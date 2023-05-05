Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, May 4, 2023

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler rf 4 1 1 0 2 1 .233 Correa ss 5 1 1 2 1 2 .206 Buxton dh 4 1 1 1 2 2 .262 Polanco 2b 6 0 1 2 0 1 .308 Solano 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .271 c-Larnach ph-lf 3 1 0 0 0 3 .221 Miranda 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .220 Gallo lf-1b 2 1 0 0 3 0 .206 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 2-Castro pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .189 Jeffers c 1 1 0 0 0 0 .268 Taylor cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .233 a-Gordon ph-cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .161 Totals 42 7 5 6 8 15

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 2 0 .275 Vaughn 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .252 1-Hamilton pr-rf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .000 Jiménez dh 5 1 3 3 1 0 .258 Sheets rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Haseley rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 b-Anderson ph-ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Robert Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 2 2 .218 Alberto 3b-1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .192 Andrus ss-2b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .196 Sosa 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .140 Zavala c 2 1 0 0 1 2 .171 d-Grandal ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Totals 41 3 7 3 8 14

Minnesota 000 001 010 005 7 5 0 Chicago 002 000 000 001 3 7 2

a-popped out for Taylor in the 7th. b-grounded out for Haseley in the 8th. c-struck out for Solano in the 9th. d-lined out for Zavala in the 9th.

1-ran for Vaughn in the 8th. 2-ran for Vázquez in the 10th.

E – Andrus (3), Anderson (1). LOB – Minnesota 10, Chicago 14. 2B – Gordon (3), Robert Jr. (7), Alberto (1). HR – Correa (4), off Giolito; Buxton (8), off R.López; Jiménez (4), off P.López. RBIs – Correa 2 (14), Buxton (19), Gordon (5), Jiménez 3 (15). SB – Hamilton (2). S – Sosa.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Larnach 2, Solano); Chicago 9 (Hamilton 3, Alberto, Andrus 4, Sosa). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 13; Chicago 1 for 16.

Runners moved up – Grandal. GIDP – Correa, Vaughn, Anderson.

DP – Minnesota 2 (Miranda, Polanco, Solano; Polanco, Gallo); Chicago 1 (Andrus, Anderson, Alberto).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA P.López 7⅔ 6 2 2 1 8 101 3.77 Duran 1⅔ 0 0 0 2 0 16 2.31 J.López 1⅔ 0 0 0 2 0 16 1.29 Stewart 1⅔ 0 0 0 2 3 16 0.00 Pagán, W, 2-0 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 2 20 5.11 Moran 1⅔ 1 1 0 0 1 15 5.93

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito 7⅔ 2 1 1 3 7 101 3.67 R.López, BS, 3-7 1⅔ 1 1 1 0 1 13 8.78 Graveman 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 2 14 4.73 Lambert 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 0 11 6.00 Bummer 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 3 16 8.18 Colomé, L, 0-1 ⅓ 0 3 1 1 0 11 18.00 Peralta 2 2 2 2 2 31 27.00

Inherited runners-scored – Peralta 2-2. IBB – off Duran (Robert Jr.), off J.López (Benintendi), off Stewart (Jiménez), off Stewart (Robert Jr.), off Pagán (Benintendi). WP – P.López, Duran, Stewart.

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 3:37. A – 14,650 (40,241).