Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .269 Pederson lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .232 c-Bailey ph-c 1 1 1 0 0 0 .265 Flores dh 3 1 2 4 0 0 .310 Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Sabol c-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Estrada 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .270 Crawford ss 1 1 0 0 1 0 .205 b-Mathias ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 e-Slater ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Pollock cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Matos ph-cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .242 Totals 32 5 5 5 3 8

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rengifo ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .238 Velazquez ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 1 1 0 .307 Drury 2b 5 3 3 1 0 1 .277 Cron 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .219 Moustakas 3b 3 1 2 2 0 0 .278 Grichuk lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Renfroe rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .251 Moniak cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .304 Wallach c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .197 d-Thaiss ph-c 0 0 0 1 0 0 .229 Totals 35 7 12 7 2 5

San Francisco 003 000 020 5 5 2 Los Angeles 400 010 11x 7 12 0

a-singled for Pollock in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Crawford in the 7th. c-singled for Pederson in the 8th. d-sacrificed for Wallach in the 8th. e-grounded out for Mathias in the 9th.

E – Estrada 2 (5). LOB – San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Rengifo 2 (11), Renfroe (28), Moustakas (6), Drury (19), Moniak (17). HR – Flores (15), off Leone; Drury (15), off Wood. RBIs – Pederson (39), Flores 4 (39), Ohtani (83), Moustakas 2 (20), Renfroe 2 (51), Drury (47), Thaiss (28). SB – Ohtani (16). SF – Moustakas, Thaiss.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Davis 2, Conforto); Los Angeles 6 (Drury 3, Moniak, Renfroe 2). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 5; Los Angeles 4 for 15.

Runners moved up – Conforto, Ohtani, Grichuk 2.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alexander, L, 6-2 3 3 3 0 0 11 4.01 Junis 3 4 1 1 0 3 40 4.41 Wood 4 3 2 2 1 2 59 4.81 Jackson 1 2 1 1 1 0 16 2.45

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito, W, 1-2 6 3 3 3 3 7 101 9.00 Loup, H, 8 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 5.24 Leone, S, 1-1 2 1 1 1 0 1 28 1.80

Inherited runners-scored – Junis 2-2, Leone 1-1. IBB – off Jackson (Ohtani). HBP – Giolito (Flores).

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 2:36. A – 31,974 (45,517).