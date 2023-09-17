Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023

Colorado 9, San Francisco 5 (Game 1)
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yastrzemski lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|a-Slater ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|c-Bailey ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Estrada 2b
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Conforto rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.249
|b-Haniger ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Flores 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Pederson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|Matos cf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Crawford ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.196
|Sabol c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.246
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|4
|7
|7
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones lf
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Tovar ss
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.255
|Bryant 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.251
|McMahon 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.245
|Montero dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Goodman rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Castro 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.257
|Doyle cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Wynns c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.221
|Totals
|33
|9
|9
|9
|7
|10
|San Francisco
|021
|000
|011
|5
|7
|0
|Colorado
|003
|031
|20x
|9
|9
|0
a-singled for Yastrzemski in the 7th. b-grounded out for Conforto in the 7th. c-flied out for Slater in the 9th.
LOB – San Francisco 7, Colorado 7. 2B – Sabol (10). 3B – Tovar (4), Jones (4). HR – Wade Jr. (15), off Hollowell. RBIs – Sabol 2 (44), Wade Jr. (41), Estrada (46), Tovar 4 (70), Bryant (28), Goodman (14), Castro (31), Wynns 2 (7). SB – Doyle (19).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Wade Jr., Yastrzemski 2, Pederson, Haniger); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Doyle 2). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 11; Colorado 4 for 9.
Runners moved up – Flores. GIDP – Flores, Haniger, Conforto.
DP – Colorado 3 (Castro, Tovar, Bryant; Tovar, Castro, Bryant; Castro, Bryant).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winn
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|5
|76
|3.89
|Walker, L, 4-3
|⅔
|2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|35
|2.59
|Stripling
|3⅓
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|66
|5.40
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suter
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|36
|3.48
|Kauffmann, W, 2-4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|71
|7.28
|Justice
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|6.75
|Hollowell, S, 1-1
|2⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|48
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored – Stripling 3-1, Hollowell 2-0. HBP – Suter (Matos). WP – Walker, Kauffmann. PB – Wynns 2(3).
Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Will Little.
T – 2:56. A – 22,101 (50,144).
Colorado 5, San Francisco 2 (Game 2)
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|e-Sabol ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Flores 1b-3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Haniger rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|b-Conforto ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Davis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|c-Wade Jr. ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Bailey c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Matos lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|d-Pederson ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Yastrzemski dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.247
|DeJong ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|a-Crawford ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.195
|Totals
|34
|2
|10
|2
|2
|5
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Tovar ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Bryant dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|Jones lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.270
|Montero 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.247
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Trejo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Doyle cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|4
|2
|8
|San Francisco
|010
|001
|000
|2
|10
|2
|Colorado
|202
|000
|10x
|5
|10
|0
a-flied out for DeJong in the 5th. b-sacrificed for Haniger in the 6th. c-singled for Davis in the 6th. d-grounded out for Matos in the 7th. e-popped out for Slater in the 9th.
E – DeJong (2), Bailey (11). LOB – San Francisco 8, Colorado 7. 2B – Slater (7), Bryant (8), Tovar (33), Blackmon (19), Rodgers (6). 3B – Blackmon (5). RBIs – Yastrzemski (40), Conforto (56), Bryant 2 (30), Montero (33), Tovar (71). SB – Tovar (11). SF – Conforto. S – Tovar.
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Sabol 2, DeJong); Colorado 3 (Doyle, Montero, Díaz). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 8; Colorado 4 for 14.
Runners moved up – Jones, Trejo. GIDP – Bailey, Haniger, Doyle.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.); Colorado 2 (Trejo, Rodgers, Montero; Montero, Tovar, Montero).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander, L, 7-3
|⅔
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.47
|Junis
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|57
|3.93
|Ta.Rogers
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|3.08
|Jackson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.03
|Ty.Rogers
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|3.12
|Brebbia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.00
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|41
|5.03
|Vodnik, W, 1-0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|13.50
|Carasiti, H, 3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|6.46
|Bird, H, 12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.39
|Kinley, S, 4-6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|5.68
Inherited runners-scored – Junis 1-1, Ta.Rogers 1-0, Carasiti 2-1. WP – Junis(2), Kinley.
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Will Little; Third, Brian Walsh.
T – 2:37. A – 43,885 (50,144).
San Diego 5, Oakland 2
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.262
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.274
|Campusano dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|a-Cooper ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.201
|Batten 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Sullivan c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.185
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|3
|8
|12
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|c-Langeliers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Noda 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.238
|Gelof 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Brown rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Butler cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|C.Pérez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Soderstrom dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.165
|b-Rooker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Allen ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|2
|3
|8
|San Diego
|200
|120
|000
|5
|6
|1
|Oakland
|001
|001
|000
|2
|9
|2
a-popped out for Choi in the 7th. b-flied out for Soderstrom in the 9th. c-struck out for Kemp in the 9th.
E – Sullivan (3), Noda 2 (6). LOB – San Diego 11, Oakland 8. 2B – Tatis Jr. (31), Bogaerts (28), Allen (3). HR – Gelof (12), off Waldron. RBIs – Soto 2 (92), Bogaerts (51), Noda (52), Gelof (26). SF – Soto, Noda.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 6 (Campusano, Batten 2, Bogaerts 2, Kim); Oakland 2 (Brown, Gelof). RISP – San Diego 2 for 7; Oakland 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Gelof. GIDP – C.Pérez.
DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Choi).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waldron, W, 1-3
|5⅓
|7
|2
|2
|1
|5
|85
|5.16
|Barlow, H, 5
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|3.27
|Suarez, H, 7
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.35
|Hader, S, 29-34
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.27
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller, L, 0-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2
|33
|3.42
|Medina
|3⅔
|2
|3
|1
|4
|7
|96
|5.56
|Lucas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|3.60
|Erceg
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5.29
|Jiménez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.57
Inherited runners-scored – Barlow 1-0, Suarez 2-0, Lucas 2-2. HBP – Medina (Campusano).
Umpires – Home, David Arrieta; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T – 3:15. A – 14,876 (46,847).
Toronto 4, Boston 3 (13)
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abreu cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.370
|b-Rafaela ph-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.274
|Turner 1b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Verdugo rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.269
|Duvall lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Yoshida dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|1-Reyes pr-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Story ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.210
|Wong c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Totals
|43
|3
|5
|3
|5
|11
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.305
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|.267
|Schneider dh
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Espinal 2b-3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Merrifield lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.278
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|c-Biggio ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|a-Clement ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.380
|Varsho cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|Totals
|43
|4
|8
|4
|7
|14
|Boston
|000
|002
|000
|001
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|101
|001
|1
|4
|8
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Kiermaier in the 7th. b-struck out for Abreu in the 8th. c-singled for Chapman in the 9th.
1-ran for Yoshida in the 10th.
E – Bassitt (1). LOB – Boston 10, Toronto 13. 2B – Story (9). 3B – Varsho (2). HR – Devers (32), off Bassitt; Guerrero Jr. (24), off Sale. RBIs – Devers 2 (97), Reyes (19), Guerrero Jr. (90), Varsho (52), Bichette (65), Merrifield (63). SB – Abreu (3), Story (8). SF – Bichette.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 6 (Verdugo, Turner, Urías, Wong 3); Toronto 6 (Springer, Merrifield 2, Clement 2, Espinal). RISP – Boston 2 for 15; Toronto 3 for 16.
Runners moved up – Wong, Springer, Espinal. LIDP – Kirk. GIDP – Devers.
DP – Boston 1 (Urías); Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr., Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|10
|81
|4.66
|Winckowski, H, 19
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|28
|2.92
|Bernardino, H, 4
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.50
|Martin, H, 23
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.09
|Schreiber, BS, 1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|27
|3.86
|Robertson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|4.50
|Weiss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|22
|2.70
|Llovera, L, 0-3
|⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.74
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt
|7
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|110
|3.78
|Mayza
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|1.24
|Swanson
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.97
|Romano
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.45
|Hicks
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.50
|Green, W, 3-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Bernardino 3-0. IBB – off Robertson (Guerrero Jr.), off Romano (Devers), off Green (Devers). WP – Schreiber.
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Mark Carlson.
T – 4:01. A – 42,276 (49,282).
Cleveland 2, Texas 1
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.340
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Garver dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Grossman rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Jankowski rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|J.Smith 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Carter lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|0
|7
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|J.Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Brennan rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|a-Laureano ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|B.Naylor c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Tena ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|b-Freeman ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|33
|2
|11
|2
|4
|5
|Texas
|000
|010
|000
|1
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|02x
|2
|11
|0
a-grounded out for Brennan in the 6th. b-lined out for Tena in the 7th.
LOB – Texas 4, Cleveland 12. 2B – Lowe (38), Semien (37), Laureano (6). RBIs – Semien (89), Freeman (12), Kwan (51). SB – B.Naylor (4), Ramírez (25), J.Naylor (9). CS – Brennan (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Garver, Seager 2); Cleveland 7 (Giménez, Ramírez 3, Calhoun 2, B.Naylor). RISP – Texas 0 for 4; Cleveland 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – Carter. GIDP – Garver, Giménez.
DP – Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe); Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Giménez, J.Naylor).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|5
|6
|0
|0
|3
|5
|85
|3.78
|Pérez, H, 1
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|4.65
|W.Smith, L, 2-6, H, 8
|⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|21
|4.00
|Leclerc, BS, 2-7
|⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.04
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bibee
|5⅓
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|84
|2.98
|De Los Santos
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.43
|Hentges
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.75
|López, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Clase, S, 41-52
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.01
Inherited runners-scored – W.Smith 2-0, Leclerc 2-2. HBP – Dunning (Straw).
Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, John Bacon; Third, Lance Barrett.
T – 2:37. A – 25,263 (34,788).
N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 3
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Judge rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.258
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Wells c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.118
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.195
|Volpe ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Florial cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.182
|Peraza 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Cabrera lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|5
|7
|8
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bae 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.272
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Suwinski cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Rodríguez c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.221
|Palacios rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.210
|Rivas 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Peguero ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|2
|12
|New York
|301
|001
|010
|6
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|201
|000
|000
|3
|4
|1
E – Peguero (4). LOB – New York 10, Pittsburgh 3. 2B – Wells (2), Torres (26), Rivas (7), Hayes (26). HR – Stanton (24), off Ortiz; Cabrera (5), off Hatch; Reynolds (22), off Weaver. RBIs – Wells (4), Florial 2 (4), Stanton (58), Cabrera (28), Reynolds 2 (77), Rodríguez (10). SB – Volpe (24). SF – Rodríguez.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Florial, Stanton, Wells, Peraza, Cabrera); Pittsburgh 2 (Davis, Reynolds). RISP – New York 2 for 11; Pittsburgh 0 for 6.
Runners moved up – Torres, Suwinski. GIDP – Wells.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Peguero, Rivas).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver
|4
|4
|3
|3
|2
|7
|74
|6.75
|Brito, W, 8-7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|47
|4.52
|Hamilton, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.19
|Holmes, S, 21-24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.90
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ortiz, L, 4-5
|4⅔
|6
|4
|4
|6
|2
|88
|4.85
|Stratton
|2⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|39
|2.45
|Hatch
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|24
|4.03
|Hernandez
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.14
Inherited runners-scored – Stratton 2-0, Hernandez 1-0. WP – Stratton.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Tumpane.
T – 2:37. A – 31,922 (38,753).
Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 0
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.322
|Gray 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Mead 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Aranda dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Basabe ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|1
|8
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Henderson ss
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.260
|Rutschman c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|O'Hearn 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.295
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Hicks rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.249
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Frazier 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Totals
|34
|8
|11
|8
|3
|9
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|1
|Baltimore
|130
|220
|00x
|8
|11
|1
E – Basabe (2), Urías (5). LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 5. 2B – Díaz (32). HR – Henderson (27), off Glasnow. RBIs – O'Hearn (55), Frazier (59), Henderson 3 (79), Rutschman (71), Mullins (68), Urías (42). SB – Hicks (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Margot, Pinto); Baltimore 1 (Santander). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 6; Baltimore 6 for 11.
GIDP – J.Lowe, Hays, Frazier.
DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Mead, B.Lowe, Díaz; B.Lowe, Basabe, Díaz); Baltimore 1 (Frazier, Henderson, O'Hearn).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, L, 9-6
|4
|8
|6
|6
|2
|4
|77
|3.53
|E.Ramírez
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|50
|5.26
|Kittredge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.50
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 6-4
|8
|5
|0
|0
|0
|7
|95
|4.53
|Baumann
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.75
WP – Glasnow(2).
Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T – 2:14. A – 38,432 (45,971).
Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 6
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Julien dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|a-Solano ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Polanco 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Lewis 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.311
|1-Stevenson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.252
|Correa ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|.231
|Kirilloff 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|b-Farmer ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|.248
|Castro cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Wallner lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|4
|7
|13
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.266
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.262
|Jiménez dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.270
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Sheets rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.210
|Thompson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Andrus 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Pérez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|7
|0
|11
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|041
|6
|9
|1
|Chicago
|500
|000
|20x
|7
|11
|1
a-struck out for Julien in the 6th. b-struck out for Kirilloff in the 6th.
1-ran for Lewis in the 9th.
E – Lewis (5), Vaughn (5). LOB – Minnesota 10, Chicago 2. 2B – Julien (15), Andrus (17), Anderson (18). HR – Jiménez (17), off López; Sheets (10), off López. RBIs – Lewis (51), Correa (65), Farmer 2 (38), Jiménez 2 (60), Sheets 3 (40), Anderson (25), Benintendi (44).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 5 (Kirilloff, Castro 2, Farmer 2); Chicago 1 (Jiménez). RISP – Minnesota 3 for 14; Chicago 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Polanco, Farmer, Castro, Pérez. GIDP – Vázquez, Solano, Robert Jr., Pérez.
DP – Minnesota 2 (Lewis, Polanco, Kirilloff; Correa, Polanco, Farmer); Chicago 2 (Moncada, Andrus, Vaughn; Anderson, Vaughn).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, L, 10-8
|5
|8
|5
|5
|0
|8
|85
|3.58
|Winder
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|25
|4.35
|Duran
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.47
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Toussaint, W, 4-6
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|74
|5.42
|Bummer
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|30
|6.87
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.42
|Santos
|1
|2
|4
|3
|2
|0
|30
|3.39
|Ramsey, H, 3
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|4.58
|Banks, S, 1-2
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|4.47
Inherited runners-scored – Banks 2-1. HBP – Shaw (Castro). WP – Santos.
Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Alan Porter.
T – 2:42. A – 24,964 (40,241).
Miami 11, Atlanta 5
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Harris II cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.265
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.281
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|a-d'Arnaud ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Wall lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Pillar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|2
|3
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.351
|Edwards 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Bell dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|1-Myers pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Burger 3b
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.303
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.250
|Sánchez rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Hampson ss-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.290
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|3
|1
|2
|4
|2
|0
|.255
|Berti lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Wendle ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Totals
|36
|11
|13
|11
|8
|10
|Atlanta
|300
|011
|000
|5
|9
|1
|Miami
|401
|000
|06x
|11
|13
|0
a-struck out for Rosario in the 8th.
1-ran for Bell in the 8th.
E – Riley (11). LOB – Atlanta 7, Miami 9. 2B – Harris II (26), Burger (11). HR – Albies (30), off Hoeing; Riley (36), off Hoeing; Harris II (18), off Okert; Olson (52), off Okert; Arraez (10), off Shuster; Gurriel (4), off Shuster; Burger (7), off Yates; Chisholm Jr. (17), off Tonkin. RBIs – Albies 2 (97), Riley (90), Harris II (52), Olson (129), Arraez (67), Gurriel 3 (26), Hampson (19), Burger 2 (20), Chisholm Jr. 4 (44). SB – Arraez (3), Chisholm Jr. 3 (22).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Arcia 2, Riley); Miami 5 (Berti 3, Gurriel 2). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 4; Miami 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Albies.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Olson).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shuster
|3
|6
|5
|4
|2
|2
|56
|5.64
|Stephens
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|68
|1.35
|Minter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|17
|3.77
|Yates, L, 7-2
|⅔
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|31
|3.30
|Tonkin
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|3.88
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hoeing
|4⅓
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|64
|4.19
|Okert
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|4.14
|Soriano
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|3.06
|Nardi
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|2.79
|Scott, W, 8-4
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.13
Inherited runners-scored – Tonkin 2-2, Scott 3-0. HBP – Nardi (Murphy).
Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T – 2:59. A – 24,329 (37,446).
Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 1
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.197
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Harper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Stott 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Marsh lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Rojas cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|0
|4
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.271
|O'Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Contreras c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.265
|Baker dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|a-Burleson ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|J.Walker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Querecuto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Winn ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.173
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|8
|8
|Philadelphia
|110
|030
|001
|6
|11
|0
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|000
|1
|6
|0
a-walked for Baker in the 8th.
LOB – Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 13. 2B – Turner (32), Rojas (9), Goldschmidt (27), Contreras (27). HR – Schwarber (44), off Mikolas. RBIs – Bohm (90), Marsh (54), Schwarber 3 (97), Rojas (19), Goldschmidt (75). SB – Stott (29), Rojas (11), Castellanos (9). SF – Marsh. S – Rojas.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 2 (Turner, Schwarber); St. Louis 6 (Querecuto 2, Contreras 2, Baker 2). RISP – Philadelphia 4 for 8; St. Louis 0 for 8.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Suárez, W, 3-6
|6
|4
|1
|1
|4
|5
|106
|3.80
|Hoffman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.20
|Marte
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.78
|Soto, H, 21
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.91
|Covey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|21
|4.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, L, 7-12
|6
|8
|5
|5
|0
|2
|93
|4.84
|Pallante
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5.00
|Barnes
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|26
|9.39
Inherited runners-scored – Soto 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Alex Tosi.
T – 2:42. A – 42,817 (44,494).
Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fraley dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|a-Renfroe ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.139
|Martini rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|b-Senzel ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Friedl cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Votto 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.196
|1-Bader pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Encarnacion-Strand 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Steer lf-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|De La Cruz ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Benson lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|2
|4
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Alvarez c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Lindor ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Mauricio 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Vientos dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Stewart rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Locastro lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|c-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|2-Ortega pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|4
|8
|Cincinnati
|010
|200
|000
|3
|9
|0
|New York
|100
|100
|000
|2
|8
|2
a-pinch hit for Fraley in the 7th. b-grounded out for Martini in the 7th. c-singled for Locastro in the 9th.
1-ran for Votto in the 8th. 2-ran for Vogelbach in the 9th.
E – Alvarez (13), McNeil (4). LOB – Cincinnati 9, New York 10. 2B – Locastro (1), Alvarez (11). HR – Encarnacion-Strand (7), off Megill. RBIs – Encarnacion-Strand 2 (24), Mauricio (6), Alvarez (54). SB – Mauricio (5), De La Cruz (29), Bader (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 5 (Benson 3, De La Cruz, Friedl); New York 5 (Vientos 2, McNeil, Alonso 2). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 7; New York 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Nimmo. GIDP – Benson, Stephenson, Nimmo.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (India, De La Cruz, Votto); New York 2 (Lindor, Alonso; Lindor, McNeil, Alonso).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Abbott
|3⅔
|6
|2
|2
|3
|5
|91
|3.68
|Duarte, W, 3-0
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|3.45
|Moll, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.95
|Cruz, H, 6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.05
|Law, S, 2-4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|3.86
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill, L, 8-8
|5⅔
|9
|3
|2
|2
|2
|97
|4.94
|Raley
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|2.86
|Gott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|4.62
|Ottavino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.91
Inherited runners-scored – Duarte 1-0, Raley 1-0. HBP – Abbott (Locastro).
Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, David Rackley.
T – 3:04. A – 32,633 (42,136).
Milwaukee 9, Washington 5
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.245
|Thomas rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.273
|Ruiz c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Meneses dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|1-Chavis pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|García 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.253
|Alu lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Young cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|3
|12
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frelick cf-rf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Santana 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.234
|Canha lf
|5
|1
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.313
|Wiemer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Tellez dh
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.217
|a-Monasterio ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.313
|Turang 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Taylor rf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|34
|9
|14
|9
|5
|4
|Washington
|001
|003
|010
|5
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|300
|110
|04x
|9
|14
|1
a-struck out for Tellez in the 7th.
1-ran for Meneses in the 8th.
E – Burnes (2). LOB – Washington 7, Milwaukee 8. 2B – Frelick (7), Adames (23), Taylor (13). HR – García (7), off Burnes; Taylor (7), off Willingham; Canha (5), off Finnegan. RBIs – García 2 (46), Meneses (80), Kieboom (8), Alu (12), Canha 5 (26), Adames (77), Tellez (46), Taylor (27), Donaldson (3). SB – Young (6). SF – Adames. S – Turang.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Young, Ruiz, Alu 2); Milwaukee 7 (Turang 2, Canha, Taylor 2, Frelick 2). RISP – Washington 4 for 10; Milwaukee 6 for 15.
Runners moved up – Donaldson, Santana, Contreras. GIDP – Santana.
DP – Washington 2 (Smith, Abrams, Smith; García, Abrams, Smith).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Williams
|2
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|70
|5.55
|Willingham
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|43
|6.66
|Machado
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|33
|4.98
|Weems
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.00
|Ferrer
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.56
|Finnegan, L, 7-5
|⅔
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|25
|3.64
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes
|5⅔
|5
|4
|4
|3
|9
|100
|3.56
|Peguero, H, 21
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.38
|Payamps, W, 6-4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|28
|2.45
|Milner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.95
Inherited runners-scored – Machado 2-0, Peguero 3-0.
Umpires – Home, Tom Hanahan; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 3:09. A – 36,212 (41,700).
Kansas City 10, Houston 8
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.306
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.270
|Alvarez dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.299
|Tucker rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.235
|McCormick lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.279
|Diaz c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Peña ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Dubón cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Totals
|39
|8
|12
|8
|4
|9
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.273
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|Perez c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.252
|Porter c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.429
|Melendez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.233
|Velázquez dh
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|.242
|Massey 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Isbel cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Blanco rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Pratto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|32
|10
|9
|9
|6
|1
|Houston
|000
|030
|302
|8
|12
|2
|Kansas City
|301
|011
|31x
|10
|9
|1
E – Peña (14), Bregman (14), Garcia (8). LOB – Houston 8, Kansas City 7. 2B – Alvarez (21), Perez (20), Pratto (16). 3B – Dubón (3). HR – Diaz (22), off Ragans; Altuve (17), off Snider; Porter (1), off Kuhnel. RBIs – Diaz (57), Bregman (95), Alvarez 2 (91), Altuve 3 (45), J.Abreu (79), Perez 2 (72), Velázquez 2 (20), Melendez (49), Witt Jr. (90), Isbel (30), Pratto (32), Porter (3). SB – Garcia (22), Witt Jr. (47), Blanco 2 (22). SF – Velázquez, Witt Jr., Pratto.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (McCormick, Diaz, Alvarez 2); Kansas City 3 (Garcia, Isbel 2). RISP – Houston 4 for 11; Kansas City 4 for 12.
Runners moved up – J.Abreu, Melendez. GIDP – Alvarez.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Pratto, Witt Jr., Pratto).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|France
|4⅓
|5
|5
|5
|4
|0
|90
|3.84
|Montero
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4.83
|Maton
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.21
|Neris, L, 6-3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|29
|1.93
|Kuhnel
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|4.66
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ragans
|6
|6
|5
|5
|2
|7
|100
|2.28
|Snider, BS, 0-1
|⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|4.50
|McArthur, W, 1-0
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|6.89
|Hernández
|⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|24
|5.02
|Clarke, S, 2-5
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.56
Inherited runners-scored – Montero 3-1, Snider 2-2, McArthur 2-0, Clarke 2-0. WP – Ragans.
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T – 3:03. A – 19,557 (38,427).
Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4 (10)
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|Ibáñez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|a-Baddoo ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Torkelson 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|Carpenter rf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.288
|Cabrera dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|1-Meadows pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Nevin 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.218
|Kelly c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Short 2b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.215
|Totals
|36
|5
|6
|5
|8
|14
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schanuel 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Neto ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.225
|Drury dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|O'Hoppe c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.223
|Walsh rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.139
|Fletcher 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Phillips cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.244
|Paris 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.100
|Adams lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.128
|b-Escobar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Totals
|36
|4
|6
|4
|3
|18
|Detroit
|030
|010
|000
|1
|5
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|003
|0
|4
|6
|0
a-struck out for Ibáñez in the 7th. b-struck out for Adams in the 10th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 10th.
LOB – Detroit 10, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Nevin (2). HR – Short (7), off Anderson; Schanuel (1), off Gipson-Long; Walsh (3), off Lange; Phillips (3), off Lange. RBIs – Short 3 (33), Cabrera 2 (31), Schanuel (4), Walsh 2 (8), Phillips (6). SB – Ibáñez (1), Short (5), Meadows (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 6 (Cabrera 2, Carpenter, Vierling, Kelly 2); Los Angeles 2 (Drury, Walsh). RISP – Detroit 2 for 11; Los Angeles 1 for 7.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gipson-Long
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|11
|82
|2.70
|Brieske, H, 4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|3.99
|Foley, H, 25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.42
|Lange, W, 7-4
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|23
|3.90
|Vest, S, 1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|7
|107
|5.43
|Wantz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.73
|Herget
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.30
|Suarez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|9.33
|Estévez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22
|3.36
|Soriano, L, 1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.79
Umpires – Home, Paul Clemons; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T – 3:03. A – 35,022 (45,517).
Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 6 (13)
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Happ lf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.286
|Morel dh-cf
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Bellinger 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Swanson ss
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|Suzuki rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|.278
|Tauchman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Crow-Armstrong cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Smyly p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Amaya ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Wesneski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Gomes c
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Madrigal 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Mastrobuoni 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|a-Wisdom ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Totals
|49
|6
|12
|3
|7
|9
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carroll rf-lf
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Marte 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Pham dh
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Walker 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|1-McCarthy pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|d-Longoria ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.261
|2-Lawlar pr-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Peterson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|b-Rivera ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Moreno c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.289
|Perdomo ss-3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|47
|7
|12
|7
|4
|7
|Chicago
|000
|030
|000
|110
|1
|6
|12
|1
|Arizona
|000
|201
|000
|110
|2
|7
|12
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Mastrobuoni in the 11th. b-grounded out for Peterson in the 11th. c-pinch hit for Crow-Armstrong in the 12th. d-walked for Thomas in the 13th.
1-ran for Walker in the 11th. 2-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 11th.
E – Swanson (9), Walker (2), Moreno (3). LOB – Chicago 16, Arizona 12. 2B – Gomes (18), Walker (35). 3B – Pham (2). RBIs – Hoerner 2 (64), Bellinger (91), Walker (92), Gurriel Jr. 3 (80), Carroll (70), Rivera (27), Moreno (44). SB – Moreno (6), Happ (14). CS – Happ (3), Moreno (2). S – Thomas, McCarthy.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 6 (Tauchman, Swanson, Bellinger, Gomes 3); Arizona 7 (Marte, Walker 2, Pham 2, Perdomo 2). RISP – Chicago 6 for 19; Arizona 8 for 19.
Runners moved up – Morel, Pham, Peterson, Marte. GIDP – Morel, Happ, Rivera.
DP – Chicago 1 (Swanson, Hoerner, Bellinger); Arizona 2 (Perdomo, Marte, Walker; Rivera, Lawlar, Rivera).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks
|5⅓
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|73
|3.77
|Cuas
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.70
|Leiter Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.08
|Merryweather
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.09
|Stroman, BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.76
|Smyly, BS, 0-1
|2⅓
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|29
|5.07
|Wesneski, L, 2-5, BS, 0-1
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|4.86
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|4
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|81
|6.81
|Frías
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.24
|Castro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.70
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|0.00
|Ginkel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.19
|Sewald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.02
|Saalfrank
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|32
|0.00
|Mantiply, W, 2-2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|28
|5.09
Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-0, Wesneski 1-1, Frías 3-3. IBB – off Saalfrank (Suzuki), off Mantiply (Suzuki). HBP – Thompson (Bellinger), Saalfrank (Bellinger).
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Chris Guccione.
T – 4:24. A – 35,193 (48,359).
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2 (11)
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.335
|Smith c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Muncy 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.209
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.262
|1-Rosario pr-dh
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|a-Taylor ph-lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.239
|Heyward rf
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Outman cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|M.Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|c-Wong ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.165
|K.Hernández ss
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Totals
|41
|6
|10
|6
|3
|10
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.290
|T.Hernández dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Raleigh c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Suárez 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.230
|France 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|2-Caballero pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Canzone lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Kelenic rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Moore 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|b-J.Rojas ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Haggerty lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|d-Ford ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Totals
|40
|2
|7
|1
|3
|15
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|15
|6
|10
|1
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|11
|2
|7
|0
a-flied out for Peralta in the 7th. b-singled for Moore in the 8th. c-sacrificed for M.Rojas in the 10th. d-singled for Haggerty in the 10th.
1-ran for Martinez in the 10th. 2-ran for France in the 10th.
E – Kelly (1). LOB – Los Angeles 9, Seattle 10. 2B – Heyward 3 (21), Rodríguez (35), Crawford (32). RBIs – Wong (19), Muncy (100), Taylor 2 (52), K.Hernández 2 (23), Ford (34). CS – Rodríguez (10). SF – Wong.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Betts 4, Outman 2); Seattle 5 (T.Hernández 3, Suárez, Kelenic). RISP – Los Angeles 5 for 15; Seattle 1 for 13.
Runners moved up – M.Rojas, Kelenic. GIDP – Muncy.
DP – Seattle 1 (France, Crawford, France).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|56
|2.52
|Sheehan
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|39
|5.44
|Vesia
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.70
|Brasier
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.77
|Graterol
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.30
|Phillips, W, 2-4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.38
|Kelly
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.38
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Br.Miller
|5⅓
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|86
|3.88
|Saucedo
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.45
|Brash
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.06
|Muñoz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.82
|Topa
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.45
|Speier, L, 2-2
|⅓
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|9
|4.04
|Campbell
|⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|23
|3.52
Inherited runners-scored – Brasier 2-0, Saucedo 1-0, Brash 1-0, Campbell 2-2. IBB – off Phillips (Rodríguez), off Speier (Smith). HBP – Topa (Outman). WP – Kelly.
Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Mark Wegner.
T – 3:28. A – 45,818 (47,929).
