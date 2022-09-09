Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

[feature: agate]

#mlb box score Milwaukee 2, San Francisco 1 (Game 1) San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .200 Yastrzemski cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .209 Flores dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Pederson lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .265 Estrada 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Villar 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .222 González rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Bart c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .225 Totals 29 1 3 1 0 14 Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Brosseau 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 a-Peterson ph-3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .260 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Yelich dh 3 1 1 1 0 2 .260 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .255 McCutchen lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .246 Mitchell cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .136 Tellez 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .225 Urías 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Taylor cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Narváez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Totals 26 2 3 2 2 6 San Francisco 001 000 000_1 3 0 Milwaukee 000 200 00x_2 3 1 a-singled for Brosseau in the 4th. E_Burnes (2). LOB_San Francisco 2, Milwaukee 2. 2B_Yastrzemski (26), Yelich (21), Renfroe (18). RBIs_Yastrzemski (45), Yelich (48), Renfroe (62). SB_Peterson (11). Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Flores, Villar); Milwaukee 0. RISP_San Francisco 0 for 3; Milwaukee 2 for 4. GIDP_González, Tellez. DP_San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Crawford, Wade Jr.); Milwaukee 1 (Peterson, Adames, Tellez). San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA S.Alexander 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.42 Junis, L, 4-5 6 3 2 2 2 4 87 3.98 Ty.Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.33 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Burnes, W, 10-6 8 3 1 1 0 14 100 2.93 Williams, S, 11-12 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.69 HBP_Burnes (Estrada). Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Malachi Moore. T_2:20.
#mlb box score Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 2 (Game 2) San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .199 c-Brinson ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Flores 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .244 Pederson lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .265 Estrada ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Yastrzemski cf-rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .212 Villar 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .214 La Stella dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .237 b-Davis ph-dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .254 Wynns c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .221 d-González ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .252 Bart c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Totals 31 2 4 2 4 13 Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Brosseau 3b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .256 a-Peterson ph-3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .257 Adames ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .229 Yelich lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .259 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .256 Tellez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226 Hiura 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .240 Caratini c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .204 Urías 2b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .223 Mitchell cf 4 0 1 1 0 3 .154 Totals 29 4 6 2 6 8 San Francisco 000 000 110_2 4 1 Milwaukee 300 001 00x_4 6 0 a-struck out for Brosseau in the 2nd. b-struck out for La Stella in the 5th. c-grounded out for Wade Jr. in the 6th. d-pinch hit for Wynns in the 7th. E_Longoria (6). LOB_San Francisco 6, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Mitchell (1). 3B_Yastrzemski (2). HR_Pederson (22), off Bush. RBIs_González (34), Pederson (62), Hiura (30), Mitchell (6). SB_Tellez (2). SF_Hiura. Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Estrada); Milwaukee 4 (Caratini 3, Adames). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 3; Milwaukee 0 for 8. Runners moved up_Tellez. GIDP_Peterson. DP_San Francisco 1 (Villar, Estrada). San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Young, L, 0-1 2-3 1 3 1 2 0 24 2.93 Hjelle 5 3 1 1 2 6 87 5.73 Leone 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 11 4.01 Ortiz 2 1 0 0 1 1 27 0.00 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peralta 2 0 0 0 2 3 44 3.45 Strzelecki, W, 2-1 2 0 0 0 0 2 20 3.00 Milner, H, 9 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 32 3.70 Boxberger, H, 26 1 1 1 1 1 1 25 2.98 Bush, H, 5 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 16 4.11 Ta.Rogers, S, 3-4 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 5.65 Inherited runners-scored_Hjelle 1-0, Leone 1-1, Strzelecki 1-0, Boxberger 2-0, Bush 1-0. IBB_off Leone (Peterson). HBP_Hjelle (Urías). Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Nate Tomlinson. T_3:08. A_23,019 (41,900).
#mlb box score Miami 6, Philadelphia 5 Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Berti 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .258 Cooper dh 5 1 2 1 0 0 .255 2-De La Cruz pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .206 Wendle ss 5 2 1 1 0 1 .248 García rf 4 0 3 1 1 1 .233 Anderson 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .229 Bleday cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .189 Stallings c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .220 1-Williams pr-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Rojas 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Encarnación lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .214 Díaz 1b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .170 b-Fortes ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Totals 39 6 12 5 3 7 Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .211 Hoskins 1b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .252 Bohm 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .294 Harper dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .310 Realmuto c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .268 Stott ss 4 0 3 1 0 1 .237 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Maton rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .300 a-Vierling ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Totals 34 5 9 5 0 8 Miami 003 010 002_6 12 1 Philadelphia 001 220 000_5 9 1 a-grounded out for Maton in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Díaz in the 8th. 1-ran for Stallings in the 8th. 2-ran for Cooper in the 9th. E_Bleday (1), Hoskins (11). LOB_Miami 11, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Bleday (9), Cooper 2 (26), Bohm (21), Stott (15). 3B_Bohm (3). HR_Díaz (2), off Gibson; Wendle (3), off Gibson; Maton (3), off Alcantara. RBIs_Díaz (6), Cooper (43), García (31), Wendle (30), Anderson (22), Maton (12), Realmuto (71), Stott (41), Bohm 2 (64). Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Bleday, Cooper, Encarnación 2); Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Harper). RISP_Miami 2 for 10; Philadelphia 2 for 6. Runners moved up_Wendle, Anderson, Realmuto. GIDP_Anderson, Segura, Bohm. DP_Miami 3 (Anderson, Berti, Díaz; Berti, Díaz; Berti, Rojas); Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins). Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara 6 8 5 3 0 7 94 2.43 Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.19 Floro, W, 1-2 2 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.48 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson 5 9 4 4 1 2 73 4.57 Nittoli, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 25 0.00 Coonrod, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 22 4.15 Hand, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.36 Robertson, L, 1-3, BS, 4-6 1 2 2 1 1 3 21 2.93 HBP_Nittoli (Berti), Coonrod (Anderson). Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Scott Barry. T_3:04. A_19,073 (42,792).
#mlb box score #team:Chicago Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3 Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Friedl cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .272 India 2b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .266 K.Farmer 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .265 1-Fairchild pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Solano 1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .302 Fraley lf 4 0 2 0 1 1 .250 Steer 1b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .211 Robinson c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .115 Aquino rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .196 Senzel dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .240 Barrero ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .148 Romine c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .163 c-Lopez ph-3b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .305 Totals 34 4 9 4 6 4 Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McKinstry 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .177 Suzuki rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .264 Reyes dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .287 Happ lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Hoerner ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .285 Higgins c 1 0 1 1 0 0 .228 2-Hermosillo pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .071 Rivas 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .244 Velázquez cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .204 a-Ortega ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Bote 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .246 b-Madrigal ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Totals 31 3 7 3 1 14 Cincinnati 000 000 112_4 9 0 Chicago 000 011 010_3 7 1 a-struck out for Velázquez in the 7th. b-struck out for Bote in the 7th. c-lined out for Romine in the 8th. 1-ran for K.Farmer in the 8th. 2-ran for Higgins in the 9th. E_Velázquez (4). LOB_Cincinnati 9, Chicago 5. 2B_Suzuki (22), Hoerner (20). 3B_Lopez (1), Hoerner (5). HR_K.Farmer (10), off Sampson; Suzuki (12), off Díaz. RBIs_K.Farmer (63), Steer (3), Lopez (5), India (33), Higgins (24), Reyes (14), Suzuki (44). SB_Rivas (4). SF_Higgins. S_Higgins. Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Aquino 2, Fraley, Barrero); Chicago 2 (Madrigal 2). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 9; Chicago 1 for 3. GIDP_Steer, K.Farmer. DP_Cincinnati 1 (Romine); Chicago 2 (Bote, McKinstry, Rivas; Bote, McKinstry, Rivas). Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cessa 5 2-3 3 2 2 0 8 73 4.97 B.Farmer 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 24 3.72 Díaz, W, 6-2 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 3 27 1.83 Gibaut, S, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 4.56 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sampson 6 5 1 1 0 1 75 3.76 Hughes, H, 4 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 3.26 Rodríguez, H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 23 3.00 Wick, BS, 9-14 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 18 4.45 Leiter Jr., L, 2-7, BS, 1-4 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 22 4.34 Rucker 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 6 4.26 Inherited runners-scored_B.Farmer 1-1, Díaz 2-0, Rodríguez 2-0, Wick 2-1, Rucker 1-0. HBP_Cessa (Higgins). Umpires_Home, Lewis Williams III; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Clint Vondrak. T_3:14. A_23,910 (41,649).
#mlb box score Washington 11, St. Louis 6 Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Thomas cf 6 0 2 0 0 1 .246 García 2b 6 0 1 1 0 1 .291 Meneses rf-1b 4 0 0 1 0 3 .328 Voit 1b 3 2 2 0 2 0 .250 1-Palacios pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .212 Ruiz c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .251 Adams c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Cruz dh 5 2 3 0 0 0 .238 Hernández 3b 4 2 3 3 0 0 .252 Abrams ss 5 2 2 1 0 0 .227 Call lf 5 2 4 5 0 0 .270 Totals 43 11 18 11 2 5 St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Donovan 2b 3 2 3 0 2 0 .297 Edman ss 4 0 2 0 1 1 .265 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .328 b-DeJong ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .157 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .300 c-Knizner ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .224 Dickerson lf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .290 Pujols dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Burleson rf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .000 Molina c 4 2 2 3 0 0 .224 DeLuzio cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .333 a-Nootbaar ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Totals 38 6 11 6 5 4 Washington 011 201 204_11 18 2 St. Louis 120 100 002_6 11 1 a-struck out for DeLuzio in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Goldschmidt in the 9th. c-walked for Arenado in the 9th. 1-ran for Voit in the 9th. E_Meneses (3), Abrams (5), Arenado (10). LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 10. 2B_Voit (1), Hernández (27), Call (1), Abrams (2), Donovan (18). HR_Call (2), off Naile; Molina 2 (4), off Gray. RBIs_Hernández 3 (32), Meneses (18), Call 5 (8), García (33), Abrams (6), Goldschmidt (109), Molina 3 (19), Dickerson 2 (28). SF_Meneses, Hernández. Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (Cruz, Voit, Thomas, Abrams, Meneses, Call); St. Louis 7 (Dickerson, Goldschmidt 2, Burleson 2, Arenado 2). RISP_Washington 9 for 21; St. Louis 2 for 12. Runners moved up_Cruz, García, Adams 2, Pujols. GIDP_Pujols. DP_Washington 1 (Hernández, García, Voit). Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 3 1-3 6 4 4 3 3 84 5.06 M.Thompson, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 20 0.66 Machado, H, 3 2 2 0 0 1 1 23 4.27 Finnegan, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.72 McGee 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 21 6.30 Edwards Jr. 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.89 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wainwright 5 9 4 4 0 2 93 3.33 Pallante, L, 6-5 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 16 3.27 Hicks 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 20 4.97 Stratton 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.76 Naile 1 4 4 4 1 1 31 5.00 Inherited runners-scored_M.Thompson 3-0, Edwards Jr. 3-2, Hicks 2-1, Stratton 1-1. WP_Gray, Pallante. Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson. T_3:57. A_40,437 (45,494).
#mlb box score #team:New York Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3 Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garlick rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 López p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Thielbar p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Fulmer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Correa dh-ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .271 Miranda 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .262 Sánchez c 4 1 3 1 0 1 .219 1-C.Hamilton pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 León c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Celestino cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .248 Palacios ss-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Gordon 2b-lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .275 B.Hamilton lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Cave ph-lf-rf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .219 Totals 34 4 8 4 1 6 New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hicks lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .212 Judge rf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .302 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .237 Kiner-Falefa 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .269 Gonzalez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .201 Andújar dh 3 1 2 2 1 0 .243 Florial cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .100 b-Stanton ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Locastro cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .162 Higashioka c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .193 c-Trevino ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Peraza ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .278 Totals 36 3 10 2 4 10 Minnesota 000 020 020_4 8 1 New York 020 000 010_3 10 1 a-lined out for B.Hamilton in the 5th. b-struck out for Florial in the 8th. c-grounded out for Higashioka in the 9th. 1-ran for Sánchez in the 9th. E_Palacios (3), Peralta (1). LOB_Minnesota 4, New York 10. 2B_Sánchez (21), Judge (23), Hicks (7). HR_Correa (18), off Weissert; Andújar (1), off Gray. RBIs_Sánchez (48), Gordon (36), Correa 2 (50), Andújar 2 (7). SB_Kiner-Falefa (18). Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 0; New York 4 (Kiner-Falefa 2, Gonzalez, Stanton). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 4; New York 1 for 8. Runners moved up_Gonzalez. LIDP_Cave. GIDP_Higashioka. DP_Minnesota 1 (Gordon, Miranda); New York 1 (Hicks, Torres, Hicks). Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 6 7 2 2 1 7 79 3.09 Jax, W, 6-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 3.39 López, H, 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 25 3.38 Thielbar, H, 16 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.71 Fulmer, S, 1-1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 12 3.38 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cortes 4 2 2 2 0 2 58 2.73 Schmidt 3 2 0 0 1 2 45 2.82 Peralta, L, 2-4 2-3 0 1 0 0 2 13 2.55 Weissert 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 9 8.22 Weber 1 2 0 0 0 0 9 1.04 Inherited runners-scored_Thielbar 2-0, Fulmer 1-0, Schmidt 1-1, Weissert 1-1. IBB_off Fulmer (Judge). WP_López, Cortes. Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley. T_3:21. A_35,551 (47,309).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette