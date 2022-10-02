Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
Arizona 8, San Francisco 4
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garrett dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Luplow lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Varsho cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|McCarthy rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Walker 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Rojas 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.264
|B.Kennedy 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.217
|Perdomo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Carroll cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Hummel c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.169
|C.Kelly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Alcántara ss-3b
|4
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.248
|Totals
|37
|8
|12
|8
|4
|6
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Estrada ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.214
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Vosler lf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Slater cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Proctor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.154
|Bart c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.217
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|3
|8
|Arizona
|000
|300
|500
|8
|12
|0
|San Francisco
|001
|001
|011
|4
|8
|1
E – Estrada (10). LOB – Arizona 9, San Francisco 6. 2B – Carroll 2 (9), Alcántara 2 (8), Walker (24), Vosler (6). 3B – Walker (2). HR – Davis (8), off Jameson; Yastrzemski (17), off Melancon. RBIs – Rojas 2 (53), Alcántara 4 (23), Walker (93), Hummel (16), Estrada (62), Davis (14), Yastrzemski (55), Proctor (6). SB – Estrada 2 (21), Rojas (22). SF – Rojas, Hummel, Proctor. S – McCarthy.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 4 (Garrett 3, B.Kennedy); San Francisco 5 (Yastrzemski 3, Pederson, Villar). RISP – Arizona 5 for 13; San Francisco 1 for 6.
GIDP – Villar.
DP – Arizona 1 (Rojas, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jameson, W, 3-0
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|98
|1.48
|Ginkel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.62
|Melancon
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|4.75
|Moronta
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|25
|3.95
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.10
|Junis, L, 5-7
|4
|8
|4
|4
|2
|4
|83
|4.42
|García
|1⅔
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|27
|3.50
|Marte
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|5.67
Inherited runners-scored – García 1-1. WP – Moronta.
Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, CB Bucknor.
T – 3:10. A – 30,630 (41,915)
Seattle 5, Oakland 1
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Machín 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Murphy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Garcia 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Brown cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Díaz 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Capel rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.379
|a-Pinder ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Vogt 1b-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Langeliers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|2
|11
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moore ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Winker lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Santana 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|Torrens c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.225
|Kelenic cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.152
|Haggerty rf
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.253
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.181
|O'Keefe dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Totals
|29
|5
|8
|5
|4
|9
|Oakland
|100
|000
|000
|1
|2
|0
|Seattle
|300
|000
|02x
|5
|8
|1
a-pinch hit for Capel in the 7th.
E – Winker (4). LOB – Oakland 3, Seattle 5. 2B – Moore (11), Torrens (3). RBIs – Díaz (1), Santana (38), Haggerty 3 (23), Torrens (14). SB – Frazier 2 (11). SF – Haggerty.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Capel 2); Seattle 2 (Toro, Frazier). RISP – Oakland 1 for 3; Seattle 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Winker. GIDP – Moore.
DP – Oakland 2 (Machín, Díaz, Garcia; Machín, Díaz, Garcia).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oller, L, 2-8
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|36
|6.30
|Sears
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|79
|4.69
|Snead
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|6.44
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|L.Castillo, W, 4-2
|6⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|8
|77
|3.17
|Boyd, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|1.74
|D.Castillo, H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.78
|Festa
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.17
WP – Oller. PB – Murphy (2).
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Larry Vanover.
T – 2:36. A – 42,512 (47,929)
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 0
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Henderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.267
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.248
|Rutschman dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|McKenna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Odor 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|2
|14
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Judge rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.313
|Gonzalez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Torres 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.257
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.229
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|Cabrera lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Higashioka c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Peraza ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Totals
|33
|8
|14
|7
|3
|5
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
|New York
|310
|000
|40x
|8
|14
|0
LOB – Baltimore 5, New York 7. 2B – Rutschman (34), Torres (28), Donaldson (28), Bader (2). HR – Stanton (29), off Voth; Higashioka (9), off Voth. RBIs – Torres 2 (76), Donaldson 2 (62), Stanton (76), Higashioka (28), Bader (8). CS – Bader (1). SF – Donaldson.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (McKenna 2); New York 3 (Higashioka, Bader, Cabrera). RISP – Baltimore 0 for 2; New York 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – Cabrera. GIDP – Chirinos, Peraza.
DP – Baltimore 3 (Chirinos, Mullins, Henderson, Mullins; Henderson, Odor, Mountcastle; Mateo, Mountcastle); New York 1 (Peraza, Torres, Rizzo).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth, L, 5-4
|5⅔
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|77
|3.04
|Watkins
|3⅔
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|47
|4.76
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes, W, 12-4
|7⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|12
|93
|2.44
|Barnes
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|0.00
HBP – Voth 2 (Judge,Rizzo), Barnes (Odor).
Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Jordan Baker.
T – 2:38. A – 45,428 (47,309)
Washington 13, Philadelphia 4 (Game 1)
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|c-Hall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Marsh cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|a-Vierling ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.228
|b-Guthrie ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.412
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|3
|3
|10
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Abrams ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Meneses 1b
|4
|4
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.332
|Voit dh
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.245
|García 2b
|5
|2
|3
|5
|0
|2
|.278
|Call lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Adams c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.175
|Totals
|37
|13
|14
|13
|4
|9
|Philadelphia
|100
|300
|000
|4
|7
|0
|Washington
|150
|010
|33x
|13
|14
|1
a-lined out for Segura in the 9th. b-grounded out for Stott in the 9th. c-flied out for Schwarber in the 9th.
E – Abrams (10). LOB – Philadelphia 6, Washington 5. 2B – Realmuto (26), Marsh (7), Meneses (14). 3B – Schwarber (3). HR – Voit (9), off Gibson; Meneses (13), off Gibson; García (7), off Devenski. RBIs – Castellanos (62), Segura (33), Stott (45), García 5 (44), Meneses 4 (33), Voit 2 (21), Vargas (18), Robles (33). SB – Harper (11), Schwarber (10), Stott (11). SF – Robles.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Bohm, Stott); Washington 2 (Adams, Call). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 9; Washington 7 for 12.
Runners moved up – Bohm, Segura.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 10-8
|6⅔
|8
|7
|7
|2
|7
|96
|5.05
|Nelson
|⅓
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|27
|4.92
|Devenski
|1⅓
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|29
|11.57
|Maton
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|A.Sánchez, W, 4-6
|5⅔
|5
|4
|4
|3
|6
|84
|4.28
|Harvey, H, 6
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.65
|Machado
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|3.45
Inherited runners-scored – Devenski 3-1. IBB – off A.Sánchez (Harper). WP – Nelson.
Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 2:58. A – 29,808 (41,339)
Philadelphia 8, Washington 2 (Game 2)
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.214
|1-Guthrie pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.412
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Hall 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Bohm 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.283
|Marsh cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.285
|Segura 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Maton 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Vierling rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.244
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|8
|5
|3
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Meneses 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.332
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Palacios lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|García 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Hernández lf-3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Vargas 3b-p
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Barrera c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|3
|4
|Philadelphia
|115
|100
|000
|8
|10
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|002
|2
|6
|1
1-ran for Schwarber in the 8th.
E – Stott (7), Abrams (11). LOB – Philadelphia 7, Washington 7. 2B – Stott (17), Thomas (26), García (22). 3B – Vierling (2). HR – Schwarber 2 (44), off Romero; Bohm (13), off Romero; Marsh (3), off Romero; Vierling (6), off Romero. RBIs – Schwarber 2 (89), Vierling 3 (32), Bohm 2 (72), Marsh (14), García (45), Vargas (19).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Segura, Schwarber); Washington 4 (Vargas, Voit, Meneses, Barrera). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 5; Washington 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Abrams 2, Vargas, Robles. GIDP – Harper, Vargas.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Stott, Hoskins); Washington 1 (García, Abrams, Meneses).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, W, 5-2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|78
|4.12
|Brogdon
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.38
|C.Sánchez, S, 1-1
|3⅔
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|47
|5.62
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Romero, L, 0-1
|3
|8
|8
|6
|4
|2
|91
|14.73
|Thompson
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|3.27
|Ramírez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.02
|Cishek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.27
|Edwards Jr.
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.66
|Vargas
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Brogdon 2-0, Thompson 2-0. WP – Thompson.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, John Tumpane.
T – 2:49. A – 36,841 (41,339)
Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 1
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Steer 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Robinson c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.096
|K.Farmer dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Solano 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Fairchild cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|a-Fraley ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Aquino rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|b-Friedl ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|c-Lopez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Reynolds lf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Barrero ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|1-Siani pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|1
|7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Suzuki rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Happ lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.271
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.209
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Bote 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Rivas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Velázquez cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.196
|Morel 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Totals
|27
|2
|3
|2
|6
|8
|Cincinnati
|001
|000
|000
|1
|4
|0
|Chicago
|010
|000
|100
|2
|3
|1
a-walked for Fairchild in the 9th. b- for Aquino in the 9th. c-struck out for Friedl in the 9th.
1-ran for Romine in the 8th.
E – Wisdom (14), Happ (3). LOB – Cincinnati 5, Chicago 8. 2B – Aquino (13), Steer (4). 3B – Velázquez (2). HR – Suzuki (14), off Law. RBIs – K.Farmer (77), Velázquez (22), Suzuki (46).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 1 (Barrero); Chicago 3 (Contreras, Suzuki 2). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 3; Chicago 0 for 2.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lodolo
|5⅔
|2
|1
|1
|5
|5
|95
|3.66
|Law, L, 2-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|30
|3.38
|B.Farmer
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.97
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|3⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|62
|3.47
|Alzolay
|3⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|33
|4.09
|Miley, W, 2-2
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.16
|Rodríguez, H, 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.70
|Hughes, S, 8-12
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.02
Inherited runners-scored – B.Farmer 1-0, Hughes 1-0. HBP – Lodolo (Velázquez).
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Brennan Miller.
T – 2:32. A – 31,256 (41,649)
Toronto 10, Boston 0
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Bogaerts dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Refsnyder cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|K.Hernández ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Wong c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|0
|7
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|a-Zimmer ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.099
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|b-Lopez ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|c-Biggio ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|d-Moreno ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|T.Hernández rf
|5
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Tapia lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.265
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.265
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Totals
|42
|10
|21
|9
|3
|8
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
|Toronto
|022
|030
|03x
|10
|21
|1
a-pinch hit for Springer in the 7th. b-singled for Bichette in the 7th. c-struck out for Guerrero Jr. in the 7th. d-singled for Kirk in the 8th.
E – Bichette (23). LOB – Boston 6, Toronto 12. 2B – T.Hernández 2 (35), Jansen (8), Guerrero Jr. (35). HR – T.Hernández (23), off Kelly; Jansen (15), off Kelly. RBIs – Jansen 5 (43), T.Hernández 2 (74), Guerrero Jr. (96), Tapia (52). SF – Jansen.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Arroyo, Casas); Toronto 7 (Chapman, Kirk 2, Zimmer, Merrifield, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.). RISP – Boston 0 for 3; Toronto 5 for 18.
Runners moved up – Guerrero Jr.. GIDP – Verdugo, T.Hernández, Chapman.
DP – Boston 2 (K.Hernández, Arroyo, Casas; Arroyo, K.Hernández, Casas); Toronto 1 (Merrifield, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bello, L, 2-8
|4⅔
|10
|4
|4
|2
|4
|87
|4.71
|Kelly
|1⅔
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|26
|3.95
|Winckowski
|3⅔
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|56
|5.89
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling, W, 10-4
|6⅔
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|88
|3.01
|Bass
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.52
|Phelps
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.87
|Romano
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.18
|Cimber
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.88
Inherited runners-scored – Cimber 1-0. HBP – Romano (Refsnyder). WP – Bello(2).
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T – 3:09. A – 44,612 (53,506)
Detroit 3, Minnesota 2
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Gordon 2b-lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Miranda dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|1-B.Hamilton pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.285
|Cave lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|a-Celestino ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Wallner rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|b-Jeffers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Palacios 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.129
|Contreras cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.132
|Totals
|34
|2
|10
|2
|5
|9
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Báez dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Haase c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Kreidler ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|2
|0
|6
|Minnesota
|000
|020
|000
|2
|10
|2
|Detroit
|100
|101
|00x
|3
|6
|0
a-walked for Cave in the 8th. b-grounded out for Wallner in the 8th.
1-ran for Miranda in the 8th.
E – Wallner (2), Arraez (3). LOB – Minnesota 10, Detroit 5. HR – Contreras (3), off Hutchison; Haase (13), off Bundy. RBIs – Contreras (6), Urshela (62), Báez (64), Haase (42). SB – Celestino (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Wallner, Contreras); Detroit 3 (Torkelson 2, Davis). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 7; Detroit 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Sánchez, Urshela, Castro, Haase. GIDP – Jeffers, Sánchez.
DP – Detroit 2 (Kreidler, Castro, Torkelson; Kreidler, Castro, Torkelson).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|78
|4.89
|Henriquez, L, 0-1
|3⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|40
|2.31
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hutchison
|4⅓
|7
|2
|2
|2
|5
|103
|4.53
|Cisnero
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.19
|Norris, W, 2-0
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.71
|Lange, H, 21
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.50
|Soto, H, 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|3.22
|Chafin, S, 2-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.89
Inherited runners-scored – Cisnero 2-1, Soto 1-0. HBP – Henriquez (Báez). WP – Lange.
Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.
T – 3:12. A – 18,307 (41,083)
Kansas City 7, Cleveland 1
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.219
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Perez c
|4
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.254
|Rivero c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Olivares dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|a-O'Hearn ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Dozier 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Waters cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Isbel rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.211
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|6
|4
|5
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.302
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Benson rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.246
|J.Naylor dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Arias 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Maile c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|B.Naylor c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.219
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|2
|13
|Kansas City
|001
|301
|110
|7
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|000
|1
|8
|1
a-grounded out for Olivares in the 9th.
E – Arias (3). LOB – Kansas City 9, Cleveland 7. 2B – Melendez 2 (20), Waters (6), Isbel (10), Kwan (24), Gonzalez (26), Miller (26). HR – Waters (4), off McCarty; Perez (23), off McCarty. RBIs – Perez 2 (76), Isbel 2 (27), Melendez (61), Waters (13), Miller (49). SB – Witt Jr. (29). CS – Isbel (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 5 (Pasquantino 3, Waters, Olivares); Cleveland 3 (Gonzalez, Straw, J.Naylor). RISP – Kansas City 4 for 10; Cleveland 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Witt Jr.. LIDP – Pasquantino. GIDP – Kwan, J.Naylor.
DP – Kansas City 2 (Dozier, Witt Jr., Pasquantino; Witt Jr., Pasquantino); Cleveland 1 (Miller).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic, W, 3-13
|5⅔
|5
|0
|0
|1
|8
|90
|5.58
|Clarke
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.12
|Garrett
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.08
|Hernández
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|7.29
|Coleman
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.82
|Misiewicz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.73
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, L, 3-12
|3
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|69
|4.34
|Morgan
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|3.53
|McCarty
|2⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|37
|4.54
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|3.10
|Sandlin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.09
Inherited runners-scored – Garrett 1-0, Morgan 1-0. HBP – McCarty (Massey). WP – Garrett.
Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T – 3:21. A – 26,982 (34,788)
Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Arozarena rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.266
|Franco dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Aranda 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|a-Y.Díaz ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Walls ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.173
|b-Ramírez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Mastrobuoni 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|4
|12
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.249
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|A.Díaz lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|McCormick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Meyers cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|1
|1
|5
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|001
|1
|4
|0
|Houston
|002
|000
|00x
|2
|6
|0
a-singled for Aranda in the 9th. b-lined out for Walls in the 9th.
LOB – Tampa Bay 5, Houston 5. 2B – Choi (20), Gurriel (40), Altuve (36). RBIs – Y.Díaz (57), Peña (58). SB – Meyers (2). CS – Arozarena (12). S – Maldonado.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Ramírez); Houston 5 (Altuve, A.Díaz, Bregman, Alvarez 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 5; Houston 1 for 8.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, L, 12-8
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|67
|2.54
|Cleavinger
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.55
|Chargois
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|2.53
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, W, 11-9
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|95
|2.54
|Brown, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.00
|Montero, H, 22
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.43
|Pressly, S, 32-36
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|27
|3.04
WP – McClanahan(2).
Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T – 2:44. A – 37,406 (41,168)
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.323
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|a-Álvarez ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|b-Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|1
|8
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.277
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Arcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Totals
|33
|4
|11
|4
|0
|8
|New York
|100
|010
|000
|2
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|121
|00x
|4
|11
|0
a-flied out for Vogelbach in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Nido in the 9th.
LOB – New York 7, Atlanta 5. 2B – Riley (39), Ozuna (18). HR – Swanson (24), off Scherzer; Olson (32), off Scherzer. RBIs – Escobar (69), McNeil (60), Olson 2 (99), Swanson 2 (95).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Escobar, Vogelbach 2); Atlanta 4 (Rosario, Ozuna, d'Arnaud, Harris II). RISP – New York 2 for 6; Atlanta 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Escobar. GIDP – Swanson, d'Arnaud.
DP – New York 2 (Escobar, McNeil, Alonso; Lindor, Alonso, Nido, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, L, 11-5
|5
|9
|4
|4
|0
|4
|101
|2.29
|Lugo
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.57
|Ottavino
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.11
|Peterson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.87
|Smith
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.43
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, W, 21-5
|5⅔
|7
|2
|2
|1
|3
|87
|3.19
|Lee, H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.20
|Chavez, H, 10
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.09
|Iglesias, H, 13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.37
|Jansen, S, 39-46
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.48
Inherited runners-scored – Smith 1-0. WP – Scherzer, Peterson.
Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.
T – 2:54. A – 42,561 (41,084)
St. Louis 13, Pittsburgh 3
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Bae cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Andújar lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Castillo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Suwinski rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Delay c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.213
|Mitchell dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|1
|6
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Nootbaar cf-rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|Yepez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Arenado 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Carlson cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.239
|Pujols dh
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.263
|a-DeLuzio ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Burleson rf-1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.206
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.270
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Knizner c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.149
|Totals
|33
|13
|8
|11
|8
|5
|Pittsburgh
|020
|000
|010
|3
|7
|1
|St. Louis
|640
|000
|03x
|13
|8
|1
a-grounded out for Pujols in the 7th.
E – Castillo (8), DeJong (6). LOB – Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 6. 2B – Castillo (11), Mitchell 2 (11), Donovan (21), Arenado (42), Nootbaar (14). HR – Dickerson (6), off Ortiz. RBIs – Delay 2 (11), Bae (4), Pujols 2 (61), Dickerson 4 (34), Arenado (102), Burleson 2 (3), Carlson 2 (42).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 1 (Reynolds); St. Louis 3 (Dickerson, Knizner 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 7; St. Louis 6 for 12.
Runners moved up – Hayes, DeLuzio. GIDP – Delay.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Hayes, Castro, Newman); St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Donovan, Burleson).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ortiz, L, 0-2
|3
|6
|6
|3
|0
|38
|4.50
|Zach.Thompson
|5⅓
|3
|4
|4
|1
|4
|71
|5.18
|Fernández
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|29
|2.93
|Bañuelos
|1⅔
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|30
|5.40
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 6-3
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|87
|3.11
|Matz
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|5.36
|Woodford
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|2.33
Inherited runners-scored – Woodford 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Chris Conroy.
T – 3:01. A – 46,365 (45,494)
Miami 4, Milwaukee 3
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Leblanc 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|d-Wendle ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Díaz 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Anderson rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|De La Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.240
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Bleday cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.166
|Groshans 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Burdick lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.172
|Totals
|31
|4
|4
|4
|2
|9
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.251
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Tellez 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|c-Brosseau ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|McCutchen dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.237
|Peterson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|a-Urías ph-3b-2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.234
|Narváez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|b-Caratini ph-c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.201
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|4
|16
|Miami
|002
|000
|002
|4
|4
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|102
|000
|3
|7
|1
a-walked for Peterson in the 5th. b-struck out for Narváez in the 5th. c-struck out for Wong in the 6th. d-struck out for Leblanc in the 9th.
E – Yelich (1). LOB – Miami 2, Milwaukee 9. HR – Burdick (3), off Ashby; Yelich (13), off Nardi. RBIs – Burdick 2 (6), De La Cruz 2 (40), Yelich (55), Urías (45), Caratini (34). SB – Berti (39).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 1 (Rojas); Milwaukee 5 (Taylor 2, Adames 2, Brosseau). RISP – Miami 1 for 3; Milwaukee 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – Caratini.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera
|3⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|42
|3.01
|Nardi
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|33
|9.45
|Brigham, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.57
|Fishman, H, 2
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|3.38
|Brazoban, BS, 0-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.34
|Scott
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|4.53
|Nance, W, 2-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|4.32
|Bleier, S, 1-5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.49
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashby
|4⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|6
|65
|4.49
|Gott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.71
|Boxberger, H, 30
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.10
|Bush, H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.57
|Williams, L, 6-4, BS, 15-17
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|21
|1.93
|Strzelecki
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.91
Inherited runners-scored – Brigham 2-0, Brazoban 2-2, Gott 1-0, Strzelecki 1-0. HBP – Brazoban (Urías). WP – Brazoban, Williams.
Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 3:28. A – 30,686 (41,900)
L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.302
|García dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Jung 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Thompson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|b-Calhoun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|29
|2
|2
|2
|0
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rengifo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Ward cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Duffy 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Adell lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Fletcher ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Suzuki c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.180
|Soto 3b-ss
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.381
|Stefanic 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|a-Thaiss ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|1
|4
|Texas
|000
|000
|200
|2
|2
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|20x
|3
|7
|0
a-pinch hit for Stefanic in the 7th. b-struck out for Thompson in the 9th.
LOB – Texas 0, Los Angeles 5. 2B – Adell (12), Soto 2 (4). HR – Lowe (27), off Suarez. RBIs – Lowe 2 (76), Suzuki (15), Soto (7), Thaiss (8).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 0; Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani, Stefanic 2). RISP – Texas 0 for 0; Los Angeles 2 for 6.
GIDP – Rengifo.
DP – Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ragans
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|71
|4.95
|Tinoco
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|1.93
|Hernández, L, 2-3, BS, 4-6
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|2.54
|Moore
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, W, 8-8
|7⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|90
|3.96
|Weiss, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.25
|Tepera, S, 6-11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.70
Inherited runners-scored – Hernández 2-1. HBP – Tinoco (Suzuki).
Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, David Arrieta.
T – 2:27. A – 32,472 (45,517)
San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.279
|Payton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|a-Engel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|b-Gonzàlez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|Vaughn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Pollock cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|1-Pérez pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|1
|7
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Grisham cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Machado 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.296
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.238
|Drury 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Bell dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|Kim ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.247
|Nola c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Azocar cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|5
|9
|Chicago
|100
|000
|010
|2
|6
|0
|San Diego
|100
|003
|10x
|5
|9
|0
a-lined out for Payton in the 9th. b-struck out for Sheets in the 9th.
1-ran for Grandal in the 8th.
LOB – Chicago 3, San Diego 8. HR – Andrus (7), off Clevinger; Soto (6), off Cease; Cronenworth (17), off Cease; Machado (32), off Diekman. RBIs – Andrus 2 (24), Soto (16), Cronenworth 2 (85), Nola (39), Machado (101). SB – Andrus (10).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Jiménez); San Diego 2 (Azocar, Profar). RISP – Chicago 1 for 4; San Diego 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Harrison, Nola. GIDP – Harrison.
DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Drury).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease, L, 14-8
|5⅔
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|104
|2.20
|Kelly
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|6.08
|Diekman
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|7.27
|Velasquez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|4.88
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 7-7
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|66
|4.33
|Suarez, H, 11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.31
|Johnson
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|4.73
|Martinez, H, 8
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.50
|Hader, S, 6-8
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|7.63
Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 2-1, Martinez 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T – 3:07. A – 38,114 (40,209)
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 4
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Rodgers dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|1-Hampson pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Bouchard lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.271
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.262
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Trejo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|4
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|T.Turner ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.299
|Freeman 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.329
|Thompson lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|.258
|Vargas dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.178
|a-Gallo ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.171
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.216
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.207
|Alberto 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|b-Muncy ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Lux 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.280
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|6
|10
|10
|Colorado
|000
|400
|000
|4
|8
|1
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|32x
|6
|10
|0
a-walked for Vargas in the 7th. b-walked for Alberto in the 7th.
1-ran for Rodgers in the 8th.
E – Cron (7). LOB – Colorado 5, Los Angeles 15. 2B – Betts (40), Thompson (14). HR – McMahon (20), off Grove; Grichuk (18), off Grove. RBIs – McMahon (66), Grichuk 3 (71), Freeman (98), Gallo 2 (22), Barnes (26), Bellinger 2 (65). SB – T.Turner (27), Hampson (12). CS – Bellinger (3). SF – Bellinger, Gallo.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 2 (Cron, Bouchard); Los Angeles 8 (Betts 3, Vargas 3, Lux 2). RISP – Colorado 1 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – Iglesias, McMahon. LIDP – Díaz. GIDP – Cron, Iglesias.
DP – Los Angeles 3 (T.Turner, Lux, Freeman; Alberto, Lux, Alberto; T.Turner, Lux, Freeman).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|5
|7
|1
|1
|3
|8
|90
|4.53
|Lawrence, H, 6
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5.98
|Lamet
|⅔
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|15
|4.50
|C.Smith, BS, 0-1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|23
|6.48
|Hollowell, L, 0-2
|1⅓
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|31
|10.13
|Blach
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.02
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Grove
|5⅔
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|76
|4.60
|Kimbrel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|3.88
|Kahnle
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.09
|Phillips, W, 7-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.16
|Graterol, S, 4-5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.14
Lamet pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 2-0, C.Smith 3-3, Hollowell 3-0, Blach 2-0. HBP – Blach (Muncy). WP – Lamet, Grove.
Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 3:29. A – 47,334 (56,000)
