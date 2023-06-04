Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, June 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ruiz cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .267 Noda 1b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .238 Laureano rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .219 Brown dh 4 0 0 0 1 4 .162 Bleday lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .219 Peterson 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .195 Langeliers c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .215 Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .150 Allen ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Totals 36 1 8 1 3 11

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Arraez 2b 5 1 5 5 0 0 .390 b-Hampson ph-2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .239 Soler dh 6 0 1 0 0 1 .247 De La Cruz lf 2 0 0 2 1 0 .296 Sánchez rf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .317 Gurriel 1b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .277 Segura 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .194 a-Berti ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Fortes c 3 3 1 1 2 0 .241 Wendle ss 4 3 3 0 0 0 .217 Davis cf 4 2 1 3 0 0 .300 Totals 36 12 14 11 7 4

Oakland 000 000 010 1 8 0 Miami 043 020 03x 12 14 1

a-struck out for Segura in the 8th. b-walked for Arraez in the 8th.

E – Wendle (1). LOB – Oakland 12, Miami 11. 2B – Langeliers (7), Bleday (5), Ruiz (14), Wendle 2 (4), Davis (1), Arraez 3 (14), Gurriel (5). RBIs – Langeliers (25), Davis 3 (4), Arraez 5 (26), De La Cruz 2 (26), Fortes (11). SB – Segura (5). CS – Segura (2). SF – De La Cruz 2.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 7 (Kemp 3, Langeliers, Brown, Noda, Ruiz); Miami 7 (Soler 2, Gurriel 3, De La Cruz 2). RISP – Oakland 1 for 10; Miami 6 for 19.

Runners moved up – Peterson, Davis.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Medina, L, 0-5 2⅔ 6 6 6 4 2 72 8.19 Long 2⅔ 3 1 1 0 1 39 3.43 Lovelady 1⅔ 2 2 2 1 0 20 3.06 May 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 8 6.75 Erceg 2⅔ 3 3 3 2 1 47 4.00

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA E.Pérez, W, 3-1 5⅔ 4 0 0 1 5 88 2.25 Okert 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 3 13 1.96 Soriano, S, 1-1 3⅔ 4 1 1 2 3 61 2.70

Inherited runners-scored – Long 2-2. HBP – Lovelady (Davis), Soriano (Kemp), Erceg (Wendle). WP – Medina, Erceg.

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.

T – 3:01. A – 10,649 (37,446).