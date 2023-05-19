Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, May 19, 2023

N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
J.Lowe rf422101.306
Arozarena lf302010.317
Ramírez dh401101.328
B.Lowe 2b400000.201
Paredes 3b-1b300001.287
Walls ss-3b300002.269
L.Raley 1b200001.253
a-Franco ph-ss101000.292
Bethancourt c300001.221
Margot cf300000.235
Totals3026217
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf401001.298
Lindor ss310010.225
McNeil rf-2b412001.282
Alonso 1b311110.234
Baty 3b401100.241
Marte rf000000.238
Pham lf402101.216
Vogelbach dh300012.239
1-Canha pr-dh000000.227
Escobar 2b-3b401000.211
Pérez c300001.571
Totals3238336
Tampa Bay100001000260
New York10010100x381

a-singled for L.Raley in the 8th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.

E – Baty (2). LOB – Tampa Bay 2, New York 8. 2B – J.Lowe (11), Arozarena (6), Pham (3). HR – J.Lowe (10), off Megill; Alonso (16), off Bradley. RBIs – Ramírez (19), J.Lowe (30), Baty (9), Alonso (37), Pham (10). CS – Ramírez (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 1 (B.Lowe); New York 5 (Escobar 2, Lindor, Pham 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 4; New York 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Baty, Nimmo. GIDP – Margot, B.Lowe.

DP – New York 3 (Escobar, Lindor, Alonso; Lindor, Escobar, Alonso; Escobar, Alonso).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradley5⅔32224863.54
Littell, L, 0-11⅔31101244.50
Beeks1⅔10001184.70
Kelley1⅔10010217.50
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Megill, W, 5-26⅔42214793.88
B.Raley, H, 91⅔10002154.05
Brigham, H, 31⅔0000073.00
Robertson, S, 8-81⅔10001110.95

Inherited runners-scored – Brigham 1-0. IBB – off Kelley (Vogelbach). WP – Bradley.

Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T – 2:22. A – 29,946 (42,136).

Miami 5, Washington 3
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
García 2b411001.262
Thomas rf411001.280
Candelario 3b412201.253
Dickerson dh401101.273
Ruiz c300010.224
Smith 1b301010.278
Alu lf402000.231
Abrams ss400002.238
Call cf300001.228
a-Vargas ph100000.310
Totals3438327
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Segura 3b401100.211
Cooper 1b301110.271
Arraez 2b400000.378
Soler dh400003.234
De La Cruz lf421100.287
Wendle ss411001.139
Burdick rf301002.222
Fortes c412100.210
Edwards cf312100.333
Hampson cf100000.243
Totals3459516
Washington000100020381
Miami01110011x590

a-grounded out for Call in the 9th.

E – Candelario (4). LOB – Washington 6, Miami 7. 2B – Smith (3), Candelario (12), Edwards (1). HR – Candelario (5), off Pérez; De La Cruz (4), off Williams. RBIs – Candelario 2 (17), Dickerson (3), De La Cruz (15), Segura (5), Edwards (1), Cooper (15), Fortes (6). SB – Segura (3), Edwards (1), Fortes (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Vargas, Abrams, Alu); Miami 5 (Hampson 2, Soler, Segura 2). RISP – Washington 2 for 7; Miami 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Alu, Abrams, Fortes, Edwards. GIDP – Ruiz.

DP – Miami 1 (Arraez, Wendle, Cooper).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williams, L, 1-26⅔53315944.26
Thompson1⅔21100134.63
Ramírez1⅔21001163.86
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez, W, 1-05⅔31116782.79
Barnes, H, 2110000213.44
Okert, H, 30000152.38
Brazoban, H, 71⅔42200143.65
Floro, S, 4-61⅔00010152.66

Inherited runners-scored – Okert 1-0. HBP – Williams (Burdick).

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 2:16. A – 7,752 (37,446).

L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Moniak lf301002.400
b-Ward ph-lf200001.236
Trout cf412201.280
Ohtani dh512200.292
Renfroe rf401011.250
Drury 1b501002.228
Wallach c300002.268
d-Thaiss ph-c200002.299
Rengifo 3b-2b423010.222
Neto ss411112.236
Soto 2b1110101.000
a-Urshela ph-3b201100.298
Totals396136413
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hays lf423000.312
e-Mullins ph101000.266
Rutschman dh311220.285
Mountcastle 1b400101.247
Santander rf311210.263
McCann c400001.190
McKenna cf300010.311
Mateo ss400000.252
Henderson 3b401003.197
Ortiz 2b212000.222
c-Frazier ph-2b201000.228
Totals34510545
Los Angeles1020010206130
Baltimore0000302005100

a-grounded out for Soto in the 6th. b-grounded out for Moniak in the 7th. c-flied out for Ortiz in the 7th. d-struck out for Wallach in the 8th. e-doubled for Hays in the 9th.

LOB – Los Angeles 11, Baltimore 7. 2B – Hays (10), Mullins (9). HR – Ohtani (10), off Wells; Trout (10), off Wells; Santander (7), off Anderson; Rutschman (7), off Devenski. RBIs – Ohtani 2 (31), Trout 2 (23), Neto (14), Urshela (18), Mountcastle (31), Santander 2 (24), Rutschman 2 (24). SB – Rengifo (3). SF – Mountcastle.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Drury, Urshela, Renfroe 3); Baltimore 4 (McKenna 2, Mountcastle, Rutschman). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 11; Baltimore 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Hays. GIDP – Wallach, Mateo.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Neto, Drury); Baltimore 1 (Henderson, Ortiz, Mountcastle).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson5⅔63322885.27
Wantz, H, 31⅔00011132.75
Devenski, W, 1-01⅔22200163.97
Moore, H, 91⅔00000131.23
Estévez, S, 10-101⅔20012161.35
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wells5⅔63317952.94
Baumann21110123.57
Pérez1⅔10000133.57
Baker, L, 3-112221242.57
Voth, BS, 0-110001124.64
Coulombe1⅓20004292.81

Inherited runners-scored – Pérez 1-0, Baker 1-0, Voth 2-1, Coulombe 3-1. IBB – off Estévez (Rutschman). HBP – Voth (Trout). PB – McCann (1).

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Emil Jimenez.

T – 3:05. A – 27,778 (45,971).

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf400000.269
Rosario ss400000.247
Giménez 2b401000.238
Bell dh401001.227
Brennan rf411000.211
Arias 1b422100.190
Rocchio 3b401100.200
Gallagher c401102.070
Straw cf200010.231
Totals3437313
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss401000.264
Vaughn 1b400000.237
Robert Jr. cf402001.273
Burger 3b401001.277
Grandal dh401001.294
Benintendi lf311011.278
Alberto 2b300000.232
b-Moncada ph101000.322
Zavala c401103.162
Marisnick rf200001.000
a-Sheets ph-rf100000.247
Totals3418118
Cleveland000010200371
Chicago000100000181

a-grounded out for Marisnick in the 7th. b-singled for Alberto in the 9th.

E – Rocchio (2), Anderson (4). LOB – Cleveland 5, Chicago 7. 2B – Arias (3), Robert Jr. (12), Benintendi (12). HR – Arias (2), off Cease. RBIs – Arias (2), Rocchio (1), Gallagher (3), Zavala (6). SB – Straw (10). CS – Anderson (1), Burger (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 2 (Kwan 2); Chicago 4 (Marisnick 2, Anderson, Burger). RISP – Cleveland 1 for 4; Chicago 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Alberto. GIDP – Arias.

DP – Chicago 1 (Burger, Alberto, Vaughn).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Allen5711151023.04
Sandlin, W, 2-11⅓00001153.71
Stephan, H, 61⅔0000171.53
Clase, S, 15-191⅔10001152.82
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cease, L, 2-36⅓53313914.78
Santos1⅔10000162.35
Bummer10000119.00
Crochet1⅔0000070.00

Inherited runners-scored – Santos 2-1.

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Scott Barry; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T – 2:17. A – 11,900 (40,241).

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Torres 2b512000.253
Judge dh412201.279
Rizzo 1b400002.295
LeMahieu 3b400001.262
Bader cf400001.278
Cabrera rf411001.205
Volpe ss211111.215
Higashioka c400002.197
Hicks lf403101.194
Totals35494110
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf400000.222
Bichette ss413101.328
Chapman 3b400003.311
Varsho cf401001.217
Merrifield lf310010.263
Jansen c401001.190
Kirk dh300012.220
Belt 1b301000.250
Espinal 2b200000.171
a-Guerrero Jr. ph000100.312
Biggio 2b000000.129
Totals3126228
New York200000101490
Toronto100000100260

a-sacrificed for Espinal in the 7th.

LOB – New York 6, Toronto 5. 2B – Judge (7), Cabrera (6), Hicks (2). HR – Judge (12), off Berríos; Volpe (7), off Pearson; Bichette (9), off Cortes. RBIs – Judge 2 (28), Hicks (5), Volpe (18), Bichette (29), Guerrero Jr. (27). CS – Varsho (1). SF – Guerrero Jr..

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Torres, Judge, Bader); Toronto 2 (Chapman, Springer). RISP – New York 1 for 9; Toronto 0 for 3.

GIDP – Torres.

DP – Toronto 1 (Espinal, Bichette, Belt).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cortes, W, 4-26⅔52216915.21
Weber, H, 11⅔10010124.26
Abreu, H, 21⅔00002164.71
Marinaccio, S, 1-41⅔0000074.50
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos, L, 3-4663318964.61
García1000184.58
Pearson2⅔21101352.70

Inherited runners-scored – Weber 1-1, García 1-0. HBP – Berríos (Volpe).

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 2:29. A – 33,290 (49,282).

St. Louis 16, L.A. Dodgers 8
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf311000.252
Thompson rf010010.117
b-Heyward ph-rf100000.192
Freeman 1b512400.313
Smith c410011.317
Muncy 3b411111.222
Martinez dh501200.239
Vargas 2b512000.234
Outman cf401001.264
Peralta lf310010.204
Rojas ss411100.187
Totals3889843
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar cf511100.283
Goldschmidt 1b230030.302
Contreras c522602.256
Arenado dh411211.263
Edman rf100000.274
a-Yepez ph-lf311101.250
Burleson lf010010.225
Gorman 3b523301.295
DeJong ss511100.282
Donovan 2b310010.256
Mercado lf-rf433000.750
Totals3716121465
Los Angeles200005100891
St. Louis00630007x16122

a-homered for Edman in the 3rd. b-flied out for Thompson in the 8th.

E – Vargas (4), DeJong (1), Goldschmidt (1). LOB – Los Angeles 7, St. Louis 3. 2B – Betts (13), Martinez (10), Mercado (1). 3B – Freeman (1). HR – Freeman (8), off Cabrera; Muncy (15), off Cabrera; Contreras (4), off Urías; Yepez (2), off Urías; Gorman (11), off Urías; DeJong (6), off Urías; Arenado (9), off Bickford; Contreras (5), off Almonte; Gorman (12), off Almonte. RBIs – Martinez 2 (21), Rojas (2), Freeman 4 (27), Muncy (33), Contreras 6 (24), Yepez (2), Gorman 3 (36), DeJong (10), Arenado 2 (34), Nootbaar (14). SB – Mercado 2 (2), Goldschmidt (6). CS – Mercado (0).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Outman 2, Rojas, Muncy); St. Louis 1 (Donovan). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 10; St. Louis 4 for 8.

Runners moved up – Nootbaar.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urías, L, 5-43⅔66621684.39
Bickford1⅔23311225.66
Jackson3⅓23313617.98
Almonte24420219.00
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright, W, 1-0555231965.74
Cabrera23310195.06
VerHagen, H, 51⅔20000193.97
Hicks, H, 41⅔0000175.30
Stratton1⅔00001122.70

Inherited runners-scored – Almonte 2-2, Cabrera 2-2. IBB – off Almonte (Goldschmidt). WP – Almonte.

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Nic Lentz.

T – 3:09. A – 36,982 (44,494).

