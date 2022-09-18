Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Miranda 1b 7 1 2 0 0 1 .273 Correa dh 5 2 0 0 1 0 .279 Urshela 3b 6 1 3 2 1 2 .277 Sánchez c 3 0 0 1 1 1 .213 2-C.Hamilton pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 León c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .133 Celestino cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .241 c-Arraez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .316 Contreras cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .121 Gordon 2b 3 1 1 3 1 0 .276 J.Palacios ss 6 0 0 0 0 3 .122 Wallner rf 6 0 0 0 0 2 .111 B.Hamilton lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-Cave ph-lf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .198 Totals 49 6 7 6 5 16

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kwan lf 6 3 3 0 1 0 .289 Rosario ss 8 1 4 4 0 1 .283 Ramírez dh 4 0 1 0 3 0 .279 Naylor 1b 5 0 0 0 2 3 .254 Gonzalez rf 7 0 1 1 0 2 .299 Miller 2b 6 0 1 0 1 1 .248 Benson cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .184 a-Straw ph-cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .214 Maile c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222 d-Giménez ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .299 1-Clement pr-3b 2 1 0 0 0 0 .200 Freeman 3b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .250 e-R.Palacios ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Hedges c 2 1 0 0 0 0 .178 Totals 53 7 12 5 8 12

Minnesota 000 000 050 000 100 6 7 1 Cleveland 100 030 100 000 101 7 12 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Benson in the 6th. b-reached on error for B.Hamilton in the 8th. c-flied out for Celestino in the 8th. d-hit by pitch for Maile in the 8th. e-grounded out for Freeman in the 8th.

1-ran for Giménez in the 8th. 2-ran for Sánchez in the 11th.

E – J.Palacios (4), Miller (10). LOB – Minnesota 13, Cleveland 20. 2B – Gonzalez (25), Kwan (22). HR – Gordon (8), off Karinchak; Rosario (10), off Winder. RBIs – Urshela 2 (57), Sánchez (53), Gordon 3 (41), Gonzalez (36), Rosario 4 (64). SB – Ramírez (16). SF – Sánchez, Gordon. S – Hedges, Clement.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 7 (Miranda, Correa, J.Palacios, Wallner 3, Sánchez); Cleveland 14 (R.Palacios, Hedges 2, Miller 2, Gonzalez 4, Straw 2, Clement, Naylor 2). RISP – Minnesota 3 for 21; Cleveland 6 for 28.

Runners moved up – Miranda, Correa, Rosario, Kwan. GIDP – León, Urshela, Maile.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Gordon, Miranda); Cleveland 2 (Miller, Rosario, Naylor; Miller, Naylor).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Winder 4 6 4 4 1 2 82 4.17 Moran 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.48 Pagán 1⅓ 2 1 1 2 3 31 4.89 López 1 0 0 0 2 2 32 3.71 Fulmer 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.75 Jax 1⅔ 0 0 0 2 1 18 3.34 Rodríguez, L, 0-1 3 3 2 0 1 2 40 3.52

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pilkington 5 1 0 0 2 6 81 3.88 Sandlin 1 0 0 1 0 16 2.09 Hentges, H, 6 0 1 0 0 2 11 2.62 Stephan ⅓ 2 3 2 0 0 15 2.64 Karinchak, BS, 3-4 1 1 1 0 1 12 1.72 Morgan 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.72 De Los Santos 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.85 Shaw 2⅔ 0 0 0 1 1 26 5.37 McCarty, W, 4-2 3⅔ 2 1 0 1 3 28 4.55

Inherited runners-scored – Moran 1-0, López 1-0, Sandlin 1-0, Hentges 2-0, Stephan 1-1, Karinchak 1-1. IBB – off López (Ramírez), off Shaw (Gordon), off Jax (Ramírez), off Jax (Naylor), off Rodríguez (Naylor), off McCarty (Urshela). HBP – Winder (Kwan), Hentges (Gordon), Stephan (Correa), López (Giménez). WP – López.

Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Randy Rosenberg.

T – 5:24. A – 24,449 (34,788)