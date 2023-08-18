Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rodríguez cf 5 1 5 5 0 0 .269 Suárez 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .231 France 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .256 T.Hernández dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .248 Moore 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .205 O'Keefe c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-Raleigh ph-c 1 1 1 1 0 0 .223 Caballero ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .237 Marlowe lf 3 2 2 0 1 1 .293 Haggerty rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .188 a-Canzone ph-rf 0 1 0 0 2 0 .162 Totals 34 6 11 6 6 12

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .285 Witt Jr. ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .276 Massey 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .228 Velázquez rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .348 Melendez lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .235 Fermin c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .298 Waters dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Duffy 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .266 Isbel cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Totals 32 4 9 4 0 4

Seattle 010 001 031 6 11 1 Kansas City 000 103 000 4 9 2

a-walked for Haggerty in the 6th. b-homered for O'Keefe in the 9th.

E – Caballero (5), Garcia (6), Fermin (7). LOB – Seattle 10, Kansas City 2. 2B – T.Hernández (22), Rodríguez (29), Marlowe (3), Witt Jr. 2 (24), Melendez (24). HR – Rodríguez (20), off C.Hernández; Raleigh (22), off McMillon; Velázquez (4), off Kirby. RBIs – Rodríguez 5 (78), Raleigh (54), Velázquez (5), Massey (41), Melendez (44), Fermin (28). CS – Rodríguez (9). SF – Fermin.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (France 3, Marlowe, Moore); Kansas City 2 (Isbel, Velázquez). RISP – Seattle 3 for 11; Kansas City 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Massey, Waters. GIDP – O'Keefe, Fermin, Isbel.

DP – Seattle 3 (Caballero, Moore, France; Caballero, Rodríguez, Suárez, Rodríguez; Moore, Caballero, France); Kansas City 1 (Garcia, Massey, Duffy).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kirby 6 8 4 4 0 2 73 3.23 Campbell, W, 3-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 2.13 Thornton, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.68 Brash, S, 4-9 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.40

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zerpa 4 5 1 1 2 6 84 6.08 M.Castillo 1⅔ 2 1 1 2 0 28 4.43 Kowar 1⅓ 1 0 0 1 3 35 5.54 Hearn, H, 1 ⅓ 1 2 2 1 1 14 8.10 C.Hernández, L, 1-8, BS, 1-4 ⅔ 1 1 1 0 0 9 4.47 McMillon 1 1 1 1 0 2 15 9.00

Inherited runners-scored – Kowar 1-0, C.Hernández 2-2. HBP – Zerpa 2 (Caballero,Suárez), M.Castillo (Moore).

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, John Libka; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T – 2:39. A – 10,875 (38,427).