Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, April 23, 2023

San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 4
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.350
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.221
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|McNeil lf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|d-Pham ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Baty 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Álvarez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.148
|Guillorme 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|a-Canha ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|1
|10
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.208
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Pederson dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Yastrzemski lf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Estrada 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.329
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|Sabol c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|b-Flores ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Wisely cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.071
|c-Ruf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Bart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|2
|10
|New York
|001
|201
|000
|4
|8
|1
|San Francisco
|110
|200
|01x
|5
|8
|2
a-sacrificed for Guillorme in the 4th. b-struck out for Sabol in the 7th. c-struck out for Wisely in the 7th. d-grounded out for Vogelbach in the 8th.
E – Megill (1), Stripling (1), Conforto (1). LOB – New York 6, San Francisco 6. 2B – Lindor (9), Wade Jr. (2), Yastrzemski (5). HR – Álvarez (1), off Ty.Rogers; Estrada (4), off Megill. RBIs – Lindor (18), Canha (8), Nimmo (13), Álvarez (2), Pederson (10), Estrada (7), Sabol (6), Wisely (1), Yastrzemski (11). SB – Crawford (2). SF – Canha, Nimmo.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Marte, Alonso); San Francisco 4 (Wade Jr., Flores 2, Conforto). RISP – New York 1 for 6; San Francisco 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Davis. GIDP – Álvarez, Davis.
DP – New York 1 (Baty, Guillorme, Alonso); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill
|4⅔
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|81
|3.96
|Brigham
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|32
|0.00
|Raley
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|3.60
|Smith, L, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|2.79
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|3⅓
|6
|3
|2
|1
|1
|67
|6.89
|Ta.Rogers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|9.95
|Ty.Rogers, BS, 1-2
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|20
|0.79
|Brebbia
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.62
|Alexander, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.93
|Doval, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.00
|Inherited runners-scored_Ta.Rogers 3-2. HBP_Megill (Davis), Smith (Estrada).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.
T – 2:37. A – 27,721 (41,915).
Texas 5, Oakland 2
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruiz cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.280
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|c-K.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Capel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|d-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.151
|Diaz 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Kemp lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.157
|a-Rooker ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Langeliers c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.234
|Wade ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|0
|15
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.298
|Grossman dh
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|0
|.208
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.272
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Duran ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|J.Smith ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Taveras cf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Thompson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|b-Jankowski ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|4
|6
|6
|Oakland
|000
|020
|000
|2
|5
|0
|Texas
|030
|100
|01x
|5
|9
|1
a-struck out for Kemp in the 7th. b-singled for Thompson in the 8th. c-struck out for Peterson in the 9th. d-singled for Capel in the 9th.
E – Duran (2). LOB – Oakland 4, Texas 10. 2B – Duran (2). HR – Langeliers (4), off deGrom; Grossman (2), off Muller. RBIs – Langeliers 2 (10), Grossman 4 (10). SB – Capel (4), Semien (3), Taveras (1), Wade (3), Jankowski (3). SF – Grossman. S – Thompson.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Kemp, Noda); Texas 6 (Taveras, Lowe 2, García, Heim 2). RISP – Oakland 0 for 2; Texas 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Semien.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Muller, L, 0-2
|5⅔
|7
|4
|4
|4
|3
|93
|7.23
|Lovelady
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|C.Smith
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|4.00
|Moll
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.50
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, W, 2-0
|6⅔
|3
|2
|1
|0
|11
|80
|3.04
|Burke, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.70
|Hernández, H, 4
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|1.93
|W.Smith, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.16
|Inherited runners-scored_Moll 1-1, Hernández 1-0. WP_Moll.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T – 2:31. A – 34,916 (40,000).
Philadelphia 9, Colorado 3
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.197
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.238
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Moustakas dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Daza cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Trejo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Castro 2b-cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.158
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.191
|Serven c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|3
|15
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Stott 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.340
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Schwarber lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.212
|1-Pache pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Marsh cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.364
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.247
|Bohm dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.302
|Clemens 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.105
|Sosa 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Totals
|29
|9
|8
|9
|5
|5
|Colorado
|000
|300
|000
|3
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|101
|200
|32x
|9
|8
|2
1-ran for Schwarber in the 8th.
E – Soto (1), Turner (2). LOB – Colorado 9, Philadelphia 1. 2B – Bohm (4). HR – Turner (2), off Ureña; Clemens (1), off Ureña; Stott (2), off Lamet; Marsh (4), off Blach. RBIs – Daza (7), Castro (5), Tovar (5), Turner (7), Clemens (1), Realmuto (7), Bohm 2 (18), Stott 2 (9), Marsh 2 (13). SB – Realmuto 3 (4). CS – Realmuto (1), Sosa (1). SF – Castro.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 4 (McMahon 2, Profar, Serven); Philadelphia 1 (Clemens). RISP – Colorado 2 for 8; Philadelphia 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Bohm. GIDP – Castellanos.
DP – Colorado 1 (McMahon, Castro, Cron).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña, L, 0-4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|74
|9.82
|Suter
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.26
|Hand
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.08
|Lamet
|1⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|29
|8.10
|Blach
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|8.71
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 2-1
|6⅔
|3
|3
|3
|3
|11
|111
|4.73
|Soto, H, 5
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.48
|Alvarado
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.87
|Ortiz
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|1.80
|Inherited runners-scored_Suter 1-0. HBP_Wheeler (Daza). WP_Wheeler.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Knight; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T – 2:43. A – 44,618 (42,901).
Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Friedl cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Casali c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Steer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.281
|Fraley rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Myers 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Fairchild lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Vosler 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|Barrero ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Maile c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|b-T.Stephenson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|1-Senzel pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|2
|13
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Marcano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Suwinski lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.255
|Castro ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.259
|Smith-Njigba rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|a-Joe ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.357
|Bae cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Delay c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|1
|4
|11
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|0
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|01x
|2
|6
|0
a-walked for Smith-Njigba in the 7th. b-doubled for Maile in the 8th.
1-ran for T.Stephenson in the 8th.
LOB – Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 7. 2B – T.Stephenson (4), Hayes (6), Suwinski (3). RBIs – Suwinski (12). SB – Suwinski 2 (2), Santana (1). CS – Suwinski (0).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 2 (Friedl 2); Pittsburgh 5 (Bae, Hayes 2, Castro 2). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 4; Pittsburgh 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – India, McCutchen, Smith-Njigba, Delay. GIDP – McCutchen.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (Vosler, India, Myers).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene, L, 0-1
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|96
|3.52
|Sanmartin
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|15
|3.48
|Cruz
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|30
|5.68
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, W, 3-2
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|100
|3.76
|Holderman, H, 8
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.64
|Bednar, S, 8-9
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.82
|Inherited runners-scored_Cruz 2-0.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 2:20. A – 11,372 (38,753).
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.330
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.341
|Varsho lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.367
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.310
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.150
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Totals
|34
|5
|6
|5
|3
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.188
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Rizzo dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.316
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Cabrera lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Peraza 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Kiner-Falefa cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|0
|12
|Toronto
|000
|003
|101
|5
|6
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|001
|1
|6
|1
E – Volpe (1). LOB – Toronto 5, New York 5. 2B – Chapman (10), Merrifield (5), Jansen (1), LeMahieu (6). HR – Guerrero Jr. (5), off Schmidt; Varsho (2), off Schmidt; Rizzo (5), off Cimber. RBIs – Guerrero Jr. 2 (13), Varsho (5), Jansen 2 (8), Rizzo (11). SB – Kiner-Falefa (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 3 (Springer 2, Jansen); New York 3 (Volpe, Higashioka, Cabrera). RISP – Toronto 1 for 8; New York 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Kiermaier, Merrifield.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 2-2
|7⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|11
|103
|2.84
|Swanson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.74
|Cimber
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|4.50
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Schmidt, L, 0-2
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|8
|76
|6.30
|King
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.03
|Hamilton
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|46
|2.13
|Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
|⅔
T – 2:23. A – 39,293 (47,309).
Cleveland 7, Miami 4
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.293
|Soler rf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|De La Cruz lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.314
|García dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.164
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Segura 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Hampson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|2
|11
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Rosario ss
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.267
|Bell dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.228
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|a-Brennan ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.185
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Arias 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|6
|2
|8
|Miami
|001
|000
|030
|4
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|003
|010
|21x
|7
|13
|0
a-pinch hit for Gonzalez in the 7th.
E – Fortes (2). LOB – Miami 5, Cleveland 9. 2B – Soler (8), Rosario (3), Bell (8), Ramírez (7). 3B – Rosario (2). HR – Berti (2), off Allen; García (2), off Karinchak; Ramírez (3), off Luzardo; Bell (2), off Luzardo. RBIs – Berti (7), García 3 (5), Ramírez 4 (16), Bell 2 (11). SB – Naylor (1), Rosario (4), Chisholm Jr. (7). SF – Ramírez.
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (Hampson, Berti, De La Cruz); Cleveland 7 (Bell, Arias 3, Zunino 2, Naylor). RISP – Miami 1 for 6; Cleveland 2 for 12.
GIDP – De La Cruz.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Arias, Naylor).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo, L, 2-1
|4⅓
|8
|4
|4
|1
|6
|96
|3.62
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|1.93
|Soriano
|2⅔
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|47
|2.57
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allen, W, 1-0
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|1
|8
|86
|1.50
|Stephan, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.74
|Karinchak
|1⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|21
|6.75
|Clase, S, 7-8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.25
|Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0. WP_Stephan.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 2:27. A – 12,664 (34,788).
Baltimore 2, Detroit 1, 10 inn.
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Baddoo lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Greene cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|Vierling rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Carpenter dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|a-Haase ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|McKinstry ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Torkelson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.216
|Nevin 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|b-Maton ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.129
|Rogers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.258
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|7
|12
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|1-Frazier pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|McCann dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|d-Vavra ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.360
|Henderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|McKenna rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|c-Santander ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Mullins cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|1
|1
|9
|Detroit
|000
|000
|010
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010
|1
|2
|3
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Carpenter in the 8th. b-intentionally walked for Nevin in the 8th. c-doubled for McKenna in the 8th. d-sacrificed for McCann in the 10th.
1-ran for Urías in the 10th.
LOB – Detroit 13, Baltimore 3. 2B – McKinstry (3), Santander (6). RBIs – Torkelson (10), Santander (7). SF – Torkelson. S – McKinstry, Vavra.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 6 (Torkelson 2, Maton 2, Rogers, Schoop); Baltimore 1 (Hays). RISP – Detroit 0 for 8; Baltimore 0 for 1.
Runners moved up – Nevin, Vierling. GIDP – Nevin.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Urías, Mateo, Mountcastle).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|E.Rodriguez
|7⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|95
|2.32
|Shreve, BS, 0-2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|3.00
|Lange
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.80
|Englert, L, 0-1
|⅓
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.73
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|G.Rodriguez
|5⅔
|5
|0
|0
|3
|6
|92
|5.12
|Baumann
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.79
|Baker
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.45
|Pérez
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5.19
|Voth
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|7.45
|Bautista
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.69
|Akin, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|10
|6.75
|Inherited runners-scored_Lange 2-0, Pérez 1-0, Voth 2-1. IBB_off Voth (Maton), off Akin (Haase), off Akin (Torkelson). WP_Englert.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T – 2:44. A – 36,975 (45,971).
Minnesota 3, Washington 1
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Call rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.224
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Garrett lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.393
|Abrams ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|4
|6
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Solano 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Kepler rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Buxton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Miranda 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.321
|Polanco 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.385
|Gallo rf-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Castro lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.185
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|3
|7
|Washington
|100
|000
|000
|1
|3
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|210
|00x
|3
|9
|0
E – Candelario (2). LOB – Washington 4, Minnesota 9. 2B – Ruiz (4). HR – Polanco (1), off Corbin; Taylor (4), off Corbin. RBIs – Ruiz (7), Polanco 2 (2), Taylor (8). CS – Call (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 2 (Smith 2); Minnesota 5 (Jeffers, Polanco, Gallo, Taylor 2). RISP – Washington 1 for 2; Minnesota 1 for 6.
GIDP – Robles.
DP – Washington 1 (Robles, Smith, Robles); Minnesota 1 (Jeffers, Correa, Solano).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 1-3
|6⅔
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|96
|5.88
|Ramírez
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.97
|Banda
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|5.14
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober, W, 1-0
|5
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|89
|1.59
|Thielbar, H, 6
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.57
|J.López, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Duran, S, 5-6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.45
|Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.
|⅔
T – 2:13. A – 14,763 (38,544).
Houston 5, Atlanta 2
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dubón 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.235
|Alvarez lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.253
|J.Abreu dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Hensley 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.156
|Meyers cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.160
|a-Julks ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.327
|Salazar c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|5
|11
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.374
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Rosario dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Hilliard cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.317
|Grissom ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Pillar lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Tromp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|1
|3
|13
|Houston
|000
|000
|023
|5
|9
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|011
|000
|2
|3
|0
a-singled for Maldonado in the 9th.
E – Dubón (2). LOB – Houston 7, Atlanta 4. 2B – Meyers (2), Hilliard (4), Acuña Jr. (8). HR – Pillar (1), off Javier. RBIs – Alvarez 2 (27), Julks (7), Bregman 2 (10), Pillar (3). SB – Acuña Jr. (12), Tucker (5). CS – Meyers (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (Peña, Hensley, J.Abreu, Alvarez); Atlanta 4 (Albies, Hilliard, Rosario, Pillar). RISP – Houston 3 for 10; Atlanta 0 for 9.
Runners moved up – Peña, Riley, Rosario. GIDP – Dubón, Peña, Rosario.
DP – Houston 1 (Dubón, Peña, Hensley); Atlanta 2 (Riley, Olson; Albies, Grissom, Olson).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier
|6⅔
|3
|2
|1
|2
|10
|98
|3.21
|Maton
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Neris, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.61
|B.Abreu, S, 2-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.73
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|107
|0.60
|Anderson, H, 3
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|27
|4.22
|Minter, L, 1-2, BS, 4-6
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|30
|5.73
|Young
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.45
|Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 2-0, Minter 3-2, Young 2-2. HBP_Young (Dubón), B.Abreu (Albies).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.
T – 2:52. A – 41,530 (41,149).
L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts ss
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.269
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.281
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.254
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Outman cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Vargas 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Barnes c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.063
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|7
|3
|10
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.355
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.324
|Wisdom lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Hosmer 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|a-Mancini ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Torrens dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Madrigal 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|2
|7
|Los Angeles
|002
|003
|002
|7
|8
|2
|Chicago
|200
|010
|000
|3
|6
|0
a-walked for Hosmer in the 7th.
E – Muncy (3), Barnes (1). LOB – Los Angeles 4, Chicago 6. 2B – Outman (2), Betts (7), Bellinger (5). HR – Betts (3), off Stroman; Muncy (11), off Stroman; Martinez (4), off Stroman; Gomes (4), off Kershaw. RBIs – Betts 4 (10), Muncy 2 (21), Martinez (15), Bellinger (15), Suzuki (6), Gomes (9).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Peralta, Freeman); Chicago 1 (Suzuki). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 4; Chicago 3 for 7.
GIDP – Madrigal.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Betts, Vargas, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 4-1
|6⅔
|3
|3
|1
|1
|6
|90
|2.32
|Bruihl, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Graterol, S, 1-1
|2⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|2.53
|Chicago
|⅔
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, L, 2-2
|5⅔
|6
|5
|5
|1
|5
|95
|2.17
|Hughes
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.80
|K.Thompson
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|0.73
|Fulmer
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|8.68
|Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Mike Estabrook.
|⅔
T – 2:22. A – 33,494 (41,363).
Boston 12, Milwaukee 5
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.322
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.256
|Turner dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.286
|Yoshida lf
|4
|2
|2
|6
|0
|1
|.231
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Casas 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.129
|Duran cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.391
|Wong c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.191
|Chang ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.146
|Totals
|36
|12
|13
|12
|7
|9
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|a-Brosseau ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Winker dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Adames ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Miller 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|Anderson 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.280
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Turang 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Wiemer cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Perkins rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|4
|6
|8
|Boston
|120
|000
|090
|12
|13
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|120
|110
|5
|6
|1
a-popped out for Yelich in the 9th.
E – Perkins (1). LOB – Boston 7, Milwaukee 6. 2B – Hernández 2 (6), Wiemer (4). HR – Turner (2), off Bush; Yoshida (2), off Bush; Yoshida (3), off Guerra; Anderson (4), off Bello; Anderson (5), off Schreiber. RBIs – Yoshida 6 (15), Verdugo (11), Devers (21), Turner 2 (8), Wong 2 (6), Anderson 2 (18), Yelich (10), Adames (13). SB – Wiemer (3), Duran (2), Chang (1). SF – Yoshida, Devers, Adames. S – Perkins 2.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 3 (Casas, Verdugo 2); Milwaukee 2 (Tellez, Anderson). RISP – Boston 4 for 12; Milwaukee 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Casas, Chang. GIDP – Devers, Caratini.
DP – Boston 1 (Devers, Hernández, Casas); Milwaukee 2 (Tellez, Perkins, Anderson, Perkins; Turang, Adames, Tellez).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bello
|4
|5
|3
|3
|2
|3
|82
|9.82
|Bleier
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|6.52
|Ort, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|26
|4.50
|Schreiber
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|2.45
|Brasier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|7.30
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes
|5⅔
|5
|3
|2
|3
|5
|91
|4.55
|Peguero
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Milner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.53
|Bush, L, 0-1, BS, 1-3
|⅓
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|19
|8.22
|Guerra
|1
|4
|5
|5
|3
|2
|44
|8.64
|Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 1-0, Milner 1-0, Guerra 2-2. IBB_off Guerra (Devers). HBP_Milner (Verdugo). WP_Bello, Ort, Guerra.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 3:02. A – 26,939 (41,700).
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 1
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Burger 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Sosa 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|0
|7
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Arozarena lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.341
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.373
|Paredes 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Raley rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.188
|Bethancourt c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Totals
|28
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000
|1
|3
|0
|Tampa Bay
|031
|000
|00x
|4
|5
|1
E – Bethancourt (1). LOB – Chicago 2, Tampa Bay 4. 2B – Benintendi (5), Jiménez (3), Franco (9), Bethancourt (4), Díaz (3). HR – Raley (4), off Giolito; Ramírez (5), off Giolito. RBIs – Jiménez (7), Raley 2 (9), Díaz (15), Ramírez (10). SB – Franco (4). CS – Arozarena (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Jiménez, Burger); Tampa Bay 3 (Ramírez 2, B.Lowe). RISP – Chicago 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 9.
Runners moved up – Sheets, Margot, Díaz, Arozarena, B.Lowe.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, L, 1-2
|7⅔
|5
|4
|4
|2
|5
|102
|4.50
|Banks
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.60
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, W, 3-0
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|67
|2.81
|Chirinos, H, 1
|3⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|0.00
|Fairbanks, S, 3-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|HBP_Giolito (Paredes).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T – 2:02. A – 22,702 (25,025).
San Diego 7, Arizona 5
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.198
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.330
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|Carpenter dh
|3
|1
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.238
|Kim 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Nola c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.132
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|7
|6
|7
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|c-Moreno ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Marte dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Carroll lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Smith 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.321
|a-Gurriel Jr. ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|McCarthy rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.150
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Herrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|b-Perdomo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.356
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|5
|5
|8
|San Diego
|301
|010
|200
|7
|8
|0
|Arizona
|000
|100
|220
|5
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Smith in the 8th. b-struck out for Herrera in the 9th. c-popped out for Rojas in the 9th.
LOB – San Diego 6, Arizona 5. 2B – Carpenter 2 (4), Cronenworth (7), Carroll (6). 3B – Cronenworth (1), Marte (2). HR – Carpenter (3), off Solomon; Thomas (2), off Honeywell Jr.; Ahmed (1), off Honeywell Jr.; McCarthy (1), off Hill. RBIs – Cronenworth 2 (11), Carpenter 5 (13), Longoria (4), Thomas (6), Ahmed (7), Gurriel Jr. (11), McCarthy (3). SB – Carroll (8). SF – Cronenworth, Carpenter, Longoria.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 3 (Nola 2, Kim); Arizona 3 (McCarthy 3). RISP – San Diego 2 for 5; Arizona 0 for 6.
Runners moved up – Longoria, Gurriel Jr.. GIDP – Machado, McCarthy.
DP – San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Bogaerts, Cronenworth); Arizona 1 (Rojas, Ahmed, Smith).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, W, 1-2
|5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|5
|102
|3.00
|Honeywell Jr., H, 3
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|2.63
|Hill
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|3.27
|Hader, S, 8-8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.82
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jameson, L, 2-1
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|43
|3.71
|Misiewicz
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|31
|3.38
|Solomon
|3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|51
|9.82
|Mantiply
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|6.75
|Ruiz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.06
|Ginkel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.35
|Inherited runners-scored_Honeywell Jr. 3-0, Mantiply 1-1.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Wolf.
T – 3:01. A – 23,655 (48,359).
St. Louis 7, Seattle 3
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Gorman 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.313
|b-Edman ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Contreras dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.275
|a-Carlson ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|O'Neill lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.750
|Walker rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Knizner c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|6
|5
|8
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.245
|France 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.291
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.262
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.224
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Kelenic lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.319
|Pollock dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.128
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.140
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|4
|14
|St. Louis
|201
|300
|100
|7
|13
|1
|Seattle
|030
|000
|000
|3
|6
|0
|a-pinch hit for Contreras in the 6th. b-walked for Gorman in the 9th.
E – O'Neill (1). LOB – St. Louis 8, Seattle 6. 2B – Crawford (6). HR – Nootbaar (2), off Flexen; Gorman (6), off Flexen; DeJong (1), off D.Castillo; Kelenic (6), off Flaherty. RBIs – Nootbaar (4), O'Neill (5), Gorman 3 (22), DeJong (1), Kelenic (13), France 2 (15). CS – Gorman (2), Arenado (1).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Knizner, DeJong); Seattle 2 (Raleigh 2). RISP – St. Louis 2 for 8; Seattle 1 for 3.
LIDP – Nootbaar. GIDP – France, Rodríguez.
DP – St. Louis 2 (Arenado, Gorman, Goldschmidt; DeJong, Gorman, Goldschmidt); Seattle 2 (Raleigh, Wong, Raleigh; Rodríguez, Crawford, Rodríguez).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty, W, 2-2
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|2
|9
|104
|3.29
|Cabrera
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.38
|Helsley, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|2.08
|Gallegos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.00
|Seattle
|⅔
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, L, 0-4
|4⅔
|9
|6
|6
|3
|3
|84
|8.86
|Murfee
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|1.93
|Speier
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.00
|D.Castillo
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|24
|6.23
|Saucedo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Inherited runners-scored_Helsley 2-0. HBP_Flaherty (France).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Adam Beck; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Gabe Morales.
T – 2:47. A – 36,249 (47,929).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: