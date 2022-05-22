Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, May 21, 2022
San Diego 2, San Francisco 1
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cronenworth 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.201
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.358
|Profar dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.217
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.232
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.181
|Alcántara 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.146
|Azocar lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|6
|10
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Flores dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Yastrzemski cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Ruf 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|b-Slater ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|González rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.324
|Papierski c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Longoria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Bart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|3
|6
|San Diego
|001
|001
|000
|2
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|010
|1
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Papierski in the 7th. b-singled for Pederson in the 9th.
E – Ruf (1). LOB – San Diego 11, San Francisco 7. 2B – Voit (3), Yastrzemski (7), Pederson (3), La Stella (3). HR – Machado (8), off Rodón; Flores (4), off Suarez. RBIs – Machado (25), Grisham (12), Flores (23). SB – Profar (4), Kim (3). CS – Azocar (4). S – Grisham.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 6 (Azocar 2, Nola 2, Myers 2); San Francisco 3 (Ruf, Longoria, Crawford). RISP – San Diego 1 for 7; San Francisco 0 for 5.
GIDP – Ruf.
DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Voit).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, W, 5-0
|7⅔
|4
|0
|0
|3
|4
|100
|1.90
|Suarez, H, 4
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|4.15
|Ta.Rogers, S, 16-17
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.49
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, L, 4-3
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|4
|6
|100
|3.43
|J.García
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Leone
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.63
|Álvarez
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|4.66
|Llovera
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|1.69
Inherited runners-scored – Llovera 2-0. HBP – Álvarez (Cronenworth).
Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Nic Lentz.
T – 3:05. A – 38,916 (41,915).
L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 3
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|a-Smith ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Neuse 3b-2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Lowrie dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.253
|Brown 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|b-Bethancourt ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Laureano rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Pinder rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Barrera lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.323
|Pache cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|c-Andrus ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|2
|3
|8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.310
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Marsh lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.267
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|Wallach c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Wade rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Velazquez ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.194
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|3
|7
|Oakland
|000
|000
|030
|3
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|012
|20x
|5
|8
|0
a-doubled for Kemp in the 8th. b-grounded out for Brown in the 8th. c-struck out for Allen in the 9th.
LOB – Oakland 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B – Smith (7), Lowrie (1), Wallach (1). HR – Rengifo (1), off Kolarek; Velazquez (2), off Lemoine. RBIs – Neuse (15), Lowrie (10), Rengifo 2 (2), Marsh (23), Velazquez 2 (9).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Barrera 2, Pache, Lowrie); Los Angeles 1 (Velazquez). RISP – Oakland 2 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Murphy. GIDP – Brown, Wallach.
DP – Oakland 1 (Allen, Kemp, Brown); Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Walsh).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.55
|Acevedo
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|3.48
|Kolarek, L, 0-1
|1⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|28
|3.94
|Trivino
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|24
|8.00
|Lemoine
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|37
|5.79
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lorenzen, W, 5-2
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|84
|3.05
|Tepera, H, 11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.42
|Loup
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|22
|3.12
|Ortega, H, 2
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.80
|Iglesias, S, 9-10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.30
Inherited runners-scored – Trivino 1-1, Lemoine 3-0, Ortega 2-1. HBP – Lorenzen (Laureano). WP – Ortega.
Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Larry Vanover.
T – 3:12. A – 39,045 (45,517).
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.350
|Vaughn 1b-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Robert cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.297
|Abreu dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.207
|Grandal c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Pollock lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|García 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Engel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|a-Moncada ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Harrison 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|b-Sheets ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Totals
|39
|5
|11
|5
|1
|14
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.267
|Judge cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.307
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.230
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Donaldson dh
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.246
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Higashioka c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|Hicks lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Totals
|30
|7
|8
|7
|6
|3
|Chicago
|003
|002
|000
|5
|11
|0
|New York
|051
|001
|00x
|7
|8
|0
a-struck out for Engel in the 8th. b-singled for Harrison in the 8th.
LOB – Chicago 9, New York 6. 2B – Pollock 2 (7), García (4), Harrison (7). HR – Abreu (4), off Cortes; LeMahieu (3), off Keuchel. RBIs – Abreu 3 (17), García (10), Harrison (3), Kiner-Falefa (11), LeMahieu 4 (17), Donaldson (15), Rizzo (25). SF – Rizzo.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Engel, Vaughn 2, García); New York 2 (Rizzo, Stanton). RISP – Chicago 3 for 13; New York 3 for 7.
Runners moved up – Higashioka, LeMahieu, Hicks. GIDP – Torres.
DP – Chicago 1 (Anderson, Vaughn).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, L, 2-4
|4⅔
|6
|6
|6
|3
|0
|84
|6.60
|López
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.78
|Ruiz
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|34
|3.60
|Foster
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.55
|Graveman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.66
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes, W, 3-1
|5⅔
|6
|3
|3
|0
|7
|100
|1.80
|King, H, 6
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|33
|2.03
|Loáisiga, H, 6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|5.06
|Castro, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.77
|Holmes, S, 4-4
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.42
Inherited runners-scored – Holmes 1-0. IBB – off Keuchel (Judge). HBP – Cortes (Harrison). PB – Higashioka (4).
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T – 3:40. A – 44,001 (47,309).
Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Votto dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.134
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Moran 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Reynolds ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|0
|7
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Bichette ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.248
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.116
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Kirk c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.262
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Gurriel Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Tapia lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|3
|7
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|000
|1
|7
|1
|Toronto
|000
|100
|20x
|3
|7
|0
E – Moustakas (1). LOB – Cincinnati 4, Toronto 6. 2B – Naquin (11), Votto (3), Stephenson (6). HR – Bichette (5), off Greene; Bichette (6), off Cessa. RBIs – Votto (4), Bichette 3 (20). CS – Lopez (1), Hernández (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 2 (Lopez, Stephenson); Toronto 3 (Chapman 2, Springer). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 6; Toronto 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Moustakas. LIDP – Pham.
DP – Toronto 1 (Chapman).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|84
|5.49
|Cessa, L, 2-1
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|12
|4.41
|Hoffman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|1.74
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, W, 5-1
|8⅔
|7
|1
|1
|0
|4
|83
|1.62
|Romano, S, 14-16
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.70
Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T – 2:19. A – 39,393 (53,506).
N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 1 (Game 1)
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lugo p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Marte rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.271
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Alonso dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|1-Jankowski pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|McNeil lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Mazeika c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Totals
|40
|5
|13
|5
|2
|8
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Bryant lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.331
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.368
|Iglesias ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Hampson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|El.Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Totals
|36
|1
|9
|1
|0
|7
|New York
|220
|001
|000
|5
|13
|0
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000
|1
|9
|1
1-ran for Alonso in the 9th.
E – Iglesias (5). LOB – New York 10, Colorado 9. 2B – McNeil 2 (11), Mazeika (2), Alonso (7), Cron (10). HR – Marte (4), off Márquez. RBIs – Marte 2 (22), Mazeika 2 (3), Lindor (23), Iglesias (12).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 6 (Do.Smith, Escobar 2, Mazeika, Alonso, Guillorme); Colorado 3 (McMahon 2, El.Díaz). RISP – New York 2 for 13; Colorado 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Daza.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, W, 4-1
|5⅓
|7
|1
|1
|0
|4
|87
|3.50
|Ottavino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.11
|Dr.Smith
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.45
|Lugo
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|4.24
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, L, 1-4
|6⅔
|11
|5
|4
|1
|7
|102
|6.14
|Chacín
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|7.45
|Estévez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.97
Inherited runners-scored – Ottavino 2-1. HBP – Carrasco (Iglesias).
Umpires – Home, Tom Hallion; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 2:55. A – 20,737 (50,445).
Colorado 11, N.Y. Mets 3 (Game 2)
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Jankowski cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Guillorme ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Escobar 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.203
|Do.Smith 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Davis dh-3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.197
|Nido c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.210
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|2
|5
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe rf-1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Blackmon dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Cron 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.331
|Daza cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.368
|McMahon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Hilliard lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.164
|Hampson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Serven c
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|36
|11
|12
|10
|1
|6
|New York
|020
|001
|000
|3
|8
|2
|Colorado
|220
|007
|00x
|11
|12
|1
E – Nido (1), Medina (1), Rodgers (4). LOB – New York 6, Colorado 5. 2B – Hilliard (3), Joe (6). HR – Cron (11), off Williams; Serven (1), off Williams; Serven (2), off Medina. RBIs – Nido (6), Nimmo (15), Davis (7), Cron 2 (32), Serven 4 (4), Hilliard (11), McMahon (21), Grichuk (22), Rodgers (18). CS – Davis (1). SF – Nimmo.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Canha); Colorado 3 (McMahon 2, Hilliard). RISP – New York 2 for 4; Colorado 4 for 7.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, L, 0-3
|4⅔
|3
|4
|4
|0
|2
|52
|5.21
|Medina
|1⅓
|6
|5
|5
|0
|1
|44
|5.87
|Shreve
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|19
|4.50
|Reed
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Rodríguez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.95
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blach
|3⅔
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|46
|5.73
|Goudeau, W, 1-0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|41
|6.48
|Lawrence, H, 2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.29
|Stephenson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|4.35
|Colomé
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.05
|Gilbreath
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|10.57
Inherited runners-scored – Shreve 1-1, Lawrence 1-0. IBB – off Shreve (Cron). HBP – Williams (Rodgers), Medina (Blackmon). WP – Goudeau.
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Brennan Miller.
T – 2:58. A – 25,783 (50,445).
Boston 6, Seattle 5
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier rf-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|France 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|Toro 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Moore rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Ford dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Torrens c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.197
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|0
|11
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Devers 3b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.337
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.349
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.331
|Verdugo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Dalbec 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.167
|Story 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Cordero 1b-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|6
|3
|5
|Seattle
|401
|000
|000
|5
|12
|0
|Boston
|001
|040
|01x
|6
|11
|0
LOB – Seattle 6, Boston 7. 2B – Crawford (8), Ford (1), Rodríguez (6), Hernández (12), Martinez (15). 3B – Cordero (1). HR – Devers 2 (9), off Flexen. RBIs – Rodríguez (15), Winker (16), Suárez (20), Ford (3), Torrens (5), Devers 3 (24), Dalbec (6), Story (28), Vázquez (11). SB – Rodríguez (12). SF – Story.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (Torrens, Winker 2); Boston 3 (Bradley Jr., Story 2). RISP – Seattle 4 for 8; Boston 4 for 6.
Runners moved up – Winker. GIDP – Moore, Bogaerts.
DP – Seattle 1 (Suárez, Frazier, France); Boston 1 (Story, Bogaerts, Dalbec).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen
|4⅔
|8
|5
|5
|3
|2
|68
|4.98
|Romo
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.50
|Muñoz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.55
|Murfee
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.68
|Steckenrider, L, 0-2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|5.27
|Sewald
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.77
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Whitlock
|3⅔
|10
|5
|5
|0
|3
|71
|3.58
|Danish
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|4.50
|Diekman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|2.51
|Robles
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.35
|Schreiber, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Barnes, S, 2-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|6.59
Inherited runners-scored – Romo 2-2, Sewald 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Bellino.
T – 2:59. A – 34,832 (37,755).
Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 6 (10)
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Luplow dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.169
|a-P.Smith ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Rojas 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Hernandez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Marte 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.201
|McCarthy rf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.235
|Varsho c
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|2
|.262
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.225
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.326
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Totals
|39
|7
|11
|6
|5
|15
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Contreras dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|1-Ortega pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|b-Happ ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Villar 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|Suzuki rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Wisdom lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.208
|Morel cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Vargas 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Totals
|39
|6
|10
|6
|0
|11
|Arizona
|000
|000
|130
|3
|7
|11
|0
|Chicago
|022
|000
|000
|2
|6
|10
|1
a-homered for Luplow in the 8th. b-singled for Ortega in the 8th.
1-ran for Contreras in the 3rd.
E – Simmons (1). LOB – Arizona 8, Chicago 4. 2B – McCarthy (1), Varsho (8), Suzuki (11), Villar (5). HR – P.Smith (4), off Effross; Schwindel (3), off Bumgarner; Wisdom (8), off Bumgarner. RBIs – Thomas (6), P.Smith (16), McCarthy (4), Varsho 3 (20), Schwindel (15), Wisdom (19), Suzuki (19), Gomes (7), Simmons (2), Villar (12). SB – Contreras (1), McCarthy (1), Simmons (1). CS – Morel (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 5 (Marte 2, Varsho, Perdomo, Hernandez); Chicago 2 (Suzuki, Gomes). RISP – Arizona 4 for 13; Chicago 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Luplow, Walker, Vargas. GIDP – Thomas.
DP – Chicago 1 (Simmons, Vargas, Schwindel).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|7⅔
|5
|4
|4
|0
|7
|98
|2.76
|Mantiply
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.55
|Wendelken
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6.57
|Kennedy, W, 3-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.95
|Melancon, S, 9-10
|1⅔
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|23
|7.53
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele
|5⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|89
|3.82
|Martin
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.57
|Hughes
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|2.25
|Effross, H, 3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|17
|2.04
|Robertson, BS, 5-6
|1⅓
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|26
|1.88
|Wick, L, 1-1
|⅓
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|9
|1.80
|Norris
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|5.68
Inherited runners-scored – Wendelken 2-0, Robertson 1-1. WP – Steele.
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Ryan Additon.
T – 3:42. A – 32,269 (41,649).
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 2b-cf-2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.342
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Pujols dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.210
|Yepez rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.317
|Carlson cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Gorman 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Bader cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Molina c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Sosa ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Totals
|38
|5
|10
|4
|2
|12
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Reynolds cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|Chavis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Gamel lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.269
|Castillo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Tsutsugo dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.175
|Castro ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.129
|a-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Suwinski rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|3
|3
|7
|St. Louis
|040
|100
|000
|5
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|020
|020
|000
|4
|7
|1
a-flied out for Perez in the 9th.
E – Hayes (6). LOB – St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 6. 2B – Goldschmidt 2 (16), Dickerson (3), Gorman (1), Castillo (3), Tsutsugo (3), Reynolds (4), Chavis (5). HR – Reynolds (5), off Liberatore. RBIs – Sosa (2), Goldschmidt 2 (29), Edman (19), Tsutsugo (13), Reynolds 2 (9).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (Sosa, Arenado 2, Pujols 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Tsutsugo 2, Suwinski, Gamel). RISP – St. Louis 3 for 14; Pittsburgh 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Chavis. GIDP – Castro.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Sosa, Gorman, Goldschmidt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Liberatore
|4
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|88
|7.71
|VerHagen, W, 1-0
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|39
|2.70
|Pallante, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.96
|Helsley, S, 2-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, L, 1-2
|3
|7
|5
|2
|1
|4
|77
|2.43
|Underwood Jr.
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|4.76
|Crowe
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|26
|2.52
|Peters
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|3.74
|Bednar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.87
Inherited runners-scored – VerHagen 2-0, Underwood Jr. 2-0, Bednar 1-0. HBP – VerHagen (Chavis). WP – Liberatore.
Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 3:19. A – 24,644 (38,747).
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 1
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Díaz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Paredes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Choi 1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Arozarena lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.253
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Bruján 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.094
|Phillips rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|2
|7
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Rutschman c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Nevin 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|4
|11
|Tampa Bay
|200
|102
|010
|6
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010
|1
|6
|1
E – Odor (6). LOB – Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 8. 3B – Rutschman (1), Odor (2). HR – Arozarena 2 (4), off Bradish; Kiermaier (5), off Baumann. RBIs – Arozarena 3 (15), Choi (16), Ramírez (9), Kiermaier (12), Mancini (16). SF – Choi.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Bruján 2); Baltimore 5 (Mateo, Mountcastle, Mancini, Odor 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Baltimore 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Ramírez. GIDP – Walls, Díaz, Odor.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Bruján, Walls, Choi); Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Odor, Mancini; Odor, Mateo, Mancini).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs, W, 2-1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|80
|1.32
|Adam
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.08
|Garza Jr.
|2⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|32
|5.23
|Poche
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.38
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish, L, 1-3
|5⅓
|5
|5
|5
|2
|5
|91
|5.74
|Baumann
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|51
|4.91
Inherited runners-scored – Adam 2-0, Baumann 2-1. WP – Bradish.
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.
T – 2:53. A – 17,573 (45,971).
Houston 2, Texas 1
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Miller lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|García cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.212
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Garver dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|1-White pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Ibáñez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|a-Huff ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.421
|Totals
|36
|1
|10
|1
|0
|10
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Brantley lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.289
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Castro c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.103
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|1
|2
|5
|Texas
|000
|000
|010
|1
|10
|0
|Houston
|100
|010
|00x
|2
|6
|1
a-struck out for Ibáñez in the 9th.
1-ran for Lowe in the 9th.
E – Castro (1). LOB – Texas 8, Houston 5. 2B – Garver (3), Seager (4), Castro (2). 3B – Alvarez (1). RBIs – García (25), Alvarez (23). SB – Siri (3), Peña (3). CS – García (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Calhoun 2, Miller); Houston 3 (Siri, Díaz, Tucker). RISP – Texas 2 for 7; Houston 1 for 10.
Runners moved up – Siri. GIDP – Alvarez.
DP – Texas 1 (Seager, Ibáñez, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 1-2
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|94
|5.14
|Santana
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.25
|Martin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.11
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 6-1
|6⅔
|6
|0
|0
|0
|8
|95
|1.22
|Maton, H, 6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.79
|Neris, H, 7
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|2.37
|Pressly, S, 5-7
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.24
WP – Gray.
Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T – 2:52. A – 37,187 (41,168).
Minnesota 9, Kansas City 2
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.228
|Arraez 1b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.324
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.252
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.229
|Urshela 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Jeffers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Celestino lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.355
|Totals
|31
|9
|9
|8
|6
|5
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|a-Blanco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.317
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Dozier 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.135
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Rivera 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|3
|8
|Minnesota
|002
|002
|014
|9
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|100
|2
|7
|0
a-struck out for Merrifield in the 9th.
LOB – Minnesota 5, Kansas City 8. 2B – Sánchez (13), Urshela (3), Correa (7), Isbel (4), Merrifield (6), Benintendi (4), Santana (4). HR – Rivera (3), off Thielbar. RBIs – Buxton (21), Arraez 2 (11), Kepler (17), Sánchez (19), Correa 2 (14), Polanco (23), Benintendi (17), Rivera (9). SB – Kepler (2). SF – Buxton, Polanco. S – Celestino, Jeffers.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Urshela, Kepler, Sánchez); Kansas City 4 (Rivera, Isbel 3). RISP – Minnesota 4 for 9; Kansas City 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Polanco. GIDP – Sánchez.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Rivera, Lopez, Dozier).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, W, 5-2
|5
|5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|79
|2.28
|Thielbar, H, 4
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|6.46
|Smith, H, 8
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0.00
|Stashak
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.86
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 1-4
|7⅔
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|97
|3.20
|Speier
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|3.14
|Griffin
|1⅔
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|22
|18.00
Inherited runners-scored – Thielbar 3-0, Smith 1-0. WP – Keller, Speier.
Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T – 2:54. A – 17,893 (37,903).
L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 4
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.273
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|T.Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.255
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.161
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|1-Barnes pr-dh
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Bellinger cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Taylor lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Lux 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.262
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|6
|4
|12
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.289
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Stott ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|a-Camargo ph-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|2
|8
|Los Angeles
|001
|021
|021
|7
|13
|0
|Philadelphia
|012
|100
|000
|4
|6
|0
a-sacrificed for Stott in the 7th.
1-ran for J.Turner in the 8th.
LOB – Los Angeles 9, Philadelphia 4. 2B – J.Turner (10), Betts (9), Segura (4). HR – Betts (9), off Nola; Smith (4), off Nola; Barnes (4), off Familia; Bohm (3), off White; Schwarber (10), off Price. RBIs – Betts 3 (23), Smith (18), Lux (12), Barnes (9), Segura (15), Bohm 2 (17), Schwarber (22). SB – Herrera (1). CS – Betts (1). S – Camargo.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (T.Turner, Bellinger, Lux 2, Muncy, Freeman); Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Realmuto). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 11; Philadelphia 1 for 7.
LIDP – Bohm. GIDP – Castellanos.
DP – Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman; Betts, Smith, Betts).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|White
|2⅓
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|49
|6.17
|Price
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|2.57
|Bickford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.29
|Graterol
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|3.94
|Bruihl
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.53
|Hudson, W, 2-3
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|2.57
|Vesia, H, 4
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.45
|Kimbrel, S, 9-9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|5⅓
|5
|4
|4
|1
|9
|98
|3.96
|Hand
|⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|1.74
|Brogdon
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.00
|Alvarado, L, 0-1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|11
|7.94
|Domínguez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|2.30
|Familia
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|4.30
Hand pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored – Bickford 1-0, Hudson 2-0, Brogdon 3-0, Alvarado 2-0, Domínguez 2-2. IBB – off Alvarado (Smith). HBP – Bruihl (Realmuto). WP – White, Domínguez(2).
Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Chris Conroy.
T – 3:57. A – 32,068 (42,792).
Milwaukee 5, Washington 1
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Strange-Gordon ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|b-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|33
|1
|9
|1
|2
|7
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Urías ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Yelich lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|a-Peterson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Hiura 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Totals
|35
|5
|12
|5
|2
|5
|Washington
|001
|000
|000
|1
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|200
|030
|00x
|5
|12
|1
a-grounded out for Brosseau in the 7th. b-flied out for Strange-Gordon in the 9th.
E – Caratini (2). LOB – Washington 8, Milwaukee 10. 2B – McCutchen (6). HR – Thomas (2), off Woodruff; McCutchen (3), off Corbin; Urías (3), off Corbin. RBIs – Thomas (13), McCutchen (15), Renfroe (19), Urías (7), Hiura 2 (9). SB – Yelich (6). CS – Strange-Gordon (2). SF – Renfroe.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 5 (Franco, Hernández 2, Adams 2); Milwaukee 6 (Wong 2, Cain 2, Yelich 2). RISP – Washington 1 for 5; Milwaukee 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Thomas, Wong. GIDP – Cruz, Soto.
DP – Milwaukee 2 (Urías, Hiura; Wong, Urías, Hiura).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 0-7
|5⅔
|8
|5
|5
|1
|3
|79
|6.60
|Ramírez
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.12
|Cishek
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|5.28
|Rogers
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.64
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, W, 5-2
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|100
|4.76
|Boxberger
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|2.70
|Gott
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.57
|Milner
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.68
|Hader, S, 15-15
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Hader 2-0. HBP – Corbin (Hiura).
Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T – 3:13. A – 34,837 (41,900).
Atlanta 4, Miami 3
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.283
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Heredia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Duvall cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.203
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Contreras c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.242
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|4
|7
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Cooper 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.260
|Soler dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|B.Anderson 3b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.253
|Sánchez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|a-Aguilar ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|De La Cruz lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|González ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Henry c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.143
|b-Stallings ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|5
|12
|Atlanta
|000
|012
|100
|4
|9
|1
|Miami
|000
|001
|011
|3
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Sánchez in the 8th. b-walked for Henry in the 9th.
E – Ozuna (1). LOB – Atlanta 7, Miami 9. 2B – Olson (16), Soler (7), Cooper (10). 3B – Sánchez (3). HR – Contreras (5), off Hernandez; Contreras (6), off Poteet. RBIs – Contreras 2 (9), Ozuna (20), Duvall (16), Soler (21), B.Anderson (5), Cooper (14). SB – Acuña Jr. (8), Swanson (5). CS – Albies (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Albies, Swanson, Olson 2); Miami 5 (Sánchez 3, Soler 2). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 9; Miami 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Olson, García.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Contreras, Swanson, Riley, Olson, Riley, Albies).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, W, 4-2
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|91
|2.49
|O'Day, H, 3
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.66
|Stephens, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|1.32
|Minter, H, 8
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.45
|Jansen, S, 10-11
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|23
|3.06
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez, L, 2-4
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|70
|5.59
|Scott
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|21
|4.41
|Floro
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|8.44
|Poteet
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|26
|0.78
|Nance
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|1.35
Inherited runners-scored – Stephens 1-0, Floro 2-1. IBB – off Nance (Acuña Jr.).
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.
T – 3:28. A – 13,264 (36,742).
