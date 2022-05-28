Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, May 28, 2022

Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
La Stella dh501002.281
Yastrzemski cf412011.308
Ruf 1b-lf500003.224
Pederson lf301101.264
a-Flores ph-1b201000.267
Crawford ss401001.231
Longoria 3b311110.239
González rf402000.330
Walton 2b302000.286
b-Estrada ph-2b100000.271
Casali c401001.263
1-Bart pr000000.165
Totals38212229
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Senzel cf401001.211
Drury 3b411001.239
Stephenson c310010.308
Votto 1b301002.162
Farmer ss311301.254
Aquino rf300002.115
Almora Jr. lf300001.310
Lopez dh300001.275
Reynolds 2b301001.246
Totals29353110
San Francisco0010010002120
Cincinnati30000000x350

a-flied out for Pederson in the 8th. b-grounded out for Walton in the 8th.

1-ran for Casali in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 11, Cincinnati 3. 2B – La Stella (4), Yastrzemski (10), Pederson (4), Walton (3). HR – Longoria (3), off Cessa; Farmer (4), off Wood. RBIs – Pederson (26), Longoria (7), Farmer 3 (25).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 7 (La Stella 2, Estrada, Pederson 2, Longoria, Casali); Cincinnati 0. RISP – San Francisco 3 for 16; Cincinnati 1 for 2.

Runners moved up – Yastrzemski, Ruf.

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wood, L, 3-4543316964.81
Leone1⅓00003203.38
Rogers1⅔10001167.00
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gutierrez, W, 1-65⅔61114837.71
Cessa, H, 31⅔21101145.79
Díaz, H, 51⅔00002141.19
Detwiler, H, 120000180.00
Santillan, S, 3-41⅓20012284.41

Inherited runners-scored – Leone 1-0, Santillan 2-0. WP – Gutierrez.

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T – 3:00. A – 26,655 (42,319).

Texas 11, Oakland 4
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b-ss421520.194
Seager ss423200.237
Miller 3b100000.214
García cf612101.227
Calhoun rf623100.274
Huff c502000.405
Lowe 1b422111.267
Ibáñez dh513100.202
Culberson 3b-2b512000.239
White lf400011.178
Totals4411181143
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Laureano rf522101.200
Pinder lf302010.258
Kemp 2b100000.232
Murphy dh500004.205
Bethancourt c412000.236
Andrus ss411100.232
Barrera lf000000.298
Brown 1b301011.206
Neuse 2b-3b401202.236
Smith 3b-ss400000.207
Pache cf401000.163
Totals37410428
Texas00406100011182
Oakland0001111004100

E – Hearn (1), Culberson (5). LOB – Texas 11, Oakland 8. 2B – Seager (5), Calhoun (5), Huff (1), Ibáñez (3), Brown (9), Pinder (7). 3B – Lowe (1). HR – Seager (9), off Logue; García (7), off Logue; Semien (1), off Lemoine; Laureano (1), off Hearn. RBIs – Seager 2 (22), García (29), Lowe (16), Ibáñez (9), Semien 5 (16), Calhoun (17), Neuse 2 (17), Laureano (3), Andrus (8). SB – Seager (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 6 (Calhoun, Lowe, Culberson, Huff, Semien, White); Oakland 5 (Andrus 2, Pache 2, Bethancourt). RISP – Texas 4 for 18; Oakland 1 for 12.

GIDP – Seager.

DP – Oakland 1 (Neuse, Andrus, Brown).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hearn, W, 3-36⅔83215925.36
Martin1⅔21101114.32
Abreu1⅔00011173.12
Richards1⅔00001194.80
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Logue, L, 2-42⅓74411565.47
Lemoine2⅓55512437.71
Kolarek1⅓42220434.58
Pruitt3⅔20000380.00

Inherited runners-scored – Lemoine 1-0. IBB – off Lemoine (Lowe). HBP – Kolarek (Seager).

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 3:15. A – 6,502 (46,847).

Boston 5, Baltimore 3 (Game 1)
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf411000.246
Mancini 1b401001.286
Santander lf401100.227
Hays rf401000.294
Mountcastle dh401002.255
Odor 2b400001.230
Urías 3b311001.237
Chirinos c311200.146
Owings ss200011.122
Totals3237316
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández cf501200.200
Devers 3b504001.354
Martinez dh411012.376
Bogaerts ss401002.322
Verdugo lf401000.238
Arroyo 2b412100.209
Cordero 1b201000.262
a-Dalbec ph-1b211100.168
Plawecki c210020.167
Bradley Jr. rf411100.221
Totals36513535
Baltimore100020000370
Boston03000110x5131

a-homered for Cordero in the 6th.

E – Devers (5). LOB – Baltimore 3, Boston 10. 2B – Urías (8), Arroyo (2), Bradley Jr. (14), Devers (19), Bogaerts (10). HR – Chirinos (2), off Eovaldi; Dalbec (2), off Akin. RBIs – Santander (25), Chirinos 2 (10), Bradley Jr. (16), Hernández 2 (22), Dalbec (8), Arroyo (7). SB – Mullins (11).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 1 (Santander); Boston 5 (Arroyo, Dalbec, Martinez 3). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 6; Boston 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Cordero. GIDP – Mountcastle, Odor.

DP – Boston 3 (Devers, Arroyo, Cordero; Bogaerts, Cordero; Arroyo, Bogaerts, Dalbec).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles4⅓93313934.26
Akin, L, 1-12⅓22211461.71
Baker1⅓20011314.66
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi, W, 2-29⅔732161083.77

Inherited runners-scored – Akin 2-0, Baker 2-1.

Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T – 2:58. A – 26,912 (37,755).

Washington 13, Colorado 7 (Game 1)
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe dh511101.278
Daza lf412010.370
Blackmon rf513100.234
Cron 1b512302.311
McMahon 3b500002.247
Rodgers 2b311010.244
Grichuk cf422000.279
Iglesias ss401100.305
Díaz c300102.209
Totals38712727
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández 2b512000.282
Thomas lf410012.198
Soto rf411011.232
Cruz dh321220.231
Bell 1b432010.301
Franco 3b512201.257
Adams c331221.208
Robles cf413600.248
Escobar ss502101.220
Totals3713141376
Colorado3103000007121
Washington53030002x13140

E – Daza (1). LOB – Colorado 7, Washington 8. 2B – Iglesias (10), Soto (9), Franco 2 (13), Hernández (12), Escobar (4). HR – Cron (13), off Sanchez; Robles (1), off Goudeau; Adams (3), off Stephenson. RBIs – Cron 3 (37), Iglesias (14), Díaz (8), Joe (13), Blackmon (19), Cruz 2 (26), Robles 6 (19), Escobar (8), Franco 2 (23), Adams 2 (5). SB – Robles (2), Grichuk (2). SF – Díaz.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 4 (McMahon, Cron 2, Daza); Washington 5 (Escobar 2, Hernández 3). RISP – Colorado 3 for 10; Washington 8 for 15.

Runners moved up – Iglesias, Franco. GIDP – Cruz.

DP – Colorado 1 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gomber, L, 2-51⅓78831595.51
Goudeau243333647.08
Chacín2⅔10010346.38
Estévez1⅔00002145.79
Stephenson1⅔22200155.56
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sanchez387703758.33
Ramírez, W, 1-02⅔20021382.25
Edwards Jr.1⅓10002192.45
Arano2⅔10001363.92

Inherited runners-scored – Goudeau 3-3, Ramírez 1-1, Edwards Jr. 1-0. HBP – Goudeau (Escobar), Chacín (Robles). WP – Gomber, Goudeau.

Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 3:37. A – 20,294 (41,339).

Kansas City 7, Minnesota 3
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield cf501200.222
Benintendi lf522001.323
Witt Jr. ss513201.246
Perez dh411000.207
1-Blanco pr-dh000000.286
Melendez c500001.229
Dozier rf513201.276
Hicklen rf000000.000
Santana 1b300011.159
Rivera 3b411102.242
Lopez 2b310010.212
Totals39711727
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Buxton cf501001.202
Arraez 1b513002.359
Correa ss503002.289
Polanco 2b400010.231
Kepler rf200001.247
Garlick rf311000.282
Larnach dh211120.289
Sánchez c200001.227
a-Jeffers ph-c201200.204
Urshela 3b400001.259
Gordon lf401002.258
Totals383113310
Kansas City1013002007110
Minnesota0100020003111

a-singled for Sánchez in the 6th.

1-ran for Perez in the 9th.

E – Polanco (3). LOB – Kansas City 8, Minnesota 11. 2B – Benintendi (6), Witt Jr. 3 (13), Merrifield (9), Buxton (6). HR – Larnach (2), off Singer. RBIs – Witt Jr. 2 (24), Rivera (11), Merrifield 2 (22), Dozier 2 (16), Larnach (11), Jeffers 2 (14). SB – Blanco (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 5 (Benintendi, Rivera, Merrifield, Perez, Dozier); Minnesota 6 (Polanco 3, Garlick 2, Urshela). RISP – Kansas City 4 for 11; Minnesota 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Melendez.

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer, W, 2-0563308902.49
Speier, H, 220010142.50
Coleman2⅔10011253.44
Staumont1⅔20011213.86
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Archer, L, 0-24⅔75301784.19
Minaya2⅓22211317.71
Moran110012340.00
Duffey1⅔10003204.66

Inherited runners-scored – Speier 2-2, Coleman 1-0, Moran 2-2. HBP – Minaya (Perez). WP – Archer.

Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 3:12. A – 22,249 (38,544).

St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 3
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McCutchen dh500002.241
Urías ss401001.265
Yelich lf401001.241
Taylor rf300010.241
Brosseau 3b400002.281
Hiura 1b411102.250
Cain cf300011.178
Mathias 2b411000.250
Caratini c312210.204
Totals3436339
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss521000.279
Gorman 2b434400.360
Goldschmidt dh413400.355
Arenado 3b400000.271
Yepez 1b000000.275
Donovan 1b-3b401000.306
Nootbaar rf401002.130
Molina c401000.235
Dickerson lf310010.176
Bader cf411002.255
Totals36812814
Milwaukee000001002361
St. Louis10430000x8123

E – Urías (4), Gorman 2 (3), Arenado (5). LOB – Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 5. 2B – Gorman (3). HR – Hiura (5), off Woodford; Caratini (2), off McFarland; Gorman (1), off Houser; Goldschmidt (10), off Houser. RBIs – Hiura (12), Caratini 2 (6), Gorman 4 (5), Goldschmidt 4 (40). CS – Donovan (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Taylor, Mathias); St. Louis 2 (Edman, Arenado). RISP – Milwaukee 1 for 6; St. Louis 4 for 6.

Runners moved up – Urías, Bader. GIDP – McCutchen.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Edman, Gorman, Donovan).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houser, L, 3-54⅔98511733.69
Milner1⅔10000113.06
Kelley1⅔20001160.00
Sánchez2⅔00002190.00
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Liberatore, W, 1-05⅔20036933.72
Woodford, H, 13⅔21101392.25
McFarland1⅔22202207.94

WP – McFarland.

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 2:45. A – 45,594 (45,494).

Cleveland 8, Detroit 1
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Straw cf321020.242
Kwan lf410011.248
Ramírez 3b432510.297
Clement 3b000000.212
Miller 2b501001.269
Naylor 1b512200.298
Gonzalez rf402000.500
Mercado rf100000.204
Giménez ss401001.287
Palacios dh412100.293
Hedges c300001.156
Totals37811844
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grossman rf401002.200
Schoop 2b401001.177
Cabrera dh300000.294
a-Haase ph-dh100000.169
Báez ss400000.199
H.Castro 1b413000.325
Candelario 3b401001.188
W.Castro lf302100.284
Cameron cf301011.192
Barnhart c401002.242
Totals34110117
Cleveland0002004028110
Detroit0000001001101

a-popped out for Cabrera in the 8th.

E – Barnhart (1). LOB – Cleveland 7, Detroit 8. 2B – Naylor (5), Gonzalez (2), Palacios (2), H.Castro (4). 3B – Ramírez (4). HR – Ramírez (12), off Carlton. RBIs – Naylor 2 (25), Palacios (3), Ramírez 5 (48), W.Castro (5). SB – Ramírez (5), Straw (9). SF – W.Castro. S – Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Hedges, Kwan); Detroit 5 (Báez, Barnhart 4). RISP – Cleveland 5 for 11; Detroit 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Palacios, Cabrera, Candelario. GIDP – Cabrera, Candelario.

DP – Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Miller, Naylor; Miller, Giménez, Naylor).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber, W, 2-38⅔81105943.19
Clase1⅔20012202.60
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Faedo, L, 1-26⅔52222943.00
Barnes13320205.51
Foley2110183.38
Carlton2⅔32201364.91

Inherited runners-scored – Foley 3-3.

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Bill Miller; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 2:50. A – 26,134 (41,083).

Miami 4, Atlanta 1
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti cf-2b310022.277
Cooper 1b402210.277
Soler lf411011.205
Aguilar dh300020.261
Rojas ss413100.220
Wendle 3b300100.282
Stallings c400002.219
De La Cruz rf400001.259
Astudillo 2b412000.333
Sánchez cf000000.214
Totals3348466
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. dh301002.304
Swanson ss402100.270
Ozuna lf300011.222
Riley 3b401003.244
Olson 1b300002.243
Albies 2b300003.242
Contreras c300001.264
Duvall rf300003.188
Harris II cf311001.333
Totals29151116
Miami000101200480
Atlanta000001000150

LOB – Miami 9, Atlanta 3. 2B – Cooper (11), Swanson (9). HR – Rojas (3), off O'Day. RBIs – Wendle (11), Rojas (9), Cooper 2 (19), Swanson (24). SB – Berti (4), Astudillo (1), Acuña Jr. (9). SF – Wendle.

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 5 (Cooper, Soler, Aguilar 2, Stallings); Atlanta 1 (Riley). RISP – Miami 3 for 10; Atlanta 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Wendle, Swanson 2. GIDP – Stallings, Ozuna.

DP – Miami 2 (Wendle, Astudillo, Cooper; Cooper, Rojas, Wendle, Cooper); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Olson).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara, W, 5-28⅔4110141082.00
Sulser, S, 2-31⅔10012232.50
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davidson, L, 1-25⅔31143776.46
O'Day1⅔11101214.63
McHugh1⅔22210264.50
Lee2⅔20012310.00

HBP – Alcantara (Acuña Jr.).

Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Chris Conroy.

T – 2:48. A – 40,682 (41,084).

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 3b411000.250
Judge cf401002.304
Rizzo 1b200102.218
Torres 2b300001.230
Andújar lf300001.250
Carpenter dh300000.125
Kiner-Falefa ss301000.259
Trevino c200001.239
b-Hicks ph100001.207
Higashioka c000000.169
Gallo rf301001.172
Totals2814109
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b301111.264
Choi 1b310012.258
Franco ss311012.263
Arozarena dh401100.259
Margot lf401101.349
Kiermaier cf401000.240
Mejía c312001.263
Phillips rf200002.216
a-Ramírez ph100000.284
Bruján rf000000.130
Walls 2b300001.145
Totals30373310
New York100000000140
Tampa Bay00000111x370

a-pinch hit for Phillips in the 7th. b-struck out for Trevino in the 8th.

LOB – New York 1, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – LeMahieu (10), Mejía (3). 3B – Franco (2). RBIs – Rizzo (28), Arozarena (19), Díaz (11), Margot (23). SF – Rizzo.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 0; Tampa Bay 2 (Choi, Margot). RISP – New York 1 for 1; Tampa Bay 3 for 8.

LIDP – Torres. GIDP – LeMahieu, Kiermaier.

DP – New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo); Tampa Bay 2 (Phillips, Choi, Phillips; Franco, Choi).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole6⅔2113101053.12
Luetge, L, 1-22110075.84
King131100203.10
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kluber6⅔31105804.03
Feyereisen, W, 4-01⅔00002150.00
Adam, H, 41⅔10002170.92
Poche, S, 2-21⅔00000131.20

Inherited runners-scored – King 2-1.

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 2:47. A – 25,025 (25,000).

