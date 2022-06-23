Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, June 23, 2022

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .276 France 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .316 Moore 1b-rf 1 1 0 0 1 1 .176 Rodríguez cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Winker lf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .217 Suárez dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .224 Trammell rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .254 b-Padlo ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 1.000 Toro 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .167 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Torrens c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .228 Totals 29 2 2 0 6 9

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Neuse 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .233 Bride 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258 a-Kemp ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Laureano rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .243 Murphy dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .213 Bethancourt c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .243 Pinder lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Brown 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .212 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .216 Pache cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .160 Totals 31 1 5 1 2 12

Seattle 000 000 002 2 2 0 Oakland 100 000 000 1 5 0

a-popped out for Bride in the 8th. b-walked for Trammell in the 9th.

LOB – Seattle 6, Oakland 6. 2B – Laureano (11). RBIs – Bethancourt (18). SB – Brown (7), Toro (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (Crawford, Frazier 2); Oakland 3 (Pinder 2, Neuse). RISP – Seattle 0 for 3; Oakland 1 for 7.

GIDP – Pinder.

DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, France).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray 6⅔ 4 1 1 2 6 94 4.07 Muñoz 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 3 13 4.32 Castillo, W, 4-1 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 11 5.04 Sewald, S, 5-7 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.81

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas 8⅔ 2 0 0 2 8 102 3.21 Jackson, L, 1-2, H, 12 0 2 2 2 1 20 3.90 Puk, BS, 0-1 ⅓ 0 0 0 2 0 17 1.91

Inherited runners-scored – Puk 2-2. HBP – Ray (Laureano). WP – Puk(2).

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 2:54. A – 8,215 (46,847).