Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Oakland 4, Cleveland 3
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf402000.308
Rosario ss400000.214
Ramírez 3b401101.308
Gonzalez rf411001.176
Naylor dh400101.286
Arias 1b411102.222
Giménez 2b402001.333
Zunino c300013.294
2-Brennan pr000000.250
Viloria c000000.000
Straw cf211021.333
Totals33383310
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b512100.263
Peterson 3b300102.091
Díaz ss400000.158
Brown lf401002.250
Aguilar dh300010.231
1-Capel pr-dh000000.375
Laureano rf401003.278
Noda 1b220022.222
Pérez c411001.400
Ruiz cf301110.250
Totals32463410
Cleveland000210000380
Oakland002001001461

Two outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th. 2-ran for Zunino in the 9th.

E – Noda (1). LOB – Cleveland 6, Oakland 7. 2B – Ramírez (3), Ruiz (3), Laureano (2), Brown (2). 3B – Gonzalez (1). HR – Arias (1), off Sears. RBIs – Naylor (5), Arias (1), Ramírez (3), Ruiz (3), Peterson (4), Kemp (3). SB – Kemp (1). SF – Peterson.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 1 (Gonzalez); Oakland 3 (Kemp, Díaz, Laureano). RISP – Cleveland 0 for 3; Oakland 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Naylor, Díaz, Ruiz. GIDP – Rosario.

DP – Oakland 1 (Díaz, Noda).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber6⅔33317892.25
Stephan1⅔10011260.00
De Los Santos1⅔10011170.00
Karinchak, L, 0-2111111212.00
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sears483315985.79
Jackson1⅓00003200.00
Jiménez100011220.00
Moll0000050.00
May, W, 2-11⅔00011223.00

Inherited runners-scored – Jackson 1-0. WP – Bieber.

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 2:41. A – 3,407 (46,847).

Arizona 8, San Diego 6
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 3b313210.300
Marte 2b501001.167
Gurriel Jr. dh400100.208
Walker 1b400010.286
Carroll lf500003.261
McCarthy rf322010.188
Thomas cf310020.000
Perdomo ss131310.500
Herrera c312111.286
Totals3189775
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grisham cf511101.238
Soto lf512000.190
Machado dh100001.250
a-Cruz ph-dh411101.091
Bogaerts ss422200.409
Cronenworth 2b413000.190
Carpenter 1b300010.231
Nola c301110.250
Dahl rf300000.111
Azocar rf000000.286
b-Odor ph100000.143
Kim 3b400003.294
Totals37610526
Arizona000013040891
San Diego0102200016101

a-homered for Machado in the 4th. b-grounded out for Azocar in the 9th.

E – Herrera (1), García (1). LOB – Arizona 8, San Diego 6. 2B – Rojas (1), Perdomo (2), Cronenworth 2 (2), Soto (1). HR – Cruz (1), off Gallen; Bogaerts (3), off Gallen; Grisham (2), off Jameson. RBIs – Rojas 2 (2), Perdomo 3 (4), Herrera (1), Gurriel Jr. (1), Nola (1), Cruz (1), Bogaerts 2 (7), Grisham (2). SB – Thomas (1), McCarthy (2), Perdomo (1), Marte (1), Rojas (1). CS – McCarthy (1). SF – Rojas, Gurriel Jr.. S – Perdomo.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 5 (Marte, Gurriel Jr., Walker 2, Herrera); San Diego 5 (Cruz, Nola, Dahl, Kim 2). RISP – Arizona 4 for 14; San Diego 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Gurriel Jr., Thomas, Carpenter. GIDP – Thomas, Marte.

DP – San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Bogaerts, Carpenter; Cronenworth, Bogaerts, Carpenter).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen6⅔75413867.59
Ginkel, W, 1-01⅔000011110.13
Jameson, S, 1-12⅔31112383.00
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish5⅔31143911.80
Crismatt1⅔333212816.88
Tapia, H, 11⅔00000126.00
García, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1244102115.43
Honeywell Jr.110001262.45

Inherited runners-scored – Honeywell Jr. 2-2. HBP – Darvish 2 (McCarthy,Perdomo).

Umpires – Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 2:55. A – 34,542 (40,222).

Miami 1, Minnesota 0
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Gordon 2b400000.071
Correa ss401001.238
Larnach rf301011.421
Miranda 3b300000.176
Gallo 1b300002.250
Solano dh300000.167
Castro lf300000.000
Vázquez c300001.333
Taylor cf301000.176
Totals2903015
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b200011.478
Soler dh300001.217
Cooper 1b300000.316
Chisholm Jr. cf300001.150
García rf311102.188
De La Cruz lf300003.214
Segura 3b301001.111
Stallings c300003.091
Berti ss301000.200
Totals26131112
Minnesota000000000030
Miami01000000x130

LOB – Minnesota 3, Miami 2. HR – García (1), off Maeda. RBIs – García (1). SB – Segura (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 1 (Solano); Miami 1 (Stallings). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 2; Miami 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Miranda, Soler. GIDP – Larnach, Cooper.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Correa, Gordon, Gallo); Miami 1 (Berti, Cooper).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Maeda, L, 0-15⅔31109791.80
Pagán2⅔00012263.00
Moran1⅔00001159.00
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara, W, 1-09⅔300151001.84

Inherited runners-scored – Pagán 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T – 1:57. A – 10,668 (37,446).

Chicago Cubs 12, Cincinnati 5
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hoerner 2b633000.222
Swanson ss320031.588
Happ lf423121.333
Bellinger cf513110.067
Mancini dh521302.214
Wisdom 3b523300.273
Hosmer 1b502200.250
Gomes c500002.125
Mastrobuoni rf501101.000
Totals4312161167
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b422000.357
Friedl cf212100.267
a-Fairchild ph-cf111200.000
Fraley dh401102.444
Stephenson c401002.400
Vosler 1b411100.364
Myers rf201020.143
Steer 3b400002.333
Newman ss400001.273
Benson lf400003.000
Totals33595210
Chicago10000163112160
Cincinnati101100020592

a-homered for Friedl in the 8th.

E – Newman (0), India (0). LOB – Chicago 11, Cincinnati 4. 2B – Wisdom 2 (1), Hoerner (1), Happ (1), Hosmer (1), India (1). HR – Friedl (1), off Wesneski; Vosler (2), off Wesneski; Fairchild (1), off Alzolay. RBIs – Mancini 3 (2), Hosmer 2 (2), Happ (1), Wisdom 3 (2), Mastrobuoni (0), Bellinger (4), Fraley (3), Friedl (1), Vosler (6), Fairchild 2 (0). SB – Mastrobuoni (0). CS – Fraley (0). SF – Mancini. S – Friedl.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 7 (Wisdom, Hoerner, Mastrobuoni 3, Bellinger 2); Cincinnati 0. RISP – Chicago 10 for 21; Cincinnati 1 for 1.

Runners moved up – Gomes. GIDP – Gomes.

DP – Chicago 1 (Hosmer); Cincinnati 1 (India, Vosler).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wesneski463324875.79
Rucker0000085.40
Alzolay, W, 0-0222205440.00
Boxberger0000060.00
Merryweather1⅔100011067.50
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cessa5⅓42232833.38
Gibaut, H, 11000283.38
Farmer, L, 0-1, BS, 0-02331092.45
Sanmartin23110130.00
Kuhnel2⅔533103713.50
Cruz1⅔21103195.40

Sanmartin pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Rucker 1-0, Gibaut 1-1, Sanmartin 2-2, Kuhnel 3-2.

Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T – 2:52. A – 13,399 (43,891).

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Cruz ss400011.263
Reynolds cf-lf413201.429
McCutchen rf200021.182
Santana 1b400001.105
Choi dh400000.083
Hayes 3b400000.100
Smith-Njigba lf410004.167
Castro 2b000000.125
Bae 2b-cf411201.214
Heineman c311010.333
Totals3345449
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Verdugo rf411000.391
Devers 3b400000.348
Turner dh301010.316
Yoshida lf400100.238
Duvall cf400001.476
Casas 1b400000.133
Hernández ss400002.176
McGuire c302000.333
Chang 2b200001.000
a-Tapia ph000000.500
b-Arroyo ph-2b100001.077
Totals3314115
Pittsburgh021000100452
Boston100000000140

a- for Chang in the 7th. b-struck out for Tapia in the 7th.

E – Cruz (1), Santana (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 6, Boston 6. 2B – Reynolds (1), McGuire 2 (2). HR – Bae (1), off Pivetta; Reynolds (4), off Pivetta. RBIs – Bae 2 (2), Reynolds 2 (6), Yoshida (6). SB – Cruz (1), Heineman (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (Santana 3); Boston 4 (Chang, Arroyo, Duvall 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 4; Boston 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Yoshida.

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Contreras, W, 1-0531112781.59
Moreta, H, 11⅔10001220.00
Hernandez, H, 10000140.00
Holderman, H, 31⅔00000180.00
Bednar, S, 3-31⅔00001110.00
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta, L, 0-15⅔33136871.80
Winckowski3⅔21113511.50
Brasier1⅔00000159.00

Inherited runners-scored – Moreta 2-0, Hernandez 1-0. PB – McGuire (1).

Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Adam Beck.

T – 2:36. A – 28,842 (37,755).

Tampa Bay 10, Washington 6
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b432310.357
B.Lowe 2b511001.200
Arozarena lf412211.333
Franco ss500100.400
Raley rf311201.308
J.Lowe dh411100.429
Bethancourt c300003.000
b-Paredes ph000010.308
1-Margot pr000000.125
Mejía c000000.143
Walls 3b411000.250
Siri cf322111.333
Totals3510101047
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf503300.381
Meneses dh411011.190
Candelario 3b512002.211
Smith 1b500002.263
Call lf413210.375
Chavis 2b301000.333
a-García ph-2b201100.125
Adams c501000.200
Robles cf422001.286
Abrams ss312000.154
Totals40616626
Tampa Bay31000001510100
Washington2201001006160

a-doubled for Chavis in the 7th. b-walked for Bethancourt in the 9th.

1-ran for Paredes in the 9th.

LOB – Tampa Bay 3, Washington 10. 2B – Arozarena 2 (3), Siri (2), Abrams (1), Thomas (2), García (1). HR – Siri (2), off Kuhl; Raley (3), off Finnegan; J.Lowe (1), off Finnegan; Díaz (2), off Finnegan. RBIs – Arozarena 2 (5), Franco (5), Raley 2 (6), Siri (6), J.Lowe (3), Díaz 3 (6), Call 2 (4), Thomas 3 (4), García (2). SB – Margot (1). CS – Margot (1). SF – Raley.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 1 (Franco); Washington 5 (Smith 3, Thomas, Adams). RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 4; Washington 3 for 16.

Runners moved up – Franco, Smith, Meneses. GIDP – Adams, Meneses, Robles.

DP – Tampa Bay 3 (Franco, B.Lowe, Díaz; Walls, B.Lowe; Walls, B.Lowe, Díaz).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fleming3⅔1055127115.00
Beeks2⅔20011173.00
Kelly2⅔41102384.50
R.Thompson, W, 1-01⅔0000180.00
Fairbanks1⅔0000080.00
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kuhl5⅔44414817.20
E.Ramírez, H, 21⅔00000110.00
Edwards Jr., H, 21⅔00001120.00
Harvey, H, 21⅔11111213.38
Finnegan, L, 0-1, BS, 1-2555102427.00
Harris00011100.00

Inherited runners-scored – Beeks 2-0. HBP – Kelly (Abrams).

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Larry Vanover.

T – 2:45. A – 15,272 (41,376).

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Turner ss502101.391
Schwarber dh512201.136
Bohm 3b300011.389
Hall 1b400002.188
Castellanos rf400001.211
Stott 2b402002.421
Cave lf402001.182
Marsh cf421101.333
Stubbs c411002.200
Totals374104112
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b411101.294
Judge dh300012.350
Torres 2b301011.333
Stanton rf401000.200
Donaldson 3b400000.133
Hicks lf300001.000
Kiner-Falefa cf300000.000
Higashioka c300003.143
Volpe ss301001.214
Totals3014129
Philadelphia1010200004100
New York000000001140

LOB – Philadelphia 7, New York 4. 2B – Stott (2). HR – Schwarber (1), off Germán; Marsh (1), off Germán; LeMahieu (1), off Kimbrel. RBIs – Schwarber 2 (3), Marsh (2), Turner (2), LeMahieu (2). SB – Turner (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Hall, Bohm, Marsh 2); New York 1 (Donaldson). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 8; New York 0 for 1.

Runners moved up – Cave. LIDP – Donaldson.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Castellanos, Hall, Castellanos).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strahm4⅔10013610.00
Bellatti, W, 1-01⅔00002170.00
Alvarado1⅔00003120.00
Brogdon2⅔10001274.50
Kimbrel1⅔211102327.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Germán, L, 0-1444408757.71
King1⅓40001316.00
Abreu2⅔20011420.00
J.Cordero1⅔00002110.00

Inherited runners-scored – King 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Paul Emmel.

T – 2:45. A – 35,392 (47,309).

Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Mets 0
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf403000.313
Marte rf401000.273
Locastro lf000000.000
Lindor ss400000.111
Guillorme ss000000.250
Alonso 1b400000.136
Pham dh400001.308
Canha lf-rf400000.190
McNeil 2b303000.292
Escobar 3b401000.100
Nido c300002.000
Totals3408003
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf522000.250
Winker dh300001.286
a-Voit ph-dh100000.000
Adames ss422000.263
Tellez 1b411101.158
Anderson 3b423601.533
Mitchell cf422200.278
Caratini c301010.250
Turang 2b400000.357
Wiemer rf302010.385
Totals35913923
New York000000000080
Milwaukee20000340x9130

a-flied out for Winker in the 7th.

LOB – New York 8, Milwaukee 4. 2B – Anderson (1). HR – Tellez (1), off Scherzer; Anderson (2), off Scherzer; Mitchell (1), off Scherzer; Anderson (3), off Raley; Mitchell (2), off Raley. RBIs – Anderson 6 (10), Tellez (1), Mitchell 2 (4). SB – Wiemer (1).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Marte, Alonso); Milwaukee 2 (Mitchell, Yelich). RISP – New York 0 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Lindor. LIDP – Yelich. GIDP – Lindor, Yelich.

DP – New York 2 (Marte, Alonso, Marte; Guillorme, Alonso); Milwaukee 1 (Anderson, Tellez).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer, L, 1-15⅓85522956.35
Reyes0000030.00
Raley1⅔444012715.43
Ottavino1⅔10000180.00
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miley, W, 1-06⅔50003790.00
Strzelecki1⅔10000160.00
Milner1⅔10000140.00
Guerra1⅔10000197.71

Inherited runners-scored – Reyes 1-0. HBP – Miley (McNeil).

Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 2:17. A – 19,412 (41,700).

Atlanta 4, St. Louis 1
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf512002.364
Olson 1b500004.238
Riley 3b411201.222
d'Arnaud dh413000.455
Albies 2b401000.300
Harris II cf400001.222
Murphy c301112.100
Arcia ss411102.316
Pillar lf201000.500
a-Rosario ph-lf202000.333
Totals374124112
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss401001.316
Carlson lf411000.444
Goldschmidt 1b301011.474
Arenado 3b401001.318
Contreras c401100.353
O'Neill cf401001.294
Walker rf401001.300
Yepez dh401000.250
Motter 2b201001.500
b-Donovan ph-2b101000.300
Totals34110116
Atlanta2110000004120
St. Louis0001000001100

a-singled for Pillar in the 6th. b-singled for Motter in the 7th.

LOB – Atlanta 7, St. Louis 7. 2B – d'Arnaud (3), Motter (1). HR – Riley (2), off Matz; Arcia (1), off Matz. RBIs – Riley 2 (4), Arcia (2), Murphy (1), Contreras (1). SB – Acuña Jr. (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 2 (Murphy, Acuña Jr.); St. Louis 3 (Edman 2, Contreras). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 7; St. Louis 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Harris II. GIDP – Albies, Goldschmidt.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Albies, Arcia, Olson); St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Motter, Goldschmidt).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dodd, W, 1-05⅔61103731.80
Chavez, H, 21⅔00001150.00
Jiménez, H, 120000160.00
Lee, H, 21000030.00
Yates, H, 11⅔10011164.50
Minter, S, 1-11⅔00001110.00
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Matz, L, 0-15⅓104417946.75
VerHagen110002220.00
Pallante1⅔0000182.70
Gallegos1⅔10002140.00

Inherited runners-scored – Lee 2-0, VerHagen 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T – 2:20. A – 36,501 (44,494).

Toronto 4, Kansas City 1
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer dh400010.240
Bichette ss511001.375
Guerrero Jr. 1b401010.278
M.Chapman 3b413101.579
Varsho lf412101.250
Merrifield rf411001.200
Jansen c400101.091
Espinal 2b401001.125
Kiermaier cf402001.412
Totals37411327
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Witt Jr. ss400000.118
Olivares lf400001.200
Perez c400000.267
Reyes dh411100.100
Duffy 3b303000.714
Dozier 1b200000.077
a-Pasquantino ph-1b100001.133
Bradley Jr. cf200011.125
Eaton rf300002.000
Lopez 2b300002.143
Totals3014117
Toronto0011010104110
Kansas City010000000140

a-struck out for Dozier in the 7th.

LOB – Toronto 8, Kansas City 3. 2B – Merrifield (1), M.Chapman (5). HR – Varsho (1), off Hernández; Reyes (1), off Kikuchi. RBIs – M.Chapman (3), Varsho (3), Jansen (2), Reyes (1). SB – Springer 2 (0).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Varsho 3, Guerrero Jr.); Kansas City 1 (Lopez). RISP – Toronto 2 for 9; Kansas City 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Jansen, Dozier.

DP – Toronto 1 (Varsho, Jansen, Varsho).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kikuchi, W, 1-05⅔31112691.80
García, H, 11⅓10000207.71
Mayza, H, 11⅓00004193.86
Swanson, H, 10000053.86
Romano, S, 2-21⅔00001140.00
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bubic, L, 0-15⅔72214883.60
Hernández2⅔21101333.00
Garrett1⅔21101136.75
A.Chapman1⅔00011200.00

Inherited runners-scored – Mayza 1-0. WP – Kikuchi, Bubic.

Umpires – Home, Jerry Layne; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 2:32. A – 12,123 (38,427).

Baltimore 7, Texas 2
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf511101.300
Rutschman c501000.333
Mountcastle 1b512300.273
Santander dh200021.238
Hays rf411001.412
Urías 3b300002.200
Frazier 2b310010.357
Mateo ss422200.357
McKenna lf411101.286
Totals3578736
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b400000.227
Seager ss401000.263
Lowe 1b411101.238
García cf411101.316
Jung 3b402002.278
Grossman rf400002.267
Garver c301001.400
Miller dh201010.250
Duran lf300001.111
Totals3227218
Baltimore052000000780
Texas010001000271

E – Duran (1). LOB – Baltimore 5, Texas 4. 2B – Mullins (1), Hays (3), Mountcastle (2), Jung (1). HR – Mountcastle (2), off Heaney; Mateo (2), off Heaney; García (1), off Gibson; Lowe (1), off Gibson. RBIs – McKenna (1), Mullins (8), Mountcastle 3 (6), Mateo 2 (5), García (4), Lowe (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (Urías, Hays); Texas 2 (Grossman 2). RISP – Baltimore 4 for 10; Texas 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Frazier. GIDP – Miller, Duran.

DP – Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Frazier, Mountcastle; Frazier, Mateo, Mountcastle).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson, W, 2-07⅔62205884.50
Gillaspie00011160.00
C.Pérez1⅓10002172.70
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heaney, L, 0-12777226923.63
Dunning4⅔10011650.00
Hearn2⅓00003290.00

Inherited runners-scored – C.Pérez 1-0, Hearn 2-0. HBP – Dunning (Urías).

Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T – 2:30. A – 16,268 (40,000).

Detroit 6, Houston 3
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Vierling rf402111.375
Báez ss510002.100
Greene cf423001.316
Torkelson 1b413300.263
Haase lf400102.059
Cabrera dh400001.143
Schoop 3b411002.125
Rogers c401101.250
Kreidler 2b412001.222
Totals376126111
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Peña ss500001.160
Bregman 3b311010.167
Alvarez lf401001.333
J.Abreu 1b401001.360
Tucker rf312211.300
Julks dh412001.250
Meyers cf402001.200
Dubón 2b401000.200
Maldonado c300110.200
Totals34310336
Detroit1000110216120
Houston1001000013100

LOB – Detroit 5, Houston 7. 2B – Torkelson (1), Vierling (1). HR – Torkelson (1), off Stanek; Tucker (2), off Manning. RBIs – Torkelson 3 (4), Rogers (2), Haase (3), Vierling (3), Tucker 2 (6), Maldonado (1). CS – Rogers (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Cabrera, Báez, Haase); Houston 1 (Julks). RISP – Detroit 2 for 7; Houston 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – Haase. GIDP – Dubón.

DP – Detroit 1 (Kreidler, Torkelson).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manning, W, 1-0562224893.18
Foley, H, 11⅓10010233.38
Shreve, H, 11⅔10001143.00
Wingenter1⅔21101157.71
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, L, 0-17⅔832191031.50
Stanek1⅔22201226.75
Martinez1⅔21101209.00

Inherited runners-scored – Foley 1-0. WP – Valdez(2). PB – Maldonado (1).

Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ben May.

T – 2:32. A – 30,613 (41,000).

Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 2
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward lf412012.435
Trout cf411002.375
Ohtani dh200010.263
a-Phillips ph-dh000010---
Renfroe rf402100.190
Lamb 1b400000.273
Drury 2b301101.250
Rengifo 3b401001.188
Thaiss c400002.000
Fletcher ss400000.100
Totals3327238
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf522002.308
France 1b422000.360
Hernández rf422401.143
Suárez 3b422000.333
Raleigh c412102.333
Pollock lf422500.200
Haggerty 2b401000.100
Murphy dh400002.000
Crawford ss400002.167
Totals3711131009
Los Angeles000000020272
Seattle10025030x11131

a-walked for Ohtani in the 8th.

E – Rengifo (1), Lamb (1), Crawford (1). LOB – Los Angeles 8, Seattle 2. 2B – Ward (1), Drury (2), Rodríguez 2 (4), Raleigh (3), France (3). HR – Hernández 2 (2), off Suarez; Pollock 2 (2), off Barría. RBIs – Renfroe (1), Drury (2), Hernández 4 (4), Pollock 5 (5), Raleigh (5). SF – Drury.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Fletcher, Lamb, Rengifo, Renfroe); Seattle 3 (Suárez, Raleigh, Murphy). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 10; Seattle 3 for 12.

Runners moved up – Ohtani, Rengifo, Pollock, Hernández.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suarez, L, 0-14⅓876047712.46
Barría354405569.82
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
L.Castillo, W, 1-0520026990.00
Brash1000053.86
Gott1⅔10000150.00
Sewald1⅔32211306.00
Speier1⅔00001100.00

Inherited runners-scored – Barría 1-1, Brash 1-0. WP – Suarez.

Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 2:31. A – 19,255 (47,929).

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf401000.091
Daza cf402000.238
Bryant rf411002.333
Cron 1b400001.304
Montero dh411101.250
McMahon 2b301011.182
Díaz c200010.167
Trejo 3b300002.333
b-Moustakas ph000100.167
Tovar ss301000.167
c-Blackmon ph100000.333
Totals3227227
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b322011.300
Freeman 1b200020.381
Smith c412300.421
Muncy 3b412102.150
Martinez dh300011.217
Peralta lf200000.250
a-Thompson ph-cf200001.273
Outman cf-lf200012.286
Taylor ss300002.071
Heyward rf311100.333
Totals2857559
Colorado000000002270
Los Angeles20110001x571

a-flied out for Peralta in the 6th. b-sacrificed for Trejo in the 9th. c-grounded out for Tovar in the 9th.

E – Muncy (2). LOB – Colorado 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B – Daza (1), McMahon (3), Bryant (2), Montero (1), Betts (2), Smith (2). HR – Smith (3), off Márquez; Heyward (2), off Márquez; Muncy (1), off Márquez. RBIs – Montero (3), Moustakas (1), Smith 3 (10), Heyward (4), Muncy (1). CS – Betts (1). SF – Moustakas.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Cron, Blackmon, Trejo); Los Angeles 3 (Thompson 3). RISP – Colorado 2 for 10; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Díaz. GIDP – McMahon, Cron, Heyward, Martinez.

DP – Colorado 2 (Tovar, McMahon, Cron; Tovar, McMahon, Cron); Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Betts, Freeman; Betts, Taylor, Freeman).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez, L, 1-15⅓54424954.76
Hand00011185.40
Lawrence1⅔00011100.00
Johnson1⅔21113284.50
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urías, W, 2-06⅔50006871.50
Ferguson1⅔00010140.00
Graterol1⅔0000064.50
Bickford22211157.71
Phillips, S, 1-100000120.00

Inherited runners-scored – Hand 1-0, Phillips 2-1. HBP – Phillips (Díaz).

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Mark Carlson.

T – 2:25. A – 52,290 (56,000).

