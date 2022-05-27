Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, May 26, 2022
Cincinnati 20, Chicago Cubs 5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Morel cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Contreras c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.260
|Higgins c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Happ lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.275
|Suzuki rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Ortega rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Schwindel dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.227
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Rivas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Hoerner ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|2
|8
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|4
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|.221
|Drury 3b
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.240
|Pham dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.233
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.156
|Lopez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Stephenson c
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.310
|Farmer ss
|4
|3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|.250
|Aquino rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|a-Naquin ph-rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.258
|Almora Jr. lf
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.314
|Reynolds 2b-1b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.242
|Totals
|38
|20
|20
|20
|7
|4
|Chicago
|210
|020
|000
|5
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|028
|012
|25x
|20
|20
|1
a-intentionally walked for Aquino in the 3rd.
E – Hoffman (1). LOB – Chicago 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B – Schwindel (7), Morel (2), Aquino (2), Pham (6), Drury (10). 3B – Reynolds (1). HR – Hoerner (3), off Greene; Contreras (6), off Greene; Happ (5), off Greene; Farmer (2), off Steele; Farmer (3), off Hughes. RBIs – Schwindel 2 (21), Hoerner (13), Contreras (15), Happ (25), Farmer 5 (22), Pham 3 (17), Stephenson 2 (23), Almora Jr. 3 (4), Reynolds 3 (5), Senzel (4), Drury 3 (25). SB – Morel (2), Suzuki (3). CS – Senzel (2). SF – Pham 2, Reynolds. S – Farmer.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Morel, Rivas, Happ); Cincinnati 3 (Lopez, Naquin, Votto). RISP – Chicago 1 for 7; Cincinnati 9 for 16.
LIDP – Reynolds. GIDP – Schwindel.
DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Happ, Villar, Happ); Cincinnati 1 (Drury, Reynolds, Votto).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele, L, 1-5
|2⅔
|7
|7
|7
|2
|2
|53
|5.40
|Effross
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|12
|3.20
|Hughes
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|2.57
|Martin
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|26
|3.94
|Wick
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|28
|2.65
|Simmons
|1⅔
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|25
|45.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene, W, 2-6
|5⅔
|7
|5
|5
|2
|6
|86
|5.89
|Hoffman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.52
|Kuhnel
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|1.12
|Solomon
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored – Effross 2-2. IBB – off Effross (Naquin). HBP – Kuhnel (Contreras).
Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 3:10. A – 13,578 (42,319).
N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Judge cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.313
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.226
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Andújar lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.165
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Carpenter dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Gonzalez 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Totals
|32
|7
|6
|4
|5
|6
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Franco dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Ramírez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.354
|Paredes 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.195
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Bruján rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.140
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|1
|6
|New York
|000
|003
|103
|7
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|002
|2
|6
|2
E – Kiner-Falefa (6), Walls (7), Bruján (4). LOB – New York 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B – Rizzo (9), Margot (4). RBIs – Judge 2 (36), Andújar (2), Rizzo (27), Margot (22), Paredes (8). SB – Judge (3). SF – Judge.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Rizzo, Torres, Andújar); Tampa Bay 2 (Margot, Paredes). RISP – New York 3 for 10; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Rizzo, Carpenter, Trevino, Arozarena. GIDP – Díaz.
DP – New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes, W, 4-1
|8⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|109
|1.70
|Peralta
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|2.25
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough, L, 0-1
|5⅓
|2
|3
|2
|1
|5
|80
|3.98
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.86
|Garza Jr.
|2⅓
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|36
|5.54
|Raley
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|21
|2.84
Inherited runners-scored – Peralta 1-1, Thompson 2-2, Raley 1-1. HBP – Yarbrough (Carpenter). WP – Yarbrough, Garza Jr..
Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T – 2:49. A – 14,610 (25,000).
Washington 7, Colorado 3
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Daza cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.364
|Blackmon dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.308
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|2
|4
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.229
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.296
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.309
|Thomas lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|Strange-Gordon ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|7
|5
|3
|Colorado
|012
|000
|000
|3
|8
|1
|Washington
|400
|100
|11x
|7
|9
|2
E – McMahon (9), Bell (3), Strange-Gordon (2). LOB – Colorado 6, Washington 7. 2B – Daza (3), Rodgers (8), Bell (8), Hernandez (9), Hernández (11). 3B – Blackmon (1), Strange-Gordon (1). RBIs – Iglesias (13), Blackmon (18), Cron (34), Cruz (24), Bell 2 (25), Hernandez 2 (22), Hernández (11), Robles (13). SB – Strange-Gordon (1), Iglesias (2). SF – Bell. S – Ruiz.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 2 (McMahon, Díaz); Washington 4 (Soto, Robles 2, Hernandez). RISP – Colorado 1 for 9; Washington 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Blackmon, Cron, Ruiz. GIDP – Cron, Díaz, Daza, Franco.
DP – Colorado 1 (McMahon, Rodgers, Cron); Washington 3 (Franco, Hernández, Bell; Strange-Gordon, Hernández, Bell; Strange-Gordon, Hernández, Bell).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, L, 1-5
|6⅔
|6
|5
|5
|3
|2
|104
|6.30
|Blach
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|17
|5.26
|Chacín
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|6.95
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 1-7
|6⅓
|7
|3
|3
|2
|3
|80
|6.30
|Arano, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.34
|Rainey, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.63
|Cishek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.76
Inherited runners-scored – Arano 1-0. WP – Corbin.
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 2:40. A – 16,264 (41,339).
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.287
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|Realmuto c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.269
|Stott ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.119
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|2
|7
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.277
|Duvall rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Arcia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.103
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|0
|1
|11
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|210
|4
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|001
|1
|5
|0
LOB – Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 6. 2B – Herrera (7), Castellanos (11), Olson 2 (18). HR – Realmuto (3), off Wright. RBIs – Realmuto (12), Herrera 2 (12), Castellanos (23).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Stott); Atlanta 3 (Arcia, d'Arnaud, Olson). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 6; Atlanta 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – d'Arnaud. GIDP – Harper.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Olson).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 2-4
|8⅓
|5
|1
|1
|0
|10
|109
|3.56
|Knebel
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.89
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, L, 4-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|5
|92
|2.68
|Smith
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.63
|Chavez
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|5.00
|Lee
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Knebel 1-1, Smith 2-2. HBP – Nola (Olson), Wright (Realmuto). WP – Knebel.
Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 2:43. A – 33,188 (41,084).
Detroit 4, Cleveland 3
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Rosario ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.272
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Clement 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Mercado lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Maile c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|1
|6
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grossman lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.199
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.175
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.300
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.204
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.187
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.179
|Cameron rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Hill cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|4
|10
|Cleveland
|003
|000
|000
|3
|8
|0
|Detroit
|120
|000
|001
|4
|9
|1
One out when winning run scored.
E – Torkelson (1). LOB – Cleveland 5, Detroit 10. 2B – Maile (5), Gonzalez (1), Grossman (6), Schoop (7). RBIs – Maile (3), Miller 2 (19), Báez (13), Schoop (10), Cabrera 2 (18). SF – Schoop.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 1 (Mercado); Detroit 4 (Cameron 2, Candelario 2). RISP – Cleveland 1 for 5; Detroit 4 for 8.
Runners moved up – Ramírez.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pilkington
|3⅓
|7
|3
|3
|4
|4
|87
|3.75
|De Los Santos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.25
|Morgan
|3⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|35
|2.70
|Stephan, L, 2-2
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.00
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal
|7⅔
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|102
|2.44
|Foley
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.84
|Soto, W, 2-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored – De Los Santos 3-0. HBP – Morgan (Báez). WP – Stephan.
Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Segal; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 2:52. A – 12,764 (41,083).
Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Benintendi lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.329
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Dozier dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Melendez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Rivera 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Hicklen cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-O'Hearn ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|1-Blanco pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|3
|7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Buxton cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Garlick lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Larnach lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Sánchez c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Arraez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.347
|Miranda 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|Jeffers dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|c-Gordon ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Celestino rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.324
|a-Kepler ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|39
|2
|12
|2
|2
|10
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|030
|3
|6
|1
|Minnesota
|010
|100
|000
|2
|12
|0
a-flied out for Celestino in the 6th. b-singled for Hicklen in the 8th. c-struck out for Jeffers in the 8th.
1-ran for O'Hearn in the 8th.
E – Lopez (5). LOB – Kansas City 5, Minnesota 12. 2B – Merrifield (8), Witt Jr. (10), Miranda (5). RBIs – Merrifield 2 (20), Witt Jr. (19), Jeffers (12), Celestino (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Dozier 2); Minnesota 5 (Urshela 2, Kepler 2, Buxton). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 4; Minnesota 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – Rivera. GIDP – Witt Jr..
DP – Minnesota 1 (Urshela, Arraez, Miranda).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch
|5⅓
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|94
|3.92
|Snider
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.29
|Staumont, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.08
|Payamps
|⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.31
|Barlow, S, 5-6
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|1.71
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smeltzer
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|80
|1.04
|Duffey, L, 2-3, BS, 1-4
|1⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|31
|4.91
|Cano
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|12.15
Payamps pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored – Snider 1-0, Barlow 3-0.
Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Ryan Additon.
T – 3:05. A – 17,657 (38,544).
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 3
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wong 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Urías ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.244
|McCutchen dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Taylor rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Peterson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Totals
|39
|4
|12
|4
|1
|5
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 2b-ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.348
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.283
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.232
|Yepez lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Molina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.234
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Sosa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|a-Gorman ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Donovan rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|6
|4
|Milwaukee
|210
|100
|000
|4
|12
|0
|St. Louis
|200
|000
|100
|3
|7
|1
a-struck out for Sosa in the 6th.
E – Sosa (2). LOB – Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 11. 2B – Peterson (4), Narváez (6), Cain (4), Edman (8). HR – Urías (4), off Wainwright; Goldschmidt (8), off Gott. RBIs – Urías (8), Taylor (19), Yelich (21), McCutchen (17), Pujols (13), Yepez (8), Goldschmidt (34). SF – Yepez.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 6 (Wong, Narváez, Tellez, Cain, McCutchen, Urías); St. Louis 4 (Yepez, Bader, Pujols 2). RISP – Milwaukee 3 for 11; St. Louis 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Peterson, Arenado. GIDP – Cain.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Edman, Goldschmidt).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, W, 5-1
|5⅔
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|96
|2.31
|Kelley, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Gott, H, 6
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|2.65
|Boxberger, H, 10
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.76
|Hader, S, 16-16
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|0.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, L, 5-4
|5⅔
|10
|4
|3
|1
|2
|100
|3.12
|Pallante
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|44
|0.82
|Gallegos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.24
HBP – Gott (Pujols).
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Dan Bellino.
T – 3:21. A – 35,107 (45,494).
