Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 1
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl cf400000.271
Steer 2b401101.268
De La Cruz ss400002.241
Martini dh300000.300
Stephenson c300002.246
Encarnacion-Strand 1b300002.230
Benson lf300000.267
Marte 3b300001.188
Senzel rf210010.218
Totals2911118
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater cf322011.267
Estrada 2b401101.273
Flores dh400000.292
Haniger lf410001.224
Bailey c422202.260
Davis 1b311000.249
DeJong ss300001.130
Matos rf301100.250
Schmitt 3b300001.195
Totals3167417
Cincinnati000000001111
San Francisco02300001x671

E – Marte (2), Schmitt (6). LOB – Cincinnati 2, San Francisco 2. 2B – Steer (31), Matos (11), Slater (5), Estrada (24). HR – Bailey (7), off Williamson. RBIs – Steer (72), Matos (11), Bailey 2 (45), Estrada (41).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 1 (De La Cruz); San Francisco 2 (Bailey, Schmitt). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 2; San Francisco 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Estrada. GIDP – Flores.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (Steer, Encarnacion-Strand).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williamson, L, 4-46653051054.20
Moll100000101.42
Law111112232.93
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb, W, 7-59111181313.57

WP – Williamson.

Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 2:15. A – 26,078 (41,915).

Oakland 3, Seattle 1
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Noda 1b400001.230
Gelof 2b400001.269
Brown rf411100.212
Rooker dh402001.245
Kemp lf400000.217
Diaz 3b413000.235
Ruiz cf000000.243
Butler cf300000.218
a-Díaz ph-3b100000.220
Langeliers c412200.208
Allen ss301000.210
Totals3539303
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss301021.268
Suárez 3b500002.235
Hernández dh311002.264
Raleigh c300010.228
France 1b100000.256
Ford 1b201010.229
Canzone rf400002.233
Moore lf300011.232
Marlowe cf300112.233
Caballero 2b300002.231
b-Rojas ph101000.302
Totals31141612
Oakland120000000391
Seattle000100000140

a-grounded out for Butler in the 9th. b-singled for Caballero in the 9th.

E – Gelof (3). LOB – Oakland 5, Seattle 10. 2B – Rooker (16), Crawford (28). HR – Brown (12), off Weaver; Langeliers (16), off Weaver. RBIs – Brown (43), Langeliers 2 (47), Marlowe (11).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Kemp, Allen); Seattle 5 (Suárez 2, Moore, Caballero 2). RISP – Oakland 0 for 2; Seattle 0 for 6.

GIDP – Noda, Raleigh.

DP – Oakland 1 (Gelof, Allen, Noda); Seattle 1 (Caballero, Crawford, France).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Waldichuk411153915.92
Erceg10000096.10
Newcomb, W, 1-01⅔00014290.00
Jiménez, H, 2100002134.91
Snead, H, 61000031.86
May, S, 15-18120003234.14
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Weaver, L, 0-13⅔73300705.40
Campbell1⅓00001162.41
Brash110001183.54
Thornton210001161.84
Saucedo10000043.07

Inherited runners-scored – Erceg 1-0, Campbell 2-0. HBP – Erceg (Hernández). WP – Waldichuk.

Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, CB Bucknor.

T – 2:48. A – 44,280 (47,929).

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b400002.242
Judge rf411001.266
Torres 2b212110.271
Stanton dh401001.203
Volpe ss411103.216
Bader cf400000.239
Pereira lf200022.107
Higashioka c411102.228
Peraza 3b300000.147
Totals31463311
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Baddoo lf300012.224
Greene rf400000.286
Torkelson 1b310012.229
Carpenter dh400002.286
Vierling 3b401001.259
McKinstry 2b311010.243
Meadows cf403201.333
Báez ss400002.219
Kelly c302000.214
Totals32272310
New York100011001461
Detroit000000002271

E – Bader (6), Vierling (2). LOB – New York 4, Detroit 6. 2B – McKinstry (18). HR – Torres (22), off Skubal; Higashioka (10), off Skubal; Volpe (19), off Hill. RBIs – Torres (56), Higashioka (33), Volpe (54), Meadows 2 (6).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Bader 2); Detroit 2 (Greene 2). RISP – New York 1 for 3; Detroit 1 for 4.

LIDP – Greene. GIDP – Higashioka, Stanton, Báez.

DP – New York 2 (Peraza, Torres, LeMahieu; Torres, LeMahieu, Torres); Detroit 2 (Vierling, McKinstry, Torkelson; Báez, McKinstry, Torkelson).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
King430005612.96
Brito, W, 5-63⅓20023455.12
Peralta, H, 150000023.21
Holmes122212213.42
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Skubal, L, 3-3643229973.93
Vest100002103.63
Hill221110299.19

Inherited runners-scored – Peralta 1-0. HBP – Skubal (Torres). PB – Kelly (1).

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jacob Metz; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T – 2:21. A – 17,236 (41,083).

Philadelphia 12, L.A. Angels 7
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schanuel 1b512000.344
Ohtani dh503200.307
Drury 2b400012.266
Moustakas 3b500003.242
Rengifo ss-cf423200.258
O'Hoppe c300011.214
Moniak cf300001.281
Velazquez ss100000.177
Renfroe rf300010.237
Grichuk lf443100.165
Totals37711537
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf411111.188
Marsh lf000000.291
Turner ss512301.257
Castellanos rf511000.274
Cave rf000000.239
Harper dh422110.309
Bohm 1b322310.283
Realmuto c422100.251
Castro 2b200001.100
a-Stott ph-2b222200.297
Sosa 3b401002.256
Rojas cf310100.293
Totals3612131235
Los Angeles0111101027111
Philadelphia01100631x12133

a-singled for Castro in the 6th.

E – Grichuk (1), Lorenzen (1), Marsh (5), Turner (15). LOB – Los Angeles 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B – Grichuk 2 (4), Ohtani (25), Harper (25), Realmuto (27), Bohm (25). 3B – Turner (5). HR – Rengifo 2 (14), off Lorenzen; Grichuk (4), off Alvarado; Harper (14), off Anderson; Schwarber (37), off Anderson; Bohm (15), off Anderson; Stott (14), off Barría; Turner (18), off Barría. RBIs – Rengifo 2 (45), Ohtani 2 (94), Grichuk (8), Harper (53), Schwarber (85), Bohm 3 (82), Rojas (17), Turner 3 (57), Realmuto (51), Stott 2 (55). CS – Ohtani (6). S – Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Drury, Moustakas 2); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Castro 2). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 10; Philadelphia 4 for 9.

Runners moved up – Schanuel. GIDP – Renfroe, Rojas.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Drury, Rengifo, Schanuel); Philadelphia 1 (Turner, Castro, Bohm).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, L, 5-6576633785.58
Soriano22201223.31
Barría2⅓44401425.28
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lorenzen, W, 3-1684325884.22
Alvarado111101131.50
Domínguez10000073.89
Bellatti122211274.95

Inherited runners-scored – Soriano 1-1, Barría 1-0. IBB – off Anderson (Harper).

Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 2:35. A – 36,096 (42,901).

Texas 2, N.Y. Mets 1
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b300010.276
Seager ss400001.342
Lowe 1b301011.282
García rf400002.248
Garver dh221121.279
Grossman lf201010.232
1-Jankowski pr-lf101000.277
Duran 3b401100.285
Hedges c200002.100
a-Heim ph-c200001.267
Taveras cf301000.259
Totals3026258
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf401000.259
Lindor ss400001.251
McNeil rf402001.266
Alonso 1b300012.219
Alvarez c400002.213
Vientos dh412102.195
Mendick 2b401000.190
Araúz 3b300002.127
Locastro lf301001.167
Totals33171111
Texas000000101260
New York000000001170

a-pinch hit for Hedges in the 7th.

1-ran for Grossman in the 7th.

LOB – Texas 6, New York 6. 2B – Lowe (37). HR – Garver (13), off D.Smith; Vientos (3), off Chapman. RBIs – Garver (36), Duran (45), Vientos (11). SB – Jankowski (18).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (Taveras, García); New York 2 (Alvarez, Araúz). RISP – Texas 1 for 6; New York 0 for 4.

LIDP – Heim. GIDP – García, Duran, Nimmo.

DP – Texas 1 (Seager, Lowe, Semien, Lowe); New York 3 (Mendick, Lindor, Alonso; Mendick, Lindor, Alonso; Lindor, Alonso, Lindor).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heaney5⅓50017814.16
Stratton, W, 1-00000172.00
Burke, H, 11110002183.21
W.Smith, H, 710000074.15
Chapman, S, 2-511110192.57
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana630035963.26
D.Smith, L, 4-5111111204.05
Bickford1⅓21112247.36
Coonrod0000051.69

Inherited runners-scored – Stratton 2-0, Coonrod 2-0. WP – Bickford.

Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 2:25. A – 29,353 (42,136).

Tampa Bay 11, Miami 2
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b512000.327
B.Lowe 2b311001.230
a-H.Ramírez ph111100.300
Bethancourt c100000.228
Arozarena lf321221.261
Paredes 3b522401.259
J.Lowe dh523100.284
Bruján ss-2b311011.194
Siri cf501202.220
Raley rf301111.256
Pinto c302000.268
1-Basabe pr-ss110000.273
Totals3811151147
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b411000.350
c-Hampson ph000010.273
Soler rf301001.241
b-Sánchez ph-rf200000.260
Bell dh401000.275
Chisholm Jr. cf412202.248
Burger 3b401001.330
De La Cruz lf401001.256
Gurriel 1b400001.253
Stallings c401000.194
Berti ss402001.282
Totals37210217
Tampa Bay01000340311150
Miami1010000002101

a-singled for B.Lowe in the 7th. b-grounded out for Soler in the 7th. c-walked for Arraez in the 9th.

1-ran for Pinto in the 7th.

E – Chisholm Jr. (3). LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Miami 9. 2B – B.Lowe (12), Siri (11), Pinto (1), Stallings (10), Burger (7). HR – Arozarena (21), off Soriano; J.Lowe (18), off Soriano; Paredes (27), off López; Chisholm Jr. (13), off Civale. RBIs – Raley (46), Paredes 4 (84), Siri 2 (54), H.Ramírez (52), Arozarena 2 (74), J.Lowe (70), Chisholm Jr. 2 (31). CS – Arozarena (10). SF – Raley.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Raley 2, Paredes); Miami 6 (Sánchez, Bell, Soler, Gurriel 2, Stallings). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 12; Miami 2 for 13.

Runners moved up – Arozarena, Siri, Pinto, Díaz, Sánchez. GIDP – Basabe, Díaz.

DP – Miami 2 (Berti, Arraez, Gurriel; Arraez, Berti, Gurriel).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale, W, 2-1572205963.55
Stephenson, H, 5110001182.83
E.Ramírez210001296.20
Diekman110010322.91
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara, L, 6-125⅔744241104.23
Okert22201123.72
Soriano22200152.63
López243322439.26

Inherited runners-scored – Okert 1-0, Soriano 1-1. HBP – Alcantara (Bruján). WP – López.

Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T – 3:12. A – 10,338 (37,446).

Houston 6, Boston 2
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b500001.316
Bregman 3b523200.265
Alvarez dh513101.293
Tucker rf301010.294
J.Abreu 1b311110.237
Brantley lf400000.000
Diaz c310011.280
Dubón cf411200.274
Peña ss300010.256
Totals3569643
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Verdugo rf512000.277
Devers 3b401001.269
Turner dh400100.288
Yoshida lf400000.295
Duvall cf412101.276
Casas 1b201021.258
Story ss400001.194
McGuire c300012.293
Hamilton 2b300010.121
Totals3326246
Houston200012100692
Boston001001000261

E – Bregman (14), Diaz (5), Devers (17). LOB – Houston 6, Boston 8. 2B – Alvarez 2 (18), Dubón (23). HR – Bregman (22), off Bello; Alvarez (23), off Bello; Duvall (18), off France. RBIs – Bregman 2 (89), Alvarez (77), Dubón 2 (37), J.Abreu (62), Turner (86), Duvall (50). SB – Dubón (7). CS – Tucker (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (Peña, Brantley, Alvarez); Boston 3 (Verdugo, McGuire, Devers). RISP – Houston 2 for 9; Boston 0 for 6.

GIDP – Brantley, Yoshida.

DP – Houston 1 (Bregman, Peña, J.Abreu); Boston 1 (Casas, Story).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
France, W, 10-55⅔52213933.49
Montero, H, 91⅓10012285.24
Neris100000111.98
B.Abreu100021252.07
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bello, L, 10-84⅔43222823.57
Jacques121101146.00
Schreiber11110133.98
Winckowski221110363.04
Llovera100000154.91

Inherited runners-scored – Jacques 2-0, Schreiber 1-1. IBB – off Winckowski (Tucker).

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T – 2:57. A – 30,267 (37,755).

Washington 5, Toronto 4
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss501001.253
Thomas rf310012.280
Meneses dh411000.284
Ruiz c411300.259
Smith 1b411000.258
Kieboom 3b412201.273
Call lf000000.202
Alu lf-2b401001.250
Vargas 2b-3b300010.239
Young cf401001.100
Totals3558526
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf401010.258
Schneider 2b-3b512201.422
Guerrero Jr. 1b501100.267
Jansen c401011.226
Merrifield lf-2b411001.287
Kirk dh401000.247
Clement ss300001.400
b-Varsho ph-lf100000.221
Espinal 3b202000.222
a-Biggio ph-3b-ss121010.217
Kiermaier cf301011.268
Totals36411345
Washington020030000580
Toronto0010001114110

a-walked for Espinal in the 7th. b-flied out for Clement in the 8th.

LOB – Washington 5, Toronto 9. 2B – Espinal (9), Merrifield (24), Schneider (4), Kirk (9). HR – Kieboom (3), off Berríos; Ruiz (16), off Berríos; Schneider (6), off Gore. RBIs – Kieboom 2 (5), Ruiz 3 (55), Schneider 2 (14), Guerrero Jr. (79). SB – Abrams (38), Young (1), Biggio (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 2 (Meneses, Ruiz); Toronto 6 (Kirk, Springer, Jansen 2, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr.). RISP – Washington 1 for 4; Toronto 1 for 11.

Runners moved up – Meneses, Springer, Guerrero Jr.. GIDP – Kiermaier.

DP – Washington 2 (Abrams, Smith; Young, Ruiz, Young).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gore, W, 7-105611221064.28
Thompson1⅔11112235.40
Harvey, H, 161⅓21100262.77
Finnegan, S, 25-32121111202.91
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos, L, 9-10665522923.70
Francis320004491.74

Inherited runners-scored – Harvey 1-0. WP – Gore, Harvey.

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Paul Clemons.

T – 2:55. A – 39,722 (49,282).

Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 3
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss400001.241
Benintendi lf400000.272
Robert Jr. cf402000.270
Jiménez dh411000.273
Moncada 3b412001.248
Vaughn 1b402101.255
Colás rf400101.221
Sosa 2b313100.196
Lee c400001.063
Totals35310305
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rutschman c422110.275
Henderson ss411011.251
Santander dh502400.258
Mountcastle 1b502000.277
O'Hearn rf200000.298
a-Westburg ph-2b110010.258
Hays lf412000.281
Mullins cf410100.247
Urías 3b412001.253
Frazier 2b-rf201100.239
b-McKenna ph-rf222200.263
Totals37914932
Chicago0010000023100
Baltimore00001035x9140

a-flied out for O'Hearn in the 6th. b-singled for Frazier in the 7th.

LOB – Chicago 6, Baltimore 7. 2B – Santander (31), McKenna (7). HR – Sosa (5), off Kremer. RBIs – Sosa (12), Vaughn (66), Colás (16), Frazier (52), Santander 4 (77), Mullins (57), McKenna 2 (18), Rutschman (62). SB – Robert Jr. (17), McKenna 2 (5). S – Sosa.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Lee 2, Moncada); Baltimore 3 (Henderson, O'Hearn, Mountcastle). RISP – Chicago 2 for 8; Baltimore 5 for 11.

Runners moved up – Colás. LIDP – Lee. GIDP – Mountcastle.

DP – Chicago 1 (Sosa, Anderson, Vaughn); Baltimore 1 (Mullins, Mountcastle, Mullins).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scholtens5⅓61101913.97
Banks100000195.29
Bummer, L, 4-323321256.70
Shaw65510306.58
Ramsey0000024.09
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer661105934.20
Coulombe, W, 4-11⅔00000142.59
Cano, H, 290000051.56
Fujinami142200195.21

Inherited runners-scored – Banks 1-0, Shaw 1-0, Ramsey 2-0, Coulombe 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T – 3:05. A – 14,903 (45,971).

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf503001.270
Ramírez 3b512000.278
Calhoun 1b401110.274
Laureano cf501002.267
Giménez 2b510001.236
Brennan rf301110.256
Gonzalez dh400002.213
Naylor c412100.213
Arias ss311010.209
Totals38411336
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Julien 2b401010.285
Polanco 3b400010.252
Kepler rf402000.255
Correa ss400002.224
Wallner lf301000.234
Lewis dh411100.315
Vázquez c400001.220
Gallo 1b100011.176
a-Solano ph-1b200001.286
Taylor cf412101.228
Totals3427236
Cleveland0111001004111
Minnesota000100001270

a-struck out for Gallo in the 6th.

E – Ramírez (12). LOB – Cleveland 10, Minnesota 9. 2B – Arias (10), Calhoun (5), Ramírez (32), Kepler (19). HR – Naylor (7), off López; Lewis (9), off Gaddis; Taylor (20), off Clase. RBIs – Naylor (19), Calhoun (12), Brennan (35), Lewis (29), Taylor (45). SB – Giménez (22).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 6 (Giménez 2, Gonzalez, Kwan, Laureano 2); Minnesota 5 (Lewis 2, Polanco, Vázquez, Wallner). RISP – Cleveland 2 for 14; Minnesota 0 for 9.

Runners moved up – Calhoun, Laureano. GIDP – Correa.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Arias, Giménez, Calhoun).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williams100010303.46
Gaddis, W, 2-1341112714.85
Hentges, H, 12220004374.43
Stephan, H, 2210001082.83
Sandlin, H, 810000063.58
Clase, S, 35-44111100133.00
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
López, L, 9-7683335973.72
Pagán121100143.28
Sands210001243.20

HBP – Williams (Wallner). WP – Williams, López(2).

Umpires – Home, Derek Thomas; First, Jose Navas; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T – 2:46. A – 23,433 (38,544).

Chicago Cubs 1, Milwaukee 0
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf301011.282
Contreras dh401000.279
Canha 1b402001.268
Adames ss400002.216
Monasterio 3b301002.261
a-Frelick ph100001.247
Wiemer cf300002.210
b-Tellez ph100000.218
Caratini c301002.241
Turang 2b301000.222
Taylor rf300000.204
Totals32070111
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman cf301010.260
Hoerner 2b310000.278
Happ lf402002.243
Bellinger 1b400100.317
Swanson ss402000.248
Suzuki rf300012.265
Candelario 3b300002.284
Morel dh301002.250
Gomes c302000.270
Totals3018128
Milwaukee000000000070
Chicago10000000x180

a-struck out for Monasterio in the 9th. b-lined out for Wiemer in the 9th.

LOB – Milwaukee 6, Chicago 8. 2B – Happ (26). RBIs – Bellinger (76). CS – Yelich (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Monasterio 3); Chicago 3 (Swanson, Happ, Candelario). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 5; Chicago 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – Canha, Bellinger. LIDP – Hoerner. GIDP – Taylor, Suzuki.

DP – Milwaukee 2 (Monasterio, Turang, Canha; Monasterio); Chicago 1 (Candelario, Hoerner, Bellinger).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes, L, 9-77811271083.55
Uribe100001171.83
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele, W, 15-36600181112.69
Leiter Jr., H, 25100001102.70
Merryweather, H, 1411000183.38
Alzolay, S, 22-23100001112.59

HBP – Burnes (Hoerner). WP – Steele.

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T – 2:30. A – 33,294 (41,363).

St. Louis 6, San Diego 5 (10)
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 2b312110.276
Soto lf401011.260
Machado dh501002.249
Tatis Jr. rf401101.262
Bogaerts ss500000.257
Cooper 1b500002.296
Campusano c421111.281
Batten 3b424010.367
Azocar cf302201.259
Grisham cf100000.201
Totals38512548
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Palacios cf400001.259
Goldschmidt 1b312021.280
Gorman 2b401103.235
a-Edman ph101100.241
Arenado 3b400001.274
Contreras c432300.253
Burleson dh401002.242
O'Neill lf400001.231
Walker rf301100.258
Winn ss421001.162
Totals35696210
San Diego10020101005121
St. Louis0011010201691

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Gorman in the 10th.

E – Bogaerts (6), Contreras (8). LOB – San Diego 11, St. Louis 6. 2B – Batten 2 (2), Burleson (18). HR – Campusano (5), off Lawrence; Contreras (14), off Lugo; Contreras (15), off Suarez. RBIs – Tatis Jr. (67), Azocar 2 (5), Campusano (14), Kim (50), Gorman (68), Walker (36), Contreras 3 (54), Edman (39). SF – Tatis Jr., Kim, Walker. S – Azocar, Palacios.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 6 (Bogaerts 2, Soto, Grisham, Machado 2); St. Louis 2 (Winn, Arenado). RISP – San Diego 4 for 16; St. Louis 3 for 6.

Runners moved up – Palacios, Arenado. GIDP – Bogaerts.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Winn, Gorman, Goldschmidt).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lugo663216883.67
Barlow, H, 2100002124.50
Suarez, BS, 0-2122202255.51
Martinez10000074.04
Hader, L, 0-21101050.78
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson453243913.92
Lawrence3⅔52202594.97
King0000021.04
Romero, W, 4-1220003243.34

Inherited runners-scored – King 1-0. IBB – off Hader (Goldschmidt).

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 2:51. A – 36,851 (44,494).

Pittsburgh 6, Kansas City 3
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b411211.269
Reynolds lf501002.263
McCutchen dh400010.249
Joe 1b400012.250
Rivas 1b000000.208
Rodríguez c412000.245
Palacios rf310013.210
Peguero ss423301.248
Suwinski cf411001.204
Bae 2b401102.240
Totals36696412
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b400000.276
Witt Jr. ss411000.276
Perez 1b401002.246
Melendez dh411002.233
Velázquez rf311011.229
Waters cf400102.228
Fermin c402201.282
Massey 2b400000.220
Blanco lf200010.245
Totals3336328
Pittsburgh000000024690
Kansas City000100002361

E – Witt Jr. (10). LOB – Pittsburgh 7, Kansas City 5. 2B – Rodríguez (5), Fermin (10), Velázquez (1). 3B – Reynolds (5), Suwinski (1). HR – Hayes (11), off Hernández; Peguero (6), off Cruz. RBIs – Hayes 2 (52), Peguero 3 (20), Bae (23), Waters (27), Fermin 2 (32). SB – Blanco (17).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski, Joe 2, McCutchen); Kansas City 4 (Fermin 2, Garcia, Massey). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 6; Kansas City 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Waters. GIDP – Reynolds.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Garcia, Massey, Perez).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Selby200001184.97
Ortiz, W, 3-4531125815.08
Holderman, H, 2210000093.13
Bolton132202228.16
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ragans7300191081.73
Cox, H, 51110164.28
Hernández, L, 1-9, BS, 3-721100114.33
Cruz344313654.00
Davidson0000135.40

Inherited runners-scored – Hernández 1-1, Davidson 3-0.

Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 2:40. A – 11,233 (38,427).

Atlanta 3, Colorado 1
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf502000.335
Albies 2b502002.265
Riley 3b512000.275
Olson 1b501000.271
Ozuna dh412211.267
Rosario lf511000.262
Murphy c401100.273
Arcia ss301000.281
Harris II cf403001.290
Totals40315314
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh301010.291
Tovar ss400002.256
McMahon 3b400001.251
Díaz c401001.271
Jones lf300003.271
Goodman 1b311011.455
Castro 2b300101.259
Toglia rf300002.168
B.Doyle cf300001.188
Totals30131212
Atlanta0200100003150
Colorado010000000131

E – Castro (3). LOB – Atlanta 12, Colorado 5. 2B – Riley (25), Harris II (22). 3B – Rosario (3), Goodman (1). HR – Ozuna (30), off Lambert. RBIs – Ozuna 2 (73), Murphy (67), Castro (30). SB – Harris II (20).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 6 (Albies 3, Rosario 2, Riley); Colorado 1 (Castro). RISP – Atlanta 4 for 12; Colorado 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Acuña Jr., Castro. GIDP – Rosario.

DP – Colorado 1 (Castro, Tovar, Goodman).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton, W, 14-10631128973.29
Johnson, H, 4100002126.00
Minter, H, 15100001124.05
Iglesias, S, 26-28100001142.74
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lambert, L, 3-5593302874.95
Suter130001193.00
Hollowell220010275.71
Koch110001103.58

HBP – Lambert (Arcia), Morton (Jones). WP – Lambert.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Lance Barrett.

T – 2:36. A – 25,244 (50,144).

L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 1
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marte 2b401000.274
Perdomo 2b000000.271
Kennedy dh300002.091
a-Thomas ph-dh100000.246
Pham rf301011.242
Walker 1b100020.269
Peterson 1b100001.184
Gurriel Jr. lf400000.251
Longoria 3b401002.236
Carroll cf412101.281
Ahmed ss301011.225
Moreno c300011.283
Totals3116159
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b322110.314
Rosario 2b100000.239
Freeman 1b400000.337
Busch 1b100000.175
Smith c512100.271
Muncy 3b331011.205
Peralta dh413200.275
Heyward rf403200.261
Outman cf311100.254
Taylor lf313110.228
Rojas ss401102.224
Totals35916933
Arizona000010000161
Los Angeles31201200x9160

a-lined out for Kennedy in the 7th.

E – Ahmed (8). LOB – Arizona 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Peralta (18), Heyward (17), Muncy (14), Taylor 2 (12). HR – Carroll (23), off Kershaw; Betts (36), off McGough; Smith (17), off McGough. RBIs – Carroll (65), Peralta 2 (49), Heyward 2 (33), Rojas (24), Taylor (40), Outman (59), Betts (94), Smith (66). SB – Taylor (13). CS – Rojas (2). SF – Outman.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 4 (Thomas, Gurriel Jr., Kennedy, Carroll); Los Angeles 5 (Outman, Smith, Rojas 3). RISP – Arizona 0 for 6; Los Angeles 5 for 11.

Runners moved up – Marte, Freeman. GIDP – Marte, Moreno, Outman, Heyward.

DP – Arizona 3 (Marte, Ahmed, Walker; Carroll, Longoria, Carroll; Perdomo, Ahmed, Peterson); Los Angeles 2 (Betts, Freeman; Rosario, Rojas, Busch).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kelly, L, 10-65127731873.31
McGough122201204.50
Castro120001145.26
Herrera100000110.00
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw, W, 12-4531135792.48
Varland120021311.29
T.Miller210002204.50
González100001114.45

Inherited runners-scored – T.Miller 2-0. WP – Kershaw, Varland.

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Chris Guccione.

T – 2:30. A – 42,323 (56,000).

