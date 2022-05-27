Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, May 26, 2022

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .222 Benintendi lf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .329 Witt Jr. ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .223 Dozier dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265 Melendez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .246 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .160 Rivera 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .224 Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .201 Hicklen cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-O'Hearn ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .190 1-Blanco pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .286 Totals 32 3 6 3 3 7

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Buxton cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .202 Correa ss 5 0 2 0 0 2 .280 Garlick lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .278 Larnach lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Sánchez c 5 0 2 0 0 0 .216 Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .254 Arraez 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .347 Miranda 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .164 Jeffers dh 3 0 1 1 0 1 .204 c-Gordon ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Celestino rf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .324 a-Kepler ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Totals 39 2 12 2 2 10

Kansas City 000 000 030 3 6 1 Minnesota 010 100 000 2 12 0

a-flied out for Celestino in the 6th. b-singled for Hicklen in the 8th. c-struck out for Jeffers in the 8th.

1-ran for O'Hearn in the 8th.

E – Lopez (5). LOB – Kansas City 5, Minnesota 12. 2B – Merrifield (8), Witt Jr. (10), Miranda (5). RBIs – Merrifield 2 (20), Witt Jr. (19), Jeffers (12), Celestino (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Dozier 2); Minnesota 5 (Urshela 2, Kepler 2, Buxton). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 4; Minnesota 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Rivera. GIDP – Witt Jr..

DP – Minnesota 1 (Urshela, Arraez, Miranda).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynch 5⅓ 7 2 2 2 6 94 3.92 Snider 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.29 Staumont, W, 2-1 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.08 Payamps ⅔ 3 0 0 0 0 10 1.31 Barlow, S, 5-6 2⅔ 2 0 0 0 2 41 1.71

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smeltzer 7⅔ 2 0 0 1 6 80 1.04 Duffey, L, 2-3, BS, 1-4 1⅔ 4 3 3 1 0 31 4.91 Cano 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 1 16 12.15

Payamps pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored – Snider 1-0, Barlow 3-0.

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Ryan Additon.

T – 3:05. A – 17,657 (38,544).