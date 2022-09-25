Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Sept. 24
Arizona 5, San Francisco 2
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|a-Longoria ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|b-Davis ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Villar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|Vosler 3b-rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Slater cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Proctor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|1
|8
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carroll lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|P.Smith dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Varsho rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.237
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Rojas 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.263
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|C.Kelly c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.193
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|3
|7
|San Francisco
|000
|101
|000
|2
|4
|0
|Arizona
|000
|500
|00x
|5
|7
|0
a-lined out for Wade Jr. in the 8th. b-flied out for Yastrzemski in the 8th.
LOB – San Francisco 3, Arizona 5. 2B – Yastrzemski (29), K.Marte (42). HR – Yastrzemski (15), off M.Kelly. RBIs – Vosler (12), Yastrzemski (50), Walker (88), Thomas (39), C.Kelly (35), Perdomo 2 (38). SB – Perdomo (9). SF – C.Kelly.
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 2 (Slater, Crawford); Arizona 3 (Thomas 2, Carroll). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 4; Arizona 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Flores. LIDP – P.Smith.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, L, 6-7
|5⅔
|5
|5
|5
|2
|3
|93
|3.67
|Szapucki
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.53
|Cotton
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|0.00
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, W, 13-7
|7⅔
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|93
|3.13
|Mantiply, H, 22
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.73
|Moronta, S, 2-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.09
Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T – 2:37. A – 24,504 (48,686).
Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil lf-2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Canha cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.265
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Ruf rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Guillorme 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Naquin cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Vientos dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.167
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|a-Vogelbach ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|2
|6
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Machín 3b
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.234
|Murphy dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Brown cf-lf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.233
|Garcia 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.233
|Capel rf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.500
|Langeliers c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.209
|J.Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Pache cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.157
|Allen ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.208
|Totals
|38
|10
|14
|10
|6
|8
|New York
|310
|000
|000
|4
|9
|0
|Oakland
|401
|011
|12x
|10
|14
|0
a-walked for Nido in the 9th.
LOB – New York 6, Oakland 10. 2B – Garcia (6), Langeliers (8), Murphy (36), J.Díaz (1), Brown (26). 3B – Capel (1). HR – Alonso (38), off Waldichuk; Vientos (1), off Waldichuk; Brown (24), off deGrom; Capel (1), off Williams. RBIs – Lindor (100), Alonso 2 (123), Vientos (4), Garcia 2 (20), Capel 4 (4), Langeliers (15), Brown 2 (65), Allen (14). SB – Allen (3). CS – Lindor (6). SF – Lindor.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Escobar, McNeil); Oakland 6 (Kemp, Allen 2, Brown 2, Pache). RISP – New York 0 for 4; Oakland 6 for 15.
Runners moved up – Capel, Murphy. GIDP – Vientos, Lindor.
DP – Oakland 2 (Allen, J.Díaz, Garcia; Allen, J.Díaz, Garcia).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, L, 5-3
|4⅔
|6
|5
|5
|4
|5
|80
|2.93
|Williams
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|3.09
|Rodríguez
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|4.75
|Megill
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.15
|Ottavino
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|2.21
|May
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|26
|5.64
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waldichuk, W, 1-2
|5⅔
|5
|4
|4
|0
|4
|71
|7.15
|Pruitt, H, 2
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|4.44
|Puk
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.18
|Cyr
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|24
|2.89
Inherited runners-scored – Megill 1-0. HBP – Waldichuk 2 (Canha,Guillorme).
Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T – 2:55. A – 16,041 (46,847).
N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 5
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Wong c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.289
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.283
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Casas 1b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|.130
|Dalbec dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.210
|McGuire c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.361
|b-Refsnyder ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Almonte cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|6
|12
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.314
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.225
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.252
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.228
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.213
|Cabrera lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.231
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Higashioka c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|a-Hicks ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Trevino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Totals
|30
|7
|8
|7
|6
|12
|Boston
|030
|001
|100
|5
|9
|0
|New York
|110
|210
|20x
|7
|8
|0
a-walked for Higashioka in the 7th. b-struck out for McGuire in the 8th.
LOB – Boston 11, New York 5. 2B – Verdugo (37). HR – Casas (4), off Germán; McGuire (3), off Germán; Torres (24), off Pivetta; Cabrera (4), off Pivetta; Rizzo (32), off Schreiber. RBIs – Casas 3 (8), McGuire (12), Verdugo (71), Torres (70), Kiner-Falefa (47), Cabrera 2 (17), Donaldson (59), Rizzo 2 (74). CS – Rizzo (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 7 (Hernández, McGuire 2, Pham, Dalbec 3); New York 2 (Stanton, Cabrera). RISP – Boston 3 for 16; New York 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Hernández 2, Casas, Rizzo.
DP – Boston 1 (McGuire, Hernández, McGuire).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|5⅔
|6
|5
|5
|4
|8
|95
|4.48
|Brasier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.86
|Schreiber, L, 3-4
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|34
|2.18
|Bazardo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.60
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán
|5⅔
|3
|3
|3
|1
|5
|66
|3.30
|Britton, H, 1
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|19
|27.00
|Trivino, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|2.00
|Luetge, W, 4-4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|2.78
|Schmidt, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.40
|Effross, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.89
Inherited runners-scored – Trivino 3-0, Luetge 1-1, Schmidt 2-0. HBP – Effross (Bogaerts). WP – Luetge.
Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Brian Knight.
T – 3:25. A – 47,611 (47,309).
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.279
|Riley 1b-3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|d'Arnaud dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Heredia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.127
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.306
|Grissom 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Arcia 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Olson 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.221
|Totals
|39
|6
|14
|6
|1
|11
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Harper dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.288
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Marsh cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Maton rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Totals
|31
|3
|3
|3
|3
|8
|Atlanta
|011
|400
|000
|6
|14
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|100
|3
|3
|0
E – Riley 2 (15). LOB – Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 5. 2B – d'Arnaud (22), Harris II (27), Hoskins (31). HR – Contreras (20), off Falter; Harris II (19), off Falter; Harper (18), off Wright. RBIs – Grissom (17), Contreras 2 (44), Harris II 2 (61), Swanson (89), Harper 2 (60), Maton (17). SF – Maton.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Arcia 2, Riley); Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins). RISP – Atlanta 3 for 9; Philadelphia 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – Harris II. GIDP – Riley, d'Arnaud.
DP – Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins; Segura, Stott, Hoskins).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, W, 20-5
|5⅓
|2
|2
|2
|2
|6
|97
|3.18
|McHugh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.74
|Iglesias
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.44
|Minter, H, 32
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.08
|Jansen, S, 37-44
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.57
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Falter, L, 5-4
|3
|10
|6
|6
|0
|6
|90
|4.21
|Bellatti
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|3.16
|Brogdon
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.35
|Domínguez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.81
|Robertson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.66
|Eflin
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.09
Inherited runners-scored – Minter 1-0, Bellatti 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Gabe Morales.
T – 3:22. A – 36,692 (42,792).
Miami 4, Washington 1
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.247
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Meneses 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.324
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Call lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Vargas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Adams c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|1
|12
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Anderson rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Cooper dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.260
|Leblanc 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Bleday lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.169
|De La Cruz cf
|4
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.163
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|1
|8
|Washington
|100
|000
|000
|1
|3
|0
|Miami
|200
|101
|00x
|4
|10
|0
LOB – Washington 3, Miami 6. 2B – De La Cruz 2 (14), Anderson (14), Rojas (18). HR – Meneses (11), off Alcantara; De La Cruz (11), off Fedde. RBIs – Meneses (27), Bleday 2 (11), De La Cruz (35), Rojas (35).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 1 (Robles); Miami 6 (Díaz 2, Bleday, Stallings 3). RISP – Washington 0 for 2; Miami 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Vargas, Leblanc 2. GIDP – Vargas, Rojas.
DP – Washington 1 (Vargas, García, Meneses); Miami 1 (Díaz, Rojas).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde, L, 6-11
|5
|9
|4
|4
|1
|4
|94
|5.34
|Weems
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.57
|Cishek
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.48
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, W, 14-8
|8⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|11
|99
|2.32
|Floro, S, 7-10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.17
Inherited runners-scored – Weems 2-0. HBP – Alcantara (Call).
Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 2:18. A – 16,099 (36,742).
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 0
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.206
|Quiroz 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Wisdom rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Velázquez lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Bote 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Young 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Morel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|1
|11
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bae 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Reynolds cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Castro 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Castillo rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.202
|a-Suwinski ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.194
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Chavis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Gamel dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Allen lf-rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.186
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Totals
|31
|6
|7
|6
|2
|8
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|2
|Pittsburgh
|100
|050
|00x
|6
|7
|0
a-homered for Castillo in the 5th.
E – Bote (1), Miley (1). LOB – Chicago 6, Pittsburgh 5. 2B – Morel (18), Castro (8), Bae (1), Newman (18). HR – Suwinski (18), off Alzolay. RBIs – Castillo (28), Bae 2 (2). SF – Castillo.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Quiroz 2, Gomes); Pittsburgh 3 (Chavis, Allen, Newman). RISP – Chicago 0 for 3; Pittsburgh 2 for 7.
GIDP – Castillo.
DP – Chicago 1 (McKinstry, Quiroz, Young).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, L, 1-2
|4⅔
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|65
|3.34
|Alzolay
|3⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|41
|6.43
|Wick
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|4.43
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oviedo, W, 2-1
|7⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|82
|3.05
|Z.Thompson
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|42
|5.11
Inherited runners-scored – Alzolay 2-2. HBP – Alzolay (Reynolds).
Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 2:26. A – 17,273 (38,747).
Cleveland 4, Texas 2
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.291
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Brennan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Straw cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|3
|5
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.305
|Heim dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Jung 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.172
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Huff c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Smith lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Thompson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|a-Calhoun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|3
|5
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|111
|4
|6
|0
|Texas
|001
|000
|001
|2
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Thompson in the 9th.
LOB – Cleveland 4, Texas 7. 2B – Giménez (26), Rosario (26), Seager (23). 3B – Rosario (9). HR – Gonzalez (10), off Otto; Giménez (17), off Burke; Gonzalez (11), off Moore; Semien (24), off Quantrill; Huff (3), off Clase. RBIs – Gonzalez 2 (41), Giménez (68), Rosario (68), Semien (78), Huff (9). CS – Rosario (4). S – Kwan, Taveras.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Straw, Naylor 2); Texas 4 (Smith 2, Heim 2). RISP – Cleveland 1 for 7; Texas 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – Huff. GIDP – Seager.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Rosario, Naylor).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, W, 14-5
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|83
|3.49
|Hentges, H, 8
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.41
|Stephan, H, 18
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.69
|Clase, S, 39-43
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|1.46
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|73
|4.73
|Burke, L, 7-4
|2⅓
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|34
|1.71
|Moore
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2.09
Inherited runners-scored – Burke 1-0. IBB – off Burke (Ramírez).
Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T – 2:30. A – 28,415 (40,300).
Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 2
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Mitchell cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Tellez 1b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.223
|Renfroe rf
|5
|3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|.253
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|McCutchen dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Taylor cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|38
|10
|13
|10
|3
|4
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl dh-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.248
|Steer 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|K.Farmer ss-3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Fairchild lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.339
|Barrero ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Lopez 2b-p
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.198
|Reynolds 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.253
|Siani cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Robinson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.106
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|4
|10
|Milwaukee
|000
|420
|301
|10
|13
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|100
|2
|4
|0
LOB – Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 5. 2B – McCutchen (25), Adames (31). HR – Renfroe (26), off Ashcraft; Renfroe (27), off Overton; Tellez (33), off Lopez. RBIs – Renfroe 5 (68), Narváez (23), Taylor (50), Adames (96), Urías (44), Tellez (86), Lopez (10), Reynolds (23).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Narváez, Yelich); Cincinnati 3 (Robinson, Fairchild, Aquino). RISP – Milwaukee 5 for 11; Cincinnati 3 for 8.
Runners moved up – Tellez, Lopez, K.Farmer. GIDP – Taylor, Urías, K.Farmer, Robinson.
DP – Milwaukee 2 (Wong, Adames, Tellez; Wong, Adames, Tellez); Cincinnati 2 (K.Farmer, Lopez, Reynolds; Reynolds, Lopez, Reynolds).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, W, 11-8
|6⅓
|4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|102
|3.11
|Gott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.86
|Rogers
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|6.30
|Suter
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.73
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft, L, 5-4
|4⅔
|8
|4
|4
|0
|2
|70
|4.18
|Overton
|3⅔
|4
|5
|5
|3
|1
|64
|3.25
|Kuhnel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.67
|Lopez
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Gott 2-0. HBP – Ashcraft (Urías), Rogers (Steer). WP – Ashcraft.
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Additon.
T – 2:57. A – 20,472 (42,319).
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Hernández rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Tapia lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|a-Jansen ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|1-Zimmer pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.103
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.230
|Bradley Jr. cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.177
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|3
|6
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Aranda 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|b-Paredes ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Arozarena rf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|c-Ramírez ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|2-Walls pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Margot dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Mastrobuoni 2b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|d-Bethancourt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Siri cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|2
|12
|Toronto
|000
|000
|300
|3
|5
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|010
|1
|7
|1
a-walked for Tapia in the 7th. b-flied out for Aranda in the 8th. c-singled for Peralta in the 8th. d-struck out for Mejía in the 9th.
1-ran for Jansen in the 7th. 2-ran for Ramírez in the 8th.
E – Bichette (21), Mejía (2). LOB – Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 7. 2B – Merrifield (3), Hernández (32), Arozarena (40), Mejía (22). HR – Merrifield (4), off Raley. RBIs – Merrifield 3 (11), Ramírez (55). CS – Zimmer (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 2 (Kirk 2); Tampa Bay 5 (Choi 2, Peralta 2, Margot). RISP – Toronto 1 for 4; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Bichette, Mejía. GIDP – Hernández, Bichette, Margot.
DP – Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr.); Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, Mastrobuoni, Choi; Paredes, Walls, Choi).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, W, 15-7
|7⅔
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|113
|2.31
|Mayza, H, 16
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.13
|Romano, S, 35-41
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|2.24
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen, L, 10-7
|6⅓
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|88
|2.85
|Raley
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|2.75
|Faucher
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|6.27
|Ogando
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored – Romano 2-1, Raley 1-1. HBP – Ogando (Zimmer).
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.
T – 3:18. A – 22,169 (25,000).
Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 4
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rengifo 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.273
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|Thaiss c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.196
|Moniak lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Soto ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|4
|9
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Miranda dh
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Arraez 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Urshela 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Sánchez c
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.209
|Celestino cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Cave lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Palacios 2b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.093
|Wallner rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|8
|1
|4
|Los Angeles
|003
|000
|001
|4
|7
|3
|Minnesota
|210
|130
|10x
|8
|11
|1
E – Detmers (2), Soto (2), Duffy (5), Cave (1). LOB – Los Angeles 8, Minnesota 6. 2B – Trout (22), Urshela (26). 3B – Cave (3). HR – Sánchez (15), off Mayers. RBIs – Trout 2 (76), Ohtani 2 (92), Urshela (59), Sánchez 4 (57), Correa (61), Palacios (3), Celestino (20). SF – Trout, Sánchez, Palacios.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Duffy, Rengifo, Ohtani); Minnesota 3 (Palacios, Arraez, Celestino). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 7; Minnesota 3 for 8.
Runners moved up – Celestino, Cave. GIDP – Correa.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Soto, Ford).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers, L, 6-6
|4⅔
|8
|5
|4
|0
|2
|71
|3.88
|Mayers
|2⅓
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|45
|5.68
|Zastryzny
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|27.00
|Weiss
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.70
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan
|4⅔
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|69
|3.70
|Jax, W, 7-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|3.28
|Thielbar
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.34
|Fulmer
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.91
|López
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.30
|Duran
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|24
|1.89
Inherited runners-scored – Mayers 1-1, Zastryzny 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T – 2:49. A – 30,959 (38,544).
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Báez ss
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.243
|H.Castro 2b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.266
|Cabrera dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Torkelson 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|W.Castro rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Barnhart c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Baddoo lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.194
|Totals
|39
|7
|14
|7
|2
|7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Jiménez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Sheets rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Payton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Detroit
|200
|010
|400
|7
|14
|0
|Chicago
|000
|200
|000
|2
|5
|0
LOB – Detroit 7, Chicago 7. 2B – Candelario (18), Pollock (25). HR – H.Castro (7), off Martin; Báez (15), off Diekman; Jiménez (15), off Hutchison; Sheets (15), off Hutchison. RBIs – H.Castro 3 (44), Greene (37), Báez 3 (61), Jiménez (52), Sheets (51). SB – W.Castro (9).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Torkelson, Barnhart, Greene); Chicago 2 (Harrison, Andrus). RISP – Detroit 3 for 8; Chicago 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Grandal. GIDP – Barnhart.
DP – Chicago 1 (Andrus, Moncada, Abreu).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hutchison, W, 3-9
|5⅔
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|77
|4.54
|Lange, H, 19
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.68
|Vest
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.64
|Hill
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|4.04
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martin, L, 2-5
|6⅔
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|93
|3.86
|Diekman
|⅔
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|15
|7.31
|Ruiz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.53
|Velasquez
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|33
|5.09
Diekman pitched to 5 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – Ruiz 1-0. HBP – Hutchison (Harrison). WP – Velasquez.
Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T – 3:01. A – 36,177 (40,615).
Seattle 6, Kansas City 5
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.251
|France 3b-1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Haniger rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.222
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.216
|Toro 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Moore 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.218
|c-Frazier ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Haggerty lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Kelenic cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|Torrens dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|a-Winker ph-dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Casali c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.103
|b-Raleigh ph-c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.209
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|9
|8
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Pasquantino 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.279
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Eaton 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Isbel lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Waters rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|d-Olivares ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|1
|4
|Seattle
|110
|102
|001
|6
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|211
|100
|000
|5
|9
|0
a-singled for Torrens in the 6th. b-homered for Casali in the 6th. c-popped out for Moore in the 6th. d-flied out for Lopez in the 9th.
LOB – Seattle 14, Kansas City 5. 2B – France (25), Kelenic (5), Raleigh (20), Perez (22), Isbel (9). 3B – Waters (1). HR – Raleigh (25), off Snider; Pasquantino (9), off Gilbert. RBIs – Moore (20), Crawford (39), France (79), Raleigh 3 (59), Pasquantino 2 (24), Waters (10), Eaton (10), Witt Jr. (78). SF – Eaton. S – Lopez.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 6 (France 2, Haggerty 3, Haniger); Kansas City 3 (Isbel, Melendez, Perez). RISP – Seattle 4 for 16; Kansas City 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Torrens. GIDP – Haggerty, Frazier.
DP – Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Pasquantino; Lopez, Pasquantino).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|5⅔
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|76
|3.29
|Brash
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.02
|Sewald, W, 5-4
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.49
|Muñoz, S, 4-7
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.48
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic
|4
|5
|3
|3
|4
|6
|103
|5.81
|Garrett
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.79
|Snider, BS, 0-2
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|15
|6.82
|Hernández
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|7.66
|Misiewicz
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|5.06
|Keller, L, 6-14
|1⅓
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|41
|5.10
|Cuas
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.22
Snider pitched to 4 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored – Garrett 1-0, Hernández 2-0, Cuas 2-0. HBP – Gilbert (Perez), Bubic 2 (Casali,Haggerty). WP – Gilbert, Hernández.
Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.
T – 3:25. A – 25,237 (37,903).
Houston 11, Baltimore 10
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.297
|Peña ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.247
|Díaz ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.303
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.262
|Tucker rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.240
|McCormick cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Dubón lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|b-Vázquez ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|36
|11
|12
|11
|6
|7
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tate p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Bautista p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Stowers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Santander rf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.248
|Rutschman dh-c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|McKenna cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Hays lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Odor 2b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.202
|Mateo ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.177
|a-Henderson ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Totals
|45
|10
|17
|10
|1
|9
|Houston
|002
|040
|014
|11
|12
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|511
|021
|10
|17
|0
a-pinch hit for Chirinos in the 7th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 9th. c-flied out for Reed in the 9th.
E – Peña (17). LOB – Houston 5, Baltimore 9. 2B – Peña (20), Gurriel (38), Tucker (28). HR – Altuve (26), off Baumann; Mullins (15), off Valdez; Santander (28), off Valdez; Santander (29), off Montero; Odor (13), off Pressly. RBIs – Altuve 2 (55), Peña 2 (55), Alvarez (95), Bregman 2 (90), Gurriel 3 (50), Tucker (103), Odor 3 (49), Mateo (49), Mullins 2 (59), Santander 3 (82), Mountcastle (82). SB – Tucker (23), McCormick (4). CS – Tucker (4). SF – Bregman.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (McCormick, Dubón 2, Tucker); Baltimore 5 (Urías, Chirinos, Rutschman, Mullins 2). RISP – Houston 5 for 10; Baltimore 4 for 17.
Runners moved up – Odor, Mateo 2. GIDP – Tucker.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez
|5⅓
|11
|7
|4
|1
|6
|103
|2.69
|Maton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.58
|Brown
|1⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|1.12
|Montero, W, 5-2
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|26
|2.54
|Pressly, S, 31-35
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.05
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Baumann
|4⅔
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|58
|4.32
|Krehbiel
|⅓
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|14
|3.67
|Pérez, BS, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.34
|Baker
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.86
|Tate, H, 16
|1⅓
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|2.75
|Bautista, L, 4-4, BS, 15-17
|1⅓
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|33
|2.23
|Reed
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.60
Inherited runners-scored – Maton 2-0, Pérez 2-2, Bautista 1-1, Reed 2-2. WP – Valdez, Bautista.
Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T – 3:58. A – 22,546 (45,971).
San Diego 9, Colorado 3
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Machado 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.298
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.238
|Drury 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Bell dh
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.191
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.248
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.185
|Nola c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Totals
|35
|9
|10
|9
|6
|7
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Blackmon dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Toglia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.220
|Trejo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.375
|Bouchard lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Serven c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|2
|11
|San Diego
|002
|010
|600
|9
|10
|0
|Colorado
|100
|010
|010
|3
|7
|0
LOB – San Diego 6, Colorado 6. 2B – Nola (13), Machado (35), Soto (7), Profar (35), Bouchard (1). HR – McMahon (18), off Darvish; Grichuk (17), off Hill. RBIs – Machado 2 (97), Cronenworth 3 (80), Bell (12), Kim 2 (56), Grisham (53), McMahon (64), Daza (34), Grichuk (68). CS – Grisham (1). SF – Daza. S – Profar.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 2 (Drury, Cronenworth); Colorado 1 (Serven). RISP – San Diego 5 for 11; Colorado 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – Machado.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, W, 16-7
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|87
|3.05
|García
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.38
|Hill
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|2.96
|Stammen
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.79
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl, L, 6-10
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|100
|5.45
|Lawrence
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|26
|5.54
|Smith
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|27
|7.90
|Colomé
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|5.09
Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 1-0, Smith 2-2.
Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T – 3:14. A – 45,983 (50,445).
L.A. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 2
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Pujols dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.319
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.295
|Yepez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.157
|a-Donovan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|b-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Nootbaar rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|2
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|T.Turner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Smith dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Taylor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|T.Thompson lf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.261
|Barnes c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Vargas 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.179
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.204
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|3
|6
|St. Louis
|000
|002
|000
|2
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|130
|200
|00x
|6
|9
|1
a-grounded out for DeJong in the 9th. b-flied out for Knizner in the 9th.
E – Kershaw (2). LOB – St. Louis 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B – Nootbaar (12), Bellinger (26). 3B – Smith (3). HR – Arenado (30), off Kershaw; Smith (23), off Montgomery; T.Thompson (12), off Montgomery; Vargas (1), off Montgomery. RBIs – Arenado 2 (100), Smith (84), T.Thompson (37), Vargas 2 (5), Bellinger (59), Betts (81).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Knizner, Goldschmidt); Los Angeles 1 (Taylor). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 3.
GIDP – Yepez, Smith.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Edman, DeJong, Goldschmidt); Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Taylor, Vargas; Taylor, Vargas).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 5-3
|4⅔
|7
|6
|6
|1
|3
|80
|3.12
|Hudson
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|4.07
|Stratton
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|2.79
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 10-3
|6⅔
|7
|2
|2
|1
|7
|88
|2.42
|Martin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.64
|Phillips
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.22
|Kahnle
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.15
Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T – 2:50. A – 52,527 (56,000).
