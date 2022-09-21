Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rodríguez cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277 France dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .270 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Santana 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .188 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Moore 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213 c-Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Toro 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .178 Casali c 1 0 0 0 2 1 .107 Haggerty lf 1 0 0 1 1 1 .269 a-Winker ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .218 Totals 28 1 1 1 5 11

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kemp lf-2b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .238 Machín 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .228 Murphy c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .253 Brown cf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .230 Garcia 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Langeliers dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .196 b-Vogt ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Capel rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .333 Díaz 2b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .167 Pache cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .157 Allen ss 2 1 2 0 1 0 .214 Totals 30 4 7 4 4 8

Seattle 010 000 000 1 1 1 Oakland 000 040 00x 4 7 2

a-walked for Haggerty in the 8th. b-popped out for Langeliers in the 8th. c-struck out for Moore in the 9th.

E – Toro (2), Díaz 2 (2). LOB – Seattle 5, Oakland 6. 2B – Machín (10), Murphy (34). HR – Kemp (7), off L.Castillo. RBIs – Haggerty (19), Kemp 3 (43), Murphy (66). SB – Brown (9).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 2 (Rodríguez 2); Oakland 3 (Garcia, Machín, Capel). RISP – Seattle 0 for 3; Oakland 2 for 5.

GIDP – Crawford, Rodríguez, Díaz.

DP – Seattle 1 (Toro, Moore, Santana); Oakland 2 (Allen, Garcia; Allen, Kemp, Garcia).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA L.Castillo, L, 3-2 4 6 4 4 2 4 85 2.83 Brash ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.17 Festa 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.99 Flexen 2⅔ 1 0 0 1 2 28 3.72

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sears, W, 3-2 5⅔ 1 1 0 3 7 86 4.46 Payamps, H, 3 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.46 Puk, H, 19 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.13 Cyr, H, 1 1⅔ 0 0 0 2 1 16 3.24 Acevedo, S, 3-6 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.39

Inherited runners-scored – Brash 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T – 2:49. A – 4,251 (46,847)