Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Julien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Polanco 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .232 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Jeffers dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .285 Wallner lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .244 a-Luplow ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Castro cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Gallo 1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .175 Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .221 Totals 29 0 2 0 3 9

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Vierling cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272 Greene dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .301 Ibáñez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .248 b-Baddoo ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .224 Carpenter rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .277 Báez ss 3 1 1 0 0 2 .223 Rogers c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .214 McKinstry lf-3b 3 0 1 2 0 0 .238 Short 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Totals 31 3 8 3 1 7

Minnesota 000 000 000 0 2 0 Detroit 000 001 20x 3 8 0

a-grounded out for Wallner in the 7th. b-struck out for Ibáñez in the 8th.

LOB – Minnesota 5, Detroit 5. 2B – McKinstry (17), Greene (17). HR – Greene (10), off Maeda. RBIs – Greene (27), McKinstry 2 (27).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Wallner); Detroit 4 (Carpenter 2, Vierling 2). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 5; Detroit 2 for 8.

GIDP – Ibáñez.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Julien, Gallo).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda, L, 3-7 6 3 1 1 1 4 89 3.97 Floro 1 4 2 2 0 1 28 4.15 Duran 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.82

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Olson, W, 2-5 6 2 0 0 3 8 94 4.45 Shreve, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.79 Brieske, S, 2-2 2 0 0 0 0 0 29 2.08

Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T – 2:21. A – 18,709 (41,083).