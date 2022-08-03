Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 5
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.270
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.309
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Smith dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Alberto 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Thompson lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Lux 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.298
|Barnes c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.174
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.206
|Totals
|37
|9
|13
|9
|1
|9
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Mercedes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Flores 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|González rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.285
|Villar 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.183
|a-La Stella ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Bart c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.191
|Wade Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Machado ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|4
|4
|8
|Los Angeles
|041
|100
|030
|9
|13
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|500
|000
|5
|7
|2
a-grounded out for Villar in the 8th.
E – Wood (1), Slater (3). LOB – Los Angeles 5, San Francisco 5. 2B – Barnes (4), Betts (20), Villar (2). 3B – Lux (6), Bellinger (3). HR – Betts (24), off Wood; Bart (8), off Anderson. RBIs – Lux 2 (32), Bellinger 2 (41), Betts 3 (55), Turner (76), Barnes (15), González (30), Villar (7), Bart 2 (16). CS – Barnes (1). SF – Bellinger, Turner.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Turner, Bellinger, Freeman); San Francisco 2 (Slater 2). RISP – Los Angeles 5 for 11; San Francisco 4 for 7.
GIDP – Smith, Slater.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Alberto, Lux, Freeman); San Francisco 2 (Villar, Flores, Belt; Bart, Flores, Bart).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 12-1
|5⅔
|6
|5
|5
|4
|3
|86
|2.89
|Phillips, H, 13
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.54
|Vesia, H, 11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.24
|Martin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.32
|Price
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.86
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, L, 7-9
|5⅓
|9
|6
|6
|1
|6
|99
|4.42
|Brebbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.30
|Rogers
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|4.78
|Young
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored – Phillips 2-0, Brebbia 1-0, Young 1-1. HBP – Wood (Barnes). WP – Anderson.
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T – 3:03. A – 32,798 (41,915).
L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 1
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bride 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Pinder lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Garcia 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|a-Brown ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Allen 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|b-Kemp ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|c-Bolt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|3
|8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Rengifo 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Walsh 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Adell lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Thomas lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Gosselin 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.143
|Velazquez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Sierra cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|2
|2
|5
|Oakland
|000
|010
|000
|1
|7
|2
|Los Angeles
|110
|100
|00x
|3
|7
|0
a-walked for Garcia in the 6th. b-struck out for Allen in the 6th. c-popped out for Kemp in the 9th.
E – Bride (3), Andrus (9). LOB – Oakland 9, Los Angeles 4. 2B – Andrus (23), Murphy (25), Walsh (18), Ohtani (17). HR – Fletcher (1), off Irvin. RBIs – Murphy (42), Fletcher (5), Gosselin (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Allen, Piscotty 2); Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, Sierra). RISP – Oakland 1 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Lowrie. GIDP – Bride.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Walsh).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 6-8
|6⅔
|6
|3
|2
|2
|4
|90
|3.04
|Snead
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|6.00
|Pruitt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.55
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, W, 3-4
|5⅔
|5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|91
|4.55
|Wantz, H, 2
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.10
|Herget, H, 2
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.52
|Quijada, S, 2-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.15
HBP – Suarez (Laureano). WP – Wantz. PB – Stassi (7).
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T – 2:33. A – 22,920 (45,517).
San Diego 13, Colorado 5 (Game 1)
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.268
|Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.310
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.281
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.256
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Joe lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Daza cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Serven c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|2
|9
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|6
|2
|5
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.290
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.240
|Alfaro dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.276
|Myers 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Mazara rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Azocar rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Kim ss
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.252
|Nola c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Grisham cf
|4
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.197
|Totals
|39
|13
|19
|13
|6
|7
|Colorado
|020
|100
|200
|5
|12
|2
|San Diego
|000
|313
|42x
|13
|19
|1
E – Rodgers (9), Grichuk (4), Profar (3). LOB – Colorado 7, San Diego 10. 2B – Daza 2 (12), Iglesias (24), Cron (23), Kim (16), Mazara (7), Nola (10), Profar 2 (24). 3B – Kim (3). HR – Grichuk (10), off Darvish; Rodgers (10), off Darvish; Grisham (12), off Feltner; Cronenworth (10), off Bird. RBIs – Grichuk 2 (53), Rodgers (51), Iglesias (37), Cron (72), Nola (27), Grisham 3 (39), Kim 2 (37), Machado (58), Cronenworth 2 (52), Profar 2 (47), Alfaro 2 (35). SF – Nola, Machado.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 5 (Cron, Grichuk, Serven 3); San Diego 3 (Machado, Nola, Myers). RISP – Colorado 3 for 12; San Diego 5 for 11.
Runners moved up – Blackmon, Grisham. GIDP – Joe, Rodgers, Myers.
DP – Colorado 1 (McMahon, Rodgers, Cron); San Diego 2 (Nola, Machado, Myers; Kim, Cronenworth, Myers).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Feltner
|3
|8
|3
|3
|1
|3
|76
|5.75
|Bird, L, 1-3
|2⅓
|4
|4
|4
|2
|3
|43
|6.00
|Stephenson
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|5.40
|Blach
|1⅓
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|38
|6.46
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, W, 10-4
|6⅔
|6
|3
|3
|2
|7
|107
|3.30
|Crismatt
|1⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|2.81
|Hill
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.48
|Baez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Bird 1-0, Blach 2-2. IBB – off Blach (Machado). WP – Baez.
Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.
T – 3:35. A – 23,828 (40,209).
Cincinnati 2, Miami 1
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|Senzel cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|K.Farmer ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.217
|Solano dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.299
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.176
|Reynolds 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Almora Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Kolozsvary c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Totals
|31
|2
|3
|2
|3
|15
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|2-Williams pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|L.Díaz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|García rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Bleday cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|1-Hamilton pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|a-Stallings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Fortes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Sánchez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|De La Cruz cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Leblanc 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|0
|4
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|000
|2
|3
|2
|Miami
|000
|001
|000
|1
|5
|1
a-struck out for Hamilton in the 9th.
1-ran for Bleday in the 7th. 2-ran for Aguilar in the 9th.
E – K.Farmer (7), Senzel (2), Garrett (1). LOB – Cincinnati 8, Miami 4. 2B – Senzel (9), Fortes (4), Aguilar (16). RBIs – Aquino 2 (9), Rojas (28). SB – Hamilton (6). SF – Rojas.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Reynolds, Almora Jr. 2, Votto); Miami 2 (Sánchez, Stallings). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 5; Miami 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Fortes, L.Díaz.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft, W, 5-2
|8⅓
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|107
|4.12
|A.Díaz, S, 4-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.04
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett, L, 2-5
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|11
|104
|3.88
|Brazoban
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|1.29
|Bender
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.20
|Scott
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.33
Inherited runners-scored – A.Díaz 1-0, Brazoban 1-0. HBP – Garrett 2 (K.Farmer,Senzel), Brazoban (K.Farmer). PB – Fortes (1).
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 2:46. A – 8,188 (36,742).
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Hernández rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Tapia cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.107
|Jansen dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.223
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|3
|6
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arozarena dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|L.Raley rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Walls ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.176
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|1
|11
|Toronto
|100
|000
|002
|3
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|001
|1
|2
|1
E – Bethancourt (2). LOB – Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 2. 2B – Guerrero Jr. (21). HR – Walls (5), off Romano. RBIs – Bichette (56), Jansen 2 (23), Walls (17). SB – Guerrero Jr. (3). CS – Bichette (7), Chapman (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 1 (Bichette); Tampa Bay 1 (Siri). RISP – Toronto 2 for 4; Tampa Bay 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – Kirk, Lowe. GIDP – Arozarena.
DP – Toronto 1 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 8-8
|8⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|103
|3.06
|Romano, S, 25-28
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|2.50
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen, L, 6-4
|6⅔
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|97
|3.06
|B.Raley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.70
|Adam
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.30
|Armstrong
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|22
|4.21
HBP – Gausman (Paredes).
Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 2:45. A – 16,433 (25,000).
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Naquin lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Guillorme 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Nido c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|2
|5
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Robles cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|García ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.290
|Hernandez lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Thomas lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.231
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Meneses 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Palacios rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|1
|11
|New York
|000
|001
|000
|1
|6
|0
|Washington
|000
|103
|10x
|5
|8
|0
LOB – New York 7, Washington 4. 2B – García (13). 3B – Hernández (3). HR – Lindor (19), off Arano; García (4), off Nogosek; Hernandez (8), off Nogosek; Meneses (1), off López. RBIs – Lindor (74), García 3 (23), Hernandez (37), Meneses (1). SB – Robles (13). S – Nido.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (McNeil 2); Washington 4 (Meneses 2, Ruiz, Robles). RISP – New York 0 for 3; Washington 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Hernandez. LIDP – Nimmo.
DP – Washington 1 (García).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|59
|1.80
|Nogosek, L, 0-1
|1⅔
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|24
|2.30
|López
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|3.38
|Hunter
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|2.19
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Abbott
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|76
|1.00
|Arano, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|4.60
|Ramírez, H, 2
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.63
|Finnegan, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.38
|Edwards Jr.
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.08
Inherited runners-scored – Finnegan 2-0. HBP – Abbott (Nimmo), Nogosek (Robles). WP – Hunter.
Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Larry Vanover.
T – 2:48. A – 29,878 (41,339).
Arizona 6, Cleveland 3
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.253
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.203
|Varsho rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|McCarthy lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Beer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|C.Kelly c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Alcántara ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Perdomo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|2
|8
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Naylor dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Miller 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Giménez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.304
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Maile c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.206
|a-Benson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|b-Jones ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|3
|11
|Arizona
|300
|020
|100
|6
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|110
|001
|000
|3
|6
|1
a-struck out for Maile in the 9th. b-struck out for Straw in the 9th.
E – Straw (1). LOB – Arizona 3, Cleveland 6. 2B – C.Kelly (10), Thomas (12), Kwan (17), Maile (9). HR – Walker (25), off McKenzie; C.Kelly (6), off De Los Santos. RBIs – Walker 3 (58), Thomas 2 (27), C.Kelly (19), Ramírez (85), Maile 2 (8). SB – Rojas (12).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 0; Cleveland 3 (Straw 2, Kwan). RISP – Arizona 3 for 5; Cleveland 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Rosario. LIDP – Marte.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Rosario).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 6-2
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|103
|3.31
|Nelson, H, 7
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.57
|Mantiply, H, 13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.21
|Kennedy, S, 5-8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.15
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie, L, 7-8
|6⅔
|6
|5
|4
|2
|7
|91
|3.38
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|3.21
|Sandlin
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|2.60
Inherited runners-scored – Nelson 1-0. HBP – Gallen (Miller).
Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T – 2:50. A – 14,471 (34,788).
Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 3
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Tellez 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|a-Brosseau ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|b-Severino ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Urías 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|2
|8
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Gamel lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Madris dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Mitchell rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|c-Allen ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.115
|Cruz ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.209
|VanMeter 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.184
|d-Chavis ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Heineman c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|28
|5
|4
|4
|5
|10
|Milwaukee
|000
|003
|000
|3
|9
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|005
|00x
|5
|4
|0
a-hit by pitch for Tellez in the 7th. b-struck out for Wong in the 7th. c-struck out for Mitchell in the 8th. d-struck out for VanMeter in the 8th.
E – Adames (9). LOB – Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B – Tellez (20), Adames (16). 3B – Gamel (2). HR – Adames (21), off Wilson; Tellez (21), off Wilson; Wong (8), off Wilson; Cruz (7), off Burnes. RBIs – Adames (57), Tellez (66), Wong (26), Cruz 3 (25), Heineman (6). SB – Cruz (5), VanMeter (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 5 (McCutchen, Severino 2, Urías 2); Pittsburgh 4 (VanMeter 2, Madris 2). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 5; Pittsburgh 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Renfroe.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, L, 8-5
|5⅓
|3
|4
|4
|5
|6
|103
|2.49
|Boxberger
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.70
|McGee
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.39
|Milner
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.92
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wilson
|5⅓
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|80
|6.20
|Holderman, W, 5-0
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|1.93
|Bañuelos, H, 3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|7.36
|De Los Santos, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.78
|Crowe, S, 3-8
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.16
Inherited runners-scored – Boxberger 1-1, Bañuelos 2-0. HBP – Burnes 2 (Reynolds,Hayes), Bañuelos (Brosseau). PB – Caratini (3).
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T – 3:02. A – 12,401 (38,747).
St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 0
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Contreras dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|McKinstry 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.067
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carlson cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Gorman dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.332
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Molina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Edman 2b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|6
|3
|4
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|0
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|002
|030
|10x
|6
|11
|0
LOB – Chicago 7, St. Louis 5. 2B – Gorman (7). 3B – Contreras (2). HR – Carlson (7), off K.Thompson; Goldschmidt (25), off K.Thompson; Arenado (20), off Espinoza. RBIs – Goldschmidt 3 (81), Carlson 2 (33), Arenado (61). CS – Ortega (7).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Suzuki, Gomes); St. Louis 2 (Dickerson, Molina). RISP – Chicago 0 for 2; St. Louis 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Dickerson. LIDP – Arenado. GIDP – Schwindel, Dickerson, Molina.
DP – Chicago 3 (Hoerner, McKinstry, Schwindel; Hoerner, Schwindel, Hoerner; McKinstry, Hoerner, Schwindel); St. Louis 2 (Molina, Edman, Molina; Edman, Goldschmidt).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|K.Thompson, L, 8-5
|4
|10
|5
|5
|2
|1
|86
|3.48
|Rucker
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.97
|Espinoza
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|37
|3.09
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, W, 8-8
|7⅔
|6
|0
|0
|0
|4
|106
|3.11
|Hicks
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.83
|Stratton
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.97
Inherited runners-scored – Rucker 2-0. HBP – Wainwright (Contreras), Hicks (Contreras).
Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.
T – 2:37. A – 44,344 (45,494).
Boston 2, Houston 1
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Bradley Jr. rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.326
|J.Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.284
|Verdugo rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Arroyo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Dalbec 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Sánchez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|1
|12
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Díaz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|a-Mancini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|b-Vázquez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|2
|8
|Boston
|000
|101
|000
|2
|5
|0
|Houston
|100
|000
|000
|1
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Meyers in the 9th. b-grounded out for Maldonado in the 9th.
LOB – Boston 3, Houston 9. 2B – Devers (30), Altuve (20), Alvarez (15). HR – Devers (23), off Javier. RBIs – Devers 2 (57), Gurriel (29). SB – Gurriel (8). CS – Peña (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 1 (Verdugo); Houston 3 (Meyers, Díaz, Peña). RISP – Boston 0 for 2; Houston 1 for 6.
GIDP – Plawecki.
DP – Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford, W, 3-3
|6⅔
|7
|1
|1
|1
|6
|94
|3.86
|Sawamura, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.43
|A.Davis, H, 3
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.12
|Houck, S, 8-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.15
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, L, 6-7
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|97
|3.24
|Abreu
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.63
|Neris
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|3.56
|Montero
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.64
Inherited runners-scored – Houck 2-0.
Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T – 2:59. A – 31,229 (41,168).
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.229
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Perez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Pratto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.196
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Isbel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|a-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|Lopez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|3
|10
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Vaughn lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Jiménez dh
|3
|1
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.273
|Abreu 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.300
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.202
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.236
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Sheets rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Harrison 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Totals
|36
|9
|14
|9
|3
|5
|Kansas City
|002
|000
|000
|2
|7
|1
|Chicago
|300
|203
|10x
|9
|14
|0
a-singled for Isbel in the 9th.
E – Witt Jr. (15). LOB – Kansas City 8, Chicago 7. 2B – Perez (14), Dozier (20), Pasquantino (4), Jiménez (3). 3B – Vaughn (1). HR – Abreu (13), off Keller; Sheets (9), off Staumont. RBIs – Perez (43), Dozier (35), Jiménez 4 (20), Abreu 3 (52), Pollock (35), Sheets (26). SF – Jiménez.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Pasquantino, Pratto, Taylor 2); Chicago 3 (Grandal, Moncada, Sheets). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 8; Chicago 6 for 13.
Runners moved up – Witt Jr.. GIDP – Abreu.
DP – Kansas City 2 (Isbel, Dozier, Isbel; Witt Jr., Lopez, Pratto).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 5-12
|5
|13
|8
|8
|1
|3
|94
|4.61
|Staumont
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|4.22
|Garrett
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|5.27
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, W, 7-6
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|3
|7
|94
|5.06
|Diekman, H, 13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.12
|Kelly
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.64
|Foster
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.72
|Banks
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.88
WP – Keller.
Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.
T – 2:52. A – 24,361 (40,615).
Detroit 5, Minnesota 3
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.241
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.276
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.206
|Haase c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|W.Castro rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.244
|Schoop 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.209
|Baddoo lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.143
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|4
|13
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Correa ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.266
|Polanco dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Gordon cf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.275
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Cave lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.667
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Contreras rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.125
|a-Beckham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|5
|3
|Detroit
|000
|020
|300
|5
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|002
|010
|000
|3
|7
|0
a-lined out for Contreras in the 9th.
LOB – Detroit 5, Minnesota 7. 2B – Báez (21), Schoop (16), Greene (7), Cave (1). HR – Contreras (1), off Manning. RBIs – Schoop (28), Greene 2 (16), Baddoo (5), Báez (40), Contreras (3), Gordon 2 (17). SB – W.Castro (6). CS – Baddoo (2). SF – Gordon 2.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 4 (Cabrera 2, Báez, Schoop); Minnesota 2 (Urshela, Arraez). RISP – Detroit 4 for 11; Minnesota 0 for 8.
Runners moved up – H.Castro, Contreras. GIDP – Urshela, Contreras.
DP – Detroit 3 (Candelario, Schoop, H.Castro; Haase, W.Castro, Báez, W.Castro; Schoop, Báez, H.Castro); Minnesota 1 (Sánchez, Correa, Sánchez).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manning
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|4
|1
|78
|3.46
|Foley, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.72
|Chafin, H, 13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.45
|Jiménez, H, 7
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.85
|Soto, S, 20-22
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.19
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer
|4⅓
|2
|2
|2
|3
|8
|77
|4.05
|Moran
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.93
|Pagán, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.62
|Jax, L, 5-3, BS, 1-5
|⅓
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|24
|3.49
|Megill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.93
|Duffey
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.46
|Smith
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.61
Inherited runners-scored – Moran 1-1, Megill 2-1.
Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T – 3:10. A – 23,394 (38,544).
Seattle 8, N.Y. Yankees 6
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier rf-2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.247
|Winker lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Suárez 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.234
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.204
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Lewis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|Kelenic cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.126
|a-Haggerty ph-cf-rf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Toro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Jankowski cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|34
|8
|8
|8
|4
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Judge dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.298
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.230
|Carpenter rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|1-Locastro pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|b-Torres ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.223
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.308
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.265
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|7
|9
|Seattle
|211
|020
|101
|8
|8
|0
|New York
|000
|303
|000
|6
|10
|1
a-homered for Kelenic in the 7th. b-struck out for Locastro in the 9th.
1-ran for Carpenter in the 8th.
E – Donaldson (6). LOB – Seattle 4, New York 7. 2B – Santana (13), LeMahieu (16), Donaldson (20), Trevino (8). HR – Suárez (17), off Taillon; Raleigh (15), off Taillon; Haggerty (3), off Luetge; Trevino (10), off Gilbert; Rizzo (27), off Gilbert; Donaldson (10), off Gilbert. RBIs – Suárez 2 (54), Raleigh (38), Santana 3 (36), Haggerty (9), Frazier (27), Donaldson 3 (38), Trevino 2 (34), Rizzo (66). SB – Frazier (6). CS – LeMahieu (3). SF – Santana.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 1 (Santana); New York 3 (Torres 2, Trevino). RISP – Seattle 2 for 5; New York 2 for 6.
GIDP – Benintendi, Hicks.
DP – Seattle 3 (Suárez, Toro, Santana; Suárez, Crawford, Santana; Toro, Crawford, Santana).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|5⅓
|7
|6
|6
|4
|2
|89
|3.09
|Murfee, W, 2-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.35
|Sewald, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.59
|Swanson, H, 8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.14
|Brash, H, 2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6.18
|Muñoz, S, 2-4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|25
|3.02
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|4
|2
|6
|5
|4
|6
|98
|3.96
|Luetge, L, 3-4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|2.82
|Effross
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Abreu
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|31
|2.30
|Trivino
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|6.34
Inherited runners-scored – Brash 1-0, Luetge 2-2, Effross 1-0, Trivino 1-0. WP – Brash(2), Abreu.
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T – 3:43. A – 38,735 (47,309).
Atlanta 13, Philadelphia 1
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.203
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Sosa 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Bohm 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.296
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Stubbs c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|a-Muñoz ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Hall dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|4
|14
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.259
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.301
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.300
|Rosario lf
|5
|1
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.179
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Ozuna dh
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.224
|Arcia 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.239
|Harris II cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Totals
|35
|13
|14
|11
|6
|9
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|000
|1
|4
|0
|Atlanta
|002
|160
|13x
|13
|14
|0
a-grounded out for Castellanos in the 8th.
LOB – Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 6. 2B – Hall (7), Ozuna (13), Rosario (3). HR – Arcia (6), off Knebel; Ozuna (19), off Morales. RBIs – Hall (12), Rosario 5 (12), Acuña Jr. (24), Ozuna 2 (42), Arcia 2 (24), Swanson (55). SB – Schwarber (5). CS – Swanson (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 5 (Vierling 2, Bohm, Muñoz 2); Atlanta 3 (Arcia, Contreras, Olson). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 6; Atlanta 6 for 15.
Runners moved up – Contreras. GIDP – Contreras.
DP – Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, Gregorius, Realmuto; Gregorius, Stott, Bohm).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nelson, L, 3-2
|2⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|43
|4.14
|Brogdon
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|1.96
|Bellatti
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|3.31
|Knebel
|5
|5
|5
|0
|1
|29
|3.61
|Appel
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|32
|1.74
|Morales
|2⅔
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|31
|7.20
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider, W, 6-3
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|13
|98
|2.79
|Matzek
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.57
|Stephens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|37
|2.52
Inherited runners-scored – Brogdon 2-2, Matzek 1-0, Stephens 1-0. HBP – Nelson (Harris II), Stephens (Sosa), Morales (Olson). WP – Knebel.
Umpires – Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.
T – 3:27. A – 38,932 (41,084).
Baltimore 8, Texas 2
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Rutschman c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Santander lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|b-Diaz ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.255
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Vavra dh
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.250
|Mateo ss
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.218
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|8
|4
|8
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Seager dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Taveras cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.318
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Duran 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|a-García ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Viloria c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Solak lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Smith 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Totals
|37
|2
|10
|2
|2
|10
|Baltimore
|005
|010
|002
|8
|9
|0
|Texas
|000
|010
|001
|2
|10
|0
a-struck out for Calhoun in the 8th. b-struck out for Santander in the 9th.
LOB – Baltimore 5, Texas 10. 2B – Rutschman 2 (22), Santander (14), Viloria (1). HR – Mateo (9), off Howard; Mateo (10), off Santana; Viloria (2), off Vespi. RBIs – Mateo 5 (32), Rutschman (19), Mountcastle (52), Santander (58), Semien (50), Viloria (3). SB – Urías (1), Mullins (23). CS – Vavra (1). SF – Mountcastle.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (Urías, Odor, Mullins); Texas 5 (Taveras, Seager, Duran 2, Smith). RISP – Baltimore 4 for 10; Texas 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Hays 2, Lowe, Smith.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, W, 8-8
|6⅓
|7
|1
|1
|1
|7
|110
|4.40
|Tate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.19
|Vespi
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|35
|4.50
|Bautista
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.65
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Howard, L, 2-3
|4⅔
|6
|6
|6
|2
|3
|81
|6.82
|Sborz
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|6.75
|Hearn
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|5.35
|Santana
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|24
|5.09
Inherited runners-scored – Tate 2-0, Bautista 2-0, Sborz 1-0. HBP – Howard (Urías). WP – Howard.
Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Scott Barry.
T – 3:17. A – 21,622 (40,300).
