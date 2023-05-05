Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, May 4, 2023

Seattle 5, Oakland 3
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez dh400012.223
France 1b501000.235
Kelenic cf501002.304
Suárez 3b401010.237
Raleigh c310010.215
Hernández rf311011.213
Crawford ss220021.226
Trammell lf211310.250
a-Pollock ph-lf100000.153
Wong 2b402200.189
Totals3357576
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ruiz cf411101.265
Kemp 2b400101.167
Rooker lf401000.316
Laureano dh402000.243
Bleday rf412100.250
Aguilar 1b301000.266
b-Noda ph100000.219
Pérez c401001.326
Peterson 3b400001.195
Allen ss210010.087
Totals3438314
Seattle002300000570
Oakland012000000380

a-grounded out for Trammell in the 8th. b-flied out for Aguilar in the 9th.

LOB – Seattle 8, Oakland 5. 2B – Hernández (5), Kelenic (9). 3B – Ruiz (1). HR – Trammell (2), off Rucinski; Bleday (1), off Kirby. RBIs – Trammell 3 (7), Wong 2 (5), Bleday (1), Ruiz (14), Kemp (9). SB – Laureano (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (France 2, Suárez, Crawford, Kelenic); Oakland 2 (Bleday, Pérez). RISP – Seattle 1 for 5; Oakland 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Kemp, Laureano. GIDP – Hernández, Peterson.

DP – Seattle 1 (France, Crawford, France); Oakland 1 (Allen, Kemp, Aguilar).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby, W, 3-27⅔73312983.11
Topa, H, 71⅔10001151.38
Sewald, S, 9-91⅔00001102.65
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rucinski, L, 0-2345553777.71
Pruitt1⅔00020220.00
Long1⅓20002266.75
Patton1⅔00001170.00
Lovelady1⅔00000142.35
Garcia1⅔10000110.00

Inherited runners-scored – Pruitt 3-0, Long 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 2:34. A – 13,025 (46,847).

Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hoerner 2b401101.304
Swanson ss400001.284
Happ lf300011.299
Suzuki dh401001.274
Bellinger cf412001.299
Wisdom 3b411003.238
Mancini 1b411100.267
Velázquez rf300001.280
Amaya c200100.000
Totals3236319
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Call cf-lf411100.230
García 2b300000.223
Candelario 3b300001.226
Meneses dh311000.276
Smith 1b312000.259
Thomas rf311300.269
Abrams ss301001.248
Garrett lf300001.286
Robles cf000000.302
Adams c300002.211
Totals2846405
Chicago000000030360
Washington030000001460

No outs when winning run scored.

LOB – Chicago 4, Washington 0. 2B – Mancini (3), Suzuki (3). HR – Thomas (2), off Taillon; Call (3), off Boxberger. RBIs – Mancini (16), Amaya (1), Hoerner (18), Thomas 3 (14), Call (14). SB – Bellinger (6). SF – Amaya.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Mancini 3); Washington 0. RISP – Chicago 2 for 8; Washington 1 for 1.

GIDP – Garrett.

DP – Chicago 1 (Swanson, Hoerner, Mancini).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon3⅔33304425.29
Assad5⅔20001505.84
Boxberger, L, 0-11110014.09
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin7⅔32206805.17
Harvey, BS, 0-11⅔21101202.45
Finnegan, W, 1-11⅔10012205.54

Inherited runners-scored – Harvey 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Knight; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T – 1:55. A – 18,577 (41,376).

Detroit 2, N.Y. Mets 0
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf401001.302
Marte rf401001.228
Lindor ss300002.212
Alonso 1b300002.244
Pham dh301002.241
McNeil 2b300001.286
Canha lf300001.222
Escobar 3b200010.167
Álvarez c200000.200
a-Vogelbach ph100001.267
Totals28030111
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry lf300011.262
Greene cf412101.252
Báez ss311100.240
Maton 3b400003.156
Torkelson 1b200000.206
Haase dh301000.280
Vierling rf300000.272
Ibáñez 2b301000.235
Short 2b000000.444
Rogers c300003.189
Totals2825218
New York000000000030
Detroit20000000x250

a-struck out for Álvarez in the 9th.

LOB – New York 2, Detroit 5. 2B – Ibáñez (1). HR – Greene (3), off Verlander; Báez (2), off Verlander. RBIs – Greene (9), Báez (13). SB – Greene (3). CS – Pham (1), Nimmo (1).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 0; Detroit 3 (Maton 2, Greene). RISP – New York 0 for 0; Detroit 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Báez. GIDP – Vierling.

DP – New York 1 (Lindor, McNeil, Alonso).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander, L, 0-15⅔52215793.60
Brigham1⅔00001194.50
Leone1⅔00001110.00
Smith1⅔00001212.25
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez, W, 3-28⅔200191021.81
Lange, S, 5-61⅔10002131.23

HBP – Brigham (Torkelson), Smith (Báez).

Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Scott Barry.

T – 2:06. A – 18,369 (41,083).

Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marcano ss310002.243
Reynolds lf411001.325
McCutchen dh400003.238
Santana 1b402200.278
1-Andujar pr000000.333
Suwinski cf300012.250
Joe rf400003.283
Hayes 3b301000.225
Bae 2b300000.253
Delay c200001.372
a-Castro ph100001.271
Totals31242113
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b412100.327
Franco ss300010.298
Arozarena lf311111.325
J.Lowe dh200011.329
Paredes 3b301000.263
Walls 2b311101.290
Raley rf300002.217
Bethancourt c300002.224
Margot cf200011.241
Totals2635348
Pittsburgh000000002240
Tampa Bay01010001x351

a-struck out for Delay in the 9th.

1-ran for Santana in the 9th.

E – Walls (2). LOB – Pittsburgh 4, Tampa Bay 3. 2B – Santana 2 (11), Díaz (5), Paredes (6). HR – Walls (5), off Velasquez; Arozarena (8), off Hernandez; Díaz (8), off Stephenson. RBIs – Santana 2 (19), Walls (11), Arozarena (29), Díaz (17). SB – J.Lowe (5). CS – J.Lowe (1), Arozarena (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Suwinski, Joe); Tampa Bay 2 (Raley, J.Lowe). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 4; Tampa Bay 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Arozarena. GIDP – Delay, Arozarena.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Marcano, Bae, Santana); Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Walls, Díaz).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Velasquez, L, 4-33⅔21112543.06
Hernandez1⅔21101211.98
Underwood Jr.2⅔00021322.30
Holderman1⅔0000393.21
Stephenson1⅔11111161.29
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin, W, 4-07⅔300010802.25
Thompson, H, 21⅔0000081.86
Adam, S, 2-31⅔12013251.46

HBP – Adam (Marcano).

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 2:14. A – 12,418 (25,025).

L.A. Angels 11, St. Louis 7
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Neto ss501202.262
Ohtani dh311021.308
Renfroe rf511001.254
Rendon 3b322010.266
Lamb 1b421102.234
Urshela 1b100000.276
Ward lf413100.237
Thaiss c523200.265
Rengifo 2b423401.231
Phillips cf501101.083
Totals3911161138
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar rf514000.262
Goldschmidt 1b502201.300
Gorman 3b310000.268
a-Motter ph-3b200000.200
Arenado dh410011.236
Contreras c412210.284
O'Neill lf400002.228
Donovan 2b400001.253
Carlson cf210020.235
Edman ss422300.265
Totals37710745
Los Angeles04610000011160
St. Louis2003020007101

a-popped out for Gorman in the 6th.

E – Edman (4). LOB – Los Angeles 7, St. Louis 7. 2B – Rengifo (2), Ward (3), Contreras 2 (9), Goldschmidt (12). HR – Rengifo (2), off Flaherty; Edman (5), off Canning. RBIs – Thaiss 2 (6), Rengifo 4 (13), Lamb (5), Ward (14), Phillips (2), Neto 2 (7), Contreras 2 (14), Edman 3 (13), Goldschmidt 2 (16). SF – Ward, Rengifo.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Phillips 2, Neto); St. Louis 5 (O'Neill 2, Goldschmidt, Arenado, Motter). RISP – Los Angeles 8 for 15; St. Louis 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Gorman, Donovan. GIDP – Renfroe, Ward.

DP – St. Louis 3 (Gorman, Donovan, Goldschmidt; Gorman, Donovan, Goldschmidt; Edman, Donovan, Goldschmidt).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Canning, W, 2-05⅔65533885.31
Loup22210257.00
Devenski1⅓00001170.00
Davidson1⅔20001182.25
Moore1⅔00000121.10
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flaherty, L, 2-42⅓9101013746.29
Woodford141010315.40
Stratton2⅔10003283.44
Romero1⅓10001241.23
VerHagen110011234.20

Inherited runners-scored – Devenski 1-0, Woodford 3-3. HBP – Flaherty (Rendon).

Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, John Tumpane; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T – 2:58. A – 40,508 (44,494).

Baltimore 13, Kansas City 10
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf501312.245
Rutschman dh500011.299
Mountcastle 1b411010.256
Santander rf512202.241
2-McKenna pr-rf010000.267
Stowers lf410010.143
Frazier 2b342020.241
Mateo ss421111.321
Henderson 3b221210.190
a-Urías ph-3b202400.280
McCann c310010.225
Totals3713101296
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Witt Jr. ss513111.237
Pasquantino 1b501101.288
Dozier lf100001.159
Perez dh411211.268
Melendez rf513002.200
Pratto lf-1b510002.333
Garcia 3b512101.417
Massey 2b321121.184
Isbel cf412200.209
1-Bradley Jr. pr-cf000010.156
Fermin c423211.364
Totals41101610611
Baltimore23300002313100
Kansas City01321020110161

a-singled for Henderson in the 8th.

1-ran for Isbel in the 7th. 2-ran for Santander in the 9th.

E – Melendez (2). LOB – Baltimore 7, Kansas City 10. 2B – Mullins (5), Mountcastle (9), Urías (7), Melendez 2 (7), Massey (2), Witt Jr. (5), Garcia (1). 3B – Fermin (1). HR – Santander (3), off Lyles; Henderson (3), off Lyles; Fermin (1), off Rodriguez; Perez (6), off Rodriguez; Isbel (1), off Rodriguez. RBIs – Santander 2 (13), Mullins 3 (26), Mateo (19), Henderson 2 (6), Urías 4 (15), Garcia (2), Fermin 2 (2), Perez 2 (18), Isbel 2 (9), Pasquantino (15), Massey (6), Witt Jr. (13). SB – Garcia (1), Frazier (5), Mateo (11), Urías 2 (2), McCann (1). CS – Witt Jr. (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Mountcastle, Santander, Rutschman 2); Kansas City 7 (Pasquantino, Garcia, Pratto 2, Isbel, Dozier 2). RISP – Baltimore 7 for 14; Kansas City 6 for 18.

Runners moved up – Rutschman, Pratto, Pasquantino. GIDP – Mountcastle, Pasquantino.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Frazier, Mateo, Mountcastle); Kansas City 1 (Fermin, Pratto).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez386613775.46
Pérez1⅓31100205.25
Baker, H, 710020181.72
Coulombe, BS, 0-122212212.38
Cano, W, 1-02⅔10003320.00
Bautista1⅔11123321.84
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles5⅔686231026.69
Cox2⅔00011180.00
Chapman, L, 1-2, BS, 1-212230213.09
Garrett1⅔33321263.77
Staumont00011152.25

Inherited runners-scored – Pérez 1-1, Coulombe 3-0, Cano 2-1, Garrett 2-0, Staumont 2-1. IBB – off Baker (Perez). HBP – Lyles (McCann). WP – Bautista, Lyles(2), Staumont.

Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 3:24. A – 11,514 (38,427).

Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 3 (12)
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kepler rf411021.233
Correa ss511212.206
Buxton dh411122.262
Polanco 2b601201.308
Solano 1b300002.271
c-Larnach ph-lf310003.221
Miranda 3b500002.220
Gallo lf-1b210030.206
Vázquez c400001.233
2-Castro pr000000.189
Jeffers c110000.268
Taylor cf200001.233
a-Gordon ph-cf311100.161
Totals42756815
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Benintendi lf401020.275
Vaughn 1b300011.252
1-Hamilton pr-rf210001.000
Jiménez dh513310.258
Sheets rf300001.263
Haseley rf000000.500
b-Anderson ph-ss300001.293
Robert Jr. cf401022.218
Alberto 3b-1b501002.192
Andrus ss-2b401012.196
Sosa 2b-3b400002.140
Zavala c210012.171
d-Grandal ph-c200000.253
Totals41373814
Minnesota000001010005750
Chicago002000000001372

a-popped out for Taylor in the 7th. b-grounded out for Haseley in the 8th. c-struck out for Solano in the 9th. d-lined out for Zavala in the 9th.

1-ran for Vaughn in the 8th. 2-ran for Vázquez in the 10th.

E – Andrus (3), Anderson (1). LOB – Minnesota 10, Chicago 14. 2B – Gordon (3), Robert Jr. (7), Alberto (1). HR – Correa (4), off Giolito; Buxton (8), off R.López; Jiménez (4), off P.López. RBIs – Correa 2 (14), Buxton (19), Gordon (5), Jiménez 3 (15). SB – Hamilton (2). S – Sosa.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Larnach 2, Solano); Chicago 9 (Hamilton 3, Alberto, Andrus 4, Sosa). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 13; Chicago 1 for 16.

Runners moved up – Grandal. GIDP – Correa, Vaughn, Anderson.

DP – Minnesota 2 (Miranda, Polanco, Solano; Polanco, Gallo); Chicago 1 (Andrus, Anderson, Alberto).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
P.López7⅔622181013.77
Duran1⅔00020162.31
J.López1⅔00020161.29
Stewart1⅔00023160.00
Pagán, W, 2-01⅔00012205.11
Moran1⅔11001155.93
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito7⅔211371013.67
R.López, BS, 3-71⅔11101138.78
Graveman1⅔00012144.73
Lambert1⅔00010116.00
Bummer1⅔00003168.18
Colomé, L, 0-1031101118.00
Peralta222223127.00

Inherited runners-scored – Peralta 2-2. IBB – off Duran (Robert Jr.), off J.López (Benintendi), off Stewart (Jiménez), off Stewart (Robert Jr.), off Pagán (Benintendi). WP – P.López, Duran, Stewart.

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 3:37. A – 14,650 (40,241).

Colorado 9, Milwaukee 6
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf523200.243
Winker dh502101.258
Adames ss500001.212
Tellez 1b411102.258
Anderson 3b413000.264
Caratini c402100.333
Turang 2b311010.241
Taylor rf411100.100
Wiemer cf300002.207
c-Voit ph100001.204
Totals38613617
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh502201.280
Profar lf400010.211
Bryant rf302011.309
Cron 1b401000.250
1-McMahon pr-3b010000.215
Moustakas 3b-1b422001.245
Trejo 2b311000.238
b-Castro ph-2b111200.234
Tovar ss321200.222
Doyle cf321010.174
Serven c200001.130
a-Díaz ph-c000200.337
Totals32911834
Milwaukee2000110026130
Colorado00000045x9110

a-sacrificed for Serven in the 7th. b-singled for Trejo in the 8th. c-struck out for Wiemer in the 9th.

1-ran for Cron in the 8th.

LOB – Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5. 2B – Bryant (5), Tovar (7), Moustakas (5). 3B – Anderson (1). HR – Yelich (4), off Seabold; Tellez (9), off Seabold; Taylor (1), off Seabold. RBIs – Yelich 2 (13), Tellez (22), Taylor (2), Caratini (5), Winker (12), Tovar 2 (11), Díaz 2 (16), Castro 2 (9), Blackmon 2 (11). SB – Doyle (4). SF – Díaz 2.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Tellez, Taylor); Colorado 3 (Cron, Profar, Trejo). RISP – Milwaukee 3 for 6; Colorado 4 for 9.

GIDP – Caratini, Profar.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Turang, Tellez); Colorado 1 (Tovar, Trejo, Cron).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miley6⅔63322902.31
Payamps, BS, 1-21⅔11101213.14
Strzelecki, L, 2-235511274.20
T.Miller10000120.00
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Seabold5⅔73301755.30
Mears2⅔31104296.00
Hand, W, 1-11⅔10001203.86
Johnson1⅔22211315.11

Inherited runners-scored – Payamps 1-1, T.Miller 3-3. HBP – Miley (Blackmon), Strzelecki (Tovar). WP – T.Miller.

Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, John Libka; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, James Hoye.

T – 2:43. A – 30,647 (50,144).

Atlanta 6, Miami 3
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf311111.355
Hilliard cf100001.267
Olson 1b511102.244
Riley 3b412011.248
Murphy c401111.287
Albies 2b503000.288
Grissom ss400104.258
Ozuna dh421111.153
Rosario lf412000.236
Pillar cf-rf301100.262
Totals376126411
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti ss513000.261
Soler dh513301.220
Arraez 2b401000.424
Gurriel 1b400000.290
Segura 3b301010.204
Hampson rf300000.250
a-Chisholm Jr. ph-cf100000.237
Fortes c401000.224
De La Cruz lf401001.250
Burdick cf-rf210021.000
Totals35310333
Atlanta1201000026120
Miami2000100003103

a-grounded out for Hampson in the 8th.

E – Gurriel (1), Fortes (3), Luzardo (2). LOB – Atlanta 10, Miami 8. 2B – Murphy (8), Rosario (6), Albies (7), Soler (9). HR – Ozuna (5), off Luzardo; Olson (9), off Puk; Soler (6), off Dodd. RBIs – Murphy (24), Pillar (8), Acuña Jr. (20), Ozuna (8), Olson (26), Grissom (7), Soler 3 (13). SB – Berti (5), Pillar (2). CS – Fortes (1). SF – Pillar, Grissom.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 7 (Albies, Ozuna, Olson 2, Acuña Jr., Grissom 2); Miami 3 (Hampson 2, Soler). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 10; Miami 2 for 6.

GIDP – Murphy, Arraez.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Riley, Grissom, Olson); Miami 2 (Berti, Arraez, Gurriel; Segura, Arraez, Gurriel).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dodd, W, 2-16⅔83331856.46
Tonkin, H, 11⅔10000112.12
Anderson, H, 51⅔00000123.29
Minter, S, 7-91⅔10002187.47
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo, L, 2-25743351063.66
Brazoban1⅓20004312.37
Floro1⅔00001131.98
Puk32211202.13
Okert0000034.76

Inherited runners-scored – Brazoban 1-0, Okert 2-0. IBB – off Luzardo (Acuña Jr.), off Dodd (Segura).

Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 2:36. A – 8,295 (37,446).

Boston 11, Toronto 5
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf411111.210
Bichette ss512101.331
Guerrero Jr. 1b512202.320
Varsho lf302100.221
Chapman 3b400003.351
Belt dh201001.172
a-Kirk ph-dh200000.236
D.Jansen c310011.169
Biggio 2b200000.118
b-Merrifield ph-2b201000.292
Kiermaier cf310010.267
Totals3559539
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tapia rf431112.235
Yoshida lf533300.317
Turner dh523100.286
Devers 3b513400.240
Duran cf503102.417
Casas 1b511001.159
Valdez 2b310010.313
Hernández ss400001.235
McGuire c402101.340
Totals4011161127
Toronto000130001591
Boston15020003x11161

a-grounded out for Belt in the 6th. b-grounded out for Biggio in the 6th.

E – D.Jansen (3), Devers (3). LOB – Toronto 7, Boston 7. 2B – Bichette (6), Guerrero Jr. (7), Devers (8), Tapia (2). HR – Guerrero Jr. (7), off Bello; Yoshida (6), off Gausman; Devers (11), off Pop. RBIs – Guerrero Jr. 2 (20), Bichette (22), Varsho (11), Springer (11), Yoshida 3 (24), McGuire (7), Tapia (5), Devers 4 (31), Duran (13), Turner (11). SB – Turner (2), Tapia 2 (3), Duran (4). SF – Varsho.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 5 (Chapman, Varsho, D.Jansen, Guerrero Jr. 2); Boston 6 (Valdez 2, Casas 3, Duran). RISP – Toronto 3 for 10; Boston 7 for 15.

Runners moved up – Bichette, Hernández, Yoshida. GIDP – Kirk.

DP – Boston 1 (Valdez, Hernández, Casas).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, L, 2-33⅓108814883.86
Mayza130001290.87
Swanson1⅔10000141.72
Bass1⅔0000196.97
Pop23311146.59
García0000055.40
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bello, W, 1-15⅔64215875.71
Bernardino1⅓00010180.00
Schreiber110003162.30
Brasier1⅔21111208.04

Inherited runners-scored – Mayza 1-1, Schreiber 1-0. WP – Gausman(2).

Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Will Little.

T – 2:53. A – 30,173 (37,755).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.