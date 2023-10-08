Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .200 Carroll rf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .400 Pham dh 5 3 4 1 0 0 .800 Walker 1b 3 2 1 1 1 1 .333 Moreno c 5 1 2 3 0 2 .400 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .200 Thomas cf 3 2 1 1 2 0 .333 Longoria 3b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .250 Peterson 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Perdomo ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Totals 39 11 13 11 3 9

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts 2b-rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000 Freeman 1b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .000 W.Smith c 4 0 2 2 0 0 .500 Muncy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Heyward rf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Peralta lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500 a-Taylor ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Outman cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Hernández ph-cf-ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rojas ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 c-Wong ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 31 2 4 2 4 8

Arizona 630 000 110 11 13 0 Los Angeles 000 000 020 2 4 0

a-struck out for Peralta in the 7th. b-flied out for Outman in the 7th. c-grounded out for Rojas in the 8th.

LOB – Arizona 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Marte (1), Walker (1), Longoria (1), Gurriel Jr. (1), Peralta (1). 3B – W.Smith (1). HR – Moreno (1), off Kershaw; Carroll (1), off Sheehan; Thomas (1), off Grove; Pham (1), off Vesia. RBIs – Carroll 2 (2), Walker (1), Moreno 3 (3), Longoria 2 (2), Gurriel Jr. (1), Thomas (1), Pham (1), W.Smith 2 (2). SF – Longoria.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 3 (Marte, Moreno, Perdomo); Los Angeles 3 (Outman, Muncy, Martinez). RISP – Arizona 4 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – W.Smith.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Kelly, W, 1-0 6⅓ 3 0 0 2 5 89 0.00 Mantiply ⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00 Castro 1 1 2 2 2 1 27 18.00 Frías 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, L, 0-1 ⅓ 6 6 6 1 0 35 162.00 Sheehan 3⅔ 4 3 3 2 4 71 7.36 S.Miller 2 1 0 0 0 3 27 0.00 Grove 1 1 1 1 0 1 25 9.00 Vesia 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 9.00 Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored – Mantiply 1-0, Sheehan 1-0. HBP – Sheehan (Walker).

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Will Little; Right, Ryan Additon; Left, Jim Wolf.

T – 3:04. A – 51,653 (56,000).