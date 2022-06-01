Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4 (11)
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Estrada 2b-lf612001.280
Flores 1b611003.255
Casali dh311000.266
d-Pederson ph-dh312200.277
Longoria 3b100011.236
a-La Stella ph-3b310010.238
González lf-rf504201.347
Fairchild cf200001.000
b-Yastrzemski ph-cf201101.302
Ramos rf300000.222
f-Crawford ph-ss100010.221
Bart c410013.153
Walton ss-2b411110.227
Totals437126511
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf300031.185
Segura 2b311001.275
e-Stott ph-ss301001.123
Harper dh401020.303
Castellanos rf511000.262
1-Quinn pr-cf110001.162
Hoskins 1b412012.222
Realmuto c401211.247
Bohm 3b401110.269
Moniak cf200002.000
c-Herrera ph-cf-rf300000.261
Camargo ss-2b501001.248
Totals41493810
San Francisco000030000137120
Philadelphia00010200010492

a-walked for Longoria in the 5th. b-sacrificed for Fairchild in the 5th. c-grounded out for Moniak in the 6th. d-grounded out for Casali in the 7th. e-doubled for Segura in the 7th. f-popped out for Ramos in the 8th.

1-ran for Castellanos in the 10th.

E – Bohm (7), Familia (2). LOB – San Francisco 11, Philadelphia 14. 2B – Flores (11), González 2 (8), Walton (4), Harper (18), Castellanos (13), Stott (2). HR – Pederson (12), off Bellatti. RBIs – González 2 (19), Yastrzemski (16), Walton (1), Pederson 2 (29), Realmuto 2 (16), Bohm (19). SB – Realmuto (4). SF – Yastrzemski.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 6 (Ramos, Bart 2, Fairchild 2, Walton); Philadelphia 8 (Castellanos 2, Quinn 2, Bohm 2, Camargo, Harper). RISP – San Francisco 5 for 18; Philadelphia 3 for 17.

Runners moved up – Ramos, Herrera, Harper. GIDP – Estrada, Herrera.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Walton, Flores); Philadelphia 1 (Camargo, Segura, Hoskins).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Junis4⅓31123642.68
García00011120.00
Brebbia32210133.32
McGee, BS, 2-41⅔0000168.74
Rogers2⅔10011336.00
Leone1⅔10011193.00
Doval, BS, 8-1011001113.15
Álvarez, W, 2-11⅓00022254.61
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez4⅓522351004.69
Nelson2⅔11112324.26
Brogdon1⅔10001162.89
Domínguez100002221.83
Familia1⅔31011263.79
Bellatti, L, 1-21⅔23200123.86

Brebbia pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored – García 1-0, McGee 3-1, Álvarez 1-0, Nelson 2-2, Domínguez 1-0. IBB – off Leone (Harper), off Familia (Crawford), off Álvarez (Harper). WP – Familia.

Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 4:52. A – 20,927 (42,792).

Houston 3, Oakland 1
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b300010.279
Brantley lf300011.267
Bregman 3b300111.226
Alvarez dh412000.266
Gurriel 1b401002.218
Peña ss401000.281
Castro c400002.104
McCormick rf413201.230
Siri cf310012.216
Totals3237349
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b402010.244
Lowrie dh400010.219
Laureano rf502001.230
Brown 1b301010.210
Murphy c400001.201
Barrera lf400001.264
Andrus ss412000.240
Neuse 3b200022.232
Pache cf401102.172
Totals3418157
Houston000010020370
Oakland000100000181

E – Neuse (10). LOB – Houston 6, Oakland 11. 2B – Kemp (5), Andrus 2 (11), Brown (10). HR – McCormick (5), off Montas. RBIs – McCormick 2 (14), Bregman (27), Pache (12). SB – Neuse (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (Peña 2); Oakland 6 (Murphy, Andrus, Pache, Lowrie 3). RISP – Houston 1 for 7; Oakland 1 for 12.

GIDP – Siri, Castro, Laureano.

DP – Houston 1 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel); Oakland 2 (Andrus, Kemp, Brown; Kemp, Andrus, Brown).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier4⅔41144852.41
Maton1⅔20000203.27
Stanek1⅔00011161.06
Montero, W, 3-01⅔10000110.44
Neris, H, 101⅔00002132.01
Pressly, S, 9-111⅔1000092.25
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montas, L, 2-57⅔72205983.20
Jackson01140233.68
Moll1⅓00002161.04
Trivino00002107.30

Jackson pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored – Moll 3-0. WP – Jackson.

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T – 3:23. A – 3,469 (46,847).

Minnesota 8, Detroit 2 (Game 1)
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 1b522001.361
Buxton cf511001.203
Kepler dh423310.260
Polanco 2b511001.233
Larnach rf401202.298
Sánchez c411302.236
Gordon lf400001.260
Urshela 3b400003.265
Palacios ss310011.000
Totals38898212
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
W.Castro lf400000.275
Schoop 2b400001.181
Cabrera dh411000.293
Báez ss402001.203
Candelario 3b400101.193
Torkelson 1b403000.211
Haase c410002.167
Cameron rf401100.167
Hill cf301001.254
Totals3528206
Minnesota204000200890
Detroit000100100282

E – Báez (5), Schoop (1). LOB – Minnesota 5, Detroit 6. 2B – Larnach (11), Kepler (7), Torkelson (6), Báez (8), Cameron (1). HR – Sánchez (6), off García. RBIs – Larnach 2 (15), Kepler 3 (25), Sánchez 3 (25), Candelario (17), Cameron (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Sánchez); Detroit 4 (Hill, Torkelson, Cameron, Haase). RISP – Minnesota 4 for 9; Detroit 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – Polanco, Candelario.

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smeltzer, W, 2-06622041011.50
Jax2⅓20002333.33
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
García, L, 0-15⅔76617904.70
Carlton3⅔12004482.70
Barnes1⅔10011235.19

Inherited runners-scored – Jax 1-0. WP – Carlton.

Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Chad Whitson.

T – 2:46. A – 11,756 (41,083).

Detroit 4, Minnesota 0 (Game 2)
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Buxton dh401001.204
Arraez 1b400000.351
Garlick lf400003.231
Polanco 2b400001.227
Larnach rf301011.299
Miranda 3b300001.176
Gordon cf300000.252
Jeffers c200010.189
Palacios ss301001.167
Totals3003028
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
W.Castro cf411001.274
Schoop dh312411.189
H.Castro lf401001.303
Báez ss400001.197
Torkelson 1b300010.206
Clemens 2b300012.000
Candelario 3b310012.189
Cameron rf211001.184
Barnhart c300000.226
Totals2945449
Minnesota000000000031
Detroit22000000x450

E – Miranda (3). LOB – Minnesota 5, Detroit 6. 2B – Larnach (12), H.Castro (5). HR – Schoop (5), off Sands. RBIs – Schoop 4 (14). SB – W.Castro (2), Cameron (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Gordon, Palacios); Detroit 3 (W.Castro, Báez 2). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 3; Detroit 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Barnhart. GIDP – Torkelson.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Arraez).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sands, L, 0-14⅔54444917.88
Minaya2⅔00002264.15
Thielbar1⅔00001115.59
Moran1⅔00002120.00
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wentz4⅔10004558.10
Peralta, W, 2-02⅔00021300.81
Chafin1⅔1000093.09
Foley1⅔1000183.14
Fulmer1⅔00002102.89

HBP – Minaya (Cameron).

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 2:29. A – 12,122 (41,083).

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield dh501100.216
Benintendi lf401101.328
Witt Jr. ss300001.232
Perez c400002.191
Melendez rf401000.259
Dozier 1b221010.279
Isbel cf401102.274
Rivera 3b401001.231
Lopez 2b311011.231
Totals3337328
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Straw cf501000.231
Rosario ss512001.236
Ramírez dh221030.299
Miller 1b411101.279
Gonzalez rf512200.429
Clement 3b412100.229
Giménez 2b302100.296
Mercado lf310011.198
Hedges c411301.155
Totals35812844
Kansas City011000100371
Cleveland30300200x8120

E – Melendez (3). LOB – Kansas City 7, Cleveland 9. 2B – Dozier (10), Lopez (6), Merrifield (11), Rosario (5), Gonzalez (3). 3B – Rosario (3). HR – Hedges (4), off Lynch. RBIs – Isbel (6), Benintendi (21), Merrifield (24), Miller (20), Clement (4), Giménez (24), Hedges 3 (11), Gonzalez 2 (2). SB – Giménez (4), Ramírez (7). S – Giménez.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Benintendi 2, Merrifield); Cleveland 7 (Giménez, Gonzalez 2, Mercado 2, Straw, Clement). RISP – Kansas City 4 for 9; Cleveland 5 for 14.

Runners moved up – Miller, Gonzalez, Clement.

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynch, L, 2-44⅔96632794.81
Cuas1⅔00001160.00
Coleman2⅔32111293.54
Clarke1⅔00000106.23
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill, W, 2-36⅓63305973.52
Hentges1000181.12
De Los Santos1⅔00001162.08
Shaw1⅔00021244.80

Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 1-0, Hentges 2-1. IBB – off Lynch (Ramírez), off Lynch (Ramírez). HBP – Lynch (Miller), Quantrill 2 (Witt Jr.,Dozier). PB – Perez (1).

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T – 2:50. A – 10,519 (34,788).

Seattle 10, Baltimore 0
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Winker dh401111.213
France 1b312110.347
a-Ford ph-1b101000.192
Rodríguez cf501101.268
Torrens 2b000000.197
Crawford ss400001.299
b-Haggerty ph-lf100000.000
Suárez 3b421011.220
Frazier 2b-rf522000.259
Moore lf-ss331000.160
Trammell rf-cf413400.353
Raleigh c411300.136
Totals3810131034
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf400001.236
Mancini dh300000.303
Santander rf402000.226
Hays lf301011.297
Rutschman c400003.179
Mountcastle 1b400001.261
Odor 2b300003.221
Urías 3b301001.232
Mateo ss301002.225
Totals31050112
Seattle13400010110130
Baltimore000000000051

a-singled for France in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Crawford in the 8th.

E – Urías (5). LOB – Seattle 8, Baltimore 6. 2B – Rodríguez (8), Frazier (11), Trammell 2 (3), Suárez (10), Urías (9). 3B – Moore (2). RBIs – Rodríguez (23), Trammell 4 (5), Raleigh 3 (9), Winker (18), France (36). SF – Raleigh, Trammell.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (Raleigh, Rodríguez 2); Baltimore 2 (Rutschman, Mullins). RISP – Seattle 6 for 12; Baltimore 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Frazier. GIDP – Mancini.

DP – Seattle 1 (Suárez, Frazier, France).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby, W, 1-16⅔40018943.46
Festa1⅔00002113.94
Elías2⅔10002243.00
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Baker, L, 1-31⅓23311295.66
Lowther5⅓865211008.44
Diplán1⅓10002181.59
Owings1⅔21100109.00

Inherited runners-scored – Lowther 2-2, Diplán 1-0. HBP – Kirby (Mancini), Baker (Moore), Lowther (Moore).

Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T – 2:51. A – 8,074 (45,971).

N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward rf400002.347
Ohtani dh401001.249
Trout cf400001.302
Duffy 3b301011.292
Rengifo 2b411100.290
Stassi c300010.241
Walsh 1b402000.250
Lagares lf301010.250
Velazquez ss401000.203
Totals3317135
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 3b402210.256
Judge cf310111.303
Rizzo 1b411100.214
Torres 2b402101.250
Andújar lf411000.281
Carpenter dh411202.154
Kiner-Falefa ss411000.258
Trevino c423200.263
Gallo rf322011.179
Totals34913935
Los Angeles000000100170
New York41000202x9130

LOB – Los Angeles 8, New York 5. 2B – Ohtani (9), Lagares (1), Rizzo (10), Torres (6), LeMahieu (11), Gallo (2). HR – Rengifo (2), off Montgomery; Carpenter (2), off Syndergaard; Trevino (3), off Rosenberg. RBIs – Rengifo (6), Rizzo (29), Torres (24), Carpenter 2 (3), LeMahieu 2 (19), Judge (38), Trevino 2 (12). SB – Andújar (2), Walsh (1), Velazquez (8). CS – Torres (1). SF – Judge.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Lagares, Trout 3, Velazquez 2); New York 4 (Rizzo 4). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 8; New York 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Judge. GIDP – Judge.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Velazquez, Rengifo, Walsh).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Syndergaard, L, 4-32⅓75510454.02
Rosenberg5⅔54425997.50
Bradley1000055.91
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, W, 1-17⅔41114873.04
Castro1⅔20001173.07
McKay1⅔10020250.00

Inherited runners-scored – Rosenberg 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Ben May; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Chris Guccione.

T – 2:54. A – 31,242 (47,309).

Cincinnati 2, Boston 1
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Naquin rf200000.255
Aquino rf300001.109
Drury 3b400001.233
Senzel cf400002.193
Votto 1b302010.179
Stephenson c400001.296
Farmer ss300010.255
Moustakas dh401001.216
1-Lopez pr-dh010000.268
Almora Jr. lf402000.340
Reynolds 2b413000.274
Totals3528026
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández cf311011.203
Devers 3b402001.343
Martinez dh300013.363
Bogaerts ss400002.321
Verdugo lf401101.227
Story 2b400003.220
Cordero 1b300001.260
Plawecki c300001.157
Bradley Jr. rf200012.219
Totals30141315
Cincinnati000001001280
Boston000000001142

1-ran for Moustakas in the 9th.

E – Devers (6), Bogaerts (6). LOB – Cincinnati 8, Boston 5. 2B – Votto 2 (6), Devers (20). RBIs – Verdugo (24). SB – Reynolds (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 7 (Moustakas, Aquino 3, Stephenson 3); Boston 3 (Verdugo, Martinez, Story). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 11; Boston 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Farmer, Almora Jr., Devers. GIDP – Moustakas, Devers.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (Reynolds, Farmer, Votto); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Devers, Cordero).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castillo, W, 2-26⅔1003101003.38
Díaz, H, 61⅓00002161.12
Strickland, H, 20000185.30
Santillan, S, 4-51⅔31102214.67
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wacha, L, 3-1531003722.43
Davis1⅔10020271.69
Danish120003303.38
Diekman21000193.50

Inherited runners-scored – Davis 2-0, Danish 1-0. PB – Stephenson (2).

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T – 3:04. A – 28,577 (37,755).

Texas 3, Tampa Bay 0
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Margot cf400000.327
Ramírez 1b400000.270
Díaz 3b401000.255
Arozarena lf300001.260
Paredes 2b300001.208
Mejía dh301001.246
Zunino c300003.147
Walls ss301000.154
Bruján rf300000.130
Totals3003006
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b301010.199
Seager ss411100.232
Garver dh411001.232
Calhoun rf400002.265
García cf412201.227
Heim c400002.257
Huff 1b300000.366
Smith 3b100000.600
White lf302000.217
Totals3037316
Tampa Bay000000000030
Texas00030000x370

LOB – Tampa Bay 3, Texas 6. 2B – Garver (6), Semien (9). HR – Seager (11), off Yarbrough; García (8), off Yarbrough. RBIs – Seager (24), García 2 (31). SB – Smith (1), White (9), García (5). CS – White (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 1 (Bruján); Texas 5 (Semien, Seager 3, Heim). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 1; Texas 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – White.

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Yarbrough, L, 0-2663303874.00
Armstrong1⅓10013270.00
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez, W, 4-27⅔30005851.42
King, H, 61⅔00001122.70
Barlow, S, 9-91⅔0000091.56

Inherited runners-scored – Armstrong 2-0. HBP – Yarbrough 2 (Smith,Smith).

Umpires – Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jerry Meals.

T – 2:21. A – 16,317 (40,300).

N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 0
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández 2b400000.289
Ruiz c300010.275
Soto rf300010.232
Bell 1b401000.298
Hernandez dh400001.291
Franco 3b402001.258
Strange-Gordon lf-ss403000.315
Robles cf300011.242
A.Escobar ss100000.220
a-Thomas ph-lf200002.195
Totals3206035
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Canha cf-1b524200.307
Marte rf511202.286
Lindor ss501202.260
Alonso 1b311022.286
Nimmo cf000000.293
Davis dh-3b512002.232
McNeil lf423000.318
Plummer lf000000.444
E.Escobar 3b522201.229
Medina p000000---
Guillorme 2b502200.365
Nido c411003.215
Totals41101710212
Washington000000000060
New York20204200x10172

a-struck out for A.Escobar in the 5th.

E – Alonso 2 (3). LOB – Washington 8, New York 10. 2B – Canha (2). HR – Marte (6), off Corbin; E.Escobar (3), off Perez. RBIs – Marte 2 (31), Guillorme 2 (6), Canha 2 (20), Lindor 2 (42), E.Escobar 2 (16).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 2 (A.Escobar, Bell); New York 4 (Nido 2, E.Escobar, Davis). RISP – Washington 0 for 2; New York 5 for 11.

Runners moved up – Lindor. GIDP – Soto.

DP – New York 1 (Lindor, Alonso).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, L, 1-84⅓1277261066.96
Ramírez21102182.61
Perez1⅔32201325.06
Weems1⅔00002150.00
Cishek1⅔00001114.05
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williams, W, 1-35⅔30021803.58
Smith120004292.38
Rodríguez1⅓00010124.24
Medina1⅔10000185.19

Inherited runners-scored – Ramírez 3-3, Rodríguez 1-0. IBB – off Corbin (Alonso). HBP – Cishek (Plummer). WP – Corbin.

Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T – 3:31. A – 25,263 (41,922).

St. Louis 3, San Diego 2 (10)
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf501003.232
Machado 3b300002.347
Alcántara ss100001.169
Cronenworth 1b-2b300010.210
Voit dh402000.214
Myers rf400001.234
Canó 2b400001.151
2-Azocar pr000000.259
Hosmer 1b000000.312
Kim ss-3b300011.221
Alfaro c411002.256
Grisham cf311212.163
Totals34252313
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman 2b510001.274
Goldschmidt 1b311121.352
Arenado 3b402010.270
Pujols dh301201.218
Yepez lf301002.278
1-Nootbaar pr-lf100000.111
Molina c400001.226
Sosa ss401001.226
Bader cf401000.255
Donovan rf210020.286
Totals3337357
San Diego0000000200250
St. Louis0020000001370

Two outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Yepez in the 7th. 2-ran for Canó in the 10th.

LOB – San Diego 6, St. Louis 9. 2B – Alfaro (4), Goldschmidt (17), Sosa (2). HR – Grisham (3), off Gallegos. RBIs – Grisham 2 (18), Goldschmidt (43), Pujols 2 (15). SB – Edman (12). CS – Arenado (2). SF – Pujols 2.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 1 (Alfaro); St. Louis 4 (Edman, Donovan, Nootbaar, Yepez). RISP – San Diego 2 for 5; St. Louis 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Molina.

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell6⅔22236984.80
Stammen1⅔20000132.55
García1⅔20001222.79
Suarez1⅔10010173.32
Rogers, L, 0-20101081.64
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright7⅔2001101152.75
Gallegos, BS, 8-111⅔22202273.86
Helsley1⅔00010180.48
VerHagen, W, 3-01⅔10011153.38

IBB – off Rogers (Goldschmidt). WP – Snell.

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 3:37. A – 33,418 (45,494).

Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McCutchen dh500001.214
Urías ss310020.245
Yelich lf522003.234
Taylor rf401310.252
Brosseau 3b200001.266
b-Peterson ph-3b200002.212
Tellez 1b412101.247
Hiura 2b210011.234
Cain cf400000.185
Caratini c322311.230
Totals34777510
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Morel cf411010.283
Contreras c422201.271
Wisdom 3b412111.235
Schwindel dh501102.224
Hoerner ss500001.283
Happ lf301010.250
Frazier rf212020.214
Ortega rf000000.243
Rivas 1b200001.200
a-Madrigal ph-2b211000.210
Simmons 2b211101.205
Higgins 1b211200.238
Totals35812757
Milwaukee003003100772
Chicago10020401x8120

a- for Rivas in the 5th. b-struck out for Brosseau in the 6th.

E – Caratini (3), Hiura (1). LOB – Milwaukee 6, Chicago 9. 2B – Taylor (8), Frazier (3), Contreras (9), Schwindel (9). 3B – Yelich (2), Happ (1), Morel (1). HR – Caratini (4), off Wick; Contreras (8), off Lauer; Higgins (2), off Kelley; Wisdom (11), off Boxberger. RBIs – Taylor 3 (25), Caratini 3 (10), Tellez (36), Contreras 2 (18), Simmons (6), Higgins 2 (6), Schwindel (24), Wisdom (26). SB – Hiura (2), Frazier (1), Wisdom (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Tellez, Cain, Hiura); Chicago 7 (Wisdom 2, Hoerner, Morel 3, Happ). RISP – Milwaukee 4 for 10; Chicago 3 for 15.

Runners moved up – Rivas.

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lauer4⅔53236892.49
Milner1⅔10010152.75
Kelley, BS, 0-1444001712.46
Gott1⅔10000143.32
Suter1⅔00010185.00
Boxberger, L, 1-11⅔11101212.79
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele5⅔333461025.40
Wick1⅔23301223.79
Hughes, BS, 0-121111283.72
Givens, W, 4-01⅓00001132.75
Robertson, S, 7-91⅔00001121.96

Kelley pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored – Gott 1-1, Givens 2-0. HBP – Lauer (Contreras), Wick (Hiura). WP – Lauer.

Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T – 3:33. A – 30,596 (41,649).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette