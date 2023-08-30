Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Noda 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Gelof 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Brown rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .212 Rooker dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .245 Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Diaz 3b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .235 Ruiz cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Butler cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .218 a-Díaz ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Langeliers c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .208 Allen ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .210 Totals 35 3 9 3 0 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 2 1 .268 Suárez 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Hernández dh 3 1 1 0 0 2 .264 Raleigh c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .228 France 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Ford 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .229 Canzone rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Moore lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .232 Marlowe cf 3 0 0 1 1 2 .233 Caballero 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .231 b-Rojas ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .302 Totals 31 1 4 1 6 12

Oakland 120 000 000 3 9 1 Seattle 000 100 000 1 4 0

a-grounded out for Butler in the 9th. b-singled for Caballero in the 9th.

E – Gelof (3). LOB – Oakland 5, Seattle 10. 2B – Rooker (16), Crawford (28). HR – Brown (12), off Weaver; Langeliers (16), off Weaver. RBIs – Brown (43), Langeliers 2 (47), Marlowe (11).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Kemp, Allen); Seattle 5 (Suárez 2, Moore, Caballero 2). RISP – Oakland 0 for 2; Seattle 0 for 6.

GIDP – Noda, Raleigh.

DP – Oakland 1 (Gelof, Allen, Noda); Seattle 1 (Caballero, Crawford, France).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Waldichuk 4 1 1 1 5 3 91 5.92 Erceg 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 6.10 Newcomb, W, 1-0 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 4 29 0.00 Jiménez, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.91 Snead, H, 6 ⅓ 1 0 0 0 0 3 1.86 May, S, 15-18 1 2 0 0 0 3 23 4.14

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Weaver, L, 0-1 3⅔ 7 3 3 0 0 70 5.40 Campbell 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.41 Brash 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.54 Thornton 2 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.84 Saucedo 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.07

Inherited runners-scored – Erceg 1-0, Campbell 2-0. HBP – Erceg (Hernández). WP – Waldichuk.

Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, CB Bucknor.

T – 2:48. A – 44,280 (47,929).