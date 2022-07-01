Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, June 30, 2022

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf522100.254
Adames dh511202.212
Tellez 1b500101.244
McCutchen rf413010.252
Wong 2b512102.233
Urías ss500101.217
Narváez c201120.264
Taylor cf401000.224
Peterson 3b422002.240
Totals39712738
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b400000.258
Reynolds cf401000.258
Madris rf401001.308
Vogelbach dh301010.222
VanMeter 1b411000.212
Chavis 1b000000.243
Cruz ss411202.214
Suwinski lf332111.216
Perez c434500.169
Park 2b100000.224
a-Castillo ph-2b300002.190
Totals34811826
Milwaukee0021010037121
Pittsburgh03020201x8110

a-struck out for Park in the 4th.

E – Wong (8). LOB – Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 4. 2B – McCutchen 2 (11), Peterson (9), Wong (10), Narváez (10), Adames (11), Vogelbach (8). 3B – Yelich (3). HR – Cruz (2), off Houser; Suwinski (13), off Houser; Perez (4), off Suter; Perez (5), off Alexander; Perez (6), off Gustave. RBIs – Yelich (28), Adames 2 (41), Narváez (14), Urías (24), Tellez (48), Wong (18), Cruz 2 (10), Suwinski (23), Perez 5 (11).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 4 (Taylor, Urías, Peterson 2); Pittsburgh 1 (VanMeter). RISP – Milwaukee 4 for 16; Pittsburgh 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Adames, Wong, Urías, Tellez. LIDP – VanMeter. GIDP – VanMeter.

DP – Milwaukee 2 (Wong, Peterson, Tellez; Taylor, Wong, Taylor).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houser2⅓53310424.72
Suter, L, 1-2222212444.45
Alexander2⅔32202323.82
Gustave1⅔11102154.76
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brubaker, W, 2-76⅔74426944.28
Crowe, H, 61⅔00000113.45
Stratton, H, 81⅔10002205.29
Bednar43310302.50
De Los Santos, S, 2-30000052.84

Inherited runners-scored – Suter 1-0, De Los Santos 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T – 3:00. A – 14,134 (38,747).

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b302010.271
Franco ss401001.262
Ramírez dh300012.306
Arozarena lf400002.253
Paredes 1b411101.243
Bruján rf401002.160
Walls 2b300002.164
Mejía c300001.226
Lowe cf300000.173
Totals31151211
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf-rf201010.260
Bichette ss401000.255
Guerrero Jr. 1b400002.262
Kirk dh411000.319
Hernández rf413200.261
Zimmer cf000000.109
Gurriel Jr. lf411000.283
Chapman 3b300010.223
Espinal 2b412200.271
Moreno c200010.300
Totals3149432
Tampa Bay000100000150
Toronto02000020x491

E – Moreno (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 7. 2B – Bichette (17), Hernández (14). HR – Paredes (11), off Kikuchi; Hernández (8), off Yarbrough; Espinal (6), off Yarbrough. RBIs – Paredes (22), Hernández 2 (31), Espinal 2 (37). SB – Springer (8).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Mejía); Toronto 5 (Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr. 3). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 4; Toronto 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – Ramírez, Gurriel Jr., Bichette. GIDP – Ramírez, Moreno, Bichette.

DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, Walls, Paredes; Franco, Walls, Paredes); Toronto 1 (Chapman, Guerrero Jr.).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wisler1⅔00011142.75
Yarbrough, L, 0-45⅓84410955.82
Faucher110011337.59
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kikuchi, W, 3-46⅔41118804.74
Thornton, H, 21⅔10001193.82
Phelps, H, 61⅔00011243.23
Cimber, S, 4-71⅔00001103.58

Inherited runners-scored – Faucher 2-0. HBP – Yarbrough (Springer).

Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 2:55. A – 22,987 (53,506).

Philadelphia 14, Atlanta 4
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Swanson ss300001.292
Gosselin 2b100010.200
d'Arnaud c400001.268
Stephens p000000---
Ford p000000.167
Olson 1b400001.253
Riley 3b413000.257
Ozuna lf402001.226
Contreras dh-c401002.264
Duvall rf422102.205
Arcia 2b-ss400101.276
Harris II cf411200.325
Totals3649419
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf411301.217
a-Mercado ph-cf100001.000
Hoskins 1b321110.251
b-Moniak ph-rf100000.125
Castellanos rf412301.248
Herrera lf010010.230
Hall dh522301.222
Realmuto c412000.239
Stubbs c100000.304
Gregorius ss411001.263
Muñoz 2b100000.190
Bohm 3b411100.263
Stott 2b-ss322110.183
Vierling cf-rf-1b221220.242
Totals3714131455
Atlanta010020100490
Philadelphia07410002x14130

a-struck out for Schwarber in the 7th. b-flied out for Hoskins in the 8th.

LOB – Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B – Gregorius (9), Vierling (4). HR – Harris II (4), off Nola; Duvall (10), off Nola; Castellanos (8), off Anderson; Schwarber (23), off Cruz; Hoskins (15), off Cruz; Hall (1), off Cruz; Hall (2), off Ford. RBIs – Arcia (14), Harris II 2 (17), Duvall (31), Bohm (27), Stott (21), Vierling 2 (9), Castellanos 3 (40), Schwarber 3 (50), Hoskins (39), Hall 3 (3). SB – Stott (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 2 (Duvall, Harris II); Philadelphia 0. RISP – Atlanta 2 for 7; Philadelphia 5 for 6.

Runners moved up – Arcia.

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, L, 6-52⅔77711545.31
Cruz245521556.23
O'Day1⅓10002174.58
Stephens1⅔00011133.16
Ford1⅔122101518.00
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, W, 5-57⅔744181103.13
Familia1⅔20001235.13
Appel1⅔0000060.00

Inherited runners-scored – O'Day 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, John Libka; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 2:58. A – 30,131 (42,792).

Houston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 3b401002.262
Judge cf400001.286
Rizzo 1b311111.221
Stanton lf402000.249
1-Hicks pr-lf000000.218
Donaldson dh400003.225
Torres 2b301010.248
Trevino c400002.263
Kiner-Falefa ss300000.260
a-Carpenter ph100001.250
Gallo rf200011.165
Totals32151311
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b400001.264
Díaz lf311012.217
Tucker rf200011.254
Bregman 3b301200.242
Gurriel 1b200010.226
Matijevic dh300002.100
Dubón ss300000.226
Meyers cf311001.238
Maldonado c300000.141
Totals2623237
New York000001000150
Houston00200000x230

a-struck out for Kiner-Falefa in the 9th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.

LOB – New York 7, Houston 3. 2B – Meyers (1), Bregman (16). HR – Rizzo (21), off Garcia. RBIs – Rizzo (51), Bregman 2 (38). CS – Tucker (2).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Rizzo, Trevino); Houston 1 (Meyers). RISP – New York 0 for 3; Houston 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Dubón.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Severino, L, 4-36⅔32224873.35
Marinaccio1⅔00012142.45
A.Abreu1⅔00001122.60
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garcia, W, 6-55⅓311261013.54
Stanek, H, 810011180.69
Neris, H, 171⅔0000183.62
Montero, H, 121⅔10001121.76
Pressly, S, 17-201⅔00002133.68

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 2:54. A – 40,674 (41,168).

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b412000.340
Buxton dh400002.230
Correa ss311011.301
Kepler rf211010.242
Miranda 1b401301.240
Kirilloff lf400001.247
Sánchez c400000.223
Jeffers c000000.198
Urshela 3b401000.258
Celestino cf401002.288
Totals3337327
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan rf-lf300121.284
Rosario ss500001.287
Ramírez 3b411012.296
Naylor dh500001.263
Miller 1b400001.245
Giménez 2b421201.308
Palacios lf110010.264
a-Reyes ph-rf110011.204
León c100030.000
1-Clement pr000000.189
Maile c000000.179
Straw cf201121.202
Totals30534109
Minnesota003000000372
Cleveland010000022530

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Palacios in the 6th.

1-ran for León in the 8th.

E – Correa 2 (5). LOB – Minnesota 6, Cleveland 11. 2B – Miranda (11). HR – Giménez (9), off Thornburg. RBIs – Miranda 3 (20), Kwan (19), Straw (9), Giménez 2 (37). CS – Arraez (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Miranda, Kirilloff); Cleveland 6 (Kwan, Rosario 5). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 3; Cleveland 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Naylor.

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Archer4⅔11162903.08
Moran1⅓00013201.32
Duffey, H, 9100004284.64
Thornburg, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1124330482.79
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber6⅔53325993.16
Stephan1⅔10000143.14
Shaw1⅔00001125.11
Clase, W, 2-21⅔10001101.35

Inherited runners-scored – Duffey 2-0. HBP – Archer (Miller), Shaw (Kepler), Thornburg (Giménez). WP – Archer.

Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 3:19. A – 17,066 (34,788).

Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 7
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b501001.224
Drury 3b400001.274
Reynolds rf100001.248
Pham lf533301.252
Votto 1b523101.224
Farmer ss402100.284
Moustakas dh-3b401103.222
Senzel cf300010.240
Schrock rf-p310011.167
Papierski c412001.200
Totals387126210
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ortega rf200100.261
a-Crook ph-rf312100.667
Contreras dh522011.283
Happ lf312010.280
b-Velazquez ph-lf201201.304
Wisdom 3b623601.232
Hoerner ss623001.310
Gomes c411100.231
Higgins 1b523200.304
Bote 2b211000.286
Simmons 2b200010.182
Morel cf535200.283
Totals4515231534
Cincinnati0001010237121
Chicago15100215x15232

a-grounded out for Ortega in the 5th. b-struck out for Happ in the 7th.

E – Drury (4), Morel (4), Hoerner (6). LOB – Cincinnati 6, Chicago 11. 2B – Gomes (6), Morel (10), Crook (1), Contreras (17), Velazquez (2). HR – Votto (6), off Hendricks; Pham (11), off Hughes; Wisdom (15), off Ashcraft; Wisdom (16), off Moreta; Higgins (3), off Schrock; Morel (7), off Schrock. RBIs – Votto (25), Farmer (39), Moustakas (16), Pham 3 (33), Wisdom 6 (43), Ortega (18), Morel 2 (20), Gomes (9), Crook (1), Higgins 2 (11), Velazquez 2 (2). SB – Wisdom (3). CS – Farmer (2). SF – Ortega.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (Drury, Senzel 2); Chicago 6 (Wisdom, Higgins, Hoerner, Gomes 3). RISP – Cincinnati 3 for 10; Chicago 7 for 19.

Runners moved up – Farmer, Contreras, Bote. GIDP – Crook, Ortega.

DP – Cincinnati 2 (India, Farmer, Votto; Farmer, India, Votto); Chicago 1 (Gomes, Wisdom, Gomes).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft, L, 4-22⅓77721684.53
Sanmartin2300113710.27
Moreta1⅔32201257.65
Detwiler1⅔31101184.91
Schrock1⅔755002645.00
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hendricks, W, 4-66⅔62217944.76
Martin1⅔00000103.86
Wick1⅔42201255.23
Hughes1⅔23312244.50

Inherited runners-scored – Sanmartin 2-0. HBP – Ashcraft (Gomes).

Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, John Bacon; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T – 3:14. A – 32,318 (41,649).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette