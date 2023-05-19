Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, May 19, 2023

N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.328
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Paredes 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Walls ss-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|L.Raley 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|a-Franco ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|1
|7
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|McNeil rf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.234
|Baty 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Marte rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|1-Canha pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Escobar 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Pérez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.571
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|3
|6
|Tampa Bay
|100
|001
|000
|2
|6
|0
|New York
|100
|101
|00x
|3
|8
|1
a-singled for L.Raley in the 8th.
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.
E – Baty (2). LOB – Tampa Bay 2, New York 8. 2B – J.Lowe (11), Arozarena (6), Pham (3). HR – J.Lowe (10), off Megill; Alonso (16), off Bradley. RBIs – Ramírez (19), J.Lowe (30), Baty (9), Alonso (37), Pham (10). CS – Ramírez (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 1 (B.Lowe); New York 5 (Escobar 2, Lindor, Pham 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 4; New York 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Baty, Nimmo. GIDP – Margot, B.Lowe.
DP – New York 3 (Escobar, Lindor, Alonso; Lindor, Escobar, Alonso; Escobar, Alonso).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradley
|5⅔
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|86
|3.54
|Littell, L, 0-1
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|4.50
|Beeks
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.70
|Kelley
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|7.50
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill, W, 5-2
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|79
|3.88
|B.Raley, H, 9
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.05
|Brigham, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.00
|Robertson, S, 8-8
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.95
Inherited runners-scored – Brigham 1-0. IBB – off Kelley (Vogelbach). WP – Bradley.
Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T – 2:22. A – 29,946 (42,136).
Miami 5, Washington 3
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|García 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|Dickerson dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Smith 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Alu lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Call cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|a-Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|2
|7
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.378
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Wendle ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.139
|Burdick rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Fortes c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|Edwards cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Hampson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|1
|6
|Washington
|000
|100
|020
|3
|8
|1
|Miami
|011
|100
|11x
|5
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Call in the 9th.
E – Candelario (4). LOB – Washington 6, Miami 7. 2B – Smith (3), Candelario (12), Edwards (1). HR – Candelario (5), off Pérez; De La Cruz (4), off Williams. RBIs – Candelario 2 (17), Dickerson (3), De La Cruz (15), Segura (5), Edwards (1), Cooper (15), Fortes (6). SB – Segura (3), Edwards (1), Fortes (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Vargas, Abrams, Alu); Miami 5 (Hampson 2, Soler, Segura 2). RISP – Washington 2 for 7; Miami 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Alu, Abrams, Fortes, Edwards. GIDP – Ruiz.
DP – Miami 1 (Arraez, Wendle, Cooper).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, L, 1-2
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|94
|4.26
|Thompson
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|4.63
|Ramírez
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.86
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, W, 1-0
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|78
|2.79
|Barnes, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|3.44
|Okert, H, 3
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.38
|Brazoban, H, 7
|1⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|3.65
|Floro, S, 4-6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.66
Inherited runners-scored – Okert 1-0. HBP – Williams (Burdick).
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 2:16. A – 7,752 (37,446).
L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moniak lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|b-Ward ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.280
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.292
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Drury 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|d-Thaiss ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Rengifo 3b-2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Neto ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.236
|Soto 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.000
|a-Urshela ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Totals
|39
|6
|13
|6
|4
|13
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hays lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|e-Mullins ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Rutschman dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.285
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.263
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|McKenna cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.311
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Henderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.197
|Ortiz 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|c-Frazier ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|4
|5
|Los Angeles
|102
|001
|020
|6
|13
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|030
|200
|5
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Soto in the 6th. b-grounded out for Moniak in the 7th. c-flied out for Ortiz in the 7th. d-struck out for Wallach in the 8th. e-doubled for Hays in the 9th.
LOB – Los Angeles 11, Baltimore 7. 2B – Hays (10), Mullins (9). HR – Ohtani (10), off Wells; Trout (10), off Wells; Santander (7), off Anderson; Rutschman (7), off Devenski. RBIs – Ohtani 2 (31), Trout 2 (23), Neto (14), Urshela (18), Mountcastle (31), Santander 2 (24), Rutschman 2 (24). SB – Rengifo (3). SF – Mountcastle.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Drury, Urshela, Renfroe 3); Baltimore 4 (McKenna 2, Mountcastle, Rutschman). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 11; Baltimore 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Hays. GIDP – Wallach, Mateo.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Neto, Drury); Baltimore 1 (Henderson, Ortiz, Mountcastle).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|5⅔
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|88
|5.27
|Wantz, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.75
|Devenski, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|3.97
|Moore, H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.23
|Estévez, S, 10-10
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|1.35
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells
|5⅔
|6
|3
|3
|1
|7
|95
|2.94
|Baumann
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|12
|3.57
|Pérez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.57
|Baker, L, 3-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|24
|2.57
|Voth, BS, 0-1
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.64
|Coulombe
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|2.81
Inherited runners-scored – Pérez 1-0, Baker 1-0, Voth 2-1, Coulombe 3-1. IBB – off Estévez (Rutschman). HBP – Voth (Trout). PB – McCann (1).
Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Emil Jimenez.
T – 3:05. A – 27,778 (45,971).
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Brennan rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Arias 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.190
|Rocchio 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Gallagher c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.070
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|1
|3
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|b-Moncada ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Zavala c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.162
|Marisnick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Sheets ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|1
|8
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|200
|3
|7
|1
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000
|1
|8
|1
a-grounded out for Marisnick in the 7th. b-singled for Alberto in the 9th.
E – Rocchio (2), Anderson (4). LOB – Cleveland 5, Chicago 7. 2B – Arias (3), Robert Jr. (12), Benintendi (12). HR – Arias (2), off Cease. RBIs – Arias (2), Rocchio (1), Gallagher (3), Zavala (6). SB – Straw (10). CS – Anderson (1), Burger (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 2 (Kwan 2); Chicago 4 (Marisnick 2, Anderson, Burger). RISP – Cleveland 1 for 4; Chicago 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Alberto. GIDP – Arias.
DP – Chicago 1 (Burger, Alberto, Vaughn).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allen
|5
|7
|1
|1
|1
|5
|102
|3.04
|Sandlin, W, 2-1
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.71
|Stephan, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.53
|Clase, S, 15-19
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.82
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease, L, 2-3
|6⅓
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|91
|4.78
|Santos
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.35
|Bummer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|9.00
|Crochet
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Santos 2-1.
Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Scott Barry; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T – 2:17. A – 11,900 (40,241).
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Judge dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.279
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Cabrera rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Volpe ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.215
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Hicks lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.194
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|1
|10
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.328
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.311
|Varsho cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Merrifield lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Espinal 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|a-Guerrero Jr. ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.312
|Biggio 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.129
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|2
|8
|New York
|200
|000
|101
|4
|9
|0
|Toronto
|100
|000
|100
|2
|6
|0
a-sacrificed for Espinal in the 7th.
LOB – New York 6, Toronto 5. 2B – Judge (7), Cabrera (6), Hicks (2). HR – Judge (12), off Berríos; Volpe (7), off Pearson; Bichette (9), off Cortes. RBIs – Judge 2 (28), Hicks (5), Volpe (18), Bichette (29), Guerrero Jr. (27). CS – Varsho (1). SF – Guerrero Jr..
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Torres, Judge, Bader); Toronto 2 (Chapman, Springer). RISP – New York 1 for 9; Toronto 0 for 3.
GIDP – Torres.
DP – Toronto 1 (Espinal, Bichette, Belt).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes, W, 4-2
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|91
|5.21
|Weber, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|4.26
|Abreu, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.71
|Marinaccio, S, 1-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.50
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, L, 3-4
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|8
|96
|4.61
|García
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.58
|Pearson
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|35
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored – Weber 1-1, García 1-0. HBP – Berríos (Volpe).
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T – 2:29. A – 33,290 (49,282).
St. Louis 16, L.A. Dodgers 8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Thompson rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.117
|b-Heyward ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.313
|Smith c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.317
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.239
|Vargas 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Outman cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.187
|Totals
|38
|8
|9
|8
|4
|3
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.302
|Contreras c
|5
|2
|2
|6
|0
|2
|.256
|Arenado dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.263
|Edman rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|a-Yepez ph-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Burleson lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Gorman 3b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.295
|DeJong ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Donovan 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Mercado lf-rf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.750
|Totals
|37
|16
|12
|14
|6
|5
|Los Angeles
|200
|005
|100
|8
|9
|1
|St. Louis
|006
|300
|07x
|16
|12
|2
a-homered for Edman in the 3rd. b-flied out for Thompson in the 8th.
E – Vargas (4), DeJong (1), Goldschmidt (1). LOB – Los Angeles 7, St. Louis 3. 2B – Betts (13), Martinez (10), Mercado (1). 3B – Freeman (1). HR – Freeman (8), off Cabrera; Muncy (15), off Cabrera; Contreras (4), off Urías; Yepez (2), off Urías; Gorman (11), off Urías; DeJong (6), off Urías; Arenado (9), off Bickford; Contreras (5), off Almonte; Gorman (12), off Almonte. RBIs – Martinez 2 (21), Rojas (2), Freeman 4 (27), Muncy (33), Contreras 6 (24), Yepez (2), Gorman 3 (36), DeJong (10), Arenado 2 (34), Nootbaar (14). SB – Mercado 2 (2), Goldschmidt (6). CS – Mercado (0).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Outman 2, Rojas, Muncy); St. Louis 1 (Donovan). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 10; St. Louis 4 for 8.
Runners moved up – Nootbaar.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, L, 5-4
|3⅔
|6
|6
|6
|2
|1
|68
|4.39
|Bickford
|1⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|22
|5.66
|Jackson
|3⅓
|2
|3
|3
|1
|3
|61
|7.98
|Almonte
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|21
|9.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, W, 1-0
|5
|5
|5
|2
|3
|1
|96
|5.74
|Cabrera
|⅓
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|19
|5.06
|VerHagen, H, 5
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.97
|Hicks, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5.30
|Stratton
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored – Almonte 2-2, Cabrera 2-2. IBB – off Almonte (Goldschmidt). WP – Almonte.
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Nic Lentz.
T – 3:09. A – 36,982 (44,494).
