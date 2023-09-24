Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 0
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|c-Conforto ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Haniger dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|a-Pederson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|d-Ramos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Luciano ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Matos rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.256
|Fitzgerald cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|b-Yastrzemski ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Bailey c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|3
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.309
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.334
|Muncy 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.213
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.270
|Outman cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.243
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Barnes c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.172
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|5
|9
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|0
|Los Angeles
|012
|020
|02x
|7
|10
|0
a-popped out for Haniger in the 7th. b-struck out for Fitzgerald in the 8th. c-walked for Slater in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Pederson in the 9th.
LOB – San Francisco 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Luciano (2), Martinez (25), Freeman (57), Betts 2 (40), Peralta (22). HR – Martinez (31), off Brebbia. RBIs – Martinez 3 (98), Freeman (96), Muncy (103), Betts 2 (105). SB – Freeman (22).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Estrada, Slater 2); Los Angeles 5 (Outman, Rojas 3, Muncy). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 5; Los Angeles 5 for 15.
Runners moved up – Bailey, Freeman.
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brebbia, L, 3-2
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|3.53
|Ta.Rogers
|1⅓
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|27
|3.33
|Junis
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.87
|Stripling
|4
|7
|4
|4
|3
|4
|80
|5.57
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 13-4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|76
|2.42
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.16
|Grove
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|37
|6.41
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.47
Inherited runners-scored – Ta.Rogers 1-0, Junis 2-2.
Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.
T – 2:30. A – 52,704 (56,000).
Oakland 4, Detroit 1
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry ss-3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Vierling rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Torkelson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Carpenter dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Ibáñez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Lipcius 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|1-Short pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Meadows cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Kelly c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.182
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Totals
|34
|1
|6
|0
|6
|13
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Gelof 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|Brown rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Rooker dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Langeliers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Butler cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Diaz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Smith 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Allen ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Ruiz lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|28
|4
|6
|4
|2
|6
|Detroit
|001
|000
|000
|1
|6
|0
|Oakland
|002
|000
|02x
|4
|6
|2
1-ran for Lipcius in the 8th.
E – Diaz (8), Allen (9). LOB – Detroit 12, Oakland 2. 2B – Meadows (3), McKinstry (21), Noda (22). HR – Ruiz (5), off Wentz. RBIs – Ruiz 2 (46), Noda (53), Gelof (29). SB – Meadows (7), Brown (3). CS – McKinstry (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 6 (Carpenter 2, Meadows 2, Kelly 2); Oakland 1 (Butler). RISP – Detroit 1 for 8; Oakland 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Langeliers. GIDP – Butler, Brown.
DP – Detroit 2 (Ibáñez, McKinstry, Torkelson; Ibáñez, Short, Torkelson).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Díaz
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.90
|Wentz, L, 3-12
|5⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|5
|80
|6.45
|Foley
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|24
|2.71
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyle, W, 1-0
|6
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|94
|0.00
|Erceg, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|16
|4.96
|Jiménez, H, 5
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|29
|3.10
|May, S, 20-23
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|3.43
Inherited runners-scored – Wentz 1-0, May 3-0. WP – Jiménez.
Umpires – Home, Brian Walsh; First, Brian Knight; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T – 2:38. A – 9,776 (46,847).
Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 3
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Jones lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.285
|Bryant dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.245
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.271
|Tovar ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Goodman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Doyle cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.197
|Totals
|36
|3
|8
|2
|4
|12
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tauchman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|1-Crow-Armstrong pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hoerner 2b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.287
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.247
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Suzuki rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Morel dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Mastrobuoni 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
|6
|5
|Colorado
|030
|000
|000
|3
|8
|0
|Chicago
|100
|011
|12x
|6
|9
|1
1-ran for Tauchman in the 7th.
E – Swanson (11). LOB – Colorado 11, Chicago 9. 2B – Bryant (9), Doyle (15), Jones (21), Tovar 2 (36), Happ (34), Swanson (25), Gomes (19). HR – Morel (25), off Koch. RBIs – Díaz (72), Doyle (41), Happ (78), Hoerner 2 (68), Gomes (53), Bellinger (95), Morel (69). SB – Doyle (20), Mastrobuoni (12). SF – Hoerner, Bellinger.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 8 (McMahon, Díaz, Blackmon 4, Goodman, Bryant); Chicago 6 (Swanson 2, Suzuki, Mastrobuoni, Bellinger, Gomes). RISP – Colorado 2 for 14; Chicago 2 for 12.
Runners moved up – McMahon, Goodman, Bryant, Bellinger, Tauchman, Morel.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|92
|6.46
|Bird, BS, 0-11
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|4.40
|Mears, L, 0-1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|13
|2.70
|Lawrence
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.80
|Koch
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|21
|5.19
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman
|3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|64
|3.88
|Assad, W, 5-3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|49
|2.92
|Merryweather, H, 17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|23
|3.42
|Cuas, S, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.43
Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 3-1. HBP – Assad (Jones). WP – Flexen(2), Stroman.
Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T – 2:55. A – 38,608 (41,363).
L.A. Angels 1, Minnesota 0
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schanuel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Drury dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Grichuk lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Walsh rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.137
|Phillips cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Adell cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.226
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Stefanic 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Wallach c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Fletcher ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|1
|10
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Stevenson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Solano 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Julien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Taylor dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Wallner rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.240
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Larnach lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Luplow 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|a-Kirilloff ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|2
|10
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|000
|1
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|1
a-flied out for Luplow in the 7th.
E – Solano (4). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Minnesota 7. 2B – Grichuk (10), Drury (27). HR – Adell (3), off Gray. RBIs – Adell (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Fletcher 2, Wallach 2, Grichuk, Walsh); Minnesota 2 (Wallner 2). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 5; Minnesota 0 for 1.
Runners moved up – Stefanic. GIDP – Julien.
DP – Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, Stefanic, Schanuel; Fletcher, Stefanic, Schanuel).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rosenberg, W, 2-2
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|5
|91
|4.50
|Herget, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.67
|Joyce, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.00
|Soriano, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.51
|Estévez, S, 31-35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.50
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 8-8
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|93
|2.80
|Pagán
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.12
|Winder
|1⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|4.15
|Floro
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.62
Inherited runners-scored – Floro 2-0. HBP – Soriano (Solano), Estévez (Farmer).
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T – 2:35. A – 31,403 (38,544).
Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 5
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.271
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Stewart rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.262
|Mauricio 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Baty 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Vientos dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|a-Alvarez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|3
|2
|9
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Bohm 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.292
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Sosa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Rojas cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.299
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|0
|11
|New York
|020
|000
|300
|5
|9
|1
|Philadelphia
|021
|030
|10x
|7
|11
|1
a-flied out for Narváez in the 9th.
E – Lindor (10), Turner (22). LOB – New York 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B – Schwarber (19), Bohm (31). 3B – Nimmo (6), Castellanos (2). HR – Harper (20), off Quintana; Bohm (19), off Quintana. RBIs – Nimmo 2 (66), Lindor (90), Harper 3 (69), Castellanos (104), Bohm (95), Turner (76), Realmuto (61). SB – Realmuto 2 (15). CS – Stewart (1), Realmuto (5). SF – Lindor.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Vientos); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos 2, Castro). RISP – New York 1 for 4; Philadelphia 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Harper. GIDP – Alonso, Sosa.
DP – New York 1 (Baty, Mauricio, Alonso); Philadelphia 2 (Sosa, Castro, Bohm; Realmuto, Turner, Realmuto).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, L, 3-6
|6
|8
|6
|5
|0
|10
|103
|3.39
|Garrett
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|7.07
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 13-6
|7
|8
|5
|3
|1
|6
|99
|3.64
|Soto, H, 23
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|4.78
|Alvarado, S, 10-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.83
HBP – Wheeler (Stewart). WP – Quintana.
Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Edwin Jimenez; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T – 2:31. A – 40,388 (42,901).
Chicago White Sox 1, Boston 0
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Vaughn 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Thompson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Sosa 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Lee c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.073
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|1
|10
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rafaela cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|Turner dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Yoshida lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Valdez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|1-Reyes pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.273
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|2-Wong pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|34
|0
|8
|0
|2
|14
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001
|1
|5
|1
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|0
|8
|0
1-ran for Valdez in the 9th. 2-ran for McGuire in the 9th.
E – Lee (3). LOB – Chicago 4, Boston 10. 2B – Rafaela (6), Yoshida (30), Valdez (6). HR – Robert Jr. (38), off Winckowski. RBIs – Robert Jr. (80). CS – Sosa (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Vaughn); Boston 6 (Rafaela, Yoshida, Story 2, Devers 2). RISP – Chicago 0 for 2; Boston 0 for 10.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease
|7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|11
|108
|4.66
|Bummer, W, 5-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|28
|6.99
|Shaw, S, 3-4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|4.65
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|92
|4.25
|Winckowski, L, 4-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|29
|2.92
WP – Cease.
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, David Arrieta; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 2:27. A – 33,392 (37,755).
Miami 5, Milwaukee 4
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.235
|Canha dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Frelick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Monasterio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Perkins cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|a-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|3
|9
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Wendle ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.245
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Gurriel 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.245
|Burger 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.306
|1-Hampson pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|De La Cruz lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Sánchez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Berti ss-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Fortes c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.204
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|4
|5
|10
|Milwaukee
|000
|004
|000
|4
|7
|1
|Miami
|300
|100
|010
|5
|8
|0
a-struck out for Perkins in the 9th.
1-ran for Burger in the 8th.
E – Donaldson 2 (1). LOB – Milwaukee 6, Miami 8. 2B – Yelich (33), Donaldson (3), De La Cruz (32). HR – Santana (10), off Puk; Burger (9), off Woodruff. RBIs – Contreras (76), Santana 3 (28), Burger 3 (27), Fortes (25). SF – Fortes.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Santana, Frelick 2); Miami 3 (Fortes, Arraez 2). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 6; Miami 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Donaldson, Berti 2, Sánchez. GIDP – Monasterio.
DP – Miami 1 (Berti, Arraez, Bell).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff
|5
|6
|4
|4
|2
|6
|87
|2.28
|Milner
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|1.87
|Uribe
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.26
|Payamps, L, 6-5
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|21
|2.62
|Chafin
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7.07
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|86
|3.73
|Puk, BS, 15-23
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|4.08
|Moore
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0.00
|Nardi, W, 8-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.67
|Scott, S, 10-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.41
Inherited runners-scored – Chafin 2-0, Puk 2-2. HBP – Nardi (Canha). WP – Payamps.
Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Scott Barry; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T – 2:35. A – 23,867 (37,446).
Baltimore 2, Cleveland 1
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Henderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|Rutschman dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.260
|Hays lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|O'Hearn 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Hicks lf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.289
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|McCann c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|5
|11
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|J.Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Laureano rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Freeman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Arias ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|1-Tena pr-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Straw cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|a-Brennan ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|b-Calhoun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Fry c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Totals
|28
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Baltimore
|100
|001
|000
|2
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100
|1
|1
|0
a-flied out for Straw in the 8th. b-struck out for Gallagher in the 8th.
1-ran for Arias in the 5th.
LOB – Baltimore 12, Cleveland 2. 2B – Santander (41). HR – Giménez (14), off Means. RBIs – Santander 2 (91), Giménez (61). SB – O'Hearn (5), Henderson (10).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 6 (Urías 2, Hicks 2, O'Hearn, Santander); Cleveland 0. RISP – Baltimore 2 for 8; Cleveland 0 for 0.
Runners moved up – O'Hearn.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, W, 1-1
|7⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|96
|2.60
|Cano, H, 30
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.17
|Pérez, S, 3-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.61
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, L, 3-7
|4
|5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|93
|5.13
|Curry
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|51
|3.97
|Kelly
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|20
|3.78
HBP – Means (Arias).
Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Chris Segal; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 2:23. A – 28,271 (34,788).
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 6
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.265
|Biggio rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.236
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Varsho lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|a-Merrifield ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Schneider 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Kiermaier cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Heineman c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|b-Espinal ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|1-Eden pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Kirk c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Totals
|39
|6
|10
|5
|4
|9
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.327
|2-Tapia pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|H.Ramírez lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Mead 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Paredes 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.248
|Caminero dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Lowe rf
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.285
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Bethancourt c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|c-Aranda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Pinto c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|3
|9
|Toronto
|000
|004
|020
|6
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|400
|100
|002
|7
|12
|3
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-reached on error for Varsho in the 7th. b-doubled for Heineman in the 8th. c-struck out for Bethancourt in the 8th.
1-ran for Espinal in the 8th. 2-ran for Díaz in the 9th.
E – Mead (2), Bethancourt (4), Walls (7). LOB – Toronto 13, Tampa Bay 9. 2B – Kiermaier (20), Biggio 2 (12), Springer (23), Espinal (14), Díaz (35). HR – Díaz (21), off Ryu; Lowe (19), off Ryu; Bethancourt (11), off Ryu. RBIs – Springer 2 (68), Merrifield (65), Díaz (76), Lowe 4 (79), Bethancourt (33), Mead (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 9 (Chapman 3, Varsho 2, Heineman 2, Schneider 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Mead 2, Bethancourt 2). RISP – Toronto 4 for 13; Tampa Bay 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Biggio, Schneider, Springer, H.Ramírez.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (H.Ramírez, Bethancourt, H.Ramírez).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu
|4⅓
|7
|5
|5
|3
|2
|89
|3.31
|Richards
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.70
|Green
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|32
|5.40
|Cabrera
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.53
|García, H, 18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.02
|Romano, L, 5-6, BS, 36-40
|⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|2.68
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Littell
|5⅔
|5
|2
|0
|1
|6
|99
|3.68
|Armstrong
|⅓
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|1.44
|Poche, H, 21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.03
|Kittredge, H, 1
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|4.15
|Fairbanks, BS, 24-28
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|18
|2.70
|Devenski, W, 2-2
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.18
Fairbanks pitched to 4 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored – Richards 2-0, Armstrong 2-2, Fairbanks 1-1, Devenski 3-0. HBP – Littell 2 (Schneider,Chapman), Ryu (Díaz), Fairbanks (Chapman). WP – Richards, Littell, Fairbanks.
Umpires – Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Carlos Torres.
T – 3:08. A – 22,655 (25,025).
Texas 2, Seattle 0
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|T.Hernández dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|France 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Moore rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|a-Kelenic ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Haggerty lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Caballero 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|b-Torrens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|3
|8
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|García rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Heim c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Garver dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Taveras cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Carter lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Totals
|29
|2
|7
|2
|4
|4
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|0
|Texas
|010
|100
|00x
|2
|7
|0
a-walked for Moore in the 9th. b-grounded out for Caballero in the 9th.
LOB – Seattle 9, Texas 7. 2B – Rodríguez (36), Moore (8), García (28), Carter (3). RBIs – Garver (49), Heim (92). SB – García (9). CS – García (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (Torrens, Raleigh, Caballero); Texas 4 (Taveras, Carter 2, Jung). RISP – Seattle 0 for 5; Texas 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Rodríguez, Heim. GIDP – Lowe.
DP – Seattle 1 (Suárez, Crawford, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, L, 13-7
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
|94
|3.75
|Brash
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.96
|Topa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.34
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 4-2
|7
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|102
|2.92
|Leclerc, H, 7
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.91
|Chapman, S, 4-7
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|3.21
Inherited runners-scored – Brash 2-0, Chapman 1-0. IBB – off Gilbert (Seager). WP – Brash.
Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.
T – 2:28. A – 36,900 (40,000).
Kansas City 3, Houston 2
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Melendez lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.233
|Blanco lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Velázquez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Waters rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Cropley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Pratto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Isbel cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|2
|1
|11
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.310
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|McCormick lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Diaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Meyers cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|a-Singleton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Dubón cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|3
|7
|Kansas City
|100
|020
|000
|3
|7
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|110
|2
|6
|1
a-struck out for Meyers in the 7th.
E – Diaz (6). LOB – Kansas City 3, Houston 8. 2B – Massey (18), Alvarez (23), Tucker (34). HR – McCormick (22), off Snider. RBIs – Melendez (55), Witt Jr. (93), McCormick (69), Tucker (109). SB – Peña 2 (13), Tucker (29). CS – Waters (5), Witt Jr. (12). SF – Melendez.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Pratto, Melendez, Cropley); Houston 4 (Altuve 2, J.Abreu, Diaz). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 9; Houston 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Garcia.
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, W, 5-17
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|82
|6.24
|Hernández, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|5.05
|Snider, H, 3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|4.26
|Davidson, H, 1
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|5.60
|Clarke, S, 3-6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|5.49
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|France, L, 11-6
|5
|7
|3
|2
|1
|5
|91
|3.83
|Sousa
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|0.00
|B.Abreu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|1.84
|Montero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.88
Inherited runners-scored – Clarke 1-0. HBP – Clarke (J.Abreu). WP – France.
Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 2:45. A – 41,692 (41,000).
Pittsburgh 13, Cincinnati 12
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Palacios rf
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Reynolds lf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.269
|Hayes dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Suwinski cf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.219
|Triolo 3b
|5
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Rodríguez c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|Rivas 1b
|5
|1
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.222
|Bae 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.241
|Williams ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Totals
|42
|13
|16
|13
|4
|11
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.239
|Senzel lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|a-Martini ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Steer 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Encarnacion-Strand dh
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.278
|1-Benson pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Stephenson c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.248
|Marte 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|b-Votto ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Friedl cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|Fairchild rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|c-Fraley ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|De La Cruz ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.231
|Totals
|41
|12
|16
|12
|5
|8
|Pittsburgh
|000
|105
|340
|13
|16
|0
|Cincinnati
|351
|000
|021
|12
|16
|0
a-pinch hit for Senzel in the 8th. b-singled for Marte in the 9th. c-grounded out for Fairchild in the 9th.
1-ran for Encarnacion-Strand in the 8th.
LOB – Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 7. 2B – Triolo (5), Rivas (8), Bae (17), Stephenson (19), Fairchild (14), Steer (35), Friedl (21). HR – Reynolds (23), off Young; Encarnacion-Strand (10), off Falter; Stephenson (12), off Falter; Friedl (16), off Falter. RBIs – Rivas 5 (14), Bae 3 (32), Palacios (40), Reynolds 3 (82), Suwinski (69), Encarnacion-Strand 4 (31), Stephenson 3 (53), Friedl (60), Senzel (41), Steer (83), Martini (12), Fraley (65). SB – De La Cruz 2 (33), Friedl (26). CS – Bae (8).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (Palacios, Williams 2); Cincinnati 5 (Friedl, India, Fairchild, Encarnacion-Strand 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 9 for 17; Cincinnati 6 for 17.
Runners moved up – Rivas, Bae, Senzel, Fraley. LIDP – Friedl. GIDP – Stephenson.
DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Rivas; Bae, Rivas).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Falter
|2
|9
|8
|8
|1
|1
|57
|5.58
|Nicolas
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|34
|27.00
|Moreta
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|4.02
|Hernandez, W, 1-1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|4.56
|Selby
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|25
|7.94
|Mlodzinski, S, 1-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|2.14
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Phillips
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|9
|99
|5.66
|Young
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|19
|4.03
|Cruz
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|13
|4.43
|Sims, BS, 3-8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.28
|Díaz, L, 9-6
|⅔
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|17
|3.03
|Law
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.60
|Gibaut
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.33
Cruz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – Young 2-2, Sims 3-3, Law 1-0. HBP – Díaz (Reynolds). WP – Selby, Phillips.
Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T – 3:22. A – 29,680 (43,891).
St. Louis 5, San Diego 2 (11)
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Edman 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.270
|Walker rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Palacios lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Baker dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.212
|2-Siani pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Knizner c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Lopez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|c-Yepez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Querecuto 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Winn ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.178
|Totals
|35
|5
|6
|5
|7
|9
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.281
|Tatis Jr. rf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.260
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Machado dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.253
|Campusano c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Kim 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.264
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Cooper ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|1-Rosario pr-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Batten 3b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.263
|Grisham cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|b-Azocar ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|d-Profar ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|12
|5
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|200
|03
|5
|6
|0
|San Diego
|100
|000
|001
|00
|2
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Choi in the 6th. b-flied out for Grisham in the 7th. c-struck out for Lopez in the 9th. d-walked for Azocar in the 9th.
1-ran for Cooper in the 9th. 2-ran for Baker in the 11th.
LOB – St. Louis 8, San Diego 13. 2B – Edman (24), Knizner (10). RBIs – Winn 2 (8), Palacios (12), Baker (5), Knizner (31), Machado (88), Bogaerts (54). SB – Tatis Jr. (29), Siani (1), Walker (7). CS – Kim (9). SF – Palacios, Knizner.
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (Palacios, Edman 2, Querecuto, Walker); San Diego 8 (Campusano, Batten, Bogaerts, Soto 2, Grisham, Rosario 2). RISP – St. Louis 3 for 12; San Diego 1 for 17.
Runners moved up – Nootbaar, Cooper, Campusano. GIDP – Knizner, Nootbaar, Campusano, Soto, Machado.
DP – St. Louis 3 (Winn, Edman, Goldschmidt; Winn, Goldschmidt; Querecuto, Edman, Goldschmidt); San Diego 2 (Batten, Kim, Choi; Kim, Bogaerts, Choi).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodford
|3⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|78
|5.09
|Pallante
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|4.82
|Barnes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|6.75
|King, H, 9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|1.62
|VerHagen, H, 13
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|3.97
|Helsley, BS, 12-17
|1⅓
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|30
|2.60
|Lawrence, W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|5.64
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|62
|3.59
|Avila
|2⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|47
|3.57
|Cosgrove
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|1.88
|Suarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.70
|Hader
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.19
|Barlow, L, 0-2
|1⅔
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|34
|3.42
|Kerr
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.32
Inherited runners-scored – Pallante 1-0, Helsley 1-0, Cosgrove 1-0, Kerr 1-0. IBB – off Lawrence (Machado), off Lawrence (Kim), off Barlow (Goldschmidt). WP – Woodford, Helsley.
Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Derek Thomas.
T – 3:43. A – 42,525 (40,222).
