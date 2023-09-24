Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 0
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater lf300002.258
c-Conforto ph-lf000010.244
Estrada 2b400002.274
Davis 3b400000.247
Flores 1b400001.281
Haniger dh200001.209
a-Pederson ph-dh100000.246
d-Ramos ph100001.204
Luciano ss301002.333
Matos rf100020.256
Fitzgerald cf200001.250
b-Yastrzemski ph-cf100001.244
Bailey c301000.242
Totals29020311
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b322220.309
Freeman 1b502101.334
Muncy 3b512102.213
Martinez dh412300.270
Outman cf200021.243
Rojas ss400001.236
Peralta lf411001.259
Heyward rf400002.271
Barnes c321011.172
Totals34710759
San Francisco000000000020
Los Angeles01202002x7100

a-popped out for Haniger in the 7th. b-struck out for Fitzgerald in the 8th. c-walked for Slater in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Pederson in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Luciano (2), Martinez (25), Freeman (57), Betts 2 (40), Peralta (22). HR – Martinez (31), off Brebbia. RBIs – Martinez 3 (98), Freeman (96), Muncy (103), Betts 2 (105). SB – Freeman (22).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Estrada, Slater 2); Los Angeles 5 (Outman, Rojas 3, Muncy). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 5; Los Angeles 5 for 15.

Runners moved up – Bailey, Freeman.

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brebbia, L, 3-21⅓11111203.53
Ta.Rogers1⅓12213273.33
Junis1⅓10001203.87
Stripling474434805.57
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw, W, 13-4520025762.42
Kelly100002112.16
Grove200013376.41
Ferguson100001192.47

Inherited runners-scored – Ta.Rogers 1-0, Junis 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.

T – 2:30. A – 52,704 (56,000).

Oakland 4, Detroit 1
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry ss-3b512001.228
Vierling rf401012.259
Torkelson 1b501002.230
Carpenter dh501002.288
Ibáñez 2b300010.253
Lipcius 3b300011.250
1-Short pr-ss000000.205
Meadows cf301012.200
Kelly c200021.182
Baddoo lf400002.213
Totals34160613
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Noda 1b401101.234
Gelof 2b401102.277
Brown rf401001.222
Rooker dh200012.240
Langeliers c300000.201
Butler cf300000.216
Diaz 3b200000.225
Smith 3b100000.189
Allen ss221010.208
Ruiz lf322200.253
Totals2846426
Detroit001000000160
Oakland00200002x462

1-ran for Lipcius in the 8th.

E – Diaz (8), Allen (9). LOB – Detroit 12, Oakland 2. 2B – Meadows (3), McKinstry (21), Noda (22). HR – Ruiz (5), off Wentz. RBIs – Ruiz 2 (46), Noda (53), Gelof (29). SB – Meadows (7), Brown (3). CS – McKinstry (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 6 (Carpenter 2, Meadows 2, Kelly 2); Oakland 1 (Butler). RISP – Detroit 1 for 8; Oakland 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Langeliers. GIDP – Butler, Brown.

DP – Detroit 2 (Ibáñez, McKinstry, Torkelson; Ibáñez, Short, Torkelson).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Díaz1⅓00011200.90
Wentz, L, 3-125⅔32205806.45
Foley132210242.71
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Boyle, W, 1-0651015940.00
Erceg, H, 11100013164.96
Jiménez, H, 500032293.10
May, S, 20-231⅓10013283.43

Inherited runners-scored – Wentz 1-0, May 3-0. WP – Jiménez.

Umpires – Home, Brian Walsh; First, Brian Knight; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T – 2:38. A – 9,776 (46,847).

Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 3
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon rf500002.277
Rodgers 2b500001.243
Jones lf301012.285
Bryant dh511002.239
McMahon 3b300021.245
Díaz c411102.271
Tovar ss413000.260
Goodman 1b300010.222
Doyle cf402102.197
Totals36382412
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman cf300011.254
1-Crow-Armstrong pr-cf110001.000
Hoerner 2b212220.287
Happ lf301121.247
Bellinger 1b300100.307
Suzuki rf411001.280
Swanson ss401001.250
Morel dh411100.242
Gomes c401100.268
Mastrobuoni 3b322010.248
Totals3169665
Colorado030000000380
Chicago10001112x691

1-ran for Tauchman in the 7th.

E – Swanson (11). LOB – Colorado 11, Chicago 9. 2B – Bryant (9), Doyle (15), Jones (21), Tovar 2 (36), Happ (34), Swanson (25), Gomes (19). HR – Morel (25), off Koch. RBIs – Díaz (72), Doyle (41), Happ (78), Hoerner 2 (68), Gomes (53), Bellinger (95), Morel (69). SB – Doyle (20), Mastrobuoni (12). SF – Hoerner, Bellinger.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 8 (McMahon, Díaz, Blackmon 4, Goodman, Bryant); Chicago 6 (Swanson 2, Suzuki, Mastrobuoni, Bellinger, Gomes). RISP – Colorado 2 for 14; Chicago 2 for 12.

Runners moved up – McMahon, Goodman, Bryant, Bellinger, Tauchman, Morel.

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flexen552221926.46
Bird, BS, 0-11121101234.40
Mears, L, 0-101130132.70
Lawrence100001153.80
Koch122212215.19
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stroman353312643.88
Assad, W, 5-3420006492.92
Merryweather, H, 17110023233.42
Cuas, S, 1-2100011183.43

Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 3-1. HBP – Assad (Jones). WP – Flexen(2), Stroman.

Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T – 2:55. A – 38,608 (41,363).

L.A. Angels 1, Minnesota 0
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schanuel 1b401002.283
Drury dh402001.259
Grichuk lf401001.218
Walsh rf400002.137
Phillips cf000000.196
Adell cf-rf311111.226
Escobar 3b401002.214
Stefanic 2b401001.262
Wallach c400000.197
Fletcher ss300000.225
Totals34171110
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Stevenson cf401002.219
Solano 3b300001.278
Julien 2b300011.263
Farmer ss302001.253
Taylor dh300011.226
Wallner rf400003.240
Vázquez c402000.221
Larnach lf300001.210
Luplow 1b200000.222
a-Kirilloff ph-1b100000.266
Totals30050210
Los Angeles000100000170
Minnesota000000000051

a-flied out for Luplow in the 7th.

E – Solano (4). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Minnesota 7. 2B – Grichuk (10), Drury (27). HR – Adell (3), off Gray. RBIs – Adell (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Fletcher 2, Wallach 2, Grichuk, Walsh); Minnesota 2 (Wallner 2). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 5; Minnesota 0 for 1.

Runners moved up – Stefanic. GIDP – Julien.

DP – Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, Stefanic, Schanuel; Fletcher, Stefanic, Schanuel).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rosenberg, W, 2-2550025914.50
Herget, H, 6100002203.67
Joyce, H, 410000072.00
Soriano, H, 1510000163.51
Estévez, S, 31-35100002183.50
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 8-8641108932.80
Pagán100002103.12
Winder1⅔30010354.15
Floro0000025.62

Inherited runners-scored – Floro 2-0. HBP – Soriano (Solano), Estévez (Farmer).

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 2:35. A – 31,403 (38,544).

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 5
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf511202.271
Lindor ss401100.251
McNeil lf402000.272
Alonso 1b400001.218
Stewart rf110021.262
Mauricio 2b411002.260
Baty 3b412001.216
Vientos dh411001.222
Narváez c301001.198
a-Alvarez ph100000.212
Totals3459329
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf411002.198
Turner ss410101.263
Bohm 1b422101.281
Harper dh412300.292
Realmuto c412100.251
Castellanos rf402101.275
Sosa 3b400002.251
Rojas cf411003.299
Castro 2b301001.125
Totals357117011
New York020000300591
Philadelphia02103010x7111

a-flied out for Narváez in the 9th.

E – Lindor (10), Turner (22). LOB – New York 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B – Schwarber (19), Bohm (31). 3B – Nimmo (6), Castellanos (2). HR – Harper (20), off Quintana; Bohm (19), off Quintana. RBIs – Nimmo 2 (66), Lindor (90), Harper 3 (69), Castellanos (104), Bohm (95), Turner (76), Realmuto (61). SB – Realmuto 2 (15). CS – Stewart (1), Realmuto (5). SF – Lindor.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Vientos); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos 2, Castro). RISP – New York 1 for 4; Philadelphia 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Harper. GIDP – Alonso, Sosa.

DP – New York 1 (Baty, Mauricio, Alonso); Philadelphia 2 (Sosa, Castro, Bohm; Realmuto, Turner, Realmuto).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana, L, 3-668650101033.39
Garrett231101277.07
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, W, 13-6785316993.64
Soto, H, 23110012184.78
Alvarado, S, 10-12100001141.83

HBP – Wheeler (Stewart). WP – Quintana.

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Edwin Jimenez; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T – 2:31. A – 40,388 (42,901).

Chicago White Sox 1, Boston 0
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss400002.248
Benintendi lf401001.263
Robert Jr. cf411101.264
Jiménez dh402000.274
Moncada 3b400002.256
Vaughn 1b200011.260
Sheets rf300002.204
Thompson rf000000.203
Sosa 2b301000.190
Lee c300001.073
Totals31151110
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rafaela cf401011.292
Devers 3b300012.275
Turner dh401002.277
Verdugo rf400002.266
Yoshida lf403000.288
Story ss400002.188
Valdez 2b402000.254
1-Reyes pr000000.293
Dalbec 1b400004.273
McGuire c301001.271
2-Wong pr000000.240
Totals34080214
Chicago000000001151
Boston000000000080

1-ran for Valdez in the 9th. 2-ran for McGuire in the 9th.

E – Lee (3). LOB – Chicago 4, Boston 10. 2B – Rafaela (6), Yoshida (30), Valdez (6). HR – Robert Jr. (38), off Winckowski. RBIs – Robert Jr. (80). CS – Sosa (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Vaughn); Boston 6 (Rafaela, Yoshida, Story 2, Devers 2). RISP – Chicago 0 for 2; Boston 0 for 10.

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cease76000111084.66
Bummer, W, 5-5100021286.99
Shaw, S, 3-4120002214.65
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta730017924.25
Winckowski, L, 4-3221103292.92

WP – Cease.

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, David Arrieta; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 2:27. A – 33,392 (37,755).

Miami 5, Milwaukee 4
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf512001.277
Contreras c412102.286
Santana 1b311310.235
Canha dh300000.300
Adames ss400002.212
Donaldson 3b301010.225
Frelick rf401002.269
Monasterio 2b400000.264
Perkins cf210011.222
a-Taylor ph100001.232
Totals3347439
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b511000.353
Wendle ss000000.214
Soler dh401003.245
Bell 1b312011.266
Gurriel 1b000000.253
Chisholm Jr. cf400004.245
Burger 3b311310.306
1-Hampson pr-2b010000.281
De La Cruz lf312010.258
Sánchez rf300011.256
Berti ss-3b401000.284
Fortes c200111.204
Totals31584510
Milwaukee000004000471
Miami300100010580

a-struck out for Perkins in the 9th.

1-ran for Burger in the 8th.

E – Donaldson 2 (1). LOB – Milwaukee 6, Miami 8. 2B – Yelich (33), Donaldson (3), De La Cruz (32). HR – Santana (10), off Puk; Burger (9), off Woodruff. RBIs – Contreras (76), Santana 3 (28), Burger 3 (27), Fortes (25). SF – Fortes.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Santana, Frelick 2); Miami 3 (Fortes, Arraez 2). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 6; Miami 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Donaldson, Berti 2, Sánchez. GIDP – Monasterio.

DP – Miami 1 (Berti, Arraez, Bell).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodruff564426872.28
Milner1⅓00011181.87
Uribe10002121.26
Payamps, L, 6-511121212.62
Chafin0000027.07
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo533334863.73
Puk, BS, 15-23121101224.08
Moore120000190.00
Nardi, W, 8-1100002132.67
Scott, S, 10-14100002122.41

Inherited runners-scored – Chafin 2-0, Puk 2-2. HBP – Nardi (Canha). WP – Payamps.

Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Scott Barry; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 2:35. A – 23,867 (37,446).

Baltimore 2, Cleveland 1
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Henderson ss411012.260
Rutschman dh402011.274
Santander rf503201.260
Hays lf000000.278
O'Hearn 1b500002.305
Mullins cf400012.239
Hicks lf-rf200020.289
Urías 3b401001.266
Frazier 2b400001.241
McCann c412001.231
Totals36292511
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf400001.274
Ramírez dh400000.278
J.Naylor 1b400000.310
Laureano rf-cf300001.246
Giménez 2b311100.253
Freeman 3b300001.239
Arias ss100001.211
1-Tena pr-ss100000.208
Straw cf100010.227
a-Brennan ph-rf100000.265
Gallagher c200000.130
b-Calhoun ph100001.228
Fry c000000.232
Totals2811115
Baltimore100001000290
Cleveland000000100110

a-flied out for Straw in the 8th. b-struck out for Gallagher in the 8th.

1-ran for Arias in the 5th.

LOB – Baltimore 12, Cleveland 2. 2B – Santander (41). HR – Giménez (14), off Means. RBIs – Santander 2 (91), Giménez (61). SB – O'Hearn (5), Henderson (10).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 6 (Urías 2, Hicks 2, O'Hearn, Santander); Cleveland 0. RISP – Baltimore 2 for 8; Cleveland 0 for 0.

Runners moved up – O'Hearn.

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Means, W, 1-17⅓11114962.60
Cano, H, 300000162.17
Pérez, S, 3-4100000133.61
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill, L, 3-7451144935.13
Curry341113513.97
Kelly200004203.78

HBP – Means (Arias).

Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Chris Segal; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 2:23. A – 28,271 (34,788).

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 6
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer dh611201.259
Bichette ss512002.303
Guerrero Jr. 1b312120.265
Biggio rf402110.236
Chapman 3b300001.241
Varsho lf300002.219
a-Merrifield ph-lf100110.278
Schneider 2b400001.270
Kiermaier cf511001.269
Heineman c311001.231
b-Espinal ph101000.249
1-Eden pr010000---
Kirk c100000.246
Totals39610549
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b414100.327
2-Tapia pr010000---
H.Ramírez lf422011.304
Mead 3b501101.274
Paredes 2b400012.248
Caminero dh411011.250
Lowe rf513401.285
Margot cf400001.254
Bethancourt c311100.225
c-Aranda ph100001.181
Pinto c000000.241
Walls ss400001.201
Totals38712739
Toronto0000040206100
Tampa Bay4001000027123

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-reached on error for Varsho in the 7th. b-doubled for Heineman in the 8th. c-struck out for Bethancourt in the 8th.

1-ran for Espinal in the 8th. 2-ran for Díaz in the 9th.

E – Mead (2), Bethancourt (4), Walls (7). LOB – Toronto 13, Tampa Bay 9. 2B – Kiermaier (20), Biggio 2 (12), Springer (23), Espinal (14), Díaz (35). HR – Díaz (21), off Ryu; Lowe (19), off Ryu; Bethancourt (11), off Ryu. RBIs – Springer 2 (68), Merrifield (65), Díaz (76), Lowe 4 (79), Bethancourt (33), Mead (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 9 (Chapman 3, Varsho 2, Heineman 2, Schneider 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Mead 2, Bethancourt 2). RISP – Toronto 4 for 13; Tampa Bay 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Biggio, Schneider, Springer, H.Ramírez.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (H.Ramírez, Bethancourt, H.Ramírez).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryu4⅓75532893.31
Richards0000094.70
Green1⅔10003325.40
Cabrera0000162.53
García, H, 18100002134.02
Romano, L, 5-6, BS, 36-4042201192.68
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Littell5⅔52016993.68
Armstrong42200161.44
Poche, H, 21100000102.03
Kittredge, H, 111101104.15
Fairbanks, BS, 24-2801130182.70
Devenski, W, 2-21⅓00002193.18

Fairbanks pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored – Richards 2-0, Armstrong 2-2, Fairbanks 1-1, Devenski 3-0. HBP – Littell 2 (Schneider,Chapman), Ryu (Díaz), Fairbanks (Chapman). WP – Richards, Littell, Fairbanks.

Umpires – Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 3:08. A – 22,655 (25,025).

Texas 2, Seattle 0
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss401000.265
Rodríguez cf401000.283
T.Hernández dh301011.263
Raleigh c400001.234
Suárez 3b400002.231
France 1b402000.249
Moore rf301001.207
a-Kelenic ph000010.254
Haggerty lf300011.235
Caballero 2b300002.222
b-Torrens ph100000.333
Totals3306038
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b400002.276
Seager ss301010.333
Lowe 1b400000.269
Jung 3b400000.276
García rf322011.244
Heim c301111.263
Garver dh302100.272
Taveras cf200010.271
Carter lf301000.325
Totals2927244
Seattle000000000060
Texas01010000x270

a-walked for Moore in the 9th. b-grounded out for Caballero in the 9th.

LOB – Seattle 9, Texas 7. 2B – Rodríguez (36), Moore (8), García (28), Carter (3). RBIs – Garver (49), Heim (92). SB – García (9). CS – García (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (Torrens, Raleigh, Caballero); Texas 4 (Taveras, Carter 2, Jung). RISP – Seattle 0 for 5; Texas 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Rodríguez, Heim. GIDP – Lowe.

DP – Seattle 1 (Suárez, Crawford, France).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert, L, 13-75⅔52242943.75
Brash1⅓10001172.96
Topa110001132.34
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, W, 4-27500261022.92
Leclerc, H, 71⅓10002182.91
Chapman, S, 4-700010103.21

Inherited runners-scored – Brash 2-0, Chapman 1-0. IBB – off Gilbert (Seager). WP – Brash.

Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 2:28. A – 36,900 (40,000).

Kansas City 3, Houston 2
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b412001.275
Witt Jr. ss400102.276
Melendez lf300102.233
Blanco lf000000.226
Velázquez dh400001.228
Massey 2b402000.227
Waters rf401002.237
Cropley c300001.167
Pratto 1b311002.229
Isbel cf211010.234
Totals31372111
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b400012.310
Bregman 3b300010.264
Alvarez dh411000.292
Tucker rf301111.282
J.Abreu 1b300002.234
McCormick lf411100.281
Diaz c401001.285
Peña ss402000.262
Meyers cf200000.227
a-Singleton ph100001.197
Dubón cf100000.281
Totals3326237
Kansas City100020000370
Houston000000110261

a-struck out for Meyers in the 7th.

E – Diaz (6). LOB – Kansas City 3, Houston 8. 2B – Massey (18), Alvarez (23), Tucker (34). HR – McCormick (22), off Snider. RBIs – Melendez (55), Witt Jr. (93), McCormick (69), Tucker (109). SB – Peña 2 (13), Tucker (29). CS – Waters (5), Witt Jr. (12). SF – Melendez.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Pratto, Melendez, Cropley); Houston 4 (Altuve 2, J.Abreu, Diaz). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 9; Houston 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Garcia.

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, W, 5-17520023826.24
Hernández, H, 15100011205.05
Snider, H, 3121102224.26
Davidson, H, 121100145.60
Clarke, S, 3-61⅔00001285.49
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
France, L, 11-6573215913.83
Sousa200001280.00
B.Abreu100003151.84
Montero100002134.88

Inherited runners-scored – Clarke 1-0. HBP – Clarke (J.Abreu). WP – France.

Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 2:45. A – 41,692 (41,000).

Pittsburgh 13, Cincinnati 12
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Palacios rf612101.236
Reynolds lf421311.269
Hayes dh501002.278
Suwinski cf432111.219
Triolo 3b534000.290
Rodríguez c421012.211
Rivas 1b513501.222
Bae 2b412311.241
Williams ss500002.198
Totals42131613411
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b401020.239
Senzel lf421101.237
a-Martini ph-lf110100.217
Steer 1b513101.271
Encarnacion-Strand dh523401.278
1-Benson pr-dh000000.268
Stephenson c412310.248
Marte 3b401000.293
b-Votto ph111000.203
Friedl cf412110.277
Fairchild rf411002.223
c-Fraley ph100100.262
De La Cruz ss421013.231
Totals4112161258
Pittsburgh00010534013160
Cincinnati35100002112160

a-pinch hit for Senzel in the 8th. b-singled for Marte in the 9th. c-grounded out for Fairchild in the 9th.

1-ran for Encarnacion-Strand in the 8th.

LOB – Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 7. 2B – Triolo (5), Rivas (8), Bae (17), Stephenson (19), Fairchild (14), Steer (35), Friedl (21). HR – Reynolds (23), off Young; Encarnacion-Strand (10), off Falter; Stephenson (12), off Falter; Friedl (16), off Falter. RBIs – Rivas 5 (14), Bae 3 (32), Palacios (40), Reynolds 3 (82), Suwinski (69), Encarnacion-Strand 4 (31), Stephenson 3 (53), Friedl (60), Senzel (41), Steer (83), Martini (12), Fraley (65). SB – De La Cruz 2 (33), Friedl (26). CS – Bae (8).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (Palacios, Williams 2); Cincinnati 5 (Friedl, India, Fairchild, Encarnacion-Strand 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 9 for 17; Cincinnati 6 for 17.

Runners moved up – Rivas, Bae, Senzel, Fraley. LIDP – Friedl. GIDP – Stephenson.

DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Rivas; Bae, Rivas).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Falter298811575.58
Nicolas2211223427.00
Moreta2⅔00003264.02
Hernandez, W, 1-10001184.56
Selby132210257.94
Mlodzinski, S, 1-2121101232.14
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Phillips553339995.66
Young133300194.03
Cruz23310134.43
Sims, BS, 3-8110001153.28
Díaz, L, 9-654400173.03
Law0000033.60
Gibaut100001153.33

Cruz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Young 2-2, Sims 3-3, Law 1-0. HBP – Díaz (Reynolds). WP – Selby, Phillips.

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 3:22. A – 29,680 (43,891).

St. Louis 5, San Diego 2 (11)
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar cf400010.262
Edman 2b512001.242
Goldschmidt 1b210030.270
Walker rf511002.274
Palacios lf400100.250
Baker dh311120.212
2-Siani pr-dh000000.000
Knizner c411102.242
Lopez 3b300002.000
c-Yepez ph100001.191
Querecuto 3b100000.000
Winn ss301211.178
Totals3556579
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bogaerts ss511111.281
Tatis Jr. rf-cf301021.260
Soto lf401011.270
Machado dh401111.253
Campusano c501000.308
Kim 2b200030.264
Choi 1b200000.000
a-Cooper ph-1b100010.247
1-Rosario pr-3b110001.222
Batten 3b-1b301020.263
Grisham cf200000.198
b-Azocar ph-cf100000.237
d-Profar ph-rf100010.296
Totals34262125
St. Louis00000020003560
San Diego10000000100260

a-grounded out for Choi in the 6th. b-flied out for Grisham in the 7th. c-struck out for Lopez in the 9th. d-walked for Azocar in the 9th.

1-ran for Cooper in the 9th. 2-ran for Baker in the 11th.

LOB – St. Louis 8, San Diego 13. 2B – Edman (24), Knizner (10). RBIs – Winn 2 (8), Palacios (12), Baker (5), Knizner (31), Machado (88), Bogaerts (54). SB – Tatis Jr. (29), Siani (1), Walker (7). CS – Kim (9). SF – Palacios, Knizner.

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (Palacios, Edman 2, Querecuto, Walker); San Diego 8 (Campusano, Batten, Bogaerts, Soto 2, Grisham, Rosario 2). RISP – St. Louis 3 for 12; San Diego 1 for 17.

Runners moved up – Nootbaar, Cooper, Campusano. GIDP – Knizner, Nootbaar, Campusano, Soto, Machado.

DP – St. Louis 3 (Winn, Edman, Goldschmidt; Winn, Goldschmidt; Querecuto, Edman, Goldschmidt); San Diego 2 (Batten, Kim, Choi; Kim, Bogaerts, Choi).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodford3⅔41121785.09
Pallante1⅓00020164.82
Barnes110010216.75
King, H, 9110010111.62
VerHagen, H, 130001193.97
Helsley, BS, 12-171⅓01132302.60
Lawrence, W, 1-0200021215.64
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martinez420033623.59
Avila2⅔22222473.57
Cosgrove00010101.88
Suarez100000133.70
Hader100002151.19
Barlow, L, 0-21⅔23212343.42
Kerr0000034.32

Inherited runners-scored – Pallante 1-0, Helsley 1-0, Cosgrove 1-0, Kerr 1-0. IBB – off Lawrence (Machado), off Lawrence (Kim), off Barlow (Goldschmidt). WP – Woodford, Helsley.

Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Derek Thomas.

T – 3:43. A – 42,525 (40,222).

