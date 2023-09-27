Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. India 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .240 Friedl cf 4 2 1 1 1 2 .279 Steer lf-1b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .269 Encarnacion-Strand 1b 5 2 1 2 0 3 .277 Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Votto dh 2 1 0 0 3 1 .203 1-Fairchild pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Marte 3b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .292 De La Cruz ss 5 3 3 4 0 1 .234 Benson rf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .263 Maile c 4 1 3 3 0 0 .243 Totals 36 11 10 11 8 13

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kwan lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Ramírez 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .281 J.Naylor 1b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .306 Calhoun dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .222 Giménez 2b 4 2 2 1 0 2 .254 Tena ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192 Arias ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .210 Freeman ss-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Brennan rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .263 B.Naylor c 3 2 1 3 1 0 .238 Straw cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .230 Totals 36 7 9 7 3 7

Cincinnati 004 131 002 11 10 0 Cleveland 033 100 000 7 9 1

1-ran for Votto in the 9th.

E – Morgan (2). LOB – Cincinnati 6, Cleveland 5. 2B – Straw (18). 3B – Steer (3). HR – Maile (6), off Giolito; Encarnacion-Strand (12), off Giolito; De La Cruz (12), off Giolito; Friedl (18), off Sandlin; De La Cruz (13), off Curry; B.Naylor (10), off Greene; Calhoun (6), off Greene; Giménez (15), off Greene. RBIs – Maile 3 (25), Steer (84), Encarnacion-Strand 2 (34), De La Cruz 4 (40), Friedl (64), B.Naylor 3 (30), Calhoun 2 (25), Giménez (62), J.Naylor (96). SB – Ramírez (28), Benson 2 (17), India (14), Maile (2). CS – Fairchild (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Benson, Steer 2, India); Cleveland 4 (Giménez 2, Kwan, J.Naylor). RISP – Cincinnati 4 for 12; Cleveland 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – Kwan.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greene 3 8 7 7 1 3 70 4.71 Moll, W, 2-0 2 1 0 0 1 1 23 0.76 Cruz, H, 7 2 0 0 0 0 2 20 4.29 Sims, H, 23 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.17 Díaz 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 2.94

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito 3⅓ 4 5 5 5 5 98 6.66 Morgan 1 0 2 1 1 2 26 3.93 Karinchak, L, 2-5, BS, 0-3 ⅔ 2 1 1 0 1 16 3.29 Sandlin 1 1 1 1 0 3 17 3.70 Curry 3 3 2 2 2 2 54 4.04

Inherited runners-scored – Moll 2-1, Morgan 2-0, Karinchak 2-2. IBB – off Moll (Ramírez). WP – Giolito.

Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 3:11. A – 29,189 (34,788).