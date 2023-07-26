Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, July 25, 2023

San Francisco 2, Oakland 1
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Gelof 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Bleday cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.217
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Thomas rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|b-Laureano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Peterson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Langeliers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Soderstrom dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|Allen ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|a-Díaz ph-ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|1
|14
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Matos cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.259
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|1-Yastrzemski pr-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Flores dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.292
|Bailey c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Wisely 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Slater rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Schmitt ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|4
|10
|Oakland
|000
|000
|010
|1
|5
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|01x
|2
|4
|0
a-singled for Allen in the 8th. b-struck out for Thomas in the 9th.
1-ran for Pederson in the 6th.
E – Waldichuk (3). LOB – Oakland 6, San Francisco 7. 2B – Brown (7), Matos (4), Yastrzemski (15). RBIs – Bleday (25), Schmitt (23), Yastrzemski (31). SB – Gelof (3). SF – Schmitt. S – Kemp.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Allen, Langeliers, Thomas); San Francisco 4 (Wade Jr., Pederson, Bailey 2). RISP – Oakland 1 for 8; San Francisco 1 for 7.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scott
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.00
|Waldichuk
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|71
|6.38
|Pruitt
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.82
|Erceg, L, 2-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|5.46
|Moll
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|4.46
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|9
|95
|2.97
|Ty.Rogers, W, 4-4
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|27
|2.29
|Doval, S, 31-33
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.35
Inherited runners-scored – Pruitt 1-0, Moll 2-1. IBB – off Moll (Flores). HBP – Cobb (Gelof).
Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.
T – 2:20. A – 40,014 (41,915)
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 1
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.259
|Sánchez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|De La Cruz rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Wendle ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Berti lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|0
|2
|11
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.318
|Ramírez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Siri cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Raley rf-1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Margot cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|J.Lowe dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Bethancourt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Totals
|30
|4
|9
|4
|2
|6
|Miami
|001
|000
|000
|1
|2
|1
|Tampa Bay
|030
|001
|00x
|4
|9
|0
E – Wendle (5). LOB – Miami 2, Tampa Bay 4. 2B – Díaz (20), Raley 2 (18). HR – B.Lowe (11), off Soriano. RBIs – J.Lowe (52), Díaz 2 (49), B.Lowe (34). SB – J.Lowe (22). CS – Sánchez (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 1 (Cooper); Tampa Bay 4 (Raley 2, Arozarena, Paredes). RISP – Miami 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Stallings, Berti, Arraez, Franco. GIDP – Franco.
DP – Miami 2 (Wendle, Cooper; Cooper, Wendle, Segura, Cooper).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera, L, 5-6
|2⅔
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|53
|4.74
|Soriano
|3⅓
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|49
|2.08
|Floro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.54
|Okert
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.25
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, W, 4-3
|7⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|8
|97
|3.36
|Adam, H, 10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.57
|Fairbanks, S, 12-13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.99
WP – Glasnow.
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Alex Tosi.
T – 2:24. A – 20,508 (25,025)
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 1
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Olivares lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Massey 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Waters rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Lopez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|2
|5
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Arias ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|J.Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Bell dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Brennan rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Straw cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|B.Naylor c
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|000
|1
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|031
|00x
|5
|8
|1
E – B.Naylor (2). LOB – Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3. 2B – Bell (19), Giménez (15). 3B – Rosario (6). HR – B.Naylor 2 (4), off Greinke. RBIs – Lopez (13), B.Naylor 3 (11), Brennan (27), Ramírez (57).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Witt Jr., Perez); Cleveland 3 (Brennan 2, Rosario). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 4; Cleveland 2 for 5.
GIDP – Garcia.
DP – Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Giménez, J.Naylor; Giménez, J.Naylor).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, L, 1-11
|5⅔
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|71
|5.49
|Cox
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.86
|Heasley
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.79
|Wittgren
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6.35
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, W, 4-2
|8⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|93
|2.54
|Clase
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.09
WP – Heasley, Civale.
Umpires – Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 1:59. A – 22,177 (34,788)
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Henderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Mateo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Rutschman c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|McKenna cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|O'Hearn 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.310
|Mountcastle dh
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.242
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Cowser cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.122
|Westburg 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|5
|7
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Harper 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Stott 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.245
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Marsh lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Rojas cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|0
|9
|Baltimore
|011
|000
|010
|3
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|001
|001
|002
|4
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
LOB – Baltimore 9, Philadelphia 4. 2B – Santander (26), Hays (25), Frazier (14), Bohm (17), Stott (18). HR – O'Hearn (9), off Strahm; Harper (5), off Gibson. RBIs – Hays (39), Frazier (46), O'Hearn (33), Rojas (3), Harper (29), Stott (37), Bohm (62).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (O'Hearn, Rutschman 2); Philadelphia 1 (Harper). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 5; Philadelphia 4 for 7.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|92
|4.68
|Fujinami
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|7.36
|Cano, L, 1-2, BS, 4-9
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|1.82
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|5
|6
|2
|2
|3
|4
|104
|4.06
|Strahm
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|28
|3.65
|Marte, W, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|5.02
Inherited runners-scored – Strahm 1-0, Marte 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Will Little.
T – 2:48. A – 37,200 (42,901)
L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rengifo 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Ohtani dh
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.299
|Ward lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.251
|Moustakas 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.240
|Escobar 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Moniak cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|b-Thaiss ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Velazquez ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|39
|7
|12
|7
|4
|7
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.241
|Greene cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.315
|Torkelson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.232
|Carpenter dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.266
|Vierling rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Báez ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|c-Ibáñez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Short 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|a-Maton ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|d-Haase ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Rogers c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.222
|Totals
|43
|6
|12
|6
|1
|18
|Los Angeles
|200
|020
|002
|1
|7
|12
|1
|Detroit
|000
|110
|004
|0
|6
|12
|1
a-grounded out for Short in the 7th. b-struck out for Wallach in the 10th. c-struck out for Baddoo in the 10th. d-pinch hit for Maton in the 10th.
E – Rengifo (8), Torkelson (5). LOB – Los Angeles 8, Detroit 9. 2B – Moustakas (2), Velazquez (2), Moniak (14), Vierling (10), Greene (12), Torkelson (22). 3B – Rengifo (2). HR – Rogers (12), off Canning. RBIs – Moustakas 2 (13), Ward 2 (43), Escobar (7), Rengifo (30), Moniak (35), Báez (47), Rogers 2 (30), Greene (23), Torkelson 2 (56). SB – Ohtani (12). SF – Ward.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Wallach, Moniak 2, Renfroe 2); Detroit 4 (Short, Vierling, Haase, Rogers). RISP – Los Angeles 4 for 14; Detroit 4 for 12.
Runners moved up – Renfroe, Rengifo, Escobar, Baddoo. GIDP – Moustakas, Velazquez.
DP – Detroit 2 (McKinstry, Short, Torkelson; Torkelson, Báez, Torkelson).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning
|5⅔
|7
|2
|2
|0
|8
|93
|4.46
|Soriano, H, 8
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|3.00
|Moore, H, 15
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.03
|Estévez, W, 4-1
|1⅔
|4
|4
|0
|1
|3
|26
|1.98
|Loup, S, 1-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.71
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez
|4
|7
|4
|4
|3
|3
|90
|2.95
|Brieske
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.76
|White
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.50
|Shreve
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|4.82
|Lange, L, 5-3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.89
Inherited runners-scored – Brieske 3-0. IBB – off Estévez (Carpenter). WP – Lange.
Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Mark Carlson.
T – 2:55. A – 24,856 (41,083)
N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 3
|New York (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Lindor ss
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|McNeil 2b-rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.251
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|3
|5
|1
|0
|.218
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|b-Vientos ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Alvarez c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.233
|Narváez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Baty 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Stewart rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Mendick 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|39
|9
|12
|9
|3
|13
|New York (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bauers rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Stanton dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.204
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|LeMahieu 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.232
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|McKinney lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|a-Kiner-Falefa ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Volpe ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.210
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|c-Rortvedt ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|8
|8
|New York (N)
|103
|002
|102
|9
|12
|1
|New York (A)
|000
|000
|210
|3
|5
|2
a-hit by pitch for McKinney in the 7th. b-doubled for Vogelbach in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Higashioka in the 8th.
E – Baty (7), Volpe (10), Bader (4). LOB – New York (N) 7, New York (A) 11. 2B – Nimmo (17), Lindor (22), Stewart (1), Vientos (1), McNeil (16), Volpe (12). HR – Alonso 2 (28), off Germán; Vogelbach (7), off Germán. RBIs – Alonso 5 (68), Vogelbach (29), McNeil 3 (33), Volpe (35), Stanton (34), Rortvedt (1). SB – Lindor 2 (17), Volpe (18). SF – Stanton.
Runners left in scoring position – New York (N) 4 (Baty 2, Canha, McNeil); New York (A) 4 (Bauers, Rizzo, Torres, LeMahieu). RISP – New York (N) 4 for 14; New York (A) 0 for 6.
Runners moved up – McNeil, Lindor. GIDP – Bader.
DP – New York (N) 1 (Lindor, McNeil, Alonso).
|New York (N)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 5-5
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|98
|3.24
|Raley
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|2.57
|Leone
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|4.55
|Hartwig
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|3.38
|Robertson, H, 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.05
|Ottavino
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.48
|New York (A)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán, L, 5-7
|6⅔
|7
|6
|6
|1
|9
|91
|4.77
|Ramirez
|2⅔
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|29
|3.08
|Marinaccio
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|30
|4.33
|Abreu
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|4.07
Inherited runners-scored – Leone 2-1, Robertson 3-1, Abreu 1-0. HBP – Raley (Kiner-Falefa), Abreu (Vientos).
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.
T – 3:11. A – 46,540 (47,309)
Houston 4, Texas 3
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Jankowski lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Heim c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Duran ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Garver dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.245
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|2
|3
|4
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dubón 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|McCormick cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Diaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Julks lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.171
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|1
|6
|Texas
|000
|001
|002
|3
|9
|0
|Houston
|020
|001
|10x
|4
|8
|1
E – Peña (9). LOB – Texas 6, Houston 5. 2B – Jankowski (10), McCormick (12), Maldonado (8). HR – Garver (5), off Pressly; Tucker (18), off Bradford; Maldonado (8), off Bradford. RBIs – Garver 2 (20), McCormick (42), Julks (32), Tucker (69), Maldonado (18). SB – Tucker (19). SF – Julks.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (García, Jung); Houston 3 (McCormick, Maldonado, Peña). RISP – Texas 0 for 4; Houston 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Dubón. GIDP – Garver, Heim.
DP – Houston 3 (J.Abreu, Peña, J.Abreu; Peña, Dubón, J.Abreu; Peña, Dubón, J.Abreu).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodríguez, L, 0-1
|2⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|44
|5.68
|Bradford
|5⅔
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|78
|4.62
|Howard
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|27.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|France, W, 6-3
|7⅔
|5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|84
|2.87
|Neris, H, 21
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.44
|Pressly, S, 24-28
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|3.11
Inherited runners-scored – Howard 1-0. WP – Rodríguez.
Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Dan Bellino.
T – 2:20. A – 40,520 (41,000)
Seattle 9, Minnesota 7
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.225
|Raleigh c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.228
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|.239
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.246
|Ford dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Marlowe lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|Totals
|35
|9
|10
|9
|4
|11
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Julien 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.305
|b-Farmer ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Kirilloff 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Kepler rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.234
|Wallner dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.277
|Castro 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.243
|Larnach lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.209
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Gallo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|a-Solano ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Taylor cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|7
|5
|18
|Seattle
|010
|010
|043
|9
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|401
|001
|001
|7
|8
|0
a-sacrificed for Gallo in the 6th. b-walked for Julien in the 7th.
LOB – Seattle 5, Minnesota 5. 2B – Crawford (23), Marlowe (1), Raleigh (14), Suárez (17), Correa (22). 3B – Julien (1), Castro (2). HR – Rodríguez (15), off P.López; Marlowe (1), off P.López; Rodríguez (16), off Pagán; Wallner (2), off Kirby; Taylor (12), off Sewald. RBIs – Rodríguez 3 (54), Marlowe (1), Raleigh (39), Hernández 2 (57), Suárez 2 (60), Julien (17), Kepler (38), Wallner 2 (6), Castro (22), Solano (23), Taylor (30). SB – Castro 2 (25), Jeffers (2), Marlowe (2). CS – Farmer (1). SF – Hernández, Solano.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Hernández, Wong 2, Rodríguez); Minnesota 3 (Jeffers, Kirilloff, Correa). RISP – Seattle 4 for 11; Minnesota 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Suárez, Hernández. GIDP – France.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Julien, Correa, Kirilloff).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby
|4⅔
|7
|5
|5
|1
|9
|89
|3.49
|Speier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|4.13
|Campbell
|1⅔
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|28
|1.50
|Saucedo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.37
|Brash, W, 5-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|18
|3.48
|Sewald, S, 20-23
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|3.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|P.López
|7⅔
|6
|2
|2
|1
|8
|94
|4.13
|Moran
|⅔
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|14
|4.91
|Pagán, BS, 0-3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.45
|Ortega, L, 0-1
|1⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|28
|4.50
Moran pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored – Pagán 2-2. HBP – Ortega (Crawford).
Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Rob Drake.
T – 2:55. A – 26,824 (38,544)
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3
|Chicago (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tauchman cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Happ lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.314
|Suzuki rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Swanson ss
|3
|2
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.271
|Morel dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Mastrobuoni 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|a-Wisdom ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|7
|1
|9
|Chicago (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Robert Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|Jiménez dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.244
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Burger 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Colás rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|2
|9
|Chicago (N)
|030
|110
|200
|7
|13
|0
|Chicago (A)
|000
|010
|200
|3
|5
|1
a-grounded out for Mastrobuoni in the 8th.
E – Anderson (8). LOB – Chicago (N) 7, Chicago (A) 4. 2B – Gomes (6), Jiménez (13), Robert Jr. (26). HR – Swanson 2 (12), off Kopech; Morel (16), off Kopech; Hoerner (7), off Scholtens. RBIs – Swanson 4 (42), Morel (44), Bellinger (45), Hoerner (55), Vaughn 2 (56), Moncada (14). SB – Hoerner 2 (24), Mastrobuoni (9), Suzuki (4), Happ (9). CS – Happ (2). SF – Bellinger, Moncada.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago (N) 4 (Tauchman, Hoerner, Morel, Bellinger); Chicago (A) 2 (Grandal, Burger). RISP – Chicago (N) 1 for 9; Chicago (A) 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Happ, Wisdom, Moncada, Vaughn. GIDP – Gomes.
DP – Chicago (A) 1 (Anderson, Burger, Vaughn).
|Chicago (N)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks, W, 4-4
|6⅓
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|87
|3.45
|Leiter Jr., H, 17
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.19
|Fulmer
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.40
|Alzolay, S, 10-11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|2.45
|Chicago (A)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kopech, L, 4-9
|5⅔
|9
|5
|4
|1
|5
|102
|4.44
|Scholtens
|2⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|29
|3.41
|Banks
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|4.85
Inherited runners-scored – Leiter Jr. 2-0, Alzolay 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 2:42. A – 37,079 (40,241)
Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|De La Cruz 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Friedl cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|McLain ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Fraley dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.181
|Senzel lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Steer lf-1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Benson rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.288
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|3
|8
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.293
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|1-Taylor pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.153
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.206
|Monasterio 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Wiemer cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Turang 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Jones 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|a-Frelick ph-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.556
|Perkins rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|4
|10
|Cincinnati
|000
|200
|002
|4
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|003
|3
|10
|0
a-walked for Jones in the 7th.
1-ran for Contreras in the 9th.
LOB – Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 10. 2B – Caratini (1). HR – Benson (7), off Wilson; Yelich (15), off Duarte. RBIs – India (52), Votto (22), Benson 2 (19), Yelich 3 (58). SB – Caratini (1), Fraley (17), Taylor (6). CS – Caratini (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Benson, De La Cruz, Votto 2); Milwaukee 3 (Miller, Adames, Monasterio). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 8; Milwaukee 3 for 8.
Runners moved up – Contreras, Monasterio, Wiemer.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Abbott, W, 6-2
|6⅔
|7
|0
|0
|1
|9
|113
|1.90
|Gibaut, H, 14
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|3.00
|Sims, H, 16
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.07
|Duarte
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|17
|4.61
|Díaz, S, 30-31
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.20
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, L, 9-6
|6⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|93
|3.46
|Uribe
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|29
|1.59
|Wilson
|2⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|36
|2.77
HBP – Burnes (Friedl), Wilson (Steer), Díaz (Adames).
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 3:13. A – 27,551 (41,700)
Boston 7, Atlanta 1
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.328
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|S.Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Pillar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Totals
|34
|1
|9
|1
|3
|9
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.316
|Turner dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.286
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Yoshida lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.320
|Duvall rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.259
|Casas 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.247
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Wong c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Chang ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.177
|Totals
|34
|7
|12
|7
|6
|6
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|000
|1
|9
|1
|Boston
|200
|210
|02x
|7
|12
|1
a-struck out for Rosario in the 9th.
E – S.Murphy (7), Wong (8). LOB – Atlanta 10, Boston 11. HR – Yoshida (12), off Hernández. RBIs – S.Murphy (58), Casas (37), Arroyo (22), Duran (35), Devers (75), Chang (17), Yoshida 2 (53). SB – Acuña Jr. 2 (48), Duran 2 (21).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 5 (Albies 5); Boston 6 (Duvall 2, Turner, Wong 2, Devers). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 8; Boston 4 for 12.
Runners moved up – Yoshida, Turner. LIDP – Ozuna. GIDP – Rosario.
DP – Boston 2 (Devers, Arroyo; Arroyo, Chang, Casas).
TP – Atlanta 1 (Olson, Riley, Harris II, Olson, Harris II).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, L, 10-8
|3
|6
|4
|4
|5
|1
|80
|3.57
|Tonkin
|2⅓
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|36
|3.25
|Jiménez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.78
|Hernández
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|9.00
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Schreiber
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|24
|2.50
|Pivetta, W, 7-5
|5⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|80
|4.11
|Bleier
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4.94
|Martin, H, 15
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.44
|Rodríguez
|2⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|6.55
Inherited runners-scored – Tonkin 2-0, Martin 2-0. HBP – Schreiber (Albies), Morton (Duran), Tonkin (Yoshida).
Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T – 2:54. A – 36,663 (37,755)
Washington 6, Colorado 5
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Tovar ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|McMahon 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Jones lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Toglia 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.191
|Trejo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Doyle cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|39
|5
|15
|5
|0
|7
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Thomas rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Meneses 1b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.280
|Smith 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Ruiz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Garrett lf-rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Chavis 2b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Adams c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Call cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|a-García ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|2
|6
|Colorado
|022
|000
|010
|5
|15
|2
|Washington
|010
|000
|14x
|6
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Call in the 7th.
E – McMahon 2 (10). LOB – Colorado 7, Washington 5. 2B – Toglia (2), Adams (6), Meneses (23), Candelario (29). HR – Tovar (10), off Williams; Garrett (7), off Hand; Meneses (7), off Lawrence. RBIs – Toglia (3), Trejo (17), Tovar (47), Díaz 2 (48), Adams (12), Garrett (26), Candelario (51), Meneses 3 (53). SB – Grichuk (2), Abrams (20).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 2 (McMahon, Profar); Washington 2 (Abrams, Garrett). RISP – Colorado 3 for 9; Washington 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Jones, Ruiz. GIDP – Toglia, Trejo, Candelario.
DP – Colorado 1 (Tovar, Trejo, Toglia); Washington 2 (Chavis, Abrams, Meneses; Candelario, García, Meneses).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber
|6⅔
|6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|87
|5.83
|Hand, H, 3
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|10
|4.76
|Lawrence, L, 3-4, BS, 7-9
|1⅔
|3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|31
|2.94
|Hollowell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5.65
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams
|6⅔
|9
|4
|4
|0
|3
|93
|4.47
|Willingham
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|11.00
|Ferrer, W, 1-0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|5.59
|Finnegan, S, 14-21
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.16
Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 1-0, Hollowell 1-0, Ferrer 2-0. WP – Gomber.
Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T – 2:31. A – 18,182 (41,376)
Arizona 3, St. Louis 1
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.285
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Nootbaar cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.261
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|O'Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|J.Walker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Carlson cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|c-Burleson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|0
|4
|7
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|McCarthy rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Perdomo 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|C.Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Longoria dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|a-Canzone ph-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.136
|Rivera 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|b-Carroll ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.282
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|2
|8
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|000
|1
|5
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|03x
|3
|8
|1
a-walked for Longoria in the 8th. b-tripled for Rivera in the 8th. c-grounded out for DeJong in the 9th.
E – Ahmed (5). LOB – St. Louis 8, Arizona 7. 2B – Donovan (10), Rivera (12), C.Walker (31). 3B – Marte (7), Carroll (5). RBIs – McCarthy (14), Carroll 2 (57). SB – Goldschmidt (9), Donovan (5).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 4 (J.Walker, Gorman, Contreras, DeJong); Arizona 4 (Gurriel Jr., Ahmed 2, C.Kelly). RISP – St. Louis 1 for 7; Arizona 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Gurriel Jr.. GIDP – Burleson.
DP – Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Marte, C.Walker).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz
|6⅔
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6
|93
|4.34
|Romero, L, 2-1, BS, 0-2
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|4.12
|Stratton
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|20
|4.47
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|86
|3.12
|Frías
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|7.45
|Castro
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|20
|4.10
|K.Nelson, W, 5-2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.82
|Ginkel, S, 3-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.31
Inherited runners-scored – Stratton 1-1, K.Nelson 2-0.
Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, James Hoye.
T – 2:23. A – 23,572 (48,359)
San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 1
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Davis rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Triolo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Gonzales 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Peguero ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.158
|a-Choi ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Williams ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|---
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|b-Rodríguez ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|7
|8
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Machado 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Campusano dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.302
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.210
|Batten 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Cronenworth 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Totals
|34
|5
|11
|5
|2
|7
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|000
|1
|3
|0
|San Diego
|020
|000
|12x
|5
|11
|0
a-struck out for Peguero in the 7th. b-singled for Hedges in the 7th.
LOB – Pittsburgh 9, San Diego 8. 2B – Davis (6), Sánchez (5), Campusano (3). HR – Machado (20), off R.Hill; Soto (20), off Perdomo; Sánchez (10), off Moreta. RBIs – Davis (12), Machado (58), Sánchez 3 (27), Soto (61). SB – Bogaerts (11), Tatis Jr. (16), Kim (19). CS – Kim (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (McCutchen, Peguero, Gonzales, Reynolds 2); San Diego 6 (Campusano 2, Grisham 2, Kim 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 9; San Diego 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Grisham.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Hill, L, 7-10
|4⅓
|7
|2
|2
|2
|3
|83
|4.82
|De Los Santos
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|2.95
|Perdomo
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3.92
|Moreta
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|25
|3.57
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 7-8
|6⅔
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|102
|2.61
|Wilson, H, 19
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.57
|Suarez, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Hader
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|0.95
Inherited runners-scored – De Los Santos 3-0, Perdomo 1-0, Moreta 1-0. HBP – Perdomo (Machado).
Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T – 2:48. A – 43,448 (40,222)
