Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kwan lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .308 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .308 Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .176 Naylor dh 4 0 0 1 0 1 .286 Arias 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .222 Giménez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .333 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .294 2-Brennan pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Viloria c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Straw cf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .333 Totals 33 3 8 3 3 10

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kemp 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .263 Peterson 3b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .091 Díaz ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Brown lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Aguilar dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .231 1-Capel pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .375 Laureano rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .278 Noda 1b 2 2 0 0 2 2 .222 Pérez c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .400 Ruiz cf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .250 Totals 32 4 6 3 4 10

Cleveland 000 210 000 3 8 0 Oakland 002 001 001 4 6 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th. 2-ran for Zunino in the 9th.

E – Noda (1). LOB – Cleveland 6, Oakland 7. 2B – Ramírez (3), Ruiz (3), Laureano (2), Brown (2). 3B – Gonzalez (1). HR – Arias (1), off Sears. RBIs – Naylor (5), Arias (1), Ramírez (3), Ruiz (3), Peterson (4), Kemp (3). SB – Kemp (1). SF – Peterson.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 1 (Gonzalez); Oakland 3 (Kemp, Díaz, Laureano). RISP – Cleveland 0 for 3; Oakland 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Naylor, Díaz, Ruiz. GIDP – Rosario.

DP – Oakland 1 (Díaz, Noda).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber 6⅔ 3 3 3 1 7 89 2.25 Stephan 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 1 26 0.00 De Los Santos 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 1 17 0.00 Karinchak, L, 0-2 1 1 1 1 1 12 12.00

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sears 4 8 3 3 1 5 98 5.79 Jackson 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 3 20 0.00 Jiménez 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 0.00 Moll ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00 May, W, 2-1 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 1 22 3.00

Inherited runners-scored – Jackson 1-0. WP – Bieber.

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 2:41. A – 3,407 (46,847).