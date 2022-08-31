Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
Oakland 10, Washington 6
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.226
|Brown rf-1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.219
|Murphy c
|5
|2
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.258
|Vogt dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Garcia 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.321
|Pache cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Machín 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Bride 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.228
|Stevenson cf-rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.180
|Allen ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.212
|Totals
|39
|10
|13
|10
|6
|10
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.242
|Meneses rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.348
|Voit 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|García 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Abrams ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.149
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|1
|10
|Oakland
|105
|040
|000
|10
|13
|0
|Washington
|220
|100
|010
|6
|11
|0
LOB – Oakland 8, Washington 7. 2B – Kemp 2 (21), Bride (4), Meneses 3 (6). HR – Garcia (1), off Fedde; Murphy (17), off Cishek; Thomas (14), off Irvin; García (5), off Pruitt. RBIs – Murphy 5 (58), Garcia 2 (6), Allen (12), Kemp 2 (31), Thomas 2 (42), Cruz (63), Meneses 2 (11), García (27). CS – Robles (2). SF – Cruz.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Machín, Brown 2); Washington 3 (Cruz 2, Voit). RISP – Oakland 5 for 12; Washington 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Voit. GIDP – Brown.
DP – Washington 1 (García, Vargas, Voit).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, W, 7-11
|5⅓
|9
|5
|5
|1
|6
|105
|3.35
|Pruitt
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|31
|4.76
|Snead
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.09
|Acevedo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.20
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde, L, 5-9
|2
|9
|6
|6
|1
|4
|76
|5.29
|Harvey
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|2.62
|Cishek
|1⅔
|2
|4
|4
|2
|2
|33
|4.64
|Ramírez
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|3.03
|Arano
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.61
|McGee
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored – Pruitt 1-0, Snead 1-0, Harvey 2-2. HBP – Irvin 2 (Abrams,Cruz). PB – Ruiz (4).
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.
T – 3:24. A – 26,321 (41,339)
San Diego 4, San Francisco 3
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.269
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.193
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Drury 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Kim ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.195
|Nola c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|3
|9
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Flores 2b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Mercedes 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|a-Pederson ph-lf
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Longoria dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Estrada lf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.260
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.226
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Wade Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.182
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|5
|11
|San Diego
|000
|001
|300
|4
|9
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|012
|3
|7
|4
a-singled for Mercedes in the 8th.
E – L.García (3), Wynns (4), Crawford 2 (15), Davis (1). LOB – San Diego 9, San Francisco 10. 2B – Profar 2 (29), Machado (33), Davis (2). HR – Grisham (16), off Rogers; Pederson (20), off Martinez. RBIs – Bell (9), Grisham 2 (49), Machado (82), Estrada (50), Pederson 2 (52). CS – Slater (1), Drury (1).
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 5 (Drury 2, Bell 2, Profar); San Francisco 4 (Mercedes, Wynns 2, Crawford). RISP – San Diego 2 for 10; San Francisco 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Nola, Soto.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 6-7
|6⅔
|4
|0
|0
|3
|8
|105
|3.87
|Hill
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.82
|L.García
|1⅓
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|24
|3.38
|Martinez, S, 8-8
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|17
|3.18
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, L, 11-8
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1
|7
|109
|2.89
|Young
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|3.18
|Rogers
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|24
|4.58
|Alexander
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|Leone
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|4.11
Inherited runners-scored – L.García 1-0, Young 1-0, Alexander 1-0. HBP – Snell (Wynns).
Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, John Tumpane.
T – 3:35. A – 28,267 (41,915)
Cleveland 5, Baltimore 1
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Santander dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Stowers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.226
|Hays rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Mountcastle 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.243
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Totals
|27
|1
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.298
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.282
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Naylor 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Miller dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Benson cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|Straw cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|2
|6
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|000
|1
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|230
|00x
|5
|9
|1
E – Giménez (7). LOB – Baltimore 4, Cleveland 6. 2B – Kwan (21). HR – Naylor (16), off Watkins. RBIs – Mountcastle (66), Naylor 2 (61), Kwan 2 (37), Rosario (52). SB – Mullins (29). SF – Mountcastle, Rosario.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 1 (Urías); Cleveland 3 (Benson 2, Ramírez). RISP – Baltimore 0 for 2; Cleveland 2 for 5.
GIDP – Stowers.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Naylor).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Watkins, L, 4-5
|4
|6
|5
|5
|0
|3
|70
|4.26
|Vespi
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.03
|Garcia
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|5.40
|Akin
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|32
|2.78
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, W, 11-5
|6⅔
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|92
|3.50
|Stephan
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.32
|Karinchak
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.17
|Clase
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.15
Inherited runners-scored – Vespi 1-0, Garcia 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 2:37. A – 12,492 (34,788)
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 1
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Donovan 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.296
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|O'Neill cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Pujols dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Edman ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|1
|7
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Fraley dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Solano 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Friedl lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|Lopez 3b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Romine c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.184
|Totals
|33
|5
|11
|4
|1
|4
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|000
|1
|4
|1
|Cincinnati
|004
|010
|00x
|5
|11
|0
E – Edman (5). LOB – St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 5. 2B – Fraley (6). HR – Edman (11), off Dunn; Romine (2), off Hudson. RBIs – Edman (47), Romine 2 (7), Fraley (18), K.Farmer (59).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (O'Neill, Molina); Cincinnati 2 (Friedl, Senzel). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 2; Cincinnati 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Solano. GIDP – O'Neill, Romine, Solano.
DP – St. Louis 3 (Edman, Donovan, Goldschmidt; Edman, Donovan, Goldschmidt; Donovan, Edman, Goldschmidt); Cincinnati 1 (K.Farmer, India, Solano).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson, L, 7-7
|4
|9
|5
|5
|1
|2
|75
|4.43
|Woodford
|3⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|2.16
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunn
|4⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|63
|4.63
|Law, W, 1-0
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|0.00
|Kuhnel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.11
|B.Farmer
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.09
|Díaz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|1.79
Inherited runners-scored – Woodford 1-0. HBP – Dunn (Pujols).
Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T – 2:33. A – 13,271 (42,319)
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Y.Díaz 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|a-Choi ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.301
|Arozarena lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Ramírez dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.327
|Bethancourt 1b-3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Mejía c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Chang 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Walls ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.174
|Siri cf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|Totals
|41
|7
|14
|6
|2
|10
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Anderson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Fortes c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Wendle 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Encarnación rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.216
|Burdick cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Williams lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|b-Bleday ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|2
|0
|8
|Tampa Bay
|002
|030
|101
|7
|14
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|200
|2
|9
|1
a-struck out for Y.Díaz in the 7th. b-struck out for Williams in the 7th.
E – Luzardo (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 10, Miami 5. 2B – Siri (7), Y.Díaz 2 (30), Mejía (17), Wendle (19), Encarnación (3). HR – Siri (2), off Sulser; Arozarena (18), off Nardi. RBIs – Siri 2 (8), Y.Díaz (48), Margot (33), Ramírez (47), Arozarena (70), Encarnación 2 (10). SB – Arozarena 2 (26). CS – Fortes (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 5 (Walls, Margot 2, Bethancourt 2); Miami 2 (Berti, Williams). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 16; Miami 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Margot. GIDP – Ramírez, Cooper.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Chang, Bethancourt); Miami 1 (Berti, Cooper).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.20
|Armstrong
|3⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|48
|10.80
|Chargois, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.00
|Raley
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.22
|Cleavinger
|1⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|28
|5.40
|Adam
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1.20
|Fairbanks
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.84
|Poche
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.93
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo, L, 3-6
|6⅔
|6
|5
|3
|2
|4
|83
|3.44
|Sulser
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|5.08
|Fishman
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.08
|Nardi
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|23
|14.40
McClanahan pitched to 0 batters in the 0th
Inherited runners-scored – Adam 1-0. HBP – Adam (Burdick), Fishman (Choi).
Umpires – Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, John Libka.
T – 3:12. A – 7,386 (36,742)
Seattle 9, Detroit 3
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Winker lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Haniger rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|1-Lamb pr-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|France 1b
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.282
|Santana dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.182
|Frazier ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Raleigh c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.203
|Toro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Totals
|37
|9
|11
|9
|2
|6
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.252
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Short ss
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Clemens p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Carpenter lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.203
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|1
|8
|Seattle
|016
|020
|000
|9
|11
|1
|Detroit
|000
|000
|021
|3
|7
|0
1-ran for Suárez in the 7th.
E – Frazier (7). LOB – Seattle 4, Detroit 6. 2B – Rodríguez (21), Cabrera (10). 3B – Greene (4), Carpenter (1). HR – France (16), off Manning; Raleigh (19), off Manning; Santana (8), off Norris. RBIs – France 2 (65), Raleigh 2 (45), Haniger (19), Suárez (73), Frazier (33), Santana 2 (22), Greene (29), Short (2), Candelario (40). SF – Raleigh, Short.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (Suárez, Toro 2); Detroit 2 (Greene 2). RISP – Seattle 4 for 8; Detroit 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Winker.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby, W, 6-3
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|79
|3.16
|Flexen, S, 1-1
|4⅔
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|61
|3.92
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manning, L, 1-2
|2⅓
|7
|7
|7
|1
|1
|67
|3.79
|Vest
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.73
|Cisnero
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|1.46
|Norris
|3⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|50
|3.68
|Foley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.76
|Clemens
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Vest 3-2. WP – Vest.
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.
T – 2:53. A – 12,536 (41,083)
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Contreras c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|a-Rivas ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Velázquez cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.203
|Higgins 1b-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Morel 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.249
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|3
|12
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.283
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.260
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.148
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|4
|3
|Chicago
|000
|101
|100
|3
|7
|0
|Toronto
|000
|013
|10x
|5
|6
|0
a-struck out for Contreras in the 6th.
LOB – Chicago 6, Toronto 7. 2B – Morel (15), Bichette (32). HR – Contreras (21), off Gausman; Morel (13), off Gausman; Hernández (19), off Little; Guerrero Jr. (27), off Rucker. RBIs – Contreras (54), Morel 2 (36), Guerrero Jr. 2 (80), Hernández 3 (62). CS – Suzuki (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Madrigal 2); Toronto 3 (Hernández 2, Gurriel Jr.). RISP – Chicago 1 for 2; Toronto 2 for 5.
GIDP – Contreras.
DP – Toronto 2 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Jansen, Espinal, Jansen).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|88
|3.98
|Little, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|22
|40.50
|Rucker
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|4.57
|Estrada
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|0.00
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 10-9
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|96
|3.14
|Phelps, H, 8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|15
|2.79
|Bass, H, 4
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.46
|Richards, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.65
|Romano, S, 28-32
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.15
Inherited runners-scored – Rucker 1-0, Bass 2-1, Romano 1-0. HBP – Stroman (Jansen), Little (Bichette), Romano (Velázquez). PB – Contreras (7).
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 3:03. A – 33,759 (53,506)
L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.282
|T.Turner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.326
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.187
|Gallo dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.196
|a-Smith ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.296
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.301
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Barnes c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|8
|5
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Lindor ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.271
|Ruf dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|b-Naquin ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.185
|c-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|2
|1
|10
|Los Angeles
|003
|000
|100
|4
|7
|1
|New York
|101
|100
|000
|3
|10
|1
a-intentionally walked for Gallo in the 7th. b-grounded out for Ruf in the 8th. c-grounded out for McCann in the 9th.
E – Heaney (1), Walker (2). LOB – Los Angeles 12, New York 7. 2B – Betts (29), Thompson (12), Freeman (43). HR – Marte (15), off Heaney; Canha (11), off Heaney. RBIs – Gallo (8), Lux 3 (42), Marte (60), Canha (51). CS – Lindor (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Barnes 2, Thompson, T.Turner 2, Bellinger); New York 3 (Ruf, McCann, Alonso). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 11; New York 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Muncy. GIDP – Vogelbach.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|5⅔
|7
|3
|2
|0
|8
|85
|2.12
|Hembree, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Vesia, H, 14
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.49
|Phillips, H, 16
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.22
|Reed, S, 0-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|11.37
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|5⅓
|5
|3
|3
|3
|5
|92
|3.45
|Lugo
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|3.14
|Rodríguez, L, 0-4
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|5.17
|Hunter
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.40
|Givens
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|8.03
Inherited runners-scored – Lugo 1-0, Hunter 2-0. IBB – off Rodríguez (Smith). HBP – Heaney (Lindor), Walker (Gallo).
Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T – 3:12. A – 40,607 (41,922)
Colorado 3, Atlanta 2
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grichuk rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|J.Iglesias ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Cron dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Montero 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|McMahon 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Toglia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bouchard lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Hampson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Totals
|39
|3
|11
|3
|1
|5
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Harris II cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.192
|1-Heredia pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Grissom 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.324
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Totals
|35
|2
|7
|2
|4
|12
|Colorado
|000
|210
|000
|3
|11
|2
|Atlanta
|011
|000
|000
|2
|7
|2
1-ran for Rosario in the 8th.
E – J.Iglesias (8), Díaz (10), Fried (1), Grissom (1). LOB – Colorado 10, Atlanta 10. 2B – J.Iglesias (30), Montero (10), Swanson (29), Riley (36), Rosario (8). 3B – Rodgers (3). RBIs – Cron 2 (86), Montero (14), Swanson (77), Rosario (19). SB – Grissom (3), Harris II (16).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 5 (Cron, Toglia, Díaz 2, Bouchard); Atlanta 8 (Contreras, Rosario 3, Olson, Harris II 2, Grossman). RISP – Colorado 1 for 9; Atlanta 2 for 13.
Runners moved up – Montero, Toglia, Cron, d'Arnaud 2, Riley.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña, W, 3-5
|5⅔
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|102
|6.11
|Lawrence, H, 3
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.39
|Estévez, H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|31
|3.59
|Bard, S, 28-31
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|2.28
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, L, 12-5
|5⅔
|7
|3
|2
|1
|3
|91
|2.56
|Jackson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Matzek
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.06
|Yates
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|7.20
|Lee
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|2.61
Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T – 3:34. A – 34,237 (41,084)
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cruz ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.206
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Gamel dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.255
|Suwinski rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Chavis 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Marcano lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|6
|12
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.253
|Hiura 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Peterson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|a-Urías ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Mitchell cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|b-Taylor ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|2
|10
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|111
|4
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|200
|000
|2
|7
|0
a-singled for Peterson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Mitchell in the 7th.
LOB – Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 5. 2B – Cruz (7), Wong (21). HR – Chavis (14), off Bush; Wong (11), off Keller. RBIs – Cruz 2 (35), Chavis (42), Castro (10), Wong 2 (37). S – Marcano.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (Suwinski 2, Hayes); Milwaukee 2 (Mitchell, Hiura). RISP – Pittsburgh 3 for 8; Milwaukee 1 for 6.
GIDP – Suwinski, Hayes, Taylor, Urías.
DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Cruz, Castro, Chavis; Castro, Cruz, Chavis); Milwaukee 2 (Caratini, Hiura; Adames, Hiura).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|2
|10
|105
|4.43
|Bañuelos, W, 1-1
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|4.58
|De Jong, S, 1-2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.95
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|59
|4.97
|Milner, H, 8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|4.03
|Bush, BS, 2-6
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|4.50
|Boxberger, L, 3-3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|27
|2.79
|Strzelecki
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|3.26
IBB – off Strzelecki (Reynolds). HBP – Alexander (Delay).
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 2:43. A – 24,764 (41,900)
Houston 4, Texas 2
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Peña ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.267
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.243
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Matijevic dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|McCormick cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|6
|8
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|García rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.296
|Mathias dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.458
|Duran 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Thompson lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|0
|10
|Houston
|102
|000
|100
|4
|8
|0
|Texas
|001
|010
|000
|2
|7
|1
E – Duran (8). LOB – Houston 9, Texas 4. 2B – Altuve (30). HR – Altuve (22), off Dunning; Thompson (1), off Valdez; Duran (5), off Valdez. RBIs – Bregman (77), Altuve (46), Vázquez (5), Gurriel (40), Thompson (7), Duran (23). SB – García (22). SF – Bregman.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (Matijevic 2, Tucker); Texas 2 (Taveras, Seager). RISP – Houston 2 for 8; Texas 0 for 2.
GIDP – Vázquez, Gurriel, Heim.
DP – Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Texas 2 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 14-4
|8⅔
|7
|2
|2
|0
|8
|104
|2.63
|Neris, S, 3-6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.48
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning, L, 3-7
|5⅔
|7
|3
|2
|3
|5
|95
|4.16
|Hearn
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|24
|5.17
|Leclerc
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.25
|Moore
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.95
Inherited runners-scored – Leclerc 3-1. WP – Valdez.
Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T – 2:56. A – 25,566 (40,300)
Minnesota 10, Boston 5
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.294
|Verdugo rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.284
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Devers 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.290
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Cordero 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Hernández cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.385
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|4
|5
|9
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.319
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Kepler rf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.228
|Miranda dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|2
|6
|0
|1
|.276
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Cave lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.212
|Celestino cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Sánchez c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Totals
|33
|10
|9
|10
|6
|8
|Boston
|000
|130
|100
|5
|7
|1
|Minnesota
|210
|041
|02x
|10
|9
|0
E – Verdugo (4). LOB – Boston 6, Minnesota 6. 2B – Bogaerts (33), Verdugo (34), Gordon (19), Miranda (17), Urshela (22). HR – Cave (3), off Crawford; Gordon (6), off Brasier; Sánchez (13), off Familia. RBIs – Devers (66), Pham (15), Bogaerts (55), Verdugo (61), Gordon 6 (30), Cave (10), Sánchez (45), Arraez (42), Correa (45). SF – Devers.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 4 (Verdugo, Martinez 2, Devers); Minnesota 3 (Miranda, Urshela, Gordon). RISP – Boston 2 for 8; Minnesota 4 for 8.
Runners moved up – Bogaerts. GIDP – Story.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Gordon, Correa, Arraez).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford, L, 3-6
|4⅓
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|76
|5.47
|Brasier
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|6.62
|Familia
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|4.05
|Kelly
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Barnes
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|28
|6.04
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer
|4⅓
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|74
|4.52
|Thielbar
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.80
|Fulmer, W, 2-1
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.46
|Megill
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|3.68
|Jax, H, 16
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.45
|Pagán
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|4.94
Inherited runners-scored – Brasier 2-2, Thielbar 2-1, Fulmer 3-1. HBP – Brasier (Miranda). WP – Fulmer.
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Adam Beck; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.
T – 3:27. A – 19,909 (38,544)
Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 7
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.264
|Witt Jr. 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Perez c
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.241
|O'Hearn dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Dozier rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Pratto 1b
|5
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
|.209
|Massey 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Isbel lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|a-Rooker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|1-Waters pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Totals
|39
|9
|13
|9
|3
|11
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pollock cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Vaughn lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Abreu 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Jiménez dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.308
|Sheets rf
|5
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.258
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|García 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Totals
|39
|7
|12
|7
|2
|11
|Kansas City
|012
|112
|110
|9
|13
|0
|Chicago
|000
|040
|102
|7
|12
|0
a-walked for Isbel in the 6th.
1-ran for Rooker in the 6th.
LOB – Kansas City 6, Chicago 8. 2B – Perez (17), Witt Jr. (22), Massey (5), Pratto (9), Harrison (16). HR – Pratto 2 (6), off Giolito; Perez (19), off Giolito; Taylor (8), off Kelly; Sheets (11), off Singer; Jiménez (8), off Hernández; Sheets (12), off Barlow. RBIs – Pratto 3 (18), Perez 3 (63), Taylor 3 (38), Jiménez 2 (30), Sheets 5 (42). SB – Taylor (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 5 (Waters 2, Witt Jr. 2, O'Hearn); Chicago 4 (Harrison 2, Abreu, García). RISP – Kansas City 3 for 8; Chicago 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Sheets, Andrus. GIDP – O'Hearn.
DP – Chicago 1 (Andrus, Abreu).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|4
|9
|4
|4
|1
|4
|95
|3.33
|Cuas, W, 3-2
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.82
|Hernández
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|8.04
|Coleman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.65
|Barlow
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|22
|2.61
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, L, 10-8
|5⅓
|6
|5
|5
|2
|7
|89
|5.27
|Banks
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|21
|3.26
|Lambert
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|2.86
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.00
|Kelly
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|7.07
|Ruiz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.44
Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-0, Lambert 3-2, Diekman 2-1. HBP – Singer (Zavala).
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 3:21. A – 17,130 (40,615)
Arizona 12, Philadelphia 3
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Maton lf-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Sosa lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Stubbs c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Vierling rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Marsh cf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.256
|Totals
|29
|3
|4
|3
|2
|8
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|McCarthy dh
|5
|1
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.288
|Marte 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Walker 1b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Varsho rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Carroll lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.300
|Thomas cf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.248
|C.Kelly c
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Perdomo ss
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.190
|Totals
|40
|12
|17
|12
|1
|7
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|030
|3
|4
|2
|Arizona
|050
|310
|03x
|12
|17
|0
E – Stubbs (3), Bohm (12). LOB – Philadelphia 1, Arizona 8. 2B – Walker (19), Thomas (15), Varsho (20), Carroll (2). 3B – McCarthy (2). HR – Marsh (1), off Ramirez; McCarthy (5), off Nola. RBIs – Marsh 3 (5), Carroll 3 (5), Thomas 2 (35), Perdomo 2 (33), McCarthy 5 (30). CS – Rojas (3). SF – Perdomo. S – Perdomo.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 0; Arizona 4 (Marte, Carroll 2, Rojas). RISP – Philadelphia 1 for 1; Arizona 6 for 16.
Runners moved up – Varsho, Perdomo 2. GIDP – Stubbs, Bohm.
DP – Arizona 2 (Marte, Perdomo, Walker; Perdomo, Walker).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 9-11
|4⅔
|10
|8
|8
|0
|5
|83
|3.43
|Coonrod
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
|Brogdon
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.81
|Robertson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|1.54
|Maton
|1⅔
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|22
|27.00
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 10-2
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|88
|2.53
|Ramirez
|1⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|23
|5.22
|Melancon
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.11
HBP – Nola (Walker). WP – Nola.
Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T – 2:59. A – 16,873 (48,686)
N.Y. Yankees 7, L.A. Angels 4
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Benintendi lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Judge cf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.297
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.225
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Cabrera rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Totals
|37
|7
|9
|5
|3
|6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Rengifo 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Ford 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.364
|b-Duffy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.191
|Sierra lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|a-Thaiss ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|0
|10
|New York
|112
|300
|000
|7
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|020
|010
|001
|4
|7
|1
a-struck out for Velazquez in the 8th. b-lined out for Ford in the 9th.
E – Rengifo (12). LOB – New York 6, Los Angeles 2. 2B – Ohtani (20). HR – Benintendi (2), off Mayers; Rizzo (30), off Mayers; Judge (51), off Mayers; Stassi (8), off Taillon; Ford (2), off Luetge. RBIs – Benintendi (12), Rizzo (71), Judge 3 (113), Stassi 2 (26), Ford (2), Ward (47). CS – Ohtani (9).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Cabrera); Los Angeles 0. RISP – New York 1 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 2.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|2⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|33
|3.97
|Weissert, W, 1-0
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|6.23
|Luetge
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|2.68
|Trivino
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.82
|Marinaccio
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|1.85
|Loáisiga
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|5.29
|Peralta
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|2.72
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mayers, L, 1-1
|4⅔
|8
|7
|5
|2
|4
|89
|5.17
|Toussaint
|5⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|61
|4.94
Inherited runners-scored – Marinaccio 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 2:59. A – 42,684 (45,517)
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: