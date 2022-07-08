Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, July 7, 2022

San Diego 2, San Francisco 1 (10)
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. rf401011.213
Pederson lf400011.264
Flores 2b400012.242
Belt 1b200010.203
b-Slater ph-cf010000.264
Yastrzemski cf300002.228
c-Mercedes ph-1b100000.250
Villar 3b300011.167
Crawford ss301101.227
La Stella dh400001.241
Bart c200001.160
a-Ruf ph100001.225
Wynns c100001.229
Totals32121512
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf200000.242
Azocar rf200000.252
Cronenworth 2b-1b400002.237
Machado 3b411101.315
Mazara rf-lf400001.287
Voit dh302010.235
1-Batten pr-dh000000.500
Hosmer 1b301000.273
Kim ss110001.232
Nola c200020.230
Grisham cf402000.191
Abrams ss-2b301000.214
d-Alfaro ph101100.277
Totals3328235
San Francisco0000000010120
San Diego0001000001280

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Bart in the 8th. b-hit by pitch for Belt in the 9th. c-flied out for Yastrzemski in the 9th. d-singled for Abrams in the 10th.

1-ran for Voit in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 9, San Diego 8. 2B – Wade Jr. (1). HR – Machado (13), off Webb. RBIs – Crawford (31), Machado (47), Alfaro (25). SB – Grisham (3), Slater (5). CS – Abrams (2).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, La Stella, Flores 2); San Diego 2 (Grisham, Profar). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 12; San Diego 3 for 5.

Runners moved up – Wade Jr.. LIDP – La Stella. GIDP – Hosmer.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Bart, Crawford, Belt); San Diego 1 (Hosmer).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb8⅔611121032.98
Llovera1⅔00013234.85
J.García, L, 1-32101042.15
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Musgrove7⅔10046952.09
L.García, H, 141⅔00002153.31
Ta.Rogers, BS, 23-281⅔11101183.63
Crismatt, W, 5-11⅔00013191.83

IBB – off Crismatt (Pederson), off J.García (Nola). HBP – Musgrove (Crawford), Ta.Rogers (Slater). PB – Nola (3).

Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 3:22. A – 42,656 (40,209).

Houston 5, Kansas City 2
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield 2b500002.236
Benintendi lf402001.319
Melendez dh300012.222
Pasquantino 1b400002.133
Rivera 3b402001.217
Olivares rf422001.286
Isbel cf200112.219
Lopez ss402100.233
Gallagher c300001.233
a-O'Hearn ph100001.193
Totals34282213
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b211320.280
Díaz lf501101.226
Alvarez dh411112.312
Bregman 3b300022.239
Meyers cf301010.302
Matijevic 1b200010.185
Gurriel 1b100001.226
Dubón ss311011.203
McCormick rf310011.225
Maldonado c313010.160
Totals29585108
Kansas City010100000280
Houston00003002x582

a-struck out for Gallagher in the 9th.

E – Dubón (1), Meyers (1). LOB – Kansas City 8, Houston 11. 2B – Maldonado (7), Díaz (4). HR – Altuve (17), off Bubic; Alvarez (26), off Bubic. RBIs – Lopez (9), Isbel (11), Altuve 3 (32), Alvarez (59), Díaz (18). SF – Isbel, Altuve.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Rivera 2, Gallagher 2); Houston 6 (Dubón, Meyers 2, Díaz, Bregman 2). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 6; Houston 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Pasquantino, Lopez. GIDP – McCormick, Matijevic.

DP – Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Pasquantino; Lopez, Merrifield, Pasquantino).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bubic, L, 1-65⅓43365986.84
Mills0000164.76
Coleman1⅔10021213.41
Cuas1⅔32221263.00
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander, W, 11-36⅔721281002.00
Maton, H, 91⅔10001153.63
Montero, H, 131⅔00003131.87
Pressly, S, 18-211⅔00001133.38

IBB – off Cuas (Alvarez).

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Brennan Miller.

T – 3:04. A – 36,067 (41,168).

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2 (Game 1)
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b511002.251
B.Reynolds dh110020.259
Chavis 2b-1b401200.245
Tsutsugo 1b401002.185
1-VanMeter pr-2b000000.200
D.Castillo ss312110.201
Suwinski cf400001.218
Madris lf400002.259
Gamel rf411002.260
Delay c401102.167
Totals33474311
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b412001.214
Drury 3b400002.266
Pham lf402100.252
Naquin rf400002.248
Papierski c000000.120
Farmer ss400001.275
Moustakas 1b301011.210
Solano dh413101.273
Almora Jr. cf-rf400001.244
Garcia c200002.217
a-Senzel ph-cf100000.255
Totals34282111
Pittsburgh000012100470
Cincinnati000010010280

a-flied out for Garcia in the 8th.

1-ran for Tsutsugo in the 8th.

LOB – Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Chavis (8), Delay (1), India (4), Moustakas (9). HR – D.Castillo (9), off Minor; Solano (1), off Contreras. RBIs – D.Castillo (21), Chavis 2 (29), Delay (1), Solano (4), Pham (35). CS – Pham (1), Delay (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (Suwinski, Madris 2); Cincinnati 2 (Almora Jr. 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 6; Cincinnati 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Hayes, Suwinski.

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Contreras, W, 3-26⅔41117903.78
Underwood Jr., H, 51⅔10002143.98
Crowe, H, 91⅔21101183.40
Bednar, S, 14-171⅔10001122.31
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Minor, L, 1-66⅓544281036.63
Cessa00010106.68
Gibaut1⅓20001280.00
Solomon1⅔000021010.80

Inherited runners-scored – Cessa 1-0, Gibaut 2-0. IBB – off Minor (D.Castillo). HBP – Minor (B.Reynolds).

Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, James Hoye.

T – 2:49. A – 13,086 (42,319).

Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 1 (Game 2)
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Gamel rf411001.260
B.Reynolds cf300001.257
Vogelbach dh403100.242
Chavis 1b400003.241
Suwinski lf300012.215
Cruz ss401002.203
D.Castillo 3b300003.198
Delay c100000.143
VanMeter 2b200010.197
Perez c200000.154
a-Hayes ph-3b100000.250
Totals31151212
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India dh412101.223
Drury 3b412201.269
Pham lf401100.252
Naquin rf412101.255
Farmer ss300001.271
Moustakas 1b401001.211
Solano 2b400000.250
Senzel cf310000.251
Papierski c311000.143
Totals3359505
Pittsburgh001000000152
Cincinnati00000140x591

a-pinch hit for Perez in the 7th.

E – D.Castillo (6), VanMeter (5), Naquin (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B – Vogelbach (9), Gamel (9), Moustakas (10). 3B – Drury (2). HR – Naquin (6), off Wilson. RBIs – Vogelbach (28), Naquin (23), India (10), Drury 2 (47). SB – Cruz (2). CS – Suwinski (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski 3, Gamel); Cincinnati 3 (Senzel, Naquin, Solano). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 8; Cincinnati 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Pham, Moustakas. GIDP – Pham, Solano.

DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Cruz, VanMeter, Chavis; Cruz, Chavis); Cincinnati 1 (Papierski, Drury, Papierski).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wilson, L, 1-5674104946.60
Stratton21100145.24
Stout1⅔0000193.86
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hoffman110003343.15
Detwiler1⅔21101224.20
Dugger320025654.05
Sanmartin, W, 1-4200003338.38

Inherited runners-scored – Stratton 2-2, Dugger 1-0, Sanmartin 2-0. HBP – Hoffman (B.Reynolds), Stout (Farmer).

Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Alex MacKay; Second, James Hoye; Third, Paul Clemons.

T – 3:01. A – 9,575 (42,319).

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández 2b511002.248
Soto rf512102.234
Bell 1b401011.310
Cruz dh300003.239
Hernandez lf300012.272
Franco 3b311100.241
García ss301001.326
Adrianza ss101100.196
Barrera c400000.125
Robles cf401001.231
Totals35383212
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf300112.224
Hoskins 1b311011.252
Castellanos rf411001.251
Hall dh422202.290
Realmuto c301100.242
Gregorius ss301110.252
Stott 2b400001.179
Vierling 3b411001.248
Moniak cf301002.140
Totals31585310
Washington110000010380
Philadelphia00310010x580

LOB – Washington 9, Philadelphia 6. 2B – Hernández (18), Bell (18), García (11), Adrianza (2), Hoskins (17), Hall (2), Vierling (5). 3B – Gregorius (4). HR – Hall (4), off Cishek. RBIs – Franco (35), Soto (34), Adrianza (3), Hall 2 (7), Realmuto (35), Gregorius (13), Schwarber (56). SF – Realmuto.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 6 (Cruz 2, Barrera, García 2, Robles); Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Stott, Realmuto 2). RISP – Washington 2 for 8; Philadelphia 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Schwarber.

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Adon, L, 1-124⅔64435967.10
Machado1⅔10001124.15
Weems1⅔00003107.27
Cishek1⅔11101184.63
Thompson1⅔00000140.00
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Falter4⅔62216784.82
Nelson, W, 3-12⅔10012234.17
Alvarado, H, 71⅔00003145.09
Hand, H, 91⅔1110072.42
Domínguez, S, 3-41⅔00001121.74

HBP – Falter (Cruz), Hand (Franco). WP – Adon.

Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T – 2:56. A – 22,104 (42,792).

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 0
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti lf-ss400001.257
Wendle 2b300000.287
L.Williams 2b000000.265
Cooper dh300002.308
Aguilar 1b301001.246
García rf200001.224
De La Cruz rf100000.216
Sánchez cf300000.215
Anderson 3b300001.265
Rojas ss201001.253
Hamilton lf100001.000
Fortes c300001.255
Totals2802009
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf311112.278
Inciarte cf100000.167
Marte rf503000.294
Lindor ss401000.241
Do.Smith 1b100000.219
Alonso 1b400000.277
Guillorme ss000000.292
Escobar 3b410000.221
Canha lf422000.274
McNeil 2b321010.316
Davis dh433501.253
McCann c411300.185
Totals371012923
Miami000000000022
New York00244000x10120

E – Rojas (5), Wendle (5). LOB – Miami 1, New York 5. 2B – Rojas (11), Davis (8), Nimmo (15). HR – McCann (2), off Castano; Davis (3), off Yacabonis. RBIs – Nimmo (31), Davis 5 (19), McCann 3 (11).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 1 (Berti); New York 4 (Lindor 3, Alonso). RISP – Miami 0 for 2; New York 5 for 10.

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castano, L, 1-24⅔96502773.60
Yacabonis1⅔34320405.40
Pop1⅔0000082.61
Bleier1⅔00001145.06
Nance1⅔00000126.14
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
T.Williams, W, 2-57⅔20007833.76
Reed2⅔000022311.37

WP – Castano, Yacabonis.

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 2:51. A – 30,555 (41,922).

Baltimore 4, L.A. Angels 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Villar 3b402001.250
Trout cf400000.265
Ohtani dh300011.257
Ward rf401002.303
Walsh 1b300011.247
Rengifo ss401001.241
Stefanic 2b411000.364
Marsh lf401001.225
Suzuki c200101.195
Totals3216128
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf511000.263
Mancini dh401102.280
Santander rf412000.239
McKenna rf000000.256
Mountcastle 1b201211.278
Hays lf300010.264
Rutschman c411100.214
Odor 2b300010.202
Araúz 3b200010.121
a-Urías ph-3b101000.236
Mateo ss411002.194
Totals3248445
Los Angeles000000100161
Baltimore01102000x481

a-singled for Araúz in the 8th.

E – Rengifo (8), Rutschman (3). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Baltimore 9. 2B – Ward (11), Stefanic (1), Santander (8), Mountcastle (19). HR – Rutschman (4), off Silseth. RBIs – Suzuki (10), Rutschman (11), Mountcastle 2 (42), Mancini (33). SB – Mateo (21), Odor (1). SF – Suzuki, Mountcastle.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Villar, Rengifo 2, Walsh, Marsh); Baltimore 5 (Hays, Mountcastle, Rutschman, Mullins 2). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Marsh.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Silseth, L, 1-34⅔64412755.84
Wantz1⅔10010253.60
Marte100022290.00
Peguero0000036.52
Loup1⅔10001204.50
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, W, 5-76⅔511241044.50
Krehbiel1⅔00001122.40
Pérez, H, 111⅔0000290.96
López, S, 15-191⅔10001171.79

Inherited runners-scored – Wantz 2-2, Peguero 1-0, Krehbiel 1-1. WP – Lyles.

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.

T – 3:00. A – 13,088 (45,971).

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b400011.263
Torres 2b512001.264
Carpenter dh500002.273
Stanton lf310011.237
Donaldson 3b412401.231
Hicks cf422100.234
Trevino c301110.250
Kiner-Falefa ss400000.272
Gallo rf210021.165
Totals3467657
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran cf400004.309
Devers 3b322510.330
Martinez dh300012.307
Bogaerts ss300012.311
Verdugo lf400000.257
Story 2b401001.225
Cordero 1b411001.254
Bradley Jr. rf200000.211
a-Refsnyder ph-rf200001.296
Plawecki c221010.160
Totals31555411
New York005010000670
Boston002030000550

a-struck out for Bradley Jr. in the 7th.

LOB – New York 6, Boston 3. 2B – Trevino (4), Cordero (14). 3B – Hicks (2). HR – Donaldson (8), off Winckowski; Hicks (5), off Winckowski; Devers 2 (19), off Cole. RBIs – Donaldson 4 (29), Hicks (25), Trevino (26), Devers 5 (51). SB – Torres (5).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Kiner-Falefa 2, Carpenter); Boston 0. RISP – New York 3 for 8; Boston 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – LeMahieu, Bradley Jr.. GIDP – Cordero.

DP – New York 1 (LeMahieu, Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole, W, 8-26⅔55537943.26
Peralta, H, 81⅓00002121.99
King, H, 1300011172.23
Holmes, S, 16-171⅔00001100.47
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Winckowski, L, 3-35⅔66652984.35
Strahm1⅓00003173.81
Schreiber0000290.64
Brasier1⅔0000084.02
Davis1⅔10000102.16

Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 2:56. A – 36,876 (37,755).

St. Louis 3, Atlanta 2 (11)
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan 3b-lf501003.291
Yepez rf401102.274
Goldschmidt 1b401012.342
Arenado dh310020.292
Gorman 2b512002.257
Nootbaar cf100011.149
a-Carlson ph-cf303100.257
Capel lf200001.214
b-Pujols ph000100.200
Edman ss200001.261
Sosa ss-3b500003.179
Romine c510004.083
Totals39383419
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf510001.272
Swanson ss401012.298
Olson 1b502103.255
Riley 3b402012.276
d'Arnaud c300021.262
Ozuna dh401011.229
Duvall lf301001.206
c-Rosario ph-lf100001.109
d-Contreras ph100000.265
Arcia 2b300010.248
1-Gosselin pr-2b100000.261
Harris II cf511100.290
Totals39282612
St. Louis00000010011380
Atlanta00000010010280

a-singled for Nootbaar in the 7th. b-sacrificed for Capel in the 7th. c-struck out for Duvall in the 8th. d-grounded out for Rosario in the 11th.

1-ran for Arcia in the 9th.

LOB – St. Louis 11, Atlanta 12. 2B – Goldschmidt (28), Gorman (6), Duvall (14), Ozuna (11). HR – Harris II (6), off Gallegos. RBIs – Pujols (18), Yepez (27), Carlson (24), Harris II (20), Olson (48). SB – Swanson 2 (14), Goldschmidt (4). SF – Pujols, Yepez.

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 4 (Gorman 2, Romine 2); Atlanta 8 (Arcia, Riley, Ozuna, d'Arnaud, Harris II 4). RISP – St. Louis 4 for 11; Atlanta 1 for 15.

Runners moved up – Edman, Duvall. LIDP – Harris II. GIDP – d'Arnaud.

DP – St. Louis 2 (Gorman, Edman, Goldschmidt; Edman, Carlson, Goldschmidt, Carlson).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Liberatore4⅔30034744.74
Hicks2⅔10013344.45
Gallegos, BS, 9-141⅔11102183.09
Fernández10010120.00
Helsley, W, 5-12⅓21013260.77
Naughton, S, 1-11⅔0000073.98
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider6⅔2002121002.60
Smith1⅔21102193.27
O'Day00021163.98
Lee0000161.04
Minter1⅔10002201.75
Matzek, L, 0-22⅔32001183.95

Inherited runners-scored – Helsley 1-0, Lee 2-0. IBB – off O'Day (Arenado). WP – Smith.

Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 3:50. A – 37,756 (41,084).

Detroit 2, Chicago White Sox 1
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf400001.254
Reyes rf300011.312
Grossman lf401001.208
Báez ss411101.211
H.Castro dh200011.273
b-Haase ph-dh111000.233
Schoop 2b401000.209
Candelario 3b300011.186
Clemens 1b300001.173
c-Torkelson ph-1b101100.197
Barnhart c300012.215
Totals3225249
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss411000.313
Pollock rf300011.239
Robert cf401101.289
Abreu 1b401002.290
E.Jiménez lf400001.222
Moncada 3b300000.184
Sheets dh200001.225
a-Engel ph-dh100000.238
Harrison 2b201010.244
McGuire c100000.233
d-García ph100000.202
Totals2914126
Detroit000100001250
Chicago000000001140

a-grounded out for Sheets in the 8th. b-singled for H.Castro in the 9th. c-singled for Clemens in the 9th. d-grounded out for McGuire in the 9th.

E – Báez (10). LOB – Detroit 7, Chicago 4. 2B – Robert (11). HR – Báez (8), off Cease. RBIs – Báez (29), Torkelson (20), Robert (43). SB – Schoop (5). S – McGuire.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (Barnhart 2); Chicago 3 (E.Jiménez 2, Pollock). RISP – Detroit 1 for 5; Chicago 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Schoop.

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brieske, W, 2-66⅓20014934.16
Lange, H, 120000161.97
Chafin, H, 111⅔00000162.45
Soto, S, 17-191⅔21111212.70
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cease, L, 7-46⅔311381012.45
Lambert2⅔00010253.06
Banks1⅔21101153.38

Inherited runners-scored – Lange 1-0. WP – Brieske.

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 3:00. A – 21,876 (40,615).

Seattle 8, Toronto 3
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Espinal 2b513000.275
Bichette ss411100.257
Guerrero Jr. 1b402100.268
Kirk dh400000.312
Hernández rf400001.254
Gurriel Jr. lf412000.294
Chapman 3b300000.223
Moreno c401000.278
Zimmer cf200000.113
a-Tapia ph101000.262
Totals35310201
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf310010.275
France dh401001.315
Crawford ss421001.267
Santana 1b412102.224
Suárez 3b322310.240
Raleigh c412302.202
Frazier lf401000.219
Toro 2b300000.182
Moore rf311101.188
Totals32810827
Toronto0100200003100
Seattle21401000x8101

a-singled for Zimmer in the 9th.

E – Suárez (6). LOB – Toronto 7, Seattle 2. 2B – Espinal (21), Santana (11). HR – Moore (5), off Lawrence; Raleigh (11), off Lawrence; Suárez (14), off M.Castillo. RBIs – Bichette (45), Guerrero Jr. (54), Santana (22), Raleigh 3 (30), Moore (15), Suárez 3 (41).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Zimmer 2, Bichette, Espinal); Seattle 0. RISP – Toronto 3 for 6; Seattle 3 for 5.

GIDP – Guerrero Jr., Toro.

DP – Toronto 1 (Bichette, Guerrero Jr.); Seattle 1 (Toro, Santana).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Banda, L, 0-1222101313.50
Lawrence275500528.04
Romo1⅔00000146.62
M.Castillo3⅔11105412.38
Richards1⅔00012205.91
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonzales, W, 5-9683200883.24
Murfee1⅓00001151.91
D.Castillo1⅔20000224.50

Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 2-1, Murfee 2-0. HBP – Gonzales 2 (Chapman,Zimmer).

Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 2:41. A – 24,998 (47,929).

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago Cubs 3
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ortega dh400002.261
Hoerner ss401001.301
Happ lf412000.282
Suzuki rf401100.257
Wisdom 3b300010.229
Rivas 1b311001.238
a-Velazquez ph100001.262
Gomes c300001.216
Morel cf311201.273
Simmons 2b300000.176
Totals3236317
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf322200.277
T.Turner ss401000.305
Freeman 1b400000.297
Smith c401001.253
Muncy 3b400002.164
J.Turner dh311100.246
Bellinger cf300002.211
T.Thompson lf211000.250
Lux 2b311201.295
Totals3057506
Chicago000020001360
Los Angeles12010001x570

a-struck out for Rivas in the 9th.

E – Lux (5). LOB – Chicago 3, Los Angeles 3. 2B – Suzuki (13), T.Turner (21), T.Thompson (4). HR – Morel (9), off Gonsolin; Betts (19), off Leiter Jr.; Lux (3), off Leiter Jr.; J.Turner (8), off Leiter Jr.; Betts (20), off Rucker. RBIs – Morel 2 (25), Suzuki (26), Betts 2 (45), Lux 2 (19), J.Turner (45). CS – Happ (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Velazquez); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy). RISP – Chicago 1 for 2; Los Angeles 1 for 4.

LIDP – T.Turner.

DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Rivas, Hoerner).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Leiter Jr., L, 2-35⅔54404825.19
Effross1⅓00001152.97
Hughes0000193.80
Rucker1⅔21100235.56
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonsolin, W, 11-07⅔42203931.62
Graterol, H, 90000043.52
Bickford, H, 60000194.61
Kimbrel, H, 121112314.82
Vesia, S, 1-10000163.12

Inherited runners-scored – Vesia 2-0. HBP – Leiter Jr. (Betts), Hughes (T.Thompson). WP – Kimbrel.

Umpires – Home, Jose Navas; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.

T – 2:55. A – 52,072 (56,000).

Colorado 4, Arizona 3
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe lf511001.269
Bryant dh411100.283
Cron 1b401001.294
Rodgers 2b401100.258
Iglesias ss412000.292
Grichuk rf412101.252
McMahon 3b401102.241
Daza cf300000.303
c-Blackmon ph000010.266
2-Hampson pr-cf000000.227
Díaz c401001.212
Totals36410416
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Luplow rf301001.169
a-Peralta ph-lf100000.249
Hummel lf400000.182
Melancon p000000---
Marte dh201020.265
1-Alcántara pr-2b000000.159
Walker 1b412001.211
Kennedy 2b311001.204
b-Thomas ph-cf100001.244
C.Kelly c412300.155
Rojas 3b200021.269
Varsho cf-rf300011.241
Perdomo ss400000.195
Totals3137356
Colorado2001000014100
Arizona020100000370

a-grounded out for Luplow in the 8th. b-struck out for Kennedy in the 8th. c-intentionally walked for Daza in the 9th.

1-ran for Marte in the 8th. 2-ran for Blackmon in the 9th.

LOB – Colorado 6, Arizona 6. 2B – Joe (13), Bryant (6), Grichuk 2 (11), Cron (18), Kennedy (2), Walker (12). HR – C.Kelly (3), off Gomber. RBIs – Bryant (7), Rodgers (41), McMahon (39), Grichuk (36), C.Kelly 3 (12). SB – Rojas (6), Hampson (3). CS – Varsho (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 5 (Joe 2, Rodgers, Grichuk, Daza); Arizona 3 (Thomas, Perdomo, Rojas). RISP – Colorado 3 for 10; Arizona 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Iglesias, McMahon. GIDP – Bryant, Walker.

DP – Colorado 1 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron); Arizona 1 (Rojas, Kennedy, Walker).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gomber5⅔63315996.46
Stephenson1⅔00010156.31
Gilbreath1⅔00010133.70
Estévez, W, 2-41⅔10011214.94
Bard, S, 17-191⅔00010152.27
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keuchel7⅔73304987.16
Ramirez1⅔10000125.09
Melancon, L, 3-71⅔21112215.22

IBB – off Melancon (Blackmon).

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.

T – 2:57. A – 11,727 (48,686).

