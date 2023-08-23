Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023

Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 3
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b511003.258
Estrada 2b513001.278
Flores dh310120.301
Pederson lf302200.243
b-Slater ph-cf100001.239
Conforto rf300002.248
d-Matos ph-rf101000.250
Davis 3b300012.246
Bailey c400001.260
Meckler cf-lf401001.160
Schmitt ss100011.196
a-Sabol ph100000.246
Camargo ss100000.222
Totals35383412
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf311021.184
Turner ss501202.251
Castellanos rf400002.274
Harper dh312211.297
Bohm 1b400001.283
Realmuto c401001.253
Stott 2b312000.298
Sosa 3b201001.255
e-Cave ph100000.250
Rojas cf200002.289
c-Marsh ph-cf111000.283
Totals32494311
San Francisco100020000381
Philadelphia200000002492

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Schmitt in the 6th. b-struck out for Pederson in the 7th. c-hit by pitch for Rojas in the 7th. d-doubled for Conforto in the 8th. e-flied out for Sosa in the 9th.

E – Davis (7), Bohm (8), Schwarber (5). LOB – San Francisco 9, Philadelphia 9. 2B – Estrada (23), Pederson (10), Matos (8), Schwarber (14), Stott (27). HR – Harper (11), off Harrison. RBIs – Flores (44), Pederson 2 (43), Harper 2 (44), Turner 2 (48). SB – Marsh (7). CS – Harper (3).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Sabol, Davis, Meckler, Conforto 2); Philadelphia 4 (Sosa, Turner 2, Schwarber). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 10; Philadelphia 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Pederson, Meckler. GIDP – Bohm.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Davis, Estrada, Wade Jr.).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Harrison3⅓52215655.40
R.Walker1⅔10003302.15
Jackson, H, 3110001102.14
Ty.Rogers, H, 25100002132.69
Ta.Rogers, H, 9100010122.74
Doval, L, 5-4, BS, 33-3922210192.60
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
T.Walker563227894.02
Domínguez100010134.00
Alvarado100012271.33
Soto110002224.72
Kimbrel, W, 7-3110001123.06

Inherited runners-scored – R.Walker 1-0. IBB – off Doval (Schwarber). HBP – Harrison (Sosa), Ty.Rogers (Marsh), Doval (Stott).

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 2:54. A – 40,420 (42,901).

Oakland 5, Kansas City 4
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b411011.286
Witt Jr. ss500001.278
Massey 2b411000.229
Perez c312210.255
Melendez dh311001.236
e-Fermin ph-dh100000.291
Velázquez lf400002.242
Waters rf300011.226
Duffy 1b200001.255
b-Beaty ph-1b200001.278
Isbel cf401200.240
Totals3546438
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bride dh110001.159
a-Noda ph-dh201000.233
Gelof 2b311012.305
C.Pérez 1b410002.225
Rooker rf412102.248
Díaz lf-3b301300.227
Diaz 3b200001.228
c-Brown ph-lf200001.217
Langeliers c311101.206
Ruiz cf200001.245
d-Butler ph-cf100000.243
Allen ss300000.196
Totals30565111
Kansas City020020000461
Oakland21200000x562

a-singled for Bride in the 4th. b-struck out for Duffy in the 6th. c-flied out for Diaz in the 6th. d-lined out for Ruiz in the 6th. e-pinch hit for Melendez in the 7th.

E – Garcia (7), Allen (7), Harris (2). LOB – Kansas City 7, Oakland 4. 2B – Massey (13), Díaz (15). HR – Langeliers (13), off Zerpa. RBIs – Isbel 2 (24), Perez 2 (57), Rooker (54), Díaz 3 (22), Langeliers (41). SB – Waters (9), Gelof (8). SF – Díaz.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Fermin, Garcia, Isbel); Oakland 2 (C.Pérez, Langeliers). RISP – Kansas City 3 for 9; Oakland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Massey.

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Zerpa, L, 1-2345414627.16
Greinke420005535.34
McMillon100002113.00
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Jiménez100000166.00
Harris, W, 3-63⅔54425867.14
Patton, H, 11⅔10001205.14
Snead, H, 41⅔00011182.00
May, S, 13-16100001144.37

Inherited runners-scored – Patton 1-0, Snead 1-0. IBB – off Snead (Perez). HBP – Zerpa (Bride). WP – Harris.

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T – 2:37. A – 4,021 (46,847).

Tampa Bay 12, Colorado 4
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon rf401011.281
Tovar ss400001.259
McMahon 3b411003.252
Rodgers 2b411002.262
Jones lf411001.279
E.Díaz c402100.266
Profar dh200111.237
Toglia 1b411102.174
B.Doyle cf401001.189
Totals34483212
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Y.Díaz 1b523200.328
Arozarena lf322220.261
H.Ramírez dh501001.308
Paredes 2b513200.257
Siri cf422101.223
Basabe ss522400.303
Mead 3b321022.250
Raley rf301001.253
a-Bethancourt ph-c211100.229
Pinto c300001.250
b-Aranda ph100001.200
J.Lowe rf000000.279
Totals3912161247
Colorado020002000480
Tampa Bay10110009x12160

a-singled for Raley in the 8th. b-struck out for Pinto in the 8th.

LOB – Colorado 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B – Blackmon (15), Y.Díaz (27), Paredes 2 (20). 3B – Jones (1). HR – Toglia (3), off Littell; Basabe (1), off Bard. RBIs – Profar (39), Toglia (9), E.Díaz (56), Paredes 2 (78), Siri (52), Y.Díaz 2 (62), Bethancourt (27), Arozarena 2 (72), Basabe 4 (8). SB – B.Doyle (17). SF – Profar.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (B.Doyle, Rodgers, Tovar); Tampa Bay 4 (Mead, Basabe 2, H.Ramírez). RISP – Colorado 1 for 9; Tampa Bay 8 for 20.

GIDP – Paredes.

DP – Colorado 1 (McMahon, Rodgers, Toglia).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blach473334894.39
T.Doyle200002203.14
Koch, H, 4110000133.24
Suter, L, 4-1, BS, 0-245511203.10
Bard44400264.40
Bruihl00000116.20
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Littell5⅓74416803.99
Poche00012112.17
Armstrong10000281.00
Kittredge, W, 1-0110001130.00
Stephenson100001113.16

Inherited runners-scored – T.Doyle 1-0, Bard 3-3, Bruihl 1-0, Poche 2-1. HBP – Bard (Siri). WP – Poche.

Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.

T – 2:46. A – 10,235 (25,025).

Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman cf210011.269
a-Madrigal ph-3b201000.276
Hoerner 2b500002.277
Happ lf410012.238
Bellinger 1b-cf411002.321
Swanson ss412400.252
Suzuki rf312010.263
Candelario 3b-1b412200.349
Morel dh400001.247
Amaya c300001.242
c-Mastrobuoni ph100000.210
Totals3668639
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Vierling lf-3b411012.266
Ibáñez 2b322410.248
b-Greene ph-lf100000.299
Torkelson 1b310022.237
Carpenter rf201221.288
Rogers c501000.206
Cabrera dh400001.247
Meadows cf322011.375
Short ss401002.224
McKinstry 3b-2b221101.238
Totals31897710
Chicago000420000682
Detroit21040001x891

a-flied out for Tauchman in the 7th. b-grounded out for Ibáñez in the 8th. c-grounded out for Amaya in the 9th.

E – Candelario (3), Amaya (2), Torkelson (9). LOB – Chicago 6, Detroit 9. 2B – Bellinger (21), Candelario (6), Short (9), Rogers (11). 3B – Meadows (1). HR – Swanson (19), off Olson; Candelario (2), off Olson; Ibáñez 2 (9), off Smyly. RBIs – Swanson 4 (64), Candelario 2 (6), Ibáñez 4 (26), Carpenter 2 (50), McKinstry (29). SB – McKinstry (14). SF – McKinstry.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Morel 3, Happ); Detroit 4 (Cabrera, Ibáñez, McKinstry, Rogers). RISP – Chicago 1 for 4; Detroit 3 for 12.

Runners moved up – Greene. GIDP – Rogers.

DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Swanson, Candelario).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly, L, 9-93⅔87734825.28
Wesneski2⅓10025384.46
Palencia100001154.61
Cuas101120271.04
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Olson4⅔46637975.29
White1⅓10001224.54
Holton, W, 3-21⅓00000171.62
Foley, H, 2020000102.60
Lange, S, 19-22110001143.62

Inherited runners-scored – Wesneski 1-0, White 2-2. IBB – off Wesneski (Carpenter). HBP – Cuas 2 (McKinstry,Carpenter). WP – Smyly, Wesneski.

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, John Bacon; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 2:50. A – 21,211 (41,083).

Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 3
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman 2b501002.245
Burleson dh402111.247
Goldschmidt 1b411010.275
Arenado 3b301010.281
Contreras c401102.260
Knizner c000000.267
O'Neill lf400001.238
R.Palacios cf411101.286
Walker rf411001.260
Motter rf000000.182
Winn ss401000.222
Totals3639338
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bae 2b311110.241
Reynolds lf311210.268
McCutchen dh411201.252
Joe rf402101.249
Rodríguez c400000.256
J.Palacios cf400000.214
Capra 3b411000.222
Rivas 1b311001.186
Williams ss311001.230
Totals3268624
St. Louis000011100390
Pittsburgh00015000x680

LOB – St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 4. 2B – Winn (1), Edman (19), Contreras (25), Reynolds (26), Joe (26). HR – R.Palacios (1), off Oviedo; McCutchen (12), off Wainwright. RBIs – R.Palacios (4), Contreras (51), Burleson (29), Joe (30), Bae (21), Reynolds 2 (62), McCutchen 2 (38).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 6 (R.Palacios 2, Goldschmidt, Burleson, Contreras 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Joe, Rodríguez). RISP – St. Louis 1 for 11; Pittsburgh 4 for 9.

Runners moved up – O'Neill 2, Edman, Winn, Reynolds, Bae, McCutchen.

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright, L, 3-94⅔76613698.61
King1⅔10011281.17
Barnes0000030.00
Pallante100000134.65
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oviedo, W, 7-13541115974.46
Moreta1⅔32210314.24
Holderman, H, 211⅓10012193.27
Bednar, S, 27-30110001122.08

Inherited runners-scored – King 1-0, Barnes 2-0, Holderman 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 2:34. A – 11,823 (38,753).

Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b-rf322011.300
F.Freeman 1b401101.332
Smith c411200.274
Muncy 3b401000.193
Peralta lf400000.271
Heyward rf200001.248
a-Hernández ph-2b200002.274
Outman cf300001.250
Busch dh300002.188
Rojas ss301001.217
Totals3236319
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf411110.271
Ramírez 3b511101.280
Calhoun 1b411300.306
Gonzalez dh411103.221
Giménez 2b422001.245
Arias ss401101.198
Brennan rf413000.257
Naylor c300011.194
Straw cf412100.241
Totals36812827
Los Angeles201000000360
Cleveland00020051x8120

a-struck out for Heyward in the 7th.

LOB – Los Angeles 3, Cleveland 6. 2B – Betts (33). HR – Smith (16), off Syndergaard; Gonzalez (2), off Miller; Calhoun (2), off Ferguson. RBIs – Smith 2 (63), F.Freeman (84), Gonzalez (11), Arias (15), Kwan (43), Ramírez (67), Calhoun 3 (9), Straw (24). SB – Betts 2 (10), F.Freeman (17), Giménez (21), Brennan (9).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Smith, Muncy, F.Freeman); Cleveland 3 (Ramírez 2, Naylor). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 7; Cleveland 5 for 9.

Runners moved up – F.Freeman. GIDP – Peralta.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Arias, Calhoun).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miller, L, 7-36⅓64415973.86
Ferguson, BS, 2-633301172.87
Hudson131111358.10
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Syndergaard643314954.94
Hentges, W, 2-2100003164.95
Stephan110001162.82
Clase110001123.04

Inherited runners-scored – Ferguson 2-2. WP – Miller.

Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T – 2:30. A – 22,173 (34,788).

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3 (10)
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield 2b500001.294
Bichette ss511000.319
Belt dh411212.255
Guerrero Jr. 1b513000.268
Springer rf410013.257
Varsho lf512201.224
Chapman 3b512002.249
Jansen c401001.220
Kiermaier cf402100.273
Totals416125210
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rutschman dh512000.273
Mountcastle 1b400013.272
Henderson 3b511001.249
Hays lf401110.280
Westburg 2b502103.266
McCann c301001.245
a-O'Hearn ph100001.297
Mullins cf400003.252
McKenna rf401001.250
Mateo ss411001.209
Totals39392214
Toronto02010000036121
Baltimore1000200000390

a-struck out for McCann in the 10th.

E – Jansen (5). LOB – Toronto 8, Baltimore 10. 2B – Kiermaier (14), Guerrero Jr. (25), Hays (30), Rutschman (22), Westburg (10). HR – Varsho (16), off Rodriguez; Belt (14), off Baumann. RBIs – Varsho 2 (47), Kiermaier (30), Belt 2 (36), Hays (51), Westburg (17). SB – Henderson (7), Rutschman (1), Varsho (15).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 3 (Jansen, Merrifield 2); Baltimore 7 (Henderson 2, McKenna, O'Hearn, Westburg, Mullins 2). RISP – Toronto 2 for 9; Baltimore 2 for 14.

Runners moved up – Jansen, Springer, Rutschman. LIDP – Kiermaier. GIDP – Guerrero Jr..

DP – Baltimore 2 (Henderson, Westburg, Mountcastle; Mountcastle).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kikuchi4⅔73316823.52
García10000114.01
Richards100002112.91
Hicks10000194.00
Swanson100003153.18
Mayza, W, 3-1110010201.03
Romano, S, 31-3410000282.60
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez683325945.38
Webb10001120.00
Pérez0000163.77
Cano110002191.65
Bautista10000091.52
Baumann, L, 9-1123201193.82

Inherited runners-scored – García 2-1, Pérez 1-0. IBB – off Mayza (Mountcastle). HBP – García (McCann). WP – Baumann. PB – McCann (2).

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 3:06. A – 20,612 (45,971).

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf400001.267
Lindor ss311010.254
McNeil 2b402000.268
Alonso 1b300001.224
Vogelbach dh211220.227
1-Locastro pr000000.167
Stewart rf401002.246
Alvarez c400001.218
Ortega lf300012.231
Araúz 3b300000.109
Totals3025247
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf402011.333
Harris II cf500002.282
Riley 3b400001.275
Olson 1b400002.266
Ozuna dh323110.257
Rosario lf312201.263
d'Arnaud c400000.250
Arcia ss300011.279
Lopez 2b402000.407
Totals3439338
New York000002000251
Atlanta02001000x390

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 9th.

E – Lindor (8). LOB – New York 6, Atlanta 11. 2B – Lindor (29), Ozuna (17), Acuña Jr. (30). HR – Vogelbach (11), off Johnson; Rosario (20), off Megill; Ozuna (27), off Megill. RBIs – Vogelbach 2 (41), Rosario 2 (63), Ozuna (63). SB – Acuña Jr. 2 (58), Lindor (22), McNeil (7). S – Rosario.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Ortega, Alvarez 2, Alonso); Atlanta 8 (Lopez, Riley 2, d'Arnaud 2, Olson, Harris II 2). RISP – New York 1 for 9; Atlanta 0 for 9.

Runners moved up – McNeil, Alvarez. GIDP – Alvarez, Araúz.

DP – Atlanta 2 (Lopez, Olson; Riley, Olson).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Megill, L, 7-74⅔83325955.54
Kolarek200012280.00
Garrett110000129.31
Raley0000152.53
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Elder, W, 10-45⅓21133903.39
Johnson, H, 311102100.75
Jiménez, H, 11100002122.62
Minter, H, 14110000104.11
Iglesias, S, 25-27110010162.88

Inherited runners-scored – Kolarek 2-0, Garrett 1-0, Raley 1-0, Johnson 1-1. HBP – Elder (Alonso). WP – Megill(4).

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T – 2:52. A – 36,841 (41,149).

Washington 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss411100.250
Thomas rf-cf401001.288
Meneses 1b200010.284
Smith 1b000000.265
Ruiz dh401001.258
Garrett lf-rf300001.272
Adams c300011.308
Vargas 2b-3b402000.242
Call cf201000.199
a-Alu ph-2b100000.230
Kieboom 3b311101.333
Rutherford lf000000.200
Totals3027225
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b200020.238
Judge rf400003.271
Torres 2b400001.265
Stanton dh300011.196
Volpe ss300001.215
Bader cf300010.249
Pereira lf300010.000
Peraza 3b400000.161
Rortvedt c212110.136
Totals2812166
Washington001000010270
New York001000000121

a-popped out for Call in the 8th.

E – Rortvedt (2). LOB – Washington 5, New York 7. 2B – Thomas (31). HR – Kieboom (1), off Rodón; Abrams (13), off Kahnle; Rortvedt (2), off Gray. RBIs – Kieboom (1), Abrams (48), Rortvedt (3). CS – Volpe (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 1 (Vargas); New York 2 (Torres, Peraza). RISP – Washington 0 for 2; New York 0 for 3.

GIDP – Ruiz.

DP – New York 1 (Volpe, Torres, LeMahieu).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray6111541013.85
Thompson, W, 4-4110000114.78
Harvey, H, 14100002192.78
Finnegan, S, 22-29100010122.77
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodón661101686.27
Loáisiga100001110.93
Kahnle, L, 1-2111102142.15
Middleton100021280.93

HBP – Rodón (Meneses), Gray (Volpe).

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Will Little; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 2:30. A – 38,105 (47,309).

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 3
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Solano 1b300000.281
a-Julien ph-1b100001.290
Polanco 2b401001.244
Luplow lf411001.292
Correa ss300011.228
Lewis dh401000.316
Farmer 3b312100.247
b-Kepler ph100001.240
Vázquez c411201.231
Wallner rf300002.231
M.Taylor cf301001.223
Totals3337319
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf501003.286
Contreras c221030.275
Santana 1b411000.184
Adames ss411201.212
Canha dh211120.237
T.Taylor rf311110.216
Turang 2b411100.222
Anderson 3b401202.224
Wiemer cf300010.213
Totals3178776
Minnesota020100000371
Milwaukee20000500x780

a-struck out for Solano in the 8th. b-struck out for Farmer in the 9th.

E – Wallner (1). LOB – Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 7. 2B – Luplow (2), Yelich (30). HR – Vázquez (4), off Miley; Adames (20), off Ober. RBIs – Vázquez 2 (26), Farmer (26), Adames 2 (57), Canha (10), T.Taylor (17), Turang (28), Anderson 2 (40). SB – Turang (17).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 1 (Wallner); Milwaukee 3 (Turang 2, Adames). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 4; Milwaukee 4 for 8.

Runners moved up – Santana, Adames. GIDP – Santana.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Correa, Solano).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ober522233783.41
Floro, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1165502317.56
Ortega00030254.30
Sands1⅓00011184.02
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miley553314893.18
Wilson, W, 5-0200003253.15
Milner110001122.26
Megill11000194.09

Inherited runners-scored – Sands 3-0.

Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Chris Segal; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.

T – 2:33. A – 38,688 (41,700).

Houston 7, Boston 3
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Verdugo rf200001.273
W.Abreu rf312001.667
Devers 3b411012.273
Turner dh502202.290
Yoshida lf501000.295
Duvall cf412102.255
Casas 1b300002.251
Story ss401000.191
Urías 2b300010.229
Wong c401002.239
Totals373103212
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b400001.317
Meyers cf101000.234
Bregman 3b421010.256
Tucker rf521200.296
Diaz 1b411101.281
McCormick lf410101.282
Dubón cf-2b311011.267
Singleton dh302210.167
Peña ss200021.247
Maldonado c301101.178
Totals3378756
Boston0000000123103
Houston20010040x781

E – Devers (16), Llovera (1), W.Abreu (1), Altuve (3). LOB – Boston 10, Houston 8. 2B – Wong (22), Duvall (18), W.Abreu (1), Devers (28), Singleton 2 (2), Meyers (16). HR – Duvall (13), off Stanek; Tucker (25), off Houck. RBIs – Duvall (39), Turner 2 (81), Tucker 2 (94), Maldonado (24), Diaz (45), McCormick (55), Singleton 2 (7). SB – McCormick (14). S – Maldonado.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 6 (Yoshida, Urías 2, Wong, Story, Devers); Houston 6 (Altuve, Maldonado, Peña 3, Tucker). RISP – Boston 1 for 10; Houston 2 for 10.

GIDP – Yoshida, Altuve.

DP – Boston 1 (Story, Casas); Houston 1 (Dubón, Peña, Diaz).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houck, L, 3-7543332695.08
Winckowski110012213.11
Llovera124011396.75
Bernardino110001212.61
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander, W, 3-1650019963.38
Graveman, H, 2110012221.59
Stanek111100154.03
Montero132201225.50

HBP – Verlander (Casas). WP – Verlander.

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 2:53. A – 33,042 (41,000).

Seattle 6, Chicago White Sox 3
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss411111.263
Suárez 3b301020.234
France 1b301110.257
Raleigh c300111.223
Hernández rf512000.257
Marlowe cf500004.250
Canzone lf411000.235
Ford dh212110.224
1-Caballero pr-dh000000.240
Rojas 2b421200.255
Totals3369666
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Benintendi lf411111.274
Moncada 3b502001.231
Robert Jr. cf411011.268
Jiménez dh401000.277
Vaughn 1b412101.256
Grandal c401001.235
Andrus ss400002.238
Colás rf401002.218
Sosa 2b401001.153
Totals373102210
Seattle020202000690
Chicago1000010013100

1-ran for Ford in the 7th.

LOB – Seattle 9, Chicago 9. 2B – Suárez (19). HR – Rojas (2), off Clevinger; Benintendi (3), off Speier. RBIs – Ford (26), Crawford (39), Rojas 2 (7), France (51), Raleigh (62), Vaughn (64), Benintendi (34). CS – Caballero (3). SF – Raleigh.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (Hernández, Suárez, Raleigh, Canzone 2); Chicago 4 (Grandal, Jiménez 2, Moncada). RISP – Seattle 3 for 10; Chicago 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Rojas, Benintendi, Andrus. GIDP – Hernández, Andrus.

DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, France); Chicago 1 (Andrus, Sosa, Vaughn).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woo431113654.58
Saucedo10001123.26
Thornton, H, 300010102.61
Campbell1⅔41102252.93
Topa, W, 3-31⅓00001112.10
Speier21102233.32
Muñoz, S, 8-100000142.60
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clevinger, L, 5-6564444973.47
Shaw112220306.20
Lambert210001255.40
Ramsey110001114.32

Inherited runners-scored – Thornton 1-0, Topa 2-0, Muñoz 1-0. HBP – Clevinger (France), Shaw (Ford). WP – Clevinger.

Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 3:06. A – 16,070 (40,241).

Miami 3, San Diego 0
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Soler rf511102.240
J.Sánchez rf000000.269
Arraez 2b511000.356
Bell dh211020.306
Burger 3b401002.366
A.García lf200100.185
De La Cruz lf100000.257
Chisholm Jr. cf402001.247
Gurriel 1b301011.258
Fortes c400002.212
Berti ss301001.282
Wendle ss100000.230
Totals3438239
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 3b401001.280
Tatis Jr. rf200022.261
Soto lf400001.259
Machado dh400003.249
Bogaerts ss300001.263
Cronenworth 2b301002.231
G.Sánchez c300001.214
Cooper 1b301000.207
Grisham cf200001.209
a-Campusano ph100000.292
Azocar cf000000.236
Totals29030212
Miami003000000380
San Diego000000000033

a-lined out for Grisham in the 8th.

E – Tatis Jr. (5), Bogaerts (5), G.Sánchez (3). LOB – Miami 8, San Diego 4. 2B – Cooper (4). HR – Soler (33), off Snell. RBIs – Soler (68), A.García (12). CS – Kim (8).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 4 (Fortes 3, Arraez); San Diego 3 (Campusano, Machado 2). RISP – Miami 2 for 6; San Diego 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – A.García, Soler, Soto.

DP – Miami 1 (Fortes, Arraez, Fortes).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo, W, 9-8620017883.96
Nardi, H, 11100003153.12
Scott, H, 24110001162.64
Robertson, S, 4-6100011197.00
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell, L, 10-9663328962.73
Barlow110001165.40
Martinez110010193.94
L.García100000124.73

WP – Luzardo.

Umpires – Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 2:31. A – 43,430 (40,222).

Cincinnati 4, L.A. Angels 3
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl cf512000.276
McLain 2b411112.295
De La Cruz ss310010.254
Steer lf301101.268
Votto 1b401001.202
Encarnacion-Strand dh400001.252
Marte 3b401003.250
Benson rf211011.277
c-Hopkins ph-rf100001.161
Stephenson c400002.242
Totals34472312
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schanuel 1b301001.267
b-Escobar ph-3b100001.238
Trout cf401001.263
Ohtani dh300012.304
Drury 2b411101.269
Moustakas 3b-1b411102.272
O'Hoppe c311101.246
1-Moniak pr000000.274
Grichuk lf401001.169
Renfroe rf200010.244
Velazquez ss200002.188
a-Rengifo ph-ss100000.234
Totals31363212
Cincinnati100030000470
Los Angeles020100000361

a-lined out for Velazquez in the 7th. b-struck out for Schanuel in the 8th. c-struck out for Benson in the 9th.

1-ran for O'Hoppe in the 9th.

E – Schanuel (1). LOB – Cincinnati 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B – Friedl (19), Steer (29), Grichuk (2). HR – McLain (14), off Giolito; Drury (18), off Ashcraft; Moustakas (8), off Ashcraft; O'Hoppe (5), off Ashcraft. RBIs – McLain (45), Steer (67), Drury (55), Moustakas (26), O'Hoppe (14). SB – De La Cruz (20), Benson (13), Marte (2). CS – De La Cruz (6), Moniak (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Friedl, Encarnacion-Strand, Stephenson, Votto); Los Angeles 1 (Velazquez). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 2.

GIDP – Trout.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (McLain, Votto).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft, W, 7-87533210944.84
Moll, H, 110001161.93
Gibaut, H, 180000033.22
Díaz, S, 34-35100001132.30
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, L, 1-46541291006.67
Soriano100010153.10
Leone110002193.12
Loup11000185.45

Inherited runners-scored – Gibaut 1-0. HBP – Giolito (Steer), Díaz (O'Hoppe).

Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T – 2:30. A – 26,583 (45,517).

Arizona 6, Texas 3
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b502002.279
Seager ss402211.343
Lowe 1b402011.280
García rf501002.252
Garver dh512101.277
Jankowski lf501001.278
Heim c400003.270
Duran 3b312011.287
Taveras cf411001.259
Totals393133313
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carroll rf312100.275
Marte 2b401003.273
Pham lf401102.250
Walker 1b411001.272
Gurriel Jr. dh311100.258
Thomas cf200021.247
Peterson 3b100010.143
a-Kennedy ph-3b200000.125
Ahmed ss000000.228
Moreno c422100.275
Perdomo ss-3b111010.269
Totals2869447
Texas0000012003131
Arizona03002100x690

a-flied out for Peterson in the 5th.

E – Gray (1). LOB – Texas 12, Arizona 5. 2B – Semien (31), Taveras (24), Moreno (13). HR – Garver (10), off Gallen. RBIs – Garver (33), Seager 2 (76), Moreno (36), Pham (15), Gurriel Jr. (66), Carroll (61). SB – Carroll (38), Pham (4). SF – Gurriel Jr., Carroll. S – Perdomo.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 5 (Taveras, Jankowski 2, Garver, Seager); Arizona 4 (Marte 2, Kennedy 2). RISP – Texas 2 for 10; Arizona 4 for 8.

Runners moved up – Peterson. GIDP – García, Moreno, Peterson.

DP – Texas 2 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe); Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Marte, Walker).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 8-7475435833.69
Anderson10010104.37
Burke1⅓11101203.40
Leclerc200001202.68
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, W, 14-56711111903.11
Ju.Martinez122111310.57
Nelson20000152.91
Castro, H, 120000035.05
Ginkel, H, 5110000172.22
Sewald, S, 6-7120011283.38

Inherited runners-scored – Anderson 3-2, Burke 3-0, Nelson 2-2, Castro 2-0. IBB – off Anderson (Thomas).

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 2:50. A – 19,003 (48,359).

