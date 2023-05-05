Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, May 4, 2023

Seattle 5, Oakland 3
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.223
|France 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Kelenic cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Raleigh c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Hernández rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Crawford ss
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.226
|Trammell lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.250
|a-Pollock ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.153
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.189
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|7
|6
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruiz cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Rooker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Laureano dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Bleday rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|b-Noda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Pérez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Peterson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Allen ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.087
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|1
|4
|Seattle
|002
|300
|000
|5
|7
|0
|Oakland
|012
|000
|000
|3
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Trammell in the 8th. b-flied out for Aguilar in the 9th.
LOB – Seattle 8, Oakland 5. 2B – Hernández (5), Kelenic (9). 3B – Ruiz (1). HR – Trammell (2), off Rucinski; Bleday (1), off Kirby. RBIs – Trammell 3 (7), Wong 2 (5), Bleday (1), Ruiz (14), Kemp (9). SB – Laureano (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (France 2, Suárez, Crawford, Kelenic); Oakland 2 (Bleday, Pérez). RISP – Seattle 1 for 5; Oakland 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Kemp, Laureano. GIDP – Hernández, Peterson.
DP – Seattle 1 (France, Crawford, France); Oakland 1 (Allen, Kemp, Aguilar).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby, W, 3-2
|7⅔
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|98
|3.11
|Topa, H, 7
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.38
|Sewald, S, 9-9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.65
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rucinski, L, 0-2
|3
|4
|5
|5
|5
|3
|77
|7.71
|Pruitt
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|22
|0.00
|Long
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|6.75
|Patton
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Lovelady
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.35
|Garcia
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Pruitt 3-0, Long 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 2:34. A – 13,025 (46,847).
Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Suzuki dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Velázquez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Amaya c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|1
|9
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Call cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Meneses dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Smith 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Thomas rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.269
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Garrett lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Robles cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Adams c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Totals
|28
|4
|6
|4
|0
|5
|Chicago
|000
|000
|030
|3
|6
|0
|Washington
|030
|000
|001
|4
|6
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
LOB – Chicago 4, Washington 0. 2B – Mancini (3), Suzuki (3). HR – Thomas (2), off Taillon; Call (3), off Boxberger. RBIs – Mancini (16), Amaya (1), Hoerner (18), Thomas 3 (14), Call (14). SB – Bellinger (6). SF – Amaya.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Mancini 3); Washington 0. RISP – Chicago 2 for 8; Washington 1 for 1.
GIDP – Garrett.
DP – Chicago 1 (Swanson, Hoerner, Mancini).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|3⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|4
|42
|5.29
|Assad
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50
|5.84
|Boxberger, L, 0-1
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4.09
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin
|7⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|6
|80
|5.17
|Harvey, BS, 0-1
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|2.45
|Finnegan, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|5.54
Inherited runners-scored – Harvey 2-2.
Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Knight; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T – 1:55. A – 18,577 (41,376).
Detroit 2, N.Y. Mets 0
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Pham dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Escobar 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Álvarez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|1
|11
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Maton 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.156
|Torkelson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Haase dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Vierling rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Ibáñez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Short 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.189
|Totals
|28
|2
|5
|2
|1
|8
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
|Detroit
|200
|000
|00x
|2
|5
|0
a-struck out for Álvarez in the 9th.
LOB – New York 2, Detroit 5. 2B – Ibáñez (1). HR – Greene (3), off Verlander; Báez (2), off Verlander. RBIs – Greene (9), Báez (13). SB – Greene (3). CS – Pham (1), Nimmo (1).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 0; Detroit 3 (Maton 2, Greene). RISP – New York 0 for 0; Detroit 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Báez. GIDP – Vierling.
DP – New York 1 (Lindor, McNeil, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, L, 0-1
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|79
|3.60
|Brigham
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.50
|Leone
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Smith
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.25
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 3-2
|8⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|102
|1.81
|Lange, S, 5-6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.23
HBP – Brigham (Torkelson), Smith (Báez).
Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Scott Barry.
T – 2:06. A – 18,369 (41,083).
Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marcano ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|1-Andujar pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Suwinski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Joe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.283
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Bae 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Delay c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.372
|a-Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|1
|13
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.327
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Arozarena lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.325
|J.Lowe dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.329
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Walls 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Raley rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Margot cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Totals
|26
|3
|5
|3
|4
|8
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|002
|2
|4
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|100
|01x
|3
|5
|1
a-struck out for Delay in the 9th.
1-ran for Santana in the 9th.
E – Walls (2). LOB – Pittsburgh 4, Tampa Bay 3. 2B – Santana 2 (11), Díaz (5), Paredes (6). HR – Walls (5), off Velasquez; Arozarena (8), off Hernandez; Díaz (8), off Stephenson. RBIs – Santana 2 (19), Walls (11), Arozarena (29), Díaz (17). SB – J.Lowe (5). CS – J.Lowe (1), Arozarena (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Suwinski, Joe); Tampa Bay 2 (Raley, J.Lowe). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 4; Tampa Bay 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Arozarena. GIDP – Delay, Arozarena.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Marcano, Bae, Santana); Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Walls, Díaz).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, L, 4-3
|3⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|54
|3.06
|Hernandez
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|1.98
|Underwood Jr.
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|32
|2.30
|Holderman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|3.21
|Stephenson
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|1.29
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, W, 4-0
|7⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|10
|80
|2.25
|Thompson, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.86
|Adam, S, 2-3
|1⅔
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|25
|1.46
HBP – Adam (Marcano).
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 2:14. A – 12,418 (25,025).
L.A. Angels 11, St. Louis 7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Neto ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.262
|Ohtani dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.308
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Rendon 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Lamb 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.234
|Urshela 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Ward lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Thaiss c
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.265
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.231
|Phillips cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.083
|Totals
|39
|11
|16
|11
|3
|8
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar rf
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.300
|Gorman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|a-Motter ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Arenado dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.284
|O'Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Donovan 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Carlson cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.235
|Edman ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.265
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|4
|5
|Los Angeles
|046
|100
|000
|11
|16
|0
|St. Louis
|200
|302
|000
|7
|10
|1
a-popped out for Gorman in the 6th.
E – Edman (4). LOB – Los Angeles 7, St. Louis 7. 2B – Rengifo (2), Ward (3), Contreras 2 (9), Goldschmidt (12). HR – Rengifo (2), off Flaherty; Edman (5), off Canning. RBIs – Thaiss 2 (6), Rengifo 4 (13), Lamb (5), Ward (14), Phillips (2), Neto 2 (7), Contreras 2 (14), Edman 3 (13), Goldschmidt 2 (16). SF – Ward, Rengifo.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Phillips 2, Neto); St. Louis 5 (O'Neill 2, Goldschmidt, Arenado, Motter). RISP – Los Angeles 8 for 15; St. Louis 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Gorman, Donovan. GIDP – Renfroe, Ward.
DP – St. Louis 3 (Gorman, Donovan, Goldschmidt; Gorman, Donovan, Goldschmidt; Edman, Donovan, Goldschmidt).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning, W, 2-0
|5⅔
|6
|5
|5
|3
|3
|88
|5.31
|Loup
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|25
|7.00
|Devenski
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Davidson
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.25
|Moore
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.10
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty, L, 2-4
|2⅓
|9
|10
|10
|1
|3
|74
|6.29
|Woodford
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|31
|5.40
|Stratton
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|3.44
|Romero
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|1.23
|VerHagen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|4.20
Inherited runners-scored – Devenski 1-0, Woodford 3-3. HBP – Flaherty (Rendon).
Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, John Tumpane; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T – 2:58. A – 40,508 (44,494).
Baltimore 13, Kansas City 10
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.245
|Rutschman dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Santander rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.241
|2-McKenna pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Stowers lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Frazier 2b
|3
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.241
|Mateo ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.321
|Henderson 3b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.190
|a-Urías ph-3b
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.280
|McCann c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Totals
|37
|13
|10
|12
|9
|6
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.237
|Pasquantino 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Dozier lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.268
|Melendez rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Pratto lf-1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Garcia 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.417
|Massey 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.184
|Isbel cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.209
|1-Bradley Jr. pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.156
|Fermin c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.364
|Totals
|41
|10
|16
|10
|6
|11
|Baltimore
|233
|000
|023
|13
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|013
|210
|201
|10
|16
|1
a-singled for Henderson in the 8th.
1-ran for Isbel in the 7th. 2-ran for Santander in the 9th.
E – Melendez (2). LOB – Baltimore 7, Kansas City 10. 2B – Mullins (5), Mountcastle (9), Urías (7), Melendez 2 (7), Massey (2), Witt Jr. (5), Garcia (1). 3B – Fermin (1). HR – Santander (3), off Lyles; Henderson (3), off Lyles; Fermin (1), off Rodriguez; Perez (6), off Rodriguez; Isbel (1), off Rodriguez. RBIs – Santander 2 (13), Mullins 3 (26), Mateo (19), Henderson 2 (6), Urías 4 (15), Garcia (2), Fermin 2 (2), Perez 2 (18), Isbel 2 (9), Pasquantino (15), Massey (6), Witt Jr. (13). SB – Garcia (1), Frazier (5), Mateo (11), Urías 2 (2), McCann (1). CS – Witt Jr. (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Mountcastle, Santander, Rutschman 2); Kansas City 7 (Pasquantino, Garcia, Pratto 2, Isbel, Dozier 2). RISP – Baltimore 7 for 14; Kansas City 6 for 18.
Runners moved up – Rutschman, Pratto, Pasquantino. GIDP – Mountcastle, Pasquantino.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Frazier, Mateo, Mountcastle); Kansas City 1 (Fermin, Pratto).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez
|3
|8
|6
|6
|1
|3
|77
|5.46
|Pérez
|1⅓
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|5.25
|Baker, H, 7
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|18
|1.72
|Coulombe, BS, 0-1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|21
|2.38
|Cano, W, 1-0
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|32
|0.00
|Bautista
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|32
|1.84
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles
|5⅔
|6
|8
|6
|2
|3
|102
|6.69
|Cox
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Chapman, L, 1-2, BS, 1-2
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|21
|3.09
|Garrett
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|26
|3.77
|Staumont
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored – Pérez 1-1, Coulombe 3-0, Cano 2-1, Garrett 2-0, Staumont 2-1. IBB – off Baker (Perez). HBP – Lyles (McCann). WP – Bautista, Lyles(2), Staumont.
Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T – 3:24. A – 11,514 (38,427).
Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 3 (12)
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.233
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.206
|Buxton dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.262
|Polanco 2b
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.308
|Solano 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|c-Larnach ph-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.221
|Miranda 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Gallo lf-1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.206
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|2-Castro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Jeffers c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|a-Gordon ph-cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.161
|Totals
|42
|7
|5
|6
|8
|15
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.275
|Vaughn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|1-Hamilton pr-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Jiménez dh
|5
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.258
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Haseley rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|b-Anderson ph-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.218
|Alberto 3b-1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Andrus ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.196
|Sosa 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.140
|Zavala c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.171
|d-Grandal ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|41
|3
|7
|3
|8
|14
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|010
|005
|7
|5
|0
|Chicago
|002
|000
|000
|001
|3
|7
|2
a-popped out for Taylor in the 7th. b-grounded out for Haseley in the 8th. c-struck out for Solano in the 9th. d-lined out for Zavala in the 9th.
1-ran for Vaughn in the 8th. 2-ran for Vázquez in the 10th.
E – Andrus (3), Anderson (1). LOB – Minnesota 10, Chicago 14. 2B – Gordon (3), Robert Jr. (7), Alberto (1). HR – Correa (4), off Giolito; Buxton (8), off R.López; Jiménez (4), off P.López. RBIs – Correa 2 (14), Buxton (19), Gordon (5), Jiménez 3 (15). SB – Hamilton (2). S – Sosa.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Larnach 2, Solano); Chicago 9 (Hamilton 3, Alberto, Andrus 4, Sosa). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 13; Chicago 1 for 16.
Runners moved up – Grandal. GIDP – Correa, Vaughn, Anderson.
DP – Minnesota 2 (Miranda, Polanco, Solano; Polanco, Gallo); Chicago 1 (Andrus, Anderson, Alberto).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|P.López
|7⅔
|6
|2
|2
|1
|8
|101
|3.77
|Duran
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|2.31
|J.López
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|1.29
|Stewart
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|16
|0.00
|Pagán, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|5.11
|Moran
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.93
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito
|7⅔
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|101
|3.67
|R.López, BS, 3-7
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|8.78
|Graveman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|4.73
|Lambert
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|6.00
|Bummer
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|8.18
|Colomé, L, 0-1
|⅓
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|11
|18.00
|Peralta
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|31
|27.00
Inherited runners-scored – Peralta 2-2. IBB – off Duran (Robert Jr.), off J.López (Benintendi), off Stewart (Jiménez), off Stewart (Robert Jr.), off Pagán (Benintendi). WP – P.López, Duran, Stewart.
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T – 3:37. A – 14,650 (40,241).
Colorado 9, Milwaukee 6
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.243
|Winker dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.258
|Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Turang 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Taylor rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.100
|Wiemer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|c-Voit ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|6
|1
|7
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.280
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Bryant rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.309
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|1-McMahon pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Moustakas 3b-1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Trejo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|b-Castro ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.234
|Tovar ss
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|Doyle cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|Serven c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|a-Díaz ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.337
|Totals
|32
|9
|11
|8
|3
|4
|Milwaukee
|200
|011
|002
|6
|13
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|45x
|9
|11
|0
a-sacrificed for Serven in the 7th. b-singled for Trejo in the 8th. c-struck out for Wiemer in the 9th.
1-ran for Cron in the 8th.
LOB – Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5. 2B – Bryant (5), Tovar (7), Moustakas (5). 3B – Anderson (1). HR – Yelich (4), off Seabold; Tellez (9), off Seabold; Taylor (1), off Seabold. RBIs – Yelich 2 (13), Tellez (22), Taylor (2), Caratini (5), Winker (12), Tovar 2 (11), Díaz 2 (16), Castro 2 (9), Blackmon 2 (11). SB – Doyle (4). SF – Díaz 2.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Tellez, Taylor); Colorado 3 (Cron, Profar, Trejo). RISP – Milwaukee 3 for 6; Colorado 4 for 9.
GIDP – Caratini, Profar.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Turang, Tellez); Colorado 1 (Tovar, Trejo, Cron).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley
|6⅔
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|90
|2.31
|Payamps, BS, 1-2
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|3.14
|Strzelecki, L, 2-2
|⅓
|3
|5
|5
|1
|1
|27
|4.20
|T.Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Seabold
|5⅔
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|75
|5.30
|Mears
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|29
|6.00
|Hand, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.86
|Johnson
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|31
|5.11
Inherited runners-scored – Payamps 1-1, T.Miller 3-3. HBP – Miley (Blackmon), Strzelecki (Tovar). WP – T.Miller.
Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, John Libka; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, James Hoye.
T – 2:43. A – 30,647 (50,144).
Atlanta 6, Miami 3
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.355
|Hilliard cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.244
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.287
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Grissom ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|.258
|Ozuna dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.153
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Pillar cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|4
|11
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Soler dh
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.220
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.424
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Hampson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Chisholm Jr. ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Burdick cf-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|3
|3
|Atlanta
|120
|100
|002
|6
|12
|0
|Miami
|200
|010
|000
|3
|10
|3
a-grounded out for Hampson in the 8th.
E – Gurriel (1), Fortes (3), Luzardo (2). LOB – Atlanta 10, Miami 8. 2B – Murphy (8), Rosario (6), Albies (7), Soler (9). HR – Ozuna (5), off Luzardo; Olson (9), off Puk; Soler (6), off Dodd. RBIs – Murphy (24), Pillar (8), Acuña Jr. (20), Ozuna (8), Olson (26), Grissom (7), Soler 3 (13). SB – Berti (5), Pillar (2). CS – Fortes (1). SF – Pillar, Grissom.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 7 (Albies, Ozuna, Olson 2, Acuña Jr., Grissom 2); Miami 3 (Hampson 2, Soler). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 10; Miami 2 for 6.
GIDP – Murphy, Arraez.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Riley, Grissom, Olson); Miami 2 (Berti, Arraez, Gurriel; Segura, Arraez, Gurriel).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dodd, W, 2-1
|6⅔
|8
|3
|3
|3
|1
|85
|6.46
|Tonkin, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.12
|Anderson, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.29
|Minter, S, 7-9
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|7.47
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo, L, 2-2
|5
|7
|4
|3
|3
|5
|106
|3.66
|Brazoban
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|31
|2.37
|Floro
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.98
|Puk
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|20
|2.13
|Okert
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.76
Inherited runners-scored – Brazoban 1-0, Okert 2-0. IBB – off Luzardo (Acuña Jr.), off Dodd (Segura).
Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T – 2:36. A – 8,295 (37,446).
Boston 11, Toronto 5
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.210
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.331
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.320
|Varsho lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.351
|Belt dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|a-Kirk ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|D.Jansen c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.169
|Biggio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|b-Merrifield ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|3
|9
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tapia rf
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.235
|Yoshida lf
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.317
|Turner dh
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.240
|Duran cf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.417
|Casas 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|Valdez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Hernández ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.340
|Totals
|40
|11
|16
|11
|2
|7
|Toronto
|000
|130
|001
|5
|9
|1
|Boston
|150
|200
|03x
|11
|16
|1
a-grounded out for Belt in the 6th. b-grounded out for Biggio in the 6th.
E – D.Jansen (3), Devers (3). LOB – Toronto 7, Boston 7. 2B – Bichette (6), Guerrero Jr. (7), Devers (8), Tapia (2). HR – Guerrero Jr. (7), off Bello; Yoshida (6), off Gausman; Devers (11), off Pop. RBIs – Guerrero Jr. 2 (20), Bichette (22), Varsho (11), Springer (11), Yoshida 3 (24), McGuire (7), Tapia (5), Devers 4 (31), Duran (13), Turner (11). SB – Turner (2), Tapia 2 (3), Duran (4). SF – Varsho.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 5 (Chapman, Varsho, D.Jansen, Guerrero Jr. 2); Boston 6 (Valdez 2, Casas 3, Duran). RISP – Toronto 3 for 10; Boston 7 for 15.
Runners moved up – Bichette, Hernández, Yoshida. GIDP – Kirk.
DP – Boston 1 (Valdez, Hernández, Casas).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 2-3
|3⅓
|10
|8
|8
|1
|4
|88
|3.86
|Mayza
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|0.87
|Swanson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.72
|Bass
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.97
|Pop
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|14
|6.59
|García
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5.40
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bello, W, 1-1
|5⅔
|6
|4
|2
|1
|5
|87
|5.71
|Bernardino
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|0.00
|Schreiber
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.30
|Brasier
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|8.04
Inherited runners-scored – Mayza 1-1, Schreiber 1-0. WP – Gausman(2).
Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Will Little.
T – 2:53. A – 30,173 (37,755).
