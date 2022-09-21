Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater lf412100.270
Estrada ss412200.268
Longoria 3b501103.234
Flores 2b300010.233
J.Davis 1b401002.247
Villar dh411101.222
Bart c331010.222
Yastrzemski rf401102.208
Brinson cf400001.167
Totals3569629
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McMahon 2b400011.246
Daza lf410000.304
Cron 1b413300.267
Blackmon dh401001.263
Toglia rf401002.227
Grichuk cf401001.267
Díaz c401001.231
Montero 3b401002.240
Trejo ss312010.284
Totals35310328
San Francisco001002201690
Colorado0000010203101

E – Daza (5). LOB – San Francisco 6, Colorado 7. 2B – Slater 2 (14), Estrada (22), Longoria (13), Trejo (5), Cron (28). HR – Villar (6), off Bird; Cron (29), off Hjelle. RBIs – Yastrzemski (48), Estrada 2 (60), Longoria (33), Villar (16), Slater (32), Cron 3 (101).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Longoria 2, J.Davis); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Toglia, Daza). RISP – San Francisco 4 for 8; Colorado 1 for 8.

GIDP – J.Davis, Slater, Grichuk, Trejo.

DP – San Francisco 2 (Flores, Estrada, J.Davis; J.Davis, Estrada, J.Davis); Colorado 2 (Trejo, McMahon, Cron; Trejo, McMahon, Cron).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brebbia1⅔10002162.86
Rogers, W, 3-42⅔10001223.89
Hjelle, H, 14⅔62203668.44
Szapucki1⅔11111152.35
Marte, H, 210011185.88
García, S, 1-30000033.19
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, L, 9-106⅔53214924.38
Bird32201224.76
Smith1⅓00002148.18
Lamet1⅔11112243.18

Inherited runners-scored – Szapucki 1-1, García 2-0, Smith 2-0. HBP – Bird (Estrada), Lamet (Slater).

Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T – 3:07. A – 23,942 (50,445)

Oakland 4, Seattle 1
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf400001.277
France dh300012.270
Haniger rf400001.224
Santana 1b411000.188
Crawford ss400000.252
Moore 2b300001.213
c-Frazier ph100001.237
Toro 3b300003.178
Casali c100021.107
Haggerty lf100111.269
a-Winker ph-lf000010.218
Totals28111511
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf-2b412301.238
Machín 3b311011.228
Murphy c401101.253
Brown cf-lf300010.230
Garcia 1b400002.240
Langeliers dh300003.196
b-Vogt ph-dh100000.167
Capel rf301010.333
Díaz 2b310000.167
Pache cf000000.157
Allen ss212010.214
Totals3047448
Seattle010000000111
Oakland00004000x472

a-walked for Haggerty in the 8th. b-popped out for Langeliers in the 8th. c-struck out for Moore in the 9th.

E – Toro (2), Díaz 2 (2). LOB – Seattle 5, Oakland 6. 2B – Machín (10), Murphy (34). HR – Kemp (7), off L.Castillo. RBIs – Haggerty (19), Kemp 3 (43), Murphy (66). SB – Brown (9).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 2 (Rodríguez 2); Oakland 3 (Garcia, Machín, Capel). RISP – Seattle 0 for 3; Oakland 2 for 5.

GIDP – Crawford, Rodríguez, Díaz.

DP – Seattle 1 (Toro, Moore, Santana); Oakland 2 (Allen, Garcia; Allen, Kemp, Garcia).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
L.Castillo, L, 3-2464424852.83
Brash0000164.17
Festa1⅔00011133.99
Flexen2⅔10012283.72
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sears, W, 3-25⅔11037864.46
Payamps, H, 31⅔00000133.46
Puk, H, 191⅔00002143.13
Cyr, H, 11⅔00021163.24
Acevedo, S, 3-61⅔00001103.39

Inherited runners-scored – Brash 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T – 2:49. A – 4,251 (46,847)

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5 (Game 1)
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Varsho rf512203.245
Carroll lf402011.293
McCarthy dh400012.296
Walker 1b511102.237
Marte 2b411002.242
Rojas 3b411001.263
Thomas cf411000.237
Hummel c401101.175
Alcántara ss401001.239
Totals385104213
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
T.Turner ss301000.304
Alberto ss210000.228
Freeman 1b321020.329
J.Turner 3b413010.287
Gallo rf200022.183
a-W.Smith ph101100.258
Bellinger cf000000.200
Thompson cf-rf402202.271
Taylor 2b400001.223
Lux dh400002.291
b-Betts ph-dh100001.273
Vargas lf512101.172
Barnes c413200.228
Totals37613659
Arizona0111200005102
Los Angeles10000005x6132

a-singled for Gallo in the 8th. b-struck out for Lux in the 8th.

E – Rojas 2 (15), Freeman (5), Vargas (1). LOB – Arizona 8, Los Angeles 15. 2B – Carroll (5), Marte (40), Hummel (8). HR – Varsho (26), off Grove; Walker (35), off Grove; Barnes (8), off C.Smith. RBIs – Hummel (15), Varsho 2 (71), Walker (84), Thompson 2 (36), Barnes 2 (25), W.Smith (83), Vargas (3). SB – Carroll (1), Varsho (11). SF – Thompson. S – Barnes.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 7 (Alcántara, Hummel, Carroll, Walker 3, Rojas); Los Angeles 8 (Barnes 2, J.Turner, Taylor, Lux 3, Freeman). RISP – Arizona 2 for 16; Los Angeles 4 for 18.

Runners moved up – Thomas, McCarthy.

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies3⅔51123794.03
Widener2⅔20003344.38
C.Smith2⅔32211454.36
Ginkel, L, 1-103120144.50
Mantiply, BS, 2-61⅔30002162.81
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Grove5⅔95317924.66
Pepiot, W, 3-03⅔10014583.47
Martin, S, 2-31⅔0000281.80

Inherited runners-scored – Mantiply 3-3. HBP – Widener (Taylor). WP – Ginkel.

Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Adam Beck; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.

T – 3:30. A – 38,902 (56,000)

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry ss300001.214
Quiroz 2b302000.333
Bote 3b311201.261
Happ lf400001.270
Rivas 1b400002.240
Higgins c402000.228
Young dh401002.231
Velázquez rf400003.196
Hermosillo cf210001.098
Morel cf000000.237
Totals31262011
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti lf401000.249
Rojas ss401001.240
Leblanc 2b402001.291
Cooper dh401002.259
1-Williams pr000000.237
Bleday rf210010.174
a-Anderson ph100001.225
De La Cruz cf401001.219
Stallings c400000.221
Groshans 3b302100.348
Díaz 1b301000.163
Totals3319116
Chicago000000110260
Miami010000000190

a-struck out for Bleday in the 9th.

1-ran for Cooper in the 9th.

LOB – Chicago 6, Miami 6. 2B – Higgins (9), Cooper (32). HR – Bote (3), off López. RBIs – Bote 2 (6), Groshans (2). SB – Young (1). CS – Berti (5). SF – Bote. S – McKinstry.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Rivas, Velázquez 3); Miami 2 (Berti, Stallings). RISP – Chicago 1 for 6; Miami 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Young, Stallings. GIDP – Bote, Bleday, Stallings.

DP – Chicago 2 (Quiroz, Rivas; Quiroz, McKinstry, Rivas); Miami 1 (Leblanc, Rojas, Díaz).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sampson6⅔81113893.35
Alzolay, W, 1-12⅔00002224.50
Hughes, S, 6-101⅔10001163.19
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
López6511061053.88
Brazoban0000163.81
Okert, L, 5-41⅔11102232.63
Floro1⅔00002123.38

Inherited runners-scored – Brazoban 2-0. HBP – López (Quiroz), Okert (Hermosillo).

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Brian Knight.

T – 2:48. A – 7,972 (36,742)

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b332011.294
b-Hensley ph-2b100001.250
Peña ss412310.249
Bregman 3b400000.267
Tucker rf301110.262
A.Díaz lf300100.254
Gurriel dh300001.242
a-Diaz ph-dh101000.250
Mancini 1b301011.198
Dubón cf401001.210
Maldonado c310011.182
Totals3258556
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Aranda 2b400002.277
Ramírez rf400001.307
Franco ss202020.269
Peralta lf400002.250
Margot cf300011.290
Mejía c300012.254
Choi 1b400002.224
Bethancourt dh401002.254
Paredes 3b100020.219
Totals29030612
Houston103010000580
Tampa Bay000000000030

a-doubled for Gurriel in the 8th. b-struck out for Altuve in the 9th.

LOB – Houston 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B – Tucker (27), Diaz (1), Franco (15). HR – Peña (19), off McClanahan. RBIs – Tucker (100), Peña 3 (53), A.Díaz (36). SF – A.Díaz.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (Gurriel 2, Mancini); Tampa Bay 4 (Margot, Aranda, Bethancourt 2). RISP – Houston 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Bregman 2. LIDP – A.Díaz, Peralta. GIDP – Maldonado.

DP – Houston 1 (Altuve, Mancini, Altuve); Tampa Bay 2 (Paredes; Aranda, Choi).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier, W, 10-95⅔10046902.77
Maton1⅔10001143.68
Stanek1⅔00002121.07
Smith1⅔00001102.60
Abreu10021202.05
Pressly, S, 29-330000182.98
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan, L, 12-64⅔55543802.36
Armstrong2⅔10010293.55
Chargois1⅔00001142.76
Guerra1⅔10001165.06
Poche1⅔10001133.13

Inherited runners-scored – Pressly 3-0, Armstrong 2-1. IBB – off Armstrong (Tucker).

Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 3:10. A – 8,992 (25,000)

Detroit 3, Baltimore 2
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf400000.250
W.Castro ss-rf400000.237
Báez dh401002.242
H.Castro 2b300000.261
b-Schoop ph-2b100000.199
Torkelson 1b401001.211
Carpenter rf311101.261
Kreidler ss100000.178
Haase c401000.247
Candelario 3b414000.209
Baddoo lf412201.191
Totals36310305
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Henderson 3b512200.319
Mountcastle 1b501002.244
Santander rf200021.248
Rutschman c401001.255
Aguilar dh301011.171
1-Stowers pr-dh000000.226
Urías 2b400001.241
Hays lf211020.249
McKenna cf200000.238
a-Mullins ph-cf200001.261
Mateo ss400001.220
Totals3326258
Detroit0020001003101
Baltimore000000200260

a-struck out for McKenna in the 7th. b-lined out for H.Castro in the 8th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.

E – W.Castro (5). LOB – Detroit 6, Baltimore 9. 2B – Baddoo (2), Candelario 2 (17). HR – Baddoo (2), off Voth; Carpenter (5), off Krehbiel; Henderson (3), off Jiménez. RBIs – Baddoo 2 (9), Carpenter (9), Henderson 2 (14).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 4 (W.Castro, Baddoo 2, Greene); Baltimore 4 (Urías, Henderson, Mountcastle, Rutschman). RISP – Detroit 0 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Greene, Mateo. GIDP – Urías.

DP – Detroit 1 (Kreidler, Schoop, Torkelson).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wentz, W, 2-2520024863.13
Lange, H, 1700011123.81
Jiménez, H, 1132201143.49
Chafin, H, 171⅓10021262.98
Soto, S, 26-281⅔00001103.44
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Voth, L, 5-35⅔62203622.84
Krehbiel2⅔21101213.05
Pérez1⅔00001101.36
Baker1⅔20000163.92

Inherited runners-scored – Lange 1-0, Chafin 1-0. WP – Lange, Krehbiel.

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T – 2:58. A – 9,582 (45,971)

Boston 5, Cincinnati 3
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf512001.238
Devers 3b411212.292
Bogaerts ss210030.315
Martinez dh512202.273
Verdugo rf501002.280
Refsnyder cf211111.308
Hernández 2b200011.225
Chang 1b200001.286
a-Casas ph-1b100000.086
Wong c400004.226
Totals32575614
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl lf411100.259
c-Lopez ph000010.297
India 2b300121.249
K.Farmer 3b400101.258
Fraley dh503000.256
Solano 1b403001.293
Aquino rf300010.203
Senzel cf100001.231
Fairchild cf312000.306
Barrero ss400003.161
Romine c300001.176
b-Steer ph010010.218
Totals3439358
Boston001110002570
Cincinnati001000002391

a-grounded out for Chang in the 8th. b-walked for Romine in the 9th. c-walked for Friedl in the 9th.

E – Barrero (5). LOB – Boston 9, Cincinnati 10. 2B – Pham (11), Solano (15), Fairchild (3). 3B – Martinez (1). HR – Refsnyder (5), off Lodolo; Martinez (12), off Lodolo; Devers (27), off Strickland; Friedl (7), off Bello. RBIs – Martinez 2 (55), Refsnyder (17), Devers 2 (84), Friedl (24), India (37), K.Farmer (68). SF – K.Farmer.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 5 (Verdugo 2, Wong 3); Cincinnati 6 (Friedl, Romine 2, Aquino 2, Fraley). RISP – Boston 1 for 12; Cincinnati 0 for 9.

Runners moved up – Chang, Casas. GIDP – Chang, Pham, Martinez, K.Farmer.

DP – Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Hernández, Chang); Cincinnati 3 (Barrero, India, Solano; Barrero, India, Solano; Barrero, India, Solano).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bello, W, 2-65⅔81125844.75
Brasier, H, 101⅔00001105.91
Kelly, H, 11⅔0000053.12
Barnes, H, 41⅔00001134.93
Strahm12231253.38
Schreiber, S, 8-110000071.95
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lodolo, L, 4-75⅔33337923.90
Moreta1⅓10004245.15
Gibaut1⅔10030294.70
Sanmartin0000146.45
Strickland1⅔22202215.34

Inherited runners-scored – Schreiber 3-1, Gibaut 1-0, Sanmartin 2-0. HBP – Lodolo 3 (Refsnyder,Hernández,Chang).

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.

T – 3:27. A – 16,698 (42,319)

Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf512110.262
Zimmer cf000000.250
Guerrero Jr. 1b611001.280
Bichette ss521011.282
Kirk dh523210.298
1-Moreno pr-dh010000.279
Chapman 3b432302.239
Espinal 3b111100.268
Hernández rf534100.261
Bradley Jr. rf111300.186
Tapia lf612300.260
Jansen c613203.260
Biggio 2b511101.208
Totals4918211738
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf522300.215
Hoskins 1b511101.248
Harper dh512101.298
Realmuto c525200.278
Bohm 3b511000.288
Stott ss411111.236
Segura 2b501002.280
Marsh cf100001.281
Guthrie rf211221.455
Vierling rf-cf521101.234
Totals4211151138
Toronto32101124418211
Philadelphia00014005111153

1-ran for Kirk in the 9th.

E – Bichette (18), Stott 2 (5), Hoskins (12). LOB – Toronto 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Jansen 2 (7), Hernández 2 (30), Chapman (27), Springer (22), Tapia (19), Realmuto (24), Hoskins (28). 3B – Tapia (2). HR – Chapman (27), off Gibson; Bradley Jr. (1), off Hand; Guthrie (1), off Stripling; Schwarber (40), off Merryweather; Realmuto (20), off Phelps. RBIs – Chapman 3 (75), Springer (67), Kirk 2 (61), Jansen 2 (36), Tapia 3 (49), Hernández (67), Biggio (24), Espinal (51), Bradley Jr. 3 (9), Stott (43), Guthrie 2 (4), Hoskins (72), Harper (57), Realmuto 2 (80), Vierling (26), Schwarber 3 (84).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Chapman 2, Springer 2); Philadelphia 4 (Segura 2, Vierling 2). RISP – Toronto 11 for 28; Philadelphia 5 for 15.

Runners moved up – Tapia, Hernández, Kirk, Biggio, Bohm 2. LIDP – Stott. GIDP – Kirk.

DP – Toronto 1 (Springer, Biggio, Springer); Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Stott, Hoskins).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stripling4⅔95503693.21
Pop, W, 1-02⅔10002182.63
Mayza1⅔00002172.66
Merryweather35521296.75
Phelps1⅓21110302.88
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson, L, 10-75⅔127713794.71
Eflin1⅔11002144.24
Brogdon1⅔22211253.52
Coonrod1⅔34411347.82
Hand34300182.80
Stubbs0000150.00

Inherited runners-scored – Pop 2-1. HBP – Coonrod (Chapman). WP – Brogdon.

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson.

T – 3:41. A – 21,129 (42,792)

Atlanta 3, Washington 2
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf400014.251
García 2b501103.280
Meneses 1b411010.324
Voit dh401012.264
Hernández lf301110.251
Abrams ss300000.225
Vargas 3b411002.302
Robles cf401001.226
Adams c301001.193
a-Palacios ph100001.189
Totals35272414
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf400001.269
Swanson ss412100.280
Riley 3b400001.276
Olson 1b411003.236
d'Arnaud c411201.272
Contreras dh300001.276
Harris II cf201011.306
Grossman lf300000.229
Grissom 2b302000.306
Totals3137318
Washington000001001270
Atlanta00020001x373

a-struck out for Adams in the 9th.

E – Morton (2), Grissom (3), Olson (9). LOB – Washington 11, Atlanta 5. 2B – Meneses (11). HR – d'Arnaud (18), off Ramírez; Swanson (21), off Finnegan. RBIs – Hernández (34), García (38), d'Arnaud 2 (57), Swanson (88). SB – Harris II (18), García (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 7 (Vargas 4, Voit 2, Thomas); Atlanta 1 (Acuña Jr.). RISP – Washington 2 for 11; Atlanta 1 for 2.

GIDP – Meneses.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Grissom, Olson).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin10001126.08
Ramírez, L, 4-23⅔42202493.14
Weems2⅓00001305.81
Harvey1⅔10011253.06
Finnegan1⅔11103193.86
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton, W, 9-65⅓31139924.09
McHugh, H, 14110002262.77
Minter, H, 311⅔10001142.15
Jansen, S, 36-431⅔21012193.63

Inherited runners-scored – Ramírez 1-0, Weems 1-0, McHugh 2-1. IBB – off Jansen (Meneses). HBP – Morton (Abrams). WP – Morton.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T – 3:18. A – 40,224 (41,084)

N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b510001.242
Reynolds cf524201.261
Castro 2b411311.239
Chavis 1b500002.235
Castillo rf211000.202
a-Suwinski ph-rf211010.194
Newman dh502000.275
Cruz ss210032.220
Allen lf400101.193
Delay c311210.221
Totals37810868
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Judge rf411111.316
Rizzo 1b511000.228
Torres 2b412011.247
Donaldson 3b512001.224
1-Peraza pr010000.261
Stanton dh411413.210
Cabrera lf320012.221
Bader cf412301.500
Kiner-Falefa ss400000.265
Trevino c402100.256
Totals37911949
Pittsburgh0001021408102
New York0000220059111

No outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Castillo in the 6th.

1-ran for Donaldson in the 9th.

E – Reynolds (2), Cruz (13), Rizzo (5). LOB – Pittsburgh 9, New York 8. 2B – Delay (4), Rizzo (20). HR – Reynolds (24), off Trivino; Castro (11), off Holmes; Judge (60), off Crowe; Stanton (27), off Crowe. RBIs – Allen (8), Delay 2 (9), Reynolds 2 (56), Castro 3 (24), Bader 3 (3), Trevino (39), Judge (128), Stanton 4 (73). SB – Newman (7). SF – Allen.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Allen, Delay, Cruz 2, Hayes); New York 4 (Rizzo 2, Torres, Cabrera). RISP – Pittsburgh 3 for 9; New York 6 for 12.

Runners moved up – Chavis, Kiner-Falefa, Donaldson.

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ortiz5⅔32125740.84
Underwood Jr., BS, 1-31⅔32212334.53
Stephenson1⅔10002243.86
Ramirez1⅔00000144.74
Crowe, L, 5-1045510234.15
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cortes5⅔51124872.67
Marinaccio, H, 612210122.31
Trivino, BS, 0-121111141.65
Loáisiga1⅓13221344.64
Holmes11101122.67
Chapman, W, 3-31⅔00001124.41

Inherited runners-scored – Trivino 2-2, Loáisiga 1-0, Holmes 2-2. WP – Underwood Jr..

Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.

T – 3:33. A – 40,157 (47,309)

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 5
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf410011.263
Canha lf311002.264
Lindor ss322410.271
Alonso 1b411302.267
Escobar 3b300010.238
McNeil rf-2b400002.317
Vientos dh400001.056
Guillorme 2b200001.279
a-Ruf ph000010.151
1-Naquin pr-rf110000.232
McCann c310010.192
Totals3174759
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf400012.262
Adames ss514200.243
Tellez 1b500002.222
Urías 3b501001.228
Wong 2b512102.250
McCutchen rf312121.242
Hiura dh200001.229
b-J.Peterson ph-dh100001.250
Narváez c401100.215
Taylor cf310001.228
c-Mitchell ph-cf111000.205
Totals385115311
New York000003400740
Milwaukee0300100105110

a-walked for Guillorme in the 7th. b-struck out for Hiura in the 7th. c-singled for Taylor in the 8th.

1-ran for Ruf in the 7th.

LOB – New York 3, Milwaukee 10. 2B – Adames 2 (30), Wong (23), McCutchen (23). HR – Alonso (37), off Boxberger; Lindor (25), off Rogers. RBIs – Alonso 3 (121), Lindor 4 (99), McCutchen (66), Narváez (22), Adames 2 (94), Wong (41). SB – Mitchell (4).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (McNeil 2); Milwaukee 5 (Narváez 2, Tellez, Urías, J.Peterson). RISP – New York 2 for 5; Milwaukee 5 for 13.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Carrasco4⅔53324903.79
T.Williams1⅓21111293.01
Rodríguez, W, 2-41⅔00000144.63
May, H, 620002185.06
Ottavino, H, 1921101172.10
Díaz, S, 31-341⅓00003151.40
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashby2⅔10022414.48
Strzelecki100001183.38
Milner, H, 11100001163.77
Boxberger1⅔23301163.38
Rogers, L, 3-3, BS, 3-614432236.63
Bush1⅔00002154.58
Suter1⅔0000073.86

Inherited runners-scored – Díaz 1-0. HBP – T.Williams (Hiura), Boxberger (Canha).

Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 3:19. A – 26,319 (41,900)

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rengifo 2b401000.275
Trout cf400002.273
Ohtani dh411001.268
Ward rf422101.272
Duffy 3b423201.260
Ford 1b403100.250
Adell lf302101.223
1-Sierra pr-lf100000.170
Stassi c401002.180
Soto ss400001.250
Totals36513509
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b212120.253
Seager ss301110.244
Lowe 1b400001.306
García rf300011.250
Mathias dh200002.309
a-Smith ph-dh201000.203
Jung 3b400003.227
Heim c300002.230
Taveras cf300002.268
Thompson lf311000.276
Totals29252411
Los Angeles0200030005130
Texas100010000250

a-flied out for Mathias in the 6th.

1-ran for Adell in the 6th.

LOB – Los Angeles 4, Texas 4. 2B – Adell (11), Ward (17), Seager (21), Semien (30). HR – Duffy (2), off Ragans. RBIs – Duffy 2 (14), Ward (55), Ford (5), Adell (22), Seager (80), Semien (76).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (Soto); Texas 2 (Lowe, Jung). RISP – Los Angeles 4 for 8; Texas 0 for 4.

GIDP – Trout, Lowe, Jung, Seager.

DP – Los Angeles 3 (Soto, Ford; Rengifo, Duffy, Ford; Soto, Rengifo, Ford); Texas 1 (Jung, Semien, Lowe).

TP – Texas 1 (Jung, Semien, Lowe).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval, W, 6-95⅔32247893.01
Wantz, H, 62⅔00004283.50
Loup, H, 171⅔1000073.88
Herget, S, 6-91⅔10000112.42
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ragans472205845.40
Santana, L, 3-833301135.74
King2⅓20000223.88
Tinoco110003251.93

Inherited runners-scored – King 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 2:50. A – 19,472 (40,300)

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 4
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez dh500001.314
Correa ss503200.288
Miranda 1b401001.270
Gordon 2b403000.283
Urshela 3b311001.273
1-B.Hamilton pr000000.000
Palacios 3b000000.111
Sánchez c300001.211
2-C.Hamilton pr-c000000.000
Cave lf412101.212
Celestino cf211000.244
Contreras cf200001.135
Wallner rf411101.263
Totals36412407
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez lf412200.223
Witt Jr. ss412100.250
Perez c401100.249
Pasquantino dh201020.268
Taylor cf400001.260
Massey 2b401001.263
Olivares rf411001.306
Dozier 1b412102.234
Eaton 3b311001.253
Lopez 3b000000.233
Totals33511526
Minnesota0300010004120
Kansas City00202010x5110

1-ran for Urshela in the 8th. 2-ran for Sánchez in the 8th.

LOB – Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6. 2B – Wallner (1), Gordon 2 (26), Urshela (25), Cave (4), Olivares (7), Melendez (18), Witt Jr. (28), Perez (19). HR – Melendez (16), off Bundy; Dozier (11), off Bundy. RBIs – Wallner (2), Correa 2 (60), Cave (15), Melendez 2 (56), Dozier (37), Witt Jr. (75), Perez (72). SB – Eaton (9). CS – Correa (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 5 (Cave, Urshela, Wallner, Contreras 2); Kansas City 2 (Taylor, Dozier). RISP – Minnesota 3 for 13; Kansas City 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Sánchez, Contreras, Cave. GIDP – Miranda.

DP – Kansas City 2 (Eaton, Massey, Dozier; Perez, Massey, Perez).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bundy444412654.78
Jax1000043.33
Thielbar1⅔20003233.42
Fulmer, L, 2-21⅔31110233.05
Megill1⅔10001173.80
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke5⅓104403804.21
Garrett, BS, 0-11000064.87
Coleman, W, 5-21⅔10001122.61
Cuas, H, 1100000113.25
Barlow, S, 22-26100003232.37

Inherited runners-scored – Jax 1-1, Garrett 1-1, Barlow 2-0. HBP – Cuas 2 (Urshela,Sánchez). WP – Bundy.

Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 2:58. A – 14,508 (37,903)

San Diego 5, St. Louis 0
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan 2b300011.280
Edman ss400000.269
Goldschmidt 1b401001.322
Arenado 3b301000.296
Dickerson lf400002.279
Pujols dh302010.261
Burleson rf401001.167
Molina c300000.219
Nootbaar cf200000.217
a-Carlson ph-cf100000.239
Totals3105025
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf311010.237
Soto rf312110.231
Machado 3b412101.297
Drury 1b400000.229
Cronenworth 2b401201.241
Bell dh401000.204
1-Liberato pr-dh000000.000
Kim ss412100.249
Nola c400000.245
Azocar cf311000.279
Totals33510522
St. Louis000000000050
San Diego20011010x5100

a-grounded out for Nootbaar in the 8th.

1-ran for Bell in the 8th.

LOB – St. Louis 7, San Diego 6. 2B – Goldschmidt (40), Profar (33). HR – Kim (10), off Wainwright. RBIs – Cronenworth 2 (77), Kim (54), Machado (93), Soto (13).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 3 (Dickerson, Burleson, Nootbaar); San Diego 1 (Nola). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 4; San Diego 3 for 7.

Runners moved up – Molina, Drury. GIDP – Molina, Drury.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Edman, Donovan, Goldschmidt); San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Drury).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright, L, 11-106⅔644211073.38
Naughton2⅔41101454.78
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clevinger, W, 6-7530023924.23
Martinez, H, 61⅓00000143.22
Hill1⅔00000152.89
García1⅔20002153.50

Inherited runners-scored – Martinez 2-0. HBP – Clevinger (Arenado).

Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T – 2:56. A – 39,538 (40,209)

Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox 7 (11)
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf624200.295
Rosario ss511010.282
Ramírez 3b411210.279
Naylor dh502101.257
2-Palacios pr-dh000000.232
b-Freeman ph-dh100001.246
Gonzalez rf301110.294
Giménez 2b521000.297
Miller 1b320021.246
Hedges c100110.177
1-Benson pr010000.180
Maile c200001.218
Straw cf411211.218
Totals391011975
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss522100.317
Moncada 3b410011.215
Abreu 1b411102.308
Jiménez dh511101.311
Vaughn rf300001.286
Engel rf100001.220
c-Grandal ph100001.201
Pollock lf513300.246
Robert cf500002.284
Zavala c512000.273
Harrison 2b300001.251
a-Sheets ph101000.243
3-García pr-2b100000.210
Totals437106110
Cleveland0100002002510111
Chicago000003000227101

a-singled for Harrison in the 10th. b-struck out for Palacios in the 11th. c-struck out for Engel in the 11th.

1-ran for Hedges in the 7th. 2-ran for Naylor in the 10th. 3-ran for Sheets in the 10th.

E – Rosario (14), Zavala (2). LOB – Cleveland 8, Chicago 7. 2B – Straw (22), Andrus (7), Zavala (14). 3B – Giménez (3). HR – Pollock (13), off Shaw. RBIs – Hedges (29), Kwan 2 (42), Ramírez 2 (115), Naylor (70), Gonzalez (37), Straw 2 (28), Jiménez (50), Pollock 3 (54), Andrus (22), Abreu (72). SB – Andrus 2 (8), Miller (2), Kwan (16). CS – Gonzalez (2). SF – Hedges, Gonzalez, Ramírez.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 1 (Gonzalez); Chicago 4 (Harrison, Robert, Moncada, García). RISP – Cleveland 6 for 14; Chicago 4 for 12.

Runners moved up – Straw, Rosario.

DP – Chicago 1 (Zavala, Harrison, Zavala).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale5⅔42212695.29
Sandlin, BS, 0-31⅔11002132.20
Stephan1⅔10001132.75
Karinchak1⅔00002101.67
De Los Santos1⅔0000193.10
Clase, W, 3-41⅔22101171.39
Shaw1⅔22101185.43
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cease6⅔411331072.13
Lambert, H, 802220123.09
Bummer, BS, 2-530000112.82
López1⅔00000112.83
Hendriks1⅔00001153.02
Graveman1⅔1211082.92
Diekman, L, 0-31⅔35311265.40

Inherited runners-scored – Sandlin 2-2, Bummer 2-2. IBB – off Graveman (Ramírez). HBP – Sandlin (Abreu). WP – Diekman(2).

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T – 3:57. A – 23,242 (40,615)

