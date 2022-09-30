Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

Detroit 10, Kansas City 3
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez c301011.219
Rivero c100000.182
Witt Jr. ss401011.256
Perez dh500000.249
Pasquantino 1b412010.284
Olivares lf300000.304
Waters lf110010.233
Dozier rf301001.241
b-O'Hearn ph-rf111200.236
Taylor cf302000.261
c-Isbel ph-cf100000.210
Eaton 3b201110.269
Lopez 2b400000.228
Totals3539353
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Baddoo lf510000.197
Greene cf411101.254
a-Clemens ph-1b100000.148
Báez dh422200.241
d-Haase ph-dh100001.251
H.Castro 1b-ss410010.272
Schoop 2b312010.206
W.Castro rf212100.241
1-Reyes pr-rf210101.256
Candelario 3b311100.210
Barnhart c313210.221
Kreidler ss-cf401102.203
Totals361012935
Kansas City000000030391
Detroit01004140x10121

a-flied out for Greene in the 7th. b-doubled for Dozier in the 8th. c-popped out for Taylor in the 8th. d-struck out for Báez in the 8th.

1-ran for W.Castro in the 4th.

E – Pasquantino (2), Rodriguez (1). LOB – Kansas City 11, Detroit 8. 2B – O'Hearn (6), Eaton (4), W.Castro (18), Greene (17), Schoop (23), Candelario (19), Barnhart (10). 3B – Dozier (4). HR – W.Castro (8), off Heasley; Báez (16), off Heasley. RBIs – O'Hearn 2 (15), Eaton (12), W.Castro (31), Greene (39), Báez 2 (63), Barnhart 2 (16), Reyes (30), Candelario (48), Kreidler (6). SF – Candelario. S – Eaton.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 6 (Rivero, Lopez, Olivares 2, Perez, Taylor); Detroit 5 (Reyes, Clemens, Greene, Candelario 2). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 10; Detroit 4 for 11.

Runners moved up – Baddoo. GIDP – Lopez.

DP – Detroit 1 (H.Castro, Kreidler, H.Castro).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heasley, L, 4-9465411805.00
Clarke0000143.99
Keller1⅔21102225.13
Castillo13320207.90
Weaver2⅔31101356.19
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez, W, 5-56500431024.02
Foley33310224.01
De Jesus110000162.13

Castillo pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Clarke 1-0, Weaver 3-3, Foley 2-0, De Jesus 1-0. HBP – Heasley (Schoop), Weaver (Reyes). WP – Heasley.

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 3:03. A – 13,137 (41,083)

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss500001.266
Payton lf-rf422100.333
Abreu dh402100.306
Sheets rf300000.242
c-Jiménez ph100001.300
Engel cf000000.223
Vaughn 1b200110.276
Pollock cf-lf300011.246
Grandal c300011.200
Harrison 3b412000.258
Gonzàlez 2b411102.253
Totals3347436
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Miranda 3b500003.272
Correa ss411010.286
2-Palacios pr000000.088
Arraez 1b412010.315
Urshela dh401001.281
Sánchez c100021.210
1-B.Hamilton pr-lf010000.000
b-Contreras ph-lf100001.111
Gordon 2b401201.272
Celestino cf300010.241
Cave lf200001.224
a-Jeffers ph-c201101.213
Wallner rf300013.256
Totals33363612
Chicago002001010471
Minnesota200001000361

a-singled for Cave in the 6th. b-struck out for B.Hamilton in the 7th. c-struck out for Sheets in the 8th.

1-ran for Sánchez in the 6th. 2-ran for Correa in the 9th.

E – Harrison (13), Gordon (7). LOB – Chicago 6, Minnesota 9. 2B – Abreu (38), Gordon (27). 3B – Gonzàlez (1). RBIs – Gonzàlez (11), Payton (1), Vaughn (75), Abreu (75), Gordon 2 (47), Jeffers (26). SB – Wallner (1), B.Hamilton 2 (3). SF – Vaughn.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Grandal, Pollock 2); Minnesota 4 (Miranda 2, Celestino 2). RISP – Chicago 2 for 10; Minnesota 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Sheets, Vaughn. LIDP – Gordon. GIDP – Abreu.

DP – Chicago 1 (Vaughn, Andrus, Vaughn); Minnesota 1 (Correa, Gordon, Arraez).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito5⅔42236935.00
Lambert, H, 901121193.40
Bummer, BS, 2-61000172.49
R.López, W, 6-41⅔10001112.80
Graveman, H, 251⅔00001133.27
Hendriks, S, 34-381⅔00012162.96
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Varland5⅔32223744.71
Jax1⅔21100143.33
J.López1⅔10001144.79
Thielbar, L, 4-311001183.55
Fulmer0000053.09
Megill1⅔00011174.80

Inherited runners-scored – Bummer 2-1, Fulmer 1-0. WP – Varland, Thielbar.

Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T – 3:11. A – 23,397 (38,544)

Boston 5, Baltimore 3
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf502001.262
Rutschman c401110.254
Santander dh400000.246
Mountcastle 1b400002.248
Henderson 3b402001.276
Hays rf401001.252
Odor 2b400000.209
Stowers lf422101.269
Mateo ss311002.221
b-Vavra ph100000.270
Totals3739218
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf400000.250
Devers 3b400001.292
Bogaerts ss301010.309
Verdugo rf422000.285
Martinez dh422201.273
Casas 1b312110.213
Arroyo 2b401101.281
Chang 2b000000.200
Hernández cf401100.223
Wong c200001.200
a-Almonte ph100001.333
McGuire c000000.341
Totals3359525
Baltimore002000100390
Boston00020102x592

a-struck out for Wong in the 7th. b-grounded out for Mateo in the 9th.

E – Casas (1), Arroyo (3). LOB – Baltimore 8, Boston 6. 2B – Rutschman (33), Henderson (7), Verdugo (39), Arroyo (15), Martinez (43), Casas (1). HR – Stowers (3), off Strahm; Martinez (14), off Tate. RBIs – Rutschman (42), Stowers (10), Casas (11), Hernández (44), Arroyo (32), Martinez 2 (58).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (Mountcastle, Odor); Boston 4 (Hernández, Wong, Martinez 2). RISP – Baltimore 0 for 8; Boston 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Mullins, Rutschman, Arroyo. LIDP – Odor.

DP – Boston 1 (Bogaerts).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Baumann4⅔62202744.34
Baker1⅔00000133.65
Pérez1⅔21101261.43
Gillaspie1⅔00002143.45
Tate, L, 4-41⅔12220222.88
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi452103724.05
Bazardo1⅓00012223.38
Strahm, BS, 4-81⅔21101223.92
Kelly, W, 1-01⅔10001192.13
Ort, S, 1-21⅔10001206.26

WP – Pérez.

Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 3:00. A – 29,779 (37,755)

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf200021.212
Hoskins 1b300012.251
Harper dh403001.294
Realmuto c400002.272
Bohm 3b400000.288
Marsh cf400000.277
Segura 2b401000.275
Maton ss301001.262
a-Castellanos ph101000.270
Vierling rf300010.242
Totals3206047
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Contreras c501003.243
Suzuki rf322011.267
Happ lf401101.270
Wisdom 3b302111.212
Hoerner ss400000.285
Reyes dh300010.229
Bote 1b301000.255
Rivas 1b000000.242
Velázquez cf300012.192
Morel 2b300011.237
Totals3127259
Philadelphia000000000060
Chicago10001000x270

a-singled for Maton in the 9th.

LOB – Philadelphia 9, Chicago 11. 2B – Contreras (23), Wisdom 2 (27), Bote (6). 3B – Suzuki (2). RBIs – Wisdom (66), Happ (71). CS – Segura (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Vierling, Marsh); Chicago 6 (Reyes, Hoerner 3, Contreras 2). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 5; Chicago 3 for 14.

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez, L, 10-66⅔72215923.37
Robertson1⅔00032272.23
Brogdon1⅔00012243.40
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Assad, W, 2-25⅔50023803.62
Rucker, H, 51⅔00001104.10
Thompson, S, 1-13⅔10023483.69

Inherited runners-scored – Rucker 2-0. HBP – Brogdon (Rivas).

Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T – 2:55. A – 23,425 (41,649)

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Aranda 2b400001.227
Walls 2b000000.173
Arozarena rf400003.267
Franco ss312010.275
H.Ramírez dh300001.308
Peralta lf302111.247
1-Siri pr000000.248
Margot cf300010.279
Choi 1b400002.224
Paredes 3b400000.214
Mejía c300001.248
Totals3114139
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf411102.302
Rosario ss401001.282
J.Ramírez 3b300010.274
Gonzalez rf401100.287
Maile c000000.206
Giménez 2b401001.303
Miller dh300000.245
Arias 1b300001.156
Hedges c200002.166
a-Brennan ph-rf111000.333
Straw cf201000.219
Totals3026217
Tampa Bay100000000141
Cleveland00000002x260

a-singled for Hedges in the 8th.

1-ran for Peralta in the 9th.

E – Paredes (5). LOB – Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 6. 2B – Franco (20), Kwan (23). RBIs – Peralta (18), Kwan (51), Gonzalez (43). SB – Franco 2 (8), Margot (7). S – Straw.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 5 (H.Ramírez, Margot, Paredes 3); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Hedges, Gonzalez). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 6; Cleveland 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Rosario.

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Springs6⅔30005882.45
Armstrong, L, 2-3, BS, 2-52⅔32212263.62
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill6⅔31104863.42
Shaw1⅔10001145.40
De Los Santos, W, 5-01⅔00002112.98
Stephan, S, 3-51⅔00032342.74

IBB – off Armstrong (J.Ramírez). HBP – Quantrill (H.Ramírez). WP – Quantrill.

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Additon.

T – 2:43. A – 11,783 (34,788)

Miami 4, Milwaukee 2
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 2b412001.239
Leblanc 1b300013.276
Díaz 1b000000.171
Anderson dh310012.230
García rf411401.230
De La Cruz cf300002.243
Fortes c400001.240
Wendle ss401001.258
Groshans 3b411002.261
Burdick lf200001.167
b-Bleday ph-lf100000.171
Totals32454214
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McCutchen dh501003.238
Adames ss401001.239
Renfroe rf400001.251
Yelich lf411000.253
Brosseau 3b111000.273
a-Wong ph-2b201000.253
Urías 2b-3b401000.232
Hiura 1b301110.232
Caratini c301000.203
c-Peterson ph000010.243
Taylor cf301000.232
d-Tellez ph100000.221
Totals3429125
Miami000000040452
Milwaukee020000000292

a-doubled for Brosseau in the 6th. b-flied out for Burdick in the 8th. c-walked for Caratini in the 9th. d-popped out for Taylor in the 9th.

E – García (2), Wendle (9), Caratini (4), Adames (14). LOB – Miami 4, Milwaukee 8. 2B – Hiura (7), Wong (24), Urías (15), Taylor (19). HR – García (8), off Peralta. RBIs – García 4 (35), Hiura (32). SB – Berti (38). CS – Hiura (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (García, Groshans); Milwaukee 3 (Renfroe, Urías 2). RISP – Miami 1 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 8.

GIDP – Wendle, Caratini, Renfroe.

DP – Miami 2 (Groshans, Berti, Leblanc; Berti, Wendle, Leblanc); Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Hiura).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garrett4⅔62202763.56
Hoeing00000912.19
Brigham1⅓20011263.74
Nance, W, 1-31⅔1000184.43
Fishman, H, 11⅔0000081.74
Floro, S, 9-121⅔00011213.02
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lauer5⅔10009713.83
Strzelecki, H, 41⅔10012222.97
Peralta, L, 4-4, BS, 0-1134413343.77
Topa1⅓0000092.70

HBP – Garrett (Brosseau).

Umpires – Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.

T – 3:08. A – 23,122 (41,900)

