Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

#mlb box score #team:New York Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3 Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garlick rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 López p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Thielbar p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Fulmer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Correa dh-ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .271 Miranda 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .262 Sánchez c 4 1 3 1 0 1 .219 1-C.Hamilton pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 León c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Celestino cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .248 Palacios ss-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Gordon 2b-lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .275 B.Hamilton lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Cave ph-lf-rf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .219 Totals 34 4 8 4 1 6 New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hicks lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .212 Judge rf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .302 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .237 Kiner-Falefa 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .269 Gonzalez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .201 Andújar dh 3 1 2 2 1 0 .243 Florial cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .100 b-Stanton ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Locastro cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .162 Higashioka c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .193 c-Trevino ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Peraza ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .278 Totals 36 3 10 2 4 10 Minnesota 000 020 020_4 8 1 New York 020 000 010_3 10 1 a-lined out for B.Hamilton in the 5th. b-struck out for Florial in the 8th. c-grounded out for Higashioka in the 9th. 1-ran for Sánchez in the 9th. E_Palacios (3), Peralta (1). LOB_Minnesota 4, New York 10. 2B_Sánchez (21), Judge (23), Hicks (7). HR_Correa (18), off Weissert; Andújar (1), off Gray. RBIs_Sánchez (48), Gordon (36), Correa 2 (50), Andújar 2 (7). SB_Kiner-Falefa (18). Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 0; New York 4 (Kiner-Falefa 2, Gonzalez, Stanton). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 4; New York 1 for 8. Runners moved up_Gonzalez. LIDP_Cave. GIDP_Higashioka. DP_Minnesota 1 (Gordon, Miranda); New York 1 (Hicks, Torres, Hicks). Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 6 7 2 2 1 7 79 3.09 Jax, W, 6-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 3.39 López, H, 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 25 3.38 Thielbar, H, 16 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.71 Fulmer, S, 1-1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 12 3.38 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cortes 4 2 2 2 0 2 58 2.73 Schmidt 3 2 0 0 1 2 45 2.82 Peralta, L, 2-4 2-3 0 1 0 0 2 13 2.55 Weissert 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 9 8.22 Weber 1 2 0 0 0 0 9 1.04 Inherited runners-scored_Thielbar 2-0, Fulmer 1-0, Schmidt 1-1, Weissert 1-1. IBB_off Fulmer (Judge). WP_López, Cortes. Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley. T_3:21. A_35,551 (47,309).