Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, July 28, 2022

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wendle 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .296 Aguilar dh 4 1 3 4 0 1 .251 Bleday cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .182 García rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231 L.Díaz 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .211 Rojas ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .242 De La Cruz lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .213 a-Sánchez ph-lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .207 Williams 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .243 Stallings c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .201 1-Fortes pr-c 0 1 0 0 0 0 .259 Totals 34 7 10 7 3 9

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. India 2b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .235 Drury 1b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .271 Pham lf 5 1 3 2 0 1 .245 Votto dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .211 Solano 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .330 Reynolds ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .264 Senzel cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .253 Naquin rf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .246 b-K.Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Kolozsvary c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .176 c-Fairchild ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .080 Totals 37 6 11 6 2 7

Miami 002 100 103 7 10 0 Cincinnati 100 211 001 6 11 0

a-homered for De La Cruz in the 9th. b-grounded out for Naquin in the 9th. c-struck out for Kolozsvary in the 9th.

1-ran for Stallings in the 9th.

LOB – Miami 5, Cincinnati 7. 2B – Stallings (5), Aguilar (15), Wendle (12), Drury (21), Pham (11), Kolozsvary (2). HR – Aguilar (12), off Ashcraft; Sánchez (12), off Strickland; Naquin (7), off Okert. RBIs – Aguilar 4 (43), Rojas (24), Sánchez (32), Wendle (21), Pham 2 (39), Naquin 2 (33), Kolozsvary (3), Solano (13). CS – Wendle (1). SF – Aguilar.

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 1 (Bleday); Cincinnati 3 (Reynolds, India, Votto). RISP – Miami 3 for 5; Cincinnati 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Wendle, Naquin. GIDP – Rojas, Reynolds.

DP – Miami 1 (Williams, L.Díaz); Cincinnati 1 (India, Reynolds, Drury).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castano 2 1 1 0 0 23 4.04 Brigham 2 3 2 2 0 2 44 4.91 Bleier, BS, 0-3 1⅔ 4 1 1 0 0 30 4.03 Okert 1 1 1 1 0 1 20 2.29 Bass 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.44 Pop, W, 2-0 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.00 Scott, S, 14-18 1⅔ 1 1 1 2 2 30 4.43

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ashcraft 6 8 4 3 2 6 100 4.64 A.Díaz, H, 11 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.91 Strickland, L, 2-3, BS, 6-9 ⅔ 1 3 3 1 0 16 5.70 B.Farmer 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 10 4.50

Inherited runners-scored – Brigham 2-0, Bleier 2-2, Okert 2-0, A.Díaz 1-0, B.Farmer 2-2. HBP – Castano (Votto), Strickland (Stallings). WP – Bleier(2). PB – Kolozsvary (2).

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 3:40. A – 14,506 (42,319).