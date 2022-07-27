Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Arizona 7, San Francisco 3
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|a-Yastrzemski ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Flores 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.245
|Ruf lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Mercedes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Estrada ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Wynns c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|c-Pederson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|González rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|2
|9
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|C.Kelly c
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.178
|b-Peralta ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|K.Marte dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.267
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.207
|B.Kennedy 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Rojas 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|McCarthy rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Alcántara 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.186
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Perdomo ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.201
|Totals
|29
|7
|5
|7
|4
|13
|San Francisco
|002
|001
|000
|3
|7
|0
|Arizona
|023
|000
|02x
|7
|5
|0
a-flied out for Slater in the 7th. b-tripled for Luplow in the 8th. c-lined out for Wynns in the 9th.
LOB – San Francisco 7, Arizona 3. 2B – Belt (6), K.Marte (28). 3B – Peralta (2). HR – Flores (14), off Gilbert; Alcántara (3), off Rodón; Walker (23), off Rodón. RBIs – Flores 2 (53), Belt (20), Alcántara 2 (15), Walker 3 (52), Peralta (40), K.Marte (35).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Estrada 2, González, Mercedes); Arizona 1 (Alcántara). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 6; Arizona 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Mercedes.
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, L, 8-6
|6⅔
|3
|5
|5
|2
|10
|99
|3.18
|Y.Marte
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|39
|5.19
|García
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|2.83
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|4⅔
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|71
|5.24
|Weaver
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|26
|8.22
|Nelson, H, 7
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.71
|I.Kennedy, W, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|3.45
|Mantiply, H, 11
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.37
|Melancon
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|4.81
Inherited runners-scored – García 1-0, Nelson 1-1. HBP – Rodón (C.Kelly), Weaver (Estrada).
Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.
T – 3:10. A – 16,989 (48,686).
Oakland 5, Houston 3
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCormick lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.307
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Tucker rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.251
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Matijevic 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.230
|a-Altuve ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|b-Gurriel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|2
|3
|8
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Machín 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Laureano dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Murphy c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.244
|Pinder 1b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.247
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.209
|Bolt cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Bride 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Allen 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|4
|11
|Houston
|000
|120
|000
|3
|7
|0
|Oakland
|004
|000
|01x
|5
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Meyers in the 9th. b-grounded out for Maldonado in the 9th.
E – Machín (3). LOB – Houston 6, Oakland 6. 2B – Maldonado (9), Alvarez (13), Andrus (21), Piscotty 2 (4), Kemp (13). HR – Tucker (19), off Montas; Pinder (9), off L.Garcia. RBIs – Tucker (64), Alvarez (66), Pinder 4 (33), Kemp (20).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (Díaz, Bregman); Oakland 4 (Pinder, Piscotty, Bolt 2). RISP – Houston 1 for 5; Oakland 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Machín. GIDP – Díaz.
DP – Oakland 1 (Andrus, Bride, Pinder).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|L.Garcia, L, 8-6
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|7
|108
|3.81
|Abreu
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|2.80
|Neris
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|3.73
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, W, 4-9
|5⅔
|7
|3
|2
|3
|4
|78
|3.18
|Pruitt, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|4.08
|Moll, H, 11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.72
|Jackson, H, 21
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.77
|Trivino, S, 10-12
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6.68
Inherited runners-scored – Abreu 1-0. IBB – off Montas (Alvarez), off Montas (Tucker). HBP – Abreu (Machín). WP – L.Garcia.
Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 3:04. A – 5,130 (46,847).
Miami 2, Cincinnati 1
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle ss
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.300
|Astudillo 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Bleday cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|García dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|1-Hamilton pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|L.Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|De La Cruz rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Sánchez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|Williams 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Totals
|37
|2
|11
|2
|2
|10
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Moustakas dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.212
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|K.Farmer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Papierski c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|a-Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|0
|12
|Miami
|000
|020
|000
|2
|11
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|000
|1
|2
|0
a-grounded out for Papierski in the 9th.
1-ran for García in the 8th.
LOB – Miami 10, Cincinnati 1. 2B – Sánchez (11). HR – Moustakas (6), off López. RBIs – Wendle 2 (20), Moustakas (21). SB – Williams (6), De La Cruz (3), Hamilton (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 6 (Sánchez, Bleday 2, Williams 3); Cincinnati 1 (Votto). RISP – Miami 2 for 12; Cincinnati 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – L.Díaz, Drury.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, W, 7-5
|7⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|11
|94
|3.03
|Bass, H, 16
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.48
|Scott, S, 13-17
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.32
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene, L, 3-12
|6⅓
|9
|2
|2
|1
|6
|105
|5.59
|B.Farmer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|4.74
|Gibaut
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|6.48
Inherited runners-scored – B.Farmer 2-0. WP – Greene.
Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ed Hickox.
T – 2:45. A – 14,937 (42,319).
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 2
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Gamel dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Mitchell rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Allen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.083
|Cruz ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.221
|VanMeter 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|0
|10
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Contreras dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Suzuki rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Rivas 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Morel 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|1
|3
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|200
|2
|4
|1
|Chicago
|300
|000
|01x
|4
|10
|1
E – Cruz (4), Hoerner (7). LOB – Pittsburgh 3, Chicago 6. 2B – Newman (9), Hayes (17), Suzuki (14), Happ (25), Hoerner (14), Rivas (4). HR – Cruz (6), off K.Thompson; Suzuki (8), off Crowe. RBIs – Cruz 2 (21), Happ 2 (46), Hoerner (33), Suzuki (29). SB – Gamel (4), Ortega (8).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (Allen, Reynolds, Cruz); Chicago 5 (Morel 2, Contreras, Gomes 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 6; Chicago 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Mitchell, Allen. GIDP – Ortega, Gomes.
DP – Pittsburgh 2 (VanMeter, Cruz, VanMeter; Cruz, Newman, VanMeter).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wilson, L, 1-6
|6⅔
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|80
|6.31
|Beede
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.38
|Crowe
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.35
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|K.Thompson, W, 8-4
|7⅔
|4
|2
|0
|0
|7
|97
|3.16
|Wick, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.46
|Givens, S, 2-5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.72
Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dan Bellino.
T – 2:30. A – 30,978 (41,649).
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|B.Lowe dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Arozarena lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Paredes 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.224
|Walls ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|L.Raley rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.444
|Chang ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|a-J.Lowe ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Totals
|38
|3
|12
|3
|1
|7
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Rutschman c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Totals
|27
|5
|5
|5
|2
|7
|Tampa Bay
|001
|200
|000
|3
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|100
|03x
|5
|5
|1
a-singled for Chang in the 9th.
E – Urías (7). LOB – Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 1. 2B – Quinn (1), Mateo (14). HR – Paredes (14), off Watkins; Mullins (8), off McClanahan; Santander (17), off McClanahan; Urías (11), off Poche. RBIs – Arozarena (45), Paredes (29), Quinn (3), Mullins (40), Santander (51), Urías 2 (36), Mancini (38). SB – Mateo (24), Mullins (21). SF – Mancini.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 4 (Choi, Quinn, Díaz 2); Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle). RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 9; Baltimore 0 for 1.
Runners moved up – L.Raley, Bethancourt.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan
|7⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|7
|81
|1.76
|Poche, L, 2-1, BS, 6-9
|⅓
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|17
|3.09
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.22
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Watkins
|5⅓
|10
|3
|3
|0
|4
|88
|4.03
|Krehbiel
|2⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|40
|2.45
|Akin, W, 2-1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2.44
|López, S, 19-23
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.55
Inherited runners-scored – Armstrong 2-1, Krehbiel 1-0, Akin 1-0.
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T – 2:43. A – 11,307 (45,971).
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Swanson ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.251
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.297
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.146
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.223
|Canó 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.156
|Arcia 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.292
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|2
|11
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.203
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.254
|Hall dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|2
|8
|Atlanta
|101
|120
|001
|6
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|002
|3
|5
|1
E – Realmuto (8). LOB – Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4. 2B – Riley 2 (27), Swanson (21), Harris II (10). HR – Harris II (9), off Nola; Olson (19), off Nola; Schwarber (31), off Strider; Realmuto (9), off Smith. RBIs – Riley (64), Harris II 2 (30), Rosario (6), Olson 2 (64), Schwarber (60), Realmuto 2 (42). CS – Swanson (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Swanson 2, d'Arnaud, Canó); Philadelphia 1 (Bohm). RISP – Atlanta 3 for 9; Philadelphia 0 for 1.
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider, W, 5-3
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|90
|2.91
|McHugh
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.91
|Smith
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|4.38
|Jansen, S, 23-27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.62
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 6-8
|6⅔
|7
|5
|5
|1
|7
|92
|3.32
|Familia
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|4.68
|Knebel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.79
|Nelson
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|3.94
Inherited runners-scored – Jansen 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T – 3:10. A – 27,486 (42,792).
N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
|New York (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Judge cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.296
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Torres dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Carpenter rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Hicks lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|a-Gallo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Gonzalez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|2
|7
|New York (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Marte rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|b-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Jankowski lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.219
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|c-Guillorme ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Nido c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|5
|2
|9
|New York (A)
|200
|100
|000
|3
|9
|1
|New York (N)
|401
|000
|01x
|6
|10
|1
a-struck out for Kiner-Falefa in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Canha in the 8th. c-grounded out for Davis in the 8th.
E – Donaldson (5), Díaz (1). LOB – New York (A) 10, New York (N) 5. 2B – Lindor (14), Alonso (18), Marte (19). HR – Judge (38), off Walker; Rizzo (23), off Walker; Marte (10), off Montgomery; Escobar (12), off Montgomery. RBIs – Judge (82), Rizzo (58), LeMahieu (38), Marte (42), Alonso (83), Escobar 2 (42), McNeil (36). SB – Judge (9). CS – Rizzo (3).
Runners left in scoring position – New York (A) 6 (Rizzo 2, Torres 2, Trevino, Carpenter); New York (N) 1 (Guillorme). RISP – New York (A) 0 for 8; New York (N) 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – LeMahieu. GIDP – Marte.
DP – New York (A) 2 (Donaldson, Hicks; Donaldson, LeMahieu, Rizzo).
|New York (A)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 3-3
|2⅓
|5
|5
|4
|1
|3
|71
|3.50
|Marinaccio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|2.14
|Loáisiga
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|7.17
|Chapman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.48
|Peralta
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.21
|Abreu
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|2.30
|New York (N)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, W, 8-2
|6⅔
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|101
|2.67
|Ottavino, H, 13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|2.35
|Díaz, S, 22-25
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|1.55
Inherited runners-scored – Marinaccio 2-0, Díaz 1-0. HBP – Walker (Torres), Ottavino (Rizzo). WP – Abreu.
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.
T – 3:27. A – 42,364 (41,922).
Cleveland 8, Boston 3
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.289
|Naylor dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Miller 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.247
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.301
|Jones rf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.267
|Call rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.177
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|7
|4
|8
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Refsnyder rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.299
|Vázquez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.277
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.187
|Sánchez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Dalbec 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|J.Davis cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.429
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|2
|8
|Cleveland
|113
|200
|010
|8
|12
|0
|Boston
|002
|000
|010
|3
|7
|1
E – Sánchez (1). LOB – Cleveland 8, Boston 7. 2B – Naylor (15), Bogaerts 2 (26), J.Davis (1), Plawecki (4). HR – Hedges (6), off Winckowski; Jones (2), off Winckowski. RBIs – Miller (39), Hedges (17), Jones 3 (12), Naylor (52), Rosario (34), Bogaerts (39), Vázquez (40), Plawecki (6). SB – Naylor (2), Ramírez (14), Kwan (7).
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 5 (Giménez 3, Miller, Naylor); Boston 2 (Sánchez, Martinez). RISP – Cleveland 3 for 12; Boston 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Miller, Ramírez, Vázquez. GIDP – Straw, Jones.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Jones, Hedges, Jones); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Sánchez, Vázquez; Bogaerts, Sánchez, Vázquez).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shaw
|2⅓
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|50
|5.45
|Sandlin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.81
|McCarty, W, 1-2
|4⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|67
|6.75
|Morgan
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|3.53
|Clase
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.34
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winckowski, L, 3-5
|3⅔
|6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|73
|5.18
|A.Davis
|1⅔
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|29
|4.50
|Sawamura
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|2.97
|Diekman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|4.17
|Houck
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|3.20
|Ort
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|12.27
Inherited runners-scored – Sandlin 2-1. HBP – Winckowski (Giménez), Shaw (Refsnyder), Sandlin (Martinez).
Umpires – Home, Marty Foster; First, Ben May; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T – 3:20. A – 32,483 (37,755).
Toronto 10, St. Louis 3
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Carlson cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.259
|O'Neill lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|Spangenberg 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Donovan 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Dickerson dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Nootbaar rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.196
|Knizner c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|5
|9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.258
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.279
|Kirk c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|Bichette ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Hernández rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.107
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.241
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Biggio 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Totals
|35
|10
|14
|10
|4
|5
|St. Louis
|102
|000
|000
|3
|8
|1
|Toronto
|300
|005
|20x
|10
|14
|0
E – Carlson (2). LOB – St. Louis 9, Toronto 5. 2B – Bichette 2 (23). HR – Carlson (6), off Berríos; Guerrero Jr. (21), off Pallante; Springer (18), off Fernández; Kirk (12), off Fernández. RBIs – Carlson 2 (28), Pujols (21), Guerrero Jr. 2 (62), Chapman 2 (51), Springer 4 (47), Kirk (39), Espinal (40).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 4 (O'Neill 2, Donovan, Nootbaar); Toronto 3 (Kirk, Biggio, Espinal). RISP – St. Louis 2 for 8; Toronto 5 for 11.
Runners moved up – Guerrero Jr., Gurriel Jr.. LIDP – O'Neill. GIDP – Gurriel Jr., Guerrero Jr..
DP – St. Louis 2 (Donovan, Gorman, Pujols; Edman, Gorman, Pujols); Toronto 1 (Espinal, Biggio, Espinal).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pallante
|4⅔
|7
|3
|3
|0
|4
|78
|3.53
|Hicks, L, 2-5
|1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|35
|4.85
|Fernández
|1⅔
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|28
|2.93
|McFarland
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|6.60
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos
|5
|7
|3
|3
|2
|7
|99
|5.20
|Mayza, W, 5-0
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.45
|Phelps
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.58
|Castillo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.20
|Beasley
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|25
|5.14
Inherited runners-scored – Fernández 3-3, McFarland 2-0, Mayza 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 3:14. A – 39,756 (53,506).
San Diego 6, Detroit 4 (10)
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Cronenworth 2b-1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.235
|Machado 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Mazara rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Ruiz rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Voit dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.223
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Batten 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.278
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Kim ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|Totals
|36
|6
|6
|6
|7
|8
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Báez ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|H.Castro 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|1-Clemens pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.141
|Candelario 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.207
|W.Castro rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|a-Haase ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Baddoo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.133
|b-Grossman ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Totals
|40
|4
|11
|4
|2
|10
|San Diego
|003
|000
|000
|3
|6
|6
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|201
|1
|4
|11
|1
a-pinch hit for Barnhart in the 9th. b-walked for Baddoo in the 9th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
E – Báez (12). LOB – San Diego 10, Detroit 9. 2B – Voit (17), Alfaro (13), H.Castro (13), Cabrera (9), Candelario (8). HR – Candelario (10), off Clevinger. RBIs – Voit 3 (43), Alfaro 3 (30), Candelario 3 (30), Greene (13).
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 6 (Voit, Mazara, Grisham 2, Kim 2); Detroit 4 (W.Castro, Báez, Candelario 2). RISP – San Diego 3 for 11; Detroit 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Machado. GIDP – Machado, Báez.
DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer); Detroit 1 (Schoop, Báez, H.Castro).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger
|7⅔
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|92
|3.38
|García, H, 17
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.41
|Rogers, W, 1-4
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|30
|3.98
|Martinez, S, 4-4
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.61
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|G.Hill
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|4
|2
|88
|5.57
|Lange
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.84
|Cisnero
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|0.00
|Fulmer
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.92
|Soto, L, 2-5
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|25
|2.43
|Foley
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.95
Inherited runners-scored – Foley 3-2. HBP – Soto 2 (Cronenworth,Voit).
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Chris Guccione.
T – 3:43. A – 24,213 (41,083).
L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 0
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ohtani dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.256
|Ward rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Rengifo ss-2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|Stassi c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|Adell lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|1-Marsh pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Gosselin 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Sierra cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Stefanic 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Velazquez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.173
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|5
|6
|2
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Pasquantino dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Lopez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|3
|7
|Los Angeles
|001
|010
|301
|6
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|1
1-ran for Adell in the 7th.
E – Zerpa (1). LOB – Los Angeles 10, Kansas City 9. 2B – Rengifo (10). HR – Ohtani (21), off Zerpa; Stassi (6), off Payamps. RBIs – Ohtani (58), Rengifo 2 (18), Adell (13), Stassi (20). SB – Sierra 2 (2), Adell (3), Ward (3), Ohtani (11). S – Velazquez.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Rengifo 3, Gosselin 3); Kansas City 3 (Pasquantino 2, Merrifield). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 9; Kansas City 1 for 4.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, W, 2-4
|5⅓
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|78
|5.01
|Quijada, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|1.93
|Peguero
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|35
|6.88
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zerpa, L, 2-1
|4⅔
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|59
|1.64
|Garrett
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|5.68
|Mills
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|30
|5.50
|Payamps
|2⅓
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|47
|3.34
Inherited runners-scored – Quijada 3-0, Garrett 2-1, Payamps 3-0. IBB – off Mills (Ohtani), off Mills (Walsh). HBP – Suarez (Lopez), Mills 2 (Ward,Adell). WP – Garrett.
Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T – 3:24. A – 20,834 (37,903).
Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 6
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Buxton cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Polanco 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.245
|Garlick lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|b-Gordon ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Miranda dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.265
|Kirilloff rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Sánchez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.213
|Sanó 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.089
|a-Arraez ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.339
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.253
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.215
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|McCutchen rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Wong 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.242
|Renfroe dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.252
|Urías 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.234
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|1-Taylor pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Davis cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|c-Caratini ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|6
|12
|Minnesota
|102
|030
|000
|6
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|041
|010
|001
|7
|11
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Sanó in the 6th. b-struck out for Garlick in the 7th. c-grounded out for Davis in the 8th.
1-ran for Narváez in the 8th.
E – Urías (11). LOB – Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 10. 2B – Correa (14), Buxton (12), Miranda (13), Yelich 2 (15). HR – Buxton (24), off Small; Urshela (9), off Gott; Renfroe (17), off Bundy; Urías (11), off Bundy; Wong (7), off Smith. RBIs – Buxton (44), Miranda 2 (36), Urshela 3 (42), Renfroe 3 (39), Yelich (33), Urías 2 (35), Wong (24). SB – Davis (7). SF – Urías.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Urshela 2); Milwaukee 6 (Tellez, McCutchen 2, Adames 3). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 9; Milwaukee 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Caratini. LIDP – Miranda. GIDP – Kirilloff.
DP – Milwaukee 2 (Yelich, Wong, Yelich; Wong, Adames, Tellez).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy
|4⅔
|7
|5
|5
|2
|5
|77
|5.02
|Smith
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|4.85
|Pagán
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|5.03
|Jax
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.06
|Duran
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|32
|2.25
|Duffey, L, 2-4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|25
|4.02
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Small
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|63
|7.11
|Gott
|1⅓
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|24
|4.73
|Gustave
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.26
|Boxberger
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|2.84
|Williams
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.67
|Hader, W, 1-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.36
Inherited runners-scored – Gott 1-0. WP – Bundy, Duran.
Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.
T – 3:30. A – 28,596 (41,900).
Chicago White Sox 2, Colorado 1
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.208
|Vaughn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Jiménez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.233
|García 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Engel cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|3
|10
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Hampson ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Bryant dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.301
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|McMahon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.237
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Hilliard lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Serven c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|a-Díaz ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Totals
|32
|1
|9
|1
|5
|6
|Chicago
|000
|100
|100
|2
|9
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|001
|1
|9
|2
a-walked for Serven in the 9th.
E – Hampson (3), Cron (4). LOB – Chicago 9, Colorado 9. 2B – Pollock (14), Anderson (12), Moncada (10), Blackmon (17). HR – McMahon (8), off Hendriks. RBIs – Pollock (32), Moncada (27), McMahon (42). SB – Grichuk (3), Engel (10).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 5 (Vaughn, Anderson 2, García 2); Colorado 2 (Hilliard, Rodgers). RISP – Chicago 2 for 10; Colorado 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Cron. GIDP – Vaughn, Abreu, McMahon, Blackmon, Bryant, Serven.
DP – Chicago 4 (Anderson, García, Abreu; Anderson, García, Abreu; Anderson, Abreu; Abreu, Anderson, Abreu); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Rodgers, Cron; Rodgers, Cron; McMahon, Rodgers, Cron).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kopech, W, 4-6
|5⅓
|6
|0
|0
|3
|4
|91
|3.16
|Lambert, H, 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.25
|Kelly, H, 9
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|6.41
|Graveman, H, 15
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.47
|Hendriks, S, 19-22
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|27
|3.48
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, L, 6-8
|6⅔
|7
|1
|1
|1
|6
|97
|5.25
|Bird
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|4.86
|Estévez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|22
|4.86
|Colomé
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored – Lambert 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.
T – 3:16. A – 40,233 (50,445).
Seattle 5, Texas 4
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Heim dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|1-Culberson pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|García rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.251
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.346
|Calhoun lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|a-Solak ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Smith 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|b-Duran ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Viloria c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|4
|7
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.274
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.309
|C.Santana dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.210
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Winker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.227
|2-Haggerty pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Lewis rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|D.Moore rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|c-Toro ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Raleigh c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.211
|Frazier 2b-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|6
|8
|Texas
|000
|000
|121
|4
|7
|0
|Seattle
|200
|000
|102
|5
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Calhoun in the 7th. b-flied out for Smith in the 7th. c-popped out for D.Moore in the 8th.
1-ran for Heim in the 8th. 2-ran for Winker in the 8th.
LOB – Texas 5, Seattle 8. 2B – García 2 (19), Raleigh (11). HR – Rodríguez (17), off Dunning; Raleigh (14), off M.Moore. RBIs – Lowe (42), García 2 (61), Duran (10), Rodríguez (53), Lewis (4), Raleigh 2 (37), C.Santana (32). SB – Haggerty (5). SF – C.Santana. S – Solak, Frazier.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (Lowe, Duran); Seattle 3 (Toro, Raleigh 2). RISP – Texas 3 for 6; Seattle 2 for 4.
GIDP – Calhoun.
DP – Texas 1 (Taveras, Lowe, Taveras); Seattle 1 (France, Crawford, France).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|5⅔
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|85
|4.38
|M.Moore
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|1.74
|Bush
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.12
|Martin, L, 0-6, BS, 3-5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|11
|3.86
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|51
|3.50
|Festa, H, 4
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|3.58
|Borucki, H, 6
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|4.43
|Murfee, H, 4
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.41
|Sewald, BS, 12-15
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|28
|2.79
|Swanson, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|1.26
Inherited runners-scored – Borucki 1-1, Murfee 2-0. IBB – off Martin (Rodríguez), off Martin (France).
Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 2:59. A – 25,837 (47,929).
Washington 8, L.A. Dodgers 3
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Robles cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.304
|Hernandez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|a-Cruz ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.233
|Ruiz c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|García ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.287
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Thomas lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Totals
|39
|8
|14
|8
|1
|8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.322
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Lamb dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.158
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|Thompson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.264
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|3
|8
|Washington
|200
|000
|024
|8
|14
|1
|Los Angeles
|100
|020
|000
|3
|6
|1
a-struck out for Hernandez in the 8th.
E – Bell (9), Lux (6). LOB – Washington 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Bell (23), Cruz (14), T.Turner (25). 3B – García (2). HR – García (3), off Cleavinger; Betts (23), off Gray; Bellinger (13), off Gray. RBIs – Bell 2 (53), Hernandez (35), García 2 (17), Cruz 2 (50), Ruiz (23), Betts (52), Bellinger (36), Freeman (63). SB – Thomas (2), Robles (12). SF – Bell, Freeman. S – Hernández.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Thomas, Robles, Hernandez); Los Angeles 3 (Smith, Thompson, Lux). RISP – Washington 4 for 12; Los Angeles 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Soto, Bell, Betts.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|2
|6
|94
|4.45
|Weems
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|6.06
|Ramírez, W, 2-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.08
|Arano, H, 6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.78
|Harvey
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.12
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|White
|6⅔
|9
|2
|2
|0
|4
|98
|3.70
|Almonte, H, 6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.29
|Cleavinger, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|6
|4
|1
|3
|36
|10.38
|Bickford
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.68
Inherited runners-scored – Ramírez 1-0, Bickford 1-1. HBP – Cleavinger (Soto). WP – Gray.
Umpires – Home, Chris Conroy; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.
T – 3:27. A – 53,302 (56,000).
