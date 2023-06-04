Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, June 3

San Francisco 4, Baltimore 0
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Henderson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Urías 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|O'Hearn rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|0
|8
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.277
|Davis 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Yastrzemski cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|a-Slater ph-cf-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.367
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.248
|Sabol lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Johnson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Bailey c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Schmitt 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|4
|11
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|1
|San Francisco
|003
|001
|00x
|4
|10
|0
a-singled for Yastrzemski in the 6th.
E – Akin (2). LOB – Baltimore 4, San Francisco 11. 2B – Frazier (9), O'Hearn (5), Flores (7), Wade Jr. 2 (8), Yastrzemski (11). RBIs – Davis (31), Flores 2 (18), Slater (7).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (Frazier 2, Rutschman); San Francisco 9 (Bailey 2, Sabol 3, Davis, Schmitt 2, Crawford). RISP – Baltimore 0 for 3; San Francisco 3 for 13.
Runners moved up – Davis, Schmitt. GIDP – Santander.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Schmitt, Crawford, Wade Jr.).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish, L, 2-2
|4⅔
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|79
|4.12
|Akin
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|4.91
|Baker
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|15
|3.81
|Pérez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.71
|Zimmermann
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|0.00
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, W, 5-2
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|7
|103
|2.71
|Alexander, H, 4
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.92
|Doval
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.10
Inherited runners-scored – Baker 3-0, Pérez 2-1, Alexander 2-0. WP – Bradish.
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T – 2:35. A – 32,416 (41,915).
Miami 12, Oakland 1
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruiz cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Laureano rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Brown dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.162
|Bleday lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.195
|Langeliers c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Allen ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|36
|1
|8
|1
|3
|11
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|5
|1
|5
|5
|0
|0
|.390
|b-Hampson ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Soler dh
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|De La Cruz lf
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.296
|Sánchez rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.317
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Segura 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|a-Berti ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Fortes c
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.241
|Wendle ss
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Davis cf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.300
|Totals
|36
|12
|14
|11
|7
|4
|Oakland
|000
|000
|010
|1
|8
|0
|Miami
|043
|020
|03x
|12
|14
|1
a-struck out for Segura in the 8th. b-walked for Arraez in the 8th.
E – Wendle (1). LOB – Oakland 12, Miami 11. 2B – Langeliers (7), Bleday (5), Ruiz (14), Wendle 2 (4), Davis (1), Arraez 3 (14), Gurriel (5). RBIs – Langeliers (25), Davis 3 (4), Arraez 5 (26), De La Cruz 2 (26), Fortes (11). SB – Segura (5). CS – Segura (2). SF – De La Cruz 2.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 7 (Kemp 3, Langeliers, Brown, Noda, Ruiz); Miami 7 (Soler 2, Gurriel 3, De La Cruz 2). RISP – Oakland 1 for 10; Miami 6 for 19.
Runners moved up – Peterson, Davis.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Medina, L, 0-5
|2⅔
|6
|6
|6
|4
|2
|72
|8.19
|Long
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|39
|3.43
|Lovelady
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|3.06
|May
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6.75
|Erceg
|2⅔
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|47
|4.00
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|E.Pérez, W, 3-1
|5⅔
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|88
|2.25
|Okert
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|1.96
|Soriano, S, 1-1
|3⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|61
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored – Long 2-2. HBP – Lovelady (Davis), Soriano (Kemp), Erceg (Wendle). WP – Medina, Erceg.
Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.
T – 3:01. A – 10,649 (37,446).
Boston 8, Tampa Bay 5 (Game 1)
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.313
|Franco ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Arozarena lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Ramírez dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.296
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|Walls 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Bethancourt c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|4
|2
|12
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Verdugo rf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.296
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Turner 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.271
|Yoshida lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.316
|Refsnyder cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|a-Duran ph-cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Casas dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.184
|Hernández ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|McGuire c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Reyes 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|8
|4
|7
|Tampa Bay
|030
|010
|100
|5
|10
|1
|Boston
|000
|016
|10x
|8
|12
|2
a-struck out for Refsnyder in the 5th.
E – Bethancourt (2), Hernández 2 (13). LOB – Tampa Bay 8, Boston 9. 2B – Franco 2 (17), Díaz 2 (13), McGuire (7), Turner (11), Yoshida (13), Verdugo (17). RBIs – Díaz 2 (32), Ramírez 2 (25), Verdugo 2 (23), Reyes (5), Turner 3 (25), Yoshida (32), Duran (22). SB – Franco (21). SF – Ramírez.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 6 (Franco, Arozarena, J.Lowe 4); Boston 4 (Hernández, Duran 2, Devers). RISP – Tampa Bay 5 for 14; Boston 6 for 11.
GIDP – Duran.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Franco, Díaz).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelley
|2⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|4.05
|LaSorsa
|2⅓
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|59
|2.08
|Kelly, H, 7
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.10
|Beeks, L, 2-3, BS, 1-2
|4
|6
|6
|2
|2
|37
|6.21
|Criswell
|2⅓
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|28
|6.11
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Whitlock
|4
|6
|4
|4
|2
|5
|97
|5.61
|Sherriff
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.80
|Kluber, W, 3-6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6.12
|Winckowski, H, 8
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.27
|Martin, H, 10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.62
|Jansen, S, 12-15
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.06
Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 3-0, Criswell 1-1, Sherriff 2-0. HBP – Kelley (Refsnyder), LaSorsa (Refsnyder).
Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Chris Guccione.
T – 2:55. A – 31,303 (37,755).
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 2 (Game 2)
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.310
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.199
|Ramírez lf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.305
|Arozarena dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.294
|J.Lowe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|a-Siri ph-cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.239
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Walls ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.235
|Margot cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|4
|4
|11
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Verdugo rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Devers 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.245
|Yoshida dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|1-Refsnyder pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Duran cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.279
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.264
|Casas 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.194
|Reyes ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Valdez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|b-Hernández ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Wong c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|c-McGuire ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|1
|6
|10
|Tampa Bay
|001
|001
|002
|4
|10
|2
|Boston
|000
|100
|100
|2
|5
|0
a-doubled for J.Lowe in the 6th. b-struck out for Valdez in the 7th. c-grounded out for Wong in the 9th.
1-ran for Yoshida in the 9th.
E – Mejía (3), B.Lowe (5). LOB – Tampa Bay 11, Boston 11. 2B – Margot (5), Ramírez 2 (8), Siri (5), Casas (7), Yoshida (14). 3B – Casas (1). RBIs – Díaz (33), Siri (23), Ramírez 2 (27), Casas (17). SB – Arozarena (7), Ramírez (2), Siri (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 6 (Walls, Mejía 2, B.Lowe 2, Paredes); Boston 7 (Reyes 2, Valdez, Yoshida 2, Hernández, Duran). RISP – Tampa Bay 3 for 16; Boston 1 for 12.
Runners moved up – Mejía, Díaz, B.Lowe, Duran, Verdugo.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow
|5⅓
|4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|88
|3.72
|Stephenson, H, 1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Poche, BS, 1-4
|1⅔
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|25
|2.18
|Faucher, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.50
|Adam, S, 8-11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.96
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford
|3⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|40
|3.48
|Garza
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|26
|1.00
|Sherriff
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|37
|2.70
|Bernardino
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|36
|2.93
|Jansen, L, 1-3
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|27
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored – Stephenson 1-0, Sherriff 2-0. HBP – Sherriff (Paredes), Adam (Devers).
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Edwin Jimenez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T – 3:02. A – 30,784 (37,755).
Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 1 (10)
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Maton dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.166
|Short 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Schoop 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|Marisnick cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|32
|1
|3
|0
|4
|11
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Jiménez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Vaughn 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|1-González pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Sheets dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.236
|Andrus 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|a-Burger ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|0
|2
|10
|Detroit
|000
|001
|000
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000
|1
|2
|4
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Andrus in the 8th.
1-ran for Vaughn in the 8th.
LOB – Detroit 6, Chicago 6. 3B – McKinstry (1). SB – Benintendi (6), González (4). CS – Maton (1). S – González.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Báez, Maton, Marisnick); Chicago 1 (Anderson). RISP – Detroit 0 for 6; Chicago 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – McKinstry.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lorenzen
|7⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|85
|3.21
|Foley
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|1.50
|Lange
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.11
|Cisnero, L, 2-1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease
|5⅓
|2
|1
|1
|3
|6
|99
|4.63
|Middleton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.33
|Hendriks
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|9.00
|Santos
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.12
|Graveman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.55
|López, W, 1-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|5.19
IBB – off Foley (Sheets), off Cisnero (Sheets). HBP – Cisnero (Burger). WP – Lorenzen(2), Cisnero, Cease(2).
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T – 2:42. A – 24,674 (40,241).
Philadelphia 4, Washington 2
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Guthrie lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.206
|Ellis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Sosa 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|2
|7
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|García 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Meneses dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|Smith 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Dickerson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|a-Garrett ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Call cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|1
|2
|4
|Philadelphia
|011
|001
|010
|4
|10
|0
|Washington
|000
|200
|000
|2
|7
|0
a-singled for Dickerson in the 7th.
LOB – Philadelphia 6, Washington 5. 2B – Realmuto (15), Turner (14), Harper (7). HR – Realmuto (4), off Gore. RBIs – Harrison (7), Turner (16), Realmuto (18), Marsh (24), Ruiz (24). SF – Marsh.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Harrison, Realmuto 2); Washington 1 (García). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 7; Washington 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Abrams. LIDP – Candelario. GIDP – Sosa, Harper, Abrams.
DP – Philadelphia 2 (Ellis, Turner, Ellis; Harrison, Ellis, Harrison); Washington 2 (Abrams, Smith; Abrams, García, Smith).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strahm
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.05
|Vasquez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|1.30
|Covey, W, 1-1
|2⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|27
|9.39
|Marte, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|7.30
|Soto, H, 9
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.25
|Domínguez, H, 7
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.68
|Kimbrel, S, 8-8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.32
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gore, L, 3-4
|6⅔
|9
|3
|3
|0
|6
|101
|3.66
|Ramírez
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|5.81
|Kuhl
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|7.36
Inherited runners-scored – Kuhl 2-1. HBP – Kimbrel (Smith).
Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Brian Walsh; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Segal.
T – 2:24. A – 30,959 (41,376).
Colorado 6, Kansas City 4
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.229
|McMahon 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Díaz c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|Grichuk rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.340
|Montero 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Trejo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|4
|10
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pratto lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.292
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Perez c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.282
|1-Fermin pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Melendez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|Garcia 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.264
|Olivares dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Waters cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.227
|Duffy 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|a-Massey ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|4
|4
|10
|Colorado
|500
|001
|000
|6
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|101
|000
|011
|4
|11
|2
a- for Duffy in the 8th.
1-ran for Perez in the 9th.
E – Witt Jr. (5), Waters (1). LOB – Colorado 8, Kansas City 10. 3B – Montero (1). HR – Pratto (3), off Gomber. RBIs – McMahon (34), Grichuk (10), Montero 2 (7), Doyle (16), Blackmon (24), Pratto (14), Garcia (11), Waters (2), Perez (33). SB – Tovar (3), Witt Jr. (18), Trejo (4). SF – Doyle.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 5 (Díaz 3, Profar 2); Kansas City 3 (Pratto, Olivares, Massey). RISP – Colorado 4 for 12; Kansas City 3 for 7.
GIDP – Pasquantino, Waters.
DP – Colorado 2 (Trejo, Tovar, Montero; Tovar, Trejo, Montero).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber
|2
|6
|2
|2
|3
|4
|74
|6.99
|Carasiti, W, 1-0
|2⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|5.59
|Bird
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|2.79
|Hand
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|3.86
|Lawrence, S, 2-2
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.06
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch, L, 0-1
|5⅔
|6
|5
|3
|1
|7
|97
|4.35
|Staumont
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|26
|4.74
|Kowar
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|0.00
|Barlow
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.68
Inherited runners-scored – Carasiti 2-0, Lawrence 2-0. HBP – Lynch (Blackmon), Carasiti (Duffy), Hand (Olivares). WP – Gomber.
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T – 2:55. A – 16,492 (38,427).
Texas 16, Seattle 6
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|a-Wong ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|France 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Haggerty cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|T.Hernández dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.236
|Kelenic rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.275
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.215
|Pollock lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.165
|Caballero 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|5
|14
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|6
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.304
|Seager ss
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.340
|Grossman rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Lowe 1b
|6
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.281
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|Jankowski lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.285
|Heim c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.289
|Ragans p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|King p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Garver dh-c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.292
|Duran lf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.307
|J.Smith lf-ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Taveras cf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|3
|.306
|Totals
|43
|16
|19
|16
|5
|10
|Seattle
|100
|200
|003
|6
|11
|0
|Texas
|330
|130
|51x
|16
|19
|0
a-pinch hit for Crawford in the 9th.
LOB – Seattle 9, Texas 8. 2B – France (17), Caballero (4), Semien 2 (17), Heim 2 (13), Seager (10), J.Smith (4). HR – Taveras (3), off Saucedo; Semien (9), off Flexen; Lowe (6), off Flexen; Garver (3), off Ford. RBIs – Kelenic (27), Caballero (11), Rodríguez (32), France (26), T.Hernández 2 (30), Seager 3 (27), Heim 2 (41), Lowe 3 (35), García (50), Taveras 3 (23), Semien 3 (47), Garver (7). SB – Rodríguez (12).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Suárez 2, Murphy 2); Texas 4 (Lowe, Jung 2, Garver). RISP – Seattle 5 for 12; Texas 7 for 18.
Runners moved up – Rodríguez, García, Seager.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woo, L, 0-1
|2⅔
|7
|6
|6
|1
|4
|47
|27.00
|Festa
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|8.31
|Saucedo
|2⅔
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|39
|3.21
|Flexen
|2⅔
|6
|5
|5
|1
|3
|51
|7.13
|Ford
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|22
|9.00
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|3⅔
|6
|3
|3
|4
|5
|78
|4.03
|Sborz, W, 2-2
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|4.26
|Leclerc
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|35
|2.95
|Ragans
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.32
|King
|1⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|30
|7.94
Inherited runners-scored – Sborz 3-1. WP – Saucedo.
Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.
T – 3:01. A – 34,435 (40,000).
Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 8
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Miller 2b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.319
|Turang ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Tellez dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Singleton 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Monasterio ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Wiemer cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.205
|Perkins rf
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.188
|Totals
|36
|10
|11
|10
|4
|3
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|McLain ss
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|India dh
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.276
|Fraley rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Steer 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.292
|Senzel 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Fairchild cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|a-Stephenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Benson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.154
|Casali c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.172
|b-Hopkins ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|---
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|8
|10
|8
|Milwaukee
|135
|100
|000
|10
|11
|0
|Cincinnati
|102
|003
|002
|8
|11
|0
a-struck out for Fairchild in the 9th. b-walked for Casali in the 9th.
LOB – Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 12. 3B – McLain (1). HR – Perkins (1), off Ashcraft; Contreras (7), off Ashcraft; Fraley (6), off Rea. RBIs – Tellez (27), Perkins 5 (5), Yelich (25), Miller (16), Wiemer (17), Contreras (19), Steer 2 (30), India 3 (29), Fraley (36), Newman (19), Hopkins (1). SB – Yelich (13), Fraley 3 (11), Steer 2 (3), Benson (3), Fairchild (7), India 2 (11). SF – Newman.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 0; Cincinnati 9 (McLain 2, India, Newman, Senzel 4, Fraley). RISP – Milwaukee 5 for 7; Cincinnati 3 for 13.
Runners moved up – India. GIDP – Contreras, Senzel.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Monasterio, Miller, Singleton); Cincinnati 1 (Newman, Steer).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rea, W, 3-3
|5⅔
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|93
|4.94
|Megill
|1⅔
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|35
|5.87
|Wilson
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|2.30
|Cousins
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|11
|4.82
|Williams, S, 10-10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|26
|0.46
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft, L, 3-4
|4⅔
|9
|10
|10
|4
|2
|86
|6.64
|Salazar
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|39
|8.53
|Herget
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|4.79
Cousins pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored – Williams 2-1. HBP – Salazar (Contreras). WP – Cousins.
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T – 2:58. A – 25,485 (43,891).
Toronto 2, N.Y. Mets 1
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.336
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.285
|Belt dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|1-Biggio pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Varsho lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.262
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|2
|5
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.212
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.227
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|2-Pham pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Nido c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|a-Álvarez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|3
|11
|Toronto
|000
|001
|001
|2
|10
|1
|New York
|010
|000
|000
|1
|6
|0
a-flied out for Nido in the 9th.
1-ran for Belt in the 8th. 2-ran for Canha in the 9th.
E – Chapman (5). LOB – Toronto 11, New York 9. 2B – Belt 2 (12), Guerrero Jr. (13), Vogelbach (5). RBIs – Kirk (15), Guerrero Jr. (36), Vogelbach (14). SB – Guerrero Jr. (3), Varsho (7), Alonso (2), Springer (10). CS – Varsho (2). S – Nido.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 6 (Kirk 2, Kiermaier, Merrifield 2, Biggio); New York 6 (Marte, Baty, Lindor, Nimmo, Vogelbach 2). RISP – Toronto 2 for 13; New York 0 for 11.
Runners moved up – Chapman, Marte. GIDP – Guerrero Jr..
DP – New York 1 (Alonso, Lindor, Alonso).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|86
|3.66
|Richards
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.24
|Pearson, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.59
|Swanson, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.93
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill
|5⅓
|5
|1
|1
|5
|5
|103
|4.40
|Raley, BS, 1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.75
|Ottavino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.91
|Robertson, L, 2-1
|1⅓
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|28
|1.75
Inherited runners-scored – Raley 2-1, Robertson 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.
T – 2:48. A – 37,704 (42,136).
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ohtani dh
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.274
|Trout cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.267
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Ward lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Thaiss c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Rengifo 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Soto ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|4
|3
|8
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dubón 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Peña ss
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|Bregman 3b
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|.251
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.213
|McCormick rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.242
|Julks lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Meyers cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Totals
|33
|9
|12
|9
|8
|6
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|401
|6
|12
|0
|Houston
|101
|500
|20x
|9
|12
|0
LOB – Los Angeles 8, Houston 9. 2B – Thaiss (5), Rengifo (4), Ohtani (9), Peña (14), McCormick (7), Meyers (8). 3B – Ohtani (3). HR – Renfroe (11), off Stanek; Bregman (8), off Webb; McCormick (5), off Joyce. RBIs – Ohtani 2 (40), Renfroe (30), Trout (32), J.Abreu (23), McCormick 2 (16), Alvarez (51), Bregman 4 (36), Dubón (10). SF – Dubón.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Thaiss, Drury, Renfroe 2, Walsh); Houston 3 (McCormick, Julks 2). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 10; Houston 6 for 11.
Runners moved up – Alvarez. GIDP – Ohtani, Maldonado, J.Abreu.
DP – Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, Drury, Walsh; Soto, Drury, Walsh); Houston 1 (Dubón, Peña, J.Abreu).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval, L, 3-5
|3⅓
|8
|6
|6
|3
|4
|72
|4.14
|Webb
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|3.52
|Bachman
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|38
|1.80
|Joyce
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|31
|6.00
|Soriano
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, W, 7-1
|6⅔
|6
|1
|1
|0
|5
|102
|2.84
|Stanek
|⅓
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|27
|5.03
|Neris, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|1.12
|Montero
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|6.08
|Pressly
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|3.33
Inherited runners-scored – Webb 3-3, Neris 2-2. WP – Neris, Pressly.
Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 3:12. A – 39,222 (41,000).
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Gorman 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.276
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|W.Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.215
|Burleson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Walker rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Edman cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|4
|6
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Reynolds cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Joe lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.255
|Suwinski rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Hayes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Marcano ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Mathias rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|1-Bae pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Delay c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Totals
|29
|4
|8
|4
|1
|10
|St. Louis
|010
|000
|020
|3
|6
|2
|Pittsburgh
|000
|013
|00x
|4
|8
|0
1-ran for Mathias in the 6th.
E – Arenado (4), Matz (1). LOB – St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 4. 2B – DeJong (5), Joe (13), Reynolds (17). HR – W.Contreras (6), off Ortiz; Gorman (14), off Holderman; Hayes (4), off Montgomery. RBIs – W.Contreras (26), Gorman 2 (44), Hayes (24), Joe 2 (19), Santana (27). S – Delay, Bae.
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Edman, W.Contreras); Pittsburgh 3 (McCutchen, Hayes, Castro). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 5; Pittsburgh 2 for 9.
GIDP – Walker, Mathias, Hayes.
DP – St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Gorman, Goldschmidt; DeJong, Gorman, Goldschmidt); Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Castro, Santana).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 2-7
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|5
|75
|4.23
|Hicks
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.30
|Matz
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|5.50
|Stratton
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.66
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ortiz
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|32
|4.37
|Perdomo
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|0.00
|De Los Santos
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
|Hernandez
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.22
|Moreta, W, 3-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.69
|Holderman, H, 12
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|27
|2.86
|Ramirez, H, 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.35
|Bednar, S, 12-13
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.17
Inherited runners-scored – Hicks 1-1, Stratton 1-0, Moreta 2-0, Ramirez 1-0. HBP – Hernandez (Donovan).
Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mark Carlson.
T – 2:32. A – 29,161 (38,753).
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Rosario ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Freeman ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Naylor dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Arias 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Brennan rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.189
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Totals
|38
|4
|12
|4
|3
|5
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Polanco 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Solano 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Lewis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Garlick rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Kepler rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Jeffers dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Castro lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|a-Kirilloff ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Vázquez c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|2
|8
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|201
|4
|12
|0
|Minnesota
|100
|010
|000
|2
|8
|0
a-flied out for Taylor in the 7th.
LOB – Cleveland 11, Minnesota 6. 2B – Giménez (10), Vázquez (5), Solano (11). HR – Brennan (3), off Gray; Kwan (2), off J.López; Polanco (5), off Allen. RBIs – Brennan 3 (15), Kwan (18), Polanco (16), Solano (11). SB – Freeman (1). S – Jeffers.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 6 (Ramírez, Brennan 2, Arias 2, Zunino); Minnesota 1 (Lewis). RISP – Cleveland 0 for 8; Minnesota 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Polanco. LIDP – Castro. GIDP – Kwan, Polanco.
DP – Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Giménez, Arias; Ramírez); Minnesota 1 (Lewis, Farmer, Solano).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allen, W, 3-2
|6⅔
|7
|2
|2
|2
|4
|95
|2.76
|Karinchak, H, 11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.01
|De Los Santos, H, 3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.64
|Clase, S, 18-23
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.21
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 4-1
|6
|10
|3
|3
|0
|2
|90
|2.15
|Moran
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.60
|J.López
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|31
|4.50
|Pagán
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.07
Inherited runners-scored – Moran 2-0, J.López 2-0, Pagán 3-0. HBP – J.López (Naylor).
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 2:36. A – 27,153 (38,544).
N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.291
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Donaldson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Bauers lf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.237
|Cabrera lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Kiner-Falefa cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Volpe ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Totals
|33
|6
|6
|6
|1
|12
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.336
|Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|Muncy 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.208
|Martinez dh-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Heyward rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|a-Taylor ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|D.Peralta lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|b-Vargas ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Outman cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|c-Thompson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.155
|Scott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|d-Barnes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.095
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|4
|8
|New York
|020
|201
|001
|6
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|200
|3
|7
|0
a-singled for Heyward in the 7th. b-tripled for D.Peralta in the 7th. c-walked for Outman in the 7th. d-popped out for González in the 9th.
LOB – New York 1, Los Angeles 8. 3B – LeMahieu (2), Vargas (3). HR – Bauers 2 (5), off Grove; Judge (19), off S.Miller; Cabrera (4), off González. RBIs – Bauers 4 (11), Judge (40), Cabrera (16), D.Peralta (19), Vargas (26), Rojas (6). CS – Rojas (1).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 0; Los Angeles 5 (D.Peralta, Vargas, Outman, Smith, Freeman). RISP – New York 1 for 1; Los Angeles 1 for 11.
Runners moved up – Martinez 2, Taylor. GIDP – Smith.
DP – New York 1 (Volpe, Torres, Rizzo).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 7-0
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|80
|2.82
|W.Peralta
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|9
|3.00
|King, H, 2
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|1.65
|Holmes, S, 6-8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.96
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Grove, L, 0-2
|5⅔
|4
|4
|4
|0
|7
|83
|8.14
|S.Miller
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|11
|2.77
|Vesia
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|7.62
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|0.00
|González
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2.81
W.Peralta pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – King 2-1. HBP – Cole (Heyward). PB – Trevino (2).
Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T – 2:38. A – 52,975 (56,000).
Atlanta 5, Arizona 2
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.325
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.228
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Murphy c
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Ozuna dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.222
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Totals
|34
|5
|11
|4
|5
|2
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.274
|Carroll cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.310
|Rivera 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.341
|Longoria dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|5
|10
|Atlanta
|001
|112
|000
|5
|11
|0
|Arizona
|000
|010
|100
|2
|6
|0
LOB – Atlanta 8, Arizona 8. 2B – Murphy (11), Acuña Jr. (17), Rivera (7), Gurriel Jr. (17). 3B – Rosario (2). HR – Acuña Jr. (12), off Jameson; Longoria (8), off Strider. RBIs – Riley (30), Ozuna (23), Rosario (21), Acuña Jr. (32), Longoria (13), Perdomo (25). SB – Acuña Jr. (24). CS – Smith (1). SF – Riley.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Arcia, Albies, Acuña Jr.); Arizona 5 (Marte 2, Smith, Moreno, Longoria). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 10; Arizona 0 for 8.
Runners moved up – Rosario, Harris II, Perdomo. GIDP – Rosario, Harris II, Rivera.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Riley, Albies, Olson); Arizona 3 (Rojas, Perdomo, Rivera; Perdomo, Rivera; Marte, Perdomo, Rivera).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider, W, 6-2
|6⅔
|3
|2
|2
|4
|7
|99
|2.97
|Chavez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|1.80
|Anderson, H, 10
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.33
|Iglesias, S, 6-7
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.38
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Nelson, L, 2-3
|4
|6
|3
|3
|4
|0
|98
|5.40
|Jameson
|3⅓
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|45
|3.38
|Ginkel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.08
Inherited runners-scored – Chavez 1-1, Jameson 2-0. HBP – Chavez (Perdomo).
Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Knight; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T – 2:44. A – 36,529 (48,359).
San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 0
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mastrobuoni 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.157
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.280
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Tauchman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Ríos dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.071
|Mervis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.156
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Rivas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.258
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.256
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Sánchez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Cronenworth 1b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Kim 2b-ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Dixon dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|a-Carpenter ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.198
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|6
|5
|7
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|1
|San Diego
|021
|000
|03x
|6
|10
|1
a-lined out for Dixon in the 8th.
E – Tauchman (3), Machado (3). LOB – Chicago 4, San Diego 9. 2B – Soto (15), Grisham (14), Kim (9). HR – Tatis Jr. (10), off Smyly; Tatis Jr. (11), off Estrada. RBIs – Dixon (4), Grisham (15), Tatis Jr. 4 (27). SB – Kim (11). SF – Dixon. S – Kim.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Hoerner); San Diego 5 (Bogaerts 3, Machado, Cronenworth). RISP – Chicago 0 for 1; San Diego 2 for 12.
Runners moved up – Grisham.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, L, 5-3
|5
|7
|3
|3
|3
|4
|82
|3.56
|Fulmer
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|6.94
|Estrada
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|25
|4.66
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, W, 4-4
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|115
|4.10
|Martinez, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.64
|Honeywell Jr.
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.52
Inherited runners-scored – Fulmer 2-0. WP – Fulmer.
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 2:32. A – 42,655 (40,222).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: