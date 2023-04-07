Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, April 6, 2023

San Francisco 16, Chicago White Sox 6
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. lf211011.250
Johnson cf200001.333
Flores 1b522210.364
Pederson dh401212.217
b-Beaty ph-p111000.500
Villar 2b532001.273
Conforto rf433321.240
Davis 3b623501.313
Yastrzemski cf-lf611200.240
Estrada ss613101.409
Sabol c623101.222
Totals4716201659
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss501202.276
Robert Jr. cf401001.323
Colás cf100001.273
Vaughn 1b301120.273
Burger dh201000.500
a-Sheets ph-dh-rf110020.200
Alberto 3b-p512000.333
Benintendi lf511101.267
Andrus 2b412211.185
Zavala c521002.375
González rf-3b401002.333
Totals396116510
San Francisco31022202416202
Chicago0201000036110

a-walked for Burger in the 4th. b-singled for Pederson in the 9th.

E – Estrada (1), Sabol (1). LOB – San Francisco 11, Chicago 11. 2B – Villar (1), Wade Jr. (1), Estrada (1), Burger (1), Benintendi (2), Andrus (1). HR – Conforto (2), off Lynn; Sabol (1), off Lynn; Yastrzemski (2), off Lynn; Flores (1), off Ruiz; Davis (2), off Alberto. RBIs – Conforto 3 (4), Sabol (1), Pederson 2 (6), Yastrzemski 2 (5), Flores 2 (2), Davis 5 (6), Estrada (3), Anderson 2 (3), Vaughn (6), Benintendi (1), Andrus 2 (2). SB – Zavala (1), Andrus (2).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 6 (Yastrzemski, Pederson, Flores, Villar, Johnson 2); Chicago 7 (Alberto 4, González, Vaughn, Zavala). RISP – San Francisco 5 for 14; Chicago 4 for 13.

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wood3⅔63123713.00
Junis, W, 2-04⅔20024691.42
Brebbia1⅔00002153.00
Beaty1⅔333112227.00
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynn, L, 0-14⅓98835999.00
Ruiz1222113722.09
Santos2⅔52203337.36
Alberto1⅔444101836.00

Inherited runners-scored – Junis 2-1. HBP – Ruiz (Wade Jr.), Santos (Villar).

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 2:50. A – 18,261 (40,241).

Toronto 6, Kansas City 3
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bichette ss512101.324
Guerrero Jr. dh523100.407
Varsho lf412102.357
M.Chapman 3b401201.481
Merrifield 2b401000.235
Belt 1b400003.053
Jansen c400003.067
Biggio rf411102.231
Springer rf000000.241
Kiermaier cf411000.381
Totals386116012
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Witt Jr. ss512101.154
Melendez c310022.095
Perez dh411000.261
Pasquantino 1b401101.143
Olivares lf402101.267
Massey 2b301001.158
a-Reyes ph100000.077
Lopez 2b000000.111
Dozier 3b300013.059
Pratto rf401002.143
Eaton cf400001.000
Totals35383312
Toronto2101101006110
Kansas City000000030380

a-grounded out for Massey in the 8th.

LOB – Toronto 5, Kansas City 8. 2B – Varsho (3), M.Chapman (6), Kiermaier (1), Olivares (1). HR – Biggio (1), off Lyles; Guerrero Jr. (2), off Lyles; Witt Jr. (1), off Richards. RBIs – M.Chapman 2 (7), Bichette (3), Biggio (1), Guerrero Jr. (6), Varsho (4), Witt Jr. (3), Pasquantino (2), Olivares (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 3 (Belt, Merrifield, Biggio); Kansas City 5 (Pasquantino 2, Pratto 2, Eaton). RISP – Toronto 3 for 8; Kansas City 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Jansen, M.Chapman, Perez.

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, W, 1-16⅔40027860.00
Bass1⅔0000283.86
Richards233101613.50
Mayza2000063.38
García, H, 200002116.00
Cimber, S, 1-11⅔00001140.00
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, L, 0-25855091064.91
Garrett0000156.00
Cuas2⅔31101283.86
Barlow1⅔00001100.00

Richards pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored – Bass 2-0, Mayza 2-2, García 2-0, Garrett 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T – 2:30. A – 10,401 (38,427).

Boston 6, Detroit 3
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Verdugo rf411000.333
Devers 3b422201.323
Turner dh300000.280
Yoshida lf312010.250
Duvall cf311310.458
Casas 1b400000.130
Arroyo 2b310010.158
McGuire c301012.308
Hernández ss400100.136
Totals3167643
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Vierling rf-3b401010.333
Báez ss400011.080
Greene cf400002.296
Torkelson 1b411002.222
Haase lf301002.130
c-Carpenter ph-rf101000.250
Cabrera dh301110.176
Schoop 3b110010.111
a-Maton ph-3b-2b100010.067
Rogers c411201.250
Kreidler 2b200001.154
b-Meadows ph-rf-lf200000.238
Totals3336359
Boston001104000671
Detroit021000000360

a-grounded out for Schoop in the 6th. b-grounded out for Kreidler in the 7th. c-doubled for Haase in the 8th.

E – Hernández (3). LOB – Boston 3, Detroit 8. 2B – Devers (3), Yoshida (1), Carpenter (3). HR – Devers (2), off Turnbull; Duvall (3), off Cisnero; Rogers (2), off Sale. RBIs – Hernández (4), Devers 2 (4), Duvall 3 (12), Rogers 2 (4), Cabrera (2). SB – Yoshida (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Hernández 2); Detroit 4 (Haase, Rogers, Greene, Schoop). RISP – Boston 1 for 6; Detroit 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Casas, Báez. GIDP – Casas, Yoshida, Maton.

DP – Boston 1 (Casas); Detroit 2 (Báez, Torkelson; Báez, Torkelson).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sale, W, 1-05⅔433377411.25
Schreiber, H, 21⅔00011172.25
Martin, H, 21⅔10000150.00
Brasier, H, 11⅔10011216.75
Jansen, S, 1-11⅔00000160.00
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Turnbull, L, 0-25555217213.50
Cisnero1⅓11101199.00
Englert1⅓10011251.69
Lange0001083.38

Inherited runners-scored – Cisnero 2-2, Lange 2-0. HBP – Turnbull (Turner).

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 2:32. A – 44,650 (41,083).

Colorado 1, Washington 0
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf301011.333
Call lf300011.214
Candelario 3b401000.185
Meneses dh400002.172
Smith 1b401001.261
Ruiz c400001.238
García 2b401000.150
Robles cf300001.300
Abrams ss302001.200
Totals3206028
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf401001.133
Bryant rf402100.357
Blackmon dh300010.292
Cron 1b400003.259
McMahon 2b401003.192
Díaz c401000.182
Montero 3b403000.333
Trejo 3b000000.333
Daza cf300001.208
Tovar ss311001.190
Totals3319119
Washington000000000060
Colorado00001000x190

LOB – Washington 7, Colorado 9. 2B – Bryant (3), Tovar (1). RBIs – Bryant (2). CS – Abrams (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 1 (Meneses); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Cron, Tovar). RISP – Washington 0 for 1; Colorado 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Bryant, Blackmon, Díaz.

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 0-26⅔811161024.91
Thompson2⅔10003251.29
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, W, 2-0640025860.00
Lawrence, H, 11⅓20001190.00
Johnson, S, 2-21⅔0000293.00

Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T – 2:18. A – 48,230 (50,144).

Atlanta 7, San Diego 6
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grisham cf401013.240
Soto lf400011.160
Machado 3b502002.280
Bogaerts ss320020.360
Cronenworth 1b231120.217
Carpenter dh311311.250
Nola c400002.188
Odor rf200002.111
a-Azocar ph-rf201100.333
Kim 2b401001.286
Totals33675712
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf411010.355
Olson 1b412210.333
Riley 3b301111.280
d'Arnaud dh501102.355
Albies 2b500001.250
Murphy c312020.231
Harris II cf100000.217
Hilliard cf401002.250
Pillar lf311111.400
b-Rosario ph111000.286
Arcia ss423210.370
Totals37713777
San Diego000301020670
Atlanta1012000217131

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Odor in the 6th. b-doubled for Pillar in the 9th.

E – Yates (1). LOB – San Diego 7, Atlanta 12. 2B – Machado (1), Acuña Jr. (2), Olson (4), Murphy (1), Arcia (2), Rosario (1). HR – Carpenter (1), off Strider; Cronenworth (1), off Luetge; Arcia (2), off Snell. RBIs – Carpenter 3 (6), Cronenworth (1), Azocar (1), Riley (6), Arcia 2 (4), Pillar (1), Olson 2 (9), d'Arnaud (5). SB – Harris II (2). SF – Riley.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 3 (Bogaerts, Kim 2); Atlanta 6 (Arcia 2, Albies, Riley 2, Pillar). RISP – San Diego 2 for 12; Atlanta 4 for 12.

Runners moved up – Azocar, Carpenter, Olson, Acuña Jr.. GIDP – Bogaerts, d'Arnaud.

DP – San Diego 1 (Bogaerts, Kim, Cronenworth); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Olson).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell364442887.88
Tapia1⅓10022354.15
Wilson2⅔00012281.69
Hill, BS, 0-11⅔42201224.91
Crismatt, L, 0-1211001716.20
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider5⅔433391012.45
Luetge, BS, 0-11⅔11110249.00
Anderson1⅔00001172.45
Yates1⅔12221219.00
Minter, W, 1-01⅔10011200.00

Inherited runners-scored – Tapia 3-0. WP – Luetge, Yates.

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.

T – 3:14. A – 42,803 (41,149).

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b400003.250
Freeman 1b522101.385
Smith c411010.391
Muncy 3b320011.130
Martinez dh301111.231
Peralta lf400001.188
Outman cf302110.353
Taylor ss401101.111
Heyward rf100010.300
a-Thompson ph-rf100010.250
Totals3257468
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
J.Rojas 3b401101.286
Marte 2b401002.179
Gurriel Jr. dh400002.179
Walker 1b400001.240
Carroll lf-cf400000.222
McCarthy rf412000.250
Moreno c401000.176
Thomas cf100010.000
b-Lewis ph-lf200001.133
Perdomo ss110021.429
Totals3225138
Los Angeles012001100570
Arizona000001100251

a-grounded out for Heyward in the 7th. b-grounded out for Thomas in the 7th.

E – Perdomo (1). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Arizona 6. 2B – Freeman (2), Martinez (3), Smith (3), J.Rojas (2), Moreno (2), Marte (3). 3B – McCarthy (1). HR – Freeman (1), off K.Nelson. RBIs – Taylor (4), Martinez (5), Outman (6), Freeman (1), J.Rojas (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Smith 2, Heyward, Taylor); Arizona 3 (Carroll, Walker, J.Rojas). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 9; Arizona 0 for 8.

Runners moved up – Lewis. GIDP – Freeman.

DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Walker).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
May, W, 1-06⅔21125830.69
Vesia211001513.50
Almonte, H, 100010133.38
Bickford, H, 11⅔10002215.40
Phillips, S, 2-21⅔00001150.00
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kelly, L, 0-1564444993.86
K.Nelson1⅔11101133.00
Ginkel1⅓00001126.75
C.Vargas1⅔00022246.75

Inherited runners-scored – Almonte 1-0, K.Nelson 2-0. HBP – C.Vargas (Betts). WP – Bickford. PB – Smith (1).

Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Lance Barrett.

T – 2:43. A – 48,034 (48,359).

