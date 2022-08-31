Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Y.Díaz 3b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .283 a-Choi ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Margot rf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .301 Arozarena lf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .267 Ramírez dh 5 0 2 1 0 1 .327 Bethancourt 1b-3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .203 Mejía c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .253 Chang 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .247 Walls ss 4 1 0 0 1 2 .174 Siri cf 4 3 3 2 0 1 .259 Totals 41 7 14 6 2 10

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Berti 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Anderson dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238 Cooper 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Fortes c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .236 Wendle 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .256 Encarnación rf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .216 Burdick cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .167 Williams lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .238 b-Bleday ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .198 Totals 33 2 9 2 0 8

Tampa Bay 002 030 101 7 14 0 Miami 000 000 200 2 9 1

a-struck out for Y.Díaz in the 7th. b-struck out for Williams in the 7th.

E – Luzardo (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 10, Miami 5. 2B – Siri (7), Y.Díaz 2 (30), Mejía (17), Wendle (19), Encarnación (3). HR – Siri (2), off Sulser; Arozarena (18), off Nardi. RBIs – Siri 2 (8), Y.Díaz (48), Margot (33), Ramírez (47), Arozarena (70), Encarnación 2 (10). SB – Arozarena 2 (26). CS – Fortes (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 5 (Walls, Margot 2, Bethancourt 2); Miami 2 (Berti, Williams). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 16; Miami 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Margot. GIDP – Ramírez, Cooper.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Chang, Bethancourt); Miami 1 (Berti, Cooper).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClanahan ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.20 Armstrong 3⅔ 3 0 0 0 1 48 10.80 Chargois, W, 2-0 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 18 0.00 Raley 1⅔ 2 0 0 0 2 15 2.22 Cleavinger 1⅓ 3 2 2 0 1 28 5.40 Adam 0 0 0 0 2 8 1.20 Fairbanks 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.84 Poche 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.93

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Luzardo, L, 3-6 6⅔ 6 5 3 2 4 83 3.44 Sulser 1⅔ 3 1 1 0 2 25 5.08 Fishman 1⅔ 2 0 0 0 1 18 2.08 Nardi 1⅔ 3 1 1 0 3 23 14.40

McClanahan pitched to 0 batters in the 0th

Inherited runners-scored – Adam 1-0. HBP – Adam (Burdick), Fishman (Choi).

Umpires – Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, John Libka.

T – 3:12. A – 7,386 (36,742)