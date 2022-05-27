Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, May 26, 2022

Cincinnati 20, Chicago Cubs 5
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Morel cf512001.313
Contreras c211111.260
Higgins c100000.273
Happ lf321111.275
Suzuki rf201000.245
Ortega rf201000.219
Schwindel dh401201.227
Wisdom 3b400001.217
Rivas 1b400000.227
Hoerner ss411101.277
Villar 2b400002.239
Totals3558528
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Senzel cf434120.221
Drury 3b612302.240
Pham dh422300.233
Votto 1b310022.156
Lopez 2b100000.265
Stephenson c533200.310
Farmer ss434500.250
Aquino rf101000.130
a-Naquin ph-rf220020.258
Almora Jr. lf533300.314
Reynolds 2b-1b321310.242
Totals3820202074
Chicago210020000580
Cincinnati02801225x20201

a-intentionally walked for Aquino in the 3rd.

E – Hoffman (1). LOB – Chicago 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B – Schwindel (7), Morel (2), Aquino (2), Pham (6), Drury (10). 3B – Reynolds (1). HR – Hoerner (3), off Greene; Contreras (6), off Greene; Happ (5), off Greene; Farmer (2), off Steele; Farmer (3), off Hughes. RBIs – Schwindel 2 (21), Hoerner (13), Contreras (15), Happ (25), Farmer 5 (22), Pham 3 (17), Stephenson 2 (23), Almora Jr. 3 (4), Reynolds 3 (5), Senzel (4), Drury 3 (25). SB – Morel (2), Suzuki (3). CS – Senzel (2). SF – Pham 2, Reynolds. S – Farmer.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Morel, Rivas, Happ); Cincinnati 3 (Lopez, Naquin, Votto). RISP – Chicago 1 for 7; Cincinnati 9 for 16.

LIDP – Reynolds. GIDP – Schwindel.

DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Happ, Villar, Happ); Cincinnati 1 (Drury, Reynolds, Votto).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele, L, 1-52⅔77722535.40
Effross1⅔33310123.20
Hughes2⅔11100232.57
Martin1⅔32211263.94
Wick1⅔12221282.65
Simmons1⅔555102545.00
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene, W, 2-65⅔75526865.89
Hoffman1⅔00001161.52
Kuhnel2⅔10001241.12
Solomon1⅔00000103.86

Inherited runners-scored – Effross 2-2. IBB – off Effross (Naquin). HBP – Kuhnel (Contreras).

Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 3:10. A – 13,578 (42,319).

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Judge cf311210.313
Rizzo 1b401110.226
Torres 2b500001.234
Andújar lf401101.294
Gallo rf400003.165
Kiner-Falefa ss321010.257
Trevino c401000.246
Carpenter dh220010.000
Gonzalez 3b321011.220
Totals3276456
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b300010.268
Franco dh411001.267
Ramírez 1b412001.295
Arozarena lf400001.257
Margot cf402100.354
Paredes 2b400101.195
Zunino c400001.158
Walls ss300001.150
Bruján rf301000.140
Totals3326216
New York000003103761
Tampa Bay000000002262

E – Kiner-Falefa (6), Walls (7), Bruján (4). LOB – New York 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B – Rizzo (9), Margot (4). RBIs – Judge 2 (36), Andújar (2), Rizzo (27), Margot (22), Paredes (8). SB – Judge (3). SF – Judge.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Rizzo, Torres, Andújar); Tampa Bay 2 (Margot, Paredes). RISP – New York 3 for 10; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Rizzo, Carpenter, Trevino, Arozarena. GIDP – Díaz.

DP – New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cortes, W, 4-18⅔411151091.70
Peralta1⅔21101152.25
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Yarbrough, L, 0-15⅓23215803.98
Thompson10001134.86
Garza Jr.2⅓22220365.54
Raley12120212.84

Inherited runners-scored – Peralta 1-1, Thompson 2-2, Raley 1-1. HBP – Yarbrough (Carpenter). WP – Yarbrough, Garza Jr..

Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T – 2:49. A – 14,610 (25,000).

Washington 7, Colorado 3
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe lf401002.280
Daza cf312010.364
Blackmon dh411100.221
Cron 1b300110.308
McMahon 3b400001.255
Rodgers 2b411000.242
Grichuk rf400001.273
Iglesias ss401100.307
Díaz c402000.214
Totals3438324
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández 2b422110.279
Ruiz c411000.282
Soto rf300010.232
Cruz dh311111.229
Bell 1b311200.296
Hernandez lf301210.309
Thomas lf000000.205
Franco 3b300012.253
Strange-Gordon ss412000.283
Robles cf411100.228
Totals3179753
Colorado012000000381
Washington40010011x792

E – McMahon (9), Bell (3), Strange-Gordon (2). LOB – Colorado 6, Washington 7. 2B – Daza (3), Rodgers (8), Bell (8), Hernandez (9), Hernández (11). 3B – Blackmon (1), Strange-Gordon (1). RBIs – Iglesias (13), Blackmon (18), Cron (34), Cruz (24), Bell 2 (25), Hernandez 2 (22), Hernández (11), Robles (13). SB – Strange-Gordon (1), Iglesias (2). SF – Bell. S – Ruiz.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 2 (McMahon, Díaz); Washington 4 (Soto, Robles 2, Hernandez). RISP – Colorado 1 for 9; Washington 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Blackmon, Cron, Ruiz. GIDP – Cron, Díaz, Daza, Franco.

DP – Colorado 1 (McMahon, Rodgers, Cron); Washington 3 (Franco, Hernández, Bell; Strange-Gordon, Hernández, Bell; Strange-Gordon, Hernández, Bell).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez, L, 1-56⅔655321046.30
Blach1⅔11120175.26
Chacín1⅔21101126.95
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, W, 1-76⅓73323806.30
Arano, H, 31000084.34
Rainey, H, 11⅔00001152.63
Cishek1⅔00000104.76

Inherited runners-scored – Arano 1-0. WP – Corbin.

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 2:40. A – 16,264 (41,339).

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hoskins 1b401001.223
Bohm 3b400003.287
Harper dh411000.316
Castellanos rf401101.249
Segura 2b400001.289
Schwarber lf310010.194
Realmuto c321100.240
Herrera cf402201.269
Stott ss200010.119
Totals3246427
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Albies 2b400002.246
Swanson ss401000.268
Riley 3b401002.244
Olson 1b312001.251
d'Arnaud c400000.252
Contreras dh301012.277
Duvall rf400002.195
Arcia lf300001.318
Heredia cf300001.103
Totals32150111
Philadelphia001000210460
Atlanta000000001150

LOB – Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 6. 2B – Herrera (7), Castellanos (11), Olson 2 (18). HR – Realmuto (3), off Wright. RBIs – Realmuto (12), Herrera 2 (12), Castellanos (23).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Stott); Atlanta 3 (Arcia, d'Arnaud, Olson). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 6; Atlanta 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – d'Arnaud. GIDP – Harper.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Olson).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, W, 2-48⅓5110101093.56
Knebel00011152.89
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wright, L, 4-3633325922.68
Smith1000043.63
Chavez1⅔21101165.00
Lee1⅔00001100.00

Inherited runners-scored – Knebel 1-1, Smith 2-2. HBP – Nola (Olson), Wright (Realmuto). WP – Knebel.

Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 2:43. A – 33,188 (41,084).

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Straw cf411000.240
Rosario ss311010.238
Ramírez dh401000.292
Miller 2b401202.272
Naylor 1b400001.292
Gonzalez rf402000.500
Clement 3b400001.212
Mercado lf411001.207
Maile c301101.333
Totals3438316
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grossman lf422011.199
Schoop 2b311111.175
Cabrera dh403210.300
Báez ss301102.204
Candelario 3b400002.187
Torkelson 1b300012.179
Cameron rf401000.174
Barnhart c400000.242
Hill cf411002.226
Totals33494410
Cleveland003000000380
Detroit120000001491

One out when winning run scored.

E – Torkelson (1). LOB – Cleveland 5, Detroit 10. 2B – Maile (5), Gonzalez (1), Grossman (6), Schoop (7). RBIs – Maile (3), Miller 2 (19), Báez (13), Schoop (10), Cabrera 2 (18). SF – Schoop.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 1 (Mercado); Detroit 4 (Cameron 2, Candelario 2). RISP – Cleveland 1 for 5; Detroit 4 for 8.

Runners moved up – Ramírez.

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pilkington3⅓73344873.75
De Los Santos100002232.25
Morgan3⅔00003352.70
Stephan, L, 2-221101133.00
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Skubal7⅔533151022.44
Foley1⅔20000122.84
Soto, W, 2-21⅔10001212.45

Inherited runners-scored – De Los Santos 3-0. HBP – Morgan (Báez). WP – Stephan.

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Segal; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 2:52. A – 12,764 (41,083).

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield rf411201.222
Benintendi lf201020.329
Witt Jr. ss401100.223
Dozier dh401001.265
Melendez c300011.246
Santana 1b400001.160
Rivera 3b411000.224
Lopez 2b400001.201
Hicklen cf200002.000
b-O'Hearn ph101000.190
1-Blanco pr-cf010000.286
Totals3236337
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Buxton cf501001.202
Correa ss502002.280
Garlick lf301002.278
Larnach lf200001.288
Sánchez c502000.216
Urshela 3b401011.254
Arraez 2b311010.347
Miranda 1b412001.164
Jeffers dh301101.204
c-Gordon ph-dh100001.247
Celestino rf201100.324
a-Kepler ph-rf200000.245
Totals392122210
Kansas City000000030361
Minnesota0101000002120

a-flied out for Celestino in the 6th. b-singled for Hicklen in the 8th. c-struck out for Jeffers in the 8th.

1-ran for O'Hearn in the 8th.

E – Lopez (5). LOB – Kansas City 5, Minnesota 12. 2B – Merrifield (8), Witt Jr. (10), Miranda (5). RBIs – Merrifield 2 (20), Witt Jr. (19), Jeffers (12), Celestino (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Dozier 2); Minnesota 5 (Urshela 2, Kepler 2, Buxton). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 4; Minnesota 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Rivera. GIDP – Witt Jr..

DP – Minnesota 1 (Urshela, Arraez, Miranda).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynch5⅓72226943.92
Snider0000065.29
Staumont, W, 2-11⅔00002134.08
Payamps30000101.31
Barlow, S, 5-62⅔20002411.71
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smeltzer7⅔20016801.04
Duffey, L, 2-3, BS, 1-41⅔43310314.91
Cano1⅔000111612.15

Payamps pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored – Snider 1-0, Barlow 3-0.

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Ryan Additon.

T – 3:05. A – 17,657 (38,544).

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 3
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wong 2b511001.221
Urías ss511101.267
Yelich lf402112.244
McCutchen dh512101.258
Tellez 1b401000.247
Taylor rf401100.238
Narváez c402000.242
Cain cf401000.183
Peterson 3b411000.202
Totals39412415
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman 2b-ss513000.288
Goldschmidt 1b422111.348
Arenado 3b300020.283
Pujols dh301110.232
Yepez lf400100.273
Molina c200020.234
Bader cf401000.246
Sosa ss200000.226
a-Gorman ph-2b200002.263
Donovan rf400001.310
Totals3337364
Milwaukee2101000004120
St. Louis200000100371

a-struck out for Sosa in the 6th.

E – Sosa (2). LOB – Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 11. 2B – Peterson (4), Narváez (6), Cain (4), Edman (8). HR – Urías (4), off Wainwright; Goldschmidt (8), off Gott. RBIs – Urías (8), Taylor (19), Yelich (21), McCutchen (17), Pujols (13), Yepez (8), Goldschmidt (34). SF – Yepez.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 6 (Wong, Narváez, Tellez, Cain, McCutchen, Urías); St. Louis 4 (Yepez, Bader, Pujols 2). RISP – Milwaukee 3 for 11; St. Louis 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Peterson, Arenado. GIDP – Cain.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Edman, Goldschmidt).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lauer, W, 5-15⅔42241962.31
Kelley, H, 11⅔00011180.00
Gott, H, 61⅔11100212.65
Boxberger, H, 101⅔10001112.76
Hader, S, 16-161⅔10011230.00
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright, L, 5-45⅔1043121003.12
Pallante3⅔20001440.82
Gallegos1⅔00002113.24

HBP – Gott (Pujols).

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Dan Bellino.

T – 3:21. A – 35,107 (45,494).

