Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, July 14, 2022

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Newman 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267 Hayes 3b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .251 Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232 c-VanMeter ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .191 Tsutsugo dh 5 2 1 0 0 3 .182 Castillo rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .209 1-Suwinski pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .198 Gamel lf-rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .249 Marisnick cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .222 Cruz ss 4 0 1 0 1 3 .212 Delay c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .292 a-Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Perez c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .150 Totals 37 2 6 1 6 16

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Berti 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .271 Wendle 2b-ss 3 0 2 1 1 0 .279 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Cooper 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Aguilar 1b-3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .248 García dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .232 Anderson 3b-2b 4 0 1 2 1 0 .253 Fortes c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273 De La Cruz rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Williams lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Hamilton cf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .143 b-Sánchez ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .205 Totals 36 3 9 3 5 4

Pittsburgh 000 000 010 01 2 6 0 Miami 000 010 000 02 3 9 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Delay in the 7th. b-walked for Hamilton in the 8th. c-lined out for Chavis in the 10th.

1-ran for Castillo in the 8th.

E – Anderson (8). LOB – Pittsburgh 12, Miami 10. 2B – Castillo (9), Gamel (10), Wendle (9). 3B – Hayes (3), Anderson (1). RBIs – Gamel (22), Wendle (16), Anderson 2 (12). SB – Berti (28), Newman (2). CS – Cruz 2 (3), Williams (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 7 (Chavis, Tsutsugo 2, Perez, Marisnick, Cruz, Gamel); Miami 4 (Sánchez, Aguilar 2, Rojas). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 15; Miami 3 for 15.

Runners moved up – Marisnick, Hayes, Suwinski, Rojas, Wendle. GIDP – García.

DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Cruz, Newman, Chavis; Hayes, Perez, Chavis).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thompson 6 4 1 1 3 2 100 4.09 De Jong 1⅓ 2 0 0 1 0 33 2.12 Underwood Jr. 1 0 0 1 2 20 4.12 Bañuelos 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 24 12.27 Crowe, L, 3-6, BS, 2-6 ⅔ 2 2 1 0 0 5 3.38

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garrett 6⅔ 2 0 0 2 11 102 3.70 Bass, H, 15 1⅔ 2 0 0 1 1 15 1.40 Okert, BS, 0-3 1⅔ 1 1 0 0 2 25 2.35 Scott 1⅔ 0 0 0 2 0 15 4.06 Floro 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 20 4.24 Bleier, W, 2-1 1⅔ 1 1 0 1 1 15 4.26

Inherited runners-scored – De Jong 1-0, Bañuelos 2-0. IBB – off Bleier (Marisnick). HBP – Garrett 2 (Gamel,Newman), Crowe (Anderson).

Umpires – Home, Alex MacKay; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, James Hoye.

T – 4:13. A – 13,612 (36,742).