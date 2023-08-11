Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023

Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 5
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf401110.340
Albies 2b511002.263
Riley 3b503101.277
Olson 1b512101.267
d'Arnaud c412000.266
Ozuna dh401101.235
Arcia ss311110.301
Pillar lf400003.227
Harris II cf411000.292
Totals38512528
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Palacios lf410000.226
Reynolds dh422010.269
Hayes 3b512300.255
Rivas 1b300100.292
Davis rf311012.223
Suwinski cf311011.212
Peguero ss-2b402201.260
Triolo 2b300003.270
Williams ss000000.222
Delay c412100.274
Totals33710737
Atlanta1120000015120
Pittsburgh00300220x7100

LOB – Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 8. 2B – Ozuna (11), Suwinski (15). 3B – Hayes (6). HR – Arcia (13), off Falter; Olson (40), off Falter. RBIs – Riley (70), Arcia (43), Olson (101), Ozuna (52), Acuña Jr. (70), Hayes 3 (42), Rivas (5), Peguero 2 (11), Delay (13). SB – Albies (9), Peguero (2), Harris II (15). SF – Rivas.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Ozuna, Pillar, Olson 2); Pittsburgh 5 (Palacios 2, Davis, Delay 2). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 7; Pittsburgh 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Delay. GIDP – Arcia.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Peguero, Triolo, Rivas).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Elder, L, 8-4565525873.64
Jiménez, BS, 0-1110001182.57
Hand132211244.50
Tonkin100000103.17
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Falter484423865.62
Hatch, W, 1-0420002420.00
Holderman, S, 2-5121103303.38

Inherited runners-scored – Jiménez 2-2. IBB – off Hand (Davis). HBP – Elder (Palacios), Hand (Triolo).

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T – 2:46. A – 16,550 (38,753).

Baltimore 5, Houston 4
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b524100.305
Bregman 3b401011.251
Alvarez dh401011.283
Tucker rf411012.296
Diaz c512200.275
Singleton 1b400010.000
Dubón lf401101.261
Peña ss400002.241
Meyers cf400000.231
Totals38410447
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rutschman dh412201.276
Henderson ss400001.240
Santander rf300001.253
O'Hearn lf301002.301
1-McKenna pr-cf010000.248
Mountcastle 1b311200.268
Frazier 2b301000.244
Hays cf-lf300003.281
Urías 3b311000.257
McCann c312101.232
Totals2958509
Houston0100001114100
Baltimore10100120x581

1-ran for O'Hearn in the 7th.

E – Pérez (1). LOB – Houston 11, Baltimore 0. 2B – Altuve 2 (11), McCann (12), O'Hearn (14). 3B – Urías (2). HR – Diaz (15), off Kremer; Altuve (9), off Kremer; Rutschman (16), off Brown; Mountcastle (15), off Brown. RBIs – Diaz 2 (37), Altuve (25), Dubón (28), Rutschman 2 (57), McCann (18), Mountcastle 2 (53). CS – McCann (1), Frazier (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 5 (Peña, Singleton 2, Tucker, Alvarez); Baltimore 0. RISP – Houston 2 for 8; Baltimore 3 for 3.

Runners moved up – Bregman.

DP – Houston 2 (Diaz, Peña, Diaz; Diaz, Altuve, Diaz).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brown, L, 8-8685507974.23
Maton10000183.04
Stanek100001114.38
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer, W, 11-4762225914.50
Pérez, H, 911001194.12
Cano, H, 2710001101.81
Bautista, S, 31-37121120231.66

Inherited runners-scored – Maton 1-0, Cano 2-1. WP – Bautista.

Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T – 2:38. A – 22,981 (45,971).

Detroit 3, Minnesota 0
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Julien 2b400001.286
Polanco 3b300011.232
Correa ss401000.227
Kepler rf400000.234
Jeffers dh400003.285
Wallner lf100010.244
a-Luplow ph-lf100000.500
Castro cf300001.245
Gallo 1b200012.175
Vázquez c301001.221
Totals2902039
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Vierling cf401001.272
Greene dh412100.301
Ibáñez 2b301000.248
b-Baddoo ph-lf100001.213
Torkelson 1b300011.224
Carpenter rf411001.277
Báez ss311002.223
Rogers c301001.214
McKinstry lf-3b301200.238
Short 3b-2b300000.236
Totals3138317
Minnesota000000000020
Detroit00000120x380

a-grounded out for Wallner in the 7th. b-struck out for Ibáñez in the 8th.

LOB – Minnesota 5, Detroit 5. 2B – McKinstry (17), Greene (17). HR – Greene (10), off Maeda. RBIs – Greene (27), McKinstry 2 (27).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Wallner); Detroit 4 (Carpenter 2, Vierling 2). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 5; Detroit 2 for 8.

GIDP – Ibáñez.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Julien, Gallo).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Maeda, L, 3-7631114893.97
Floro142201284.15
Duran110002182.82
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Olson, W, 2-5620038944.45
Shreve, H, 12100001114.79
Brieske, S, 2-2200000292.08

Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T – 2:21. A – 18,709 (41,083).

Cleveland 4, Toronto 3
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield lf512101.299
Belt 1b401102.254
1-Varsho pr-cf100001.215
Guerrero Jr. dh401010.267
Springer rf402001.261
DeJong ss100001.065
Chapman 3b401001.257
Jansen c110010.218
Kirk c100000.257
Schneider 2b300012.409
Lukes cf-rf401001.200
Espinal ss201100.222
a-Biggio ph-1b211001.212
Totals363103311
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rocchio 3b412200.275
Giménez 2b301010.235
Ramírez dh200021.283
Calhoun 1b400101.222
Arias 1b000000.193
Laureano rf310011.111
Brennan lf400002.254
Naylor c310011.198
Straw cf300001.235
Tena ss312101.400
Totals2945458
Toronto0100002003100
Cleveland02002000x450

a-singled for Espinal in the 7th.

1-ran for Belt in the 7th.

LOB – Toronto 10, Cleveland 6. 2B – Guerrero Jr. (24), Springer (18), Merrifield (20), Rocchio 2 (4), Tena (1), Giménez (20). RBIs – Espinal (16), Merrifield (53), Belt (30), Tena (1), Rocchio 2 (3), Calhoun (2). SB – Giménez (19), Laureano (1), Ramírez (17), Springer (15).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 6 (Chapman, Belt, Lukes 2, Schneider 2); Cleveland 5 (Giménez 2, Calhoun 2, Laureano). RISP – Toronto 5 for 13; Cleveland 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Giménez, Calhoun. GIDP – Belt.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Tena, Calhoun).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah, L, 3-9444436935.87
Cabrera10001082.61
Francis10000071.89
Mayza110011141.08
García100001134.28
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Syndergaard, W, 1-15⅔61125873.71
Sandlin, H, 70000043.45
De Los Santos32210202.98
Stephan, H, 18110002302.86
Hentges, H, 11100002115.74
Clase, S, 31-39100002112.73

De Los Santos pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Cabrera 1-1, Sandlin 3-0, Stephan 2-0. IBB – off Cabrera (Ramírez), off Mayza (Ramírez). HBP – Syndergaard (Jansen). WP – De Los Santos.

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Nic Lentz.

T – 3:00. A – 23,905 (34,788).

St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar cf502000.280
Goldschmidt 1b501001.274
Gorman 2b400001.242
Arenado dh422000.283
O'Neill lf400001.242
Burleson rf401101.249
Knizner c412201.255
Motter 3b411000.180
Edman ss412100.241
Totals38511405
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b411002.317
Franco ss412100.279
Arozarena lf301010.256
H.Ramírez dh400000.291
Paredes 2b300000.249
Siri cf300002.216
Mead 3b300001.083
Margot rf300001.251
Bethancourt c300002.218
Totals3024118
St. Louis0002011015110
Tampa Bay000000002241

E – Franco (9). LOB – St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 2. 2B – Nootbaar 2 (16), Goldschmidt (23). 3B – Franco (6). HR – Knizner (9), off Littell; Edman (8), off Criswell. RBIs – Knizner 2 (26), Burleson (27), Edman (32), Franco (55). SB – Arozarena 2 (14).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 4 (Goldschmidt, Gorman 2, Arenado); Tampa Bay 1 (H.Ramírez). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 8; Tampa Bay 0 for 1.

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Liberatore, W, 2-48200071015.72
Romero122211293.81
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Littell, L, 2-3673305733.72
Criswell342100424.82

WP – Liberatore, Romero.

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, John Libka.

T – 2:09. A – 11,990 (25,025).

Philadelphia 6, Washington 2
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss502001.260
Thomas rf501002.283
Meneses dh522001.280
Ruiz c302010.248
Smith 1b401002.266
Vargas 3b402201.248
Alu 2b400002.220
Rutherford lf200001.000
a-Garrett ph-lf200002.249
Call cf400001.202
Totals382102113
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf300022.182
Bohm 3b-1b401010.293
Harper 1b100010.293
Castro 3b210011.000
Castellanos dh511200.276
Stott 2b320000.300
Turner ss411200.243
Realmuto c212220.246
Wilson rf100010.500
b-Cave ph-rf100010.216
Rojas cf401001.316
Totals3066694
Washington0000010102103
Philadelphia00000240x661

a-struck out for Rutherford in the 6th. b-walked for Wilson in the 6th.

E – Abrams (15), Smith (6), Corbin (2), Wilson (1). LOB – Washington 10, Philadelphia 10. 2B – Thomas (29), Vargas 2 (9), Abrams (22), Bohm (21), Rojas (4). HR – Turner (12), off Machado; Castellanos (20), off La Sorsa; Realmuto (14), off La Sorsa. RBIs – Vargas 2 (20), Turner 2 (42), Castellanos 2 (72), Realmuto 2 (46). SB – Stott (22), Abrams (28). CS – Realmuto (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 9 (Smith, Garrett 4, Meneses 2, Rutherford 2); Philadelphia 4 (Rojas 2, Bohm, Schwarber). RISP – Washington 2 for 15; Philadelphia 0 for 8.

GIDP – Stott.

DP – Washington 1 (Alu, Abrams, Smith).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin511072874.85
Machado, L, 3-1, BS, 0-121110136.75
La Sorsa1⅔34412367.53
Ferrer10000094.40
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola5511161054.49
Strahm, W, 8-3110002133.49
Domínguez, H, 1210000184.13
Marte131103245.13
Kimbrel110001163.24

Inherited runners-scored – Machado 1-1, La Sorsa 2-0, Strahm 2-1. HBP – La Sorsa (Stott).

Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Brennan Miller.

T – 3:08. A – 30,113 (42,901).

Boston 2, Kansas City 0
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b402002.281
Witt Jr. ss401002.268
Massey 2b401001.223
Perez 1b400000.244
Melendez rf-lf401001.223
Fermin c401001.302
Olivares dh400001.246
Taylor lf200002.196
a-Beaty ph000010.286
1-Velázquez pr-rf000000---
Blanco cf301002.241
Totals33070112
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Reyes ss412000.330
Devers 3b401001.263
Duvall cf402101.249
Casas 1b411001.252
Story dh301011.091
Verdugo rf300100.273
Duran lf200010.300
Urías 2b300001.211
McGuire c301000.267
Totals3028225
Kansas City000000000070
Boston00011000x280

a-walked for Taylor in the 7th.

1-ran for Beaty in the 7th.

LOB – Kansas City 7, Boston 7. 2B – Witt Jr. (21), Story (1), Reyes (6), Duvall (16), Devers (26). 3B – Blanco (4). RBIs – Verdugo (44), Duvall (31). SB – Story (0). CS – Story (1). SF – Verdugo.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Fermin, Garcia 2, Melendez); Boston 4 (Casas, Duvall 2, Urías). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 7; Boston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Melendez, Perez. LIDP – Olivares.

DP – Boston 1 (Verdugo, Casas, Verdugo).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cox210002293.34
Hearn110000160.00
Marsh, L, 0-6562223916.27
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Paxton, W, 7-35⅓60006983.36
Schreiber, H, 100000083.33
Winckowski, H, 15110012182.86
Martin, H, 19100002101.41
Jansen, S, 26-29100002163.05

Inherited runners-scored – Schreiber 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Emil Jimenez.

T – 2:44. A – 31,952 (37,755).

L.A. Dodgers 2, Colorado 1
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf401000.242
Tovar ss401000.256
McMahon 3b400002.252
Díaz c300000.269
Jones rf300002.276
Trejo 2b301000.248
Toglia 1b300001.172
Montero dh311102.200
B.Doyle cf300002.199
Totals3014109
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf-2b301010.283
Freeman 1b201020.345
Rosario 2b301000.257
c-Smith ph-c100000.277
Muncy dh311210.195
Taylor lf-3b401001.210
Hernández 3b-ss200000.302
Outman cf300001.255
Rojas ss200000.215
a-Peralta ph-lf000010.277
Barnes c200001.126
b-Heyward ph-rf110000.243
Totals2625253
Colorado000010000140
Los Angeles00000011x251

a-walked for Rojas in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Barnes in the 8th. c-flied out for Rosario in the 8th.

E – Freeman (1). LOB – Colorado 2, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Trejo (11), Freeman (43). HR – Montero (4), off Kershaw; Muncy (28), off Blach. RBIs – Montero (19), Muncy 2 (75). CS – Tovar (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 1 (Montero); Los Angeles 2 (Taylor 2). RISP – Colorado 0 for 2; Los Angeles 1 for 4.

GIDP – Tovar, Hernández, Muncy, Rosario.

DP – Colorado 3 (Toglia, Tovar, Toglia; Tovar, Trejo, Toglia; Trejo, Toglia); Los Angeles 1 (Rojas, Rosario, Freeman).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blach631122834.22
T.Doyle, L, 0-11⅓21111263.97
Bard00020213.54
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw531104672.51
Yarbrough, W, 1-0310004361.23
Graterol, S, 5-6100001131.62

Inherited runners-scored – Bard 2-1. HBP – Blach (Hernández).

Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T – 2:14. A – 45,933 (56,000).

