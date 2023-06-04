Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, June 3

San Francisco 4, Baltimore 0
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Frazier 2b401000.240
Rutschman c401002.282
Santander dh400001.266
Hays lf400001.303
Henderson 3b100001.201
Urías 3b200000.248
Mountcastle 1b301001.235
Hicks cf301000.429
O'Hearn rf301001.286
Mateo ss300001.227
Totals3105008
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b312021.277
Davis 3b511101.280
Yastrzemski cf311002.264
a-Slater ph-cf-lf201100.367
Flores dh403200.248
Sabol lf401001.254
Johnson cf000000.175
Haniger rf300011.233
Bailey c401002.304
Schmitt 2b400002.308
Crawford ss310011.190
Totals354104411
Baltimore000000000051
San Francisco00300100x4100

a-singled for Yastrzemski in the 6th.

E – Akin (2). LOB – Baltimore 4, San Francisco 11. 2B – Frazier (9), O'Hearn (5), Flores (7), Wade Jr. 2 (8), Yastrzemski (11). RBIs – Davis (31), Flores 2 (18), Slater (7).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (Frazier 2, Rutschman); San Francisco 9 (Bailey 2, Sabol 3, Davis, Schmitt 2, Crawford). RISP – Baltimore 0 for 3; San Francisco 3 for 13.

Runners moved up – Davis, Schmitt. GIDP – Santander.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Schmitt, Crawford, Wade Jr.).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradish, L, 2-24⅔73315794.12
Akin10012244.91
Baker01121153.81
Pérez10001114.71
Zimmermann2⅔10002280.00
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb, W, 5-27500071032.71
Alexander, H, 40000023.92
Doval1⅔00001122.10

Inherited runners-scored – Baker 3-0, Pérez 2-1, Alexander 2-0. WP – Bradish.

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T – 2:35. A – 32,416 (41,915).

Miami 12, Oakland 1
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ruiz cf501002.267
Noda 1b402011.238
Laureano rf511001.219
Brown dh400014.162
Bleday lf401001.219
Peterson 3b301011.195
Langeliers c402100.215
Kemp 2b300000.150
Allen ss400001.200
Totals36181311
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b515500.390
b-Hampson ph-2b000010.239
Soler dh601001.247
De La Cruz lf200210.296
Sánchez rf311021.317
Gurriel 1b512001.277
Segura 3b310010.194
a-Berti ph-3b100001.267
Fortes c331120.241
Wendle ss433000.217
Davis cf421300.300
Totals3612141174
Oakland000000010180
Miami04302003x12141

a-struck out for Segura in the 8th. b-walked for Arraez in the 8th.

E – Wendle (1). LOB – Oakland 12, Miami 11. 2B – Langeliers (7), Bleday (5), Ruiz (14), Wendle 2 (4), Davis (1), Arraez 3 (14), Gurriel (5). RBIs – Langeliers (25), Davis 3 (4), Arraez 5 (26), De La Cruz 2 (26), Fortes (11). SB – Segura (5). CS – Segura (2). SF – De La Cruz 2.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 7 (Kemp 3, Langeliers, Brown, Noda, Ruiz); Miami 7 (Soler 2, Gurriel 3, De La Cruz 2). RISP – Oakland 1 for 10; Miami 6 for 19.

Runners moved up – Peterson, Davis.

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Medina, L, 0-52⅔66642728.19
Long2⅔31101393.43
Lovelady1⅔22210203.06
May1⅔0000086.75
Erceg2⅔33321474.00
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
E.Pérez, W, 3-15⅔40015882.25
Okert1⅔00003131.96
Soriano, S, 1-13⅔41123612.70

Inherited runners-scored – Long 2-2. HBP – Lovelady (Davis), Soriano (Kemp), Erceg (Wendle). WP – Medina, Erceg.

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.

T – 3:01. A – 10,649 (37,446).

Boston 8, Tampa Bay 5 (Game 1)
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b502200.313
Franco ss523001.305
B.Lowe 2b401011.205
Arozarena lf501002.295
Ramírez dh312200.296
J.Lowe rf400002.297
Siri cf400003.236
Walls 3b310012.239
Bethancourt c411001.248
Totals375104212
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Verdugo rf503201.296
Devers 3b410011.248
Turner 1b512300.271
Yoshida lf412111.316
Refsnyder cf000000.284
a-Duran ph-cf301101.289
Casas dh300012.184
Hernández ss411001.239
McGuire c321010.294
Reyes 2b422100.297
Totals35812847
Tampa Bay0300101005101
Boston00001610x8122

a-struck out for Refsnyder in the 5th.

E – Bethancourt (2), Hernández 2 (13). LOB – Tampa Bay 8, Boston 9. 2B – Franco 2 (17), Díaz 2 (13), McGuire (7), Turner (11), Yoshida (13), Verdugo (17). RBIs – Díaz 2 (32), Ramírez 2 (25), Verdugo 2 (23), Reyes (5), Turner 3 (25), Yoshida (32), Duran (22). SB – Franco (21). SF – Ramírez.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 6 (Franco, Arozarena, J.Lowe 4); Boston 4 (Hernández, Duran 2, Devers). RISP – Tampa Bay 5 for 14; Boston 6 for 11.

GIDP – Duran.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Franco, Díaz).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kelley2⅓10002354.05
LaSorsa2⅓31121592.08
Kelly, H, 70000144.10
Beeks, L, 2-3, BS, 1-246622376.21
Criswell2⅓41101286.11
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Whitlock464425975.61
Sherriff0000151.80
Kluber, W, 3-61⅔0000166.12
Winckowski, H, 81⅔31101162.27
Martin, H, 101⅔00001131.62
Jansen, S, 12-151⅔10003163.06

Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 3-0, Criswell 1-1, Sherriff 2-0. HBP – Kelley (Refsnyder), LaSorsa (Refsnyder).

Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Chris Guccione.

T – 2:55. A – 31,303 (37,755).

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 2 (Game 2)
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b511100.310
B.Lowe 2b500003.199
Ramírez lf513200.305
Arozarena dh401012.294
J.Lowe rf200001.293
a-Siri ph-cf301102.239
Paredes 3b301010.270
Walls ss200022.235
Margot cf-rf411001.248
Mejía c412000.213
Totals374104411
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Verdugo rf500001.289
Devers 3b200020.245
Yoshida dh411010.314
1-Refsnyder pr000000.284
Duran cf500003.279
Tapia lf300012.264
Casas 1b302111.194
Reyes ss-2b401001.293
Valdez 2b201000.256
b-Hernández ph-ss200001.237
Wong c210011.240
c-McGuire ph100000.291
Totals33251610
Tampa Bay0010010024102
Boston000100100250

a-doubled for J.Lowe in the 6th. b-struck out for Valdez in the 7th. c-grounded out for Wong in the 9th.

1-ran for Yoshida in the 9th.

E – Mejía (3), B.Lowe (5). LOB – Tampa Bay 11, Boston 11. 2B – Margot (5), Ramírez 2 (8), Siri (5), Casas (7), Yoshida (14). 3B – Casas (1). RBIs – Díaz (33), Siri (23), Ramírez 2 (27), Casas (17). SB – Arozarena (7), Ramírez (2), Siri (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 6 (Walls, Mejía 2, B.Lowe 2, Paredes); Boston 7 (Reyes 2, Valdez, Yoshida 2, Hernández, Duran). RISP – Tampa Bay 3 for 16; Boston 1 for 12.

Runners moved up – Mejía, Díaz, B.Lowe, Duran, Verdugo.

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Glasnow5⅓41136883.72
Stephenson, H, 10000170.00
Poche, BS, 1-41⅔01012252.18
Faucher, W, 1-11⅔10011155.50
Adam, S, 8-111⅔00010142.96
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Crawford3⅔21103403.48
Garza1⅓00022261.00
Sherriff131111372.70
Bernardino2⅔20004362.93
Jansen, L, 1-31⅔32211273.86

Inherited runners-scored – Stephenson 1-0, Sherriff 2-0. HBP – Sherriff (Paredes), Adam (Devers).

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Edwin Jimenez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T – 3:02. A – 30,784 (37,755).

Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 1 (10)
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry rf411001.279
Báez ss400003.226
Baddoo lf300010.250
Torkelson 1b400002.234
Haase c300010.224
Maton dh301011.166
Short 2b300011.277
Schoop 3b400003.205
Marisnick cf401000.000
Totals32130411
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss401001.268
Benintendi lf412000.271
Robert Jr. cf400002.251
Jiménez rf400003.258
Moncada 3b410001.245
Vaughn 1b301000.257
1-González pr-2b000000.216
Grandal c400001.256
Sheets dh200021.236
Andrus 2b200000.199
a-Burger ph-1b100001.266
Totals32240210
Detroit0000010000130
Chicago0001000001240

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Andrus in the 8th.

1-ran for Vaughn in the 8th.

LOB – Detroit 6, Chicago 6. 3B – McKinstry (1). SB – Benintendi (6), González (4). CS – Maton (1). S – González.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Báez, Maton, Marisnick); Chicago 1 (Anderson). RISP – Detroit 0 for 6; Chicago 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – McKinstry.

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lorenzen7⅔21106853.21
Foley1⅔10012151.50
Lange1⅔10002151.11
Cisnero, L, 2-101010163.00
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cease5⅓21136994.63
Middleton0000181.33
Hendriks1⅔00001179.00
Santos1⅔10002122.12
Graveman1⅔0000162.55
López, W, 1-41⅔00010145.19

IBB – off Foley (Sheets), off Cisnero (Sheets). HBP – Cisnero (Burger). WP – Lorenzen(2), Cisnero, Cease(2).

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 2:42. A – 24,674 (40,241).

Philadelphia 4, Washington 2
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf501002.167
Guthrie lf000000.118
Castellanos rf401000.310
Harper dh412001.300
Turner ss301110.237
Realmuto c422101.254
Marsh cf300102.277
Harrison 2b402101.206
Ellis 1b300010.143
Sosa 3b411000.254
Totals34410427
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf400002.278
García 2b401000.272
Candelario 3b400000.264
Meneses dh311011.306
Smith 1b311000.265
Ruiz c401100.232
Abrams ss401001.237
Dickerson lf201000.286
a-Garrett ph-lf101000.271
Call cf200010.212
Totals3127124
Philadelphia0110010104100
Washington000200000270

a-singled for Dickerson in the 7th.

LOB – Philadelphia 6, Washington 5. 2B – Realmuto (15), Turner (14), Harper (7). HR – Realmuto (4), off Gore. RBIs – Harrison (7), Turner (16), Realmuto (18), Marsh (24), Ruiz (24). SF – Marsh.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Harrison, Realmuto 2); Washington 1 (García). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 7; Washington 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Abrams. LIDP – Candelario. GIDP – Sosa, Harper, Abrams.

DP – Philadelphia 2 (Ellis, Turner, Ellis; Harrison, Ellis, Harrison); Washington 2 (Abrams, Smith; Abrams, García, Smith).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strahm2⅔00001223.05
Vasquez1⅔10011201.30
Covey, W, 1-12⅔42201279.39
Marte, H, 11⅔00010137.30
Soto, H, 91⅔10000145.25
Domínguez, H, 71⅔10000103.68
Kimbrel, S, 8-81⅔00001115.32
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gore, L, 3-46⅔933061013.66
Ramírez1⅔11110185.81
Kuhl2⅔00011247.36

Inherited runners-scored – Kuhl 2-1. HBP – Kimbrel (Smith).

Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Brian Walsh; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Segal.

T – 2:24. A – 30,959 (41,376).

Colorado 6, Kansas City 4
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh411101.276
Profar lf310020.229
McMahon 3b512101.263
Díaz c500002.309
Grichuk rf511101.340
Montero 1b411201.237
Doyle cf300101.240
Trejo 2b311012.257
Tovar ss302011.247
Totals35686410
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pratto lf511102.292
Witt Jr. ss513001.236
Pasquantino 1b410010.258
Perez c502102.282
1-Fermin pr000000.222
Melendez rf401012.212
Garcia 3b311112.264
Olivares dh301001.236
Waters cf301110.227
Duffy 2b201000.314
a-Massey ph-2b100000.234
Totals354114410
Colorado500001000680
Kansas City1010000114112

a- for Duffy in the 8th.

1-ran for Perez in the 9th.

E – Witt Jr. (5), Waters (1). LOB – Colorado 8, Kansas City 10. 3B – Montero (1). HR – Pratto (3), off Gomber. RBIs – McMahon (34), Grichuk (10), Montero 2 (7), Doyle (16), Blackmon (24), Pratto (14), Garcia (11), Waters (2), Perez (33). SB – Tovar (3), Witt Jr. (18), Trejo (4). SF – Doyle.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 5 (Díaz 3, Profar 2); Kansas City 3 (Pratto, Olivares, Massey). RISP – Colorado 4 for 12; Kansas City 3 for 7.

GIDP – Pasquantino, Waters.

DP – Colorado 2 (Trejo, Tovar, Montero; Tovar, Trejo, Montero).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gomber262234746.99
Carasiti, W, 1-02⅓10002335.59
Bird2⅔10001242.79
Hand11112263.86
Lawrence, S, 2-21⅓21101153.06
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynch, L, 0-15⅔65317974.35
Staumont1⅔11130264.74
Kowar2⅔10002230.00
Barlow1⅔00001143.68

Inherited runners-scored – Carasiti 2-0, Lawrence 2-0. HBP – Lynch (Blackmon), Carasiti (Duffy), Hand (Olivares). WP – Gomber.

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T – 2:55. A – 16,492 (38,427).

Texas 16, Seattle 6
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss300011.242
a-Wong ph100001.156
France 1b513102.265
Rodríguez cf411101.246
Haggerty cf111000.171
T.Hernández dh502201.236
Kelenic rf301122.275
Suárez 3b400011.210
Murphy c310013.215
Pollock lf411001.165
Caballero 2b412101.247
Totals376116514
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b644300.304
Seager ss533300.340
Grossman rf100000.240
Lowe 1b613301.281
García rf411111.257
Jankowski lf000000.300
Jung 3b400011.285
Heim c512201.289
Ragans p-p000000---
King p000000---
Garver dh-c522103.292
Duran lf121020.307
J.Smith lf-ss111010.220
Taveras cf512303.306
Totals43161916510
Seattle1002000036110
Texas33013051x16190

a-pinch hit for Crawford in the 9th.

LOB – Seattle 9, Texas 8. 2B – France (17), Caballero (4), Semien 2 (17), Heim 2 (13), Seager (10), J.Smith (4). HR – Taveras (3), off Saucedo; Semien (9), off Flexen; Lowe (6), off Flexen; Garver (3), off Ford. RBIs – Kelenic (27), Caballero (11), Rodríguez (32), France (26), T.Hernández 2 (30), Seager 3 (27), Heim 2 (41), Lowe 3 (35), García (50), Taveras 3 (23), Semien 3 (47), Garver (7). SB – Rodríguez (12).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Suárez 2, Murphy 2); Texas 4 (Lowe, Jung 2, Garver). RISP – Seattle 5 for 12; Texas 7 for 18.

Runners moved up – Rodríguez, García, Seager.

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woo, L, 0-12⅔766144727.00
Festa1⅔00012238.31
Saucedo2⅔44411393.21
Flexen2⅔65513517.13
Ford1⅔21110229.00
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heaney3⅔63345784.03
Sborz, W, 2-22⅔00002214.26
Leclerc2⅔10004352.95
Ragans1⅔00002145.32
King1⅔43311307.94

Inherited runners-scored – Sborz 3-1. WP – Saucedo.

Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.

T – 3:01. A – 34,435 (40,000).

Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 8
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf411110.257
Miller 2b500102.319
Turang ss000000.203
Tellez dh502101.243
Contreras c422100.241
Anderson 3b411010.233
Singleton 1b411000.250
Monasterio ss-2b411000.375
Wiemer cf221120.205
Perkins rf422500.188
Totals3610111043
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Newman 2b501101.279
McLain ss532011.333
India dh501301.276
Fraley rf423110.258
Steer 1b312220.292
Senzel 3b501002.256
Fairchild cf310011.226
a-Stephenson ph100001.240
Benson lf301021.154
Casali c210020.172
b-Hopkins ph000110---
Totals368118108
Milwaukee13510000010110
Cincinnati1020030028110

a-struck out for Fairchild in the 9th. b-walked for Casali in the 9th.

LOB – Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 12. 3B – McLain (1). HR – Perkins (1), off Ashcraft; Contreras (7), off Ashcraft; Fraley (6), off Rea. RBIs – Tellez (27), Perkins 5 (5), Yelich (25), Miller (16), Wiemer (17), Contreras (19), Steer 2 (30), India 3 (29), Fraley (36), Newman (19), Hopkins (1). SB – Yelich (13), Fraley 3 (11), Steer 2 (3), Benson (3), Fairchild (7), India 2 (11). SF – Newman.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 0; Cincinnati 9 (McLain 2, India, Newman, Senzel 4, Fraley). RISP – Milwaukee 5 for 7; Cincinnati 3 for 13.

Runners moved up – India. GIDP – Contreras, Senzel.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Monasterio, Miller, Singleton); Cincinnati 1 (Newman, Steer).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rea, W, 3-35⅔63335934.94
Megill1⅔13330355.87
Wilson2⅔20010242.30
Cousins22210114.82
Williams, S, 10-101⅔00023260.46
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft, L, 3-44⅔9101042866.64
Salazar3⅔10001398.53
Herget2⅔10000274.79

Cousins pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored – Williams 2-1. HBP – Salazar (Contreras). WP – Cousins.

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 2:58. A – 25,485 (43,891).

Toronto 2, N.Y. Mets 1
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf512001.262
Bichette ss502002.336
Guerrero Jr. 1b401110.285
Belt dh312011.262
1-Biggio pr-dh100001.179
Chapman 3b300011.280
Merrifield 2b400000.293
Varsho lf301011.216
Kirk c302111.262
Kiermaier cf400001.295
Totals35210259
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf502002.292
Lindor ss400003.212
McNeil 2b301010.287
Alonso 1b400000.231
Baty 3b300013.227
Marte rf411001.245
Vogelbach dh401100.216
Canha lf301011.248
2-Pham pr000000.222
Nido c200001.125
a-Álvarez ph100000.243
Totals33161311
Toronto0000010012101
New York010000000160

a-flied out for Nido in the 9th.

1-ran for Belt in the 8th. 2-ran for Canha in the 9th.

E – Chapman (5). LOB – Toronto 11, New York 9. 2B – Belt 2 (12), Guerrero Jr. (13), Vogelbach (5). RBIs – Kirk (15), Guerrero Jr. (36), Vogelbach (14). SB – Guerrero Jr. (3), Varsho (7), Alonso (2), Springer (10). CS – Varsho (2). S – Nido.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 6 (Kirk 2, Kiermaier, Merrifield 2, Biggio); New York 6 (Marte, Baty, Lindor, Nimmo, Vogelbach 2). RISP – Toronto 2 for 13; New York 0 for 11.

Runners moved up – Chapman, Marte. GIDP – Guerrero Jr..

DP – New York 1 (Alonso, Lindor, Alonso).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos6⅔41136863.66
Richards1⅔10002163.24
Pearson, W, 2-01⅔00002161.59
Swanson, S, 1-11⅔10001162.93
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Megill5⅓511551034.40
Raley, BS, 1-310000132.75
Ottavino110001163.91
Robertson, L, 2-11⅓31103281.75

Inherited runners-scored – Raley 2-1, Robertson 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.

T – 2:48. A – 37,704 (42,136).

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 6
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ohtani dh524200.274
Trout cf501102.267
Drury 2b401011.254
Ward lf501001.240
Thaiss c401011.282
Renfroe rf411101.256
Walsh 1b400001.162
Rengifo 3b423000.219
Soto ss310011.222
Totals38612438
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Dubón 2b412100.295
Peña ss432010.257
Alvarez dh411111.278
Bregman 3b111440.251
J.Abreu 1b501101.213
McCormick rf512201.242
Julks lf400001.260
Meyers cf311012.243
Maldonado c312010.208
Totals33912986
Los Angeles0010004016120
Houston10150020x9120

LOB – Los Angeles 8, Houston 9. 2B – Thaiss (5), Rengifo (4), Ohtani (9), Peña (14), McCormick (7), Meyers (8). 3B – Ohtani (3). HR – Renfroe (11), off Stanek; Bregman (8), off Webb; McCormick (5), off Joyce. RBIs – Ohtani 2 (40), Renfroe (30), Trout (32), J.Abreu (23), McCormick 2 (16), Alvarez (51), Bregman 4 (36), Dubón (10). SF – Dubón.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Thaiss, Drury, Renfroe 2, Walsh); Houston 3 (McCormick, Julks 2). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 10; Houston 6 for 11.

Runners moved up – Alvarez. GIDP – Ohtani, Maldonado, J.Abreu.

DP – Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, Drury, Walsh; Soto, Drury, Walsh); Houston 1 (Dubón, Peña, J.Abreu).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval, L, 3-53⅓86634724.14
Webb11100123.52
Bachman2⅔00040381.80
Joyce1⅔32201316.00
Soriano1⅔00011120.00
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier, W, 7-16⅔611051022.84
Stanek34410275.03
Neris, H, 1110021221.12
Montero1⅔00000136.08
Pressly1⅔21102193.33

Inherited runners-scored – Webb 3-3, Neris 2-2. WP – Neris, Pressly.

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 3:12. A – 39,222 (41,000).

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan lf400000.247
Goldschmidt 1b412000.301
Gorman 2b311211.276
Arenado 3b300011.267
W.Contreras c411102.215
Burleson dh400001.223
DeJong ss301011.246
Walker rf301010.272
Edman cf400000.253
Totals3236346
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McCutchen dh400001.272
Reynolds cf-lf311010.278
Joe lf-rf411202.255
Suwinski rf000000.235
Santana 1b401102.238
Castro 2b402001.271
Hayes 3b311101.232
Marcano ss302001.277
Mathias rf200000.262
1-Bae pr-cf010000.268
Delay c200002.310
Totals29484110
St. Louis010000020362
Pittsburgh00001300x480

1-ran for Mathias in the 6th.

E – Arenado (4), Matz (1). LOB – St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 4. 2B – DeJong (5), Joe (13), Reynolds (17). HR – W.Contreras (6), off Ortiz; Gorman (14), off Holderman; Hayes (4), off Montgomery. RBIs – W.Contreras (26), Gorman 2 (44), Hayes (24), Joe 2 (19), Santana (27). S – Delay, Bae.

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Edman, W.Contreras); Pittsburgh 3 (McCutchen, Hayes, Castro). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 5; Pittsburgh 2 for 9.

GIDP – Walker, Mathias, Hayes.

DP – St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Gorman, Goldschmidt; DeJong, Gorman, Goldschmidt); Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Castro, Santana).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, L, 2-7544115754.23
Hicks2000194.30
Matz1⅔20001235.50
Stratton1⅔00003133.66
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ortiz2⅔11121324.37
Perdomo2⅓00003330.00
De Los Santos00011160.00
Hernandez10000152.22
Moreta, W, 3-1110001201.69
Holderman, H, 1222210272.86
Ramirez, H, 20000081.35
Bednar, S, 12-131⅔10000141.17

Inherited runners-scored – Hicks 1-1, Stratton 1-0, Moreta 2-0, Ramirez 1-0. HBP – Hernandez (Donovan).

Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T – 2:32. A – 29,161 (38,753).

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf512100.264
Rosario ss200000.224
Freeman ss201010.286
Ramírez 3b500001.265
Naylor dh401000.253
Giménez 2b413010.247
Arias 1b412010.220
Brennan rf411300.250
Zunino c400003.189
Straw cf402001.239
Totals38412435
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Polanco 2b411101.278
Solano 1b402100.295
Lewis 3b401001.238
Farmer ss402000.275
Garlick rf301002.250
Kepler rf100000.198
Jeffers dh200011.266
Castro lf-cf400001.263
Taylor cf200001.208
a-Kirilloff ph-lf200000.304
Vázquez c211011.248
Totals3228228
Cleveland0100002014120
Minnesota100010000280

a-flied out for Taylor in the 7th.

LOB – Cleveland 11, Minnesota 6. 2B – Giménez (10), Vázquez (5), Solano (11). HR – Brennan (3), off Gray; Kwan (2), off J.López; Polanco (5), off Allen. RBIs – Brennan 3 (15), Kwan (18), Polanco (16), Solano (11). SB – Freeman (1). S – Jeffers.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 6 (Ramírez, Brennan 2, Arias 2, Zunino); Minnesota 1 (Lewis). RISP – Cleveland 0 for 8; Minnesota 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Polanco. LIDP – Castro. GIDP – Kwan, Polanco.

DP – Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Giménez, Arias; Ramírez); Minnesota 1 (Lewis, Farmer, Solano).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Allen, W, 3-26⅔72224952.76
Karinchak, H, 111⅔00002144.01
De Los Santos, H, 31⅔10000141.64
Clase, S, 18-231⅔00002153.21
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 4-16103302902.15
Moran1⅔10011193.60
J.López1⅔11122314.50
Pagán0000044.07

Inherited runners-scored – Moran 2-0, J.López 2-0, Pagán 3-0. HBP – J.López (Naylor).

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 2:36. A – 27,153 (38,544).

N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Torres 2b400000.262
Judge rf311111.291
Rizzo 1b411001.297
Donaldson dh400002.167
LeMahieu 3b411003.244
Bauers lf322401.237
Cabrera lf111100.200
Kiner-Falefa cf400001.220
Trevino c300001.210
Volpe ss300002.188
Totals33666112
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b-rf400011.261
Freeman 1b501001.336
Smith c401002.315
Muncy 3b200021.208
Martinez dh-lf400000.276
Heyward rf110000.236
a-Taylor ph-cf211000.215
D.Peralta lf201100.233
b-Vargas ph-2b211101.223
Outman cf200002.232
c-Thompson ph000010.155
Scott p000000---
González p000000---
d-Barnes ph100000.095
Rojas ss402100.218
Totals3337348
New York020201001660
Los Angeles010000200370

a-singled for Heyward in the 7th. b-tripled for D.Peralta in the 7th. c-walked for Outman in the 7th. d-popped out for González in the 9th.

LOB – New York 1, Los Angeles 8. 3B – LeMahieu (2), Vargas (3). HR – Bauers 2 (5), off Grove; Judge (19), off S.Miller; Cabrera (4), off González. RBIs – Bauers 4 (11), Judge (40), Cabrera (16), D.Peralta (19), Vargas (26), Rojas (6). CS – Rojas (1).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 0; Los Angeles 5 (D.Peralta, Vargas, Outman, Smith, Freeman). RISP – New York 1 for 1; Los Angeles 1 for 11.

Runners moved up – Martinez 2, Taylor. GIDP – Smith.

DP – New York 1 (Volpe, Torres, Rizzo).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole, W, 7-06⅔41125802.82
W.Peralta2221093.00
King, H, 22⅔10003331.65
Holmes, S, 6-81⅔00010162.96
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Grove, L, 0-25⅔44407838.14
S.Miller1⅔11102112.77
Vesia1⅔0000187.62
Scott100012320.00
González1110052.81

W.Peralta pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – King 2-1. HBP – Cole (Heyward). PB – Trevino (2).

Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T – 2:38. A – 52,975 (56,000).

Atlanta 5, Arizona 2
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf522100.325
Olson 1b300022.228
Riley 3b410100.258
Murphy c503000.294
Rosario lf412100.257
Albies 2b300010.244
Ozuna dh312110.222
Arcia ss301010.313
Harris II cf401000.172
Totals34511452
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Smith rf400011.213
Marte 2b300012.274
Carroll cf400001.282
Gurriel Jr. lf301012.310
Rivera 1b412000.341
Longoria dh411101.216
Rojas 3b401002.233
Moreno c301011.284
Perdomo ss200110.280
Totals31262510
Atlanta0011120005110
Arizona000010100260

LOB – Atlanta 8, Arizona 8. 2B – Murphy (11), Acuña Jr. (17), Rivera (7), Gurriel Jr. (17). 3B – Rosario (2). HR – Acuña Jr. (12), off Jameson; Longoria (8), off Strider. RBIs – Riley (30), Ozuna (23), Rosario (21), Acuña Jr. (32), Longoria (13), Perdomo (25). SB – Acuña Jr. (24). CS – Smith (1). SF – Riley.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Arcia, Albies, Acuña Jr.); Arizona 5 (Marte 2, Smith, Moreno, Longoria). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 10; Arizona 0 for 8.

Runners moved up – Rosario, Harris II, Perdomo. GIDP – Rosario, Harris II, Rivera.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Riley, Albies, Olson); Arizona 3 (Rojas, Perdomo, Rivera; Perdomo, Rivera; Marte, Perdomo, Rivera).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider, W, 6-26⅔32247992.97
Chavez1⅔10013241.80
Anderson, H, 101⅔10000113.33
Iglesias, S, 6-71⅔10000113.38
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
R.Nelson, L, 2-3463340985.40
Jameson3⅓52211453.38
Ginkel1⅔00001113.08

Inherited runners-scored – Chavez 1-1, Jameson 2-0. HBP – Chavez (Perdomo).

Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Knight; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T – 2:44. A – 36,529 (48,359).

San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 0
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mastrobuoni 3b401000.157
Hoerner 2b300010.282
Happ lf400000.267
Suzuki rf400003.280
Swanson ss201010.276
Tauchman cf300002.306
Ríos dh300003.071
Mervis 1b300001.179
Barnhart c300003.156
Totals29020212
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bogaerts ss400002.252
Rivas 1b100001.000
Tatis Jr. rf522401.258
Soto lf301020.256
Machado 3b401001.226
Sánchez c311010.294
Cronenworth 1b-2b411000.203
Kim 2b-ss212010.250
Dixon dh200102.231
a-Carpenter ph-dh100000.178
Grisham cf312110.198
Totals32610657
Chicago000000000021
San Diego02100003x6101

a-lined out for Dixon in the 8th.

E – Tauchman (3), Machado (3). LOB – Chicago 4, San Diego 9. 2B – Soto (15), Grisham (14), Kim (9). HR – Tatis Jr. (10), off Smyly; Tatis Jr. (11), off Estrada. RBIs – Dixon (4), Grisham (15), Tatis Jr. 4 (27). SB – Kim (11). SF – Dixon. S – Kim.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Hoerner); San Diego 5 (Bogaerts 3, Machado, Cronenworth). RISP – Chicago 0 for 1; San Diego 2 for 12.

Runners moved up – Grisham.

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly, L, 5-3573334823.56
Fulmer1⅓00022246.94
Estrada1⅔33301254.66
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish, W, 4-47⅔200191154.10
Martinez, H, 51⅔00002142.64
Honeywell Jr.1⅔00011153.52

Inherited runners-scored – Fulmer 2-0. WP – Fulmer.

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 2:32. A – 42,655 (40,222).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.