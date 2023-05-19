Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, May 19, 2023

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Moniak lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .400 b-Ward ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Trout cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .280 Ohtani dh 5 1 2 2 0 0 .292 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .250 Drury 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .228 Wallach c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .268 d-Thaiss ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .299 Rengifo 3b-2b 4 2 3 0 1 0 .222 Neto ss 4 1 1 1 1 2 .236 Soto 2b 1 1 1 0 1 0 1.000 a-Urshela ph-3b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .298 Totals 39 6 13 6 4 13

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hays lf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .312 e-Mullins ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .266 Rutschman dh 3 1 1 2 2 0 .285 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .247 Santander rf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .263 McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190 McKenna cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .311 Mateo ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Henderson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .197 Ortiz 2b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .222 c-Frazier ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .228 Totals 34 5 10 5 4 5

Los Angeles 102 001 020 6 13 0 Baltimore 000 030 200 5 10 0

a-grounded out for Soto in the 6th. b-grounded out for Moniak in the 7th. c-flied out for Ortiz in the 7th. d-struck out for Wallach in the 8th. e-doubled for Hays in the 9th.

LOB – Los Angeles 11, Baltimore 7. 2B – Hays (10), Mullins (9). HR – Ohtani (10), off Wells; Trout (10), off Wells; Santander (7), off Anderson; Rutschman (7), off Devenski. RBIs – Ohtani 2 (31), Trout 2 (23), Neto (14), Urshela (18), Mountcastle (31), Santander 2 (24), Rutschman 2 (24). SB – Rengifo (3). SF – Mountcastle.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Drury, Urshela, Renfroe 3); Baltimore 4 (McKenna 2, Mountcastle, Rutschman). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 11; Baltimore 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Hays. GIDP – Wallach, Mateo.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Neto, Drury); Baltimore 1 (Henderson, Ortiz, Mountcastle).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 5⅔ 6 3 3 2 2 88 5.27 Wantz, H, 3 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 1 13 2.75 Devenski, W, 1-0 1⅔ 2 2 2 0 0 16 3.97 Moore, H, 9 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.23 Estévez, S, 10-10 1⅔ 2 0 0 1 2 16 1.35

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wells 5⅔ 6 3 3 1 7 95 2.94 Baumann 2 1 1 1 0 12 3.57 Pérez 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.57 Baker, L, 3-1 1 2 2 2 1 24 2.57 Voth, BS, 0-1 ⅓ 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.64 Coulombe 1⅓ 2 0 0 0 4 29 2.81

Inherited runners-scored – Pérez 1-0, Baker 1-0, Voth 2-1, Coulombe 3-1. IBB – off Estévez (Rutschman). HBP – Voth (Trout). PB – McCann (1).

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Emil Jimenez.

T – 3:05. A – 27,778 (45,971).