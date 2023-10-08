Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

Texas 3, Baltimore 2
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.333
|Grossman dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.200
|García rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.200
|Carter lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.500
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Jung 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|5
|16
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Rutschman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Santander dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.667
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Henderson ss-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Hicks rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Westburg 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Frazier ph-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Urías 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|b-O'Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Mateo ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|5
|7
|Texas
|000
|201
|000
|3
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|101
|000
|2
|5
|0
a-popped out for Westburg in the 4th. b-struck out for Urías in the 7th.
LOB – Texas 10, Baltimore 5. 2B – Grossman (1), García (1), Carter (1), Mountcastle (1). HR – Jung (1), off Webb; Santander (1), off Dunning. RBIs – Carter (1), Heim (1), Jung (1), Mountcastle (1), Santander (1). CS – Henderson (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 5 (García, Grossman, Semien 2, Heim); Baltimore 2 (Mountcastle, Frazier). RISP – Texas 3 for 8; Baltimore 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Santander. GIDP – Hays, Santander.
DP – Texas 2 (Jung, Semien, Lowe; Jung, Semien, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|3⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|56
|2.45
|Dunning, W, 1-0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|30
|4.50
|W.Smith, H, 1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.00
|Sborz, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|0.00
|Chapman, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|16
|0.00
|Leclerc, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish, L, 0-1
|4⅔
|7
|2
|2
|1
|9
|84
|3.86
|Coulombe
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|0.00
|Webb
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|12
|27.00
|Hall
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|0.00
|Wells
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.00
|C.Pérez
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Dunning 1-0, Coulombe 1-0, Hall 1-0. WP – Chapman.
Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, John Libka; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Cory Blaser; Right, Nic Lentz; Left, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 3:09. A – 46,450 (45,971).
Houston 6, Minnesota 4
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Julien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Polanco 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|3
|.400
|Lewis dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Kirilloff 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Wallner lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Jeffers c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Taylor cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Castro ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|3
|13
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Alvarez dh
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.667
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|1-Dubón pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|McCormick cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
|4
|7
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|400
|4
|9
|0
|Houston
|102
|020
|10x
|6
|9
|0
a-struck out for Taylor in the 7th.
1-ran for Brantley in the 8th.
LOB – Minnesota 8, Houston 6. 2B – Julien (1), Kepler (1), Correa (1), Tucker (1). HR – Polanco (1), off Neris; Lewis (1), off Neris; Altuve (1), off Ober; Alvarez (1), off Ober; Alvarez (2), off Thielbar. RBIs – Polanco 3 (3), Lewis (1), Altuve (1), Alvarez 3 (3), J.Abreu (1), McCormick (1). SB – Brantley (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Kirilloff 2, Castro); Houston 4 (Altuve 2, Maldonado, J.Abreu). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 12; Houston 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Lewis, McCormick. GIDP – Lewis, Taylor.
DP – Houston 2 (Peña, Altuve, J.Abreu; Peña, Altuve, J.Abreu).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober, L, 0-1
|3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|43
|9.00
|Maeda
|2
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|43
|9.00
|Paddack
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.00
|Thielbar
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|13.50
|Pagán
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 1-0
|6
|4
|0
|0
|3
|6
|93
|0.00
|Neris
|⅔
|3
|4
|4
|0
|2
|18
|54.00
|B.Abreu, H, 1
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|0.00
|Pressly, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
HBP – Ober (Bregman), Verlander (Taylor), Neris (Wallner). WP – Maeda, B.Abreu.
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti; Right, Roberto Ortiz; Left, John Tumpane.
T – 2:58. A – 43,024 (41,000).
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 0
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Harper 1b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1.000
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.667
|Realmuto c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Marsh lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Rojas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|4
|11
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Pillar lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Rosario ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|3
|8
|Philadelphia
|000
|101
|010
|3
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|2
a-singled for Pillar in the 5th.
E – Strider (), Murphy (1). LOB – Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 7. 2B – Schwarber (1). HR – Harper (1), off Strider. RBIs – Stott (1), Harper (1), Realmuto (1). SB – Albies (0), Stott (1), Marsh (1), Turner 2 (2), Harper (1). CS – Realmuto (1), Albies (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos 2, Schwarber, Realmuto); Atlanta 3 (Riley, Harris II 2). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 8; Atlanta 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Olson. GIDP – Bohm, Albies.
DP – Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, Turner, Realmuto; Turner, Stott, Harper); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Arcia, Olson).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|53
|0.00
|Hoffman, W, 1-0
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|0.00
|Domínguez, H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|0.00
|Alvarado, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Kerkering, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.00
|Strahm, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Kimbrel, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider, L, 0-1
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|94
|1.29
|Minter
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|12
|27.00
|Johnson
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|0.00
|Iglesias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Hoffman 2-0, Strahm 1-0, Johnson 2-1. HBP – Strider (Realmuto). WP – Strider.
Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Ben May; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, David Rackley; Right, Ramon De Jesus; Left, Chris Guccione.
T – 3:03. A – 43,689 (41,149).
Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 2
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Carroll rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.400
|Pham dh
|5
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.800
|Walker 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Moreno c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.400
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Thomas cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Peterson 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Totals
|39
|11
|13
|11
|3
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Freeman 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|W.Smith c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.500
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Heyward rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|a-Taylor ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Outman cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Hernández ph-cf-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|c-Wong ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|4
|8
|Arizona
|630
|000
|110
|11
|13
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|020
|2
|4
|0
a-struck out for Peralta in the 7th. b-flied out for Outman in the 7th. c-grounded out for Rojas in the 8th.
LOB – Arizona 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Marte (1), Walker (1), Longoria (1), Gurriel Jr. (1), Peralta (1). 3B – W.Smith (1). HR – Moreno (1), off Kershaw; Carroll (1), off Sheehan; Thomas (1), off Grove; Pham (1), off Vesia. RBIs – Carroll 2 (2), Walker (1), Moreno 3 (3), Longoria 2 (2), Gurriel Jr. (1), Thomas (1), Pham (1), W.Smith 2 (2). SF – Longoria.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 3 (Marte, Moreno, Perdomo); Los Angeles 3 (Outman, Muncy, Martinez). RISP – Arizona 4 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – W.Smith.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, W, 1-0
|6⅓
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|89
|0.00
|Mantiply
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Castro
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|27
|18.00
|Frías
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, L, 0-1
|⅓
|6
|6
|6
|1
|0
|35
|162.00
|Sheehan
|3⅔
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|71
|7.36
|S.Miller
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|0.00
|Grove
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|9.00
|Vesia
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|9.00
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Mantiply 1-0, Sheehan 1-0. HBP – Sheehan (Walker).
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Will Little; Right, Ryan Additon; Left, Jim Wolf.
T – 3:04. A – 51,653 (56,000).
