Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .211 c-Hall ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Harper dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .291 Realmuto c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .275 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .268 Marsh cf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .286 Segura 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .279 a-Vierling ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Stott ss 3 0 1 1 0 2 .228 b-Guthrie ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .412 Totals 34 4 7 3 3 10

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Thomas rf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .245 Abrams ss 5 1 3 0 0 0 .265 Meneses 1b 4 4 3 4 1 0 .332 Voit dh 5 3 2 2 0 1 .245 García 2b 5 2 3 5 0 2 .278 Call lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .237 Vargas 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .284 Robles cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .226 Adams c 3 1 1 0 1 2 .175 Totals 37 13 14 13 4 9

Philadelphia 100 300 000 4 7 0 Washington 150 010 33x 13 14 1

a-lined out for Segura in the 9th. b-grounded out for Stott in the 9th. c-flied out for Schwarber in the 9th.

E – Abrams (10). LOB – Philadelphia 6, Washington 5. 2B – Realmuto (26), Marsh (7), Meneses (14). 3B – Schwarber (3). HR – Voit (9), off Gibson; Meneses (13), off Gibson; García (7), off Devenski. RBIs – Castellanos (62), Segura (33), Stott (45), García 5 (44), Meneses 4 (33), Voit 2 (21), Vargas (18), Robles (33). SB – Harper (11), Schwarber (10), Stott (11). SF – Robles.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Bohm, Stott); Washington 2 (Adams, Call). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 9; Washington 7 for 12.

Runners moved up – Bohm, Segura.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson, L, 10-8 6⅔ 8 7 7 2 7 96 5.05 Nelson ⅓ 3 3 3 2 0 27 4.92 Devenski 1⅓ 3 3 3 0 2 29 11.57 Maton ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA A.Sánchez, W, 4-6 5⅔ 5 4 4 3 6 84 4.28 Harvey, H, 6 2⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 23 2.65 Machado 2⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 30 3.45

Inherited runners-scored – Devenski 3-1. IBB – off A.Sánchez (Harper). WP – Nelson.

Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 2:58. A – 29,808 (41,339)