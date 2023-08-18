Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023

Seattle 6, Kansas City 4
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf515500.269
Suárez 3b200021.231
France 1b500002.256
T.Hernández dh501003.248
Moore 2b301011.205
O'Keefe c400002.000
b-Raleigh ph-c111100.223
Caballero ss411002.237
Marlowe lf322011.293
Haggerty rf200000.188
a-Canzone ph-rf010020.162
Totals346116612
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b400000.285
Witt Jr. ss412000.276
Massey 2b411101.228
Velázquez rf422101.348
Melendez lf402100.235
Fermin c301100.298
Waters dh300001.236
Duffy 1b301000.266
Isbel cf300001.233
Totals3249404
Seattle0100010316111
Kansas City000103000492

a-walked for Haggerty in the 6th. b-homered for O'Keefe in the 9th.

E – Caballero (5), Garcia (6), Fermin (7). LOB – Seattle 10, Kansas City 2. 2B – T.Hernández (22), Rodríguez (29), Marlowe (3), Witt Jr. 2 (24), Melendez (24). HR – Rodríguez (20), off C.Hernández; Raleigh (22), off McMillon; Velázquez (4), off Kirby. RBIs – Rodríguez 5 (78), Raleigh (54), Velázquez (5), Massey (41), Melendez (44), Fermin (28). CS – Rodríguez (9). SF – Fermin.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (France 3, Marlowe, Moore); Kansas City 2 (Isbel, Velázquez). RISP – Seattle 3 for 11; Kansas City 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Massey, Waters. GIDP – O'Keefe, Fermin, Isbel.

DP – Seattle 3 (Caballero, Moore, France; Caballero, Rodríguez, Suárez, Rodríguez; Moore, Caballero, France); Kansas City 1 (Garcia, Massey, Duffy).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby684402733.23
Campbell, W, 3-0110001102.13
Thornton, H, 1100000103.68
Brash, S, 4-910000183.40
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Zerpa451126846.08
M.Castillo1⅔21120284.43
Kowar1⅓10013355.54
Hearn, H, 112211148.10
C.Hernández, L, 1-8, BS, 1-41110094.47
McMillon111102159.00

Inherited runners-scored – Kowar 1-0, C.Hernández 2-2. HBP – Zerpa 2 (Caballero,Suárez), M.Castillo (Moore).

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, John Libka; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T – 2:39. A – 10,875 (38,427).

Washington 10, Boston 7
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Refsnyder cf311010.253
d-McGuire ph100000.273
Devers 3b511202.262
Story dh500002.226
Duvall rf411001.244
Yoshida lf402002.300
Reyes ss411000.318
Casas 1b321111.256
Wong c300002.239
b-Verdugo ph101000.271
Urías 2b312401.250
c-Duran ph101000.299
Totals377117211
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf410012.281
Meneses 1b522500.283
Smith 1b000000.266
Ruiz dh313010.260
Garrett lf412300.271
Adams c502201.309
Chavis 2b400002.250
Vargas 3b400000.242
Call cf310011.196
Downs ss131020.400
a-Abrams ph-ss010000.253
Totals3310101056
Boston0010006007112
Washington00105301x10100

a-hit by pitch for Downs in the 8th. b-singled for Wong in the 9th. c-doubled for Urías in the 9th. d-grounded out for Refsnyder in the 9th.

E – Wong (10), Devers (15). LOB – Boston 5, Washington 7. 2B – Duran (34), Ruiz (18), Adams (11), Meneses 2 (29), Garrett (15). HR – Casas (20), off Corbin; Urías (1), off Garcia; Devers (27), off Garcia. RBIs – Casas (48), Urías 4 (5), Devers 2 (81), Meneses 5 (68), Garrett 3 (40), Adams 2 (17). SB – Abrams 2 (33). SF – Garrett.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Story 2); Washington 4 (Adams 2, Garrett, Call). RISP – Boston 1 for 5; Washington 7 for 18.

Runners moved up – Vargas, Thomas. GIDP – Story, Garrett.

DP – Boston 1 (Reyes, Urías, Casas); Washington 1 (Downs, Chavis, Meneses).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sale, L, 5-34⅓23233654.50
Winckowski43300193.20
Murphy133311303.63
Llovera211112269.39
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, W, 8-11641106964.71
Garcia46622288.00
Machado, H, 30000166.18
Harvey, H, 12110001182.98
Finnegan, S, 19-26120001112.55

Inherited runners-scored – Winckowski 2-2. IBB – off Llovera (Ruiz). HBP – Sale (Ruiz), Llovera (Abrams). WP – Murphy.

Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T – 2:50. A – 25,445 (41,376).

N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo lf402010.266
Lindor ss401102.244
McNeil 2b411001.257
Alonso 1b311200.223
Vogelbach dh401001.222
Alvarez c300010.222
Stewart rf300000.220
b-Locastro ph-cf111100.083
Araúz 3b400000.118
Ortega cf-rf310010.250
Totals3347434
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman cf-ss501001.248
Goldschmidt 1b501001.277
Arenado 3b400001.284
Contreras dh300011.259
O'Neill lf-cf311110.235
Walker rf310011.256
Knizner c402001.270
Motter ss100011.190
a-Burleson ph-lf100100.242
Fermín 2b200010.176
c-Palacios ph100000.000
Totals3225257
New York000210001471
St. Louis000000200250

a-sacrificed for Motter in the 7th. b-homered for Stewart in the 9th. c-lined out for Fermín in the 9th.

E – Alonso (6). LOB – New York 6, St. Louis 9. 2B – McNeil (18), Lindor (27), Nimmo (20). HR – Alonso (37), off Wainwright; Locastro (1), off King; O'Neill (7), off Quintana. RBIs – Alonso 2 (91), Lindor (73), Locastro (1), O'Neill (16), Burleson (28). SF – Burleson.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Alvarez, Lindor, McNeil 2); St. Louis 6 (Edman, Walker 2, Goldschmidt 3). RISP – New York 2 for 5; St. Louis 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Fermín, Edman.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana, W, 1-4632245973.03
Smith, H, 11100010174.10
Hartwig, H, 2100001164.74
Gott, S, 1-2120001193.38
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright, L, 3-8643332938.42
Pallante1⅓10002204.66
VerHagen10000114.25
King11110091.93

Inherited runners-scored – Smith 2-1. HBP – VerHagen (Alonso).

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T – 2:52. A – 36,155 (44,494).

Arizona 3, San Diego 1
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Lewis dh400002.178
Carroll rf310011.270
Pham lf411201.244
Walker 1b400001.272
Kennedy 3b200010.200
a-Peterson ph-3b000000.185
Moreno c411100.268
Thomas cf300001.234
Ahmed ss301001.227
Perdomo 2b200000.268
Totals2933327
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 3b400001.281
Tatis Jr. rf200020.268
Soto lf400000.263
Machado dh400002.249
Bogaerts ss300010.270
Cronenworth 2b411002.231
Campusano c300000.305
Cooper 1b301002.227
Grisham cf301102.212
Totals3013139
Arizona000210000330
San Diego000010000130

a-hit by pitch for Kennedy in the 9th.

LOB – Arizona 3, San Diego 5. 2B – Ahmed (10), Cooper (3), Cronenworth (24). HR – Pham (2), off Hill; Moreno (4), off Hill. RBIs – Pham 2 (10), Moreno (30), Grisham (40). S – Perdomo.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 1 (Carroll); San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Kim). RISP – Arizona 0 for 2; San Diego 1 for 6.

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, W, 13-56⅓311131003.17
Nelson, H, 81⅓00003163.00
J.Martinez, S, 1-11⅓000232913.50
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill, L, 0-3523313569.53
Avila410014520.81

HBP – Avila (Peterson).

Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T – 2:21. A – 38,020 (40,222).

L.A. Dodgers 1, Milwaukee 0
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf401000.286
Contreras dh400001.271
Santana 1b400000.157
Frelick cf201020.243
Adames ss400004.201
Monasterio 3b300000.276
Caratini c300000.247
Turang 2b301000.216
T.Taylor rf302000.190
Totals3005025
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b402001.295
Freeman 1b200021.335
D.Peralta lf400003.277
Smith dh300002.275
Muncy 3b300001.194
Heyward rf300001.247
Outman cf300001.255
Hernández ss300000.286
Barnes c312100.136
Totals28141210
Milwaukee000000000050
Los Angeles00000001x140

LOB – Milwaukee 5, Los Angeles 5. HR – Barnes (1), off Payamps. RBIs – Barnes (7). SB – Frelick 3 (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 4 (Caratini, Adames 2, Frelick); Los Angeles 4 (D.Peralta 2, Muncy 2). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 7; Los Angeles 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Monasterio, Freeman. GIDP – Yelich, T.Taylor.

DP – Los Angeles 2 (Betts, Hernández, Freeman; Muncy, Betts, Freeman).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes720029983.43
Payamps, L, 4-3121101191.92
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynn740013871.44
Ferguson, W, 7-3110000122.78
Phillips, S, 18-20100012212.54

WP – Burnes.

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Will Little; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 2:13. A – 43,195 (56,000).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.