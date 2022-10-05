Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rengifo 2b-3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Trout cf 4 0 2 0 1 1 .280 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Ward rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Rendon 3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .229 Soto ss 1 1 1 0 0 0 .423 Duffy 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .254 Adell lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .223 Fletcher ss-2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Suzuki c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .180 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .181 Totals 35 1 7 1 1 8

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kemp lf-2b-lf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .235 Murphy c 5 0 3 0 0 0 .251 Brown 1b-lf-cf 3 0 1 1 2 1 .232 Langeliers dh 3 0 0 1 2 0 .220 Capel rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .364 a-Pinder ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Clement 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .059 Mondou 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Garcia 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Pache cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .166 b-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .157 Bride 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Allen ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Totals 34 2 6 2 6 10

Los Angeles 000 000 001 0 1 7 0 Oakland 000 000 010 1 2 6 2

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Capel in the 8th. b-struck out for Pache in the 9th.

E – Brown (6), Acevedo (3). LOB – Los Angeles 9, Oakland 11. 2B – Trout (27), Kemp (24). RBIs – Duffy (16), Brown (73), Langeliers (22). SB – Pache (2). S – Stassi.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Duffy, Ohtani, Stassi); Oakland 2 (Murphy, Clement). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 9; Oakland 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Ohtani.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lorenzen 6⅔ 3 0 0 3 7 95 4.24 Wantz 1⅓ 2 1 1 1 1 17 3.22 Zastryzny 0 0 0 0 1 6 7.71 Tepera, L, 5-4 1⅓ 1 1 0 2 1 19 3.61

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Irvin 6⅔ 4 0 0 0 5 87 3.98 Pruitt 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.23 Cyr 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 13 2.08 Acevedo, BS, 4-8 1⅔ 2 1 0 0 0 15 3.33 Puk, W, 4-3 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 0 8 3.12

Inherited runners-scored – Zastryzny 2-0. IBB – off Puk (Trout), off Tepera (Brown). HBP – Irvin 2 (Ohtani,Rendon).

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T – 3:07. A – 8,189 (46,847)