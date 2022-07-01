Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, June 30, 2022
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Adames dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.212
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|McCutchen rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Wong 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.233
|Urías ss
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Narváez c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.264
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Peterson 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Totals
|39
|7
|12
|7
|3
|8
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Madris rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|VanMeter 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Chavis 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Cruz ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.214
|Suwinski lf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.216
|Perez c
|4
|3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|.169
|Park 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|a-Castillo ph-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Totals
|34
|8
|11
|8
|2
|6
|Milwaukee
|002
|101
|003
|7
|12
|1
|Pittsburgh
|030
|202
|01x
|8
|11
|0
a-struck out for Park in the 4th.
E – Wong (8). LOB – Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 4. 2B – McCutchen 2 (11), Peterson (9), Wong (10), Narváez (10), Adames (11), Vogelbach (8). 3B – Yelich (3). HR – Cruz (2), off Houser; Suwinski (13), off Houser; Perez (4), off Suter; Perez (5), off Alexander; Perez (6), off Gustave. RBIs – Yelich (28), Adames 2 (41), Narváez (14), Urías (24), Tellez (48), Wong (18), Cruz 2 (10), Suwinski (23), Perez 5 (11).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 4 (Taylor, Urías, Peterson 2); Pittsburgh 1 (VanMeter). RISP – Milwaukee 4 for 16; Pittsburgh 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – Adames, Wong, Urías, Tellez. LIDP – VanMeter. GIDP – VanMeter.
DP – Milwaukee 2 (Wong, Peterson, Tellez; Taylor, Wong, Taylor).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser
|2⅓
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|42
|4.72
|Suter, L, 1-2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|44
|4.45
|Alexander
|2⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|32
|3.82
|Gustave
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|4.76
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brubaker, W, 2-7
|6⅔
|7
|4
|4
|2
|6
|94
|4.28
|Crowe, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.45
|Stratton, H, 8
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|5.29
|Bednar
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|30
|2.50
|De Los Santos, S, 2-3
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.84
Inherited runners-scored – Suter 1-0, De Los Santos 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T – 3:00. A – 14,134 (38,747).
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.306
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Paredes 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Bruján rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.160
|Walls 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.164
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Lowe cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|2
|11
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Kirk dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.109
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Espinal 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|Moreno c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|3
|2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000
|1
|5
|0
|Toronto
|020
|000
|20x
|4
|9
|1
E – Moreno (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 7. 2B – Bichette (17), Hernández (14). HR – Paredes (11), off Kikuchi; Hernández (8), off Yarbrough; Espinal (6), off Yarbrough. RBIs – Paredes (22), Hernández 2 (31), Espinal 2 (37). SB – Springer (8).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Mejía); Toronto 5 (Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr. 3). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 4; Toronto 0 for 6.
Runners moved up – Ramírez, Gurriel Jr., Bichette. GIDP – Ramírez, Moreno, Bichette.
DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, Walls, Paredes; Franco, Walls, Paredes); Toronto 1 (Chapman, Guerrero Jr.).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wisler
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.75
|Yarbrough, L, 0-4
|5⅓
|8
|4
|4
|1
|0
|95
|5.82
|Faucher
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|7.59
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, W, 3-4
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|80
|4.74
|Thornton, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.82
|Phelps, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.23
|Cimber, S, 4-7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.58
Inherited runners-scored – Faucher 2-0. HBP – Yarbrough (Springer).
Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 2:55. A – 22,987 (53,506).
Philadelphia 14, Atlanta 4
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Gosselin 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Stephens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Ford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Contreras dh-c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Duvall rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.205
|Arcia 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.325
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|1
|9
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.217
|a-Mercado ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|b-Moniak ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.248
|Herrera lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Hall dh
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.222
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Stubbs c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Muñoz 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Stott 2b-ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.183
|Vierling cf-rf-1b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.242
|Totals
|37
|14
|13
|14
|5
|5
|Atlanta
|010
|020
|100
|4
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|074
|100
|02x
|14
|13
|0
a-struck out for Schwarber in the 7th. b-flied out for Hoskins in the 8th.
LOB – Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B – Gregorius (9), Vierling (4). HR – Harris II (4), off Nola; Duvall (10), off Nola; Castellanos (8), off Anderson; Schwarber (23), off Cruz; Hoskins (15), off Cruz; Hall (1), off Cruz; Hall (2), off Ford. RBIs – Arcia (14), Harris II 2 (17), Duvall (31), Bohm (27), Stott (21), Vierling 2 (9), Castellanos 3 (40), Schwarber 3 (50), Hoskins (39), Hall 3 (3). SB – Stott (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 2 (Duvall, Harris II); Philadelphia 0. RISP – Atlanta 2 for 7; Philadelphia 5 for 6.
Runners moved up – Arcia.
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 6-5
|2⅔
|7
|7
|7
|1
|1
|54
|5.31
|Cruz
|2
|4
|5
|5
|2
|1
|55
|6.23
|O'Day
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.58
|Stephens
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.16
|Ford
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|15
|18.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 5-5
|7⅔
|7
|4
|4
|1
|8
|110
|3.13
|Familia
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|5.13
|Appel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – O'Day 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, John Libka; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 2:58. A – 30,131 (42,792).
Houston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Judge cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.221
|Stanton lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|1-Hicks pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Donaldson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.225
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|a-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Gallo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.165
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|3
|11
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Díaz lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.217
|Tucker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Matijevic dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Dubón ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Meyers cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.141
|Totals
|26
|2
|3
|2
|3
|7
|New York
|000
|001
|000
|1
|5
|0
|Houston
|002
|000
|00x
|2
|3
|0
a-struck out for Kiner-Falefa in the 9th.
1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.
LOB – New York 7, Houston 3. 2B – Meyers (1), Bregman (16). HR – Rizzo (21), off Garcia. RBIs – Rizzo (51), Bregman 2 (38). CS – Tucker (2).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Rizzo, Trevino); Houston 1 (Meyers). RISP – New York 0 for 3; Houston 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Dubón.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, L, 4-3
|6⅔
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|87
|3.35
|Marinaccio
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|2.45
|A.Abreu
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.60
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, W, 6-5
|5⅓
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|101
|3.54
|Stanek, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.69
|Neris, H, 17
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.62
|Montero, H, 12
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.76
|Pressly, S, 17-20
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.68
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 2:54. A – 40,674 (41,168).
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.340
|Buxton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.301
|Kepler rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.240
|Kirilloff lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Jeffers c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Celestino cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|2
|7
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.284
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.296
|Naylor dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Giménez 2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.308
|Palacios lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|a-Reyes ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|León c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|1-Clement pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.202
|Totals
|30
|5
|3
|4
|10
|9
|Minnesota
|003
|000
|000
|3
|7
|2
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|022
|5
|3
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Palacios in the 6th.
1-ran for León in the 8th.
E – Correa 2 (5). LOB – Minnesota 6, Cleveland 11. 2B – Miranda (11). HR – Giménez (9), off Thornburg. RBIs – Miranda 3 (20), Kwan (19), Straw (9), Giménez 2 (37). CS – Arraez (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Miranda, Kirilloff); Cleveland 6 (Kwan, Rosario 5). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 3; Cleveland 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Naylor.
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer
|4⅔
|1
|1
|1
|6
|2
|90
|3.08
|Moran
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|1.32
|Duffey, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|28
|4.64
|Thornburg, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|48
|2.79
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|99
|3.16
|Stephan
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.14
|Shaw
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.11
|Clase, W, 2-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.35
Inherited runners-scored – Duffey 2-0. HBP – Archer (Miller), Shaw (Kepler), Thornburg (Giménez). WP – Archer.
Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 3:19. A – 17,066 (34,788).
Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 7
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Reynolds rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Pham lf
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.252
|Votto 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Moustakas dh-3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.222
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Schrock rf-p
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Papierski c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|6
|2
|10
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|a-Crook ph-rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.667
|Contreras dh
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Happ lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|b-Velazquez ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.304
|Wisdom 3b
|6
|2
|3
|6
|0
|1
|.232
|Hoerner ss
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Higgins 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.304
|Bote 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Simmons 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Morel cf
|5
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|.283
|Totals
|45
|15
|23
|15
|3
|4
|Cincinnati
|000
|101
|023
|7
|12
|1
|Chicago
|151
|002
|15x
|15
|23
|2
a-grounded out for Ortega in the 5th. b-struck out for Happ in the 7th.
E – Drury (4), Morel (4), Hoerner (6). LOB – Cincinnati 6, Chicago 11. 2B – Gomes (6), Morel (10), Crook (1), Contreras (17), Velazquez (2). HR – Votto (6), off Hendricks; Pham (11), off Hughes; Wisdom (15), off Ashcraft; Wisdom (16), off Moreta; Higgins (3), off Schrock; Morel (7), off Schrock. RBIs – Votto (25), Farmer (39), Moustakas (16), Pham 3 (33), Wisdom 6 (43), Ortega (18), Morel 2 (20), Gomes (9), Crook (1), Higgins 2 (11), Velazquez 2 (2). SB – Wisdom (3). CS – Farmer (2). SF – Ortega.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (Drury, Senzel 2); Chicago 6 (Wisdom, Higgins, Hoerner, Gomes 3). RISP – Cincinnati 3 for 10; Chicago 7 for 19.
Runners moved up – Farmer, Contreras, Bote. GIDP – Crook, Ortega.
DP – Cincinnati 2 (India, Farmer, Votto; Farmer, India, Votto); Chicago 1 (Gomes, Wisdom, Gomes).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft, L, 4-2
|2⅓
|7
|7
|7
|2
|1
|68
|4.53
|Sanmartin
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|10.27
|Moreta
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|7.65
|Detwiler
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.91
|Schrock
|1⅔
|7
|5
|5
|0
|0
|26
|45.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks, W, 4-6
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|1
|7
|94
|4.76
|Martin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.86
|Wick
|1⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|5.23
|Hughes
|1⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|24
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored – Sanmartin 2-0. HBP – Ashcraft (Gomes).
Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, John Bacon; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T – 3:14. A – 32,318 (41,649).
