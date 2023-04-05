Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Oakland 4, Cleveland 3
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Naylor dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Arias 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.294
|2-Brennan pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Viloria c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Straw cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.333
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|3
|10
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.091
|Díaz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Brown lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|1-Capel pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.278
|Noda 1b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.222
|Pérez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Ruiz cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|3
|4
|10
|Cleveland
|000
|210
|000
|3
|8
|0
|Oakland
|002
|001
|001
|4
|6
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th. 2-ran for Zunino in the 9th.
E – Noda (1). LOB – Cleveland 6, Oakland 7. 2B – Ramírez (3), Ruiz (3), Laureano (2), Brown (2). 3B – Gonzalez (1). HR – Arias (1), off Sears. RBIs – Naylor (5), Arias (1), Ramírez (3), Ruiz (3), Peterson (4), Kemp (3). SB – Kemp (1). SF – Peterson.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 1 (Gonzalez); Oakland 3 (Kemp, Díaz, Laureano). RISP – Cleveland 0 for 3; Oakland 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – Naylor, Díaz, Ruiz. GIDP – Rosario.
DP – Oakland 1 (Díaz, Noda).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber
|6⅔
|3
|3
|3
|1
|7
|89
|2.25
|Stephan
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|0.00
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|0.00
|Karinchak, L, 0-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|12
|12.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears
|4
|8
|3
|3
|1
|5
|98
|5.79
|Jackson
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|0.00
|Jiménez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|0.00
|Moll
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|May, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored – Jackson 1-0. WP – Bieber.
Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T – 2:41. A – 3,407 (46,847).
Arizona 8, San Diego 6
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 3b
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.300
|Marte 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Carroll lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|McCarthy rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Perdomo ss
|1
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.500
|Herrera c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Totals
|31
|8
|9
|7
|7
|5
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grisham cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Soto lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Machado dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Cruz ph-dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.091
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.409
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Carpenter 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Dahl rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Azocar rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|b-Odor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Kim 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.294
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|5
|2
|6
|Arizona
|000
|013
|040
|8
|9
|1
|San Diego
|010
|220
|001
|6
|10
|1
a-homered for Machado in the 4th. b-grounded out for Azocar in the 9th.
E – Herrera (1), García (1). LOB – Arizona 8, San Diego 6. 2B – Rojas (1), Perdomo (2), Cronenworth 2 (2), Soto (1). HR – Cruz (1), off Gallen; Bogaerts (3), off Gallen; Grisham (2), off Jameson. RBIs – Rojas 2 (2), Perdomo 3 (4), Herrera (1), Gurriel Jr. (1), Nola (1), Cruz (1), Bogaerts 2 (7), Grisham (2). SB – Thomas (1), McCarthy (2), Perdomo (1), Marte (1), Rojas (1). CS – McCarthy (1). SF – Rojas, Gurriel Jr.. S – Perdomo.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 5 (Marte, Gurriel Jr., Walker 2, Herrera); San Diego 5 (Cruz, Nola, Dahl, Kim 2). RISP – Arizona 4 for 14; San Diego 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Gurriel Jr., Thomas, Carpenter. GIDP – Thomas, Marte.
DP – San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Bogaerts, Carpenter; Cronenworth, Bogaerts, Carpenter).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|6⅔
|7
|5
|4
|1
|3
|86
|7.59
|Ginkel, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|10.13
|Jameson, S, 1-1
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|38
|3.00
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|91
|1.80
|Crismatt
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|28
|16.88
|Tapia, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|6.00
|García, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|⅓
|2
|4
|4
|1
|0
|21
|15.43
|Honeywell Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored – Honeywell Jr. 2-2. HBP – Darvish 2 (McCarthy,Perdomo).
Umpires – Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T – 2:55. A – 34,542 (40,222).
Miami 1, Minnesota 0
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Larnach rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.421
|Miranda 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Gallo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Solano dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Castro lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|1
|5
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.478
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|García rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.188
|De La Cruz lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.091
|Berti ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|26
|1
|3
|1
|1
|12
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
|Miami
|010
|000
|00x
|1
|3
|0
LOB – Minnesota 3, Miami 2. HR – García (1), off Maeda. RBIs – García (1). SB – Segura (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 1 (Solano); Miami 1 (Stallings). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 2; Miami 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Miranda, Soler. GIDP – Larnach, Cooper.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Correa, Gordon, Gallo); Miami 1 (Berti, Cooper).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda, L, 0-1
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|9
|79
|1.80
|Pagán
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|3.00
|Moran
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|9.00
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, W, 1-0
|9⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|100
|1.84
Inherited runners-scored – Pagán 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T – 1:57. A – 10,668 (37,446).
Chicago Cubs 12, Cincinnati 5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hoerner 2b
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Swanson ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.588
|Happ lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|.333
|Bellinger cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.067
|Mancini dh
|5
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.214
|Wisdom 3b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.273
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Gomes c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Mastrobuoni rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|43
|12
|16
|11
|6
|7
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Friedl cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|a-Fairchild ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.000
|Fraley dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.444
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|Vosler 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.364
|Myers rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.143
|Steer 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Benson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|2
|10
|Chicago
|100
|001
|631
|12
|16
|0
|Cincinnati
|101
|100
|020
|5
|9
|2
a-homered for Friedl in the 8th.
E – Newman (0), India (0). LOB – Chicago 11, Cincinnati 4. 2B – Wisdom 2 (1), Hoerner (1), Happ (1), Hosmer (1), India (1). HR – Friedl (1), off Wesneski; Vosler (2), off Wesneski; Fairchild (1), off Alzolay. RBIs – Mancini 3 (2), Hosmer 2 (2), Happ (1), Wisdom 3 (2), Mastrobuoni (0), Bellinger (4), Fraley (3), Friedl (1), Vosler (6), Fairchild 2 (0). SB – Mastrobuoni (0). CS – Fraley (0). SF – Mancini. S – Friedl.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 7 (Wisdom, Hoerner, Mastrobuoni 3, Bellinger 2); Cincinnati 0. RISP – Chicago 10 for 21; Cincinnati 1 for 1.
Runners moved up – Gomes. GIDP – Gomes.
DP – Chicago 1 (Hosmer); Cincinnati 1 (India, Vosler).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wesneski
|4
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|87
|5.79
|Rucker
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.40
|Alzolay, W, 0-0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|5
|44
|0.00
|Boxberger
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Merryweather
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|67.50
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cessa
|5⅓
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|83
|3.38
|Gibaut, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|3.38
|Farmer, L, 0-1, BS, 0-0
|⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|9
|2.45
|Sanmartin
|⅔
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|13
|0.00
|Kuhnel
|2⅔
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|37
|13.50
|Cruz
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|19
|5.40
Sanmartin pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – Rucker 1-0, Gibaut 1-1, Sanmartin 2-2, Kuhnel 3-2.
Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.
T – 2:52. A – 13,399 (43,891).
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Reynolds cf-lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.429
|McCutchen rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.182
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Smith-Njigba lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.167
|Castro 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Bae 2b-cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.214
|Heineman c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Totals
|33
|4
|5
|4
|4
|9
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.391
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|Turner dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Yoshida lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Duvall cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.476
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Hernández ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Chang 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Tapia ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|b-Arroyo ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Totals
|33
|1
|4
|1
|1
|5
|Pittsburgh
|021
|000
|100
|4
|5
|2
|Boston
|100
|000
|000
|1
|4
|0
a- for Chang in the 7th. b-struck out for Tapia in the 7th.
E – Cruz (1), Santana (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 6, Boston 6. 2B – Reynolds (1), McGuire 2 (2). HR – Bae (1), off Pivetta; Reynolds (4), off Pivetta. RBIs – Bae 2 (2), Reynolds 2 (6), Yoshida (6). SB – Cruz (1), Heineman (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (Santana 3); Boston 4 (Chang, Arroyo, Duvall 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 4; Boston 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Yoshida.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Contreras, W, 1-0
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|78
|1.59
|Moreta, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|0.00
|Hernandez, H, 1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
|Holderman, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.00
|Bednar, S, 3-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 0-1
|5⅔
|3
|3
|1
|3
|6
|87
|1.80
|Winckowski
|3⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|51
|1.50
|Brasier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Moreta 2-0, Hernandez 1-0. PB – McGuire (1).
Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Adam Beck.
T – 2:36. A – 28,842 (37,755).
Tampa Bay 10, Washington 6
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|4
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.357
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.333
|Franco ss
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Raley rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.308
|J.Lowe dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.429
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|b-Paredes ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|1-Margot pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Mejía c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Walls 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Siri cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Totals
|35
|10
|10
|10
|4
|7
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.381
|Meneses dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Candelario 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Smith 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Call lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.375
|Chavis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|a-García ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.125
|Adams c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Robles cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Abrams ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Totals
|40
|6
|16
|6
|2
|6
|Tampa Bay
|310
|000
|015
|10
|10
|0
|Washington
|220
|100
|100
|6
|16
|0
a-doubled for Chavis in the 7th. b-walked for Bethancourt in the 9th.
1-ran for Paredes in the 9th.
LOB – Tampa Bay 3, Washington 10. 2B – Arozarena 2 (3), Siri (2), Abrams (1), Thomas (2), García (1). HR – Siri (2), off Kuhl; Raley (3), off Finnegan; J.Lowe (1), off Finnegan; Díaz (2), off Finnegan. RBIs – Arozarena 2 (5), Franco (5), Raley 2 (6), Siri (6), J.Lowe (3), Díaz 3 (6), Call 2 (4), Thomas 3 (4), García (2). SB – Margot (1). CS – Margot (1). SF – Raley.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 1 (Franco); Washington 5 (Smith 3, Thomas, Adams). RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 4; Washington 3 for 16.
Runners moved up – Franco, Smith, Meneses. GIDP – Adams, Meneses, Robles.
DP – Tampa Bay 3 (Franco, B.Lowe, Díaz; Walls, B.Lowe; Walls, B.Lowe, Díaz).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fleming
|3⅔
|10
|5
|5
|1
|2
|71
|15.00
|Beeks
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.00
|Kelly
|2⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|38
|4.50
|R.Thompson, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Fairbanks
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl
|5⅔
|4
|4
|4
|1
|4
|81
|7.20
|E.Ramírez, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Edwards Jr., H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Harvey, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|3.38
|Finnegan, L, 0-1, BS, 1-2
|⅓
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|24
|27.00
|Harris
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Beeks 2-0. HBP – Kelly (Abrams).
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Larry Vanover.
T – 2:45. A – 15,272 (41,376).
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.391
|Schwarber dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.136
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.389
|Hall 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.421
|Cave lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Marsh cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Stubbs c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|4
|1
|12
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|Judge dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.350
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Hicks lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Kiner-Falefa cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Volpe ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|2
|9
|Philadelphia
|101
|020
|000
|4
|10
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|001
|1
|4
|0
LOB – Philadelphia 7, New York 4. 2B – Stott (2). HR – Schwarber (1), off Germán; Marsh (1), off Germán; LeMahieu (1), off Kimbrel. RBIs – Schwarber 2 (3), Marsh (2), Turner (2), LeMahieu (2). SB – Turner (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Hall, Bohm, Marsh 2); New York 1 (Donaldson). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 8; New York 0 for 1.
Runners moved up – Cave. LIDP – Donaldson.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Castellanos, Hall, Castellanos).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strahm
|4⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|61
|0.00
|Bellatti, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
|Alvarado
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|0.00
|Brogdon
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|4.50
|Kimbrel
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|27.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán, L, 0-1
|4
|4
|4
|4
|0
|8
|75
|7.71
|King
|1⅓
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|6.00
|Abreu
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|0.00
|J.Cordero
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – King 2-2.
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Paul Emmel.
T – 2:45. A – 35,392 (47,309).
Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Mets 0
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Locastro lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Guillorme ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Canha lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Totals
|34
|0
|8
|0
|0
|3
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Winker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|a-Voit ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Adames ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.158
|Anderson 3b
|4
|2
|3
|6
|0
|1
|.533
|Mitchell cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Turang 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Wiemer rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.385
|Totals
|35
|9
|13
|9
|2
|3
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|0
|8
|0
|Milwaukee
|200
|003
|40x
|9
|13
|0
a-flied out for Winker in the 7th.
LOB – New York 8, Milwaukee 4. 2B – Anderson (1). HR – Tellez (1), off Scherzer; Anderson (2), off Scherzer; Mitchell (1), off Scherzer; Anderson (3), off Raley; Mitchell (2), off Raley. RBIs – Anderson 6 (10), Tellez (1), Mitchell 2 (4). SB – Wiemer (1).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Marte, Alonso); Milwaukee 2 (Mitchell, Yelich). RISP – New York 0 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Lindor. LIDP – Yelich. GIDP – Lindor, Yelich.
DP – New York 2 (Marte, Alonso, Marte; Guillorme, Alonso); Milwaukee 1 (Anderson, Tellez).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, L, 1-1
|5⅓
|8
|5
|5
|2
|2
|95
|6.35
|Reyes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Raley
|1⅔
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|27
|15.43
|Ottavino
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, W, 1-0
|6⅔
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|79
|0.00
|Strzelecki
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Milner
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Guerra
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|7.71
Inherited runners-scored – Reyes 1-0. HBP – Miley (McNeil).
Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.
T – 2:17. A – 19,412 (41,700).
Atlanta 4, St. Louis 1
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.364
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.238
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|d'Arnaud dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.455
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.100
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.316
|Pillar lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Rosario ph-lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|37
|4
|12
|4
|1
|12
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Carlson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.474
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.353
|O'Neill cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Walker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Yepez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Motter 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|b-Donovan ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Totals
|34
|1
|10
|1
|1
|6
|Atlanta
|211
|000
|000
|4
|12
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|000
|1
|10
|0
a-singled for Pillar in the 6th. b-singled for Motter in the 7th.
LOB – Atlanta 7, St. Louis 7. 2B – d'Arnaud (3), Motter (1). HR – Riley (2), off Matz; Arcia (1), off Matz. RBIs – Riley 2 (4), Arcia (2), Murphy (1), Contreras (1). SB – Acuña Jr. (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 2 (Murphy, Acuña Jr.); St. Louis 3 (Edman 2, Contreras). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 7; St. Louis 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Harris II. GIDP – Albies, Goldschmidt.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Albies, Arcia, Olson); St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Motter, Goldschmidt).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dodd, W, 1-0
|5⅔
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|73
|1.80
|Chavez, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Jiménez, H, 1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Lee, H, 2
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Yates, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.50
|Minter, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, L, 0-1
|5⅓
|10
|4
|4
|1
|7
|94
|6.75
|VerHagen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|0.00
|Pallante
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.70
|Gallegos
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Lee 2-0, VerHagen 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T – 2:20. A – 36,501 (44,494).
Toronto 4, Kansas City 1
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.579
|Varsho lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Merrifield rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.091
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.412
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|3
|2
|7
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Olivares lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.100
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.714
|Dozier 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|a-Pasquantino ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.125
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|1
|7
|Toronto
|001
|101
|010
|4
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|010
|000
|000
|1
|4
|0
a-struck out for Dozier in the 7th.
LOB – Toronto 8, Kansas City 3. 2B – Merrifield (1), M.Chapman (5). HR – Varsho (1), off Hernández; Reyes (1), off Kikuchi. RBIs – M.Chapman (3), Varsho (3), Jansen (2), Reyes (1). SB – Springer 2 (0).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Varsho 3, Guerrero Jr.); Kansas City 1 (Lopez). RISP – Toronto 2 for 9; Kansas City 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Jansen, Dozier.
DP – Toronto 1 (Varsho, Jansen, Varsho).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, W, 1-0
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|69
|1.80
|García, H, 1
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|7.71
|Mayza, H, 1
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|19
|3.86
|Swanson, H, 1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.86
|Romano, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic, L, 0-1
|5⅔
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|88
|3.60
|Hernández
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|33
|3.00
|Garrett
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|6.75
|A.Chapman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Mayza 1-0. WP – Kikuchi, Bubic.
Umpires – Home, Jerry Layne; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 2:32. A – 12,123 (38,427).
Baltimore 7, Texas 2
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Rutschman c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.273
|Santander dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.238
|Hays rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.412
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Frazier 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.357
|Mateo ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.357
|McKenna lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|7
|3
|6
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|García cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.316
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Garver c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Miller dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Duran lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|1
|8
|Baltimore
|052
|000
|000
|7
|8
|0
|Texas
|010
|001
|000
|2
|7
|1
E – Duran (1). LOB – Baltimore 5, Texas 4. 2B – Mullins (1), Hays (3), Mountcastle (2), Jung (1). HR – Mountcastle (2), off Heaney; Mateo (2), off Heaney; García (1), off Gibson; Lowe (1), off Gibson. RBIs – McKenna (1), Mullins (8), Mountcastle 3 (6), Mateo 2 (5), García (4), Lowe (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (Urías, Hays); Texas 2 (Grossman 2). RISP – Baltimore 4 for 10; Texas 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – Frazier. GIDP – Miller, Duran.
DP – Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Frazier, Mountcastle; Frazier, Mateo, Mountcastle).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 2-0
|7⅔
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|88
|4.50
|Gillaspie
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
|C.Pérez
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.70
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, L, 0-1
|2
|7
|7
|7
|2
|2
|69
|23.63
|Dunning
|4⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|0.00
|Hearn
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – C.Pérez 1-0, Hearn 2-0. HBP – Dunning (Urías).
Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T – 2:30. A – 16,268 (40,000).
Detroit 6, Houston 3
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Vierling rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.375
|Báez ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Greene cf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.263
|Haase lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.059
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Schoop 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Kreidler 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|1
|11
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peña ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.360
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.300
|Julks dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Dubón 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|3
|6
|Detroit
|100
|011
|021
|6
|12
|0
|Houston
|100
|100
|001
|3
|10
|0
LOB – Detroit 5, Houston 7. 2B – Torkelson (1), Vierling (1). HR – Torkelson (1), off Stanek; Tucker (2), off Manning. RBIs – Torkelson 3 (4), Rogers (2), Haase (3), Vierling (3), Tucker 2 (6), Maldonado (1). CS – Rogers (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Cabrera, Báez, Haase); Houston 1 (Julks). RISP – Detroit 2 for 7; Houston 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – Haase. GIDP – Dubón.
DP – Detroit 1 (Kreidler, Torkelson).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manning, W, 1-0
|5
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|89
|3.18
|Foley, H, 1
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|3.38
|Shreve, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.00
|Wingenter
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|7.71
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, L, 0-1
|7⅔
|8
|3
|2
|1
|9
|103
|1.50
|Stanek
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|6.75
|Martinez
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Foley 1-0. WP – Valdez(2). PB – Maldonado (1).
Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ben May.
T – 2:32. A – 30,613 (41,000).
Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 2
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ward lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.435
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.375
|Ohtani dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|a-Phillips ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|---
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.190
|Lamb 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Drury 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Rengifo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Thaiss c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Fletcher ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|8
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|France 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.360
|Hernández rf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.143
|Suárez 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Pollock lf
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.200
|Haggerty 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Murphy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Totals
|37
|11
|13
|10
|0
|9
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|020
|2
|7
|2
|Seattle
|100
|250
|30x
|11
|13
|1
a-walked for Ohtani in the 8th.
E – Rengifo (1), Lamb (1), Crawford (1). LOB – Los Angeles 8, Seattle 2. 2B – Ward (1), Drury (2), Rodríguez 2 (4), Raleigh (3), France (3). HR – Hernández 2 (2), off Suarez; Pollock 2 (2), off Barría. RBIs – Renfroe (1), Drury (2), Hernández 4 (4), Pollock 5 (5), Raleigh (5). SF – Drury.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Fletcher, Lamb, Rengifo, Renfroe); Seattle 3 (Suárez, Raleigh, Murphy). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 10; Seattle 3 for 12.
Runners moved up – Ohtani, Rengifo, Pollock, Hernández.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, L, 0-1
|4⅓
|8
|7
|6
|0
|4
|77
|12.46
|Barría
|3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|5
|56
|9.82
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|L.Castillo, W, 1-0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|99
|0.00
|Brash
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.86
|Gott
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Sewald
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|30
|6.00
|Speier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Barría 1-1, Brash 1-0. WP – Suarez.
Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T – 2:31. A – 19,255 (47,929).
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Bryant rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Montero dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Díaz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Trejo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|b-Moustakas ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|c-Blackmon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|2
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.381
|Smith c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.421
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.150
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Thompson ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Outman cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Taylor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.071
|Heyward rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|28
|5
|7
|5
|5
|9
|Colorado
|000
|000
|002
|2
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|201
|100
|01x
|5
|7
|1
a-flied out for Peralta in the 6th. b-sacrificed for Trejo in the 9th. c-grounded out for Tovar in the 9th.
E – Muncy (2). LOB – Colorado 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B – Daza (1), McMahon (3), Bryant (2), Montero (1), Betts (2), Smith (2). HR – Smith (3), off Márquez; Heyward (2), off Márquez; Muncy (1), off Márquez. RBIs – Montero (3), Moustakas (1), Smith 3 (10), Heyward (4), Muncy (1). CS – Betts (1). SF – Moustakas.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Cron, Blackmon, Trejo); Los Angeles 3 (Thompson 3). RISP – Colorado 2 for 10; Los Angeles 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Díaz. GIDP – McMahon, Cron, Heyward, Martinez.
DP – Colorado 2 (Tovar, McMahon, Cron; Tovar, McMahon, Cron); Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Betts, Freeman; Betts, Taylor, Freeman).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, L, 1-1
|5⅓
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|95
|4.76
|Hand
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|5.40
|Lawrence
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|0.00
|Johnson
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|28
|4.50
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, W, 2-0
|6⅔
|5
|0
|0
|0
|6
|87
|1.50
|Ferguson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0.00
|Graterol
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.50
|Bickford
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|15
|7.71
|Phillips, S, 1-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Hand 1-0, Phillips 2-1. HBP – Phillips (Díaz).
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Mark Carlson.
T – 2:25. A – 52,290 (56,000).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: