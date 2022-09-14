Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

Atlanta 5, San Francisco 1
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. dh512001.271
Swanson ss512301.284
Riley 3b400010.280
Olson 1b400003.240
d'Arnaud c413000.269
Harris II cf412100.313
Rosario lf401000.201
Grossman rf400100.204
Adrianza 2b210020.125
Totals36510535
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b-lf-rf300011.191
Yastrzemski cf411000.211
Longoria 3b400002.244
Pederson lf201100.268
a-Villar ph-1b-2b200001.214
Crawford ss400002.226
Estrada 2b-lf301011.265
Calhoun dh200000.200
b-Flores ph-dh100011.233
González rf100010.251
c-Davis ph-1b000010.235
Bart c301001.230
Totals2914159
Atlanta0130000015100
San Francisco100000000140

a-flied out for Pederson in the 6th. b-walked for Calhoun in the 7th. c-walked for González in the 7th.

LOB – Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6. 2B – Harris II (25), d'Arnaud (20), Acuña Jr. (21), Yastrzemski (27). HR – Swanson (20), off Junis. RBIs – Grossman (18), Swanson 3 (87), Harris II (57), Pederson (63).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 1 (Olson); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski 2, Flores, Crawford). RISP – Atlanta 3 for 7; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Acuña Jr.. GIDP – Harris II, Bart, Calhoun.

DP – Atlanta 2 (Adrianza, Swanson, Olson; Adrianza, Swanson, Olson); San Francisco 1 (Villar, Crawford, Davis).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wright, W, 18-55⅓311341003.18
Minter, H, 281⅔00012222.10
McHugh, H, 120001092.79
Iglesias, H, 91⅔0000190.54
Jansen1⅔10002103.83
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Junis, L, 4-65⅔74415924.15
García1⅔00000113.38
Waites1⅔10010230.00
Ortiz2⅔21110361.93

Inherited runners-scored – McHugh 1-0, García 1-0. WP – Wright.

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T – 3:01. A – 24,872 (41,915)

Texas 8, Oakland 7
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Laureano rf500002.211
Murphy c500001.250
Pinder lf423001.237
Langeliers dh311011.214
Garcia 1b412402.288
Bride 2b411001.230
Neuse 3b411001.216
Allen ss411101.205
Pache cf401201.161
Totals377107111
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b533001.248
Mathias 1b533401.366
Lowe dh401001.307
García rf222320.253
Jung 3b401102.250
Taveras cf400001.275
Huff c401000.242
Smith ss400001.206
Thompson lf400002.278
Totals36811829
Oakland3003100007100
Texas2000302018110

One out when winning run scored.

LOB – Oakland 4, Texas 5. 2B – Allen (11), Pinder (17), Garcia (4), Semien 3 (28), García (29), Jung (3), Huff (3), Mathias (3). HR – Garcia (3), off Ragans; García (25), off Waldichuk; Mathias (3), off Pruitt; Mathias (4), off Payamps. RBIs – Garcia 4 (12), Allen (13), Pache 2 (15), García 3 (92), Jung (4), Mathias 4 (14). SB – García (24).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 1 (Neuse); Texas 4 (Taveras 3, Semien). RISP – Oakland 4 for 7; Texas 5 for 16.

Runners moved up – Bride, Smith, Lowe.

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Waldichuk5⅔85516825.40
Pruitt, BS, 1-31⅔22200174.53
Puk2⅔00013263.09
Payamps, L, 1-21110052.31
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ragans4⅔87715705.68
Hearn3⅔20003544.78
Burke, W, 7-32⅔00003261.47

Inherited runners-scored – Hearn 1-1. WP – Ragans.

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, John Libka; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T – 2:51. A – 14,925 (40,300)

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 1 (Game 1)
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
O.Cruz ss401012.227
B.Reynolds dh512200.258
Castro 2b401011.233
Suwinski cf500004.202
Hayes 3b422110.246
Gamel lf-rf502100.236
Chavis 1b522001.237
Mitchell rf411201.238
Allen lf000000.208
Heineman c301000.219
Totals39612639
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl dh311010.263
India 2b401000.261
K.Farmer 3b401101.266
Fraley lf200010.245
1-Fairchild pr-lf000000.237
Aquino rf401000.208
Senzel cf400001.234
Steer 1b401001.229
Barrero ss400003.165
Romine c200010.172
Totals3115136
Pittsburgh0011120016120
Cincinnati000001000150

1-ran for Fraley in the 8th.

LOB – Pittsburgh 10, Cincinnati 7. 2B – Castro (5), Chavis (15), Hayes (21), Gamel (19), Friedl (7). HR – Hayes (7), off Cessa; B.Reynolds (23), off Cessa; Mitchell (5), off Cessa. RBIs – B.Reynolds 2 (54), Hayes (37), Mitchell 2 (16), Gamel (42), K.Farmer (65).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Chavis, Suwinski, B.Reynolds, Gamel, Castro); Cincinnati 3 (India, Senzel, Aquino). RISP – Pittsburgh 3 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – K.Farmer.

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oviedo, W, 1-15⅔10024743.72
Thompson241111415.20
Bañuelos1⅓00001183.86
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cessa, L, 3-3585515915.25
Dowdy2⅓20022410.00
Strickland1⅔21102175.20

Inherited runners-scored – Bañuelos 1-0. HBP – Dowdy (Heineman), Bañuelos (Fraley). PB – Romine (1).

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Larry Vanover.

T – 2:56. A – 9,338 (42,319)

Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0 (Game 2)
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
O.Cruz ss400002.224
B.Reynolds cf300011.256
Castro 3b411001.234
Gamel dh301000.237
Newman 2b201100.271
Mitchell rf300000.234
Suwinski rf000000.202
Collins 1b300001.000
Chavis 1b000000.237
Allen lf300000.202
Delay c300002.221
Totals2813117
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl lf300010.259
Romine c000000.172
Senzel dh400001.231
Solano 1b400002.297
Aquino rf300011.205
Lopez 2b-lf300000.311
b-K.Farmer ph100000.265
Steer 3b200011.216
M.Reynolds ss200011.244
Fairchild cf201011.250
Robinson c200000.091
a-India ph-2b100000.260
Totals2701057
Pittsburgh000000100131
Cincinnati000000000011

a-grounded out for Robinson in the 8th. b-flied out for Lopez in the 9th.

E – Castro (11), Robinson (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 5. 2B – Castro (6), Fairchild (1). RBIs – Newman (19). CS – Steer (1). S – Newman.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Collins, Mitchell); Cincinnati 1 (Friedl). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Cincinnati 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Mitchell. GIDP – Castro, Robinson.

DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Castro, Collins; Delay, Newman, Delay); Cincinnati 1 (M.Reynolds, Solano).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ortiz510035830.00
De Jong, W, 5-21⅓00011182.34
Ramirez, H, 21⅔00001145.06
Underwood Jr., S, 1-21⅔00010164.41
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
F.Cruz100000191.42
Sanmartin2⅓00013326.61
Espinal, L, 0-12⅓21102323.86
Gibaut110000204.45
Díaz1⅔00002121.80

Inherited runners-scored – De Jong 1-0, Gibaut 1-1.

Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 2:32. A – 13,156 (42,319)

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Moniak lf400003.219
Trout cf300010.277
Ohtani dh300011.265
Ward rf400002.263
Rengifo 2b300011.269
Ford 1b301010.228
1-Sierra pr000000.185
Duffy 3b300011.246
Thaiss c311100.313
Velazquez ss101000.196
a-Fletcher ph-ss201000.265
Totals2914158
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf301010.293
Rosario ss400002.275
Ramírez 3b311010.280
Gonzalez rf412200.291
Naylor 1b400001.262
Miller dh412002.247
Freeman 2b200000.236
b-Giménez ph-2b200000.296
Maile c201101.229
Straw cf302000.207
Totals3139326
Los Angeles001000000140
Cleveland00001200x390

a-singled for Velazquez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Freeman in the 6th.

1-ran for Ford in the 9th.

LOB – Los Angeles 6, Cleveland 7. 2B – Ramírez (41), Miller (25). HR – Thaiss (2), off Morris; Gonzalez (8), off Suarez. RBIs – Thaiss (4), Maile (15), Gonzalez 2 (34). SB – Velazquez (17), Kwan (15), Sierra (6). CS – Rengifo (2). SF – Maile.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Duffy, Ward); Cleveland 3 (Gonzalez, Maile, Rosario). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 4; Cleveland 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Freeman, Giménez. GIDP – Duffy, Kwan.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Velazquez, Ford); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Naylor).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suarez, L, 6-75⅓93303913.84
Weiss100022290.00
Quijada1⅔00001163.62
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morris321154752.79
McCarty, W, 3-23⅓10001374.88
Karinchak, H, 71⅔0000191.52
Clase, S, 35-381⅔10002161.31

Inherited runners-scored – Weiss 1-0, McCarty 1-0. IBB – off Weiss (Ramírez). WP – Suarez.

Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 2:58. A – 14,419 (34,788)

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf300010.213
Hoskins 1b400003.250
Harper dh401000.307
Realmuto c400002.273
Bohm 3b401000.293
Stott ss401000.233
Segura 2b413001.289
Maton rf311201.286
Marsh cf301000.264
Totals3328217
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas ss402001.235
Anderson rf400002.230
Cooper 1b400000.256
Fortes dh400000.241
Leblanc 2b300001.280
Stallings c300001.218
De La Cruz cf311101.211
Groshans 3b300000.000
Williams lf201001.232
a-Bleday ph-lf100000.177
Totals3114107
Philadelphia000000200280
Miami000010000141

a-flied out for Williams in the 8th.

E – Stallings (2). LOB – Philadelphia 5, Miami 3. HR – Maton (5), off Alcantara; De La Cruz (8), off Falter. RBIs – Maton 2 (16), De La Cruz (22). SB – Schwarber (7). CS – Segura (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Hoskins, Maton 2, Realmuto); Miami 2 (Fortes, Anderson). RISP – Philadelphia 1 for 5; Miami 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Cooper. GIDP – Bohm.

DP – Miami 1 (Rojas, Leblanc, Cooper).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Falter, W, 5-36⅔41104883.80
Alvarado, H, 181⅔00002123.65
Domínguez, H, 151⅔0000191.57
Robertson, S, 6-81⅔00000142.60
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara, L, 12-87⅔822141032.43
Nance1⅔00002134.54
Sulser1⅔00001124.96

Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 2:34. A – 5,801 (36,742)

Houston 6, Detroit 3
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b402000.293
Peña ss500002.251
Alvarez lf432111.295
McCormick lf000000.236
Bregman 3b511100.268
Tucker rf511200.257
Gurriel 1b412200.245
Díaz dh402000.256
Dubón cf402000.210
Maldonado c400001.172
Totals39612614
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf301112.257
H.Castro 2b400000.270
Báez ss401002.231
Carpenter rf400002.260
Torkelson 1b310011.205
Haase dh401103.256
Clemens 3b312100.154
Barnhart c300001.208
Baddoo lf311001.184
Totals31363212
Houston1030002006120
Detroit011000100361

E – Báez (24). LOB – Houston 8, Detroit 3. 2B – Alvarez (21), Dubón (7), Haase (16). 3B – Baddoo (1). HR – Alvarez (33), off Hutchison; Tucker (26), off Hutchison; Gurriel (8), off Chafin; Clemens (4), off Neris. RBIs – Alvarez (84), Bregman (84), Tucker 2 (95), Gurriel 2 (46), Haase (40), Greene (31), Clemens (13).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (Maldonado, Peña 3); Detroit 1 (Barnhart). RISP – Houston 2 for 7; Detroit 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – Clemens. GIDP – Peña, H.Castro.

DP – Houston 2 (Peña, Gurriel; Gurriel, Peña, Gurriel); Detroit 1 (Clemens, H.Castro, Torkelson).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brown, W, 2-06⅔52226821.50
Neris1⅔11102153.43
Montero, H, 201⅔00001112.41
Pressly, S, 27-311⅔00003133.18
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hutchison, L, 2-85⅓94402894.24
Lange00002113.98
Chafin1⅔22210163.12
Cisnero1⅔1000091.62
Norris1⅔00000134.87

Inherited runners-scored – Lange 2-0. HBP – Lange (Altuve). PB – Barnhart (3).

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 2:52. A – 13,820 (41,083)

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 1
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry ss500004.206
Suzuki rf401003.263
Reyes dh411002.268
Happ lf422101.272
Ortega cf101000.241
a-Hermosillo ph-cf200001.088
Gomes c301100.234
Wisdom 3b300102.212
Rivas 1b401002.243
Bote 2b411101.239
Totals34484016
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf200021.264
Lindor ss300012.268
McNeil rf402000.323
Alonso 1b311110.268
Vogelbach dh300000.224
b-Vientos ph100000.000
Canha lf300010.270
Escobar 3b400001.238
Guillorme 2b301000.284
McCann c300000.205
Totals2914154
Chicago010200100480
New York000000001141

a-struck out for Ortega in the 4th. b-flied out for Vogelbach in the 9th.

E – McCann (4). LOB – Chicago 6, New York 6. HR – Happ (17), off deGrom; Bote (2), off Lugo; Alonso (34), off Hughes. RBIs – Happ (66), Gomes (23), Wisdom (59), Bote (4), Alonso (110). SB – Suzuki (9), Gomes (2), Rivas (5). SF – Gomes. S – Ortega, Wisdom.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Hermosillo, McKinstry 2, Bote); New York 3 (Escobar, Alonso, Vogelbach). RISP – Chicago 1 for 8; New York 0 for 3.

GIDP – McNeil.

DP – Chicago 1 (Bote, McKinstry, Rivas).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sampson, W, 2-56⅔20043913.48
Rucker1⅓10000174.24
Hughes111111293.31
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
deGrom, L, 5-26⅔433010962.01
Lugo1⅔11102133.34
Ottavino1⅔10001142.03
Díaz1⅔20003181.47

Inherited runners-scored – Hughes 1-0. WP – Ottavino.

Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 2:55. A – 26,435 (41,922)

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2 (Game 1)
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b423000.296
Franco ss412000.267
Aranda 1b401001.367
Arozarena dh410200.268
Peralta lf300100.261
Margot rf402101.298
Bethancourt c401001.234
Walls 2b400000.173
Siri cf300001.257
Totals3449404
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf401001.260
Guerrero Jr. 1b511002.278
Bichette ss512000.282
Kirk dh300110.293
Hernández lf-rf400001.262
Chapman 3b301112.237
Jansen c401000.239
Espinal 2b200000.263
a-Biggio ph-2b100011.218
Merrifield rf201001.191
b-Tapia ph-lf201001.264
Totals3528239
Tampa Bay103000000492
Toronto000000020280

a-walked for Espinal in the 7th. b-struck out for Merrifield in the 7th.

E – Díaz (6), Bethancourt (3). LOB – Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 10. 2B – Bethancourt (4). RBIs – Arozarena 2 (78), Peralta (11), Margot (39), Kirk (58), Chapman (67). SB – Arozarena (29). SF – Peralta.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Peralta, Siri, Bethancourt); Toronto 3 (Springer, Bichette, Jansen). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 8; Toronto 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Aranda, Kirk, Hernández. GIDP – Bethancourt, Bichette.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Walls, Aranda); Toronto 1 (Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Springs, W, 8-46⅔30025782.41
Armstrong142212483.83
Fairbanks, S, 7-71⅓10002301.35
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Merryweather, L, 0-31⅔21101165.62
White6⅔73302837.47
Phelps2⅔00001202.65

Inherited runners-scored – Fairbanks 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 2:59. A – 23,497 (53,506)

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2 (Game 2)
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arozarena rf501001.267
Franco ss400000.263
Ramírez dh302000.318
Peralta lf401000.261
Paredes 3b-1b401000.213
Aranda 2b-1b311102.364
d-Díaz ph-3b100000.295
Mejía c300011.252
Choi 1b111120.233
Walls 2b100000.173
Siri cf400002.248
Totals3327236
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer dh411200.260
Guerrero Jr. 1b411000.278
Bichette ss401001.282
Kirk c412100.295
Hernández rf-lf411101.262
Biggio 2b200000.216
a-Espinal ph-2b110010.263
Chapman 3b200102.236
Tapia lf200000.262
b-Jansen ph000010.239
1-Zimmer pr-cf110001.104
Bradley Jr. cf201000.184
c-Merrifield ph-rf111200.203
Totals3178725
Tampa Bay001000100270
Toronto00000142x780

a-walked for Biggio in the 7th. b-walked for Tapia in the 7th. c-doubled for Bradley Jr. in the 7th. d-pinch hit for Aranda in the 8th.

1-ran for Jansen in the 7th.

LOB – Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 4. 2B – Bichette (39), Guerrero Jr. (33), Merrifield (1), Hernández (28). HR – Choi (10), off Manoah; Aranda (1), off Manoah; Springer (20), off Poche. RBIs – Choi (50), Aranda (4), Kirk (59), Merrifield 2 (5), Springer 2 (60), Hernández (66), Chapman (68). SB – Arozarena (30). CS – Peralta (1). SF – Chapman.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Ramírez, Díaz); Toronto 2 (Biggio, Guerrero Jr.). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Toronto 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Hernández, Bichette, Kirk, Espinal.

DP – Toronto 1 (Kirk, Chapman, Kirk).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Chirinos4⅔30002470.00
Cleavinger1⅓11100123.12
Beeks, BS, 2-60000172.90
Poche, L, 4-2, BS, 7-1324421173.31
Herget1222012310.80
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah652225992.43
Bass, W, 2-00000051.53
Cimber, H, 1620000193.13
Romano, H, 20000031.94
Pop1⅔00011183.38

Inherited runners-scored – Cleavinger 1-0, Beeks 1-1, Bass 1-0, Romano 2-0. HBP – Chirinos (Chapman), Manoah (Ramírez). WP – Chirinos, Poche(2).

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Brennan Miller.

T – 3:03. A – 25,103 (53,506)

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 3
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez lf110031.218
Witt Jr. ss411101.249
Perez c300001.242
Rivero c101100.200
Pasquantino dh300101.257
Pratto 1b400004.188
Eaton 3b300002.238
Isbel rf300001.205
Waters cf300002.192
Lopez 2b200000.237
a-Dozier ph010010.235
Totals27323413
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez dh423000.319
Correa ss412301.280
Garlick rf300002.236
B.Hamilton lf100000.000
Miranda 1b212220.279
Gordon 2b400001.278
Urshela 3b313110.272
Cave lf-rf400004.193
Sánchez c400000.214
Celestino cf311001.244
Totals32611639
Kansas City000000003320
Minnesota00203100x6110

a-walked for Lopez in the 9th.

LOB – Kansas City 2, Minnesota 5. 2B – Witt Jr. (26), Arraez (29), Correa (19). HR – Correa (20), off Bubic; Miranda (15), off Bubic; Urshela (12), off Misiewicz. RBIs – Witt Jr. (72), Rivero (1), Pasquantino (16), Correa 3 (57), Miranda 2 (63), Urshela (54). CS – Melendez (2). SF – Pasquantino.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 0; Minnesota 3 (Gordon 2, Sánchez). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 2; Minnesota 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Correa. GIDP – Sánchez.

DP – Kansas City 2 (Eaton, Lopez, Pratto; Witt Jr., Lopez, Pratto).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bubic, L, 2-125⅔105516835.55
Misiewicz1⅔11101108.10
Keller2⅔00022315.16
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan, W, 11-87⅔000291063.83
Moran2⅔23324402.59

Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T – 2:43. A – 19,005 (38,544)

Baltimore 4, Washington 3
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf400001.263
Rutschman c412010.254
Santander dh500001.251
Mountcastle 1b312120.247
Henderson 3b512102.304
Urías 2b301011.247
Stowers lf401002.229
McKenna lf000000.245
Hays rf412100.250
Mateo ss401002.222
Totals36411349
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas cf511001.254
Meneses rf512001.329
Voit 1b501101.246
García 2b401200.290
Cruz dh100000.234
a-Palacios ph-dh000010.194
b-Adams ph-dh100001.186
Call lf400000.250
Abrams ss401000.242
Pineda c400001.000
Vargas 3b312010.325
Totals3638325
Baltimore1001200004112
Washington102000000382

a-walked for Cruz in the 5th. b-struck out for Palacios in the 7th.

E – Rutschman (7), Mateo (17), Vargas (4), García (15). LOB – Baltimore 11, Washington 9. 2B – Stowers (2), Rutschman (30), Henderson (4), Hays (31), García (18), Thomas (24), Meneses (10), Abrams (3). HR – Mountcastle (22), off Harvey. RBIs – Henderson (5), Mountcastle (79), Hays (55), García 2 (36), Voit (14). SB – Mullins (31), Vargas (3). CS – Henderson (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 8 (Urías, Henderson, Mateo, Santander 3, Mullins 2); Washington 5 (Cruz, Voit, Meneses, Call 2). RISP – Baltimore 3 for 15; Washington 1 for 11.

Runners moved up – Santander, Hays, Mullins, García. GIDP – Mullins.

DP – Washington 1 (Abrams, Voit).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer, W, 7-55⅔83311823.34
Tate, H, 151⅓00001132.59
Pérez, H, 24100001141.41
Bautista, S, 13-141⅔00012151.60
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Abbott3⅔52233724.37
Harvey, L, 1-11⅓52201273.26
Machado0000144.12
Weems1⅔10001226.18
Cishek1⅔00002114.63
Thompson1⅔0000090.60
Edwards Jr.1⅔00011132.83

Inherited runners-scored – Tate 1-0, Harvey 2-1, Machado 2-0. HBP – Abbott (Mullins), Cishek (Urías). WP – Harvey, Weems. PB – Pineda (2).

Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Rob Drake.

T – 3:18. A – 31,679 (41,339)

N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 6
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Holmes p-p000000---
Judge cf433210.310
Stanton dh401012.218
1-Florial pr010000.097
Peralta p000000---
Torres 2b501301.240
Donaldson 3b400011.221
Cabrera rf300012.198
Andújar lf400000.244
Higashioka c000000.203
Kiner-Falefa ss421000.269
Trevino c301000.255
a-Hicks ph-lf000010.211
Gonzalez 1b411201.194
Totals3578757
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf400004.262
Verdugo rf501100.285
Bogaerts ss511101.318
Devers 3b410013.288
Martinez dh401001.274
Arroyo 2b400000.280
Casas 1b311210.125
Hernández cf410003.222
McGuire c312101.369
2-Wong pr010000.227
Totals36665213
New York0020010103780
Boston0210010002660

a-walked for Trevino in the 10th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 10th. 2-ran for McGuire in the 10th.

LOB – New York 4, Boston 5. 2B – Torres (23). HR – Gonzalez (5), off Pivetta; Judge (56), off Pivetta; Judge (57), off Whitlock; Casas (2), off Cole; McGuire (1), off Cole; Bogaerts (14), off Cole. RBIs – Gonzalez 2 (14), Judge 2 (123), Torres 3 (61), Casas 2 (4), McGuire (6), Bogaerts (67), Verdugo (65). SB – Devers (3), Casas (1), Torres (8). CS – Judge (3).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Donaldson, Andújar); Boston 3 (Verdugo, Pham, Devers). RISP – New York 1 for 5; Boston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Gonzalez, Arroyo. GIDP – Gonzalez.

DP – Boston 2 (Arroyo, Verdugo, Bogaerts, Verdugo; Bogaerts, Casas).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole6⅔444210983.30
Luetge10001102.60
Trivino0000081.20
Loáisiga1⅔00000124.42
Holmes, W, 6-31⅓02101162.35
Peralta, S, 4-910001122.41
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta5⅓63325934.31
Brasier0000036.17
Schreiber, H, 201⅔00000102.01
Whitlock, BS, 6-81⅔11101153.49
Barnes1⅔00001155.23
Familia, L, 1-21⅔13230256.10

Inherited runners-scored – Trivino 1-0, Peralta 2-2, Brasier 2-0. IBB – off Familia (Judge). HBP – Trivino (Pham), Holmes (McGuire). WP – Peralta.

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 3:37. A – 34,250 (37,755)

Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McMahon 3b300011.247
Daza lf402001.309
Cron dh400002.264
Blackmon rf401000.260
Rodgers 2b400000.265
Grichuk cf400000.268
Toglia 1b300002.234
Díaz c311000.234
Trejo ss311201.266
Totals3225217
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss312010.305
Moncada 3b300002.206
Abreu 1b322110.312
Jiménez dh311310.317
Sheets rf400001.241
2-Engel pr-rf000000.225
Vaughn lf301000.287
1-Pollock pr-lf100000.249
Robert cf400002.292
Grandal c301000.203
Gonzàlez 2b300001.299
Totals3047436
Colorado002000000251
Chicago30000001x470

1-ran for Vaughn in the 7th. 2-ran for Sheets in the 8th.

E – Trejo (2). LOB – Colorado 4, Chicago 6. 2B – Andrus (6). HR – Trejo (3), off Kopech; Jiménez (13), off Kuhl; Abreu (15), off Lawrence. RBIs – Trejo 2 (11), Jiménez 3 (45), Abreu (67). S – Moncada.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 1 (Rodgers); Chicago 4 (Robert, Moncada 2, Sheets). RISP – Colorado 0 for 1; Chicago 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Abreu, Gonzàlez. GIDP – Jiménez.

DP – Colorado 1 (McMahon, Rodgers, Toglia).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kuhl, L, 6-96⅓63325835.33
Lawrence111111394.46
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kopech, W, 5-95⅔32203803.77
Lambert, H, 61⅔20001162.63
López, H, 81⅔0000183.04
Graveman, H, 241⅔00012162.76
Hendriks, S, 33-371⅔0000093.18

Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 2-0. WP – Lawrence.

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.

T – 2:40. A – 23,606 (40,615)

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 4
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Brosseau 3b210011.262
a-Wong ph-2b211000.247
Adames ss312221.234
Yelich lf400201.259
Renfroe rf512101.253
McCutchen dh512300.244
Tellez 1b500002.226
Urías 2b-3b503000.229
Caratini c511002.202
Taylor cf320000.223
Totals39811838
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan 2b-rf210010.285
Edman ss-2b412100.270
Goldschmidt 1b400001.322
Arenado 3b311210.299
Dickerson lf401002.292
Pujols dh401100.266
Nootbaar rf100010.222
b-DeJong ph-ss200000.157
Molina c400001.218
O'Neill cf411001.228
Totals3246435
Milwaukee2200210108110
St. Louis310000000461

a-pinch hit for Brosseau in the 6th. b-lined out for Nootbaar in the 6th.

E – Nootbaar (2). LOB – Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 5. 2B – Adames (26), McCutchen (22), Caratini (9), Renfroe (20), Urías (13), Arenado (39), O'Neill (11). HR – McCutchen (17), off Montgomery. RBIs – Adames 2 (85), McCutchen 3 (65), Yelich 2 (52), Renfroe (63), Arenado 2 (95), Pujols (49), Edman (55). SB – Edman 2 (29), Wong (15).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 5 (Tellez, McCutchen, Renfroe 3); St. Louis 3 (Molina 2, Arenado). RISP – Milwaukee 5 for 16; St. Louis 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Renfroe, Caratini, Donovan, Nootbaar.

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bush12210154.86
Strzelecki21111183.86
Perdomo, W, 2-03⅔31101353.38
Boxberger, H, 271⅔0000192.87
Milner, H, 101⅓00001213.61
Topa, H, 100010120.00
Rogers1⅔00001104.67
Suter1⅔0000093.97
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, L, 5-15⅔76416822.05
Stratton1110093.12
Naughton110012274.85
Thompson11110152.30
Woodford1⅓10000142.82

Inherited runners-scored – Strzelecki 2-2, Rogers 1-0, Naughton 2-1, Woodford 2-1. IBB – off Naughton (Adames). HBP – Perdomo (Donovan), Stratton (Taylor), Naughton (Yelich). WP – Montgomery.

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 3:07. A – 42,047 (45,494)

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf400011.275
T.Turner ss401011.305
Freeman 1b411112.329
W.Smith c501001.259
Muncy 3b322120.201
J.Turner dh401012.276
Gallo lf411212.179
Taylor 2b402001.224
Bellinger cf400002.201
Totals36494712
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
C.Kelly c400000.213
Marte 2b400001.243
McCarthy rf300010.300
Walker 1b400002.235
Rivera 3b301001.236
Garrett dh300000.381
Luplow lf200010.158
Varsho cf301001.241
Perdomo ss301001.196
Totals2903026
Los Angeles021000100490
Arizona000000000030

LOB – Los Angeles 12, Arizona 4. 2B – Taylor (24), T.Turner (37), J.Turner (33). HR – Gallo (5), off M.Kelly; Freeman (20), off M.Kelly; Muncy (20), off Widener. RBIs – Gallo 2 (15), Freeman (91), Muncy (61). SB – Taylor (10).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 7 (W.Smith, Gallo 3, T.Turner 2, Taylor); Arizona 0. RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 7; Arizona 0 for 2.

GIDP – C.Kelly.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Taylor, Freeman).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw, W, 8-37⅔20015822.44
Ferguson1⅔10011171.61
Kimbrel1⅔00000123.73
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Kelly, L, 12-65⅔53358963.01
Widener2⅔31102427.04
Middleton1⅔0000174.50
Melancon1⅔10021304.88

IBB – off M.Kelly (Freeman).

Umpires – Home, John Bacon; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 2:54. A – 21,143 (48,686)

San Diego 2, Seattle 0
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf501003.240
Soto rf300120.212
Machado 3b301021.302
Bell dh401001.206
1-Liberato pr-dh100001.000
Cronenworth 2b411001.243
Kim ss300001.248
Myers 1b402102.250
Grisham cf401001.191
Nola c311000.245
Totals34282411
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf401001.277
France 1b401001.275
Suárez 3b301001.236
Santana dh300001.175
Frazier 2b300000.241
Raleigh c300002.204
Winker lf300001.217
Haggerty rf300002.288
Crawford ss300001.250
Totals29030010
San Diego000100001280
Seattle000000000032

1-ran for Bell in the 8th.

E – Brash (1), Rodríguez (5). LOB – San Diego 11, Seattle 2. 2B – Myers (13), Bell (5). RBIs – Myers (31), Soto (7). S – Nola, Kim.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 5 (Grisham, Bell, Myers 2, Liberato); Seattle 0. RISP – San Diego 0 for 7; Seattle 0 for 0.

Runners moved up – Soto. GIDP – Santana.

DP – San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Kim, Myers).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish, W, 14-78⅔20007943.16
Hader, S, 3-41⅔100032412.10
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert, L, 12-65⅔411351073.19
Swanson1⅔00003151.17
Festa10000113.55
Brash1⅓10002184.33
Sewald1⅔21011152.62

Inherited runners-scored – Brash 1-0. IBB – off Sewald (Machado).

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 3:04. A – 34,740 (47,929)

