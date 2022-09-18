Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Oakland 8, Houston 5
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b533000.235
Machín 3b402201.226
Murphy c321121.255
S.Brown rf412410.233
Pinder lf411112.234
D.Garcia 1b400002.254
Langeliers dh400002.200
Pache cf400001.157
Allen ss411001.206
Totals368108410
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b400000.286
Díaz lf411100.257
Alvarez dh411100.303
Bregman 3b412001.267
Tucker rf411200.262
Mancini 1b412100.208
McCormick cf401000.232
Vázquez c402000.247
Hensley ss300000.273
Totals35510501
Oakland1011301018100
Houston4000000105101

E – Vázquez (2). LOB – Oakland 6, Houston 3. 2B – S.Brown (25), Bregman (36). 3B – Kemp (2). HR – Pinder (12), off Urquidy; S.Brown (23), off Urquidy; Díaz (12), off Irvin; Tucker (28), off Irvin; Mancini (8), off Irvin; Alvarez (37), off Puk. RBIs – Murphy (65), Machín 2 (13), Pinder (42), S.Brown 4 (62), Díaz (35), Tucker 2 (99), Mancini (21), Alvarez (89). SB – Kemp (10), Allen (2). SF – Machín.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Pinder 2, D.Garcia 2); Houston 2 (Hensley, Tucker). RISP – Oakland 4 for 9; Houston 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – S.Brown. GIDP – Vázquez, Hensley.

DP – Oakland 2 (Allen, Kemp, D.Garcia; Allen, Kemp, D.Garcia).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin, W, 9-117⅔74401733.79
Puk, H, 181⅔21100143.19
Acevedo, S, 2-51⅔10000113.45
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urquidy, L, 13-76⅔76626933.96
Smith1⅔11112182.76
Neris1⅔00001143.36
Abreu1⅔21111152.06

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.

T – 2:28. A – 33,419 (41,168)

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf501000.273
T.Turner ss522000.305
Freeman 1b512102.331
Smith c512000.258
Muncy 3b411110.200
J.Turner dh413210.283
Thompson cf411210.272
Gallo lf301100.170
a-Taylor ph-lf000010.227
Lux 2b400002.290
Totals39713744
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Estrada lf-2b311000.263
Villar dh200021.217
Flores 2b-1b411101.229
Davis 1b301101.250
c-Pederson ph-lf100001.263
Longoria 3b400000.238
Bart c400004.223
Crawford ss402000.226
Brinson cf200002.167
b-Yastrzemski ph-cf200002.206
Ramos rf400001.118
Totals33252213
Los Angeles0241000007131
San Francisco101000000251

a-walked for Gallo in the 7th. b-struck out for Brinson in the 7th. c-struck out for Davis in the 8th.

E – T.Turner (14), Hjelle (1). LOB – Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 7. 2B – Gallo (4), Smith (25). HR – Thompson (11), off Hjelle; Flores (19), off Urías. RBIs – Thompson 2 (34), Freeman (93), Muncy (62), J.Turner 2 (80), Gallo (17), Davis (9), Flores (66). SB – Estrada (19).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Betts 2, Thompson); San Francisco 1 (Flores). RISP – Los Angeles 4 for 13; San Francisco 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Smith. GIDP – Thompson.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Flores).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urías, W, 17-76⅔52118982.27
Kahnle00012204.76
Martin1⅓00002141.89
Bruihl1⅔00001103.80
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brebbia1⅔10000122.79
Hjelle, L, 0-21⅔86610509.75
Young2⅔21112303.12
García3⅔10011353.20
Marte1⅔00001126.13
Waites1⅔10010103.00

Inherited runners-scored – Martin 2-0, Young 3-1. HBP – Kahnle (Estrada). WP – Young. PB – Bart (4).

Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, John Libka.

T – 3:12. A – 40,171 (41,915)

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 1 (Game 1)
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez dh400000.317
Correa ss401002.282
Miranda 1b400000.273
Gordon 2b301001.275
Urshela 3b301000.274
Cave lf300001.206
Wallner rf311101.333
Contreras cf300001.129
León c200001.133
a-Sánchez ph100000.214
C.Hamilton c000000.000
Totals3014107
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf502000.287
Rosario ss504201.280
Ramírez 3b511100.280
Naylor dh401001.258
Gonzalez rf412000.303
Giménez 2b312010.299
Miller 1b401201.249
Hedges c400001.179
Straw cf221020.214
Totals36514534
Minnesota000000010142
Cleveland10120100x5141

a-grounded out for León in the 8th.

E – Gordon (7), Contreras (1), Miller (9). LOB – Minnesota 2, Cleveland 10. 2B – Urshela (24), Giménez (25), Naylor (23). HR – Wallner (1), off Bieber; Ramírez (28), off Varland. RBIs – Wallner (1), Ramírez (112), Rosario 2 (60), Miller 2 (48). SB – Rosario (14).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 1 (Contreras); Cleveland 7 (Ramírez 2, Miller 2, Naylor 3). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 3; Cleveland 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Ramírez. GIDP – Miranda, Urshela, Giménez, Ramírez.

DP – Minnesota 2 (Miranda, Correa, Miranda; Gordon, Correa, Miranda); Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller; Giménez, Rosario, Miller).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Varland, L, 0-15⅔94423915.23
Sanchez3⅔51111483.75
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber, W, 11-88⅔41106932.83
Clase1⅔0000181.27
IBB_off Varland (Giménez)
Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6 (Game 2) (15)
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Miranda 1b712001.273
Correa dh520010.279
Urshela 3b613212.277
Sánchez c300111.213
2-C.Hamilton pr000000.000
León c201000.133
Celestino cf200011.241
c-Arraez ph100000.316
Contreras cf200002.121
Gordon 2b311310.276
J.Palacios ss600003.122
Wallner rf600002.111
B.Hamilton lf200002.000
b-Cave ph-lf410002.198
Totals49676516
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf633010.289
Rosario ss814401.283
Ramírez dh401030.279
Naylor 1b500023.254
Gonzalez rf701102.299
Miller 2b601011.248
Benson cf201000.184
a-Straw ph-cf501002.214
Maile c300002.222
d-Giménez ph000000.299
1-Clement pr-3b210000.200
Freeman 3b210011.250
e-R.Palacios ph100000.239
Hedges c210000.178
Totals537125812
Minnesota000000050000100671
Cleveland1000301000001017121

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Benson in the 6th. b-reached on error for B.Hamilton in the 8th. c-flied out for Celestino in the 8th. d-hit by pitch for Maile in the 8th. e-grounded out for Freeman in the 8th.

1-ran for Giménez in the 8th. 2-ran for Sánchez in the 11th.

E – J.Palacios (4), Miller (10). LOB – Minnesota 13, Cleveland 20. 2B – Gonzalez (25), Kwan (22). HR – Gordon (8), off Karinchak; Rosario (10), off Winder. RBIs – Urshela 2 (57), Sánchez (53), Gordon 3 (41), Gonzalez (36), Rosario 4 (64). SB – Ramírez (16). SF – Sánchez, Gordon. S – Hedges, Clement.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 7 (Miranda, Correa, J.Palacios, Wallner 3, Sánchez); Cleveland 14 (R.Palacios, Hedges 2, Miller 2, Gonzalez 4, Straw 2, Clement, Naylor 2). RISP – Minnesota 3 for 21; Cleveland 6 for 28.

Runners moved up – Miranda, Correa, Rosario, Kwan. GIDP – León, Urshela, Maile.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Gordon, Miranda); Cleveland 2 (Miller, Rosario, Naylor; Miller, Naylor).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Winder464412824.17
Moran1⅓00001152.48
Pagán1⅓21123314.89
López100022323.71
Fulmer1⅔10001172.75
Jax1⅔00021183.34
Rodríguez, L, 0-1332012403.52
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pilkington510026813.88
Sandlin10010162.09
Hentges, H, 601002112.62
Stephan23200152.64
Karinchak, BS, 3-411101121.72
Morgan1⅔0000193.72
De Los Santos1⅔00002132.85
Shaw2⅔00011265.37
McCarty, W, 4-23⅔21013284.55

Inherited runners-scored – Moran 1-0, López 1-0, Sandlin 1-0, Hentges 2-0, Stephan 1-1, Karinchak 1-1. IBB – off López (Ramírez), off Shaw (Gordon), off Jax (Ramírez), off Jax (Naylor), off Rodríguez (Naylor), off McCarty (Urshela). HBP – Winder (Kwan), Hentges (Gordon), Stephan (Correa), López (Giménez). WP – López.

Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Randy Rosenberg.

T – 5:24. A – 24,449 (34,788)

Colorado 3, Chicago Cubs 1
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McMahon 2b-3b401002.248
Daza cf-rf401001.313
Cron 1b311010.263
1-Hampson pr-cf010000.213
Blackmon dh411101.258
Díaz c401201.234
Toglia rf-1b400002.190
Montero 3b400001.250
Rodgers 2b000000.261
Bouchard lf300003.182
Trejo ss300001.260
Totals33353112
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry 2b501000.217
Happ lf512001.275
Wisdom 3b300001.210
Rivas 1b302010.249
Higgins c401100.225
Hermosillo cf300010.089
Young dh401002.250
Velázquez rf301001.209
a-Quiroz ph100001.000
Morel ss300002.238
b-Gomes ph101000.234
Totals3519128
Colorado000000102350
Chicago000010000190

a-pinch hit for Velázquez in the 9th. b-singled for Morel in the 9th.

1-ran for Cron in the 9th.

LOB – Colorado 4, Chicago 10. 2B – Daza (18), Cron (27), Velázquez (6), Young (2). 3B – Blackmon (5). RBIs – Díaz 2 (49), Blackmon (75), Higgins (27).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 1 (Blackmon); Chicago 4 (Higgins 2, Morel 2). RISP – Colorado 1 for 5; Chicago 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Blackmon.

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ureña6⅔711241005.70
Lamet1⅔10002173.00
Estévez, W, 4-41⅔00001143.50
Bard, S, 31-341⅔10001181.99
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wesneski7⅔31107882.30
Alzolay, L, 0-12⅔22215419.00

HBP – Ureña (Wisdom).

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Paul Emmel.

T – 2:48. A – 34,530 (41,649)

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf511000.265
Rutschman c402010.254
Santander rf512000.250
Mountcastle 1b000000.243
Aguilar 1b200002.130
Henderson ss412200.345
Vavra lf402100.273
Odor 2b400001.196
Urías 3b300012.243
Stowers dh300011.216
Totals3439336
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf412200.260
Guerrero Jr. dh412000.279
Bichette ss400001.283
Chapman 3b211111.239
Hernández rf311012.257
Bradley Jr. rf000000.172
Tapia lf401301.259
Jansen c400002.249
Biggio 1b411002.208
Espinal 2b311000.269
Totals3269629
Baltimore002000010391
Toronto12003000x691

E – Urías (9), Jansen (7). LOB – Baltimore 9, Toronto 5. 2B – Vavra (2), Santander (23), Henderson (6), Springer (20), Tapia (18). RBIs – Henderson 2 (12), Vavra (8), Chapman (72), Springer 2 (65), Tapia 3 (46). CS – Mullins (10). SF – Chapman.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Stowers 2, Vavra, Odor); Toronto 3 (Bichette, Jansen, Tapia). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 7; Toronto 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Henderson, Guerrero Jr.. GIDP – Santander, Bichette.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Henderson, Aguilar); Toronto 1 (Espinal, Bichette, Biggio).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradish, L, 3-7465313805.05
Reed11111122.45
Hall1⅔00001158.64
Baker1⅔20001153.98
Akin1⅔00003122.99
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos, W, 11-56⅔72223964.99
Mayza1⅔00000152.72
García1⅔21103242.59
Romano, S, 34-381⅔00010191.91

Inherited runners-scored – Reed 2-2. HBP – Berríos (Mountcastle).

Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 3:00. A – 44,448 (53,506)

Kansas City 9, Boston 0
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez c543200.222
Witt Jr. ss512201.249
Perez dh502100.247
Pasquantino 1b503301.261
Taylor cf500001.263
Olivares rf412010.311
Massey 2b511002.272
Dozier lf410011.231
Eaton 3b412100.257
Totals42915926
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf400001.248
Devers 3b401001.287
Martinez dh400001.270
Verdugo rf400001.281
Arroyo 2b402000.282
Casas 1b400000.094
K.Hernández cf302000.222
Chang ss200011.000
Wong c301001.259
Totals3206016
Kansas City0020240109151
Boston000000000060

E – Witt Jr. (18). LOB – Kansas City 8, Boston 6. 2B – Pasquantino (8), Olivares (5), Melendez (17). RBIs – Melendez 2 (54), Perez (70), Witt Jr. 2 (74), Pasquantino 3 (19), Eaton (7). SB – Eaton (7), Melendez (2). CS – Verdugo (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Taylor 2, Dozier, Eaton); Boston 2 (Martinez 2). RISP – Kansas City 7 for 18; Boston 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Witt Jr., Massey. GIDP – Casas.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Eaton, Witt Jr., Pasquantino).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer, W, 9-46⅔50015893.07
Keller1⅔00001115.12
C.Hernández1⅔0000087.71
Misiewicz1⅔10000117.04
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill, L, 7-7484404814.70
Brasier0000136.02
German2442023Inf
Bazardo2⅔30000244.50
Danish2⅔21101274.08

German pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored – Brasier 1-0, Bazardo 3-3.

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T – 2:39. A – 34,925 (37,755)

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 1 (Game 1)
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl dh301111.261
India 2b401000.251
K.Farmer ss400000.265
Fraley lf402001.246
Aquino rf400002.213
Senzel cf300010.231
Lopez 3b400000.297
Reynolds 1b413000.253
Robinson c300001.083
a-Solano ph100001.286
Totals3417126
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman 2b503100.268
Pujols 1b300020.261
Goldschmidt dh301110.326
Arenado 3b301010.300
Carlson rf411001.240
DeJong ss300011.153
Donovan lf421100.287
Nootbaar lf000000.222
Molina c422200.220
DeLuzio cf300010.167
Totals3259562
Cincinnati000000100170
St. Louis02300000x592

a-struck out for Robinson in the 9th.

E – Arenado (13), Hudson (1). LOB – Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 9. 2B – Friedl (9), Reynolds (9), Carlson (25). HR – Molina (5), off Minor. RBIs – Friedl (23), Edman (56), Goldschmidt (112), Donovan (40), Molina 2 (22). SB – Edman (30).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 5 (K.Farmer 2, India, Aquino, Solano); St. Louis 6 (Carlson, Goldschmidt, Donovan, Arenado 2, Pujols). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 7; St. Louis 3 for 12.

Runners moved up – India, Pujols, Carlson. GIDP – Aquino, Pujols.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (K.Farmer, India, Reynolds); St. Louis 1 (Edman, DeJong, Pujols).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Minor, L, 4-123⅔55551896.06
Dowdy4⅔30011540.00
Strickland1⅔10000125.11
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hudson, W, 8-78⅔610251024.16
Pallante1⅔10001153.14

Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 2:45. A – 46,678 (45,494)

St. Louis 1, Cincinnati 0 (Game 2) (11)
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b501001.251
Steer 3b400002.216
K.Farmer dh400001.262
Solano 1b401000.286
1-Reynolds pr-1b000000.253
Aquino rf400001.209
Senzel cf400001.228
Fairchild lf201001.262
c-Friedl ph-lf100000.259
Barrero ss400001.155
Romine c400002.154
Totals36030010
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan 3b300023.284
Edman ss-2b503002.271
Goldschmidt 1b500004.322
Arenado dh300010.298
Dickerson lf401000.289
Burleson rf201001.176
a-Pujols ph100001.260
DeLuzio cf000000.167
Nootbaar cf200001.220
b-Carlson ph-rf100011.240
Gorman 2b300012.228
DeJong ss000000.153
Knizner c410002.217
Totals33150517
Cincinnati00000000000031
St. Louis00000000001150

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Burleson in the 7th. b-struck out for Nootbaar in the 7th. c-popped out for Fairchild in the 10th.

1-ran for Solano in the 10th.

E – Senzel (4). LOB – Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 10. 2B – Solano (14), Fairchild (2). SB – Edman (31). S – DeLuzio.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Friedl, India, Fairchild, Romine); St. Louis 2 (Gorman, Arenado). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 11; St. Louis 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Barrero. GIDP – Dickerson.

DP – Cincinnati 2 (India, Barrero, Solano; Friedl, Romine, Friedl).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene6⅔400011814.97
Sanmartin1⅓00003176.53
B.Farmer00012163.38
Díaz2⅔00031261.86
Cruz, L, 0-111010101.12
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana8⅔200061042.44
Helsley1⅔10001181.19
Gallegos1⅔00002133.09
Matz, W, 5-31⅔00001115.56

IBB – off Díaz (Carlson). HBP – Quintana (Fairchild). WP – Greene.

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 3:11. A – 48,299 (45,494)

Washington 5, Miami 3
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Leblanc 2b402001.277
Wendle ss400000.259
Anderson rf401100.231
Fortes dh400000.238
Bleday cf400002.179
Stallings c402002.223
Groshans 3b411002.353
Encarnación lf311201.188
Díaz 1b311000.164
Totals3438308
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf311111.252
Call lf411101.222
Meneses 1b300012.316
Voit dh311111.257
Vargas 3b300000.307
García 2b411001.288
Adams c401101.196
Robles cf311102.227
Abrams ss300001.228
Totals30565310
Miami001200000380
Washington11111000x560

LOB – Miami 4, Washington 5. 2B – Stallings (12), García (19), Adams (4). HR – Encarnación (3), off Fedde; Thomas (16), off Rogers; Voit (8), off Brigham; Robles (5), off Brigham; Call (4), off Sulser. RBIs – Anderson (27), Encarnación 2 (14), Thomas (50), Adams (8), Voit (16), Robles (30), Call (10). SB – Leblanc (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Fortes, Encarnación); Washington 2 (Adams, Call). RISP – Miami 1 for 7; Washington 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Anderson, Wendle. GIDP – Wendle.

DP – Washington 1 (Abrams, Meneses).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rogers1⅔32211325.47
Brigham, L, 0-13⅔22215524.50
Sulser11110175.29
Fishman300004471.12
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fedde4⅔73303875.29
Harvey, W, 2-11⅔0000183.16
Ramírez, H, 42⅔10001303.03
Edwards Jr., H, 121⅔0000072.73
Finnegan, S, 10-141⅔00003143.77

Inherited runners-scored – Brigham 1-0, Fishman 1-0. HBP – Fishman (Vargas).

Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T – 3:02. A – 34,179 (41,339)

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 1
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b402001.251
Seager ss400000.244
Lowe 1b302001.310
García rf300011.251
Heim c411101.232
Jung 3b400000.222
Calhoun dh100011.204
b-Mathias ph-dh200002.347
Taveras cf400000.271
Thompson lf301001.281
Totals3216128
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Aranda 3b110000.333
a-Paredes ph-3b201201.222
Franco ss301100.262
Ramírez 1b400000.309
Peralta lf201110.273
Margot rf400001.294
Mejía c300000.257
Choi dh210012.228
Walls 2b311101.174
Siri cf323000.260
Totals2757525
Texas000100000160
Tampa Bay10101020x570

a-struck out for Aranda in the 5th. b-struck out for Calhoun in the 6th.

LOB – Texas 7, Tampa Bay 3. 2B – Semien (29), Paredes (15). HR – Heim (15), off Yarbrough; Walls (7), off Hearn. RBIs – Heim (47), Peralta (12), Franco (28), Walls (31), Paredes 2 (44). SB – Thompson (16), Siri (6). SF – Peralta, Franco.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (García 2, Heim 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, Margot). RISP – Texas 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Aranda. GIDP – Heim, Mejía, Margot.

DP – Texas 2 (Lowe, Seager, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe); Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Paredes, Ramírez).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 7-74⅓22214673.80
Hearn2⅓22211314.85
Santana1⅓31100265.26
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Armstrong110003223.70
Yarbrough, W, 2-83⅔41112594.33
Guerra, H, 200010126.23
Beeks, H, 52⅔00002152.80
Adam1⅔10000101.48
Raley1⅔00001101.99

Inherited runners-scored – Santana 1-1, Guerra 2-0. HBP – Gray (Aranda), Yarbrough (Lowe).

Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 3:00. A – 14,094 (25,000)

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3 (11)
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss511001.316
Moncada 3b502101.215
Abreu 1b500002.309
E.Jiménez dh310102.306
Vaughn rf211010.288
Engel rf200001.222
Grandal c300012.202
1-García pr-2b000000.211
Pollock lf401201.242
Robert cf400001.288
Gonzàlez 2b300001.284
a-Sheets ph100001.238
Zavala c010000.271
Totals37454213
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf401110.253
Reyes rf501101.265
H.Castro 3b400002.265
b-Báez ph101100.239
3-Clemens pr000000.150
Torkelson 1b500001.202
Carpenter dh400004.247
Schoop 2b400000.201
2-W.Castro pr-2b000000.239
Kreidler ss300002.175
Barnhart c411000.209
Baddoo lf321011.186
Totals37353211
Chicago00000020002451
Detroit00000101001350

a-struck out for Gonzàlez in the 10th. b-singled for H.Castro in the 11th.

1-ran for Grandal in the 10th. 2-ran for Schoop in the 10th. 3-ran for Báez in the 11th.

E – Gonzàlez (1). LOB – Chicago 6, Detroit 6. 2B – Moncada (14), Barnhart (9). 3B – Baddoo (2). RBIs – Pollock 2 (50), Moncada (47), E.Jiménez (46), Reyes (28), Greene (32), Báez (57). SB – Baddoo (5), Moncada (1), Andrus (5). SF – E.Jiménez. S – Kreidler.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Engel, Gonzàlez, E.Jiménez, Sheets); Detroit 4 (Torkelson, H.Castro, Baddoo, Greene). RISP – Chicago 3 for 12; Detroit 3 for 13.

Runners moved up – Greene 2. GIDP – Reyes.

DP – Chicago 1 (Andrus, Abreu).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martin6⅔31115853.78
Kelly, H, 141⅔00002136.42
Graveman, BS, 6-121⅔11111172.82
López1⅔00001112.88
Hendriks, W, 4-41⅔00001123.08
Bummer, S, 2-41⅔11001162.91
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez6⅓22227874.35
Foley, BS, 0-110001123.09
Vest1⅔00001143.77
Cisnero1⅔00002151.45
Lange1⅔00001103.83
Soto, L, 2-91⅔22101163.50

Inherited runners-scored – Foley 3-2. HBP – Rodriguez (E.Jiménez).

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Brian Knight; Third, David Rackley.

T – 3:29. A – 17,579 (41,083)

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Judge cf-rf301011.312
Stanton dh400004.212
Torres 2b401001.245
Donaldson 3b411100.222
Andújar lf400001.229
Cabrera rf-1b400003.206
Peraza ss201000.261
Higashioka c300001.198
Gonzalez 1b000000.193
a-Hicks ph-cf301001.213
Totals31151112
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf412101.262
Adames ss311311.237
Tellez 1b400001.224
Renfroe rf300010.252
Wong 2b300001.245
McCutchen dh400002.238
Peterson 3b200000.251
b-Urías ph-3b000010.229
Caratini c210011.200
Mitchell cf211001.200
c-Taylor ph-cf100000.224
Totals2844448
New York000100000150
Milwaukee00301000x441

a-singled for Gonzalez in the 3rd. b-walked for Peterson in the 7th. c-lined out for Mitchell in the 7th.

E – Adames (13). LOB – New York 5, Milwaukee 5. 2B – Torres (25), Judge (24), Yelich (23). HR – Donaldson (15), off Woodruff; Adames (30), off Taillon. RBIs – Donaldson (56), Adames 3 (92), Yelich (53). SB – Adames (6), Peraza (1), Hicks (10).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Donaldson, Torres 2, Higashioka 2); Milwaukee 3 (Tellez, McCutchen, Renfroe). RISP – New York 0 for 8; Milwaukee 1 for 5.

GIDP – Hicks, Torres.

DP – Milwaukee 2 (Wong, Adames, Tellez; Adames, Wong, Tellez).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon, L, 13-55⅔44424944.04
Weissert1⅔00000116.75
Chapman1⅔00011174.55
Marinaccio1⅔00013181.88
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodruff, W, 11-48⅔5111101013.26
Williams, S, 13-141⅔00002121.76

HBP – Woodruff (Peraza), Marinaccio (Wong).

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T – 2:56. A – 41,210 (41,900)

N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Cruz ss400004.217
Reynolds cf401003.257
Castro 2b413100.244
Gamel rf-lf200022.231
Hayes 3b300011.244
Mitchell dh400001.226
Chavis 1b400001.238
Suwinski lf200000.195
b-Castillo ph-rf100000.200
Heineman c200000.222
Totals30141312
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf200122.262
Lindor ss501003.266
McNeil 2b300000.317
Alonso 1b411110.269
Naquin rf511002.233
Canha lf200010.267
Vogelbach dh010020.242
a-Vientos ph-dh100011.071
Escobar 3b322310.240
McCann c400001.196
Totals2955589
Pittsburgh000000001140
New York03000101x550

a-walked for Vogelbach in the 6th. b-popped out for Suwinski in the 7th.

LOB – Pittsburgh 6, New York 12. 2B – Castro (7), Alonso (25). HR – Castro (10), off Peterson; Escobar (18), off Wilson. RBIs – Castro (21), Escobar 3 (56), Nimmo (55), Alonso (114).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis, Mitchell, Hayes 2); New York 7 (McCann, Vientos, Lindor 2, Naquin 2, Alonso). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 4; New York 1 for 12.

Runners moved up – Hayes, Naquin 2, Escobar, Alonso. GIDP – Castro.

DP – New York 1 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wilson, L, 3-95⅓44425886.07
Stout00031244.08
De Jong2⅔11133462.40
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt, W, 14-86⅔30028943.32
Peterson2⅓11104263.91
Ottavino00010152.01

Inherited runners-scored – Stout 1-1. HBP – Bassitt (Heineman), Wilson 2 (Canha,Nimmo), De Jong 2 (McNeil,McNeil). WP – Wilson, Bassitt.

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 3:06. A – 40,111 (41,922)

Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 3
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf501000.214
Bohm 1b401011.287
Harper dh411001.300
Realmuto c400001.268
Marsh cf401002.294
Segura 2b400001.282
Stott ss322111.238
Maton 3b401002.291
Vierling rf301200.236
Totals3538329
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf412401.271
Swanson ss401001.280
Riley 3b401001.278
Olson 1b400002.235
d'Arnaud c302010.270
Harris II cf400001.306
Contreras dh411001.278
Albies 2b121010.247
Grissom 2b100000.301
Rosario lf300002.201
Totals3248429
Philadelphia000010110380
Atlanta00220000x481

E – Olson (8). LOB – Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 6. 2B – Vierling (10), Harper (26), d'Arnaud (21), Acuña Jr. (22). HR – Acuña Jr. (13), off Nola. RBIs – Vierling 2 (25), Stott (42), Acuña Jr. 4 (45). SF – Vierling.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 6 (Bohm, Maton, Marsh 2, Harper 2); Atlanta 4 (Contreras, Riley, Harris II 2). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 10; Atlanta 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Harris II, Rosario, Swanson.

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, L, 9-127⅔74428993.38
Hand1⅔10001172.22
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Odorizzi421115934.54
Lee, W, 4-110010112.51
McHugh, H, 131⅓21102232.84
Minter, H, 291110092.23
Iglesias, H, 101⅔20001230.48
Jansen, S, 34-411⅔0000193.76

Inherited runners-scored – Lee 1-0, Minter 1-0, Iglesias 1-1.

Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ryan Additon.

T – 3:18. A – 42,542 (41,084)

San Diego 2, Arizona 0
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf400000.236
Grisham cf000000.189
Soto rf300011.205
Machado 3b401000.296
Drury 1b400003.232
Cronenworth 2b211020.242
Bell dh400001.203
Kim ss300100.249
Campusano c312100.241
Azocar cf-lf301000.279
Totals3025235
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 2b400002.266
Varsho rf401002.243
McCarthy lf402000.306
Walker 1b401000.235
Carroll dh301000.275
b-Marte ph100000.243
C.Kelly c300002.212
Alcántara 3b-ss300003.240
Thomas cf300000.239
Perdomo ss200001.191
a-Garrett ph100001.333
Rivera 3b000000.232
Totals32050011
San Diego000200000250
Arizona000000000050

a-struck out for Perdomo in the 8th. b-lined out for Carroll in the 9th.

LOB – San Diego 5, Arizona 5. 2B – Azocar (8), Cronenworth (27), McCarthy (15), Varsho (22). HR – Campusano (1), off Gallen. RBIs – Kim (53), Campusano (4). SF – Kim.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 3 (Bell 2, Profar); Arizona 2 (Walker 2). RISP – San Diego 0 for 4; Arizona 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Bell, McCarthy. GIDP – Bell.

DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Rojas, Walker).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Musgrove, W, 10-76⅔40008953.16
Martinez, H, 52⅔00002153.26
Hader, S, 4-51⅔100011510.97
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, L, 12-35⅓422341052.52
Smith210001354.21
Melancon1⅔0000094.78

Inherited runners-scored – Smith 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T – 2:51. A – 29,796 (48,686)

L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss301011.251
France 1b400001.272
Santana dh400001.179
Winker lf400001.218
Raleigh c301012.205
Frazier 2b301000.238
Haggerty rf300001.281
Trammell cf311101.208
Toro 3b301002.182
Totals30151210
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ohtani p-dh211110.266
Rengifo ss-2b300001.273
Trout cf411002.278
Ward rf301002.270
Ford 1b300001.213
Duffy 3b300101.245
Moniak lf300002.231
Stassi c300003.179
Stefanic 2b201000.191
1-Soto pr-ss100000.000
Totals27242112
Seattle000000010150
Los Angeles10010000x240

1-ran for Stefanic in the 5th.

LOB – Seattle 4, Los Angeles 3. 2B – Toro (12), Ohtani (26). HR – Trammell (4), off Barría. RBIs – Trammell (10), Ohtani (89), Duffy (12).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 0; Los Angeles 2 (Moniak, Ford). RISP – Seattle 0 for 1; Los Angeles 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Duffy. GIDP – France, Frazier, Rengifo.

DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, Toro, France); Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, Soto, Ford; Rengifo, Ford).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby, L, 7-46⅔42218842.98
Swanson1⅔0000291.12
Brash1⅔00002204.20
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ohtani, W, 13-87⅔300181072.43
Barría, H, 31⅔21111202.69
Loup, S, 1-41⅔00001123.96

HBP – Brash (Rengifo). WP – Kirby.

Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.

T – 2:48. A – 35,538 (45,517)

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette