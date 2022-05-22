Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, May 21, 2022

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cronenworth 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .201 Machado 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .358 Profar dh 3 0 2 0 2 0 .217 Myers rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .232 Voit 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .181 Alcántara 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .189 Nola c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .212 Kim ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Grisham cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .146 Azocar lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .216 Totals 32 2 6 2 6 10

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. La Stella 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Flores dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .266 Yastrzemski cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .296 Ruf 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Pederson lf 2 0 2 0 1 0 .239 b-Slater ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Estrada 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 González rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .324 Papierski c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Longoria ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Bart c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .169 Totals 32 1 6 1 3 6

San Diego 001 001 000 2 6 0 San Francisco 000 000 010 1 6 1

a-grounded out for Papierski in the 7th. b-singled for Pederson in the 9th.

E – Ruf (1). LOB – San Diego 11, San Francisco 7. 2B – Voit (3), Yastrzemski (7), Pederson (3), La Stella (3). HR – Machado (8), off Rodón; Flores (4), off Suarez. RBIs – Machado (25), Grisham (12), Flores (23). SB – Profar (4), Kim (3). CS – Azocar (4). S – Grisham.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 6 (Azocar 2, Nola 2, Myers 2); San Francisco 3 (Ruf, Longoria, Crawford). RISP – San Diego 1 for 7; San Francisco 0 for 5.

GIDP – Ruf.

DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Voit).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Musgrove, W, 5-0 7⅔ 4 0 0 3 4 100 1.90 Suarez, H, 4 1⅔ 1 1 1 0 1 17 4.15 Ta.Rogers, S, 16-17 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.49

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodón, L, 4-3 6⅔ 5 2 2 4 6 100 3.43 J.García 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.00 Leone 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 3 16 2.63 Álvarez ⅓ 0 0 0 1 0 9 4.66 Llovera 0 0 0 1 1 13 1.69

Inherited runners-scored – Llovera 2-0. HBP – Álvarez (Cronenworth).

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Nic Lentz.

T – 3:05. A – 38,916 (41,915).