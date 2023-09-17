Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Yastrzemski lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .247 a-Slater ph-cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .262 c-Bailey ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Estrada 2b 5 1 4 1 0 0 .275 Conforto rf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .249 b-Haniger ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Flores 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .285 Pederson dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243 Wade Jr. 1b 3 2 1 1 1 1 .261 Matos cf-lf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .262 Crawford ss 2 1 0 0 2 0 .196 Sabol c 2 0 1 2 2 1 .246 Totals 31 5 7 4 7 7

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones lf 4 3 1 0 1 0 .272 Tovar ss 5 1 3 4 0 1 .255 Bryant 1b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .251 McMahon 3b 5 0 0 0 0 5 .245 Montero dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .247 Goodman rf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .250 Castro 2b 1 1 1 1 3 0 .257 Doyle cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .194 Wynns c 3 1 1 2 1 1 .221 Totals 33 9 9 9 7 10

San Francisco 021 000 011 5 7 0 Colorado 003 031 20x 9 9 0

a-singled for Yastrzemski in the 7th. b-grounded out for Conforto in the 7th. c-flied out for Slater in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 7, Colorado 7. 2B – Sabol (10). 3B – Tovar (4), Jones (4). HR – Wade Jr. (15), off Hollowell. RBIs – Sabol 2 (44), Wade Jr. (41), Estrada (46), Tovar 4 (70), Bryant (28), Goodman (14), Castro (31), Wynns 2 (7). SB – Doyle (19).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Wade Jr., Yastrzemski 2, Pederson, Haniger); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Doyle 2). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 11; Colorado 4 for 9.

Runners moved up – Flores. GIDP – Flores, Haniger, Conforto.

DP – Colorado 3 (Castro, Tovar, Bryant; Tovar, Castro, Bryant; Castro, Bryant).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Winn 4 3 3 3 2 5 76 3.89 Walker, L, 4-3 ⅔ 2 3 3 3 2 35 2.59 Stripling 3⅓ 4 3 3 2 3 66 5.40

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suter 2 2 2 2 2 1 36 3.48 Kauffmann, W, 2-4 4 2 1 0 3 4 71 7.28 Justice ⅓ 1 0 0 1 0 14 6.75 Hollowell, S, 1-1 2⅔ 2 2 2 1 2 48 5.40

Inherited runners-scored – Stripling 3-1, Hollowell 2-0. HBP – Suter (Matos). WP – Walker, Kauffmann. PB – Wynns 2(3).

Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Will Little.

T – 2:56. A – 22,101 (50,144).