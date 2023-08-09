Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023

L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 5
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b310011.269
Pederson lf301101.232
c-Bailey ph-c111000.265
Flores dh312400.310
Conforto rf400001.235
Davis 3b400001.256
Sabol c-lf400001.250
Estrada 2b-ss400003.270
Crawford ss110010.205
b-Mathias ph-2b100000.200
e-Slater ph100000.267
Pollock cf000000.000
a-Matos ph-cf311010.242
Totals3255538
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rengifo ss512001.238
Velazquez ss000000.203
Ohtani dh411110.307
Drury 2b533101.277
Cron 1b301011.219
Moustakas 3b312200.278
Grichuk lf400001.206
Renfroe rf412200.251
Moniak cf401000.304
Wallach c300001.197
d-Thaiss ph-c000100.229
Totals35712725
San Francisco003000020552
Los Angeles40001011x7120

a-singled for Pollock in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Crawford in the 7th. c-singled for Pederson in the 8th. d-sacrificed for Wallach in the 8th. e-grounded out for Mathias in the 9th.

E – Estrada 2 (5). LOB – San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Rengifo 2 (11), Renfroe (28), Moustakas (6), Drury (19), Moniak (17). HR – Flores (15), off Leone; Drury (15), off Wood. RBIs – Pederson (39), Flores 4 (39), Ohtani (83), Moustakas 2 (20), Renfroe 2 (51), Drury (47), Thaiss (28). SB – Ohtani (16). SF – Moustakas, Thaiss.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Davis 2, Conforto); Los Angeles 6 (Drury 3, Moniak, Renfroe 2). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 5; Los Angeles 4 for 15.

Runners moved up – Conforto, Ohtani, Grichuk 2.

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander, L, 6-233300114.01
Junis341103404.41
Wood432212594.81
Jackson121110162.45
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, W, 1-26333371019.00
Loup, H, 8111100135.24
Leone, S, 1-1211101281.80

Inherited runners-scored – Junis 2-2, Leone 1-1. IBB – off Jackson (Ohtani). HBP – Giolito (Flores).

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 2:36. A – 31,974 (45,517).

Texas 6, Oakland 1
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b512102.280
Seager ss513201.353
Lowe 1b402010.282
García rf400013.264
Garver c500001.274
Grossman lf322011.228
1-Jankowski pr-lf010010.291
Duran 3b401101.277
a-J.Smith ph-3b100000.213
Huff dh412100.235
Taveras cf401102.272
Totals396136411
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf400001.212
Bleday rf311110.203
Gelof 2b300010.250
Brown 1b300001.219
b-Bride ph100000.190
Soderstrom c400001.161
Diaz 3b301001.247
Rooker dh300001.239
Allen ss301000.199
Ruiz cf300002.254
Totals3013127
Texas0103001106130
Oakland000100000130

a-flied out for Duran in the 9th. b-flied out for Brown in the 9th.

1-ran for Grossman in the 8th.

LOB – Texas 10, Oakland 4. 2B – Grossman 2 (16), Huff (2), Seager (31), Lowe 2 (32). 3B – Taveras (3). HR – Seager (19), off Martínez; Bleday (9), off Scherzer. RBIs – Duran (40), Huff (3), Semien (72), Seager 2 (66), Taveras (52), Bleday (26). SB – Allen (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 6 (García, Semien, Seager 2, J.Smith 2); Oakland 1 (Ruiz). RISP – Texas 4 for 14; Oakland 0 for 1.

LIDP – Garver.

DP – Oakland 1 (Gelof).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer, W, 2-0731126892.77
Burke200001162.74
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sears, L, 2-9494416864.23
Martínez4⅔42235825.40
Neal0000037.94

Inherited runners-scored – Neal 3-0.

Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, John Bacon; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adam Beck.

T – 2:33. A – 5,419 (46,847).

Philadelphia 8, Washington 4 (Game 1)
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss512000.262
Thomas rf511201.289
Meneses dh411001.279
Smith 1b403001.269
Ruiz c413200.249
Alu 2b401002.281
Vargas 3b400000.238
Rutherford lf400000.000
Call cf400002.203
Totals38411407
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh422501.185
Bohm 3b411100.294
Harper 1b400003.296
Castellanos rf401002.273
Stott 2b301011.302
Realmuto c400001.244
Turner ss311011.239
Cave lf422201.216
Rojas cf422001.340
Totals348108211
Washington0120000104111
Philadelphia00330200x8101

E – Vargas (3), Wheeler (1). LOB – Washington 7, Philadelphia 4. 2B – Abrams (21), Smith (14), Turner (24). HR – Ruiz (12), off Wheeler; Thomas (20), off Wheeler; Schwarber 2 (30), off Williams; Bohm (12), off Williams; Cave (2), off Willingham. RBIs – Ruiz 2 (42), Thomas 2 (67), Schwarber 5 (72), Bohm (72), Cave 2 (13). SB – Rojas (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Vargas, Rutherford, Call); Philadelphia 1 (Harper). RISP – Washington 2 for 9; Philadelphia 3 for 6.

Runners moved up – Vargas, Bohm. LIDP – Thomas.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Harper).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williams, L, 5-74⅔866171035.00
Willingham1⅓22211279.00
La Sorsa200003275.68
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, W, 9-5673306953.74
Strahm100000143.54
Ortiz241101223.94

Inherited runners-scored – Willingham 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Lewis Williams III; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 2:33.

Washington 5, Philadelphia 4 (Game 2)
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf310021.287
Meneses 1b522301.280
Smith 1b000000.269
Ruiz dh500002.245
Garrett lf411010.251
Adams c301011.307
Vargas 3b412200.246
Call cf402001.206
Chavis 2b200001.250
a-Abrams ph-ss200000.261
Downs ss-2b200000.000
b-Alu ph-2b200002.265
Totals3658549
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf310021.183
Castellanos rf512001.275
Harper dh511203.294
Turner ss412101.241
Stott 2b301110.302
Castro 3b400002.000
Cave 1b401001.218
Stubbs c401001.205
Rojas cf300011.320
Totals35484411
Washington000200201580
Philadelphia100030000481

a-popped out for Chavis in the 6th. b-struck out for Downs in the 7th.

E – Castro (1). LOB – Washington 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B – Turner (25), Stubbs (3). HR – Vargas (3), off Suárez; Meneses (10), off Hoffman; Meneses (11), off Kimbrel; Harper (7), off Gray. RBIs – Vargas 2 (18), Meneses 3 (63), Turner (40), Harper 2 (37), Stott (44). SB – Thomas (15), Castellanos (7), Turner (22), Stubbs (1), Stott (21).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Vargas, Abrams 2, Meneses); Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos, Stott 2, Schwarber, Castro). RISP – Washington 1 for 4; Philadelphia 1 for 6.

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray4⅔64425923.69
Ferrer120010234.73
Machado1⅓00012306.48
Weems, W, 3-0100002132.62
Finnegan, S, 18-25100002132.70
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez5⅔62225953.96
Hoffman, BS, 1-2112211233.06
Domínguez00010114.26
Soto10000194.06
Kimbrel, L, 6-3111102193.31

Inherited runners-scored – Ferrer 1-1, Machado 2-0, Hoffman 3-0, Domínguez 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Derek Thomas; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Lewis Williams III.

T – 3:04. A – 40,264 (42,901).

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar lf301010.276
Goldschmidt 1b400002.275
Gorman 2b401002.245
Arenado 3b411100.282
Contreras c411101.252
Burleson dh401000.252
Walker rf400003.257
Carlson cf300001.221
Edman ss200011.237
Totals32252210
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b414100.322
Franco ss411000.272
B.Lowe 2b401102.226
Arozarena lf402100.255
Paredes 3b311110.254
Raley dh401001.259
Siri cf400002.214
J.Lowe rf311001.270
Bethancourt c201000.220
a-H.Ramírez ph100000.293
Pinto c000000.357
Totals33412416
St. Louis010000001250
Tampa Bay00000013x4121

a-grounded out for Bethancourt in the 8th.

E – B.Lowe (8). LOB – St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – Burleson (15). 3B – Nootbaar (1), J.Lowe (2). HR – Arenado (24), off Eflin; Contreras (12), off Fairbanks; Paredes (22), off Mikolas. RBIs – Arenado (80), Contreras (43), Paredes (67), Díaz (56), B.Lowe (45), Arozarena (66). CS – Edman (2).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Edman, Goldschmidt); Tampa Bay 4 (Siri 2, B.Lowe, J.Lowe). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Franco. GIDP – Franco.

DP – St. Louis 2 (Gorman, Edman, Goldschmidt; Gorman, Edman, Goldschmidt).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas, L, 6-8782205804.20
Pallante42200174.60
VerHagen0001194.40
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin741108993.34
Adam, W, 3-2100021212.74
Fairbanks, S, 15-16111101202.00

Inherited runners-scored – Pallante 1-1, VerHagen 2-0.

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, John Libka; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T – 2:17. A – 15,522 (25,025).

Detroit 6, Minnesota 0
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Solano 1b201001.278
1-Gallo pr-1b100011.174
Polanco 2b401001.234
Correa ss302010.228
Luplow dh200010.500
a-Julien ph-dh100001.297
Castro lf401000.247
Farmer 3b401000.247
Wallner rf400002.256
Vázquez c400000.219
Taylor cf300002.216
Totals3206038
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Baddoo lf402001.220
Greene cf411003.299
Torkelson 1b400001.223
Cabrera dh412000.255
2-Haase pr-dh010000.194
Carpenter rf422001.275
Báez ss301111.224
McKinstry 3b401102.231
Maton 2b300003.175
Short 2b101200.241
Rogers c411101.214
Totals356115113
Minnesota000000000061
Detroit10020012x6110

a-struck out for Luplow in the 8th.

1-ran for Solano in the 3rd. 2-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

E – Polanco (3). LOB – Minnesota 8, Detroit 6. 2B – Polanco (11), Castro (14), Greene (16), Carpenter (10). HR – Rogers (14), off Winder. RBIs – Báez (50), McKinstry (25), Rogers (36), Short 2 (28). CS – McKinstry (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (Vázquez, Castro, Luplow, Julien); Detroit 3 (Cabrera, Rogers 2). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 7; Detroit 3 for 12.

GIDP – Castro.

DP – Detroit 1 (Maton, Torkelson).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 5-56732010903.18
Winder243313424.41
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez, W, 8-57400351022.75
Cisnero110002133.92
Foley110001192.16

WP – Gray.

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T – 2:25. A – 16,588 (41,083).

Miami 3, Cincinnati 2
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Soler dh313210.246
Arraez 2b400000.370
Bell 1b401003.296
Gurriel 1b000000.270
Chisholm Jr. cf400001.251
B.De La Cruz lf-rf400002.264
Sánchez rf200002.264
a-Berti ph-lf200000.286
Burger 3b411000.200
Wendle ss401102.234
Fortes c211000.219
Totals33373110
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
E.De La Cruz ss400002.259
Senzel 3b401001.223
McLain 2b400000.298
Steer lf401001.268
Newman dh310000.255
b-Votto ph000010.203
1-Hopkins pr000000.167
Encarnacion-Strand 1b401002.257
Friedl cf301101.285
Fairchild rf311001.232
Maile c301000.246
Totals3226118
Miami010000200371
Cincinnati010010000260

a-lined out for Sánchez in the 6th. b-walked for Newman in the 9th.

1-ran for Votto in the 9th.

E – Arraez (4). LOB – Miami 5, Cincinnati 4. 2B – Burger (1), Wendle (14), Bell (2), Friedl (18), Senzel (9). 3B – Fairchild (2). HR – Soler (28), off Sims. RBIs – Wendle (14), Soler 2 (62), Friedl (45). CS – Friedl (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (Berti, Arraez 2); Cincinnati 2 (McLain 2). RISP – Miami 2 for 6; Cincinnati 1 for 2.

GIDP – Arraez.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (McLain, E.De La Cruz, Encarnacion-Strand).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garrett, W, 6-3662203794.08
Nardi, H, 8100001122.95
Scott, H, 22100002172.85
Robertson, S, 2-3100012189.00
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Weaver4⅓51116896.75
Moll1⅓10000120.00
Farmer, H, 10101101124.09
Sims, L, 3-3, BS, 2-61110033.83
Cruz100003134.82
Law100000122.95

Inherited runners-scored – Moll 1-0, Farmer 1-0, Sims 1-1. HBP – Farmer (Fortes). WP – Garrett.

Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 2:28. A – 26,201 (43,891).

Cleveland 1, Toronto 0
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield lf403000.298
Belt dh401002.254
Guerrero Jr. 1b402000.265
Springer rf401001.255
Varsho cf401001.218
Jansen c400001.222
Biggio 2b400001.208
Espinal 3b200001.218
a-Chapman ph101000.257
DeJong ss300001.077
b-Kirk ph100000.257
Totals3509008
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf400000.268
Giménez 2b200010.234
Ramírez 3b300000.287
Gonzalez dh311000.221
Laureano rf301102.333
Rocchio ss301001.257
Arias 1b300002.196
Naylor c300002.196
Straw cf300000.237
Totals2713117
Toronto000000000090
Cleveland01000000x130

a-singled for Espinal in the 9th. b-flied out for DeJong in the 9th.

LOB – Toronto 9, Cleveland 3. 2B – Laureano (1), Rocchio (2). RBIs – Laureano (1). SB – Varsho (13).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Varsho 3, Kirk); Cleveland 2 (Arias, Naylor). RISP – Toronto 2 for 8; Cleveland 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Rocchio. GIDP – Belt.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Arias, Rocchio, Arias).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kikuchi, L, 9-4731116953.53
Cabrera10000192.89
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bibee, W, 8-27600061002.92
Stephan, H, 17110001162.92
Clase, S, 30-38120001162.79

HBP – Bibee (Espinal).

Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T – 2:14. A – 19,467 (34,788).

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman rf312111.284
Hoerner 2b401001.274
Happ lf400002.244
Bellinger cf411102.331
Swanson ss400001.259
Candelario 1b402000.483
Morel dh310013.268
Gomes c402101.272
Madrigal 3b400000.273
Totals34383211
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf401000.254
McNeil 2b-rf411001.253
Lindor ss401002.246
Alonso 1b411200.226
Vogelbach dh400001.220
Almonte rf300002.000
Araúz 2b000000.111
Vientos 3b301001.207
Narváez c301000.200
Mendick lf000000.212
Ortega lf200000.190
a-Alvarez ph-c100000.230
Totals3226207
Chicago000110010380
New York200000000260

a-lined out for Ortega in the 8th.

LOB – Chicago 6, New York 3. 2B – Gomes (12), Candelario (5), Narváez (1). HR – Bellinger (17), off Carrasco; Tauchman (7), off Smith; Alonso (34), off Taillon. RBIs – Bellinger (56), Gomes (44), Tauchman (41), Alonso 2 (85). SB – Hoerner (28).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Madrigal, Bellinger 2, Gomes); New York 2 (Ortega, McNeil). RISP – Chicago 0 for 7; New York 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Hoerner, Happ. GIDP – Vogelbach.

DP – Chicago 1 (Swanson, Candelario).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon, W, 7-6732207965.17
Merryweather, H, 12120000153.53
Alzolay, S, 15-1611000092.49
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Carrasco532225756.42
Bickford1000011716.20
Gott110001134.91
Smith, L, 4-421101143.96
Walker0000157.56
Ottavino120002213.33

Inherited runners-scored – Walker 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T – 2:29. A – 29,640 (42,136).

Kansas City 9, Boston 3
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b511013.278
Witt Jr. ss501000.268
Massey 2b412310.223
Perez c412012.249
Melendez lf411211.220
Olivares dh502001.250
Beaty 1b522000.286
Waters rf523202.241
Isbel cf411200.223
Totals41915949
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran lf401101.306
Yoshida dh300010.304
Story ss400003.000
Devers 3b400001.264
Casas 1b402001.252
Duvall cf411101.243
Verdugo rf321011.274
Reyes 2b400000.296
Wong c301100.241
Totals3336328
Kansas City0102033009150
Boston000020100361

E – Bernardino (1). LOB – Kansas City 11, Boston 5. 2B – Beaty 2 (3), Massey (10), Isbel (16), Verdugo (28), Duran (33). HR – Waters (7), off Crawford; Melendez (10), off Lamet; Massey (10), off Robertson; Duvall (10), off Singer. RBIs – Isbel 2 (18), Waters 2 (23), Massey 3 (37), Melendez 2 (39), Duvall (30), Wong (25), Duran (40). SB – Witt Jr. 2 (34), Olivares (9), Waters (7), Isbel (5). SF – Isbel.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 5 (Beaty, Melendez 3, Olivares); Boston 1 (Yoshida). RISP – Kansas City 4 for 15; Boston 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – Massey, Reyes.

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer, W, 8-86⅔53324965.05
Zerpa1000086.75
Davidson100002159.00
Coleman1000021510.05
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Crawford, L, 5-63⅓73326783.80
Bernardino0001092.61
Lamet2433114013.50
Robertson343302479.00

Inherited runners-scored – Zerpa 1-1, Bernardino 2-0. IBB – off Bernardino (Perez). HBP – Crawford (Witt Jr.). WP – Lamet.

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T – 2:47. A – 30,997 (37,755).

Houston 7, Baltimore 6
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b421010.280
Bregman 3b512002.246
Alvarez lf411011.289
Tucker rf422510.297
Diaz dh-c300102.272
J.Abreu 1b500000.234
Peña ss403101.244
Meyers cf401000.234
Maldonado c300002.175
a-Singleton ph010010---
Pressly p000000---
Totals36710748
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rutschman dh321210.273
Mountcastle 1b411202.266
Santander rf300010.254
McKenna rf000000.248
Hays lf400001.284
Henderson ss401000.243
Westburg 2b-3b412000.283
Urías 3b311000.256
Frazier 2b100000.242
McCann c211200.222
b-O'Hearn ph100001.307
Mateo cf301001.215
Totals3268625
Houston0020000147100
Baltimore230100000680

a-walked for Maldonado in the 9th. b-struck out for McCann in the 9th.

LOB – Houston 8, Baltimore 2. 2B – Westburg (7). 3B – Urías (1). HR – Tucker (20), off Bautista; Mountcastle (14), off Valdez; Rutschman (15), off Valdez. RBIs – Tucker 5 (82), Diaz (35), Peña (40), Mountcastle 2 (51), McCann 2 (17), Rutschman 2 (55). SB – Tucker (24). SF – Diaz, McCann.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (Maldonado, J.Abreu); Baltimore 0. RISP – Houston 4 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – J.Abreu, Mateo, Urías. LIDP – Mountcastle. GIDP – Urías, Hays.

DP – Houston 3 (Peña, Altuve, J.Abreu; Bregman, Altuve, J.Abreu; J.Abreu, Peña, J.Abreu).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez786623933.30
Stanek, W, 3-110000194.50
Pressly, S, 27-31100001132.98
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez662224935.84
Baumann101111143.42
Cano110001181.82
Bautista, L, 6-2, BS, 30-3634412301.52
Krehbiel0000010.00

Inherited runners-scored – Cano 1-1. HBP – Rodriguez (Diaz).

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T – 2:46. A – 24,761 (45,971).

Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 6
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf311100.339
1-Wall pr-lf200002.000
Albies 2b511002.260
Riley 3b300010.271
Olson 1b311121.267
d'Arnaud c503201.260
2-Lopez pr010000---
Murphy c000000.275
Ozuna dh511001.235
Rosario lf201001.243
a-Pillar ph-rf311101.236
Arcia ss513300.302
Harris II cf412011.286
Totals408148410
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Palacios rf511100.233
Reynolds lf422110.267
McCutchen dh310021.258
Suwinski cf500002.213
Hayes 3b312311.247
Rivas 1b412102.316
Peguero 2b301001.239
Williams ss400002.250
Delay c301001.265
b-Rodríguez ph100001.232
Totals35696411
Atlanta1020020038140
Pittsburgh300120000690

a-flied out for Rosario in the 6th. b-struck out for Delay in the 9th.

1-ran for Acuña Jr. in the 6th. 2-ran for d'Arnaud in the 9th.

LOB – Atlanta 11, Pittsburgh 7. 2B – d'Arnaud 3 (10), Arcia (16), Hayes (17). HR – Acuña Jr. (26), off Keller; Arcia (12), off Borucki; Hayes (6), off Chirinos; Rivas (2), off Chirinos; Palacios (4), off Chirinos; Reynolds (15), off Chirinos. RBIs – Acuña Jr. (68), d'Arnaud 2 (29), Arcia 3 (42), Olson (100), Pillar (19), Hayes 3 (36), Rivas (4), Palacios (18), Reynolds (54). S – Peguero.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 7 (Arcia, Wall, Riley, Ozuna 2, d'Arnaud 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski, Rivas, Williams 2). RISP – Atlanta 4 for 15; Pittsburgh 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Acuña Jr., Albies. GIDP – Acuña Jr..

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Williams, Peguero, Rivas).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Chirinos576625878.56
Jiménez110002142.63
Hand100001140.00
Yates, W, 6-0100012183.14
Iglesias, S, 21-23110011213.38
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller593304914.39
Borucki, H, 32220083.60
Holderman, H, 1700021203.23
Jackson, H, 1200004300.00
Bednar, L, 3-2, BS, 23-26133321242.08

Inherited runners-scored – Holderman 1-1. IBB – off Bednar (Harris II). HBP – Keller (Riley), Holderman (Acuña Jr.).

Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Wolf.

T – 2:58. A – 15,583 (38,753).

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 1
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bauers 1b301111.225
Judge dh211131.284
Torres 2b501003.269
Cabrera 2b000000.205
Stanton rf411003.203
Allen rf100001.158
McKinney lf512003.231
Kiner-Falefa 3b512202.253
Bader cf523101.269
Volpe ss401011.211
Rortvedt c200011.107
a-Higashioka ph-c111200.228
Totals377137617
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss400001.221
Benintendi lf401002.276
Robert Jr. cf411100.269
Jiménez dh402001.281
Moncada 3b301011.216
Vaughn 1b400003.251
Grandal c100000.243
Pérez c200001.118
Sheets rf400003.216
Remillard 2b301001.259
Totals33161113
New York0004000307130
Chicago000100000160

a-homered for Rortvedt in the 8th.

LOB – New York 10, Chicago 7. 2B – Kiner-Falefa (9), Benintendi (25). HR – Higashioka (7), off Banks; Judge (21), off Banks; Robert Jr. (31), off Schmidt. RBIs – Kiner-Falefa 2 (31), Bader (36), Bauers (26), Higashioka 2 (28), Judge (44), Robert Jr. (65). SB – Bader (12). CS – Bauers (1), Volpe (4). SF – Bauers.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 6 (Volpe 2, Torres 3, Bader); Chicago 2 (Vaughn, Sheets). RISP – New York 2 for 7; Chicago 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Kiner-Falefa.

DP – Chicago 1 (Pérez, Andrus, Pérez).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Schmidt, W, 8-65⅓41117884.23
King, H, 82⅔20005352.88
Loáisiga100001122.08
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Toussaint, L, 1-45644591064.22
Cronin220015395.40
Banks253303504.97

Inherited runners-scored – King 2-0. HBP – Schmidt (Grandal).

Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.

T – 2:47. A – 26,446 (40,241).

Colorado 7, Milwaukee 3 (10)
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar dh300000.240
1-Tucker pr-dh010110---
Tovar ss301120.254
McMahon 3b400111.256
Díaz c311110.272
2-Wynns pr-c100001.197
Jones lf422300.280
Montero 1b500004.197
Trejo 2b100020.247
a-Castro ph-2b110000.265
Toglia rf311010.186
B.Doyle cf411001.204
Totals3276787
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf501001.289
Contreras dh411100.281
Canha 1b401100.172
Taylor rf300000.183
b-Frelick ph-rf100000.267
Monasterio 2b413101.286
Wiemer cf402002.216
Caratini c400001.245
Turang ss400001.221
Anderson 3b411001.227
Totals3739307
Colorado0001002004760
Milwaukee0001011000390

a-popped out for Trejo in the 9th. b-flied out for Taylor in the 9th.

1-ran for Profar in the 8th. 2-ran for Díaz in the 9th.

LOB – Colorado 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B – Tovar (25), Canha (1). HR – Jones (10), off Miley; Díaz (11), off Peguero; Jones (11), off Peguero; Contreras (12), off Freeland; Monasterio (2), off Freeland. RBIs – Jones 3 (28), Díaz (51), Tucker (1), Tovar (51), McMahon (59), Contreras (51), Canha (2), Monasterio (12). SB – Tovar (6), Monasterio (5). CS – Wiemer (4). SF – Jones.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 2 (Montero, Díaz); Milwaukee 4 (Yelich, Taylor, Anderson, Caratini). RISP – Colorado 1 for 5; Milwaukee 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Contreras, Turang, Anderson. GIDP – McMahon, Toglia, Tovar, Contreras.

DP – Colorado 1 (Trejo, Tovar, Montero); Milwaukee 3 (Turang, Monasterio, Canha; Monasterio, Turang, Canha; Monasterio, Canha).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland683304794.84
Suter1⅓00001182.61
Koch, W, 1-01⅔10001211.42
Lawrence100001122.84
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miley621132852.90
Peguero, BS, 1-5132202183.86
Payamps10000091.86
Williams100011151.45
Chafin, L, 0-114320119.00
Uribe100022201.54

Inherited runners-scored – Suter 1-0, Uribe 3-3. HBP – Payamps (Profar).

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, John Tumpane; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 2:47. A – 25,365 (41,700).

Seattle 2, San Diego 0
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 2b401003.288
Tatis Jr. rf400001.259
Soto lf400004.273
Machado 3b400000.253
Bogaerts ss301000.265
Cronenworth 1b301001.228
Sánchez c300001.220
Cooper dh200001.167
a-Choi ph000010.000
1-Azocar pr-dh000000.235
Grisham cf300003.216
Totals30030114
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss403000.268
Rodríguez cf402000.259
Suárez 3b400003.229
Raleigh dh200120.224
Hernández rf400000.243
France 1b401001.251
Canzone lf301001.167
b-Caballero ph-2b100000.222
Murphy c311000.298
Moore 2b-lf211110.217
Totals3129235
San Diego000000000031
Seattle00001100x290

a-walked for Cooper in the 8th. b-lined out for Canzone in the 8th.

1-ran for Choi in the 8th.

E – Machado (6). LOB – San Diego 4, Seattle 8. 2B – Cronenworth (21), Crawford (26), Canzone (2). 3B – Moore (1). RBIs – Raleigh (47), Moore (11). CS – Rodríguez (7), Canzone (1).

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 1 (Grisham); Seattle 6 (Hernández 3, Crawford, Raleigh, Moore). RISP – San Diego 0 for 2; Seattle 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Rodríguez. GIDP – Canzone.

DP – San Diego 1 (Bogaerts, Cronenworth).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martinez340011533.55
Barlow, L, 0-11⅓111102017.36
Kerr1⅔41112325.27
Suarez100001107.04
Hader100001190.86
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert, W, 10-571000121003.66
Brash, H, 16110011243.14
Muñoz, S, 6-7110001172.83

Inherited runners-scored – Kerr 1-1. WP – Brash.

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Ryan Additon.

T – 2:25. A – 40,231 (47,929).

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b-rf412211.286
Freeman 1b513101.343
Smith c401000.278
Muncy dh300101.192
Peralta lf311000.277
c-Rojas ph-ss101000.224
Heyward rf300000.240
d-Taylor ph-lf100000.212
Hernández 3b401101.317
Outman cf210020.258
Rosario ss-2b410002.250
Totals3459536
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marte 2b502100.284
Carroll cf511000.276
Pham dh301111.118
Walker 1b402101.265
Gurriel Jr. lf400002.255
Rivera 3b200002.269
a-Peterson ph-3b200001.200
McCarthy rf401000.255
Ahmed ss201000.227
b-Perdomo ph-ss110011.266
C.Kelly c211010.205
e-Thomas ph111100.237
Totals35410438
Los Angeles010030001590
Arizona0000000224102

a-struck out for Rivera in the 7th. b-struck out for Ahmed in the 7th. c-singled for Peralta in the 8th. d-popped out for Heyward in the 8th. e-tripled for C.Kelly in the 9th.

E – Ahmed 2 (7). LOB – Los Angeles 6, Arizona 7. 2B – Hernández (6), Betts (30), Freeman (41). 3B – Thomas (4). RBIs – Hernández (8), Betts 2 (77), Freeman (81), Muncy (73), Pham (2), Walker (70), Thomas (21), Marte (58). SB – McCarthy (26), Outman (14). CS – Pham (1). SF – Muncy.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Peralta, Rosario); Arizona 4 (Marte, Walker, Perdomo, Peterson). RISP – Los Angeles 4 for 8; Arizona 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Carroll. GIDP – Betts, Carroll.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Freeman, Rojas, Freeman); Arizona 1 (Rivera, Marte, Walker).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urías, W, 9-6640015954.39
Brasier110002231.29
Vesia12210125.97
Graterol, H, 1420001151.65
Phillips, S, 15-17122210182.72
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pfaadt, L, 0-64⅔64425887.16
Mantiply1⅓00000165.68
Frías1⅓10000245.27
K.Nelson10000112.81
Castro111111204.08

Inherited runners-scored – Graterol 2-2, Mantiply 1-0. WP – Urías, Mantiply.

Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Paul Clemons.

T – 2:59. A – 29,861 (48,359).

