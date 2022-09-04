Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022
San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Harper dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.320
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Stott ss
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.288
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.255
|e-Sands ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Maton rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Vierling rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Totals
|36
|4
|12
|4
|3
|10
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|c-Flores ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Yastrzemski cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|d-Longoria ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|2
|.271
|Slater lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|Wynns c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|La Stella dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|González rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|a-Brinson ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Knapp c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|b-Davis ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Johnson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|4
|5
|10
|Philadelphia
|020
|101
|000
|4
|12
|2
|San Francisco
|102
|011
|00x
|5
|11
|1
a-doubled for González in the 6th. b-walked for Knapp in the 6th. c-struck out for Wade Jr. in the 6th. d-walked for Yastrzemski in the 6th. e-grounded out for Marsh in the 8th.
E – Syndergaard (1), Hoskins (10), Crawford (16). LOB – Philadelphia 8, San Francisco 11. 2B – Segura 2 (8), Schwarber (19), Wade Jr. (6), Yastrzemski (24), Brinson (1), Wynns (7). 3B – Schwarber (2). HR – Stott (9), off Junis. RBIs – Segura 2 (26), Vierling (23), Stott (40), Pederson 3 (61), Crawford (43). SB – Segura (13), Vierling (7). CS – Harper (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins, Vierling 2, Realmuto 2); San Francisco 6 (La Stella 2, Johnson, Crawford 3). RISP – Philadelphia 3 for 15; San Francisco 5 for 19.
Runners moved up – Sands. GIDP – Sands, Harper, Villar.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins); San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Wade Jr.; Crawford, Estrada, Flores).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard
|4⅓
|7
|4
|3
|1
|3
|75
|4.63
|Brogdon
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.76
|Hand, L, 3-2
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|38
|2.21
|Bellatti
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.63
|Alvarado
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|4.05
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis
|4⅓
|7
|3
|2
|2
|5
|78
|4.05
|Alexander
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|1.93
|Littell, W, 2-2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.38
|Brebbia, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.60
|García, H, 4
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|2.77
|Young, H, 4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.77
|Doval, S, 19-22
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.78
Inherited runners-scored – Brogdon 2-1, Alexander 2-0, Littell 1-0, García 1-0, Doval 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T – 3:33. A – 40,010 (41,915).
Baltimore 8, Oakland 1
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|b-Neuse ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Machín 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|c-Bride ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Brown rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|e-Pache ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Langeliers dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|D.Garcia 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Thomas lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.600
|Allen ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Stevenson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|a-Pinder ph-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|1
|10
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.264
|Rutschman c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.247
|Santander dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.255
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.248
|Henderson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.400
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Stowers rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|d-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.202
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|8
|4
|6
|Oakland
|100
|000
|000
|1
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|202
|201
|01x
|8
|11
|0
a-grounded out for Stevenson in the 4th. b-pinch hit for Kemp in the 7th. c-lined out for Machín in the 7th. d-lined out for Stowers in the 7th. e-struck out for Brown in the 8th.
E – Murphy (7). LOB – Oakland 8, Baltimore 7. 2B – Mateo (21), Hays (30). HR – Mountcastle 2 (21), off Oller; Mullins (13), off Oller; Santander (25), off Oller; Rutschman (9), off Pruitt. RBIs – Murphy (59), Mountcastle 4 (72), Mullins (51), Santander (75), Rutschman 2 (28). SF – Murphy.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Pinder, Bride); Baltimore 3 (Odor 2, Mullins). RISP – Oakland 1 for 7; Baltimore 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Allen, Stowers. GIDP – Pinder.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oller, L, 2-7
|5⅔
|8
|6
|6
|3
|4
|95
|6.01
|Logue
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|28
|5.83
|Snead
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|5.75
|Pruitt
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|4.87
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth
|3⅓
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|70
|2.71
|Akin, W, 3-1
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.70
|Krehbiel
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.96
|Pérez
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.53
|Hall
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|9.64
|Vespi
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored – Akin 3-0, Pérez 2-0. HBP – Voth (D.Garcia).
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 3:17. A – 30,853 (45,971)
Boston 5, Texas 3
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.244
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.305
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Mathias dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.387
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|1-Taveras pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Duran 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|a-Heim ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Thompson cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|1
|9
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.281
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.293
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Arroyo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.351
|K.Hernández cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.222
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|3
|5
|11
|Texas
|000
|000
|030
|3
|10
|3
|Boston
|100
|020
|20x
|5
|7
|0
a-singled for Viloria in the 9th.
1-ran for Calhoun in the 9th.
E – Viloria (5), García (4), Duran (10). LOB – Texas 8, Boston 9. 2B – Devers (37), Bogaerts (36), Martinez (37), Story 2 (20). HR – Semien (21), off Whitlock; Lowe (23), off Whitlock. RBIs – Semien 2 (67), Lowe (67), Devers 2 (72), Story (59). SB – McGuire (1). S – Arroyo.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Viloria, Seager 2); Boston 7 (K.Hernández, McGuire 3, Pham, Martinez, Devers). RISP – Texas 1 for 4; Boston 1 for 14.
Runners moved up – Story.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Santana, L, 3-7
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|36
|5.40
|Hearn
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|41
|5.05
|Burke
|1⅔
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|29
|1.55
|Arihara
|2⅔
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|41
|5.29
|Martin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.52
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bello, W, 1-4
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|88
|5.91
|Whitlock, H, 3
|2⅔
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|30
|3.46
|Barnes, H, 3
|⅓
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.76
|Schreiber, S, 6-9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.15
Inherited runners-scored – Schreiber 3-0.
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 3:12. A – 31,474 (37,755)
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Judge cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.296
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Peraza ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hicks lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|31
|1
|3
|1
|0
|7
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.288
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Aranda 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Chang 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Ramírez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Paredes 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Arozarena dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|D.Peralta lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Mejía c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Siri cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Walls ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Totals
|27
|2
|7
|2
|2
|5
|New York
|000
|000
|001
|1
|3
|0
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|00x
|2
|7
|2
E – Díaz (5), Aranda (1). LOB – New York 3, Tampa Bay 5. HR – Judge (52), off Adam. RBIs – Judge (114), Díaz 2 (51). SB – Siri (5). CS – Siri 2 (1). S – Walls.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Donaldson, Stanton); Tampa Bay 0. RISP – New York 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 2 for 4.
GIDP – Díaz.
DP – New York 1 (Peraza, LeMahieu).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Schmidt, L, 5-4
|4⅓
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|63
|3.02
|Trivino
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|0.73
|Marinaccio
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|1.82
|Loáisiga
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.03
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, W, 10-7
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|88
|4.00
|Fairbanks, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.62
|Adam, S, 8-9
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|1.30
Inherited runners-scored – Trivino 1-0, Marinaccio 1-0, Loáisiga 2-0. HBP – Schmidt (D.Peralta).
Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T – 2:39. A – 21,754 (25,000)
Kansas City 12, Detroit 2
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.224
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.248
|Pratto 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.206
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Waters cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|O'Hearn dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|a-Rooker ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Isbel lf-rf
|4
|2
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.217
|Eaton rf-3b
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.245
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Totals
|41
|12
|15
|12
|4
|8
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|b-Baddoo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|W.Castro rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Clemens 3b-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.141
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Carpenter lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Candelario dh-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Torkelson 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.193
|Barnhart c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.218
|Kreidler 3b-ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|2
|5
|Kansas City
|103
|141
|200
|12
|15
|0
|Detroit
|010
|010
|000
|2
|8
|0
a-flied out for Dozier in the 9th. b-struck out for Greene in the 9th.
LOB – Kansas City 6, Detroit 8. 2B – Taylor (8), Dozier (24), Eaton (2), Barnhart (8). 3B – Lopez (4), Eaton (2). HR – Pratto (7), off Pineda; Witt Jr. (20), off Pineda; Isbel (4), off Foley; Melendez (15), off Norris; Barnhart (1), off Heasley. RBIs – Pratto (19), Witt Jr. 3 (69), Melendez 2 (49), Isbel 4 (25), Eaton 2 (5), Kreidler (1), Barnhart (14). SB – Melendez (1), Eaton (3). SF – Kreidler.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Melendez, O'Hearn); Detroit 4 (H.Castro, Carpenter, Clemens, Greene). RISP – Kansas City 5 for 11; Detroit 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Lopez, Greene. GIDP – Lopez, Torkelson.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Pratto); Detroit 1 (H.Castro, Báez, Torkelson).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heasley, W, 3-7
|7⅔
|8
|2
|2
|2
|2
|108
|4.98
|Mills
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|4.79
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda, L, 2-7
|4⅔
|6
|5
|5
|2
|3
|80
|5.79
|Foley
|⅓
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|17
|3.38
|Norris
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|40
|4.67
|Cisnero
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|1.88
|Clemens
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Norris 1-0. HBP – Mills (Torkelson). WP – Norris.
Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 2:59. A – 15,259 (41,083)
Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 0
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez dh-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Correa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Garlick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Kepler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Palacios ss-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Miranda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Gordon 2b-p-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Cave lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Sánchez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|C.Hamilton c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Celestino cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|2
|7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.276
|Vaughn lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Engel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|Jiménez dh
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.303
|a-Haseley ph-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Sheets rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Payton rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|---
|Pollock cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Harrison 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Zavala c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.276
|Gonzàlez 2b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.317
|Totals
|36
|13
|13
|13
|4
|5
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|0
|1
|0
|Chicago
|400
|300
|06x
|13
|13
|0
a-walked for Jiménez in the 8th.
LOB – Minnesota 2, Chicago 3. 2B – Pollock (22), Abreu (31). HR – Jiménez (9), off Mahle; Gonzàlez (1), off Sanchez; Andrus (2), off Gordon. RBIs – Abreu (63), Jiménez 3 (33), Gonzàlez 3 (6), Zavala 2 (20), Andrus 4 (11).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 0; Chicago 1 (Haseley). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 0; Chicago 8 for 11.
GIDP – Sánchez, Sheets.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Gordon, Correa, Miranda); Chicago 1 (Andrus, Gonzàlez, Abreu).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle, L, 1-1
|2⅔
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|37
|4.41
|Sanchez
|5⅔
|3
|3
|3
|2
|4
|69
|4.58
|Gordon
|5
|6
|6
|2
|0
|30
|81.00
|Palacios
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease, W, 13-6
|9⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|103
|2.13
Inherited runners-scored – Palacios 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 2:21. A – 31,655 (40,615)
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.237
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.265
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|1-Merrifield pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Tapia cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Bradley Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.129
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|4
|4
|8
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Suwinski lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.198
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Mitchell rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|VanMeter dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Delay c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|1
|13
|Toronto
|000
|100
|300
|4
|6
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|000
|1
|7
|1
1-ran for Espinal in the 8th.
E – Cruz (10). LOB – Toronto 8, Pittsburgh 6. 2B – Gurriel Jr. (31), Bichette (34). 3B – Cruz (3). RBIs – Tapia (39), Bichette 3 (71), Cruz (36). SB – Springer (12). CS – Merrifield (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 5 (Chapman, Gurriel Jr., Bichette 2, Jansen); Pittsburgh 2 (Suwinski, Reynolds). RISP – Toronto 1 for 11; Pittsburgh 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Tapia. GIDP – Newman.
DP – Toronto 1 (Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|4.36
|Kikuchi
|2⅓
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|39
|5.32
|García, W, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.36
|Cimber, H, 13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.28
|Bass, H, 5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.38
|Mayza, H, 13
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.87
|Romano, S, 29-33
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.10
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Contreras
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|92
|3.41
|Underwood Jr., L, 1-4
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|37
|4.50
|Stephenson
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|0.00
|Bañuelos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.15
Inherited runners-scored – García 2-0, Mayza 2-0, Stephenson 1-0. HBP – Stephenson (Espinal).
WP – Contreras, Underwood Jr..
Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T – 3:06. A – 23,568 (38,747)
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 4
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Madrigal 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Suzuki rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Happ lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.277
|Hoerner ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Ortega cf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.235
|b-Velázquez ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Rivas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|c-Bote ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|McKinstry 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|3
|4
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|O'Neill lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.231
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.331
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Carlson rf-cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Molina c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.212
|DeJong ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.158
|DeLuzio cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Nootbaar ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Totals
|31
|8
|9
|8
|7
|8
|Chicago
|300
|010
|000
|4
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|206
|000
|00x
|8
|9
|0
a-sacrificed for DeLuzio in the 3rd. b-walked for Ortega in the 8th. c-struck out for Rivas in the 9th.
LOB – Chicago 6, St. Louis 7. 2B – Happ (36), Gomes (8), Molina (7), Edman (25). HR – Goldschmidt (34), off Smyly; Edman (13), off Smyly; O'Neill (13), off Smyly. RBIs – Reyes 2 (13), Ortega 2 (31), Goldschmidt 2 (107), Edman (51), O'Neill (56), Molina 3 (15), Nootbaar (35). SB – Hoerner (16), Arenado (4), Goldschmidt (6), Molina (2). SF – Nootbaar.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Madrigal, Rivas, Happ); St. Louis 3 (Carlson, Edman, Nootbaar). RISP – Chicago 3 for 9; St. Louis 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – O'Neill. GIDP – Madrigal, Reyes, Hoerner, Gomes, Arenado.
DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Madrigal, Rivas); St. Louis 4 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Edman, Goldschmidt; DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt; Edman, DeJong, Goldschmidt).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, L, 5-8
|2⅓
|5
|7
|7
|3
|3
|64
|3.84
|Estrada
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|5.40
|Leiter Jr.
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.08
|Wick
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.47
|Uelmen
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|4.82
|Farrell
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|32
|4.09
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, W, 10-9
|5⅔
|9
|4
|4
|2
|2
|82
|3.21
|Pallante
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.84
|Woodford
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.10
|Romero
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0.00
|Gallegos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.88
Inherited runners-scored – Estrada 3-3. HBP – Woodford (Happ).
Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.
T – 3:02. A – 47,816 (45,494)
Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas cf-lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.242
|García 2b
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Meneses 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|1-Call pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.179
|Ruiz c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Hernández lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Robles cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Palacios rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Vargas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.322
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.172
|Totals
|38
|7
|14
|6
|3
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Alonso dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Ruf 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|b-Naquin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Escobar 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.219
|McCann c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|a-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Nido c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|2
|8
|Washington
|100
|000
|015
|7
|14
|0
|New York
|001
|000
|000
|1
|4
|1
a-struck out for McCann in the 8th. b-struck out for Ruf in the 9th.
1-ran for Voit in the 9th.
E – McNeil (3). LOB – Washington 7, New York 5. 2B – García 2 (16), Ruiz (22). HR – García (6), off Scherzer; Thomas (15), off Ottavino; Escobar (14), off Corbin. RBIs – García (29), Thomas 2 (44), Palacios (2), Abrams 2 (5), Escobar (48). SB – McCann (3). CS – Hernández (4), Abrams (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 5 (Vargas, Voit 2, Ruiz 2); New York 2 (Lindor, Nimmo). RISP – Washington 4 for 11; New York 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – García.
DP – New York 1 (McNeil, Lindor, Escobar, Lindor).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 6-17
|7⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|85
|6.28
|Edwards Jr., H, 11
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|2.98
|Ramírez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.94
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|67
|2.26
|Hunter
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.25
|Rodríguez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.91
|Ottavino, L, 5-3
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|2.14
|Medina
|⅓
|5
|5
|4
|1
|0
|24
|6.08
|Montes de Oca
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Montes de Oca 1-0. WP – Rodríguez.
Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T – 2:52. A – 33,509 (41,922)
Atlanta 2, Miami 1
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle ss-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Fortes c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Bleday cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Encarnación dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.209
|Leblanc 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.300
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|1-Rojas pr-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Burdick lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.177
|Williams 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|3
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.290
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Grissom 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.313
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Heredia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|b-d'Arnaud ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Rosario rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|a-Grossman ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|5
|11
|Miami
|000
|000
|001
|1
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|001
|2
|7
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Rosario in the 7th. b-lined out for Heredia in the 9th.
1-ran for Díaz in the 8th.
LOB – Miami 6, Atlanta 8. 2B – Ozuna (15), Grissom (4), Harris II (23). HR – Riley (35), off Cabrera. RBIs – Encarnación (12), Riley (88), Grossman (11). SB – Wendle (11), Grissom (4). SF – Encarnación.
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Anderson, Rojas); Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Grossman). RISP – Miami 0 for 3; Atlanta 0 for 7.
GIDP – Williams, Olson, Harris II.
DP – Miami 2 (Díaz, Wendle; Leblanc, Wendle, Díaz); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Grissom, Olson).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|98
|2.39
|Brazoban
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.75
|Bleier
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.27
|Floro
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.66
|Okert, L, 5-2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|23
|2.51
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Elder
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|83
|3.67
|Minter, H, 25
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.24
|Iglesias, H, 6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.71
|Jansen, BS, 31-37
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|24
|3.75
|Matzek, W, 4-2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.03
Inherited runners-scored – Matzek 2-0. IBB – off Okert (Grissom).
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 3:05. A – 42,405 (41,084)
Seattle 4, Cleveland 0
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|France 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.254
|Suárez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Winker lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Haggerty lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Santana dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Raleigh c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.206
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.252
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|6
|6
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Freeman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Naylor dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Maile c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|a-Palacios ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.199
|Totals
|34
|0
|9
|0
|1
|4
|Seattle
|110
|020
|000
|4
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|0
|9
|1
a-singled for Maile in the 9th.
E – Ramírez (8). LOB – Seattle 10, Cleveland 9. 2B – Suárez (23). HR – France (18), off Curry. RBIs – France (69), Haniger (22), Raleigh (50), Crawford (34). CS – Kwan (5), Frazier (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (France 2, Suárez 2, Santana); Cleveland 3 (Straw, Freeman, Kwan). RISP – Seattle 2 for 7; Cleveland 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – Giménez. GIDP – Freeman.
DP – Seattle 1 (Frazier, Crawford, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 12-8
|6⅔
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|87
|3.45
|Brash
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|4.81
|Muñoz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.83
|Sewald
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.47
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Curry, L, 0-1
|4⅓
|5
|4
|3
|5
|0
|93
|5.79
|Sandlin
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|2.02
|Stephan
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|2.28
|Karinchak
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.12
|Clase
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.13
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.66
Inherited runners-scored – Sandlin 3-2. HBP – Curry (Winker), Ray (Naylor).
Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.
T – 3:19. A – 26,254 (34,788)
L.A. Dodgers 12, San Diego 1
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|a-Rosario ph-ss-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Beaty rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Grisham cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.170
|Myers lf-3b-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Profar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Nola 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Cronenworth 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Campusano c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Azocar cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|3
|5
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b
|4
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.281
|T.Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.305
|Freeman 1b
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.326
|Gallo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Smith dh
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.263
|Bellinger cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.274
|Alberto 3b-p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Taylor cf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Thompson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Vargas lf-1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Barnes c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Totals
|37
|12
|13
|12
|4
|6
|San Diego
|000
|001
|000
|1
|2
|0
|Los Angeles
|201
|324
|00x
|12
|13
|0
a-popped out for Kim in the 6th.
LOB – San Diego 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Smith (23), Barnes (5). 3B – Betts (3), Alberto (2). HR – Machado (26), off Urías; T.Turner (19), off Manaea; Betts (33), off Manaea; J.Turner (10), off Manaea; Smith (20), off Knehr. RBIs – Machado (88), T.Turner 2 (88), Smith 4 (79), Betts 3 (73), J.Turner 2 (69), Freeman (82). SB – Taylor (9).
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 1 (Machado); Los Angeles 4 (Vargas 2, Gallo, J.Turner). RISP – San Diego 0 for 3; Los Angeles 5 for 11.
Runners moved up – Smith, Betts, T.Turner.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, L, 7-8
|4⅓
|9
|8
|8
|1
|4
|90
|5.27
|Knehr
|1
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|51
|3.95
|Hill
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.75
|Myers
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, W, 15-7
|6⅔
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|78
|2.29
|Treinen
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.25
|Kimbrel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.05
|Alberto
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
HBP – Knehr (Thompson).
Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T – 2:42. A – 46,144 (56,000)
Milwaukee 8, Arizona 6 (10)
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen dh
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.243
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Urías 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.222
|a-Tellez ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Hiura 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Wong 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Ruiz lf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Mitchell cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Taylor cf-lf
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.225
|Caratini c
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.201
|Peterson 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.262
|Totals
|42
|8
|12
|7
|3
|7
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|Varsho rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.237
|Marte dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Carroll lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.227
|Rivera 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|b-Garrett ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Hummel c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.179
|C.Kelly c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|G.Perdomo ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.196
|Totals
|38
|6
|10
|6
|4
|11
|Milwaukee
|020
|011
|011
|2
|8
|12
|1
|Arizona
|110
|013
|000
|0
|6
|10
|1
a-homered for Urías in the 9th. b-grounded out for Thomas in the 10th.
E – Hiura (5), Rojas (12). LOB – Milwaukee 9, Arizona 8. 2B – Urías (12), Caratini (8), Taylor (16), Adames (22), Hummel 2 (7), Marte (36). HR – Taylor (14), off Middleton; Tellez (28), off Kennedy; Taylor (15), off Mantiply; Varsho (19), off Burnes. RBIs – Caratini 2 (26), Taylor 3 (44), McCutchen (58), Tellez (76), Carroll (6), Varsho 2 (60), Hummel (14), G.Perdomo (35), Rojas (45). SB – Taylor (3), G.Perdomo (8), Rojas (18). SF – Varsho.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 5 (Hiura, Ruiz 2, Peterson 2); Arizona 5 (Marte, Varsho, Rivera 2, Garrett). RISP – Milwaukee 3 for 13; Arizona 4 for 15.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Hiura, Urías).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes
|5
|7
|5
|5
|3
|5
|110
|3.02
|Boxberger
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|2.92
|Strzelecki
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.10
|Suter
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.33
|Williams, W, 6-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|1.76
|Rogers, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.65
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|5⅔
|6
|3
|2
|2
|4
|95
|4.83
|Middleton
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|11
|2.25
|Ginkel, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|4.86
|Smith, H, 6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|4.42
|Moronta, H, 2
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.15
|Kennedy, BS, 10-15
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.25
|Mantiply, L, 2-5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|10
|2.85
|Frias
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12.34
Inherited runners-scored – Boxberger 1-1, Moronta 1-1. HBP – Bumgarner (Urías). WP – Moronta.
Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 4:12. A – 22,138 (48,686)
L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1 (12)
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Vázquez c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Mancini lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Dubón cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Matijevic dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.194
|b-Hensley ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|McCormick cf-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Totals
|42
|1
|7
|1
|1
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ohtani p-dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Fletcher 2b-ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|Rengifo 3b-2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Ward rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Ford 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|1-Sierra pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Aguilar lf-1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.118
|c-Adell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.187
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|a-Duffy ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Totals
|38
|2
|4
|2
|5
|10
|Houston
|000
|010
|000
|000
|1
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|100
|001
|2
|4
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-lined out for Velazquez in the 8th. b-struck out for Matijevic in the 10th. c-popped out for Aguilar in the 12th.
1-ran for Ford in the 10th.
E – Stassi (7), Rengifo (13). LOB – Houston 10, Los Angeles 11. 2B – Mancini (3), Altuve (32), Fletcher 2 (9). RBIs – Matijevic (5), Aguilar (1), Duffy (7). SB – Altuve (14). SF – Aguilar.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 7 (McCormick, Vázquez 4, Altuve, Bregman); Los Angeles 6 (Fletcher 2, Rengifo, Trout, Ward, Stassi). RISP – Houston 2 for 14; Los Angeles 1 for 15.
Runners moved up – Ohtani, Ford, Aguilar. GIDP – Bregman, Hensley.
DP – Los Angeles 2 (Velazquez, Fletcher, Ford; Fletcher, Rengifo, Aguilar).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia
|7⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|7
|94
|3.99
|Stanek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|1.19
|Abreu
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.99
|Neris
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.36
|Maton
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|4.05
|Smith, L, 0-1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.09
|Martinez
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.31
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani
|8⅔
|6
|1
|1
|0
|5
|111
|2.58
|Quijada
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|3.10
|Herget
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.63
|Tepera, W, 3-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.80
Martinez pitched to 1 batters in the 12th
Inherited runners-scored – Martinez 2-1, Herget 1-0. IBB – off Herget (Tucker), off Maton (Ohtani). HBP – Neris (Duffy).
Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione.
T – 4:11. A – 38,244 (45,517)
