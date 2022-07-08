Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, July 7, 2022

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .213 Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .264 Flores 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .242 Belt 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .203 b-Slater ph-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .264 Yastrzemski cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .228 c-Mercedes ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Villar 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .167 Crawford ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .227 La Stella dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Bart c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .160 a-Ruf ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Wynns c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Totals 32 1 2 1 5 12

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Profar lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Azocar rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Cronenworth 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Machado 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .315 Mazara rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Voit dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .235 1-Batten pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Hosmer 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Kim ss 1 1 0 0 0 1 .232 Nola c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .230 Grisham cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .191 Abrams ss-2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .214 d-Alfaro ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .277 Totals 33 2 8 2 3 5

San Francisco 000 000 001 0 1 2 0 San Diego 000 100 000 1 2 8 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Bart in the 8th. b-hit by pitch for Belt in the 9th. c-flied out for Yastrzemski in the 9th. d-singled for Abrams in the 10th.

1-ran for Voit in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 9, San Diego 8. 2B – Wade Jr. (1). HR – Machado (13), off Webb. RBIs – Crawford (31), Machado (47), Alfaro (25). SB – Grisham (3), Slater (5). CS – Abrams (2).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, La Stella, Flores 2); San Diego 2 (Grisham, Profar). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 12; San Diego 3 for 5.

Runners moved up – Wade Jr.. LIDP – La Stella. GIDP – Hosmer.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Bart, Crawford, Belt); San Diego 1 (Hosmer).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb 8⅔ 6 1 1 1 2 103 2.98 Llovera 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 3 23 4.85 J.García, L, 1-3 ⅔ 2 1 0 1 0 4 2.15

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Musgrove 7⅔ 1 0 0 4 6 95 2.09 L.García, H, 14 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.31 Ta.Rogers, BS, 23-28 1⅔ 1 1 1 0 1 18 3.63 Crismatt, W, 5-1 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 3 19 1.83

IBB – off Crismatt (Pederson), off J.García (Nola). HBP – Musgrove (Crawford), Ta.Rogers (Slater). PB – Nola (3).

Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 3:22. A – 42,656 (40,209).