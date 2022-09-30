Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Melendez c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .219 Rivero c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Witt Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .256 Perez dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Pasquantino 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .284 Olivares lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .304 Waters lf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .233 Dozier rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .241 b-O'Hearn ph-rf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .236 Taylor cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .261 c-Isbel ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Eaton 3b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .269 Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Totals 35 3 9 3 5 3

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Baddoo lf 5 1 0 0 0 0 .197 Greene cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .254 a-Clemens ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .148 Báez dh 4 2 2 2 0 0 .241 d-Haase ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251 H.Castro 1b-ss 4 1 0 0 1 0 .272 Schoop 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .206 W.Castro rf 2 1 2 1 0 0 .241 1-Reyes pr-rf 2 1 0 1 0 1 .256 Candelario 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .210 Barnhart c 3 1 3 2 1 0 .221 Kreidler ss-cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .203 Totals 36 10 12 9 3 5

Kansas City 000 000 030 3 9 1 Detroit 010 041 40x 10 12 1

a-flied out for Greene in the 7th. b-doubled for Dozier in the 8th. c-popped out for Taylor in the 8th. d-struck out for Báez in the 8th.

1-ran for W.Castro in the 4th.

E – Pasquantino (2), Rodriguez (1). LOB – Kansas City 11, Detroit 8. 2B – O'Hearn (6), Eaton (4), W.Castro (18), Greene (17), Schoop (23), Candelario (19), Barnhart (10). 3B – Dozier (4). HR – W.Castro (8), off Heasley; Báez (16), off Heasley. RBIs – O'Hearn 2 (15), Eaton (12), W.Castro (31), Greene (39), Báez 2 (63), Barnhart 2 (16), Reyes (30), Candelario (48), Kreidler (6). SF – Candelario. S – Eaton.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 6 (Rivero, Lopez, Olivares 2, Perez, Taylor); Detroit 5 (Reyes, Clemens, Greene, Candelario 2). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 10; Detroit 4 for 11.

Runners moved up – Baddoo. GIDP – Lopez.

DP – Detroit 1 (H.Castro, Kreidler, H.Castro).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heasley, L, 4-9 4 6 5 4 1 1 80 5.00 Clarke ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.99 Keller 1⅔ 2 1 1 0 2 22 5.13 Castillo ⅔ 1 3 3 2 0 20 7.90 Weaver 2⅔ 3 1 1 0 1 35 6.19

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez, W, 5-5 6 5 0 0 4 3 102 4.02 Foley 3 3 3 1 0 22 4.01 De Jesus 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.13

Castillo pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Clarke 1-0, Weaver 3-3, Foley 2-0, De Jesus 1-0. HBP – Heasley (Schoop), Weaver (Reyes). WP – Heasley.

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 3:03. A – 13,137 (41,083)