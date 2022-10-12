Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kwan lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .500 Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ramírez 3b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .667 J.Naylor 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 O.Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Giménez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Brennan dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Miller ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Benson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Straw cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Totals 33 1 6 1 1 9

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Judge rf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .000 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250 Torres 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stanton dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Cabrera lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Donaldson 3b 2 0 2 0 1 0 1.000 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .333 Trevino c 2 0 0 1 0 1 .000 Bader cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .333 Totals 25 4 5 4 3 7

Cleveland 001 000 000 1 6 2 New York 001 012 00x 4 5 1

a-hit by pitch for Brennan in the 9th. b-grounded out for Hedges in the 9th.

E – O.Gonzalez (1), Hedges (1), Kiner-Falefa (1). LOB – Cleveland 8, New York 1. 2B – Giménez (1), Ramírez (1). HR – Kwan (1), off Cole; Bader (1), off Quantrill; Rizzo (1), off Quantrill. RBIs – Kwan (1), Bader (1), Trevino (1), Rizzo 2 (2). SB – Rosario (1). SF – Trevino.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 5 (Giménez 2, Hedges, Straw, J.Naylor); New York 0. RISP – Cleveland 0 for 8; New York 1 for 2.

Runners moved up – Benson. GIDP – J.Naylor, Rosario, Kiner-Falefa.

DP – Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Rosario, J.Naylor; Ramírez, Giménez, J.Naylor); New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo; Rizzo, Donaldson, Rizzo).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill, L, 0-1 5⅔ 4 4 3 3 5 84 5.40 Stephan 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 De Los Santos 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 6 0.00 Karinchak 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 1-0 6⅓ 4 1 1 1 8 101 1.42 Loáisiga, H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Peralta, H, 1 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00 Holmes 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored – Loáisiga 1-0, Peralta 1-0. HBP – Cole (Rosario), Holmes (Miller).

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Will Little; Right, Mark Ripperger; Left, Alan Porter.

T – 2:56. A – 47,807 (47,309).