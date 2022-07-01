Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, June 30, 2022

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Gosselin 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .200 d'Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Stephens p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Ford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Riley 3b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .257 Ozuna lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .226 Contreras dh-c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .264 Duvall rf 4 2 2 1 0 2 .205 Arcia 2b-ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .276 Harris II cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .325 Totals 36 4 9 4 1 9

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .217 a-Mercado ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hoskins 1b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .251 b-Moniak ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .248 Herrera lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .230 Hall dh 5 2 2 3 0 1 .222 Realmuto c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .239 Stubbs c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .304 Gregorius ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .263 Muñoz 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Bohm 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .263 Stott 2b-ss 3 2 2 1 1 0 .183 Vierling cf-rf-1b 2 2 1 2 2 0 .242 Totals 37 14 13 14 5 5

Atlanta 010 020 100 4 9 0 Philadelphia 074 100 02x 14 13 0

a-struck out for Schwarber in the 7th. b-flied out for Hoskins in the 8th.

LOB – Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B – Gregorius (9), Vierling (4). HR – Harris II (4), off Nola; Duvall (10), off Nola; Castellanos (8), off Anderson; Schwarber (23), off Cruz; Hoskins (15), off Cruz; Hall (1), off Cruz; Hall (2), off Ford. RBIs – Arcia (14), Harris II 2 (17), Duvall (31), Bohm (27), Stott (21), Vierling 2 (9), Castellanos 3 (40), Schwarber 3 (50), Hoskins (39), Hall 3 (3). SB – Stott (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 2 (Duvall, Harris II); Philadelphia 0. RISP – Atlanta 2 for 7; Philadelphia 5 for 6.

Runners moved up – Arcia.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 6-5 2⅔ 7 7 7 1 1 54 5.31 Cruz 2 4 5 5 2 1 55 6.23 O'Day 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.58 Stephens 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.16 Ford 1⅔ 1 2 2 1 0 15 18.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, W, 5-5 7⅔ 7 4 4 1 8 110 3.13 Familia 1⅔ 2 0 0 0 1 23 5.13 Appel 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00

Inherited runners-scored – O'Day 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, John Libka; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 2:58. A – 30,131 (42,792).