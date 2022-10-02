Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

Arizona 8, San Francisco 4
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garrett dh500001.288
Luplow lf413000.175
Varsho cf100000.237
McCarthy rf411001.290
Walker 1b523100.238
Rojas 2b311210.264
B.Kennedy 3b310012.217
Perdomo ss100000.198
Carroll cf-lf412011.258
Hummel c310111.169
C.Kelly c000000.216
Alcántara ss-3b402400.248
Totals37812846
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pederson rf-lf401010.275
Wade Jr. 1b401000.194
Estrada ss401100.264
Yastrzemski cf-rf411102.214
Davis dh412101.287
Vosler lf-3b401002.268
Villar 3b300002.207
Slater cf111000.263
Proctor 2b300100.154
Bart c210021.217
Totals3348438
Arizona0003005008120
San Francisco001001011481

E – Estrada (10). LOB – Arizona 9, San Francisco 6. 2B – Carroll 2 (9), Alcántara 2 (8), Walker (24), Vosler (6). 3B – Walker (2). HR – Davis (8), off Jameson; Yastrzemski (17), off Melancon. RBIs – Rojas 2 (53), Alcántara 4 (23), Walker (93), Hummel (16), Estrada (62), Davis (14), Yastrzemski (55), Proctor (6). SB – Estrada 2 (21), Rojas (22). SF – Rojas, Hummel, Proctor. S – McCarthy.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 4 (Garrett 3, B.Kennedy); San Francisco 5 (Yastrzemski 3, Pederson, Villar). RISP – Arizona 5 for 13; San Francisco 1 for 6.

GIDP – Villar.

DP – Arizona 1 (Rojas, Walker).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Jameson, W, 3-06⅔62227981.48
Ginkel1⅔00001103.62
Melancon1⅔11100174.75
Moronta1⅔11110253.95
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander1⅓00001151.10
Junis, L, 5-7484424834.42
García1⅔44411273.50
Marte2⅔00010225.67

Inherited runners-scored – García 1-1. WP – Moronta.

Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, CB Bucknor.

T – 3:10. A – 30,630 (41,915)

Seattle 5, Oakland 1
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf411000.234
Machín 3b400002.220
Murphy c100011.248
Garcia 1b200002.221
Brown cf400001.227
Díaz 2b201110.333
Capel rf200002.379
a-Pinder ph-rf100000.229
Vogt 1b-c300001.158
Langeliers dh300001.214
Allen ss300001.208
Totals29121211
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Moore ss411000.220
Winker lf411001.219
Santana 1b422100.182
Torrens c311111.225
Kelenic cf200021.152
Haggerty rf301301.253
Frazier 2b401002.235
Toro 3b300002.181
O'Keefe dh201011.500
Totals2958549
Oakland100000000120
Seattle30000002x581

a-pinch hit for Capel in the 7th.

E – Winker (4). LOB – Oakland 3, Seattle 5. 2B – Moore (11), Torrens (3). RBIs – Díaz (1), Santana (38), Haggerty 3 (23), Torrens (14). SB – Frazier 2 (11). SF – Haggerty.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Capel 2); Seattle 2 (Toro, Frazier). RISP – Oakland 1 for 3; Seattle 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Winker. GIDP – Moore.

DP – Oakland 2 (Machín, Díaz, Garcia; Machín, Díaz, Garcia).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oller, L, 2-81⅔33322366.30
Sears6⅔20026794.69
Snead1⅔32201176.44
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
L.Castillo, W, 4-26⅔21118773.17
Boyd, H, 11⅔00011241.74
D.Castillo, H, 91⅔00001103.78
Festa1⅔00001114.17

WP – Oller. PB – Murphy (2).

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Larry Vanover.

T – 2:36. A – 42,512 (47,929)

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 0
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Henderson 3b400004.267
Mountcastle 1b301012.248
Rutschman dh401002.251
Hays rf400001.251
McKenna lf400001.240
Mullins cf300003.260
Mateo ss201010.222
Odor 2b200001.210
Chirinos c300000.177
Totals29030214
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Judge rf210022.313
Gonzalez rf000000.180
Rizzo 1b422001.229
Torres 2b522201.257
Donaldson 3b212210.229
Stanton dh412100.209
Cabrera lf400001.243
Bader cf402100.235
Higashioka c413100.219
Peraza ss401000.306
Totals33814735
Baltimore000000000030
New York31000040x8140

LOB – Baltimore 5, New York 7. 2B – Rutschman (34), Torres (28), Donaldson (28), Bader (2). HR – Stanton (29), off Voth; Higashioka (9), off Voth. RBIs – Torres 2 (76), Donaldson 2 (62), Stanton (76), Higashioka (28), Bader (8). CS – Bader (1). SF – Donaldson.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (McKenna 2); New York 3 (Higashioka, Bader, Cabrera). RISP – Baltimore 0 for 2; New York 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Cabrera. GIDP – Chirinos, Peraza.

DP – Baltimore 3 (Chirinos, Mullins, Henderson, Mullins; Henderson, Odor, Mountcastle; Mateo, Mountcastle); New York 1 (Peraza, Torres, Rizzo).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Voth, L, 5-45⅔74423773.04
Watkins3⅔74412474.76
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cortes, W, 12-47⅓100212932.44
Barnes120002250.00

HBP – Voth 2 (Judge,Rizzo), Barnes (Odor).

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 2:38. A – 45,428 (47,309)

Washington 13, Philadelphia 4 (Game 1)
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf311011.211
c-Hall ph100000.262
Hoskins 1b400001.251
Harper dh300010.291
Realmuto c412002.275
Bohm 3b400001.283
Castellanos rf411101.268
Marsh cf311012.286
Segura 2b301100.279
a-Vierling ph100000.241
Stott ss301102.228
b-Guthrie ph100000.412
Totals34473310
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf421011.245
Abrams ss513000.265
Meneses 1b443410.332
Voit dh532201.245
García 2b523502.278
Call lf400012.237
Vargas 3b401100.284
Robles cf300101.226
Adams c311012.175
Totals3713141349
Philadelphia100300000470
Washington15001033x13141

a-lined out for Segura in the 9th. b-grounded out for Stott in the 9th. c-flied out for Schwarber in the 9th.

E – Abrams (10). LOB – Philadelphia 6, Washington 5. 2B – Realmuto (26), Marsh (7), Meneses (14). 3B – Schwarber (3). HR – Voit (9), off Gibson; Meneses (13), off Gibson; García (7), off Devenski. RBIs – Castellanos (62), Segura (33), Stott (45), García 5 (44), Meneses 4 (33), Voit 2 (21), Vargas (18), Robles (33). SB – Harper (11), Schwarber (10), Stott (11). SF – Robles.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Bohm, Stott); Washington 2 (Adams, Call). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 9; Washington 7 for 12.

Runners moved up – Bohm, Segura.

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson, L, 10-86⅔87727965.05
Nelson33320274.92
Devenski1⅓333022911.57
Maton0000030.00
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
A.Sánchez, W, 4-65⅔54436844.28
Harvey, H, 62⅔10002232.65
Machado2⅔10002303.45

Inherited runners-scored – Devenski 3-1. IBB – off A.Sánchez (Harper). WP – Nelson.

Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 2:58. A – 29,808 (41,339)

Philadelphia 8, Washington 2 (Game 2)
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf423211.214
1-Guthrie pr-rf000000.412
Hoskins 1b401011.251
Hall 1b000000.262
Harper dh410010.288
Bohm 3b511200.283
Marsh cf411110.285
Segura 2b421000.278
Maton 2b100000.258
Stott ss401000.228
Vierling rf-lf412300.244
Stubbs c300011.267
Totals37810853
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf301010.245
Abrams ss400000.258
Meneses 1b301010.332
Voit dh300002.241
Palacios lf111000.205
García 2b411100.277
Hernández lf-3b302010.247
Vargas 3b-p400100.277
Robles cf400000.224
Barrera c400002.170
Totals3326234
Philadelphia1151000008101
Washington000000002261

1-ran for Schwarber in the 8th.

E – Stott (7), Abrams (11). LOB – Philadelphia 7, Washington 7. 2B – Stott (17), Thomas (26), García (22). 3B – Vierling (2). HR – Schwarber 2 (44), off Romero; Bohm (13), off Romero; Marsh (3), off Romero; Vierling (6), off Romero. RBIs – Schwarber 2 (89), Vierling 3 (32), Bohm 2 (72), Marsh (14), García (45), Vargas (19).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Segura, Schwarber); Washington 4 (Vargas, Voit, Meneses, Barrera). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 5; Washington 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Abrams 2, Vargas, Robles. GIDP – Harper, Vargas.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Stott, Hoskins); Washington 1 (García, Abrams, Meneses).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Syndergaard, W, 5-2520023784.12
Brogdon0000013.38
C.Sánchez, S, 1-13⅔42211475.62
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Romero, L, 0-13886429114.73
Thompson1⅓10011253.27
Ramírez1⅔0000073.02
Cishek1⅔00000104.27
Edwards Jr.1⅔10000132.66
Vargas1⅔0000060.00

Inherited runners-scored – Brogdon 2-0, Thompson 2-0. WP – Thompson.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 2:49. A – 36,841 (41,339)

Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 1
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b400001.245
Steer 3b411000.214
Robinson c000000.096
K.Farmer dh402101.255
Solano 1b400000.288
Fairchild cf-lf300000.280
a-Fraley ph000010.259
Aquino rf301000.199
b-Friedl ph000000.242
c-Lopez ph100001.272
Reynolds lf-3b300001.249
Barrero ss300002.158
Romine c300001.148
1-Siani pr-cf000000.154
Totals3214117
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Contreras c300010.241
Suzuki rf311111.267
Happ lf200020.271
Wisdom 3b400004.209
Hoerner ss400000.282
Reyes dh400002.225
Bote 1b210010.250
Rivas 1b100000.241
Velázquez cf201101.196
Morel 2b201010.239
Totals2723268
Cincinnati001000000140
Chicago010000100231

a-walked for Fairchild in the 9th. b- for Aquino in the 9th. c-struck out for Friedl in the 9th.

1-ran for Romine in the 8th.

E – Wisdom (14), Happ (3). LOB – Cincinnati 5, Chicago 8. 2B – Aquino (13), Steer (4). 3B – Velázquez (2). HR – Suzuki (14), off Law. RBIs – K.Farmer (77), Velázquez (22), Suzuki (46).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 1 (Barrero); Chicago 3 (Contreras, Suzuki 2). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 3; Chicago 0 for 2.

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lodolo5⅔21155953.66
Law, L, 2-2111112303.38
B.Farmer1⅓00001213.97
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly3⅔41102623.47
Alzolay3⅔00004334.09
Miley, W, 2-22⅔00000123.16
Rodríguez, H, 200010132.70
Hughes, S, 8-120000133.02

Inherited runners-scored – B.Farmer 1-0, Hughes 1-0. HBP – Lodolo (Velázquez).

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Brennan Miller.

T – 2:32. A – 31,256 (41,649)

Toronto 10, Boston 0
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf400000.245
Devers 3b402001.293
Bogaerts dh400001.305
Verdugo rf401001.283
Refsnyder cf300002.307
Casas 1b401002.209
Arroyo 2b301000.278
K.Hernández ss300000.221
Wong c300000.186
Totals3205007
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf413000.267
a-Zimmer ph-cf200001.099
Bichette ss404000.291
b-Lopez ph-ss1010001.000
Guerrero Jr. 1b401101.274
c-Biggio ph-1b100001.202
Kirk dh300011.289
d-Moreno ph-dh111000.290
Chapman 3b411011.230
T.Hernández rf544200.263
Tapia lf422111.265
Jansen c413500.265
Merrifield 2b501002.252
Totals421021938
Boston000000000050
Toronto02203003x10211

a-pinch hit for Springer in the 7th. b-singled for Bichette in the 7th. c-struck out for Guerrero Jr. in the 7th. d-singled for Kirk in the 8th.

E – Bichette (23). LOB – Boston 6, Toronto 12. 2B – T.Hernández 2 (35), Jansen (8), Guerrero Jr. (35). HR – T.Hernández (23), off Kelly; Jansen (15), off Kelly. RBIs – Jansen 5 (43), T.Hernández 2 (74), Guerrero Jr. (96), Tapia (52). SF – Jansen.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Arroyo, Casas); Toronto 7 (Chapman, Kirk 2, Zimmer, Merrifield, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.). RISP – Boston 0 for 3; Toronto 5 for 18.

Runners moved up – Guerrero Jr.. GIDP – Verdugo, T.Hernández, Chapman.

DP – Boston 2 (K.Hernández, Arroyo, Casas; Arroyo, K.Hernández, Casas); Toronto 1 (Merrifield, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bello, L, 2-84⅔104424874.71
Kelly1⅔53301263.95
Winckowski3⅔63313565.89
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stripling, W, 10-46⅔40003883.01
Bass1⅔10001141.52
Phelps1⅔00001142.87
Romano00001132.18
Cimber0000162.88

Inherited runners-scored – Cimber 1-0. HBP – Romano (Refsnyder). WP – Bello(2).

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T – 3:09. A – 44,612 (53,506)

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 1b512000.315
Correa ss501002.287
Gordon 2b-lf502001.274
Miranda dh401002.272
1-B.Hamilton pr-dh000000.000
Urshela 3b302110.285
Cave lf201010.220
a-Celestino ph-cf000010.243
Sánchez c300010.207
Wallner rf200011.244
b-Jeffers ph100000.217
Palacios 2b000000.129
Contreras cf-rf411103.132
Totals34210259
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Baddoo lf401001.199
Greene cf411000.255
Báez dh311100.240
Haase c413100.257
Castro 2b400000.273
Torkelson 1b300002.197
Davis 3b300002.000
Reyes rf300000.253
Kreidler ss300001.190
Totals3136206
Minnesota0000200002102
Detroit10010100x360

a-walked for Cave in the 8th. b-grounded out for Wallner in the 8th.

1-ran for Miranda in the 8th.

E – Wallner (2), Arraez (3). LOB – Minnesota 10, Detroit 5. HR – Contreras (3), off Hutchison; Haase (13), off Bundy. RBIs – Contreras (6), Urshela (62), Báez (64), Haase (42). SB – Celestino (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Wallner, Contreras); Detroit 3 (Torkelson 2, Davis). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 7; Detroit 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Sánchez, Urshela, Castro, Haase. GIDP – Jeffers, Sánchez.

DP – Detroit 2 (Kreidler, Castro, Torkelson; Kreidler, Castro, Torkelson).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bundy5⅔52203784.89
Henriquez, L, 0-13⅔11003402.31
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hutchison4⅓722251034.53
Cisnero10011141.19
Norris, W, 2-01⅓00001173.71
Lange, H, 211⅔10000163.50
Soto, H, 200020163.22
Chafin, S, 2-31⅔10002132.89

Inherited runners-scored – Cisnero 2-1, Soto 1-0. HBP – Henriquez (Báez). WP – Lange.

Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.

T – 3:12. A – 18,307 (41,083)

Kansas City 7, Cleveland 1
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez lf422110.219
Witt Jr. ss401011.256
Perez c414200.254
Rivero c100001.174
Pasquantino 1b401010.284
Olivares dh400001.290
a-O'Hearn ph-dh100000.234
Dozier 3b510001.238
Massey 2b401000.247
Waters cf422100.250
Isbel rf311211.211
Totals38712645
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf401000.301
Rosario ss400001.280
Giménez 2b401003.302
Gonzalez rf311001.290
Benson rf101000.192
Miller 1b301112.246
J.Naylor dh400002.251
Arias 3b401001.179
Maile c202000.215
B.Naylor c200001.000
Straw cf200012.219
Totals33181213
Kansas City0013011107120
Cleveland000001000181

a-grounded out for Olivares in the 9th.

E – Arias (3). LOB – Kansas City 9, Cleveland 7. 2B – Melendez 2 (20), Waters (6), Isbel (10), Kwan (24), Gonzalez (26), Miller (26). HR – Waters (4), off McCarty; Perez (23), off McCarty. RBIs – Perez 2 (76), Isbel 2 (27), Melendez (61), Waters (13), Miller (49). SB – Witt Jr. (29). CS – Isbel (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 5 (Pasquantino 3, Waters, Olivares); Cleveland 3 (Gonzalez, Straw, J.Naylor). RISP – Kansas City 4 for 10; Cleveland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Witt Jr.. LIDP – Pasquantino. GIDP – Kwan, J.Naylor.

DP – Kansas City 2 (Dozier, Witt Jr., Pasquantino; Witt Jr., Pasquantino); Cleveland 1 (Miller).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bubic, W, 3-135⅔50018905.58
Clarke21101184.12
Garrett0000075.08
Hernández1⅔00011247.29
Coleman1⅔10002152.82
Misiewicz1⅔00001104.73
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Plesac, L, 3-12374111694.34
Morgan1⅓10010213.53
McCarty2⅔32212374.54
De Los Santos1⅔11111243.10
Sandlin1⅔00001122.09

Inherited runners-scored – Garrett 1-0, Morgan 1-0. HBP – McCarty (Massey). WP – Garrett.

Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T – 3:21. A – 26,982 (34,788)

Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Peralta lf402002.253
Arozarena rf210020.266
Franco dh300011.272
Choi 1b401002.224
Aranda 3b300002.217
a-Y.Díaz ph101100.297
Walls ss200012.173
b-Ramírez ph100000.309
Mastrobuoni 2b300002.231
Mejía c300000.245
Siri cf300001.178
Totals29141412
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b311010.295
Peña ss401102.249
Alvarez dh400001.303
Bregman 3b400000.260
Tucker rf300000.259
Gurriel 1b301000.241
A.Díaz lf300000.248
McCormick lf000000.239
Meyers cf312001.218
Maldonado c201001.186
Totals2926115
Tampa Bay000000001140
Houston00200000x260

a-singled for Aranda in the 9th. b-lined out for Walls in the 9th.

LOB – Tampa Bay 5, Houston 5. 2B – Choi (20), Gurriel (40), Altuve (36). RBIs – Y.Díaz (57), Peña (58). SB – Meyers (2). CS – Arozarena (12). S – Maldonado.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Ramírez); Houston 5 (Altuve, A.Díaz, Bregman, Alvarez 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 5; Houston 1 for 8.

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan, L, 12-85⅔52212672.54
Cleavinger1⅔0000082.55
Chargois2⅔10003262.53
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier, W, 11-96⅔20027952.54
Brown, H, 21⅔10002151.00
Montero, H, 221⅔00001102.43
Pressly, S, 32-361⅔11122273.04

WP – McClanahan(2).

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T – 2:44. A – 37,406 (41,168)

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf412000.268
Alonso 1b311010.268
Lindor ss402001.274
McNeil 2b402100.323
Escobar 3b400101.240
Vogelbach dh201000.248
a-Álvarez ph-dh200001.000
Canha lf400002.261
Naquin rf400001.221
Nido c300001.240
b-Guillorme ph100001.275
Totals3528218
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf413000.269
Swanson ss412200.277
Harris II cf400001.301
Riley 3b413001.278
Olson 1b412201.240
d'Arnaud c400002.268
Ozuna dh301000.223
Rosario lf300001.215
Arcia 2b300002.241
Totals33411408
New York100010000280
Atlanta00012100x4110

a-flied out for Vogelbach in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Nido in the 9th.

LOB – New York 7, Atlanta 5. 2B – Riley (39), Ozuna (18). HR – Swanson (24), off Scherzer; Olson (32), off Scherzer. RBIs – Escobar (69), McNeil (60), Olson 2 (99), Swanson 2 (95).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Escobar, Vogelbach 2); Atlanta 4 (Rosario, Ozuna, d'Arnaud, Harris II). RISP – New York 2 for 6; Atlanta 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Escobar. GIDP – Swanson, d'Arnaud.

DP – New York 2 (Escobar, McNeil, Alonso; Lindor, Alonso, Nido, Alonso).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer, L, 11-55944041012.29
Lugo0000043.57
Ottavino1⅔10001112.11
Peterson10002133.87
Smith0000143.43
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wright, W, 21-55⅔72213873.19
Lee, H, 91⅔0000082.20
Chavez, H, 101⅔10001152.09
Iglesias, H, 131⅔00002110.37
Jansen, S, 39-461⅔00002113.48

Inherited runners-scored – Smith 1-0. WP – Scherzer, Peterson.

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T – 2:54. A – 42,561 (41,084)

St. Louis 13, Pittsburgh 3
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b400001.244
Reynolds cf300000.259
Bae cf100100.273
Castro 2b400001.235
Andújar lf411000.250
Newman ss301010.276
Castillo 1b411000.201
Suwinski rf401001.196
Delay c401202.213
Mitchell dh312001.226
Totals3437316
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan 2b321010.281
Nootbaar cf-rf421011.228
Goldschmidt 1b220010.318
Yepez 3b200000.252
Arenado 3b321100.293
Carlson cf111210.239
Pujols dh221211.263
a-DeLuzio ph-dh100000.231
Burleson rf-1b311221.206
Dickerson lf412410.270
Molina c300000.215
Knizner c100000.208
DeJong ss400002.149
Totals331381185
Pittsburgh020000010371
St. Louis64000003x1381

a-grounded out for Pujols in the 7th.

E – Castillo (8), DeJong (6). LOB – Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 6. 2B – Castillo (11), Mitchell 2 (11), Donovan (21), Arenado (42), Nootbaar (14). HR – Dickerson (6), off Ortiz. RBIs – Delay 2 (11), Bae (4), Pujols 2 (61), Dickerson 4 (34), Arenado (102), Burleson 2 (3), Carlson 2 (42).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 1 (Reynolds); St. Louis 3 (Dickerson, Knizner 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 7; St. Louis 6 for 12.

Runners moved up – Hayes, DeLuzio. GIDP – Delay.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Hayes, Castro, Newman); St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Donovan, Burleson).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ortiz, L, 0-236630384.50
Zach.Thompson5⅓34414715.18
Fernández1⅔00030292.93
Bañuelos1⅔23211305.40
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, W, 6-36⅔42215873.11
Matz1⅓11101205.36
Woodford120000222.33

Inherited runners-scored – Woodford 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Chris Conroy.

T – 3:01. A – 46,365 (45,494)

Miami 4, Milwaukee 3
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 2b310011.235
Leblanc 1b300002.270
d-Wendle ph100001.257
Díaz 1b000000.181
Anderson rf310010.228
De La Cruz dh401202.240
Fortes c400001.236
Rojas ss401000.236
Bleday cf300001.166
Groshans 3b311000.265
Burdick lf311201.172
Totals3144429
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf411111.251
Adames ss500003.237
Tellez 1b512001.222
Renfroe rf413000.256
Wong 2b200001.250
c-Brosseau ph-3b200002.269
McCutchen dh200022.237
Peterson 3b100001.243
a-Urías ph-3b-2b101110.234
Narváez c100001.210
b-Caratini ph-c300102.201
Taylor cf400002.229
Totals34373416
Miami002000002440
Milwaukee000102000371

a-walked for Peterson in the 5th. b-struck out for Narváez in the 5th. c-struck out for Wong in the 6th. d-struck out for Leblanc in the 9th.

E – Yelich (1). LOB – Miami 2, Milwaukee 9. HR – Burdick (3), off Ashby; Yelich (13), off Nardi. RBIs – Burdick 2 (6), De La Cruz 2 (40), Yelich (55), Urías (45), Caratini (34). SB – Berti (39).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 1 (Rojas); Milwaukee 5 (Taylor 2, Adames 2, Brosseau). RISP – Miami 1 for 3; Milwaukee 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – Caratini.

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cabrera3⅔00005423.01
Nardi1⅔21123339.45
Brigham, H, 21⅔00011193.57
Fishman, H, 222201153.38
Brazoban, BS, 0-100010153.34
Scott1⅔20003214.53
Nance, W, 2-31⅔10003154.32
Bleier, S, 1-51⅔00000123.49
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashby4⅓32206654.49
Gott100002243.71
Boxberger, H, 301⅔00000123.10
Bush, H, 91⅔00000104.57
Williams, L, 6-4, BS, 15-1712221211.93
Strzelecki0000052.91

Inherited runners-scored – Brigham 2-0, Brazoban 2-2, Gott 1-0, Strzelecki 1-0. HBP – Brazoban (Urías). WP – Brazoban, Williams.

Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 3:28. A – 30,686 (41,900)

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b401002.253
Seager ss410002.245
Lowe 1b311201.302
García dh300001.250
Jung 3b300000.200
Heim c300000.224
Smith lf300001.201
Taveras cf300001.257
Thompson rf200001.273
b-Calhoun ph100001.200
Totals29222010
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rengifo rf300010.271
Ohtani dh401001.276
Ward cf400002.280
Duffy 1b-3b400000.250
Adell lf411001.224
Fletcher ss-2b311000.255
Suzuki c201100.180
Soto 3b-ss313100.381
Stefanic 2b200000.197
a-Thaiss ph-1b100100.215
Totals3037314
Texas000000200220
Los Angeles01000020x370

a-pinch hit for Stefanic in the 7th. b-struck out for Thompson in the 9th.

LOB – Texas 0, Los Angeles 5. 2B – Adell (12), Soto 2 (4). HR – Lowe (27), off Suarez. RBIs – Lowe 2 (76), Suzuki (15), Soto (7), Thaiss (8).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 0; Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani, Stefanic 2). RISP – Texas 0 for 0; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

GIDP – Rengifo.

DP – Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ragans5⅔41112714.95
Tinoco1⅔11101191.93
Hernández, L, 2-3, BS, 4-61⅔11100112.54
Moore1⅔10001122.00
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suarez, W, 8-87⅔22206903.96
Weiss, H, 11⅔00002142.25
Tepera, S, 6-111⅔00002113.70

Inherited runners-scored – Hernández 2-1. HBP – Tinoco (Suzuki).

Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, David Arrieta.

T – 2:27. A – 32,472 (45,517)

San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss413200.279
Payton lf300001.154
a-Engel ph100000.221
Jiménez dh401000.298
Sheets rf300001.243
b-Gonzàlez ph100001.250
Moncada 3b400003.216
Vaughn 1b300001.274
Pollock cf210010.245
Grandal c301000.201
1-Pérez pr-c000000.125
Harrison 2b301000.256
Totals3126217
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf401001.245
Grisham cf100001.182
Soto rf411102.238
Machado 3b422102.296
Cronenworth 2b311210.238
Drury 1b311011.245
Bell dh301010.189
Kim ss200021.247
Nola c401101.249
Azocar cf-lf401000.260
Totals3259559
Chicago100000010260
San Diego10000310x590

a-lined out for Payton in the 9th. b-struck out for Sheets in the 9th.

1-ran for Grandal in the 8th.

LOB – Chicago 3, San Diego 8. HR – Andrus (7), off Clevinger; Soto (6), off Cease; Cronenworth (17), off Cease; Machado (32), off Diekman. RBIs – Andrus 2 (24), Soto (16), Cronenworth 2 (85), Nola (39), Machado (101). SB – Andrus (10).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Jiménez); San Diego 2 (Azocar, Profar). RISP – Chicago 1 for 4; San Diego 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Harrison, Nola. GIDP – Harrison.

DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Drury).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cease, L, 14-85⅔544451042.20
Kelly1⅔20002136.08
Diekman1⅔21101217.27
Velasquez1⅔00011144.88
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clevinger, W, 7-76⅔31103664.33
Suarez, H, 111⅔00002162.31
Johnson21110204.73
Martinez, H, 80000063.50
Hader, S, 6-81⅔10002137.63

Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 2-1, Martinez 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 3:07. A – 38,114 (40,209)

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 4
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Daza cf302011.306
Iglesias ss400000.294
McMahon 3b412100.245
Cron 1b411001.261
Rodgers dh312010.266
1-Hampson pr-dh000000.214
Bouchard lf300013.271
Grichuk rf311310.262
Díaz c400001.227
Trejo 2b400001.272
Totals3248447
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf511001.271
T.Turner ss422012.299
Freeman 1b322120.329
Thompson lf211031.258
Vargas dh300003.178
a-Gallo ph-dh000210.171
Barnes c400110.216
Bellinger cf403200.207
Alberto 3b201010.234
b-Muncy ph-3b000010.200
Lux 2b500003.280
Totals3261061010
Colorado000400000481
Los Angeles00100032x6100

a-walked for Vargas in the 7th. b-walked for Alberto in the 7th.

1-ran for Rodgers in the 8th.

E – Cron (7). LOB – Colorado 5, Los Angeles 15. 2B – Betts (40), Thompson (14). HR – McMahon (20), off Grove; Grichuk (18), off Grove. RBIs – McMahon (66), Grichuk 3 (71), Freeman (98), Gallo 2 (22), Barnes (26), Bellinger 2 (65). SB – T.Turner (27), Hampson (12). CS – Bellinger (3). SF – Bellinger, Gallo.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 2 (Cron, Bouchard); Los Angeles 8 (Betts 3, Vargas 3, Lux 2). RISP – Colorado 1 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Iglesias, McMahon. LIDP – Díaz. GIDP – Cron, Iglesias.

DP – Los Angeles 3 (T.Turner, Lux, Freeman; Alberto, Lux, Alberto; T.Turner, Lux, Freeman).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland571138904.53
Lawrence, H, 60000155.98
Lamet03330154.50
C.Smith, BS, 0-100030236.48
Hollowell, L, 0-21⅓322113110.13
Blach0000036.02
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Grove5⅔64423764.60
Kimbrel1⅔00021243.88
Kahnle1⅔10000123.09
Phillips, W, 7-31⅔10002201.16
Graterol, S, 4-51⅔00001133.14

Lamet pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 2-0, C.Smith 3-3, Hollowell 3-0, Blach 2-0. HBP – Blach (Muncy). WP – Lamet, Grove.

Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 3:29. A – 47,334 (56,000)

