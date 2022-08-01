Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, July 31, 2022
San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 0
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Morel 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Wisdom dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Velazquez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Bote 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|b-McKinstry ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Higgins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|0
|13
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|González lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Slater cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Belt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.233
|Wade Jr. dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.183
|a-Mercedes ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Machado ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Vosler 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.292
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|3
|11
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|400
|00x
|4
|9
|0
a-flied out for Wade Jr. in the 5th. b-struck out for Bote in the 8th.
LOB – Chicago 4, San Francisco 11. 2B – La Stella (12), Wynns (3). RBIs – Vosler 2 (10), Wynns 2 (10). SB – González (9).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Morel); San Francisco 7 (Yastrzemski 3, La Stella, González, Slater 2). RISP – Chicago 0 for 1; San Francisco 3 for 11.
GIDP – Wynns.
DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Morel, Higgins).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson, L, 0-2
|4⅔
|5
|4
|4
|1
|6
|72
|3.74
|Hughes
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.18
|Wick
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.36
|Brault
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|0.00
|Uelmen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|1.80
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, W, 9-6
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|98
|3.00
|Brebbia
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.33
|Doval
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.14
|Inherited runners-scored_Uelmen 3-0. HBP_Sampson (Machado), Hughes (Slater), Uelmen 2 (Wynns,González).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.
T – 2:58. A – 33,622 (41,915).
Chicago White Sox 4, A's 1
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bride 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Murphy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Brown 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.226
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.157
|Allen 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|2
|10
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.311
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Pollock cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Abreu dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Jiménez lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Harrison 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|García 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|0
|7
|Oakland
|010
|000
|000
|1
|6
|0
|Chicago
|030
|000
|10x
|4
|8
|0
LOB – Oakland 5, Chicago 3. 2B – Allen (6), Laureano (15), Harrison (14), Zavala (8). HR – Laureano (11), off Cease; Abreu (12), off Oller; Jiménez (5), off Oller. RBIs – Laureano (23), Abreu (49), García (18), Zavala (16), Jiménez (16).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 1 (Andrus); Chicago 1 (Anderson). RISP – Oakland 0 for 2; Chicago 2 for 3.
LIDP – Sheets. GIDP – Andrus.
DP – Oakland 1 (Brown); Chicago 1 (Harrison, Vaughn).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oller, L, 1-4
|6⅓
|7
|4
|4
|0
|6
|98
|7.68
|Snead
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.35
|Selman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.50
|Chicago
|⅔
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease, W, 11-4
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|94
|2.01
|Kelly, H, 11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|5.91
|Graveman, H, 16
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.82
|Hendriks, S, 20-23
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.28
|WP_Oller.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 2:42. A – 30,028 (40,615).
Toronto 4, Detroit 1
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.221
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|H.Castro 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|a-Haase ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|1
|8
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Biggio 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.283
|Kirk dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Tapia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.107
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|2
|4
|Detroit
|000
|100
|000
|1
|3
|4
|Toronto
|020
|020
|00x
|4
|6
|0
a-lined out for Barnhart in the 8th.
E – Grossman (2), Báez 2 (15), Hill (1). LOB – Detroit 3, Toronto 5. 2B – Grossman (13), Guerrero Jr. (20), Bichette (24). HR – Báez (10), off Berríos; Chapman (20), off Hill. RBIs – Báez (39), Chapman 2 (57), Guerrero Jr. (63), Bichette (55).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 1 (Greene); Toronto 4 (Hernández, Gurriel Jr., Kirk, Tapia). RISP – Detroit 0 for 3; Toronto 3 for 8.
Runners moved up – Gurriel Jr., Kirk. GIDP – Hernández, Kirk.
DP – Detroit 2 (Candelario, W.Castro, H.Castro; Báez, W.Castro, H.Castro).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, L, 1-3
|5⅔
|6
|4
|4
|2
|1
|86
|5.88
|Foley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.79
|Lange
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.70
|De Jesus
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.89
|Toronto
|⅔
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, W, 8-4
|7⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|80
|4.96
|Mayza, H, 10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.53
|Romano, S, 24-27
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.33
|Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Alex Tosi.
|⅔
T – 2:19. A – 40,298 (53,506).
St. Louis 5, Washington 0
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carlson cf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Donovan dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.329
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Gorman 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.238
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.143
|Dickerson lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.226
|Romine c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|4
|10
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|García ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Adrianza 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Barrera c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|1
|10
|St. Louis
|001
|301
|000
|5
|7
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|1
E – García (11). LOB – St. Louis 8, Washington 4. 2B – Dickerson (6), Romine (1), Thomas (15). HR – Dickerson (4), off Gray; DeJong (3), off Weems. RBIs – Carlson (31), Dickerson 3 (19), DeJong (11).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Carlson, Arenado); Washington 2 (Bell 2). RISP – St. Louis 1 for 7; Washington 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Carlson, DeJong. LIDP – Hernández. GIDP – Adrianza.
DP – St. Louis 2 (Gorman, DeJong, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Goldschmidt, Arenado).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pallante, W, 4-4
|8⅔
|5
|0
|0
|1
|8
|96
|3.18
|Helsley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.64
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 7-7
|5⅔
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|95
|4.59
|Weems
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|32
|5.23
|Cishek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|3.65
|Abbott
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.25
|Inherited runners-scored_Helsley 2-0. HBP_Gray (Arenado). WP_Gray.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 2:50. A – 28,738 (41,339).
Atlanta 1, Arizona 0
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Marte dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|B.Kennedy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|a-Thomas ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|McCarthy lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Luplow rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Alcántara 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Varsho cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Totals
|28
|0
|4
|0
|4
|7
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Rosario lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.159
|d'Arnaud c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Arcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|2
|10
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|001
|1
|5
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-walked for B.Kennedy in the 9th.
LOB – Arizona 5, Atlanta 5. 2B – Riley 2 (31). RBIs – Riley (68). CS – McCarthy (1), Thomas (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 1 (Marte); Atlanta 0. RISP – Arizona 0 for 3; Atlanta 0 for 2.
GIDP – B.Kennedy, Contreras.
DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, McCarthy, Rojas, B.Kennedy); Atlanta 1 (Arcia, Swanson, Olson).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly
|7⅔
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|91
|2.87
|I.Kennedy
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.34
|Melancon, L, 3-9
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4.89
|Atlanta
|⅔
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried
|7⅔
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|104
|2.58
|Lee
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|1.32
|Jansen, W, 5-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.43
|Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.
|⅔
T – 2:52. A – 39,005 (41,084).
Boston 7, Milwaukee 2
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Tellez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|a-Brosseau ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|b-Severino ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.254
|Urías 3b-2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|c-Caratini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|35
|2
|11
|2
|1
|4
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ja.Davis rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.375
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.316
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Arroyo 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.254
|Sánchez 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.210
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|3
|9
|Milwaukee
|020
|000
|000
|2
|11
|1
|Boston
|000
|052
|00x
|7
|11
|0
|a-popped out for Tellez in the 8th. b-struck out for Wong in the 8th. c-flied out for Narváez in the 9th.
E – Wong (10). LOB – Milwaukee 8, Boston 7. 2B – Wong (16), Adames (15), Martinez 2 (32), Bogaerts (28), Vázquez (20), Verdugo (22), Arroyo (5), Bradley Jr. 2 (19). HR – Renfroe (19), off Winckowski. RBIs – Renfroe 2 (43), Bogaerts 2 (45), Martinez (40), Vázquez (42), Verdugo (52), Bradley Jr. (29), Ja.Davis (2). CS – Adames (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Narváez, Yelich); Boston 4 (Bogaerts 2, Dalbec 2). RISP – Milwaukee 1 for 6; Boston 6 for 17.
Runners moved up – Taylor, Martinez, Sánchez. GIDP – Narváez, Tellez, Vázquez.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Tellez); Boston 2 (Sánchez, Arroyo, Dalbec; Dalbec, Bogaerts, Dalbec).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashby, L, 2-9
|4
|5
|5
|0
|3
|6
|91
|4.13
|Milner
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|3.00
|Gustave
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.86
|Suter
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.02
|Strzelecki
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|3.27
|Boston
|⅔
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winckowski, W, 4-5
|5⅔
|7
|2
|2
|1
|1
|65
|5.00
|Whitlock, H, 2
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|3.07
|A.Davis
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|4.15
|Schreiber
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.62
|Inherited runners-scored_Milner 1-1, Gustave 1-1, Schreiber 2-0. IBB_off Winckowski (Tellez). HBP_Winckowski (Urías).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, John Libka.
T – 2:58. A – 35,231 (37,755).
Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 2
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Bohm 3b
|5
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Realmuto c
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Stott 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.198
|Gregorius ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Vierling lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Totals
|43
|8
|18
|8
|0
|5
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Mitchell dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Madris rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Cruz ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|VanMeter 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.180
|Tsutsugo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.171
|Heineman c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|2
|9
|Philadelphia
|200
|051
|000
|8
|18
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|001
|2
|9
|0
LOB – Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 8. 2B – Bohm (16), Realmuto (15), Newman (12), Mitchell (6). HR – Schwarber (33), off Brubaker; Bohm (7), off Peters. RBIs – Realmuto (46), Castellanos 2 (49), Schwarber (66), Stott (32), Vierling (14), Herrera (21), Bohm (41), Mitchell (12), Tsutsugo (19). SB – Newman (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 2 (Gregorius, Schwarber); Pittsburgh 4 (Tsutsugo, Reynolds, Gamel 2). RISP – Philadelphia 6 for 10; Pittsburgh 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Mitchell. GIDP – Castellanos, Bohm, Newman.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Stott, Hoskins); Pittsburgh 2 (Cruz, Newman, Tsutsugo; Newman, Cruz, Tsutsugo).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 7-8
|6⅔
|6
|1
|1
|1
|8
|93
|3.25
|Appel
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|1.00
|Familia
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|6.09
|Pittsburgh
|⅔
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brubaker, L, 2-9
|4⅓
|12
|7
|7
|0
|4
|78
|4.40
|Peters
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|38
|4.91
|Beede
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|3.12
|Inherited runners-scored_Peters 2-2.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.
T – 3:07. A – 19,322 (38,747).
Cleveland 5, Tampa Bay 3
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Reyes dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.295
|Call rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|Clement 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Hedges c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.176
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|4
|5
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.257
|Díaz 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Arozarena rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Paredes 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Chang ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|a-L.Raley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Walls ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|2
|5
|6
|Cleveland
|030
|020
|000
|5
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|020
|100
|000
|3
|8
|0
a-struck out for Chang in the 8th.
E – Hedges (3). LOB – Cleveland 9, Tampa Bay 8. 2B – Paredes 2 (9), Quinn (2), Lowe 2 (9). RBIs – Straw 2 (19), Ramírez (84), Hedges 2 (20), Choi 2 (46). SB – Reyes (2). CS – Quinn (1). SF – Choi.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Reyes, Straw, Rosario); Tampa Bay 4 (Peralta, Arozarena, Díaz 2). RISP – Cleveland 3 for 13; Tampa Bay 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Choi.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shaw
|2⅔
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|40
|5.63
|Karinchak
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.53
|McCarty, W, 2-2
|3⅓
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|57
|6.05
|Morgan, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.48
|Stephan, H, 6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.52
|Clase, S, 23-25
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.25
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, L, 10-4
|4⅓
|7
|5
|5
|3
|4
|96
|2.07
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.79
|Beeks
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.36
|Armstrong
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.65
|B.Raley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.78
|Garza Jr.
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.44
|Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 3-2, B.Raley 2-0. HBP_McClanahan (Hedges). WP_Shaw.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.
T – 3:03. A – 18,023 (25,000).
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.325
|Heim c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|García dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.247
|Duran 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.242
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Culberson 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|b-Smith ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Hernandez lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|c-Viloria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Solak lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Totals
|29
|5
|5
|5
|5
|15
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sierra cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|a-Ward ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Ohtani dh
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.255
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Stassi c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.213
|Marsh lf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Thomas rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.091
|Gosselin 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.120
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.176
|d-Adell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|31
|2
|8
|2
|4
|9
|Texas
|100
|010
|003
|5
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|110
|000
|000
|2
|8
|1
a-singled for Sierra in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Culberson in the 8th. c-struck out for Hernandez in the 8th. d-struck out for Velazquez in the 9th.
E – Marsh (3). LOB – Texas 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Culberson (5), Duran (6). 3B – Ohtani (3). RBIs – Lowe (45), Hernandez (3), Duran 3 (14), Rengifo (22), Velazquez (22). SB – Semien (19). CS – Semien (3), Ohtani (7), García (4). SF – Hernandez, Velazquez.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 1 (Smith); Los Angeles 4 (Rengifo, Sierra 2, Velazquez). RISP – Texas 2 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 6.
GIDP – Rengifo, Walsh.
DP – Texas 2 (Culberson, Semien, Lowe; Lowe, Semien, Lowe); Los Angeles 1 (Stassi, Rengifo, Stassi).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|6⅔
|7
|2
|2
|3
|4
|84
|4.30
|Burke, W, 5-2
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|34
|1.17
|Hernández, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers
|7⅔
|3
|2
|1
|3
|12
|105
|3.62
|Tepera
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.26
|Quijada, L, 0-3
|⅓
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|17
|3.32
|Iglesias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.04
|Inherited runners-scored_Iglesias 3-3.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chris Conroy.
T – 2:56. A – 29,257 (45,517).
San Diego 3, Minnesota 2
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Garlick lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Miranda 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Arraez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Beckham dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Celestino rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Hamilton c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|3
|10
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Cronenworth 2b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Abrams 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Ruiz rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|0
|5
|Minnesota
|000
|011
|000
|2
|4
|1
|San Diego
|001
|002
|00x
|3
|7
|0
E – Garlick (1). LOB – Minnesota 5, San Diego 5. HR – Arraez (6), off Manaea; Miranda (10), off Manaea; Profar (11), off Bundy. RBIs – Arraez (34), Miranda (39), Profar (44), Cronenworth (50), Voit (48). SB – Profar (5). S – Hamilton.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Polanco 2, Miranda); San Diego 4 (Voit, Alfaro, Machado 2). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 4; San Diego 2 for 7.
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 6-5
|5⅔
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|78
|5.04
|Pagán, BS, 9-15
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.75
|Megill
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|1.99
|Moran
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.99
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, W, 6-5
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|3
|7
|83
|4.25
|Crismatt, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.49
|Hill, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.60
|García, S, 1-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.23
|Inherited runners-scored_Pagán 2-2. IBB_off Manaea (Correa). WP_Bundy.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 2:45. A – 37,336 (40,209).
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|T.Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.325
|Smith c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|Lamb dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Lux lf-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Muncy 3b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.161
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|Outman rf-lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.750
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|6
|3
|5
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Bryant lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|Daza cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Joe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Hilliard cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.175
|Serven c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.225
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|1
|12
|Los Angeles
|002
|201
|110
|7
|12
|0
|Colorado
|003
|000
|000
|3
|8
|2
E – Bryant (2), Grichuk (3). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Colorado 6. 2B – Bellinger (17), Lamb (5), Freeman (35), Outman (1), Grichuk (17), Joe (18). HR – Outman (1), off Márquez; Serven (4), off Gonsolin. RBIs – Outman 3 (3), Bellinger (39), Muncy (32), Freeman (66), Serven (10), Grichuk 2 (51). SB – Lux (6). SF – Muncy.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Betts, Outman, Smith, Lamb 2); Colorado 3 (Hilliard, Grichuk, Serven). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 13; Colorado 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Lux 2, Muncy. GIDP – Lamb, McMahon.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Betts, T.Turner, Freeman); Colorado 1 (Joe, Iglesias).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin, W, 12-1
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|92
|2.41
|Almonte, H, 7
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.23
|Vesia, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.34
|Bickford
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.19
|Kimbrel
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|4.25
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, L, 6-9
|6⅔
|6
|5
|4
|2
|4
|90
|5.29
|Stephenson
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|5.00
|Bird
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|4.82
|Sheffield
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
|Inherited runners-scored_Bickford 1-0. HBP_Gonsolin (Iglesias).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.
T – 3:11. A – 36,212 (50,445).
Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 6
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Clarke p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.240
|Witt Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|1-Isbel pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Perez c
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.209
|Dozier 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Pasquantino 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.219
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Melendez rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Pratto lf-1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.231
|Garcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.375
|b-Lopez ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|8
|6
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.285
|Judge cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.297
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.228
|2-Gonzalez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Torres dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Benintendi lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.314
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Carpenter rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Trevino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Higashioka c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|a-Hicks ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Kansas City
|000
|040
|013
|8
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|030
|300
|6
|7
|0
a-walked for Higashioka in the 7th. b-grounded out for Garcia in the 9th.
1-ran for Witt Jr. in the 9th. 2-ran for Rizzo in the 9th.
LOB – Kansas City 7, New York 7. 2B – Garcia (1), Carpenter 2 (8). HR – Dozier (10), off Marinaccio; Perez (13), off Holmes; LeMahieu (11), off Greinke; Rizzo (25), off Coleman. RBIs – Pratto 2 (4), Garcia (2), Merrifield (41), Dozier (34), Perez 3 (41), Higashioka (16), LeMahieu 2 (42), Rizzo 3 (62). SB – Benintendi (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Garcia 2, Perez); New York 4 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, Torres, LeMahieu). RISP – Kansas City 4 for 9; New York 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Merrifield, Kiner-Falefa. GIDP – Pratto.
DP – New York 1 (LeMahieu, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|2
|3
|86
|4.41
|Garrett, H, 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|5.47
|Cuas, H, 8
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|18
|3.18
|Coleman, BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|3.00
|Clarke, W, 2-1
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|40
|3.65
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|4⅔
|4
|4
|4
|2
|6
|79
|3.69
|Abreu
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|2.10
|Peralta
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|2.35
|Loáisiga
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.75
|Marinaccio, H, 3
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|2.25
|Holmes, L, 5-2, BS, 17-20
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|20
|1.77
|Luetge
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.70
|Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 1-0, Coleman 2-2, Abreu 2-1, Peralta 1-0. HBP_Holmes (Witt Jr.). WP_Marinaccio.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jordan Baker.
T – 4:00. A – 45,341 (47,309).
Houston 3, Seattle 2
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.244
|Winker lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.226
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Lewis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.179
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|1-Haggerty pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Torrens c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Larsen rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Kelenic cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.135
|Totals
|34
|2
|4
|2
|3
|12
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Alvarez dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.310
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|McCormick lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.231
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|a-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Dubón cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Lee c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|b-Matijevic ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Maldonado c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Totals
|35
|3
|6
|2
|3
|11
|Seattle
|000
|000
|020
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Houston
|200
|000
|000
|1
|3
|6
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Meyers in the 9th. b-struck out for Lee in the 9th.
1-ran for Raleigh in the 10th.
E – Suárez (7). LOB – Seattle 6, Houston 9. 2B – Gurriel (30). HR – Winker (9), off Stanek. RBIs – Winker 2 (37), Tucker (65), Alvarez (70). SB – Gurriel (7), Altuve (9).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 2 (Suárez, Frazier); Houston 4 (Meyers 2, Bregman, Alvarez). RISP – Seattle 0 for 4; Houston 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Gurriel 2.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby
|4⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|7
|74
|3.56
|Murfee
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|2.38
|Brash
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|6.26
|Sewald
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.66
|Swanson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|1.16
|Bernardino, L, 0-1
|⅓
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|94
|3.75
|Stanek, BS, 1-3
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|1.24
|Pressly
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.09
|Neris, W, 4-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.64
|IBB_off Bernardino (Altuve). HBP_Kirby (Altuve).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 3:08. A – 35,773 (41,168).
