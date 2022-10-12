Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 1
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf412100.500
Rosario ss300000.000
Ramírez 3b302011.667
J.Naylor 1b400001.000
O.Gonzalez rf400002.000
Giménez 2b401001.250
Brennan dh300002.000
a-Miller ph000000---
Hedges c300001.000
b-Benson ph100000.000
Straw cf401001.250
Totals3316119
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Judge rf310013.000
Rizzo 1b411201.250
Torres 2b300000.000
Stanton dh200010.000
Cabrera lf300002.000
Donaldson 3b2020101.000
Kiner-Falefa ss311000.333
Trevino c200101.000
Bader cf311100.333
Totals2545437
Cleveland001000000162
New York00101200x451

a-hit by pitch for Brennan in the 9th. b-grounded out for Hedges in the 9th.

E – O.Gonzalez (1), Hedges (1), Kiner-Falefa (1). LOB – Cleveland 8, New York 1. 2B – Giménez (1), Ramírez (1). HR – Kwan (1), off Cole; Bader (1), off Quantrill; Rizzo (1), off Quantrill. RBIs – Kwan (1), Bader (1), Trevino (1), Rizzo 2 (2). SB – Rosario (1). SF – Trevino.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 5 (Giménez 2, Hedges, Straw, J.Naylor); New York 0. RISP – Cleveland 0 for 8; New York 1 for 2.

Runners moved up – Benson. GIDP – J.Naylor, Rosario, Kiner-Falefa.

DP – Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Rosario, J.Naylor; Ramírez, Giménez, J.Naylor); New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo; Rizzo, Donaldson, Rizzo).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill, L, 0-15⅔44335845.40
Stephan1⅔00001120.00
De Los Santos1⅔1000060.00
Karinchak1⅔00001140.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole, W, 1-06⅓411181011.42
Loáisiga, H, 120000120.00
Peralta, H, 11⅓0000180.00
Holmes00000100.00

Inherited runners-scored – Loáisiga 1-0, Peralta 1-0. HBP – Cole (Rosario), Holmes (Miller).

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Will Little; Right, Mark Ripperger; Left, Alan Porter.

T – 2:56. A – 47,807 (47,309).

Houston 8, Seattle 7
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf432211.500
France 1b503201.600
Suárez 3b412101.500
Raleigh c401101.250
Haniger rf401000.250
Santana dh400001.000
Frazier 2b411001.250
Kelenic lf412001.500
Crawford ss411101.250
Totals37713718
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b410012.000
Peña ss511001.200
Alvarez lf523500.600
Bregman 3b311210.333
Tucker rf401002.250
Gurriel 1b413100.750
Mancini dh400001.000
McCormick cf211000.500
a-Vázquez ph-c201000.500
Maldonado c200002.000
b-Díaz ph100000.000
Dubón cf000000---
c-Hensley ph000000---
1-Meyers pr010000---
Totals36811828
Seattle1302001007130
Houston0021000238110

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for McCormick in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Maldonado in the 7th. c-hit by pitch for Dubón in the 9th.

1-ran for Hensley in the 9th.

LOB – Seattle 4, Houston 5. 2B – Rodríguez (1), France (1), Alvarez (1). 3B – Rodríguez (1). HR – Crawford (1), off Verlander; Suárez (1), off Javier; Gurriel (1), off Gilbert; Bregman (1), off Muñoz; Alvarez (1), off Ray. RBIs – Raleigh (1), Rodríguez 2 (2), France 2 (2), Crawford (1), Suárez (1), Alvarez 5 (5), Gurriel (1), Bregman 2 (2). CS – Kelenic (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 1 (Santana); Houston 2 (Mancini, Tucker). RISP – Seattle 5 for 9; Houston 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Crawford, Peña. GIDP – Suárez, Altuve.

DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, Frazier, France); Houston 1 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert5⅓53325845.06
Brash, H, 100000120.00
D.Castillo1⅔10000140.00
Muñoz1⅔322022318.00
Sewald, H, 1122011827.00
Ray, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1111002Inf
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander4⅔1066138113.50
Abreu110003330.00
Javier1⅓11102216.75
Brown1⅔10000130.00
Montero, W, 1-01⅔00000110.00

Inherited runners-scored – Brash 1-0, Ray 2-2. HBP – Sewald (Hensley). WP – Brash(2).

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Cory Blaser; Right, Carlos Torres; Left, James Hoye.

T – 3:39. A – 41,125 (41,168).

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf500001.000
Marsh cf000000---
Hoskins 1b511002.200
Realmuto c521003.200
Harper dh3130101.000
Castellanos rf513300.600
Bohm 3b401201.250
Segura 2b412101.500
Vierling cf-lf300001.000
Sosa ss211110.500
Totals36712729
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf413010.750
Swanson ss511004.200
Riley 3b400013.000
Olson 1b322320.667
Contreras dh411011.250
d'Arnaud c512301.400
Arcia 2b200021.000
Harris II cf400000.000
Grossman lf200001.000
a-Grissom ph100001.000
Rosario lf000000---
b-Ozuna ph-lf100000.000
Totals35696712
Philadelphia2022100007120
Atlanta010020003691

a-struck out for Grossman in the 5th. b-grounded out for Rosario in the 8th.

E – Fried (). LOB – Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 9. 2B – Sosa (1), Castellanos (1), Hoskins (1), Segura (1), Harper (1), Acuña Jr. (1), Contreras (1), d'Arnaud (1). HR – d'Arnaud (1), off Suárez; Olson (1), off Eflin. RBIs – Castellanos 3 (3), Bohm 2 (2), Segura (1), Sosa (1), d'Arnaud 3 (3), Olson 3 (3). SF – Bohm, Sosa. S – Harper, Vierling.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos, Hoskins, Segura, Vierling, Bohm); Atlanta 4 (Swanson, d'Arnaud 2, Grissom). RISP – Philadelphia 5 for 12; Atlanta 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Schwarber, Harris II. GIDP – Contreras.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Sosa, Hoskins).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez3⅓31155862.70
Bellatti10001170.00
Brogdon222202454.00
Hand, H, 10000190.00
Domínguez, W, 1-02⅔00003180.00
Alvarado1⅔00001110.00
Eflin1⅔333011827.00
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fried, L, 0-13⅓864126110.80
Chavez1⅓21112256.75
Lee1⅔10002120.00
McHugh1⅓00001100.00
Stephens2⅔10002270.00

Inherited runners-scored – Bellatti 1-0, Hand 2-0, Chavez 2-2, McHugh 1-0. IBB – off Chavez (Harper).

Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Stu Scheuwater; Right, Ryan Blakney; Left, Chad Fairchild.

T – 3:48. A – 42,641 (41,084).

