Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022
Oakland 8, Houston 5
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Machín 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.226
|Murphy c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.255
|S.Brown rf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.233
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.234
|D.Garcia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Langeliers dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Pache cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.157
|Allen ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|4
|10
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Díaz lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|McCormick cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Hensley ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|0
|1
|Oakland
|101
|130
|101
|8
|10
|0
|Houston
|400
|000
|010
|5
|10
|1
E – Vázquez (2). LOB – Oakland 6, Houston 3. 2B – S.Brown (25), Bregman (36). 3B – Kemp (2). HR – Pinder (12), off Urquidy; S.Brown (23), off Urquidy; Díaz (12), off Irvin; Tucker (28), off Irvin; Mancini (8), off Irvin; Alvarez (37), off Puk. RBIs – Murphy (65), Machín 2 (13), Pinder (42), S.Brown 4 (62), Díaz (35), Tucker 2 (99), Mancini (21), Alvarez (89). SB – Kemp (10), Allen (2). SF – Machín.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Pinder 2, D.Garcia 2); Houston 2 (Hensley, Tucker). RISP – Oakland 4 for 9; Houston 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – S.Brown. GIDP – Vázquez, Hensley.
DP – Oakland 2 (Allen, Kemp, D.Garcia; Allen, Kemp, D.Garcia).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, W, 9-11
|7⅔
|7
|4
|4
|0
|1
|73
|3.79
|Puk, H, 18
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.19
|Acevedo, S, 2-5
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.45
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy, L, 13-7
|6⅔
|7
|6
|6
|2
|6
|93
|3.96
|Smith
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|18
|2.76
|Neris
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.36
|Abreu
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|2.06
Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.
T – 2:28. A – 33,419 (41,168)
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|T.Turner ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.331
|Smith c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|J.Turner dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.283
|Thompson cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.272
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.170
|a-Taylor ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|7
|4
|4
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Estrada lf-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Villar dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.217
|Flores 2b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|c-Pederson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Bart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.223
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Brinson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|b-Yastrzemski ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Ramos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|2
|13
|Los Angeles
|024
|100
|000
|7
|13
|1
|San Francisco
|101
|000
|000
|2
|5
|1
a-walked for Gallo in the 7th. b-struck out for Brinson in the 7th. c-struck out for Davis in the 8th.
E – T.Turner (14), Hjelle (1). LOB – Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 7. 2B – Gallo (4), Smith (25). HR – Thompson (11), off Hjelle; Flores (19), off Urías. RBIs – Thompson 2 (34), Freeman (93), Muncy (62), J.Turner 2 (80), Gallo (17), Davis (9), Flores (66). SB – Estrada (19).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Betts 2, Thompson); San Francisco 1 (Flores). RISP – Los Angeles 4 for 13; San Francisco 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – Smith. GIDP – Thompson.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Flores).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, W, 17-7
|6⅔
|5
|2
|1
|1
|8
|98
|2.27
|Kahnle
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|4.76
|Martin
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.89
|Bruihl
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.80
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brebbia
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.79
|Hjelle, L, 0-2
|1⅔
|8
|6
|6
|1
|0
|50
|9.75
|Young
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|30
|3.12
|García
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|3.20
|Marte
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.13
|Waites
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored – Martin 2-0, Young 3-1. HBP – Kahnle (Estrada). WP – Young. PB – Bart (4).
Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, John Libka.
T – 3:12. A – 40,171 (41,915)
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 1 (Game 1)
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Cave lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Wallner rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Contreras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.129
|León c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|a-Sánchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|C.Hamilton c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|0
|7
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.280
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Naylor dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.249
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Straw cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.214
|Totals
|36
|5
|14
|5
|3
|4
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|010
|1
|4
|2
|Cleveland
|101
|201
|00x
|5
|14
|1
a-grounded out for León in the 8th.
E – Gordon (7), Contreras (1), Miller (9). LOB – Minnesota 2, Cleveland 10. 2B – Urshela (24), Giménez (25), Naylor (23). HR – Wallner (1), off Bieber; Ramírez (28), off Varland. RBIs – Wallner (1), Ramírez (112), Rosario 2 (60), Miller 2 (48). SB – Rosario (14).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 1 (Contreras); Cleveland 7 (Ramírez 2, Miller 2, Naylor 3). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 3; Cleveland 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Ramírez. GIDP – Miranda, Urshela, Giménez, Ramírez.
DP – Minnesota 2 (Miranda, Correa, Miranda; Gordon, Correa, Miranda); Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller; Giménez, Rosario, Miller).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Varland, L, 0-1
|5⅔
|9
|4
|4
|2
|3
|91
|5.23
|Sanchez
|3⅔
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|48
|3.75
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 11-8
|8⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|93
|2.83
|Clase
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.27
|IBB_off Varland (Giménez)
|⅔
Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6 (Game 2) (15)
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Miranda 1b
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Correa dh
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Urshela 3b
|6
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|.277
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.213
|2-C.Hamilton pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|León c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Celestino cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|c-Arraez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Contreras cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.121
|Gordon 2b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.276
|J.Palacios ss
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.122
|Wallner rf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|B.Hamilton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Cave ph-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Totals
|49
|6
|7
|6
|5
|16
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Rosario ss
|8
|1
|4
|4
|0
|1
|.283
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.279
|Naylor 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.254
|Gonzalez rf
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.299
|Miller 2b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Benson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|a-Straw ph-cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|d-Giménez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|1-Clement pr-3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Freeman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|e-R.Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Hedges c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Totals
|53
|7
|12
|5
|8
|12
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|050
|000
|100
|6
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|100
|030
|100
|000
|101
|7
|12
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Benson in the 6th. b-reached on error for B.Hamilton in the 8th. c-flied out for Celestino in the 8th. d-hit by pitch for Maile in the 8th. e-grounded out for Freeman in the 8th.
1-ran for Giménez in the 8th. 2-ran for Sánchez in the 11th.
E – J.Palacios (4), Miller (10). LOB – Minnesota 13, Cleveland 20. 2B – Gonzalez (25), Kwan (22). HR – Gordon (8), off Karinchak; Rosario (10), off Winder. RBIs – Urshela 2 (57), Sánchez (53), Gordon 3 (41), Gonzalez (36), Rosario 4 (64). SB – Ramírez (16). SF – Sánchez, Gordon. S – Hedges, Clement.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 7 (Miranda, Correa, J.Palacios, Wallner 3, Sánchez); Cleveland 14 (R.Palacios, Hedges 2, Miller 2, Gonzalez 4, Straw 2, Clement, Naylor 2). RISP – Minnesota 3 for 21; Cleveland 6 for 28.
Runners moved up – Miranda, Correa, Rosario, Kwan. GIDP – León, Urshela, Maile.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Gordon, Miranda); Cleveland 2 (Miller, Rosario, Naylor; Miller, Naylor).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winder
|4
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|82
|4.17
|Moran
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.48
|Pagán
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|31
|4.89
|López
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|32
|3.71
|Fulmer
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.75
|Jax
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|3.34
|Rodríguez, L, 0-1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|40
|3.52
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pilkington
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|81
|3.88
|Sandlin
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.09
|Hentges, H, 6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.62
|Stephan
|⅓
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|15
|2.64
|Karinchak, BS, 3-4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|1.72
|Morgan
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.72
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.85
|Shaw
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|5.37
|McCarty, W, 4-2
|3⅔
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|28
|4.55
Inherited runners-scored – Moran 1-0, López 1-0, Sandlin 1-0, Hentges 2-0, Stephan 1-1, Karinchak 1-1. IBB – off López (Ramírez), off Shaw (Gordon), off Jax (Ramírez), off Jax (Naylor), off Rodríguez (Naylor), off McCarty (Urshela). HBP – Winder (Kwan), Hentges (Gordon), Stephan (Correa), López (Giménez). WP – López.
Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Randy Rosenberg.
T – 5:24. A – 24,449 (34,788)
Colorado 3, Chicago Cubs 1
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McMahon 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Daza cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|1-Hampson pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Blackmon dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.234
|Toglia rf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Montero 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Rodgers 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Bouchard lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.182
|Trejo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|3
|1
|12
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Happ lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Rivas 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Higgins c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Hermosillo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.089
|Young dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Velázquez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|a-Quiroz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Morel ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|b-Gomes ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|2
|8
|Colorado
|000
|000
|102
|3
|5
|0
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000
|1
|9
|0
a-pinch hit for Velázquez in the 9th. b-singled for Morel in the 9th.
1-ran for Cron in the 9th.
LOB – Colorado 4, Chicago 10. 2B – Daza (18), Cron (27), Velázquez (6), Young (2). 3B – Blackmon (5). RBIs – Díaz 2 (49), Blackmon (75), Higgins (27).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 1 (Blackmon); Chicago 4 (Higgins 2, Morel 2). RISP – Colorado 1 for 5; Chicago 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Blackmon.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña
|6⅔
|7
|1
|1
|2
|4
|100
|5.70
|Lamet
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.00
|Estévez, W, 4-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.50
|Bard, S, 31-34
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.99
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wesneski
|7⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|88
|2.30
|Alzolay, L, 0-1
|2⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|5
|41
|9.00
HBP – Ureña (Wisdom).
Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Paul Emmel.
T – 2:48. A – 34,530 (41,649)
Toronto 6, Baltimore 3
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Santander rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Mountcastle 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|Henderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.345
|Vavra lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Stowers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|3
|6
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.239
|Hernández rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Bradley Jr. rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.259
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Biggio 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|2
|9
|Baltimore
|002
|000
|010
|3
|9
|1
|Toronto
|120
|030
|00x
|6
|9
|1
E – Urías (9), Jansen (7). LOB – Baltimore 9, Toronto 5. 2B – Vavra (2), Santander (23), Henderson (6), Springer (20), Tapia (18). RBIs – Henderson 2 (12), Vavra (8), Chapman (72), Springer 2 (65), Tapia 3 (46). CS – Mullins (10). SF – Chapman.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Stowers 2, Vavra, Odor); Toronto 3 (Bichette, Jansen, Tapia). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 7; Toronto 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Henderson, Guerrero Jr.. GIDP – Santander, Bichette.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Henderson, Aguilar); Toronto 1 (Espinal, Bichette, Biggio).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish, L, 3-7
|4
|6
|5
|3
|1
|3
|80
|5.05
|Reed
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|12
|2.45
|Hall
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|8.64
|Baker
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.98
|Akin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|2.99
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, W, 11-5
|6⅔
|7
|2
|2
|2
|3
|96
|4.99
|Mayza
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.72
|García
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|24
|2.59
|Romano, S, 34-38
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|1.91
Inherited runners-scored – Reed 2-2. HBP – Berríos (Mountcastle).
Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T – 3:00. A – 44,448 (53,506)
Kansas City 9, Boston 0
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez c
|5
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.249
|Perez dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Pasquantino 1b
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.261
|Taylor cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Olivares rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.311
|Massey 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Dozier lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Eaton 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Totals
|42
|9
|15
|9
|2
|6
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.094
|K.Hernández cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Chang ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Wong c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|1
|6
|Kansas City
|002
|024
|010
|9
|15
|1
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|0
E – Witt Jr. (18). LOB – Kansas City 8, Boston 6. 2B – Pasquantino (8), Olivares (5), Melendez (17). RBIs – Melendez 2 (54), Perez (70), Witt Jr. 2 (74), Pasquantino 3 (19), Eaton (7). SB – Eaton (7), Melendez (2). CS – Verdugo (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Taylor 2, Dozier, Eaton); Boston 2 (Martinez 2). RISP – Kansas City 7 for 18; Boston 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Witt Jr., Massey. GIDP – Casas.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Eaton, Witt Jr., Pasquantino).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, W, 9-4
|6⅔
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|89
|3.07
|Keller
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.12
|C.Hernández
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|7.71
|Misiewicz
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|7.04
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, L, 7-7
|4
|8
|4
|4
|0
|4
|81
|4.70
|Brasier
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6.02
|German
|⅔
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|23
|Inf
|Bazardo
|2⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|4.50
|Danish
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|4.08
German pitched to 4 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored – Brasier 1-0, Bazardo 3-3.
Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T – 2:39. A – 34,925 (37,755)
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 1 (Game 1)
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Fraley lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Lopez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Reynolds 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Robinson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|a-Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|2
|6
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.261
|Goldschmidt dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.326
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Carlson rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.153
|Donovan lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Nootbaar lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Molina c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.220
|DeLuzio cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|6
|2
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|100
|1
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|023
|000
|00x
|5
|9
|2
a-struck out for Robinson in the 9th.
E – Arenado (13), Hudson (1). LOB – Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 9. 2B – Friedl (9), Reynolds (9), Carlson (25). HR – Molina (5), off Minor. RBIs – Friedl (23), Edman (56), Goldschmidt (112), Donovan (40), Molina 2 (22). SB – Edman (30).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 5 (K.Farmer 2, India, Aquino, Solano); St. Louis 6 (Carlson, Goldschmidt, Donovan, Arenado 2, Pujols). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 7; St. Louis 3 for 12.
Runners moved up – India, Pujols, Carlson. GIDP – Aquino, Pujols.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (K.Farmer, India, Reynolds); St. Louis 1 (Edman, DeJong, Pujols).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 4-12
|3⅔
|5
|5
|5
|5
|1
|89
|6.06
|Dowdy
|4⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|0.00
|Strickland
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.11
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson, W, 8-7
|8⅔
|6
|1
|0
|2
|5
|102
|4.16
|Pallante
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.14
Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 2:45. A – 46,678 (45,494)
St. Louis 1, Cincinnati 0 (Game 2) (11)
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Steer 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|K.Farmer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Solano 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|1-Reynolds pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Fairchild lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|c-Friedl ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.155
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Totals
|36
|0
|3
|0
|0
|10
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.284
|Edman ss-2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.322
|Arenado dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Burleson rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|a-Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|DeLuzio cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Nootbaar cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|b-Carlson ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Gorman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.228
|DeJong ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.153
|Knizner c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|0
|5
|17
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|00
|0
|3
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|01
|1
|5
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Burleson in the 7th. b-struck out for Nootbaar in the 7th. c-popped out for Fairchild in the 10th.
1-ran for Solano in the 10th.
E – Senzel (4). LOB – Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 10. 2B – Solano (14), Fairchild (2). SB – Edman (31). S – DeLuzio.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Friedl, India, Fairchild, Romine); St. Louis 2 (Gorman, Arenado). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 11; St. Louis 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Barrero. GIDP – Dickerson.
DP – Cincinnati 2 (India, Barrero, Solano; Friedl, Romine, Friedl).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene
|6⅔
|4
|0
|0
|0
|11
|81
|4.97
|Sanmartin
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|6.53
|B.Farmer
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|3.38
|Díaz
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|26
|1.86
|Cruz, L, 0-1
|⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|10
|1.12
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|8⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|104
|2.44
|Helsley
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.19
|Gallegos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.09
|Matz, W, 5-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.56
IBB – off Díaz (Carlson). HBP – Quintana (Fairchild). WP – Greene.
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T – 3:11. A – 48,299 (45,494)
Washington 5, Miami 3
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Leblanc 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Fortes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Bleday cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Groshans 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.353
|Encarnación lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.188
|Díaz 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|0
|8
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.252
|Call lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Meneses 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.316
|Voit dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|Vargas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|García 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Adams c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.196
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|3
|10
|Miami
|001
|200
|000
|3
|8
|0
|Washington
|111
|110
|00x
|5
|6
|0
LOB – Miami 4, Washington 5. 2B – Stallings (12), García (19), Adams (4). HR – Encarnación (3), off Fedde; Thomas (16), off Rogers; Voit (8), off Brigham; Robles (5), off Brigham; Call (4), off Sulser. RBIs – Anderson (27), Encarnación 2 (14), Thomas (50), Adams (8), Voit (16), Robles (30), Call (10). SB – Leblanc (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Fortes, Encarnación); Washington 2 (Adams, Call). RISP – Miami 1 for 7; Washington 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Anderson, Wendle. GIDP – Wendle.
DP – Washington 1 (Abrams, Meneses).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rogers
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|32
|5.47
|Brigham, L, 0-1
|3⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|5
|52
|4.50
|Sulser
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|5.29
|Fishman
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|47
|1.12
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde
|4⅔
|7
|3
|3
|0
|3
|87
|5.29
|Harvey, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.16
|Ramírez, H, 4
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|3.03
|Edwards Jr., H, 12
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.73
|Finnegan, S, 10-14
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.77
Inherited runners-scored – Brigham 1-0, Fishman 1-0. HBP – Fishman (Vargas).
Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T – 3:02. A – 34,179 (41,339)
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 1
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Heim c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Calhoun dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|b-Mathias ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.347
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|2
|8
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Aranda 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Paredes ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Ramírez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Choi dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.228
|Walls 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.174
|Siri cf
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Totals
|27
|5
|7
|5
|2
|5
|Texas
|000
|100
|000
|1
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|101
|010
|20x
|5
|7
|0
a-struck out for Aranda in the 5th. b-struck out for Calhoun in the 6th.
LOB – Texas 7, Tampa Bay 3. 2B – Semien (29), Paredes (15). HR – Heim (15), off Yarbrough; Walls (7), off Hearn. RBIs – Heim (47), Peralta (12), Franco (28), Walls (31), Paredes 2 (44). SB – Thompson (16), Siri (6). SF – Peralta, Franco.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (García 2, Heim 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, Margot). RISP – Texas 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Aranda. GIDP – Heim, Mejía, Margot.
DP – Texas 2 (Lowe, Seager, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe); Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Paredes, Ramírez).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 7-7
|4⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|67
|3.80
|Hearn
|2⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|31
|4.85
|Santana
|1⅓
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|26
|5.26
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Armstrong
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|3.70
|Yarbrough, W, 2-8
|3⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|59
|4.33
|Guerra, H, 2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|6.23
|Beeks, H, 5
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.80
|Adam
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.48
|Raley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.99
Inherited runners-scored – Santana 1-1, Guerra 2-0. HBP – Gray (Aranda), Yarbrough (Lowe).
Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 3:00. A – 14,094 (25,000)
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3 (11)
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|E.Jiménez dh
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.306
|Vaughn rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Engel rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.202
|1-García pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.242
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Gonzàlez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|a-Sheets ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Zavala c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Totals
|37
|4
|5
|4
|2
|13
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.253
|Reyes rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|H.Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|b-Báez ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|3-Clemens pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Torkelson 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Carpenter dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.247
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|2-W.Castro pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Kreidler ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|Barnhart c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Baddoo lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.186
|Totals
|37
|3
|5
|3
|2
|11
|Chicago
|000
|000
|200
|02
|4
|5
|1
|Detroit
|000
|001
|010
|01
|3
|5
|0
a-struck out for Gonzàlez in the 10th. b-singled for H.Castro in the 11th.
1-ran for Grandal in the 10th. 2-ran for Schoop in the 10th. 3-ran for Báez in the 11th.
E – Gonzàlez (1). LOB – Chicago 6, Detroit 6. 2B – Moncada (14), Barnhart (9). 3B – Baddoo (2). RBIs – Pollock 2 (50), Moncada (47), E.Jiménez (46), Reyes (28), Greene (32), Báez (57). SB – Baddoo (5), Moncada (1), Andrus (5). SF – E.Jiménez. S – Kreidler.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Engel, Gonzàlez, E.Jiménez, Sheets); Detroit 4 (Torkelson, H.Castro, Baddoo, Greene). RISP – Chicago 3 for 12; Detroit 3 for 13.
Runners moved up – Greene 2. GIDP – Reyes.
DP – Chicago 1 (Andrus, Abreu).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martin
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|85
|3.78
|Kelly, H, 14
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|6.42
|Graveman, BS, 6-12
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|2.82
|López
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.88
|Hendriks, W, 4-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.08
|Bummer, S, 2-4
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.91
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez
|6⅓
|2
|2
|2
|2
|7
|87
|4.35
|Foley, BS, 0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.09
|Vest
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.77
|Cisnero
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.45
|Lange
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.83
|Soto, L, 2-9
|1⅔
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|16
|3.50
Inherited runners-scored – Foley 3-2. HBP – Rodriguez (E.Jiménez).
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Brian Knight; Third, David Rackley.
T – 3:29. A – 17,579 (41,083)
Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Judge cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.312
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.212
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Andújar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Cabrera rf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.206
|Peraza ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Gonzalez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|a-Hicks ph-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|1
|12
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.237
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Peterson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|b-Urías ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Caratini c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Mitchell cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|c-Taylor ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|28
|4
|4
|4
|4
|8
|New York
|000
|100
|000
|1
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|003
|010
|00x
|4
|4
|1
a-singled for Gonzalez in the 3rd. b-walked for Peterson in the 7th. c-lined out for Mitchell in the 7th.
E – Adames (13). LOB – New York 5, Milwaukee 5. 2B – Torres (25), Judge (24), Yelich (23). HR – Donaldson (15), off Woodruff; Adames (30), off Taillon. RBIs – Donaldson (56), Adames 3 (92), Yelich (53). SB – Adames (6), Peraza (1), Hicks (10).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Donaldson, Torres 2, Higashioka 2); Milwaukee 3 (Tellez, McCutchen, Renfroe). RISP – New York 0 for 8; Milwaukee 1 for 5.
GIDP – Hicks, Torres.
DP – Milwaukee 2 (Wong, Adames, Tellez; Adames, Wong, Tellez).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, L, 13-5
|5⅔
|4
|4
|4
|2
|4
|94
|4.04
|Weissert
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.75
|Chapman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.55
|Marinaccio
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|18
|1.88
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, W, 11-4
|8⅔
|5
|1
|1
|1
|10
|101
|3.26
|Williams, S, 13-14
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.76
HBP – Woodruff (Peraza), Marinaccio (Wong).
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T – 2:56. A – 41,210 (41,900)
N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.217
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Gamel rf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.231
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Mitchell dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Suwinski lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|b-Castillo ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Heineman c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|3
|12
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.262
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.266
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.269
|Naquin rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Canha lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Vogelbach dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.242
|a-Vientos ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.071
|Escobar 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.240
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Totals
|29
|5
|5
|5
|8
|9
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|001
|1
|4
|0
|New York
|030
|001
|01x
|5
|5
|0
a-walked for Vogelbach in the 6th. b-popped out for Suwinski in the 7th.
LOB – Pittsburgh 6, New York 12. 2B – Castro (7), Alonso (25). HR – Castro (10), off Peterson; Escobar (18), off Wilson. RBIs – Castro (21), Escobar 3 (56), Nimmo (55), Alonso (114).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis, Mitchell, Hayes 2); New York 7 (McCann, Vientos, Lindor 2, Naquin 2, Alonso). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 4; New York 1 for 12.
Runners moved up – Hayes, Naquin 2, Escobar, Alonso. GIDP – Castro.
DP – New York 1 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wilson, L, 3-9
|5⅓
|4
|4
|4
|2
|5
|88
|6.07
|Stout
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|24
|4.08
|De Jong
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|46
|2.40
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 14-8
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|94
|3.32
|Peterson
|2⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|26
|3.91
|Ottavino
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.01
Inherited runners-scored – Stout 1-1. HBP – Bassitt (Heineman), Wilson 2 (Canha,Nimmo), De Jong 2 (McNeil,McNeil). WP – Wilson, Bassitt.
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 3:06. A – 40,111 (41,922)
Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 3
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Bohm 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Stott ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.238
|Maton 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Vierling rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.236
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|2
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.271
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Contreras dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Albies 2b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Grissom 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|2
|9
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|110
|3
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|002
|200
|00x
|4
|8
|1
E – Olson (8). LOB – Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 6. 2B – Vierling (10), Harper (26), d'Arnaud (21), Acuña Jr. (22). HR – Acuña Jr. (13), off Nola. RBIs – Vierling 2 (25), Stott (42), Acuña Jr. 4 (45). SF – Vierling.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 6 (Bohm, Maton, Marsh 2, Harper 2); Atlanta 4 (Contreras, Riley, Harris II 2). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 10; Atlanta 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Harris II, Rosario, Swanson.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 9-12
|7⅔
|7
|4
|4
|2
|8
|99
|3.38
|Hand
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.22
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|93
|4.54
|Lee, W, 4-1
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|2.51
|McHugh, H, 13
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|2.84
|Minter, H, 29
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|2.23
|Iglesias, H, 10
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|0.48
|Jansen, S, 34-41
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.76
Inherited runners-scored – Lee 1-0, Minter 1-0, Iglesias 1-1.
Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ryan Additon.
T – 3:18. A – 42,542 (41,084)
San Diego 2, Arizona 0
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Grisham cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Drury 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.232
|Cronenworth 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.242
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Campusano c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Azocar cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|3
|5
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Varsho rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|McCarthy lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Carroll dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|b-Marte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Alcántara 3b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.240
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|a-Garrett ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Rivera 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|0
|11
|San Diego
|000
|200
|000
|2
|5
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
a-struck out for Perdomo in the 8th. b-lined out for Carroll in the 9th.
LOB – San Diego 5, Arizona 5. 2B – Azocar (8), Cronenworth (27), McCarthy (15), Varsho (22). HR – Campusano (1), off Gallen. RBIs – Kim (53), Campusano (4). SF – Kim.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 3 (Bell 2, Profar); Arizona 2 (Walker 2). RISP – San Diego 0 for 4; Arizona 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Bell, McCarthy. GIDP – Bell.
DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Rojas, Walker).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, W, 10-7
|6⅔
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|95
|3.16
|Martinez, H, 5
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.26
|Hader, S, 4-5
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|10.97
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, L, 12-3
|5⅓
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|105
|2.52
|Smith
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|4.21
|Melancon
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.78
Inherited runners-scored – Smith 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.
T – 2:51. A – 29,796 (48,686)
L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.205
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Haggerty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Trammell cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|2
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ohtani p-dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.266
|Rengifo ss-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Moniak lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.179
|Stefanic 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|1-Soto pr-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|1
|12
|Seattle
|000
|000
|010
|1
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|100
|00x
|2
|4
|0
1-ran for Stefanic in the 5th.
LOB – Seattle 4, Los Angeles 3. 2B – Toro (12), Ohtani (26). HR – Trammell (4), off Barría. RBIs – Trammell (10), Ohtani (89), Duffy (12).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 0; Los Angeles 2 (Moniak, Ford). RISP – Seattle 0 for 1; Los Angeles 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Duffy. GIDP – France, Frazier, Rengifo.
DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, Toro, France); Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, Soto, Ford; Rengifo, Ford).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby, L, 7-4
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|1
|8
|84
|2.98
|Swanson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|1.12
|Brash
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.20
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani, W, 13-8
|7⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
|107
|2.43
|Barría, H, 3
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|2.69
|Loup, S, 1-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.96
HBP – Brash (Rengifo). WP – Kirby.
Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.
T – 2:48. A – 35,538 (45,517)
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: