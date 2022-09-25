Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Sept. 24

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .198 a-Longoria ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Yastrzemski rf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .213 b-Davis ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Flores 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .228 Villar dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .211 Vosler 3b-rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .295 Slater cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Proctor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bart c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Totals 31 2 4 2 1 8

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carroll lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270 P.Smith dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .215 Varsho rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .241 Walker 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .237 K.Marte 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Rojas 3b 2 1 0 0 2 2 .263 Thomas cf 4 1 0 1 0 1 .232 C.Kelly c 2 0 0 1 0 0 .211 Perdomo ss 3 0 1 2 0 0 .193 Totals 30 5 7 5 3 7

San Francisco 000 101 000 2 4 0 Arizona 000 500 00x 5 7 0

a-lined out for Wade Jr. in the 8th. b-flied out for Yastrzemski in the 8th.

LOB – San Francisco 3, Arizona 5. 2B – Yastrzemski (29), K.Marte (42). HR – Yastrzemski (15), off M.Kelly. RBIs – Vosler (12), Yastrzemski (50), Walker (88), Thomas (39), C.Kelly (35), Perdomo 2 (38). SB – Perdomo (9). SF – C.Kelly.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 2 (Slater, Crawford); Arizona 3 (Thomas 2, Carroll). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 4; Arizona 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Flores. LIDP – P.Smith.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb, L, 6-7 5⅔ 5 5 5 2 3 93 3.67 Szapucki 2⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 20 2.53 Cotton 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 3 21 0.00

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Kelly, W, 13-7 7⅔ 4 2 2 1 6 93 3.13 Mantiply, H, 22 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.73 Moronta, S, 2-3 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.09

Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T – 2:37. A – 24,504 (48,686).