Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, May 28, 2022
Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Ruf 1b-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|a-Flores ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|González rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.330
|Walton 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|b-Estrada ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Casali c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|1-Bart pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|Totals
|38
|2
|12
|2
|2
|9
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Stephenson c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.162
|Farmer ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.254
|Aquino rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.115
|Almora Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Lopez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Reynolds 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|1
|10
|San Francisco
|001
|001
|000
|2
|12
|0
|Cincinnati
|300
|000
|00x
|3
|5
|0
a-flied out for Pederson in the 8th. b-grounded out for Walton in the 8th.
1-ran for Casali in the 9th.
LOB – San Francisco 11, Cincinnati 3. 2B – La Stella (4), Yastrzemski (10), Pederson (4), Walton (3). HR – Longoria (3), off Cessa; Farmer (4), off Wood. RBIs – Pederson (26), Longoria (7), Farmer 3 (25).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 7 (La Stella 2, Estrada, Pederson 2, Longoria, Casali); Cincinnati 0. RISP – San Francisco 3 for 16; Cincinnati 1 for 2.
Runners moved up – Yastrzemski, Ruf.
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, L, 3-4
|5
|4
|3
|3
|1
|6
|96
|4.81
|Leone
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|3.38
|Rogers
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|7.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gutierrez, W, 1-6
|5⅔
|6
|1
|1
|1
|4
|83
|7.71
|Cessa, H, 3
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|5.79
|Díaz, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.19
|Detwiler, H, 1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.00
|Santillan, S, 3-4
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|4.41
Inherited runners-scored – Leone 1-0, Santillan 2-0. WP – Gutierrez.
Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T – 3:00. A – 26,655 (42,319).
Texas 11, Oakland 4
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b-ss
|4
|2
|1
|5
|2
|0
|.194
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.237
|Miller 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|García cf
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Calhoun rf
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Huff c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.405
|Lowe 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Ibáñez dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.202
|Culberson 3b-2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|White lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.178
|Totals
|44
|11
|18
|11
|4
|3
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Laureano rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Kemp 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Murphy dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.205
|Bethancourt c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Barrera lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Brown 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|Neuse 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.236
|Smith 3b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Pache cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|4
|2
|8
|Texas
|004
|061
|000
|11
|18
|2
|Oakland
|000
|111
|100
|4
|10
|0
E – Hearn (1), Culberson (5). LOB – Texas 11, Oakland 8. 2B – Seager (5), Calhoun (5), Huff (1), Ibáñez (3), Brown (9), Pinder (7). 3B – Lowe (1). HR – Seager (9), off Logue; García (7), off Logue; Semien (1), off Lemoine; Laureano (1), off Hearn. RBIs – Seager 2 (22), García (29), Lowe (16), Ibáñez (9), Semien 5 (16), Calhoun (17), Neuse 2 (17), Laureano (3), Andrus (8). SB – Seager (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 6 (Calhoun, Lowe, Culberson, Huff, Semien, White); Oakland 5 (Andrus 2, Pache 2, Bethancourt). RISP – Texas 4 for 18; Oakland 1 for 12.
GIDP – Seager.
DP – Oakland 1 (Neuse, Andrus, Brown).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hearn, W, 3-3
|6⅔
|8
|3
|2
|1
|5
|92
|5.36
|Martin
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|4.32
|Abreu
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.12
|Richards
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.80
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Logue, L, 2-4
|2⅓
|7
|4
|4
|1
|1
|56
|5.47
|Lemoine
|2⅓
|5
|5
|5
|1
|2
|43
|7.71
|Kolarek
|1⅓
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|43
|4.58
|Pruitt
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Lemoine 1-0. IBB – off Lemoine (Lowe). HBP – Kolarek (Seager).
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T – 3:15. A – 6,502 (46,847).
Boston 5, Baltimore 3 (Game 1)
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Santander lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Chirinos c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.146
|Owings ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.122
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|1
|6
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.200
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.354
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.376
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.322
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|Cordero 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|a-Dalbec ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.168
|Plawecki c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.167
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|36
|5
|13
|5
|3
|5
|Baltimore
|100
|020
|000
|3
|7
|0
|Boston
|030
|001
|10x
|5
|13
|1
a-homered for Cordero in the 6th.
E – Devers (5). LOB – Baltimore 3, Boston 10. 2B – Urías (8), Arroyo (2), Bradley Jr. (14), Devers (19), Bogaerts (10). HR – Chirinos (2), off Eovaldi; Dalbec (2), off Akin. RBIs – Santander (25), Chirinos 2 (10), Bradley Jr. (16), Hernández 2 (22), Dalbec (8), Arroyo (7). SB – Mullins (11).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 1 (Santander); Boston 5 (Arroyo, Dalbec, Martinez 3). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 6; Boston 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – Cordero. GIDP – Mountcastle, Odor.
DP – Boston 3 (Devers, Arroyo, Cordero; Bogaerts, Cordero; Arroyo, Bogaerts, Dalbec).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles
|4⅓
|9
|3
|3
|1
|3
|93
|4.26
|Akin, L, 1-1
|2⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|46
|1.71
|Baker
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|4.66
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, W, 2-2
|9⅔
|7
|3
|2
|1
|6
|108
|3.77
Inherited runners-scored – Akin 2-0, Baker 2-1.
Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T – 2:58. A – 26,912 (37,755).
Washington 13, Colorado 7 (Game 1)
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Daza lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.370
|Blackmon rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Cron 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.311
|McMahon 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Grichuk cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.209
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|2
|7
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Thomas lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.198
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Cruz dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.231
|Bell 1b
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Franco 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.257
|Adams c
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.208
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|3
|6
|0
|0
|.248
|Escobar ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Totals
|37
|13
|14
|13
|7
|6
|Colorado
|310
|300
|000
|7
|12
|1
|Washington
|530
|300
|02x
|13
|14
|0
E – Daza (1). LOB – Colorado 7, Washington 8. 2B – Iglesias (10), Soto (9), Franco 2 (13), Hernández (12), Escobar (4). HR – Cron (13), off Sanchez; Robles (1), off Goudeau; Adams (3), off Stephenson. RBIs – Cron 3 (37), Iglesias (14), Díaz (8), Joe (13), Blackmon (19), Cruz 2 (26), Robles 6 (19), Escobar (8), Franco 2 (23), Adams 2 (5). SB – Robles (2), Grichuk (2). SF – Díaz.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 4 (McMahon, Cron 2, Daza); Washington 5 (Escobar 2, Hernández 3). RISP – Colorado 3 for 10; Washington 8 for 15.
Runners moved up – Iglesias, Franco. GIDP – Cruz.
DP – Colorado 1 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber, L, 2-5
|1⅓
|7
|8
|8
|3
|1
|59
|5.51
|Goudeau
|2
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|64
|7.08
|Chacín
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|6.38
|Estévez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.79
|Stephenson
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|5.56
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez
|3
|8
|7
|7
|0
|3
|75
|8.33
|Ramírez, W, 1-0
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|38
|2.25
|Edwards Jr.
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.45
|Arano
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|36
|3.92
Inherited runners-scored – Goudeau 3-3, Ramírez 1-1, Edwards Jr. 1-0. HBP – Goudeau (Escobar), Chacín (Robles). WP – Gomber, Goudeau.
Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Sean Barber.
T – 3:37. A – 20,294 (41,339).
Kansas City 7, Minnesota 3
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|Benintendi lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.246
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|1-Blanco pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Melendez c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Dozier rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Hicklen rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.159
|Rivera 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Lopez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Totals
|39
|7
|11
|7
|2
|7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Buxton cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Arraez 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.359
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Kepler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Garlick rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Larnach dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.289
|Sánchez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|a-Jeffers ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.204
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Totals
|38
|3
|11
|3
|3
|10
|Kansas City
|101
|300
|200
|7
|11
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|002
|000
|3
|11
|1
a-singled for Sánchez in the 6th.
1-ran for Perez in the 9th.
E – Polanco (3). LOB – Kansas City 8, Minnesota 11. 2B – Benintendi (6), Witt Jr. 3 (13), Merrifield (9), Buxton (6). HR – Larnach (2), off Singer. RBIs – Witt Jr. 2 (24), Rivera (11), Merrifield 2 (22), Dozier 2 (16), Larnach (11), Jeffers 2 (14). SB – Blanco (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 5 (Benintendi, Rivera, Merrifield, Perez, Dozier); Minnesota 6 (Polanco 3, Garlick 2, Urshela). RISP – Kansas City 4 for 11; Minnesota 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Melendez.
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, W, 2-0
|5
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|90
|2.49
|Speier, H, 2
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.50
|Coleman
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|3.44
|Staumont
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.86
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer, L, 0-2
|4⅔
|7
|5
|3
|0
|1
|78
|4.19
|Minaya
|2⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|31
|7.71
|Moran
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|34
|0.00
|Duffey
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|4.66
Inherited runners-scored – Speier 2-2, Coleman 1-0, Moran 2-2. HBP – Minaya (Perez). WP – Archer.
Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Jordan Baker.
T – 3:12. A – 22,249 (38,544).
St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 3
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Taylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Brosseau 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Hiura 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.178
|Mathias 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Caratini c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.204
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|3
|9
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Gorman 2b
|4
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.360
|Goldschmidt dh
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.355
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Yepez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Donovan 1b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Dickerson lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Totals
|36
|8
|12
|8
|1
|4
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|002
|3
|6
|1
|St. Louis
|104
|300
|00x
|8
|12
|3
E – Urías (4), Gorman 2 (3), Arenado (5). LOB – Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 5. 2B – Gorman (3). HR – Hiura (5), off Woodford; Caratini (2), off McFarland; Gorman (1), off Houser; Goldschmidt (10), off Houser. RBIs – Hiura (12), Caratini 2 (6), Gorman 4 (5), Goldschmidt 4 (40). CS – Donovan (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Taylor, Mathias); St. Louis 2 (Edman, Arenado). RISP – Milwaukee 1 for 6; St. Louis 4 for 6.
Runners moved up – Urías, Bader. GIDP – McCutchen.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Edman, Gorman, Donovan).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, L, 3-5
|4⅔
|9
|8
|5
|1
|1
|73
|3.69
|Milner
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.06
|Kelley
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Sánchez
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Liberatore, W, 1-0
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|93
|3.72
|Woodford, H, 1
|3⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|39
|2.25
|McFarland
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|20
|7.94
WP – McFarland.
Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 2:45. A – 45,594 (45,494).
Cleveland 8, Detroit 1
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Straw cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.242
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|3
|2
|5
|1
|0
|.297
|Clement 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Miller 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Naylor 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.298
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Mercado rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Giménez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Palacios dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|4
|4
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.177
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|a-Haase ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|W.Castro lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Cameron cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Totals
|34
|1
|10
|1
|1
|7
|Cleveland
|000
|200
|402
|8
|11
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100
|1
|10
|1
a-popped out for Cabrera in the 8th.
E – Barnhart (1). LOB – Cleveland 7, Detroit 8. 2B – Naylor (5), Gonzalez (2), Palacios (2), H.Castro (4). 3B – Ramírez (4). HR – Ramírez (12), off Carlton. RBIs – Naylor 2 (25), Palacios (3), Ramírez 5 (48), W.Castro (5). SB – Ramírez (5), Straw (9). SF – W.Castro. S – Hedges.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Hedges, Kwan); Detroit 5 (Báez, Barnhart 4). RISP – Cleveland 5 for 11; Detroit 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Palacios, Cabrera, Candelario. GIDP – Cabrera, Candelario.
DP – Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Miller, Naylor; Miller, Giménez, Naylor).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 2-3
|8⅔
|8
|1
|1
|0
|5
|94
|3.19
|Clase
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|2.60
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Faedo, L, 1-2
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|94
|3.00
|Barnes
|⅓
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|20
|5.51
|Foley
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|3.38
|Carlton
|2⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|36
|4.91
Inherited runners-scored – Foley 3-3.
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Bill Miller; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 2:50. A – 26,134 (41,083).
Miami 4, Atlanta 1
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti cf-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.277
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.277
|Soler lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.261
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|De La Cruz rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Astudillo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Sánchez cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|6
|6
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Duvall rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.188
|Harris II cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|1
|16
|Miami
|000
|101
|200
|4
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|000
|1
|5
|0
LOB – Miami 9, Atlanta 3. 2B – Cooper (11), Swanson (9). HR – Rojas (3), off O'Day. RBIs – Wendle (11), Rojas (9), Cooper 2 (19), Swanson (24). SB – Berti (4), Astudillo (1), Acuña Jr. (9). SF – Wendle.
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 5 (Cooper, Soler, Aguilar 2, Stallings); Atlanta 1 (Riley). RISP – Miami 3 for 10; Atlanta 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – Wendle, Swanson 2. GIDP – Stallings, Ozuna.
DP – Miami 2 (Wendle, Astudillo, Cooper; Cooper, Rojas, Wendle, Cooper); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Olson).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, W, 5-2
|8⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|14
|108
|2.00
|Sulser, S, 2-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|2.50
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davidson, L, 1-2
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|77
|6.46
|O'Day
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|4.63
|McHugh
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|26
|4.50
|Lee
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|0.00
HBP – Alcantara (Acuña Jr.).
Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Chris Conroy.
T – 2:48. A – 40,682 (41,084).
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Judge cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.218
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Andújar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Carpenter dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|b-Hicks ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Totals
|28
|1
|4
|1
|0
|9
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.264
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.258
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|Arozarena dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Margot lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.349
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Mejía c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Phillips rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|a-Ramírez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Bruján rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Walls 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.145
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|3
|10
|New York
|100
|000
|000
|1
|4
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|11x
|3
|7
|0
a-pinch hit for Phillips in the 7th. b-struck out for Trevino in the 8th.
LOB – New York 1, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – LeMahieu (10), Mejía (3). 3B – Franco (2). RBIs – Rizzo (28), Arozarena (19), Díaz (11), Margot (23). SF – Rizzo.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 0; Tampa Bay 2 (Choi, Margot). RISP – New York 1 for 1; Tampa Bay 3 for 8.
LIDP – Torres. GIDP – LeMahieu, Kiermaier.
DP – New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo); Tampa Bay 2 (Phillips, Choi, Phillips; Franco, Choi).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|6⅔
|2
|1
|1
|3
|10
|105
|3.12
|Luetge, L, 1-2
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|5.84
|King
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|3.10
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|80
|4.03
|Feyereisen, W, 4-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Adam, H, 4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.92
|Poche, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.20
Inherited runners-scored – King 2-1.
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T – 2:47. A – 25,025 (25,000).
