Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, July 31, 2022

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Morel 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Contreras c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Happ lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Suzuki rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260 Hoerner ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .294 Wisdom dh 3 0 1 0 0 2 .224 Velazquez cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Bote 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .260 b-McKinstry ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .083 Higgins 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .284 Totals 31 0 4 0 0 13

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. La Stella 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .250 González lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280 Slater cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .290 Belt 1b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .233 Wade Jr. dh 1 1 0 0 1 1 .183 a-Mercedes ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Yastrzemski rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .227 Machado ss 3 1 1 0 0 2 .333 Vosler 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .292 Wynns c 3 0 1 2 0 0 .211 Totals 32 4 9 4 3 11

Chicago 000 000 000 0 4 0 San Francisco 000 400 00x 4 9 0

a-flied out for Wade Jr. in the 5th. b-struck out for Bote in the 8th.

LOB – Chicago 4, San Francisco 11. 2B – La Stella (12), Wynns (3). RBIs – Vosler 2 (10), Wynns 2 (10). SB – González (9).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Morel); San Francisco 7 (Yastrzemski 3, La Stella, González, Slater 2). RISP – Chicago 0 for 1; San Francisco 3 for 11.

GIDP – Wynns.

DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Morel, Higgins).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sampson, L, 0-2 4⅔ 5 4 4 1 6 72 3.74 Hughes 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 1 23 3.18 Wick 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.36 Brault ⅓ 2 0 0 1 0 17 0.00 Uelmen 1 1 0 0 0 3 27 1.80

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodón, W, 9-6 7⅔ 2 0 0 0 10 98 3.00 Brebbia 1⅔ 2 0 0 0 1 20 2.33 Doval 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.14 Inherited runners-scored_Uelmen 3-0. HBP_Sampson (Machado), Hughes (Slater), Uelmen 2 (Wynns,González). ⅔

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 2:58. A – 33,622 (41,915).