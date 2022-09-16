Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
Houston 5, Oakland 2
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Machín 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|a-Bride ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|S.Brown cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.232
|b-Pinder ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Laureano rf-cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Vogt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.168
|D.Garcia 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.288
|Thomas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|4
|16
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peña ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Díaz 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.257
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Mancini dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|McCormick cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|4
|6
|Oakland
|000
|200
|000
|2
|3
|0
|Houston
|001
|100
|30x
|5
|9
|0
a-flied out for Machín in the 8th. b-struck out for S.Brown in the 8th.
LOB – Oakland 5, Houston 8. 2B – Murphy (33), Tucker (26), Alvarez (22), Mancini (5), Vázquez (1). 3B – Murphy (2). HR – Díaz (11), off Payamps. RBIs – D.Garcia 2 (15), Alvarez (85), Vázquez (6), Díaz 2 (34), Tucker (97). CS – Tucker (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Pinder, Allen 2, Laureano); Houston 5 (McCormick, Vázquez 2, Bregman, Mancini). RISP – Oakland 1 for 6; Houston 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Thomas.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|4
|4
|105
|4.70
|Payamps, L, 1-3
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|3.75
|Moll
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|2.91
|Ruiz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|6.92
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr.
|6⅔
|2
|2
|2
|4
|11
|99
|2.34
|S.Martinez, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.09
|Smith, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.35
|Neris, H, 25
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.41
|Montero, S, 13-15
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.37
Moll pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – Ruiz 2-0, Neris 1-0. HBP – Moll (Bregman). WP – McCullers Jr..
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T – 3:14. A – 26,543 (41,168).
Miami 5, Philadelphia 3
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.214
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.305
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Bohm 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Stott ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|Vierling rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Sosa 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Maton 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|2
|7
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Cooper dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Leblanc 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|1-Wendle pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Bleday cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.175
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|De La Cruz rf
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.214
|Groshans 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.400
|Díaz 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.157
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|5
|5
|4
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|101
|3
|8
|0
|Miami
|001
|300
|01x
|5
|7
|0
1-ran for Leblanc in the 8th.
LOB – Philadelphia 5, Miami 6. 2B – Stott (16), Marsh (4), Cooper (30), Leblanc (8). 3B – Marsh (2). HR – Schwarber (38), off López; Groshans (1), off Syndergaard; De La Cruz (9), off Syndergaard. RBIs – Schwarber (80), Marsh 2 (12), Groshans (1), De La Cruz 4 (26). SF – De La Cruz.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Vierling, Schwarber, Harper); Miami 2 (Cooper 2). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 8; Miami 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Segura, Bleday. GIDP – Segura.
DP – Miami 1 (Rojas, Leblanc, Díaz).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, L, 4-2
|6⅔
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|82
|4.79
|Bellatti
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|30
|3.33
|Coonrod
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|12
|4.22
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, W, 9-10
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|95
|3.99
|Okert, H, 19
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.50
|Scott, H, 3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|4.13
|Floro, S, 5-7
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|3.45
Inherited runners-scored – Okert 1-1.
Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Malachi Moore; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T – 3:02. A – 7,877 (36,742).
Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 0
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.294
|Arozarena rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Franco ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Ramírez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|1-Walls pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.172
|Margot dh
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.299
|Peralta lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Paredes 2b-1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.219
|Pinto c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Siri cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Totals
|37
|11
|11
|11
|4
|7
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Espinal 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|a-Biggio ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Merrifield lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|b-Tapia ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|1
|8
|Tampa Bay
|040
|000
|106
|11
|11
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|0
a-struck out for Espinal in the 6th. b-grounded out for Merrifield in the 7th.
1-ran for Ramírez in the 8th.
LOB – Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 7. 2B – Arozarena (37), Margot (17), Bichette (41). HR – Díaz (9), off Gausman; Paredes (19), off Gausman. RBIs – Pinto (10), Díaz 3 (54), Paredes 2 (42), Arozarena (79), Franco (27), Margot 3 (42). SB – Bichette (10), Guerrero Jr. (8), Walls (9). CS – Arozarena (11).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Peralta, Ramírez, Margot); Toronto 4 (Hernández 2, Springer, Biggio). RISP – Tampa Bay 6 for 12; Toronto 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Franco, Díaz, Bradley Jr..
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, W, 12-5
|5⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|69
|2.13
|Chargois
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.38
|Adam, H, 22
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.51
|Guerra
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.48
|Herget
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.75
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 12-10
|7⅔
|6
|5
|5
|1
|7
|103
|3.45
|Pop
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.09
|Richards
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|29
|5.59
|Phelps
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|2.79
Inherited runners-scored – Adam 2-0, Phelps 2-2. HBP – Pop (Ramírez). WP – Richards.
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.
T – 3:06. A – 23,820 (53,506).
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Moncada 3b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.313
|Jiménez dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.311
|Sheets rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.241
|Vaughn lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.290
|Engel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Pollock cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.207
|Harrison 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|Totals
|37
|8
|13
|8
|3
|7
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Benson lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.178
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|a-Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Totals
|37
|2
|9
|2
|1
|8
|Chicago
|031
|120
|001
|8
|13
|1
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|100
|2
|9
|0
a-lined out for Hedges in the 9th.
E – Grandal (5). LOB – Chicago 5, Cleveland 9. 2B – Abreu (34), Moncada (13), Harrison (17), Rosario (25), Giménez (24), Benson (1), Straw (20). HR – Sheets (13), off Gaddis; Vaughn (16), off Gaddis; Moncada (10), off Gaddis; Grandal (5), off Gaddis; Andrus (6), off Gaddis. RBIs – Sheets 2 (46), Vaughn (69), Moncada (46), Grandal (26), Andrus (21), Abreu 2 (69), Benson (3), Rosario (56).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Andrus 2, Jiménez, Sheets); Cleveland 4 (Ramírez, Gonzalez, Rosario 2). RISP – Chicago 2 for 7; Cleveland 3 for 13.
Runners moved up – Rosario, Kwan. LIDP – Andrus. GIDP – Jiménez, Abreu.
DP – Cleveland 3 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor; Rosario, Giménez, Naylor; Giménez).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, W, 7-5
|6⅓
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|106
|3.99
|Bummer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.05
|López
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.98
|Graveman
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.72
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gaddis, L, 0-2
|4⅔
|8
|7
|7
|1
|3
|92
|18.41
|Shaw
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|5.57
|Morgan
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.79
|McCarty
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|22
|5.02
Inherited runners-scored – Bummer 1-1, Shaw 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, John Tumpane; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 3:04. A – 11,186 (34,788).
N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 1
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.220
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Gamel dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|b-Castillo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Mitchell rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.231
|Chavis 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Suwinski lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.199
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|2
|16
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.261
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|McNeil rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.237
|a-Vientos ph-dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.077
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Naquin lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|McCann c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.201
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|6
|10
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|000
|1
|4
|0
|New York
|203
|100
|01x
|7
|10
|0
a-singled for Vogelbach in the 4th. b-struck out for Gamel in the 9th.
LOB – Pittsburgh 5, New York 10. 2B – Chavis (16), Vogelbach (8), McNeil (37), Naquin (5). HR – Lindor (24), off Brubaker. RBIs – Chavis (48), Vogelbach 3 (19), Lindor 2 (94), Vientos (1), Alonso (112).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (Delay 2, Gamel); New York 6 (McCann 2, Vientos 2, Guillorme 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 5; New York 4 for 13.
Runners moved up – Castro.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brubaker, L, 3-12
|3⅔
|7
|5
|5
|2
|5
|71
|4.58
|Stout
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|34
|4.24
|Stephenson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.68
|Ramirez
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|47
|5.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, W, 15-6
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|11
|104
|3.70
|Lugo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.28
|Rodríguez
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|4.95
IBB – off Stout (Alonso). HBP – Ramirez (Alonso). WP – Stout.
Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T – 2:53. A – 25,683 (41,922).
Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 2
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|India 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.255
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Fraley dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Solano 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|1-Fairchild pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Reynolds 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Aquino rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Steer 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Romine c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|5
|3
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Edman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.324
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|2-DeLuzio pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|O'Neill cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|a-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Burleson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Nootbaar rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Totals
|28
|2
|3
|2
|3
|8
|Cincinnati
|011
|001
|000
|3
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|001
|2
|3
|0
a-grounded out for O'Neill in the 9th.
1-ran for Solano in the 8th. 2-ran for Arenado in the 9th.
LOB – Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 4. 2B – Friedl (8), Aquino (11), Goldschmidt (37). HR – Senzel (5), off Mikolas; Aquino (9), off Mikolas. RBIs – Senzel (25), Fraley (24), Aquino (28), Goldschmidt (110), Pujols (51). SB – Arenado (5). CS – Friedl (1). SF – Fraley, Pujols. S – Romine.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 2 (K.Farmer 2); St. Louis 2 (Dickerson 2). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 6; St. Louis 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Romine, India, Friedl. LIDP – Senzel.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Nootbaar, Molina, Nootbaar).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 1-3
|5⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|80
|6.43
|Gibaut, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.30
|B.Farmer, H, 4
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|3.43
|Díaz, S, 7-11
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|24
|1.93
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, L, 11-12
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|101
|3.46
|Pallante
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|3.17
|Woodford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|2.70
HBP – Anderson (Donovan).
Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T – 2:45. A – 44,901 (45,494).
Minnesota 3, Kansas City 2
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|1-Eaton pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Pasquantino dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|2-Waters pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Massey 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.267
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Isbel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|0
|8
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garlick dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|a-Arraez ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Correa ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.283
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Celestino cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Palacios 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Cave rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|30
|3
|8
|3
|2
|10
|Kansas City
|010
|100
|000
|2
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|120
|000
|00x
|3
|8
|0
a-flied out for Garlick in the 7th.
1-ran for Perez in the 9th. 2-ran for Pasquantino in the 9th.
LOB – Kansas City 5, Minnesota 5. 2B – Massey (8), Celestino (10). HR – Perez (21), off Bundy; Correa (21), off Lynch; Gordon (7), off Lynch. RBIs – Taylor (43), Perez (68), Correa (58), Gordon 2 (38). S – Massey.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Pratto 2); Minnesota 1 (Celestino). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 3; Minnesota 1 for 2.
GIDP – Miranda.
DP – Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Massey, Pratto; Lopez, Massey, Pratto).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch, L, 4-11
|5⅔
|7
|3
|3
|2
|8
|96
|5.15
|Snider
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|5.70
|Coleman
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.37
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy
|4⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|60
|4.68
|Megill, W, 4-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.89
|Jax, H, 18
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.29
|Thielbar, H, 17
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.50
|Fulmer, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.06
|Duran, S, 7-7
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.70
HBP – Jax (Pasquantino).
Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 2:49. A – 16,595 (38,544).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: