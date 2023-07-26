Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, July 25, 2023

San Francisco 2, Oakland 1
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf300001.204
Gelof 2b300001.250
Bleday cf301111.217
Brown 1b401002.197
Thomas rf300001.276
b-Laureano ph100001.212
Peterson 3b401002.215
Langeliers c400003.200
Soderstrom dh301002.161
Allen ss200000.184
a-Díaz ph-ss111000.211
Totals31151114
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b401002.271
Matos cf411000.259
Davis 3b300013.259
Pederson lf200010.245
1-Yastrzemski pr-rf101100.229
Flores dh210020.292
Bailey c401002.264
Wisely 2b300001.172
Slater rf-lf300001.294
Schmitt ss200101.207
Totals28242410
Oakland000000010151
San Francisco00001001x240

a-singled for Allen in the 8th. b-struck out for Thomas in the 9th.

1-ran for Pederson in the 6th.

E – Waldichuk (3). LOB – Oakland 6, San Francisco 7. 2B – Brown (7), Matos (4), Yastrzemski (15). RBIs – Bleday (25), Schmitt (23), Yastrzemski (31). SB – Gelof (3). SF – Schmitt. S – Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Allen, Langeliers, Thomas); San Francisco 4 (Wade Jr., Pederson, Bailey 2). RISP – Oakland 1 for 8; San Francisco 1 for 7.

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scott1⅔10002123.00
Waldichuk411026716.38
Pruitt1⅓00001113.82
Erceg, L, 2-211111135.46
Moll1001094.46
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb6⅔30019952.97
Ty.Rogers, W, 4-42⅔21102272.29
Doval, S, 31-331⅔00003162.35

Inherited runners-scored – Pruitt 1-0, Moll 2-1. IBB – off Moll (Flores). HBP – Cobb (Gelof).

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 2:20. A – 40,014 (41,915)

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 1
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b400001.375
Soler dh300012.243
Cooper 1b400003.259
Sánchez cf301001.259
De La Cruz rf300001.272
Segura 3b300000.218
Wendle ss210011.262
Stallings c300002.193
Berti lf301000.292
Totals28120211
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b201200.318
Ramírez 1b200000.280
Siri cf000000.227
Raley rf-1b302010.273
Franco ss400001.264
Arozarena lf400001.266
B.Lowe 2b423101.214
Paredes 3b301001.260
Margot cf-rf311000.254
J.Lowe dh311101.271
Bethancourt c200011.223
Totals3049426
Miami001000000121
Tampa Bay03000100x490

E – Wendle (5). LOB – Miami 2, Tampa Bay 4. 2B – Díaz (20), Raley 2 (18). HR – B.Lowe (11), off Soriano. RBIs – J.Lowe (52), Díaz 2 (49), B.Lowe (34). SB – J.Lowe (22). CS – Sánchez (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 1 (Cooper); Tampa Bay 4 (Raley 2, Arozarena, Paredes). RISP – Miami 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Stallings, Berti, Arraez, Franco. GIDP – Franco.

DP – Miami 2 (Wendle, Cooper; Cooper, Wendle, Segura, Cooper).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cabrera, L, 5-62⅔43320534.74
Soriano3⅓41103492.08
Floro110002184.54
Okert1⅔00001123.25
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Glasnow, W, 4-37⅔21128973.36
Adam, H, 101⅔00001122.57
Fairbanks, S, 12-131⅔00002121.99

WP – Glasnow.

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 2:24. A – 20,508 (25,025)

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 1
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia dh400000.275
Witt Jr. ss300011.253
Pratto 1b400002.237
Perez c401000.246
Isbel cf400000.210
Olivares lf300000.247
Massey 2b311001.215
Waters rf201011.237
Lopez 3b302100.213
Totals3015125
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf401000.271
Rosario ss411000.265
Arias ss000000.179
Ramírez 3b401100.287
J.Naylor 1b400000.303
Giménez 2b401001.244
Bell dh311000.242
Brennan rf301100.261
Straw cf310000.242
B.Naylor c322300.211
Totals3258501
Kansas City000010000150
Cleveland00103100x581

E – B.Naylor (2). LOB – Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3. 2B – Bell (19), Giménez (15). 3B – Rosario (6). HR – B.Naylor 2 (4), off Greinke. RBIs – Lopez (13), B.Naylor 3 (11), Brennan (27), Ramírez (57).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Witt Jr., Perez); Cleveland 3 (Brennan 2, Rosario). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 4; Cleveland 2 for 5.

GIDP – Garcia.

DP – Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Giménez, J.Naylor; Giménez, J.Naylor).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke, L, 1-115⅔44401715.49
Cox1⅔31100173.86
Heasley1⅔10000112.79
Wittgren1⅔0000086.35
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale, W, 4-28⅔51125932.54
Clase1⅔00000133.09

WP – Heasley, Civale.

Umpires – Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 1:59. A – 22,177 (34,788)

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Henderson ss400001.241
Mateo ss100000.211
Rutschman c501000.268
Santander rf501001.261
McKenna cf000000.253
O'Hearn 1b411100.310
Mountcastle dh222020.242
Frazier 2b402101.241
Hays lf401100.292
Cowser cf-rf200022.122
Westburg 3b300012.254
Totals3438357
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh400002.183
Turner ss400001.245
Harper 1b422100.296
Castellanos rf400001.280
Stott 2b411100.300
Realmuto c401003.245
Bohm 3b412100.282
Marsh lf301002.279
Rojas cf301100.333
Totals3448409
Baltimore011000010380
Philadelphia001001002480

Two outs when winning run scored.

LOB – Baltimore 9, Philadelphia 4. 2B – Santander (26), Hays (25), Frazier (14), Bohm (17), Stott (18). HR – O'Hearn (9), off Strahm; Harper (5), off Gibson. RBIs – Hays (39), Frazier (46), O'Hearn (33), Rojas (3), Harper (29), Stott (37), Bohm (62).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (O'Hearn, Rutschman 2); Philadelphia 1 (Harper). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 5; Philadelphia 4 for 7.

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson6⅔42205924.68
Fujinami2⅔00003217.36
Cano, L, 1-2, BS, 4-942201141.82
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker5622341044.06
Strahm121112283.65
Marte, W, 1-1100011275.02

Inherited runners-scored – Strahm 1-0, Marte 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Will Little.

T – 2:48. A – 37,200 (42,901)

L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 6
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rengifo 2b522100.224
Ohtani dh320022.299
Ward lf401202.251
Moustakas 3b512200.240
Escobar 1b502100.258
Moniak cf502100.333
Renfroe rf400011.239
Wallach c300011.194
b-Thaiss ph-c100001.241
Velazquez ss423000.245
Totals39712747
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry 3b501004.241
Greene cf513102.315
Torkelson 1b501202.232
Carpenter dh400012.266
Vierling rf512002.268
Báez ss511100.225
Baddoo lf401001.210
c-Ibáñez ph100001.236
Short 2b200001.201
a-Maton ph-2b211000.165
d-Haase ph100001.203
Rogers c422202.222
Totals436126118
Los Angeles20002000217121
Detroit00011000406121

a-grounded out for Short in the 7th. b-struck out for Wallach in the 10th. c-struck out for Baddoo in the 10th. d-pinch hit for Maton in the 10th.

E – Rengifo (8), Torkelson (5). LOB – Los Angeles 8, Detroit 9. 2B – Moustakas (2), Velazquez (2), Moniak (14), Vierling (10), Greene (12), Torkelson (22). 3B – Rengifo (2). HR – Rogers (12), off Canning. RBIs – Moustakas 2 (13), Ward 2 (43), Escobar (7), Rengifo (30), Moniak (35), Báez (47), Rogers 2 (30), Greene (23), Torkelson 2 (56). SB – Ohtani (12). SF – Ward.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Wallach, Moniak 2, Renfroe 2); Detroit 4 (Short, Vierling, Haase, Rogers). RISP – Los Angeles 4 for 14; Detroit 4 for 12.

Runners moved up – Renfroe, Rengifo, Escobar, Baddoo. GIDP – Moustakas, Velazquez.

DP – Detroit 2 (McKinstry, Short, Torkelson; Torkelson, Báez, Torkelson).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Canning5⅔72208934.46
Soriano, H, 82⅔00003243.00
Moore, H, 151⅔10002182.03
Estévez, W, 4-11⅔44013261.98
Loup, S, 1-31⅔00002114.71
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez474433902.95
Brieske1⅓10001134.76
White2⅔00001154.50
Shreve1⅔32201164.82
Lange, L, 5-31⅔11011153.89

Inherited runners-scored – Brieske 3-0. IBB – off Estévez (Carpenter). WP – Lange.

Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Mark Carlson.

T – 2:55. A – 24,856 (41,083)

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 3
New York (N)ABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf421012.262
Lindor ss533000.231
McNeil 2b-rf412310.251
Alonso 1b423510.218
Vogelbach dh311101.226
b-Vientos ph-dh101000.218
Alvarez c500004.233
Narváez c000000.222
Baty 3b500003.231
Canha lf400002.235
Stewart rf401001.235
Mendick 2b000000.000
Totals399129313
New York (A)ABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bauers rf500002.218
Torres 2b401010.264
Stanton dh200120.204
Rizzo 1b500002.249
LeMahieu 3b200031.232
Bader cf411001.249
McKinney lf201001.253
a-Kiner-Falefa ph-lf111000.254
Volpe ss311110.210
Higashioka c200011.220
c-Rortvedt ph-c100100.182
Totals3135388
New York (N)1030021029121
New York (A)000000210352

a-hit by pitch for McKinney in the 7th. b-doubled for Vogelbach in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Higashioka in the 8th.

E – Baty (7), Volpe (10), Bader (4). LOB – New York (N) 7, New York (A) 11. 2B – Nimmo (17), Lindor (22), Stewart (1), Vientos (1), McNeil (16), Volpe (12). HR – Alonso 2 (28), off Germán; Vogelbach (7), off Germán. RBIs – Alonso 5 (68), Vogelbach (29), McNeil 3 (33), Volpe (35), Stanton (34), Rortvedt (1). SB – Lindor 2 (17), Volpe (18). SF – Stanton.

Runners left in scoring position – New York (N) 4 (Baty 2, Canha, McNeil); New York (A) 4 (Bauers, Rizzo, Torres, LeMahieu). RISP – New York (N) 4 for 14; New York (A) 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – McNeil, Lindor. GIDP – Bader.

DP – New York (N) 1 (Lindor, McNeil, Alonso).

New York (N)IPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander, W, 5-56⅔20046983.24
Raley12210142.57
Leone00011104.55
Hartwig21110143.38
Robertson, H, 70000072.05
Ottavino1⅔00011173.48
New York (A)IPHRERBBSONPERA
Germán, L, 5-76⅔76619914.77
Ramirez2⅔31002293.08
Marinaccio22211304.33
Abreu00011114.07

Inherited runners-scored – Leone 2-1, Robertson 3-1, Abreu 1-0. HBP – Raley (Kiner-Falefa), Abreu (Vientos).

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.

T – 3:11. A – 46,540 (47,309)

Houston 4, Texas 3
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b412000.275
Jankowski lf402000.323
Lowe 1b301010.284
García rf401001.260
Jung 3b400002.272
Heim c312010.282
Duran ss400000.292
Garver dh311210.245
Taveras cf400001.277
Totals3339234
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Dubón 2b400000.265
Peña ss401002.232
Tucker rf412100.305
Bregman 3b310010.253
J.Abreu 1b412000.244
McCormick cf401101.282
Diaz dh300001.262
Julks lf200101.258
Maldonado c312101.171
Totals3148416
Texas000001002390
Houston02000110x481

E – Peña (9). LOB – Texas 6, Houston 5. 2B – Jankowski (10), McCormick (12), Maldonado (8). HR – Garver (5), off Pressly; Tucker (18), off Bradford; Maldonado (8), off Bradford. RBIs – Garver 2 (20), McCormick (42), Julks (32), Tucker (69), Maldonado (18). SB – Tucker (19). SF – Julks.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (García, Jung); Houston 3 (McCormick, Maldonado, Peña). RISP – Texas 0 for 4; Houston 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Dubón. GIDP – Garver, Heim.

DP – Houston 3 (J.Abreu, Peña, J.Abreu; Peña, Dubón, J.Abreu; Peña, Dubón, J.Abreu).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodríguez, L, 0-12⅔22213445.68
Bradford5⅔62203784.62
Howard1⅔000001027.00
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
France, W, 6-37⅔51023842.87
Neris, H, 211⅔20011191.44
Pressly, S, 24-281⅔22200173.11

Inherited runners-scored – Howard 1-0. WP – Rodríguez.

Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Dan Bellino.

T – 2:20. A – 40,520 (41,000)

Seattle 9, Minnesota 7
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss321010.261
Suárez 3b411212.225
Raleigh c512102.228
Hernández rf400202.239
Rodríguez cf522302.246
Ford dh300011.248
France 1b401001.247
Marlowe lf322110.333
Wong 2b411001.164
Totals359109411
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Correa ss411011.232
Julien 2b311101.305
b-Farmer ph-2b100010.250
Kirilloff 1b500003.275
Kepler rf422102.234
Wallner dh411203.277
Castro 3b311112.243
Larnach lf300013.209
Jeffers c301011.277
Gallo cf200002.175
a-Solano ph000100.265
Taylor cf111100.222
Totals33787518
Seattle0100100439100
Minnesota401001001780

a-sacrificed for Gallo in the 6th. b-walked for Julien in the 7th.

LOB – Seattle 5, Minnesota 5. 2B – Crawford (23), Marlowe (1), Raleigh (14), Suárez (17), Correa (22). 3B – Julien (1), Castro (2). HR – Rodríguez (15), off P.López; Marlowe (1), off P.López; Rodríguez (16), off Pagán; Wallner (2), off Kirby; Taylor (12), off Sewald. RBIs – Rodríguez 3 (54), Marlowe (1), Raleigh (39), Hernández 2 (57), Suárez 2 (60), Julien (17), Kepler (38), Wallner 2 (6), Castro (22), Solano (23), Taylor (30). SB – Castro 2 (25), Jeffers (2), Marlowe (2). CS – Farmer (1). SF – Hernández, Solano.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Hernández, Wong 2, Rodríguez); Minnesota 3 (Jeffers, Kirilloff, Correa). RISP – Seattle 4 for 11; Minnesota 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Suárez, Hernández. GIDP – France.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Julien, Correa, Kirilloff).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby4⅔75519893.49
Speier1⅔00003134.13
Campbell1⅔01122281.50
Saucedo1⅔00011172.37
Brash, W, 5-31⅔00013183.48
Sewald, S, 20-231⅔11100133.00
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
P.López7⅔62218944.13
Moran13320144.91
Pagán, BS, 0-31⅔11101193.45
Ortega, L, 0-11⅔23312284.50

Moran pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored – Pagán 2-2. HBP – Ortega (Crawford).

Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Rob Drake.

T – 2:55. A – 26,824 (38,544)

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Chicago (N)ABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman cf500002.250
Hoerner 2b523101.277
Happ lf511001.246
Bellinger 1b400102.314
Suzuki rf511001.261
Swanson ss323410.271
Morel dh412102.272
Gomes c402000.267
Mastrobuoni 3b301000.216
a-Wisdom ph-3b100000.194
Totals39713719
Chicago (A)ABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Benintendi lf400000.284
Anderson ss411001.241
Robert Jr. cf311012.270
Jiménez dh312010.284
Moncada 3b300102.227
Vaughn 1b401201.244
Grandal c400001.251
Burger 2b300001.211
Colás rf300001.213
Totals3135329
Chicago (N)0301102007130
Chicago (A)000010200351

a-grounded out for Mastrobuoni in the 8th.

E – Anderson (8). LOB – Chicago (N) 7, Chicago (A) 4. 2B – Gomes (6), Jiménez (13), Robert Jr. (26). HR – Swanson 2 (12), off Kopech; Morel (16), off Kopech; Hoerner (7), off Scholtens. RBIs – Swanson 4 (42), Morel (44), Bellinger (45), Hoerner (55), Vaughn 2 (56), Moncada (14). SB – Hoerner 2 (24), Mastrobuoni (9), Suzuki (4), Happ (9). CS – Happ (2). SF – Bellinger, Moncada.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago (N) 4 (Tauchman, Hoerner, Morel, Bellinger); Chicago (A) 2 (Grandal, Burger). RISP – Chicago (N) 1 for 9; Chicago (A) 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Happ, Wisdom, Moncada, Vaughn. GIDP – Gomes.

DP – Chicago (A) 1 (Anderson, Burger, Vaughn).

Chicago (N)IPHRERBBSONPERA
Hendricks, W, 4-46⅓43314873.45
Leiter Jr., H, 171⅓00001103.19
Fulmer10011164.40
Alzolay, S, 10-111⅔00003122.45
Chicago (A)IPHRERBBSONPERA
Kopech, L, 4-95⅔954151024.44
Scholtens2⅔32203293.41
Banks2⅔10001294.85

Inherited runners-scored – Leiter Jr. 2-0, Alzolay 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 2:42. A – 37,079 (40,241)

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
De La Cruz 3b500002.265
Friedl cf410000.284
McLain ss312010.306
Fraley dh401002.268
India 2b401101.251
Votto 1b401101.181
Senzel lf000000.233
Steer lf-1b310001.274
Benson rf311211.288
Maile c300010.238
Totals3346438
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf513300.293
Contreras dh402011.273
1-Taylor pr000000.153
Adames ss300012.206
Monasterio 3b501001.287
Wiemer cf301001.206
Turang 2b100001.198
Miller 1b400000.267
Caratini c402000.248
Jones 2b200002.200
a-Frelick ph-rf010020.556
Perkins rf-cf411002.218
Totals353103410
Cincinnati000200002460
Milwaukee0000000033100

a-walked for Jones in the 7th.

1-ran for Contreras in the 9th.

LOB – Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 10. 2B – Caratini (1). HR – Benson (7), off Wilson; Yelich (15), off Duarte. RBIs – India (52), Votto (22), Benson 2 (19), Yelich 3 (58). SB – Caratini (1), Fraley (17), Taylor (6). CS – Caratini (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Benson, De La Cruz, Votto 2); Milwaukee 3 (Miller, Adames, Monasterio). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 8; Milwaukee 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – Contreras, Monasterio, Wiemer.

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Abbott, W, 6-26⅔700191131.90
Gibaut, H, 141⅔00010263.00
Sims, H, 161⅔00011243.07
Duarte23310174.61
Díaz, S, 30-3110000142.20
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes, L, 9-66⅔32216933.46
Uribe1⅔00021291.59
Wilson2⅔32201362.77

HBP – Burnes (Friedl), Wilson (Steer), Díaz (Adames).

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 3:13. A – 27,551 (41,700)

Boston 7, Atlanta 1
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf400012.328
Albies 2b410001.254
Riley 3b401001.270
Olson 1b301010.254
S.Murphy c401101.285
Ozuna dh401001.228
Rosario lf301000.250
a-Pillar ph100001.239
Arcia ss302010.291
Harris II cf402002.274
Totals3419139
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran cf411101.316
Turner dh321020.286
Devers 3b512101.267
Yoshida lf413200.320
Duvall rf301020.259
Casas 1b411110.247
Arroyo 2b401101.247
Wong c401002.249
Chang ss311111.177
Totals34712766
Atlanta100000000191
Boston20021002x7121

a-struck out for Rosario in the 9th.

E – S.Murphy (7), Wong (8). LOB – Atlanta 10, Boston 11. HR – Yoshida (12), off Hernández. RBIs – S.Murphy (58), Casas (37), Arroyo (22), Duran (35), Devers (75), Chang (17), Yoshida 2 (53). SB – Acuña Jr. 2 (48), Duran 2 (21).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 5 (Albies 5); Boston 6 (Duvall 2, Turner, Wong 2, Devers). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 8; Boston 4 for 12.

Runners moved up – Yoshida, Turner. LIDP – Ozuna. GIDP – Rosario.

DP – Boston 2 (Devers, Arroyo; Arroyo, Chang, Casas).

TP – Atlanta 1 (Olson, Riley, Harris II, Olson, Harris II).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton, L, 10-8364451803.57
Tonkin2⅓41101363.25
Jiménez1⅔00003142.78
Hernández1⅔22211219.00
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Schreiber1⅔21110242.50
Pivetta, W, 7-55⅔30015804.11
Bleier10010134.94
Martin, H, 150000151.44
Rodríguez2⅔30003376.55

Inherited runners-scored – Tonkin 2-0, Martin 2-0. HBP – Schreiber (Albies), Morton (Duran), Tonkin (Yoshida).

Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T – 2:54. A – 36,663 (37,755)

Washington 6, Colorado 5
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar dh501000.239
Tovar ss512102.263
McMahon 3b512001.254
Grichuk rf412000.313
Jones lf400002.275
Díaz c413200.270
Toglia 1b412100.191
Trejo 2b401101.255
Doyle cf402001.208
Totals39515507
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss411000.256
Thomas rf-cf411000.293
Candelario 3b411101.257
Meneses 1b423300.280
Smith 1b000000.269
Ruiz dh400002.244
Garrett lf-rf312111.267
Chavis 2b-lf300012.250
Adams c402100.299
Call cf200000.209
a-García ph-2b100000.265
Totals33610626
Colorado0220000105152
Washington01000014x6100

a-grounded out for Call in the 7th.

E – McMahon 2 (10). LOB – Colorado 7, Washington 5. 2B – Toglia (2), Adams (6), Meneses (23), Candelario (29). HR – Tovar (10), off Williams; Garrett (7), off Hand; Meneses (7), off Lawrence. RBIs – Toglia (3), Trejo (17), Tovar (47), Díaz 2 (48), Adams (12), Garrett (26), Candelario (51), Meneses 3 (53). SB – Grichuk (2), Abrams (20).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 2 (McMahon, Profar); Washington 2 (Abrams, Garrett). RISP – Colorado 3 for 9; Washington 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Jones, Ruiz. GIDP – Toglia, Trejo, Candelario.

DP – Colorado 1 (Tovar, Trejo, Toglia); Washington 2 (Chavis, Abrams, Meneses; Candelario, García, Meneses).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gomber6⅔61004875.83
Hand, H, 311110104.76
Lawrence, L, 3-4, BS, 7-91⅔34311312.94
Hollowell0000175.65
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williams6⅔94403934.47
Willingham200011811.00
Ferrer, W, 1-0131102225.59
Finnegan, S, 14-211⅔1000183.16

Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 1-0, Hollowell 1-0, Ferrer 2-0. WP – Gomber.

Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 2:31. A – 18,182 (41,376)

Arizona 3, St. Louis 1
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan dh411000.286
Goldschmidt 1b301011.285
Arenado 3b400002.287
Nootbaar cf-rf200020.261
Contreras c402001.248
Gorman 2b400001.239
O'Neill lf400001.225
J.Walker rf200010.275
Carlson cf101000.237
DeJong ss300001.234
c-Burleson ph100000.241
Totals3215047
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marte 2b412000.294
McCarthy rf412100.251
Gurriel Jr. lf400001.249
Perdomo 3b000000.278
C.Walker 1b401001.263
Longoria dh301002.238
a-Canzone ph-dh010010.136
Rivera 3b201010.293
b-Carroll ph-lf101200.282
Ahmed ss400001.228
C.Kelly c300002.167
Thomas cf300001.238
Totals3238328
St. Louis001000000150
Arizona00000003x381

a-walked for Longoria in the 8th. b-tripled for Rivera in the 8th. c-grounded out for DeJong in the 9th.

E – Ahmed (5). LOB – St. Louis 8, Arizona 7. 2B – Donovan (10), Rivera (12), C.Walker (31). 3B – Marte (7), Carroll (5). RBIs – McCarthy (14), Carroll 2 (57). SB – Goldschmidt (9), Donovan (5).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 4 (J.Walker, Gorman, Contreras, DeJong); Arizona 4 (Gurriel Jr., Ahmed 2, C.Kelly). RISP – St. Louis 1 for 7; Arizona 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Gurriel Jr.. GIDP – Burleson.

DP – Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Marte, C.Walker).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Matz6⅔50016934.34
Romero, L, 2-1, BS, 0-21⅔22200144.12
Stratton1⅔11112204.47
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Kelly6⅔41125863.12
Frías1⅔0000067.45
Castro00022204.10
K.Nelson, W, 5-20000032.82
Ginkel, S, 3-31⅔10000102.31

Inherited runners-scored – Stratton 1-1, K.Nelson 2-0.

Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, James Hoye.

T – 2:23. A – 23,572 (48,359)

San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 1
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe lf400012.236
Reynolds cf400002.253
McCutchen dh300011.265
Santana 1b310010.235
Davis rf401100.270
Triolo 3b300010.272
Gonzales 2b300011.242
Peguero ss100010.158
a-Choi ph100001.183
Williams ss000010---
Hedges c201000.181
b-Rodríguez ph-c201001.227
Totals3013178
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 2b502000.272
Tatis Jr. rf401000.280
Soto lf411101.262
Machado 3b211110.257
Bogaerts ss411002.264
Campusano dh311011.302
Sánchez c413300.210
Batten 1b301000.333
Cronenworth 1b100001.208
Grisham cf400002.211
Totals34511527
Pittsburgh010000000130
San Diego02000012x5110

a-struck out for Peguero in the 7th. b-singled for Hedges in the 7th.

LOB – Pittsburgh 9, San Diego 8. 2B – Davis (6), Sánchez (5), Campusano (3). HR – Machado (20), off R.Hill; Soto (20), off Perdomo; Sánchez (10), off Moreta. RBIs – Davis (12), Machado (58), Sánchez 3 (27), Soto (61). SB – Bogaerts (11), Tatis Jr. (16), Kim (19). CS – Kim (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (McCutchen, Peguero, Gonzales, Reynolds 2); San Diego 6 (Campusano 2, Grisham 2, Kim 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 9; San Diego 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Grisham.

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
R.Hill, L, 7-104⅓72223834.82
De Los Santos2⅔10002282.95
Perdomo1110063.92
Moreta1⅓22202253.57
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell, W, 7-86⅔211541022.61
Wilson, H, 191⅔10011212.57
Suarez, H, 21⅔0000080.00
Hader1⅔00013240.95

Inherited runners-scored – De Los Santos 3-0, Perdomo 1-0, Moreta 1-0. HBP – Perdomo (Machado).

Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T – 2:48. A – 43,448 (40,222)

