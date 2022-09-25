Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Sept. 24

Arizona 5, San Francisco 2
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. lf300000.198
a-Longoria ph-3b100000.240
Yastrzemski rf312100.213
b-Davis ph-lf100000.245
Flores 1b400002.234
Crawford ss411001.228
Villar dh300012.211
Vosler 3b-rf301101.295
Slater cf300001.263
Proctor 2b300000.000
Bart c300001.216
Totals3124218
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carroll lf401001.270
P.Smith dh412000.215
Varsho rf411002.241
Walker 1b311111.237
K.Marte 2b401000.242
Rojas 3b210022.263
Thomas cf410101.232
C.Kelly c200100.211
Perdomo ss301200.193
Totals3057537
San Francisco000101000240
Arizona00050000x570

a-lined out for Wade Jr. in the 8th. b-flied out for Yastrzemski in the 8th.

LOB – San Francisco 3, Arizona 5. 2B – Yastrzemski (29), K.Marte (42). HR – Yastrzemski (15), off M.Kelly. RBIs – Vosler (12), Yastrzemski (50), Walker (88), Thomas (39), C.Kelly (35), Perdomo 2 (38). SB – Perdomo (9). SF – C.Kelly.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 2 (Slater, Crawford); Arizona 3 (Thomas 2, Carroll). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 4; Arizona 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Flores. LIDP – P.Smith.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb, L, 6-75⅔55523933.67
Szapucki2⅔10001202.53
Cotton1⅔10013210.00
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Kelly, W, 13-77⅔42216933.13
Mantiply, H, 221⅔0000092.73
Moronta, S, 2-31⅔00002134.09

Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T – 2:37. A – 24,504 (48,686).

Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McNeil lf-2b512000.318
Canha cf-lf311002.266
Lindor ss302100.272
Alonso 1b411200.265
Escobar 3b400002.234
Ruf rf401001.161
Guillorme 2b201000.279
Naquin cf100000.230
Vientos dh311110.167
Nido c300001.239
a-Vogelbach ph000010.252
Totals3249426
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf-2b500001.236
Machín 3b332020.234
Murphy dh411011.253
Brown cf-lf433210.233
Garcia 1b411212.233
Capel rf523400.500
Langeliers c401110.209
J.Díaz 2b302000.375
Pache cf200002.157
Allen ss401102.208
Totals3810141068
New York310000000490
Oakland40101112x10140

a-walked for Nido in the 9th.

LOB – New York 6, Oakland 10. 2B – Garcia (6), Langeliers (8), Murphy (36), J.Díaz (1), Brown (26). 3B – Capel (1). HR – Alonso (38), off Waldichuk; Vientos (1), off Waldichuk; Brown (24), off deGrom; Capel (1), off Williams. RBIs – Lindor (100), Alonso 2 (123), Vientos (4), Garcia 2 (20), Capel 4 (4), Langeliers (15), Brown 2 (65), Allen (14). SB – Allen (3). CS – Lindor (6). SF – Lindor.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Escobar, McNeil); Oakland 6 (Kemp, Allen 2, Brown 2, Pache). RISP – New York 0 for 4; Oakland 6 for 15.

Runners moved up – Capel, Murphy. GIDP – Vientos, Lindor.

DP – Oakland 2 (Allen, J.Díaz, Garcia; Allen, J.Díaz, Garcia).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
deGrom, L, 5-34⅔65545802.93
Williams1⅔21101163.09
Rodríguez21100104.75
Megill0000025.15
Ottavino1⅔21101132.21
May1⅔22221265.64
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Waldichuk, W, 1-25⅔54404717.15
Pruitt, H, 22⅔20000204.44
Puk1⅔20002163.18
Cyr1⅔00020242.89

Inherited runners-scored – Megill 1-0. HBP – Waldichuk 2 (Canha,Guillorme).

Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 2:55. A – 16,041 (46,847).

N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 5
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf500002.257
Wong c000000.242
Devers 3b411012.289
Bogaerts ss402000.315
Verdugo rf412112.283
Hernández 2b400011.225
Casas 1b211330.130
Dalbec dh501003.210
McGuire c311100.361
b-Refsnyder ph-lf100001.300
Almonte cf411001.308
Totals36595612
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Judge rf300012.314
Rizzo 1b311210.225
Torres 2b412102.252
Donaldson 3b301112.228
Stanton dh411003.213
Cabrera lf321211.231
Bader cf300012.286
Kiner-Falefa ss401100.265
Higashioka c211000.204
a-Hicks ph010010.219
Trevino c100000.254
Totals30787612
Boston030001100590
New York11021020x780

a-walked for Higashioka in the 7th. b-struck out for McGuire in the 8th.

LOB – Boston 11, New York 5. 2B – Verdugo (37). HR – Casas (4), off Germán; McGuire (3), off Germán; Torres (24), off Pivetta; Cabrera (4), off Pivetta; Rizzo (32), off Schreiber. RBIs – Casas 3 (8), McGuire (12), Verdugo (71), Torres (70), Kiner-Falefa (47), Cabrera 2 (17), Donaldson (59), Rizzo 2 (74). CS – Rizzo (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 7 (Hernández, McGuire 2, Pham, Dalbec 3); New York 2 (Stanton, Cabrera). RISP – Boston 3 for 16; New York 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Hernández 2, Casas, Rizzo.

DP – Boston 1 (McGuire, Hernández, McGuire).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta5⅔65548954.48
Brasier1⅔00002135.86
Schreiber, L, 3-41⅔22222342.18
Bazardo1⅔00000133.60
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Germán5⅔33315663.30
Britton, H, 1111311927.00
Trivino, H, 21⅔11102132.00
Luetge, W, 4-430012292.78
Schmidt, H, 31⅔00001133.40
Effross, S, 2-21⅔10011192.89

Inherited runners-scored – Trivino 3-0, Luetge 1-1, Schmidt 2-0. HBP – Effross (Bogaerts). WP – Luetge.

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Brian Knight.

T – 3:25. A – 47,611 (47,309).

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Swanson ss502101.279
Contreras c413211.279
Riley 1b-3b500001.280
d'Arnaud dh512001.271
Ozuna lf411002.221
Heredia lf000000.127
Harris II cf413200.306
Grissom 2b412100.296
Arcia 3b411002.243
Olson 1b000000.233
Grossman rf400003.221
Totals396146111
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf300011.211
Hoskins 1b411002.250
Harper dh311210.288
Realmuto c400000.276
Bohm 3b400000.290
Marsh cf410002.281
Segura 2b301010.279
Stott ss400002.228
Maton rf200101.262
Totals3133338
Atlanta0114000006142
Philadelphia000002100330

E – Riley 2 (15). LOB – Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 5. 2B – d'Arnaud (22), Harris II (27), Hoskins (31). HR – Contreras (20), off Falter; Harris II (19), off Falter; Harper (18), off Wright. RBIs – Grissom (17), Contreras 2 (44), Harris II 2 (61), Swanson (89), Harper 2 (60), Maton (17). SF – Maton.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Arcia 2, Riley); Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins). RISP – Atlanta 3 for 9; Philadelphia 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – Harris II. GIDP – Riley, d'Arnaud.

DP – Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins; Segura, Stott, Hoskins).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wright, W, 20-55⅓22226973.18
McHugh00000102.74
Iglesias11000160.44
Minter, H, 321⅓00011192.08
Jansen, S, 37-441⅔00001123.57
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Falter, L, 5-43106606904.21
Bellatti1⅓20003283.16
Brogdon1⅔00010153.35
Domínguez1⅔10001152.81
Robertson1⅔0000192.66
Eflin1⅔1000094.09

Inherited runners-scored – Minter 1-0, Bellatti 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Gabe Morales.

T – 3:22. A – 36,692 (42,792).

Miami 4, Washington 1
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf400003.247
García 2b400001.272
Meneses 1b411101.324
Voit dh400002.244
Call lf101010.267
Abrams ss301001.231
Vargas 3b300000.288
Robles cf300002.225
Adams c300002.183
Totals29131112
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 3b400000.246
Anderson rf412000.227
Cooper dh310013.260
Leblanc 2b400001.283
Bleday lf401201.169
De La Cruz cf424100.232
Stallings c402001.224
Rojas ss301100.236
Díaz 1b300002.163
Totals33410418
Washington100000000130
Miami20010100x4100

LOB – Washington 3, Miami 6. 2B – De La Cruz 2 (14), Anderson (14), Rojas (18). HR – Meneses (11), off Alcantara; De La Cruz (11), off Fedde. RBIs – Meneses (27), Bleday 2 (11), De La Cruz (35), Rojas (35).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 1 (Robles); Miami 6 (Díaz 2, Bleday, Stallings 3). RISP – Washington 0 for 2; Miami 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Vargas, Leblanc 2. GIDP – Vargas, Rojas.

DP – Washington 1 (Vargas, García, Meneses); Miami 1 (Díaz, Rojas).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fedde, L, 6-11594414945.34
Weems1⅓00002155.57
Cishek1⅔10002164.48
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara, W, 14-88⅔311111992.32
Floro, S, 7-101⅔00001133.17

Inherited runners-scored – Weems 2-0. HBP – Alcantara (Call).

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 2:18. A – 16,099 (36,742).

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 0
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry ss400003.206
Quiroz 2b401001.278
Wisdom rf400001.210
Happ lf301000.269
Velázquez lf000010.198
Gomes c400002.227
Reyes dh400002.238
Bote 3b301000.252
Young 1b301000.263
Morel cf301002.237
Totals32050111
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bae 2b411201.286
Reynolds cf311002.266
Castro 3b412000.239
Castillo rf100100.202
a-Suwinski ph-lf211301.194
Newman ss401000.273
Chavis 1b300010.229
Gamel dh311010.231
Allen lf-rf410003.186
Delay c300001.216
Totals3167628
Chicago000000000052
Pittsburgh10005000x670

a-homered for Castillo in the 5th.

E – Bote (1), Miley (1). LOB – Chicago 6, Pittsburgh 5. 2B – Morel (18), Castro (8), Bae (1), Newman (18). HR – Suwinski (18), off Alzolay. RBIs – Castillo (28), Bae 2 (2). SF – Castillo.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Quiroz 2, Gomes); Pittsburgh 3 (Chavis, Allen, Newman). RISP – Chicago 0 for 3; Pittsburgh 2 for 7.

GIDP – Castillo.

DP – Chicago 1 (McKinstry, Quiroz, Young).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miley, L, 1-24⅔33113653.34
Alzolay3⅔33303416.43
Wick1⅔10012204.43
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oviedo, W, 2-17⅔30007823.05
Z.Thompson2⅔20014425.11

Inherited runners-scored – Alzolay 2-2. HBP – Alzolay (Reynolds).

Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 2:26. A – 17,273 (38,747).

Cleveland 4, Texas 2
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan dh200010.295
Rosario ss402100.283
Ramírez 3b300011.276
Naylor 1b400001.258
Gonzalez rf422201.291
Giménez 2b412100.303
Brennan lf400001.267
Hedges c400000.169
Straw cf210011.216
Totals3146435
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b312110.254
Seager ss401000.247
Lowe 1b300012.305
Heim dh401000.229
Jung 3b300010.172
Taveras cf301001.267
Huff c412101.245
Smith lf400000.205
Thompson rf300001.277
a-Calhoun ph100000.202
Totals3227235
Cleveland000010111460
Texas001000001270

a-grounded out for Thompson in the 9th.

LOB – Cleveland 4, Texas 7. 2B – Giménez (26), Rosario (26), Seager (23). 3B – Rosario (9). HR – Gonzalez (10), off Otto; Giménez (17), off Burke; Gonzalez (11), off Moore; Semien (24), off Quantrill; Huff (3), off Clase. RBIs – Gonzalez 2 (41), Giménez (68), Rosario (68), Semien (78), Huff (9). CS – Rosario (4). S – Kwan, Taveras.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Straw, Naylor 2); Texas 4 (Smith 2, Heim 2). RISP – Cleveland 1 for 7; Texas 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – Huff. GIDP – Seager.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Rosario, Naylor).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill, W, 14-56⅔51134833.49
Hentges, H, 81⅔10000112.41
Stephan, H, 181⅔00001112.69
Clase, S, 39-431⅔11100141.46
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Otto531113734.73
Burke, L, 7-42⅓22222341.71
Moore1⅔11100102.09

Inherited runners-scored – Burke 1-0. IBB – off Burke (Ramírez).

Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T – 2:30. A – 28,415 (40,300).

Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 2
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf410010.257
Mitchell cf000000.267
Adames ss511101.243
Tellez 1b432110.223
Renfroe rf534500.253
Wong 2b401011.254
McCutchen dh511002.240
Urías 3b311100.228
Narváez c402100.216
Taylor cf-lf401100.226
Totals3810131034
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl dh-lf300012.248
Steer 3b-2b300002.210
K.Farmer ss-3b310011.257
Fairchild lf311010.339
Barrero ss000000.156
Lopez 2b-p401100.294
Aquino rf401003.198
Reynolds 1b301111.253
Siani cf300001.000
Robinson c300000.106
Totals29242410
Milwaukee00042030110130
Cincinnati100000100240

LOB – Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 5. 2B – McCutchen (25), Adames (31). HR – Renfroe (26), off Ashcraft; Renfroe (27), off Overton; Tellez (33), off Lopez. RBIs – Renfroe 5 (68), Narváez (23), Taylor (50), Adames (96), Urías (44), Tellez (86), Lopez (10), Reynolds (23).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Narváez, Yelich); Cincinnati 3 (Robinson, Fairchild, Aquino). RISP – Milwaukee 5 for 11; Cincinnati 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – Tellez, Lopez, K.Farmer. GIDP – Taylor, Urías, K.Farmer, Robinson.

DP – Milwaukee 2 (Wong, Adames, Tellez; Wong, Adames, Tellez); Cincinnati 2 (K.Farmer, Lopez, Reynolds; Reynolds, Lopez, Reynolds).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes, W, 11-86⅓422381023.11
Gott00000103.86
Rogers1⅔00010166.30
Suter1⅔00002173.73
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft, L, 5-44⅔84402704.18
Overton3⅔45531643.25
Kuhnel1⅔00001115.67
Lopez1⅔11100149.00

Inherited runners-scored – Gott 2-0. HBP – Ashcraft (Urías), Rogers (Steer). WP – Ashcraft.

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Additon.

T – 2:57. A – 20,472 (42,319).

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer dh300001.260
Bichette ss400001.284
Guerrero Jr. 1b300011.276
Kirk c401000.294
Chapman 3b401001.236
Hernández rf-lf411000.259
Tapia lf200000.263
a-Jansen ph000010.255
1-Zimmer pr-cf010000.103
Merrifield 2b312301.230
Bradley Jr. cf-rf200011.177
Totals2935336
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Aranda 3b200012.250
b-Paredes ph-3b100000.221
Franco ss401001.274
Arozarena rf-lf402001.273
Peralta lf200010.245
c-Ramírez ph101100.308
2-Walls pr-2b000000.172
Margot dh400002.288
Mastrobuoni 2b-rf401001.375
Mejía c301001.251
d-Bethancourt ph100001.254
Choi 1b400002.223
Siri cf311001.252
Totals33171212
Toronto000000300351
Tampa Bay000000010171

a-walked for Tapia in the 7th. b-flied out for Aranda in the 8th. c-singled for Peralta in the 8th. d-struck out for Mejía in the 9th.

1-ran for Jansen in the 7th. 2-ran for Ramírez in the 8th.

E – Bichette (21), Mejía (2). LOB – Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 7. 2B – Merrifield (3), Hernández (32), Arozarena (40), Mejía (22). HR – Merrifield (4), off Raley. RBIs – Merrifield 3 (11), Ramírez (55). CS – Zimmer (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 2 (Kirk 2); Tampa Bay 5 (Choi 2, Peralta 2, Margot). RISP – Toronto 1 for 4; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Bichette, Mejía. GIDP – Hernández, Bichette, Margot.

DP – Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr.); Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, Mastrobuoni, Choi; Paredes, Walls, Choi).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah, W, 15-77⅔400281132.31
Mayza, H, 1621101133.13
Romano, S, 35-411⅓10003212.24
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rasmussen, L, 10-76⅓31125882.85
Raley12210142.75
Faucher1⅓00001166.27
Ogando1⅔10000133.00

Inherited runners-scored – Romano 2-1, Raley 1-1. HBP – Ogando (Zimmer).

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.

T – 3:18. A – 22,169 (25,000).

Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 4
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rengifo 2b512000.274
Trout cf411202.273
Ohtani dh501200.270
Ward rf300010.273
Ford 1b300010.230
Duffy 3b400003.249
Thaiss c400003.196
Moniak lf311011.212
Soto ss312010.333
Totals3447449
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Miranda dh513000.267
Correa ss501101.287
Arraez 1b422000.313
Urshela 3b423100.274
Sánchez c311400.209
Celestino cf400100.240
Cave lf411000.215
Palacios 2b210110.093
Wallner rf400003.250
Totals35811814
Los Angeles003000001473
Minnesota21013010x8111

E – Detmers (2), Soto (2), Duffy (5), Cave (1). LOB – Los Angeles 8, Minnesota 6. 2B – Trout (22), Urshela (26). 3B – Cave (3). HR – Sánchez (15), off Mayers. RBIs – Trout 2 (76), Ohtani 2 (92), Urshela (59), Sánchez 4 (57), Correa (61), Palacios (3), Celestino (20). SF – Trout, Sánchez, Palacios.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Duffy, Rengifo, Ohtani); Minnesota 3 (Palacios, Arraez, Celestino). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 7; Minnesota 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – Celestino, Cave. GIDP – Correa.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Soto, Ford).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Detmers, L, 6-64⅔85402713.88
Mayers2⅓33211455.68
Zastryzny00000427.00
Weiss1⅔00001122.70
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan4⅔43335693.70
Jax, W, 7-31⅔00011273.28
Thielbar1⅔00002133.34
Fulmer1⅔0000092.91
López1⅔00001115.30
Duran1⅔31100241.89

Inherited runners-scored – Mayers 1-1, Zastryzny 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T – 2:49. A – 30,959 (38,544).

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf523101.251
Báez ss523300.243
H.Castro 2b513301.266
Cabrera dh500000.253
Torkelson 1b500001.206
W.Castro rf401002.236
Candelario 3b402001.210
Barnhart c411000.214
Baddoo lf211021.194
Totals39714727
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss400000.300
Moncada 3b300011.211
Abreu 1b400000.304
Jiménez dh411100.309
Sheets rf411100.244
Pollock cf402000.245
Grandal c400001.205
Payton lf200021.000
Harrison 2b301000.252
Totals3225233
Detroit2000104007140
Chicago000200000250

LOB – Detroit 7, Chicago 7. 2B – Candelario (18), Pollock (25). HR – H.Castro (7), off Martin; Báez (15), off Diekman; Jiménez (15), off Hutchison; Sheets (15), off Hutchison. RBIs – H.Castro 3 (44), Greene (37), Báez 3 (61), Jiménez (52), Sheets (51). SB – W.Castro (9).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Torkelson, Barnhart, Greene); Chicago 2 (Harrison, Andrus). RISP – Detroit 3 for 8; Chicago 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Grandal. GIDP – Barnhart.

DP – Chicago 1 (Andrus, Moncada, Abreu).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hutchison, W, 3-95⅔42221774.54
Lange, H, 191⅔0000093.68
Vest1⅔10001153.64
Hill2⅔00011264.04
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martin, L, 2-56⅔73314933.86
Diekman54400157.31
Ruiz1⅔00001114.53
Velasquez2⅔20012335.09

Diekman pitched to 5 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Ruiz 1-0. HBP – Hutchison (Harrison). WP – Velasquez.

Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 3:01. A – 36,177 (40,615).

Seattle 6, Kansas City 5
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss401120.251
France 3b-1b513110.271
Haniger rf200032.222
Santana 1b300020.216
Toro 3b000000.181
Moore 2b201111.218
c-Frazier ph-2b200000.235
Haggerty lf400002.255
Kelenic cf522001.152
Torrens dh200000.213
a-Winker ph-dh312000.217
Casali c110001.103
b-Raleigh ph-c312301.209
Totals36611698
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez dh500001.221
Witt Jr. ss412101.255
Perez c311000.255
Pasquantino 1b312210.279
Taylor cf400001.254
Eaton 3b300100.264
Isbel lf411000.206
Waters rf413101.242
Lopez 2b200000.232
d-Olivares ph100000.293
Totals3359514
Seattle1101020016110
Kansas City211100000590

a-singled for Torrens in the 6th. b-homered for Casali in the 6th. c-popped out for Moore in the 6th. d-flied out for Lopez in the 9th.

LOB – Seattle 14, Kansas City 5. 2B – France (25), Kelenic (5), Raleigh (20), Perez (22), Isbel (9). 3B – Waters (1). HR – Raleigh (25), off Snider; Pasquantino (9), off Gilbert. RBIs – Moore (20), Crawford (39), France (79), Raleigh 3 (59), Pasquantino 2 (24), Waters (10), Eaton (10), Witt Jr. (78). SF – Eaton. S – Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 6 (France 2, Haggerty 3, Haniger); Kansas City 3 (Isbel, Melendez, Perez). RISP – Seattle 4 for 16; Kansas City 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Torrens. GIDP – Haggerty, Frazier.

DP – Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Pasquantino; Lopez, Pasquantino).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert5⅔75513763.29
Brash1⅔0000194.02
Sewald, W, 5-42⅔10000172.49
Muñoz, S, 4-71⅔10000172.48
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bubic4533461035.81
Garrett0000024.79
Snider, BS, 0-222220156.82
Hernández1⅔00011197.66
Misiewicz1⅓00001205.06
Keller, L, 6-141⅓41120415.10
Cuas0000013.22

Snider pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored – Garrett 1-0, Hernández 2-0, Cuas 2-0. HBP – Gilbert (Perez), Bubic 2 (Casali,Haggerty). WP – Gilbert, Hernández.

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 3:25. A – 25,237 (37,903).

Houston 11, Baltimore 10
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b331220.297
Peña ss311200.247
Díaz ss200000.249
Alvarez dh312121.303
Bregman 3b310210.262
Tucker rf512102.262
Gurriel 1b502300.240
McCormick cf411011.235
Dubón lf411001.211
Maldonado c311002.188
b-Vázquez ph-c111000.238
Totals3611121167
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tate p-p000000---
Mullins cf511201.261
Bautista p000000---
Reed p000000---
c-Stowers ph100000.242
Mountcastle 1b513101.249
Santander rf523301.248
Rutschman dh-c512001.260
Urías 3b412002.243
McKenna cf100000.236
Hays lf512000.251
Odor 2b523300.202
Mateo ss511101.220
Chirinos c200011.177
a-Henderson ph-3b200001.289
Totals4510171019
Houston00204001411121
Baltimore00051102110170

a-pinch hit for Chirinos in the 7th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 9th. c-flied out for Reed in the 9th.

E – Peña (17). LOB – Houston 5, Baltimore 9. 2B – Peña (20), Gurriel (38), Tucker (28). HR – Altuve (26), off Baumann; Mullins (15), off Valdez; Santander (28), off Valdez; Santander (29), off Montero; Odor (13), off Pressly. RBIs – Altuve 2 (55), Peña 2 (55), Alvarez (95), Bregman 2 (90), Gurriel 3 (50), Tucker (103), Odor 3 (49), Mateo (49), Mullins 2 (59), Santander 3 (82), Mountcastle (82). SB – Tucker (23), McCormick (4). CS – Tucker (4). SF – Bregman.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (McCormick, Dubón 2, Tucker); Baltimore 5 (Urías, Chirinos, Rutschman, Mullins 2). RISP – Houston 5 for 10; Baltimore 4 for 17.

Runners moved up – Odor, Mateo 2. GIDP – Tucker.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez5⅓1174161032.69
Maton0000053.58
Brown1⅔30001231.12
Montero, W, 5-21⅔22201262.54
Pressly, S, 31-351⅔11101133.05
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Baumann4⅔32222584.32
Krehbiel34410143.67
Pérez, BS, 1-21000191.34
Baker1⅔00001193.86
Tate, H, 161⅓01111262.75
Bautista, L, 4-4, BS, 15-171⅓44422332.23
Reed1000053.60

Inherited runners-scored – Maton 2-0, Pérez 2-2, Bautista 1-1, Reed 2-2. WP – Valdez, Bautista.

Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 3:58. A – 22,546 (45,971).

San Diego 9, Colorado 3
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf322010.239
Soto rf411010.235
Machado 3b422210.298
Cronenworth 2b412311.238
Drury 1b511001.220
Bell dh410111.191
Kim ss301210.248
Grisham cf400103.185
Nola c411001.245
Totals35910967
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McMahon 3b411102.246
Daza cf300100.306
Grichuk rf411100.265
Blackmon dh301011.261
Toglia 1b400003.220
Trejo 2b400001.258
Tovar ss401003.375
Bouchard lf312011.244
Serven c401000.208
Totals33373211
San Diego0020106009100
Colorado100010010370

LOB – San Diego 6, Colorado 6. 2B – Nola (13), Machado (35), Soto (7), Profar (35), Bouchard (1). HR – McMahon (18), off Darvish; Grichuk (17), off Hill. RBIs – Machado 2 (97), Cronenworth 3 (80), Bell (12), Kim 2 (56), Grisham (53), McMahon (64), Daza (34), Grichuk (68). CS – Grisham (1). SF – Daza. S – Profar.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 2 (Drury, Cronenworth); Colorado 1 (Serven). RISP – San Diego 5 for 11; Colorado 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – Machado.

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish, W, 16-76⅔52218873.05
García1⅔0000293.38
Hill1⅔21100152.96
Stammen1⅔00011203.79
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kuhl, L, 6-105633251005.45
Lawrence24421265.54
Smith122211277.90
Colomé1⅔00010145.09

Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 1-0, Smith 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T – 3:14. A – 45,983 (50,445).

L.A. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 2
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman 2b400001.263
Pujols dh411002.265
Goldschmidt 1b401002.319
Arenado 3b312210.295
Yepez lf401001.254
Carlson cf400001.238
DeJong ss301001.157
a-Donovan ph100000.279
Knizner c300001.203
b-Dickerson ph100000.273
Nootbaar rf201011.229
Totals33272210
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf401101.270
T.Turner ss300010.299
Smith dh412100.264
Muncy 3b400001.204
Taylor 2b401001.218
T.Thompson lf221120.261
Barnes c411002.224
Vargas 1b411201.179
Bellinger cf312100.204
Totals3269636
St. Louis000002000270
Los Angeles13020000x691

a-grounded out for DeJong in the 9th. b-flied out for Knizner in the 9th.

E – Kershaw (2). LOB – St. Louis 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B – Nootbaar (12), Bellinger (26). 3B – Smith (3). HR – Arenado (30), off Kershaw; Smith (23), off Montgomery; T.Thompson (12), off Montgomery; Vargas (1), off Montgomery. RBIs – Arenado 2 (100), Smith (84), T.Thompson (37), Vargas 2 (5), Bellinger (59), Betts (81).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Knizner, Goldschmidt); Los Angeles 1 (Taylor). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 3.

GIDP – Yepez, Smith.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Edman, DeJong, Goldschmidt); Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Taylor, Vargas; Taylor, Vargas).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, L, 5-34⅔76613803.12
Hudson3⅔20010454.07
Stratton1⅔00013212.79
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw, W, 10-36⅔72217882.42
Martin1⅔00002141.64
Phillips1⅔00011191.22
Kahnle1⅔0000074.15

Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T – 2:50. A – 52,527 (56,000).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette