Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022
San Francisco 6, Colorado 3
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Estrada ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|Longoria 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.234
|Flores 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|J.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Villar dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Bart c
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.208
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|2
|9
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Daza lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.267
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Toglia rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Montero 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Trejo ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|2
|8
|San Francisco
|001
|002
|201
|6
|9
|0
|Colorado
|000
|001
|020
|3
|10
|1
E – Daza (5). LOB – San Francisco 6, Colorado 7. 2B – Slater 2 (14), Estrada (22), Longoria (13), Trejo (5), Cron (28). HR – Villar (6), off Bird; Cron (29), off Hjelle. RBIs – Yastrzemski (48), Estrada 2 (60), Longoria (33), Villar (16), Slater (32), Cron 3 (101).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Longoria 2, J.Davis); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Toglia, Daza). RISP – San Francisco 4 for 8; Colorado 1 for 8.
GIDP – J.Davis, Slater, Grichuk, Trejo.
DP – San Francisco 2 (Flores, Estrada, J.Davis; J.Davis, Estrada, J.Davis); Colorado 2 (Trejo, McMahon, Cron; Trejo, McMahon, Cron).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brebbia
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.86
|Rogers, W, 3-4
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.89
|Hjelle, H, 1
|4⅔
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|66
|8.44
|Szapucki
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|2.35
|Marte, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|5.88
|García, S, 1-3
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.19
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 9-10
|6⅔
|5
|3
|2
|1
|4
|92
|4.38
|Bird
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|4.76
|Smith
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|8.18
|Lamet
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|24
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored – Szapucki 1-1, García 2-0, Smith 2-0. HBP – Bird (Estrada), Lamet (Slater).
Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T – 3:07. A – 23,942 (50,445)
Oakland 4, Seattle 1
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|France dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Moore 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|c-Frazier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.178
|Casali c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.107
|Haggerty lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.269
|a-Winker ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Totals
|28
|1
|1
|1
|5
|11
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.238
|Machín 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Brown cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Garcia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Langeliers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.196
|b-Vogt ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Capel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Díaz 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Pache cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.157
|Allen ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|4
|8
|Seattle
|010
|000
|000
|1
|1
|1
|Oakland
|000
|040
|00x
|4
|7
|2
a-walked for Haggerty in the 8th. b-popped out for Langeliers in the 8th. c-struck out for Moore in the 9th.
E – Toro (2), Díaz 2 (2). LOB – Seattle 5, Oakland 6. 2B – Machín (10), Murphy (34). HR – Kemp (7), off L.Castillo. RBIs – Haggerty (19), Kemp 3 (43), Murphy (66). SB – Brown (9).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 2 (Rodríguez 2); Oakland 3 (Garcia, Machín, Capel). RISP – Seattle 0 for 3; Oakland 2 for 5.
GIDP – Crawford, Rodríguez, Díaz.
DP – Seattle 1 (Toro, Moore, Santana); Oakland 2 (Allen, Garcia; Allen, Kemp, Garcia).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|L.Castillo, L, 3-2
|4
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|85
|2.83
|Brash
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.17
|Festa
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.99
|Flexen
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|3.72
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears, W, 3-2
|5⅔
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|86
|4.46
|Payamps, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.46
|Puk, H, 19
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.13
|Cyr, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|16
|3.24
|Acevedo, S, 3-6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.39
Inherited runners-scored – Brash 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T – 2:49. A – 4,251 (46,847)
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5 (Game 1)
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Varsho rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.245
|Carroll lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|McCarthy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.296
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.237
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Rojas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Hummel c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.175
|Alcántara ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Totals
|38
|5
|10
|4
|2
|13
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|T.Turner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Alberto ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Freeman 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.329
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Gallo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.183
|a-W.Smith ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Bellinger cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Thompson cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.271
|Taylor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Lux dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|b-Betts ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Vargas lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.172
|Barnes c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.228
|Totals
|37
|6
|13
|6
|5
|9
|Arizona
|011
|120
|000
|5
|10
|2
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|05x
|6
|13
|2
a-singled for Gallo in the 8th. b-struck out for Lux in the 8th.
E – Rojas 2 (15), Freeman (5), Vargas (1). LOB – Arizona 8, Los Angeles 15. 2B – Carroll (5), Marte (40), Hummel (8). HR – Varsho (26), off Grove; Walker (35), off Grove; Barnes (8), off C.Smith. RBIs – Hummel (15), Varsho 2 (71), Walker (84), Thompson 2 (36), Barnes 2 (25), W.Smith (83), Vargas (3). SB – Carroll (1), Varsho (11). SF – Thompson. S – Barnes.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 7 (Alcántara, Hummel, Carroll, Walker 3, Rojas); Los Angeles 8 (Barnes 2, J.Turner, Taylor, Lux 3, Freeman). RISP – Arizona 2 for 16; Los Angeles 4 for 18.
Runners moved up – Thomas, McCarthy.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|3⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|79
|4.03
|Widener
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|4.38
|C.Smith
|2⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|45
|4.36
|Ginkel, L, 1-1
|⅔
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|14
|4.50
|Mantiply, BS, 2-6
|1⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.81
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Grove
|5⅔
|9
|5
|3
|1
|7
|92
|4.66
|Pepiot, W, 3-0
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|58
|3.47
|Martin, S, 2-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored – Mantiply 3-3. HBP – Widener (Taylor). WP – Ginkel.
Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Adam Beck; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.
T – 3:30. A – 38,902 (56,000)
Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Quiroz 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Bote 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Rivas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Higgins c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Young dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Velázquez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.196
|Hermosillo cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.098
|Morel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|0
|11
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Leblanc 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|1-Williams pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Bleday rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|a-Anderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|De La Cruz cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Groshans 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.348
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Totals
|33
|1
|9
|1
|1
|6
|Chicago
|000
|000
|110
|2
|6
|0
|Miami
|010
|000
|000
|1
|9
|0
a-struck out for Bleday in the 9th.
1-ran for Cooper in the 9th.
LOB – Chicago 6, Miami 6. 2B – Higgins (9), Cooper (32). HR – Bote (3), off López. RBIs – Bote 2 (6), Groshans (2). SB – Young (1). CS – Berti (5). SF – Bote. S – McKinstry.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Rivas, Velázquez 3); Miami 2 (Berti, Stallings). RISP – Chicago 1 for 6; Miami 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Young, Stallings. GIDP – Bote, Bleday, Stallings.
DP – Chicago 2 (Quiroz, Rivas; Quiroz, McKinstry, Rivas); Miami 1 (Leblanc, Rojas, Díaz).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson
|6⅔
|8
|1
|1
|1
|3
|89
|3.35
|Alzolay, W, 1-1
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|4.50
|Hughes, S, 6-10
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.19
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|105
|3.88
|Brazoban
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.81
|Okert, L, 5-4
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|2.63
|Floro
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored – Brazoban 2-0. HBP – López (Quiroz), Okert (Hermosillo).
Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Brian Knight.
T – 2:48. A – 7,972 (36,742)
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|b-Hensley ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.249
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|A.Díaz lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Gurriel dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|a-Diaz ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|Dubón cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|5
|6
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Aranda 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Ramírez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Franco ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.269
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Bethancourt dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Paredes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.219
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|6
|12
|Houston
|103
|010
|000
|5
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
a-doubled for Gurriel in the 8th. b-struck out for Altuve in the 9th.
LOB – Houston 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B – Tucker (27), Diaz (1), Franco (15). HR – Peña (19), off McClanahan. RBIs – Tucker (100), Peña 3 (53), A.Díaz (36). SF – A.Díaz.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (Gurriel 2, Mancini); Tampa Bay 4 (Margot, Aranda, Bethancourt 2). RISP – Houston 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Bregman 2. LIDP – A.Díaz, Peralta. GIDP – Maldonado.
DP – Houston 1 (Altuve, Mancini, Altuve); Tampa Bay 2 (Paredes; Aranda, Choi).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, W, 10-9
|5⅔
|1
|0
|0
|4
|6
|90
|2.77
|Maton
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.68
|Stanek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.07
|Smith
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.60
|Abreu
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|2.05
|Pressly, S, 29-33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.98
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, L, 12-6
|4⅔
|5
|5
|5
|4
|3
|80
|2.36
|Armstrong
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|3.55
|Chargois
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.76
|Guerra
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|5.06
|Poche
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.13
Inherited runners-scored – Pressly 3-0, Armstrong 2-1. IBB – off Armstrong (Tucker).
Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 3:10. A – 8,992 (25,000)
Detroit 3, Baltimore 2
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|W.Castro ss-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Báez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|H.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|b-Schoop ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Carpenter rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Kreidler ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Haase c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Baddoo lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.191
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|0
|5
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Henderson 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.319
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Santander rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.248
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.171
|1-Stowers pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Hays lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.249
|McKenna cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|a-Mullins ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|5
|8
|Detroit
|002
|000
|100
|3
|10
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|200
|2
|6
|0
a-struck out for McKenna in the 7th. b-lined out for H.Castro in the 8th.
1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.
E – W.Castro (5). LOB – Detroit 6, Baltimore 9. 2B – Baddoo (2), Candelario 2 (17). HR – Baddoo (2), off Voth; Carpenter (5), off Krehbiel; Henderson (3), off Jiménez. RBIs – Baddoo 2 (9), Carpenter (9), Henderson 2 (14).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 4 (W.Castro, Baddoo 2, Greene); Baltimore 4 (Urías, Henderson, Mountcastle, Rutschman). RISP – Detroit 0 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Greene, Mateo. GIDP – Urías.
DP – Detroit 1 (Kreidler, Schoop, Torkelson).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wentz, W, 2-2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|86
|3.13
|Lange, H, 17
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.81
|Jiménez, H, 11
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|3.49
|Chafin, H, 17
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|26
|2.98
|Soto, S, 26-28
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.44
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth, L, 5-3
|5⅔
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|62
|2.84
|Krehbiel
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|3.05
|Pérez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.36
|Baker
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.92
Inherited runners-scored – Lange 1-0, Chafin 1-0. WP – Lange, Krehbiel.
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T – 2:58. A – 9,582 (45,971)
Boston 5, Cincinnati 3
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.292
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.315
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.273
|Verdugo rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Refsnyder cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.308
|Hernández 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Chang 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|a-Casas ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.086
|Wong c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.226
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|6
|14
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|c-Lopez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|India 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.249
|K.Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Fraley dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Solano 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Aquino rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Senzel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Fairchild cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.161
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|b-Steer ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|5
|8
|Boston
|001
|110
|002
|5
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|001
|000
|002
|3
|9
|1
a-grounded out for Chang in the 8th. b-walked for Romine in the 9th. c-walked for Friedl in the 9th.
E – Barrero (5). LOB – Boston 9, Cincinnati 10. 2B – Pham (11), Solano (15), Fairchild (3). 3B – Martinez (1). HR – Refsnyder (5), off Lodolo; Martinez (12), off Lodolo; Devers (27), off Strickland; Friedl (7), off Bello. RBIs – Martinez 2 (55), Refsnyder (17), Devers 2 (84), Friedl (24), India (37), K.Farmer (68). SF – K.Farmer.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 5 (Verdugo 2, Wong 3); Cincinnati 6 (Friedl, Romine 2, Aquino 2, Fraley). RISP – Boston 1 for 12; Cincinnati 0 for 9.
Runners moved up – Chang, Casas. GIDP – Chang, Pham, Martinez, K.Farmer.
DP – Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Hernández, Chang); Cincinnati 3 (Barrero, India, Solano; Barrero, India, Solano; Barrero, India, Solano).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bello, W, 2-6
|5⅔
|8
|1
|1
|2
|5
|84
|4.75
|Brasier, H, 10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.91
|Kelly, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.12
|Barnes, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.93
|Strahm
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|25
|3.38
|Schreiber, S, 8-11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.95
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lodolo, L, 4-7
|5⅔
|3
|3
|3
|3
|7
|92
|3.90
|Moreta
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|24
|5.15
|Gibaut
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|29
|4.70
|Sanmartin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6.45
|Strickland
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|21
|5.34
Inherited runners-scored – Schreiber 3-1, Gibaut 1-0, Sanmartin 2-0. HBP – Lodolo 3 (Refsnyder,Hernández,Chang).
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.
T – 3:27. A – 16,698 (42,319)
Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Bichette ss
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Kirk dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.298
|1-Moreno pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Chapman 3b
|4
|3
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.239
|Espinal 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Hernández rf
|5
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Bradley Jr. rf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.186
|Tapia lf
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.260
|Jansen c
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|3
|.260
|Biggio 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|49
|18
|21
|17
|3
|8
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.215
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Harper dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Realmuto c
|5
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Bohm 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Stott ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.236
|Segura 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Marsh cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Guthrie rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.455
|Vierling rf-cf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Totals
|42
|11
|15
|11
|3
|8
|Toronto
|321
|011
|244
|18
|21
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|140
|051
|11
|15
|3
1-ran for Kirk in the 9th.
E – Bichette (18), Stott 2 (5), Hoskins (12). LOB – Toronto 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Jansen 2 (7), Hernández 2 (30), Chapman (27), Springer (22), Tapia (19), Realmuto (24), Hoskins (28). 3B – Tapia (2). HR – Chapman (27), off Gibson; Bradley Jr. (1), off Hand; Guthrie (1), off Stripling; Schwarber (40), off Merryweather; Realmuto (20), off Phelps. RBIs – Chapman 3 (75), Springer (67), Kirk 2 (61), Jansen 2 (36), Tapia 3 (49), Hernández (67), Biggio (24), Espinal (51), Bradley Jr. 3 (9), Stott (43), Guthrie 2 (4), Hoskins (72), Harper (57), Realmuto 2 (80), Vierling (26), Schwarber 3 (84).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Chapman 2, Springer 2); Philadelphia 4 (Segura 2, Vierling 2). RISP – Toronto 11 for 28; Philadelphia 5 for 15.
Runners moved up – Tapia, Hernández, Kirk, Biggio, Bohm 2. LIDP – Stott. GIDP – Kirk.
DP – Toronto 1 (Springer, Biggio, Springer); Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Stott, Hoskins).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|4⅔
|9
|5
|5
|0
|3
|69
|3.21
|Pop, W, 1-0
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.63
|Mayza
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.66
|Merryweather
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|29
|6.75
|Phelps
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|30
|2.88
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 10-7
|5⅔
|12
|7
|7
|1
|3
|79
|4.71
|Eflin
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.24
|Brogdon
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|3.52
|Coonrod
|1⅔
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|34
|7.82
|Hand
|⅓
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|18
|2.80
|Stubbs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Pop 2-1. HBP – Coonrod (Chapman). WP – Brogdon.
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson.
T – 3:41. A – 21,129 (42,792)
Atlanta 3, Washington 2
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.251
|García 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.280
|Meneses 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.324
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.264
|Hernández lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Vargas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Adams c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|a-Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Totals
|35
|2
|7
|2
|4
|14
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.272
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Harris II cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Grissom 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|1
|8
|Washington
|000
|001
|001
|2
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|200
|01x
|3
|7
|3
a-struck out for Adams in the 9th.
E – Morton (2), Grissom (3), Olson (9). LOB – Washington 11, Atlanta 5. 2B – Meneses (11). HR – d'Arnaud (18), off Ramírez; Swanson (21), off Finnegan. RBIs – Hernández (34), García (38), d'Arnaud 2 (57), Swanson (88). SB – Harris II (18), García (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 7 (Vargas 4, Voit 2, Thomas); Atlanta 1 (Acuña Jr.). RISP – Washington 2 for 11; Atlanta 1 for 2.
GIDP – Meneses.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Grissom, Olson).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.08
|Ramírez, L, 4-2
|3⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|49
|3.14
|Weems
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|5.81
|Harvey
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|3.06
|Finnegan
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|19
|3.86
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 9-6
|5⅓
|3
|1
|1
|3
|9
|92
|4.09
|McHugh, H, 14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|2.77
|Minter, H, 31
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.15
|Jansen, S, 36-43
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.63
Inherited runners-scored – Ramírez 1-0, Weems 1-0, McHugh 2-1. IBB – off Jansen (Meneses). HBP – Morton (Abrams). WP – Morton.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T – 3:18. A – 40,224 (41,084)
N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Reynolds cf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.239
|Chavis 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Castillo rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|a-Suwinski ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|Newman dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Cruz ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.220
|Allen lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.193
|Delay c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.221
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|8
|6
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.316
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|1-Peraza pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|3
|.210
|Cabrera lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.221
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.500
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Totals
|37
|9
|11
|9
|4
|9
|Pittsburgh
|000
|102
|140
|8
|10
|2
|New York
|000
|022
|005
|9
|11
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Castillo in the 6th.
1-ran for Donaldson in the 9th.
E – Reynolds (2), Cruz (13), Rizzo (5). LOB – Pittsburgh 9, New York 8. 2B – Delay (4), Rizzo (20). HR – Reynolds (24), off Trivino; Castro (11), off Holmes; Judge (60), off Crowe; Stanton (27), off Crowe. RBIs – Allen (8), Delay 2 (9), Reynolds 2 (56), Castro 3 (24), Bader 3 (3), Trevino (39), Judge (128), Stanton 4 (73). SB – Newman (7). SF – Allen.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Allen, Delay, Cruz 2, Hayes); New York 4 (Rizzo 2, Torres, Cabrera). RISP – Pittsburgh 3 for 9; New York 6 for 12.
Runners moved up – Chavis, Kiner-Falefa, Donaldson.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ortiz
|5⅔
|3
|2
|1
|2
|5
|74
|0.84
|Underwood Jr., BS, 1-3
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|33
|4.53
|Stephenson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.86
|Ramirez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.74
|Crowe, L, 5-10
|⅔
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|23
|4.15
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes
|5⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|87
|2.67
|Marinaccio, H, 6
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|12
|2.31
|Trivino, BS, 0-1
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|1.65
|Loáisiga
|1⅓
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|34
|4.64
|Holmes
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|2.67
|Chapman, W, 3-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.41
Inherited runners-scored – Trivino 2-2, Loáisiga 1-0, Holmes 2-2. WP – Underwood Jr..
Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.
T – 3:33. A – 40,157 (47,309)
N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 5
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Lindor ss
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.271
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.267
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|McNeil rf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.317
|Vientos dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.056
|Guillorme 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|a-Ruf ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.151
|1-Naquin pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|McCann c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.192
|Totals
|31
|7
|4
|7
|5
|9
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.243
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Urías 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Wong 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|McCutchen rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.242
|Hiura dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|b-J.Peterson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|c-Mitchell ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|3
|11
|New York
|000
|003
|400
|7
|4
|0
|Milwaukee
|030
|010
|010
|5
|11
|0
a-walked for Guillorme in the 7th. b-struck out for Hiura in the 7th. c-singled for Taylor in the 8th.
1-ran for Ruf in the 7th.
LOB – New York 3, Milwaukee 10. 2B – Adames 2 (30), Wong (23), McCutchen (23). HR – Alonso (37), off Boxberger; Lindor (25), off Rogers. RBIs – Alonso 3 (121), Lindor 4 (99), McCutchen (66), Narváez (22), Adames 2 (94), Wong (41). SB – Mitchell (4).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (McNeil 2); Milwaukee 5 (Narváez 2, Tellez, Urías, J.Peterson). RISP – New York 2 for 5; Milwaukee 5 for 13.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco
|4⅔
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|90
|3.79
|T.Williams
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|29
|3.01
|Rodríguez, W, 2-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.63
|May, H, 6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|5.06
|Ottavino, H, 19
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|2.10
|Díaz, S, 31-34
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|1.40
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashby
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|41
|4.48
|Strzelecki
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.38
|Milner, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.77
|Boxberger
|1⅔
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|16
|3.38
|Rogers, L, 3-3, BS, 3-6
|1
|4
|4
|3
|2
|23
|6.63
|Bush
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.58
|Suter
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored – Díaz 1-0. HBP – T.Williams (Hiura), Boxberger (Canha).
Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T – 3:19. A – 26,319 (41,900)
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Ward rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Duffy 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.260
|Ford 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Adell lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|1-Sierra pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.180
|Soto ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|36
|5
|13
|5
|0
|9
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.253
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.244
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Mathias dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|a-Smith ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Thompson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|4
|11
|Los Angeles
|020
|003
|000
|5
|13
|0
|Texas
|100
|010
|000
|2
|5
|0
a-flied out for Mathias in the 6th.
1-ran for Adell in the 6th.
LOB – Los Angeles 4, Texas 4. 2B – Adell (11), Ward (17), Seager (21), Semien (30). HR – Duffy (2), off Ragans. RBIs – Duffy 2 (14), Ward (55), Ford (5), Adell (22), Seager (80), Semien (76).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (Soto); Texas 2 (Lowe, Jung). RISP – Los Angeles 4 for 8; Texas 0 for 4.
GIDP – Trout, Lowe, Jung, Seager.
DP – Los Angeles 3 (Soto, Ford; Rengifo, Duffy, Ford; Soto, Rengifo, Ford); Texas 1 (Jung, Semien, Lowe).
TP – Texas 1 (Jung, Semien, Lowe).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval, W, 6-9
|5⅔
|3
|2
|2
|4
|7
|89
|3.01
|Wantz, H, 6
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|28
|3.50
|Loup, H, 17
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.88
|Herget, S, 6-9
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.42
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ragans
|4
|7
|2
|2
|0
|5
|84
|5.40
|Santana, L, 3-8
|⅓
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|13
|5.74
|King
|2⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|3.88
|Tinoco
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored – King 2-2.
Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 2:50. A – 19,472 (40,300)
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 4
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.288
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|1-B.Hamilton pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Palacios 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|2-C.Hamilton pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cave lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.212
|Celestino cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Contreras cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.135
|Wallner rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Totals
|36
|4
|12
|4
|0
|7
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.223
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Pasquantino dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.268
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Olivares rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Dozier 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.234
|Eaton 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Lopez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Totals
|33
|5
|11
|5
|2
|6
|Minnesota
|030
|001
|000
|4
|12
|0
|Kansas City
|002
|020
|10x
|5
|11
|0
1-ran for Urshela in the 8th. 2-ran for Sánchez in the 8th.
LOB – Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6. 2B – Wallner (1), Gordon 2 (26), Urshela (25), Cave (4), Olivares (7), Melendez (18), Witt Jr. (28), Perez (19). HR – Melendez (16), off Bundy; Dozier (11), off Bundy. RBIs – Wallner (2), Correa 2 (60), Cave (15), Melendez 2 (56), Dozier (37), Witt Jr. (75), Perez (72). SB – Eaton (9). CS – Correa (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 5 (Cave, Urshela, Wallner, Contreras 2); Kansas City 2 (Taylor, Dozier). RISP – Minnesota 3 for 13; Kansas City 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Sánchez, Contreras, Cave. GIDP – Miranda.
DP – Kansas City 2 (Eaton, Massey, Dozier; Perez, Massey, Perez).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|65
|4.78
|Jax
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.33
|Thielbar
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|3.42
|Fulmer, L, 2-2
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|3.05
|Megill
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.80
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|5⅓
|10
|4
|4
|0
|3
|80
|4.21
|Garrett, BS, 0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.87
|Coleman, W, 5-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.61
|Cuas, H, 11
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.25
|Barlow, S, 22-26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|2.37
Inherited runners-scored – Jax 1-1, Garrett 1-1, Barlow 2-0. HBP – Cuas 2 (Urshela,Sánchez). WP – Bundy.
Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T – 2:58. A – 14,508 (37,903)
San Diego 5, St. Louis 0
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Edman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.322
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Burleson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Nootbaar cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|a-Carlson ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|2
|5
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|Drury 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.241
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|1-Liberato pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kim ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Nola c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Azocar cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|2
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
|San Diego
|200
|110
|10x
|5
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Nootbaar in the 8th.
1-ran for Bell in the 8th.
LOB – St. Louis 7, San Diego 6. 2B – Goldschmidt (40), Profar (33). HR – Kim (10), off Wainwright. RBIs – Cronenworth 2 (77), Kim (54), Machado (93), Soto (13).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 3 (Dickerson, Burleson, Nootbaar); San Diego 1 (Nola). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 4; San Diego 3 for 7.
Runners moved up – Molina, Drury. GIDP – Molina, Drury.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Edman, Donovan, Goldschmidt); San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Drury).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, L, 11-10
|6⅔
|6
|4
|4
|2
|1
|107
|3.38
|Naughton
|2⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|45
|4.78
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 6-7
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|92
|4.23
|Martinez, H, 6
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.22
|Hill
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.89
|García
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.50
Inherited runners-scored – Martinez 2-0. HBP – Clevinger (Arenado).
Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T – 2:56. A – 39,538 (40,209)
Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox 7 (11)
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|6
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.295
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.279
|Naylor dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|2-Palacios pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|b-Freeman ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.294
|Giménez 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Miller 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.246
|Hedges c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.177
|1-Benson pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.218
|Totals
|39
|10
|11
|9
|7
|5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.308
|Jiménez dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.311
|Vaughn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Engel rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|c-Grandal ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Pollock lf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.246
|Robert cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Zavala c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|a-Sheets ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|3-García pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Totals
|43
|7
|10
|6
|1
|10
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|200
|25
|10
|11
|1
|Chicago
|000
|003
|000
|22
|7
|10
|1
a-singled for Harrison in the 10th. b-struck out for Palacios in the 11th. c-struck out for Engel in the 11th.
1-ran for Hedges in the 7th. 2-ran for Naylor in the 10th. 3-ran for Sheets in the 10th.
E – Rosario (14), Zavala (2). LOB – Cleveland 8, Chicago 7. 2B – Straw (22), Andrus (7), Zavala (14). 3B – Giménez (3). HR – Pollock (13), off Shaw. RBIs – Hedges (29), Kwan 2 (42), Ramírez 2 (115), Naylor (70), Gonzalez (37), Straw 2 (28), Jiménez (50), Pollock 3 (54), Andrus (22), Abreu (72). SB – Andrus 2 (8), Miller (2), Kwan (16). CS – Gonzalez (2). SF – Hedges, Gonzalez, Ramírez.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 1 (Gonzalez); Chicago 4 (Harrison, Robert, Moncada, García). RISP – Cleveland 6 for 14; Chicago 4 for 12.
Runners moved up – Straw, Rosario.
DP – Chicago 1 (Zavala, Harrison, Zavala).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale
|5⅔
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|69
|5.29
|Sandlin, BS, 0-3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.20
|Stephan
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.75
|Karinchak
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.67
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.10
|Clase, W, 3-4
|1⅔
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|17
|1.39
|Shaw
|1⅔
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|18
|5.43
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|3
|3
|107
|2.13
|Lambert, H, 8
|⅓
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|12
|3.09
|Bummer, BS, 2-5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.82
|López
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.83
|Hendriks
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.02
|Graveman
|1⅔
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|2.92
|Diekman, L, 0-3
|1⅔
|3
|5
|3
|1
|1
|26
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored – Sandlin 2-2, Bummer 2-2. IBB – off Graveman (Ramírez). HBP – Sandlin (Abreu). WP – Diekman(2).
Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T – 3:57. A – 23,242 (40,615)
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: