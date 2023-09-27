Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023

San Diego 4, San Francisco 0
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Kim 2b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.261
|Soto dh
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.276
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.262
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Grisham cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Batten 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Azocar cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Sullivan c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|5
|11
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Yastrzemski rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Davis 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Matos rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Pederson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Conforto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|a-Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Luciano ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Sabol c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Fitzgerald cf-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|3
|8
|San Diego
|101
|000
|200
|4
|7
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|1
a-struck out for Conforto in the 9th.
E – Sullivan (4), Estrada (8). LOB – San Diego 8, San Francisco 6. 2B – Davis (23), Fitzgerald (2). HR – Soto (34), off Brebbia; Soto (35), off Walker. RBIs – Soto 3 (108), Kim (59). SB – Bogaerts (19).
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 3 (Sullivan, Tatis Jr. 2); San Francisco 3 (Wade Jr., Flores, Conforto). RISP – San Diego 0 for 6; San Francisco 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Kim.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lugo, W, 8-7
|8⅔
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|123
|3.57
|Hader, S, 32-37
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.18
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brebbia, L, 3-3
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|3.65
|Wood
|4⅔
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|83
|4.33
|Walker
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|18
|3.39
|Hjelle
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|7.46
Inherited runners-scored – Hader 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mark Carlson.
T – 2:19. A – 28,183 (41,915).
Minnesota 11, Oakland 3
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Gelof 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Rooker dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Brown rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.221
|Langeliers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Butler cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.204
|Allen ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Ruiz lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|1
|15
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Julien dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.259
|Polanco 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Castro 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Solano 3b-2b
|4
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Kepler rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|Stevenson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Kirilloff 1b
|2
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.268
|Farmer ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.254
|Wallner lf-rf
|3
|2
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.249
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.221
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Totals
|31
|11
|8
|11
|9
|8
|Oakland
|000
|000
|300
|3
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|500
|020
|40x
|11
|8
|0
LOB – Oakland 5, Minnesota 5. 2B – Diaz (9), Vázquez (13), Solano (26). HR – Brown (14), off Paddack; Wallner (13), off Blackburn; Kirilloff (11), off Miller. RBIs – Brown 2 (51), Diaz (27), Farmer 2 (44), Wallner 4 (39), Kirilloff 2 (40), Vázquez 3 (31).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Allen, Brown, Ruiz); Minnesota 3 (Stevenson, Taylor, Kepler). RISP – Oakland 0 for 7; Minnesota 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Gelof, Diaz, Farmer. GIDP – Ruiz, Polanco.
DP – Oakland 1 (Allen, Noda); Minnesota 1 (Farmer, Polanco, Kirilloff).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn, L, 4-7
|3
|4
|5
|5
|4
|3
|77
|4.43
|Miller
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|46
|3.73
|F.Pérez
|⅓
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|20
|6.32
|Neal
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|28
|6.92
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober, W, 8-6
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|86
|3.53
|Paddack
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|40
|13.50
|Jax
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.94
|Stewart
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.68
Inherited runners-scored – Neal 3-3. IBB – off Neal (Wallner).
Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Lance Barrett; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Chris Segal.
T – 2:50. A – 22,329 (38,544).
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 1 (Game 1)
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b-rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.332
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.214
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Heyward rf-lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Hernández lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Wong ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Outman cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.172
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|0
|2
|8
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tovar ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Jones lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.289
|Bryant dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.239
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Montero 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Bouchard rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|2
|11
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000
|1
|9
|0
|Colorado
|300
|000
|10x
|4
|9
|0
a-hit by pitch for Hernández in the 8th.
LOB – Los Angeles 11, Colorado 6. 2B – Heyward (22), Barnes (4), Bryant (10), Tovar (37), Rodgers (7). HR – Jones (19), off Pepiot. RBIs – Bryant (31), Rodgers (18), Montero (34), Jones (56). SB – Betts (13). CS – Jones (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Outman, Hernández, Rojas, Muncy, Martinez); Colorado 4 (Montero, Wynns, Bouchard, Jones). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 10; Colorado 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – Muncy, Rodgers, Montero. GIDP – Outman.
DP – Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Tovar, Montero).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ferguson, L, 7-3
|⅔
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|18
|2.47
|Pepiot
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|9
|95
|1.91
|Grove
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|6.41
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 1-6
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|91
|5.75
|Suter, H, 7
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|3.61
|Bird, H, 13
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.33
|Lawrence, H, 11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.75
|Kinley, S, 5-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|6.28
Inherited runners-scored – Pepiot 1-0, Bird 2-0. HBP – Lawrence (Wong), Kinley (Freeman). WP – Grove. PB – Barnes (2), Wynns (4).
Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Derek Thomas; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.
T – 2:42. A – 24,648 (50,144).
L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 2 (Game 2)
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|.236
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.333
|Smith c
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Muncy dh
|4
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|.216
|Outman cf
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Hernández rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Peralta lf
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.257
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Totals
|43
|11
|18
|11
|6
|9
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Bouchard rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Jones lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Montero 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Castro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Goodman dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.203
|Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|0
|11
|Los Angeles
|050
|022
|101
|11
|18
|0
|Colorado
|000
|011
|000
|2
|7
|1
E – Montero (5). LOB – Los Angeles 14, Colorado 3. 2B – Freeman (58), Blackmon (22). HR – Freeman (27), off Hollowell; Montero (8), off B.Miller. RBIs – Peralta 2 (54), Rosario (17), Taylor 2 (56), Hernández (26), Wong (8), Freeman 2 (98), Smith (73), Muncy (104), Montero (35), Jones (57). SB – Rosario (6). SF – Hernández, Smith.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Peralta 2, Outman 2, Smith, Taylor); Colorado 0. RISP – Los Angeles 6 for 17; Colorado 1 for 2.
Runners moved up – Wong, Rosario, Smith, Hernández, Tovar. GIDP – Rodgers, Díaz.
DP – Los Angeles 2 (Wong, Rosario, Freeman; Wong, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|B.Miller, W, 11-4
|7
|7
|2
|2
|0
|9
|91
|3.89
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.93
|Vesia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.44
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Feltner, L, 2-4
|3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|0
|57
|5.82
|Koch
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|45
|5.40
|Hollowell
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|33
|5.74
|Bard
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|31
|4.56
|Vodnik
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|41
|10.80
HBP – Bard (Rosario).
Umpires – Home, Jose Navas; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Ben May; Third, Derek Thomas.
T – 2:50. A – 25,133 (50,144).
Baltimore 1, Washington 0
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|García 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Vargas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Alu lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Young cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|2
|7
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Henderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|Rutschman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|O'Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Hicks rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Totals
|27
|1
|6
|1
|3
|9
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|00x
|1
|6
|0
LOB – Washington 4, Baltimore 5. HR – Henderson (28), off Gray. RBIs – Henderson (82). SB – Frazier (11). CS – Henderson (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Vargas, Alu 2); Baltimore 2 (Urías 2). RISP – Washington 0 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Vargas, Santander. GIDP – Meneses, Santander, Rutschman.
DP – Washington 2 (Vargas, Abrams, Smith; Abrams, García, Smith); Baltimore 1 (Henderson, O'Hearn).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 8-13
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|98
|3.91
|Weems
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.21
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.69
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish, W, 12-7
|8
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|104
|2.86
|Cano, S, 8-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|2.13
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 2:21. A – 20,823 (45,971).
Cincinnati 11, Cleveland 7
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Friedl cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.279
|Steer lf-1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Encarnacion-Strand 1b
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.277
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Votto dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.203
|1-Fairchild pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Marte 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.292
|De La Cruz ss
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.234
|Benson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.263
|Maile c
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|36
|11
|10
|11
|8
|13
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|J.Naylor 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Calhoun dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Giménez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Tena ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Arias ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Freeman ss-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Brennan rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|B.Naylor c
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.238
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|3
|7
|Cincinnati
|004
|131
|002
|11
|10
|0
|Cleveland
|033
|100
|000
|7
|9
|1
1-ran for Votto in the 9th.
E – Morgan (2). LOB – Cincinnati 6, Cleveland 5. 2B – Straw (18). 3B – Steer (3). HR – Maile (6), off Giolito; Encarnacion-Strand (12), off Giolito; De La Cruz (12), off Giolito; Friedl (18), off Sandlin; De La Cruz (13), off Curry; B.Naylor (10), off Greene; Calhoun (6), off Greene; Giménez (15), off Greene. RBIs – Maile 3 (25), Steer (84), Encarnacion-Strand 2 (34), De La Cruz 4 (40), Friedl (64), B.Naylor 3 (30), Calhoun 2 (25), Giménez (62), J.Naylor (96). SB – Ramírez (28), Benson 2 (17), India (14), Maile (2). CS – Fairchild (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Benson, Steer 2, India); Cleveland 4 (Giménez 2, Kwan, J.Naylor). RISP – Cincinnati 4 for 12; Cleveland 3 for 8.
Runners moved up – Kwan.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene
|3
|8
|7
|7
|1
|3
|70
|4.71
|Moll, W, 2-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|0.76
|Cruz, H, 7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.29
|Sims, H, 23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.17
|Díaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|2.94
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito
|3⅓
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|98
|6.66
|Morgan
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|26
|3.93
|Karinchak, L, 2-5, BS, 0-3
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|3.29
|Sandlin
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|17
|3.70
|Curry
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|54
|4.04
Inherited runners-scored – Moll 2-1, Morgan 2-0, Karinchak 2-2. IBB – off Moll (Ramírez). WP – Giolito.
Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Alan Porter.
T – 3:11. A – 29,189 (34,788).
Detroit 6, Kansas City 3
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Perez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Melendez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Velázquez dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Waters rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Pratto 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|a-Loftin ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.360
|Isbel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|c-Olivares ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|3
|12
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Vierling lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.232
|Carpenter rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|1-Nevin pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Ibáñez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|2-Short pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|McKinstry 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Kelly c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.178
|b-Baddoo ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Rogers c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|6
|4
|6
|Kansas City
|010
|001
|001
|3
|8
|1
|Detroit
|000
|002
|04x
|6
|7
|1
a-struck out for Pratto in the 7th. b-homered for Kelly in the 8th. c-struck out for Isbel in the 9th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. 2-ran for Ibáñez in the 8th.
E – Massey (3), Olson (1). LOB – Kansas City 6, Detroit 4. 2B – Torkelson (34). 3B – Witt Jr. (10). HR – Baddoo (11), off Clarke; Meadows (3), off Clarke. RBIs – Pratto (34), Perez (75), Loftin (10), Torkelson 2 (90), Baddoo (32), Meadows (10), Ibáñez (36), McKinstry (33). CS – Garcia (7), Witt Jr. (13).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Garcia 2, Melendez); Detroit 2 (Báez, Carpenter). RISP – Kansas City 3 for 6; Detroit 3 for 6.
Runners moved up – Perez, McKinstry. GIDP – Witt Jr..
DP – Detroit 1 (Ibáñez, Torkelson).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|75
|5.18
|Veneziano, BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0.00
|Snider
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|4.05
|Clarke, L, 3-6
|⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|16
|5.90
|Kowar
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|6.15
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Olson
|5⅔
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|92
|3.99
|Holton
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.19
|Foley, W, 3-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.65
|Brieske
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored – Kowar 1-1, Holton 1-0. WP – Olson.
Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brock Ballou.
T – 2:50. A – 13,903 (41,083).
Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2 (10)
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bae 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.273
|Suwinski cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Triolo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Palacios rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|a-Joe ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Rodríguez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|Peguero ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|34
|2
|5
|2
|1
|12
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Harper 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.292
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|1-Pache pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Marsh lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.275
|Rojas cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.304
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|3
|12
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|110
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|000
|1
|3
|5
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-lined out for Palacios in the 7th.
1-ran for Castellanos in the 10th.
E – Moreta (2). LOB – Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 6. HR – Reynolds (24), off Nola; Davis (7), off Kimbrel; Marsh (11), off Keller. RBIs – Reynolds (83), Davis (22), Marsh (55), Harper (71), Rojas (22). SB – Stott (31), Triolo (5). SF – Harper.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Davis 2); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Bohm, Marsh). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 3; Philadelphia 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Rodríguez. GIDP – Peguero, Bohm.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Bae, Triolo); Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Stott, Harper).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller
|6
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|92
|4.21
|Moreta
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|3.93
|Borucki
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.58
|Mlodzinski
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|2.10
|Bednar, L, 3-3
|⅓
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.07
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|90
|4.46
|Strahm, H, 11
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.15
|Kimbrel, BS, 23-28
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.36
|Alvarado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.79
|Hoffman, W, 5-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.47
Inherited runners-scored – Strahm 1-0. WP – Keller.
Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Alan Porter.
T – 2:49. A – 32,116 (42,901).
N.Y. Yankees 2, Toronto 0
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Wells c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.190
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|O.Cabrera rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Peraza ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Pereira lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Florial cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|2
|8
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.266
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Belt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Varsho lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|6
|6
|New York
|000
|000
|002
|2
|5
|1
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
E – Wells (1). LOB – New York 4, Toronto 7. 2B – Stanton (12). HR – Wells (3), off Romano. RBIs – Wells 2 (9). SB – Kiner-Falefa (14).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Peraza); Toronto 3 (Kiermaier, Guerrero Jr. 2). RISP – New York 1 for 4; Toronto 0 for 2.
GIDP – LeMahieu, Springer, Guerrero Jr..
DP – New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, LeMahieu; Peraza, Torres, LeMahieu); Toronto 1 (Chapman, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|King
|6
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5
|98
|2.50
|Brito, W, 9-7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|4.33
|Holmes, S, 23-26
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|2.90
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|105
|3.29
|Swanson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.11
|Romano, L, 5-6
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|13
|2.68
Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Mark Wegner.
T – 2:27. A – 40,454 (49,282).
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 1
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Nootbaar cf-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.263
|Walker rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Palacios lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.264
|b-Yepez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Siani cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Baker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Knizner c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.242
|Fermín 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Winn ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.175
|Totals
|30
|4
|5
|4
|4
|11
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Canha dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Frelick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.205
|Turang 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|a-Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Monasterio 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Taylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|2
|9
|St. Louis
|000
|220
|000
|4
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|000
|1
|5
|1
a-flied out for Turang in the 7th. b-popped out for Palacios in the 8th.
E – Turang (5). LOB – St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 6. 2B – Palacios (4), Adames (26), Santana (6). HR – Edman (12), off Houser. RBIs – Palacios 2 (12), Winn (8), Edman (46), Santana (28). CS – Fermín (0). SF – Winn.
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Baker 2); Milwaukee 3 (Taylor, Adames 2). RISP – St. Louis 1 for 5; Milwaukee 1 for 6.
DP – Milwaukee 2 (Frelick, Donaldson, Frelick; Contreras, Monasterio, Contreras).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, W, 7-13
|7
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|101
|4.95
|VerHagen, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.97
|Helsley, S, 12-17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.60
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, L, 7-4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|2
|5
|80
|4.35
|Milner
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.87
|Wilson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.68
|Chafin
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|7.07
|Rea
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.78
Inherited runners-scored – Wilson 1-0. HBP – Rea (Fermín).
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T – 2:26. A – 36,755 (41,700).
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 7
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Aranda 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Caminero 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Paredes dh
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Lowe rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Mead 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Margot cf
|4
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.264
|Tapia lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.201
|Pinto c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.245
|b-H.Ramírez ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Bethancourt c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Totals
|38
|9
|13
|9
|1
|6
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|a-Duvall ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.272
|Turner dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|Yoshida lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Story ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Abreu cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.371
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Valdez 2b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.273
|McGuire c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Wong c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Totals
|39
|7
|11
|7
|0
|13
|Tampa Bay
|304
|000
|020
|9
|13
|1
|Boston
|000
|032
|110
|7
|11
|1
a-doubled for Verdugo in the 7th. b-grounded out for Pinto in the 8th.
E – Lowe (2), Devers (19). LOB – Tampa Bay 5, Boston 6. 2B – Caminero (1), Aranda (3), Yoshida (32), Abreu (6), Duvall (24), Valdez (8). HR – Pinto (6), off Houck; Valdez (6), off Eflin. RBIs – Caminero (2), Lowe (80), Margot 2 (36), Walls (34), Pinto 2 (16), H.Ramírez (64), Aranda (7), Valdez 4 (19), Abreu 2 (13), Turner (96). S – Walls.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Caminero, Pinto 2); Boston 4 (Valdez, Duvall 2, Dalbec). RISP – Tampa Bay 6 for 14; Boston 5 for 12.
Runners moved up – Tapia, Walls, H.Ramírez, Abreu, Dalbec. GIDP – Paredes.
DP – Boston 1 (Devers, Valdez, Dalbec).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, W, 16-8
|5
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|71
|3.50
|K.Kelly
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|26
|3.17
|Poche, H, 22
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|2.26
|Armstrong, H, 6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|27
|1.59
|Fairbanks, S, 25-29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.64
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houck, L, 5-10
|3
|10
|7
|6
|0
|2
|72
|5.31
|Z.Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.24
|Bernardino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.28
|Llovera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.88
|Schreiber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.03
|Murphy
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|10
|5.01
|Winckowski
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.87
Inherited runners-scored – Winckowski 2-2. HBP – Houck (Aranda), Armstrong (Story). WP – Murphy.
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T – 2:58. A – 34,094 (37,755).
Atlanta 7, Chicago Cubs 6
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tauchman cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|1-Crow-Armstrong pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Wisdom ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Bellinger 1b-cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.305
|Suzuki rf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.283
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Morel dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Mastrobuoni 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Totals
|37
|6
|13
|6
|4
|7
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.335
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.281
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|2-Wall pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Lopez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Pillar lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|a-Rosario ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|5
|4
|11
|Chicago
|022
|101
|000
|6
|13
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|003
|22x
|7
|8
|0
a-struck out for Pillar in the 7th. b-struck out for Crow-Armstrong in the 8th.
1-ran for Tauchman in the 4th. 2-ran for Arcia in the 8th.
E – Suzuki (2). LOB – Chicago 9, Atlanta 5. 2B – Albies 2 (30), Harris II (30), Ozuna (27). 3B – Suzuki (5). HR – Pillar (9), off Steele; Acuña Jr. (41), off Assad. RBIs – Gomes (55), Mastrobuoni (4), Suzuki 2 (70), Bellinger (95), Happ (78), Pillar (31), Olson (134), Ozuna (91), Acuña Jr. 2 (103). SB – Swanson (7), Hoerner (42), Mastrobuoni (12), Wall (4). CS – Crow-Armstrong (1). S – Crow-Armstrong.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Tauchman, Hoerner, Gomes); Atlanta 4 (Murphy, Olson, Harris II 2). RISP – Chicago 6 for 16; Atlanta 2 for 10.
GIDP – Bellinger, Murphy.
DP – Chicago 1 (Swanson, Hoerner, Bellinger); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Arcia, Olson).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele
|5⅓
|6
|3
|3
|1
|6
|90
|3.00
|Cuas, H, 5
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.27
|Assad, H, 1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|20
|2.92
|Smyly, L, 11-9, BS, 0-1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|27
|4.92
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Elder
|3⅔
|7
|5
|5
|4
|2
|77
|3.81
|Stephens
|2⅓
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|34
|3.60
|Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.79
|Hand, W, 2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|6.35
|Iglesias, S, 31-35
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.85
Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-1, Stephens 2-0, Hand 1-0. WP – Smyly(2).
Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T – 2:49. A – 40,151 (41,149).
Arizona 15, Chicago White Sox 4
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carroll rf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|b-McCarthy ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Marte 2b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.281
|Lawlar ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Pham dh
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.246
|Walker 1b
|5
|3
|3
|6
|0
|1
|.265
|Thomas cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|a-Zavala ph-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.155
|Peterson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|Perdomo ss-2b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.253
|Totals
|38
|15
|12
|14
|7
|4
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|c-Sosa ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|d-Pérez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Vaughn 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Jiménez dh
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.274
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Sheets rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.203
|Andrus 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|T.Thompson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.197
|Lee c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|3
|7
|Arizona
|012
|062
|013
|15
|12
|0
|Chicago
|310
|000
|000
|4
|9
|2
a-walked for Moreno in the 9th. b-grounded out for Carroll in the 9th. c-grounded out for Anderson in the 9th. d-grounded out for Benintendi in the 9th.
E – Ureña (0), Anderson (14). LOB – Arizona 5, Chicago 8. 2B – Andrus (19). 3B – Walker (2), Perdomo (4). HR – Walker (32), off Ureña; Walker (33), off Peralta; Marte (25), off Cronin; Jiménez (17), off Davies. RBIs – Walker 6 (103), Pham 2 (31), Thomas (39), Moreno (49), Marte (81), Perdomo 2 (47), McCarthy (16), Jiménez 4 (60). SB – Peterson (3). SF – Pham, Moreno.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 2 (Carroll, Perdomo); Chicago 4 (T.Thompson 2, Lee, Moncada). RISP – Arizona 4 for 9; Chicago 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Peterson, McCarthy. GIDP – Moreno.
DP – Chicago 1 (Andrus, Anderson, Vaughn).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|3
|73
|7.00
|R.Nelson, W, 8-8
|4⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|62
|5.35
|Jarvis
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.45
|K.Nelson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.79
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña, L, 0-2
|4
|4
|7
|4
|3
|2
|74
|4.41
|Ramirez
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|31
|0.00
|Peralta
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|47
|4.02
|Cronin
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|11.74
|Ramsey
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|28
|4.82
Inherited runners-scored – Jarvis 2-0, Ramirez 3-3.
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 2:55. A – 14,339 (40,241).
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 3
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Carter lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Seager ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.332
|J.Smith ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.187
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Duran lf-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Jung 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Jankowski rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Garver dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.266
|Heim c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Hedges c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|2
|5
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grichuk lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Neto ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Drury 1b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.256
|1-Phillips pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|O'Hoppe c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Adell cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Escobar dh
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.218
|Stefanic 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.313
|Walsh rf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Fletcher 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|8
|3
|6
|Texas
|100
|000
|002
|3
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|300
|150
|00x
|9
|12
|1
1-ran for Drury in the 7th.
E – Stefanic (1). LOB – Texas 9, Los Angeles 5. 2B – Semien (39), O'Hoppe (5), Grichuk (11). HR – J.Smith (6), off Ingram; Drury (23), off Bradford; Grichuk (7), off Bradford. RBIs – J.Smith 2 (15), Drury 3 (77), Escobar 2 (12), Neto (33), Stefanic 2 (4). SF – Neto.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (Lowe, Semien); Los Angeles 2 (Walsh, Stefanic). RISP – Texas 1 for 6; Los Angeles 4 for 9.
Runners moved up – Grossman, Escobar 2, Stefanic. GIDP – Grossman, Neto.
DP – Texas 1 (Jung, Semien, Lowe); Los Angeles 1 (Stefanic, Fletcher, Drury).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradford, L, 4-3
|4
|7
|6
|6
|0
|3
|73
|5.30
|Stratton
|⅔
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|28
|3.41
|Latz
|2⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|43
|0.00
|W.Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.47
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers, W, 3-10
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|7
|100
|4.64
|Marte
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|9.72
|Ingram
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|15
|10.38
Inherited runners-scored – Stratton 2-2, Latz 1-0. HBP – Detmers (Seager). WP – Stratton, Marte.
Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Brian Knight; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T – 2:37. A – 26,976 (45,517).
Seattle 6, Houston 2
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.315
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Alvarez lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Diaz dh-c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|1-Kessinger pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|b-Singleton ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.197
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|d-Dubón ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|2
|1
|6
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.263
|Rodríguez cf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|Raleigh c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|Kelenic lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Ford dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|a-Moore ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|c-Canzone ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|T.France 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|4
|4
|11
|Houston
|000
|000
|101
|2
|10
|3
|Seattle
|002
|030
|010
|6
|8
|0
a-struck out for Ford in the 5th. b-sacrificed for Maldonado in the 7th. c-struck out for Moore in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Stanek in the 9th.
1-ran for McCormick in the 9th.
E – Altuve (6), Bregman (15), Tucker (3). LOB – Houston 10, Seattle 6. 2B – Tucker (35). HR – T.France (11), off Stanek. RBIs – Singleton (10), Altuve (51), Rodríguez (102), Raleigh (75), Hernández (93), T.France (57). SB – Rojas (6). CS – Peña (9). SF – Singleton, Rodríguez.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 6 (Bregman, J.Abreu, Diaz 3, Alvarez); Seattle 3 (Hernández, Moore 2). RISP – Houston 2 for 13; Seattle 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Alvarez, J.Abreu, Rojas. LIDP – Ford.
DP – Houston 1 (Tucker, J.Abreu, Tucker).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, L, 9-5
|4⅔
|3
|4
|3
|3
|6
|91
|4.67
|Montero
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|5.02
|Sousa
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|Maton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.09
|Stanek
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|4.09
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby, W, 12-10
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|84
|3.46
|Topa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|2.44
|Brash, H, 24
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.87
|Muñoz
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|2.83
Montero pitched to 4 batters in the 5th, Topa pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – Montero 2-2, Sousa 3-0, Brash 3-1. IBB – off Kirby (Tucker). HBP – Topa (Diaz), Muñoz (McCormick).
Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chris Guccione.
T – 3:06. A – 40,035 (47,929).
