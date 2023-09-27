Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023

San Diego 4, San Francisco 0
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bogaerts ss411010.283
Kim 2b500103.261
Soto dh423310.276
Tatis Jr. rf400003.262
Cooper 1b300011.240
Profar lf401001.273
Grisham cf000000.197
Batten 3b301010.269
Azocar cf-lf400002.226
Sullivan c311011.227
Totals34474511
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b400000.260
Yastrzemski rf-cf300012.240
Davis 3b101000.248
Matos rf200010.250
Pederson dh300011.241
Estrada 2b401000.272
Conforto lf300000.243
a-Flores ph100001.284
Luciano ss300001.300
Sabol c300001.237
Fitzgerald cf-3b301002.263
Totals3003038
San Diego101000200471
San Francisco000000000031

a-struck out for Conforto in the 9th.

E – Sullivan (4), Estrada (8). LOB – San Diego 8, San Francisco 6. 2B – Davis (23), Fitzgerald (2). HR – Soto (34), off Brebbia; Soto (35), off Walker. RBIs – Soto 3 (108), Kim (59). SB – Bogaerts (19).

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 3 (Sullivan, Tatis Jr. 2); San Francisco 3 (Wade Jr., Flores, Conforto). RISP – San Diego 0 for 6; San Francisco 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Kim.

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lugo, W, 8-78⅔300371233.57
Hader, S, 32-370000161.18
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brebbia, L, 3-31⅓11102233.65
Wood4⅔41035834.33
Walker112213183.39
Hjelle210011347.46

Inherited runners-scored – Hader 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mark Carlson.

T – 2:19. A – 28,183 (41,915).

Minnesota 11, Oakland 3
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Noda 1b401003.233
Gelof 2b400002.269
Rooker dh412001.245
Brown rf411201.221
Langeliers c311011.205
Diaz 3b401101.225
Butler cf400004.204
Allen ss402001.213
Ruiz lf300001.254
Totals34383115
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Julien dh300022.259
Polanco 2b310011.258
Castro 3b100001.251
Solano 3b-2b434010.286
Kepler rf310012.251
Stevenson lf100000.212
Kirilloff 1b231220.268
Farmer ss311210.254
Wallner lf-rf321410.249
Vázquez c401301.221
Taylor cf400001.220
Totals311181198
Oakland000000300380
Minnesota50002040x1180

LOB – Oakland 5, Minnesota 5. 2B – Diaz (9), Vázquez (13), Solano (26). HR – Brown (14), off Paddack; Wallner (13), off Blackburn; Kirilloff (11), off Miller. RBIs – Brown 2 (51), Diaz (27), Farmer 2 (44), Wallner 4 (39), Kirilloff 2 (40), Vázquez 3 (31).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Allen, Brown, Ruiz); Minnesota 3 (Stevenson, Taylor, Kepler). RISP – Oakland 0 for 7; Minnesota 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Gelof, Diaz, Farmer. GIDP – Ruiz, Polanco.

DP – Oakland 1 (Allen, Noda); Minnesota 1 (Farmer, Polanco, Kirilloff).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blackburn, L, 4-7345543774.43
Miller312223463.73
F.Pérez13320206.32
Neal1⅔21112286.92
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ober, W, 8-6520008863.53
Paddack2433144013.50
Jax110001173.94
Stewart110002160.68

Inherited runners-scored – Neal 3-3. IBB – off Neal (Wallner).

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Lance Barrett; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Chris Segal.

T – 2:50. A – 22,329 (38,544).

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 1 (Game 1)
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b-rf502000.309
Freeman 1b401002.332
Muncy 3b400013.214
Martinez dh401002.273
Heyward rf-lf413000.268
Hernández lf301000.250
a-Wong ph-2b000000.200
Outman cf400001.244
Rojas ss400000.235
Barnes c301010.172
Totals3519028
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tovar ss311010.259
Jones lf322111.289
Bryant dh411103.239
Rodgers 2b403100.257
McMahon 3b400002.243
Montero 1b401102.238
Bouchard rf401001.174
Wynns c300001.222
Doyle cf300001.197
Totals32494211
Los Angeles000001000190
Colorado30000010x490

a-hit by pitch for Hernández in the 8th.

LOB – Los Angeles 11, Colorado 6. 2B – Heyward (22), Barnes (4), Bryant (10), Tovar (37), Rodgers (7). HR – Jones (19), off Pepiot. RBIs – Bryant (31), Rodgers (18), Montero (34), Jones (56). SB – Betts (13). CS – Jones (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Outman, Hernández, Rojas, Muncy, Martinez); Colorado 4 (Montero, Wynns, Bouchard, Jones). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 10; Colorado 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Muncy, Rodgers, Montero. GIDP – Outman.

DP – Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Tovar, Montero).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ferguson, L, 7-333310182.47
Pepiot651119951.91
Grove1⅓10002196.41
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, W, 1-6550024915.75
Suter, H, 721102233.61
Bird, H, 131⅓00000124.33
Lawrence, H, 11110001173.75
Kinley, S, 5-7110001246.28

Inherited runners-scored – Pepiot 1-0, Bird 2-0. HBP – Lawrence (Wong), Kinley (Freeman). WP – Grove. PB – Barnes (2), Wynns (4).

Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Derek Thomas; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.

T – 2:42. A – 24,648 (50,144).

L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 2 (Game 2)
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Taylor 3b511213.236
Freeman 1b422220.333
Smith c500101.258
Muncy dh423121.216
Outman cf624001.247
Hernández rf513100.263
Peralta lf611202.257
Wong 2b412111.250
Rosario ss412100.252
Totals4311181169
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon rf412001.279
Bouchard rf000000.174
Tovar ss400002.257
Jones lf402101.292
Rodgers 2b401000.256
Díaz c400000.267
Montero 1b312101.243
Castro 3b300001.252
Goodman dh300003.203
Doyle cf300002.195
Totals32272011
Los Angeles05002210111180
Colorado000011000271

E – Montero (5). LOB – Los Angeles 14, Colorado 3. 2B – Freeman (58), Blackmon (22). HR – Freeman (27), off Hollowell; Montero (8), off B.Miller. RBIs – Peralta 2 (54), Rosario (17), Taylor 2 (56), Hernández (26), Wong (8), Freeman 2 (98), Smith (73), Muncy (104), Montero (35), Jones (57). SB – Rosario (6). SF – Hernández, Smith.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Peralta 2, Outman 2, Smith, Taylor); Colorado 0. RISP – Los Angeles 6 for 17; Colorado 1 for 2.

Runners moved up – Wong, Rosario, Smith, Hernández, Tovar. GIDP – Rodgers, Díaz.

DP – Los Angeles 2 (Wong, Rosario, Freeman; Wong, Freeman).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
B.Miller, W, 11-4772209913.89
Kelly100002111.93
Vesia100000114.44
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Feltner, L, 2-4365510575.82
Koch232222455.40
Hollowell132212335.74
Bard111122314.56
Vodnik2511034110.80

HBP – Bard (Rosario).

Umpires – Home, Jose Navas; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Ben May; Third, Derek Thomas.

T – 2:50. A – 25,133 (50,144).

Baltimore 1, Washington 0
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss400000.245
Thomas rf400002.268
Ruiz c301011.252
Meneses dh401001.279
García 2b201010.266
Smith 1b300001.253
Vargas 3b300002.248
Alu lf300000.227
Young cf300000.239
Totals2903027
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Henderson ss412102.260
Rutschman c300011.275
Santander dh401002.258
O'Hearn 1b300000.298
Hicks rf200010.288
Mullins cf300001.238
Hays lf301001.276
Frazier 2b201010.242
Urías 3b301002.267
Totals2716139
Washington000000000030
Baltimore10000000x160

LOB – Washington 4, Baltimore 5. HR – Henderson (28), off Gray. RBIs – Henderson (82). SB – Frazier (11). CS – Henderson (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Vargas, Alu 2); Baltimore 2 (Urías 2). RISP – Washington 0 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Vargas, Santander. GIDP – Meneses, Santander, Rutschman.

DP – Washington 2 (Vargas, Abrams, Smith; Abrams, García, Smith); Baltimore 1 (Henderson, O'Hearn).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 8-13651127983.91
Weems100002163.21
Garcia110010173.69
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradish, W, 12-78300241042.86
Cano, S, 8-14100003132.13

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 2:21. A – 20,823 (45,971).

Cincinnati 11, Cleveland 7
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b400011.240
Friedl cf421112.279
Steer lf-1b511102.269
Encarnacion-Strand 1b521203.277
Díaz p000000---
Votto dh210031.203
1-Fairchild pr-lf000000.223
Marte 3b411012.292
De La Cruz ss533401.234
Benson rf300021.263
Maile c413300.243
Totals36111011813
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf500000.270
Ramírez 3b411011.281
J.Naylor 1b501100.306
Calhoun dh411201.222
Giménez 2b422102.254
Tena ss000000.192
Arias ss200002.210
Freeman ss-2b200001.234
Brennan rf411000.263
B.Naylor c321310.238
Straw cf302010.230
Totals3679737
Cincinnati00413100211100
Cleveland033100000791

1-ran for Votto in the 9th.

E – Morgan (2). LOB – Cincinnati 6, Cleveland 5. 2B – Straw (18). 3B – Steer (3). HR – Maile (6), off Giolito; Encarnacion-Strand (12), off Giolito; De La Cruz (12), off Giolito; Friedl (18), off Sandlin; De La Cruz (13), off Curry; B.Naylor (10), off Greene; Calhoun (6), off Greene; Giménez (15), off Greene. RBIs – Maile 3 (25), Steer (84), Encarnacion-Strand 2 (34), De La Cruz 4 (40), Friedl (64), B.Naylor 3 (30), Calhoun 2 (25), Giménez (62), J.Naylor (96). SB – Ramírez (28), Benson 2 (17), India (14), Maile (2). CS – Fairchild (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Benson, Steer 2, India); Cleveland 4 (Giménez 2, Kwan, J.Naylor). RISP – Cincinnati 4 for 12; Cleveland 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – Kwan.

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene387713704.71
Moll, W, 2-0210011230.76
Cruz, H, 7200002204.29
Sims, H, 2310000163.17
Díaz100010172.94
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito3⅓45555986.66
Morgan102112263.93
Karinchak, L, 2-5, BS, 0-321101163.29
Sandlin111103173.70
Curry332222544.04

Inherited runners-scored – Moll 2-1, Morgan 2-0, Karinchak 2-2. IBB – off Moll (Ramírez). WP – Giolito.

Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 3:11. A – 29,189 (34,788).

Detroit 6, Kansas City 3
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b301011.275
Witt Jr. ss312010.277
Perez c402101.254
Melendez lf400003.231
Velázquez dh410003.231
Massey 2b401000.225
Waters rf410000.231
Pratto 1b201101.231
a-Loftin ph-1b201101.360
Isbel cf200011.232
c-Olivares ph100001.261
Totals33383312
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Meadows cf422100.223
Vierling lf400001.257
Torkelson 1b301211.232
Carpenter rf411001.288
Cabrera dh300010.250
1-Nevin pr-dh010000.193
Ibáñez 2b301111.257
2-Short pr-2b000000.205
McKinstry 3b401100.230
Báez ss300001.219
Kelly c110011.178
b-Baddoo ph111100.216
Rogers c000000.219
Totals3067646
Kansas City010001001381
Detroit00000204x671

a-struck out for Pratto in the 7th. b-homered for Kelly in the 8th. c-struck out for Isbel in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. 2-ran for Ibáñez in the 8th.

E – Massey (3), Olson (1). LOB – Kansas City 6, Detroit 4. 2B – Torkelson (34). 3B – Witt Jr. (10). HR – Baddoo (11), off Clarke; Meadows (3), off Clarke. RBIs – Pratto (34), Perez (75), Loftin (10), Torkelson 2 (90), Baddoo (32), Meadows (10), Ibáñez (36), McKinstry (33). CS – Garcia (7), Witt Jr. (13).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Garcia 2, Melendez); Detroit 2 (Báez, Carpenter). RISP – Kansas City 3 for 6; Detroit 3 for 6.

Runners moved up – Perez, McKinstry. GIDP – Witt Jr..

DP – Detroit 1 (Ibáñez, Torkelson).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke510015755.18
Veneziano, BS, 0-1112010310.00
Snider100010204.05
Clarke, L, 3-633301165.90
Kowar21110176.15
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Olson5⅔52127923.99
Holton1⅓00002202.19
Foley, W, 3-3110011182.65
Brieske121102223.86

Inherited runners-scored – Kowar 1-1, Holton 1-0. WP – Olson.

Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brock Ballou.

T – 2:50. A – 13,903 (41,083).

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2 (10)
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bae 2b400002.238
Reynolds lf411101.267
Hayes 3b400004.273
Suwinski cf401001.220
Triolo 1b300011.292
Palacios rf200001.234
a-Joe ph-rf200000.234
Rodríguez c400001.206
Davis dh412101.219
Peguero ss301000.235
Totals34252112
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh410002.196
Turner ss401000.263
Harper 1b100120.292
Bohm 3b400000.277
Stott 2b401001.281
Realmuto c300012.251
Castellanos rf400002.274
1-Pache pr010000.254
Marsh lf411103.275
Rojas cf402102.304
Totals32353312
Pittsburgh0000001100251
Philadelphia0000020001350

One out when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Palacios in the 7th.

1-ran for Castellanos in the 10th.

E – Moreta (2). LOB – Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 6. HR – Reynolds (24), off Nola; Davis (7), off Kimbrel; Marsh (11), off Keller. RBIs – Reynolds (83), Davis (22), Marsh (55), Harper (71), Rojas (22). SB – Stott (31), Triolo (5). SF – Harper.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Davis 2); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Bohm, Marsh). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 3; Philadelphia 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Rodríguez. GIDP – Peguero, Bohm.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Bae, Triolo); Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Stott, Harper).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller632226924.21
Moreta1⅓00003273.93
Borucki100001102.58
Mlodzinski10011122.10
Bednar, L, 3-31100192.07
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola6⅔41108904.46
Strahm, H, 110000053.15
Kimbrel, BS, 23-28111101183.36
Alvarado100002151.79
Hoffman, W, 5-2100011202.47

Inherited runners-scored – Strahm 1-0. WP – Keller.

Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 2:49. A – 32,116 (42,901).

N.Y. Yankees 2, Toronto 0
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b400000.243
Torres 2b311011.272
Wells c411201.190
Stanton dh301011.190
Kiner-Falefa 3b401001.242
O.Cabrera rf400001.215
Peraza ss300001.197
Pereira lf300000.156
Florial cf301002.227
Totals3125228
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf300011.258
Bichette ss301011.303
Guerrero Jr. 1b300012.266
Biggio 2b400000.231
Chapman 3b401001.241
Belt dh300011.251
Varsho lf300010.221
Kirk c301000.247
Kiermaier cf200010.268
Totals2803066
New York000000002251
Toronto000000000030

E – Wells (1). LOB – New York 4, Toronto 7. 2B – Stanton (12). HR – Wells (3), off Romano. RBIs – Wells 2 (9). SB – Kiner-Falefa (14).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Peraza); Toronto 3 (Kiermaier, Guerrero Jr. 2). RISP – New York 1 for 4; Toronto 0 for 2.

GIDP – LeMahieu, Springer, Guerrero Jr..

DP – New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, LeMahieu; Peraza, Torres, LeMahieu); Toronto 1 (Chapman, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
King610055982.50
Brito, W, 9-7210011294.33
Holmes, S, 23-26110000192.90
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman7300251053.29
Swanson100001153.11
Romano, L, 5-6122202132.68

Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Mark Wegner.

T – 2:27. A – 40,454 (49,282).

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 1
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman 2b422101.241
Goldschmidt 1b400000.269
Nootbaar cf-lf210022.263
Walker rf402002.274
Palacios lf301200.264
b-Yepez ph100000.184
Siani cf000000.000
Baker dh400002.217
Knizner c310012.242
Fermín 3b300001.225
Winn ss200111.175
Totals30454411
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf310011.276
Contreras c402002.288
Santana 1b402100.241
Canha dh400001.296
Frelick cf400001.263
Adames ss401001.213
Donaldson 3b300012.205
Turang 2b200000.221
a-Tellez ph100000.215
Monasterio 2b000000.263
Taylor rf300001.233
Totals3215129
St. Louis000220000450
Milwaukee001000000151

a-flied out for Turang in the 7th. b-popped out for Palacios in the 8th.

E – Turang (5). LOB – St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 6. 2B – Palacios (4), Adames (26), Santana (6). HR – Edman (12), off Houser. RBIs – Palacios 2 (12), Winn (8), Edman (46), Santana (28). CS – Fermín (0). SF – Winn.

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Baker 2); Milwaukee 3 (Taylor, Adames 2). RISP – St. Louis 1 for 5; Milwaukee 1 for 6.

DP – Milwaukee 2 (Frelick, Donaldson, Frelick; Contreras, Monasterio, Contreras).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas, W, 7-137511251014.95
VerHagen, H, 13100001143.97
Helsley, S, 12-17100003142.60
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houser, L, 7-4534425804.35
Milner10001121.87
Wilson1⅔00012212.68
Chafin10011237.07
Rea100002164.78

Inherited runners-scored – Wilson 1-0. HBP – Rea (Fermín).

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T – 2:26. A – 36,755 (41,700).

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 7
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Aranda 1b413100.211
Caminero 3b511101.214
Paredes dh510001.248
Lowe rf512100.286
Mead 2b512001.282
Margot cf424200.264
Tapia lf310010.264
Walls ss300102.201
Pinto c311201.245
b-H.Ramírez ph100100.307
Bethancourt c000000.225
Totals38913916
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Verdugo rf301000.266
a-Duvall ph-rf211001.251
Devers 3b500003.272
Turner dh501102.275
Yoshida lf511001.288
Story ss321001.191
Abreu cf412201.371
Dalbec 1b411001.270
Valdez 2b413400.273
McGuire c000000.271
Wong c400003.237
Totals397117013
Tampa Bay3040000209131
Boston0000321107111

a-doubled for Verdugo in the 7th. b-grounded out for Pinto in the 8th.

E – Lowe (2), Devers (19). LOB – Tampa Bay 5, Boston 6. 2B – Caminero (1), Aranda (3), Yoshida (32), Abreu (6), Duvall (24), Valdez (8). HR – Pinto (6), off Houck; Valdez (6), off Eflin. RBIs – Caminero (2), Lowe (80), Margot 2 (36), Walls (34), Pinto 2 (16), H.Ramírez (64), Aranda (7), Valdez 4 (19), Abreu 2 (13), Turner (96). S – Walls.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Caminero, Pinto 2); Boston 4 (Valdez, Duvall 2, Dalbec). RISP – Tampa Bay 6 for 14; Boston 5 for 12.

Runners moved up – Tapia, Walls, H.Ramírez, Abreu, Dalbec. GIDP – Paredes.

DP – Boston 1 (Devers, Valdez, Dalbec).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin, W, 16-8553304713.50
K.Kelly132201263.17
Poche, H, 22121102232.26
Armstrong, H, 6111103271.59
Fairbanks, S, 25-29100003142.64
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houck, L, 5-103107602725.31
Z.Kelly100000133.24
Bernardino110001103.28
Llovera10000194.88
Schreiber100001134.03
Murphy12210105.01
Winckowski1⅔10001222.87

Inherited runners-scored – Winckowski 2-2. HBP – Houck (Aranda), Armstrong (Story). WP – Murphy.

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T – 2:58. A – 34,094 (37,755).

Atlanta 7, Chicago Cubs 6
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman cf200010.256
1-Crow-Armstrong pr-cf000000.000
b-Wisdom ph-1b100001.207
Hoerner 2b411010.285
Happ lf501100.247
Bellinger 1b-cf423110.305
Suzuki rf502202.283
Swanson ss410011.250
Morel dh401002.239
Gomes c402101.269
Mastrobuoni 3b423100.246
Totals37613647
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf411201.335
Albies 2b412001.275
Riley 3b310012.280
Olson 1b311111.281
Ozuna dh401101.268
Arcia ss300010.270
2-Wall pr010000.375
Lopez ss000000.293
Harris II cf402002.290
Murphy c310011.255
Pillar lf211101.230
a-Rosario ph-lf200001.258
Totals32785411
Chicago0221010006131
Atlanta00000322x780

a-struck out for Pillar in the 7th. b-struck out for Crow-Armstrong in the 8th.

1-ran for Tauchman in the 4th. 2-ran for Arcia in the 8th.

E – Suzuki (2). LOB – Chicago 9, Atlanta 5. 2B – Albies 2 (30), Harris II (30), Ozuna (27). 3B – Suzuki (5). HR – Pillar (9), off Steele; Acuña Jr. (41), off Assad. RBIs – Gomes (55), Mastrobuoni (4), Suzuki 2 (70), Bellinger (95), Happ (78), Pillar (31), Olson (134), Ozuna (91), Acuña Jr. 2 (103). SB – Swanson (7), Hoerner (42), Mastrobuoni (12), Wall (4). CS – Crow-Armstrong (1). S – Crow-Armstrong.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Tauchman, Hoerner, Gomes); Atlanta 4 (Murphy, Olson, Harris II 2). RISP – Chicago 6 for 16; Atlanta 2 for 10.

GIDP – Bellinger, Murphy.

DP – Chicago 1 (Swanson, Hoerner, Bellinger); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Arcia, Olson).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele5⅓63316903.00
Cuas, H, 510001123.27
Assad, H, 1112212202.92
Smyly, L, 11-9, BS, 0-1102022274.92
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Elder3⅔75542773.81
Stephens2⅓41100343.60
Johnson110002130.79
Hand, W, 2-110000186.35
Iglesias, S, 31-35110002172.85

Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-1, Stephens 2-0, Hand 1-0. WP – Smyly(2).

Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 2:49. A – 40,151 (41,149).

Arizona 15, Chicago White Sox 4
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carroll rf420010.285
b-McCarthy ph-rf100100.243
Marte 2b432110.281
Lawlar ss100001.148
Pham dh310210.246
Walker 1b533601.265
Thomas cf512100.237
Gurriel Jr. lf513000.262
Moreno c300101.289
a-Zavala ph-c010010.155
Peterson 3b400011.176
Perdomo ss-2b332220.253
Totals3815121474
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss411001.248
c-Sosa ph100000.187
Benintendi lf412000.263
d-Pérez ph100000.243
Vaughn 1b511000.260
Jiménez dh412401.274
Moncada 3b401001.256
Sheets rf201020.203
Andrus 2b401001.255
T.Thompson cf300012.197
Lee c400001.071
Totals3649437
Arizona01206201315120
Chicago310000000492

a-walked for Moreno in the 9th. b-grounded out for Carroll in the 9th. c-grounded out for Anderson in the 9th. d-grounded out for Benintendi in the 9th.

E – Ureña (0), Anderson (14). LOB – Arizona 5, Chicago 8. 2B – Andrus (19). 3B – Walker (2), Perdomo (4). HR – Walker (32), off Ureña; Walker (33), off Peralta; Marte (25), off Cronin; Jiménez (17), off Davies. RBIs – Walker 6 (103), Pham 2 (31), Thomas (39), Moreno (49), Marte (81), Perdomo 2 (47), McCarthy (16), Jiménez 4 (60). SB – Peterson (3). SF – Pham, Moreno.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 2 (Carroll, Perdomo); Chicago 4 (T.Thompson 2, Lee, Moncada). RISP – Arizona 4 for 9; Chicago 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Peterson, McCarthy. GIDP – Moreno.

DP – Chicago 1 (Andrus, Anderson, Vaughn).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies384413737.00
R.Nelson, W, 8-84⅔10024625.35
Jarvis0000042.45
K.Nelson100000143.79
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ureña, L, 0-2447432744.41
Ramirez132200310.00
Peralta222230474.02
Cronin1111011311.74
Ramsey123311284.82

Inherited runners-scored – Jarvis 2-0, Ramirez 3-3.

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 2:55. A – 14,339 (40,241).

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 3
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b311011.277
Carter lf100001.319
Seager ss201000.332
J.Smith ss211200.187
Grossman lf200011.239
Duran lf-2b200001.276
Jung 3b301011.271
García rf300002.243
Jankowski rf000010.263
Garver dh301010.281
Lowe 1b400003.266
Heim c201000.261
Hedges c210000.217
Taveras cf400001.271
Totals33362511
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grichuk lf422011.218
Neto ss411100.223
Drury 1b423300.256
1-Phillips pr-cf000000.186
O'Hoppe c422002.228
Adell cf-rf412002.231
Escobar dh300210.218
Stefanic 3b401200.313
Walsh rf-1b400001.133
Fletcher 2b311010.230
Totals34912836
Texas100000002360
Los Angeles30015000x9121

1-ran for Drury in the 7th.

E – Stefanic (1). LOB – Texas 9, Los Angeles 5. 2B – Semien (39), O'Hoppe (5), Grichuk (11). HR – J.Smith (6), off Ingram; Drury (23), off Bradford; Grichuk (7), off Bradford. RBIs – J.Smith 2 (15), Drury 3 (77), Escobar 2 (12), Neto (33), Stefanic 2 (4). SF – Neto.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (Lowe, Semien); Los Angeles 2 (Walsh, Stefanic). RISP – Texas 1 for 6; Los Angeles 4 for 9.

Runners moved up – Grossman, Escobar 2, Stefanic. GIDP – Grossman, Neto.

DP – Texas 1 (Jung, Semien, Lowe); Los Angeles 1 (Stefanic, Fletcher, Drury).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradford, L, 4-3476603735.30
Stratton43300283.41
Latz2⅓10022430.00
W.Smith100011174.47
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Detmers, W, 3-107411471004.64
Marte110011209.72
Ingram1120031510.38

Inherited runners-scored – Stratton 2-2, Latz 1-0. HBP – Detmers (Seager). WP – Stratton, Marte.

Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Brian Knight; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T – 2:37. A – 26,976 (45,517).

Seattle 6, Houston 2
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b503101.315
Bregman 3b501000.259
Alvarez lf500001.293
Tucker rf302010.283
J.Abreu 1b400000.233
Diaz dh-c310002.282
McCormick cf301000.279
1-Kessinger pr010000.205
Peña ss403001.264
Maldonado c200001.192
b-Singleton ph000100.197
Maton p000000---
Stanek p000000---
d-Dubón ph100000.279
Totals35210216
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss300013.263
Rodríguez cf210111.282
Raleigh c312110.235
Hernández rf401102.263
Kelenic lf401001.252
Suárez 3b300011.231
Ford dh211000.230
a-Moore ph-dh100001.203
c-Canzone ph-dh100001.220
T.France 1b422101.251
Rojas 2b411000.268
Totals31684411
Houston0000001012103
Seattle002030010680

a-struck out for Ford in the 5th. b-sacrificed for Maldonado in the 7th. c-struck out for Moore in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Stanek in the 9th.

1-ran for McCormick in the 9th.

E – Altuve (6), Bregman (15), Tucker (3). LOB – Houston 10, Seattle 6. 2B – Tucker (35). HR – T.France (11), off Stanek. RBIs – Singleton (10), Altuve (51), Rodríguez (102), Raleigh (75), Hernández (93), T.France (57). SB – Rojas (6). CS – Peña (9). SF – Singleton, Rodríguez.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 6 (Bregman, J.Abreu, Diaz 3, Alvarez); Seattle 3 (Hernández, Moore 2). RISP – Houston 2 for 13; Seattle 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Alvarez, J.Abreu, Rojas. LIDP – Ford.

DP – Houston 1 (Tucker, J.Abreu, Tucker).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier, L, 9-54⅔34336914.67
Montero31110165.02
Sousa1⅓00002180.00
Maton110002193.09
Stanek111101114.09
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby, W, 12-10650014843.46
Topa2110082.44
Brash, H, 24210002252.87
Muñoz121100152.83

Montero pitched to 4 batters in the 5th, Topa pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Montero 2-2, Sousa 3-0, Brash 3-1. IBB – off Kirby (Tucker). HBP – Topa (Diaz), Muñoz (McCormick).

Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chris Guccione.

T – 3:06. A – 40,035 (47,929).

