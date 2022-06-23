Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, June 23, 2022

Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yastrzemski rf500004.250
Flores 2b502001.241
Ruf 1b512002.229
Pederson lf412100.271
Longoria 3b422010.225
Estrada ss311100.263
La Stella dh402100.267
Slater cf412201.260
Casali c201100.237
a-Belt ph000010.231
Wynns c100001.267
Totals37614629
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Swanson ss433300.302
d'Arnaud c503201.265
Ozuna lf200111.229
Duvall lf000000.204
Olson 1b400001.247
Contreras dh400000.275
Arcia 3b311010.329
Gosselin 2b412001.200
Heredia rf310011.130
Harris II cf411102.330
Totals33710737
San Francisco0100120116140
Atlanta15010000x7100

a-walked for Casali in the 6th.

LOB – San Francisco 8, Atlanta 8. 2B – La Stella (7), d'Arnaud 2 (12). HR – Slater (5), off Wright; Pederson (16), off Jansen; Swanson (11), off Wood; Swanson (12), off Littell. RBIs – Casali (14), Slater 2 (17), Estrada (29), La Stella (10), Pederson (38), Swanson 3 (41), Harris II (14), d'Arnaud 2 (34), Ozuna (29). SF – Ozuna.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski 3); Atlanta 3 (Contreras 3). RISP – San Francisco 5 for 13; Atlanta 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Slater, Olson. GIDP – Ruf, Estrada, Longoria, Slater.

DP – Atlanta 4 (Swanson, Gosselin, Olson; Gosselin, Swanson, Olson; Gosselin, Swanson, Olson; Swanson, Gosselin, Olson).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wood, L, 5-61⅔46621425.05
Littell3⅔31103404.97
García2⅔20012461.82
Long2⅔10001251.80
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wright, W, 8-45⅓104414913.18
Chavez, H, 2100013203.00
Smith, H, 81⅔31101193.58
Jansen, S, 19-221⅔11101193.23

Inherited runners-scored – Littell 2-1, Chavez 2-0. HBP – Wood 2 (Ozuna,Swanson), Wright 2 (Estrada,Pederson).

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T – 3:08. A – 36,870 (41,084).

Seattle 2, Oakland 1
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss400000.276
France 1b200000.316
Moore 1b-rf110011.176
Rodríguez cf400001.272
Winker lf210020.217
Suárez dh400004.224
Trammell rf200011.254
b-Padlo ph-1b0000101.000
Toro 3b300011.167
Frazier 2b401000.222
Torrens c301001.228
Totals2922069
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Neuse 3b412001.233
Bride 2b300000.258
a-Kemp ph-2b100000.221
Laureano rf301001.243
Murphy dh300012.213
Bethancourt c301110.243
Pinder lf400000.239
Brown 1b401002.212
Andrus ss300003.216
Pache cf300003.160
Totals31151212
Seattle000000002220
Oakland100000000150

a-popped out for Bride in the 8th. b-walked for Trammell in the 9th.

LOB – Seattle 6, Oakland 6. 2B – Laureano (11). RBIs – Bethancourt (18). SB – Brown (7), Toro (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (Crawford, Frazier 2); Oakland 3 (Pinder 2, Neuse). RISP – Seattle 0 for 3; Oakland 1 for 7.

GIDP – Pinder.

DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, France).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ray6⅔41126944.07
Muñoz1⅔10003134.32
Castillo, W, 4-11⅔00002115.04
Sewald, S, 5-71⅔00001112.81
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montas8⅔200281023.21
Jackson, L, 1-2, H, 1202221203.90
Puk, BS, 0-100020171.91

Inherited runners-scored – Puk 2-2. HBP – Ray (Laureano). WP – Puk(2).

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 2:54. A – 8,215 (46,847).

Miami 3, Colorado 2
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe rf402011.272
Daza cf500001.320
Cron dh410013.296
Rodgers 2b514100.255
McMahon 3b502101.248
Iglesias ss401012.303
Díaz c402000.223
Montero 1b401002.176
Bouchard lf400002.000
Totals392122312
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 3b412001.286
Chisholm Jr. 2b301002.249
Soler lf300100.218
Astudillo 1b000000.281
Cooper 1b401000.312
1-Williams pr-lf010000.216
Aguilar dh312001.261
García rf400101.230
Rojas ss401100.239
Fortes c300000.294
De La Cruz cf302000.218
Totals3139305
Colorado0020000002120
Miami01100001x391

1-ran for Cooper in the 8th.

E – Rojas (4). LOB – Colorado 13, Miami 7. 2B – Rodgers 2 (15), Montero (1), Chisholm Jr. (9), Aguilar (12), Berti (7). 3B – Díaz (1), Rodgers (2). RBIs – Rodgers (32), McMahon (37), Rojas (18), Soler (32), García (21). SB – Chisholm Jr. (12), Berti 2 (21). SF – Soler.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 7 (McMahon 2, Díaz 2, Bouchard, Daza 2); Miami 4 (Cooper 2, Chisholm Jr. 2). RISP – Colorado 1 for 11; Miami 1 for 8.

GIDP – Fortes.

DP – Colorado 1 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Montero).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland7⅔722051074.29
Colomé, L, 2-21⅔21100112.63
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garrett492117944.08
Pop1⅓10001116.23
Bass1⅔10011211.86
Okert, W, 5-01⅔00010172.38
Scott, S, 7-81⅔10003234.50

Inherited runners-scored – Pop 2-0. HBP – Freeland 2 (Chisholm Jr.,Aguilar).

Umpires – Home, Brock Ballou; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T – 3:17. A – 11,854 (36,742).

L.A. Dodgers 10, Cincinnati 5
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
T.Turner ss513101.312
Freeman 1b512301.303
Smith dh511100.256
Muncy 2b423100.170
McKinstry 2b100001.143
Taylor rf400003.252
Thompson rf111100.167
J.Turner 3b513001.220
Lux lf400011.284
Bellinger cf433300.213
Barnes c100030.188
Totals3910161048
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India dh501000.234
Drury 1b512102.270
Pham lf522300.253
Farmer ss301010.286
Solano 3b403100.500
Reynolds 2b300003.252
a-Schrock ph-2b100000.200
Almora Jr. rf401002.286
Senzel cf412001.211
Okey c311001.182
b-Moustakas ph100000.212
Garcia c000000.161
Totals38513519
Los Angeles01221111110161
Cincinnati0001004005130

a-grounded out for Reynolds in the 7th. b-grounded out for Okey in the 8th.

E – Barnes (3). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Cincinnati 7. 2B – J.Turner 2 (20), T.Turner (16), Solano 2 (3), Drury (13). HR – Freeman (8), off Greene; Bellinger (9), off Greene; Muncy (5), off Greene; Smith (10), off Hoffman; Thompson (1), off Warren; Pham (10), off Bickford. RBIs – Bellinger 3 (27), Freeman 3 (45), Muncy (20), T.Turner (51), Smith (33), Thompson (5), Solano (2), Drury (36), Pham 3 (29). SB – Senzel (3), Bellinger (9). SF – Bellinger.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (McKinstry, Lux, Freeman 2); Cincinnati 5 (Drury, Schrock, Senzel, Pham, Almora Jr.). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 8; Cincinnati 3 for 13.

GIDP – Moustakas.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (J.Turner, T.Turner, Freeman); Cincinnati 2 (Pham, Drury, Pham; Drury, Senzel, Solano, Senzel).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw, W, 5-16⅔71117802.00
Bickford44400285.48
Almonte, H, 41⅓20001100.98
Price1⅔00001123.78
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene, L, 3-85⅔96623985.66
Hoffman132211353.18
Cessa1000195.60
Detwiler21111183.24
Strickland0000185.32
Warren1⅔11101197.11

Inherited runners-scored – Strickland 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Adam Beck.

T – 3:14. A – 21,989 (42,319).

Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Miller 1b400001.257
Rosario ss301000.276
Ramírez dh401001.301
Gonzalez rf300011.323
Reyes lf401001.197
Giménez 2b301000.304
Clement 3b400000.204
Maile c301000.204
a-Kwan ph100001.283
Straw cf300002.202
Totals3205017
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b400000.349
Correa ss403001.303
Kepler rf300010.240
Sánchez c400002.213
Kirilloff dh300000.204
Urshela 3b301001.261
Larnach lf300002.231
Miranda 1b200011.228
Gordon cf311102.262
Totals2915129
Cleveland000000000050
Minnesota00100000x150

a-struck out for Maile in the 9th.

LOB – Cleveland 8, Minnesota 6. 2B – Maile (6), Reyes (3), Giménez (10), Urshela (11). HR – Gordon (2), off Plesac. RBIs – Gordon (9).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 5 (Gonzalez, Straw 3, Kwan); Minnesota 1 (Gordon). RISP – Cleveland 0 for 8; Minnesota 0 for 3.

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Plesac, L, 2-56⅔311261004.17
Stephan1⅔10002163.51
De Los Santos1⅔10001162.61
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smeltzer, W, 4-16⅔30003923.05
Smith, H, 141⅔10010262.78
Duran, H, 91⅓00003172.25
Thielbar, S, 1-110001126.04

HBP – Smith (Giménez), Duran (Rosario). WP – Duran.

Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Dan Merzel; Second, James Hoye; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T – 2:54. A – 24,929 (38,544).

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 7 (10)
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Morel cf-2b512001.266
W.Contreras c400112.264
Happ lf511102.289
Wisdom 3b512103.231
Gomes dh500001.229
Villar 2b310011.222
Simmons 2b000000.188
d-Heyward ph-rf100000.211
Hoerner ss523200.280
Velazquez rf211010.333
a-Ortega ph-rf-cf000010.270
Higgins 1b301001.275
b-Rivas ph-1b101200.225
Totals397117411
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b531200.264
Reynolds cf411110.259
Castillo 2b501004.193
Chavis 1b512201.255
Suwinski lf400001.219
Chang dh311001.162
c-Vogelbach ph-dh100001.220
Cruz ss411102.222
Heineman c402100.164
Madris rf410001.294
Totals39897111
Chicago00200005007114
Pittsburgh1020120101890

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for Velazquez in the 8th. b-singled for Higgins in the 8th. c-struck out for Chang in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Simmons in the 10th.

E – Villar (8), Wisdom 2 (8), Morel (3), Hoerner (5). LOB – Chicago 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B – Velazquez (1), Hoerner (6), Cruz (2). HR – Reynolds (12), off Steele; Hayes (3), off Steele; Chavis (7), off Robertson. RBIs – W.Contreras (28), Happ (35), Wisdom (37), Hoerner 2 (20), Rivas 2 (20), Reynolds (23), Hayes 2 (24), Cruz (7), Heineman (3), Chavis 2 (24). SB – Rivas (2). CS – Morel (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 5 (Wisdom, Higgins, Morel 2, W.Contreras); Pittsburgh 2 (Castillo, Madris). RISP – Chicago 5 for 18; Pittsburgh 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Higgins, Velazquez, Gomes. GIDP – Villar, Reynolds.

DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Villar, Higgins); Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Castillo, Chavis).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele5765081004.59
Wick0000034.45
Martin1⅔00001104.35
Robertson, BS, 8-111⅔11101132.03
Effross, L, 1-31⅓11011132.97
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana6⅔62216833.60
Crowe134422423.35
De Los Santos, BS, 0-121111193.00
Bednar1⅔00002141.30
Stratton, W, 4-31⅔00000105.53

Inherited runners-scored – Wick 1-0, De Los Santos 3-3, Stratton 1-0. IBB – off Effross (Reynolds).

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Lewis Williams III; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 3:27. A – 14,529 (38,747).

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss300012.275
Gorman 2b412000.277
Goldschmidt 1b221120.340
Arenado dh402000.281
Donovan 3b300001.310
Yepez lf300101.279
Carlson cf400002.243
Nootbaar rf312101.169
a-Bader ph100001.257
Herrera c200001.000
b-Pujols ph100000.196
Totals3047339
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich dh211020.240
Adames ss411101.211
Tellez 1b400100.249
McCutchen lf412001.247
Urías 2b210020.209
Caratini c211020.255
Taylor rf411302.224
Peterson 3b201111.228
Davis cf401000.375
Totals2868675
St. Louis200011000470
Milwaukee10031001x682

a-struck out for Nootbaar in the 9th. b-lined out for Herrera in the 9th.

E – Adames (7), Alexander (1). LOB – St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 6. 2B – Goldschmidt (23), Arenado 2 (18), Yelich (11). HR – Nootbaar (2), off Alexander; Taylor (8), off Hudson; Adames (15), off Hudson. RBIs – Goldschmidt (61), Nootbaar (7), Yepez (18), Tellez (41), Taylor 3 (30), Adames (36), Peterson (25). SF – Yepez, Peterson. S – Herrera.

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Carlson, Goldschmidt); Milwaukee 1 (Davis). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 6; Milwaukee 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Adames, Tellez. GIDP – Yepez, Arenado, Tellez, Adames.

DP – St. Louis 2 (Gorman, Edman, Goldschmidt; Donovan, Gorman, Goldschmidt); Milwaukee 2 (Peterson, Tellez; Peterson, Urías, Tellez).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hudson, L, 5-44⅓75532883.72
Fernández100012200.00
Thompson1⅔00010133.68
VerHagen11120146.30
Wittgren1⅔0000195.19
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander, W, 2-0564425883.21
Boxberger, H, 151⅓10011262.28
Williams, H, 171⅔00001132.25
Hader, S, 21-221⅔00002120.83

VerHagen pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored – Wittgren 3-1, Boxberger 1-0. HBP – Alexander (Donovan).

Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Brian Knight.

T – 3:01. A – 32,550 (41,900).

