Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1 (10)
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rengifo 2b-3b501001.266
Trout cf402011.280
Ohtani dh400001.273
Ward rf400001.283
Rendon 3b201001.229
Soto ss111000.423
Duffy 1b402100.254
Adell lf400002.223
Fletcher ss-2b400000.255
Suzuki c000000.180
Stassi c300001.181
Totals3517118
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf-2b-lf421011.235
Murphy c503000.251
Brown 1b-lf-cf301121.232
Langeliers dh300120.220
Capel rf300001.364
a-Pinder ph-rf100001.234
Clement 3b400002.059
Mondou 2b200011.000
Garcia 1b100000.212
Pache cf301001.166
b-Vogt ph100001.157
Bride 2b000000.204
Allen ss400001.209
Totals34262610
Los Angeles0000000010170
Oakland0000000101262

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Capel in the 8th. b-struck out for Pache in the 9th.

E – Brown (6), Acevedo (3). LOB – Los Angeles 9, Oakland 11. 2B – Trout (27), Kemp (24). RBIs – Duffy (16), Brown (73), Langeliers (22). SB – Pache (2). S – Stassi.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Duffy, Ohtani, Stassi); Oakland 2 (Murphy, Clement). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 9; Oakland 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Ohtani.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lorenzen6⅔30037954.24
Wantz1⅓21111173.22
Zastryzny0000167.71
Tepera, L, 5-41⅓11021193.61
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin6⅔40005873.98
Pruitt1⅔00001114.23
Cyr1⅔10002132.08
Acevedo, BS, 4-81⅔21000153.33
Puk, W, 4-31⅔0001083.12

Inherited runners-scored – Zastryzny 2-0. IBB – off Puk (Trout), off Tepera (Brown). HBP – Irvin 2 (Ohtani,Rendon).

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T – 3:07. A – 8,189 (46,847)

San Diego 6, San Francisco 2
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater lf200011.261
d-Vosler ph-3b000000.265
Estrada ss401001.260
Flores 2b400003.229
Davis 3b-1b400003.269
Villar 1b200000.224
a-Wade Jr. ph-lf111010.198
Yastrzemski rf401002.212
Wynns c200000.259
b-Proctor ph-c110000.143
Bart dh200001.214
c-Pederson ph-dh100000.274
B.Johnson cf301100.111
Totals30241211
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf412011.245
Myers 1b512203.263
Machado 3b302100.296
1-Azocar pr-rf210000.259
Bell dh210020.192
Drury 2b401001.242
Kim ss412200.251
Dixon rf-3b402002.273
Nola c312100.251
Alfaro c100001.247
Grisham cf401003.183
Totals366146311
San Francisco000000020241
San Diego00100401x6141

a-walked for Villar in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Wynns in the 8th. c-flied out for Bart in the 8th. d-hit by pitch for Slater in the 8th.

1-ran for Machado in the 6th.

E – Villar (7), Kim (9). LOB – San Francisco 4, San Diego 9. 2B – Profar (36), Kim (29). HR – Myers (7), off Waites. RBIs – B.Johnson (2), Machado (102), Kim 2 (59), Nola (40), Myers 2 (41). SB – Grisham (7).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 1 (Estrada); San Diego 4 (Alfaro, Azocar 2, Bell). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 5; San Diego 5 for 15.

Runners moved up – Pederson. GIDP – Davis, Nola.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Flores, Estrada, Villar); San Diego 1 (Machado, Drury, Myers).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb, L, 7-85⅔71107733.73
Cotton44421316.75
Ortiz1⅓20012261.17
Waites1⅔11101193.38
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manaea, W, 8-96⅔10016664.96
Suarez1⅔0000282.27
L.García1⅔22210233.39
Martinez1⅔10003133.47

Inherited runners-scored – Ortiz 3-1. HBP – L.García (Vosler). WP – Cotton.

Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 2:44. A – 32,884 (40,209)

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2 (Game 1)
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf301011.245
Abrams ss401000.259
Meneses 1b401001.326
Voit dh400001.232
García 2b401001.276
Hernández lf401000.248
Vargas 3b400000.274
Robles cf201001.224
1-Call pr-cf110010.234
Adams c311202.176
Totals3327227
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf513300.270
Lindor ss400002.270
McNeil 2b312010.328
Alonso 1b201020.269
Escobar 3b300012.241
Vogelbach dh401002.259
Canha lf210100.262
Naquin rf400003.214
Nido c411000.239
Totals3148449
Washington000020000270
New York02110000x481

1-ran for Robles in the 5th.

E – Ottavino (3). LOB – Washington 6, New York 9. 2B – García (23), Robles (10), McNeil (39), Nimmo (29). HR – Adams (5), off Carrasco; Nimmo (15), off Abbott. RBIs – Adams 2 (10), Nimmo 3 (61), Canha (57). SB – Hernández (10), Abrams (6), Call (3). CS – Call (3). SF – Canha.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 5 (Vargas, Voit, Meneses, García, Robles); New York 4 (Escobar, Canha, Lindor, Naquin). RISP – Washington 1 for 12; New York 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Abrams, Meneses 2, Vargas, Hernández. GIDP – Voit.

DP – New York 1 (McNeil, Alonso).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Abbott, L, 0-54⅔54346885.25
Weems2⅔10003355.22
Machado2⅔20000193.34
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Carrasco4⅔52213733.97
Smith1⅔20001203.33
Peterson1⅔00000123.83
Ottavino, W, 6-3100012272.06
Díaz, S, 32-351⅓00001151.31

Inherited runners-scored – Díaz 1-0. HBP – Abbott (Canha). WP – Abbott. PB – Adams (1).

Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.

T – 3:12.

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 0 (Game 2)
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf400004.243
Abrams ss100001.258
Vargas ss302000.280
Meneses 1b402001.329
García 2b400003.272
Voit dh401002.232
Hernández 3b401002.248
Call cf401001.235
Palacios lf401002.209
Barrera c301001.180
Totals35090017
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf313300.274
Álvarez c212100.200
Lindor ss311100.270
Vientos 3b200001.125
McNeil rf-2b511100.326
Alonso 1b312000.271
Naquin rf200001.210
Vogelbach dh210022.255
Escobar 3b110021.240
Gore cf100000.000
Canha lf302100.264
Guillorme 2b-ss311110.273
McCann c-1b400003.182
Totals34812858
Washington000000000090
New York70000100x8120

LOB – Washington 8, New York 8. 2B – Vargas (13), Guillorme (12), Nimmo (30), Álvarez (1). HR – Nimmo (16), off Espino; Lindor (26), off Espino; McNeil (9), off Espino; Gore (1), off Edwards Jr.. RBIs – Nimmo 3 (64), Lindor (104), McNeil (62), Canha (58), Guillorme (17), Gore (0). SF – Canha.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Thomas, Meneses 2); New York 4 (Canha, McCann, Lindor, Naquin). RISP – Washington 0 for 3; New York 2 for 9.

GIDP – Meneses, Guillorme.

DP – Washington 1 (Vargas, García, Meneses); New York 1 (Guillorme, McNeil, McCann).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Espino, L, 0-957720324.84
Garrett120012336.75
Thompson1⅔10001123.13
Harvey1⅔00011252.58
Cishek1⅔10001164.21
Edwards Jr.1⅔11102182.76
Finnegan1⅔10011183.56
Ramírez1⅔1000072.99
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker4⅓400010813.49
Nogosek, W, 1-1230006462.45
Megill2⅔20001285.13

Inherited runners-scored – Garrett 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 3:09. A – 23,649 (41,922)

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Quiroz 2b400001.256
Contreras c312111.243
Suzuki rf400002.264
Happ lf400000.271
Hoerner ss411101.280
Reyes dh300001.224
1-McKinstry pr-dh000000.201
Wisdom 3b400003.207
Rivas 1b300011.236
Morel cf300002.235
Totals32232212
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b200001.249
Reynolds 2b200000.247
Fraley rf301011.256
K.Farmer dh301010.254
Solano 1b400002.284
Fairchild lf310011.274
Steer 3b401102.207
Siani cf301002.200
Barrero ss210010.154
Robinson c312200.136
Totals2936349
Chicago000100100230
Cincinnati000000201362

No outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Reyes in the 9th.

E – Steer (2), Reynolds (6). LOB – Chicago 6, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Steer (5). HR – Contreras (22), off Cessa; Hoerner (10), off Cruz; Robinson (2), off Thompson. RBIs – Contreras (55), Hoerner (55), Robinson 2 (5), Steer (7). SB – McKinstry 2 (7).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Rivas, Happ 2); Cincinnati 2 (Fairchild 2). RISP – Chicago 0 for 5; Cincinnati 0 for 3.

GIDP – Solano.

DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Quiroz, Rivas).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Assad5⅓40014873.11
Thompson, BS, 1-2212225483.76
Hughes, L, 2-31111053.18
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cessa5⅔11114614.57
Gibaut1⅔00012244.67
Cruz1⅔11103181.23
B.Farmer10001123.83
Díaz, W, 7-31⅓00002201.84

Inherited runners-scored – Thompson 2-0, Gibaut 1-0, Díaz 2-0. HBP – Díaz (Reyes).

Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 2:52. A – 13,738 (42,319)

Seattle 7, Detroit 6
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Baddoo lf501000.207
Greene cf401202.250
Báez ss500001.237
Castro 2b501001.271
Cabrera dh301011.254
1-Clemens pr-dh100000.143
Haase c400001.254
Candelario 3b412002.214
Torkelson 1b422201.199
Reyes rf432200.257
Totals39610619
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss411011.245
France 1b512102.276
2-Moore pr-1b000000.221
Haniger rf412211.240
Suárez 3b511101.234
Santana dh413110.190
Kelenic cf401002.146
Toro 2b400103.177
Frazier lf411000.238
Casali c412100.139
Totals387137310
Detroit00120020016101
Seattle00300020027132

One out when winning run scored.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. 2-ran for France in the 9th.

E – Ed.Rodriguez (2), Crawford (14), Toro (5). LOB – Detroit 6, Seattle 9. 2B – Reyes (19), Greene (18), Baddoo (3). HR – Torkelson (7), off Flexen; Reyes (3), off Festa; Casali (1), off Ed.Rodriguez; Haniger (10), off Ed.Rodriguez. RBIs – Greene 2 (41), Torkelson 2 (27), Reyes 2 (34), Casali (3), Haniger 2 (33), France (83), Suárez (87), Santana (39), Toro (31). CS – Moore (8). SF – Greene, Toro.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Torkelson, Castro, Clemens); Seattle 3 (Toro, Kelenic 2). RISP – Detroit 2 for 10; Seattle 3 for 5.

Runners moved up – Baddoo, Crawford. GIDP – Haase, France, Suárez.

DP – Detroit 2 (Báez, Castro, Torkelson; Candelario, Castro, Torkelson); Seattle 1 (Crawford, Toro, France).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ed.Rodriguez6⅔63317984.05
Lange, BS, 0-432210283.69
Chafin0001192.83
Diaz1⅔10001143.86
Foley1⅔10001143.88
Soto, L, 2-10, BS, 30-3322100113.30
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flexen4⅔53312713.73
Festa2⅔32203364.17
Swanson2⅔10002261.71
Muñoz1⅔00002142.49
Torrens, W, 1-01⅔11000160.00

Inherited runners-scored – Chafin 2-0. HBP – Ed.Rodriguez (Kelenic). WP – Flexen.

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, David Arrieta; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T – 3:24

Atlanta 2, Miami 1
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf301120.266
Swanson ss400012.277
Riley 3b300021.273
d'Arnaud c412001.268
Olson 1b501000.239
Contreras dh502102.275
Arcia 2b311011.250
Harris II cf201010.297
Grossman lf300012.209
Totals3228289
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 2b401002.237
Wendle ss400002.259
De La Cruz cf301011.250
García dh300012.224
Sánchez lf211111.214
b-Fortes ph100000.230
Burdick lf000000.182
Anderson rf400002.222
Stallings c301011.223
Groshans 3b400001.259
Díaz 1b200001.173
a-Leblanc ph-1b100001.261
Totals31141414
Atlanta010010000280
Miami000100000140

a-struck out for Díaz in the 8th. b-popped out for Sánchez in the 8th.

LOB – Atlanta 13, Miami 7. 2B – d'Arnaud (25), De La Cruz (20), Berti (17). HR – Sánchez (13), off Odorizzi. RBIs – Acuña Jr. (50), Contreras (45), Sánchez (35). SB – Acuña Jr. (29), Berti (41). S – Harris II.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 6 (Arcia, Swanson 4, Olson); Miami 4 (Fortes 2, García, Groshans). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 13; Miami 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Olson. GIDP – Swanson, Olson.

DP – Miami 2 (Wendle, Groshans, Díaz; Wendle, Berti, Díaz).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Odorizzi, W, 2-35⅔21117725.24
McHugh, H, 171⅔10001182.60
Iglesias, H, 151⅔00013190.34
Minter, H, 341⅔10021212.06
Jansen, S, 41-481⅔00002143.38
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garrett, L, 3-7462257913.58
Brazoban1⅓10011213.09
Nance1⅔00010144.33
Scott1⅔00010184.38
Floro1⅔10001143.06

Inherited runners-scored – Brazoban 1-0. IBB – off Garrett (Acuña Jr.). HBP – Nance (d'Arnaud).

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 3:09. A – 14,138 (36,742)

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez c400002.219
Witt Jr. ss401001.254
Pasquantino 1b412000.291
Olivares dh300001.287
a-O'Hearn ph100000.239
Massey 2b400100.243
Waters cf400003.250
Isbel lf400003.209
Eaton rf322000.272
Lopez 3b301100.227
Totals34362010
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf400001.299
Rosario ss413000.283
Ramírez dh411201.275
Gonzalez rf400000.293
Giménez 2b311100.300
Miller 1b411201.243
Arias 3b301011.191
Hedges c200011.163
B.Naylor c000000.000
Straw cf311000.220
Totals3158525
Kansas City000010011360
Cleveland00005000x581

a-pinch hit for Olivares in the 9th.

E – Giménez (9). LOB – Kansas City 4, Cleveland 5. 2B – Arias (1), Ramírez (43). HR – Miller (6), off Lynch. RBIs – Lopez (20), Massey (17), Ramírez 2 (124), Giménez (69), Miller 2 (51). SB – Rosario (18), Straw (21).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Melendez, Massey); Cleveland 2 (Hedges, Straw). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 3; Cleveland 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Olivares, Lopez. GIDP – Miller.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Massey, Pasquantino).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynch, L, 4-13485522925.13
Snider1⅓00002206.55
Misiewicz2⅔00001184.11
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill, W, 15-55⅔41104783.38
Plesac1⅔0000064.31
Hentges1⅔00002152.32
Karinchak1⅔11102202.08
Clase, S, 42-461⅔11002151.36

HBP – Lynch (Giménez). WP – Lynch, Karinchak(2).

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Ted Barrett.

T – 2:33. A – 19,455 (34,788)

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b200001.296
Franco ss100011.277
Choi dh100011.227
Paredes 1b200000.207
Aranda lf200000.203
Bethancourt c200001.255
Bruján rf200000.159
Walls 2b201000.173
Siri cf201000.242
Totals1602024
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf300003.234
Devers 3b210010.295
Bogaerts ss311400.305
Verdugo rf210011.282
Martinez dh210012.272
Hernández cf100020.224
Hosmer 1b301000.233
Arroyo 2b212100.283
Wong c211000.188
Totals2065556
Tampa Bay00000022
Boston01005650

Two outs when winning run scored.

E – Raley (1), Walls (14). LOB – Tampa Bay 3, Boston 5. 2B – Walls (18), Wong (3). HR – Bogaerts (15), off Poche. RBIs – Arroyo (35), Bogaerts 4 (73).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 1 (Siri); Boston 1 (Wong). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Boston 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Paredes. GIDP – Aranda.

DP – Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Hosmer).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Springs, L, 9-53⅔21113462.46
Cleavinger1⅔00012142.41
Poche34411193.99
Raley01020222.68
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi, W, 6-35⅔20024643.87

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Laz Diaz.

T – 1:44. A – 26,477 (37,755)

St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7 (10)
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan 2b522101.281
Nootbaar rf-lf511001.226
Goldschmidt dh300101.317
a-Dickerson ph-dh212200.271
Pujols 1b201200.270
DeLuzio cf310001.167
Burleson lf-1b400011.182
Yepez 3b401111.257
Carlson cf-rf500001.235
Knizner c512000.215
DeJong ss422011.160
Totals42811738
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Cruz ss613001.235
Reynolds lf412020.262
Castro 2b-3b512100.232
Andújar dh511200.188
Suwinski rf412111.204
Hayes 3b412010.245
Delay c000000.216
Gamel 1b501102.232
Heineman c300011.211
b-Newman ph-2b100000.275
Bae cf512101.323
Totals42715656
St. Louis00300040018111
Pittsburgh10600000007152

a-doubled for Goldschmidt in the 7th. b-popped out for Heineman in the 9th.

E – Knizner (6), Bae (2), Cruz (17). LOB – St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 11. 2B – Knizner (10), Dickerson (17), Reynolds (19), Andújar (3). RBIs – Goldschmidt (115), Pujols 2 (68), Donovan (45), Dickerson 2 (36), Yepez (30), Andújar 2 (9), Castro (26), Suwinski (38), Gamel (46), Bae (5).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Yepez, DeJong); Pittsburgh 6 (Suwinski 2, Newman, Reynolds 3). RISP – St. Louis 5 for 12; Pittsburgh 6 for 17.

Runners moved up – Goldschmidt, Andújar 2. GIDP – Andújar, Gamel.

DP – St. Louis 2 (Donovan, Burleson; Donovan, DeJong, Burleson).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hudson297721674.45
Pallante1⅓10000133.17
Romero2⅔20012273.77
Flaherty1⅔10001194.25
Helsley0000051.25
Zack.Thompson00010152.08
Stratton, W, 5-42⅔20012405.09
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brubaker243312474.69
Wilson3⅓33221505.52
Underwood Jr., BS, 1-41⅔11003184.40
Stephenson1⅔00001113.38
Bednar1⅔10000172.61
De Jong, L, 6-31⅔21001162.64

Inherited runners-scored – Pallante 3-0, Wilson 1-0, Underwood Jr. 2-2. WP – Hudson.

Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.

T – 3:53. A – 12,842 (38,747)

Milwaukee 3, Arizona 0
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garrett dh300003.276
b-P.Smith ph-dh000010.212
Luplow lf300002.176
c-Carroll ph-lf100000.260
McCarthy rf400001.287
Walker 1b300010.238
Rojas 2b301010.267
C.Kelly c400001.214
Varsho cf300001.237
Alcántara 3b200012.241
Perdomo ss200010.194
Totals28010510
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich dh401003.253
Renfroe rf400001.255
Wong 2b100010.251
a-Peterson ph-2b110010.239
Urías ss413200.241
Hiura 1b400002.222
Mitchell cf412100.310
Taylor lf302011.235
Narváez c400001.206
Brosseau 3b300001.255
Totals3238339
Arizona000000000010
Milwaukee01101000x381

a-walked for Wong in the 5th. b-walked for Garrett in the 8th. c-flied out for Luplow in the 8th.

E – Lauer (1). LOB – Arizona 6, Milwaukee 8. 2B – Taylor (21), Urías (17). HR – Mitchell (2), off Gallen; Urías (16), off Gallen. RBIs – Mitchell (9), Urías 2 (47). SB – Wong (17), Yelich (19), Mitchell (7), Rojas (23).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 3 (Alcántara, Garrett, C.Kelly); Milwaukee 6 (Narváez, Yelich, Hiura 3, Brosseau). RISP – Arizona 0 for 5; Milwaukee 0 for 10.

GIDP – C.Kelly.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Wong, Hiura).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, L, 12-45⅔533361022.54
I.Kennedy1⅔1000195.36
Widener2⅔20002393.63
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lauer, W, 11-76⅔00047973.69
Cousins, H, 12⅔10013432.70
Strzelecki, S, 1-31⅔00000122.83

WP – Lauer.

Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T – 3:02. A – 19,611 (41,900)

N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 4 (Game 1)
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Judge dh511000.310
Rizzo 1b300000.225
Cabrera 3b311100.245
Bader cf401101.238
Hicks lf400002.220
Peraza 2b422100.349
Kiner-Falefa ss401000.261
Gonzalez rf401102.183
Higashioka c311111.226
Totals3458516
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b500001.248
Seager ss412000.245
Lowe 1b311011.301
García dh321202.249
Jung 3b401201.198
Smith lf300012.193
Plawecki c301001.273
a-Heim ph-c100000.224
Taveras cf402000.260
Thompson rf300000.262
b-Calhoun ph100000.197
Totals3448428
New York110010020580
Texas200020000480

a-lined out for Plawecki in the 8th. b-flied out for Thompson in the 9th.

LOB – New York 5, Texas 6. 2B – Seager (24), Taveras (14). HR – Cabrera (6), off Gray; Peraza (1), off Gray; Higashioka (10), off Burke; García (27), off Taillon. RBIs – Cabrera (19), Peraza (2), Gonzalez (18), Higashioka (30), Bader (9), Jung 2 (15), García 2 (100). SB – Peraza (2), Bader (2), Taveras (11). S – Cabrera.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Peraza 2); Texas 4 (Taveras 2, García, Semien). RISP – New York 2 for 5; Texas 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Lowe.

DP – New York 1 (Gonzalez, Kiner-Falefa, Gonzalez).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon6⅔74425973.91
Chapman, W, 4-41⅔00002144.46
Weissert, H, 21⅔00001145.56
Loáisiga, S, 2-31⅔10000134.12
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray6⅔43303793.96
Burke, L, 7-5, BS, 0-51⅓42201281.97
Santana0000185.31
Hernández1⅔00011142.97

Inherited runners-scored – Santana 2-0. HBP – Taillon (García), Burke (Rizzo).

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Lewis Williams III; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T – 2:45. A – 30,553 (40,300)

Texas 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 (Game 2)
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Judge rf211101.311
Kiner-Falefa ss100011.261
Stanton dh311112.211
Cabrera 2b-rf301011.247
Donaldson 3b400001.224
LeMahieu 1b302010.263
Peraza ss-2b400002.319
Bader cf400001.217
Trevino c300011.245
Hicks lf400002.217
Totals31252512
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b411001.248
Lowe 1b301002.301
García dh301101.250
Jung 3b301001.202
Smith ss301000.195
Huff c310001.240
Calhoun rf300002.196
Taveras cf311202.260
Thompson lf300001.257
Totals28363011
New York100010000251
Texas10002000x360

E – Donaldson (12). LOB – New York 7, Texas 1. 2B – Smith (5). 3B – Jung (1). HR – Judge (62), off Tinoco; Stanton (31), off Allard; Taveras (5), off Cole. RBIs – Judge (131), Stanton (78), García (101), Taveras 2 (34). SB – Semien (25). CS – García (6).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Hicks, Bader 2); Texas 1 (Taveras). RISP – New York 1 for 5; Texas 1 for 5.

GIDP – Donaldson, García.

DP – New York 1 (Donaldson, Peraza, LeMahieu); Texas 1 (Smith, Semien, Lowe).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole, L, 13-86⅔632091033.50
Schmidt2⅔00002243.12
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Tinoco1⅔31112232.18
Allard, W, 1-24⅔21126607.29
Hearn, H, 23⅔00022425.13
Moore, S, 4-51⅔00002151.97

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Lewis Williams III; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Randy Rosenberg.

T – 2:36. A – 38,832 (40,300)

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 3
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez dh401000.315
Correa ss200000.291
C.Hamilton 1b110011.067
Urshela 3b200001.284
B.Hamilton 2b100011.000
Gordon 2b-3b311100.272
Miranda 1b000000.268
1-Palacios pr-1b-ss311101.136
Jeffers c300011.210
Cave lf300101.213
Celestino cf300000.239
Wallner rf300001.222
Totals2833337
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss422300.277
Moncada 3b411101.212
Abreu 1b311000.304
Jiménez dh311111.295
Sheets rf401203.241
Pollock lf400001.245
Grandal c411000.202
Gonzàlez 2b310001.238
Engel cf311101.223
Totals3288818
Minnesota010001001331
Chicago00440000x881
1-ran for Miranda in the 2nd.

E – Gordon (9), Abreu (11). LOB – Minnesota 4, Chicago 2. 2B – Abreu (40), Moncada (18), Jiménez (12), Engel (13). HR – Palacios (1), off Ruiz; Andrus (9), off Sanchez. RBIs – Cave (20), Gordon (49), Palacios (4), Moncada (51), Jiménez (54), Sheets 2 (53), Engel (17), Andrus 3 (28). SB – Andrus (11). SF – Cave.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 0; Chicago 2 (Sheets 2). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 3; Chicago 5 for 6.

GIDP – Correa, Palacios, Pollock.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Gordon, Palacios); Chicago 2 (Gonzàlez, Andrus, Abreu; Moncada, Abreu).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Winder, L, 4-62⅓54412694.70
Sanchez134300334.71
Moran2⅔00003212.21
Pagán1⅔00002154.43
J.López1⅔0000194.37
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, W, 11-97⅔22224914.90
Diekman1⅔0000176.87
Ruiz1⅔11112184.68

Inherited runners-scored – Sanchez 1-0. HBP – Giolito 2 (Gordon,Miranda), Winder (Abreu). WP – Winder.

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Lance Barrett.

T – 2:52. A – 24,884 (40,615)

Houston 10, Philadelphia 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Harper dh401002.286
Bohm 3b401000.280
Hall 1b400003.254
Marsh cf300013.285
Stott ss400002.235
N.Maton 2b300003.246
Vierling lf300001.246
Guthrie rf300001.350
Stubbs c201011.272
Totals30030216
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b313000.300
b-Dubón ph-ss201100.206
Peña ss412201.253
Hensley 2b010010.321
Alvarez dh523000.304
Bregman 3b411110.259
Tucker rf311300.258
Meyers cf202100.224
Gurriel 1b311000.242
Mancini 1b200000.180
Díaz lf500001.243
McCormick cf-rf211021.239
Maldonado c211101.187
a-Vázquez ph-c201100.243
Totals3910171044
Philadelphia000000000030
Houston51002002x10170

a-singled for Maldonado in the 5th. b-singled for Altuve in the 5th.

LOB – Philadelphia 5, Houston 9. 2B – Altuve 2 (39), Alvarez 3 (29). HR – Peña (22), off Suárez; Tucker (30), off Suárez; Maldonado (15), off Suárez. RBIs – Peña 2 (63), Tucker 3 (107), Maldonado (45), Vázquez (9), Dubón (16), Bregman (93), Meyers (15).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Bohm, Stott 2); Houston 6 (Díaz, Bregman, Tucker 2, Alvarez 2). RISP – Philadelphia 1 for 5; Houston 7 for 15.

Runners moved up – Harper, Alvarez, Mancini. GIDP – Vázquez, Mancini.

DP – Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Hall; Bohm, N.Maton, Hall).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez, L, 10-73⅔76622673.65
Devenski1422012711.25
Brogdon1⅓30000203.27
Robertson1⅔00010102.70
Domínguez1⅔32211183.00
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander, W, 18-45⅔000110771.75
Brown2⅓00013360.89
Neris0000073.72
Smith1⅔30003203.27

Inherited runners-scored – Brogdon 2-1.

Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.

T – 3:01. A – 32,032 (41,168)

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grichuk rf511201.259
Bouchard lf511102.306
Rodgers 2b412100.267
Cron dh300012.257
Díaz c401002.228
Iglesias ss400001.292
Montero 3b412000.238
1-McMahon pr-3b010000.247
Toglia 1b401001.224
Hampson cf401102.214
Totals37595111
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf200001.270
Gallo rf211101.167
T.Turner ss300000.296
Alberto ss101000.239
Freeman 1b400000.322
Muncy 3b300011.197
J.Turner dh401001.280
Thompson lf200001.268
Vargas lf200000.170
Lux 2b411000.278
Bellinger cf301102.208
Barnes c200011.213
Totals3225228
Colorado101000201590
Los Angeles001010000251

1-ran for Montero in the 9th.

E – Barnes (4). LOB – Colorado 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B – Toglia (8), Montero (15), Lux (20). HR – Rodgers (13), off Urías; Bouchard (3), off Urías; Grichuk (19), off Heaney; Gallo (7), off Feltner. RBIs – Rodgers (63), Bouchard (11), Grichuk 2 (73), Hampson (15), Bellinger (67), Gallo (23).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 2 (Hampson 2); Los Angeles 1 (Freeman). RISP – Colorado 1 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 4.

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Feltner, W, 4-96⅔42224905.83
Lamet, H, 32⅔10004264.05
Bard, S, 34-371⅔0000061.79
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urías5⅔42214832.16
Heaney, L, 4-44⅔53307623.10

WP – Feltner.

Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 2:48. A – 51,833 (56,000)

