Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

Oakland 10, Washington 6
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf423210.226
Brown rf-1b410012.219
Murphy c523501.258
Vogt dh501001.172
Garcia 1b411212.321
Pache cf000000.158
Machín 3b400010.213
Bride 2b412012.228
Stevenson cf-rf421011.180
Allen ss512101.212
Totals39101310610
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas lf422212.242
Meneses rf513200.348
Voit 1b500003.216
Cruz dh300101.233
Ruiz c401000.247
García 2b411101.288
Vargas 3b401001.315
Robles cf412001.222
Abrams ss311001.149
Totals366116110
Oakland10504000010130
Washington2201000106110

LOB – Oakland 8, Washington 7. 2B – Kemp 2 (21), Bride (4), Meneses 3 (6). HR – Garcia (1), off Fedde; Murphy (17), off Cishek; Thomas (14), off Irvin; García (5), off Pruitt. RBIs – Murphy 5 (58), Garcia 2 (6), Allen (12), Kemp 2 (31), Thomas 2 (42), Cruz (63), Meneses 2 (11), García (27). CS – Robles (2). SF – Cruz.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Machín, Brown 2); Washington 3 (Cruz 2, Voit). RISP – Oakland 5 for 12; Washington 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Voit. GIDP – Brown.

DP – Washington 1 (García, Vargas, Voit).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin, W, 7-115⅓955161053.35
Pruitt2⅔21102314.76
Snead00001106.09
Acevedo1⅔0000173.20
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fedde, L, 5-9296614765.29
Harvey1⅓10012272.62
Cishek1⅔24422334.64
Ramírez2⅔10010193.03
Arano1⅔00001104.61
McGee1⅔00011213.86

Inherited runners-scored – Pruitt 1-0, Snead 1-0, Harvey 2-2. HBP – Irvin 2 (Abrams,Cruz). PB – Ruiz (4).

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 3:24. A – 26,321 (41,339)

San Diego 4, San Francisco 3
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf512002.241
Soto rf300021.269
Machado 3b512100.304
Bell dh401102.193
Cronenworth 2b301011.242
Drury 1b400001.202
Kim ss411000.257
Grisham cf412201.195
Nola c400001.249
Totals3649439
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater cf000010.267
Yastrzemski cf400002.205
Flores 2b-1b412010.248
Mercedes 1b300000.233
a-Pederson ph-lf222200.262
Longoria dh501000.253
Davis 3b401001.278
Estrada lf-2b301112.260
Crawford ss300012.226
Wynns c300002.221
Wade Jr. rf300012.182
Totals34373511
San Diego000001300491
San Francisco000000012374

a-singled for Mercedes in the 8th.

E – L.García (3), Wynns (4), Crawford 2 (15), Davis (1). LOB – San Diego 9, San Francisco 10. 2B – Profar 2 (29), Machado (33), Davis (2). HR – Grisham (16), off Rogers; Pederson (20), off Martinez. RBIs – Bell (9), Grisham 2 (49), Machado (82), Estrada (50), Pederson 2 (52). CS – Slater (1), Drury (1).

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 5 (Drury 2, Bell 2, Profar); San Francisco 4 (Mercedes, Wynns 2, Crawford). RISP – San Diego 2 for 10; San Francisco 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Nola, Soto.

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell, W, 6-76⅔400381053.87
Hill00011132.82
L.García1⅓21001243.38
Martinez, S, 8-81⅔12211173.18
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, L, 11-85410171092.89
Young00010103.18
Rogers33100244.58
Alexander1⅓10002110.00
Leone1⅔10010174.11

Inherited runners-scored – L.García 1-0, Young 1-0, Alexander 1-0. HBP – Snell (Wynns).

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 3:35. A – 28,267 (41,915)

Cleveland 5, Baltimore 1
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf400002.265
Rutschman c400001.250
Santander dh300011.257
Urías 3b411000.246
Stowers lf300012.226
Hays rf300000.255
Mountcastle 1b100110.243
Odor 2b300000.197
Mateo ss200010.229
Totals2711146
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf301210.298
Rosario ss300102.282
Ramírez 3b411000.282
Naylor 1b411200.263
Gonzalez rf401001.290
Giménez 2b402001.304
Miller dh311010.241
Hedges c411001.184
Benson cf311001.152
Straw cf000000.199
Totals3259526
Baltimore010000000110
Cleveland00023000x591

E – Giménez (7). LOB – Baltimore 4, Cleveland 6. 2B – Kwan (21). HR – Naylor (16), off Watkins. RBIs – Mountcastle (66), Naylor 2 (61), Kwan 2 (37), Rosario (52). SB – Mullins (29). SF – Mountcastle, Rosario.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 1 (Urías); Cleveland 3 (Benson 2, Ramírez). RISP – Baltimore 0 for 2; Cleveland 2 for 5.

GIDP – Stowers.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Naylor).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Watkins, L, 4-5465503704.26
Vespi20000174.03
Garcia00010155.40
Akin2⅔10013322.78
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill, W, 11-56⅔11134923.50
Stephan1⅔00011162.32
Karinchak1⅔0000191.17
Clase1⅔00000161.15

Inherited runners-scored – Vespi 1-0, Garcia 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 2:37. A – 12,492 (34,788)

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 1
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar rf400000.240
Donovan 2b401003.296
Goldschmidt 1b300012.333
Arenado 3b401001.307
O'Neill cf400001.230
Pujols dh200000.275
Dickerson lf301000.283
Molina c300000.200
Edman ss311100.255
Totals3014117
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b322010.257
Fraley dh412101.244
K.Farmer ss402100.266
Solano 1b400001.319
Friedl lf401000.252
Senzel cf400001.240
Aquino rf400001.170
Lopez 3b313000.310
Romine c311200.184
Totals33511414
St. Louis001000000141
Cincinnati00401000x5110

E – Edman (5). LOB – St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 5. 2B – Fraley (6). HR – Edman (11), off Dunn; Romine (2), off Hudson. RBIs – Edman (47), Romine 2 (7), Fraley (18), K.Farmer (59).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (O'Neill, Molina); Cincinnati 2 (Friedl, Senzel). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 2; Cincinnati 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Solano. GIDP – O'Neill, Romine, Solano.

DP – St. Louis 3 (Edman, Donovan, Goldschmidt; Edman, Donovan, Goldschmidt; Donovan, Edman, Goldschmidt); Cincinnati 1 (K.Farmer, India, Solano).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hudson, L, 7-7495512754.43
Woodford3⅓20002492.16
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunn4⅔31104634.63
Law, W, 1-02⅔10001240.00
Kuhnel1⅔00000135.11
B.Farmer1⅔00000134.09
Díaz1⅔00012191.79

Inherited runners-scored – Woodford 1-0. HBP – Dunn (Pujols).

Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T – 2:33. A – 13,271 (42,319)

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Y.Díaz 3b312100.283
a-Choi ph-1b100001.235
Margot rf401110.301
Arozarena lf523101.267
Ramírez dh502101.327
Bethancourt 1b-3b501001.203
Mejía c501002.253
Chang 2b501001.247
Walls ss410012.174
Siri cf433201.259
Totals417146210
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 2b401001.255
Rojas ss400002.230
Anderson dh401000.238
Cooper 1b400002.257
Fortes c412000.236
Wendle 3b411001.256
Encarnación rf402200.216
Burdick cf201000.167
Williams lf201001.238
b-Bleday ph-lf100001.198
Totals3329208
Tampa Bay0020301017140
Miami000000200291

a-struck out for Y.Díaz in the 7th. b-struck out for Williams in the 7th.

E – Luzardo (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 10, Miami 5. 2B – Siri (7), Y.Díaz 2 (30), Mejía (17), Wendle (19), Encarnación (3). HR – Siri (2), off Sulser; Arozarena (18), off Nardi. RBIs – Siri 2 (8), Y.Díaz (48), Margot (33), Ramírez (47), Arozarena (70), Encarnación 2 (10). SB – Arozarena 2 (26). CS – Fortes (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 5 (Walls, Margot 2, Bethancourt 2); Miami 2 (Berti, Williams). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 16; Miami 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Margot. GIDP – Ramírez, Cooper.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Chang, Bethancourt); Miami 1 (Berti, Cooper).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan0000002.20
Armstrong3⅔300014810.80
Chargois, W, 2-01⅔10000180.00
Raley1⅔20002152.22
Cleavinger1⅓32201285.40
Adam0000281.20
Fairbanks1⅔00002161.84
Poche1⅔00000112.93
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo, L, 3-66⅔65324833.44
Sulser1⅔31102255.08
Fishman1⅔20001182.08
Nardi1⅔311032314.40

McClanahan pitched to 0 batters in the 0th

Inherited runners-scored – Adam 1-0. HBP – Adam (Burdick), Fishman (Choi).

Umpires – Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, John Libka.

T – 3:12. A – 7,386 (36,742)

Seattle 9, Detroit 3
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf411010.266
Winker lf500002.224
Haniger rf511101.261
Suárez 3b412101.229
1-Lamb pr-3b100000.200
France 1b433200.282
Santana dh311210.182
Frazier ss401101.244
Raleigh c311200.203
Toro 2b411001.181
Totals37911926
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf411102.252
Reyes rf400001.276
Báez ss300001.224
Short ss000100.000
H.Castro 1b400001.283
Cabrera dh302000.261
Clemens p100000.143
Carpenter lf412001.268
Candelario 3b401100.203
Barnhart c300010.214
W.Castro 2b411002.248
Totals3437318
Seattle0160200009111
Detroit000000021370

1-ran for Suárez in the 7th.

E – Frazier (7). LOB – Seattle 4, Detroit 6. 2B – Rodríguez (21), Cabrera (10). 3B – Greene (4), Carpenter (1). HR – France (16), off Manning; Raleigh (19), off Manning; Santana (8), off Norris. RBIs – France 2 (65), Raleigh 2 (45), Haniger (19), Suárez (73), Frazier (33), Santana 2 (22), Greene (29), Short (2), Candelario (40). SF – Raleigh, Short.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (Suárez, Toro 2); Detroit 2 (Greene 2). RISP – Seattle 4 for 8; Detroit 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Winker.

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby, W, 6-35⅔20015793.16
Flexen, S, 1-14⅔53303613.92
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manning, L, 1-22⅓77711673.79
Vest10001103.73
Cisnero1⅔00012191.46
Norris3⅔32202503.68
Foley1⅔00000112.76
Clemens1⅔0000080.00

Inherited runners-scored – Vest 3-2. WP – Vest.

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.

T – 2:53. A – 12,536 (41,083)

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Madrigal 2b401000.255
Contreras c211100.246
a-Rivas ph-1b201001.243
Happ lf300012.276
Suzuki rf402001.258
Reyes dh400002.277
Hoerner ss400002.289
Velázquez cf210012.203
Higgins 1b-c300011.221
Morel 3b412201.249
Totals32373312
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer dh300010.269
Guerrero Jr. 1b413200.283
Gurriel Jr. lf400000.292
Bichette ss311000.262
Chapman 3b311010.237
Hernández rf411302.260
Espinal 2b300010.265
Jansen c310001.219
Bradley Jr. cf300010.148
Totals3056543
Chicago000101100370
Toronto00001310x560

a-struck out for Contreras in the 6th.

LOB – Chicago 6, Toronto 7. 2B – Morel (15), Bichette (32). HR – Contreras (21), off Gausman; Morel (13), off Gausman; Hernández (19), off Little; Guerrero Jr. (27), off Rucker. RBIs – Contreras (54), Morel 2 (36), Guerrero Jr. 2 (80), Hernández 3 (62). CS – Suzuki (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Madrigal 2); Toronto 3 (Hernández 2, Gurriel Jr.). RISP – Chicago 1 for 2; Toronto 2 for 5.

GIDP – Contreras.

DP – Toronto 2 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Jansen, Espinal, Jansen).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stroman5⅔31121883.98
Little, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1233102240.50
Rucker1⅓11100194.57
Estrada1⅔00012170.00
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, W, 10-96⅔52219963.14
Phelps, H, 801121152.79
Bass, H, 41000031.46
Richards, H, 710002184.65
Romano, S, 28-321⅓00000162.15

Inherited runners-scored – Rucker 1-0, Bass 2-1, Romano 1-0. HBP – Stroman (Jansen), Little (Bichette), Romano (Velázquez). PB – Contreras (7).

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 3:03. A – 33,759 (53,506)

L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf311021.282
T.Turner ss500001.308
Freeman 1b411010.326
Muncy 3b410010.187
Gallo dh200102.196
a-Smith ph-dh100010.268
Lux 2b402310.296
Thompson lf402011.301
Bellinger cf400000.206
Barnes c311010.194
Totals3447485
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf512002.264
Marte rf412100.293
Lindor ss201010.265
Alonso 1b400003.271
Ruf dh301001.206
b-Naquin ph-dh100000.224
Canha lf411100.278
McNeil 2b401000.320
Escobar 3b402001.217
McCann c300003.185
c-Vogelbach ph100000.247
Totals353102110
Los Angeles003000100471
New York1011000003101

a-intentionally walked for Gallo in the 7th. b-grounded out for Ruf in the 8th. c-grounded out for McCann in the 9th.

E – Heaney (1), Walker (2). LOB – Los Angeles 12, New York 7. 2B – Betts (29), Thompson (12), Freeman (43). HR – Marte (15), off Heaney; Canha (11), off Heaney. RBIs – Gallo (8), Lux 3 (42), Marte (60), Canha (51). CS – Lindor (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Barnes 2, Thompson, T.Turner 2, Bellinger); New York 3 (Ruf, McCann, Alonso). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 11; New York 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Muncy. GIDP – Vogelbach.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Freeman).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heaney5⅔73208852.12
Hembree, W, 1-01⅔20001130.00
Vesia, H, 141⅔00011172.49
Phillips, H, 161⅔00000111.22
Reed, S, 0-01⅔100001311.37
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker5⅓53335923.45
Lugo00020163.14
Rodríguez, L, 0-421110135.17
Hunter00010152.40
Givens2⅔00010298.03

Inherited runners-scored – Lugo 1-0, Hunter 2-0. IBB – off Rodríguez (Smith). HBP – Heaney (Lindor), Walker (Gallo).

Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T – 3:12. A – 40,607 (41,922)

Colorado 3, Atlanta 2
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grichuk rf512001.277
J.Iglesias ss502000.307
Rodgers 2b512000.279
Cron dh511200.271
Díaz c401002.232
Montero 3b401100.248
McMahon 3b000000.248
Toglia 1b400000.000
Bouchard lf401001.091
Hampson cf301011.214
Totals39311315
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Swanson ss501101.288
Harris II cf501000.296
Riley 3b412011.288
Olson 1b300011.252
d'Arnaud c400002.264
Rosario lf301111.192
1-Heredia pr-lf000000.130
Contreras dh400002.267
Grissom 2b311011.324
Grossman rf401003.227
Totals35272412
Colorado0002100003112
Atlanta011000000272

1-ran for Rosario in the 8th.

E – J.Iglesias (8), Díaz (10), Fried (1), Grissom (1). LOB – Colorado 10, Atlanta 10. 2B – J.Iglesias (30), Montero (10), Swanson (29), Riley (36), Rosario (8). 3B – Rodgers (3). RBIs – Cron 2 (86), Montero (14), Swanson (77), Rosario (19). SB – Grissom (3), Harris II (16).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 5 (Cron, Toglia, Díaz 2, Bouchard); Atlanta 8 (Contreras, Rosario 3, Olson, Harris II 2, Grossman). RISP – Colorado 1 for 9; Atlanta 2 for 13.

Runners moved up – Montero, Toglia, Cron, d'Arnaud 2, Riley.

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ureña, W, 3-55⅔622261026.11
Lawrence, H, 32⅔10001204.39
Estévez, H, 91⅔00023313.59
Bard, S, 28-311⅔0000282.28
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fried, L, 12-55⅔73213912.56
Jackson1⅔1000060.00
Matzek1⅔10000193.06
Yates1⅔00001207.20
Lee1⅔20001282.61

Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T – 3:34. A – 34,237 (41,084)

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Cruz ss412212.206
Reynolds cf402012.256
Hayes 3b400011.245
Gamel dh300010.243
Castro 2b301112.255
Suwinski rf400001.197
Chavis 1b422101.244
Marcano lf210011.215
Delay c300002.240
Totals31474612
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich dh400002.261
Adames ss400001.231
Renfroe rf311011.255
Wong 2b312210.253
Hiura 1b401002.243
McCutchen lf401001.244
Peterson 3b201000.254
a-Urías ph-3b201000.219
Caratini c300001.205
Mitchell cf200002.222
b-Taylor ph-cf100000.221
Totals32272210
Pittsburgh001000111470
Milwaukee000200000270

a-singled for Peterson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Mitchell in the 7th.

LOB – Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 5. 2B – Cruz (7), Wong (21). HR – Chavis (14), off Bush; Wong (11), off Keller. RBIs – Cruz 2 (35), Chavis (42), Castro (10), Wong 2 (37). S – Marcano.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (Suwinski 2, Hayes); Milwaukee 2 (Mitchell, Hiura). RISP – Pittsburgh 3 for 8; Milwaukee 1 for 6.

GIDP – Suwinski, Hayes, Taylor, Urías.

DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Cruz, Castro, Chavis; Castro, Cruz, Chavis); Milwaukee 2 (Caratini, Hiura; Adames, Hiura).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller6⅔4222101054.43
Bañuelos, W, 1-11⅓10000204.58
De Jong, S, 1-2120000161.95
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander5⅔31116594.97
Milner, H, 81⅔00012214.03
Bush, BS, 2-61⅔11102164.50
Boxberger, L, 3-31⅔11130272.79
Strzelecki1⅔21112263.26

IBB – off Strzelecki (Reynolds). HBP – Alexander (Delay).

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 2:43. A – 24,764 (41,900)

Houston 4, Texas 2
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b522101.284
Peña ss513002.246
Bregman 3b210120.267
Tucker rf401010.261
Gurriel 1b300110.243
Mancini lf300011.205
Dubón cf000000.209
Vázquez c301110.333
Matijevic dh400002.186
McCormick cf-lf401002.238
Totals3348468
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b401001.238
Seager ss400000.255
Lowe 1b400001.298
García rf402001.258
Heim c400000.238
Taveras cf401003.296
Mathias dh300003.458
Duran 3b311101.243
Thompson lf312100.275
Totals33272010
Houston102000100480
Texas001010000271

E – Duran (8). LOB – Houston 9, Texas 4. 2B – Altuve (30). HR – Altuve (22), off Dunning; Thompson (1), off Valdez; Duran (5), off Valdez. RBIs – Bregman (77), Altuve (46), Vázquez (5), Gurriel (40), Thompson (7), Duran (23). SB – García (22). SF – Bregman.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (Matijevic 2, Tucker); Texas 2 (Taveras, Seager). RISP – Houston 2 for 8; Texas 0 for 2.

GIDP – Vázquez, Gurriel, Heim.

DP – Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Texas 2 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, W, 14-48⅔722081042.63
Neris, S, 3-61⅔00002153.48
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning, L, 3-75⅔73235954.16
Hearn1⅔11121245.17
Leclerc2⅔00011223.25
Moore1⅔0000181.95

Inherited runners-scored – Leclerc 3-1. WP – Valdez.

Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 2:56. A – 25,566 (40,300)

Minnesota 10, Boston 5
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf411111.294
Verdugo rf422110.284
Bogaerts ss402100.306
Devers 3b200112.290
Martinez dh300011.270
Story 2b400001.227
Cordero 1b400003.226
Hernández cf311010.217
McGuire c411001.385
Totals3257459
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 1b501102.319
Correa ss411110.274
Kepler rf320020.228
Miranda dh321011.274
Gordon 2b412601.276
Urshela 3b401002.268
Cave lf311110.212
Celestino cf310011.251
Sánchez c422101.217
Totals331091068
Boston000130100571
Minnesota21004102x1090

E – Verdugo (4). LOB – Boston 6, Minnesota 6. 2B – Bogaerts (33), Verdugo (34), Gordon (19), Miranda (17), Urshela (22). HR – Cave (3), off Crawford; Gordon (6), off Brasier; Sánchez (13), off Familia. RBIs – Devers (66), Pham (15), Bogaerts (55), Verdugo (61), Gordon 6 (30), Cave (10), Sánchez (45), Arraez (42), Correa (45). SF – Devers.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 4 (Verdugo, Martinez 2, Devers); Minnesota 3 (Miranda, Urshela, Gordon). RISP – Boston 2 for 8; Minnesota 4 for 8.

Runners moved up – Bogaerts. GIDP – Story.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Gordon, Correa, Arraez).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Crawford, L, 3-64⅓45445765.47
Brasier12201166.62
Familia1⅔11110204.05
Kelly1⅔0000190.00
Barnes1⅔32211286.04
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Archer4⅓54423744.52
Thielbar10010133.80
Fulmer, W, 2-11⅓00002133.46
Megill1⅔11112233.68
Jax, H, 161⅔0000183.45
Pagán1⅔00011214.94

Inherited runners-scored – Brasier 2-2, Thielbar 2-1, Fulmer 3-1. HBP – Brasier (Miranda). WP – Fulmer.

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Adam Beck; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.

T – 3:27. A – 19,909 (38,544)

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 7
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Taylor cf422311.264
Witt Jr. 3b511001.251
Perez c513300.241
O'Hearn dh511001.212
Dozier rf501002.246
Pratto 1b534301.209
Massey 2b411002.253
Isbel lf100011.213
a-Rooker ph000010.143
1-Waters pr-lf100001.250
Lopez ss400001.239
Totals399139311
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pollock cf411012.237
Vaughn lf500002.287
Abreu 1b522000.309
Jiménez dh523202.308
Sheets rf522500.258
Andrus ss401011.250
García 3b402001.213
Harrison 2b401001.244
Zavala c300002.277
Totals397127211
Kansas City0121121109130
Chicago0000401027120

a-walked for Isbel in the 6th.

1-ran for Rooker in the 6th.

LOB – Kansas City 6, Chicago 8. 2B – Perez (17), Witt Jr. (22), Massey (5), Pratto (9), Harrison (16). HR – Pratto 2 (6), off Giolito; Perez (19), off Giolito; Taylor (8), off Kelly; Sheets (11), off Singer; Jiménez (8), off Hernández; Sheets (12), off Barlow. RBIs – Pratto 3 (18), Perez 3 (63), Taylor 3 (38), Jiménez 2 (30), Sheets 5 (42). SB – Taylor (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 5 (Waters 2, Witt Jr. 2, O'Hearn); Chicago 4 (Harrison 2, Abreu, García). RISP – Kansas City 3 for 8; Chicago 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Sheets, Andrus. GIDP – O'Hearn.

DP – Chicago 1 (Andrus, Abreu).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer494414953.33
Cuas, W, 3-21⅓00012183.82
Hernández1⅔11101128.04
Coleman1⅔00002112.65
Barlow1⅔22202222.61
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, L, 10-85⅓65527895.27
Banks22210213.26
Lambert31100202.86
Diekman10002155.00
Kelly1⅔11100147.07
Ruiz1⅔00002164.44

Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-0, Lambert 3-2, Diekman 2-1. HBP – Singer (Zavala).

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 3:21. A – 17,130 (40,615)

Arizona 12, Philadelphia 3
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf300002.212
Maton lf-p100000.303
Hoskins 1b300012.247
Bohm 3b400000.289
Harper dh300001.317
Sosa lf100000.233
Stott ss300000.224
Segura 2b301001.278
Stubbs c210011.284
Vierling rf311000.232
Marsh cf312301.256
Totals2934328
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 3b411012.276
McCarthy dh512501.288
Marte 2b500001.250
Walker 1b423001.231
Varsho rf513000.241
Carroll lf522300.300
Thomas cf524201.248
C.Kelly c522001.225
Perdomo ss210200.190
Totals4012171217
Philadelphia000000030342
Arizona05031003x12170

E – Stubbs (3), Bohm (12). LOB – Philadelphia 1, Arizona 8. 2B – Walker (19), Thomas (15), Varsho (20), Carroll (2). 3B – McCarthy (2). HR – Marsh (1), off Ramirez; McCarthy (5), off Nola. RBIs – Marsh 3 (5), Carroll 3 (5), Thomas 2 (35), Perdomo 2 (33), McCarthy 5 (30). CS – Rojas (3). SF – Perdomo. S – Perdomo.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 0; Arizona 4 (Marte, Carroll 2, Rojas). RISP – Philadelphia 1 for 1; Arizona 6 for 16.

Runners moved up – Varsho, Perdomo 2. GIDP – Stubbs, Bohm.

DP – Arizona 2 (Marte, Perdomo, Walker; Perdomo, Walker).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, L, 9-114⅔108805833.43
Coonrod1⅔11011190.00
Brogdon1⅔10001152.81
Robertson1⅔10000191.54
Maton1⅔433002227.00
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, W, 10-27⅔20017882.53
Ramirez1⅔23311235.22
Melancon1⅔0000065.11

HBP – Nola (Walker). WP – Nola.

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T – 2:59. A – 16,873 (48,686)

N.Y. Yankees 7, L.A. Angels 4
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 2b421011.271
Benintendi lf522100.248
Judge cf523301.297
Stanton dh501001.223
Rizzo 1b211120.225
Donaldson 3b400002.222
Cabrera rf400000.240
Kiner-Falefa ss401001.263
Higashioka c400000.191
Totals3779536
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Fletcher 2b-ss400001.272
Trout cf400000.271
Ohtani dh412002.269
Rengifo 3b-2b401001.268
Ward rf401101.259
Ford 1b322100.364
b-Duffy ph100000.257
Stassi c311201.191
Sierra lf300002.184
Velazquez ss200001.195
a-Thaiss ph-3b100001.250
Totals33474010
New York112300000790
Los Angeles020010001471

a-struck out for Velazquez in the 8th. b-lined out for Ford in the 9th.

E – Rengifo (12). LOB – New York 6, Los Angeles 2. 2B – Ohtani (20). HR – Benintendi (2), off Mayers; Rizzo (30), off Mayers; Judge (51), off Mayers; Stassi (8), off Taillon; Ford (2), off Luetge. RBIs – Benintendi (12), Rizzo (71), Judge 3 (113), Stassi 2 (26), Ford (2), Ward (47). CS – Ohtani (9).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Cabrera); Los Angeles 0. RISP – New York 1 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 2.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon2⅔22202333.97
Weissert, W, 1-02⅔00002216.23
Luetge11102182.68
Trivino1⅔10000100.82
Marinaccio1⅓10001251.85
Loáisiga1⅓00003175.29
Peralta21100142.72
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mayers, L, 1-14⅔87524895.17
Toussaint5⅔10012614.94

Inherited runners-scored – Marinaccio 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 2:59. A – 42,684 (45,517)

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette