Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, June 23, 2022
Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yastrzemski rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|Flores 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Ruf 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Pederson lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Longoria 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Estrada ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|La Stella dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Slater cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.260
|Casali c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|a-Belt ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Wynns c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Totals
|37
|6
|14
|6
|2
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Swanson ss
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.302
|d'Arnaud c
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.265
|Ozuna lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.229
|Duvall lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Arcia 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.329
|Gosselin 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Heredia rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.130
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.330
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|3
|7
|San Francisco
|010
|012
|011
|6
|14
|0
|Atlanta
|150
|100
|00x
|7
|10
|0
a-walked for Casali in the 6th.
LOB – San Francisco 8, Atlanta 8. 2B – La Stella (7), d'Arnaud 2 (12). HR – Slater (5), off Wright; Pederson (16), off Jansen; Swanson (11), off Wood; Swanson (12), off Littell. RBIs – Casali (14), Slater 2 (17), Estrada (29), La Stella (10), Pederson (38), Swanson 3 (41), Harris II (14), d'Arnaud 2 (34), Ozuna (29). SF – Ozuna.
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski 3); Atlanta 3 (Contreras 3). RISP – San Francisco 5 for 13; Atlanta 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Slater, Olson. GIDP – Ruf, Estrada, Longoria, Slater.
DP – Atlanta 4 (Swanson, Gosselin, Olson; Gosselin, Swanson, Olson; Gosselin, Swanson, Olson; Swanson, Gosselin, Olson).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, L, 5-6
|1⅔
|4
|6
|6
|2
|1
|42
|5.05
|Littell
|3⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|40
|4.97
|García
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|46
|1.82
|Long
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|1.80
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, W, 8-4
|5⅓
|10
|4
|4
|1
|4
|91
|3.18
|Chavez, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|3.00
|Smith, H, 8
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.58
|Jansen, S, 19-22
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.23
Inherited runners-scored – Littell 2-1, Chavez 2-0. HBP – Wood 2 (Ozuna,Swanson), Wright 2 (Estrada,Pederson).
Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T – 3:08. A – 36,870 (41,084).
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|France 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Moore 1b-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Winker lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.217
|Suárez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.224
|Trammell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|b-Padlo ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.000
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|29
|2
|2
|0
|6
|9
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Neuse 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Bride 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|a-Kemp ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Laureano rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Murphy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.213
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.243
|Pinder lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.160
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|2
|12
|Seattle
|000
|000
|002
|2
|2
|0
|Oakland
|100
|000
|000
|1
|5
|0
a-popped out for Bride in the 8th. b-walked for Trammell in the 9th.
LOB – Seattle 6, Oakland 6. 2B – Laureano (11). RBIs – Bethancourt (18). SB – Brown (7), Toro (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (Crawford, Frazier 2); Oakland 3 (Pinder 2, Neuse). RISP – Seattle 0 for 3; Oakland 1 for 7.
GIDP – Pinder.
DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|94
|4.07
|Muñoz
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|4.32
|Castillo, W, 4-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|5.04
|Sewald, S, 5-7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.81
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas
|8⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|102
|3.21
|Jackson, L, 1-2, H, 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|20
|3.90
|Puk, BS, 0-1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|17
|1.91
Inherited runners-scored – Puk 2-2. HBP – Ray (Laureano). WP – Puk(2).
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T – 2:54. A – 8,215 (46,847).
Miami 3, Colorado 2
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Daza cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Cron dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.296
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|McMahon 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.303
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Montero 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Bouchard lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Totals
|39
|2
|12
|2
|3
|12
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Soler lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Astudillo 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|1-Williams pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Aguilar dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Fortes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|De La Cruz cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Totals
|31
|3
|9
|3
|0
|5
|Colorado
|002
|000
|000
|2
|12
|0
|Miami
|011
|000
|01x
|3
|9
|1
1-ran for Cooper in the 8th.
E – Rojas (4). LOB – Colorado 13, Miami 7. 2B – Rodgers 2 (15), Montero (1), Chisholm Jr. (9), Aguilar (12), Berti (7). 3B – Díaz (1), Rodgers (2). RBIs – Rodgers (32), McMahon (37), Rojas (18), Soler (32), García (21). SB – Chisholm Jr. (12), Berti 2 (21). SF – Soler.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 7 (McMahon 2, Díaz 2, Bouchard, Daza 2); Miami 4 (Cooper 2, Chisholm Jr. 2). RISP – Colorado 1 for 11; Miami 1 for 8.
GIDP – Fortes.
DP – Colorado 1 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Montero).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|7⅔
|7
|2
|2
|0
|5
|107
|4.29
|Colomé, L, 2-2
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|2.63
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett
|4
|9
|2
|1
|1
|7
|94
|4.08
|Pop
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|6.23
|Bass
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|1.86
|Okert, W, 5-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|2.38
|Scott, S, 7-8
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored – Pop 2-0. HBP – Freeland 2 (Chisholm Jr.,Aguilar).
Umpires – Home, Brock Ballou; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T – 3:17. A – 11,854 (36,742).
L.A. Dodgers 10, Cincinnati 5
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|T.Turner ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.312
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.303
|Smith dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Muncy 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.170
|McKinstry 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Taylor rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.252
|Thompson rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|J.Turner 3b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Lux lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Bellinger cf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.213
|Barnes c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.188
|Totals
|39
|10
|16
|10
|4
|8
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Drury 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|Pham lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.253
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Solano 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Reynolds 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.252
|a-Schrock ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Almora Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Okey c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|b-Moustakas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Garcia c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|5
|1
|9
|Los Angeles
|012
|211
|111
|10
|16
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|400
|5
|13
|0
a-grounded out for Reynolds in the 7th. b-grounded out for Okey in the 8th.
E – Barnes (3). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Cincinnati 7. 2B – J.Turner 2 (20), T.Turner (16), Solano 2 (3), Drury (13). HR – Freeman (8), off Greene; Bellinger (9), off Greene; Muncy (5), off Greene; Smith (10), off Hoffman; Thompson (1), off Warren; Pham (10), off Bickford. RBIs – Bellinger 3 (27), Freeman 3 (45), Muncy (20), T.Turner (51), Smith (33), Thompson (5), Solano (2), Drury (36), Pham 3 (29). SB – Senzel (3), Bellinger (9). SF – Bellinger.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (McKinstry, Lux, Freeman 2); Cincinnati 5 (Drury, Schrock, Senzel, Pham, Almora Jr.). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 8; Cincinnati 3 for 13.
GIDP – Moustakas.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (J.Turner, T.Turner, Freeman); Cincinnati 2 (Pham, Drury, Pham; Drury, Senzel, Solano, Senzel).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 5-1
|6⅔
|7
|1
|1
|1
|7
|80
|2.00
|Bickford
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|28
|5.48
|Almonte, H, 4
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.98
|Price
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.78
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene, L, 3-8
|5⅔
|9
|6
|6
|2
|3
|98
|5.66
|Hoffman
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|35
|3.18
|Cessa
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.60
|Detwiler
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|3.24
|Strickland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.32
|Warren
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|7.11
Inherited runners-scored – Strickland 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Adam Beck.
T – 3:14. A – 21,989 (42,319).
Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.323
|Reyes lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Clement 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Maile c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|a-Kwan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|1
|7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.349
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Kirilloff dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Larnach lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Miranda 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Gordon cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|2
|9
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|00x
|1
|5
|0
a-struck out for Maile in the 9th.
LOB – Cleveland 8, Minnesota 6. 2B – Maile (6), Reyes (3), Giménez (10), Urshela (11). HR – Gordon (2), off Plesac. RBIs – Gordon (9).
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 5 (Gonzalez, Straw 3, Kwan); Minnesota 1 (Gordon). RISP – Cleveland 0 for 8; Minnesota 0 for 3.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, L, 2-5
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|100
|4.17
|Stephan
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.51
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.61
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smeltzer, W, 4-1
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|92
|3.05
|Smith, H, 14
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|2.78
|Duran, H, 9
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.25
|Thielbar, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.04
HBP – Smith (Giménez), Duran (Rosario). WP – Duran.
Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Dan Merzel; Second, James Hoye; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T – 2:54. A – 24,929 (38,544).
Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 7 (10)
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Morel cf-2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|W.Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.264
|Happ lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.289
|Wisdom 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.231
|Gomes dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Villar 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Simmons 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|d-Heyward ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Hoerner ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.280
|Velazquez rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|a-Ortega ph-rf-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Higgins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|b-Rivas ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.225
|Totals
|39
|7
|11
|7
|4
|11
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|5
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.264
|Reynolds cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.259
|Castillo 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.193
|Chavis 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|Suwinski lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Chang dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|c-Vogelbach ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Cruz ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Heineman c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.164
|Madris rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Totals
|39
|8
|9
|7
|1
|11
|Chicago
|002
|000
|050
|0
|7
|11
|4
|Pittsburgh
|102
|012
|010
|1
|8
|9
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-walked for Velazquez in the 8th. b-singled for Higgins in the 8th. c-struck out for Chang in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Simmons in the 10th.
E – Villar (8), Wisdom 2 (8), Morel (3), Hoerner (5). LOB – Chicago 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B – Velazquez (1), Hoerner (6), Cruz (2). HR – Reynolds (12), off Steele; Hayes (3), off Steele; Chavis (7), off Robertson. RBIs – W.Contreras (28), Happ (35), Wisdom (37), Hoerner 2 (20), Rivas 2 (20), Reynolds (23), Hayes 2 (24), Cruz (7), Heineman (3), Chavis 2 (24). SB – Rivas (2). CS – Morel (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 5 (Wisdom, Higgins, Morel 2, W.Contreras); Pittsburgh 2 (Castillo, Madris). RISP – Chicago 5 for 18; Pittsburgh 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Higgins, Velazquez, Gomes. GIDP – Villar, Reynolds.
DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Villar, Higgins); Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Castillo, Chavis).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele
|5
|7
|6
|5
|0
|8
|100
|4.59
|Wick
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.45
|Martin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.35
|Robertson, BS, 8-11
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|2.03
|Effross, L, 1-3
|1⅓
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.97
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|83
|3.60
|Crowe
|1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|2
|42
|3.35
|De Los Santos, BS, 0-1
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|3.00
|Bednar
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.30
|Stratton, W, 4-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.53
Inherited runners-scored – Wick 1-0, De Los Santos 3-3, Stratton 1-0. IBB – off Effross (Reynolds).
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Lewis Williams III; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 3:27. A – 14,529 (38,747).
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|Gorman 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.340
|Arenado dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Donovan 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Yepez lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.169
|a-Bader ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Herrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|3
|3
|9
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.240
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Urías 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.209
|Caratini c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.255
|Taylor rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.224
|Peterson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.228
|Davis cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Totals
|28
|6
|8
|6
|7
|5
|St. Louis
|200
|011
|000
|4
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|310
|01x
|6
|8
|2
a-struck out for Nootbaar in the 9th. b-lined out for Herrera in the 9th.
E – Adames (7), Alexander (1). LOB – St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 6. 2B – Goldschmidt (23), Arenado 2 (18), Yelich (11). HR – Nootbaar (2), off Alexander; Taylor (8), off Hudson; Adames (15), off Hudson. RBIs – Goldschmidt (61), Nootbaar (7), Yepez (18), Tellez (41), Taylor 3 (30), Adames (36), Peterson (25). SF – Yepez, Peterson. S – Herrera.
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Carlson, Goldschmidt); Milwaukee 1 (Davis). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 6; Milwaukee 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Adames, Tellez. GIDP – Yepez, Arenado, Tellez, Adames.
DP – St. Louis 2 (Gorman, Edman, Goldschmidt; Donovan, Gorman, Goldschmidt); Milwaukee 2 (Peterson, Tellez; Peterson, Urías, Tellez).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson, L, 5-4
|4⅓
|7
|5
|5
|3
|2
|88
|3.72
|Fernández
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|0.00
|Thompson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.68
|VerHagen
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|14
|6.30
|Wittgren
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.19
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander, W, 2-0
|5
|6
|4
|4
|2
|5
|88
|3.21
|Boxberger, H, 15
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|2.28
|Williams, H, 17
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.25
|Hader, S, 21-22
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.83
VerHagen pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored – Wittgren 3-1, Boxberger 1-0. HBP – Alexander (Donovan).
Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Brian Knight.
T – 3:01. A – 32,550 (41,900).
