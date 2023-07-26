Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Gelof 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Bleday cf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .217 Brown 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .197 Thomas rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .276 b-Laureano ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Peterson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .215 Langeliers c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .200 Soderstrom dh 3 0 1 0 0 2 .161 Allen ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .184 a-Díaz ph-ss 1 1 1 0 0 0 .211 Totals 31 1 5 1 1 14

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .271 Matos cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .259 Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .259 Pederson lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .245 1-Yastrzemski pr-rf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .229 Flores dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .292 Bailey c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .264 Wisely 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Slater rf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Schmitt ss 2 0 0 1 0 1 .207 Totals 28 2 4 2 4 10

Oakland 000 000 010 1 5 1 San Francisco 000 010 01x 2 4 0

a-singled for Allen in the 8th. b-struck out for Thomas in the 9th.

1-ran for Pederson in the 6th.

E – Waldichuk (3). LOB – Oakland 6, San Francisco 7. 2B – Brown (7), Matos (4), Yastrzemski (15). RBIs – Bleday (25), Schmitt (23), Yastrzemski (31). SB – Gelof (3). SF – Schmitt. S – Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Allen, Langeliers, Thomas); San Francisco 4 (Wade Jr., Pederson, Bailey 2). RISP – Oakland 1 for 8; San Francisco 1 for 7.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scott 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 12 3.00 Waldichuk 4 1 1 0 2 6 71 6.38 Pruitt 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.82 Erceg, L, 2-2 1 1 1 1 1 13 5.46 Moll ⅓ 1 0 0 1 0 9 4.46

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb 6⅔ 3 0 0 1 9 95 2.97 Ty.Rogers, W, 4-4 2⅔ 2 1 1 0 2 27 2.29 Doval, S, 31-33 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 3 16 2.35

Inherited runners-scored – Pruitt 1-0, Moll 2-1. IBB – off Moll (Flores). HBP – Cobb (Gelof).

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 2:20. A – 40,014 (41,915)