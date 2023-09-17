Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023

Colorado 9, San Francisco 5 (Game 1)
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yastrzemski lf300002.247
a-Slater ph-cf101000.262
c-Bailey ph100000.247
Estrada 2b514100.275
Conforto rf100020.249
b-Haniger ph-rf200001.209
Flores 3b400000.285
Pederson dh400002.243
Wade Jr. 1b321111.261
Matos cf-lf310000.262
Crawford ss210020.196
Sabol c201221.246
Totals3157477
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Jones lf431010.272
Tovar ss513401.255
Bryant 1b511102.251
McMahon 3b500005.245
Montero dh300010.247
Goodman rf300111.250
Castro 2b111130.257
Doyle cf422000.194
Wynns c311211.221
Totals33999710
San Francisco021000011570
Colorado00303120x990

a-singled for Yastrzemski in the 7th. b-grounded out for Conforto in the 7th. c-flied out for Slater in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 7, Colorado 7. 2B – Sabol (10). 3B – Tovar (4), Jones (4). HR – Wade Jr. (15), off Hollowell. RBIs – Sabol 2 (44), Wade Jr. (41), Estrada (46), Tovar 4 (70), Bryant (28), Goodman (14), Castro (31), Wynns 2 (7). SB – Doyle (19).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Wade Jr., Yastrzemski 2, Pederson, Haniger); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Doyle 2). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 11; Colorado 4 for 9.

Runners moved up – Flores. GIDP – Flores, Haniger, Conforto.

DP – Colorado 3 (Castro, Tovar, Bryant; Tovar, Castro, Bryant; Castro, Bryant).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Winn433325763.89
Walker, L, 4-323332352.59
Stripling3⅓43323665.40
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suter222221363.48
Kauffmann, W, 2-4421034717.28
Justice10010146.75
Hollowell, S, 1-12⅔22212485.40

Inherited runners-scored – Stripling 3-1, Hollowell 2-0. HBP – Suter (Matos). WP – Walker, Kauffmann. PB – Wynns 2(3).

Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Will Little.

T – 2:56. A – 22,101 (50,144).

Colorado 5, San Francisco 2 (Game 2)
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater cf401002.262
e-Sabol ph100000.245
Estrada 2b411000.275
Flores 1b-3b302010.288
Haniger rf200000.207
b-Conforto ph-rf100100.248
Davis 3b200000.250
c-Wade Jr. ph-1b201000.263
Bailey c412001.251
Matos lf201000.264
d-Pederson ph-lf201000.245
Yastrzemski dh401102.247
DeJong ss100000.191
a-Crawford ph-ss200010.195
Totals34210225
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon rf422000.282
Tovar ss322100.258
Bryant dh412201.255
Jones lf200020.270
Montero 1b401102.247
Díaz c401002.270
Rodgers 2b402000.218
Trejo 3b400002.222
Doyle cf400001.192
Totals33510428
San Francisco0100010002102
Colorado20200010x5100

a-flied out for DeJong in the 5th. b-sacrificed for Haniger in the 6th. c-singled for Davis in the 6th. d-grounded out for Matos in the 7th. e-popped out for Slater in the 9th.

E – DeJong (2), Bailey (11). LOB – San Francisco 8, Colorado 7. 2B – Slater (7), Bryant (8), Tovar (33), Blackmon (19), Rodgers (6). 3B – Blackmon (5). RBIs – Yastrzemski (40), Conforto (56), Bryant 2 (30), Montero (33), Tovar (71). SB – Tovar (11). SF – Conforto. S – Tovar.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Sabol 2, DeJong); Colorado 3 (Doyle, Montero, Díaz). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 8; Colorado 4 for 14.

Runners moved up – Jones, Trejo. GIDP – Bailey, Haniger, Doyle.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.); Colorado 2 (Trejo, Rodgers, Montero; Montero, Tovar, Montero).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander, L, 7-312000164.47
Junis442115573.93
Ta.Rogers00011113.08
Jackson120001193.03
Ty.Rogers121100183.12
Brebbia110001123.00
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland341111415.03
Vodnik, W, 1-02211012213.50
Carasiti, H, 3210001276.46
Bird, H, 12110001124.39
Kinley, S, 4-6120011265.68

Inherited runners-scored – Junis 1-1, Ta.Rogers 1-0, Carasiti 2-1. WP – Junis(2), Kinley.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Will Little; Third, Brian Walsh.

T – 2:37. A – 43,885 (50,144).

San Diego 5, Oakland 2
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 2b411012.265
Tatis Jr. rf411011.263
Soto lf301210.262
Bogaerts ss502102.274
Campusano dh410002.293
Choi 1b200011.000
a-Cooper ph-1b100010.241
Grisham cf310021.201
Batten 3b400003.253
Sullivan c311010.185
Totals33563812
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf302010.214
c-Langeliers ph100001.205
Noda 1b200112.238
Gelof 2b411101.267
Brown rf400001.220
Díaz 3b401001.229
Butler cf302011.218
C.Pérez c401000.230
Soderstrom dh301001.165
b-Rooker ph100000.239
Allen ss411000.213
Totals3329238
San Diego200120000561
Oakland001001000292

a-popped out for Choi in the 7th. b-flied out for Soderstrom in the 9th. c-struck out for Kemp in the 9th.

E – Sullivan (3), Noda 2 (6). LOB – San Diego 11, Oakland 8. 2B – Tatis Jr. (31), Bogaerts (28), Allen (3). HR – Gelof (12), off Waldron. RBIs – Soto 2 (92), Bogaerts (51), Noda (52), Gelof (26). SF – Soto, Noda.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 6 (Campusano, Batten 2, Bogaerts 2, Kim); Oakland 2 (Brown, Gelof). RISP – San Diego 2 for 7; Oakland 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Gelof. GIDP – C.Pérez.

DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Choi).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Waldron, W, 1-35⅓72215855.16
Barlow, H, 51⅓10021273.27
Suarez, H, 71⅓00001124.35
Hader, S, 29-34110001201.27
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miller, L, 0-3122232333.42
Medina3⅔23147965.56
Lucas220001343.60
Erceg1⅓00001195.29
Jiménez100011213.57

Inherited runners-scored – Barlow 1-0, Suarez 2-0, Lucas 2-2. HBP – Medina (Campusano).

Umpires – Home, David Arrieta; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T – 3:15. A – 14,876 (46,847).

Toronto 4, Boston 3 (13)
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abreu cf211010.370
b-Rafaela ph-cf300001.333
Devers 3b411221.274
Turner 1b601000.283
Verdugo rf510003.269
Duvall lf500001.249
Yoshida dh400001.286
1-Reyes pr-dh101100.302
Story ss501002.183
Urías 2b300021.210
Wong c500001.245
Totals43353511
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf600001.256
Bichette ss501102.305
Guerrero Jr. 1b322130.267
Schneider dh600002.306
Espinal 2b-3b501012.245
Merrifield lf501112.278
Chapman 3b300002.244
c-Biggio ph-2b111010.228
Kirk c401010.251
Kiermaier cf200002.267
a-Clement ph100000.380
Varsho cf211101.219
Totals43484714
Boston0000020000010350
Toronto0000001010011481

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Kiermaier in the 7th. b-struck out for Abreu in the 8th. c-singled for Chapman in the 9th.

1-ran for Yoshida in the 10th.

E – Bassitt (1). LOB – Boston 10, Toronto 13. 2B – Story (9). 3B – Varsho (2). HR – Devers (32), off Bassitt; Guerrero Jr. (24), off Sale. RBIs – Devers 2 (97), Reyes (19), Guerrero Jr. (90), Varsho (52), Bichette (65), Merrifield (63). SB – Abreu (3), Story (8). SF – Bichette.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 6 (Verdugo, Turner, Urías, Wong 3); Toronto 6 (Springer, Merrifield 2, Clement 2, Espinal). RISP – Boston 2 for 15; Toronto 3 for 16.

Runners moved up – Wong, Springer, Espinal. LIDP – Kirk. GIDP – Devers.

DP – Boston 1 (Urías); Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr., Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sale6211210814.66
Winckowski, H, 1900031282.92
Bernardino, H, 40000023.50
Martin, H, 23120001161.09
Schreiber, BS, 1-3121100273.86
Robertson110011124.50
Weiss201011222.70
Llovera, L, 0-311000114.74
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt7422351103.78
Mayza1⅓00003201.24
Swanson0000082.97
Romano200012182.45
Hicks111001142.50
Green, W, 3-0100010119.00

Inherited runners-scored – Bernardino 3-0. IBB – off Robertson (Guerrero Jr.), off Romano (Devers), off Green (Devers). WP – Schreiber.

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Mark Carlson.

T – 4:01. A – 42,276 (49,282).

Cleveland 2, Texas 1
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b401101.276
Seager ss400001.340
Lowe 1b402000.277
Garver dh400001.276
Grossman rf301001.243
Jankowski rf100001.263
Heim c300002.261
J.Smith 3b300000.182
Taveras cf301000.270
Carter lf311000.304
Totals3216107
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf402110.273
Ramírez 3b502001.279
J.Naylor 1b402001.314
Calhoun dh301011.232
Giménez 2b400000.242
Brennan rf101010.267
a-Laureano ph-rf211000.252
B.Naylor c311010.232
Straw cf300000.228
Tena ss200002.190
b-Freeman ph-ss201100.240
Totals33211245
Texas000010000160
Cleveland00000002x2110

a-grounded out for Brennan in the 6th. b-lined out for Tena in the 7th.

LOB – Texas 4, Cleveland 12. 2B – Lowe (38), Semien (37), Laureano (6). RBIs – Semien (89), Freeman (12), Kwan (51). SB – B.Naylor (4), Ramírez (25), J.Naylor (9). CS – Brennan (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Garver, Seager 2); Cleveland 7 (Giménez, Ramírez 3, Calhoun 2, B.Naylor). RISP – Texas 0 for 4; Cleveland 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Carter. GIDP – Garver, Giménez.

DP – Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe); Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Giménez, J.Naylor).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning560035853.78
Pérez, H, 11⅔20000234.65
W.Smith, L, 2-6, H, 812210214.00
Leclerc, BS, 2-720000173.04
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bibee5⅓51104842.98
De Los Santos0000073.43
Hentges100001113.75
López, W, 1-0100001100.00
Clase, S, 41-52110001113.01

Inherited runners-scored – W.Smith 2-0, Leclerc 2-2. HBP – Dunning (Straw).

Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, John Bacon; Third, Lance Barrett.

T – 2:37. A – 25,263 (34,788).

N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 3
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b411011.243
Judge rf210031.258
Torres 2b412011.272
Wells c511101.118
Stanton dh411112.195
Volpe ss501000.211
Florial cf401212.182
Peraza 3b401000.209
Cabrera lf411100.221
Totals3669578
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bae 2b310011.239
Reynolds lf411202.272
Hayes 3b412000.273
Suwinski cf400001.214
Rodríguez c200110.221
Palacios rf400003.227
Davis dh300003.210
Rivas 1b301001.207
Peguero ss300001.248
Totals30343212
New York301001010690
Pittsburgh201000000341

E – Peguero (4). LOB – New York 10, Pittsburgh 3. 2B – Wells (2), Torres (26), Rivas (7), Hayes (26). HR – Stanton (24), off Ortiz; Cabrera (5), off Hatch; Reynolds (22), off Weaver. RBIs – Wells (4), Florial 2 (4), Stanton (58), Cabrera (28), Reynolds 2 (77), Rodríguez (10). SB – Volpe (24). SF – Rodríguez.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Florial, Stanton, Wells, Peraza, Cabrera); Pittsburgh 2 (Davis, Reynolds). RISP – New York 2 for 11; Pittsburgh 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – Torres, Suwinski. GIDP – Wells.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Peguero, Rivas).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Weaver443327746.75
Brito, W, 8-7300003474.52
Hamilton, H, 4100001122.19
Holmes, S, 21-2410000192.90
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ortiz, L, 4-54⅔64462884.85
Stratton2⅓11112392.45
Hatch1⅔21103244.03
Hernandez0000164.14

Inherited runners-scored – Stratton 2-0, Hernandez 1-0. WP – Stratton.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 2:37. A – 31,922 (38,753).

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 0
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b301001.322
Gray 1b100000.000
B.Lowe 2b400001.232
Arozarena lf301011.261
J.Lowe rf401001.281
Margot cf400000.253
Mead 3b401002.267
Aranda dh301000.211
Basabe ss300001.211
Pinto c300001.263
Totals3205018
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Henderson ss523301.260
Rutschman c301111.267
Santander dh400002.255
O'Hearn 1b411102.295
Hays lf400000.281
Hicks rf322011.291
Mullins cf401102.249
Urías 3b412100.268
Frazier 2b321110.246
Totals34811839
Tampa Bay000000000051
Baltimore13022000x8111

E – Basabe (2), Urías (5). LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 5. 2B – Díaz (32). HR – Henderson (27), off Glasnow. RBIs – O'Hearn (55), Frazier (59), Henderson 3 (79), Rutschman (71), Mullins (68), Urías (42). SB – Hicks (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Margot, Pinto); Baltimore 1 (Santander). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 6; Baltimore 6 for 11.

GIDP – J.Lowe, Hays, Frazier.

DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Mead, B.Lowe, Díaz; B.Lowe, Basabe, Díaz); Baltimore 1 (Frazier, Henderson, O'Hearn).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Glasnow, L, 9-6486624773.53
E.Ramírez332115505.26
Kittredge100000104.50
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez, W, 6-4850007954.53
Baumann100011173.75

WP – Glasnow(2).

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T – 2:14. A – 38,432 (45,971).

Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 6
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Julien dh211001.268
a-Solano ph-dh300001.283
Polanco 2b422011.263
Lewis 3b413111.311
1-Stevenson pr000000.190
Kepler rf511003.252
Correa ss211131.231
Kirilloff 1b200001.271
b-Farmer ph-1b200211.248
Castro cf400001.250
Wallner lf301011.239
Vázquez c400001.215
Totals35694713
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss423100.245
Benintendi lf401102.266
Robert Jr. cf400003.262
Jiménez dh411201.270
Moncada 3b411002.257
Vaughn 1b411001.261
Sheets rf311302.210
Thompson rf000000.160
Andrus 2b312000.257
Pérez c301000.242
Totals337117011
Minnesota100000041691
Chicago50000020x7111

a-struck out for Julien in the 6th. b-struck out for Kirilloff in the 6th.

1-ran for Lewis in the 9th.

E – Lewis (5), Vaughn (5). LOB – Minnesota 10, Chicago 2. 2B – Julien (15), Andrus (17), Anderson (18). HR – Jiménez (17), off López; Sheets (10), off López. RBIs – Lewis (51), Correa (65), Farmer 2 (38), Jiménez 2 (60), Sheets 3 (40), Anderson (25), Benintendi (44).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 5 (Kirilloff, Castro 2, Farmer 2); Chicago 1 (Jiménez). RISP – Minnesota 3 for 14; Chicago 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Polanco, Farmer, Castro, Pérez. GIDP – Vázquez, Solano, Robert Jr., Pérez.

DP – Minnesota 2 (Lewis, Polanco, Kirilloff; Correa, Polanco, Farmer); Chicago 2 (Moncada, Andrus, Vaughn; Anderson, Vaughn).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
López, L, 10-8585508853.58
Winder232202254.35
Duran10000192.47
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Toussaint, W, 4-6531118745.42
Bummer120013306.87
Shaw100011184.42
Santos124320303.39
Ramsey, H, 32110084.58
Banks, S, 1-200021224.47

Inherited runners-scored – Banks 2-1. HBP – Shaw (Castro). WP – Santos.

Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 2:42. A – 24,964 (40,241).

Miami 11, Atlanta 5
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Harris II cf523100.296
Albies 2b511200.265
Riley 3b512101.279
Olson 1b312110.281
Ozuna dh300010.264
Rosario lf300000.264
a-d'Arnaud ph100001.224
Wall lf000000.250
Murphy c301000.264
Arcia ss400001.270
Pillar rf400000.229
Totals3659523
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b513100.351
Edwards 2b000000.296
Bell dh412011.263
1-Myers pr-dh010000.269
Burger 3b433210.303
Gurriel 1b422311.250
Sánchez rf410011.260
Hampson ss-lf311122.290
Chisholm Jr. cf312420.255
Berti lf400003.275
Wendle ss100000.222
Stallings c400002.199
Totals36111311810
Atlanta300011000591
Miami40100006x11130

a-struck out for Rosario in the 8th.

1-ran for Bell in the 8th.

E – Riley (11). LOB – Atlanta 7, Miami 9. 2B – Harris II (26), Burger (11). HR – Albies (30), off Hoeing; Riley (36), off Hoeing; Harris II (18), off Okert; Olson (52), off Okert; Arraez (10), off Shuster; Gurriel (4), off Shuster; Burger (7), off Yates; Chisholm Jr. (17), off Tonkin. RBIs – Albies 2 (97), Riley (90), Harris II (52), Olson (129), Arraez (67), Gurriel 3 (26), Hampson (19), Burger 2 (20), Chisholm Jr. 4 (44). SB – Arraez (3), Chisholm Jr. 3 (22).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Arcia 2, Riley); Miami 5 (Berti 3, Gurriel 2). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 4; Miami 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Albies.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Olson).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Shuster365422565.64
Stephens340024681.35
Minter100013173.77
Yates, L, 7-224421313.30
Tonkin12210173.88
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hoeing4⅓43312644.19
Okert22200144.14
Soriano210000253.06
Nardi10011232.79
Scott, W, 8-41⅓10000152.13

Inherited runners-scored – Tonkin 2-2, Scott 3-0. HBP – Nardi (Murphy).

Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 2:59. A – 24,329 (37,446).

Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 1
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh511302.197
Turner ss411000.270
Harper 1b400001.290
Bohm 3b402100.280
Stott 2b411000.285
Realmuto c400001.250
Castellanos rf412000.271
Marsh lf312100.286
Rojas cf312100.298
Totals35611604
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman cf500001.240
Goldschmidt 1b401112.271
O'Neill lf400010.231
Arenado 3b400011.269
Contreras c201030.265
Baker dh301001.212
a-Burleson ph-dh000010.240
J.Walker rf401001.272
Querecuto 2b400002.000
Winn ss312010.173
Totals3316188
Philadelphia1100300016110
St. Louis001000000160

a-walked for Baker in the 8th.

LOB – Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 13. 2B – Turner (32), Rojas (9), Goldschmidt (27), Contreras (27). HR – Schwarber (44), off Mikolas. RBIs – Bohm (90), Marsh (54), Schwarber 3 (97), Rojas (19), Goldschmidt (75). SB – Stott (29), Rojas (11), Castellanos (9). SF – Marsh. S – Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 2 (Turner, Schwarber); St. Louis 6 (Querecuto 2, Contreras 2, Baker 2). RISP – Philadelphia 4 for 8; St. Louis 0 for 8.

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
R.Suárez, W, 3-66411451063.80
Hoffman100012212.20
Marte10011154.78
Soto, H, 210000034.91
Covey110020214.00
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas, L, 7-12685502934.84
Pallante210001195.00
Barnes121101269.39

Inherited runners-scored – Soto 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 2:42. A – 42,817 (44,494).

Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Fraley dh301000.267
a-Renfroe ph-dh200001.139
Martini rf300000.224
b-Senzel ph-3b200001.230
India 2b401012.246
Friedl cf-lf412000.273
Stephenson c400000.250
Votto 1b210021.196
1-Bader pr-cf000000.179
Encarnacion-Strand 3b312201.268
Steer lf-1b000010.265
De La Cruz ss402000.238
Benson lf-rf401002.268
Totals3539248
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf500001.265
Alvarez c502101.219
Alonso 1b410011.225
Lindor ss201020.250
Mauricio 3b402101.302
McNeil 2b300010.265
Vientos dh401002.206
Stewart rf400002.269
Locastro lf211000.212
c-Vogelbach ph101000.231
2-Ortega pr000000.225
Totals3428248
Cincinnati010200000390
New York100100000282

a-pinch hit for Fraley in the 7th. b-grounded out for Martini in the 7th. c-singled for Locastro in the 9th.

1-ran for Votto in the 8th. 2-ran for Vogelbach in the 9th.

E – Alvarez (13), McNeil (4). LOB – Cincinnati 9, New York 10. 2B – Locastro (1), Alvarez (11). HR – Encarnacion-Strand (7), off Megill. RBIs – Encarnacion-Strand 2 (24), Mauricio (6), Alvarez (54). SB – Mauricio (5), De La Cruz (29), Bader (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 5 (Benson 3, De La Cruz, Friedl); New York 5 (Vientos 2, McNeil, Alonso 2). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 7; New York 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Nimmo. GIDP – Benson, Stephenson, Nimmo.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (India, De La Cruz, Votto); New York 2 (Lindor, Alonso; Lindor, McNeil, Alonso).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Abbott3⅔62235913.68
Duarte, W, 3-01⅓00012273.45
Moll, H, 3100000130.95
Cruz, H, 6200001174.05
Law, S, 2-4120000243.86
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Megill, L, 8-85⅔93222974.94
Raley1⅓00003192.86
Gott100021274.62
Ottavino100002162.91

Inherited runners-scored – Duarte 1-0, Raley 1-0. HBP – Abbott (Locastro).

Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, David Rackley.

T – 3:04. A – 32,633 (42,136).

Milwaukee 9, Washington 5
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss410013.245
Thomas rf500003.273
Ruiz c511001.253
Meneses dh413101.282
1-Chavis pr-dh010000.244
Smith 1b300012.261
Kieboom 3b401100.210
García 2b312211.253
Alu lf401100.223
Young cf401001.234
Totals36595312
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Frelick cf-rf523000.264
Contreras c412011.283
Santana 1b320020.234
Canha lf513500.313
Wiemer cf000000.204
Adames ss411100.212
Tellez dh202110.217
a-Monasterio ph-dh100001.269
Donaldson 3b301110.313
Turang 2b300002.221
Taylor rf-lf422100.235
Totals34914954
Washington001003010590
Milwaukee30011004x9141

a-struck out for Tellez in the 7th.

1-ran for Meneses in the 8th.

E – Burnes (2). LOB – Washington 7, Milwaukee 8. 2B – Frelick (7), Adames (23), Taylor (13). HR – García (7), off Burnes; Taylor (7), off Willingham; Canha (5), off Finnegan. RBIs – García 2 (46), Meneses (80), Kieboom (8), Alu (12), Canha 5 (26), Adames (77), Tellez (46), Taylor (27), Donaldson (3). SB – Young (6). SF – Adames. S – Turang.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Young, Ruiz, Alu 2); Milwaukee 7 (Turang 2, Canha, Taylor 2, Frelick 2). RISP – Washington 4 for 10; Milwaukee 6 for 15.

Runners moved up – Donaldson, Santana, Contreras. GIDP – Santana.

DP – Washington 2 (Smith, Abrams, Smith; García, Abrams, Smith).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
T.Williams253321705.55
Willingham131121436.66
Machado231100334.98
Weems100001133.00
Ferrer1⅓00001163.56
Finnegan, L, 7-534410253.64
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes5⅔544391003.56
Peguero, H, 211⅓10002173.38
Payamps, W, 6-4131101282.45
Milner100000111.95

Inherited runners-scored – Machado 2-0, Peguero 3-0.

Umpires – Home, Tom Hanahan; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 3:09. A – 36,212 (41,700).

Kansas City 10, Houston 8
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b522301.306
Bregman 3b423110.270
Alvarez dh502201.299
Tucker rf501000.283
J.Abreu 1b400112.235
McCormick lf400012.279
Diaz c511101.284
Peña ss311011.264
Dubón cf422001.280
Totals39812849
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b320020.273
Witt Jr. ss322110.280
Perez c211200.252
Porter c311100.429
Melendez lf401110.233
Velázquez dh210221.242
Massey 2b412000.227
Isbel cf411100.233
Blanco rf400000.230
Pratto 1b311100.235
Totals32109961
Houston0000303028122
Kansas City30101131x1091

E – Peña (14), Bregman (14), Garcia (8). LOB – Houston 8, Kansas City 7. 2B – Alvarez (21), Perez (20), Pratto (16). 3B – Dubón (3). HR – Diaz (22), off Ragans; Altuve (17), off Snider; Porter (1), off Kuhnel. RBIs – Diaz (57), Bregman (95), Alvarez 2 (91), Altuve 3 (45), J.Abreu (79), Perez 2 (72), Velázquez 2 (20), Melendez (49), Witt Jr. (90), Isbel (30), Pratto (32), Porter (3). SB – Garcia (22), Witt Jr. (47), Blanco 2 (22). SF – Velázquez, Witt Jr., Pratto.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (McCormick, Diaz, Alvarez 2); Kansas City 3 (Garcia, Isbel 2). RISP – Houston 4 for 11; Kansas City 4 for 12.

Runners moved up – J.Abreu, Melendez. GIDP – Alvarez.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Pratto, Witt Jr., Pratto).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
France4⅓55540903.84
Montero00010134.83
Maton111000123.21
Neris, L, 6-3123110291.93
Kuhnel111101214.66
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ragans6655271002.28
Snider, BS, 0-131110174.50
McArthur, W, 1-01⅓00002136.89
Hernández32210245.02
Clarke, S, 2-50000045.56

Inherited runners-scored – Montero 3-1, Snider 2-2, McArthur 2-0, Clarke 2-0. WP – Ragans.

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T – 3:03. A – 19,557 (38,427).

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4 (10)
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Vierling cf400012.263
Ibáñez lf301001.257
a-Baddoo ph-lf100011.223
Torkelson 1b500003.235
Carpenter rf420013.288
Cabrera dh502200.258
1-Meadows pr-dh000000.200
Nevin 3b412011.167
Báez ss310021.218
Kelly c500002.143
Short 2b211320.215
Totals36565814
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schanuel 1b513100.296
Neto ss400013.225
Drury dh400012.255
O'Hoppe c411003.223
Walsh rf411201.139
Fletcher 3b300012.222
Phillips cf411102.244
Paris 2b400004.100
Adams lf300000.128
b-Escobar ph100001.219
Totals36464318
Detroit0300100001560
Los Angeles0010000030460

a-struck out for Ibáñez in the 7th. b-struck out for Adams in the 10th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 10th.

LOB – Detroit 10, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Nevin (2). HR – Short (7), off Anderson; Schanuel (1), off Gipson-Long; Walsh (3), off Lange; Phillips (3), off Lange. RBIs – Short 3 (33), Cabrera 2 (31), Schanuel (4), Walsh 2 (8), Phillips (6). SB – Ibáñez (1), Short (5), Meadows (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 6 (Cabrera 2, Carpenter, Vierling, Kelly 2); Los Angeles 2 (Drury, Walsh). RISP – Detroit 2 for 11; Los Angeles 1 for 7.

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gipson-Long5211311822.70
Brieske, H, 4200003243.99
Foley, H, 25100000102.42
Lange, W, 7-4133302233.90
Vest, S, 1-3110002193.00
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson5444571075.43
Wantz100001183.73
Herget100002144.30
Suarez110010179.33
Estévez100022223.36
Soriano, L, 1-3111002173.79

Umpires – Home, Paul Clemons; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 3:03. A – 35,022 (45,517).

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 6 (13)
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Happ lf612011.242
Hoerner 2b512221.286
Morel dh-cf702001.249
Bellinger 1b501101.313
Swanson ss600003.249
Suzuki rf301031.278
Tauchman cf300000.251
Crow-Armstrong cf100011.000
Smyly p-p000000---
c-Amaya ph100000.227
Wesneski p000000---
Gomes c632000.272
Madrigal 3b411000.263
Mastrobuoni 3b000000.210
a-Wisdom ph-3b201000.202
Totals49612379
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carroll rf-lf602101.279
Marte 2b500012.272
Pham dh621001.256
Walker 1b522101.261
1-McCarthy pr-rf010000.248
Thomas cf401000.236
d-Longoria ph010010.222
Gurriel Jr. lf503300.261
2-Lawlar pr-ss100000.111
Peterson 3b400000.181
b-Rivera ph-1b201100.264
Moreno c402121.289
Perdomo ss-3b510001.250
Totals47712747
Chicago00003000011016121
Arizona00020100011027122

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Mastrobuoni in the 11th. b-grounded out for Peterson in the 11th. c-pinch hit for Crow-Armstrong in the 12th. d-walked for Thomas in the 13th.

1-ran for Walker in the 11th. 2-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 11th.

E – Swanson (9), Walker (2), Moreno (3). LOB – Chicago 16, Arizona 12. 2B – Gomes (18), Walker (35). 3B – Pham (2). RBIs – Hoerner 2 (64), Bellinger (91), Walker (92), Gurriel Jr. 3 (80), Carroll (70), Rivera (27), Moreno (44). SB – Moreno (6), Happ (14). CS – Happ (3), Moreno (2). S – Thomas, McCarthy.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 6 (Tauchman, Swanson, Bellinger, Gomes 3); Arizona 7 (Marte, Walker 2, Pham 2, Perdomo 2). RISP – Chicago 6 for 19; Arizona 8 for 19.

Runners moved up – Morel, Pham, Peterson, Marte. GIDP – Morel, Happ, Rivera.

DP – Chicago 1 (Swanson, Hoerner, Bellinger); Arizona 2 (Perdomo, Marte, Walker; Rivera, Lawlar, Rivera).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hendricks5⅓73313733.77
Cuas00011152.70
Leiter Jr.100000143.08
Merryweather200001213.09
Stroman, BS, 0-1111001133.76
Smyly, BS, 0-12⅓22011295.07
Wesneski, L, 2-5, BS, 0-121110194.86
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies453325816.81
Frías110010144.24
Castro110001134.70
Thompson100010180.00
Ginkel100001102.19
Sewald100001124.02
Saalfrank232020320.00
Mantiply, W, 2-2221011285.09

Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-0, Wesneski 1-1, Frías 3-3. IBB – off Saalfrank (Suzuki), off Mantiply (Suzuki). HBP – Thompson (Bellinger), Saalfrank (Bellinger).

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Chris Guccione.

T – 4:24. A – 35,193 (48,359).

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2 (11)
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b611002.310
Freeman 1b401011.335
Smith c410011.265
Muncy 3b511101.209
Martinez dh400003.262
1-Rosario pr-dh020010.235
Peralta lf200000.266
a-Taylor ph-lf312200.239
Heyward rf504000.277
Outman cf400002.245
M.Rojas ss300000.235
c-Wong ph000100.165
K.Hernández ss101200.267
Totals416106310
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss401012.262
Rodríguez cf401012.290
T.Hernández dh410012.265
Raleigh c500002.233
Suárez 3b500003.230
France 1b402000.252
2-Caballero pr000000.220
Canzone lf100001.210
Kelenic rf500000.251
Moore 2b200001.210
b-J.Rojas ph-2b211000.293
Haggerty lf301002.240
d-Ford ph-1b101100.225
Totals40271315
Los Angeles000000000156101
Seattle00000000011270

a-flied out for Peralta in the 7th. b-singled for Moore in the 8th. c-sacrificed for M.Rojas in the 10th. d-singled for Haggerty in the 10th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 10th. 2-ran for France in the 10th.

E – Kelly (1). LOB – Los Angeles 9, Seattle 10. 2B – Heyward 3 (21), Rodríguez (35), Crawford (32). RBIs – Wong (19), Muncy (100), Taylor 2 (52), K.Hernández 2 (23), Ford (34). CS – Rodríguez (10). SF – Wong.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Betts 4, Outman 2); Seattle 5 (T.Hernández 3, Suárez, Kelenic). RISP – Los Angeles 5 for 15; Seattle 1 for 13.

Runners moved up – M.Rojas, Kelenic. GIDP – Muncy.

DP – Seattle 1 (France, Crawford, France).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw420024562.52
Sheehan310005395.44
Vesia20001174.70
Brasier00002130.77
Graterol100001111.30
Phillips, W, 2-4121010152.38
Kelly101002153.38
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Br.Miller5⅓40014863.88
Saucedo1⅓10001213.45
Brash1⅓00001163.06
Muñoz100002122.82
Topa111000162.45
Speier, L, 2-21321194.04
Campbell32211233.52

Inherited runners-scored – Brasier 2-0, Saucedo 1-0, Brash 1-0, Campbell 2-2. IBB – off Phillips (Rodríguez), off Speier (Smith). HBP – Topa (Outman). WP – Kelly.

Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Mark Wegner.

T – 3:28. A – 45,818 (47,929).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.