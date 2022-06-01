Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, May 31, 2022
San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4 (11)
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Estrada 2b-lf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Flores 1b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.255
|Casali dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|d-Pederson ph-dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.277
|Longoria 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|a-La Stella ph-3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|González lf-rf
|5
|0
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.347
|Fairchild cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Yastrzemski ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Ramos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|f-Crawford ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Bart c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.153
|Walton ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.227
|Totals
|43
|7
|12
|6
|5
|11
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.185
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|e-Stott ph-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.123
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.303
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|1-Quinn pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.247
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.269
|Moniak cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|c-Herrera ph-cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Camargo ss-2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Totals
|41
|4
|9
|3
|8
|10
|San Francisco
|000
|030
|000
|13
|7
|12
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|102
|000
|10
|4
|9
|2
a-walked for Longoria in the 5th. b-sacrificed for Fairchild in the 5th. c-grounded out for Moniak in the 6th. d-grounded out for Casali in the 7th. e-doubled for Segura in the 7th. f-popped out for Ramos in the 8th.
1-ran for Castellanos in the 10th.
E – Bohm (7), Familia (2). LOB – San Francisco 11, Philadelphia 14. 2B – Flores (11), González 2 (8), Walton (4), Harper (18), Castellanos (13), Stott (2). HR – Pederson (12), off Bellatti. RBIs – González 2 (19), Yastrzemski (16), Walton (1), Pederson 2 (29), Realmuto 2 (16), Bohm (19). SB – Realmuto (4). SF – Yastrzemski.
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 6 (Ramos, Bart 2, Fairchild 2, Walton); Philadelphia 8 (Castellanos 2, Quinn 2, Bohm 2, Camargo, Harper). RISP – San Francisco 5 for 18; Philadelphia 3 for 17.
Runners moved up – Ramos, Herrera, Harper. GIDP – Estrada, Herrera.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Walton, Flores); Philadelphia 1 (Camargo, Segura, Hoskins).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis
|4⅓
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|64
|2.68
|García
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|0.00
|Brebbia
|⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|13
|3.32
|McGee, BS, 2-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|8.74
|Rogers
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|6.00
|Leone
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.00
|Doval, BS, 8-10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.15
|Álvarez, W, 2-1
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|4.61
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|4⅓
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|100
|4.69
|Nelson
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|32
|4.26
|Brogdon
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.89
|Domínguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|1.83
|Familia
|1⅔
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|26
|3.79
|Bellatti, L, 1-2
|1⅔
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|12
|3.86
Brebbia pitched to 4 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored – García 1-0, McGee 3-1, Álvarez 1-0, Nelson 2-2, Domínguez 1-0. IBB – off Leone (Harper), off Familia (Crawford), off Álvarez (Harper). WP – Familia.
Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Sean Barber.
T – 4:52. A – 20,927 (42,792).
Houston 3, Oakland 1
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.226
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Castro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.104
|McCormick rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.230
|Siri cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.216
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|4
|9
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Laureano rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Brown 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Barrera lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Neuse 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.232
|Pache cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.172
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|5
|7
|Houston
|000
|010
|020
|3
|7
|0
|Oakland
|000
|100
|000
|1
|8
|1
E – Neuse (10). LOB – Houston 6, Oakland 11. 2B – Kemp (5), Andrus 2 (11), Brown (10). HR – McCormick (5), off Montas. RBIs – McCormick 2 (14), Bregman (27), Pache (12). SB – Neuse (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (Peña 2); Oakland 6 (Murphy, Andrus, Pache, Lowrie 3). RISP – Houston 1 for 7; Oakland 1 for 12.
GIDP – Siri, Castro, Laureano.
DP – Houston 1 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel); Oakland 2 (Andrus, Kemp, Brown; Kemp, Andrus, Brown).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier
|4⅔
|4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|85
|2.41
|Maton
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|3.27
|Stanek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.06
|Montero, W, 3-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.44
|Neris, H, 10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.01
|Pressly, S, 9-11
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.25
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, L, 2-5
|7⅔
|7
|2
|2
|0
|5
|98
|3.20
|Jackson
|⅔
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|23
|3.68
|Moll
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.04
|Trivino
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7.30
Jackson pitched to 4 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored – Moll 3-0. WP – Jackson.
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T – 3:23. A – 3,469 (46,847).
Minnesota 8, Detroit 2 (Game 1)
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.361
|Buxton cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Kepler dh
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.260
|Polanco 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Larnach rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.298
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.236
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|Palacios ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Totals
|38
|8
|9
|8
|2
|12
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|W.Castro lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.193
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Haase c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Cameron rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|Hill cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|0
|6
|Minnesota
|204
|000
|200
|8
|9
|0
|Detroit
|000
|100
|100
|2
|8
|2
E – Báez (5), Schoop (1). LOB – Minnesota 5, Detroit 6. 2B – Larnach (11), Kepler (7), Torkelson (6), Báez (8), Cameron (1). HR – Sánchez (6), off García. RBIs – Larnach 2 (15), Kepler 3 (25), Sánchez 3 (25), Candelario (17), Cameron (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Sánchez); Detroit 4 (Hill, Torkelson, Cameron, Haase). RISP – Minnesota 4 for 9; Detroit 0 for 6.
Runners moved up – Polanco, Candelario.
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smeltzer, W, 2-0
|6
|6
|2
|2
|0
|4
|101
|1.50
|Jax
|2⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|3.33
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|García, L, 0-1
|5⅔
|7
|6
|6
|1
|7
|90
|4.70
|Carlton
|3⅔
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|48
|2.70
|Barnes
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|5.19
Inherited runners-scored – Jax 1-0. WP – Carlton.
Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Chad Whitson.
T – 2:46. A – 11,756 (41,083).
Detroit 4, Minnesota 0 (Game 2)
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Buxton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Arraez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.351
|Garlick lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Larnach rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Miranda 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Gordon cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Jeffers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|Palacios ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|2
|8
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|W.Castro cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Schoop dh
|3
|1
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.189
|H.Castro lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Clemens 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.189
|Cameron rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|29
|4
|5
|4
|4
|9
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|1
|Detroit
|220
|000
|00x
|4
|5
|0
E – Miranda (3). LOB – Minnesota 5, Detroit 6. 2B – Larnach (12), H.Castro (5). HR – Schoop (5), off Sands. RBIs – Schoop 4 (14). SB – W.Castro (2), Cameron (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Gordon, Palacios); Detroit 3 (W.Castro, Báez 2). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 3; Detroit 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Barnhart. GIDP – Torkelson.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Arraez).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sands, L, 0-1
|4⅔
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|91
|7.88
|Minaya
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|4.15
|Thielbar
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.59
|Moran
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wentz
|4⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|55
|8.10
|Peralta, W, 2-0
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|30
|0.81
|Chafin
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.09
|Foley
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.14
|Fulmer
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.89
HBP – Minaya (Cameron).
Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 2:29. A – 12,122 (41,083).
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.328
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Melendez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Dozier 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.274
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Lopez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|2
|8
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Ramírez dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.299
|Miller 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.429
|Clement 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Mercado lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.155
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|8
|4
|4
|Kansas City
|011
|000
|100
|3
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|303
|002
|00x
|8
|12
|0
E – Melendez (3). LOB – Kansas City 7, Cleveland 9. 2B – Dozier (10), Lopez (6), Merrifield (11), Rosario (5), Gonzalez (3). 3B – Rosario (3). HR – Hedges (4), off Lynch. RBIs – Isbel (6), Benintendi (21), Merrifield (24), Miller (20), Clement (4), Giménez (24), Hedges 3 (11), Gonzalez 2 (2). SB – Giménez (4), Ramírez (7). S – Giménez.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Benintendi 2, Merrifield); Cleveland 7 (Giménez, Gonzalez 2, Mercado 2, Straw, Clement). RISP – Kansas City 4 for 9; Cleveland 5 for 14.
Runners moved up – Miller, Gonzalez, Clement.
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch, L, 2-4
|4⅔
|9
|6
|6
|3
|2
|79
|4.81
|Cuas
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Coleman
|2⅔
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|29
|3.54
|Clarke
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|6.23
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, W, 2-3
|6⅓
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|97
|3.52
|Hentges
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.12
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.08
|Shaw
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|4.80
Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 1-0, Hentges 2-1. IBB – off Lynch (Ramírez), off Lynch (Ramírez). HBP – Lynch (Miller), Quantrill 2 (Witt Jr.,Dozier). PB – Perez (1).
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.
T – 2:50. A – 10,519 (34,788).
Seattle 10, Baltimore 0
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Winker dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.213
|France 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.347
|a-Ford ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Torrens 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|b-Haggerty ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Suárez 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Frazier 2b-rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Moore lf-ss
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Trammell rf-cf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.353
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.136
|Totals
|38
|10
|13
|10
|3
|4
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.179
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.221
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|1
|12
|Seattle
|134
|000
|101
|10
|13
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|1
a-singled for France in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Crawford in the 8th.
E – Urías (5). LOB – Seattle 8, Baltimore 6. 2B – Rodríguez (8), Frazier (11), Trammell 2 (3), Suárez (10), Urías (9). 3B – Moore (2). RBIs – Rodríguez (23), Trammell 4 (5), Raleigh 3 (9), Winker (18), France (36). SF – Raleigh, Trammell.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (Raleigh, Rodríguez 2); Baltimore 2 (Rutschman, Mullins). RISP – Seattle 6 for 12; Baltimore 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Frazier. GIDP – Mancini.
DP – Seattle 1 (Suárez, Frazier, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby, W, 1-1
|6⅔
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
|94
|3.46
|Festa
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.94
|Elías
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Baker, L, 1-3
|1⅓
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|29
|5.66
|Lowther
|5⅓
|8
|6
|5
|2
|1
|100
|8.44
|Diplán
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.59
|Owings
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Lowther 2-2, Diplán 1-0. HBP – Kirby (Mancini), Baker (Moore), Lowther (Moore).
Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T – 2:51. A – 8,074 (45,971).
N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.347
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Lagares lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|3
|5
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.256
|Judge cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.303
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Andújar lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Carpenter dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.154
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Trevino c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Gallo rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|Totals
|34
|9
|13
|9
|3
|5
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|100
|1
|7
|0
|New York
|410
|002
|02x
|9
|13
|0
LOB – Los Angeles 8, New York 5. 2B – Ohtani (9), Lagares (1), Rizzo (10), Torres (6), LeMahieu (11), Gallo (2). HR – Rengifo (2), off Montgomery; Carpenter (2), off Syndergaard; Trevino (3), off Rosenberg. RBIs – Rengifo (6), Rizzo (29), Torres (24), Carpenter 2 (3), LeMahieu 2 (19), Judge (38), Trevino 2 (12). SB – Andújar (2), Walsh (1), Velazquez (8). CS – Torres (1). SF – Judge.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Lagares, Trout 3, Velazquez 2); New York 4 (Rizzo 4). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 8; New York 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Judge. GIDP – Judge.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Velazquez, Rengifo, Walsh).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, L, 4-3
|2⅓
|7
|5
|5
|1
|0
|45
|4.02
|Rosenberg
|5⅔
|5
|4
|4
|2
|5
|99
|7.50
|Bradley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5.91
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 1-1
|7⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|87
|3.04
|Castro
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.07
|McKay
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|25
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Rosenberg 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Ben May; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Chris Guccione.
T – 2:54. A – 31,242 (47,309).
Cincinnati 2, Boston 1
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Naquin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Aquino rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.109
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.179
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Moustakas dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|1-Lopez pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Almora Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.340
|Reynolds 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|0
|2
|6
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.343
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.363
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.321
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.220
|Cordero 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.157
|Bradley Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.219
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|3
|15
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|001
|2
|8
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|001
|1
|4
|2
1-ran for Moustakas in the 9th.
E – Devers (6), Bogaerts (6). LOB – Cincinnati 8, Boston 5. 2B – Votto 2 (6), Devers (20). RBIs – Verdugo (24). SB – Reynolds (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 7 (Moustakas, Aquino 3, Stephenson 3); Boston 3 (Verdugo, Martinez, Story). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 11; Boston 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Farmer, Almora Jr., Devers. GIDP – Moustakas, Devers.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (Reynolds, Farmer, Votto); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Devers, Cordero).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 2-2
|6⅔
|1
|0
|0
|3
|10
|100
|3.38
|Díaz, H, 6
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.12
|Strickland, H, 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.30
|Santillan, S, 4-5
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|4.67
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, L, 3-1
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|72
|2.43
|Davis
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|27
|1.69
|Danish
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|3.38
|Diekman
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.50
Inherited runners-scored – Davis 2-0, Danish 1-0. PB – Stephenson (2).
Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T – 3:04. A – 28,577 (37,755).
Texas 3, Tampa Bay 0
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Ramírez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Paredes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Mejía dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.147
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Bruján rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.199
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Garver dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|García cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.227
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Huff 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.366
|Smith 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.600
|White lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|1
|6
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
|Texas
|000
|300
|00x
|3
|7
|0
LOB – Tampa Bay 3, Texas 6. 2B – Garver (6), Semien (9). HR – Seager (11), off Yarbrough; García (8), off Yarbrough. RBIs – Seager (24), García 2 (31). SB – Smith (1), White (9), García (5). CS – White (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 1 (Bruján); Texas 5 (Semien, Seager 3, Heim). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 1; Texas 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – White.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough, L, 0-2
|6
|6
|3
|3
|0
|3
|87
|4.00
|Armstrong
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|0.00
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, W, 4-2
|7⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|85
|1.42
|King, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.70
|Barlow, S, 9-9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.56
Inherited runners-scored – Armstrong 2-0. HBP – Yarbrough 2 (Smith,Smith).
Umpires – Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jerry Meals.
T – 2:21. A – 16,317 (40,300).
N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 0
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Hernandez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Strange-Gordon lf-ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|A.Escobar ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|a-Thomas ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|3
|5
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Canha cf-1b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.307
|Marte rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.286
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.260
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.286
|Nimmo cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Davis dh-3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|McNeil lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Plummer lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|E.Escobar 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.229
|Medina p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Guillorme 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.365
|Nido c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Totals
|41
|10
|17
|10
|2
|12
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|0
|New York
|202
|042
|00x
|10
|17
|2
a-struck out for A.Escobar in the 5th.
E – Alonso 2 (3). LOB – Washington 8, New York 10. 2B – Canha (2). HR – Marte (6), off Corbin; E.Escobar (3), off Perez. RBIs – Marte 2 (31), Guillorme 2 (6), Canha 2 (20), Lindor 2 (42), E.Escobar 2 (16).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 2 (A.Escobar, Bell); New York 4 (Nido 2, E.Escobar, Davis). RISP – Washington 0 for 2; New York 5 for 11.
Runners moved up – Lindor. GIDP – Soto.
DP – New York 1 (Lindor, Alonso).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 1-8
|4⅓
|12
|7
|7
|2
|6
|106
|6.96
|Ramírez
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|2.61
|Perez
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|32
|5.06
|Weems
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Cishek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.05
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, W, 1-3
|5⅔
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|80
|3.58
|Smith
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|2.38
|Rodríguez
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|4.24
|Medina
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|5.19
Inherited runners-scored – Ramírez 3-3, Rodríguez 1-0. IBB – off Corbin (Alonso). HBP – Cishek (Plummer). WP – Corbin.
Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T – 3:31. A – 25,263 (41,922).
St. Louis 3, San Diego 2 (10)
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.232
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.347
|Alcántara ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Cronenworth 1b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Canó 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.151
|2-Azocar pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Hosmer 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Kim ss-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.163
|Totals
|34
|2
|5
|2
|3
|13
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.352
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.218
|Yepez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|1-Nootbaar pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Molina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Sosa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Donovan rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.286
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|5
|7
|San Diego
|000
|000
|020
|0
|2
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|002
|000
|000
|1
|3
|7
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Yepez in the 7th. 2-ran for Canó in the 10th.
LOB – San Diego 6, St. Louis 9. 2B – Alfaro (4), Goldschmidt (17), Sosa (2). HR – Grisham (3), off Gallegos. RBIs – Grisham 2 (18), Goldschmidt (43), Pujols 2 (15). SB – Edman (12). CS – Arenado (2). SF – Pujols 2.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 1 (Alfaro); St. Louis 4 (Edman, Donovan, Nootbaar, Yepez). RISP – San Diego 2 for 5; St. Louis 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Molina.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|6⅔
|2
|2
|2
|3
|6
|98
|4.80
|Stammen
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.55
|García
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.79
|Suarez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.32
|Rogers, L, 0-2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|1.64
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|115
|2.75
|Gallegos, BS, 8-11
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|27
|3.86
|Helsley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|0.48
|VerHagen, W, 3-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.38
IBB – off Rogers (Goldschmidt). WP – Snell.
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T – 3:37. A – 33,418 (45,494).
Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Urías ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.245
|Yelich lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|Taylor rf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.252
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|b-Peterson ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Hiura 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Caratini c
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.230
|Totals
|34
|7
|7
|7
|5
|10
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Morel cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.235
|Schwindel dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Hoerner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Frazier rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.214
|Ortega rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Rivas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Madrigal ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Simmons 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|Higgins 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|7
|5
|7
|Milwaukee
|003
|003
|100
|7
|7
|2
|Chicago
|100
|204
|01x
|8
|12
|0
a- for Rivas in the 5th. b-struck out for Brosseau in the 6th.
E – Caratini (3), Hiura (1). LOB – Milwaukee 6, Chicago 9. 2B – Taylor (8), Frazier (3), Contreras (9), Schwindel (9). 3B – Yelich (2), Happ (1), Morel (1). HR – Caratini (4), off Wick; Contreras (8), off Lauer; Higgins (2), off Kelley; Wisdom (11), off Boxberger. RBIs – Taylor 3 (25), Caratini 3 (10), Tellez (36), Contreras 2 (18), Simmons (6), Higgins 2 (6), Schwindel (24), Wisdom (26). SB – Hiura (2), Frazier (1), Wisdom (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Tellez, Cain, Hiura); Chicago 7 (Wisdom 2, Hoerner, Morel 3, Happ). RISP – Milwaukee 4 for 10; Chicago 3 for 15.
Runners moved up – Rivas.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer
|4⅔
|5
|3
|2
|3
|6
|89
|2.49
|Milner
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.75
|Kelley, BS, 0-1
|⅔
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|17
|12.46
|Gott
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.32
|Suter
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|5.00
|Boxberger, L, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|2.79
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele
|5⅔
|3
|3
|3
|4
|6
|102
|5.40
|Wick
|1⅔
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|22
|3.79
|Hughes, BS, 0-1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|28
|3.72
|Givens, W, 4-0
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.75
|Robertson, S, 7-9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.96
Kelley pitched to 4 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored – Gott 1-1, Givens 2-0. HBP – Lauer (Contreras), Wick (Hiura). WP – Lauer.
Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.
T – 3:33. A – 30,596 (41,649).
