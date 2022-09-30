Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
Detroit 10, Kansas City 3
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Rivero c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Perez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Olivares lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Waters lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|b-O'Hearn ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.236
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|c-Isbel ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Eaton 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.269
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|5
|3
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Baddoo lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|a-Clemens ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Báez dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.241
|d-Haase ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|H.Castro 1b-ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|W.Castro rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|1-Reyes pr-rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|Barnhart c
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.221
|Kreidler ss-cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.203
|Totals
|36
|10
|12
|9
|3
|5
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|030
|3
|9
|1
|Detroit
|010
|041
|40x
|10
|12
|1
a-flied out for Greene in the 7th. b-doubled for Dozier in the 8th. c-popped out for Taylor in the 8th. d-struck out for Báez in the 8th.
1-ran for W.Castro in the 4th.
E – Pasquantino (2), Rodriguez (1). LOB – Kansas City 11, Detroit 8. 2B – O'Hearn (6), Eaton (4), W.Castro (18), Greene (17), Schoop (23), Candelario (19), Barnhart (10). 3B – Dozier (4). HR – W.Castro (8), off Heasley; Báez (16), off Heasley. RBIs – O'Hearn 2 (15), Eaton (12), W.Castro (31), Greene (39), Báez 2 (63), Barnhart 2 (16), Reyes (30), Candelario (48), Kreidler (6). SF – Candelario. S – Eaton.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 6 (Rivero, Lopez, Olivares 2, Perez, Taylor); Detroit 5 (Reyes, Clemens, Greene, Candelario 2). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 10; Detroit 4 for 11.
Runners moved up – Baddoo. GIDP – Lopez.
DP – Detroit 1 (H.Castro, Kreidler, H.Castro).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heasley, L, 4-9
|4
|6
|5
|4
|1
|1
|80
|5.00
|Clarke
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.99
|Keller
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|5.13
|Castillo
|⅔
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|20
|7.90
|Weaver
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|35
|6.19
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 5-5
|6
|5
|0
|0
|4
|3
|102
|4.02
|Foley
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|22
|4.01
|De Jesus
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.13
Castillo pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – Clarke 1-0, Weaver 3-3, Foley 2-0, De Jesus 1-0. HBP – Heasley (Schoop), Weaver (Reyes). WP – Heasley.
Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T – 3:03. A – 13,137 (41,083)
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Payton lf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Abreu dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|c-Jiménez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Vaughn 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.276
|Pollock cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Harrison 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Gonzàlez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.253
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|3
|6
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Miranda 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.272
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|2-Palacios pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.088
|Arraez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.315
|Urshela dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Sánchez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.210
|1-B.Hamilton pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Contreras ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.272
|Celestino cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Cave lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|a-Jeffers ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.213
|Wallner rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.256
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|6
|12
|Chicago
|002
|001
|010
|4
|7
|1
|Minnesota
|200
|001
|000
|3
|6
|1
a-singled for Cave in the 6th. b-struck out for B.Hamilton in the 7th. c-struck out for Sheets in the 8th.
1-ran for Sánchez in the 6th. 2-ran for Correa in the 9th.
E – Harrison (13), Gordon (7). LOB – Chicago 6, Minnesota 9. 2B – Abreu (38), Gordon (27). 3B – Gonzàlez (1). RBIs – Gonzàlez (11), Payton (1), Vaughn (75), Abreu (75), Gordon 2 (47), Jeffers (26). SB – Wallner (1), B.Hamilton 2 (3). SF – Vaughn.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Grandal, Pollock 2); Minnesota 4 (Miranda 2, Celestino 2). RISP – Chicago 2 for 10; Minnesota 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Sheets, Vaughn. LIDP – Gordon. GIDP – Abreu.
DP – Chicago 1 (Vaughn, Andrus, Vaughn); Minnesota 1 (Correa, Gordon, Arraez).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito
|5⅔
|4
|2
|2
|3
|6
|93
|5.00
|Lambert, H, 9
|⅓
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|19
|3.40
|Bummer, BS, 2-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.49
|R.López, W, 6-4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.80
|Graveman, H, 25
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.27
|Hendriks, S, 34-38
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|2.96
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Varland
|5⅔
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|74
|4.71
|Jax
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.33
|J.López
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.79
|Thielbar, L, 4-3
|⅓
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.55
|Fulmer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.09
|Megill
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.80
Inherited runners-scored – Bummer 2-1, Fulmer 1-0. WP – Varland, Thielbar.
Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T – 3:11. A – 23,397 (38,544)
Boston 5, Baltimore 3
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Henderson 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Stowers lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|b-Vavra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|2
|1
|8
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|Verdugo rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Martinez dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.273
|Casas 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.213
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Chang 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Wong c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Almonte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|McGuire c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.341
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|2
|5
|Baltimore
|002
|000
|100
|3
|9
|0
|Boston
|000
|201
|02x
|5
|9
|2
a-struck out for Wong in the 7th. b-grounded out for Mateo in the 9th.
E – Casas (1), Arroyo (3). LOB – Baltimore 8, Boston 6. 2B – Rutschman (33), Henderson (7), Verdugo (39), Arroyo (15), Martinez (43), Casas (1). HR – Stowers (3), off Strahm; Martinez (14), off Tate. RBIs – Rutschman (42), Stowers (10), Casas (11), Hernández (44), Arroyo (32), Martinez 2 (58).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (Mountcastle, Odor); Boston 4 (Hernández, Wong, Martinez 2). RISP – Baltimore 0 for 8; Boston 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Mullins, Rutschman, Arroyo. LIDP – Odor.
DP – Boston 1 (Bogaerts).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Baumann
|4⅔
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|74
|4.34
|Baker
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.65
|Pérez
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|26
|1.43
|Gillaspie
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.45
|Tate, L, 4-4
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|22
|2.88
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|4
|5
|2
|1
|0
|3
|72
|4.05
|Bazardo
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|3.38
|Strahm, BS, 4-8
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|3.92
|Kelly, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.13
|Ort, S, 1-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|6.26
WP – Pérez.
Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 3:00. A – 29,779 (37,755)
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.212
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Maton ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|a-Castellanos ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Vierling rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|4
|7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Suzuki rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.212
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Bote 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Rivas 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Velázquez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.192
|Morel 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|5
|9
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|0
|Chicago
|100
|010
|00x
|2
|7
|0
a-singled for Maton in the 9th.
LOB – Philadelphia 9, Chicago 11. 2B – Contreras (23), Wisdom 2 (27), Bote (6). 3B – Suzuki (2). RBIs – Wisdom (66), Happ (71). CS – Segura (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Vierling, Marsh); Chicago 6 (Reyes, Hoerner 3, Contreras 2). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 5; Chicago 3 for 14.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez, L, 10-6
|6⅔
|7
|2
|2
|1
|5
|92
|3.37
|Robertson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|27
|2.23
|Brogdon
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|3.40
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Assad, W, 2-2
|5⅔
|5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|80
|3.62
|Rucker, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.10
|Thompson, S, 1-1
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|48
|3.69
Inherited runners-scored – Rucker 2-0. HBP – Brogdon (Rivas).
Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T – 2:55. A – 23,425 (41,649)
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Aranda 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Walls 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Arozarena rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|H.Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.247
|1-Siri pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|3
|9
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.302
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|J.Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Arias 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.166
|a-Brennan ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|1
|7
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|000
|1
|4
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|02x
|2
|6
|0
a-singled for Hedges in the 8th.
1-ran for Peralta in the 9th.
E – Paredes (5). LOB – Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 6. 2B – Franco (20), Kwan (23). RBIs – Peralta (18), Kwan (51), Gonzalez (43). SB – Franco 2 (8), Margot (7). S – Straw.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 5 (H.Ramírez, Margot, Paredes 3); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Hedges, Gonzalez). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 6; Cleveland 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Rosario.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|88
|2.45
|Armstrong, L, 2-3, BS, 2-5
|2⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|26
|3.62
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|86
|3.42
|Shaw
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.40
|De Los Santos, W, 5-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.98
|Stephan, S, 3-5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|34
|2.74
IBB – off Armstrong (J.Ramírez). HBP – Quantrill (H.Ramírez). WP – Quantrill.
Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Additon.
T – 2:43. A – 11,783 (34,788)
Miami 4, Milwaukee 2
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Leblanc 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.276
|Díaz 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Anderson dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.230
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.230
|De La Cruz cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Groshans 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Burdick lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|b-Bleday ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|2
|14
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Brosseau 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|a-Wong ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Urías 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Hiura 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.232
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|c-Peterson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|d-Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|1
|2
|5
|Miami
|000
|000
|040
|4
|5
|2
|Milwaukee
|020
|000
|000
|2
|9
|2
a-doubled for Brosseau in the 6th. b-flied out for Burdick in the 8th. c-walked for Caratini in the 9th. d-popped out for Taylor in the 9th.
E – García (2), Wendle (9), Caratini (4), Adames (14). LOB – Miami 4, Milwaukee 8. 2B – Hiura (7), Wong (24), Urías (15), Taylor (19). HR – García (8), off Peralta. RBIs – García 4 (35), Hiura (32). SB – Berti (38). CS – Hiura (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (García, Groshans); Milwaukee 3 (Renfroe, Urías 2). RISP – Miami 1 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 8.
GIDP – Wendle, Caratini, Renfroe.
DP – Miami 2 (Groshans, Berti, Leblanc; Berti, Wendle, Leblanc); Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Hiura).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett
|4⅔
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|76
|3.56
|Hoeing
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|12.19
|Brigham
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|3.74
|Nance, W, 1-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.43
|Fishman, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.74
|Floro, S, 9-12
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.02
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer
|5⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|71
|3.83
|Strzelecki, H, 4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.97
|Peralta, L, 4-4, BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|3
|34
|3.77
|Topa
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.70
HBP – Garrett (Brosseau).
Umpires – Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.
T – 3:08. A – 23,122 (41,900)
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: