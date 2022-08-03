Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 5
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf513301.270
Turner ss401101.309
Freeman 1b501001.327
Smith dh511001.262
Alberto 3b512002.260
Thompson lf310011.252
Lux 2b422201.298
Barnes c322100.174
Bellinger cf311201.206
Totals37913919
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater cf500001.276
Belt 1b411002.233
Mercedes dh400001.254
Flores 2b311010.252
González rf311110.285
Villar 3b211111.183
a-La Stella ph-3b100000.246
Bart c412201.191
Wade Jr. lf400002.172
Machado ss301010.222
Totals3357448
Los Angeles0411000309130
San Francisco000500000572

a-grounded out for Villar in the 8th.

E – Wood (1), Slater (3). LOB – Los Angeles 5, San Francisco 5. 2B – Barnes (4), Betts (20), Villar (2). 3B – Lux (6), Bellinger (3). HR – Betts (24), off Wood; Bart (8), off Anderson. RBIs – Lux 2 (32), Bellinger 2 (41), Betts 3 (55), Turner (76), Barnes (15), González (30), Villar (7), Bart 2 (16). CS – Barnes (1). SF – Bellinger, Turner.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Turner, Bellinger, Freeman); San Francisco 2 (Slater 2). RISP – Los Angeles 5 for 11; San Francisco 4 for 7.

GIDP – Smith, Slater.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Alberto, Lux, Freeman); San Francisco 2 (Villar, Flores, Belt; Bart, Flores, Bart).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, W, 12-15⅔65543862.89
Phillips, H, 131⅔10002121.54
Vesia, H, 111⅔00002123.24
Martin1⅔00000144.32
Price1⅔0000162.86
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wood, L, 7-95⅓96616994.42
Brebbia0000192.30
Rogers122201224.78
Young1⅓21101176.75

Inherited runners-scored – Phillips 2-0, Brebbia 1-0, Young 1-1. HBP – Wood (Barnes). WP – Anderson.

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 3:03. A – 32,798 (41,915).

L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 1
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bride 3b410011.217
Pinder lf401000.244
Murphy c302110.242
Laureano cf300002.224
Piscotty rf400002.205
Andrus ss403000.243
Lowrie dh401000.187
Garcia 1b200001.278
a-Brown ph-1b100010.231
Allen 2b200001.194
b-Kemp ph-2b100001.213
c-Bolt ph100000.221
Totals3317138
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Fletcher ss-2b411100.212
Ohtani dh401000.255
Rengifo 2b-3b401000.275
Ward rf301011.276
Stassi c300001.210
Walsh 1b211011.234
Adell lf311001.230
Thomas lf000000.091
Gosselin 3b301100.143
Velazquez ss000000.176
Sierra cf300001.118
Totals2937225
Oakland000010000172
Los Angeles11010000x370

a-walked for Garcia in the 6th. b-struck out for Allen in the 6th. c-popped out for Kemp in the 9th.

E – Bride (3), Andrus (9). LOB – Oakland 9, Los Angeles 4. 2B – Andrus (23), Murphy (25), Walsh (18), Ohtani (17). HR – Fletcher (1), off Irvin. RBIs – Murphy (42), Fletcher (5), Gosselin (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Allen, Piscotty 2); Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, Sierra). RISP – Oakland 1 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Lowrie. GIDP – Bride.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Walsh).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin, L, 6-86⅔63224903.04
Snead1⅓00001156.00
Pruitt1000064.55
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suarez, W, 3-45⅔51025914.55
Wantz, H, 21⅔20011193.10
Herget, H, 22⅔00002173.52
Quijada, S, 2-31⅔0000083.15

HBP – Suarez (Laureano). WP – Wantz. PB – Stassi (7).

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T – 2:33. A – 22,920 (45,517).

San Diego 13, Colorado 5 (Game 1)
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh500003.268
Iglesias ss513100.310
Cron 1b502101.281
Rodgers 2b322110.281
Grichuk rf311210.256
McMahon 3b402000.235
Joe lf400002.249
Daza cf412001.297
Serven c400002.217
Totals37512529
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf625201.258
Machado 3b410113.290
Cronenworth 2b312220.240
Alfaro dh502202.276
Myers 1b411011.237
Mazara rf311010.273
Azocar rf111000.235
Kim ss524200.252
Nola c411100.238
Grisham cf432310.197
Totals3913191367
Colorado0201002005122
San Diego00031342x13191

E – Rodgers (9), Grichuk (4), Profar (3). LOB – Colorado 7, San Diego 10. 2B – Daza 2 (12), Iglesias (24), Cron (23), Kim (16), Mazara (7), Nola (10), Profar 2 (24). 3B – Kim (3). HR – Grichuk (10), off Darvish; Rodgers (10), off Darvish; Grisham (12), off Feltner; Cronenworth (10), off Bird. RBIs – Grichuk 2 (53), Rodgers (51), Iglesias (37), Cron (72), Nola (27), Grisham 3 (39), Kim 2 (37), Machado (58), Cronenworth 2 (52), Profar 2 (47), Alfaro 2 (35). SF – Nola, Machado.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 5 (Cron, Grichuk, Serven 3); San Diego 3 (Machado, Nola, Myers). RISP – Colorado 3 for 12; San Diego 5 for 11.

Runners moved up – Blackmon, Grisham. GIDP – Joe, Rodgers, Myers.

DP – Colorado 1 (McMahon, Rodgers, Cron); San Diego 2 (Nola, Machado, Myers; Kim, Cronenworth, Myers).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Feltner383313765.75
Bird, L, 1-32⅓44423436.00
Stephenson22210195.40
Blach1⅓54421386.46
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish, W, 10-46⅔633271073.30
Crismatt1⅔42200152.81
Hill1⅔1000083.48
Baez1⅔10002130.00

Inherited runners-scored – Bird 1-0, Blach 2-2. IBB – off Blach (Machado). WP – Baez.

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 3:35. A – 23,828 (40,209).

Cincinnati 2, Miami 1
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b500003.249
Senzel cf311000.248
K.Farmer ss210000.248
Votto 1b300012.217
Solano dh400004.299
Aquino rf401203.176
Reynolds 3b300011.255
Almora Jr. lf400000.240
Kolozsvary c301012.200
Totals31232315
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wendle 2b400000.268
Rojas ss300101.241
Aguilar 1b401000.242
2-Williams pr000000.237
L.Díaz dh400000.184
García rf100000.232
Bleday cf201000.184
1-Hamilton pr-cf000000.143
a-Stallings ph100001.209
Fortes c301001.269
Sánchez lf301000.205
De La Cruz cf-rf300001.210
Leblanc 3b311000.429
Totals3115104
Cincinnati200000000232
Miami000001000151

a-struck out for Hamilton in the 9th.

1-ran for Bleday in the 7th. 2-ran for Aguilar in the 9th.

E – K.Farmer (7), Senzel (2), Garrett (1). LOB – Cincinnati 8, Miami 4. 2B – Senzel (9), Fortes (4), Aguilar (16). RBIs – Aquino 2 (9), Rojas (28). SB – Hamilton (6). SF – Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Reynolds, Almora Jr. 2, Votto); Miami 2 (Sánchez, Stallings). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 5; Miami 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Fortes, L.Díaz.

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft, W, 5-28⅓510031074.12
A.Díaz, S, 4-60000162.04
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garrett, L, 2-553222111043.88
Brazoban1⅓00011251.29
Bender1⅔00002124.20
Scott1⅔00001104.33

Inherited runners-scored – A.Díaz 1-0, Brazoban 1-0. HBP – Garrett 2 (K.Farmer,Senzel), Brazoban (K.Farmer). PB – Fortes (1).

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 2:46. A – 8,188 (36,742).

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Gurriel Jr. lf402001.312
Guerrero Jr. 1b412001.285
Kirk c300010.308
Bichette ss401100.259
Hernández rf311011.270
Chapman 3b300012.246
Tapia cf311001.281
Zimmer cf000000.107
Jansen dh401200.223
Espinal 2b400000.265
Totals3238336
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arozarena dh300011.251
Lowe 2b400001.243
Paredes 3b300001.216
Choi 1b300002.254
Siri cf300002.174
Peralta lf300002.143
Bethancourt c300000.234
L.Raley rf300001.200
Walls ss312101.176
Totals28121111
Toronto100000002380
Tampa Bay000000001121

E – Bethancourt (2). LOB – Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 2. 2B – Guerrero Jr. (21). HR – Walls (5), off Romano. RBIs – Bichette (56), Jansen 2 (23), Walls (17). SB – Guerrero Jr. (3). CS – Bichette (7), Chapman (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 1 (Bichette); Tampa Bay 1 (Siri). RISP – Toronto 2 for 4; Tampa Bay 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Kirk, Lowe. GIDP – Arozarena.

DP – Toronto 1 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, W, 8-88⅔1001101033.06
Romano, S, 25-281⅔1110192.50
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rasmussen, L, 6-46⅔61123973.06
B.Raley1⅔00001132.70
Adam1⅔00001131.30
Armstrong1⅔22211224.21

HBP – Gausman (Paredes).

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 2:45. A – 16,433 (25,000).

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 1
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf300001.267
Marte rf401000.300
Lindor ss311111.261
Alonso 1b400002.276
Vogelbach dh300010.233
McNeil 2b401001.297
Naquin lf402000.245
Guillorme 3b401000.288
Nido c200000.216
Totals3116125
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Robles cf321001.231
García ss412301.290
Hernandez lf311100.272
Thomas lf101000.234
Cruz dh300013.231
Ruiz c401001.245
Meneses 1b411102.250
Palacios rf300002.000
Hernández 2b301000.240
Franco 3b300001.228
Totals31585111
New York000001000160
Washington00010310x580

LOB – New York 7, Washington 4. 2B – García (13). 3B – Hernández (3). HR – Lindor (19), off Arano; García (4), off Nogosek; Hernandez (8), off Nogosek; Meneses (1), off López. RBIs – Lindor (74), García 3 (23), Hernandez (37), Meneses (1). SB – Robles (13). S – Nido.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (McNeil 2); Washington 4 (Meneses 2, Ruiz, Robles). RISP – New York 0 for 3; Washington 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Hernandez. LIDP – Nimmo.

DP – Washington 1 (García).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
deGrom5⅔31106591.80
Nogosek, L, 0-11⅔23301242.30
López1⅔21102213.38
Hunter1⅔10012292.19
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Abbott5⅔20023761.00
Arano, W, 1-01⅔11102124.60
Ramírez, H, 220000123.63
Finnegan, H, 13100000123.38
Edwards Jr.1⅔10000123.08

Inherited runners-scored – Finnegan 2-0. HBP – Abbott (Nimmo), Nogosek (Robles). WP – Hunter.

Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Larry Vanover.

T – 2:48. A – 29,878 (41,339).

Arizona 6, Cleveland 3
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 3b300011.268
Thomas cf311211.253
Marte 2b411001.260
Walker 1b411301.203
Varsho rf400001.236
McCarthy lf401001.266
Beer dh400002.191
C.Kelly c423100.228
Alcántara ss312000.202
Perdomo ss100000.199
Totals3469628
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf311011.298
Rosario ss400001.291
Ramírez 3b401100.284
Naylor dh400001.274
Miller 1b310001.244
Giménez 2b211021.304
Gonzalez rf401002.283
Maile c302201.206
a-Benson ph100001.000
Straw cf300001.216
b-Jones ph100001.267
Totals32363311
Arizona300020100690
Cleveland110001000361

a-struck out for Maile in the 9th. b-struck out for Straw in the 9th.

E – Straw (1). LOB – Arizona 3, Cleveland 6. 2B – C.Kelly (10), Thomas (12), Kwan (17), Maile (9). HR – Walker (25), off McKenzie; C.Kelly (6), off De Los Santos. RBIs – Walker 3 (58), Thomas 2 (27), C.Kelly (19), Ramírez (85), Maile 2 (8). SB – Rojas (12).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 0; Cleveland 3 (Straw 2, Kwan). RISP – Arizona 3 for 5; Cleveland 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Rosario. LIDP – Marte.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Rosario).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, W, 6-25633351033.31
Nelson, H, 71⅓00001151.57
Mantiply, H, 131⅔0000292.21
Kennedy, S, 5-81⅔00003143.15
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
McKenzie, L, 7-86⅔65427913.38
De Los Santos1⅔21101233.21
Sandlin2⅔10000232.60

Inherited runners-scored – Nelson 1-0. HBP – Gallen (Miller).

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T – 2:50. A – 14,471 (34,788).

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 3
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf502001.263
Adames ss512101.222
Tellez 1b312100.236
a-Brosseau ph-3b100001.292
McCutchen dh300010.254
Wong 2b313100.257
b-Severino ph-1b100001.222
Renfroe rf400001.250
Urías 3b-2b300010.234
Caratini c400002.224
Taylor cf400001.224
Totals3639328
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Newman 2b400001.280
Reynolds cf300000.248
Hayes 3b300002.244
Gamel lf-rf301010.235
Madris dh310010.203
Mitchell rf210011.221
c-Allen ph-lf100001.115
Cruz ss311312.209
VanMeter 1b211011.184
d-Chavis ph-1b100001.243
Heineman c311101.208
Totals28544510
Milwaukee000003000391
Pittsburgh00000500x540

a-hit by pitch for Tellez in the 7th. b-struck out for Wong in the 7th. c-struck out for Mitchell in the 8th. d-struck out for VanMeter in the 8th.

E – Adames (9). LOB – Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B – Tellez (20), Adames (16). 3B – Gamel (2). HR – Adames (21), off Wilson; Tellez (21), off Wilson; Wong (8), off Wilson; Cruz (7), off Burnes. RBIs – Adames (57), Tellez (66), Wong (26), Cruz 3 (25), Heineman (6). SB – Cruz (5), VanMeter (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 5 (McCutchen, Severino 2, Urías 2); Pittsburgh 4 (VanMeter 2, Madris 2). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 5; Pittsburgh 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Renfroe.

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes, L, 8-55⅓344561032.49
Boxberger11001142.70
McGee1⅔00000116.39
Milner1⅔00003142.92
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wilson5⅓63312806.20
Holderman, W, 5-01⅔20010231.93
Bañuelos, H, 300001127.36
De Los Santos, H, 21⅔00002122.78
Crowe, S, 3-81⅔10003143.16

Inherited runners-scored – Boxberger 1-1, Bañuelos 2-0. HBP – Burnes 2 (Reynolds,Hayes), Bañuelos (Brosseau). PB – Caratini (3).

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 3:02. A – 12,401 (38,747).

St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 0
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ortega cf401000.234
Contreras dh201000.253
Suzuki rf400002.256
Happ lf400002.276
Hoerner ss401000.294
Wisdom 3b401001.224
Schwindel 1b401000.236
Gomes c302001.227
McKinstry 2b300001.067
Totals3207007
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carlson cf411200.250
Gorman dh411001.238
Goldschmidt 1b312311.332
Arenado 3b412100.292
DeJong ss400001.136
Nootbaar rf303010.230
Dickerson lf401000.226
Molina c400001.207
Edman 2b221010.255
Totals32611634
Chicago000000000070
St. Louis00203010x6110

LOB – Chicago 7, St. Louis 5. 2B – Gorman (7). 3B – Contreras (2). HR – Carlson (7), off K.Thompson; Goldschmidt (25), off K.Thompson; Arenado (20), off Espinoza. RBIs – Goldschmidt 3 (81), Carlson 2 (33), Arenado (61). CS – Ortega (7).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Suzuki, Gomes); St. Louis 2 (Dickerson, Molina). RISP – Chicago 0 for 2; St. Louis 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Dickerson. LIDP – Arenado. GIDP – Schwindel, Dickerson, Molina.

DP – Chicago 3 (Hoerner, McKinstry, Schwindel; Hoerner, Schwindel, Hoerner; McKinstry, Hoerner, Schwindel); St. Louis 2 (Molina, Edman, Molina; Edman, Goldschmidt).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
K.Thompson, L, 8-54105521863.48
Rucker1⅓00000104.97
Espinoza2⅔11113373.09
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright, W, 8-87⅔600041063.11
Hicks1⅔00002134.83
Stratton1⅔10001124.97

Inherited runners-scored – Rucker 2-0. HBP – Wainwright (Contreras), Hicks (Contreras).

Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.

T – 2:37. A – 44,344 (45,494).

Boston 2, Houston 1
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran cf400001.238
Pham lf411002.250
Bradley Jr. rf000000.210
Devers 3b412201.326
J.Martinez dh400003.284
Verdugo rf-lf400002.266
Arroyo ss301000.256
Dalbec 1b201011.207
Sánchez 2b300000.063
Plawecki c300002.170
Totals31252112
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b512001.272
Gurriel 1b402100.246
Alvarez lf401002.307
Bregman 3b301011.243
Tucker rf300012.238
Díaz dh401000.255
Peña ss402000.252
Meyers cf300000.214
a-Mancini ph100000.268
Maldonado c300002.173
b-Vázquez ph100000.281
Totals3519128
Boston000101000250
Houston100000000190

a-grounded out for Meyers in the 9th. b-grounded out for Maldonado in the 9th.

LOB – Boston 3, Houston 9. 2B – Devers (30), Altuve (20), Alvarez (15). HR – Devers (23), off Javier. RBIs – Devers 2 (57), Gurriel (29). SB – Gurriel (8). CS – Peña (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 1 (Verdugo); Houston 3 (Meyers, Díaz, Peña). RISP – Boston 0 for 2; Houston 1 for 6.

GIDP – Plawecki.

DP – Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Crawford, W, 3-36⅔71116943.86
Sawamura, H, 21⅔10001163.43
A.Davis, H, 310011164.12
Houck, S, 8-9100000153.15
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier, L, 6-76⅔42217973.24
Abreu1⅔10002162.63
Neris1⅔0000283.56
Montero1⅔00001131.64

Inherited runners-scored – Houck 2-0.

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T – 2:59. A – 31,229 (41,168).

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez rf410013.229
Witt Jr. ss400001.252
Perez c402100.214
Pasquantino dh401002.221
Dozier 3b401100.251
Pratto 1b300012.196
Taylor cf401002.279
Isbel lf300000.206
a-Garcia ph101000.350
Lopez 2b311010.249
Totals34272310
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss512000.314
Vaughn lf423010.296
Jiménez dh313410.273
Abreu 1b522300.300
Moncada 3b300011.202
Pollock cf401102.236
Grandal c400001.192
Sheets rf411100.231
Harrison 2b422001.237
Totals36914935
Kansas City002000000271
Chicago30020310x9140

a-singled for Isbel in the 9th.

E – Witt Jr. (15). LOB – Kansas City 8, Chicago 7. 2B – Perez (14), Dozier (20), Pasquantino (4), Jiménez (3). 3B – Vaughn (1). HR – Abreu (13), off Keller; Sheets (9), off Staumont. RBIs – Perez (43), Dozier (35), Jiménez 4 (20), Abreu 3 (52), Pollock (35), Sheets (26). SF – Jiménez.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Pasquantino, Pratto, Taylor 2); Chicago 3 (Grandal, Moncada, Sheets). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 8; Chicago 6 for 13.

Runners moved up – Witt Jr.. GIDP – Abreu.

DP – Kansas City 2 (Isbel, Dozier, Isbel; Witt Jr., Lopez, Pratto).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, L, 5-125138813944.61
Staumont1⅓11102124.22
Garrett1⅔00020155.27
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, W, 7-65⅔52237945.06
Diekman, H, 131⅔00002124.12
Kelly1⅔00000105.64
Foster1⅔10000104.72
Banks1⅔10001112.88

WP – Keller.

Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

T – 2:52. A – 24,361 (40,615).

Detroit 5, Minnesota 3
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf502203.241
Báez ss402101.224
H.Castro 1b400003.276
Cabrera dh400000.271
Candelario 3b400003.206
Haase c411001.241
W.Castro rf210021.244
Schoop 2b321110.209
Baddoo lf311111.143
Totals33575413
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b511000.329
Correa ss210021.266
Polanco dh301011.239
Miranda 1b400001.275
Gordon cf101210.275
Urshela 3b400000.264
Cave lf302010.667
Sánchez c401000.211
Contreras rf311100.125
a-Beckham ph100000.125
Totals3037353
Detroit000020300570
Minnesota002010000370

a-lined out for Contreras in the 9th.

LOB – Detroit 5, Minnesota 7. 2B – Báez (21), Schoop (16), Greene (7), Cave (1). HR – Contreras (1), off Manning. RBIs – Schoop (28), Greene 2 (16), Baddoo (5), Báez (40), Contreras (3), Gordon 2 (17). SB – W.Castro (6). CS – Baddoo (2). SF – Gordon 2.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 4 (Cabrera 2, Báez, Schoop); Minnesota 2 (Urshela, Arraez). RISP – Detroit 4 for 11; Minnesota 0 for 8.

Runners moved up – H.Castro, Contreras. GIDP – Urshela, Contreras.

DP – Detroit 3 (Candelario, Schoop, H.Castro; Haase, W.Castro, Báez, W.Castro; Schoop, Báez, H.Castro); Minnesota 1 (Sánchez, Correa, Sánchez).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manning5⅔53341783.46
Foley, W, 1-01⅔10010132.72
Chafin, H, 131⅔0000192.45
Jiménez, H, 71⅔10001142.85
Soto, S, 20-221⅔00000142.19
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Archer4⅓22238774.05
Moran10000101.93
Pagán, H, 71⅔00002164.62
Jax, L, 5-3, BS, 1-533311243.49
Megill1000081.93
Duffey1⅔0000074.46
Smith1⅔00002114.61

Inherited runners-scored – Moran 1-1, Megill 2-1.

Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T – 3:10. A – 23,394 (38,544).

Seattle 8, N.Y. Yankees 6
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Frazier rf-2b322120.247
Winker lf410011.226
Suárez 3b422211.234
Santana 1b301300.204
Crawford ss400001.259
Lewis dh400002.170
Raleigh c411101.204
Kelenic cf200001.126
a-Haggerty ph-cf-rf222100.306
Toro 2b300000.174
Jankowski cf100001.000
Totals3488848
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 2b502000.292
Judge dh200031.298
Rizzo 1b321121.230
Carpenter rf311010.321
1-Locastro pr-rf000000.240
b-Torres ph100001.257
Donaldson 3b322310.223
Benintendi lf400003.308
Trevino c412201.265
Kiner-Falefa ss402001.272
Hicks cf400001.226
Totals33610679
Seattle211020101880
New York0003030006101

a-homered for Kelenic in the 7th. b-struck out for Locastro in the 9th.

1-ran for Carpenter in the 8th.

E – Donaldson (6). LOB – Seattle 4, New York 7. 2B – Santana (13), LeMahieu (16), Donaldson (20), Trevino (8). HR – Suárez (17), off Taillon; Raleigh (15), off Taillon; Haggerty (3), off Luetge; Trevino (10), off Gilbert; Rizzo (27), off Gilbert; Donaldson (10), off Gilbert. RBIs – Suárez 2 (54), Raleigh (38), Santana 3 (36), Haggerty (9), Frazier (27), Donaldson 3 (38), Trevino 2 (34), Rizzo (66). SB – Frazier (6). CS – LeMahieu (3). SF – Santana.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 1 (Santana); New York 3 (Torres 2, Trevino). RISP – Seattle 2 for 5; New York 2 for 6.

GIDP – Benintendi, Hicks.

DP – Seattle 3 (Suárez, Toro, Santana; Suárez, Crawford, Santana; Toro, Crawford, Santana).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert5⅓76642893.09
Murfee, W, 2-020000132.35
Sewald, H, 61⅔00002122.59
Swanson, H, 800011161.14
Brash, H, 20000166.18
Muñoz, S, 2-41⅔10023253.02
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon426546983.96
Luetge, L, 3-4131100182.82
Effross10000110.00
Abreu1⅓21101312.30
Trivino0000186.34

Inherited runners-scored – Brash 1-0, Luetge 2-2, Effross 1-0, Trivino 1-0. WP – Brash(2), Abreu.

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T – 3:43. A – 38,735 (47,309).

Atlanta 13, Philadelphia 1
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf200022.203
Hoskins 1b300002.249
Sosa 3b000000.189
Bohm 3b-1b400003.296
Realmuto c300002.262
Stubbs c000010.275
Castellanos rf311001.258
a-Muñoz ph-rf100000.220
Hall dh402100.256
Stott 2b401001.199
Vierling cf300012.235
Gregorius ss400001.210
Totals31141414
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf311120.259
Swanson ss413111.301
Olson 1b320011.251
Riley 3b411012.300
Rosario lf513501.179
Contreras c411011.259
Ozuna dh533201.224
Arcia 2b411201.239
Harris II cf321001.280
Totals3513141169
Philadelphia010000000140
Atlanta00216013x13140

a-grounded out for Castellanos in the 8th.

LOB – Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 6. 2B – Hall (7), Ozuna (13), Rosario (3). HR – Arcia (6), off Knebel; Ozuna (19), off Morales. RBIs – Hall (12), Rosario 5 (12), Acuña Jr. (24), Ozuna 2 (42), Arcia 2 (24), Swanson (55). SB – Schwarber (5). CS – Swanson (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 5 (Vierling 2, Bohm, Muñoz 2); Atlanta 3 (Arcia, Contreras, Olson). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 6; Atlanta 6 for 15.

Runners moved up – Contreras. GIDP – Contreras.

DP – Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, Gregorius, Realmuto; Gregorius, Stott, Bohm).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nelson, L, 3-22⅔22223434.14
Brogdon1⅔10012241.96
Bellatti1⅔21102183.31
Knebel55501293.61
Appel1⅓21111321.74
Morales2⅔24420317.20
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider, W, 6-36311113982.79
Matzek10010163.57
Stephens100021372.52

Inherited runners-scored – Brogdon 2-2, Matzek 1-0, Stephens 1-0. HBP – Nelson (Harris II), Stephens (Sosa), Morales (Olson). WP – Knebel.

Umpires – Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.

T – 3:27. A – 38,932 (41,084).

Baltimore 8, Texas 2
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf512001.261
Rutschman c522101.255
Santander lf402101.260
b-Diaz ph-rf100001.000
Mountcastle 1b300110.255
Hays rf400001.258
McKenna lf000000.245
Odor 2b400001.195
Urías 3b310001.248
Vavra dh121030.250
Mateo ss422501.218
Totals3489848
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien ss502101.241
Seager dh501001.249
Taveras cf501003.318
Lowe 1b402000.282
Duran 2b400001.236
Calhoun rf300001.211
a-García ph-rf100001.244
Viloria c423101.250
Solak lf300010.208
Smith 3b301011.220
Totals372102210
Baltimore005010002890
Texas0000100012100

a-struck out for Calhoun in the 8th. b-struck out for Santander in the 9th.

LOB – Baltimore 5, Texas 10. 2B – Rutschman 2 (22), Santander (14), Viloria (1). HR – Mateo (9), off Howard; Mateo (10), off Santana; Viloria (2), off Vespi. RBIs – Mateo 5 (32), Rutschman (19), Mountcastle (52), Santander (58), Semien (50), Viloria (3). SB – Urías (1), Mullins (23). CS – Vavra (1). SF – Mountcastle.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (Urías, Odor, Mullins); Texas 5 (Taveras, Seager, Duran 2, Smith). RISP – Baltimore 4 for 10; Texas 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Hays 2, Lowe, Smith.

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, W, 8-86⅓711171104.40
Tate00000112.19
Vespi131112354.50
Bautista0000131.65
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Howard, L, 2-34⅔66623816.82
Sborz2⅔10002236.75
Hearn2⅔00011335.35
Santana1⅔22212245.09

Inherited runners-scored – Tate 2-0, Bautista 2-0, Sborz 1-0. HBP – Howard (Urías). WP – Howard.

Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Scott Barry.

T – 3:17. A – 21,622 (40,300).

