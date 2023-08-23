Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. 1b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .258 Estrada 2b 5 1 3 0 0 1 .278 Flores dh 3 1 0 1 2 0 .301 Pederson lf 3 0 2 2 0 0 .243 b-Slater ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .248 d-Matos ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .246 Bailey c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Meckler cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .160 Schmitt ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .196 a-Sabol ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Camargo ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Totals 35 3 8 3 4 12

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .184 Turner ss 5 0 1 2 0 2 .251 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Harper dh 3 1 2 2 1 1 .297 Bohm 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Stott 2b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .298 Sosa 3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .255 e-Cave ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Rojas cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .289 c-Marsh ph-cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .283 Totals 32 4 9 4 3 11

San Francisco 100 020 000 3 8 1 Philadelphia 200 000 002 4 9 2

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Schmitt in the 6th. b-struck out for Pederson in the 7th. c-hit by pitch for Rojas in the 7th. d-doubled for Conforto in the 8th. e-flied out for Sosa in the 9th.

E – Davis (7), Bohm (8), Schwarber (5). LOB – San Francisco 9, Philadelphia 9. 2B – Estrada (23), Pederson (10), Matos (8), Schwarber (14), Stott (27). HR – Harper (11), off Harrison. RBIs – Flores (44), Pederson 2 (43), Harper 2 (44), Turner 2 (48). SB – Marsh (7). CS – Harper (3).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Sabol, Davis, Meckler, Conforto 2); Philadelphia 4 (Sosa, Turner 2, Schwarber). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 10; Philadelphia 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Pederson, Meckler. GIDP – Bohm.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Davis, Estrada, Wade Jr.).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Harrison 3⅓ 5 2 2 1 5 65 5.40 R.Walker 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 3 30 2.15 Jackson, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 2.14 Ty.Rogers, H, 25 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.69 Ta.Rogers, H, 9 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.74 Doval, L, 5-4, BS, 33-39 ⅓ 2 2 2 1 0 19 2.60

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA T.Walker 5 6 3 2 2 7 89 4.02 Domínguez 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 4.00 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 1 2 27 1.33 Soto 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 4.72 Kimbrel, W, 7-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.06

Inherited runners-scored – R.Walker 1-0. IBB – off Doval (Schwarber). HBP – Harrison (Sosa), Ty.Rogers (Marsh), Doval (Stott).

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 2:54. A – 40,420 (42,901).