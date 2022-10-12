Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 1
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.667
|J.Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|O.Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Brennan dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Miller ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Benson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|1
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stanton dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Cabrera lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|25
|4
|5
|4
|3
|7
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|000
|1
|6
|2
|New York
|001
|012
|00x
|4
|5
|1
a-hit by pitch for Brennan in the 9th. b-grounded out for Hedges in the 9th.
E – O.Gonzalez (1), Hedges (1), Kiner-Falefa (1). LOB – Cleveland 8, New York 1. 2B – Giménez (1), Ramírez (1). HR – Kwan (1), off Cole; Bader (1), off Quantrill; Rizzo (1), off Quantrill. RBIs – Kwan (1), Bader (1), Trevino (1), Rizzo 2 (2). SB – Rosario (1). SF – Trevino.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 5 (Giménez 2, Hedges, Straw, J.Naylor); New York 0. RISP – Cleveland 0 for 8; New York 1 for 2.
Runners moved up – Benson. GIDP – J.Naylor, Rosario, Kiner-Falefa.
DP – Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Rosario, J.Naylor; Ramírez, Giménez, J.Naylor); New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo; Rizzo, Donaldson, Rizzo).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, L, 0-1
|5⅔
|4
|4
|3
|3
|5
|84
|5.40
|Stephan
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Karinchak
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 1-0
|6⅓
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|101
|1.42
|Loáisiga, H, 1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Peralta, H, 1
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Holmes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Loáisiga 1-0, Peralta 1-0. HBP – Cole (Rosario), Holmes (Miller).
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Will Little; Right, Mark Ripperger; Left, Alan Porter.
T – 2:56. A – 47,807 (47,309).
Houston 8, Seattle 7
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.500
|France 1b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.600
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Kelenic lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|7
|1
|8
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Peña ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Alvarez lf
|5
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.600
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.333
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.750
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|McCormick cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Vázquez ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Hensley ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|1-Meyers pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|8
|2
|8
|Seattle
|130
|200
|100
|7
|13
|0
|Houston
|002
|100
|023
|8
|11
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for McCormick in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Maldonado in the 7th. c-hit by pitch for Dubón in the 9th.
1-ran for Hensley in the 9th.
LOB – Seattle 4, Houston 5. 2B – Rodríguez (1), France (1), Alvarez (1). 3B – Rodríguez (1). HR – Crawford (1), off Verlander; Suárez (1), off Javier; Gurriel (1), off Gilbert; Bregman (1), off Muñoz; Alvarez (1), off Ray. RBIs – Raleigh (1), Rodríguez 2 (2), France 2 (2), Crawford (1), Suárez (1), Alvarez 5 (5), Gurriel (1), Bregman 2 (2). CS – Kelenic (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 1 (Santana); Houston 2 (Mancini, Tucker). RISP – Seattle 5 for 9; Houston 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Crawford, Peña. GIDP – Suárez, Altuve.
DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, Frazier, France); Houston 1 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|5⅓
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|84
|5.06
|Brash, H, 1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|D.Castillo
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Muñoz
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|23
|18.00
|Sewald, H, 1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|27.00
|Ray, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Inf
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|4⅔
|10
|6
|6
|1
|3
|81
|13.50
|Abreu
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|0.00
|Javier
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|6.75
|Brown
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Montero, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Brash 1-0, Ray 2-2. HBP – Sewald (Hensley). WP – Brash(2).
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Cory Blaser; Right, Carlos Torres; Left, James Hoye.
T – 3:39. A – 41,125 (41,168).
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Marsh cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Realmuto c
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Harper dh
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1.000
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.600
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Vierling cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Sosa ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|Totals
|36
|7
|12
|7
|2
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.750
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.200
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.667
|Contreras dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|d'Arnaud c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.400
|Arcia 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Grissom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Rosario lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Ozuna ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|7
|12
|Philadelphia
|202
|210
|000
|7
|12
|0
|Atlanta
|010
|020
|003
|6
|9
|1
a-struck out for Grossman in the 5th. b-grounded out for Rosario in the 8th.
E – Fried (). LOB – Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 9. 2B – Sosa (1), Castellanos (1), Hoskins (1), Segura (1), Harper (1), Acuña Jr. (1), Contreras (1), d'Arnaud (1). HR – d'Arnaud (1), off Suárez; Olson (1), off Eflin. RBIs – Castellanos 3 (3), Bohm 2 (2), Segura (1), Sosa (1), d'Arnaud 3 (3), Olson 3 (3). SF – Bohm, Sosa. S – Harper, Vierling.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos, Hoskins, Segura, Vierling, Bohm); Atlanta 4 (Swanson, d'Arnaud 2, Grissom). RISP – Philadelphia 5 for 12; Atlanta 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Schwarber, Harris II. GIDP – Contreras.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Sosa, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|3⅓
|3
|1
|1
|5
|5
|86
|2.70
|Bellatti
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Brogdon
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|24
|54.00
|Hand, H, 1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Domínguez, W, 1-0
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|0.00
|Alvarado
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Eflin
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|18
|27.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, L, 0-1
|3⅓
|8
|6
|4
|1
|2
|61
|10.80
|Chavez
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|25
|6.75
|Lee
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|McHugh
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Stephens
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Bellatti 1-0, Hand 2-0, Chavez 2-2, McHugh 1-0. IBB – off Chavez (Harper).
Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Stu Scheuwater; Right, Ryan Blakney; Left, Chad Fairchild.
T – 3:48. A – 42,641 (41,084).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: