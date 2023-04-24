Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, April 23, 2023

San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 4
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf400101.350
Marte rf411001.239
Lindor ss401102.221
Alonso 1b400001.267
McNeil lf-2b412000.296
Vogelbach dh211011.250
d-Pham ph-dh100000.225
Baty 3b401001.238
Álvarez c411102.148
Guillorme 2b100000.263
a-Canha ph-lf201101.240
Totals34484110
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b-lf412000.216
Conforto rf300012.208
Davis 3b300002.292
Pederson dh311110.250
Yastrzemski lf-cf402100.269
Estrada 2b321101.329
Crawford ss411001.164
Sabol c201101.205
b-Flores ph-1b200001.286
Wisely cf200101.071
c-Ruf ph100001.261
Bart c000000.300
Totals31585210
New York001201000481
San Francisco11020001x582

a-sacrificed for Guillorme in the 4th. b-struck out for Sabol in the 7th. c-struck out for Wisely in the 7th. d-grounded out for Vogelbach in the 8th.

E – Megill (1), Stripling (1), Conforto (1). LOB – New York 6, San Francisco 6. 2B – Lindor (9), Wade Jr. (2), Yastrzemski (5). HR – Álvarez (1), off Ty.Rogers; Estrada (4), off Megill. RBIs – Lindor (18), Canha (8), Nimmo (13), Álvarez (2), Pederson (10), Estrada (7), Sabol (6), Wisely (1), Yastrzemski (11). SB – Crawford (2). SF – Canha, Nimmo.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Marte, Alonso); San Francisco 4 (Wade Jr., Flores 2, Conforto). RISP – New York 1 for 6; San Francisco 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Davis. GIDP – Álvarez, Davis.

DP – New York 1 (Baty, Guillorme, Alonso); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Megill4⅔64412813.96
Brigham2⅔00004320.00
Raley1⅔10003223.60
Smith, L, 1-11⅔11111212.79
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stripling3⅓63211676.89
Ta.Rogers00001129.95
Ty.Rogers, BS, 1-22⅔21104200.79
Brebbia1⅔00002145.62
Alexander, W, 2-01⅔0000091.93
Doval, S, 2-21⅔0000293.00
Inherited runners-scored_Ta.Rogers 3-2. HBP_Megill (Davis), Smith (Estrada).

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.

T – 2:37. A – 27,721 (41,915).

Texas 5, Oakland 2
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ruiz cf400003.280
Noda 1b400003.200
Aguilar dh400001.241
Peterson 3b300001.193
c-K.Smith ph100001.171
Capel rf301000.298
d-Díaz ph101000.151
Diaz 2b411001.364
Kemp lf200001.157
a-Rooker ph-lf100001.318
Langeliers c311201.234
Wade ss301002.100
Totals33252015
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b311020.298
Grossman dh211420.208
Lowe 1b401012.256
García rf300010.250
Jung 3b400003.272
Heim c401000.315
Duran ss401001.263
J.Smith ss000000.162
Taveras cf433000.265
Thompson lf200000.160
b-Jankowski ph-lf101000.333
Totals3159466
Oakland000020000250
Texas03010001x591

a-struck out for Kemp in the 7th. b-singled for Thompson in the 8th. c-struck out for Peterson in the 9th. d-singled for Capel in the 9th.

E – Duran (2). LOB – Oakland 4, Texas 10. 2B – Duran (2). HR – Langeliers (4), off deGrom; Grossman (2), off Muller. RBIs – Langeliers 2 (10), Grossman 4 (10). SB – Capel (4), Semien (3), Taveras (1), Wade (3), Jankowski (3). SF – Grossman. S – Thompson.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Kemp, Noda); Texas 6 (Taveras, Lowe 2, García, Heim 2). RISP – Oakland 0 for 2; Texas 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Semien.

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Muller, L, 0-25⅔74443937.23
Lovelady1⅔00011180.00
C.Smith1⅓11101214.00
Moll10011174.50
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
deGrom, W, 2-06⅔321011803.04
Burke, H, 310001142.70
Hernández, H, 41⅓00002211.93
W.Smith, S, 2-21⅔10001172.16
Inherited runners-scored_Moll 1-1, Hernández 1-0. WP_Moll.

Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 2:31. A – 34,916 (40,000).

Philadelphia 9, Colorado 3
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon rf502001.280
Profar lf411011.197
McMahon 3b411013.238
Cron 1b310011.247
Moustakas dh401002.182
Daza cf100101.260
Trejo 2b200002.237
Castro 2b-cf300101.158
Tovar ss402102.191
Serven c400001.167
Totals34373315
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Stott 2b411200.340
Turner ss411101.293
Schwarber lf211020.212
1-Pache pr-lf010000.300
Castellanos rf411000.307
Marsh cf211221.364
Realmuto c310111.247
Bohm dh411200.302
Clemens 1b311101.105
Sosa 3b301001.317
Totals2998955
Colorado000300000370
Philadelphia10120032x982

1-ran for Schwarber in the 8th.

E – Soto (1), Turner (2). LOB – Colorado 9, Philadelphia 1. 2B – Bohm (4). HR – Turner (2), off Ureña; Clemens (1), off Ureña; Stott (2), off Lamet; Marsh (4), off Blach. RBIs – Daza (7), Castro (5), Tovar (5), Turner (7), Clemens (1), Realmuto (7), Bohm 2 (18), Stott 2 (9), Marsh 2 (13). SB – Realmuto 3 (4). CS – Realmuto (1), Sosa (1). SF – Castro.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 4 (McMahon 2, Profar, Serven); Philadelphia 1 (Clemens). RISP – Colorado 2 for 8; Philadelphia 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Bohm. GIDP – Castellanos.

DP – Colorado 1 (McMahon, Castro, Cron).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ureña, L, 0-4334440749.82
Suter1⅓10001151.26
Hand1⅔00001152.08
Lamet1⅔23312298.10
Blach1⅔22201188.71
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, W, 2-16⅔3333111114.73
Soto, H, 51⅔10001193.48
Alvarado1⅔10002140.87
Ortiz1⅔20001191.80
Inherited runners-scored_Suter 1-0. HBP_Wheeler (Daza). WP_Wheeler.

Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Knight; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T – 2:43. A – 44,618 (42,901).

Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b400001.291
Friedl cf401001.303
Casali c000000.227
Steer dh400004.281
Fraley rf400000.197
Myers 1b402002.218
Fairchild lf400001.200
Vosler 3b300002.161
Barrero ss200011.245
Maile c100011.176
b-T.Stephenson ph101000.270
1-Senzel pr-cf000000.152
Totals31040213
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b411002.227
Marcano 2b401002.294
McCutchen dh401001.275
Santana 1b411001.253
Suwinski lf201120.255
Castro ss300013.259
Smith-Njigba rf200001.125
a-Joe ph-rf000010.357
Bae cf300001.206
Delay c301000.314
Totals29261411
Cincinnati000000000040
Pittsburgh10000001x260

a-walked for Smith-Njigba in the 7th. b-doubled for Maile in the 8th.

1-ran for T.Stephenson in the 8th.

LOB – Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 7. 2B – T.Stephenson (4), Hayes (6), Suwinski (3). RBIs – Suwinski (12). SB – Suwinski 2 (2), Santana (1). CS – Suwinski (0).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 2 (Friedl 2); Pittsburgh 5 (Bae, Hayes 2, Castro 2). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 4; Pittsburgh 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – India, McCutchen, Smith-Njigba, Delay. GIDP – McCutchen.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (Vosler, India, Myers).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene, L, 0-16⅔41126963.52
Sanmartin00021153.48
Cruz121104305.68
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Velasquez, W, 3-27⅔2002101003.76
Holderman, H, 81⅔10001141.64
Bednar, S, 8-91⅔10002190.82
Inherited runners-scored_Cruz 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 2:20. A – 11,372 (38,753).

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf500002.198
Bichette ss410002.330
Guerrero Jr. 1b411200.341
Varsho lf411102.224
Chapman 3b412002.367
Kirk dh300011.245
Merrifield 2b311011.310
Jansen c401200.150
Kiermaier cf300011.295
Totals34565311
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Volpe ss400003.188
Judge rf400001.244
Rizzo dh411102.316
Torres 2b401001.254
LeMahieu 1b403000.281
Cabrera lf400001.224
Peraza 3b300001.200
Higashioka c300003.167
Kiner-Falefa cf301000.176
Totals33161012
Toronto000003101560
New York000000001161

E – Volpe (1). LOB – Toronto 5, New York 5. 2B – Chapman (10), Merrifield (5), Jansen (1), LeMahieu (6). HR – Guerrero Jr. (5), off Schmidt; Varsho (2), off Schmidt; Rizzo (5), off Cimber. RBIs – Guerrero Jr. 2 (13), Varsho (5), Jansen 2 (8), Rizzo (11). SB – Kiner-Falefa (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 3 (Springer 2, Jansen); New York 3 (Volpe, Higashioka, Cabrera). RISP – Toronto 1 for 8; New York 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Kiermaier, Merrifield.

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, W, 2-27⅔3000111032.84
Swanson1⅔00001111.74
Cimber1⅔31100204.50
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Schmidt, L, 0-2533018766.30
King1⅓21101162.03
Hamilton2⅔11122462.13
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 2:23. A – 39,293 (47,309).

Cleveland 7, Miami 4
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 2b411101.224
Cooper 1b400003.293
Soler rf313010.268
De La Cruz lf310011.314
García dh411302.164
Chisholm Jr. cf401001.215
Segura 3b400000.194
Fortes c401001.179
Hampson ss401002.269
Totals34484211
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf511000.244
Rosario ss544000.260
Ramírez 3b412400.267
Bell dh413210.228
Gonzalez rf301001.182
a-Brennan ph-rf100000.250
Naylor 1b302011.185
Zunino c400002.250
Arias 2b400003.167
Straw cf400001.260
Totals37713628
Miami001000030481
Cleveland00301021x7130

a-pinch hit for Gonzalez in the 7th.

E – Fortes (2). LOB – Miami 5, Cleveland 9. 2B – Soler (8), Rosario (3), Bell (8), Ramírez (7). 3B – Rosario (2). HR – Berti (2), off Allen; García (2), off Karinchak; Ramírez (3), off Luzardo; Bell (2), off Luzardo. RBIs – Berti (7), García 3 (5), Ramírez 4 (16), Bell 2 (11). SB – Naylor (1), Rosario (4), Chisholm Jr. (7). SF – Ramírez.

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (Hampson, Berti, De La Cruz); Cleveland 7 (Bell, Arias 3, Zunino 2, Naylor). RISP – Miami 1 for 6; Cleveland 2 for 12.

GIDP – De La Cruz.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Arias, Naylor).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo, L, 2-14⅓84416963.62
Barnes100002231.93
Soriano2⅔53210472.57
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Allen, W, 1-06⅔51118861.50
Stephan, H, 21⅔10002171.74
Karinchak1⅔23311216.75
Clase, S, 7-81⅔0000062.25
Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0. WP_Stephan.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 2:27. A – 12,664 (34,788).

Baltimore 2, Detroit 1, 10 inn.
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Baddoo lf501003.222
Greene cf501003.235
Vierling rf512002.233
Carpenter dh300001.218
a-Haase ph-dh101010.250
McKinstry ss301012.256
Torkelson 1b200120.216
Nevin 3b300000.063
b-Maton ph-3b100010.129
Rogers c200021.258
Schoop 2b401000.188
Totals34171712
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hays lf400002.295
Rutschman c400002.291
Mountcastle 1b401001.213
Urías 2b400000.222
1-Frazier pr010000.213
McCann dh300001.143
d-Vavra ph000000.182
Mateo ss311001.360
Henderson 3b300001.183
McKenna rf200001.176
c-Santander ph-rf101100.211
Mullins cf200010.243
Totals3023119
Detroit0000000100170
Baltimore0000000101230

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Carpenter in the 8th. b-intentionally walked for Nevin in the 8th. c-doubled for McKenna in the 8th. d-sacrificed for McCann in the 10th.

1-ran for Urías in the 10th.

LOB – Detroit 13, Baltimore 3. 2B – McKinstry (3), Santander (6). RBIs – Torkelson (10), Santander (7). SF – Torkelson. S – McKinstry, Vavra.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 6 (Torkelson 2, Maton 2, Rogers, Schoop); Baltimore 1 (Hays). RISP – Detroit 0 for 8; Baltimore 0 for 1.

Runners moved up – Nevin, Vierling. GIDP – Nevin.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Urías, Mateo, Mountcastle).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
E.Rodriguez7⅔10006952.32
Shreve, BS, 0-221111213.00
Lange1⅓00002191.80
Englert, L, 0-10100024.73
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
G.Rodriguez5⅔50036925.12
Baumann1⅔00001110.79
Baker00011172.45
Pérez2110055.19
Voth0001197.45
Bautista1⅔00002161.69
Akin, W, 1-11⅔00021106.75
Inherited runners-scored_Lange 2-0, Pérez 1-0, Voth 2-1. IBB_off Voth (Maton), off Akin (Haase), off Akin (Torkelson). WP_Englert.

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T – 2:44. A – 36,975 (45,971).

Minnesota 3, Washington 1
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Call rf401000.200
Candelario 3b310010.259
Meneses dh400000.247
García 2b300012.224
Ruiz c401100.261
Smith 1b300001.233
Garrett lf200012.393
Abrams ss201010.221
Robles cf300001.290
Totals2813146
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Solano 1b400000.286
Kepler rf000000.175
Correa ss400000.214
Buxton dh401002.243
Miranda 3b312010.244
Jeffers c402002.321
Polanco 2b413201.385
Gallo rf-1b300012.235
Castro lf300010.185
Taylor cf411100.232
Totals3339337
Washington100000000131
Minnesota00021000x390

E – Candelario (2). LOB – Washington 4, Minnesota 9. 2B – Ruiz (4). HR – Polanco (1), off Corbin; Taylor (4), off Corbin. RBIs – Ruiz (7), Polanco 2 (2), Taylor (8). CS – Call (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 2 (Smith 2); Minnesota 5 (Jeffers, Polanco, Gallo, Taylor 2). RISP – Washington 1 for 2; Minnesota 1 for 6.

GIDP – Robles.

DP – Washington 1 (Robles, Smith, Robles); Minnesota 1 (Jeffers, Correa, Solano).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, L, 1-36⅔73326965.88
Ramírez1⅔20001223.97
Banda1⅔00010105.14
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ober, W, 1-0531134891.59
Thielbar, H, 61⅓00011182.57
J.López, H, 51⅔0000070.00
Duran, S, 5-61⅔00001112.45
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T – 2:13. A – 14,763 (38,544).

Houston 5, Atlanta 2
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Dubón 2b411000.329
Bregman 3b301220.235
Alvarez lf501203.253
J.Abreu dh401002.250
Tucker rf312010.303
Peña ss400002.216
Hensley 1b310011.156
Meyers cf312011.277
Maldonado c300002.160
a-Julks ph111100.327
Salazar c000000.286
Totals33595511
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf311011.374
Olson 1b300012.256
Riley 3b300011.268
Albies 2b300001.244
Rosario dh400001.175
Hilliard cf401002.317
Grissom ss300001.273
Pillar lf311102.211
Tromp c300002.000
Totals29231313
Houston000000023591
Atlanta000011000230

a-singled for Maldonado in the 9th.

E – Dubón (2). LOB – Houston 7, Atlanta 4. 2B – Meyers (2), Hilliard (4), Acuña Jr. (8). HR – Pillar (1), off Javier. RBIs – Alvarez 2 (27), Julks (7), Bregman 2 (10), Pillar (3). SB – Acuña Jr. (12), Tucker (5). CS – Meyers (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (Peña, Hensley, J.Abreu, Alvarez); Atlanta 4 (Albies, Hilliard, Rosario, Pillar). RISP – Houston 3 for 10; Atlanta 0 for 9.

Runners moved up – Peña, Riley, Rosario. GIDP – Dubón, Peña, Rosario.

DP – Houston 1 (Dubón, Peña, Hensley); Atlanta 2 (Riley, Olson; Albies, Grissom, Olson).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier6⅔321210983.21
Maton1⅔00002150.00
Neris, W, 2-11⅔00000122.61
B.Abreu, S, 2-31⅔00011180.73
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fried6300351070.60
Anderson, H, 31⅔22212274.22
Minter, L, 1-2, BS, 4-61⅔33313305.73
Young1000182.45
Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 2-0, Minter 3-2, Young 2-2. HBP_Young (Dubón), B.Abreu (Albies).

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.

T – 2:52. A – 41,530 (41,149).

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts ss412411.269
Freeman 1b410013.281
Muncy 3b411200.254
Martinez dh411102.250
Outman cf401000.311
Heyward rf401001.179
Peralta lf400002.208
Vargas 2b411000.213
Barnes c321011.063
Totals35787310
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hoerner 2b310010.355
Swanson ss400002.299
Bellinger cf412100.300
Suzuki rf401100.324
Wisdom lf401002.256
Hosmer 1b200001.241
a-Mancini ph-1b000010.232
Torrens dh400002.250
Gomes c412100.255
Madrigal 3b400000.293
Totals3336327
Los Angeles002003002782
Chicago200010000360

a-walked for Hosmer in the 7th.

E – Muncy (3), Barnes (1). LOB – Los Angeles 4, Chicago 6. 2B – Outman (2), Betts (7), Bellinger (5). HR – Betts (3), off Stroman; Muncy (11), off Stroman; Martinez (4), off Stroman; Gomes (4), off Kershaw. RBIs – Betts 4 (10), Muncy 2 (21), Martinez (15), Bellinger (15), Suzuki (6), Gomes (9).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Peralta, Freeman); Chicago 1 (Suzuki). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 4; Chicago 3 for 7.

GIDP – Madrigal.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Betts, Vargas, Freeman).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw, W, 4-16⅔33116902.32
Bruihl, H, 11⅔00011180.00
Graterol, S, 1-12⅔30000282.53
ChicagoHRERBBSONPERA
Stroman, L, 2-25⅔65515952.17
Hughes1⅔00002101.80
K.Thompson2⅔00012280.73
Fulmer1⅔22211218.68
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T – 2:22. A – 33,494 (41,363).

Boston 12, Milwaukee 5
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Verdugo rf411112.322
Devers 3b310111.256
Turner dh322220.286
Yoshida lf422601.231
Hernández 2b512001.232
Casas 1b310021.129
Duran cf422012.391
Wong c512201.191
Chang ss512000.146
Totals3612131279
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf311110.250
a-Brosseau ph100000.226
Winker dh401010.229
Adames ss200110.272
Miller 2b000000.286
Tellez 1b300012.232
Anderson 3b322211.280
Caratini c400001.292
Turang 2b-ss400002.234
Wiemer cf322011.219
Perkins rf200001.200
Totals2956468
Boston12000009012130
Milwaukee000120110561

a-popped out for Yelich in the 9th.

E – Perkins (1). LOB – Boston 7, Milwaukee 6. 2B – Hernández 2 (6), Wiemer (4). HR – Turner (2), off Bush; Yoshida (2), off Bush; Yoshida (3), off Guerra; Anderson (4), off Bello; Anderson (5), off Schreiber. RBIs – Yoshida 6 (15), Verdugo (11), Devers (21), Turner 2 (8), Wong 2 (6), Anderson 2 (18), Yelich (10), Adames (13). SB – Wiemer (3), Duran (2), Chang (1). SF – Yoshida, Devers, Adames. S – Perkins 2.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 3 (Casas, Verdugo 2); Milwaukee 2 (Tellez, Anderson). RISP – Boston 4 for 12; Milwaukee 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Casas, Chang. GIDP – Devers, Caratini.

DP – Boston 1 (Devers, Hernández, Casas); Milwaukee 2 (Tellez, Perkins, Anderson, Perkins; Turang, Adames, Tellez).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bello453323829.82
Bleier1⅓00012186.52
Ort, W, 1-01⅔01130264.50
Schreiber1⅔11102162.45
Brasier1⅔00001137.30
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes5⅔53235914.55
Peguero1⅓10002140.00
Milner00000132.53
Bush, L, 0-1, BS, 1-334410198.22
Guerra145532448.64
Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 1-0, Milner 1-0, Guerra 2-2. IBB_off Guerra (Devers). HBP_Milner (Verdugo). WP_Bello, Ort, Guerra.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 3:02. A – 26,939 (41,700).

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 1
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Robert Jr. cf401000.233
Benintendi lf411000.282
Vaughn 1b400002.244
Jiménez dh301101.208
Sheets rf300001.303
Burger 3b300001.231
Andrus ss300002.208
Zavala c300000.222
Sosa 2b300000.147
Totals3013107
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b401100.307
Franco ss301010.289
Arozarena lf200020.341
B.Lowe 2b400001.254
Ramírez dh411101.373
Paredes 3b210000.209
Raley rf311201.188
Bethancourt c311002.273
Margot cf300000.190
Totals2845435
Chicago000100000130
Tampa Bay03100000x451

E – Bethancourt (1). LOB – Chicago 2, Tampa Bay 4. 2B – Benintendi (5), Jiménez (3), Franco (9), Bethancourt (4), Díaz (3). HR – Raley (4), off Giolito; Ramírez (5), off Giolito. RBIs – Jiménez (7), Raley 2 (9), Díaz (15), Ramírez (10). SB – Franco (4). CS – Arozarena (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Jiménez, Burger); Tampa Bay 3 (Ramírez 2, B.Lowe). RISP – Chicago 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 9.

Runners moved up – Sheets, Margot, Díaz, Arozarena, B.Lowe.

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, L, 1-27⅔544251024.50
Banks1⅔00010143.60
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin, W, 3-05⅔31104672.81
Chirinos, H, 13⅔00002370.00
Fairbanks, S, 3-31⅔00001130.00
HBP_Giolito (Paredes).

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 2:02. A – 22,702 (25,025).

San Diego 7, Arizona 5
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tatis Jr. rf501000.167
Soto lf311022.198
Machado 3b511000.220
Bogaerts ss320020.330
Cronenworth 1b322200.231
Carpenter dh313500.238
Kim 2b300011.194
Grisham cf300011.205
Nola c400003.132
Totals3278767
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 2b300010.293
c-Moreno ph100000.288
Marte dh411002.280
Carroll lf312010.280
Longoria 3b300101.263
Smith 1b100020.321
a-Gurriel Jr. ph-1b100100.263
McCarthy rf411101.150
Thomas cf411101.188
Ahmed ss411101.304
Herrera c200011.227
b-Perdomo ph100001.356
Totals3156558
San Diego301010200780
Arizona000100220560

a-grounded out for Smith in the 8th. b-struck out for Herrera in the 9th. c-popped out for Rojas in the 9th.

LOB – San Diego 6, Arizona 5. 2B – Carpenter 2 (4), Cronenworth (7), Carroll (6). 3B – Cronenworth (1), Marte (2). HR – Carpenter (3), off Solomon; Thomas (2), off Honeywell Jr.; Ahmed (1), off Honeywell Jr.; McCarthy (1), off Hill. RBIs – Cronenworth 2 (11), Carpenter 5 (13), Longoria (4), Thomas (6), Ahmed (7), Gurriel Jr. (11), McCarthy (3). SB – Carroll (8). SF – Cronenworth, Carpenter, Longoria.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 3 (Nola 2, Kim); Arizona 3 (McCarthy 3). RISP – San Diego 2 for 5; Arizona 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – Longoria, Gurriel Jr.. GIDP – Machado, McCarthy.

DP – San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Bogaerts, Cronenworth); Arizona 1 (Rojas, Ahmed, Smith).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish, W, 1-25211551023.00
Honeywell Jr., H, 31⅓22201252.63
Hill1⅔22201113.27
Hader, S, 8-81⅔00001100.82
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Jameson, L, 2-11⅔33331433.71
Misiewicz2⅔21101313.38
Solomon312231519.82
Mantiply21101136.75
Ruiz1⅔00002195.06
Ginkel1⅔00001164.35
Inherited runners-scored_Honeywell Jr. 3-0, Mantiply 1-1.

Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Wolf.

T – 3:01. A – 23,655 (48,359).

St. Louis 7, Seattle 3
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar cf523100.280
Goldschmidt 1b421011.278
Gorman 2b412301.313
b-Edman ph-2b000010.275
Arenado 3b501002.284
Contreras dh100021.275
a-Carlson ph-dh200000.205
O'Neill lf501101.254
DeJong ss413100.750
Walker rf301011.274
Knizner c411001.150
Totals37713658
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf200021.245
France 1b301200.291
Suárez 3b200021.262
Raleigh c400004.224
Hernández rf400002.244
Kelenic lf411101.319
Pollock dh400002.128
Wong 2b413000.140
Crawford ss411003.238
Totals31363414
St. Louis2013001007131
Seattle030000000360
a-pinch hit for Contreras in the 6th. b-walked for Gorman in the 9th.

E – O'Neill (1). LOB – St. Louis 8, Seattle 6. 2B – Crawford (6). HR – Nootbaar (2), off Flexen; Gorman (6), off Flexen; DeJong (1), off D.Castillo; Kelenic (6), off Flaherty. RBIs – Nootbaar (4), O'Neill (5), Gorman 3 (22), DeJong (1), Kelenic (13), France 2 (15). CS – Gorman (2), Arenado (1).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Knizner, DeJong); Seattle 2 (Raleigh 2). RISP – St. Louis 2 for 8; Seattle 1 for 3.

LIDP – Nootbaar. GIDP – France, Rodríguez.

DP – St. Louis 2 (Arenado, Gorman, Goldschmidt; DeJong, Gorman, Goldschmidt); Seattle 2 (Raleigh, Wong, Raleigh; Rodríguez, Crawford, Rodríguez).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flaherty, W, 2-26⅔533291043.29
Cabrera10011133.38
Helsley, H, 1100012242.08
Gallegos1⅔00002100.00
SeattleHRERBBSONPERA
Flexen, L, 0-44⅔96633848.86
Murfee1⅔10011181.93
Speier1⅔20000180.00
D.Castillo2⅔11103246.23
Saucedo1⅔00011180.00
Inherited runners-scored_Helsley 2-0. HBP_Flaherty (France).

Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Adam Beck; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Gabe Morales.

T – 2:47. A – 36,249 (47,929).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.