Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023

Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 5
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.340
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Riley 3b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Arcia ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.301
|Pillar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|2
|8
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Palacios lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Reynolds dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.255
|Rivas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Davis rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.223
|Suwinski cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Peguero ss-2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.260
|Triolo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|Williams ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Delay c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|3
|7
|Atlanta
|112
|000
|001
|5
|12
|0
|Pittsburgh
|003
|002
|20x
|7
|10
|0
LOB – Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 8. 2B – Ozuna (11), Suwinski (15). 3B – Hayes (6). HR – Arcia (13), off Falter; Olson (40), off Falter. RBIs – Riley (70), Arcia (43), Olson (101), Ozuna (52), Acuña Jr. (70), Hayes 3 (42), Rivas (5), Peguero 2 (11), Delay (13). SB – Albies (9), Peguero (2), Harris II (15). SF – Rivas.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Ozuna, Pillar, Olson 2); Pittsburgh 5 (Palacios 2, Davis, Delay 2). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 7; Pittsburgh 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – Delay. GIDP – Arcia.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Peguero, Triolo, Rivas).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Elder, L, 8-4
|5
|6
|5
|5
|2
|5
|87
|3.64
|Jiménez, BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.57
|Hand
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|24
|4.50
|Tonkin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.17
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Falter
|4
|8
|4
|4
|2
|3
|86
|5.62
|Hatch, W, 1-0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|0.00
|Holderman, S, 2-5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|30
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored – Jiménez 2-2. IBB – off Hand (Davis). HBP – Elder (Palacios), Hand (Triolo).
Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T – 2:46. A – 16,550 (38,753).
Baltimore 5, Houston 4
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.296
|Diaz c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.275
|Singleton 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Dubón lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|38
|4
|10
|4
|4
|7
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rutschman dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Henderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|O'Hearn lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|1-McKenna pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Hays cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.281
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|McCann c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Totals
|29
|5
|8
|5
|0
|9
|Houston
|010
|000
|111
|4
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|101
|001
|20x
|5
|8
|1
1-ran for O'Hearn in the 7th.
E – Pérez (1). LOB – Houston 11, Baltimore 0. 2B – Altuve 2 (11), McCann (12), O'Hearn (14). 3B – Urías (2). HR – Diaz (15), off Kremer; Altuve (9), off Kremer; Rutschman (16), off Brown; Mountcastle (15), off Brown. RBIs – Diaz 2 (37), Altuve (25), Dubón (28), Rutschman 2 (57), McCann (18), Mountcastle 2 (53). CS – McCann (1), Frazier (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 5 (Peña, Singleton 2, Tucker, Alvarez); Baltimore 0. RISP – Houston 2 for 8; Baltimore 3 for 3.
Runners moved up – Bregman.
DP – Houston 2 (Diaz, Peña, Diaz; Diaz, Altuve, Diaz).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brown, L, 8-8
|6
|8
|5
|5
|0
|7
|97
|4.23
|Maton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.04
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.38
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer, W, 11-4
|7
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|91
|4.50
|Pérez, H, 9
|⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.12
|Cano, H, 27
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.81
|Bautista, S, 31-37
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|23
|1.66
Inherited runners-scored – Maton 1-0, Cano 2-1. WP – Bautista.
Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T – 2:38. A – 22,981 (45,971).
Detroit 3, Minnesota 0
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Julien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Polanco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Jeffers dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.285
|Wallner lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|a-Luplow ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Castro cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Gallo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.175
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|3
|9
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Greene dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Ibáñez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|b-Baddoo ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Carpenter rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|McKinstry lf-3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.238
|Short 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|1
|7
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|0
|Detroit
|000
|001
|20x
|3
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Wallner in the 7th. b-struck out for Ibáñez in the 8th.
LOB – Minnesota 5, Detroit 5. 2B – McKinstry (17), Greene (17). HR – Greene (10), off Maeda. RBIs – Greene (27), McKinstry 2 (27).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Wallner); Detroit 4 (Carpenter 2, Vierling 2). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 5; Detroit 2 for 8.
GIDP – Ibáñez.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Julien, Gallo).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda, L, 3-7
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|89
|3.97
|Floro
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|28
|4.15
|Duran
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.82
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Olson, W, 2-5
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|8
|94
|4.45
|Shreve, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.79
|Brieske, S, 2-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|2.08
Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T – 2:21. A – 18,709 (41,083).
Cleveland 4, Toronto 3
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|1-Varsho pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|DeJong ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.065
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Jansen c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Kirk c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Schneider 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.409
|Lukes cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Espinal ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|a-Biggio ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|3
|11
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rocchio 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.275
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Ramírez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.283
|Calhoun 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Arias 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Laureano rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.111
|Brennan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Naylor c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Tena ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.400
|Totals
|29
|4
|5
|4
|5
|8
|Toronto
|010
|000
|200
|3
|10
|0
|Cleveland
|020
|020
|00x
|4
|5
|0
a-singled for Espinal in the 7th.
1-ran for Belt in the 7th.
LOB – Toronto 10, Cleveland 6. 2B – Guerrero Jr. (24), Springer (18), Merrifield (20), Rocchio 2 (4), Tena (1), Giménez (20). RBIs – Espinal (16), Merrifield (53), Belt (30), Tena (1), Rocchio 2 (3), Calhoun (2). SB – Giménez (19), Laureano (1), Ramírez (17), Springer (15).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 6 (Chapman, Belt, Lukes 2, Schneider 2); Cleveland 5 (Giménez 2, Calhoun 2, Laureano). RISP – Toronto 5 for 13; Cleveland 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – Giménez, Calhoun. GIDP – Belt.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Tena, Calhoun).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, L, 3-9
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|6
|93
|5.87
|Cabrera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|2.61
|Francis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.89
|Mayza
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.08
|García
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.28
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, W, 1-1
|5⅔
|6
|1
|1
|2
|5
|87
|3.71
|Sandlin, H, 7
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.45
|De Los Santos
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|2.98
|Stephan, H, 18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|2.86
|Hentges, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|5.74
|Clase, S, 31-39
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.73
De Los Santos pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – Cabrera 1-1, Sandlin 3-0, Stephan 2-0. IBB – off Cabrera (Ramírez), off Mayza (Ramírez). HBP – Syndergaard (Jansen). WP – De Los Santos.
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Nic Lentz.
T – 3:00. A – 23,905 (34,788).
St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Arenado dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|O'Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Burleson rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Knizner c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|Motter 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Edman ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|4
|0
|5
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.317
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|H.Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Paredes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Mead 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|1
|1
|8
|St. Louis
|000
|201
|101
|5
|11
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|002
|2
|4
|1
E – Franco (9). LOB – St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 2. 2B – Nootbaar 2 (16), Goldschmidt (23). 3B – Franco (6). HR – Knizner (9), off Littell; Edman (8), off Criswell. RBIs – Knizner 2 (26), Burleson (27), Edman (32), Franco (55). SB – Arozarena 2 (14).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 4 (Goldschmidt, Gorman 2, Arenado); Tampa Bay 1 (H.Ramírez). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 8; Tampa Bay 0 for 1.
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Liberatore, W, 2-4
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|101
|5.72
|Romero
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|29
|3.81
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Littell, L, 2-3
|6
|7
|3
|3
|0
|5
|73
|3.72
|Criswell
|3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|42
|4.82
WP – Liberatore, Romero.
Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, John Libka.
T – 2:09. A – 11,990 (25,025).
Philadelphia 6, Washington 2
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Thomas rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Meneses dh
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.248
|Alu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Rutherford lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Garrett ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Call cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Totals
|38
|2
|10
|2
|1
|13
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.182
|Bohm 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Harper 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Castro 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Castellanos dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.276
|Stott 2b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.243
|Realmuto c
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.246
|Wilson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|b-Cave ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Rojas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Totals
|30
|6
|6
|6
|9
|4
|Washington
|000
|001
|010
|2
|10
|3
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|40x
|6
|6
|1
a-struck out for Rutherford in the 6th. b-walked for Wilson in the 6th.
E – Abrams (15), Smith (6), Corbin (2), Wilson (1). LOB – Washington 10, Philadelphia 10. 2B – Thomas (29), Vargas 2 (9), Abrams (22), Bohm (21), Rojas (4). HR – Turner (12), off Machado; Castellanos (20), off La Sorsa; Realmuto (14), off La Sorsa. RBIs – Vargas 2 (20), Turner 2 (42), Castellanos 2 (72), Realmuto 2 (46). SB – Stott (22), Abrams (28). CS – Realmuto (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 9 (Smith, Garrett 4, Meneses 2, Rutherford 2); Philadelphia 4 (Rojas 2, Bohm, Schwarber). RISP – Washington 2 for 15; Philadelphia 0 for 8.
GIDP – Stott.
DP – Washington 1 (Alu, Abrams, Smith).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|2
|87
|4.85
|Machado, L, 3-1, BS, 0-1
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|6.75
|La Sorsa
|1⅔
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|36
|7.53
|Ferrer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.40
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|105
|4.49
|Strahm, W, 8-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.49
|Domínguez, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.13
|Marte
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|24
|5.13
|Kimbrel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.24
Inherited runners-scored – Machado 1-1, La Sorsa 2-0, Strahm 2-1. HBP – La Sorsa (Stott).
Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Brennan Miller.
T – 3:08. A – 30,113 (42,901).
Boston 2, Kansas City 0
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Perez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Melendez rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Fermin c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Olivares dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Taylor lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|a-Beaty ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|1-Velázquez pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Blanco cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|1
|12
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reyes ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.330
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Duvall cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Casas 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Story dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.091
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Duran lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Totals
|30
|2
|8
|2
|2
|5
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|0
|7
|0
|Boston
|000
|110
|00x
|2
|8
|0
a-walked for Taylor in the 7th.
1-ran for Beaty in the 7th.
LOB – Kansas City 7, Boston 7. 2B – Witt Jr. (21), Story (1), Reyes (6), Duvall (16), Devers (26). 3B – Blanco (4). RBIs – Verdugo (44), Duvall (31). SB – Story (0). CS – Story (1). SF – Verdugo.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Fermin, Garcia 2, Melendez); Boston 4 (Casas, Duvall 2, Urías). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 7; Boston 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Melendez, Perez. LIDP – Olivares.
DP – Boston 1 (Verdugo, Casas, Verdugo).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cox
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|3.34
|Hearn
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Marsh, L, 0-6
|5
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|91
|6.27
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, W, 7-3
|5⅓
|6
|0
|0
|0
|6
|98
|3.36
|Schreiber, H, 10
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.33
|Winckowski, H, 15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.86
|Martin, H, 19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.41
|Jansen, S, 26-29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.05
Inherited runners-scored – Schreiber 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Emil Jimenez.
T – 2:44. A – 31,952 (37,755).
L.A. Dodgers 2, Colorado 1
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Trejo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Toglia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Montero dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|B.Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|0
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.345
|Rosario 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|c-Smith ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Muncy dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.195
|Taylor lf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Hernández 3b-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Outman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|a-Peralta ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.126
|b-Heyward ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|26
|2
|5
|2
|5
|3
|Colorado
|000
|010
|000
|1
|4
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|11x
|2
|5
|1
a-walked for Rojas in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Barnes in the 8th. c-flied out for Rosario in the 8th.
E – Freeman (1). LOB – Colorado 2, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Trejo (11), Freeman (43). HR – Montero (4), off Kershaw; Muncy (28), off Blach. RBIs – Montero (19), Muncy 2 (75). CS – Tovar (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 1 (Montero); Los Angeles 2 (Taylor 2). RISP – Colorado 0 for 2; Los Angeles 1 for 4.
GIDP – Tovar, Hernández, Muncy, Rosario.
DP – Colorado 3 (Toglia, Tovar, Toglia; Tovar, Trejo, Toglia; Trejo, Toglia); Los Angeles 1 (Rojas, Rosario, Freeman).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blach
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|83
|4.22
|T.Doyle, L, 0-1
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|3.97
|Bard
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|21
|3.54
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|67
|2.51
|Yarbrough, W, 1-0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|36
|1.23
|Graterol, S, 5-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.62
Inherited runners-scored – Bard 2-1. HBP – Blach (Hernández).
Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T – 2:14. A – 45,933 (56,000).
