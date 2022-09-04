Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf402010.215
Hoskins 1b501003.251
Bohm 3b500002.291
Harper dh201020.320
Realmuto c401001.271
Stott ss433100.231
Segura 2b413200.288
Marsh cf300003.255
e-Sands ph100000.000
Maton rf000000.314
Vierling rf-cf401101.234
Totals364124310
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b322000.192
c-Flores ph-1b200001.244
Yastrzemski cf211010.208
d-Longoria ph-3b100011.256
Estrada 2b402011.263
Pederson lf402312.271
Slater lf000000.267
Crawford ss401101.227
Villar 3b300001.164
Wynns c101000.229
La Stella dh400000.237
González rf200001.252
a-Brinson ph-cf201001.500
Knapp c211000.250
b-Davis ph010010.263
Johnson rf100001.000
Totals355114510
Philadelphia0201010004122
San Francisco10201100x5111

a-doubled for González in the 6th. b-walked for Knapp in the 6th. c-struck out for Wade Jr. in the 6th. d-walked for Yastrzemski in the 6th. e-grounded out for Marsh in the 8th.

E – Syndergaard (1), Hoskins (10), Crawford (16). LOB – Philadelphia 8, San Francisco 11. 2B – Segura 2 (8), Schwarber (19), Wade Jr. (6), Yastrzemski (24), Brinson (1), Wynns (7). 3B – Schwarber (2). HR – Stott (9), off Junis. RBIs – Segura 2 (26), Vierling (23), Stott (40), Pederson 3 (61), Crawford (43). SB – Segura (13), Vierling (7). CS – Harper (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins, Vierling 2, Realmuto 2); San Francisco 6 (La Stella 2, Johnson, Crawford 3). RISP – Philadelphia 3 for 15; San Francisco 5 for 19.

Runners moved up – Sands. GIDP – Sands, Harper, Villar.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins); San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Wade Jr.; Crawford, Estrada, Flores).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Syndergaard4⅓74313754.63
Brogdon20001132.76
Hand, L, 3-21⅔11132382.21
Bellatti1⅔10002223.63
Alvarado1⅔00012224.05
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Junis4⅓73225784.05
Alexander1⅓21101141.93
Littell, W, 2-20000024.38
Brebbia, H, 1610001122.60
García, H, 40001182.77
Young, H, 420000152.77
Doval, S, 19-221⅓00002192.78

Inherited runners-scored – Brogdon 2-1, Alexander 2-0, Littell 1-0, García 1-0, Doval 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T – 3:33. A – 40,010 (41,915).

Baltimore 8, Oakland 1
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b311000.227
b-Neuse ph-3b100000.215
Machín 3b302000.230
c-Bride ph-2b100000.229
Murphy c300101.254
Brown rf-cf300003.222
e-Pache ph-cf100001.160
Langeliers dh401002.219
D.Garcia 1b301001.308
Thomas lf302010.600
Allen ss401000.208
Stevenson cf100000.179
a-Pinder ph-rf300002.230
Totals33181110
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf421112.264
Rutschman c512201.247
Santander dh421110.255
Mountcastle 1b422400.248
Henderson 3b301010.400
Hays lf301010.253
Stowers rf301000.235
d-Aguilar ph100000.000
McKenna rf000000.252
Odor 2b400003.202
Mateo ss412000.229
Totals35811846
Oakland100000000181
Baltimore20220101x8110

a-grounded out for Stevenson in the 4th. b-pinch hit for Kemp in the 7th. c-lined out for Machín in the 7th. d-lined out for Stowers in the 7th. e-struck out for Brown in the 8th.

E – Murphy (7). LOB – Oakland 8, Baltimore 7. 2B – Mateo (21), Hays (30). HR – Mountcastle 2 (21), off Oller; Mullins (13), off Oller; Santander (25), off Oller; Rutschman (9), off Pruitt. RBIs – Murphy (59), Mountcastle 4 (72), Mullins (51), Santander (75), Rutschman 2 (28). SF – Murphy.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Pinder, Bride); Baltimore 3 (Odor 2, Mullins). RISP – Oakland 1 for 7; Baltimore 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Allen, Stowers. GIDP – Pinder.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oller, L, 2-75⅔86634956.01
Logue1⅔21101285.83
Snead1⅔00010215.75
Pruitt1⅔11101134.87
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Voth3⅓61104702.71
Akin, W, 3-12⅔00001202.70
Krehbiel1⅔10012182.96
Pérez0000071.53
Hall1⅔00002159.64
Vespi1⅔10001153.86

Inherited runners-scored – Akin 3-0, Pérez 2-0. HBP – Voth (D.Garcia).

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 3:17. A – 30,853 (45,971)

Boston 5, Texas 3
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b511202.244
Seager ss500000.253
Lowe 1b411101.305
García rf400000.251
Mathias dh300011.387
Calhoun lf402002.209
1-Taveras pr000000.285
Duran 3b402001.242
Viloria c300001.159
a-Heim ph101000.238
Thompson cf413001.305
Totals37310319
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf400011.277
Verdugo rf410013.281
Bogaerts ss422000.313
Devers 3b412201.293
Martinez dh401001.273
Story 2b402101.236
Arroyo 1b300001.284
McGuire c300012.351
K.Hernández cf210021.222
Totals32573511
Texas0000000303103
Boston10002020x570

a-singled for Viloria in the 9th.

1-ran for Calhoun in the 9th.

E – Viloria (5), García (4), Duran (10). LOB – Texas 8, Boston 9. 2B – Devers (37), Bogaerts (36), Martinez (37), Story 2 (20). HR – Semien (21), off Whitlock; Lowe (23), off Whitlock. RBIs – Semien 2 (67), Lowe (67), Devers 2 (72), Story (59). SB – McGuire (1). S – Arroyo.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Viloria, Seager 2); Boston 7 (K.Hernández, McGuire 3, Pham, Martinez, Devers). RISP – Texas 1 for 4; Boston 1 for 14.

Runners moved up – Story.

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Santana, L, 3-72⅔11123365.40
Hearn2⅔20004415.05
Burke1⅔02022291.55
Arihara2⅔42111415.29
Martin1⅔0000193.52
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bello, W, 1-46⅔30015885.91
Whitlock, H, 32⅔43303303.46
Barnes, H, 330000155.76
Schreiber, S, 6-90000162.15

Inherited runners-scored – Schreiber 3-0.

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 3:12. A – 31,474 (37,755)

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Judge cf412102.296
LeMahieu 1b400001.265
Stanton dh401001.219
Donaldson 3b400001.218
Cabrera rf300001.211
Trevino c300000.261
Torres 2b300001.240
Peraza ss300000.000
Hicks lf300000.217
Totals3113107
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b402200.288
Margot rf400002.300
Aranda 2b200010.333
Chang 2b100000.242
Ramírez 1b400001.328
Paredes 1b000000.222
Arozarena dh300000.267
D.Peralta lf200002.264
Mejía c312000.254
Siri cf212010.279
Walls ss201000.175
Totals2727225
New York000000001130
Tampa Bay00200000x272

E – Díaz (5), Aranda (1). LOB – New York 3, Tampa Bay 5. HR – Judge (52), off Adam. RBIs – Judge (114), Díaz 2 (51). SB – Siri (5). CS – Siri 2 (1). S – Walls.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Donaldson, Stanton); Tampa Bay 0. RISP – New York 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 2 for 4.

GIDP – Díaz.

DP – New York 1 (Peraza, LeMahieu).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Schmidt, L, 5-44⅓42202633.02
Trivino1⅓10012210.73
Marinaccio20011131.82
Loáisiga100000125.03
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kluber, W, 10-77⅔20004884.00
Fairbanks, H, 61⅔00001161.62
Adam, S, 8-91⅔11102121.30

Inherited runners-scored – Trivino 1-0, Marinaccio 1-0, Loáisiga 2-0. HBP – Schmidt (D.Peralta).

Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 2:39. A – 21,754 (25,000)

Kansas City 12, Detroit 2
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez c422210.224
Witt Jr. ss511301.248
Pratto 1b422111.206
Taylor cf412001.266
Waters cf100001.226
O'Hearn dh511002.216
Dozier 3b411001.243
a-Rooker ph-lf100000.160
Isbel lf-rf421410.217
Eaton rf-3b514201.245
Lopez 2b411010.240
Totals4112151248
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf401001.256
b-Baddoo ph100001.180
W.Castro rf400000.246
Báez ss302000.227
Clemens 3b-p100000.141
H.Castro 2b400000.278
Carpenter lf401001.255
Candelario dh-3b400001.202
Torkelson 1b210010.193
Barnhart c312111.218
Kreidler 3b-ss302100.400
Totals3328225
Kansas City10314120012150
Detroit010010000280

a-flied out for Dozier in the 9th. b-struck out for Greene in the 9th.

LOB – Kansas City 6, Detroit 8. 2B – Taylor (8), Dozier (24), Eaton (2), Barnhart (8). 3B – Lopez (4), Eaton (2). HR – Pratto (7), off Pineda; Witt Jr. (20), off Pineda; Isbel (4), off Foley; Melendez (15), off Norris; Barnhart (1), off Heasley. RBIs – Pratto (19), Witt Jr. 3 (69), Melendez 2 (49), Isbel 4 (25), Eaton 2 (5), Kreidler (1), Barnhart (14). SB – Melendez (1), Eaton (3). SF – Kreidler.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Melendez, O'Hearn); Detroit 4 (H.Castro, Carpenter, Clemens, Greene). RISP – Kansas City 5 for 11; Detroit 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Lopez, Greene. GIDP – Lopez, Torkelson.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Pratto); Detroit 1 (H.Castro, Báez, Torkelson).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heasley, W, 3-77⅔822221084.98
Mills2⅔00003274.79
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pineda, L, 2-74⅔65523805.79
Foley54401173.38
Norris233312404.67
Cisnero1⅔00012171.88
Clemens1⅔1000090.00

Inherited runners-scored – Norris 1-0. HBP – Mills (Torkelson). WP – Norris.

Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 2:59. A – 15,259 (41,083)

Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 0
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez dh-2b401001.318
Correa ss200000.268
Garlick rf200002.261
Kepler rf200000.230
Palacios ss-p100001.200
Miranda 1b300000.272
Gordon 2b-p-ss300001.276
Urshela 3b300001.266
Cave lf200010.203
Sánchez c200000.213
C.Hamilton c100001.000
Celestino cf200010.249
Totals2701027
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss522400.276
Vaughn lf411000.288
Engel cf100000.229
Abreu 1b512101.310
Jiménez dh211311.303
a-Haseley ph-dh110011.238
Sheets rf200010.253
Payton rf010010---
Pollock cf-lf411000.240
Harrison 3b422000.250
Zavala c411202.276
Gonzàlez 2b423300.317
Totals3613131345
Minnesota000000000010
Chicago40030006x13130

a-walked for Jiménez in the 8th.

LOB – Minnesota 2, Chicago 3. 2B – Pollock (22), Abreu (31). HR – Jiménez (9), off Mahle; Gonzàlez (1), off Sanchez; Andrus (2), off Gordon. RBIs – Abreu (63), Jiménez 3 (33), Gonzàlez 3 (6), Zavala 2 (20), Andrus 4 (11).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 0; Chicago 1 (Haseley). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 0; Chicago 8 for 11.

GIDP – Sánchez, Sheets.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Gordon, Correa, Miranda); Chicago 1 (Andrus, Gonzàlez, Abreu).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mahle, L, 1-12⅔54400374.41
Sanchez5⅔33324694.58
Gordon566203081.00
Palacios0000140.00
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cease, W, 13-69⅔100271032.13

Inherited runners-scored – Palacios 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 2:21. A – 31,655 (40,615)

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer dh412011.265
Guerrero Jr. 1b410010.282
Hernández rf401011.263
Chapman 3b310013.237
Bichette ss412300.265
Gurriel Jr. lf401001.290
Espinal 2b300000.266
1-Merrifield pr-2b000000.208
Tapia cf400101.259
Bradley Jr. cf000000.129
Jansen c400001.213
Totals3446448
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Cruz ss402101.204
Newman 2b400002.273
Reynolds cf401000.253
Suwinski lf400003.198
Castro 3b401002.248
Mitchell rf401001.210
Chavis 1b400003.237
VanMeter dh301001.186
Delay c211010.238
Totals33171113
Toronto000100300460
Pittsburgh001000000171

1-ran for Espinal in the 8th.

E – Cruz (10). LOB – Toronto 8, Pittsburgh 6. 2B – Gurriel Jr. (31), Bichette (34). 3B – Cruz (3). RBIs – Tapia (39), Bichette 3 (71), Cruz (36). SB – Springer (12). CS – Merrifield (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 5 (Chapman, Gurriel Jr., Bichette 2, Jansen); Pittsburgh 2 (Suwinski, Reynolds). RISP – Toronto 1 for 11; Pittsburgh 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Tapia. GIDP – Newman.

DP – Toronto 1 (Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Richards2⅔10003254.36
Kikuchi2⅓41115395.32
García, W, 4-4100001142.36
Cimber, H, 131⅔0000093.28
Bass, H, 520001101.38
Mayza, H, 130000152.87
Romano, S, 29-331⅔00002122.10
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Contreras6⅔41125923.41
Underwood Jr., L, 1-423321374.50
Stephenson1⅓00002230.00
Bañuelos1⅔0000074.15

Inherited runners-scored – García 2-0, Mayza 2-0, Stephenson 1-0. HBP – Stephenson (Espinal).

WP – Contreras, Underwood Jr..

Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T – 3:06. A – 23,568 (38,747)

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 4
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Madrigal 2b500000.254
Suzuki rf412001.263
Happ lf322000.278
Reyes dh402200.277
Hoerner ss410000.283
Ortega cf302200.235
b-Velázquez ph-cf000010.204
Gomes c402001.224
Rivas 1b200010.242
c-Bote ph100001.255
McKinstry 3b300011.194
Totals33410434
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman 2b512100.260
O'Neill lf421111.231
Goldschmidt 1b422210.331
Arenado 3b311010.305
Pujols dh301010.268
Carlson rf-cf310012.241
Molina c412301.212
DeJong ss200022.158
DeLuzio cf100001.000
a-Nootbaar ph-rf200101.242
Totals3189878
Chicago3000100004100
St. Louis20600000x890

a-sacrificed for DeLuzio in the 3rd. b-walked for Ortega in the 8th. c-struck out for Rivas in the 9th.

LOB – Chicago 6, St. Louis 7. 2B – Happ (36), Gomes (8), Molina (7), Edman (25). HR – Goldschmidt (34), off Smyly; Edman (13), off Smyly; O'Neill (13), off Smyly. RBIs – Reyes 2 (13), Ortega 2 (31), Goldschmidt 2 (107), Edman (51), O'Neill (56), Molina 3 (15), Nootbaar (35). SB – Hoerner (16), Arenado (4), Goldschmidt (6), Molina (2). SF – Nootbaar.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Madrigal, Rivas, Happ); St. Louis 3 (Carlson, Edman, Nootbaar). RISP – Chicago 3 for 9; St. Louis 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – O'Neill. GIDP – Madrigal, Reyes, Hoerner, Gomes, Arenado.

DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Madrigal, Rivas); St. Louis 4 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Edman, Goldschmidt; DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt; Edman, DeJong, Goldschmidt).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly, L, 5-82⅓57733643.84
Estrada11110165.40
Leiter Jr.1⅔20001184.08
Wick1⅔0000294.47
Uelmen1⅔10010234.82
Farrell2⅔00022324.09
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright, W, 10-95⅔94422823.21
Pallante1⅔10000102.84
Woodford1⅔0000182.10
Romero1⅔00010140.00
Gallegos1⅔00001112.88

Inherited runners-scored – Estrada 3-3. HBP – Woodford (Happ).

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 3:02. A – 47,816 (45,494)

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas cf-lf413211.242
García 2b514100.300
Meneses 1b500003.333
Voit dh300011.236
1-Call pr-dh010010.179
Ruiz c511000.245
Hernández lf301001.244
Robles cf100000.221
Palacios rf412101.214
Vargas 3b411001.322
Abrams ss412200.172
Totals38714638
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf400001.266
Marte rf402001.294
Lindor ss401001.267
Alonso dh400001.268
Canha lf400000.272
Ruf 1b300002.167
b-Naquin ph100001.217
McNeil 2b300000.317
Escobar 3b211110.219
McCann c100010.188
a-Vogelbach ph100001.241
Nido c000000.224
Totals3114128
Washington1000000157140
New York001000000141

a-struck out for McCann in the 8th. b-struck out for Ruf in the 9th.

1-ran for Voit in the 9th.

E – McNeil (3). LOB – Washington 7, New York 5. 2B – García 2 (16), Ruiz (22). HR – García (6), off Scherzer; Thomas (15), off Ottavino; Escobar (14), off Corbin. RBIs – García (29), Thomas 2 (44), Palacios (2), Abrams 2 (5), Escobar (48). SB – McCann (3). CS – Hernández (4), Abrams (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 5 (Vargas, Voit 2, Ruiz 2); New York 2 (Lindor, Nimmo). RISP – Washington 4 for 11; New York 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – García.

DP – New York 1 (McNeil, Lindor, Escobar, Lindor).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, W, 6-177⅔31115856.28
Edwards Jr., H, 111⅔10011222.98
Ramírez1⅔0000292.94
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer5⅔31115672.26
Hunter1⅔20001152.25
Rodríguez1⅔10001134.91
Ottavino, L, 5-31⅔21100122.14
Medina55410246.08
Montes de Oca10011190.00

Inherited runners-scored – Montes de Oca 1-0. WP – Rodríguez.

Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T – 2:52. A – 33,509 (41,922)

Atlanta 2, Miami 1
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wendle ss-2b300010.254
Fortes c312011.245
Anderson rf401000.231
Bleday cf300010.182
Encarnación dh300103.209
Leblanc 2b-1b400003.300
Díaz 1b301000.167
1-Rojas pr-ss100000.227
Burdick lf301002.177
Williams 3b300000.231
Totals3015139
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. dh300012.271
Swanson ss300011.284
Riley 3b311111.290
Olson 1b411002.247
Contreras c401002.272
Harris II cf402000.303
Grissom 2b301012.313
Ozuna lf301000.217
Heredia lf000000.130
b-d'Arnaud ph100000.265
Rosario rf200001.184
a-Grossman ph-rf100110.200
Totals31272511
Miami000000001150
Atlanta000100001270

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Rosario in the 7th. b-lined out for Heredia in the 9th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 8th.

LOB – Miami 6, Atlanta 8. 2B – Ozuna (15), Grissom (4), Harris II (23). HR – Riley (35), off Cabrera. RBIs – Encarnación (12), Riley (88), Grossman (11). SB – Wendle (11), Grissom (4). SF – Encarnación.

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Anderson, Rojas); Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Grossman). RISP – Miami 0 for 3; Atlanta 0 for 7.

GIDP – Williams, Olson, Harris II.

DP – Miami 2 (Díaz, Wendle; Leblanc, Wendle, Díaz); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Grissom, Olson).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cabrera5⅔41137982.39
Brazoban1⅔00002102.75
Bleier1⅔10000123.27
Floro1⅔00001133.66
Okert, L, 5-221121232.51
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Elder6⅔20026833.67
Minter, H, 251⅔00002112.24
Iglesias, H, 61⅔10001110.71
Jansen, BS, 31-3721110243.75
Matzek, W, 4-20000013.03

Inherited runners-scored – Matzek 2-0. IBB – off Okert (Grissom).

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 3:05. A – 42,405 (41,084)

Seattle 4, Cleveland 0
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf501002.265
France 1b511100.283
Haniger rf400111.254
Suárez 3b501001.231
Winker lf210011.222
Haggerty lf100001.297
Santana dh311010.176
Frazier 2b301010.245
Raleigh c311110.206
Crawford ss301110.252
Totals3447466
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf402000.295
Freeman ss401001.222
Ramírez 3b400001.280
Gonzalez rf400000.279
Naylor dh300001.259
Miller 1b402000.242
Giménez 2b401000.302
Maile c301001.234
a-Palacios ph101000.245
Straw cf301010.199
Totals3409014
Seattle110020000470
Cleveland000000000091

a-singled for Maile in the 9th.

E – Ramírez (8). LOB – Seattle 10, Cleveland 9. 2B – Suárez (23). HR – France (18), off Curry. RBIs – France (69), Haniger (22), Raleigh (50), Crawford (34). CS – Kwan (5), Frazier (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (France 2, Suárez 2, Santana); Cleveland 3 (Straw, Freeman, Kwan). RISP – Seattle 2 for 7; Cleveland 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – Giménez. GIDP – Freeman.

DP – Seattle 1 (Frazier, Crawford, France).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ray, W, 12-86⅔60003873.45
Brash1⅔10010224.81
Muñoz1⅔00000112.83
Sewald1⅔20001192.47
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Curry, L, 0-14⅓54350935.79
Sandlin10011252.02
Stephan1⅔00003132.28
Karinchak1⅔10000121.12
Clase1⅔00001121.13
De Los Santos1⅔00001122.66

Inherited runners-scored – Sandlin 3-2. HBP – Curry (Winker), Ray (Naylor).

Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.

T – 3:19. A – 26,254 (34,788)

L.A. Dodgers 12, San Diego 1
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim ss100010.259
a-Rosario ph-ss-3b200001.000
Soto rf300000.241
Beaty rf100001.105
Machado 3b311101.306
Grisham cf100000.193
Bell 1b300011.170
Myers lf-3b-p400001.249
Profar dh300000.241
Nola 2b000000.247
Cronenworth 2b-ss300000.239
Campusano c200010.182
Azocar cf-lf301000.264
Totals2912135
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b432310.281
T.Turner ss511201.305
Freeman 1b333110.326
Gallo lf100000.185
Smith dh512401.263
Bellinger cf000000.202
J.Turner 3b311200.274
Alberto 3b-p201000.237
Taylor cf-3b401011.225
Thompson rf300002.288
Vargas lf-1b410001.154
Barnes c322010.204
Totals3712131246
San Diego000001000120
Los Angeles20132400x12130

a-popped out for Kim in the 6th.

LOB – San Diego 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Smith (23), Barnes (5). 3B – Betts (3), Alberto (2). HR – Machado (26), off Urías; T.Turner (19), off Manaea; Betts (33), off Manaea; J.Turner (10), off Manaea; Smith (20), off Knehr. RBIs – Machado (88), T.Turner 2 (88), Smith 4 (79), Betts 3 (73), J.Turner 2 (69), Freeman (82). SB – Taylor (9).

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 1 (Machado); Los Angeles 4 (Vargas 2, Gallo, J.Turner). RISP – San Diego 0 for 3; Los Angeles 5 for 11.

Runners moved up – Smith, Betts, T.Turner.

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manaea, L, 7-84⅓98814905.27
Knehr144422513.95
Hill1⅔00010132.75
Myers1⅔0000030.00
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urías, W, 15-76⅔21132782.29
Treinen1⅔0000052.25
Kimbrel1⅔00002114.05
Alberto1⅔00001100.00

HBP – Knehr (Thompson).

Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 2:42. A – 46,144 (56,000)

Milwaukee 8, Arizona 6 (10)
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McCutchen dh602102.243
Adames ss511000.232
Renfroe rf501000.258
Urías 2b101020.222
a-Tellez ph-1b111100.228
Hiura 1b501001.247
Wong 2b000000.250
Ruiz lf420010.000
Mitchell cf000000.133
Taylor cf-lf533300.225
Caratini c501201.201
Peterson 3b511003.262
Totals42812737
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 2b412110.277
Varsho rf311211.237
Marte dh401011.249
Walker 1b500001.234
Carroll lf501103.227
Rivera 3b500003.275
Thomas cf411001.249
b-Garrett ph100000.400
Hummel c322101.179
C.Kelly c100000.222
G.Perdomo ss312110.196
Totals386106411
Milwaukee02001101128121
Arizona11001300006101

a-homered for Urías in the 9th. b-grounded out for Thomas in the 10th.

E – Hiura (5), Rojas (12). LOB – Milwaukee 9, Arizona 8. 2B – Urías (12), Caratini (8), Taylor (16), Adames (22), Hummel 2 (7), Marte (36). HR – Taylor (14), off Middleton; Tellez (28), off Kennedy; Taylor (15), off Mantiply; Varsho (19), off Burnes. RBIs – Caratini 2 (26), Taylor 3 (44), McCutchen (58), Tellez (76), Carroll (6), Varsho 2 (60), Hummel (14), G.Perdomo (35), Rojas (45). SB – Taylor (3), G.Perdomo (8), Rojas (18). SF – Varsho.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 5 (Hiura, Ruiz 2, Peterson 2); Arizona 5 (Marte, Varsho, Rivera 2, Garrett). RISP – Milwaukee 3 for 13; Arizona 4 for 15.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Hiura, Urías).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes5755351103.02
Boxberger21101182.92
Strzelecki1⅔10001193.10
Suter1⅔00011203.33
Williams, W, 6-31⅔00001191.76
Rogers, S, 2-21⅔00002133.65
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bumgarner5⅔63224954.83
Middleton1⅔11102112.25
Ginkel, H, 21⅔10010244.86
Smith, H, 611100124.42
Moronta, H, 21000094.15
Kennedy, BS, 10-151⅔11100143.25
Mantiply, L, 2-512101102.85
Frias00000312.34

Inherited runners-scored – Boxberger 1-1, Moronta 1-1. HBP – Bumgarner (Urías). WP – Moronta.

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 4:12. A – 22,138 (48,686)

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1 (12)
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b502001.287
Gurriel 1b501000.241
Bregman 3b501002.265
Tucker rf300011.259
Vázquez c500000.308
Mancini lf411001.212
Dubón cf100000.203
Matijevic dh301102.194
b-Hensley ph-dh200001.333
McCormick cf-lf500001.234
Peña ss401000.248
Totals4217119
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ohtani p-dh400010.266
Fletcher 2b-ss502000.279
Trout cf400012.270
Rengifo 3b-2b511000.265
Ward rf410011.260
Ford 1b400001.258
1-Sierra pr-lf100001.182
Aguilar lf-1b300102.118
c-Adell ph100000.223
Stassi c300022.187
Velazquez ss200001.193
a-Duffy ph-3b201100.255
Totals38242510
Houston000010000000170
Los Angeles000000100001242

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Velazquez in the 8th. b-struck out for Matijevic in the 10th. c-popped out for Aguilar in the 12th.

1-ran for Ford in the 10th.

E – Stassi (7), Rengifo (13). LOB – Houston 10, Los Angeles 11. 2B – Mancini (3), Altuve (32), Fletcher 2 (9). RBIs – Matijevic (5), Aguilar (1), Duffy (7). SB – Altuve (14). SF – Aguilar.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 7 (McCormick, Vázquez 4, Altuve, Bregman); Los Angeles 6 (Fletcher 2, Rengifo, Trout, Ward, Stassi). RISP – Houston 2 for 14; Los Angeles 1 for 15.

Runners moved up – Ohtani, Ford, Aguilar. GIDP – Bregman, Hensley.

DP – Los Angeles 2 (Velazquez, Fletcher, Ford; Fletcher, Rengifo, Aguilar).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garcia7⅔31127943.99
Stanek1⅔00010161.19
Abreu1⅔00001181.99
Neris1⅔00001113.36
Maton1⅔0001094.05
Smith, L, 0-101011153.09
Martinez1000062.31
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ohtani8⅔611051112.58
Quijada100003233.10
Herget1⅓10011142.63
Tepera, W, 3-21⅔0000093.80

Martinez pitched to 1 batters in the 12th

Inherited runners-scored – Martinez 2-1, Herget 1-0. IBB – off Herget (Tucker), off Maton (Ohtani). HBP – Neris (Duffy).

Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione.

T – 4:11. A – 38,244 (45,517)

