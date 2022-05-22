Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, May 21, 2022

San Diego 2, San Francisco 1
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Cronenworth 2b-1b400003.201
Machado 3b511100.358
Profar dh302020.217
Myers rf400013.232
Voit 1b311011.181
Alcántara 2b000000.189
Nola c301011.212
Kim ss400001.214
Grisham cf300101.146
Azocar lf301010.216
Totals32262610
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
La Stella 3b401000.267
Flores dh411101.266
Yastrzemski cf301010.296
Ruf 1b400001.242
Pederson lf202010.239
b-Slater ph101000.258
Crawford ss400000.216
Estrada 2b400001.268
González rf300011.324
Papierski c200002.000
a-Longoria ph100000.143
Bart c000000.169
Totals3216136
San Diego001001000260
San Francisco000000010161

a-grounded out for Papierski in the 7th. b-singled for Pederson in the 9th.

E – Ruf (1). LOB – San Diego 11, San Francisco 7. 2B – Voit (3), Yastrzemski (7), Pederson (3), La Stella (3). HR – Machado (8), off Rodón; Flores (4), off Suarez. RBIs – Machado (25), Grisham (12), Flores (23). SB – Profar (4), Kim (3). CS – Azocar (4). S – Grisham.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 6 (Azocar 2, Nola 2, Myers 2); San Francisco 3 (Ruf, Longoria, Crawford). RISP – San Diego 1 for 7; San Francisco 0 for 5.

GIDP – Ruf.

DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Voit).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Musgrove, W, 5-07⅔400341001.90
Suarez, H, 41⅔11101174.15
Ta.Rogers, S, 16-171⅔10001130.49
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodón, L, 4-36⅔522461003.43
J.García1⅔10000100.00
Leone1⅔00003162.63
Álvarez0001094.66
Llovera00011131.69

Inherited runners-scored – Llovera 2-0. HBP – Álvarez (Cronenworth).

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Nic Lentz.

T – 3:05. A – 38,916 (41,915).

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 3
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b200010.210
a-Smith ph-3b211001.208
Neuse 3b-2b412100.269
Lowrie dh311111.253
Brown 1b300001.192
b-Bethancourt ph-1b100000.225
Laureano rf000000.167
Pinder rf201010.258
Murphy c402000.200
Barrera lf400002.323
Pache cf400001.150
Allen ss300001.174
c-Andrus ph100001.220
Totals3337238
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ohtani dh412000.255
Trout cf310011.310
Rendon 3b301010.246
Walsh 1b400002.236
Marsh lf300112.267
Rengifo 2b412200.300
Wallach c401001.156
Wade rf311001.244
Velazquez ss311200.194
Totals3158537
Oakland000000030370
Los Angeles00001220x580

a-doubled for Kemp in the 8th. b-grounded out for Brown in the 8th. c-struck out for Allen in the 9th.

LOB – Oakland 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B – Smith (7), Lowrie (1), Wallach (1). HR – Rengifo (1), off Kolarek; Velazquez (2), off Lemoine. RBIs – Neuse (15), Lowrie (10), Rengifo 2 (2), Marsh (23), Velazquez 2 (9).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Barrera 2, Pache, Lowrie); Los Angeles 1 (Velazquez). RISP – Oakland 2 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Murphy. GIDP – Brown, Wallach.

DP – Oakland 1 (Allen, Kemp, Brown); Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Walsh).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montas110002243.55
Acevedo2⅔00000233.48
Kolarek, L, 0-11⅓32202283.94
Trivino21121248.00
Lemoine222212375.79
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lorenzen, W, 5-26⅔30025843.05
Tepera, H, 111⅔00000114.42
Loup33310223.12
Ortega, H, 21000191.80
Iglesias, S, 9-101⅔0000294.30

Inherited runners-scored – Trivino 1-1, Lemoine 3-0, Ortega 2-1. HBP – Lorenzen (Laureano). WP – Ortega.

Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Larry Vanover.

T – 3:12. A – 39,045 (45,517).

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 5
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss412010.350
Vaughn 1b-rf511002.263
Robert cf501003.297
Abreu dh511302.207
Grandal c501002.185
Pollock lf412001.233
García 2b411101.200
Engel rf300001.218
a-Moncada ph-3b100001.195
Harrison 3b201101.188
b-Sheets ph-1b101000.212
Totals395115114
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 3b411410.267
Judge cf301010.307
Rizzo 1b210110.230
Stanton rf403001.309
Donaldson dh310111.246
Torres 2b411001.242
Kiner-Falefa ss411100.271
Higashioka c310010.154
Hicks lf311010.200
Totals3078763
Chicago0030020005110
New York05100100x780

a-struck out for Engel in the 8th. b-singled for Harrison in the 8th.

LOB – Chicago 9, New York 6. 2B – Pollock 2 (7), García (4), Harrison (7). HR – Abreu (4), off Cortes; LeMahieu (3), off Keuchel. RBIs – Abreu 3 (17), García (10), Harrison (3), Kiner-Falefa (11), LeMahieu 4 (17), Donaldson (15), Rizzo (25). SF – Rizzo.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Engel, Vaughn 2, García); New York 2 (Rizzo, Stanton). RISP – Chicago 3 for 13; New York 3 for 7.

Runners moved up – Higashioka, LeMahieu, Hicks. GIDP – Torres.

DP – Chicago 1 (Anderson, Vaughn).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keuchel, L, 2-44⅔66630846.60
López1⅔10002203.78
Ruiz1⅔11121343.60
Foster1⅔00010142.55
Graveman1⅔00000102.66
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cortes, W, 3-15⅔633071001.80
King, H, 61⅔32211332.03
Loáisiga, H, 61⅔10003215.06
Castro, H, 510001142.77
Holmes, S, 4-41⅓00002140.42

Inherited runners-scored – Holmes 1-0. IBB – off Keuchel (Judge). HBP – Cortes (Harrison). PB – Higashioka (4).

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T – 3:40. A – 44,001 (47,309).

Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl cf401000.179
Naquin rf412000.265
Pham lf400001.226
Votto dh401101.134
Stephenson c401002.306
Moustakas 3b300000.232
Moran 1b300001.202
Lopez 2b302000.281
Reynolds ss300002.261
Totals3217107
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf-rf401000.270
Bichette ss422301.248
Guerrero Jr. dh400000.268
Hernández rf300011.167
Zimmer cf000000.116
Espinal 2b401002.295
Kirk c200020.262
Chapman 3b301002.191
Gurriel Jr. 1b301001.230
Tapia lf311000.237
Totals3037337
Cincinnati000100000171
Toronto00010020x370

E – Moustakas (1). LOB – Cincinnati 4, Toronto 6. 2B – Naquin (11), Votto (3), Stephenson (6). HR – Bichette (5), off Greene; Bichette (6), off Cessa. RBIs – Votto (4), Bichette 3 (20). CS – Lopez (1), Hernández (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 2 (Lopez, Stephenson); Toronto 3 (Chapman 2, Springer). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 6; Toronto 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Moustakas. LIDP – Pham.

DP – Toronto 1 (Chapman).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene6⅔41126845.49
Cessa, L, 2-11⅔32201124.41
Hoffman1⅔00010101.74
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah, W, 5-18⅔71104831.62
Romano, S, 14-161⅔00003162.70

Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T – 2:19. A – 39,393 (53,506).

N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 1 (Game 1)
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Lugo p-p000000---
Nimmo cf411012.286
Marte rf512202.271
Lindor ss501101.239
Alonso dh502001.280
1-Jankowski pr-lf000000.243
McNeil lf502000.317
Escobar 3b401011.206
Do.Smith 1b410001.192
Guillorme 2b413000.323
Mazeika c411200.267
Totals40513528
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe rf501000.275
Blackmon dh401000.223
Bryant lf401002.279
Cron 1b413000.331
McMahon 3b400001.267
Rodgers 2b401002.230
Daza cf401001.368
Iglesias ss201100.306
Hampson ss100001.172
El.Díaz c400000.206
Totals3619107
New York2200010005130
Colorado000001000191

1-ran for Alonso in the 9th.

E – Iglesias (5). LOB – New York 10, Colorado 9. 2B – McNeil 2 (11), Mazeika (2), Alonso (7), Cron (10). HR – Marte (4), off Márquez. RBIs – Marte 2 (22), Mazeika 2 (3), Lindor (23), Iglesias (12).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 6 (Do.Smith, Escobar 2, Mazeika, Alonso, Guillorme); Colorado 3 (McMahon 2, El.Díaz). RISP – New York 2 for 13; Colorado 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Daza.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Carrasco, W, 4-15⅓71104873.50
Ottavino10000104.11
Dr.Smith1⅔0000091.45
Lugo2⅔10003314.24
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez, L, 1-46⅔1154171026.14
Chacín2⅔10011287.45
Estévez1⅔10000154.97

Inherited runners-scored – Ottavino 2-1. HBP – Carrasco (Iglesias).

Umpires – Home, Tom Hallion; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 2:55. A – 20,737 (50,445).

Colorado 11, N.Y. Mets 3 (Game 2)
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf302100.294
Jankowski cf000000.243
Marte rf401000.270
Lindor ss400000.233
Guillorme ss000000.323
Alonso 1b402000.286
Rodríguez p000000---
Canha lf310011.286
McNeil 2b400000.308
Escobar 3b210012.203
Do.Smith 1b100000.189
Davis dh-3b412101.197
Nido c401101.210
Totals3338325
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe rf-1b513000.287
Blackmon dh410001.216
Cron 1b321211.331
Daza cf000000.368
McMahon 3b511101.264
Grichuk cf-rf412101.283
Rodgers 2b311101.233
Hilliard lf411100.164
Hampson ss411001.182
Serven c422400.333
Totals3611121016
New York020001000382
Colorado22000700x11121

E – Nido (1), Medina (1), Rodgers (4). LOB – New York 6, Colorado 5. 2B – Hilliard (3), Joe (6). HR – Cron (11), off Williams; Serven (1), off Williams; Serven (2), off Medina. RBIs – Nido (6), Nimmo (15), Davis (7), Cron 2 (32), Serven 4 (4), Hilliard (11), McMahon (21), Grichuk (22), Rodgers (18). CS – Davis (1). SF – Nimmo.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Canha); Colorado 3 (McMahon 2, Hilliard). RISP – New York 2 for 4; Colorado 4 for 7.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williams, L, 0-34⅔34402525.21
Medina1⅓65501445.87
Shreve32211194.50
Reed1⅔00000120.00
Rodríguez1⅔00002173.95
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blach3⅔62210465.73
Goudeau, W, 1-0211112416.48
Lawrence, H, 20000043.29
Stephenson1⅔10001244.35
Colomé1⅔00001114.05
Gilbreath1⅔000011110.57

Inherited runners-scored – Shreve 1-1, Lawrence 1-0. IBB – off Shreve (Cron). HBP – Williams (Rodgers), Medina (Blackmon). WP – Goudeau.

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Brennan Miller.

T – 2:58. A – 25,783 (50,445).

Boston 6, Seattle 5
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Frazier rf-2b500002.253
France 1b511001.323
Crawford ss412001.299
Rodríguez cf413100.275
Winker lf400101.216
Suárez 3b412101.224
Toro 2b201000.179
Moore rf200001.154
Ford dh412101.167
Torrens c401103.197
Totals385125011
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández cf511000.188
Devers 3b423301.337
Martinez dh311011.349
Bogaerts ss412000.331
Verdugo lf000010.214
Dalbec 1b201110.167
Story 2b300100.226
Cordero 1b-lf411002.234
Vázquez c402100.242
Bradley Jr. rf400001.193
Totals33611635
Seattle4010000005120
Boston00104001x6110

LOB – Seattle 6, Boston 7. 2B – Crawford (8), Ford (1), Rodríguez (6), Hernández (12), Martinez (15). 3B – Cordero (1). HR – Devers 2 (9), off Flexen. RBIs – Rodríguez (15), Winker (16), Suárez (20), Ford (3), Torrens (5), Devers 3 (24), Dalbec (6), Story (28), Vázquez (11). SB – Rodríguez (12). SF – Story.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (Torrens, Winker 2); Boston 3 (Bradley Jr., Story 2). RISP – Seattle 4 for 8; Boston 4 for 6.

Runners moved up – Winker. GIDP – Moore, Bogaerts.

DP – Seattle 1 (Suárez, Frazier, France); Boston 1 (Story, Bogaerts, Dalbec).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flexen4⅔85532684.98
Romo1⅔10001151.50
Muñoz1⅔00001163.55
Murfee1⅔00001100.68
Steckenrider, L, 0-221100135.27
Sewald0000012.77
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Whitlock3⅔105503713.58
Danish2⅔10001224.50
Diekman1⅔00003112.51
Robles1⅔10001132.35
Schreiber, W, 1-01⅔00002130.00
Barnes, S, 2-31⅔00001156.59

Inherited runners-scored – Romo 2-2, Sewald 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Bellino.

T – 2:59. A – 34,832 (37,755).

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 6 (10)
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Luplow dh300002.169
a-P.Smith ph-dh211100.225
Rojas 3b100001.283
Hernandez 3b400001.083
Marte 2b521002.230
Walker 1b500003.201
McCarthy rf433111.235
Varsho c513302.262
Peralta lf301022.225
Thomas cf401110.326
Perdomo ss301011.207
Totals397116515
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Contreras dh201000.258
1-Ortega pr-dh110000.218
b-Happ ph-dh201001.269
Villar 3b502102.260
Suzuki rf511101.246
Gomes c401101.261
Schwindel 1b411101.222
Wisdom lf411102.208
Morel cf411002.333
Vargas 2b400000.130
Simmons ss411101.214
Totals396106011
Arizona00000013037110
Chicago02200000026101

a-homered for Luplow in the 8th. b-singled for Ortega in the 8th.

1-ran for Contreras in the 3rd.

E – Simmons (1). LOB – Arizona 8, Chicago 4. 2B – McCarthy (1), Varsho (8), Suzuki (11), Villar (5). HR – P.Smith (4), off Effross; Schwindel (3), off Bumgarner; Wisdom (8), off Bumgarner. RBIs – Thomas (6), P.Smith (16), McCarthy (4), Varsho 3 (20), Schwindel (15), Wisdom (19), Suzuki (19), Gomes (7), Simmons (2), Villar (12). SB – Contreras (1), McCarthy (1), Simmons (1). CS – Morel (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 5 (Marte 2, Varsho, Perdomo, Hernandez); Chicago 2 (Suzuki, Gomes). RISP – Arizona 4 for 13; Chicago 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Luplow, Walker, Vargas. GIDP – Thomas.

DP – Chicago 1 (Simmons, Vargas, Schwindel).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bumgarner7⅔54407982.76
Mantiply20000120.55
Wendelken0000156.57
Kennedy, W, 3-21⅔10001102.95
Melancon, S, 9-101⅔22102237.53
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele5⅔10029893.82
Martin1⅓00002142.57
Hughes31101242.25
Effross, H, 322202172.04
Robertson, BS, 5-61⅓31121261.88
Wick, L, 1-12310091.80
Norris0001095.68

Inherited runners-scored – Wendelken 2-0, Robertson 1-1. WP – Steele.

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Ryan Additon.

T – 3:42. A – 32,269 (41,649).

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman 2b-cf-2b502101.278
Goldschmidt 1b504200.342
Arenado 3b500002.279
Pujols dh500003.210
Yepez rf210022.317
Carlson cf211000.247
Gorman 2b201001.400
Bader cf000000.240
Molina c410001.239
Sosa ss411101.222
Dickerson lf411001.188
Totals385104212
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b511000.285
Reynolds cf412200.231
Chavis 1b301001.296
Gamel lf210021.269
Castillo 2b311011.234
Tsutsugo dh402100.175
Castro ss400001.172
Perez c300002.129
a-Vogelbach ph100000.250
Suwinski rf400001.167
Totals3347337
St. Louis0401000005100
Pittsburgh020020000471

a-flied out for Perez in the 9th.

E – Hayes (6). LOB – St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 6. 2B – Goldschmidt 2 (16), Dickerson (3), Gorman (1), Castillo (3), Tsutsugo (3), Reynolds (4), Chavis (5). HR – Reynolds (5), off Liberatore. RBIs – Sosa (2), Goldschmidt 2 (29), Edman (19), Tsutsugo (13), Reynolds 2 (9).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (Sosa, Arenado 2, Pujols 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Tsutsugo 2, Suwinski, Gamel). RISP – St. Louis 3 for 14; Pittsburgh 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Chavis. GIDP – Castro.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Sosa, Gorman, Goldschmidt).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Liberatore474423887.71
VerHagen, W, 1-02⅓00012392.70
Pallante, H, 41⅔00001150.96
Helsley, S, 2-31⅔00001130.00
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana, L, 1-2375214772.43
Underwood Jr.1⅓10011214.76
Crowe2⅔00004262.52
Peters1⅓10002253.74
Bednar10001130.87

Inherited runners-scored – VerHagen 2-0, Underwood Jr. 2-0, Bednar 1-0. HBP – VerHagen (Chavis). WP – Liberatore.

Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 3:19. A – 24,644 (38,747).

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 1
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kiermaier cf423101.240
Díaz 3b311001.282
Paredes 3b100000.250
Choi 1b210111.250
Arozarena lf322310.253
Ramírez dh401100.299
Bruján 2b400001.094
Phillips rf401001.200
Mejía c400002.260
Walls ss400000.156
Totals3368627
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf300011.252
Hays lf411002.283
Santander rf301010.236
Mancini 1b402101.303
Mountcastle dh400001.259
Rutschman c301011.333
Nevin 3b300012.222
Odor 2b401001.211
Mateo ss400002.219
Totals32161411
Tampa Bay200102010680
Baltimore000000010161

E – Odor (6). LOB – Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 8. 3B – Rutschman (1), Odor (2). HR – Arozarena 2 (4), off Bradish; Kiermaier (5), off Baumann. RBIs – Arozarena 3 (15), Choi (16), Ramírez (9), Kiermaier (12), Mancini (16). SF – Choi.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Bruján 2); Baltimore 5 (Mateo, Mountcastle, Mancini, Odor 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Baltimore 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Ramírez. GIDP – Walls, Díaz, Odor.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Bruján, Walls, Choi); Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Odor, Mancini; Odor, Mateo, Mancini).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Springs, W, 2-1510047801.32
Adam0000021.08
Garza Jr.2⅔41103325.23
Poche1⅔10001181.38
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradish, L, 1-35⅓55525915.74
Baumann331102514.91

Inherited runners-scored – Adam 2-0, Baumann 2-1. WP – Bradish.

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.

T – 2:53. A – 17,573 (45,971).

Houston 2, Texas 1
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Miller lf401001.204
Semien 2b401000.180
Seager ss412001.252
García cf402101.212
Calhoun rf401003.243
Heim c400001.272
Garver dh401002.202
Lowe 1b402000.248
1-White pr000000.207
Ibáñez 3b300000.186
a-Huff ph100001.421
Totals361101010
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Siri cf411000.231
Brantley lf201020.289
Bregman 3b400001.225
Alvarez dh402101.256
Gurriel 1b300000.229
Tucker rf300001.250
Díaz 2b300001.227
Castro c311001.103
Peña ss301000.279
Totals2926125
Texas0000000101100
Houston10001000x261

a-struck out for Ibáñez in the 9th.

1-ran for Lowe in the 9th.

E – Castro (1). LOB – Texas 8, Houston 5. 2B – Garver (3), Seager (4), Castro (2). 3B – Alvarez (1). RBIs – García (25), Alvarez (23). SB – Siri (3), Peña (3). CS – García (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Calhoun 2, Miller); Houston 3 (Siri, Díaz, Tucker). RISP – Texas 2 for 7; Houston 1 for 10.

Runners moved up – Siri. GIDP – Alvarez.

DP – Texas 1 (Seager, Ibáñez, Lowe).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 1-26⅔62224945.14
Santana1⅔00000142.25
Martin1⅔0000194.11
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander, W, 6-16⅔60008951.22
Maton, H, 61⅔10000143.79
Neris, H, 71⅔21101182.37
Pressly, S, 5-71⅔10001113.24

WP – Gray.

Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T – 2:52. A – 37,187 (41,168).

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 2
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Buxton cf310111.228
Arraez 1b332220.324
Correa ss502200.271
Polanco 2b400100.222
Kepler rf411110.252
Sánchez dh401102.229
Urshela 3b321011.228
Jeffers c311001.211
Celestino lf211010.355
Totals3199865
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield rf411001.208
a-Blanco ph100001.333
Benintendi lf303110.317
Witt Jr. ss400000.215
Dozier 1b300011.273
Melendez c400001.261
Santana dh301011.135
Isbel cf401002.280
Rivera 3b411101.255
Lopez 2b400000.213
Totals3427238
Minnesota002002014990
Kansas City001000100270

a-struck out for Merrifield in the 9th.

LOB – Minnesota 5, Kansas City 8. 2B – Sánchez (13), Urshela (3), Correa (7), Isbel (4), Merrifield (6), Benintendi (4), Santana (4). HR – Rivera (3), off Thielbar. RBIs – Buxton (21), Arraez 2 (11), Kepler (17), Sánchez (19), Correa 2 (14), Polanco (23), Benintendi (17), Rivera (9). SB – Kepler (2). SF – Buxton, Polanco. S – Celestino, Jeffers.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Urshela, Kepler, Sánchez); Kansas City 4 (Rivera, Isbel 3). RISP – Minnesota 4 for 9; Kansas City 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Polanco. GIDP – Sánchez.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Rivera, Lopez, Dozier).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan, W, 5-2551126792.28
Thielbar, H, 41⅔11110186.46
Smith, H, 81⅓10001210.00
Stashak1⅔00001183.86
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, L, 1-47⅔54434973.20
Speier1⅔11111213.14
Griffin1⅔344202218.00

Inherited runners-scored – Thielbar 3-0, Smith 1-0. WP – Keller, Speier.

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T – 2:54. A – 17,893 (37,903).

L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 4
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf413311.273
Freeman 1b500001.311
T.Turner ss501002.280
Smith c411112.255
Muncy 3b400011.161
J.Turner dh403001.215
1-Barnes pr-dh121100.267
Bellinger cf512001.214
Taylor lf411002.240
Lux 2b311111.262
Totals397136412
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hoskins 1b411000.234
Bohm 3b411201.289
Harper dh401001.304
Castellanos rf310011.259
Schwarber lf411101.200
Segura 2b401101.291
Herrera cf301011.250
Realmuto c300001.226
Stott ss200001.136
a-Camargo ph-ss000000.263
Totals3146428
Los Angeles0010210217130
Philadelphia012100000460

a-sacrificed for Stott in the 7th.

1-ran for J.Turner in the 8th.

LOB – Los Angeles 9, Philadelphia 4. 2B – J.Turner (10), Betts (9), Segura (4). HR – Betts (9), off Nola; Smith (4), off Nola; Barnes (4), off Familia; Bohm (3), off White; Schwarber (10), off Price. RBIs – Betts 3 (23), Smith (18), Lux (12), Barnes (9), Segura (15), Bohm 2 (17), Schwarber (22). SB – Herrera (1). CS – Betts (1). S – Camargo.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (T.Turner, Bellinger, Lux 2, Muncy, Freeman); Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Realmuto). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 11; Philadelphia 1 for 7.

LIDP – Bohm. GIDP – Castellanos.

DP – Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman; Betts, Smith, Betts).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
White2⅓33312496.17
Price1⅔31100222.57
Bickford00001113.29
Graterol2⅔00003203.94
Bruihl00010102.53
Hudson, W, 2-31⅓00000202.57
Vesia, H, 40000052.45
Kimbrel, S, 9-91⅔00002133.00
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola5⅓54419983.96
Hand20010141.74
Brogdon1⅔20000163.00
Alvarado, L, 0-122210117.94
Domínguez1⅔10012262.30
Familia1⅔11101124.30

Hand pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored – Bickford 1-0, Hudson 2-0, Brogdon 3-0, Alvarado 2-0, Domínguez 2-2. IBB – off Alvarado (Smith). HBP – Bruihl (Realmuto). WP – White, Domínguez(2).

Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Chris Conroy.

T – 3:57. A – 32,068 (42,792).

Milwaukee 5, Washington 1
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández 2b401001.271
Soto rf300010.245
Cruz dh301001.194
Bell 1b400000.301
Hernandez lf400002.315
Ruiz c302011.292
Franco 3b401001.261
Thomas cf412100.216
Strange-Gordon ss302001.212
b-Adams ph100000.200
Totals3319127
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McCutchen dh513101.250
Urías ss522100.293
Yelich lf512000.250
Renfroe rf311100.268
Brosseau 3b201011.289
a-Peterson ph-3b100000.213
Hiura 1b302200.244
Wong 2b300010.233
Cain cf401002.185
Caratini c400001.188
Totals35512525
Washington001000000190
Milwaukee20003000x5121

a-grounded out for Brosseau in the 7th. b-flied out for Strange-Gordon in the 9th.

E – Caratini (2). LOB – Washington 8, Milwaukee 10. 2B – McCutchen (6). HR – Thomas (2), off Woodruff; McCutchen (3), off Corbin; Urías (3), off Corbin. RBIs – Thomas (13), McCutchen (15), Renfroe (19), Urías (7), Hiura 2 (9). SB – Yelich (6). CS – Strange-Gordon (2). SF – Renfroe.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 5 (Franco, Hernández 2, Adams 2); Milwaukee 6 (Wong 2, Cain 2, Yelich 2). RISP – Washington 1 for 5; Milwaukee 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Thomas, Wong. GIDP – Cruz, Soto.

DP – Milwaukee 2 (Urías, Hiura; Wong, Urías, Hiura).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, L, 0-75⅔85513796.60
Ramírez1⅔20001202.12
Cishek1⅔10011255.28
Rogers1⅔10000114.64
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodruff, W, 5-26⅔511061004.76
Boxberger1⅔20011262.70
Gott1⅔00010122.57
Milner20000183.68
Hader, S, 15-150000050.00

Inherited runners-scored – Hader 2-0. HBP – Corbin (Hiura).

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 3:13. A – 34,837 (41,900).

Atlanta 4, Miami 3
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. dh311021.283
Olson 1b501002.248
Ozuna lf411102.224
Heredia lf000000.111
Riley 3b400000.230
Albies 2b402001.239
Duvall cf301111.203
Swanson ss401000.228
Contreras c322210.242
Demeritte rf400000.225
Totals3449447
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Chisholm Jr. 2b501002.290
Cooper 1b423110.260
Soler dh502102.211
García rf401002.215
B.Anderson 3b-lf300111.253
Sánchez cf301001.227
a-Aguilar ph-3b100000.270
De La Cruz lf-cf400002.292
Rojas ss200000.205
González ss200001.182
Henry c100021.143
b-Stallings ph010010.206
Totals34383512
Atlanta000012100491
Miami000001011380

a-grounded out for Sánchez in the 8th. b-walked for Henry in the 9th.

E – Ozuna (1). LOB – Atlanta 7, Miami 9. 2B – Olson (16), Soler (7), Cooper (10). 3B – Sánchez (3). HR – Contreras (5), off Hernandez; Contreras (6), off Poteet. RBIs – Contreras 2 (9), Ozuna (20), Duvall (16), Soler (21), B.Anderson (5), Cooper (14). SB – Acuña Jr. (8), Swanson (5). CS – Albies (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Albies, Swanson, Olson 2); Miami 5 (Sánchez 3, Soler 2). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 9; Miami 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Olson, García.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Contreras, Swanson, Riley, Olson, Riley, Albies).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wright, W, 4-25⅔20036912.49
O'Day, H, 321100144.66
Stephens, H, 1100012251.32
Minter, H, 81⅔21001141.45
Jansen, S, 10-111⅔21113233.06
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hernandez, L, 2-45⅔31115705.59
Scott22210214.41
Floro10000118.44
Poteet2⅔21101260.78
Nance1⅔10021221.35

Inherited runners-scored – Stephens 1-0, Floro 2-1. IBB – off Nance (Acuña Jr.).

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.

T – 3:28. A – 13,264 (36,742).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette