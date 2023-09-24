Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Slater lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .258 c-Conforto ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .244 Estrada 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Flores 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Haniger dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .209 a-Pederson ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246 d-Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Luciano ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .333 Matos rf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .256 Fitzgerald cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 b-Yastrzemski ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Bailey c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Totals 29 0 2 0 3 11

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts 2b 3 2 2 2 2 0 .309 Freeman 1b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .334 Muncy 3b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .213 Martinez dh 4 1 2 3 0 0 .270 Outman cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .243 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Peralta lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .259 Heyward rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .271 Barnes c 3 2 1 0 1 1 .172 Totals 34 7 10 7 5 9

San Francisco 000 000 000 0 2 0 Los Angeles 012 020 02x 7 10 0

a-popped out for Haniger in the 7th. b-struck out for Fitzgerald in the 8th. c-walked for Slater in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Pederson in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Luciano (2), Martinez (25), Freeman (57), Betts 2 (40), Peralta (22). HR – Martinez (31), off Brebbia. RBIs – Martinez 3 (98), Freeman (96), Muncy (103), Betts 2 (105). SB – Freeman (22).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Estrada, Slater 2); Los Angeles 5 (Outman, Rojas 3, Muncy). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 5; Los Angeles 5 for 15.

Runners moved up – Bailey, Freeman.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brebbia, L, 3-2 1⅓ 1 1 1 1 1 20 3.53 Ta.Rogers 1⅓ 1 2 2 1 3 27 3.33 Junis 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.87 Stripling 4 7 4 4 3 4 80 5.57

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, W, 13-4 5 2 0 0 2 5 76 2.42 Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.16 Grove 2 0 0 0 1 3 37 6.41 Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.47

Inherited runners-scored – Ta.Rogers 1-0, Junis 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.

T – 2:30. A – 52,704 (56,000).