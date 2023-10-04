Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023

Texas 4, Tampa Bay 0
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.327
|Grossman dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|García rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|N.Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Taveras cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.266
|Carter lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.306
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|2
|6
|11
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Mead 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|b-Aranda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Margot rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|c-J.Lowe ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Pinto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|a-Caminero ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Bethancourt c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|1
|7
|Texas
|010
|012
|000
|4
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|4
a-struck out for Pinto in the 7th. b-struck out for Mead in the 9th. c-walked for Margot in the 9th.
E – Carter (0), Díaz (4), Pinto (1), Walls (8), Siri (2). LOB – Texas 13, Tampa Bay 7. 2B – Carter 2 (4), Seager (42), Arozarena (19). RBIs – Jung (70), Seager (96). SB – Carter (3). SF – Jung. S – Margot.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 8 (N.Lowe, García, Jung 2, Semien 4); Tampa Bay 3 (Mead, Paredes, Pinto). RISP – Texas 2 for 13; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Ramírez.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 4-2
|7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|93
|2.79
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.72
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.68
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, L, 10-7
|5
|6
|4
|3
|5
|8
|98
|3.52
|Devenski
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|2.08
|Diekman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.18
|Kittredge
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.09
Inherited runners-scored – Devenski 2-2. WP – Glasnow.
Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Adrian Johnson; Right, Alex Tosi; Left, Adam Beck.
T – 2:41. A – 19,704 (25,025).
Minnesota 3, Toronto 1
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Belt dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Kirk c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.265
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Varsho lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|b-Merrifield ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|3
|7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Julien 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|c-Farmer ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Polanco 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Lewis dh
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.309
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Kirilloff 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|a-Solano ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Wallner lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Castro lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|6
|11
|Toronto
|000
|001
|000
|1
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|201
|000
|00x
|3
|5
|1
a-flied out for Kirilloff in the 5th. b-popped out for Varsho in the 7th. c-struck out for Julien in the 7th.
E – Polanco (6). LOB – Toronto 9, Minnesota 8. 2B – Guerrero Jr. (30). HR – Lewis 2 (15), off Gausman. RBIs – Kiermaier (36), Lewis 3 (52).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Chapman, Belt, Kirk, Bichette); Minnesota 4 (Polanco, Castro 2, Solano). RISP – Toronto 2 for 9; Minnesota 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Guerrero Jr., Biggio, Varsho, Springer.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 12-9
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|73
|3.16
|Swanson
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|2.97
|Mayza
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.52
|Green
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.25
|Cabrera
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.66
|Hicks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|2.62
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, W, 11-8
|5⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|93
|3.66
|Varland, H, 2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.63
|Thielbar, H, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.23
|Jax, H, 23
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|3.86
|Duran, S, 27-32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored – Mayza 1-0, Varland 2-0. HBP – López (Kirk).
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, Jeremie Rehak; Left, Mark Wegner.
T – 2:40. A – 38,450 (38,544).
Arizona 6, Milwaukee 3
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carroll rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.285
|Marte 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.258
|Moreno c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.284
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.230
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Perdomo ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.246
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|7
|10
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.278
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Canha dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Frelick cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Turang 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|a-Winker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Monasterio 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Taylor rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.234
|Totals
|35
|3
|12
|3
|4
|11
|Arizona
|003
|100
|002
|6
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|120
|000
|000
|3
|12
|0
a-pinch hit for Turang in the 8th.
LOB – Arizona 8, Milwaukee 11. 2B – Walker (36), Adames (29). HR – Carroll (25), off Burnes; Marte (25), off Burnes; Moreno (7), off Burnes; Taylor (10), off Pfaadt. RBIs – Carroll 2 (76), Marte (82), Moreno (50), Walker 2 (103), Santana (33), Taylor 2 (35). SB – Walker (11), Pham (11). CS – Carroll (5), Perdomo (4). S – Turang.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 6 (Thomas, Moreno 3, Longoria 2); Milwaukee 4 (Taylor 2, Adames, Frelick). RISP – Arizona 1 for 10; Milwaukee 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – Marte, Gurriel Jr.. LIDP – Taylor. GIDP – Donaldson.
DP – Arizona 2 (Longoria, Marte, Longoria; Longoria, Marte, Walker); Milwaukee 1 (Contreras, Turang, Contreras).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pfaadt
|2⅔
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|67
|5.72
|Mantiply, W, 2-2
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.62
|Castro, H, 13
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|4.31
|Nelson, H, 0
|⅓
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.31
|Thompson, H, 4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|0.69
|Ginkel, H, 8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|25
|2.48
|Sewald, S, 13-15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.57
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, L, 10-8
|4
|5
|4
|4
|2
|5
|92
|3.39
|Uribe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|1.76
|Peguero
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.38
|Milner
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.82
|Payamps
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.55
|Williams
|⅔
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|31
|1.53
|Wilson
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.58
Inherited runners-scored – Mantiply 2-0, Thompson 3-0, Uribe 2-0, Milner 1-0, Payamps 1-0, Wilson 1-0. HBP – Sewald (Canha). WP – Williams.
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mike Estabrook; Right, Sean Barber; Left, Chris Segal.
T – 3:36. A – 40,892 (41,700).
Philadelphia 4, Miami 1
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.750
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|De La Cruz lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|J.Sánchez rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|b-Gurriel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Wendle ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Berti ss-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Fortes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-Hampson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stallings c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|0
|10
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.667
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Harper 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Stott 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Pache lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|a-Marsh ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rojas cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Totals
|34
|4
|11
|4
|1
|10
|Miami
|000
|000
|100
|1
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|001
|200
|01x
|4
|11
|0
a-popped out for Pache in the 6th. b-struck out for J.Sánchez in the 7th. c-grounded out for Fortes in the 8th.
LOB – Miami 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Bell 2 (2), Turner (1), Bohm (1), Castellanos 2 (2). RBIs – De La Cruz (1), Bohm (1), Stott (1), Pache (1), Castellanos (1). SB – Turner 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (Gurriel 2, De La Cruz); Philadelphia 6 (Bohm, Marsh, Realmuto 3, Harper). RISP – Miami 2 for 7; Philadelphia 3 for 14.
GIDP – Fortes.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Harper).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo, L, 0-1
|4
|8
|3
|3
|0
|5
|90
|6.75
|Puk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Soriano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Brazoban
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|0.00
|Okert
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|9.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 1-0
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|100
|1.35
|Alvarado, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
|Hoffman, H, 1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Kimbrel, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Alvarado 2-0, Hoffman 1-0. WP – Luzardo(2), Alvarado.
Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Doug Eddings; Second, James Hoye; Third, Marvin Hudson; Right, Edwin Moscoso; Left, Jordan Baker.
T – 2:46. A – 45,662 (42,901).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: