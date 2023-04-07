Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, April 6, 2023

San Francisco 16, Chicago White Sox 6
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Johnson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Flores 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.364
|Pederson dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.217
|b-Beaty ph-p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Villar 2b
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Conforto rf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|.240
|Davis 3b
|6
|2
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.313
|Yastrzemski cf-lf
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.240
|Estrada ss
|6
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.409
|Sabol c
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Totals
|47
|16
|20
|16
|5
|9
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.276
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Colás cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Vaughn 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.273
|Burger dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Sheets ph-dh-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.200
|Alberto 3b-p
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Benintendi lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Andrus 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.185
|Zavala c
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.375
|González rf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Totals
|39
|6
|11
|6
|5
|10
|San Francisco
|310
|222
|024
|16
|20
|2
|Chicago
|020
|100
|003
|6
|11
|0
a-walked for Burger in the 4th. b-singled for Pederson in the 9th.
E – Estrada (1), Sabol (1). LOB – San Francisco 11, Chicago 11. 2B – Villar (1), Wade Jr. (1), Estrada (1), Burger (1), Benintendi (2), Andrus (1). HR – Conforto (2), off Lynn; Sabol (1), off Lynn; Yastrzemski (2), off Lynn; Flores (1), off Ruiz; Davis (2), off Alberto. RBIs – Conforto 3 (4), Sabol (1), Pederson 2 (6), Yastrzemski 2 (5), Flores 2 (2), Davis 5 (6), Estrada (3), Anderson 2 (3), Vaughn (6), Benintendi (1), Andrus 2 (2). SB – Zavala (1), Andrus (2).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 6 (Yastrzemski, Pederson, Flores, Villar, Johnson 2); Chicago 7 (Alberto 4, González, Vaughn, Zavala). RISP – San Francisco 5 for 14; Chicago 4 for 13.
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|3⅔
|6
|3
|1
|2
|3
|71
|3.00
|Junis, W, 2-0
|4⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|69
|1.42
|Brebbia
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.00
|Beaty
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|22
|27.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, L, 0-1
|4⅓
|9
|8
|8
|3
|5
|99
|9.00
|Ruiz
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|37
|22.09
|Santos
|2⅔
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|33
|7.36
|Alberto
|1⅔
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|18
|36.00
Inherited runners-scored – Junis 2-1. HBP – Ruiz (Wade Jr.), Santos (Villar).
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T – 2:50. A – 18,261 (40,241).
Toronto 6, Kansas City 3
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.324
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.407
|Varsho lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.357
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.481
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.053
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.067
|Biggio rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Springer rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.381
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|6
|0
|12
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.154
|Melendez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.095
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Olivares lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|a-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Lopez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.059
|Pratto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Eaton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|3
|12
|Toronto
|210
|110
|100
|6
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|030
|3
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Massey in the 8th.
LOB – Toronto 5, Kansas City 8. 2B – Varsho (3), M.Chapman (6), Kiermaier (1), Olivares (1). HR – Biggio (1), off Lyles; Guerrero Jr. (2), off Lyles; Witt Jr. (1), off Richards. RBIs – M.Chapman 2 (7), Bichette (3), Biggio (1), Guerrero Jr. (6), Varsho (4), Witt Jr. (3), Pasquantino (2), Olivares (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 3 (Belt, Merrifield, Biggio); Kansas City 5 (Pasquantino 2, Pratto 2, Eaton). RISP – Toronto 3 for 8; Kansas City 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Jansen, M.Chapman, Perez.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 1-1
|6⅔
|4
|0
|0
|2
|7
|86
|0.00
|Bass
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|3.86
|Richards
|⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|16
|13.50
|Mayza
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.38
|García, H, 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|6.00
|Cimber, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 0-2
|5
|8
|5
|5
|0
|9
|106
|4.91
|Garrett
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6.00
|Cuas
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|28
|3.86
|Barlow
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
Richards pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored – Bass 2-0, Mayza 2-2, García 2-0, Garrett 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T – 2:30. A – 10,401 (38,427).
Boston 6, Detroit 3
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Devers 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.323
|Turner dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Yoshida lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Duvall cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.458
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.158
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.308
|Hernández ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.136
|Totals
|31
|6
|7
|6
|4
|3
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Vierling rf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.080
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Haase lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|c-Carpenter ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.176
|Schoop 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|a-Maton ph-3b-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.067
|Rogers c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Kreidler 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|b-Meadows ph-rf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|5
|9
|Boston
|001
|104
|000
|6
|7
|1
|Detroit
|021
|000
|000
|3
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Schoop in the 6th. b-grounded out for Kreidler in the 7th. c-doubled for Haase in the 8th.
E – Hernández (3). LOB – Boston 3, Detroit 8. 2B – Devers (3), Yoshida (1), Carpenter (3). HR – Devers (2), off Turnbull; Duvall (3), off Cisnero; Rogers (2), off Sale. RBIs – Hernández (4), Devers 2 (4), Duvall 3 (12), Rogers 2 (4), Cabrera (2). SB – Yoshida (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Hernández 2); Detroit 4 (Haase, Rogers, Greene, Schoop). RISP – Boston 1 for 6; Detroit 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Casas, Báez. GIDP – Casas, Yoshida, Maton.
DP – Boston 1 (Casas); Detroit 2 (Báez, Torkelson; Báez, Torkelson).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale, W, 1-0
|5⅔
|4
|3
|3
|3
|7
|74
|11.25
|Schreiber, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.25
|Martin, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Brasier, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|6.75
|Jansen, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull, L, 0-2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|2
|1
|72
|13.50
|Cisnero
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|9.00
|Englert
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|1.69
|Lange
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored – Cisnero 2-2, Lange 2-0. HBP – Turnbull (Turner).
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 2:32. A – 44,650 (41,083).
Colorado 1, Washington 0
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Call lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|García 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|2
|8
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Bryant rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.357
|Blackmon dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.259
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.192
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Montero 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Trejo 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Tovar ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Totals
|33
|1
|9
|1
|1
|9
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|0
|Colorado
|000
|010
|00x
|1
|9
|0
LOB – Washington 7, Colorado 9. 2B – Bryant (3), Tovar (1). RBIs – Bryant (2). CS – Abrams (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 1 (Meneses); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Cron, Tovar). RISP – Washington 0 for 1; Colorado 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Bryant, Blackmon, Díaz.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 0-2
|6⅔
|8
|1
|1
|1
|6
|102
|4.91
|Thompson
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|1.29
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, W, 2-0
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|86
|0.00
|Lawrence, H, 1
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.00
|Johnson, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T – 2:18. A – 48,230 (50,144).
Atlanta 7, San Diego 6
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.240
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.160
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.360
|Cronenworth 1b
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.217
|Carpenter dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.250
|Nola c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Odor rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|a-Azocar ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Kim 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|5
|7
|12
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.355
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.333
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.280
|d'Arnaud dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.355
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.231
|Harris II cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Hilliard cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Pillar lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.400
|b-Rosario ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Arcia ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.370
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|7
|7
|7
|San Diego
|000
|301
|020
|6
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|101
|200
|021
|7
|13
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Odor in the 6th. b-doubled for Pillar in the 9th.
E – Yates (1). LOB – San Diego 7, Atlanta 12. 2B – Machado (1), Acuña Jr. (2), Olson (4), Murphy (1), Arcia (2), Rosario (1). HR – Carpenter (1), off Strider; Cronenworth (1), off Luetge; Arcia (2), off Snell. RBIs – Carpenter 3 (6), Cronenworth (1), Azocar (1), Riley (6), Arcia 2 (4), Pillar (1), Olson 2 (9), d'Arnaud (5). SB – Harris II (2). SF – Riley.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 3 (Bogaerts, Kim 2); Atlanta 6 (Arcia 2, Albies, Riley 2, Pillar). RISP – San Diego 2 for 12; Atlanta 4 for 12.
Runners moved up – Azocar, Carpenter, Olson, Acuña Jr.. GIDP – Bogaerts, d'Arnaud.
DP – San Diego 1 (Bogaerts, Kim, Cronenworth); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Olson).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|3
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
|88
|7.88
|Tapia
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|35
|4.15
|Wilson
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|1.69
|Hill, BS, 0-1
|1⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|4.91
|Crismatt, L, 0-1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|16.20
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider
|5⅔
|4
|3
|3
|3
|9
|101
|2.45
|Luetge, BS, 0-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|24
|9.00
|Anderson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.45
|Yates
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|21
|9.00
|Minter, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Tapia 3-0. WP – Luetge, Yates.
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.
T – 3:14. A – 42,803 (41,149).
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Freeman 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.385
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.391
|Muncy 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.130
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.231
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Outman cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.353
|Taylor ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.111
|Heyward rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|a-Thompson ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|4
|6
|8
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|J.Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Carroll lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|McCarthy rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Moreno c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Thomas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|b-Lewis ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Perdomo ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.429
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|1
|3
|8
|Los Angeles
|012
|001
|100
|5
|7
|0
|Arizona
|000
|001
|100
|2
|5
|1
a-grounded out for Heyward in the 7th. b-grounded out for Thomas in the 7th.
E – Perdomo (1). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Arizona 6. 2B – Freeman (2), Martinez (3), Smith (3), J.Rojas (2), Moreno (2), Marte (3). 3B – McCarthy (1). HR – Freeman (1), off K.Nelson. RBIs – Taylor (4), Martinez (5), Outman (6), Freeman (1), J.Rojas (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Smith 2, Heyward, Taylor); Arizona 3 (Carroll, Walker, J.Rojas). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 9; Arizona 0 for 8.
Runners moved up – Lewis. GIDP – Freeman.
DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Walker).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|May, W, 1-0
|6⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|83
|0.69
|Vesia
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|13.50
|Almonte, H, 1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.38
|Bickford, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|5.40
|Phillips, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly, L, 0-1
|5
|6
|4
|4
|4
|4
|99
|3.86
|K.Nelson
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.00
|Ginkel
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.75
|C.Vargas
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored – Almonte 1-0, K.Nelson 2-0. HBP – C.Vargas (Betts). WP – Bickford. PB – Smith (1).
Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Lance Barrett.
T – 2:43. A – 48,034 (48,359).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: