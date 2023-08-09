Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023

L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 5
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|c-Bailey ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Flores dh
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.310
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Sabol c-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Estrada 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|Crawford ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|b-Mathias ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|e-Slater ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Pollock cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Matos ph-cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Totals
|32
|5
|5
|5
|3
|8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rengifo ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Velazquez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.307
|Drury 2b
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Grichuk lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.251
|Moniak cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|d-Thaiss ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
|2
|5
|San Francisco
|003
|000
|020
|5
|5
|2
|Los Angeles
|400
|010
|11x
|7
|12
|0
a-singled for Pollock in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Crawford in the 7th. c-singled for Pederson in the 8th. d-sacrificed for Wallach in the 8th. e-grounded out for Mathias in the 9th.
E – Estrada 2 (5). LOB – San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Rengifo 2 (11), Renfroe (28), Moustakas (6), Drury (19), Moniak (17). HR – Flores (15), off Leone; Drury (15), off Wood. RBIs – Pederson (39), Flores 4 (39), Ohtani (83), Moustakas 2 (20), Renfroe 2 (51), Drury (47), Thaiss (28). SB – Ohtani (16). SF – Moustakas, Thaiss.
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Davis 2, Conforto); Los Angeles 6 (Drury 3, Moniak, Renfroe 2). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 5; Los Angeles 4 for 15.
Runners moved up – Conforto, Ohtani, Grichuk 2.
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander, L, 6-2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|4.01
|Junis
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|40
|4.41
|Wood
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|59
|4.81
|Jackson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|2.45
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, W, 1-2
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|7
|101
|9.00
|Loup, H, 8
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|5.24
|Leone, S, 1-1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|28
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored – Junis 2-2, Leone 1-1. IBB – off Jackson (Ohtani). HBP – Giolito (Flores).
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T – 2:36. A – 31,974 (45,517).
Texas 6, Oakland 1
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.353
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.264
|Garver c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Grossman lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|1-Jankowski pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Duran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|a-J.Smith ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Huff dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|Totals
|39
|6
|13
|6
|4
|11
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Bleday rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.203
|Gelof 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Brown 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|b-Bride ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Soderstrom c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Rooker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Ruiz cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|2
|7
|Texas
|010
|300
|110
|6
|13
|0
|Oakland
|000
|100
|000
|1
|3
|0
a-flied out for Duran in the 9th. b-flied out for Brown in the 9th.
1-ran for Grossman in the 8th.
LOB – Texas 10, Oakland 4. 2B – Grossman 2 (16), Huff (2), Seager (31), Lowe 2 (32). 3B – Taveras (3). HR – Seager (19), off Martínez; Bleday (9), off Scherzer. RBIs – Duran (40), Huff (3), Semien (72), Seager 2 (66), Taveras (52), Bleday (26). SB – Allen (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 6 (García, Semien, Seager 2, J.Smith 2); Oakland 1 (Ruiz). RISP – Texas 4 for 14; Oakland 0 for 1.
LIDP – Garver.
DP – Oakland 1 (Gelof).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 2-0
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|89
|2.77
|Burke
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.74
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears, L, 2-9
|4
|9
|4
|4
|1
|6
|86
|4.23
|Martínez
|4⅔
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|82
|5.40
|Neal
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7.94
Inherited runners-scored – Neal 3-0.
Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, John Bacon; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adam Beck.
T – 2:33. A – 5,419 (46,847).
Philadelphia 8, Washington 4 (Game 1)
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Thomas rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.289
|Meneses dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Alu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Rutherford lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Call cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Totals
|38
|4
|11
|4
|0
|7
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.185
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Harper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.296
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.302
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Turner ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Cave lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.216
|Rojas cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.340
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|8
|2
|11
|Washington
|012
|000
|010
|4
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|003
|302
|00x
|8
|10
|1
E – Vargas (3), Wheeler (1). LOB – Washington 7, Philadelphia 4. 2B – Abrams (21), Smith (14), Turner (24). HR – Ruiz (12), off Wheeler; Thomas (20), off Wheeler; Schwarber 2 (30), off Williams; Bohm (12), off Williams; Cave (2), off Willingham. RBIs – Ruiz 2 (42), Thomas 2 (67), Schwarber 5 (72), Bohm (72), Cave 2 (13). SB – Rojas (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Vargas, Rutherford, Call); Philadelphia 1 (Harper). RISP – Washington 2 for 9; Philadelphia 3 for 6.
Runners moved up – Vargas, Bohm. LIDP – Thomas.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Harper).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, L, 5-7
|4⅔
|8
|6
|6
|1
|7
|103
|5.00
|Willingham
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|27
|9.00
|La Sorsa
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|5.68
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 9-5
|6
|7
|3
|3
|0
|6
|95
|3.74
|Strahm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.54
|Ortiz
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|3.94
Inherited runners-scored – Willingham 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Lewis Williams III; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 2:33.
Washington 5, Philadelphia 4 (Game 2)
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.287
|Meneses 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.280
|Smith 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Ruiz dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Garrett lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Adams c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.307
|Vargas 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|Call cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Chavis 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Abrams ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Downs ss-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Alu ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Totals
|36
|5
|8
|5
|4
|9
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.183
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Harper dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.294
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.302
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Cave 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Stubbs c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Rojas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.320
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|4
|11
|Washington
|000
|200
|201
|5
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|030
|000
|4
|8
|1
a-popped out for Chavis in the 6th. b-struck out for Downs in the 7th.
E – Castro (1). LOB – Washington 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B – Turner (25), Stubbs (3). HR – Vargas (3), off Suárez; Meneses (10), off Hoffman; Meneses (11), off Kimbrel; Harper (7), off Gray. RBIs – Vargas 2 (18), Meneses 3 (63), Turner (40), Harper 2 (37), Stott (44). SB – Thomas (15), Castellanos (7), Turner (22), Stubbs (1), Stott (21).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Vargas, Abrams 2, Meneses); Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos, Stott 2, Schwarber, Castro). RISP – Washington 1 for 4; Philadelphia 1 for 6.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|4⅔
|6
|4
|4
|2
|5
|92
|3.69
|Ferrer
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|4.73
|Machado
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|6.48
|Weems, W, 3-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.62
|Finnegan, S, 18-25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.70
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|5⅔
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|95
|3.96
|Hoffman, BS, 1-2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|23
|3.06
|Domínguez
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|4.26
|Soto
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.06
|Kimbrel, L, 6-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|3.31
Inherited runners-scored – Ferrer 1-1, Machado 2-0, Hoffman 3-0, Domínguez 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Derek Thomas; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Lewis Williams III.
T – 3:04. A – 40,264 (42,901).
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Burleson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Walker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Carlson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Edman ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|2
|10
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.322
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.226
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Paredes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|Raley dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|J.Lowe rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Bethancourt c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|a-H.Ramírez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Pinto c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Totals
|33
|4
|12
|4
|1
|6
|St. Louis
|010
|000
|001
|2
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|13x
|4
|12
|1
a-grounded out for Bethancourt in the 8th.
E – B.Lowe (8). LOB – St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – Burleson (15). 3B – Nootbaar (1), J.Lowe (2). HR – Arenado (24), off Eflin; Contreras (12), off Fairbanks; Paredes (22), off Mikolas. RBIs – Arenado (80), Contreras (43), Paredes (67), Díaz (56), B.Lowe (45), Arozarena (66). CS – Edman (2).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Edman, Goldschmidt); Tampa Bay 4 (Siri 2, B.Lowe, J.Lowe). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Franco. GIDP – Franco.
DP – St. Louis 2 (Gorman, Edman, Goldschmidt; Gorman, Edman, Goldschmidt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, L, 6-8
|7
|8
|2
|2
|0
|5
|80
|4.20
|Pallante
|⅓
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|4.60
|VerHagen
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|4.40
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|99
|3.34
|Adam, W, 3-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|2.74
|Fairbanks, S, 15-16
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|2.00
Inherited runners-scored – Pallante 1-1, VerHagen 2-0.
Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, John Libka; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T – 2:17. A – 15,522 (25,025).
Detroit 6, Minnesota 0
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Solano 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|1-Gallo pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.174
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Luplow dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|a-Julien ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Castro lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Wallner rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|3
|8
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.299
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|2-Haase pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Carpenter rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.224
|McKinstry 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Maton 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.175
|Short 2b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.241
|Rogers c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|5
|1
|13
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|1
|Detroit
|100
|200
|12x
|6
|11
|0
a-struck out for Luplow in the 8th.
1-ran for Solano in the 3rd. 2-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
E – Polanco (3). LOB – Minnesota 8, Detroit 6. 2B – Polanco (11), Castro (14), Greene (16), Carpenter (10). HR – Rogers (14), off Winder. RBIs – Báez (50), McKinstry (25), Rogers (36), Short 2 (28). CS – McKinstry (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (Vázquez, Castro, Luplow, Julien); Detroit 3 (Cabrera, Rogers 2). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 7; Detroit 3 for 12.
GIDP – Castro.
DP – Detroit 1 (Maton, Torkelson).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 5-5
|6
|7
|3
|2
|0
|10
|90
|3.18
|Winder
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|42
|4.41
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 8-5
|7
|4
|0
|0
|3
|5
|102
|2.75
|Cisnero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.92
|Foley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.16
WP – Gray.
Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T – 2:25. A – 16,588 (41,083).
Miami 3, Cincinnati 2
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Soler dh
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.246
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.370
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.296
|Gurriel 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|B.De La Cruz lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Sánchez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|a-Berti ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Burger 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.234
|Fortes c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|1
|10
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|E.De La Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Senzel 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|McLain 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Steer lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Newman dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|b-Votto ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|1-Hopkins pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Encarnacion-Strand 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Friedl cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Fairchild rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Maile c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|1
|1
|8
|Miami
|010
|000
|200
|3
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|010
|010
|000
|2
|6
|0
a-lined out for Sánchez in the 6th. b-walked for Newman in the 9th.
1-ran for Votto in the 9th.
E – Arraez (4). LOB – Miami 5, Cincinnati 4. 2B – Burger (1), Wendle (14), Bell (2), Friedl (18), Senzel (9). 3B – Fairchild (2). HR – Soler (28), off Sims. RBIs – Wendle (14), Soler 2 (62), Friedl (45). CS – Friedl (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (Berti, Arraez 2); Cincinnati 2 (McLain 2). RISP – Miami 2 for 6; Cincinnati 1 for 2.
GIDP – Arraez.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (McLain, E.De La Cruz, Encarnacion-Strand).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett, W, 6-3
|6
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|79
|4.08
|Nardi, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.95
|Scott, H, 22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.85
|Robertson, S, 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|9.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver
|4⅓
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|89
|6.75
|Moll
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Farmer, H, 10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|4.09
|Sims, L, 3-3, BS, 2-6
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3.83
|Cruz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|4.82
|Law
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.95
Inherited runners-scored – Moll 1-0, Farmer 1-0, Sims 1-1. HBP – Farmer (Fortes). WP – Garrett.
Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T – 2:28. A – 26,201 (43,891).
Cleveland 1, Toronto 0
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Belt dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Varsho cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Espinal 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|a-Chapman ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|b-Kirk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Totals
|35
|0
|9
|0
|0
|8
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Giménez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Gonzalez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Laureano rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Rocchio ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Arias 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Naylor c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|27
|1
|3
|1
|1
|7
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|0
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|00x
|1
|3
|0
a-singled for Espinal in the 9th. b-flied out for DeJong in the 9th.
LOB – Toronto 9, Cleveland 3. 2B – Laureano (1), Rocchio (2). RBIs – Laureano (1). SB – Varsho (13).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Varsho 3, Kirk); Cleveland 2 (Arias, Naylor). RISP – Toronto 2 for 8; Cleveland 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Rocchio. GIDP – Belt.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Arias, Rocchio, Arias).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, L, 9-4
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|95
|3.53
|Cabrera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.89
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bibee, W, 8-2
|7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|6
|100
|2.92
|Stephan, H, 17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.92
|Clase, S, 30-38
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.79
HBP – Bibee (Espinal).
Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T – 2:14. A – 19,467 (34,788).
Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tauchman rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.284
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.331
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Candelario 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.483
|Morel dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.268
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Madrigal 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|2
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|McNeil 2b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.226
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Almonte rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Araúz 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Vientos 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Mendick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Ortega lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|a-Alvarez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|0
|7
|Chicago
|000
|110
|010
|3
|8
|0
|New York
|200
|000
|000
|2
|6
|0
a-lined out for Ortega in the 8th.
LOB – Chicago 6, New York 3. 2B – Gomes (12), Candelario (5), Narváez (1). HR – Bellinger (17), off Carrasco; Tauchman (7), off Smith; Alonso (34), off Taillon. RBIs – Bellinger (56), Gomes (44), Tauchman (41), Alonso 2 (85). SB – Hoerner (28).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Madrigal, Bellinger 2, Gomes); New York 2 (Ortega, McNeil). RISP – Chicago 0 for 7; New York 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – Hoerner, Happ. GIDP – Vogelbach.
DP – Chicago 1 (Swanson, Candelario).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, W, 7-6
|7
|3
|2
|2
|0
|7
|96
|5.17
|Merryweather, H, 12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.53
|Alzolay, S, 15-16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.49
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|75
|6.42
|Bickford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|16.20
|Gott
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.91
|Smith, L, 4-4
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|3.96
|Walker
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|7.56
|Ottavino
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.33
Inherited runners-scored – Walker 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T – 2:29. A – 29,640 (42,136).
Kansas City 9, Boston 3
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.278
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Massey 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.223
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.249
|Melendez lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.220
|Olivares dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Beaty 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Waters rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.241
|Isbel cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.223
|Totals
|41
|9
|15
|9
|4
|9
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Yoshida dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Duvall cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Verdugo rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Reyes 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Wong c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|2
|8
|Kansas City
|010
|203
|300
|9
|15
|0
|Boston
|000
|020
|100
|3
|6
|1
E – Bernardino (1). LOB – Kansas City 11, Boston 5. 2B – Beaty 2 (3), Massey (10), Isbel (16), Verdugo (28), Duran (33). HR – Waters (7), off Crawford; Melendez (10), off Lamet; Massey (10), off Robertson; Duvall (10), off Singer. RBIs – Isbel 2 (18), Waters 2 (23), Massey 3 (37), Melendez 2 (39), Duvall (30), Wong (25), Duran (40). SB – Witt Jr. 2 (34), Olivares (9), Waters (7), Isbel (5). SF – Isbel.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 5 (Beaty, Melendez 3, Olivares); Boston 1 (Yoshida). RISP – Kansas City 4 for 15; Boston 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – Massey, Reyes.
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, W, 8-8
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|96
|5.05
|Zerpa
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6.75
|Davidson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|9.00
|Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|10.05
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford, L, 5-6
|3⅓
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|78
|3.80
|Bernardino
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2.61
|Lamet
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|40
|13.50
|Robertson
|3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|47
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Zerpa 1-1, Bernardino 2-0. IBB – off Bernardino (Perez). HBP – Crawford (Witt Jr.). WP – Lamet.
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T – 2:47. A – 30,997 (37,755).
Houston 7, Baltimore 6
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Tucker rf
|4
|2
|2
|5
|1
|0
|.297
|Diaz dh-c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|a-Singleton ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|---
|Pressly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|4
|8
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rutschman dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.273
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.266
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Henderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Westburg 2b-3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Frazier 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|McCann c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|b-O'Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Mateo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|2
|5
|Houston
|002
|000
|014
|7
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|230
|100
|000
|6
|8
|0
a-walked for Maldonado in the 9th. b-struck out for McCann in the 9th.
LOB – Houston 8, Baltimore 2. 2B – Westburg (7). 3B – Urías (1). HR – Tucker (20), off Bautista; Mountcastle (14), off Valdez; Rutschman (15), off Valdez. RBIs – Tucker 5 (82), Diaz (35), Peña (40), Mountcastle 2 (51), McCann 2 (17), Rutschman 2 (55). SB – Tucker (24). SF – Diaz, McCann.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (Maldonado, J.Abreu); Baltimore 0. RISP – Houston 4 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – J.Abreu, Mateo, Urías. LIDP – Mountcastle. GIDP – Urías, Hays.
DP – Houston 3 (Peña, Altuve, J.Abreu; Bregman, Altuve, J.Abreu; J.Abreu, Peña, J.Abreu).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez
|7
|8
|6
|6
|2
|3
|93
|3.30
|Stanek, W, 3-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.50
|Pressly, S, 27-31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.98
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|93
|5.84
|Baumann
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|3.42
|Cano
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.82
|Bautista, L, 6-2, BS, 30-36
|⅔
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|30
|1.52
|Krehbiel
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Cano 1-1. HBP – Rodriguez (Diaz).
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T – 2:46. A – 24,761 (45,971).
Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 6
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.339
|1-Wall pr-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.267
|d'Arnaud c
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.260
|2-Lopez pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Murphy c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Ozuna dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Rosario lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|a-Pillar ph-rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Arcia ss
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.302
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Totals
|40
|8
|14
|8
|4
|10
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Palacios rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Reynolds lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|McCutchen dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.258
|Suwinski cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Hayes 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.247
|Rivas 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.316
|Peguero 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Williams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Delay c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|b-Rodríguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|4
|11
|Atlanta
|102
|002
|003
|8
|14
|0
|Pittsburgh
|300
|120
|000
|6
|9
|0
a-flied out for Rosario in the 6th. b-struck out for Delay in the 9th.
1-ran for Acuña Jr. in the 6th. 2-ran for d'Arnaud in the 9th.
LOB – Atlanta 11, Pittsburgh 7. 2B – d'Arnaud 3 (10), Arcia (16), Hayes (17). HR – Acuña Jr. (26), off Keller; Arcia (12), off Borucki; Hayes (6), off Chirinos; Rivas (2), off Chirinos; Palacios (4), off Chirinos; Reynolds (15), off Chirinos. RBIs – Acuña Jr. (68), d'Arnaud 2 (29), Arcia 3 (42), Olson (100), Pillar (19), Hayes 3 (36), Rivas (4), Palacios (18), Reynolds (54). S – Peguero.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 7 (Arcia, Wall, Riley, Ozuna 2, d'Arnaud 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski, Rivas, Williams 2). RISP – Atlanta 4 for 15; Pittsburgh 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Acuña Jr., Albies. GIDP – Acuña Jr..
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Williams, Peguero, Rivas).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chirinos
|5
|7
|6
|6
|2
|5
|87
|8.56
|Jiménez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.63
|Hand
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Yates, W, 6-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.14
|Iglesias, S, 21-23
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.38
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller
|5
|9
|3
|3
|0
|4
|91
|4.39
|Borucki, H, 3
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|3.60
|Holderman, H, 17
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|3.23
|Jackson, H, 1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|30
|0.00
|Bednar, L, 3-2, BS, 23-26
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|24
|2.08
Inherited runners-scored – Holderman 1-1. IBB – off Bednar (Harris II). HBP – Keller (Riley), Holderman (Acuña Jr.).
Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Wolf.
T – 2:58. A – 15,583 (38,753).
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.225
|Judge dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|.284
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.269
|Cabrera 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.203
|Allen rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|McKinney lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.253
|Bader cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Rortvedt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.107
|a-Higashioka ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.228
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|7
|6
|17
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Grandal c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Pérez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Sheets rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|Remillard 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|1
|13
|New York
|000
|400
|030
|7
|13
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000
|1
|6
|0
a-homered for Rortvedt in the 8th.
LOB – New York 10, Chicago 7. 2B – Kiner-Falefa (9), Benintendi (25). HR – Higashioka (7), off Banks; Judge (21), off Banks; Robert Jr. (31), off Schmidt. RBIs – Kiner-Falefa 2 (31), Bader (36), Bauers (26), Higashioka 2 (28), Judge (44), Robert Jr. (65). SB – Bader (12). CS – Bauers (1), Volpe (4). SF – Bauers.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 6 (Volpe 2, Torres 3, Bader); Chicago 2 (Vaughn, Sheets). RISP – New York 2 for 7; Chicago 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Kiner-Falefa.
DP – Chicago 1 (Pérez, Andrus, Pérez).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Schmidt, W, 8-6
|5⅓
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|88
|4.23
|King, H, 8
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|35
|2.88
|Loáisiga
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.08
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Toussaint, L, 1-4
|5
|6
|4
|4
|5
|9
|106
|4.22
|Cronin
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|39
|5.40
|Banks
|2
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|50
|4.97
Inherited runners-scored – King 2-0. HBP – Schmidt (Grandal).
Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.
T – 2:47. A – 26,446 (40,241).
Colorado 7, Milwaukee 3 (10)
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|1-Tucker pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|---
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.254
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.256
|Díaz c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|2-Wynns pr-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Jones lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.280
|Montero 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.197
|Trejo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.247
|a-Castro ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Toglia rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.186
|B.Doyle cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Totals
|32
|7
|6
|7
|8
|7
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Contreras dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Canha 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.172
|Taylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|b-Frelick ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Monasterio 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Wiemer cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Turang ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|3
|0
|7
|Colorado
|000
|100
|200
|4
|7
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|101
|100
|0
|3
|9
|0
a-popped out for Trejo in the 9th. b-flied out for Taylor in the 9th.
1-ran for Profar in the 8th. 2-ran for Díaz in the 9th.
LOB – Colorado 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B – Tovar (25), Canha (1). HR – Jones (10), off Miley; Díaz (11), off Peguero; Jones (11), off Peguero; Contreras (12), off Freeland; Monasterio (2), off Freeland. RBIs – Jones 3 (28), Díaz (51), Tucker (1), Tovar (51), McMahon (59), Contreras (51), Canha (2), Monasterio (12). SB – Tovar (6), Monasterio (5). CS – Wiemer (4). SF – Jones.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 2 (Montero, Díaz); Milwaukee 4 (Yelich, Taylor, Anderson, Caratini). RISP – Colorado 1 for 5; Milwaukee 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Contreras, Turang, Anderson. GIDP – McMahon, Toglia, Tovar, Contreras.
DP – Colorado 1 (Trejo, Tovar, Montero); Milwaukee 3 (Turang, Monasterio, Canha; Monasterio, Turang, Canha; Monasterio, Canha).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|6
|8
|3
|3
|0
|4
|79
|4.84
|Suter
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.61
|Koch, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.42
|Lawrence
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.84
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley
|6
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|85
|2.90
|Peguero, BS, 1-5
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|18
|3.86
|Payamps
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.86
|Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|1.45
|Chafin, L, 0-1
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|11
|9.00
|Uribe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|20
|1.54
Inherited runners-scored – Suter 1-0, Uribe 3-3. HBP – Payamps (Profar).
Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, John Tumpane; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 2:47. A – 25,365 (41,700).
Seattle 2, San Diego 0
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.288
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.273
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Cooper dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|a-Choi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|1-Azocar pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|1
|14
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.229
|Raleigh dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.224
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Canzone lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|b-Caballero ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Moore 2b-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.217
|Totals
|31
|2
|9
|2
|3
|5
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|1
|Seattle
|000
|011
|00x
|2
|9
|0
a-walked for Cooper in the 8th. b-lined out for Canzone in the 8th.
1-ran for Choi in the 8th.
E – Machado (6). LOB – San Diego 4, Seattle 8. 2B – Cronenworth (21), Crawford (26), Canzone (2). 3B – Moore (1). RBIs – Raleigh (47), Moore (11). CS – Rodríguez (7), Canzone (1).
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 1 (Grisham); Seattle 6 (Hernández 3, Crawford, Raleigh, Moore). RISP – San Diego 0 for 2; Seattle 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – Rodríguez. GIDP – Canzone.
DP – San Diego 1 (Bogaerts, Cronenworth).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|3.55
|Barlow, L, 0-1
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|17.36
|Kerr
|1⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|32
|5.27
|Suarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|7.04
|Hader
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.86
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, W, 10-5
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|100
|3.66
|Brash, H, 16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.14
|Muñoz, S, 6-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.83
Inherited runners-scored – Kerr 1-1. WP – Brash.
Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Ryan Additon.
T – 2:25. A – 40,231 (47,929).
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b-rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.286
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.343
|Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Muncy dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.192
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|c-Rojas ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|d-Taylor ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Hernández 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.317
|Outman cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.258
|Rosario ss-2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|3
|6
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Carroll cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Pham dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.118
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Rivera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|a-Peterson ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|b-Perdomo ph-ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|C.Kelly c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|e-Thomas ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|3
|8
|Los Angeles
|010
|030
|001
|5
|9
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|022
|4
|10
|2
a-struck out for Rivera in the 7th. b-struck out for Ahmed in the 7th. c-singled for Peralta in the 8th. d-popped out for Heyward in the 8th. e-tripled for C.Kelly in the 9th.
E – Ahmed 2 (7). LOB – Los Angeles 6, Arizona 7. 2B – Hernández (6), Betts (30), Freeman (41). 3B – Thomas (4). RBIs – Hernández (8), Betts 2 (77), Freeman (81), Muncy (73), Pham (2), Walker (70), Thomas (21), Marte (58). SB – McCarthy (26), Outman (14). CS – Pham (1). SF – Muncy.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Peralta, Rosario); Arizona 4 (Marte, Walker, Perdomo, Peterson). RISP – Los Angeles 4 for 8; Arizona 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Carroll. GIDP – Betts, Carroll.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Freeman, Rojas, Freeman); Arizona 1 (Rivera, Marte, Walker).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, W, 9-6
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|95
|4.39
|Brasier
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|1.29
|Vesia
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|12
|5.97
|Graterol, H, 14
|⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.65
|Phillips, S, 15-17
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|18
|2.72
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pfaadt, L, 0-6
|4⅔
|6
|4
|4
|2
|5
|88
|7.16
|Mantiply
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|5.68
|Frías
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|5.27
|K.Nelson
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.81
|Castro
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|4.08
Inherited runners-scored – Graterol 2-2, Mantiply 1-0. WP – Urías, Mantiply.
Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Paul Clemons.
T – 2:59. A – 29,861 (48,359).
