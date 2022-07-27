Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Arizona 7, San Francisco 3
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater cf200011.284
a-Yastrzemski ph-cf200001.231
Flores 2b411202.245
Ruf lf301010.224
Mercedes dh400001.239
Estrada ss310000.255
Belt 1b402100.233
Villar 3b401001.188
Bart c300002.185
Wynns c000000.221
c-Pederson ph100000.246
González rf412001.293
Totals3437329
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
C.Kelly c220011.218
Luplow lf300002.178
b-Peralta ph-lf111100.247
K.Marte dh401102.267
Walker 1b311312.207
B.Kennedy 2b301002.247
Rojas 3b000010.279
McCarthy rf410000.252
Alcántara 3b-2b411202.186
Thomas cf300001.257
Perdomo ss210011.201
Totals29757413
San Francisco002001000370
Arizona02300002x750

a-flied out for Slater in the 7th. b-tripled for Luplow in the 8th. c-lined out for Wynns in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 7, Arizona 3. 2B – Belt (6), K.Marte (28). 3B – Peralta (2). HR – Flores (14), off Gilbert; Alcántara (3), off Rodón; Walker (23), off Rodón. RBIs – Flores 2 (53), Belt (20), Alcántara 2 (15), Walker 3 (52), Peralta (40), K.Marte (35).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Estrada 2, González, Mercedes); Arizona 1 (Alcántara). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 6; Arizona 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Mercedes.

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodón, L, 8-66⅔355210993.18
Y.Marte1⅓22213395.19
García00010172.83
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert4⅔42212715.24
Weaver1⅔11113268.22
Nelson, H, 71⅔10002181.71
I.Kennedy, W, 4-4100000223.45
Mantiply, H, 111000052.37
Melancon1⅔0000284.81

Inherited runners-scored – García 1-0, Nelson 1-1. HBP – Rodón (C.Kelly), Weaver (Estrada).

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.

T – 3:10. A – 16,989 (48,686).

Oakland 5, Houston 3
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McCormick lf400002.234
Peña ss411001.265
Alvarez dh312110.307
Bregman 3b401000.238
Tucker rf211120.251
Díaz 2b400001.236
Matijevic 1b401000.184
Meyers cf300003.230
a-Altuve ph100000.276
Maldonado c301001.172
b-Gurriel ph100000.234
Totals3337238
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Machín 3b200010.203
Laureano dh310011.227
Murphy c210021.244
Pinder 1b411402.247
Andrus ss401002.236
Piscotty rf412001.204
Kemp lf401101.209
Bolt cf400002.214
Bride 2b311001.227
Allen 2b000000.195
Totals30565411
Houston000120000370
Oakland00400001x561

a-grounded out for Meyers in the 9th. b-grounded out for Maldonado in the 9th.

E – Machín (3). LOB – Houston 6, Oakland 6. 2B – Maldonado (9), Alvarez (13), Andrus (21), Piscotty 2 (4), Kemp (13). HR – Tucker (19), off Montas; Pinder (9), off L.Garcia. RBIs – Tucker (64), Alvarez (66), Pinder 4 (33), Kemp (20).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (Díaz, Bregman); Oakland 4 (Pinder, Piscotty, Bolt 2). RISP – Houston 1 for 5; Oakland 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Machín. GIDP – Díaz.

DP – Oakland 1 (Andrus, Bride, Pinder).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
L.Garcia, L, 8-65444471083.81
Abreu1⅓00002242.80
Neris1⅔21102233.73
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montas, W, 4-95⅔73234783.18
Pruitt, H, 1100003254.08
Moll, H, 111⅔00000121.72
Jackson, H, 210000162.77
Trivino, S, 10-121⅔0000056.68

Inherited runners-scored – Abreu 1-0. IBB – off Montas (Alvarez), off Montas (Tucker). HBP – Abreu (Machín). WP – L.Garcia.

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 3:04. A – 5,130 (46,847).

Miami 2, Cincinnati 1
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wendle ss503201.300
Astudillo 2b501001.240
Bleday cf500000.231
García dh402002.234
1-Hamilton pr-dh000000.143
L.Díaz 1b400001.071
De La Cruz rf301011.216
Sánchez lf311011.204
Williams 3b411001.265
Stallings c402002.195
Totals372112210
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b401002.240
Drury 3b400001.271
Pham lf300002.237
Votto 1b300001.213
Moustakas dh311102.212
Naquin rf300001.245
K.Farmer ss300002.255
Senzel cf300000.253
Papierski c200001.136
a-Solano ph100000.326
Totals29121012
Miami0000200002110
Cincinnati000010000120

a-grounded out for Papierski in the 9th.

1-ran for García in the 8th.

LOB – Miami 10, Cincinnati 1. 2B – Sánchez (11). HR – Moustakas (6), off López. RBIs – Wendle 2 (20), Moustakas (21). SB – Williams (6), De La Cruz (3), Hamilton (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 6 (Sánchez, Bleday 2, Williams 3); Cincinnati 1 (Votto). RISP – Miami 2 for 12; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – L.Díaz, Drury.

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
López, W, 7-57⅔211011943.03
Bass, H, 161⅔0000071.48
Scott, S, 13-171⅔00001114.32
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene, L, 3-126⅓922161055.59
B.Farmer110012294.74
Gibaut1⅔10002126.48

Inherited runners-scored – B.Farmer 2-0. WP – Greene.

Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ed Hickox.

T – 2:45. A – 14,937 (42,319).

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 2
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Newman 2b401001.252
Reynolds cf400002.254
Hayes 3b401001.251
Gamel dh401001.245
Mitchell rf410001.196
Allen lf300002.083
Cruz ss311200.221
VanMeter 1b300001.186
Delay c300001.308
Totals32242010
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ortega cf401000.237
Contreras dh411001.258
Suzuki rf422100.272
Happ lf411201.282
Hoerner ss402100.306
Wisdom 3b401000.221
Gomes c401001.221
Rivas 1b201010.228
Morel 2b300000.277
Totals33410413
Pittsburgh000000200241
Chicago30000001x4101

E – Cruz (4), Hoerner (7). LOB – Pittsburgh 3, Chicago 6. 2B – Newman (9), Hayes (17), Suzuki (14), Happ (25), Hoerner (14), Rivas (4). HR – Cruz (6), off K.Thompson; Suzuki (8), off Crowe. RBIs – Cruz 2 (21), Happ 2 (46), Hoerner (33), Suzuki (29). SB – Gamel (4), Ortega (8).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (Allen, Reynolds, Cruz); Chicago 5 (Morel 2, Contreras, Gomes 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 6; Chicago 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Mitchell, Allen. GIDP – Ortega, Gomes.

DP – Pittsburgh 2 (VanMeter, Cruz, VanMeter; Cruz, Newman, VanMeter).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wilson, L, 1-66⅔63312806.31
Beede1⅔10001193.38
Crowe1⅔31100143.35
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
K.Thompson, W, 8-47⅔42007973.16
Wick, H, 41⅔00002174.46
Givens, S, 2-51⅔00001142.72

Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dan Bellino.

T – 2:30. A – 30,978 (41,649).

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b500000.289
B.Lowe dh501000.247
Arozarena lf502101.257
Choi 1b401002.266
Paredes 2b312110.224
Walls ss000000.173
L.Raley rf411001.156
Bethancourt c401000.242
Quinn cf402102.444
Chang ss-2b311001.179
a-J.Lowe ph101000.202
Totals38312317
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf311111.263
Mancini 1b300100.266
Mountcastle dh400001.261
Santander rf311100.242
McKenna rf000000.255
Hays lf300002.266
Rutschman c211010.239
Urías 3b311200.268
Odor 2b300001.197
Mateo ss311002.212
Totals2755527
Tampa Bay0012000003120
Baltimore10010003x551

a-singled for Chang in the 9th.

E – Urías (7). LOB – Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 1. 2B – Quinn (1), Mateo (14). HR – Paredes (14), off Watkins; Mullins (8), off McClanahan; Santander (17), off McClanahan; Urías (11), off Poche. RBIs – Arozarena (45), Paredes (29), Quinn (3), Mullins (40), Santander (51), Urías 2 (36), Mancini (38). SB – Mateo (24), Mullins (21). SF – Mancini.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 4 (Choi, Quinn, Díaz 2); Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle). RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 9; Baltimore 0 for 1.

Runners moved up – L.Raley, Bethancourt.

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan7⅔22217811.76
Poche, L, 2-1, BS, 6-933310173.09
Armstrong0000063.22
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Watkins5⅓103304884.03
Krehbiel2⅓10012402.45
Akin, W, 2-10000132.44
López, S, 19-231⅔10000161.55

Inherited runners-scored – Armstrong 2-1, Krehbiel 1-0, Akin 1-0.

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T – 2:43. A – 11,307 (45,971).

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf500001.259
Swanson ss523001.294
Olson 1b411201.251
Riley 3b312110.297
d'Arnaud c400001.253
Rosario lf412102.146
Ozuna dh400003.223
Canó 2b300010.156
Arcia 2b000000.241
Harris II cf412202.292
Totals366106211
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf411102.203
Hoskins 1b411002.242
Realmuto c311211.254
Hall dh400001.247
Castellanos rf300010.246
Stott 2b400000.193
Bohm 3b402000.290
Gregorius ss300001.221
Vierling cf300001.227
Totals3235328
Atlanta1011200016100
Philadelphia000001002351

E – Realmuto (8). LOB – Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4. 2B – Riley 2 (27), Swanson (21), Harris II (10). HR – Harris II (9), off Nola; Olson (19), off Nola; Schwarber (31), off Strider; Realmuto (9), off Smith. RBIs – Riley (64), Harris II 2 (30), Rosario (6), Olson 2 (64), Schwarber (60), Realmuto 2 (42). CS – Swanson (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Swanson 2, d'Arnaud, Canó); Philadelphia 1 (Bohm). RISP – Atlanta 3 for 9; Philadelphia 0 for 1.

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider, W, 5-36⅔31116902.91
McHugh2⅔00001222.91
Smith22211214.38
Jansen, S, 23-2700000123.62
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, L, 6-86⅔75517923.32
Familia1⅔10001224.68
Knebel1⅔00001122.79
Nelson1⅔21112233.94

Inherited runners-scored – Jansen 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T – 3:10. A – 27,486 (42,792).

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
New York (A)ABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 2b500101.278
Judge cf412111.296
Rizzo 1b412101.225
Torres dh400002.263
Carpenter rf400001.309
Donaldson 3b400000.225
Hicks lf312010.243
Kiner-Falefa ss302000.276
a-Gallo ph100001.161
Gonzalez ss000000.226
Trevino c401000.263
Totals3639327
New York (N)ABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf400001.263
Marte rf422101.299
Lindor ss422000.250
Alonso 1b313110.280
Canha lf300002.267
b-Vogelbach ph100001.228
Jankowski lf000000.167
Escobar 3b411201.219
McNeil 2b401100.292
Davis dh300002.236
c-Guillorme ph-dh100000.288
Nido c201011.216
Totals33610529
New York (A)200100000391
New York (N)40100001x6101

a-struck out for Kiner-Falefa in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Canha in the 8th. c-grounded out for Davis in the 8th.

E – Donaldson (5), Díaz (1). LOB – New York (A) 10, New York (N) 5. 2B – Lindor (14), Alonso (18), Marte (19). HR – Judge (38), off Walker; Rizzo (23), off Walker; Marte (10), off Montgomery; Escobar (12), off Montgomery. RBIs – Judge (82), Rizzo (58), LeMahieu (38), Marte (42), Alonso (83), Escobar 2 (42), McNeil (36). SB – Judge (9). CS – Rizzo (3).

Runners left in scoring position – New York (A) 6 (Rizzo 2, Torres 2, Trevino, Carpenter); New York (N) 1 (Guillorme). RISP – New York (A) 0 for 8; New York (N) 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – LeMahieu. GIDP – Marte.

DP – New York (A) 2 (Donaldson, Hicks; Donaldson, LeMahieu, Rizzo).

New York (A)IPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, L, 3-32⅓55413713.50
Marinaccio100012242.14
Loáisiga1⅔10001157.17
Chapman1⅔00001105.48
Peralta1⅔1000042.21
Abreu1⅔31102212.30
New York (N)IPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker, W, 8-26⅔733131012.67
Ottavino, H, 13110010302.35
Díaz, S, 22-251⅓10004231.55

Inherited runners-scored – Marinaccio 2-0, Díaz 1-0. HBP – Walker (Torres), Ottavino (Rizzo). WP – Abreu.

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T – 3:27. A – 42,364 (41,922).

Cleveland 8, Boston 3
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf513001.295
Rosario ss512101.295
Ramírez 3b311020.289
Naylor dh512101.280
Miller 1b501102.247
Giménez 2b310011.301
Jones rf511300.267
Call rf000000.111
Hedges c311112.177
Straw cf411000.216
Totals38812748
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Refsnyder rf401000.319
Verdugo lf410000.262
Bogaerts ss413100.317
Martinez dh300003.299
Vázquez 1b301111.277
Plawecki c401101.187
Sánchez 2b400001.143
Dalbec 3b400001.200
J.Davis cf311011.429
Totals3337328
Cleveland1132000108120
Boston002000010371

E – Sánchez (1). LOB – Cleveland 8, Boston 7. 2B – Naylor (15), Bogaerts 2 (26), J.Davis (1), Plawecki (4). HR – Hedges (6), off Winckowski; Jones (2), off Winckowski. RBIs – Miller (39), Hedges (17), Jones 3 (12), Naylor (52), Rosario (34), Bogaerts (39), Vázquez (40), Plawecki (6). SB – Naylor (2), Ramírez (14), Kwan (7).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 5 (Giménez 3, Miller, Naylor); Boston 2 (Sánchez, Martinez). RISP – Cleveland 3 for 12; Boston 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Miller, Ramírez, Vázquez. GIDP – Straw, Jones.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Jones, Hedges, Jones); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Sánchez, Vázquez; Bogaerts, Sánchez, Vázquez).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Shaw2⅓32212505.45
Sandlin10000112.81
McCarty, W, 1-24⅔10014676.75
Morgan1⅔21101253.53
Clase1⅔00001101.34
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Winckowski, L, 3-53⅔65511735.18
A.Davis1⅔22112294.50
Sawamura2⅔20011282.97
Diekman1⅔00011144.17
Houck1⅔21101213.20
Ort1⅔000021112.27

Inherited runners-scored – Sandlin 2-1. HBP – Winckowski (Giménez), Shaw (Refsnyder), Sandlin (Martinez).

Umpires – Home, Marty Foster; First, Ben May; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T – 3:20. A – 32,483 (37,755).

Toronto 10, St. Louis 3
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss412010.259
Carlson cf512202.259
O'Neill lf500001.233
Pujols 1b301110.228
Spangenberg 3b000000---
Donovan 3b-1b300012.276
Gorman 2b400002.223
Dickerson dh402000.211
Nootbaar rf211020.196
Knizner c400002.199
Totals3438359
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf-rf523400.258
Guerrero Jr. dh511201.279
Kirk c511100.317
Bichette ss422001.259
Hernández rf312011.280
Zimmer cf000000.107
Gurriel Jr. lf401001.313
Chapman 3b312211.241
Espinal 2b311110.272
Biggio 1b311010.231
Totals3510141045
St. Louis102000000381
Toronto30000520x10140

E – Carlson (2). LOB – St. Louis 9, Toronto 5. 2B – Bichette 2 (23). HR – Carlson (6), off Berríos; Guerrero Jr. (21), off Pallante; Springer (18), off Fernández; Kirk (12), off Fernández. RBIs – Carlson 2 (28), Pujols (21), Guerrero Jr. 2 (62), Chapman 2 (51), Springer 4 (47), Kirk (39), Espinal (40).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 4 (O'Neill 2, Donovan, Nootbaar); Toronto 3 (Kirk, Biggio, Espinal). RISP – St. Louis 2 for 8; Toronto 5 for 11.

Runners moved up – Guerrero Jr., Gurriel Jr.. LIDP – O'Neill. GIDP – Gurriel Jr., Guerrero Jr..

DP – St. Louis 2 (Donovan, Gorman, Pujols; Edman, Gorman, Pujols); Toronto 1 (Espinal, Biggio, Espinal).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pallante4⅔73304783.53
Hicks, L, 2-5134420354.85
Fernández1⅔43321282.93
McFarland1⅓00000126.60
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos573327995.20
Mayza, W, 5-00000032.45
Phelps1⅔0000062.58
Castillo1⅔00011163.20
Beasley1⅔10021255.14

Inherited runners-scored – Fernández 3-3, McFarland 2-0, Mayza 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 3:14. A – 39,756 (53,506).

San Diego 6, Detroit 4 (10)
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf410011.239
Cronenworth 2b-1b210020.235
Machado 3b522000.301
Mazara rf311010.292
Ruiz rf100001.250
Voit dh411301.223
Hosmer 1b300010.277
Batten 2b100001.200
Alfaro c402310.278
Grisham cf400011.188
Kim ss500003.239
Totals3666678
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf502100.244
Báez ss511002.218
H.Castro 1b502001.286
Cabrera dh412001.287
1-Clemens pr-dh100000.141
Candelario 3b512301.207
W.Castro rf511001.248
Schoop 2b401000.207
Barnhart c300002.208
a-Haase ph-c100001.247
Baddoo lf200011.133
b-Grossman ph-lf000010.205
Totals404114210
San Diego0030000003660
Detroit00000020114111

a-pinch hit for Barnhart in the 9th. b-walked for Baddoo in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

E – Báez (12). LOB – San Diego 10, Detroit 9. 2B – Voit (17), Alfaro (13), H.Castro (13), Cabrera (9), Candelario (8). HR – Candelario (10), off Clevinger. RBIs – Voit 3 (43), Alfaro 3 (30), Candelario 3 (30), Greene (13).

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 6 (Voit, Mazara, Grisham 2, Kim 2); Detroit 4 (W.Castro, Báez, Candelario 2). RISP – San Diego 3 for 11; Detroit 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Machado. GIDP – Machado, Báez.

DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer); Detroit 1 (Schoop, Báez, H.Castro).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clevinger7⅔62215923.38
García, H, 171⅔20002133.41
Rogers, W, 1-41⅔21112303.98
Martinez, S, 4-41⅔11001143.61
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
G.Hill5⅔53342885.57
Lange1⅔00001132.84
Cisnero1⅔00020190.00
Fulmer1⅔00001122.92
Soto, L, 2-5103004252.43
Foley10010132.95

Inherited runners-scored – Foley 3-2. HBP – Soto 2 (Cronenworth,Voit).

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Chris Guccione.

T – 3:43. A – 24,213 (41,083).

L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 0
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ohtani dh321121.256
Ward rf311010.287
Rengifo ss-2b502200.268
Stassi c511100.212
Walsh 1b300020.243
Adell lf301100.235
1-Marsh pr-lf100001.219
Gosselin 3b511000.077
Sierra cf412000.400
Stefanic 2b200000.175
Velazquez ss000010.173
Totals3469562
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield 2b400000.244
Benintendi lf401001.321
Melendez c401001.227
Dozier rf301010.264
Pasquantino dh300011.211
Rivera 3b401002.237
Pratto 1b400002.241
Taylor cf401000.276
Lopez ss200010.247
Totals3205037
Los Angeles001010301690
Kansas City000000000051

1-ran for Adell in the 7th.

E – Zerpa (1). LOB – Los Angeles 10, Kansas City 9. 2B – Rengifo (10). HR – Ohtani (21), off Zerpa; Stassi (6), off Payamps. RBIs – Ohtani (58), Rengifo 2 (18), Adell (13), Stassi (20). SB – Sierra 2 (2), Adell (3), Ward (3), Ohtani (11). S – Velazquez.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Rengifo 3, Gosselin 3); Kansas City 3 (Pasquantino 2, Merrifield). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 9; Kansas City 1 for 4.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suarez, W, 2-45⅓30013785.01
Quijada, H, 3110010421.93
Peguero2⅔10014356.88
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Zerpa, L, 2-14⅔42111591.64
Garrett1⅔00010185.68
Mills133320305.50
Payamps2⅓21121473.34

Inherited runners-scored – Quijada 3-0, Garrett 2-1, Payamps 3-0. IBB – off Mills (Ohtani), off Mills (Walsh). HBP – Suarez (Lopez), Mills 2 (Ward,Adell). WP – Garrett.

Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T – 3:24. A – 20,834 (37,903).

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 6
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Buxton cf522100.219
Correa ss501001.278
Polanco 2b310021.245
Garlick lf210011.264
b-Gordon ph-lf100001.254
Miranda dh413200.271
Urshela 3b311310.265
Kirilloff rf400000.265
Sánchez c200021.213
Sanó 1b200001.089
a-Arraez ph-1b200000.339
Totals3367666
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf402111.253
Adames ss400013.215
Tellez 1b500001.226
McCutchen rf522000.257
Wong 2b422111.242
Renfroe dh411312.252
Urías 3b423201.234
Narváez c300012.232
1-Taylor pr-cf000000.227
Davis cf201011.242
c-Caratini ph-c100000.235
Totals367117612
Minnesota102030000670
Milwaukee0410100017111

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Sanó in the 6th. b-struck out for Garlick in the 7th. c-grounded out for Davis in the 8th.

1-ran for Narváez in the 8th.

E – Urías (11). LOB – Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 10. 2B – Correa (14), Buxton (12), Miranda (13), Yelich 2 (15). HR – Buxton (24), off Small; Urshela (9), off Gott; Renfroe (17), off Bundy; Urías (11), off Bundy; Wong (7), off Smith. RBIs – Buxton (44), Miranda 2 (36), Urshela 3 (42), Renfroe 3 (39), Yelich (33), Urías 2 (35), Wong (24). SB – Davis (7). SF – Urías.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Urshela 2); Milwaukee 6 (Tellez, McCutchen 2, Adames 3). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 9; Milwaukee 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Caratini. LIDP – Miranda. GIDP – Kirilloff.

DP – Milwaukee 2 (Yelich, Wong, Yelich; Wong, Adames, Tellez).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bundy4⅔75525775.02
Smith1⅔11102174.85
Pagán1⅔10002205.03
Jax1⅔00001123.06
Duran1⅔10022322.25
Duffey, L, 2-411120254.02
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Small343343637.11
Gott1⅓23310244.73
Gustave1⅔0000064.26
Boxberger1⅔10012262.84
Williams1⅔00001141.67
Hader, W, 1-41⅔0000094.36

Inherited runners-scored – Gott 1-0. WP – Bundy, Duran.

Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 3:30. A – 28,596 (41,900).

Chicago White Sox 2, Colorado 1
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss501001.308
Moncada 3b401111.208
Vaughn rf300010.295
Abreu 1b400002.300
Jiménez dh411002.222
Grandal c403001.207
Pollock lf301110.233
García 2b401001.205
Engel cf411002.247
Totals35292310
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon rf501001.274
Hampson ss402001.260
Bryant dh301011.301
Cron 1b400000.287
Rodgers 2b401000.261
McMahon 3b311111.237
Grichuk cf301011.249
Hilliard lf301011.182
Serven c301000.234
a-Díaz ph000010.242
Totals3219156
Chicago000100100290
Colorado000000001192

a-walked for Serven in the 9th.

E – Hampson (3), Cron (4). LOB – Chicago 9, Colorado 9. 2B – Pollock (14), Anderson (12), Moncada (10), Blackmon (17). HR – McMahon (8), off Hendriks. RBIs – Pollock (32), Moncada (27), McMahon (42). SB – Grichuk (3), Engel (10).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 5 (Vaughn, Anderson 2, García 2); Colorado 2 (Hilliard, Rodgers). RISP – Chicago 2 for 10; Colorado 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Cron. GIDP – Vaughn, Abreu, McMahon, Blackmon, Bryant, Serven.

DP – Chicago 4 (Anderson, García, Abreu; Anderson, García, Abreu; Anderson, Abreu; Abreu, Anderson, Abreu); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Rodgers, Cron; Rodgers, Cron; McMahon, Rodgers, Cron).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kopech, W, 4-65⅓60034913.16
Lambert, H, 20000022.25
Kelly, H, 91⅔10010206.41
Graveman, H, 151⅔10001112.47
Hendriks, S, 19-221⅔11111273.48
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez, L, 6-86⅔71116975.25
Bird1⅔21110134.86
Estévez1⅔00013224.86
Colomé1⅔0000163.38

Inherited runners-scored – Lambert 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.

T – 3:16. A – 40,233 (50,445).

Seattle 5, Texas 4
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b300011.239
Seager ss310010.246
Heim dh300012.262
1-Culberson pr-dh010000.253
García rf412200.251
Lowe 1b401102.272
Taveras cf312010.346
Calhoun lf200000.219
a-Solak ph-lf100000.200
Smith 3b201000.214
b-Duran ph-3b201100.272
Viloria c400002.150
Totals3147447
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf411112.274
France 1b300020.309
C.Santana dh400102.210
Suárez 3b311012.237
Winker lf200020.227
2-Haggerty pr-rf000000.286
Lewis rf301101.240
D.Moore rf000000.199
c-Toro ph-2b100000.176
Crawford ss412000.264
Raleigh c422201.211
Frazier 2b-lf301000.239
Totals3158568
Texas000000121470
Seattle200000102580

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Calhoun in the 7th. b-flied out for Smith in the 7th. c-popped out for D.Moore in the 8th.

1-ran for Heim in the 8th. 2-ran for Winker in the 8th.

LOB – Texas 5, Seattle 8. 2B – García 2 (19), Raleigh (11). HR – Rodríguez (17), off Dunning; Raleigh (14), off M.Moore. RBIs – Lowe (42), García 2 (61), Duran (10), Rodríguez (53), Lewis (4), Raleigh 2 (37), C.Santana (32). SB – Haggerty (5). SF – C.Santana. S – Solak, Frazier.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (Lowe, Duran); Seattle 3 (Toro, Raleigh 2). RISP – Texas 3 for 6; Seattle 2 for 4.

GIDP – Calhoun.

DP – Texas 1 (Taveras, Lowe, Taveras); Seattle 1 (France, Crawford, France).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning5⅔42235854.38
M.Moore2⅔21102251.74
Bush1⅔00011163.12
Martin, L, 0-6, BS, 3-522220113.86
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby5⅔20014513.50
Festa, H, 41⅓11102223.58
Borucki, H, 61001094.43
Murfee, H, 40000012.41
Sewald, BS, 12-151⅔12221282.79
Swanson, W, 1-01⅔21100121.26

Inherited runners-scored – Borucki 1-1, Murfee 2-0. IBB – off Martin (Rodríguez), off Martin (France).

Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 2:59. A – 25,837 (47,929).

Washington 8, L.A. Dodgers 3
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Robles cf523001.243
Hernández 2b411001.242
Soto rf410000.245
Bell 1b412200.304
Hernandez dh301101.270
a-Cruz ph-dh211201.233
Ruiz c501101.248
García ss513200.287
Franco 3b400002.235
Thomas lf312011.228
Totals39814818
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf511100.265
T.Turner ss402001.308
Freeman 1b301100.322
Smith c400000.259
Lamb dh300011.234
Muncy 3b400003.158
Lux 2b300010.295
Bellinger cf411101.205
Thompson lf311012.264
Totals3336338
Washington2000000248141
Los Angeles100020000361

a-struck out for Hernandez in the 8th.

E – Bell (9), Lux (6). LOB – Washington 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Bell (23), Cruz (14), T.Turner (25). 3B – García (2). HR – García (3), off Cleavinger; Betts (23), off Gray; Bellinger (13), off Gray. RBIs – Bell 2 (53), Hernandez (35), García 2 (17), Cruz 2 (50), Ruiz (23), Betts (52), Bellinger (36), Freeman (63). SB – Thomas (2), Robles (12). SF – Bell, Freeman. S – Hernández.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Thomas, Robles, Hernandez); Los Angeles 3 (Smith, Thompson, Lux). RISP – Washington 4 for 12; Los Angeles 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Soto, Bell, Betts.

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray5⅔53326944.45
Weems1⅓00011266.06
Ramírez, W, 2-10000054.08
Arano, H, 61⅔10000144.78
Harvey1⅔00001113.12
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
White6⅔92204983.70
Almonte, H, 61⅔10001111.29
Cleavinger, L, 0-1, BS, 0-11364133610.38
Bickford1000095.68

Inherited runners-scored – Ramírez 1-0, Bickford 1-1. HBP – Cleavinger (Soto). WP – Gray.

Umpires – Home, Chris Conroy; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 3:27. A – 53,302 (56,000).

