado (14), O'Neill (5). HR – Edman (6), off Kuhnel. RBIs – Pham 2 (24), Farmer (34), Lopez (1), O'Neill 3 (26), Edman 2 (25). SB – Lopez (2). CS – O'Neill (2). SF – O'Neill.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Okey 2, Reynolds, Senzel); St. Louis 3 (Molina, Donovan 2). RISP – Cincinnati 3 for 10; St. Louis 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Molina. GIDP – Reynolds, Edman, Molina.

DP – Cincinnati 2 (Farmer, Drury; Reynolds, Lopez, Drury); St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Donovan, Goldschmidt).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene5⅔211271015.10
Díaz, H, 81⅔00010161.93
Cessa, H, 41⅔10010155.40
Strickland, H, 322200206.00
Kuhnel, L, 0-1, BS, 0-11⅓22210213.52
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright7⅔833171012.84
VerHagen1⅔31101205.19
Wittgren, W, 1-01⅔10000165.79

Inherited runners-scored – Díaz 2-1, Kuhnel 1-0. HBP – Wainwright (Okey), Greene (Gorman), Strickland (Gorman). WP – Díaz.

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Tom Hallion.

T – 3:10. A – 43,832 (45,494).

Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 9 (10)
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b412221.223
Seager ss501101.223
A.García rf-cf522312.234
Calhoun dh612102.244
Heim c400101.254
2-Culberson pr010000.232
Huff c000000.339
Lowe 1b512102.279
Duran 3b422011.308
B.Miller lf322120.231
White cf211001.196
a-Reks ph-rf301000.240
Totals41111510611
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pollock lf502112.243
Vaughn rf501201.288
Robert cf511111.278
Abreu 1b511111.252
Burger dh512202.280
Moncada 3b500003.133
Grandal c202000.185
1-McGuire pr-c311002.227
L.García 2b533002.199
Mendick ss522201.292
Totals459159315
Texas000041200411151
Chicago02032000029152

a-lined out for White in the 6th.

1-ran for Grandal in the 3rd. 2-ran for Heim in the 10th.

E – Seager (8), Crick (1), Vaughn (1). LOB – Texas 9, Chicago 11. 2B – Semien (10), Calhoun 2 (9), Duran (1), Lowe 2 (8), Abreu (12), McGuire (5), Mendick (4). HR – A.García (12), off Giolito; Burger (8), off Pérez. RBIs – Seager (27), A.García 3 (40), B.Miller (24), Calhoun (23), Heim (20), Lowe (22), Semien 2 (24), Pollock (17), Robert (21), Abreu (24), Burger 2 (22), Mendick 2 (11), Vaughn 2 (25). SB – Seager (3). CS – B.Miller (1). SF – Seager, Heim, Vaughn.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 7 (Calhoun, Lowe, Semien, Seager, Duran, Heim 2); Chicago 6 (Robert, Vaughn, Mendick, Abreu, Moncada 2). RISP – Texas 7 for 19; Chicago 7 for 17.

Runners moved up – Vaughn 2.

DP – Chicago 1 (Pollock, Abreu, Pollock).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez5⅔1276241012.18
Tinoco1⅔00003120.00
Burke10012190.88
Bush0000143.97
Moore, W, 3-02⅔00005282.63
Barlow1⅔22100232.53
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito5⅔64438813.88
Crick, H, 31⅔21101183.14
Sousa, H, 522200119.00
Lambert, BS, 0-1210012443.72
Foster, L, 1-134310143.65
Ruiz1⅔10010164.98

Inherited runners-scored – Bush 2-0, Lambert 1-1, Ruiz 3-2. WP – Lambert. PB – McGuire (2).

Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T – 4:03. A – 30,221 (40,615).

Atlanta 10, Pittsburgh 4
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marcano 2b401003.268
Reynolds cf423201.243
Hayes 3b401102.283
Vogelbach dh411102.230
Chavis 1b400002.268
Suwinski lf200021.228
Mitchell rf400002.220
Heineman c310002.150
Castillo ss300001.206
Totals32464216
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf421101.316
Swanson ss412300.290
Riley 3b422101.264
Olson 1b310011.251
Albies 2b411401.249
Ozuna dh411001.227
W.Contreras c200020.282
Duvall lf410001.199
Harris II cf411102.294
Totals331081038
Pittsburgh200020000462
Atlanta20000080x1080

E – Castillo (2), Heineman (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 4, Atlanta 3. 2B – Reynolds (8), Hayes (14), Ozuna (8). HR – Reynolds (9), off Morton; Vogelbach (7), off Morton; Acuña Jr. (6), off Thompson; Riley (16), off Thompson; Albies (8), off Stratton. RBIs – Reynolds 2 (16), Vogelbach (15), Hayes (21), Acuña Jr. (16), Riley (35), Harris II (6), Swanson 3 (32), Albies 4 (33). SB – Heineman (1), Harris II (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 1 (Vogelbach); Atlanta 1 (Swanson). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 4; Atlanta 3 for 5.

Runners moved up – Duvall. GIDP – Vogelbach, Riley.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Marcano, Chavis); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Riley, Olson).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson5⅔32214674.50
Underwood Jr., L, 0-2, H, 41⅓23312204.24
Stratton, BS, 2-635510165.62
De Los Santos0000173.18
Bednar1⅔00001101.29
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton6⅔5441121025.67
Chavez, W, 1-12⅔10003273.60
Cruz1⅔00011172.25

Stratton pitched to 5 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Stratton 2-2. IBB – off Stratton (Olson). HBP – Morton (Heineman), Stratton (Acuña Jr.). WP – Stratton.

Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Sean Barber; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T – 2:42. A – 41,219 (41,084).

Philadelphia 4, Arizona 0
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Varsho dh401002.249
P.Smith rf300001.206
c-Luplow ph-rf100000.169
Rojas 3b401001.279
Walker 1b400002.197
Peralta lf402001.232
Thomas cf402001.252
Perdomo ss300011.207
Hager 2b200000.148
a-Marte ph-2b100000.267
J.Herrera c200002.186
b-C.Kelly ph-c100000.103
Totals33060111
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf401001.211
Hoskins 1b412001.235
Harper dh312010.322
Castellanos rf402200.254
Realmuto c300011.238
Bohm 3b400001.246
O.Herrera cf400000.268
Vierling 2b311000.196
Stott ss311201.189
Totals3249425
Arizona000000000061
Philadelphia12000001x490

a-flied out for Hager in the 7th. b-flied out for J.Herrera in the 8th. c-popped out for P.Smith in the 8th.

E – Rojas (2). LOB – Arizona 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B – Peralta (11), Hoskins (10), Castellanos (14). HR – Stott (4), off Bumgarner. RBIs – Castellanos 2 (31), Stott 2 (18). SB – Realmuto (6), Harper (7), Schwarber (3). CS – Vierling (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 4 (Marte 2, Perdomo 2); Philadelphia 5 (O.Herrera, Bohm 2, Realmuto 2). RISP – Arizona 0 for 4; Philadelphia 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Harper, Castellanos. GIDP – Castellanos.

DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Hager, Walker).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bumgarner, L, 2-65⅔63124913.50
Wendelken1⅔10001215.14
C.Smith2⅔21100265.60
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, W, 5-36⅔20008982.84
Familia, H, 620011153.32
Bellatti, H, 20000043.57
Hand, H, 71⅔00001142.08
Sánchez1⅔20001174.60

Inherited runners-scored – Bellatti 3-0.

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T – 2:56. A – 30,820 (42,792).

Detroit 3, Toronto 1
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer dh501100.280
Bichette ss502000.269
Guerrero Jr. 1b401001.246
Hernández rf401001.223
Espinal 3b400000.287
Gurriel Jr. lf402002.262
Tapia cf201000.244
a-Kirk ph100000.325
Zimmer cf100001.100
Moreno c411001.250
Biggio 2b200020.182
Totals3619126
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Reyes cf413101.357
Schoop 2b400002.192
Meadows rf300010.252
Cabrera dh400001.291
H.Castro 3b401100.281
Báez ss111030.200
W.Castro lf401000.258
Torkelson 1b300000.189
Haase c312101.186
Totals3038345
Toronto000000001191
Detroit10010010x381

a-flied out for Tapia in the 6th.

E – Bichette (8), Báez (6). LOB – Toronto 10, Detroit 7. 2B – W.Castro (7), Haase (2). 3B – Haase (1). RBIs – Springer (33), H.Castro (14), Haase (6), Reyes (5). CS – Reyes (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 5 (Hernández, Moreno, Kirk, Bichette 2); Detroit 3 (Reyes, W.Castro 2). RISP – Toronto 1 for 6; Detroit 3 for 7.

Runners moved up – Springer, Torkelson. LIDP – Torkelson, Meadows.

DP – Toronto 2 (Biggio, Espinal, Biggio; Biggio, Guerrero Jr., Biggio).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, L, 5-56⅔62134872.67
Phelps21101132.38
Mayza0000041.98
Richards1⅔00010175.47
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brieske, W, 1-5570002864.34
Chafin, H, 70000052.51
Foley, H, 21⅔00010172.41
Fulmer, H, 81⅔00002112.45
Soto, S, 13-141⅔21112222.05

Inherited runners-scored – Mayza 1-0, Chafin 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 2:51. A – 30,738 (41,083).

Washington 8, Milwaukee 6
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf513101.242
Adames ss500001.192
McCutchen dh411010.233
Renfroe rf501001.252
Urías 3b-2b311221.221
Tellez 1b500001.251
Caratini c312010.244
Cain cf411100.168
Mathias 2b311200.222
a-Peterson ph-3b101000.224
Totals38611645
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas lf220020.242
Hernández 2b412002.267
Soto rf221320.228
Cruz dh412300.266
Bell 1b211210.305
Franco 3b400000.264
Adams c400001.212
García ss413000.359
Robles cf400000.232
Totals3089853
Milwaukee1000003026111
Washington00404000x891

a-singled for Mathias in the 8th.

E – Urías (6), García (3). LOB – Milwaukee 9, Washington 4. 2B – Caratini (3), Cain (5), Cruz (8). HR – Yelich (6), off Corbin; Mathias (1), off Corbin; Urías (6), off Rainey; Soto (13), off Lauer; Cruz (7), off Lauer; Bell (7), off Lauer. RBIs – Yelich (22), Cain (8), Mathias 2 (2), Urías 2 (13), Soto 3 (28), Cruz 3 (35), Bell 2 (36). SB – Mathias (1). CS – García (1). SF – Bell.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 4 (Tellez 2, McCutchen, Adames); Washington 3 (Cruz, Franco 2). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 5; Washington 2 for 5.

LIDP – Robles. GIDP – Adames, Soto.

DP – Milwaukee 2 (Tellez; Urías, Adames, Tellez); Washington 1 (García, Hernández, Bell).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lauer, L, 5-25⅔78842993.36
Strzelecki1⅔10000133.00
Milner1⅔10010142.59
Williams1⅔0000192.74
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, W, 3-86⅔744221036.65
Ramírez2000073.28
Finnegan, H, 91⅓10011213.47
Rainey1⅔12212193.38

Inherited runners-scored – Ramírez 1-0, Finnegan 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T – 3:02. A – 25,265 (41,339).

Baltimore 6, Kansas City 4
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf411111.237
Mancini lf401002.297
McKenna lf100001.265
Hays rf401102.290
Mountcastle 1b411001.250
Rutschman dh423000.190
Nevin 3b411301.237
Chirinos c301010.135
Mateo ss310012.205
Martin 2b401001.250
Totals356105311
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield 2b412010.229
Benintendi lf500000.308
Perez dh312111.217
Melendez c401001.267
Dozier 1b401000.257
Taylor cf311100.270
Isbel rf411101.256
Rivera 3b301102.211
b-O'Hearn ph100000.204
Lopez ss200000.210
a-Witt Jr. ph-ss201000.236
Totals35410425
Baltimore0000131106100
Kansas City1002000104101

a-grounded out for Lopez in the 7th. b-grounded out for Rivera in the 9th.

E – Melendez (3). LOB – Baltimore 5, Kansas City 7. 2B – Rutschman 2 (4), Perez (12). 3B – Isbel (1). HR – Nevin (2), off Lynch. RBIs – Mullins (22), Nevin 3 (10), Hays (32), Perez (29), Isbel (7), Rivera (15), Taylor (15). CS – Hays (3). SF – Taylor.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (Nevin, Mancini); Kansas City 3 (Benintendi, Melendez, Dozier). RISP – Baltimore 3 for 7; Kansas City 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – Nevin, Benintendi, Merrifield. GIDP – Isbel.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Mountcastle).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wells, W, 3-46⅔53324843.86
Bautista, H, 410001121.82
Pérez, H, 50000040.98
Tate, H, 81⅔31100221.84
López, S, 8-101⅔10000110.93
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynch, L, 2-65⅓84417835.50
Cuas111112271.50
Coleman1⅔11111243.80
Vizcaíno1⅔0000193.86

Inherited runners-scored – Pérez 1-0. WP – Coleman.

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Ben May.

T – 3:03. A – 15,134 (37,903).

San Diego 2, Colorado 1 (10) (Game 1)
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe rf-lf501002.260
Díaz c000000.201
Blackmon dh511002.258
Cron 1b501001.284
Rodgers 2b401100.259
McMahon 3b301012.239
Iglesias ss401001.305
Daza cf-lf301010.318
Hilliard lf300001.165
b-Grichuk ph-rf100001.260
Serven c301011.275
2-Hampson pr-cf000000.258
Totals36181311
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf401002.252
Cronenworth 2b-1b300011.223
Machado 3b410002.326
Voit dh400003.219
Hosmer 1b301000.289
1-Alcántara pr-2b100000.159
Mazara rf200000.364
a-Azocar ph-rf100001.268
Alfaro c300000.260
Grisham cf311100.183
Kim ss300002.215
Totals31231111
Colorado0000010000181
San Diego0010000001230

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Mazara in the 7th. b-struck out for Hilliard in the 9th.

1-ran for Hosmer in the 7th. 2-ran for Serven in the 10th.

E – Díaz (4). LOB – Colorado 9, San Diego 2. 2B – Cron (12), Rodgers (11). HR – Grisham (4), off Feltner. RBIs – Rodgers (28), Grisham (21). CS – Daza (3), Alcántara (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 5 (McMahon, Cron, Joe, Hilliard 2); San Diego 1 (Machado). RISP – Colorado 0 for 9; San Diego 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Blackmon. GIDP – Cron, Iglesias.

DP – San Diego 3 (Alfaro, Cronenworth, Alfaro; Machado, Cronenworth, Hosmer; Alcántara, Cronenworth).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Feltner6⅔21116934.85
Gilbreath1⅔10002145.87
Colomé1⅔0000182.42
Bard1⅔00001132.22
Estévez, L, 1-40100185.30
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martinez551139973.74
Crismatt1⅓20000141.59
García1⅔1000082.42
Rogers1⅔0000192.88
Wilson, W, 4-11⅔0000183.97

Inherited runners-scored – Crismatt 3-0. WP – Estévez, Martinez.

Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 3:03. A – 31,415 (40,209).

Miami 5, Houston 1
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 3b501201.269
García rf400013.223
Soler dh310002.220
Aguilar 1b412000.257
Rojas ss300100.212
Fortes c410000.368
Astudillo 2b211010.318
Chisholm Jr. 2b100001.257
De La Cruz cf300111.227
Williams lf412101.292
Totals3356539
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b501102.270
Brantley dh401001.292
Bregman 3b401001.220
Alvarez lf300012.302
Gurriel 1b401000.219
Tucker rf401000.261
Peña ss410002.270
Dubón cf401000.179
Maldonado c302011.153
Totals3518129
Miami031000001562
Houston000010000181

E – Berti (1), Astudillo (1), Peña (9). LOB – Miami 6, Houston 9. 2B – Aguilar (10), Tucker (9), Altuve (9), Bregman (13), Dubón (2), Maldonado (5). RBIs – De La Cruz (9), Williams (4), Berti 2 (10), Rojas (13), Altuve (20). SB – Fortes (1), Peña (5), De La Cruz (1), Williams (1), Berti (11).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 5 (García 3, Williams 2); Houston 5 (Altuve, Dubón, Peña 2, Brantley). RISP – Miami 2 for 9; Houston 1 for 13.

Runners moved up – Rojas, Berti, Tucker. LIDP – Bregman. GIDP – Soler.

DP – Miami 1 (Aguilar); Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garrett, W, 1-1561015834.00
Floro, H, 20000153.86
Bass, H, 101⅔10011181.93
Okert, H, 91⅔00001152.45
Head1⅔10001175.40
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, L, 6-36⅔44236972.64
Stanek1⅔00002150.90
Montero2⅔21101302.19

Inherited runners-scored – Floro 2-0. HBP – Valdez 2 (Soler,Rojas).

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 3:12. A – 31,379 (41,168).

