Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, July 31, 2022

San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 0
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Morel 2b400001.264
Contreras c400001.252
Happ lf401001.279
Suzuki rf401001.260
Hoerner ss300002.294
Wisdom dh301002.224
Velazquez cf300001.237
Bote 3b200002.260
b-McKinstry ph-3b100001.083
Higgins 1b301001.284
Totals31040013
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
La Stella 2b502001.250
González lf401000.280
Slater cf401001.290
Belt 1b200022.233
Wade Jr. dh110011.183
a-Mercedes ph-dh200001.273
Yastrzemski rf411002.227
Machado ss311002.333
Vosler 3b412201.292
Wynns c301200.211
Totals32494311
Chicago000000000040
San Francisco00040000x490

a-flied out for Wade Jr. in the 5th. b-struck out for Bote in the 8th.

LOB – Chicago 4, San Francisco 11. 2B – La Stella (12), Wynns (3). RBIs – Vosler 2 (10), Wynns 2 (10). SB – González (9).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Morel); San Francisco 7 (Yastrzemski 3, La Stella, González, Slater 2). RISP – Chicago 0 for 1; San Francisco 3 for 11.

GIDP – Wynns.

DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Morel, Higgins).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sampson, L, 0-24⅔54416723.74
Hughes1⅔00011233.18
Wick1⅔10001124.36
Brault20010170.00
Uelmen110003271.80
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodón, W, 9-67⅔200010983.00
Brebbia1⅔20001202.33
Doval1⅔00002143.14
Inherited runners-scored_Uelmen 3-0. HBP_Sampson (Machado), Hughes (Slater), Uelmen 2 (Wynns,González).

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 2:58. A – 33,622 (41,915).

Chicago White Sox 4, A's 1
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bride 3b402001.232
Kemp lf400001.214
Murphy dh400001.238
Brown 1b300011.232
Laureano cf312111.226
Andrus ss400003.237
Piscotty rf300002.213
Vogt c301000.157
Allen 2b301000.197
Totals31161210
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss401002.311
Vaughn 1b400002.288
Pollock cf-lf400001.236
Abreu dh412100.302
Sheets rf300001.227
Jiménez lf311100.239
Engel cf000000.247
Harrison 2b311001.233
García 3b312100.211
Zavala c301100.296
Totals3148407
Oakland010000000160
Chicago03000010x480

LOB – Oakland 5, Chicago 3. 2B – Allen (6), Laureano (15), Harrison (14), Zavala (8). HR – Laureano (11), off Cease; Abreu (12), off Oller; Jiménez (5), off Oller. RBIs – Laureano (23), Abreu (49), García (18), Zavala (16), Jiménez (16).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 1 (Andrus); Chicago 1 (Anderson). RISP – Oakland 0 for 2; Chicago 2 for 3.

LIDP – Sheets. GIDP – Andrus.

DP – Oakland 1 (Brown); Chicago 1 (Harrison, Vaughn).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oller, L, 1-46⅓74406987.68
Snead1000196.35
Selman1⅔00000134.50
ChicagoHRERBBSONPERA
Cease, W, 11-46⅔41117942.01
Kelly, H, 111⅔00011195.91
Graveman, H, 161⅔10000152.82
Hendriks, S, 20-231⅔10002163.28
WP_Oller.

Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 2:42. A – 30,028 (40,615).

Toronto 4, Detroit 1
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf400001.243
Reyes rf400002.287
Báez ss311110.221
Cabrera dh400002.277
H.Castro 1b301000.281
Candelario 3b300001.211
Grossman lf301001.205
Barnhart c200000.201
a-Haase ph-c100000.242
W.Castro 2b300001.245
Totals3013118
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Biggio 2b310011.216
Guerrero Jr. 1b311111.283
Kirk dh400000.311
Bichette ss401100.259
Hernández rf411000.269
Gurriel Jr. lf401000.310
Chapman 3b312200.249
Tapia cf300001.280
Zimmer cf000000.107
Jansen c300001.222
Totals3146424
Detroit000100000134
Toronto02002000x460

a-lined out for Barnhart in the 8th.

E – Grossman (2), Báez 2 (15), Hill (1). LOB – Detroit 3, Toronto 5. 2B – Grossman (13), Guerrero Jr. (20), Bichette (24). HR – Báez (10), off Berríos; Chapman (20), off Hill. RBIs – Báez (39), Chapman 2 (57), Guerrero Jr. (63), Bichette (55).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 1 (Greene); Toronto 4 (Hernández, Gurriel Jr., Kirk, Tapia). RISP – Detroit 0 for 3; Toronto 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – Gurriel Jr., Kirk. GIDP – Hernández, Kirk.

DP – Detroit 2 (Candelario, W.Castro, H.Castro; Báez, W.Castro, H.Castro).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill, L, 1-35⅔64421865.88
Foley1⅔0000082.79
Lange1⅔00003172.70
De Jesus1⅔0000062.89
TorontoHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos, W, 8-47⅔31116804.96
Mayza, H, 101⅔00000142.53
Romano, S, 24-271⅔00002132.33
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 2:19. A – 40,298 (53,506).

St. Louis 5, Washington 0
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carlson cf500101.250
Donovan dh401010.280
Goldschmidt 1b500003.329
Arenado 3b400001.290
Gorman 2b211021.238
Nootbaar rf310011.209
DeJong ss411102.143
Dickerson lf423301.226
Romine c401000.154
Totals35575410
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas cf401001.231
Hernández 2b400002.242
Soto rf300011.243
Bell 1b400001.302
Cruz dh301002.232
Hernandez lf301001.271
García ss300001.281
Adrianza 3b300000.179
Barrera c302001.150
Totals30050110
St. Louis001301000570
Washington000000000051

E – García (11). LOB – St. Louis 8, Washington 4. 2B – Dickerson (6), Romine (1), Thomas (15). HR – Dickerson (4), off Gray; DeJong (3), off Weems. RBIs – Carlson (31), Dickerson 3 (19), DeJong (11).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Carlson, Arenado); Washington 2 (Bell 2). RISP – St. Louis 1 for 7; Washington 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Carlson, DeJong. LIDP – Hernández. GIDP – Adrianza.

DP – St. Louis 2 (Gorman, DeJong, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Goldschmidt, Arenado).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pallante, W, 4-48⅔50018963.18
Helsley1⅔00002160.64
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 7-75⅔54426954.59
Weems2⅔21100325.23
Cishek1⅔00012173.65
Abbott1⅔00012212.25
Inherited runners-scored_Helsley 2-0. HBP_Gray (Arenado). WP_Gray.

Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 2:50. A – 28,738 (41,339).

Atlanta 1, Arizona 0
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
C.Kelly c300012.214
Rojas 3b400001.273
Marte dh300011.264
Walker 1b401001.200
B.Kennedy 2b300000.228
a-Thomas ph-cf000010.245
McCarthy lf302000.273
Luplow rf300000.172
Alcántara 2b000000.190
Varsho cf-rf200012.235
Perdomo ss301000.202
Totals2804047
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf401001.259
Swanson ss401001.296
Olson 1b411002.253
Riley 3b402100.301
Rosario lf200011.159
d'Arnaud c200012.251
Contreras dh300001.259
Arcia 2b300000.238
Harris II cf300002.279
Totals29151210
Arizona000000000040
Atlanta000000001150

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for B.Kennedy in the 9th.

LOB – Arizona 5, Atlanta 5. 2B – Riley 2 (31). RBIs – Riley (68). CS – McCarthy (1), Thomas (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 1 (Marte); Atlanta 0. RISP – Arizona 0 for 3; Atlanta 0 for 2.

GIDP – B.Kennedy, Contreras.

DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, McCarthy, Rojas, B.Kennedy); Atlanta 1 (Arcia, Swanson, Olson).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Kelly7⅔30028912.87
I.Kennedy1⅔00002113.34
Melancon, L, 3-92110054.89
AtlantaHRERBBSONPERA
Fried7⅔400251042.58
Lee1⅔00011151.32
Jansen, W, 5-01⅔00011153.43
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T – 2:52. A – 39,005 (41,084).

Boston 7, Milwaukee 2
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf502000.261
Adames ss401001.219
Tellez 1b200010.232
a-Brosseau ph-3b100000.295
McCutchen dh401001.257
Wong 2b311000.249
b-Severino ph-1b100001.235
Renfroe rf414200.254
Urías 3b-2b302000.237
Narváez c300000.235
c-Caratini ph100000.231
Taylor cf400001.227
Totals35211214
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ja.Davis rf401112.375
Bogaerts ss512202.316
Martinez dh412100.288
Vázquez c411100.282
Verdugo lf401102.269
Dalbec 1b400001.202
Arroyo 3b212020.254
Sánchez 2b410001.077
Bradley Jr. cf422101.210
Totals35711739
Milwaukee0200000002111
Boston00005200x7110
a-popped out for Tellez in the 8th. b-struck out for Wong in the 8th. c-flied out for Narváez in the 9th.

E – Wong (10). LOB – Milwaukee 8, Boston 7. 2B – Wong (16), Adames (15), Martinez 2 (32), Bogaerts (28), Vázquez (20), Verdugo (22), Arroyo (5), Bradley Jr. 2 (19). HR – Renfroe (19), off Winckowski. RBIs – Renfroe 2 (43), Bogaerts 2 (45), Martinez (40), Vázquez (42), Verdugo (52), Bradley Jr. (29), Ja.Davis (2). CS – Adames (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Narváez, Yelich); Boston 4 (Bogaerts 2, Dalbec 2). RISP – Milwaukee 1 for 6; Boston 6 for 17.

Runners moved up – Taylor, Martinez, Sánchez. GIDP – Narváez, Tellez, Vázquez.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Tellez); Boston 2 (Sánchez, Arroyo, Dalbec; Dalbec, Bogaerts, Dalbec).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashby, L, 2-9455036914.13
Milner32200153.00
Gustave1000053.86
Suter1⅔00001174.02
Strzelecki1⅔20002233.27
BostonHRERBBSONPERA
Winckowski, W, 4-55⅔72211655.00
Whitlock, H, 22⅔20001343.07
A.Davis1⅔20002244.15
Schreiber1⅔00000141.62
Inherited runners-scored_Milner 1-1, Gustave 1-1, Schreiber 2-0. IBB_off Winckowski (Tellez). HBP_Winckowski (Urías).

Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, John Libka.

T – 2:58. A – 35,231 (37,755).

Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 2
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh511101.204
Hoskins 1b501001.251
Bohm 3b534100.299
Realmuto c523100.264
Castellanos rf514200.257
Stott 2b512100.198
Gregorius ss500001.214
Vierling lf402100.240
Herrera cf401102.238
Totals43818805
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Newman 2b513001.289
Mitchell dh402101.225
Reynolds cf400002.251
Gamel lf401001.234
Madris rf400000.212
Cruz ss411001.206
VanMeter 3b200022.180
Tsutsugo 1b401101.171
Heineman c401000.204
Totals3529229
Philadelphia2000510008180
Pittsburgh001000001290

LOB – Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 8. 2B – Bohm (16), Realmuto (15), Newman (12), Mitchell (6). HR – Schwarber (33), off Brubaker; Bohm (7), off Peters. RBIs – Realmuto (46), Castellanos 2 (49), Schwarber (66), Stott (32), Vierling (14), Herrera (21), Bohm (41), Mitchell (12), Tsutsugo (19). SB – Newman (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 2 (Gregorius, Schwarber); Pittsburgh 4 (Tsutsugo, Reynolds, Gamel 2). RISP – Philadelphia 6 for 10; Pittsburgh 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Mitchell. GIDP – Castellanos, Bohm, Newman.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Stott, Hoskins); Pittsburgh 2 (Cruz, Newman, Tsutsugo; Newman, Cruz, Tsutsugo).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, W, 7-86⅔61118933.25
Appel2⅔10001301.00
Familia1⅔21110186.09
PittsburghHRERBBSONPERA
Brubaker, L, 2-94⅓127704784.40
Peters141100384.91
Beede3⅔20001343.12
Inherited runners-scored_Peters 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

T – 3:07. A – 19,322 (38,747).

Cleveland 5, Tampa Bay 3
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf501001.295
Rosario ss501000.290
Ramírez 3b501101.288
Reyes dh511000.214
Giménez 2b410012.295
Call rf211021.167
Clement 1b411000.203
Hedges c211210.176
Straw cf402200.221
Totals3659545
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Choi dh400201.257
Díaz 3b500000.288
Lowe 2b302010.248
Arozarena rf301010.253
Peralta lf401000.250
Paredes 1b422001.220
Chang ss211010.205
a-L.Raley ph100001.214
Walls ss000000.170
Quinn cf301012.263
Pinto c300011.200
Totals3238256
Cleveland030020000591
Tampa Bay020100000380

a-struck out for Chang in the 8th.

E – Hedges (3). LOB – Cleveland 9, Tampa Bay 8. 2B – Paredes 2 (9), Quinn (2), Lowe 2 (9). RBIs – Straw 2 (19), Ramírez (84), Hedges 2 (20), Choi 2 (46). SB – Reyes (2). CS – Quinn (1). SF – Choi.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Reyes, Straw, Rosario); Tampa Bay 4 (Peralta, Arozarena, Díaz 2). RISP – Cleveland 3 for 13; Tampa Bay 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Choi.

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Shaw2⅔22231405.63
Karinchak1⅔00000112.53
McCarty, W, 2-23⅓41122576.05
Morgan, H, 1010000103.48
Stephan, H, 61⅔10002162.52
Clase, S, 23-251⅔00001131.25
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan, L, 10-44⅓75534962.07
Thompson10000133.79
Beeks2⅔00001192.36
Armstrong10010113.65
B.Raley0000092.78
Garza Jr.1⅔00000153.44
Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 3-2, B.Raley 2-0. HBP_McClanahan (Hedges). WP_Shaw.

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T – 3:03. A – 18,023 (25,000).

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien ss311011.241
Taveras cf311011.325
Heim c310011.263
Lowe 1b401102.275
García dh210021.247
Duran 3b-2b401303.242
Calhoun rf400003.215
Culberson 2b211001.255
b-Smith ph-3b200001.221
Hernandez lf100100.222
c-Viloria ph100001.167
Solak lf000000.205
Totals29555515
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Sierra cf300000.143
a-Ward ph-rf101000.276
Ohtani dh212020.255
Rengifo 2b401101.275
Walsh 1b300011.232
Stassi c411003.213
Marsh lf-cf402001.226
Thomas rf-lf301010.091
Gosselin 3b400002.120
Velazquez ss200100.176
d-Adell ph100001.228
Totals3128249
Texas100010003550
Los Angeles110000000281

a-singled for Sierra in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Culberson in the 8th. c-struck out for Hernandez in the 8th. d-struck out for Velazquez in the 9th.

E – Marsh (3). LOB – Texas 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Culberson (5), Duran (6). 3B – Ohtani (3). RBIs – Lowe (45), Hernandez (3), Duran 3 (14), Rengifo (22), Velazquez (22). SB – Semien (19). CS – Semien (3), Ohtani (7), García (4). SF – Hernandez, Velazquez.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 1 (Smith); Los Angeles 4 (Rengifo, Sierra 2, Velazquez). RISP – Texas 2 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 6.

GIDP – Rengifo, Walsh.

DP – Texas 2 (Culberson, Semien, Lowe; Lowe, Semien, Lowe); Los Angeles 1 (Stassi, Rengifo, Stassi).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning6⅔72234844.30
Burke, W, 5-22⅔10014341.17
Hernández, S, 1-11⅔00001140.00
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Detmers7⅔3213121053.62
Tepera1⅔00002144.26
Quijada, L, 0-313321173.32
Iglesias1000094.04
Inherited runners-scored_Iglesias 3-3.

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chris Conroy.

T – 2:56. A – 29,257 (45,517).

San Diego 3, Minnesota 2
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Buxton cf300012.220
Correa ss300010.268
Polanco 2b300010.235
Garlick lf400002.262
Miranda 3b411101.276
Arraez 1b411100.333
Beckham dh401002.250
Celestino rf301001.270
Hamilton c200002.000
Totals30242310
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf422100.246
Machado 3b400000.293
Cronenworth 2b-1b402100.238
Voit dh401100.226
Hosmer 1b300001.272
Abrams 2b100001.232
Alfaro c300001.273
Mazara rf300001.273
Ruiz rf000000.222
Kim ss301001.245
Grisham cf311000.192
Totals3237305
Minnesota000011000241
San Diego00100200x370

E – Garlick (1). LOB – Minnesota 5, San Diego 5. HR – Arraez (6), off Manaea; Miranda (10), off Manaea; Profar (11), off Bundy. RBIs – Arraez (34), Miranda (39), Profar (44), Cronenworth (50), Voit (48). SB – Profar (5). S – Hamilton.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Polanco 2, Miranda); San Diego 4 (Voit, Alfaro, Machado 2). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 4; San Diego 2 for 7.

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bundy, L, 6-55⅔43303785.04
Pagán, BS, 9-151⅔20001204.75
Megill1⅔10000231.99
Moran1⅔00001161.99
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manaea, W, 6-56⅔42237834.25
Crismatt, H, 51⅔00002132.49
Hill, H, 71⅔0000063.60
García, S, 1-21⅔00001123.23
Inherited runners-scored_Pagán 2-2. IBB_off Manaea (Correa). WP_Bundy.

Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 2:45. A – 37,336 (40,209).

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b-rf501000.266
T.Turner ss501000.309
Freeman 1b503100.325
Smith c501003.261
Lamb dh421011.238
Lux lf-2b310010.299
Muncy 3b210110.161
Bellinger cf412100.207
Outman rf-lf423301.750
Totals37712635
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh401001.271
Iglesias ss311000.306
Bryant lf210011.306
Daza cf101000.294
Rodgers 2b401001.278
Grichuk rf402201.259
McMahon 3b400001.231
Joe 1b401002.252
Hilliard cf-lf400003.175
Serven c411102.225
Totals34383112
Los Angeles0022011107120
Colorado003000000382

E – Bryant (2), Grichuk (3). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Colorado 6. 2B – Bellinger (17), Lamb (5), Freeman (35), Outman (1), Grichuk (17), Joe (18). HR – Outman (1), off Márquez; Serven (4), off Gonsolin. RBIs – Outman 3 (3), Bellinger (39), Muncy (32), Freeman (66), Serven (10), Grichuk 2 (51). SB – Lux (6). SF – Muncy.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Betts, Outman, Smith, Lamb 2); Colorado 3 (Hilliard, Grichuk, Serven). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 13; Colorado 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Lux 2, Muncy. GIDP – Lamb, McMahon.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Betts, T.Turner, Freeman); Colorado 1 (Joe, Iglesias).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonsolin, W, 12-15⅔53316922.41
Almonte, H, 71⅓00002191.23
Vesia, H, 1010001133.34
Bickford1⅔10001135.19
Kimbrel1⅔10002264.25
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez, L, 6-96⅔65424905.29
Stephenson1⅔31101185.00
Bird1⅔11110214.82
Sheffield1⅔20000170.00
Inherited runners-scored_Bickford 1-0. HBP_Gonsolin (Iglesias).

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.

T – 3:11. A – 36,212 (50,445).

Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 6
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Clarke p-p000000---
Merrifield 2b410110.240
Witt Jr. dh401000.255
1-Isbel pr-lf010000.211
Perez c511303.209
Dozier 3b511101.254
Pasquantino 1b310022.219
Taylor cf412011.278
Melendez rf312011.236
Pratto lf-1b311211.231
Garcia ss301100.375
b-Lopez ph-ss100000.244
Totals3589869
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 2b512202.285
Judge cf-rf310021.297
Rizzo 1b412310.228
2-Gonzalez pr000000.222
Torres dh500002.261
Benintendi lf200020.314
Donaldson 3b400000.217
Carpenter rf312000.321
Trevino c100001.255
Kiner-Falefa ss400000.269
Higashioka c211100.188
a-Hicks ph-cf110010.233
Totals3467666
Kansas City000040013890
New York000030300670

a-walked for Higashioka in the 7th. b-grounded out for Garcia in the 9th.

1-ran for Witt Jr. in the 9th. 2-ran for Rizzo in the 9th.

LOB – Kansas City 7, New York 7. 2B – Garcia (1), Carpenter 2 (8). HR – Dozier (10), off Marinaccio; Perez (13), off Holmes; LeMahieu (11), off Greinke; Rizzo (25), off Coleman. RBIs – Pratto 2 (4), Garcia (2), Merrifield (41), Dozier (34), Perez 3 (41), Higashioka (16), LeMahieu 2 (42), Rizzo 3 (62). SB – Benintendi (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Garcia 2, Perez); New York 4 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, Torres, LeMahieu). RISP – Kansas City 4 for 9; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Merrifield, Kiner-Falefa. GIDP – Pratto.

DP – New York 1 (LeMahieu, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke5⅔53323864.41
Garrett, H, 500010115.47
Cuas, H, 802221183.18
Coleman, BS, 0-111101143.00
Clarke, W, 2-12⅔10011403.65
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery4⅔44426793.69
Abreu110001252.10
Peralta10010112.35
Loáisiga1⅔00001146.75
Marinaccio, H, 31⅔21111232.25
Holmes, L, 5-2, BS, 17-2013310201.77
Luetge00010102.70
Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 1-0, Coleman 2-2, Abreu 2-1, Peralta 1-0. HBP_Holmes (Witt Jr.). WP_Marinaccio.

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 4:00. A – 45,341 (47,309).

Houston 3, Seattle 2
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Frazier cf-rf412012.244
Winker lf411201.226
Crawford ss400000.264
Santana 1b300010.202
Suárez 3b401002.231
Lewis dh300012.179
Raleigh c400001.207
1-Haggerty pr000000.286
Torrens c000000.208
Toro 2b400001.175
Larsen rf100001.000
Kelenic cf300002.135
Totals34242312
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b312010.273
Gurriel 1b512000.243
Alvarez dh501102.310
Bregman 3b400001.242
Tucker rf401101.242
Peña ss400001.252
McCormick lf200021.231
Meyers cf300003.216
a-Díaz ph100000.250
Dubón cf010000.214
Lee c300001.160
b-Matijevic ph100001.192
Maldonado c000000.173
Totals35362311
Seattle0000000200241
Houston2000000001360

One out when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Meyers in the 9th. b-struck out for Lee in the 9th.

1-ran for Raleigh in the 10th.

E – Suárez (7). LOB – Seattle 6, Houston 9. 2B – Gurriel (30). HR – Winker (9), off Stanek. RBIs – Winker 2 (37), Tucker (65), Alvarez (70). SB – Gurriel (7), Altuve (9).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 2 (Suárez, Frazier); Houston 4 (Meyers 2, Bregman, Alvarez). RISP – Seattle 0 for 4; Houston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Gurriel 2.

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby4⅔32217743.56
Murfee2⅔10000232.38
Brash1⅔10002166.26
Sewald1⅔0000082.66
Swanson1⅔00012191.16
Bernardino, L, 0-11101060.00
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Odorizzi7⅔20028943.75
Stanek, BS, 1-31⅔12210141.24
Pressly1⅔10002193.09
Neris, W, 4-31⅔00002153.64
IBB_off Bernardino (Altuve). HBP_Kirby (Altuve).

Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 3:08. A – 35,773 (41,168).

