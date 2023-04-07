Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, April 6, 2023

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. lf 2 1 1 0 1 1 .250 Johnson cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Flores 1b 5 2 2 2 1 0 .364 Pederson dh 4 0 1 2 1 2 .217 b-Beaty ph-p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .500 Villar 2b 5 3 2 0 0 1 .273 Conforto rf 4 3 3 3 2 1 .240 Davis 3b 6 2 3 5 0 1 .313 Yastrzemski cf-lf 6 1 1 2 0 0 .240 Estrada ss 6 1 3 1 0 1 .409 Sabol c 6 2 3 1 0 1 .222 Totals 47 16 20 16 5 9

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Anderson ss 5 0 1 2 0 2 .276 Robert Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .323 Colás cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Vaughn 1b 3 0 1 1 2 0 .273 Burger dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 a-Sheets ph-dh-rf 1 1 0 0 2 0 .200 Alberto 3b-p 5 1 2 0 0 0 .333 Benintendi lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .267 Andrus 2b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .185 Zavala c 5 2 1 0 0 2 .375 González rf-3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .333 Totals 39 6 11 6 5 10

San Francisco 310 222 024 16 20 2 Chicago 020 100 003 6 11 0

a-walked for Burger in the 4th. b-singled for Pederson in the 9th.

E – Estrada (1), Sabol (1). LOB – San Francisco 11, Chicago 11. 2B – Villar (1), Wade Jr. (1), Estrada (1), Burger (1), Benintendi (2), Andrus (1). HR – Conforto (2), off Lynn; Sabol (1), off Lynn; Yastrzemski (2), off Lynn; Flores (1), off Ruiz; Davis (2), off Alberto. RBIs – Conforto 3 (4), Sabol (1), Pederson 2 (6), Yastrzemski 2 (5), Flores 2 (2), Davis 5 (6), Estrada (3), Anderson 2 (3), Vaughn (6), Benintendi (1), Andrus 2 (2). SB – Zavala (1), Andrus (2).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 6 (Yastrzemski, Pederson, Flores, Villar, Johnson 2); Chicago 7 (Alberto 4, González, Vaughn, Zavala). RISP – San Francisco 5 for 14; Chicago 4 for 13.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood 3⅔ 6 3 1 2 3 71 3.00 Junis, W, 2-0 4⅔ 2 0 0 2 4 69 1.42 Brebbia 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.00 Beaty 1⅔ 3 3 3 1 1 22 27.00

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn, L, 0-1 4⅓ 9 8 8 3 5 99 9.00 Ruiz 1 2 2 2 1 1 37 22.09 Santos 2⅔ 5 2 2 0 3 33 7.36 Alberto 1⅔ 4 4 4 1 0 18 36.00

Inherited runners-scored – Junis 2-1. HBP – Ruiz (Wade Jr.), Santos (Villar).

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 2:50. A – 18,261 (40,241).