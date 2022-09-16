Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

Houston 5, Oakland 2
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b400001.233
Machín 3b200011.225
a-Bride ph-3b100000.229
Murphy c412002.253
S.Brown cf100021.232
b-Pinder ph-rf100001.235
Laureano rf-cf410002.212
Vogt dh300012.168
D.Garcia 1b401203.288
Thomas lf300001.267
Allen ss300002.203
Totals30232416
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Peña ss511001.249
Díaz 2b311211.257
Alvarez lf412100.297
Bregman 3b200010.267
Tucker rf403101.263
Gurriel 1b400001.243
Mancini dh311011.204
Vázquez c401100.233
McCormick cf310011.232
Totals3259546
Oakland000200000230
Houston00110030x590

a-flied out for Machín in the 8th. b-struck out for S.Brown in the 8th.

LOB – Oakland 5, Houston 8. 2B – Murphy (33), Tucker (26), Alvarez (22), Mancini (5), Vázquez (1). 3B – Murphy (2). HR – Díaz (11), off Payamps. RBIs – D.Garcia 2 (15), Alvarez (85), Vázquez (6), Díaz 2 (34), Tucker (97). CS – Tucker (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Pinder, Allen 2, Laureano); Houston 5 (McCormick, Vázquez 2, Bregman, Mancini). RISP – Oakland 1 for 6; Houston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Thomas.

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kaprielian6⅔522441054.70
Payamps, L, 1-322200103.75
Moll2110082.91
Ruiz100002216.92
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
McCullers Jr.6⅔222411992.34
S.Martinez, W, 1-11⅔00002142.09
Smith, H, 510000142.35
Neris, H, 250000183.41
Montero, S, 13-151⅔00002132.37

Moll pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Ruiz 2-0, Neris 1-0. HBP – Moll (Bregman). WP – McCullers Jr..

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T – 3:14. A – 26,543 (41,168).

Miami 5, Philadelphia 3
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf311110.214
Segura 2b400002.285
Harper dh300011.305
Realmuto c400000.273
Bohm 1b400002.289
Stott ss422000.236
Marsh cf404200.300
Vierling rf400001.235
Sosa 3b200001.315
Maton 3b101000.294
Totals3338327
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti lf300010.251
Rojas ss300011.234
Cooper dh412000.259
Leblanc 2b401001.270
1-Wendle pr-2b010000.256
Bleday cf310010.175
Stallings c301010.219
De La Cruz rf311400.214
Groshans 3b411102.400
Díaz 1b201010.157
Totals2957554
Philadelphia000001101380
Miami00130001x570

1-ran for Leblanc in the 8th.

LOB – Philadelphia 5, Miami 6. 2B – Stott (16), Marsh (4), Cooper (30), Leblanc (8). 3B – Marsh (2). HR – Schwarber (38), off López; Groshans (1), off Syndergaard; De La Cruz (9), off Syndergaard. RBIs – Schwarber (80), Marsh 2 (12), Groshans (1), De La Cruz 4 (26). SF – De La Cruz.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Vierling, Schwarber, Harper); Miami 2 (Cooper 2). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 8; Miami 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Segura, Bleday. GIDP – Segura.

DP – Miami 1 (Rojas, Leblanc, Díaz).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Syndergaard, L, 4-26⅔64413824.79
Bellatti1⅔00030303.33
Coonrod1⅔11111124.22
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
López, W, 9-10642215953.99
Okert, H, 1910000132.50
Scott, H, 31⅔10011204.13
Floro, S, 5-71⅔21101253.45

Inherited runners-scored – Okert 1-1.

Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Malachi Moore; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 3:02. A – 7,877 (36,742).

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 0
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b511302.294
Arozarena rf513101.268
Franco ss511100.262
Ramírez 1b300001.315
1-Walls pr-2b010010.172
Margot dh501301.299
Peralta lf422011.269
Paredes 2b-1b322210.219
Pinto c421101.208
Siri cf310010.241
Totals3711111147
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer dh400002.258
Guerrero Jr. 1b401001.278
Bichette ss402000.285
Chapman 3b401001.234
Hernández rf400001.259
Espinal 2b201000.269
a-Biggio ph-2b200001.210
Merrifield lf100010.200
b-Tapia ph-lf200000.261
Moreno c301001.279
Bradley Jr. cf300001.182
Totals3306018
Tampa Bay04000010611110
Toronto000000000060

a-struck out for Espinal in the 6th. b-grounded out for Merrifield in the 7th.

1-ran for Ramírez in the 8th.

LOB – Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 7. 2B – Arozarena (37), Margot (17), Bichette (41). HR – Díaz (9), off Gausman; Paredes (19), off Gausman. RBIs – Pinto (10), Díaz 3 (54), Paredes 2 (42), Arozarena (79), Franco (27), Margot 3 (42). SB – Bichette (10), Guerrero Jr. (8), Walls (9). CS – Arozarena (11).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Peralta, Ramírez, Margot); Toronto 4 (Hernández 2, Springer, Biggio). RISP – Tampa Bay 6 for 12; Toronto 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Franco, Díaz, Bradley Jr..

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan, W, 12-55⅔30015692.13
Chargois20001153.38
Adam, H, 221⅓10001201.51
Guerra1⅔00001146.48
Herget1⅔00000116.75
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, L, 12-107⅔655171033.45
Pop1⅔10000173.09
Richards35520295.59
Phelps11110182.79

Inherited runners-scored – Adam 2-0, Phelps 2-2. HBP – Pop (Ramírez). WP – Richards.

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.

T – 3:06. A – 23,820 (53,506).

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss511100.308
Moncada 3b524100.215
Abreu 1b503200.313
Jiménez dh410011.311
Sheets rf411201.241
Vaughn lf311102.290
Engel cf100000.224
Pollock cf-lf400001.244
Grandal c312110.207
Harrison 2b311012.253
Totals37813837
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan dh400011.288
Rosario ss502102.276
Ramírez 3b400000.279
Naylor 1b400001.258
Gonzalez rf401001.297
Giménez 2b411001.299
Benson lf402101.178
Hedges c300001.182
a-Palacios ph100000.241
Straw cf413000.212
Totals3729218
Chicago0311200018131
Cleveland010000100290

a-lined out for Hedges in the 9th.

E – Grandal (5). LOB – Chicago 5, Cleveland 9. 2B – Abreu (34), Moncada (13), Harrison (17), Rosario (25), Giménez (24), Benson (1), Straw (20). HR – Sheets (13), off Gaddis; Vaughn (16), off Gaddis; Moncada (10), off Gaddis; Grandal (5), off Gaddis; Andrus (6), off Gaddis. RBIs – Sheets 2 (46), Vaughn (69), Moncada (46), Grandal (26), Andrus (21), Abreu 2 (69), Benson (3), Rosario (56).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Andrus 2, Jiménez, Sheets); Cleveland 4 (Ramírez, Gonzalez, Rosario 2). RISP – Chicago 2 for 7; Cleveland 3 for 13.

Runners moved up – Rosario, Kwan. LIDP – Andrus. GIDP – Jiménez, Abreu.

DP – Cleveland 3 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor; Rosario, Giménez, Naylor; Giménez).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynn, W, 7-56⅓622161063.99
Bummer1000083.05
López1⅔00000122.98
Graveman1⅔20002222.72
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gaddis, L, 0-24⅔877139218.41
Shaw2⅔10012285.57
Morgan2⅔10002193.79
McCarty1⅔31110225.02

Inherited runners-scored – Bummer 1-1, Shaw 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, John Tumpane; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 3:04. A – 11,186 (34,788).

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 1
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Cruz ss400003.220
Reynolds cf402001.259
Castro 2b400001.233
Gamel dh300003.235
b-Castillo ph100001.201
Hayes 3b400001.248
Mitchell rf210020.231
Chavis 1b302101.240
Suwinski lf300003.199
Delay c300002.216
Totals31141216
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf220031.261
Lindor ss511201.267
McNeil rf522000.322
Alonso 1b312111.270
Vogelbach dh202300.237
a-Vientos ph-dh301102.077
Guillorme 2b301010.286
Escobar 3b400002.236
Naquin lf401002.235
McCann c310011.201
Totals347107610
Pittsburgh010000000140
New York20310001x7100

a-singled for Vogelbach in the 4th. b-struck out for Gamel in the 9th.

LOB – Pittsburgh 5, New York 10. 2B – Chavis (16), Vogelbach (8), McNeil (37), Naquin (5). HR – Lindor (24), off Brubaker. RBIs – Chavis (48), Vogelbach 3 (19), Lindor 2 (94), Vientos (1), Alonso (112).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (Delay 2, Gamel); New York 6 (McCann 2, Vientos 2, Guillorme 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 5; New York 4 for 13.

Runners moved up – Castro.

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brubaker, L, 3-123⅔75525714.58
Stout2⅔11122344.24
Stephenson1⅔0000093.68
Ramirez2⅔21123475.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Carrasco, W, 15-66⅔4112111043.70
Lugo1⅔00003133.28
Rodríguez2⅔00002214.95

IBB – off Stout (Alonso). HBP – Ramirez (Alonso). WP – Stout.

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 2:53. A – 25,683 (41,922).

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 2
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl lf401011.258
India 2b200020.255
K.Farmer ss401000.267
Fraley dh300101.241
Solano 1b300010.292
1-Fairchild pr000000.250
Reynolds 1b000000.244
Aquino rf412101.211
Senzel cf411100.229
Steer 3b402000.250
Romine c210010.154
Totals3037353
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan 2b311000.286
Edman ss300011.267
Goldschmidt 1b301111.324
Arenado 3b401001.298
2-DeLuzio pr000000.333
Pujols dh300101.263
O'Neill cf300002.228
a-Dickerson ph100000.294
Burleson lf300000.133
Molina c300001.216
Nootbaar rf210011.222
Totals2823238
Cincinnati011001000370
St. Louis001000001230

a-grounded out for O'Neill in the 9th.

1-ran for Solano in the 8th. 2-ran for Arenado in the 9th.

LOB – Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 4. 2B – Friedl (8), Aquino (11), Goldschmidt (37). HR – Senzel (5), off Mikolas; Aquino (9), off Mikolas. RBIs – Senzel (25), Fraley (24), Aquino (28), Goldschmidt (110), Pujols (51). SB – Arenado (5). CS – Friedl (1). SF – Fraley, Pujols. S – Romine.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 2 (K.Farmer 2); St. Louis 2 (Dickerson 2). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 6; St. Louis 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Romine, India, Friedl. LIDP – Senzel.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Nootbaar, Molina, Nootbaar).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, W, 1-35⅔11123806.43
Gibaut, H, 41⅔00002144.30
B.Farmer, H, 42⅔00003253.43
Díaz, S, 7-111⅔21110241.93
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas, L, 11-126⅔533331013.46
Pallante1⅓10010253.17
Woodford110010202.70

HBP – Anderson (Donovan).

Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T – 2:45. A – 44,901 (45,494).

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 2
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez lf400002.216
Witt Jr. 3b400000.247
Perez c412100.245
1-Eaton pr000000.238
Pasquantino dh301001.253
2-Waters pr000000.182
Massey 2b312000.274
Taylor cf401102.267
Pratto 1b400001.184
Isbel rf300001.203
Lopez ss300001.235
Totals3226208
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garlick dh300002.233
a-Arraez ph-dh100000.320
Correa ss211120.283
Miranda 1b400001.274
Urshela 3b402001.273
Sánchez c402001.217
Celestino cf311001.246
Gordon lf311201.278
Palacios 2b300002.143
Cave rf301001.200
Totals30383210
Kansas City010100000260
Minnesota12000000x380

a-flied out for Garlick in the 7th.

1-ran for Perez in the 9th. 2-ran for Pasquantino in the 9th.

LOB – Kansas City 5, Minnesota 5. 2B – Massey (8), Celestino (10). HR – Perez (21), off Bundy; Correa (21), off Lynch; Gordon (7), off Lynch. RBIs – Taylor (43), Perez (68), Correa (58), Gordon 2 (38). S – Massey.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Pratto 2); Minnesota 1 (Celestino). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 3; Minnesota 1 for 2.

GIDP – Miranda.

DP – Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Massey, Pratto; Lopez, Massey, Pratto).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynch, L, 4-115⅔73328965.15
Snider1⅔10000205.70
Coleman2⅔00002222.37
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bundy4⅔42202604.68
Megill, W, 4-31⅔00001143.89
Jax, H, 181⅔00000183.29
Thielbar, H, 171⅔00002123.50
Fulmer, H, 51⅔00001213.06
Duran, S, 7-71⅔20002191.70

HBP – Jax (Pasquantino).

Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 2:49. A – 16,595 (38,544).

