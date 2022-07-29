Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, July 28, 2022
Miami 7, Cincinnati 6
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Aguilar dh
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.251
|Bleday cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.182
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|L.Díaz 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.211
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|De La Cruz lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|a-Sánchez ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|Williams 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|1-Fortes pr-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|3
|9
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Drury 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.245
|Votto dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Solano 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.330
|Reynolds ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Naquin rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|b-K.Farmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Kolozsvary c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.176
|c-Fairchild ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.080
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|2
|7
|Miami
|002
|100
|103
|7
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|211
|001
|6
|11
|0
a-homered for De La Cruz in the 9th. b-grounded out for Naquin in the 9th. c-struck out for Kolozsvary in the 9th.
1-ran for Stallings in the 9th.
LOB – Miami 5, Cincinnati 7. 2B – Stallings (5), Aguilar (15), Wendle (12), Drury (21), Pham (11), Kolozsvary (2). HR – Aguilar (12), off Ashcraft; Sánchez (12), off Strickland; Naquin (7), off Okert. RBIs – Aguilar 4 (43), Rojas (24), Sánchez (32), Wendle (21), Pham 2 (39), Naquin 2 (33), Kolozsvary (3), Solano (13). CS – Wendle (1). SF – Aguilar.
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 1 (Bleday); Cincinnati 3 (Reynolds, India, Votto). RISP – Miami 3 for 5; Cincinnati 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Wendle, Naquin. GIDP – Rojas, Reynolds.
DP – Miami 1 (Williams, L.Díaz); Cincinnati 1 (India, Reynolds, Drury).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castano
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|4.04
|Brigham
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|44
|4.91
|Bleier, BS, 0-3
|1⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|30
|4.03
|Okert
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|2.29
|Bass
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.44
|Pop, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.00
|Scott, S, 14-18
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|30
|4.43
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft
|6
|8
|4
|3
|2
|6
|100
|4.64
|A.Díaz, H, 11
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.91
|Strickland, L, 2-3, BS, 6-9
|⅔
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|16
|5.70
|B.Farmer
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored – Brigham 2-0, Bleier 2-2, Okert 2-0, A.Díaz 1-0, B.Farmer 2-2. HBP – Castano (Votto), Strickland (Stallings). WP – Bleier(2). PB – Kolozsvary (2).
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 3:40. A – 14,506 (42,319).
Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|L.Raley dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|J.Lowe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|Quinn lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Phillips cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.144
|a-Arozarena ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.169
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.190
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|5
|9
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hays lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Mullins cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Urías 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Nevin 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|b-Odor ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|McKenna cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|0
|11
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|0
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|02x
|3
|6
|0
a-struck out for Phillips in the 6th. b-flied out for Nevin in the 7th.
LOB – Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 4. 2B – Santander (13), Hays (24). HR – Mancini (10), off Armstrong. RBIs – Santander (52), Mancini 2 (40). SB – Hays (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 5 (Choi, Arozarena 3, J.Lowe); Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 6; Baltimore 2 for 3.
Runners moved up – Quinn.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough, L, 0-6
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|83
|5.11
|Armstrong
|2⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|19
|3.70
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, W, 7-8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|4
|106
|4.56
|Pérez, H, 15
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|1.30
|Baker, H, 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|3.77
|Bautista, S, 3-4
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|1.50
Inherited runners-scored – Pérez 2-0, Bautista 2-0. HBP – Yarbrough (Hays), Baker (L.Raley).
Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, John Libka; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T – 2:54. A – 16,784 (45,971).
Boston 4, Cleveland 2
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Maile c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|1
|1
|5
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.318
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Cordero 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Sánchez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Dalbec 3b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Downs 2b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|3
|7
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|010
|2
|5
|0
|Boston
|000
|003
|10x
|4
|6
|0
LOB – Cleveland 4, Boston 4. 2B – Naylor 2 (17), Cordero (16). HR – Ramírez (20), off Crawford; Bogaerts (8), off McKenzie. RBIs – Ramírez (80), Bogaerts 3 (42), Dalbec (29). SB – Giménez (8), Bogaerts 2 (7).
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Reyes 2, Jones, Naylor); Boston 1 (Vázquez). RISP – Cleveland 0 for 8; Boston 2 for 3.
Runners moved up – Reyes, Ramírez, Kwan, Giménez. GIDP – Kwan, Bradley Jr..
DP – Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Naylor); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Cordero).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie, L, 7-7
|7⅔
|6
|4
|4
|1
|6
|91
|3.24
|Karinchak
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|2.79
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|69
|4.15
|Diekman, W, 5-1
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|4.03
|Whitlock, S, 3-4
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|27
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored – Diekman 1-0. HBP – Crawford (Giménez).
Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Ben May.
T – 2:33. A – 32,122 (37,755).
N.Y. Yankees 1, Kansas City 0
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Dozier 3b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|O'Hearn rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.202
|1-Lopez pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Pratto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Garcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Isbel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|4
|12
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Judge dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.293
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.159
|Gonzalez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|a-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Totals
|27
|1
|2
|1
|1
|12
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|001
|1
|2
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Gonzalez in the 8th.
1-ran for O'Hearn in the 9th.
E – Torres (8). LOB – Kansas City 8, New York 3. 2B – Melendez (13). 3B – Pratto (1). HR – Judge (39), off Barlow. RBIs – Judge (83). SB – Judge (10).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Garcia, Isbel, O'Hearn, Dozier); New York 2 (Hicks, Torres). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 8; New York 0 for 3.
GIDP – Dozier.
DP – New York 1 (Gonzalez, Torres, Rizzo).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|7⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|99
|3.51
|Coleman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.83
|Barlow, L, 4-3
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2.11
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|6⅔
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|98
|3.72
|Marinaccio
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|1.96
|Holmes, W, 5-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|1.20
HBP – Singer (Rizzo). PB – Melendez (5).
Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.
T – 2:38. A – 43,836 (47,309).
Toronto 5, Detroit 3
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|W.Castro cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Reyes rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|3
|6
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Tapia rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.316
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.107
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.313
|Chapman 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.245
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|3
|5
|Detroit
|010
|000
|110
|3
|4
|2
|Toronto
|001
|201
|01x
|5
|10
|1
E – Báez (13), Candelario (7), Bichette (11). LOB – Detroit 5, Toronto 8. 2B – Grossman (12), Reyes (7), Guerrero Jr. (19), Kirk (14). HR – W.Castro (3), off Kikuchi; Schoop (7), off Mayza; Chapman (17), off Alexander; Chapman (18), off De Jesus. RBIs – W.Castro (17), Schoop (26), Haase (26), Kirk (40), Chapman 3 (54), Jansen (21). SF – Haase, Jansen. S – Espinal.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (Haase, Candelario); Toronto 4 (Hernández 3, Springer). RISP – Detroit 0 for 6; Toronto 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Cabrera, Guerrero Jr.. GIDP – Hernández, Espinal.
DP – Detroit 2 (Schoop, H.Castro; Báez, Schoop, H.Castro).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander, L, 2-4
|4⅔
|5
|3
|2
|1
|1
|69
|4.10
|Vest
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|3.32
|De Jesus
|1⅓
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|30
|3.68
|Cisnero
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Lange
|1⅔
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.77
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, W, 4-5
|5⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|67
|4.89
|Cimber, H, 11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|2.95
|Mayza, H, 9
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.67
|García, H, 15
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|22
|2.67
|Romano, S, 22-25
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored – Cisnero 2-0, Romano 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Lance Barrett.
T – 2:52. A – 27,080 (53,506).
Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 7
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.204
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Bohm 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|Hall dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Stott 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Vierling cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Stubbs c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Totals
|42
|8
|15
|8
|0
|6
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.262
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.214
|Hayes 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Madris rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Allen cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Mitchell dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.216
|VanMeter 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Heineman c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.209
|Totals
|33
|7
|7
|7
|5
|10
|Philadelphia
|310
|003
|100
|8
|15
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|205
|7
|7
|0
LOB – Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B – Hoskins (20). 3B – Hall (1), Newman (2). HR – Schwarber (32), off Thompson; Mitchell (3), off Wheeler. RBIs – Hall 2 (11), Castellanos (47), Bohm (40), Schwarber 3 (64), Gregorius (19), Mitchell 2 (10), Heineman 2 (5), Newman 2 (14), Cruz (22). SB – Newman (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Vierling 2, Hall); Pittsburgh 2 (Gamel, Madris). RISP – Philadelphia 5 for 11; Pittsburgh 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Cruz 2. GIDP – Hayes.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Stott, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 9-5
|7⅔
|3
|2
|2
|3
|8
|97
|2.77
|Knebel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.72
|Familia
|⅓
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|19
|6.00
|Domínguez, S, 6-7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.72
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson, L, 3-8
|5
|11
|7
|7
|0
|4
|99
|5.09
|Stratton
|1⅓
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|28
|5.09
|Peters
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|4.89
Inherited runners-scored – Domínguez 1-1. HBP – Knebel (Heineman). WP – Stratton.
Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 3:11. A – 20,701 (38,747).
Houston 4, Seattle 2
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|France 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.310
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.203
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Frazier 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Moore rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.197
|a-Lewis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Haggerty rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|2
|5
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.309
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.241
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|McCormick lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|3
|2
|8
|Seattle
|002
|000
|000
|2
|5
|1
|Houston
|200
|000
|02x
|4
|6
|0
a-popped out for Moore in the 8th.
E – Raleigh (4). LOB – Seattle 4, Houston 5. 2B – Crawford (19), Raleigh (12), Alvarez (14), Altuve (18), Bregman (23). HR – Bregman (13), off Gilbert. RBIs – France (52), Santana (33), Bregman 3 (52). SB – Gurriel (6). SF – France.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (Suárez, Frazier, Winker); Houston 2 (Meyers, Bregman). RISP – Seattle 0 for 6; Houston 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Santana, Gurriel, Tucker. GIDP – Santana.
DP – Houston 1 (Altuve, Bregman, Gurriel).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|98
|2.78
|Murfee
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.36
|Muñoz, L, 1-4
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|3.10
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|106
|3.86
|Montero, W, 4-1
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.76
|Pressly, S, 21-24
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored – Montero 1-0. HBP – Muñoz (Gurriel). WP – Muñoz.
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.
T – 2:51. A – 29,799 (41,168).
L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 0
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Betts rf-2b
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|T.Turner ss
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.312
|Thompson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Freeman 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.323
|Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Alberto p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Smith c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.258
|Lamb dh-1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Lux 2b-ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Muncy 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.205
|McKinstry lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.091
|Totals
|42
|13
|14
|11
|5
|8
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|a-Serven p-ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Joe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Hampson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bryant lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Hilliard lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Cron dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|1
|4
|Los Angeles
|240
|500
|200
|13
|14
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|0
|7
|3
a-flied out for Cron in the 9th.
E – Díaz (8), Joe (2), Ureña (). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Colorado 8. 2B – T.Turner (27), Smith (15), Bellinger (15), Lux (15), Freeman (33), Bryant (12). RBIs – T.Turner 3 (72), Smith 3 (50), Lux (29), Bellinger 2 (38), Freeman 2 (65).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Smith, McKinstry, Bellinger, Lux 2, Muncy); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Hilliard, Díaz). RISP – Los Angeles 6 for 20; Colorado 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Muncy, Joe. GIDP – Betts, Díaz.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Betts, Lamb); Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Joe).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 11-1
|7⅔
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|94
|2.61
|Reed
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|9.35
|Alberto
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña, L, 1-3
|3⅔
|8
|10
|7
|3
|2
|85
|4.67
|Gomber
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|41
|5.80
|Lawrence
|2⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|35
|5.60
|Bird
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.58
|Serven
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Gomber 2-2. HBP – Anderson (Bryant). WP – Ureña, Bird.
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.
T – 3:06. A – 32,182 (50,445).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: