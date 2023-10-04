Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien 2b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .276 Seager ss 4 1 2 1 1 1 .327 Grossman dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .238 García rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .245 N.Lowe 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .262 Heim c 4 0 1 0 1 1 .258 Taveras cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .266 Jung 3b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .266 Carter lf 2 1 2 0 2 0 .306 Totals 37 4 9 2 6 11

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .330 Arozarena lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .254 Ramírez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .313 Paredes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Mead 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .253 b-Aranda ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Margot rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .264 c-J.Lowe ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .292 Walls ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .201 Siri cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Pinto c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .252 a-Caminero ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Bethancourt c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Totals 32 0 6 0 1 7

Texas 010 012 000 4 9 1 Tampa Bay 000 000 000 0 6 4

a-struck out for Pinto in the 7th. b-struck out for Mead in the 9th. c-walked for Margot in the 9th.

E – Carter (0), Díaz (4), Pinto (1), Walls (8), Siri (2). LOB – Texas 13, Tampa Bay 7. 2B – Carter 2 (4), Seager (42), Arozarena (19). RBIs – Jung (70), Seager (96). SB – Carter (3). SF – Jung. S – Margot.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 8 (N.Lowe, García, Jung 2, Semien 4); Tampa Bay 3 (Mead, Paredes, Pinto). RISP – Texas 2 for 13; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Ramírez.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery, W, 4-2 7 6 0 0 0 5 93 2.79 Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.72 Leclerc 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 2.68

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow, L, 10-7 5 6 4 3 5 8 98 3.52 Devenski 2 1 0 0 0 0 24 2.08 Diekman 1 1 0 0 1 2 21 2.18 Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.09

Inherited runners-scored – Devenski 2-2. WP – Glasnow.

Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Adrian Johnson; Right, Alex Tosi; Left, Adam Beck.

T – 2:41. A – 19,704 (25,025).