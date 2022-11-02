World Series box score for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .308 Peña ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .250 Alvarez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .091 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .182 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Hensley dh 3 0 1 0 0 2 .333 a-Mancini ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McCormick cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .375 Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Totals 32 0 5 0 3 7

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 3 2 1 2 1 1 .300 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250 Harper dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231 Vierling rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bohm 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .273 Sosa 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stott ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Segura 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .091 Marsh cf 3 2 2 1 0 0 .375 Totals 31 7 7 7 2 11

Houston 000 000 000 0 5 0 Philadelphia 220 030 00x 7 7 0

a-flied out for Hensley in the 9th.

LOB – Houston 8, Philadelphia 2. HR – Harper (1), off McCullers Jr.; Bohm (1), off McCullers Jr.; Marsh (1), off McCullers Jr.; Schwarber (1), off McCullers Jr.; Hoskins (1), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs – Harper 2 (2), Bohm (3), Marsh (1), Schwarber 2 (2), Hoskins (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (McCormick, Altuve, Tucker); Philadelphia 2 (Marsh 2). RISP – Houston 0 for 3; Philadelphia 0 for 3.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McCullers Jr., L, 0-1 4⅓ 6 7 7 1 5 78 14.54 Stanek 0 0 0 0 2 7 0.00 Urquidy 3⅔ 1 0 0 1 4 45 0.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suárez, W, 1-0 5⅔ 3 0 0 1 4 76 0.00 Brogdon 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Gibson 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00 Nelson 1⅔ 0 0 0 2 0 30 0.00 Bellatti 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00

WP – Urquidy.

Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, James Hoye.

T – 3:08. A – 45,712 (42,792)