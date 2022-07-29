Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, July 28, 2022

Miami 7, Cincinnati 6
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wendle 3b512100.296
Aguilar dh413401.251
Bleday cf500003.182
García rf400001.231
L.Díaz 1b211021.211
Rojas ss401100.242
De La Cruz lf300002.213
a-Sánchez ph-lf111100.207
Williams 2b310011.243
Stallings c312000.201
1-Fortes pr-c010000.259
Totals34710739
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b410010.235
Drury 1b412011.271
Pham lf513201.245
Votto dh401001.211
Solano 3b401101.330
Reynolds ss411000.264
Senzel cf411001.253
Naquin rf311200.246
b-K.Farmer ph100000.254
Kolozsvary c301101.176
c-Fairchild ph100001.080
Totals37611627
Miami0021001037100
Cincinnati1002110016110

a-homered for De La Cruz in the 9th. b-grounded out for Naquin in the 9th. c-struck out for Kolozsvary in the 9th.

1-ran for Stallings in the 9th.

LOB – Miami 5, Cincinnati 7. 2B – Stallings (5), Aguilar (15), Wendle (12), Drury (21), Pham (11), Kolozsvary (2). HR – Aguilar (12), off Ashcraft; Sánchez (12), off Strickland; Naquin (7), off Okert. RBIs – Aguilar 4 (43), Rojas (24), Sánchez (32), Wendle (21), Pham 2 (39), Naquin 2 (33), Kolozsvary (3), Solano (13). CS – Wendle (1). SF – Aguilar.

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 1 (Bleday); Cincinnati 3 (Reynolds, India, Votto). RISP – Miami 3 for 5; Cincinnati 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Wendle, Naquin. GIDP – Rojas, Reynolds.

DP – Miami 1 (Williams, L.Díaz); Cincinnati 1 (India, Reynolds, Drury).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castano21100234.04
Brigham232202444.91
Bleier, BS, 0-31⅔41100304.03
Okert111101202.29
Bass1⅔00001121.44
Pop, W, 2-01⅔00001104.00
Scott, S, 14-181⅔11122304.43
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft6843261004.64
A.Díaz, H, 111⅓00002171.91
Strickland, L, 2-3, BS, 6-913310165.70
B.Farmer1⅔10001104.50

Inherited runners-scored – Brigham 2-0, Bleier 2-2, Okert 2-0, A.Díaz 1-0, B.Farmer 2-2. HBP – Castano (Votto), Strickland (Stallings). WP – Bleier(2). PB – Kolozsvary (2).

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 3:40. A – 14,506 (42,319).

Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
B.Lowe 2b401010.240
Choi 1b401000.266
Paredes 3b400000.219
L.Raley dh301000.205
J.Lowe rf301011.206
Quinn lf-cf300011.333
Phillips cf200001.144
a-Arozarena ph-lf200002.258
Walls ss300012.169
Pinto c300012.190
Totals3104059
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hays lf321001.264
Mancini dh412201.271
Santander rf402101.246
Mullins cf000000.260
Mountcastle 1b400003.257
Urías 2b-3b300001.261
Nevin 3b201000.204
b-Odor ph-2b100000.200
Mateo ss300002.213
McKenna cf-rf300001.247
Chirinos c300001.154
Totals30363011
Tampa Bay000000000040
Baltimore00100002x360

a-struck out for Phillips in the 6th. b-flied out for Nevin in the 7th.

LOB – Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 4. 2B – Santander (13), Hays (24). HR – Mancini (10), off Armstrong. RBIs – Santander (52), Mancini 2 (40). SB – Hays (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 5 (Choi, Arozarena 3, J.Lowe); Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 6; Baltimore 2 for 3.

Runners moved up – Quinn.

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Yarbrough, L, 0-66⅔41108835.11
Armstrong2⅔22203193.70
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, W, 7-85300441064.56
Pérez, H, 151⅓10002241.30
Baker, H, 500010193.77
Bautista, S, 3-41⅓00003131.50

Inherited runners-scored – Pérez 2-0, Bautista 2-0. HBP – Yarbrough (Hays), Baker (L.Raley).

Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, John Libka; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T – 2:54. A – 16,784 (45,971).

Boston 4, Cleveland 2
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf401000.293
Rosario ss400001.293
Ramírez 3b411100.285
Naylor 1b402000.282
Giménez 2b300001.296
Reyes dh400001.216
Jones rf300001.288
Maile c210011.188
Straw cf301000.220
Totals3125115
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran cf410001.237
Verdugo lf412000.267
Bogaerts ss211321.318
Martinez dh300010.293
Vázquez c400001.277
Cordero 1b311002.221
Sánchez 2b000000.111
Dalbec 3b-1b301101.207
Bradley Jr. rf300000.208
Downs 2b-3b301001.154
Totals2946437
Cleveland000100010250
Boston00000310x460

LOB – Cleveland 4, Boston 4. 2B – Naylor 2 (17), Cordero (16). HR – Ramírez (20), off Crawford; Bogaerts (8), off McKenzie. RBIs – Ramírez (80), Bogaerts 3 (42), Dalbec (29). SB – Giménez (8), Bogaerts 2 (7).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Reyes 2, Jones, Naylor); Boston 1 (Vázquez). RISP – Cleveland 0 for 8; Boston 2 for 3.

Runners moved up – Reyes, Ramírez, Kwan, Giménez. GIDP – Kwan, Bradley Jr..

DP – Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Naylor); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Cordero).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
McKenzie, L, 7-77⅔64416913.24
Karinchak1⅔00021192.79
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Crawford531102694.15
Diekman, W, 5-11⅓00002224.03
Whitlock, S, 3-42⅔21111273.18

Inherited runners-scored – Diekman 1-0. HBP – Crawford (Giménez).

Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Ben May.

T – 2:33. A – 32,122 (37,755).

N.Y. Yankees 1, Kansas City 0
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez c302011.233
Merrifield 2b400002.240
Pasquantino dh401000.213
Dozier 3b-rf400001.261
O'Hearn rf200021.202
1-Lopez pr-3b000000.244
Taylor cf400003.275
Pratto 1b301011.242
Garcia ss400001.000
Isbel lf300002.216
Totals31040412
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Benintendi lf400001.316
Judge dh311112.293
Rizzo 1b200001.222
Torres 2b301000.263
Hicks cf300000.240
Donaldson 3b300001.223
Gallo rf300003.159
Gonzalez ss200001.222
a-Carpenter ph100001.304
Kiner-Falefa ss000000.275
Trevino c300002.258
Totals27121112
Kansas City000000000040
New York000000001121

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Gonzalez in the 8th.

1-ran for O'Hearn in the 9th.

E – Torres (8). LOB – Kansas City 8, New York 3. 2B – Melendez (13). 3B – Pratto (1). HR – Judge (39), off Barlow. RBIs – Judge (83). SB – Judge (10).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Garcia, Isbel, O'Hearn, Dozier); New York 2 (Hicks, Torres). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 8; New York 0 for 3.

GIDP – Dozier.

DP – New York 1 (Gonzalez, Torres, Rizzo).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer7⅔100110993.51
Coleman1⅔00002152.83
Barlow, L, 4-31110052.11
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon6⅔40028983.72
Marinaccio2⅔00003301.96
Holmes, W, 5-11⅔00021181.20

HBP – Singer (Rizzo). PB – Melendez (5).

Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.

T – 2:38. A – 43,836 (47,309).

Toronto 5, Detroit 3
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grossman lf301010.203
Báez ss300010.216
Cabrera dh300010.284
Haase c300101.237
Candelario 3b400001.212
Schoop 2b411100.211
W.Castro cf411100.248
H.Castro 1b400002.281
Reyes rf311002.277
Totals3134336
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf-rf511002.254
Tapia rf000000.286
Guerrero Jr. 1b401000.281
Kirk dh302111.316
Bichette ss402000.262
Hernández rf400001.273
Zimmer cf000000.107
Gurriel Jr. lf321011.313
Chapman 3b322310.245
Espinal 2b300000.270
Jansen c301100.238
Totals32510535
Detroit010000110342
Toronto00120101x5101

E – Báez (13), Candelario (7), Bichette (11). LOB – Detroit 5, Toronto 8. 2B – Grossman (12), Reyes (7), Guerrero Jr. (19), Kirk (14). HR – W.Castro (3), off Kikuchi; Schoop (7), off Mayza; Chapman (17), off Alexander; Chapman (18), off De Jesus. RBIs – W.Castro (17), Schoop (26), Haase (26), Kirk (40), Chapman 3 (54), Jansen (21). SF – Haase, Jansen. S – Espinal.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (Haase, Candelario); Toronto 4 (Hernández 3, Springer). RISP – Detroit 0 for 6; Toronto 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Cabrera, Guerrero Jr.. GIDP – Hernández, Espinal.

DP – Detroit 2 (Schoop, H.Castro; Báez, Schoop, H.Castro).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander, L, 2-44⅔53211694.10
Vest1⅔10012203.32
De Jesus1⅓41102303.68
Cisnero0000030.00
Lange1⅔01010182.77
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kikuchi, W, 4-55⅔21115674.89
Cimber, H, 111⅔00010112.95
Mayza, H, 91⅔11101162.67
García, H, 1511010222.67
Romano, S, 22-251⅓00000102.45

Inherited runners-scored – Cisnero 2-0, Romano 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Lance Barrett.

T – 2:52. A – 27,080 (53,506).

Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 7
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf512300.204
Hoskins 1b512000.245
Bohm 3b512101.294
Hall dh511201.256
Castellanos rf513101.251
Stott 2b501000.195
Gregorius ss401100.218
Vierling cf422001.234
Stubbs c411002.275
Totals42815806
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Newman 2b412210.262
Cruz ss400111.214
Hayes 3b500002.247
Gamel lf300012.241
Madris rf310012.246
Allen cf411001.125
Mitchell dh423200.216
VanMeter 1b310010.182
Heineman c311202.209
Totals33777510
Philadelphia3100031008150
Pittsburgh000000205770

LOB – Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B – Hoskins (20). 3B – Hall (1), Newman (2). HR – Schwarber (32), off Thompson; Mitchell (3), off Wheeler. RBIs – Hall 2 (11), Castellanos (47), Bohm (40), Schwarber 3 (64), Gregorius (19), Mitchell 2 (10), Heineman 2 (5), Newman 2 (14), Cruz (22). SB – Newman (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Vierling 2, Hall); Pittsburgh 2 (Gamel, Madris). RISP – Philadelphia 5 for 11; Pittsburgh 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Cruz 2. GIDP – Hayes.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Stott, Hoskins).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, W, 9-57⅔32238972.77
Knebel1⅔00011182.72
Familia45511196.00
Domínguez, S, 6-70000041.72
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson, L, 3-85117704995.09
Stratton1⅓31102285.09
Peters2⅔10000254.89

Inherited runners-scored – Domínguez 1-1. HBP – Knebel (Heineman). WP – Stratton.

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 3:11. A – 20,701 (38,747).

Houston 4, Seattle 2
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf300011.272
France 1b301100.310
Santana dh400100.203
Suárez 3b400001.231
Crawford ss402000.270
Raleigh c401002.211
Winker lf300001.223
Frazier 2b311000.240
Moore rf110010.197
a-Lewis ph100000.207
Haggerty rf000000.303
Totals3025225
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b401001.272
Gurriel 1b311000.238
Alvarez dh311011.309
Bregman 3b422301.241
Tucker rf400000.245
Peña ss300011.262
McCormick lf301002.231
Meyers cf300001.226
Maldonado c300001.170
Totals3046328
Seattle002000000251
Houston20000002x460

a-popped out for Moore in the 8th.

E – Raleigh (4). LOB – Seattle 4, Houston 5. 2B – Crawford (19), Raleigh (12), Alvarez (14), Altuve (18), Bregman (23). HR – Bregman (13), off Gilbert. RBIs – France (52), Santana (33), Bregman 3 (52). SB – Gurriel (6). SF – France.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (Suárez, Frazier, Winker); Houston 2 (Meyers, Bregman). RISP – Seattle 0 for 6; Houston 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Santana, Gurriel, Tucker. GIDP – Santana.

DP – Houston 1 (Altuve, Bregman, Gurriel).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert6⅔52226982.78
Murfee1⅔0000182.36
Muñoz, L, 1-41⅔12201253.10
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urquidy6422231063.86
Montero, W, 4-11⅓00000111.76
Pressly, S, 21-241⅔10002202.70

Inherited runners-scored – Montero 1-0. HBP – Muñoz (Gurriel). WP – Muñoz.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T – 2:51. A – 29,799 (41,168).

L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 0
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson p-p000000---
Betts rf-2b622000.269
T.Turner ss433300.312
Thompson rf200001.261
Freeman 1b321220.323
Reed p000000---
Alberto p000000.240
Smith c512301.258
Lamb dh-1b501003.222
Lux 2b-ss513100.307
Muncy 3b511001.158
Bellinger cf411212.205
McKinstry lf320020.091
Totals4213141158
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
a-Serven p-ph100000.232
Joe 1b400000.254
Iglesias ss300000.299
Hampson ss100000.250
Bryant lf201000.307
Hilliard lf100000.180
Cron dh300002.283
Rodgers 2b404000.273
Grichuk rf401002.249
Díaz c400000.239
McMahon 3b300010.236
Daza cf301000.295
Totals3307014
Los Angeles24050020013140
Colorado000000000073

a-flied out for Cron in the 9th.

E – Díaz (8), Joe (2), Ureña (). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Colorado 8. 2B – T.Turner (27), Smith (15), Bellinger (15), Lux (15), Freeman (33), Bryant (12). RBIs – T.Turner 3 (72), Smith 3 (50), Lux (29), Bellinger 2 (38), Freeman 2 (65).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Smith, McKinstry, Bellinger, Lux 2, Muncy); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Hilliard, Díaz). RISP – Los Angeles 6 for 20; Colorado 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Muncy, Joe. GIDP – Betts, Díaz.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Betts, Lamb); Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Joe).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, W, 11-17⅔40004942.61
Reed1⅔10010209.35
Alberto1⅔20000160.00
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ureña, L, 1-33⅔810732854.67
Gomber2⅔21101415.80
Lawrence2⅔32213355.60
Bird1⅔10002154.58
Serven1⅔0001080.00

Inherited runners-scored – Gomber 2-2. HBP – Anderson (Bryant). WP – Ureña, Bird.

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.

T – 3:06. A – 32,182 (50,445).

