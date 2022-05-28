Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, May 28, 2022

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. La Stella dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .281 Yastrzemski cf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .308 Ruf 1b-lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .224 Pederson lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .264 a-Flores ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231 Longoria 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .239 González rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .330 Walton 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .286 b-Estrada ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Casali c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 1-Bart pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .165 Totals 38 2 12 2 2 9

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Senzel cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .211 Drury 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .239 Stephenson c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .308 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .162 Farmer ss 3 1 1 3 0 1 .254 Aquino rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .115 Almora Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .310 Lopez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Reynolds 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .246 Totals 29 3 5 3 1 10

San Francisco 001 001 000 2 12 0 Cincinnati 300 000 00x 3 5 0

a-flied out for Pederson in the 8th. b-grounded out for Walton in the 8th.

1-ran for Casali in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 11, Cincinnati 3. 2B – La Stella (4), Yastrzemski (10), Pederson (4), Walton (3). HR – Longoria (3), off Cessa; Farmer (4), off Wood. RBIs – Pederson (26), Longoria (7), Farmer 3 (25).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 7 (La Stella 2, Estrada, Pederson 2, Longoria, Casali); Cincinnati 0. RISP – San Francisco 3 for 16; Cincinnati 1 for 2.

Runners moved up – Yastrzemski, Ruf.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood, L, 3-4 5 4 3 3 1 6 96 4.81 Leone 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 3 20 3.38 Rogers 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 16 7.00

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gutierrez, W, 1-6 5⅔ 6 1 1 1 4 83 7.71 Cessa, H, 3 1⅔ 2 1 1 0 1 14 5.79 Díaz, H, 5 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.19 Detwiler, H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 18 0.00 Santillan, S, 3-4 1⅓ 2 0 0 1 2 28 4.41

Inherited runners-scored – Leone 1-0, Santillan 2-0. WP – Gutierrez.

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T – 3:00. A – 26,655 (42,319).