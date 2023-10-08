Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

Texas 3, Baltimore 2
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b500003.000
Seager ss301020.333
Grossman dh501004.200
García rf511004.200
Carter lf211120.500
Heim c401101.250
Lowe 1b401002.250
Jung 3b411101.250
Taveras cf301011.333
Totals35383516
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hays lf300010.000
Rutschman c300011.000
Santander dh322110.667
Mountcastle 1b401101.250
Henderson ss-3b401002.250
Hicks rf200021.000
Westburg 2b100000.000
a-Frazier ph-2b300000.000
Mullins cf300001.000
Urías 3b201000.500
b-O'Hearn ph100001.000
Mateo ss000000---
Totals2925257
Texas000201000380
Baltimore000101000250

a-popped out for Westburg in the 4th. b-struck out for Urías in the 7th.

LOB – Texas 10, Baltimore 5. 2B – Grossman (1), García (1), Carter (1), Mountcastle (1). HR – Jung (1), off Webb; Santander (1), off Dunning. RBIs – Carter (1), Heim (1), Jung (1), Mountcastle (1), Santander (1). CS – Henderson (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 5 (García, Grossman, Semien 2, Heim); Baltimore 2 (Mountcastle, Frazier). RISP – Texas 3 for 8; Baltimore 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Santander. GIDP – Hays, Santander.

DP – Texas 2 (Jung, Semien, Lowe; Jung, Semien, Lowe).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heaney3⅔21111562.45
Dunning, W, 1-0221111304.50
W.Smith, H, 10000150.00
Sborz, H, 1100012200.00
Chapman, H, 1100021160.00
Leclerc, S, 1-1110001100.00
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradish, L, 0-14⅔72219843.86
Coulombe0001090.00
Webb111101227.00
Hall1⅔00013280.00
Wells100002100.00
C.Pérez00012130.00

Inherited runners-scored – Dunning 1-0, Coulombe 1-0, Hall 1-0. WP – Chapman.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, John Libka; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Cory Blaser; Right, Nic Lentz; Left, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 3:09. A – 46,450 (45,971).

Houston 6, Minnesota 4
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Julien 2b401012.250
Polanco 3b512303.400
Lewis dh511101.200
Kepler rf301011.333
Kirilloff 1b300011.000
Correa ss402001.500
Wallner lf310002.000
Jeffers c412001.500
Taylor cf100000.000
a-Castro ph-cf200001.000
Totals34494313
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b411100.250
Bregman 3b321001.333
Alvarez dh332311.667
Tucker rf401002.250
J.Abreu 1b301110.333
Brantley lf301011.333
1-Dubón pr-cf000000---
McCormick cf-lf401100.250
Peña ss401001.250
Maldonado c300011.000
Totals3169647
Minnesota000000400490
Houston10202010x690

a-struck out for Taylor in the 7th.

1-ran for Brantley in the 8th.

LOB – Minnesota 8, Houston 6. 2B – Julien (1), Kepler (1), Correa (1), Tucker (1). HR – Polanco (1), off Neris; Lewis (1), off Neris; Altuve (1), off Ober; Alvarez (1), off Ober; Alvarez (2), off Thielbar. RBIs – Polanco 3 (3), Lewis (1), Altuve (1), Alvarez 3 (3), J.Abreu (1), McCormick (1). SB – Brantley (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Kirilloff 2, Castro); Houston 4 (Altuve 2, Maldonado, J.Abreu). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 12; Houston 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Lewis, McCormick. GIDP – Lewis, Taylor.

DP – Houston 2 (Peña, Altuve, J.Abreu; Peña, Altuve, J.Abreu).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ober, L, 0-1343302439.00
Maeda242222439.00
Paddack1⅓00002190.00
Thielbar111111813.50
Pagán100010140.00
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander, W, 1-0640036930.00
Neris344021854.00
B.Abreu, H, 11⅓20003290.00
Pressly, S, 1-1100002160.00

HBP – Ober (Bregman), Verlander (Taylor), Neris (Wallner). WP – Maeda, B.Abreu.

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti; Right, Roberto Ortiz; Left, John Tumpane.

T – 2:58. A – 43,024 (41,000).

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh501002.200
Turner ss411000.250
Harper 1b2221201.000
Bohm 3b400003.000
Stott 2b302111.667
Realmuto c200101.000
Castellanos rf400000.000
Marsh lf300012.000
Rojas cf400002.000
Totals31363411
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf300011.000
Riley 3b401002.250
Olson 1b401000.250
Albies 2b301010.333
Ozuna dh300010.000
Harris II cf400002.000
Arcia ss401001.250
Murphy c300001.000
Pillar lf100001.000
a-Rosario ph-lf201000.500
Totals3105038
Philadelphia000101010360
Atlanta000000000052

a-singled for Pillar in the 5th.

E – Strider (), Murphy (1). LOB – Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 7. 2B – Schwarber (1). HR – Harper (1), off Strider. RBIs – Stott (1), Harper (1), Realmuto (1). SB – Albies (0), Stott (1), Marsh (1), Turner 2 (2), Harper (1). CS – Realmuto (1), Albies (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos 2, Schwarber, Realmuto); Atlanta 3 (Riley, Harris II 2). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 8; Atlanta 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Olson. GIDP – Bohm, Albies.

DP – Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, Turner, Realmuto; Turner, Stott, Harper); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Arcia, Olson).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez3⅔10014530.00
Hoffman, W, 1-000011110.00
Domínguez, H, 1120003220.00
Alvarado, H, 1110000120.00
Kerkering, H, 1100010120.00
Strahm, H, 1110000110.00
Kimbrel, S, 1-1100000120.00
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider, L, 0-1752128941.29
Minter111111227.00
Johnson00011150.00
Iglesias100001110.00

Inherited runners-scored – Hoffman 2-0, Strahm 1-0, Johnson 2-1. HBP – Strider (Realmuto). WP – Strider.

Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Ben May; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, David Rackley; Right, Ramon De Jesus; Left, Chris Guccione.

T – 3:03. A – 43,689 (41,149).

Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 2
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marte 2b511002.200
Carroll rf522201.400
Pham dh534100.800
Walker 1b321111.333
Moreno c512302.400
Gurriel Jr. lf501100.200
Thomas cf321120.333
Longoria 3b401200.250
Peterson 3b000000---
Perdomo ss400003.000
Totals3911131139
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b-rf310011.000
Freeman 1b210020.000
W.Smith c402200.500
Muncy 3b400001.000
Martinez dh300011.000
Heyward rf-cf400003.000
Peralta lf201001.500
a-Taylor ph-lf200001.000
Outman cf200000.000
b-Hernández ph-cf-ss200000.000
Rojas ss201000.500
c-Wong ph-2b100000.000
Totals3124248
Arizona63000011011130
Los Angeles000000020240

a-struck out for Peralta in the 7th. b-flied out for Outman in the 7th. c-grounded out for Rojas in the 8th.

LOB – Arizona 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Marte (1), Walker (1), Longoria (1), Gurriel Jr. (1), Peralta (1). 3B – W.Smith (1). HR – Moreno (1), off Kershaw; Carroll (1), off Sheehan; Thomas (1), off Grove; Pham (1), off Vesia. RBIs – Carroll 2 (2), Walker (1), Moreno 3 (3), Longoria 2 (2), Gurriel Jr. (1), Thomas (1), Pham (1), W.Smith 2 (2). SF – Longoria.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 3 (Marte, Moreno, Perdomo); Los Angeles 3 (Outman, Muncy, Martinez). RISP – Arizona 4 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – W.Smith.

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Kelly, W, 1-06⅓30025890.00
Mantiply0000170.00
Castro1122212718.00
Frías10000190.00
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw, L, 0-16661035162.00
Sheehan3⅔43324717.36
S.Miller210003270.00
Grove111101259.00
Vesia111101149.00
Ferguson100000100.00

Inherited runners-scored – Mantiply 1-0, Sheehan 1-0. HBP – Sheehan (Walker).

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Will Little; Right, Ryan Additon; Left, Jim Wolf.

T – 3:04. A – 51,653 (56,000).

