Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 1
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Steer 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|De La Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Martini dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Encarnacion-Strand 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Benson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Marte 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Senzel rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Totals
|29
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Haniger lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Bailey c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.260
|Davis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|Matos rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Schmitt 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Totals
|31
|6
|7
|4
|1
|7
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|001
|1
|1
|1
|San Francisco
|023
|000
|01x
|6
|7
|1
E – Marte (2), Schmitt (6). LOB – Cincinnati 2, San Francisco 2. 2B – Steer (31), Matos (11), Slater (5), Estrada (24). HR – Bailey (7), off Williamson. RBIs – Steer (72), Matos (11), Bailey 2 (45), Estrada (41).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 1 (De La Cruz); San Francisco 2 (Bailey, Schmitt). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 2; San Francisco 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Estrada. GIDP – Flores.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (Steer, Encarnacion-Strand).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williamson, L, 4-4
|6
|6
|5
|3
|0
|5
|105
|4.20
|Moll
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.42
|Law
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|2.93
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, W, 7-5
|9
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8
|131
|3.57
WP – Williamson.
Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T – 2:15. A – 26,078 (41,915).
Oakland 3, Seattle 1
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Gelof 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Brown rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Rooker dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Ruiz cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Butler cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|a-Díaz ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Langeliers c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.208
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|0
|3
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.268
|Suárez 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Hernández dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|France 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Ford 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Canzone rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Moore lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Marlowe cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.233
|Caballero 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|b-Rojas ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|6
|12
|Oakland
|120
|000
|000
|3
|9
|1
|Seattle
|000
|100
|000
|1
|4
|0
a-grounded out for Butler in the 9th. b-singled for Caballero in the 9th.
E – Gelof (3). LOB – Oakland 5, Seattle 10. 2B – Rooker (16), Crawford (28). HR – Brown (12), off Weaver; Langeliers (16), off Weaver. RBIs – Brown (43), Langeliers 2 (47), Marlowe (11).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Kemp, Allen); Seattle 5 (Suárez 2, Moore, Caballero 2). RISP – Oakland 0 for 2; Seattle 0 for 6.
GIDP – Noda, Raleigh.
DP – Oakland 1 (Gelof, Allen, Noda); Seattle 1 (Caballero, Crawford, France).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waldichuk
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|91
|5.92
|Erceg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|6.10
|Newcomb, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|29
|0.00
|Jiménez, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.91
|Snead, H, 6
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.86
|May, S, 15-18
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|4.14
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver, L, 0-1
|3⅔
|7
|3
|3
|0
|0
|70
|5.40
|Campbell
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.41
|Brash
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.54
|Thornton
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.84
|Saucedo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.07
Inherited runners-scored – Erceg 1-0, Campbell 2-0. HBP – Erceg (Hernández). WP – Waldichuk.
Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, CB Bucknor.
T – 2:48. A – 44,280 (47,929).
N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Torres 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Volpe ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.216
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Pereira lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.107
|Higashioka c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.228
|Peraza 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|3
|3
|11
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.224
|Greene rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.229
|Carpenter dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Vierling 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|McKinstry 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Meadows cf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Kelly c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|3
|10
|New York
|100
|011
|001
|4
|6
|1
|Detroit
|000
|000
|002
|2
|7
|1
E – Bader (6), Vierling (2). LOB – New York 4, Detroit 6. 2B – McKinstry (18). HR – Torres (22), off Skubal; Higashioka (10), off Skubal; Volpe (19), off Hill. RBIs – Torres (56), Higashioka (33), Volpe (54), Meadows 2 (6).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Bader 2); Detroit 2 (Greene 2). RISP – New York 1 for 3; Detroit 1 for 4.
LIDP – Greene. GIDP – Higashioka, Stanton, Báez.
DP – New York 2 (Peraza, Torres, LeMahieu; Torres, LeMahieu, Torres); Detroit 2 (Vierling, McKinstry, Torkelson; Báez, McKinstry, Torkelson).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|King
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|61
|2.96
|Brito, W, 5-6
|3⅓
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|45
|5.12
|Peralta, H, 15
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.21
|Holmes
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|21
|3.42
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal, L, 3-3
|6
|4
|3
|2
|2
|9
|97
|3.93
|Vest
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.63
|Hill
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|29
|9.19
Inherited runners-scored – Peralta 1-0. HBP – Skubal (Torres). PB – Kelly (1).
Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jacob Metz; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T – 2:21. A – 17,236 (41,083).
Philadelphia 12, L.A. Angels 7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schanuel 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.307
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.266
|Moustakas 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|Rengifo ss-cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|O'Hoppe c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Moniak cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Velazquez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Grichuk lf
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.165
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|5
|3
|7
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.188
|Marsh lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.257
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Cave rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Harper dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.309
|Bohm 1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.283
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Castro 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|a-Stott ph-2b
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.297
|Sosa 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Rojas cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Totals
|36
|12
|13
|12
|3
|5
|Los Angeles
|011
|110
|102
|7
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|011
|006
|31x
|12
|13
|3
a-singled for Castro in the 6th.
E – Grichuk (1), Lorenzen (1), Marsh (5), Turner (15). LOB – Los Angeles 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B – Grichuk 2 (4), Ohtani (25), Harper (25), Realmuto (27), Bohm (25). 3B – Turner (5). HR – Rengifo 2 (14), off Lorenzen; Grichuk (4), off Alvarado; Harper (14), off Anderson; Schwarber (37), off Anderson; Bohm (15), off Anderson; Stott (14), off Barría; Turner (18), off Barría. RBIs – Rengifo 2 (45), Ohtani 2 (94), Grichuk (8), Harper (53), Schwarber (85), Bohm 3 (82), Rojas (17), Turner 3 (57), Realmuto (51), Stott 2 (55). CS – Ohtani (6). S – Rojas.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Drury, Moustakas 2); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Castro 2). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 10; Philadelphia 4 for 9.
Runners moved up – Schanuel. GIDP – Renfroe, Rojas.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Drury, Rengifo, Schanuel); Philadelphia 1 (Turner, Castro, Bohm).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 5-6
|5
|7
|6
|6
|3
|3
|78
|5.58
|Soriano
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|3.31
|Barría
|2⅓
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|42
|5.28
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lorenzen, W, 3-1
|6
|8
|4
|3
|2
|5
|88
|4.22
|Alvarado
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|1.50
|Domínguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.89
|Bellatti
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|27
|4.95
Inherited runners-scored – Soriano 1-1, Barría 1-0. IBB – off Anderson (Harper).
Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T – 2:35. A – 36,096 (42,901).
Texas 2, N.Y. Mets 1
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.342
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Garver dh
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.279
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|1-Jankowski pr-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Duran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|a-Heim ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|5
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|McNeil rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.219
|Alvarez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Vientos dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.195
|Mendick 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Araúz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.127
|Locastro lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|1
|11
|Texas
|000
|000
|101
|2
|6
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|001
|1
|7
|0
a-pinch hit for Hedges in the 7th.
1-ran for Grossman in the 7th.
LOB – Texas 6, New York 6. 2B – Lowe (37). HR – Garver (13), off D.Smith; Vientos (3), off Chapman. RBIs – Garver (36), Duran (45), Vientos (11). SB – Jankowski (18).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (Taveras, García); New York 2 (Alvarez, Araúz). RISP – Texas 1 for 6; New York 0 for 4.
LIDP – Heim. GIDP – García, Duran, Nimmo.
DP – Texas 1 (Seager, Lowe, Semien, Lowe); New York 3 (Mendick, Lindor, Alonso; Mendick, Lindor, Alonso; Lindor, Alonso, Lindor).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|5⅓
|5
|0
|0
|1
|7
|81
|4.16
|Stratton, W, 1-0
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.00
|Burke, H, 11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.21
|W.Smith, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.15
|Chapman, S, 2-5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|2.57
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|96
|3.26
|D.Smith, L, 4-5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|4.05
|Bickford
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|24
|7.36
|Coonrod
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.69
Inherited runners-scored – Stratton 2-0, Coonrod 2-0. WP – Bickford.
Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.
T – 2:25. A – 29,353 (42,136).
Tampa Bay 11, Miami 2
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|a-H.Ramírez ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Bethancourt c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Arozarena lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.261
|Paredes 3b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.259
|J.Lowe dh
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Bruján ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Siri cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.220
|Raley rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.256
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|1-Basabe pr-ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|38
|11
|15
|11
|4
|7
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|c-Hampson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|b-Sánchez ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.248
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Berti ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Totals
|37
|2
|10
|2
|1
|7
|Tampa Bay
|010
|003
|403
|11
|15
|0
|Miami
|101
|000
|000
|2
|10
|1
a-singled for B.Lowe in the 7th. b-grounded out for Soler in the 7th. c-walked for Arraez in the 9th.
1-ran for Pinto in the 7th.
E – Chisholm Jr. (3). LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Miami 9. 2B – B.Lowe (12), Siri (11), Pinto (1), Stallings (10), Burger (7). HR – Arozarena (21), off Soriano; J.Lowe (18), off Soriano; Paredes (27), off López; Chisholm Jr. (13), off Civale. RBIs – Raley (46), Paredes 4 (84), Siri 2 (54), H.Ramírez (52), Arozarena 2 (74), J.Lowe (70), Chisholm Jr. 2 (31). CS – Arozarena (10). SF – Raley.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Raley 2, Paredes); Miami 6 (Sánchez, Bell, Soler, Gurriel 2, Stallings). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 12; Miami 2 for 13.
Runners moved up – Arozarena, Siri, Pinto, Díaz, Sánchez. GIDP – Basabe, Díaz.
DP – Miami 2 (Berti, Arraez, Gurriel; Arraez, Berti, Gurriel).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, W, 2-1
|5
|7
|2
|2
|0
|5
|96
|3.55
|Stephenson, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.83
|E.Ramírez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|6.20
|Diekman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|32
|2.91
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, L, 6-12
|5⅔
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|110
|4.23
|Okert
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|12
|3.72
|Soriano
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|2.63
|López
|2
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|43
|9.26
Inherited runners-scored – Okert 1-0, Soriano 1-1. HBP – Alcantara (Bruján). WP – López.
Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T – 3:12. A – 10,338 (37,446).
Houston 6, Boston 2
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Bregman 3b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.265
|Alvarez dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Diaz c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Dubón cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.274
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|4
|3
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Verdugo rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Turner dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Yoshida lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Duvall cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Casas 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.258
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.293
|Hamilton 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.121
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|4
|6
|Houston
|200
|012
|100
|6
|9
|2
|Boston
|001
|001
|000
|2
|6
|1
E – Bregman (14), Diaz (5), Devers (17). LOB – Houston 6, Boston 8. 2B – Alvarez 2 (18), Dubón (23). HR – Bregman (22), off Bello; Alvarez (23), off Bello; Duvall (18), off France. RBIs – Bregman 2 (89), Alvarez (77), Dubón 2 (37), J.Abreu (62), Turner (86), Duvall (50). SB – Dubón (7). CS – Tucker (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (Peña, Brantley, Alvarez); Boston 3 (Verdugo, McGuire, Devers). RISP – Houston 2 for 9; Boston 0 for 6.
GIDP – Brantley, Yoshida.
DP – Houston 1 (Bregman, Peña, J.Abreu); Boston 1 (Casas, Story).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|France, W, 10-5
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|93
|3.49
|Montero, H, 9
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|5.24
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.98
|B.Abreu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|25
|2.07
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bello, L, 10-8
|4⅔
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|82
|3.57
|Jacques
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|6.00
|Schreiber
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|3.98
|Winckowski
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|36
|3.04
|Llovera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.91
Inherited runners-scored – Jacques 2-0, Schreiber 1-1. IBB – off Winckowski (Tucker).
Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T – 2:57. A – 30,267 (37,755).
Washington 5, Toronto 4
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Thomas rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Meneses dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.259
|Smith 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.273
|Call lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Alu lf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Vargas 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Young cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|2
|6
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Schneider 2b-3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.422
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Merrifield lf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Kirk dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Clement ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|b-Varsho ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Espinal 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|a-Biggio ph-3b-ss
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|3
|4
|5
|Washington
|020
|030
|000
|5
|8
|0
|Toronto
|001
|000
|111
|4
|11
|0
a-walked for Espinal in the 7th. b-flied out for Clement in the 8th.
LOB – Washington 5, Toronto 9. 2B – Espinal (9), Merrifield (24), Schneider (4), Kirk (9). HR – Kieboom (3), off Berríos; Ruiz (16), off Berríos; Schneider (6), off Gore. RBIs – Kieboom 2 (5), Ruiz 3 (55), Schneider 2 (14), Guerrero Jr. (79). SB – Abrams (38), Young (1), Biggio (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 2 (Meneses, Ruiz); Toronto 6 (Kirk, Springer, Jansen 2, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr.). RISP – Washington 1 for 4; Toronto 1 for 11.
Runners moved up – Meneses, Springer, Guerrero Jr.. GIDP – Kiermaier.
DP – Washington 2 (Abrams, Smith; Young, Ruiz, Young).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gore, W, 7-10
|5
|6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|106
|4.28
|Thompson
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|5.40
|Harvey, H, 16
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|26
|2.77
|Finnegan, S, 25-32
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|2.91
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, L, 9-10
|6
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|92
|3.70
|Francis
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|49
|1.74
Inherited runners-scored – Harvey 1-0. WP – Gore, Harvey.
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Paul Clemons.
T – 2:55. A – 39,722 (49,282).
Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 3
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Jiménez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Colás rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Sosa 2b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.196
|Lee c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|0
|5
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rutschman c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Henderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Santander dh
|5
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.258
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|O'Hearn rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|a-Westburg ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Frazier 2b-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|b-McKenna ph-rf
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|37
|9
|14
|9
|3
|2
|Chicago
|001
|000
|002
|3
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|35x
|9
|14
|0
a-flied out for O'Hearn in the 6th. b-singled for Frazier in the 7th.
LOB – Chicago 6, Baltimore 7. 2B – Santander (31), McKenna (7). HR – Sosa (5), off Kremer. RBIs – Sosa (12), Vaughn (66), Colás (16), Frazier (52), Santander 4 (77), Mullins (57), McKenna 2 (18), Rutschman (62). SB – Robert Jr. (17), McKenna 2 (5). S – Sosa.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Lee 2, Moncada); Baltimore 3 (Henderson, O'Hearn, Mountcastle). RISP – Chicago 2 for 8; Baltimore 5 for 11.
Runners moved up – Colás. LIDP – Lee. GIDP – Mountcastle.
DP – Chicago 1 (Sosa, Anderson, Vaughn); Baltimore 1 (Mullins, Mountcastle, Mullins).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scholtens
|5⅓
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|91
|3.97
|Banks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|5.29
|Bummer, L, 4-3
|⅓
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|25
|6.70
|Shaw
|⅔
|6
|5
|5
|1
|0
|30
|6.58
|Ramsey
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.09
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer
|6
|6
|1
|1
|0
|5
|93
|4.20
|Coulombe, W, 4-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.59
|Cano, H, 29
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.56
|Fujinami
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|5.21
Inherited runners-scored – Banks 1-0, Shaw 1-0, Ramsey 2-0, Coulombe 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T – 3:05. A – 14,903 (45,971).
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Calhoun 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Laureano cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Giménez 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Brennan rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.256
|Gonzalez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Naylor c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Arias ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Totals
|38
|4
|11
|3
|3
|6
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Julien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Polanco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Wallner lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Lewis dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.315
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Gallo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|a-Solano ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|3
|6
|Cleveland
|011
|100
|100
|4
|11
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|001
|2
|7
|0
a-struck out for Gallo in the 6th.
E – Ramírez (12). LOB – Cleveland 10, Minnesota 9. 2B – Arias (10), Calhoun (5), Ramírez (32), Kepler (19). HR – Naylor (7), off López; Lewis (9), off Gaddis; Taylor (20), off Clase. RBIs – Naylor (19), Calhoun (12), Brennan (35), Lewis (29), Taylor (45). SB – Giménez (22).
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 6 (Giménez 2, Gonzalez, Kwan, Laureano 2); Minnesota 5 (Lewis 2, Polanco, Vázquez, Wallner). RISP – Cleveland 2 for 14; Minnesota 0 for 9.
Runners moved up – Calhoun, Laureano. GIDP – Correa.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Arias, Giménez, Calhoun).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|3.46
|Gaddis, W, 2-1
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|71
|4.85
|Hentges, H, 12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|37
|4.43
|Stephan, H, 22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|2.83
|Sandlin, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.58
|Clase, S, 35-44
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|3.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, L, 9-7
|6
|8
|3
|3
|3
|5
|97
|3.72
|Pagán
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.28
|Sands
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|3.20
HBP – Williams (Wallner). WP – Williams, López(2).
Umpires – Home, Derek Thomas; First, Jose Navas; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T – 2:46. A – 23,433 (38,544).
Chicago Cubs 1, Milwaukee 0
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Canha 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Monasterio 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|a-Frelick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Wiemer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|b-Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Turang 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Taylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|1
|11
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tauchman cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Suzuki rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Morel dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Totals
|30
|1
|8
|1
|2
|8
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|0
|7
|0
|Chicago
|100
|000
|00x
|1
|8
|0
a-struck out for Monasterio in the 9th. b-lined out for Wiemer in the 9th.
LOB – Milwaukee 6, Chicago 8. 2B – Happ (26). RBIs – Bellinger (76). CS – Yelich (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Monasterio 3); Chicago 3 (Swanson, Happ, Candelario). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 5; Chicago 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – Canha, Bellinger. LIDP – Hoerner. GIDP – Taylor, Suzuki.
DP – Milwaukee 2 (Monasterio, Turang, Canha; Monasterio); Chicago 1 (Candelario, Hoerner, Bellinger).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, L, 9-7
|7
|8
|1
|1
|2
|7
|108
|3.55
|Uribe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.83
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele, W, 15-3
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|8
|111
|2.69
|Leiter Jr., H, 25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.70
|Merryweather, H, 14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.38
|Alzolay, S, 22-23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.59
HBP – Burnes (Hoerner). WP – Steele.
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T – 2:30. A – 33,294 (41,363).
St. Louis 6, San Diego 5 (10)
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.276
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Machado dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Cooper 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Campusano c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.281
|Batten 3b
|4
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.367
|Azocar cf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|Grisham cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|4
|8
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Palacios cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.280
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.235
|a-Edman ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Contreras c
|4
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.253
|Burleson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|O'Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Walker rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Winn ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|2
|10
|San Diego
|100
|201
|010
|0
|5
|12
|1
|St. Louis
|001
|101
|020
|1
|6
|9
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Gorman in the 10th.
E – Bogaerts (6), Contreras (8). LOB – San Diego 11, St. Louis 6. 2B – Batten 2 (2), Burleson (18). HR – Campusano (5), off Lawrence; Contreras (14), off Lugo; Contreras (15), off Suarez. RBIs – Tatis Jr. (67), Azocar 2 (5), Campusano (14), Kim (50), Gorman (68), Walker (36), Contreras 3 (54), Edman (39). SF – Tatis Jr., Kim, Walker. S – Azocar, Palacios.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 6 (Bogaerts 2, Soto, Grisham, Machado 2); St. Louis 2 (Winn, Arenado). RISP – San Diego 4 for 16; St. Louis 3 for 6.
Runners moved up – Palacios, Arenado. GIDP – Bogaerts.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Winn, Gorman, Goldschmidt).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lugo
|6
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|88
|3.67
|Barlow, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.50
|Suarez, BS, 0-2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|25
|5.51
|Martinez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.04
|Hader, L, 0-2
|⅓
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|0.78
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson
|4
|5
|3
|2
|4
|3
|91
|3.92
|Lawrence
|3⅔
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|59
|4.97
|King
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.04
|Romero, W, 4-1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|3.34
Inherited runners-scored – King 1-0. IBB – off Hader (Goldschmidt).
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T – 2:51. A – 36,851 (44,494).
Pittsburgh 6, Kansas City 3
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.269
|Reynolds lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Joe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Rivas 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Rodríguez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Palacios rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.210
|Peguero ss
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.248
|Suwinski cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Bae 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|4
|12
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Perez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Melendez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Velázquez rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Waters cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.228
|Fermin c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Blanco lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|2
|8
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|024
|6
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|002
|3
|6
|1
E – Witt Jr. (10). LOB – Pittsburgh 7, Kansas City 5. 2B – Rodríguez (5), Fermin (10), Velázquez (1). 3B – Reynolds (5), Suwinski (1). HR – Hayes (11), off Hernández; Peguero (6), off Cruz. RBIs – Hayes 2 (52), Peguero 3 (20), Bae (23), Waters (27), Fermin 2 (32). SB – Blanco (17).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski, Joe 2, McCutchen); Kansas City 4 (Fermin 2, Garcia, Massey). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 6; Kansas City 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Waters. GIDP – Reynolds.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Garcia, Massey, Perez).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Selby
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.97
|Ortiz, W, 3-4
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|81
|5.08
|Holderman, H, 22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.13
|Bolton
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|22
|8.16
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ragans
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|9
|108
|1.73
|Cox, H, 5
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|4.28
|Hernández, L, 1-9, BS, 3-7
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|4.33
|Cruz
|⅔
|3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|36
|54.00
|Davidson
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored – Hernández 1-1, Davidson 3-0.
Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 2:40. A – 11,233 (38,427).
Atlanta 3, Colorado 1
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.335
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.267
|Rosario lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Totals
|40
|3
|15
|3
|1
|4
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Jones lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.271
|Goodman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.455
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Toglia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.168
|B.Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|2
|12
|Atlanta
|020
|010
|000
|3
|15
|0
|Colorado
|010
|000
|000
|1
|3
|1
E – Castro (3). LOB – Atlanta 12, Colorado 5. 2B – Riley (25), Harris II (22). 3B – Rosario (3), Goodman (1). HR – Ozuna (30), off Lambert. RBIs – Ozuna 2 (73), Murphy (67), Castro (30). SB – Harris II (20).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 6 (Albies 3, Rosario 2, Riley); Colorado 1 (Castro). RISP – Atlanta 4 for 12; Colorado 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – Acuña Jr., Castro. GIDP – Rosario.
DP – Colorado 1 (Castro, Tovar, Goodman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 14-10
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|8
|97
|3.29
|Johnson, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|6.00
|Minter, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.05
|Iglesias, S, 26-28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.74
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lambert, L, 3-5
|5
|9
|3
|3
|0
|2
|87
|4.95
|Suter
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.00
|Hollowell
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|5.71
|Koch
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.58
HBP – Lambert (Arcia), Morton (Jones). WP – Lambert.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Lance Barrett.
T – 2:36. A – 25,244 (50,144).
L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 1
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Perdomo 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Kennedy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|a-Thomas ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Pham rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Walker 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.269
|Peterson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Carroll cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|5
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.314
|Rosario 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.337
|Busch 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Smith c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Muncy 3b
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Peralta dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.275
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Outman cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Taylor lf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Totals
|35
|9
|16
|9
|3
|3
|Arizona
|000
|010
|000
|1
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|312
|012
|00x
|9
|16
|0
a-lined out for Kennedy in the 7th.
E – Ahmed (8). LOB – Arizona 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Peralta (18), Heyward (17), Muncy (14), Taylor 2 (12). HR – Carroll (23), off Kershaw; Betts (36), off McGough; Smith (17), off McGough. RBIs – Carroll (65), Peralta 2 (49), Heyward 2 (33), Rojas (24), Taylor (40), Outman (59), Betts (94), Smith (66). SB – Taylor (13). CS – Rojas (2). SF – Outman.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 4 (Thomas, Gurriel Jr., Kennedy, Carroll); Los Angeles 5 (Outman, Smith, Rojas 3). RISP – Arizona 0 for 6; Los Angeles 5 for 11.
Runners moved up – Marte, Freeman. GIDP – Marte, Moreno, Outman, Heyward.
DP – Arizona 3 (Marte, Ahmed, Walker; Carroll, Longoria, Carroll; Perdomo, Ahmed, Peterson); Los Angeles 2 (Betts, Freeman; Rosario, Rojas, Busch).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly, L, 10-6
|5
|12
|7
|7
|3
|1
|87
|3.31
|McGough
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|4.50
|Castro
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.26
|Herrera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 12-4
|5
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|79
|2.48
|Varland
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|31
|1.29
|T.Miller
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.50
|González
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.45
Inherited runners-scored – T.Miller 2-0. WP – Kershaw, Varland.
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Chris Guccione.
T – 2:30. A – 42,323 (56,000).
