Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, July 14, 2022

Colorado 8, San Diego 5
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim ss411100.239
Cronenworth 2b311202.243
Machado 3b402000.307
Alfaro c302111.275
Hosmer 1b300010.273
Voit dh400002.218
Mazara rf400000.314
Ruiz lf411001.333
Grisham cf321111.192
Totals3258537
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe lf110131.264
Hilliard lf000000.183
Iglesias ss411211.304
Bryant dh400111.289
Cron 1b522102.296
Rodgers 2b311021.255
Grichuk rf412300.247
Daza cf412001.296
Serven c300012.247
Hampson 3b311011.236
Totals31898910
San Diego002030000581
Colorado03020300x890

E – Mazara (1). LOB – San Diego 5, Colorado 9. 2B – Ruiz (1), Kim (15), Cron (20), Grichuk 2 (14), Iglesias (20). HR – Grisham (9), off Freeland. RBIs – Kim (30), Cronenworth 2 (49), Grisham (33), Alfaro (26), Grichuk 3 (40), Joe (23), Iglesias 2 (33), Bryant (11), Cron (68). SB – Ruiz (1), Grisham (4), Hampson (4), Joe (6). SF – Kim, Cronenworth, Joe.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 1 (Hosmer); Colorado 6 (Cron 2, Iglesias 2, Daza 2). RISP – San Diego 2 for 5; Colorado 4 for 9.

Runners moved up – Machado, Daza. LIDP – Mazara. GIDP – Grichuk.

DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer); Colorado 1 (Iglesias).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell345565995.22
Scott1⅓10011246.75
Crismatt, L, 5-233311292.76
García1⅓10011253.60
Hill1⅔00002194.32
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland4⅔65533914.96
Chacín, W, 4-22⅔10001237.23
Bird, H, 32⅔10002313.95
Estévez, S, 1-21⅔00001144.45

Inherited runners-scored – Scott 3-0, García 2-1, Chacín 1-1. WP – Snell.

Umpires – Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 3:42. A – 28,077 (50,445).

Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2 (11)
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Newman 2b300011.267
Hayes 3b301021.251
Chavis 1b400002.232
c-VanMeter ph-1b100000.191
Tsutsugo dh521003.182
Castillo rf401001.209
1-Suwinski pr-lf100000.198
Gamel lf-rf401102.249
Marisnick cf401011.222
Cruz ss401013.212
Delay c200001.292
a-Vogelbach ph100001.232
Perez c100010.150
Totals37261616
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 2b000010.271
Wendle 2b-ss302110.279
Rojas ss401000.246
Cooper 1b100000.295
Aguilar 1b-3b411010.248
García dh511001.232
Anderson 3b-2b401210.253
Fortes c401000.273
De La Cruz rf400001.212
Williams lf401001.273
Hamilton cf211001.143
b-Sánchez ph-cf100010.205
Totals3639354
Pittsburgh00000001001260
Miami00001000002391

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Delay in the 7th. b-walked for Hamilton in the 8th. c-lined out for Chavis in the 10th.

1-ran for Castillo in the 8th.

E – Anderson (8). LOB – Pittsburgh 12, Miami 10. 2B – Castillo (9), Gamel (10), Wendle (9). 3B – Hayes (3), Anderson (1). RBIs – Gamel (22), Wendle (16), Anderson 2 (12). SB – Berti (28), Newman (2). CS – Cruz 2 (3), Williams (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 7 (Chavis, Tsutsugo 2, Perez, Marisnick, Cruz, Gamel); Miami 4 (Sánchez, Aguilar 2, Rojas). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 15; Miami 3 for 15.

Runners moved up – Marisnick, Hayes, Suwinski, Rojas, Wendle. GIDP – García.

DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Cruz, Newman, Chavis; Hayes, Perez, Chavis).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson6411321004.09
De Jong1⅓20010332.12
Underwood Jr.10012204.12
Bañuelos1⅓000002412.27
Crowe, L, 3-6, BS, 2-62210053.38
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garrett6⅔2002111023.70
Bass, H, 151⅔20011151.40
Okert, BS, 0-31⅔11002252.35
Scott1⅔00020154.06
Floro1⅔00001204.24
Bleier, W, 2-11⅔11011154.26

Inherited runners-scored – De Jong 1-0, Bañuelos 2-0. IBB – off Bleier (Marisnick). HBP – Garrett 2 (Gamel,Newman), Crowe (Anderson).

Umpires – Home, Alex MacKay; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, James Hoye.

T – 4:13. A – 13,612 (36,742).

Cleveland 4, Detroit 0
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf400004.245
V.Reyes rf401001.295
H.Castro ss401001.270
Cabrera dh402000.290
Haase c400002.234
Candelario 3b300002.191
Schoop 2b301001.217
Torkelson 1b300000.199
Baddoo lf300001.148
Totals32050012
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf511000.279
Rosario ss513002.290
Ramírez 3b401100.285
Naylor 1b411100.273
F.Reyes dh400001.216
Giménez 2b312211.294
Jones rf100021.333
a-Call ph-rf100000.000
Hedges c402000.164
Straw cf200020.210
Totals33410455
Detroit000000000050
Cleveland01200001x4100

a-grounded out for Jones in the 8th.

LOB – Detroit 5, Cleveland 10. 2B – Kwan (12), Giménez (12), Rosario (15). HR – Naylor (12), off Rodriguez; Giménez (10), off Alexander. RBIs – Naylor (44), Ramírez (69), Giménez 2 (42).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 1 (Haase); Cleveland 6 (Ramírez, Hedges 2, F.Reyes, Straw, Rosario). RISP – Detroit 0 for 1; Cleveland 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Naylor. GIDP – Hedges.

DP – Detroit 1 (Schoop, Torkelson).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez, L, 0-35733449410.04
Foley1⅓10000183.34
Alexander1⅔21111314.45
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
McKenzie, W, 7-68⅔5000121093.20
Clase1⅔00000111.41

Inherited runners-scored – Foley 1-0. IBB – off Rodriguez (Jones).

Umpires – Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, John Libka; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 2:37. A – 14,327 (34,788).

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran rf311000.273
a-Refsnyder ph-rf101000.338
Devers 3b412101.327
Martinez dh310012.306
Bogaerts ss412101.317
Verdugo lf401101.269
Cordero 1b300002.232
b-Vázquez ph100000.280
Plawecki c300010.150
Bradley Jr. cf300000.206
c-Dalbec ph100001.204
Downs 2b400002.200
Totals34473210
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b401200.302
Choi 1b402001.285
Ramírez dh400001.326
Aranda 2b312001.375
Mejía c100000.239
Bethancourt c311000.246
Chang 2b100001.172
Lowe rf411102.187
Walls ss312200.172
L.Raley lf210001.071
Phillips cf200002.144
Totals3159509
Boston000102001470
Tampa Bay00000050x590

a-doubled for Duran in the 8th. b-popped out for Cordero in the 9th. c-struck out for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.

LOB – Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B – Bogaerts (24), Refsnyder (6), Verdugo (19), Walls (10), Choi 2 (16), Aranda (1), Lowe (8). HR – Devers (20), off Rasmussen. RBIs – Devers (52), Bogaerts (37), Verdugo (48), Lowe (12), Walls 2 (16), Díaz 2 (26). SB – Duran (7). S – Phillips.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Verdugo, Downs, Martinez); Tampa Bay 4 (L.Raley 2, Ramírez 2). RISP – Boston 1 for 10; Tampa Bay 4 for 7.

Runners moved up – Devers.

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Crawford6⅔63306914.50
Schreiber, L, 2-1, BS, 3-41⅔32201161.16
Hernandez1⅔00002120.00
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rasmussen6⅔43315893.22
Romero, W, 1-01⅔00001127.71
B.Raley, H, 1210002122.96
Adam, H, 140000131.24
Beeks, S, 1-31⅔21111252.48

Inherited runners-scored – Schreiber 2-2, Adam 1-0. HBP – Schreiber (L.Raley). WP – Rasmussen(2).

Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Scott Barry; Second, Will Little; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T – 2:45. A – 11,998 (25,000).

Atlanta 5, Washington 4
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf310012.271
Swanson ss411202.293
Olson 1b411101.251
Riley 3b401000.284
Rosario lf400001.141
d'Arnaud c411001.262
Ozuna dh201010.227
Canó 2b300000.167
Arcia 2b000000.248
Harris II cf311201.284
Totals3156528
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
García ss502001.305
1-Robles pr000000.234
Bell 1b512101.300
Soto rf412000.248
Cruz dh401100.240
Hernandez lf411002.268
Ruiz c301010.259
Hernández 2b401002.240
Franco 3b411200.234
Thomas cf400001.227
Totals37411417
Atlanta200021000560
Washington1100000114111

1-ran for García in the 9th.

E – Ruiz (6). LOB – Atlanta 1, Washington 7. 2B – Soto (17). HR – Swanson (15), off Sánchez; Harris II (8), off Sánchez; Olson (16), off Machado; Bell (13), off Wright; Franco (8), off Jansen. RBIs – Swanson 2 (52), Harris II 2 (26), Olson (53), Bell (48), Franco 2 (37), Cruz (48). SB – Cruz (3), Robles (10).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 0; Washington 5 (Cruz, Bell, Ruiz, García 2). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 3; Washington 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Canó, Franco. GIDP – Canó.

DP – Washington 2 (Franco, García, Bell; García, Bell).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wright, W, 11-47⅔722141032.95
Minter, H, 181⅔21101201.85
Jansen, S, 21-251⅔21102243.63
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sánchez, L, 0-15⅔44425907.20
Machado1⅔11101124.05
Harvey1⅔00001100.00
Clippard2⅔10001240.00

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jose Navas.

T – 2:54. A – 25,577 (41,339).

Kansas City 3, Toronto 1
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Olivares lf303110.310
1-Hicklen pr-lf000000.000
Witt Jr. ss412101.255
Pasquantino dh402001.203
Rivera 3b401001.236
O'Hearn rf401000.186
Pratto 1b300013.000
Eaton cf411101.250
Lopez 2b412000.240
Rivero c300001.000
Totals33312328
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf300010.247
Guerrero Jr. 1b400001.263
Kirk dh402001.315
Bichette ss200021.261
Hernández rf401002.267
Gurriel Jr. lf401001.304
Chapman 3b411101.218
Espinal 2b300000.271
a-Biggio ph100000.213
Jansen c302000.258
Totals3217137
Kansas City0000200013120
Toronto000010000170

a-grounded out for Espinal in the 9th.

1-ran for Olivares in the 8th.

LOB – Kansas City 6, Toronto 7. 2B – Lopez (11), Kirk (13). HR – Witt Jr. (13), off Gausman; Eaton (1), off Banda; Chapman (14), off Zerpa. RBIs – Olivares (11), Witt Jr. (46), Eaton (1), Chapman (42). SB – Olivares (2), Witt Jr. (17), Bichette (7). CS – Olivares (3), Lopez (2), Bichette (6). S – Rivero.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Lopez, O'Hearn, Eaton); Toronto 3 (Hernández 2, Gurriel Jr.). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 8; Toronto 0 for 5.

LIDP – Witt Jr.. GIDP – Biggio, Guerrero Jr..

DP – Kansas City 2 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Pratto; Rivera, Pratto); Toronto 1 (Hernández, Guerrero Jr., Hernández).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Zerpa, W, 2-05⅔41122731.29
Kowar, H, 22⅔20002278.80
Clarke, H, 101⅔00012193.89
Barlow, S, 16-181⅔10001112.11
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, L, 6-76⅔72226882.87
Phelps1⅔10000162.78
Cimber30001173.23
Banda1⅔111012111.57
Romo0000037.50

Inherited runners-scored – Banda 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, John Bacon; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 3:00. A – 24,426 (53,506).

L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 0
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf401000.269
T.Turner ss411000.304
Freeman 1b312010.320
Smith c302100.265
J.Turner dh301100.248
Lamb lf300000.241
a-Thompson ph-lf100000.213
Muncy 3b400003.158
Bellinger cf310000.210
Lux 2b311210.299
Totals3148423
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss400001.255
Carlson cf302010.256
Goldschmidt 1b401001.331
Arenado 3b402000.296
Pujols dh400002.214
O'Neill lf400002.235
Yepez rf200011.254
Donovan 2b200010.281
Knizner c200000.205
b-Gorman ph100000.234
Romine c000000.133
Totals3005037
Los Angeles000101200480
St. Louis000000000050

a-flied out for Lamb in the 8th. b-flied out for Knizner in the 8th.

LOB – Los Angeles 5, St. Louis 6. 2B – Freeman (30), Smith (12), Betts (17), Carlson (18), Arenado (21). HR – Lux (4), off Hudson. RBIs – J.Turner (47), Smith (46), Lux 2 (22). CS – Lamb (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (T.Turner, J.Turner); St. Louis 3 (O'Neill, Donovan, Arenado). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 5; St. Louis 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – J.Turner. GIDP – Betts, Pujols.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman); St. Louis 3 (Knizner, Edman, Knizner; Arenado, Donovan, Goldschmidt; Yepez, Knizner, Yepez).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, W, 10-16⅔30024882.96
Almonte1⅔10011221.40
Phillips1⅔00001121.50
Kimbrel1⅔10001264.35
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hudson, L, 6-6664413944.10
VerHagen20010176.65
McFarland100000166.99

Inherited runners-scored – McFarland 2-0. HBP – Hudson 3 (J.Turner,Smith,Bellinger).

Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T – 3:00. A – 40,062 (45,494).

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Yankees 6 (10)
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b412001.230
Drury 3b-1b411101.279
Pham lf511000.244
Votto 1b512201.215
2-Reynolds pr-3b010000.253
Stephenson c512100.323
K.Farmer ss501200.262
Solano dh501100.273
Senzel cf411002.257
Fairchild rf200011.125
b-Naquin ph-rf100001.242
Totals40711717
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 3b400022.266
Judge cf421111.278
Rizzo 1b501002.224
Stanton dh510101.232
Carpenter rf321211.338
Torres 2b511202.273
Gallo lf300021.164
Trevino c401010.255
Gonzalez ss200011.241
a-Donaldson ph000000.225
1-Kiner-Falefa pr-ss101000.273
Totals36666811
Cincinnati00001003037110
New York0000010302660

a-hit by pitch for Gonzalez in the 8th. b-struck out for Fairchild in the 9th.

1-ran for Donaldson in the 8th. 2-ran for Votto in the 10th.

LOB – Cincinnati 8, New York 11. 2B – Votto (17), Stephenson (9), Rizzo (14). HR – Judge (31), off Hoffman; Torres (14), off Hoffman; Carpenter (11), off Sanmartin. RBIs – Drury (51), Votto 2 (29), K.Farmer 2 (44), Stephenson (35), Solano (6), Stanton (58), Judge (66), Torres 2 (40), Carpenter 2 (24). SB – Trevino (2), Gallo (2). SF – Drury.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 5 (Drury, Senzel, Pham, Stephenson, Solano); New York 5 (Carpenter, LeMahieu 4). RISP – Cincinnati 5 for 16; New York 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Stephenson, Stanton.

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castillo7⅔211481142.77
Hoffman, BS, 0-123321243.59
Strickland00012164.73
Sanmartin, W, 3-41⅔12110278.13
Moreta, S, 1-11000067.36
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cortes7⅔41114892.63
Loáisiga43300248.31
Abreu1⅓00002202.28
Luetge, L, 2-31⅔33201213.19

Inherited runners-scored – Strickland 1-0, Moreta 1-0, Abreu 1-0. HBP – Castillo (Carpenter), Cortes (India), Strickland (Donaldson), Abreu (Senzel). WP – Abreu.

Umpires – Home, Jerry Layne; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T – 3:44. A – 41,311 (47,309).

N.Y. Mets 8, Chicago Cubs 0
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf423110.275
Marte rf512102.293
Jankowski rf000000.176
Lindor ss401111.244
Alonso 1b421200.268
McNeil lf401011.310
Guillorme 2b400010.302
Escobar 3b512101.220
Do.Smith dh411011.200
Mazeika c411201.182
Totals38812857
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ortega cf400001.246
Contreras dh400002.258
Happ lf301001.280
Velazquez lf100001.224
Suzuki rf402002.262
Hoerner ss302000.308
Bote 2b101000.310
Wisdom 3b300011.224
Rivas 1b401001.236
Gomes c401000.205
Morel 2b-ss200011.265
Totals33080210
New York1300110208120
Chicago000000000080

LOB – New York 9, Chicago 8. 2B – Lindor (12), Mazeika (4), Nimmo (17). HR – Nimmo (9), off Leiter Jr.; Alonso (24), off Leiter Jr.. RBIs – Lindor (65), Mazeika 2 (6), Marte (41), Escobar (39), Nimmo (33), Alonso 2 (74).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Marte, Mazeika 3, McNeil); Chicago 2 (Gomes 2). RISP – New York 4 for 11; Chicago 1 for 6.

GIDP – Alonso, Ortega, Gomes.

DP – New York 2 (Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso; Lindor, Alonso); Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Morel, Rivas).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Carrasco, W, 10-46⅔50026904.27
Williams, S, 1-23⅔30004453.56
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson, L, 7-44⅓85541923.43
Leiter Jr.343315665.35
Norris1⅔00001176.98

Inherited runners-scored – Leiter Jr. 3-0. HBP – Thompson (Alonso). WP – Thompson.

Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 3:01. A – 34,051 (41,649).

Chicago White Sox 12, Minnesota 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss532010.312
Moncada 3b622002.195
Robert cf513500.301
1-Engel pr-cf101000.237
Abreu 1b412200.301
Sheets rf501000.233
Vaughn dh512201.288
Pollock lf410011.235
Harrison 2b412011.237
Zavala c522300.303
Totals4412171235
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 1b-2b501000.343
Correa ss401001.279
Garlick lf111100.279
Buxton cf402001.212
Celestino cf100000.272
Kepler rf302010.252
Polanco 2b-ss300012.241
Kirilloff lf-1b401001.268
Miranda dh411001.260
Urshela 3b401101.261
Jeffers c401001.214
Totals37211228
Chicago20040210312170
Minnesota0100000012111

1-ran for Robert in the 8th.

E – Polanco (7). LOB – Chicago 10, Minnesota 10. 2B – Robert (13), Harrison (12), Urshela (15). 3B – Buxton (3). HR – Robert (12), off Gray; Vaughn (9), off Cotton; Zavala (2), off Gordon; Garlick (7), off Ruiz. RBIs – Abreu 2 (45), Vaughn 2 (41), Robert 5 (54), Zavala 3 (15), Urshela (36), Garlick (16). SF – Abreu.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Abreu, Pollock, Sheets 2); Minnesota 6 (Polanco, Kirilloff 3, Correa, Urshela). RISP – Chicago 5 for 11; Minnesota 1 for 10.

Runners moved up – Robert, Arraez, Miranda.

DP – Chicago 1 (Pollock, Zavala, Pollock).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cueto, W, 4-46⅔711251182.80
Lambert1⅔10002162.79
Banks1⅔20001233.11
Ruiz1⅔1110083.82
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 4-3396613793.71
Megill1⅓00001102.33
Smith1⅔22000172.66
Cotton2⅔21111342.86
Gordon1⅔433101927.00

Inherited runners-scored – Megill 1-0. HBP – Gray (Abreu).

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 3:19. A – 26,907 (38,544).

Seattle 6, Texas 5
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf411102.273
France dh502203.303
C.Santana 1b400011.222
Suárez 3b301222.241
Winker lf502001.229
Raleigh c400013.196
D.Moore ss300002.192
a-Frazier ph-ss211000.231
Toro 2b411010.179
Haggerty rf433101.283
Totals386116515
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b413010.241
Seager ss311211.246
García rf411012.239
Heim c412100.267
Lowe 1b400100.274
Taveras cf402100.338
Calhoun lf400003.228
Hernandez dh312001.667
b-Smith ph100000.247
Culberson 3b301000.253
c-Miller ph100001.210
Totals35512538
Seattle0001002306111
Texas3100100005120

a-singled for D.Moore in the 8th. b-grounded out for Hernandez in the 9th. c-pinch hit for Culberson in the 9th.

E – Castillo (1). LOB – Seattle 11, Texas 7. 2B – France (16), Seager (11), Heim 2 (11), Culberson (3). HR – Haggerty (2), off Pérez. RBIs – Haggerty (5), Suárez 2 (49), Rodríguez (45), France 2 (47), Seager 2 (50), Heim (32), Lowe (38), Taveras (13). CS – Taveras (2). SF – Seager.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 6 (Suárez, Raleigh 2, Haggerty 2, Winker); Texas 1 (García). RISP – Seattle 4 for 12; Texas 5 for 10.

Runners moved up – Lowe 2. GIDP – Culberson, Heim.

DP – Seattle 3 (Raleigh, D.Moore, Raleigh; Suárez, Toro, C.Santana; Toro, C.Santana).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonzales6⅔115524933.50
Festa, W, 2-01⅔00002133.97
Muñoz, H, 101⅔00001123.00
Castillo, S, 6-61⅔10011143.93
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez5⅔311491022.68
Richards1⅓22202243.55
M.Moore, H, 410011141.77
D.Santana, L, 3-5, H, 1633301194.29
Burke, BS, 0-210001111.17
Sborz1⅔10001167.94

Inherited runners-scored – M.Moore 2-2, Burke 3-2. IBB – off Castillo (Seager). HBP – D.Santana (Rodríguez).

Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T – 3:20. A – 19,243 (40,300).

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 2 (10)
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b010000.277
Dubón 2b401000.195
Peña ss412111.264
Bregman 3b401010.243
Tucker rf401111.256
Gurriel 1b401000.231
Díaz dh300112.237
Meyers cf300001.267
Siri lf300002.180
b-McCormick ph-lf100001.223
Maldonado c401002.167
2-Lee pr-c010000.333
Totals34373410
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Stefanic 2b400011.269
1-Velazquez pr-ss000000.170
Ohtani dh311020.258
Ward cf502003.290
Rengifo ss-2b401010.253
Adell rf401002.258
Villar 3b401110.175
MacKinnon 1b301000.212
a-Walsh ph-1b200001.239
Stassi c511002.208
Marsh lf400004.223
Totals38281513
Houston2000000001372
Los Angeles0011000000280

a-flied out for MacKinnon in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Siri in the 9th.

1-ran for Stefanic in the 8th. 2-ran for Maldonado in the 10th.

E – Bregman (6), Dubón (2). LOB – Houston 8, Los Angeles 14. RBIs – Tucker (61), Díaz (21), Peña (33), Villar (2). SB – Velazquez (12). CS – Bregman (1). S – Marsh.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 1 (Peña); Los Angeles 7 (MacKinnon 2, Rengifo, Adell, Walsh, Marsh, Ward). RISP – Houston 3 for 7; Los Angeles 0 for 9.

Runners moved up – Dubón. GIDP – Bregman, Tucker.

DP – Los Angeles 2 (Villar, Stefanic, MacKinnon; Stefanic, Villar, MacKinnon).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez6⅔62236962.66
Neris1⅔20001163.65
Montero1⅔00023291.78
Pressly, W, 3-22⅔00003233.00
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Detmers6⅔52236954.11
Wantz1⅔10001173.52
Tepera1⅔00011144.08
Iglesias1⅔00002154.50
Loup, L, 0-31⅔11000104.26

IBB – off Montero (Ohtani). HBP – Detmers (Altuve), Valdez (Adell), Wantz (Meyers). WP – Valdez. PB – Maldonado (8), Lee (1).

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.

T – 3:28. A – 34,496 (45,517).

