Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, April 23, 2023

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo cf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .350 Marte rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .239 Lindor ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .221 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267 McNeil lf-2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .296 Vogelbach dh 2 1 1 0 1 1 .250 d-Pham ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Baty 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238 Álvarez c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .148 Guillorme 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263 a-Canha ph-lf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .240

Totals 34 4 8 4 1 10 San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. 1b-lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .216 Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .208 Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .292 Pederson dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .250 Yastrzemski lf-cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .269 Estrada 2b 3 2 1 1 0 1 .329 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .164 Sabol c 2 0 1 1 0 1 .205 b-Flores ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Wisely cf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .071 c-Ruf ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Bart c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Totals 31 5 8 5 2 10

New York 001 201 000 4 8 1 San Francisco 110 200 01x 5 8 2

a-sacrificed for Guillorme in the 4th. b-struck out for Sabol in the 7th. c-struck out for Wisely in the 7th. d-grounded out for Vogelbach in the 8th.

E – Megill (1), Stripling (1), Conforto (1). LOB – New York 6, San Francisco 6. 2B – Lindor (9), Wade Jr. (2), Yastrzemski (5). HR – Álvarez (1), off Ty.Rogers; Estrada (4), off Megill. RBIs – Lindor (18), Canha (8), Nimmo (13), Álvarez (2), Pederson (10), Estrada (7), Sabol (6), Wisely (1), Yastrzemski (11). SB – Crawford (2). SF – Canha, Nimmo.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Marte, Alonso); San Francisco 4 (Wade Jr., Flores 2, Conforto). RISP – New York 1 for 6; San Francisco 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Davis. GIDP – Álvarez, Davis.

DP – New York 1 (Baty, Guillorme, Alonso); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Megill 4⅔ 6 4 4 1 2 81 3.96 Brigham 2⅔ 0 0 0 0 4 32 0.00 Raley 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 3 22 3.60 Smith, L, 1-1 1⅔ 1 1 1 1 1 21 2.79

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling 3⅓ 6 3 2 1 1 67 6.89 Ta.Rogers 0 0 0 0 1 12 9.95 Ty.Rogers, BS, 1-2 2⅔ 2 1 1 0 4 20 0.79 Brebbia 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.62 Alexander, W, 2-0 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.93 Doval, S, 2-2 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.00 Inherited runners-scored_Ta.Rogers 3-2. HBP_Megill (Davis), Smith (Estrada). ⅔

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.

T – 2:37. A – 27,721 (41,915).