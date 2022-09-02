Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
Washington 7, Oakland 5 (10)
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Murphy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|2-Neuse pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Brown rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Garcia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.303
|c-Vogt ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Machín 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Langeliers c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.232
|C.Thomas lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Pache ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.161
|Allen ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Stevenson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|b-Pinder ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|4
|12
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|L.Thomas cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.240
|Meneses rf
|6
|2
|4
|4
|0
|1
|.354
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.236
|1-Robles pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.286
|Hernández 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Call lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|d-Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Adams c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|e-K.Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|3-Abrams pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Vargas ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.317
|Totals
|40
|7
|11
|7
|6
|13
|Oakland
|000
|010
|200
|2
|5
|11
|0
|Washington
|100
|000
|110
|4
|7
|11
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for C.Thomas in the 7th. b-struck out for Stevenson in the 7th. c-flied out for Garcia in the 10th. d-grounded out for Call in the 10th. e-singled for Adams in the 10th.
1-ran for Cruz in the 9th. 2-ran for Murphy in the 10th. 3-ran for K.Ruiz in the 10th.
E – Meneses (2). LOB – Oakland 10, Washington 12. 2B – Langeliers (5), L.Thomas (20). 3B – Pache (2), Call (1). HR – Langeliers (3), off Espino; Meneses (7), off N.Ruiz. RBIs – Langeliers 3 (10), Kemp (32), Brown (51), Meneses 4 (15), Cruz (64), Vargas (9), K.Ruiz (33). SB – Hernández (9), Vargas (2), Robles (14). CS – Robles (2). S – Allen.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Garcia, Allen 2); Washington 8 (L.Thomas, Hernández 4, Meneses, Call 2). RISP – Oakland 4 for 11; Washington 4 for 18.
Runners moved up – García, Palacios. GIDP – Allen, Langeliers.
DP – Washington 2 (García, Vargas, Voit; Hernández, García, Voit).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waldichuk
|4
|5
|1
|1
|4
|6
|93
|1.93
|Payamps
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|25
|1.42
|Moll, H, 15
|1⅔
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|15
|2.85
|Puk, BS, 4-8
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|2.47
|N.Ruiz, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|20
|13.50
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino
|5⅔
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|66
|4.22
|Arano
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.50
|McGee
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|15
|5.87
|Edwards Jr.
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.04
|Ramírez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.99
|Finnegan
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.00
|Harvey, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|32
|2.88
Inherited runners-scored – Payamps 2-0, Moll 1-0, Puk 1-1, Edwards Jr. 1-1. HBP – Arano (Murphy), Moll (Hernández). WP – Waldichuk.
Umpires – Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chris Conroy.
T – 4:02. A – 26,877 (41,339)
Seattle 7, Detroit 0
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.266
|Lamb rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|France 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.284
|Santana 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Haniger dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.233
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.184
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Haggerty lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Casali c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.133
|Trammell rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|5
|8
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.271
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Haase dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|1
|11
|Seattle
|102
|300
|001
|7
|10
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|2
E – Candelario (10), Báez (21). LOB – Seattle 8, Detroit 5. 2B – Casali (1), Haniger (4). HR – Rodríguez (22), off Rodriguez; France (17), off Rodriguez. RBIs – Suárez (76), Rodríguez (66), France 2 (68), Casali 2 (2), Toro (29).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Toro, Crawford 3); Detroit 2 (Báez, Haase). RISP – Seattle 4 for 12; Detroit 0 for 3.
GIDP – Crawford.
DP – Detroit 1 (H.Castro, Báez, H.Castro).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, W, 11-5
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|84
|3.35
|Brash
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.93
|Boyd
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Murfee
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.62
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, L, 3-4
|4⅔
|6
|6
|5
|2
|5
|92
|4.17
|Hill
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|44
|3.70
|Chafin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.84
|Cisnero
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|29
|2.03
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Scott Barry; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.
T – 2:47. A – 14,393 (41,083)
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.221
|Witt Jr. 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Perez c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Rooker dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|a-O'Hearn ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|c-Dozier ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Waters rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Totals
|36
|1
|8
|1
|2
|11
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.271
|Vaughn lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.289
|Haseley lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.308
|Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|b-Harrison ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Sheets rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.254
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Pollock cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.240
|García 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Gonzàlez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|3
|12
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000
|1
|8
|0
|Chicago
|003
|002
|02x
|7
|11
|3
a-popped out for Rooker in the 6th. b-struck out for Jiménez in the 7th. c-lined out for O'Hearn in the 8th.
E – Pollock (4), Abreu (10), Grandal (4). LOB – Kansas City 11, Chicago 7. 2B – Massey (6), Waters (2), Abreu (30), Grandal (6). HR – Vaughn (15), off Mengden; Pollock (10), off Misiewicz. RBIs – Melendez (47), Andrus (7), Vaughn 2 (63), García (20), Gonzàlez (3), Pollock 2 (45).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 7 (Lopez 2, Rooker, Perez 4); Chicago 4 (Vaughn 2, Grandal, Jiménez). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 9; Chicago 4 for 12.
Runners moved up – Vaughn.
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mengden, L, 0-1
|2
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|54
|5.14
|Snider
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.31
|Keller
|2⅓
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|42
|5.26
|Cuas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.73
|Misiewicz
|2⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|6
|35
|13.50
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto, W, 7-6
|5⅓
|6
|1
|1
|0
|5
|94
|2.93
|López, H, 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|2.98
|Graveman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.60
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.66
|Lambert
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.83
|Foster
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|4.40
Inherited runners-scored – Snider 2-0, Cuas 2-1, López 1-0, Lambert 1-0. WP – Mengden, Keller, Misiewicz, Cueto.
Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T – 3:22. A – 15,257 (40,615)
N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.324
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Muncy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.184
|J.Turner dh
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Lux 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Thompson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.296
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.224
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|5
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Marte rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.295
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Ruf dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.179
|a-Vogelbach ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|1-Gore pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.273
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|McCann c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|5
|4
|8
|Los Angeles
|020
|000
|010
|3
|6
|0
|New York
|100
|002
|20x
|5
|6
|0
a-walked for Ruf in the 8th.
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.
LOB – Los Angeles 7, New York 5. 2B – J.Turner (29), Lindor (18), McCann (5), Nimmo (26). RBIs – Taylor 2 (34), J.Turner (67), Canha (52), Lindor (86), Ruf (7), Nimmo (45), Marte (63). SB – Lindor (15), Thompson (3), Gore (1). SF – J.Turner, Ruf.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Smith, T.Turner, Lux 3); New York 4 (Lindor, McNeil 3). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 7; New York 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Freeman, Muncy. GIDP – Lux.
DP – New York 1 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw
|5⅔
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|74
|2.59
|Martin, L, 3-1, BS, 1-2
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|28
|2.92
|Ferguson
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|1.85
|Hembree
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 12-7
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|3
|4
|103
|3.32
|T.May, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|6.11
|Díaz, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|1.52
|Ottavino, S, 3-6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.01
HBP – Díaz (Smith). WP – Bassitt.
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 3:14. A – 36,908 (41,922)
Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Henderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Vavra lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.229
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|1
|13
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.293
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.285
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|a-Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|4
|9
|Baltimore
|200
|100
|000
|3
|7
|2
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|0
a-flied out for Hedges in the 7th.
E – Mountcastle (5), Odor (13). LOB – Baltimore 5, Cleveland 6. HR – Mullins (12), off Bieber; Santander (24), off Bieber; Mountcastle (19), off Bieber. RBIs – Mullins (50), Santander (74), Mountcastle (67). SB – Odor (5), Henderson (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (Odor, Mullins); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Ramírez, Naylor). RISP – Baltimore 0 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 4.
GIDP – Gonzalez.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Henderson, Mountcastle).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish, W, 3-5
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|94
|5.17
|Pérez, H, 21
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.55
|Bautista, S, 11-12
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|1.53
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, L, 8-8
|7⅔
|6
|3
|3
|1
|11
|104
|3.06
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.72
|Shaw
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.91
WP – Bieber.
Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jerry Layne.
T – 2:41. A – 11,827 (34,788)
Atlanta 3, Colorado 0
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Toglia rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Montero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Bouchard lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.118
|Totals
|30
|0
|2
|0
|0
|16
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.286
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Harris II cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Grissom 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Heredia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Grossman rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|1
|13
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|120
|00x
|3
|5
|1
E – Olson (7). LOB – Colorado 3, Atlanta 3. 2B – Toglia (1). HR – Riley (33), off Kuhl; Harris II (14), off Kuhl. RBIs – Riley (86), Harris II (46), Swanson (78).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 1 (Bouchard); Atlanta 1 (Riley). RISP – Colorado 0 for 3; Atlanta 1 for 2.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl, L, 6-8
|4
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|87
|5.19
|Lawrence
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.18
|Lamet
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.86
|Smith
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|9.95
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider, W, 9-4
|8⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|16
|106
|2.67
|Jansen, S, 31-36
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.62
Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.
T – 2:23. A – 31,203 (41,084)
Boston 9, Texas 8
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Seager ss
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.303
|García rf
|5
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.255
|Heim c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Mathias dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.429
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|a-Calhoun ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Duran 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Thompson lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Totals
|39
|8
|13
|8
|7
|5
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.282
|Verdugo rf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.287
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.310
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.288
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Arroyo 2b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.289
|Cordero 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|c-K.Hernández ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|Refsnyder cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.310
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|b-McGuire ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.370
|Totals
|37
|9
|13
|9
|7
|11
|Texas
|001
|030
|220
|8
|13
|0
|Boston
|000
|201
|024
|9
|13
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-sacrificed for Culberson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Plawecki in the 7th. c-struck out for Cordero in the 8th.
LOB – Texas 12, Boston 10. 2B – Seager (18), Arroyo (13), Devers 2 (35). HR – García (22), off Bazardo; Verdugo (8), off Otto. RBIs – Seager 2 (71), García 3 (83), Mathias (9), Calhoun (46), Semien (65), Arroyo 3 (25), Verdugo (62), Devers 3 (69), K.Hernández (35), Refsnyder (15). SB – Taveras (9), Thompson (9). SF – Calhoun.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 7 (Taveras 2, Lowe, Culberson 2, Seager 2); Boston 4 (Cordero, McGuire 2, Pham). RISP – Texas 5 for 16; Boston 7 for 15.
Runners moved up – Mathias, Martinez, McGuire. GIDP – McGuire.
DP – Texas 1 (Seager, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto
|5⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|8
|88
|4.82
|Tinoco, H, 1
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|3.52
|Moore
|⅓
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|26
|2.24
|Leclerc, H, 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|3.19
|J.Hernández, L, 1-1, BS, 4-5
|⅓
|4
|4
|4
|3
|1
|26
|3.86
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|4⅔
|5
|4
|4
|4
|2
|93
|4.52
|Schreiber
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|2.18
|Ort
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|7.50
|Kelly
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|29
|6.00
|Bazardo
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|18.00
|Familia, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.52
Inherited runners-scored – Leclerc 2-0, Schreiber 2-2. IBB – off J.Hernández (Arroyo). WP – Moore.
Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T – 3:41. A – 31,340 (37,755)
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 0
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Taylor lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Hiura 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Peterson 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|a-Urías ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Mitchell cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|b-Ruiz ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|0
|11
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 3b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|McCarthy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.236
|Varsho rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Carroll lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|C.Kelly c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|G.Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.192
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|2
|4
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|1
|Arizona
|210
|002
|00x
|5
|10
|0
a-struck out for Peterson in the 8th. b-flied out for Mitchell in the 8th.
E – Hiura (4). LOB – Milwaukee 3, Arizona 8. 2B – Marte (35), Thomas (16), Rojas (21). HR – Walker (31), off Woodruff. RBIs – Walker 2 (75), G.Perdomo (34), Rojas 2 (44). SB – G.Perdomo (7).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 1 (Mitchell); Arizona 4 (Marte 2, McCarthy, C.Kelly). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 1; Arizona 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Caratini. GIDP – Wong, Rojas.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Adames, Hiura); Arizona 1 (Rojas, G.Perdomo, Walker).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, L, 9-4
|5
|8
|5
|5
|2
|4
|97
|3.54
|Suter
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.40
|L.Perdomo
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|1.46
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, W, 12-5
|7⅔
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|91
|2.84
|Smith
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|26
|4.30
Inherited runners-scored – Suter 1-0. HBP – Woodruff (McCarthy).
Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ryan Additon.
T – 2:28. A – 10,495 (48,686)
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: