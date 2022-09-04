Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .215 Hoskins 1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .251 Bohm 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .291 Harper dh 2 0 1 0 2 0 .320 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Stott ss 4 3 3 1 0 0 .231 Segura 2b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .288 Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .255 e-Sands ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Maton rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .314 Vierling rf-cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .234 Totals 36 4 12 4 3 10

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. 1b 3 2 2 0 0 0 .192 c-Flores ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Yastrzemski cf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .208 d-Longoria ph-3b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .256 Estrada 2b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .263 Pederson lf 4 0 2 3 1 2 .271 Slater lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .227 Villar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .164 Wynns c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .229 La Stella dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237 González rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .252 a-Brinson ph-cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500 Knapp c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .250 b-Davis ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .263 Johnson rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 35 5 11 4 5 10

Philadelphia 020 101 000 4 12 2 San Francisco 102 011 00x 5 11 1

a-doubled for González in the 6th. b-walked for Knapp in the 6th. c-struck out for Wade Jr. in the 6th. d-walked for Yastrzemski in the 6th. e-grounded out for Marsh in the 8th.

E – Syndergaard (1), Hoskins (10), Crawford (16). LOB – Philadelphia 8, San Francisco 11. 2B – Segura 2 (8), Schwarber (19), Wade Jr. (6), Yastrzemski (24), Brinson (1), Wynns (7). 3B – Schwarber (2). HR – Stott (9), off Junis. RBIs – Segura 2 (26), Vierling (23), Stott (40), Pederson 3 (61), Crawford (43). SB – Segura (13), Vierling (7). CS – Harper (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins, Vierling 2, Realmuto 2); San Francisco 6 (La Stella 2, Johnson, Crawford 3). RISP – Philadelphia 3 for 15; San Francisco 5 for 19.

Runners moved up – Sands. GIDP – Sands, Harper, Villar.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins); San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Wade Jr.; Crawford, Estrada, Flores).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard 4⅓ 7 4 3 1 3 75 4.63 Brogdon 2 0 0 0 1 13 2.76 Hand, L, 3-2 1⅔ 1 1 1 3 2 38 2.21 Bellatti 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 22 3.63 Alvarado 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 2 22 4.05

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis 4⅓ 7 3 2 2 5 78 4.05 Alexander 1⅓ 2 1 1 0 1 14 1.93 Littell, W, 2-2 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.38 Brebbia, H, 16 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.60 García, H, 4 ⅓ 0 0 0 1 1 8 2.77 Young, H, 4 2 0 0 0 0 15 2.77 Doval, S, 19-22 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 2 19 2.78

Inherited runners-scored – Brogdon 2-1, Alexander 2-0, Littell 1-0, García 1-0, Doval 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T – 3:33. A – 40,010 (41,915).