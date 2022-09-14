Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuña Jr. dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .271 Swanson ss 5 1 2 3 0 1 .284 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .280 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .240 d'Arnaud c 4 1 3 0 0 0 .269 Harris II cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .313 Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .201 Grossman rf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .204 Adrianza 2b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .125 Totals 36 5 10 5 3 5

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. 1b-lf-rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .191 Yastrzemski cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .211 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Pederson lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .268 a-Villar ph-1b-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .226 Estrada 2b-lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .265 Calhoun dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200 b-Flores ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 1 .233 González rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .251 c-Davis ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .235 Bart c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Totals 29 1 4 1 5 9

Atlanta 013 000 001 5 10 0 San Francisco 100 000 000 1 4 0

a-flied out for Pederson in the 6th. b-walked for Calhoun in the 7th. c-walked for González in the 7th.

LOB – Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6. 2B – Harris II (25), d'Arnaud (20), Acuña Jr. (21), Yastrzemski (27). HR – Swanson (20), off Junis. RBIs – Grossman (18), Swanson 3 (87), Harris II (57), Pederson (63).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 1 (Olson); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski 2, Flores, Crawford). RISP – Atlanta 3 for 7; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Acuña Jr.. GIDP – Harris II, Bart, Calhoun.

DP – Atlanta 2 (Adrianza, Swanson, Olson; Adrianza, Swanson, Olson); San Francisco 1 (Villar, Crawford, Davis).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wright, W, 18-5 5⅓ 3 1 1 3 4 100 3.18 Minter, H, 28 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 2 22 2.10 McHugh, H, 12 0 0 0 1 0 9 2.79 Iglesias, H, 9 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.54 Jansen 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 10 3.83

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis, L, 4-6 5⅔ 7 4 4 1 5 92 4.15 García 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.38 Waites 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 0 23 0.00 Ortiz 2⅔ 2 1 1 1 0 36 1.93

Inherited runners-scored – McHugh 1-0, García 1-0. WP – Wright.

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T – 3:01. A – 24,872 (41,915)