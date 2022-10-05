Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1 (10)
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rengifo 2b-3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Soto ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.423
|Duffy 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Adell lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Fletcher ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Suzuki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Totals
|35
|1
|7
|1
|1
|8
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf-2b-lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Murphy c
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Brown 1b-lf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.232
|Langeliers dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.220
|Capel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|a-Pinder ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Clement 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.059
|Mondou 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Garcia 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.166
|b-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.157
|Bride 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Allen ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|6
|10
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|001
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|010
|1
|2
|6
|2
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Capel in the 8th. b-struck out for Pache in the 9th.
E – Brown (6), Acevedo (3). LOB – Los Angeles 9, Oakland 11. 2B – Trout (27), Kemp (24). RBIs – Duffy (16), Brown (73), Langeliers (22). SB – Pache (2). S – Stassi.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Duffy, Ohtani, Stassi); Oakland 2 (Murphy, Clement). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 9; Oakland 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Ohtani.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lorenzen
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|95
|4.24
|Wantz
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|3.22
|Zastryzny
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|7.71
|Tepera, L, 5-4
|1⅓
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|19
|3.61
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin
|6⅔
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|87
|3.98
|Pruitt
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.23
|Cyr
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.08
|Acevedo, BS, 4-8
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.33
|Puk, W, 4-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|3.12
Inherited runners-scored – Zastryzny 2-0. IBB – off Puk (Trout), off Tepera (Brown). HBP – Irvin 2 (Ohtani,Rendon).
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T – 3:07. A – 8,189 (46,847)
San Diego 6, San Francisco 2
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|d-Vosler ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Estrada ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.229
|Davis 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.269
|Villar 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|a-Wade Jr. ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Wynns c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|b-Proctor ph-c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Bart dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|c-Pederson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|B.Johnson cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.111
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|1
|2
|11
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Myers 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.263
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|1-Azocar pr-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Bell dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.192
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Kim ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.251
|Dixon rf-3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Nola c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Alfaro c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.183
|Totals
|36
|6
|14
|6
|3
|11
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|020
|2
|4
|1
|San Diego
|001
|004
|01x
|6
|14
|1
a-walked for Villar in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Wynns in the 8th. c-flied out for Bart in the 8th. d-hit by pitch for Slater in the 8th.
1-ran for Machado in the 6th.
E – Villar (7), Kim (9). LOB – San Francisco 4, San Diego 9. 2B – Profar (36), Kim (29). HR – Myers (7), off Waites. RBIs – B.Johnson (2), Machado (102), Kim 2 (59), Nola (40), Myers 2 (41). SB – Grisham (7).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 1 (Estrada); San Diego 4 (Alfaro, Azocar 2, Bell). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 5; San Diego 5 for 15.
Runners moved up – Pederson. GIDP – Davis, Nola.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Flores, Estrada, Villar); San Diego 1 (Machado, Drury, Myers).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, L, 7-8
|5⅔
|7
|1
|1
|0
|7
|73
|3.73
|Cotton
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|31
|6.75
|Ortiz
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|1.17
|Waites
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.38
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, W, 8-9
|6⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|66
|4.96
|Suarez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|2.27
|L.García
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|23
|3.39
|Martinez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.47
Inherited runners-scored – Ortiz 3-1. HBP – L.García (Vosler). WP – Cotton.
Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Alan Porter.
T – 2:44. A – 32,884 (40,209)
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2 (Game 1)
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|García 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Hernández lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|1-Call pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Adams c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.176
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|2
|7
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.270
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|McNeil 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.328
|Alonso 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.269
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Canha lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Nido c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|4
|9
|Washington
|000
|020
|000
|2
|7
|0
|New York
|021
|100
|00x
|4
|8
|1
1-ran for Robles in the 5th.
E – Ottavino (3). LOB – Washington 6, New York 9. 2B – García (23), Robles (10), McNeil (39), Nimmo (29). HR – Adams (5), off Carrasco; Nimmo (15), off Abbott. RBIs – Adams 2 (10), Nimmo 3 (61), Canha (57). SB – Hernández (10), Abrams (6), Call (3). CS – Call (3). SF – Canha.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 5 (Vargas, Voit, Meneses, García, Robles); New York 4 (Escobar, Canha, Lindor, Naquin). RISP – Washington 1 for 12; New York 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Abrams, Meneses 2, Vargas, Hernández. GIDP – Voit.
DP – New York 1 (McNeil, Alonso).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Abbott, L, 0-5
|4⅔
|5
|4
|3
|4
|6
|88
|5.25
|Weems
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|35
|5.22
|Machado
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.34
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco
|4⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|73
|3.97
|Smith
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.33
|Peterson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.83
|Ottavino, W, 6-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|2.06
|Díaz, S, 32-35
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.31
Inherited runners-scored – Díaz 1-0. HBP – Abbott (Canha). WP – Abbott. PB – Adams (1).
Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.
T – 3:12.
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 0 (Game 2)
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.243
|Abrams ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Vargas ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.329
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.272
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Hernández 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Call cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Palacios lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Barrera c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Totals
|35
|0
|9
|0
|0
|17
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.274
|Álvarez c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Vientos 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|McNeil rf-2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.326
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Naquin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.255
|Escobar 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.240
|Gore cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Guillorme 2b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|McCann c-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.182
|Totals
|34
|8
|12
|8
|5
|8
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|0
|9
|0
|New York
|700
|001
|00x
|8
|12
|0
LOB – Washington 8, New York 8. 2B – Vargas (13), Guillorme (12), Nimmo (30), Álvarez (1). HR – Nimmo (16), off Espino; Lindor (26), off Espino; McNeil (9), off Espino; Gore (1), off Edwards Jr.. RBIs – Nimmo 3 (64), Lindor (104), McNeil (62), Canha (58), Guillorme (17), Gore (0). SF – Canha.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Thomas, Meneses 2); New York 4 (Canha, McCann, Lindor, Naquin). RISP – Washington 0 for 3; New York 2 for 9.
GIDP – Meneses, Guillorme.
DP – Washington 1 (Vargas, García, Meneses); New York 1 (Guillorme, McNeil, McCann).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino, L, 0-9
|⅓
|5
|7
|7
|2
|0
|32
|4.84
|Garrett
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|33
|6.75
|Thompson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.13
|Harvey
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|2.58
|Cishek
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.21
|Edwards Jr.
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|2.76
|Finnegan
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.56
|Ramírez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.99
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|4⅓
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|81
|3.49
|Nogosek, W, 1-1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|46
|2.45
|Megill
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|5.13
Inherited runners-scored – Garrett 2-2.
Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T – 3:09. A – 23,649 (41,922)
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Quiroz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.243
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Hoerner ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|1-McKinstry pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.207
|Rivas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Morel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Totals
|32
|2
|3
|2
|2
|12
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Reynolds 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Fraley rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|K.Farmer dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Solano 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Fairchild lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Steer 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.207
|Siani cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Barrero ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|Robinson c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.136
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|4
|9
|Chicago
|000
|100
|100
|2
|3
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|201
|3
|6
|2
No outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Reyes in the 9th.
E – Steer (2), Reynolds (6). LOB – Chicago 6, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Steer (5). HR – Contreras (22), off Cessa; Hoerner (10), off Cruz; Robinson (2), off Thompson. RBIs – Contreras (55), Hoerner (55), Robinson 2 (5), Steer (7). SB – McKinstry 2 (7).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Rivas, Happ 2); Cincinnati 2 (Fairchild 2). RISP – Chicago 0 for 5; Cincinnati 0 for 3.
GIDP – Solano.
DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Quiroz, Rivas).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Assad
|5⅓
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|87
|3.11
|Thompson, BS, 1-2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|48
|3.76
|Hughes, L, 2-3
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3.18
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cessa
|5⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|61
|4.57
|Gibaut
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|4.67
|Cruz
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|18
|1.23
|B.Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.83
|Díaz, W, 7-3
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.84
Inherited runners-scored – Thompson 2-0, Gibaut 1-0, Díaz 2-0. HBP – Díaz (Reyes).
Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Alex Tosi.
T – 2:52. A – 13,738 (42,319)
Seattle 7, Detroit 6
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Baddoo lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Báez ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Castro 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|1-Clemens pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Haase c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.199
|Reyes rf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Totals
|39
|6
|10
|6
|1
|9
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|France 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|2-Moore pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.240
|Suárez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Santana dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.190
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.146
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.177
|Frazier lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Casali c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.139
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|7
|3
|10
|Detroit
|001
|200
|200
|1
|6
|10
|1
|Seattle
|003
|000
|200
|2
|7
|13
|2
One out when winning run scored.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. 2-ran for France in the 9th.
E – Ed.Rodriguez (2), Crawford (14), Toro (5). LOB – Detroit 6, Seattle 9. 2B – Reyes (19), Greene (18), Baddoo (3). HR – Torkelson (7), off Flexen; Reyes (3), off Festa; Casali (1), off Ed.Rodriguez; Haniger (10), off Ed.Rodriguez. RBIs – Greene 2 (41), Torkelson 2 (27), Reyes 2 (34), Casali (3), Haniger 2 (33), France (83), Suárez (87), Santana (39), Toro (31). CS – Moore (8). SF – Greene, Toro.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Torkelson, Castro, Clemens); Seattle 3 (Toro, Kelenic 2). RISP – Detroit 2 for 10; Seattle 3 for 5.
Runners moved up – Baddoo, Crawford. GIDP – Haase, France, Suárez.
DP – Detroit 2 (Báez, Castro, Torkelson; Candelario, Castro, Torkelson); Seattle 1 (Crawford, Toro, France).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ed.Rodriguez
|6⅔
|6
|3
|3
|1
|7
|98
|4.05
|Lange, BS, 0-4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|28
|3.69
|Chafin
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|2.83
|Diaz
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.86
|Foley
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.88
|Soto, L, 2-10, BS, 30-33
|⅓
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|11
|3.30
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen
|4⅔
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|71
|3.73
|Festa
|2⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|36
|4.17
|Swanson
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|1.71
|Muñoz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.49
|Torrens, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Chafin 2-0. HBP – Ed.Rodriguez (Kelenic). WP – Flexen.
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, David Arrieta; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.
T – 3:24
Atlanta 2, Miami 1
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.266
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.277
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.273
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Contreras dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|Arcia 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Harris II cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.209
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|8
|9
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|De La Cruz cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|García dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.224
|Sánchez lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.214
|b-Fortes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Burdick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Groshans 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Díaz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|a-Leblanc ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|4
|14
|Atlanta
|010
|010
|000
|2
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|100
|000
|1
|4
|0
a-struck out for Díaz in the 8th. b-popped out for Sánchez in the 8th.
LOB – Atlanta 13, Miami 7. 2B – d'Arnaud (25), De La Cruz (20), Berti (17). HR – Sánchez (13), off Odorizzi. RBIs – Acuña Jr. (50), Contreras (45), Sánchez (35). SB – Acuña Jr. (29), Berti (41). S – Harris II.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 6 (Arcia, Swanson 4, Olson); Miami 4 (Fortes 2, García, Groshans). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 13; Miami 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Olson. GIDP – Swanson, Olson.
DP – Miami 2 (Wendle, Groshans, Díaz; Wendle, Berti, Díaz).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, W, 2-3
|5⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|72
|5.24
|McHugh, H, 17
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.60
|Iglesias, H, 15
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|0.34
|Minter, H, 34
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|2.06
|Jansen, S, 41-48
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.38
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett, L, 3-7
|4
|6
|2
|2
|5
|7
|91
|3.58
|Brazoban
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.09
|Nance
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.33
|Scott
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|4.38
|Floro
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.06
Inherited runners-scored – Brazoban 1-0. IBB – off Garrett (Acuña Jr.). HBP – Nance (d'Arnaud).
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T – 3:09. A – 14,138 (36,742)
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Olivares dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|a-O'Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Waters cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Isbel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.209
|Eaton rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Lopez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|2
|0
|10
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.275
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Miller 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.243
|Arias 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.191
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.163
|B.Naylor c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Straw cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|2
|5
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|011
|3
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|050
|00x
|5
|8
|1
a-pinch hit for Olivares in the 9th.
E – Giménez (9). LOB – Kansas City 4, Cleveland 5. 2B – Arias (1), Ramírez (43). HR – Miller (6), off Lynch. RBIs – Lopez (20), Massey (17), Ramírez 2 (124), Giménez (69), Miller 2 (51). SB – Rosario (18), Straw (21).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Melendez, Massey); Cleveland 2 (Hedges, Straw). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 3; Cleveland 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Olivares, Lopez. GIDP – Miller.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Massey, Pasquantino).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch, L, 4-13
|4
|8
|5
|5
|2
|2
|92
|5.13
|Snider
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|6.55
|Misiewicz
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.11
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, W, 15-5
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|78
|3.38
|Plesac
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.31
|Hentges
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.32
|Karinchak
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|2.08
|Clase, S, 42-46
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.36
HBP – Lynch (Giménez). WP – Lynch, Karinchak(2).
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Ted Barrett.
T – 2:33. A – 19,455 (34,788)
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Franco ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Choi dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Paredes 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Aranda lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Bethancourt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Bruján rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|Walls 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Siri cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Totals
|16
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|Devers 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.305
|Verdugo rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Martinez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Hernández cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.224
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Arroyo 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Wong c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Totals
|20
|6
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Tampa Bay
|000
|00
|0
|2
|2
|Boston
|010
|05
|6
|5
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
E – Raley (1), Walls (14). LOB – Tampa Bay 3, Boston 5. 2B – Walls (18), Wong (3). HR – Bogaerts (15), off Poche. RBIs – Arroyo (35), Bogaerts 4 (73).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 1 (Siri); Boston 1 (Wong). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Boston 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Paredes. GIDP – Aranda.
DP – Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Hosmer).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs, L, 9-5
|3⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|46
|2.46
|Cleavinger
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|2.41
|Poche
|⅓
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|19
|3.99
|Raley
|⅓
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|22
|2.68
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, W, 6-3
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|64
|3.87
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Laz Diaz.
T – 1:44. A – 26,477 (37,755)
St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7 (10)
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Nootbaar rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Goldschmidt dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.317
|a-Dickerson ph-dh
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|Pujols 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|DeLuzio cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Burleson lf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Yepez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|Carlson cf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Knizner c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|DeJong ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.160
|Totals
|42
|8
|11
|7
|3
|8
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cruz ss
|6
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.262
|Castro 2b-3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Andújar dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.188
|Suwinski rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.204
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Delay c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Gamel 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.232
|Heineman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|b-Newman ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Bae cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.323
|Totals
|42
|7
|15
|6
|5
|6
|St. Louis
|003
|000
|400
|1
|8
|11
|1
|Pittsburgh
|106
|000
|000
|0
|7
|15
|2
a-doubled for Goldschmidt in the 7th. b-popped out for Heineman in the 9th.
E – Knizner (6), Bae (2), Cruz (17). LOB – St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 11. 2B – Knizner (10), Dickerson (17), Reynolds (19), Andújar (3). RBIs – Goldschmidt (115), Pujols 2 (68), Donovan (45), Dickerson 2 (36), Yepez (30), Andújar 2 (9), Castro (26), Suwinski (38), Gamel (46), Bae (5).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Yepez, DeJong); Pittsburgh 6 (Suwinski 2, Newman, Reynolds 3). RISP – St. Louis 5 for 12; Pittsburgh 6 for 17.
Runners moved up – Goldschmidt, Andújar 2. GIDP – Andújar, Gamel.
DP – St. Louis 2 (Donovan, Burleson; Donovan, DeJong, Burleson).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson
|2
|9
|7
|7
|2
|1
|67
|4.45
|Pallante
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.17
|Romero
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|3.77
|Flaherty
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.25
|Helsley
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.25
|Zack.Thompson
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.08
|Stratton, W, 5-4
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|40
|5.09
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brubaker
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|47
|4.69
|Wilson
|3⅓
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|50
|5.52
|Underwood Jr., BS, 1-4
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|18
|4.40
|Stephenson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.38
|Bednar
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.61
|De Jong, L, 6-3
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.64
Inherited runners-scored – Pallante 3-0, Wilson 1-0, Underwood Jr. 2-2. WP – Hudson.
Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.
T – 3:53. A – 12,842 (38,747)
Milwaukee 3, Arizona 0
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garrett dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.276
|b-P.Smith ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|c-Carroll ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Varsho cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Alcántara 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|5
|10
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Wong 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|a-Peterson ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Urías ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.241
|Hiura 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Mitchell cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.310
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|3
|9
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|0
|1
|0
|Milwaukee
|011
|010
|00x
|3
|8
|1
a-walked for Wong in the 5th. b-walked for Garrett in the 8th. c-flied out for Luplow in the 8th.
E – Lauer (1). LOB – Arizona 6, Milwaukee 8. 2B – Taylor (21), Urías (17). HR – Mitchell (2), off Gallen; Urías (16), off Gallen. RBIs – Mitchell (9), Urías 2 (47). SB – Wong (17), Yelich (19), Mitchell (7), Rojas (23).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 3 (Alcántara, Garrett, C.Kelly); Milwaukee 6 (Narváez, Yelich, Hiura 3, Brosseau). RISP – Arizona 0 for 5; Milwaukee 0 for 10.
GIDP – C.Kelly.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Wong, Hiura).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, L, 12-4
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|3
|6
|102
|2.54
|I.Kennedy
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.36
|Widener
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|39
|3.63
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, W, 11-7
|6⅔
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|97
|3.69
|Cousins, H, 1
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|43
|2.70
|Strzelecki, S, 1-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.83
WP – Lauer.
Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T – 3:02. A – 19,611 (41,900)
N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 4 (Game 1)
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Judge dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Hicks lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Peraza 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.349
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.183
|Higashioka c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.226
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|1
|6
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.301
|García dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.249
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.198
|Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.193
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|a-Heim ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Thompson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|b-Calhoun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|2
|8
|New York
|110
|010
|020
|5
|8
|0
|Texas
|200
|020
|000
|4
|8
|0
a-lined out for Plawecki in the 8th. b-flied out for Thompson in the 9th.
LOB – New York 5, Texas 6. 2B – Seager (24), Taveras (14). HR – Cabrera (6), off Gray; Peraza (1), off Gray; Higashioka (10), off Burke; García (27), off Taillon. RBIs – Cabrera (19), Peraza (2), Gonzalez (18), Higashioka (30), Bader (9), Jung 2 (15), García 2 (100). SB – Peraza (2), Bader (2), Taveras (11). S – Cabrera.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Peraza 2); Texas 4 (Taveras 2, García, Semien). RISP – New York 2 for 5; Texas 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Lowe.
DP – New York 1 (Gonzalez, Kiner-Falefa, Gonzalez).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|6⅔
|7
|4
|4
|2
|5
|97
|3.91
|Chapman, W, 4-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.46
|Weissert, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.56
|Loáisiga, S, 2-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.12
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|6⅔
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|79
|3.96
|Burke, L, 7-5, BS, 0-5
|1⅓
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|28
|1.97
|Santana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.31
|Hernández
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.97
Inherited runners-scored – Santana 2-0. HBP – Taillon (García), Burke (Rizzo).
Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Lewis Williams III; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T – 2:45. A – 30,553 (40,300)
Texas 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 (Game 2)
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Judge rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.311
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.211
|Cabrera 2b-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Peraza ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.319
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Hicks lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|5
|12
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|García dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Jung 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Smith ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Huff c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.260
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Totals
|28
|3
|6
|3
|0
|11
|New York
|100
|010
|000
|2
|5
|1
|Texas
|100
|020
|00x
|3
|6
|0
E – Donaldson (12). LOB – New York 7, Texas 1. 2B – Smith (5). 3B – Jung (1). HR – Judge (62), off Tinoco; Stanton (31), off Allard; Taveras (5), off Cole. RBIs – Judge (131), Stanton (78), García (101), Taveras 2 (34). SB – Semien (25). CS – García (6).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Hicks, Bader 2); Texas 1 (Taveras). RISP – New York 1 for 5; Texas 1 for 5.
GIDP – Donaldson, García.
DP – New York 1 (Donaldson, Peraza, LeMahieu); Texas 1 (Smith, Semien, Lowe).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, L, 13-8
|6⅔
|6
|3
|2
|0
|9
|103
|3.50
|Schmidt
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.12
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tinoco
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|2.18
|Allard, W, 1-2
|4⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|60
|7.29
|Hearn, H, 2
|3⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|42
|5.13
|Moore, S, 4-5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.97
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Lewis Williams III; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Randy Rosenberg.
T – 2:36. A – 38,832 (40,300)
Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 3
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Correa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|C.Hamilton 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.067
|Urshela 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|B.Hamilton 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Gordon 2b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Miranda 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|1-Palacios pr-1b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.136
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Cave lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.213
|Celestino cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Wallner rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Totals
|28
|3
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.277
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.212
|Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Jiménez dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.295
|Sheets rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.241
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Gonzàlez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Engel cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Totals
|32
|8
|8
|8
|1
|8
|Minnesota
|010
|001
|001
|3
|3
|1
|Chicago
|004
|400
|00x
|8
|8
|1
|1-ran for Miranda in the 2nd.
E – Gordon (9), Abreu (11). LOB – Minnesota 4, Chicago 2. 2B – Abreu (40), Moncada (18), Jiménez (12), Engel (13). HR – Palacios (1), off Ruiz; Andrus (9), off Sanchez. RBIs – Cave (20), Gordon (49), Palacios (4), Moncada (51), Jiménez (54), Sheets 2 (53), Engel (17), Andrus 3 (28). SB – Andrus (11). SF – Cave.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 0; Chicago 2 (Sheets 2). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 3; Chicago 5 for 6.
GIDP – Correa, Palacios, Pollock.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Gordon, Palacios); Chicago 2 (Gonzàlez, Andrus, Abreu; Moncada, Abreu).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winder, L, 4-6
|2⅓
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|69
|4.70
|Sanchez
|1
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|33
|4.71
|Moran
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|2.21
|Pagán
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.43
|J.López
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.37
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, W, 11-9
|7⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|91
|4.90
|Diekman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6.87
|Ruiz
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|18
|4.68
Inherited runners-scored – Sanchez 1-0. HBP – Giolito 2 (Gordon,Miranda), Winder (Abreu). WP – Winder.
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Lance Barrett.
T – 2:52. A – 24,884 (40,615)
Houston 10, Philadelphia 0
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Hall 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.285
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|N.Maton 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Vierling lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Guthrie rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.350
|Stubbs c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|2
|16
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|b-Dubón ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.206
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|Hensley 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|Alvarez dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.259
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.258
|Meyers cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Mancini 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Díaz lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|McCormick cf-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.239
|Maldonado c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.187
|a-Vázquez ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|39
|10
|17
|10
|4
|4
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
|Houston
|510
|020
|02x
|10
|17
|0
a-singled for Maldonado in the 5th. b-singled for Altuve in the 5th.
LOB – Philadelphia 5, Houston 9. 2B – Altuve 2 (39), Alvarez 3 (29). HR – Peña (22), off Suárez; Tucker (30), off Suárez; Maldonado (15), off Suárez. RBIs – Peña 2 (63), Tucker 3 (107), Maldonado (45), Vázquez (9), Dubón (16), Bregman (93), Meyers (15).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Bohm, Stott 2); Houston 6 (Díaz, Bregman, Tucker 2, Alvarez 2). RISP – Philadelphia 1 for 5; Houston 7 for 15.
Runners moved up – Harper, Alvarez, Mancini. GIDP – Vázquez, Mancini.
DP – Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Hall; Bohm, N.Maton, Hall).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez, L, 10-7
|3⅔
|7
|6
|6
|2
|2
|67
|3.65
|Devenski
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|27
|11.25
|Brogdon
|1⅓
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|3.27
|Robertson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.70
|Domínguez
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18
|3.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 18-4
|5⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|77
|1.75
|Brown
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|36
|0.89
|Neris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.72
|Smith
|1⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|3.27
Inherited runners-scored – Brogdon 2-1.
Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.
T – 3:01. A – 32,032 (41,168)
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grichuk rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|Bouchard lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.306
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Cron dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Montero 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|1-McMahon pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Toglia 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Hampson cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.214
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|1
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Gallo rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|T.Turner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Alberto ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Muncy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.197
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Thompson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Vargas lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Lux 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.208
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|2
|8
|Colorado
|101
|000
|201
|5
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|010
|000
|2
|5
|1
1-ran for Montero in the 9th.
E – Barnes (4). LOB – Colorado 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B – Toglia (8), Montero (15), Lux (20). HR – Rodgers (13), off Urías; Bouchard (3), off Urías; Grichuk (19), off Heaney; Gallo (7), off Feltner. RBIs – Rodgers (63), Bouchard (11), Grichuk 2 (73), Hampson (15), Bellinger (67), Gallo (23).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 2 (Hampson 2); Los Angeles 1 (Freeman). RISP – Colorado 1 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 4.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Feltner, W, 4-9
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|90
|5.83
|Lamet, H, 3
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|26
|4.05
|Bard, S, 34-37
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.79
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías
|5⅔
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|83
|2.16
|Heaney, L, 4-4
|4⅔
|5
|3
|3
|0
|7
|62
|3.10
WP – Feltner.
Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 2:48. A – 51,833 (56,000)
