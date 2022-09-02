Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

Washington 7, Oakland 5 (10)
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b511100.226
Murphy dh401001.258
2-Neuse pr-dh010000.216
Brown rf502102.224
Garcia 1b300013.303
c-Vogt ph-1b100000.169
Machín 3b412011.221
Langeliers c512302.232
C.Thomas lf201000.500
a-Pache ph-cf111020.161
Allen ss400001.206
Stevenson cf201001.189
b-Pinder ph-lf200001.232
Totals385115412
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
L.Thomas cf421022.240
Meneses rf624401.354
Voit 1b401012.220
Cruz dh402110.236
1-Robles pr-dh000000.222
García 2b400013.286
Hernández 3b320011.244
Call lf401001.148
d-Palacios ph100000.182
Adams c400002.182
e-K.Ruiz ph101100.249
3-Abrams pr010000.160
Vargas ss501101.317
Totals407117613
Oakland00001020025110
Washington10000011047111

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for C.Thomas in the 7th. b-struck out for Stevenson in the 7th. c-flied out for Garcia in the 10th. d-grounded out for Call in the 10th. e-singled for Adams in the 10th.

1-ran for Cruz in the 9th. 2-ran for Murphy in the 10th. 3-ran for K.Ruiz in the 10th.

E – Meneses (2). LOB – Oakland 10, Washington 12. 2B – Langeliers (5), L.Thomas (20). 3B – Pache (2), Call (1). HR – Langeliers (3), off Espino; Meneses (7), off N.Ruiz. RBIs – Langeliers 3 (10), Kemp (32), Brown (51), Meneses 4 (15), Cruz (64), Vargas (9), K.Ruiz (33). SB – Hernández (9), Vargas (2), Robles (14). CS – Robles (2). S – Allen.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Garcia, Allen 2); Washington 8 (L.Thomas, Hernández 4, Meneses, Call 2). RISP – Oakland 4 for 11; Washington 4 for 18.

Runners moved up – García, Palacios. GIDP – Allen, Langeliers.

DP – Washington 2 (García, Vargas, Voit; Hernández, García, Voit).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Waldichuk451146931.93
Payamps2⅔21100251.42
Moll, H, 151⅔01103152.85
Puk, BS, 4-81⅓20013272.47
N.Ruiz, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1243112013.50
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Espino5⅔51106664.22
Arano1⅔10011194.50
McGee12211155.87
Edwards Jr.20001133.04
Ramírez1⅔10001102.99
Finnegan1⅔00000113.00
Harvey, W, 1-01⅔12122322.88

Inherited runners-scored – Payamps 2-0, Moll 1-0, Puk 1-1, Edwards Jr. 1-1. HBP – Arano (Murphy), Moll (Hernández). WP – Waldichuk.

Umpires – Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chris Conroy.

T – 4:02. A – 26,877 (41,339)

Seattle 7, Detroit 0
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf321111.266
Lamb rf111000.238
France 1b412200.284
Santana 1b100000.176
Haniger dh502001.256
Suárez 3b402110.233
Toro 2b400110.184
Crawford ss410011.253
Haggerty lf411002.299
Casali c411202.133
Trammell rf-cf300011.226
Totals37710758
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf402001.257
Reyes rf400003.271
Báez ss401001.223
H.Castro 1b401002.279
Haase dh400001.237
W.Castro 2b300002.243
Candelario 3b300000.204
Barnhart c200010.212
Baddoo lf300001.182
Totals31040111
Seattle1023000017100
Detroit000000000042

E – Candelario (10), Báez (21). LOB – Seattle 8, Detroit 5. 2B – Casali (1), Haniger (4). HR – Rodríguez (22), off Rodriguez; France (17), off Rodriguez. RBIs – Suárez (76), Rodríguez (66), France 2 (68), Casali 2 (2), Toro (29).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Toro, Crawford 3); Detroit 2 (Báez, Haase). RISP – Seattle 4 for 12; Detroit 0 for 3.

GIDP – Crawford.

DP – Detroit 1 (H.Castro, Báez, H.Castro).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert, W, 11-56⅔20019843.35
Brash1⅔00002104.93
Boyd1⅔0000080.00
Murfee1⅔20000102.62
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez, L, 3-44⅔66525924.17
Hill3⅔10022443.70
Chafin1⅔0000192.84
Cisnero1⅔31110292.03

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Scott Barry; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.

T – 2:47. A – 14,393 (41,083)

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez lf501102.221
Witt Jr. 3b501002.251
Perez c500001.237
Pratto 1b400002.203
Taylor cf400002.263
Massey 2b303010.281
Rooker dh200001.130
a-O'Hearn ph-dh100000.210
c-Dozier ph-dh100000.242
Waters rf312001.269
Lopez ss301010.240
Totals36181211
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss412111.271
Vaughn lf512202.289
Haseley lf000000.250
Abreu 1b401003.308
Jiménez dh300001.302
b-Harrison ph-dh100001.246
Sheets rf210022.254
Grandal c411000.202
Pollock cf422200.240
García 3b412101.217
Gonzàlez 2b401101.273
Totals357117312
Kansas City001000000180
Chicago00300202x7113

a-popped out for Rooker in the 6th. b-struck out for Jiménez in the 7th. c-lined out for O'Hearn in the 8th.

E – Pollock (4), Abreu (10), Grandal (4). LOB – Kansas City 11, Chicago 7. 2B – Massey (6), Waters (2), Abreu (30), Grandal (6). HR – Vaughn (15), off Mengden; Pollock (10), off Misiewicz. RBIs – Melendez (47), Andrus (7), Vaughn 2 (63), García (20), Gonzàlez (3), Pollock 2 (45).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 7 (Lopez 2, Rooker, Perez 4); Chicago 4 (Vaughn 2, Grandal, Jiménez). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 9; Chicago 4 for 12.

Runners moved up – Vaughn.

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mengden, L, 0-1253312545.14
Snider0000036.31
Keller2⅓22222425.26
Cuas10002123.73
Misiewicz2⅔322063513.50
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cueto, W, 7-65⅓61105942.93
López, H, 700010172.98
Graveman1⅔00002132.60
Diekman10002154.66
Lambert0000042.83
Foster1⅔10012234.40

Inherited runners-scored – Snider 2-0, Cuas 2-1, López 1-0, Lambert 1-0. WP – Mengden, Keller, Misiewicz, Cueto.

Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 3:22. A – 15,257 (40,615)

N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf501001.280
T.Turner ss401000.306
Freeman 1b310011.324
Smith c300001.264
Muncy 3b300011.184
J.Turner dh212110.272
Lux 2b411001.293
Thompson cf200022.296
Taylor lf401202.224
Totals3036359
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf411101.266
Marte rf322111.295
Lindor ss412102.269
Alonso 1b300011.269
Ruf dh200101.179
a-Vogelbach ph000010.247
1-Gore pr-dh000000---
Canha lf300111.273
McNeil 2b400000.315
Escobar 3b300001.216
McCann c311000.189
Totals2956548
Los Angeles020000010360
New York10000220x560

a-walked for Ruf in the 8th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.

LOB – Los Angeles 7, New York 5. 2B – J.Turner (29), Lindor (18), McCann (5), Nimmo (26). RBIs – Taylor 2 (34), J.Turner (67), Canha (52), Lindor (86), Ruf (7), Nimmo (45), Marte (63). SB – Lindor (15), Thompson (3), Gore (1). SF – J.Turner, Ruf.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Smith, T.Turner, Lux 3); New York 4 (Lindor, McNeil 3). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 7; New York 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Freeman, Muncy. GIDP – Lux.

DP – New York 1 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw5⅔11136742.59
Martin, L, 3-1, BS, 1-21⅔22201282.92
Ferguson1⅔32201231.85
Hembree1⅔00010160.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt, W, 12-76⅔622341033.32
T.May, H, 51⅔00012216.11
Díaz, H, 41⅔01111171.52
Ottavino, S, 3-61⅔00002122.01

HBP – Díaz (Smith). WP – Bassitt.

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 3:14. A – 36,908 (41,922)

Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf411101.264
Rutschman c400001.244
Santander rf411102.257
Urías 3b301010.247
Henderson ss401001.375
Aguilar dh400003.000
Mountcastle 1b411101.243
Odor 2b402001.204
Vavra lf300003.229
McKenna lf000000.252
Totals34373113
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf300012.293
Rosario ss400002.281
Ramírez 3b301011.285
Naylor 1b400001.258
Gonzalez rf400001.280
Giménez 2b301010.302
Miller dh300002.239
Hedges c200000.183
a-Palacios ph100000.237
Maile c000000.232
Straw cf200010.198
Totals2902049
Baltimore200100000372
Cleveland000000000020

a-flied out for Hedges in the 7th.

E – Mountcastle (5), Odor (13). LOB – Baltimore 5, Cleveland 6. HR – Mullins (12), off Bieber; Santander (24), off Bieber; Mountcastle (19), off Bieber. RBIs – Mullins (50), Santander (74), Mountcastle (67). SB – Odor (5), Henderson (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (Odor, Mullins); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Ramírez, Naylor). RISP – Baltimore 0 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 4.

GIDP – Gonzalez.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Henderson, Mountcastle).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradish, W, 3-57⅔20035945.17
Pérez, H, 211⅔00002121.55
Bautista, S, 11-121⅔00012171.53
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber, L, 8-87⅔6331111043.06
De Los Santos1⅔00001172.72
Shaw1⅔10001154.91

WP – Bieber.

Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jerry Layne.

T – 2:41. A – 11,827 (34,788)

Atlanta 3, Colorado 0
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McMahon 2b400001.246
J.Iglesias ss400002.301
Blackmon dh400002.268
Cron 1b301002.272
Grichuk cf300002.275
Toglia rf301002.273
Díaz c300000.229
Montero 3b300002.241
Bouchard lf300003.118
Totals30020016
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. dh300012.271
Swanson ss401103.286
Riley 3b412101.289
Olson 1b300003.249
d'Arnaud c300002.262
Harris II cf311100.298
Grissom 2b311001.312
Rosario lf300000.186
Heredia lf000000.130
Grossman rf300001.211
Totals29353113
Colorado000000000020
Atlanta00012000x351

E – Olson (7). LOB – Colorado 3, Atlanta 3. 2B – Toglia (1). HR – Riley (33), off Kuhl; Harris II (14), off Kuhl. RBIs – Riley (86), Harris II (46), Swanson (78).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 1 (Bouchard); Atlanta 1 (Riley). RISP – Colorado 0 for 3; Atlanta 1 for 2.

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kuhl, L, 6-8453317875.19
Lawrence1⅓00002154.18
Lamet1⅔00002111.86
Smith1⅔00002139.95
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider, W, 9-48⅔2000161062.67
Jansen, S, 31-361⅔0000083.62

Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.

T – 2:23. A – 31,203 (41,084)

Boston 9, Texas 8
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b513110.242
Seager ss612201.256
Lowe 1b312021.303
García rf521302.255
Heim c411010.238
Taveras cf411011.290
Mathias dh401110.429
Culberson 3b300000.257
a-Calhoun ph000100.208
Duran 3b100000.242
Thompson lf412010.276
Totals39813875
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf410013.282
Verdugo rf433111.287
Bogaerts ss432010.310
Devers 3b522302.288
Martinez dh401012.271
Arroyo 2b-1b402310.289
Cordero 1b200011.225
c-K.Hernández ph-2b201101.219
Refsnyder cf402110.310
Plawecki c200000.216
b-McGuire ph-c200001.370
Totals379139711
Texas0010302208130
Boston0002010249130

One out when winning run scored.

a-sacrificed for Culberson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Plawecki in the 7th. c-struck out for Cordero in the 8th.

LOB – Texas 12, Boston 10. 2B – Seager (18), Arroyo (13), Devers 2 (35). HR – García (22), off Bazardo; Verdugo (8), off Otto. RBIs – Seager 2 (71), García 3 (83), Mathias (9), Calhoun (46), Semien (65), Arroyo 3 (25), Verdugo (62), Devers 3 (69), K.Hernández (35), Refsnyder (15). SB – Taveras (9), Thompson (9). SF – Calhoun.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 7 (Taveras 2, Lowe, Culberson 2, Seager 2); Boston 4 (Cordero, McGuire 2, Pham). RISP – Texas 5 for 16; Boston 7 for 15.

Runners moved up – Mathias, Martinez, McGuire. GIDP – McGuire.

DP – Texas 1 (Seager, Lowe).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Otto5⅔43318884.82
Tinoco, H, 12⅔20010283.52
Moore32210262.24
Leclerc, H, 400012173.19
J.Hernández, L, 1-1, BS, 4-544431263.86
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill4⅔54442934.52
Schreiber1⅔10010222.18
Ort1⅔10002147.50
Kelly1⅔32221296.00
Bazardo1⅔222001718.00
Familia, W, 1-01⅔1000093.52

Inherited runners-scored – Leclerc 2-0, Schreiber 2-2. IBB – off J.Hernández (Arroyo). WP – Moore.

Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T – 3:41. A – 31,340 (37,755)

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 0
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf200001.259
Taylor lf200002.219
Adames ss401001.230
Tellez dh400001.226
Renfroe rf301001.258
Wong 2b300000.251
Hiura 1b300002.243
Peterson 3b202000.261
a-Urías ph-3b100001.221
Caratini c300001.202
Mitchell cf200001.182
b-Ruiz ph-cf100000.000
Totals30040011
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 3b502200.278
McCarthy dh300000.284
Marte 2b411001.251
Walker 1b312210.236
Varsho rf400001.237
Carroll lf401001.286
C.Kelly c311010.226
Thomas cf411000.248
G.Perdomo ss412101.192
Totals34510524
Milwaukee000000000041
Arizona21000200x5100

a-struck out for Peterson in the 8th. b-flied out for Mitchell in the 8th.

E – Hiura (4). LOB – Milwaukee 3, Arizona 8. 2B – Marte (35), Thomas (16), Rojas (21). HR – Walker (31), off Woodruff. RBIs – Walker 2 (75), G.Perdomo (34), Rojas 2 (44). SB – G.Perdomo (7).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 1 (Mitchell); Arizona 4 (Marte 2, McCarthy, C.Kelly). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 1; Arizona 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Caratini. GIDP – Wong, Rojas.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Adames, Hiura); Arizona 1 (Rojas, G.Perdomo, Walker).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodruff, L, 9-4585524973.54
Suter0000033.40
L.Perdomo2⅔20000241.46
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Kelly, W, 12-57⅔40007912.84
Smith2⅔00004264.30

Inherited runners-scored – Suter 1-0. HBP – Woodruff (McCarthy).

Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ryan Additon.

T – 2:28. A – 10,495 (48,686)

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette