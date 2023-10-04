Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023

Texas 4, Tampa Bay 0
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b410010.276
Seager ss412111.327
Grossman dh400012.238
García rf501002.245
N.Lowe 1b511001.262
Heim c401011.258
Taveras cf502002.266
Jung 3b400102.266
Carter lf212020.306
Totals37492611
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b400001.330
Arozarena lf402001.254
Ramírez dh400001.313
Paredes 3b401000.250
Mead 2b301000.253
b-Aranda ph100001.230
Margot rf200001.264
c-J.Lowe ph000010.292
Walls ss402000.201
Siri cf300000.222
Pinto c200001.252
a-Caminero ph100001.235
Bethancourt c000000.225
Totals3206017
Texas010012000491
Tampa Bay000000000064

a-struck out for Pinto in the 7th. b-struck out for Mead in the 9th. c-walked for Margot in the 9th.

E – Carter (0), Díaz (4), Pinto (1), Walls (8), Siri (2). LOB – Texas 13, Tampa Bay 7. 2B – Carter 2 (4), Seager (42), Arozarena (19). RBIs – Jung (70), Seager (96). SB – Carter (3). SF – Jung. S – Margot.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 8 (N.Lowe, García, Jung 2, Semien 4); Tampa Bay 3 (Mead, Paredes, Pinto). RISP – Texas 2 for 13; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Ramírez.

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, W, 4-2760005932.79
Chapman100001143.72
Leclerc100011182.68
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Glasnow, L, 10-7564358983.52
Devenski210000242.08
Diekman110012212.18
Kittredge110001113.09

Inherited runners-scored – Devenski 2-2. WP – Glasnow.

Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Adrian Johnson; Right, Alex Tosi; Left, Adam Beck.

T – 2:41. A – 19,704 (25,025).

Minnesota 3, Toronto 1
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf500000.258
Belt dh400002.254
Guerrero Jr. 1b401000.264
Bichette ss412001.306
Biggio 2b400001.235
Kirk c200010.250
Kiermaier cf302111.265
Chapman 3b401001.240
Varsho lf200001.220
b-Merrifield ph-lf100010.272
Totals3316137
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Julien 2b210011.263
c-Farmer ph-3b100001.253
Polanco 3b-2b400002.255
Lewis dh322310.309
Kepler rf401001.260
Kirilloff 1b100010.270
a-Solano ph-1b100010.282
Correa ss401001.230
Jeffers c300011.276
Wallner lf200011.249
Castro lf100001.257
Taylor cf301002.220
Totals29353611
Toronto000001000160
Minnesota20100000x351

a-flied out for Kirilloff in the 5th. b-popped out for Varsho in the 7th. c-struck out for Julien in the 7th.

E – Polanco (6). LOB – Toronto 9, Minnesota 8. 2B – Guerrero Jr. (30). HR – Lewis 2 (15), off Gausman. RBIs – Kiermaier (36), Lewis 3 (52).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Chapman, Belt, Kirk, Bichette); Minnesota 4 (Polanco, Castro 2, Solano). RISP – Toronto 2 for 9; Minnesota 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Guerrero Jr., Biggio, Varsho, Springer.

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, L, 12-9433335733.16
Swanson00011112.97
Mayza1000031.52
Green1⅓00001145.25
Cabrera00002122.66
Hicks110022252.62
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
López, W, 11-85⅔51123933.66
Varland, H, 20000024.63
Thielbar, H, 14100000103.23
Jax, H, 2311000283.86
Duran, S, 27-32100012142.45

Inherited runners-scored – Mayza 1-0, Varland 2-0. HBP – López (Kirk).

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, Jeremie Rehak; Left, Mark Wegner.

T – 2:40. A – 38,450 (38,544).

Arizona 6, Milwaukee 3
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carroll rf322220.285
Marte 2b511101.276
Pham dh410012.241
Walker 1b403211.258
Moreno c411110.284
Gurriel Jr. lf400002.261
Thomas cf400003.230
Longoria 3b401001.223
Perdomo ss211020.246
Totals34696710
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf311021.278
Contreras c402011.291
Santana 1b501101.249
Canha dh400002.287
Frelick cf502002.246
Adames ss403001.217
Donaldson 3b412000.169
Turang 2b100011.218
a-Winker ph100001.199
Monasterio 2b000000.259
Taylor rf411201.234
Totals353123411
Arizona003100002690
Milwaukee1200000003120

a-pinch hit for Turang in the 8th.

LOB – Arizona 8, Milwaukee 11. 2B – Walker (36), Adames (29). HR – Carroll (25), off Burnes; Marte (25), off Burnes; Moreno (7), off Burnes; Taylor (10), off Pfaadt. RBIs – Carroll 2 (76), Marte (82), Moreno (50), Walker 2 (103), Santana (33), Taylor 2 (35). SB – Walker (11), Pham (11). CS – Carroll (5), Perdomo (4). S – Turang.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 6 (Thomas, Moreno 3, Longoria 2); Milwaukee 4 (Taylor 2, Adames, Frelick). RISP – Arizona 1 for 10; Milwaukee 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Marte, Gurriel Jr.. LIDP – Taylor. GIDP – Donaldson.

DP – Arizona 2 (Longoria, Marte, Longoria; Longoria, Marte, Walker); Milwaukee 1 (Contreras, Turang, Contreras).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pfaadt2⅔73314675.72
Mantiply, W, 2-200010144.62
Castro, H, 1300010104.31
Nelson, H, 030001155.31
Thompson, H, 41⅔10011230.69
Ginkel, H, 8210004252.48
Sewald, S, 13-15100001113.57
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes, L, 10-8454425923.39
Uribe100011151.76
Peguero10001133.38
Milner1000061.82
Payamps1⅔10012182.55
Williams12231311.53
Wilson0000062.58

Inherited runners-scored – Mantiply 2-0, Thompson 3-0, Uribe 2-0, Milner 1-0, Payamps 1-0, Wilson 1-0. HBP – Sewald (Canha). WP – Williams.

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mike Estabrook; Right, Sean Barber; Left, Chris Segal.

T – 3:36. A – 40,892 (41,700).

Philadelphia 4, Miami 1
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b401000.250
Soler dh400003.000
Bell 1b413000.750
Chisholm Jr. cf400002.000
Burger 3b401000.250
De La Cruz lf-rf401100.250
J.Sánchez rf201000.500
b-Gurriel ph100001.000
Wendle ss000000---
Berti ss-lf300003.000
Fortes c200001.000
c-Hampson ph100000.000
Stallings c000000---
Totals33171010
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh401002.250
Turner ss302010.667
Bohm 3b401101.250
Harper 1b411002.250
Realmuto c411000.250
Castellanos rf402101.500
Stott 2b411102.250
Pache lf201101.500
a-Marsh ph-lf200000.000
Rojas cf311001.333
Totals344114110
Miami000000100170
Philadelphia00120001x4110

a-popped out for Pache in the 6th. b-struck out for J.Sánchez in the 7th. c-grounded out for Fortes in the 8th.

LOB – Miami 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Bell 2 (2), Turner (1), Bohm (1), Castellanos 2 (2). RBIs – De La Cruz (1), Bohm (1), Stott (1), Pache (1), Castellanos (1). SB – Turner 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (Gurriel 2, De La Cruz); Philadelphia 6 (Bohm, Marsh, Realmuto 3, Harper). RISP – Miami 2 for 7; Philadelphia 3 for 14.

GIDP – Fortes.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Harper).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo, L, 0-1483305906.75
Puk110001160.00
Soriano100001160.00
Brazoban100012200.00
Okert121101169.00
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, W, 1-06⅔511081001.35
Alvarado, H, 1110002170.00
Hoffman, H, 10000040.00
Kimbrel, S, 1-1110000150.00

Inherited runners-scored – Alvarado 2-0, Hoffman 1-0. WP – Luzardo(2), Alvarado.

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Doug Eddings; Second, James Hoye; Third, Marvin Hudson; Right, Edwin Moscoso; Left, Jordan Baker.

T – 2:46. A – 45,662 (42,901).

