Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, July 14, 2022
Colorado 8, San Diego 5
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.243
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.275
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Ruiz lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Grisham cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.192
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|3
|7
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe lf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|.264
|Hilliard lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.304
|Bryant dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.289
|Cron 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.296
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.255
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.247
|Daza cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Serven c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|Hampson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Totals
|31
|8
|9
|8
|9
|10
|San Diego
|002
|030
|000
|5
|8
|1
|Colorado
|030
|203
|00x
|8
|9
|0
E – Mazara (1). LOB – San Diego 5, Colorado 9. 2B – Ruiz (1), Kim (15), Cron (20), Grichuk 2 (14), Iglesias (20). HR – Grisham (9), off Freeland. RBIs – Kim (30), Cronenworth 2 (49), Grisham (33), Alfaro (26), Grichuk 3 (40), Joe (23), Iglesias 2 (33), Bryant (11), Cron (68). SB – Ruiz (1), Grisham (4), Hampson (4), Joe (6). SF – Kim, Cronenworth, Joe.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 1 (Hosmer); Colorado 6 (Cron 2, Iglesias 2, Daza 2). RISP – San Diego 2 for 5; Colorado 4 for 9.
Runners moved up – Machado, Daza. LIDP – Mazara. GIDP – Grichuk.
DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer); Colorado 1 (Iglesias).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|3
|4
|5
|5
|6
|5
|99
|5.22
|Scott
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|6.75
|Crismatt, L, 5-2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|29
|2.76
|García
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|3.60
|Hill
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4.32
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|4⅔
|6
|5
|5
|3
|3
|91
|4.96
|Chacín, W, 4-2
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|7.23
|Bird, H, 3
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|3.95
|Estévez, S, 1-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.45
Inherited runners-scored – Scott 3-0, García 2-1, Chacín 1-1. WP – Snell.
Umpires – Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 3:42. A – 28,077 (50,445).
Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2 (11)
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.251
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|c-VanMeter ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Tsutsugo dh
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.182
|Castillo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|1-Suwinski pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Gamel lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.249
|Marisnick cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.212
|Delay c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|a-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.150
|Totals
|37
|2
|6
|1
|6
|16
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Wendle 2b-ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Cooper 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Aguilar 1b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|García dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Anderson 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.253
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|De La Cruz rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Williams lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Hamilton cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|b-Sánchez ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|5
|4
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|010
|01
|2
|6
|0
|Miami
|000
|010
|000
|02
|3
|9
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Delay in the 7th. b-walked for Hamilton in the 8th. c-lined out for Chavis in the 10th.
1-ran for Castillo in the 8th.
E – Anderson (8). LOB – Pittsburgh 12, Miami 10. 2B – Castillo (9), Gamel (10), Wendle (9). 3B – Hayes (3), Anderson (1). RBIs – Gamel (22), Wendle (16), Anderson 2 (12). SB – Berti (28), Newman (2). CS – Cruz 2 (3), Williams (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 7 (Chavis, Tsutsugo 2, Perez, Marisnick, Cruz, Gamel); Miami 4 (Sánchez, Aguilar 2, Rojas). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 15; Miami 3 for 15.
Runners moved up – Marisnick, Hayes, Suwinski, Rojas, Wendle. GIDP – García.
DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Cruz, Newman, Chavis; Hayes, Perez, Chavis).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson
|6
|4
|1
|1
|3
|2
|100
|4.09
|De Jong
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|2.12
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|4.12
|Bañuelos
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|12.27
|Crowe, L, 3-6, BS, 2-6
|⅔
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3.38
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|11
|102
|3.70
|Bass, H, 15
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|1.40
|Okert, BS, 0-3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.35
|Scott
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|4.06
|Floro
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.24
|Bleier, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.26
Inherited runners-scored – De Jong 1-0, Bañuelos 2-0. IBB – off Bleier (Marisnick). HBP – Garrett 2 (Gamel,Newman), Crowe (Anderson).
Umpires – Home, Alex MacKay; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, James Hoye.
T – 4:13. A – 13,612 (36,742).
Cleveland 4, Detroit 0
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.245
|V.Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|H.Castro ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Haase c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|0
|12
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Naylor 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|F.Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.294
|Jones rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.333
|a-Call ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.210
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|5
|5
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|012
|000
|01x
|4
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Jones in the 8th.
LOB – Detroit 5, Cleveland 10. 2B – Kwan (12), Giménez (12), Rosario (15). HR – Naylor (12), off Rodriguez; Giménez (10), off Alexander. RBIs – Naylor (44), Ramírez (69), Giménez 2 (42).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 1 (Haase); Cleveland 6 (Ramírez, Hedges 2, F.Reyes, Straw, Rosario). RISP – Detroit 0 for 1; Cleveland 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – Naylor. GIDP – Hedges.
DP – Detroit 1 (Schoop, Torkelson).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, L, 0-3
|5
|7
|3
|3
|4
|4
|94
|10.04
|Foley
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.34
|Alexander
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|31
|4.45
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie, W, 7-6
|8⅔
|5
|0
|0
|0
|12
|109
|3.20
|Clase
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.41
Inherited runners-scored – Foley 1-0. IBB – off Rodriguez (Jones).
Umpires – Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, John Libka; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T – 2:37. A – 14,327 (34,788).
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|a-Refsnyder ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.327
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.306
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.317
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Cordero 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|b-Vázquez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.150
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|c-Dalbec ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Downs 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|3
|2
|10
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.302
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Aranda 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Mejía c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Bethancourt c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Chang 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Lowe rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.187
|Walls ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.172
|L.Raley lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Phillips cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.144
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|0
|9
|Boston
|000
|102
|001
|4
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|50x
|5
|9
|0
a-doubled for Duran in the 8th. b-popped out for Cordero in the 9th. c-struck out for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.
LOB – Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B – Bogaerts (24), Refsnyder (6), Verdugo (19), Walls (10), Choi 2 (16), Aranda (1), Lowe (8). HR – Devers (20), off Rasmussen. RBIs – Devers (52), Bogaerts (37), Verdugo (48), Lowe (12), Walls 2 (16), Díaz 2 (26). SB – Duran (7). S – Phillips.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Verdugo, Downs, Martinez); Tampa Bay 4 (L.Raley 2, Ramírez 2). RISP – Boston 1 for 10; Tampa Bay 4 for 7.
Runners moved up – Devers.
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford
|6⅔
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|91
|4.50
|Schreiber, L, 2-1, BS, 3-4
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|1.16
|Hernandez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen
|6⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|89
|3.22
|Romero, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|7.71
|B.Raley, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.96
|Adam, H, 14
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.24
|Beeks, S, 1-3
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|2.48
Inherited runners-scored – Schreiber 2-2, Adam 1-0. HBP – Schreiber (L.Raley). WP – Rasmussen(2).
Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Scott Barry; Second, Will Little; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T – 2:45. A – 11,998 (25,000).
Atlanta 5, Washington 4
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.293
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.141
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Ozuna dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Canó 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Arcia 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Harris II cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|5
|2
|8
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|García ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|1-Robles pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Bell 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Hernandez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.234
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|1
|7
|Atlanta
|200
|021
|000
|5
|6
|0
|Washington
|110
|000
|011
|4
|11
|1
1-ran for García in the 9th.
E – Ruiz (6). LOB – Atlanta 1, Washington 7. 2B – Soto (17). HR – Swanson (15), off Sánchez; Harris II (8), off Sánchez; Olson (16), off Machado; Bell (13), off Wright; Franco (8), off Jansen. RBIs – Swanson 2 (52), Harris II 2 (26), Olson (53), Bell (48), Franco 2 (37), Cruz (48). SB – Cruz (3), Robles (10).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 0; Washington 5 (Cruz, Bell, Ruiz, García 2). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 3; Washington 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Canó, Franco. GIDP – Canó.
DP – Washington 2 (Franco, García, Bell; García, Bell).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, W, 11-4
|7⅔
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|103
|2.95
|Minter, H, 18
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|1.85
|Jansen, S, 21-25
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|3.63
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez, L, 0-1
|5⅔
|4
|4
|4
|2
|5
|90
|7.20
|Machado
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|4.05
|Harvey
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Clippard
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|0.00
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jose Navas.
T – 2:54. A – 25,577 (41,339).
Kansas City 3, Toronto 1
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Olivares lf
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.310
|1-Hicklen pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|O'Hearn rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Pratto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Eaton cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Rivero c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|33
|3
|12
|3
|2
|8
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Kirk dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Bichette ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.261
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|a-Biggio ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|3
|7
|Kansas City
|000
|020
|001
|3
|12
|0
|Toronto
|000
|010
|000
|1
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Espinal in the 9th.
1-ran for Olivares in the 8th.
LOB – Kansas City 6, Toronto 7. 2B – Lopez (11), Kirk (13). HR – Witt Jr. (13), off Gausman; Eaton (1), off Banda; Chapman (14), off Zerpa. RBIs – Olivares (11), Witt Jr. (46), Eaton (1), Chapman (42). SB – Olivares (2), Witt Jr. (17), Bichette (7). CS – Olivares (3), Lopez (2), Bichette (6). S – Rivero.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Lopez, O'Hearn, Eaton); Toronto 3 (Hernández 2, Gurriel Jr.). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 8; Toronto 0 for 5.
LIDP – Witt Jr.. GIDP – Biggio, Guerrero Jr..
DP – Kansas City 2 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Pratto; Rivera, Pratto); Toronto 1 (Hernández, Guerrero Jr., Hernández).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zerpa, W, 2-0
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|73
|1.29
|Kowar, H, 2
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|8.80
|Clarke, H, 10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.89
|Barlow, S, 16-18
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.11
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 6-7
|6⅔
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|88
|2.87
|Phelps
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.78
|Cimber
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.23
|Banda
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|11.57
|Romo
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7.50
Inherited runners-scored – Banda 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, John Bacon; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 3:00. A – 24,426 (53,506).
L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 0
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|T.Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.320
|Smith c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|J.Turner dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Lamb lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|a-Thompson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.158
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Lux 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.299
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|2
|3
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Carlson cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.331
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|O'Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Yepez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Donovan 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Knizner c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|b-Gorman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Romine c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|3
|7
|Los Angeles
|000
|101
|200
|4
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
a-flied out for Lamb in the 8th. b-flied out for Knizner in the 8th.
LOB – Los Angeles 5, St. Louis 6. 2B – Freeman (30), Smith (12), Betts (17), Carlson (18), Arenado (21). HR – Lux (4), off Hudson. RBIs – J.Turner (47), Smith (46), Lux 2 (22). CS – Lamb (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (T.Turner, J.Turner); St. Louis 3 (O'Neill, Donovan, Arenado). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 5; St. Louis 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – J.Turner. GIDP – Betts, Pujols.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman); St. Louis 3 (Knizner, Edman, Knizner; Arenado, Donovan, Goldschmidt; Yepez, Knizner, Yepez).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 10-1
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|88
|2.96
|Almonte
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|1.40
|Phillips
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.50
|Kimbrel
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|4.35
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson, L, 6-6
|6
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|94
|4.10
|VerHagen
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|6.65
|McFarland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|6.99
Inherited runners-scored – McFarland 2-0. HBP – Hudson 3 (J.Turner,Smith,Bellinger).
Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T – 3:00. A – 40,062 (45,494).
Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Yankees 6 (10)
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Drury 3b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Votto 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.215
|2-Reynolds pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Stephenson c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.323
|K.Farmer ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Solano dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Fairchild rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.125
|b-Naquin ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Totals
|40
|7
|11
|7
|1
|7
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.266
|Judge cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Stanton dh
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Carpenter rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.338
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.273
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.164
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Gonzalez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|a-Donaldson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|1-Kiner-Falefa pr-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|36
|6
|6
|6
|8
|11
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|030
|3
|7
|11
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|030
|2
|6
|6
|0
a-hit by pitch for Gonzalez in the 8th. b-struck out for Fairchild in the 9th.
1-ran for Donaldson in the 8th. 2-ran for Votto in the 10th.
LOB – Cincinnati 8, New York 11. 2B – Votto (17), Stephenson (9), Rizzo (14). HR – Judge (31), off Hoffman; Torres (14), off Hoffman; Carpenter (11), off Sanmartin. RBIs – Drury (51), Votto 2 (29), K.Farmer 2 (44), Stephenson (35), Solano (6), Stanton (58), Judge (66), Torres 2 (40), Carpenter 2 (24). SB – Trevino (2), Gallo (2). SF – Drury.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 5 (Drury, Senzel, Pham, Stephenson, Solano); New York 5 (Carpenter, LeMahieu 4). RISP – Cincinnati 5 for 16; New York 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Stephenson, Stanton.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|7⅔
|2
|1
|1
|4
|8
|114
|2.77
|Hoffman, BS, 0-1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|24
|3.59
|Strickland
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|4.73
|Sanmartin, W, 3-4
|1⅔
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|27
|8.13
|Moreta, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|7.36
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes
|7⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|89
|2.63
|Loáisiga
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|24
|8.31
|Abreu
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.28
|Luetge, L, 2-3
|1⅔
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|21
|3.19
Inherited runners-scored – Strickland 1-0, Moreta 1-0, Abreu 1-0. HBP – Castillo (Carpenter), Cortes (India), Strickland (Donaldson), Abreu (Senzel). WP – Abreu.
Umpires – Home, Jerry Layne; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T – 3:44. A – 41,311 (47,309).
N.Y. Mets 8, Chicago Cubs 0
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Marte rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.293
|Jankowski rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.244
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.310
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Do.Smith dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Mazeika c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.182
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|8
|5
|7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Velazquez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Bote 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Rivas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Morel 2b-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Totals
|33
|0
|8
|0
|2
|10
|New York
|130
|011
|020
|8
|12
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|0
|8
|0
LOB – New York 9, Chicago 8. 2B – Lindor (12), Mazeika (4), Nimmo (17). HR – Nimmo (9), off Leiter Jr.; Alonso (24), off Leiter Jr.. RBIs – Lindor (65), Mazeika 2 (6), Marte (41), Escobar (39), Nimmo (33), Alonso 2 (74).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Marte, Mazeika 3, McNeil); Chicago 2 (Gomes 2). RISP – New York 4 for 11; Chicago 1 for 6.
GIDP – Alonso, Ortega, Gomes.
DP – New York 2 (Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso; Lindor, Alonso); Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Morel, Rivas).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, W, 10-4
|6⅔
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|90
|4.27
|Williams, S, 1-2
|3⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|45
|3.56
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson, L, 7-4
|4⅓
|8
|5
|5
|4
|1
|92
|3.43
|Leiter Jr.
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|66
|5.35
|Norris
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|6.98
Inherited runners-scored – Leiter Jr. 3-0. HBP – Thompson (Alonso). WP – Thompson.
Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, John Tumpane.
T – 3:01. A – 34,051 (41,649).
Chicago White Sox 12, Minnesota 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.312
|Moncada 3b
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Robert cf
|5
|1
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.301
|1-Engel pr-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.301
|Sheets rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Vaughn dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.288
|Pollock lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Zavala c
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.303
|Totals
|44
|12
|17
|12
|3
|5
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 1b-2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.343
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Garlick lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Celestino cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Polanco 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Kirilloff lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Miranda dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Totals
|37
|2
|11
|2
|2
|8
|Chicago
|200
|402
|103
|12
|17
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|001
|2
|11
|1
1-ran for Robert in the 8th.
E – Polanco (7). LOB – Chicago 10, Minnesota 10. 2B – Robert (13), Harrison (12), Urshela (15). 3B – Buxton (3). HR – Robert (12), off Gray; Vaughn (9), off Cotton; Zavala (2), off Gordon; Garlick (7), off Ruiz. RBIs – Abreu 2 (45), Vaughn 2 (41), Robert 5 (54), Zavala 3 (15), Urshela (36), Garlick (16). SF – Abreu.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Abreu, Pollock, Sheets 2); Minnesota 6 (Polanco, Kirilloff 3, Correa, Urshela). RISP – Chicago 5 for 11; Minnesota 1 for 10.
Runners moved up – Robert, Arraez, Miranda.
DP – Chicago 1 (Pollock, Zavala, Pollock).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto, W, 4-4
|6⅔
|7
|1
|1
|2
|5
|118
|2.80
|Lambert
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.79
|Banks
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|3.11
|Ruiz
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|3.82
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 4-3
|3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|3
|79
|3.71
|Megill
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.33
|Smith
|1⅔
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.66
|Cotton
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|34
|2.86
|Gordon
|1⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|19
|27.00
Inherited runners-scored – Megill 1-0. HBP – Gray (Abreu).
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 3:19. A – 26,907 (38,544).
Seattle 6, Texas 5
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|France dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.303
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|.241
|Winker lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.196
|D.Moore ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|a-Frazier ph-ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Toro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.179
|Haggerty rf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|6
|5
|15
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.246
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Heim c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.338
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.228
|Hernandez dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.667
|b-Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|c-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Totals
|35
|5
|12
|5
|3
|8
|Seattle
|000
|100
|230
|6
|11
|1
|Texas
|310
|010
|000
|5
|12
|0
a-singled for D.Moore in the 8th. b-grounded out for Hernandez in the 9th. c-pinch hit for Culberson in the 9th.
E – Castillo (1). LOB – Seattle 11, Texas 7. 2B – France (16), Seager (11), Heim 2 (11), Culberson (3). HR – Haggerty (2), off Pérez. RBIs – Haggerty (5), Suárez 2 (49), Rodríguez (45), France 2 (47), Seager 2 (50), Heim (32), Lowe (38), Taveras (13). CS – Taveras (2). SF – Seager.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 6 (Suárez, Raleigh 2, Haggerty 2, Winker); Texas 1 (García). RISP – Seattle 4 for 12; Texas 5 for 10.
Runners moved up – Lowe 2. GIDP – Culberson, Heim.
DP – Seattle 3 (Raleigh, D.Moore, Raleigh; Suárez, Toro, C.Santana; Toro, C.Santana).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales
|6⅔
|11
|5
|5
|2
|4
|93
|3.50
|Festa, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.97
|Muñoz, H, 10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.00
|Castillo, S, 6-6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.93
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|4
|9
|102
|2.68
|Richards
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|24
|3.55
|M.Moore, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.77
|D.Santana, L, 3-5, H, 16
|⅓
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|19
|4.29
|Burke, BS, 0-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.17
|Sborz
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|7.94
Inherited runners-scored – M.Moore 2-2, Burke 3-2. IBB – off Castillo (Seager). HBP – D.Santana (Rodríguez).
Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.
T – 3:20. A – 19,243 (40,300).
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 2 (10)
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Dubón 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.264
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.256
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Díaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.237
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Siri lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.180
|b-McCormick ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|2-Lee pr-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|4
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Stefanic 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|1-Velazquez pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Ohtani dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.258
|Ward cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.290
|Rengifo ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Adell rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.175
|MacKinnon 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|a-Walsh ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Stassi c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Marsh lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.223
|Totals
|38
|2
|8
|1
|5
|13
|Houston
|200
|000
|000
|1
|3
|7
|2
|Los Angeles
|001
|100
|000
|0
|2
|8
|0
a-flied out for MacKinnon in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Siri in the 9th.
1-ran for Stefanic in the 8th. 2-ran for Maldonado in the 10th.
E – Bregman (6), Dubón (2). LOB – Houston 8, Los Angeles 14. RBIs – Tucker (61), Díaz (21), Peña (33), Villar (2). SB – Velazquez (12). CS – Bregman (1). S – Marsh.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 1 (Peña); Los Angeles 7 (MacKinnon 2, Rengifo, Adell, Walsh, Marsh, Ward). RISP – Houston 3 for 7; Los Angeles 0 for 9.
Runners moved up – Dubón. GIDP – Bregman, Tucker.
DP – Los Angeles 2 (Villar, Stefanic, MacKinnon; Stefanic, Villar, MacKinnon).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|3
|6
|96
|2.66
|Neris
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.65
|Montero
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|29
|1.78
|Pressly, W, 3-2
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|3.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|3
|6
|95
|4.11
|Wantz
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.52
|Tepera
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|4.08
|Iglesias
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.50
|Loup, L, 0-3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.26
IBB – off Montero (Ohtani). HBP – Detmers (Altuve), Valdez (Adell), Wantz (Meyers). WP – Valdez. PB – Maldonado (8), Lee (1).
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.
T – 3:28. A – 34,496 (45,517).
