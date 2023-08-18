Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023

Seattle 6, Kansas City 4
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|5
|5
|0
|0
|.269
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.231
|France 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|T.Hernández dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Moore 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|O'Keefe c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Raleigh ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Caballero ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Marlowe lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Haggerty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|a-Canzone ph-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.162
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|6
|12
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Massey 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Velázquez rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.348
|Melendez lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Fermin c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Waters dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Duffy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Isbel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|0
|4
|Seattle
|010
|001
|031
|6
|11
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|103
|000
|4
|9
|2
a-walked for Haggerty in the 6th. b-homered for O'Keefe in the 9th.
E – Caballero (5), Garcia (6), Fermin (7). LOB – Seattle 10, Kansas City 2. 2B – T.Hernández (22), Rodríguez (29), Marlowe (3), Witt Jr. 2 (24), Melendez (24). HR – Rodríguez (20), off C.Hernández; Raleigh (22), off McMillon; Velázquez (4), off Kirby. RBIs – Rodríguez 5 (78), Raleigh (54), Velázquez (5), Massey (41), Melendez (44), Fermin (28). CS – Rodríguez (9). SF – Fermin.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (France 3, Marlowe, Moore); Kansas City 2 (Isbel, Velázquez). RISP – Seattle 3 for 11; Kansas City 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Massey, Waters. GIDP – O'Keefe, Fermin, Isbel.
DP – Seattle 3 (Caballero, Moore, France; Caballero, Rodríguez, Suárez, Rodríguez; Moore, Caballero, France); Kansas City 1 (Garcia, Massey, Duffy).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby
|6
|8
|4
|4
|0
|2
|73
|3.23
|Campbell, W, 3-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.13
|Thornton, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.68
|Brash, S, 4-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.40
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zerpa
|4
|5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|84
|6.08
|M.Castillo
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|28
|4.43
|Kowar
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|35
|5.54
|Hearn, H, 1
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|14
|8.10
|C.Hernández, L, 1-8, BS, 1-4
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|4.47
|McMillon
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Kowar 1-0, C.Hernández 2-2. HBP – Zerpa 2 (Caballero,Suárez), M.Castillo (Moore).
Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, John Libka; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T – 2:39. A – 10,875 (38,427).
Washington 10, Boston 7
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Refsnyder cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|d-McGuire ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.262
|Story dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Duvall rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Yoshida lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Reyes ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Casas 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.256
|Wong c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|b-Verdugo ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Urías 2b
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.250
|c-Duran ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|2
|11
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.281
|Meneses 1b
|5
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.283
|Smith 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Ruiz dh
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Garrett lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.271
|Adams c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.309
|Chavis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Call cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Downs ss
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.400
|a-Abrams ph-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|33
|10
|10
|10
|5
|6
|Boston
|001
|000
|600
|7
|11
|2
|Washington
|001
|053
|01x
|10
|10
|0
a-hit by pitch for Downs in the 8th. b-singled for Wong in the 9th. c-doubled for Urías in the 9th. d-grounded out for Refsnyder in the 9th.
E – Wong (10), Devers (15). LOB – Boston 5, Washington 7. 2B – Duran (34), Ruiz (18), Adams (11), Meneses 2 (29), Garrett (15). HR – Casas (20), off Corbin; Urías (1), off Garcia; Devers (27), off Garcia. RBIs – Casas (48), Urías 4 (5), Devers 2 (81), Meneses 5 (68), Garrett 3 (40), Adams 2 (17). SB – Abrams 2 (33). SF – Garrett.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Story 2); Washington 4 (Adams 2, Garrett, Call). RISP – Boston 1 for 5; Washington 7 for 18.
Runners moved up – Vargas, Thomas. GIDP – Story, Garrett.
DP – Boston 1 (Reyes, Urías, Casas); Washington 1 (Downs, Chavis, Meneses).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale, L, 5-3
|4⅓
|2
|3
|2
|3
|3
|65
|4.50
|Winckowski
|⅔
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|19
|3.20
|Murphy
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|30
|3.63
|Llovera
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|9.39
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 8-11
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|96
|4.71
|Garcia
|⅔
|4
|6
|6
|2
|2
|28
|8.00
|Machado, H, 3
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6.18
|Harvey, H, 12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.98
|Finnegan, S, 19-26
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.55
Inherited runners-scored – Winckowski 2-2. IBB – off Llovera (Ruiz). HBP – Sale (Ruiz), Llovera (Abrams). WP – Murphy.
Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T – 2:50. A – 25,445 (41,376).
N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.244
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.223
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Alvarez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|b-Locastro ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.083
|Araúz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Ortega cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|3
|4
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman cf-ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|O'Neill lf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|Walker rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Knizner c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Motter ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|a-Burleson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Fermín 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|c-Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|5
|7
|New York
|000
|210
|001
|4
|7
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|200
|2
|5
|0
a-sacrificed for Motter in the 7th. b-homered for Stewart in the 9th. c-lined out for Fermín in the 9th.
E – Alonso (6). LOB – New York 6, St. Louis 9. 2B – McNeil (18), Lindor (27), Nimmo (20). HR – Alonso (37), off Wainwright; Locastro (1), off King; O'Neill (7), off Quintana. RBIs – Alonso 2 (91), Lindor (73), Locastro (1), O'Neill (16), Burleson (28). SF – Burleson.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Alvarez, Lindor, McNeil 2); St. Louis 6 (Edman, Walker 2, Goldschmidt 3). RISP – New York 2 for 5; St. Louis 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Fermín, Edman.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, W, 1-4
|6
|3
|2
|2
|4
|5
|97
|3.03
|Smith, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|4.10
|Hartwig, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.74
|Gott, S, 1-2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.38
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, L, 3-8
|6
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|93
|8.42
|Pallante
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.66
|VerHagen
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.25
|King
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored – Smith 2-1. HBP – VerHagen (Alonso).
Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T – 2:52. A – 36,155 (44,494).
Arizona 3, San Diego 1
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lewis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.178
|Carroll rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.244
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Kennedy 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|a-Peterson ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Moreno c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Perdomo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Totals
|29
|3
|3
|3
|2
|7
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Tatis Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.268
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Machado dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Campusano c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.212
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|3
|9
|Arizona
|000
|210
|000
|3
|3
|0
|San Diego
|000
|010
|000
|1
|3
|0
a-hit by pitch for Kennedy in the 9th.
LOB – Arizona 3, San Diego 5. 2B – Ahmed (10), Cooper (3), Cronenworth (24). HR – Pham (2), off Hill; Moreno (4), off Hill. RBIs – Pham 2 (10), Moreno (30), Grisham (40). S – Perdomo.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 1 (Carroll); San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Kim). RISP – Arizona 0 for 2; San Diego 1 for 6.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 13-5
|6⅓
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|100
|3.17
|Nelson, H, 8
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.00
|J.Martinez, S, 1-1
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|29
|13.50
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, L, 0-3
|5
|2
|3
|3
|1
|3
|56
|9.53
|Avila
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|52
|0.81
HBP – Avila (Peterson).
Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T – 2:21. A – 38,020 (40,222).
L.A. Dodgers 1, Milwaukee 0
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.157
|Frelick cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.201
|Monasterio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Turang 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|T.Taylor rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|2
|5
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.335
|D.Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|Smith dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Muncy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Outman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Hernández ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Barnes c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.136
|Totals
|28
|1
|4
|1
|2
|10
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|01x
|1
|4
|0
LOB – Milwaukee 5, Los Angeles 5. HR – Barnes (1), off Payamps. RBIs – Barnes (7). SB – Frelick 3 (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 4 (Caratini, Adames 2, Frelick); Los Angeles 4 (D.Peralta 2, Muncy 2). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 7; Los Angeles 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Monasterio, Freeman. GIDP – Yelich, T.Taylor.
DP – Los Angeles 2 (Betts, Hernández, Freeman; Muncy, Betts, Freeman).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|98
|3.43
|Payamps, L, 4-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|1.92
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|87
|1.44
|Ferguson, W, 7-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.78
|Phillips, S, 18-20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.54
WP – Burnes.
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Will Little; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 2:13. A – 43,195 (56,000).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: