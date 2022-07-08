Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, July 7, 2022
San Diego 2, San Francisco 1 (10)
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.242
|Belt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|b-Slater ph-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Yastrzemski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|c-Mercedes ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|La Stella dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Bart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|a-Ruf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Wynns c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Totals
|32
|1
|2
|1
|5
|12
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Azocar rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Cronenworth 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.315
|Mazara rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|1-Batten pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Kim ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Nola c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.230
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Abrams ss-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|d-Alfaro ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|3
|5
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|001
|0
|1
|2
|0
|San Diego
|000
|100
|000
|1
|2
|8
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Bart in the 8th. b-hit by pitch for Belt in the 9th. c-flied out for Yastrzemski in the 9th. d-singled for Abrams in the 10th.
1-ran for Voit in the 9th.
LOB – San Francisco 9, San Diego 8. 2B – Wade Jr. (1). HR – Machado (13), off Webb. RBIs – Crawford (31), Machado (47), Alfaro (25). SB – Grisham (3), Slater (5). CS – Abrams (2).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, La Stella, Flores 2); San Diego 2 (Grisham, Profar). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 12; San Diego 3 for 5.
Runners moved up – Wade Jr.. LIDP – La Stella. GIDP – Hosmer.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Bart, Crawford, Belt); San Diego 1 (Hosmer).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb
|8⅔
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|103
|2.98
|Llovera
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|4.85
|J.García, L, 1-3
|⅔
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2.15
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove
|7⅔
|1
|0
|0
|4
|6
|95
|2.09
|L.García, H, 14
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.31
|Ta.Rogers, BS, 23-28
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.63
|Crismatt, W, 5-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|1.83
IBB – off Crismatt (Pederson), off J.García (Nola). HBP – Musgrove (Crawford), Ta.Rogers (Slater). PB – Nola (3).
Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Sean Barber.
T – 3:22. A – 42,656 (40,209).
Houston 5, Kansas City 2
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Melendez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.133
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Olivares rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Isbel cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.219
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|a-O'Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|2
|13
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.280
|Díaz lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.312
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.239
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Matijevic 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.185
|Gurriel 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Dubón ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|McCormick rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.160
|Totals
|29
|5
|8
|5
|10
|8
|Kansas City
|010
|100
|000
|2
|8
|0
|Houston
|000
|030
|02x
|5
|8
|2
a-struck out for Gallagher in the 9th.
E – Dubón (1), Meyers (1). LOB – Kansas City 8, Houston 11. 2B – Maldonado (7), Díaz (4). HR – Altuve (17), off Bubic; Alvarez (26), off Bubic. RBIs – Lopez (9), Isbel (11), Altuve 3 (32), Alvarez (59), Díaz (18). SF – Isbel, Altuve.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Rivera 2, Gallagher 2); Houston 6 (Dubón, Meyers 2, Díaz, Bregman 2). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 6; Houston 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Pasquantino, Lopez. GIDP – McCormick, Matijevic.
DP – Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Pasquantino; Lopez, Merrifield, Pasquantino).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic, L, 1-6
|5⅓
|4
|3
|3
|6
|5
|98
|6.84
|Mills
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.76
|Coleman
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|3.41
|Cuas
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|26
|3.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 11-3
|6⅔
|7
|2
|1
|2
|8
|100
|2.00
|Maton, H, 9
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.63
|Montero, H, 13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|1.87
|Pressly, S, 18-21
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.38
IBB – off Cuas (Alvarez).
Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Brennan Miller.
T – 3:04. A – 36,067 (41,168).
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2 (Game 1)
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|B.Reynolds dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.259
|Chavis 2b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.245
|Tsutsugo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|1-VanMeter pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|D.Castillo ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.201
|Suwinski cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Madris lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Gamel rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Delay c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.167
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|3
|11
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Papierski c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Moustakas 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Solano dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Almora Jr. cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Garcia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|a-Senzel ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|1
|11
|Pittsburgh
|000
|012
|100
|4
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|010
|2
|8
|0
a-flied out for Garcia in the 8th.
1-ran for Tsutsugo in the 8th.
LOB – Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Chavis (8), Delay (1), India (4), Moustakas (9). HR – D.Castillo (9), off Minor; Solano (1), off Contreras. RBIs – D.Castillo (21), Chavis 2 (29), Delay (1), Solano (4), Pham (35). CS – Pham (1), Delay (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (Suwinski, Madris 2); Cincinnati 2 (Almora Jr. 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 6; Cincinnati 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Hayes, Suwinski.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Contreras, W, 3-2
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|90
|3.78
|Underwood Jr., H, 5
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.98
|Crowe, H, 9
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.40
|Bednar, S, 14-17
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.31
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 1-6
|6⅓
|5
|4
|4
|2
|8
|103
|6.63
|Cessa
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|6.68
|Gibaut
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|0.00
|Solomon
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|10.80
Inherited runners-scored – Cessa 1-0, Gibaut 2-0. IBB – off Minor (D.Castillo). HBP – Minor (B.Reynolds).
Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, James Hoye.
T – 2:49. A – 13,086 (42,319).
Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 1 (Game 2)
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gamel rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|B.Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|Suwinski lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.215
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|D.Castillo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.198
|Delay c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|VanMeter 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.197
|Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|a-Hayes ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|2
|12
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.269
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Moustakas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Senzel cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Papierski c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|0
|5
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|000
|1
|5
|2
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|40x
|5
|9
|1
a-pinch hit for Perez in the 7th.
E – D.Castillo (6), VanMeter (5), Naquin (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B – Vogelbach (9), Gamel (9), Moustakas (10). 3B – Drury (2). HR – Naquin (6), off Wilson. RBIs – Vogelbach (28), Naquin (23), India (10), Drury 2 (47). SB – Cruz (2). CS – Suwinski (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski 3, Gamel); Cincinnati 3 (Senzel, Naquin, Solano). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 8; Cincinnati 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Pham, Moustakas. GIDP – Pham, Solano.
DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Cruz, VanMeter, Chavis; Cruz, Chavis); Cincinnati 1 (Papierski, Drury, Papierski).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wilson, L, 1-5
|6
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|94
|6.60
|Stratton
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|5.24
|Stout
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.86
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hoffman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|3.15
|Detwiler
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|4.20
|Dugger
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|65
|4.05
|Sanmartin, W, 1-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|8.38
Inherited runners-scored – Stratton 2-2, Dugger 1-0, Sanmartin 2-0. HBP – Hoffman (B.Reynolds), Stout (Farmer).
Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Alex MacKay; Second, James Hoye; Third, Paul Clemons.
T – 3:01. A – 9,575 (42,319).
Philadelphia 5, Washington 3
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Soto rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.234
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.310
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|García ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Adrianza ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.196
|Barrera c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|2
|12
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.224
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Hall dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.290
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.252
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Vierling 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Moniak cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.140
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|3
|10
|Washington
|110
|000
|010
|3
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|003
|100
|10x
|5
|8
|0
LOB – Washington 9, Philadelphia 6. 2B – Hernández (18), Bell (18), García (11), Adrianza (2), Hoskins (17), Hall (2), Vierling (5). 3B – Gregorius (4). HR – Hall (4), off Cishek. RBIs – Franco (35), Soto (34), Adrianza (3), Hall 2 (7), Realmuto (35), Gregorius (13), Schwarber (56). SF – Realmuto.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 6 (Cruz 2, Barrera, García 2, Robles); Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Stott, Realmuto 2). RISP – Washington 2 for 8; Philadelphia 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Schwarber.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Adon, L, 1-12
|4⅔
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|96
|7.10
|Machado
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.15
|Weems
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|7.27
|Cishek
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.63
|Thompson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Falter
|4⅔
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|78
|4.82
|Nelson, W, 3-1
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|4.17
|Alvarado, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|5.09
|Hand, H, 9
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2.42
|Domínguez, S, 3-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.74
HBP – Falter (Cruz), Hand (Franco). WP – Adon.
Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.
T – 2:56. A – 22,104 (42,792).
N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 0
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti lf-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Wendle 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|L.Williams 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Cooper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|García rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|De La Cruz rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Sánchez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Hamilton lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Fortes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.278
|Inciarte cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Marte rf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Do.Smith 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Guillorme ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Canha lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|McNeil 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Davis dh
|4
|3
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.253
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.185
|Totals
|37
|10
|12
|9
|2
|3
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|2
|New York
|002
|440
|00x
|10
|12
|0
E – Rojas (5), Wendle (5). LOB – Miami 1, New York 5. 2B – Rojas (11), Davis (8), Nimmo (15). HR – McCann (2), off Castano; Davis (3), off Yacabonis. RBIs – Nimmo (31), Davis 5 (19), McCann 3 (11).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 1 (Berti); New York 4 (Lindor 3, Alonso). RISP – Miami 0 for 2; New York 5 for 10.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castano, L, 1-2
|4⅔
|9
|6
|5
|0
|2
|77
|3.60
|Yacabonis
|1⅔
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|40
|5.40
|Pop
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.61
|Bleier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.06
|Nance
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|6.14
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Williams, W, 2-5
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|83
|3.76
|Reed
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|11.37
WP – Castano, Yacabonis.
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 2:51. A – 30,555 (41,922).
Baltimore 4, L.A. Angels 1
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Rengifo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Stefanic 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Marsh lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Suzuki c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.195
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|2
|8
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Mountcastle 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.278
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Rutschman c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Araúz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.121
|a-Urías ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|4
|5
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|100
|1
|6
|1
|Baltimore
|011
|020
|00x
|4
|8
|1
a-singled for Araúz in the 8th.
E – Rengifo (8), Rutschman (3). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Baltimore 9. 2B – Ward (11), Stefanic (1), Santander (8), Mountcastle (19). HR – Rutschman (4), off Silseth. RBIs – Suzuki (10), Rutschman (11), Mountcastle 2 (42), Mancini (33). SB – Mateo (21), Odor (1). SF – Suzuki, Mountcastle.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Villar, Rengifo 2, Walsh, Marsh); Baltimore 5 (Hays, Mountcastle, Rutschman, Mullins 2). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Marsh.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Silseth, L, 1-3
|4⅔
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|75
|5.84
|Wantz
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|3.60
|Marte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|0.00
|Peguero
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.52
|Loup
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.50
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, W, 5-7
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|104
|4.50
|Krehbiel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.40
|Pérez, H, 11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.96
|López, S, 15-19
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.79
Inherited runners-scored – Wantz 2-2, Peguero 1-0, Krehbiel 1-1. WP – Lyles.
Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.
T – 3:00. A – 13,088 (45,971).
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Carpenter dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Stanton lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.231
|Hicks cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Gallo rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.165
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|5
|7
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.309
|Devers 3b
|3
|2
|2
|5
|1
|0
|.330
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.307
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.311
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Cordero 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Bradley Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|a-Refsnyder ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Plawecki c
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.160
|Totals
|31
|5
|5
|5
|4
|11
|New York
|005
|010
|000
|6
|7
|0
|Boston
|002
|030
|000
|5
|5
|0
a-struck out for Bradley Jr. in the 7th.
LOB – New York 6, Boston 3. 2B – Trevino (4), Cordero (14). 3B – Hicks (2). HR – Donaldson (8), off Winckowski; Hicks (5), off Winckowski; Devers 2 (19), off Cole. RBIs – Donaldson 4 (29), Hicks (25), Trevino (26), Devers 5 (51). SB – Torres (5).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Kiner-Falefa 2, Carpenter); Boston 0. RISP – New York 3 for 8; Boston 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – LeMahieu, Bradley Jr.. GIDP – Cordero.
DP – New York 1 (LeMahieu, Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 8-2
|6⅔
|5
|5
|5
|3
|7
|94
|3.26
|Peralta, H, 8
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.99
|King, H, 13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.23
|Holmes, S, 16-17
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.47
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winckowski, L, 3-3
|5⅔
|6
|6
|6
|5
|2
|98
|4.35
|Strahm
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|3.81
|Schreiber
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.64
|Brasier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.02
|Davis
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.16
Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 2:56. A – 36,876 (37,755).
St. Louis 3, Atlanta 2 (11)
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan 3b-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.291
|Yepez rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.274
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.342
|Arenado dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.292
|Gorman 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Nootbaar cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.149
|a-Carlson ph-cf
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Capel lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|b-Pujols ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Edman ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Sosa ss-3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.179
|Romine c
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.083
|Totals
|39
|3
|8
|3
|4
|19
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.298
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.255
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.262
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Duvall lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|c-Rosario ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.109
|d-Contreras ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Arcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|1-Gosselin pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Harris II cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Totals
|39
|2
|8
|2
|6
|12
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|100
|11
|3
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100
|10
|2
|8
|0
a-singled for Nootbaar in the 7th. b-sacrificed for Capel in the 7th. c-struck out for Duvall in the 8th. d-grounded out for Rosario in the 11th.
1-ran for Arcia in the 9th.
LOB – St. Louis 11, Atlanta 12. 2B – Goldschmidt (28), Gorman (6), Duvall (14), Ozuna (11). HR – Harris II (6), off Gallegos. RBIs – Pujols (18), Yepez (27), Carlson (24), Harris II (20), Olson (48). SB – Swanson 2 (14), Goldschmidt (4). SF – Pujols, Yepez.
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 4 (Gorman 2, Romine 2); Atlanta 8 (Arcia, Riley, Ozuna, d'Arnaud, Harris II 4). RISP – St. Louis 4 for 11; Atlanta 1 for 15.
Runners moved up – Edman, Duvall. LIDP – Harris II. GIDP – d'Arnaud.
DP – St. Louis 2 (Gorman, Edman, Goldschmidt; Edman, Carlson, Goldschmidt, Carlson).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Liberatore
|4⅔
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|74
|4.74
|Hicks
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|34
|4.45
|Gallegos, BS, 9-14
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|3.09
|Fernández
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.00
|Helsley, W, 5-1
|2⅓
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|26
|0.77
|Naughton, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.98
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|12
|100
|2.60
|Smith
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|3.27
|O'Day
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|16
|3.98
|Lee
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.04
|Minter
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.75
|Matzek, L, 0-2
|2⅔
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.95
Inherited runners-scored – Helsley 1-0, Lee 2-0. IBB – off O'Day (Arenado). WP – Smith.
Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.
T – 3:50. A – 37,756 (41,084).
Detroit 2, Chicago White Sox 1
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.312
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|H.Castro dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|b-Haase ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.186
|Clemens 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|c-Torkelson ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.197
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.215
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|4
|9
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Pollock rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|E.Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Sheets dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|a-Engel ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Harrison 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|d-García ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|2
|6
|Detroit
|000
|100
|001
|2
|5
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001
|1
|4
|0
a-grounded out for Sheets in the 8th. b-singled for H.Castro in the 9th. c-singled for Clemens in the 9th. d-grounded out for McGuire in the 9th.
E – Báez (10). LOB – Detroit 7, Chicago 4. 2B – Robert (11). HR – Báez (8), off Cease. RBIs – Báez (29), Torkelson (20), Robert (43). SB – Schoop (5). S – McGuire.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (Barnhart 2); Chicago 3 (E.Jiménez 2, Pollock). RISP – Detroit 1 for 5; Chicago 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Schoop.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brieske, W, 2-6
|6⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|93
|4.16
|Lange, H, 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.97
|Chafin, H, 11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.45
|Soto, S, 17-19
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|2.70
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease, L, 7-4
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|3
|8
|101
|2.45
|Lambert
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|3.06
|Banks
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored – Lange 1-0. WP – Brieske.
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 3:00. A – 21,876 (40,615).
Seattle 8, Toronto 3
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Espinal 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Kirk dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Moreno c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Zimmer cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.113
|a-Tapia ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|2
|0
|1
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|France dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Suárez 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.240
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.202
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Toro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Moore rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|Totals
|32
|8
|10
|8
|2
|7
|Toronto
|010
|020
|000
|3
|10
|0
|Seattle
|214
|010
|00x
|8
|10
|1
a-singled for Zimmer in the 9th.
E – Suárez (6). LOB – Toronto 7, Seattle 2. 2B – Espinal (21), Santana (11). HR – Moore (5), off Lawrence; Raleigh (11), off Lawrence; Suárez (14), off M.Castillo. RBIs – Bichette (45), Guerrero Jr. (54), Santana (22), Raleigh 3 (30), Moore (15), Suárez 3 (41).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Zimmer 2, Bichette, Espinal); Seattle 0. RISP – Toronto 3 for 6; Seattle 3 for 5.
GIDP – Guerrero Jr., Toro.
DP – Toronto 1 (Bichette, Guerrero Jr.); Seattle 1 (Toro, Santana).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Banda, L, 0-1
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|13
|13.50
|Lawrence
|2
|7
|5
|5
|0
|0
|52
|8.04
|Romo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|6.62
|M.Castillo
|3⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|41
|2.38
|Richards
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|5.91
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 5-9
|6
|8
|3
|2
|0
|0
|88
|3.24
|Murfee
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.91
|D.Castillo
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 2-1, Murfee 2-0. HBP – Gonzales 2 (Chapman,Zimmer).
Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 2:41. A – 24,998 (47,929).
L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago Cubs 3
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Rivas 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|a-Velazquez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Morel cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.273
|Simmons 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|1
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.277
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.164
|J.Turner dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|T.Thompson lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Lux 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.295
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|0
|6
|Chicago
|000
|020
|001
|3
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|120
|100
|01x
|5
|7
|0
a-struck out for Rivas in the 9th.
E – Lux (5). LOB – Chicago 3, Los Angeles 3. 2B – Suzuki (13), T.Turner (21), T.Thompson (4). HR – Morel (9), off Gonsolin; Betts (19), off Leiter Jr.; Lux (3), off Leiter Jr.; J.Turner (8), off Leiter Jr.; Betts (20), off Rucker. RBIs – Morel 2 (25), Suzuki (26), Betts 2 (45), Lux 2 (19), J.Turner (45). CS – Happ (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Velazquez); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy). RISP – Chicago 1 for 2; Los Angeles 1 for 4.
LIDP – T.Turner.
DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Rivas, Hoerner).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leiter Jr., L, 2-3
|5⅔
|5
|4
|4
|0
|4
|82
|5.19
|Effross
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.97
|Hughes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.80
|Rucker
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|5.56
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin, W, 11-0
|7⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|93
|1.62
|Graterol, H, 9
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.52
|Bickford, H, 6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.61
|Kimbrel, H, 1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|31
|4.82
|Vesia, S, 1-1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.12
Inherited runners-scored – Vesia 2-0. HBP – Leiter Jr. (Betts), Hughes (T.Thompson). WP – Kimbrel.
Umpires – Home, Jose Navas; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.
T – 2:55. A – 52,072 (56,000).
Colorado 4, Arizona 3
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Bryant dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.241
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|c-Blackmon ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|2-Hampson pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|1
|6
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Luplow rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|a-Peralta ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Hummel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Marte dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.265
|1-Alcántara pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Kennedy 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|b-Thomas ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.155
|Rojas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.269
|Varsho cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|5
|6
|Colorado
|200
|100
|001
|4
|10
|0
|Arizona
|020
|100
|000
|3
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Luplow in the 8th. b-struck out for Kennedy in the 8th. c-intentionally walked for Daza in the 9th.
1-ran for Marte in the 8th. 2-ran for Blackmon in the 9th.
LOB – Colorado 6, Arizona 6. 2B – Joe (13), Bryant (6), Grichuk 2 (11), Cron (18), Kennedy (2), Walker (12). HR – C.Kelly (3), off Gomber. RBIs – Bryant (7), Rodgers (41), McMahon (39), Grichuk (36), C.Kelly 3 (12). SB – Rojas (6), Hampson (3). CS – Varsho (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 5 (Joe 2, Rodgers, Grichuk, Daza); Arizona 3 (Thomas, Perdomo, Rojas). RISP – Colorado 3 for 10; Arizona 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Iglesias, McMahon. GIDP – Bryant, Walker.
DP – Colorado 1 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron); Arizona 1 (Rojas, Kennedy, Walker).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber
|5⅔
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|99
|6.46
|Stephenson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|6.31
|Gilbreath
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.70
|Estévez, W, 2-4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|4.94
|Bard, S, 17-19
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.27
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel
|7⅔
|7
|3
|3
|0
|4
|98
|7.16
|Ramirez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.09
|Melancon, L, 3-7
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|21
|5.22
IBB – off Melancon (Blackmon).
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.
T – 2:57. A – 11,727 (48,686).
