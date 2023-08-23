Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023

Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 3
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Estrada 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Flores dh
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.301
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.243
|b-Slater ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|d-Matos ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Bailey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Meckler cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Schmitt ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|a-Sabol ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Camargo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|4
|12
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.184
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.251
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Harper dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.297
|Bohm 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Stott 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Sosa 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|e-Cave ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Rojas cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|c-Marsh ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|3
|11
|San Francisco
|100
|020
|000
|3
|8
|1
|Philadelphia
|200
|000
|002
|4
|9
|2
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Schmitt in the 6th. b-struck out for Pederson in the 7th. c-hit by pitch for Rojas in the 7th. d-doubled for Conforto in the 8th. e-flied out for Sosa in the 9th.
E – Davis (7), Bohm (8), Schwarber (5). LOB – San Francisco 9, Philadelphia 9. 2B – Estrada (23), Pederson (10), Matos (8), Schwarber (14), Stott (27). HR – Harper (11), off Harrison. RBIs – Flores (44), Pederson 2 (43), Harper 2 (44), Turner 2 (48). SB – Marsh (7). CS – Harper (3).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Sabol, Davis, Meckler, Conforto 2); Philadelphia 4 (Sosa, Turner 2, Schwarber). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 10; Philadelphia 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Pederson, Meckler. GIDP – Bohm.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Davis, Estrada, Wade Jr.).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harrison
|3⅓
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|65
|5.40
|R.Walker
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|2.15
|Jackson, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.14
|Ty.Rogers, H, 25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.69
|Ta.Rogers, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.74
|Doval, L, 5-4, BS, 33-39
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|2.60
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Walker
|5
|6
|3
|2
|2
|7
|89
|4.02
|Domínguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4.00
|Alvarado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|1.33
|Soto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|4.72
|Kimbrel, W, 7-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.06
Inherited runners-scored – R.Walker 1-0. IBB – off Doval (Schwarber). HBP – Harrison (Sosa), Ty.Rogers (Marsh), Doval (Stott).
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 2:54. A – 40,420 (42,901).
Oakland 5, Kansas City 4
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Massey 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Perez c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.255
|Melendez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|e-Fermin ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Velázquez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Waters rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Duffy 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|b-Beaty ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|35
|4
|6
|4
|3
|8
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bride dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|a-Noda ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Gelof 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.305
|C.Pérez 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Rooker rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.248
|Díaz lf-3b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.227
|Diaz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|c-Brown ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Langeliers c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.206
|Ruiz cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|d-Butler ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|1
|11
|Kansas City
|020
|020
|000
|4
|6
|1
|Oakland
|212
|000
|00x
|5
|6
|2
a-singled for Bride in the 4th. b-struck out for Duffy in the 6th. c-flied out for Diaz in the 6th. d-lined out for Ruiz in the 6th. e-pinch hit for Melendez in the 7th.
E – Garcia (7), Allen (7), Harris (2). LOB – Kansas City 7, Oakland 4. 2B – Massey (13), Díaz (15). HR – Langeliers (13), off Zerpa. RBIs – Isbel 2 (24), Perez 2 (57), Rooker (54), Díaz 3 (22), Langeliers (41). SB – Waters (9), Gelof (8). SF – Díaz.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Fermin, Garcia, Isbel); Oakland 2 (C.Pérez, Langeliers). RISP – Kansas City 3 for 9; Oakland 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Massey.
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zerpa, L, 1-2
|3
|4
|5
|4
|1
|4
|62
|7.16
|Greinke
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|53
|5.34
|McMillon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jiménez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|6.00
|Harris, W, 3-6
|3⅔
|5
|4
|4
|2
|5
|86
|7.14
|Patton, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|5.14
|Snead, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.00
|May, S, 13-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.37
Inherited runners-scored – Patton 1-0, Snead 1-0. IBB – off Snead (Perez). HBP – Zerpa (Bride). WP – Harris.
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T – 2:37. A – 4,021 (46,847).
Tampa Bay 12, Colorado 4
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.252
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Jones lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|E.Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Profar dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.237
|Toglia 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.174
|B.Doyle cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|3
|2
|12
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Y.Díaz 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.328
|Arozarena lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.261
|H.Ramírez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Paredes 2b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Siri cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Basabe ss
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.303
|Mead 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.250
|Raley rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|a-Bethancourt ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|b-Aranda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|J.Lowe rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Totals
|39
|12
|16
|12
|4
|7
|Colorado
|020
|002
|000
|4
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|101
|100
|09x
|12
|16
|0
a-singled for Raley in the 8th. b-struck out for Pinto in the 8th.
LOB – Colorado 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B – Blackmon (15), Y.Díaz (27), Paredes 2 (20). 3B – Jones (1). HR – Toglia (3), off Littell; Basabe (1), off Bard. RBIs – Profar (39), Toglia (9), E.Díaz (56), Paredes 2 (78), Siri (52), Y.Díaz 2 (62), Bethancourt (27), Arozarena 2 (72), Basabe 4 (8). SB – B.Doyle (17). SF – Profar.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (B.Doyle, Rodgers, Tovar); Tampa Bay 4 (Mead, Basabe 2, H.Ramírez). RISP – Colorado 1 for 9; Tampa Bay 8 for 20.
GIDP – Paredes.
DP – Colorado 1 (McMahon, Rodgers, Toglia).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blach
|4
|7
|3
|3
|3
|4
|89
|4.39
|T.Doyle
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.14
|Koch, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.24
|Suter, L, 4-1, BS, 0-2
|⅓
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|20
|3.10
|Bard
|⅓
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|26
|4.40
|Bruihl
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16.20
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Littell
|5⅓
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|80
|3.99
|Poche
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|11
|2.17
|Armstrong
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1.00
|Kittredge, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Stephenson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.16
Inherited runners-scored – T.Doyle 1-0, Bard 3-3, Bruihl 1-0, Poche 2-1. HBP – Bard (Siri). WP – Poche.
Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.
T – 2:46. A – 10,235 (25,025).
Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tauchman cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|a-Madrigal ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Bellinger 1b-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.321
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.252
|Suzuki rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Candelario 3b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.349
|Morel dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Amaya c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|c-Mastrobuoni ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Totals
|36
|6
|8
|6
|3
|9
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Vierling lf-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.266
|Ibáñez 2b
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.248
|b-Greene ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.237
|Carpenter rf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.288
|Rogers c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Meadows cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.375
|Short ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|McKinstry 3b-2b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Totals
|31
|8
|9
|7
|7
|10
|Chicago
|000
|420
|000
|6
|8
|2
|Detroit
|210
|400
|01x
|8
|9
|1
a-flied out for Tauchman in the 7th. b-grounded out for Ibáñez in the 8th. c-grounded out for Amaya in the 9th.
E – Candelario (3), Amaya (2), Torkelson (9). LOB – Chicago 6, Detroit 9. 2B – Bellinger (21), Candelario (6), Short (9), Rogers (11). 3B – Meadows (1). HR – Swanson (19), off Olson; Candelario (2), off Olson; Ibáñez 2 (9), off Smyly. RBIs – Swanson 4 (64), Candelario 2 (6), Ibáñez 4 (26), Carpenter 2 (50), McKinstry (29). SB – McKinstry (14). SF – McKinstry.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Morel 3, Happ); Detroit 4 (Cabrera, Ibáñez, McKinstry, Rogers). RISP – Chicago 1 for 4; Detroit 3 for 12.
Runners moved up – Greene. GIDP – Rogers.
DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Swanson, Candelario).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, L, 9-9
|3⅔
|8
|7
|7
|3
|4
|82
|5.28
|Wesneski
|2⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|38
|4.46
|Palencia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.61
|Cuas
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|27
|1.04
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Olson
|4⅔
|4
|6
|6
|3
|7
|97
|5.29
|White
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|4.54
|Holton, W, 3-2
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|1.62
|Foley, H, 20
|⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.60
|Lange, S, 19-22
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.62
Inherited runners-scored – Wesneski 1-0, White 2-2. IBB – off Wesneski (Carpenter). HBP – Cuas 2 (McKinstry,Carpenter). WP – Smyly, Wesneski.
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, John Bacon; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Carlos Torres.
T – 2:50. A – 21,211 (41,083).
Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 3
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Burleson dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.247
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|Knizner c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|O'Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|R.Palacios cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Walker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Motter rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Winn ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|3
|8
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bae 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Reynolds lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.268
|McCutchen dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.252
|Joe rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Rodríguez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|J.Palacios cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Capra 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Rivas 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Williams ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|2
|4
|St. Louis
|000
|011
|100
|3
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|150
|00x
|6
|8
|0
LOB – St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 4. 2B – Winn (1), Edman (19), Contreras (25), Reynolds (26), Joe (26). HR – R.Palacios (1), off Oviedo; McCutchen (12), off Wainwright. RBIs – R.Palacios (4), Contreras (51), Burleson (29), Joe (30), Bae (21), Reynolds 2 (62), McCutchen 2 (38).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 6 (R.Palacios 2, Goldschmidt, Burleson, Contreras 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Joe, Rodríguez). RISP – St. Louis 1 for 11; Pittsburgh 4 for 9.
Runners moved up – O'Neill 2, Edman, Winn, Reynolds, Bae, McCutchen.
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, L, 3-9
|4⅔
|7
|6
|6
|1
|3
|69
|8.61
|King
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|1.17
|Barnes
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Pallante
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.65
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oviedo, W, 7-13
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|97
|4.46
|Moreta
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|31
|4.24
|Holderman, H, 21
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.27
|Bednar, S, 27-30
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.08
Inherited runners-scored – King 1-0, Barnes 2-0, Holderman 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T – 2:34. A – 11,823 (38,753).
Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers 3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b-rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|F.Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.332
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.274
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Heyward rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|a-Hernández ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Outman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Busch dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|1
|9
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Calhoun 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.306
|Gonzalez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.221
|Giménez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Arias ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.198
|Brennan rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Naylor c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|36
|8
|12
|8
|2
|7
|Los Angeles
|201
|000
|000
|3
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|200
|51x
|8
|12
|0
a-struck out for Heyward in the 7th.
LOB – Los Angeles 3, Cleveland 6. 2B – Betts (33). HR – Smith (16), off Syndergaard; Gonzalez (2), off Miller; Calhoun (2), off Ferguson. RBIs – Smith 2 (63), F.Freeman (84), Gonzalez (11), Arias (15), Kwan (43), Ramírez (67), Calhoun 3 (9), Straw (24). SB – Betts 2 (10), F.Freeman (17), Giménez (21), Brennan (9).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Smith, Muncy, F.Freeman); Cleveland 3 (Ramírez 2, Naylor). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 7; Cleveland 5 for 9.
Runners moved up – F.Freeman. GIDP – Peralta.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Arias, Calhoun).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller, L, 7-3
|6⅓
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|97
|3.86
|Ferguson, BS, 2-6
|⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|17
|2.87
|Hudson
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|35
|8.10
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard
|6
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|95
|4.94
|Hentges, W, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|4.95
|Stephan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.82
|Clase
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.04
Inherited runners-scored – Ferguson 2-2. WP – Miller.
Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T – 2:30. A – 22,173 (34,788).
Toronto 6, Baltimore 3 (10)
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Belt dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.255
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Springer rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.257
|Varsho lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.224
|Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|41
|6
|12
|5
|2
|10
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rutschman dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.272
|Henderson 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|Westburg 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.266
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|a-O'Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.252
|McKenna rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Totals
|39
|3
|9
|2
|2
|14
|Toronto
|020
|100
|000
|3
|6
|12
|1
|Baltimore
|100
|020
|000
|0
|3
|9
|0
a-struck out for McCann in the 10th.
E – Jansen (5). LOB – Toronto 8, Baltimore 10. 2B – Kiermaier (14), Guerrero Jr. (25), Hays (30), Rutschman (22), Westburg (10). HR – Varsho (16), off Rodriguez; Belt (14), off Baumann. RBIs – Varsho 2 (47), Kiermaier (30), Belt 2 (36), Hays (51), Westburg (17). SB – Henderson (7), Rutschman (1), Varsho (15).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 3 (Jansen, Merrifield 2); Baltimore 7 (Henderson 2, McKenna, O'Hearn, Westburg, Mullins 2). RISP – Toronto 2 for 9; Baltimore 2 for 14.
Runners moved up – Jansen, Springer, Rutschman. LIDP – Kiermaier. GIDP – Guerrero Jr..
DP – Baltimore 2 (Henderson, Westburg, Mountcastle; Mountcastle).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|4⅔
|7
|3
|3
|1
|6
|82
|3.52
|García
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.01
|Richards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.91
|Hicks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.00
|Swanson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.18
|Mayza, W, 3-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|1.03
|Romano, S, 31-34
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|2.60
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez
|6
|8
|3
|3
|2
|5
|94
|5.38
|Webb
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Pérez
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.77
|Cano
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.65
|Bautista
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.52
|Baumann, L, 9-1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|19
|3.82
Inherited runners-scored – García 2-1, Pérez 1-0. IBB – off Mayza (Mountcastle). HBP – García (McCann). WP – Baumann. PB – McCann (2).
Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 3:06. A – 20,612 (45,971).
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.227
|1-Locastro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Stewart rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Alvarez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Ortega lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|Araúz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.109
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|4
|7
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Harris II cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Ozuna dh
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Rosario lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.407
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|3
|8
|New York
|000
|002
|000
|2
|5
|1
|Atlanta
|020
|010
|00x
|3
|9
|0
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 9th.
E – Lindor (8). LOB – New York 6, Atlanta 11. 2B – Lindor (29), Ozuna (17), Acuña Jr. (30). HR – Vogelbach (11), off Johnson; Rosario (20), off Megill; Ozuna (27), off Megill. RBIs – Vogelbach 2 (41), Rosario 2 (63), Ozuna (63). SB – Acuña Jr. 2 (58), Lindor (22), McNeil (7). S – Rosario.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Ortega, Alvarez 2, Alonso); Atlanta 8 (Lopez, Riley 2, d'Arnaud 2, Olson, Harris II 2). RISP – New York 1 for 9; Atlanta 0 for 9.
Runners moved up – McNeil, Alvarez. GIDP – Alvarez, Araúz.
DP – Atlanta 2 (Lopez, Olson; Riley, Olson).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill, L, 7-7
|4⅔
|8
|3
|3
|2
|5
|95
|5.54
|Kolarek
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|0.00
|Garrett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|9.31
|Raley
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.53
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Elder, W, 10-4
|5⅓
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|90
|3.39
|Johnson, H, 3
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|10
|0.75
|Jiménez, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.62
|Minter, H, 14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.11
|Iglesias, S, 25-27
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.88
Inherited runners-scored – Kolarek 2-0, Garrett 1-0, Raley 1-0, Johnson 1-1. HBP – Elder (Alonso). WP – Megill(4).
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T – 2:52. A – 36,841 (41,149).
Washington 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Thomas rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Meneses 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Smith 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Ruiz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Garrett lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Adams c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Vargas 2b-3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Call cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|a-Alu ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Rutherford lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|30
|2
|7
|2
|2
|5
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.238
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.271
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Volpe ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Pereira lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Peraza 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Rortvedt c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.136
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|6
|6
|Washington
|001
|000
|010
|2
|7
|0
|New York
|001
|000
|000
|1
|2
|1
a-popped out for Call in the 8th.
E – Rortvedt (2). LOB – Washington 5, New York 7. 2B – Thomas (31). HR – Kieboom (1), off Rodón; Abrams (13), off Kahnle; Rortvedt (2), off Gray. RBIs – Kieboom (1), Abrams (48), Rortvedt (3). CS – Volpe (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 1 (Vargas); New York 2 (Torres, Peraza). RISP – Washington 0 for 2; New York 0 for 3.
GIDP – Ruiz.
DP – New York 1 (Volpe, Torres, LeMahieu).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|101
|3.85
|Thompson, W, 4-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.78
|Harvey, H, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.78
|Finnegan, S, 22-29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.77
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón
|6
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|68
|6.27
|Loáisiga
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.93
|Kahnle, L, 1-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|2.15
|Middleton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|28
|0.93
HBP – Rodón (Meneses), Gray (Volpe).
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Will Little; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 2:30. A – 38,105 (47,309).
Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 3
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Solano 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|a-Julien ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Luplow lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Lewis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Farmer 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|b-Kepler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Wallner rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|M.Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|1
|9
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Contreras c
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.275
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.212
|Canha dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.237
|T.Taylor rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.216
|Turang 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.224
|Wiemer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Totals
|31
|7
|8
|7
|7
|6
|Minnesota
|020
|100
|000
|3
|7
|1
|Milwaukee
|200
|005
|00x
|7
|8
|0
a-struck out for Solano in the 8th. b-struck out for Farmer in the 9th.
E – Wallner (1). LOB – Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 7. 2B – Luplow (2), Yelich (30). HR – Vázquez (4), off Miley; Adames (20), off Ober. RBIs – Vázquez 2 (26), Farmer (26), Adames 2 (57), Canha (10), T.Taylor (17), Turang (28), Anderson 2 (40). SB – Turang (17).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 1 (Wallner); Milwaukee 3 (Turang 2, Adames). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 4; Milwaukee 4 for 8.
Runners moved up – Santana, Adames. GIDP – Santana.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Correa, Solano).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|3
|78
|3.41
|Floro, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|6
|5
|5
|0
|2
|31
|7.56
|Ortega
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|25
|4.30
|Sands
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.02
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|89
|3.18
|Wilson, W, 5-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|3.15
|Milner
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.26
|Megill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.09
Inherited runners-scored – Sands 3-0.
Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Chris Segal; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.
T – 2:33. A – 38,688 (41,700).
Houston 7, Boston 3
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Verdugo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|W.Abreu rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.667
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Turner dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.290
|Yoshida lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Duvall cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.255
|Casas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Wong c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|2
|12
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Meyers cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Tucker rf
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.296
|Diaz 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|McCormick lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Dubón cf-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Singleton dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.167
|Peña ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.247
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.178
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|7
|5
|6
|Boston
|000
|000
|012
|3
|10
|3
|Houston
|200
|100
|40x
|7
|8
|1
E – Devers (16), Llovera (1), W.Abreu (1), Altuve (3). LOB – Boston 10, Houston 8. 2B – Wong (22), Duvall (18), W.Abreu (1), Devers (28), Singleton 2 (2), Meyers (16). HR – Duvall (13), off Stanek; Tucker (25), off Houck. RBIs – Duvall (39), Turner 2 (81), Tucker 2 (94), Maldonado (24), Diaz (45), McCormick (55), Singleton 2 (7). SB – McCormick (14). S – Maldonado.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 6 (Yoshida, Urías 2, Wong, Story, Devers); Houston 6 (Altuve, Maldonado, Peña 3, Tucker). RISP – Boston 1 for 10; Houston 2 for 10.
GIDP – Yoshida, Altuve.
DP – Boston 1 (Story, Casas); Houston 1 (Dubón, Peña, Diaz).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houck, L, 3-7
|5
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|69
|5.08
|Winckowski
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3.11
|Llovera
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|39
|6.75
|Bernardino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.61
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 3-1
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|9
|96
|3.38
|Graveman, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|1.59
|Stanek
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|4.03
|Montero
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|5.50
HBP – Verlander (Casas). WP – Verlander.
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 2:53. A – 33,042 (41,000).
Seattle 6, Chicago White Sox 3
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.234
|France 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.223
|Hernández rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Marlowe cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|Canzone lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Ford dh
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.224
|1-Caballero pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Rojas 2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|6
|6
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.274
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Colás rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Sosa 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.153
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|2
|2
|10
|Seattle
|020
|202
|000
|6
|9
|0
|Chicago
|100
|001
|001
|3
|10
|0
1-ran for Ford in the 7th.
LOB – Seattle 9, Chicago 9. 2B – Suárez (19). HR – Rojas (2), off Clevinger; Benintendi (3), off Speier. RBIs – Ford (26), Crawford (39), Rojas 2 (7), France (51), Raleigh (62), Vaughn (64), Benintendi (34). CS – Caballero (3). SF – Raleigh.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (Hernández, Suárez, Raleigh, Canzone 2); Chicago 4 (Grandal, Jiménez 2, Moncada). RISP – Seattle 3 for 10; Chicago 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Rojas, Benintendi, Andrus. GIDP – Hernández, Andrus.
DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, France); Chicago 1 (Andrus, Sosa, Vaughn).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woo
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|65
|4.58
|Saucedo
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.26
|Thornton, H, 3
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.61
|Campbell
|1⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|2.93
|Topa, W, 3-3
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.10
|Speier
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|3.32
|Muñoz, S, 8-10
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.60
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, L, 5-6
|5
|6
|4
|4
|4
|4
|97
|3.47
|Shaw
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|30
|6.20
|Lambert
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|5.40
|Ramsey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.32
Inherited runners-scored – Thornton 1-0, Topa 2-0, Muñoz 1-0. HBP – Clevinger (France), Shaw (Ford). WP – Clevinger.
Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 3:06. A – 16,070 (40,241).
Miami 3, San Diego 0
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Soler rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|J.Sánchez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Arraez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.356
|Bell dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.306
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.366
|A.García lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.185
|De La Cruz lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Berti ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Wendle ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|2
|3
|9
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Tatis Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.261
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Machado dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|G.Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Grisham cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|a-Campusano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Azocar cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|2
|12
|Miami
|003
|000
|000
|3
|8
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|3
a-lined out for Grisham in the 8th.
E – Tatis Jr. (5), Bogaerts (5), G.Sánchez (3). LOB – Miami 8, San Diego 4. 2B – Cooper (4). HR – Soler (33), off Snell. RBIs – Soler (68), A.García (12). CS – Kim (8).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 4 (Fortes 3, Arraez); San Diego 3 (Campusano, Machado 2). RISP – Miami 2 for 6; San Diego 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – A.García, Soler, Soto.
DP – Miami 1 (Fortes, Arraez, Fortes).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo, W, 9-8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|88
|3.96
|Nardi, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.12
|Scott, H, 24
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.64
|Robertson, S, 4-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|7.00
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, L, 10-9
|6
|6
|3
|3
|2
|8
|96
|2.73
|Barlow
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|5.40
|Martinez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|3.94
|L.García
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.73
WP – Luzardo.
Umpires – Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.
T – 2:31. A – 43,430 (40,222).
Cincinnati 4, L.A. Angels 3
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|McLain 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.295
|De La Cruz ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Steer lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Encarnacion-Strand dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Marte 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Benson rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|c-Hopkins ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|2
|3
|12
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schanuel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|b-Escobar ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.304
|Drury 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Moustakas 3b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|O'Hoppe c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|1-Moniak pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Grichuk lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Renfroe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|a-Rengifo ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|2
|12
|Cincinnati
|100
|030
|000
|4
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|020
|100
|000
|3
|6
|1
a-lined out for Velazquez in the 7th. b-struck out for Schanuel in the 8th. c-struck out for Benson in the 9th.
1-ran for O'Hoppe in the 9th.
E – Schanuel (1). LOB – Cincinnati 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B – Friedl (19), Steer (29), Grichuk (2). HR – McLain (14), off Giolito; Drury (18), off Ashcraft; Moustakas (8), off Ashcraft; O'Hoppe (5), off Ashcraft. RBIs – McLain (45), Steer (67), Drury (55), Moustakas (26), O'Hoppe (14). SB – De La Cruz (20), Benson (13), Marte (2). CS – De La Cruz (6), Moniak (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Friedl, Encarnacion-Strand, Stephenson, Votto); Los Angeles 1 (Velazquez). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 2.
GIDP – Trout.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (McLain, Votto).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft, W, 7-8
|7
|5
|3
|3
|2
|10
|94
|4.84
|Moll, H, 1
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.93
|Gibaut, H, 18
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.22
|Díaz, S, 34-35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.30
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, L, 1-4
|6
|5
|4
|1
|2
|9
|100
|6.67
|Soriano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.10
|Leone
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.12
|Loup
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.45
Inherited runners-scored – Gibaut 1-0. HBP – Giolito (Steer), Díaz (O'Hoppe).
Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T – 2:30. A – 26,583 (45,517).
Arizona 6, Texas 3
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.343
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|García rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Garver dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Jankowski lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|Duran 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Totals
|39
|3
|13
|3
|3
|13
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carroll rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.273
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Thomas cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.247
|Peterson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|a-Kennedy ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Ahmed ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Moreno c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Perdomo ss-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Totals
|28
|6
|9
|4
|4
|7
|Texas
|000
|001
|200
|3
|13
|1
|Arizona
|030
|021
|00x
|6
|9
|0
a-flied out for Peterson in the 5th.
E – Gray (1). LOB – Texas 12, Arizona 5. 2B – Semien (31), Taveras (24), Moreno (13). HR – Garver (10), off Gallen. RBIs – Garver (33), Seager 2 (76), Moreno (36), Pham (15), Gurriel Jr. (66), Carroll (61). SB – Carroll (38), Pham (4). SF – Gurriel Jr., Carroll. S – Perdomo.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 5 (Taveras, Jankowski 2, Garver, Seager); Arizona 4 (Marte 2, Kennedy 2). RISP – Texas 2 for 10; Arizona 4 for 8.
Runners moved up – Peterson. GIDP – García, Moreno, Peterson.
DP – Texas 2 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe); Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Marte, Walker).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 8-7
|4
|7
|5
|4
|3
|5
|83
|3.69
|Anderson
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|4.37
|Burke
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|3.40
|Leclerc
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.68
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 14-5
|6
|7
|1
|1
|1
|11
|90
|3.11
|Ju.Martinez
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|13
|10.57
|Nelson
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.91
|Castro, H, 12
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.05
|Ginkel, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.22
|Sewald, S, 6-7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored – Anderson 3-2, Burke 3-0, Nelson 2-2, Castro 2-0. IBB – off Anderson (Thomas).
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 2:50. A – 19,003 (48,359).
